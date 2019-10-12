The first clue that Roseneath Road is a little different from other streets in Richmond’s Museum District lies at its center. From Monument Avenue to its southern terminus at Grove Avenue, Roseneath Road has a grassy median.
It’s one of just two medians on a north-south street in the district, and if you consider the other one – Arthur Ashe Boulevard, along the district’s eastern boundary – you get a feel for how significant the street was meant to be when it was developed in the mid-1920s.
“Roseneath represents the democratization of the boulevard form,” said Kim Chen, principal planner with Richmond’s Division of Planning and Preservation. “It took the median you see on Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard and made it for the common man – the scale of the median and the houses there were modest.”
That’s not the only clue that Roseneath Road was conceived of differently, though. Unlike most of the Museum District’s cross streets – the ones that run north and south – Roseneath has houses facing the street for most of its length.
“Earlier subdivision plans in the Museum District had everything facing north and south,” Chen said. “I think Charles H. Phillips, Carl M. Lindner Sr. and Max E. Ruehrmund started buying lots along Roseneath and turning them toward Roseneath because they thought it could be something special.”
All three men, who were first cousins, were trained architects fluent in the historical revival styles that were popular in the 1920s, and they frequently worked together in Richmond. Lindner and Phillips collaborated on Byrd Park Court (1921), for example.
“Their specialty was apartment buildings and modest houses,” Chen said. “They were among the better architects of that period.”
Together, the three cousins were responsible for many of the houses that line Roseneath Road.
“It’s a really good example of an architect/developer’s investment in a street,” Chen said. “You’ve got three people developing most of it, but each one is designing different aspects.”
According to the city’s building permit records, Lindner designed the Colonial Revival-style houses at 210-228 Roseneath Road for Ruehrmund, for example. And Phillips designed the Tudor Revival-style houses at 424-428 Roseneath Road.
Ruehrmund, Phillips and Lindner designed and built apartment buildings on the street, as well. Lindner designed the apartment building at 611-613 Roseneath Road as well as the one at 615 Roseneath Road for Phillips, for example. And Ruehrmund designed the apartment buildings at 200-206 Roseneath Road.
Roseneath built up quickly, with most of the houses and apartment buildings finished between 1925 and 1927. Likewise, present-day Albert Hill Middle School, designed by Charles M. Robinson, was built adjacent to Roseneath in the 3400 block of Patterson Avenue in 1925, with a landscape designed by Charles Gillette, a much-sought-after landscape architect.
The houses on Roseneath are modestly scaled, with sizes ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, but they’re stylish, said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates.
Single-family home prices in the last 12 months have ranged from $319,000 to $450,000.
“Most houses that have come on the market in the last 12 months have sold at asking or above,” Small said. “And they sell quickly, in seven days or less.”
It’s an appealing section of the Museum District, and Roseneath intersects with streets that have some of the district’s best real estate, Small added. Plus, the modest scale of Roseneath’s houses and the street’s options for apartment living add something valuable to the district because they create economic diversity.
“Nearby on Kensington, Stuart and Grove avenues, you have mid-sized and large houses, and just around the corner on Roseneath you have 1,200-square-foot houses,” Small said. “Having them all in proximity together makes it a healthy neighborhood.”
_______________
If you think your neighborhood merits coverage, let us know. Send an email to neighborhoods@timesdispatch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.