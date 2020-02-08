Sometimes, making a good decision as a developer comes down to seeing where housing needs aren’t being met. So when Henrico County-based StyleCraft Homes learned that 125 acres of land in Chester’s unfinished Iron Mill subdivision was going to be available, the company set its sights on the property.
“This is an underserved market for new home construction, specifically for affordable townhomes and active-adult, single-family homes,” said Jeremy Knicely, StyleCraft’s vice president of homebuilding. “We believed this would be a great opportunity for StyleCraft to help meet the demand.”
StyleCraft bought the undeveloped land, located near the intersection of Iron River Drive and Iron Bridge Road, on Dec. 19, 2019, and it plans to build at least 91 townhomes and 62 detached, single-family homes in the planned community.
The single-family homes will be villas targeted for homebuyers who are 55 or older, and the floor plans are similar to the company’s Villas at Ashford Hill community in Chesterfield County. “We offer a variety of homes that have been extremely successful in other communities, and they will fit nicely into Iron Mill,” Knicely said.
That’s good news for Iron Mill. Construction in the community stalled during the Great Recession, with 82 townhomes built and occupied.
“Iron Mill zoning was approved in 2005,” said Darin Smouse, StyleCraft’s vice president of land development. “The original developer constructed the entranceway on North Courthouse Road, a portion of the central project boulevard, and the clubhouse and pool. He also completed site development in three of the six intended townhome sections and one of three intended sections of detached, single-family homes.”
StyleCraft will develop the remaining sections, and it will be the sole builder. The company is the developer for approximately 50% of the communities in which it builds homes.
“We believe this provides for greater curb appeal as we are a part of the initial community concept and can design homes that will help complement the vision as initially intended by the developer and the county,” Knicely said.
Crews will begin working to connect Iron Bridge Road to Ecoff Road this month, and in the next two months, StyleCraft will begin work on two model homes – an age-restricted villa and a townhome with a two-car garage.
Floor plans will range from 1,500 to more than 2,200 square feet. Prices for townhomes will start in the low $200,000s, and villas will start from the upper $200,000s.
StyleCraft has created a VIP list for potential buyers on its website, and they will be given priority appointments beginning Feb. 29. The company will hold a grand opening for the public on March 7.
Knicely expects early sales to be strong.
“Iron Mill checks many boxes for homeownership in Chester with new home construction minutes from shops, restaurants and highways, partnered with floor plans designed to meet what the market is looking for,” he said. “This is an A-plus community for potential homebuyers.”
