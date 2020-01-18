Ashland, the town that touts itself as the Center of the Universe, is about to get something new: a low-maintenance, master-planned community modeled on New Urbanist ideas.
Lauradell, located on the western edge of the town near the intersection of state Route 54 and Chapman Street, will embrace walkability, connectivity and a traditional neighborhood structure as well as a mixture of housing types and designs, says Will Kennedy, director of land acquisition and strategy for Eagle Construction of VA.
Eagle Construction’s sister company, Markel | Eagle Partners, purchased the 52.4-acre parcel of farmland in May 2018, and it will be the land developer for the community.
Eagle Construction will begin building homes in the community later this month. When it’s finished, Lauradell will have 147 homes.
Plans to build a residential community on the site have been pursued for several years. Most recently, the previous landowner, Yancey Jones, collaborated with Keith Whipple, cofounding principal of Waterstreet Studio, and John Nolde, who developed the Huntt’s Row infill community in Richmond’s Fan District, to rezone the property. “Their efforts resulted in the design and layout of the Lauradell community,” Kennedy said.
Whipple and Nolde approached Markel | Eagle and Eagle Construction to purchase and develop Lauradell once the conceptual plan was approved. Both parties agreed the plan complemented the existing area and fit well with Eagle’s brand values and products, Kennedy says.
Lauradell will be the second Ashland community in which Eagle Construction has built homes. The first was Hickory Hill.
Eagle Construction is offering homebuyers 10 floor plans as well as several building types, including single-level, split-level and duplex. Seven of the 10 floor plans have first-floor master suites, and several of the floor plans have the flexibility to range from two to five bedrooms.
“Options for screened porches, Florida rooms, wraparound porches and enlarged decks and patios will be available,” said Bruce James, Eagle Construction’s new home sales consultant for Lauradell. “The majority of the homes will have side- or rear-loading garages.”
Homes will range in size from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet, and base prices will span from the low $320,000s to the low $400,000s.
All the homes will be low-maintenance, with Eagle Construction handling lawn maintenance and mulching for each home while also maintaining the community’s common areas.
Low-maintenance living is becoming more popular among homebuyers, and James says he thinks it will attract buyers to Lauradell.
“More people want the flexibility to ‘lock and leave’ and not have to worry about coming back to a long list of outside chores,” James said. “We’ve heard it said that low-maintenance homeowners feel like they live on vacation.”
Early sales in Lauradell have been strong.
“We’re very pleased with the first 15 sales and are expecting a big 2020, especially once the homes start to come out of the ground,” James said.
