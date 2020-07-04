Today, western Henrico County has an established suburban vibe. Many of the area’s neighborhoods were built decades ago, as were some of the smaller shopping centers. When construction began in the Raintree community nearly a half-century ago, though, the land was still rural.
“I owned a small plane back then, and I’d fly over that area and look down – it was all woods,” said Bob Northern, a real estate broker and owner of Bob Northern & Company, Realtors. “Basically, from Gaskins Road west, there was no development at all. In the course of 10 years, it went from rural to suburban.”
Raintree, located at the intersection of Gayton Road and Raintree Drive, was one of the first master-planned communities in the area, and it stood out from others because it offered homebuyers a mix of single-family homes, condominiums and town homes.
“It was unusual at that time for a development to have condos and town homes, as well as single-family homes,” Northern said. “The only other one I can think of was Brandermill in Chesterfield County.”
Other early developments in the area included Crown Grant and Gayton Forest.
The Ervin Co., a Charlotte, N.C.-based developer, began filing plats for Raintree in 1972, and it built homes in the early sections of the community, from Gayton Road to the community’s swim and racquet club, Northern says.
Roughly four years after construction began, though, the company sold its remaining lots to custom builders, and Realty Industries Inc., a local developer, took over the community, Northern says.
Several local builders worked in the community, including Mike Pierce, Glen Reynolds, Andy Frank and Wayne Hamby, says Louise Thompson, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties. Thompson’s husband, Earl Thompson, also built approximately a half-dozen houses in Raintree.
The majority of Raintree’s houses were built from 1974 to 1981.
“In 1981 interest rates skyrocketed to about 18 percent and pretty much shut down the entire real estate sales and construction businesses,” Northern said.
Today, Raintree has approximately 1,100 single-family homes, town homes and condos.
“The square footage in Raintree ranges from about 1,600 square feet to about 2,900 square feet for single-family detached homes, and the townhouses and condos range in size from about 1,300 to 2,200 square feet,” Northern said.
The community’s architectural styles include Colonial, Contemporary and Ranch.
“Raintree was a real pioneer with its diversity of products and architecture,” Northern said.
Because it’s so large, the community often has at least a couple homes on the market, even with today’s low inventory, Thompson says. In the last 12 months, 55 properties have sold, with single-family home prices ranging from $300,000 to $500,000 and town homes and condos starting at $300,000.
“The average days on the market is very low, with most homes recently selling in a matter of only a few days,” Thompson said. “There’s currently only one active listing and three properties under contract.”
Raintree’s amenities, which include the swim and racquet club, an eight-acre lake and walking trails, make it especially appealing to younger homebuyers, as does its proximity to Deep Run Park, Northern says.
“Raintree is very leisure-focused, and these amenities are a tremendous lure to young families who want to have a convenient location and a strong, solid real estate investment,” he said.
