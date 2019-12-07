Sometimes, land development requires a little patience. In the case of the Kinloch residential community in eastern Goochland County, the wait spanned three generations and several decades.
The story begins in the 1950s, when Charles S. Luck Jr. began buying parcels of land east of Route 621. His son-in-law, Clarence Broocks “C.B.” Robertson III, added parcels in the 1960s. The holdings eventually totaled 1,934 acres, which would be subdivided for two communities – Broad Run and Kinloch – as well as for Hermitage Country Club and the Kinloch Golf Club.
Planning for Hermitage Country Club and the low-density, high-end Broad Run began in the early 1970s, under Robertson’s leadership. Planning for Kinloch and the Kinloch Golf Club, which covers 645 acres (most of it bought by Robertson), didn’t begin until the early 1990s, with the construction of a 72-acre lake and the installation of roads and public utilities a few years later.
“In 1997, we successfully rezoned Kinloch for both the residential development and Kinloch Golf Club,” said C. Broocks Robertson IV, president of Kinloch Development Corp.
Home construction began in 2003, on the eastern edge of the tract, and it slowly moved west.
Two years ago, crews began road construction in the last, westernmost section of Kinloch, and homesites are now for sale there, along Kinloch Point Lane. The 40-acre section is located between the 13th fairway of the Kinloch Golf Club and the community’s 72-acre lake.
The section will differ from earlier ones in two key ways: It will be gated, and it will have a separate entrance off Hermitage Road. “We decided to gate it for privacy and security,” Robertson said. The section will have 30 homesites, and 26 of them will have views of either the lake or the golf course. The lots that back up onto the golf course start at ¾-acre, and the lots that back up onto the lake are at least 1 acre.
“Some of the golf lots sit up even higher than the lake lots, so they offer glimpses of the lake across Kinloch Point Lane,” Robertson said.
The homes will be custom built, and buyers can select their own builders. While the section won’t have size or style requirements, home plans must be approved by an architectural review board.
Home prices will start at approximately $1,750,000, Robertson says. Four builders – Colonial Homecrafters Ltd., DelSol Group LLC, Dunkum Inc. and Homeplaces Ltd. – have been active in the section so far. Colonial Homecrafters recently finished work on the first completed home.
“The style of the home is ‘Modern Farmhouse,’ with an open floor plan and an exterior that retains some traditional aspects of a farmhouse with a modern twist,” said Eddie Goode, Colonial Homecrafters’ president.
Robertson’s firm began contacting potential buyers who expressed an interest in the lots in the beginning of 2018. “We sold five lots straightaway,” he said. “We closed on another golf course lot this fall.”
The section is attracting more traffic now that work on the entrance and road is finished, he adds.
Being able to bring your own custom builder is a big attraction for buyers, as is the location, says Richard Bower, associate broker with Joyner Fine Properties.
“The location, nestled between the Kinloch Golf Club and the Hermitage Country Club, provides cachet, as well as social and recreational amenities within walking distance of this subdivision,” Bower said. “Plus, it’s close to clubs, employment, medical facilities and State Route 288, and it’s just minutes from the region’s finest shopping and dining opportunities. It has everything going for it.”
The Robertson family’s patience in developing the community over the course of decades has paid off, Robertson says. He added, “My father’s vision for this property has evolved over the years into one of Richmond’s finest areas.”
