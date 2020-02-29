For decades, Honey Meadows Farm was a prime example of Hanover County’s rural character.
“Merritt Taylor had assembled the property in the 1950s,” said Harry Pollard, a real estate developer and partner with the law firm Parker, Pollard, Wilton & Peaden. “He had some crops and cattle, and he raised honeybees.”
As the county began to grow, though, the farm, which was located near the intersection of present-day Atlee Station and Honey Meadows roads, was repurposed.
After Taylor’s death in 1985, Hanover bought a large portion of the approximately 220-acre farm and built three schools there: Cool Spring Elementary, Chickahominy Middle and Atlee High.
Now, Pollard, who helped Taylor with his estate planning and first visited the farm in the 1970s, is developing the last 42 acres of the site as the master-planned Taylor Farm community.
The development will have 40 townhomes and 85 single-family detached homes.
Pollard, who bought the parcel in June 2018 from a company primarily owned by the Taylor family, has developed several other communities in Greater Richmond, including Cool Spring West and Cool Spring Forest.
Early work on the Taylor Farm site began more than a year ago. HHHunt Homes and Craftmaster Homes are the builders.
“Its rolling elevations make it a pretty piece of property for home sites,” Pollard said. “The site had the right amount of contour to make it an attractive land to develop.”
The community’s large lots – the largest are 85 feet wide – are allowing the builders to offer expansive homes. While HHHunt Homes’ single-family products in Taylor Farm start at 2,018 square feet, the largest ones start at 3,657 square feet.
“Taylor Farm features HHHunt Homes’ largest-sized single-family floor plans,” said Susan Williams, HHHunt Homes’ director of sales. “We haven’t had the opportunity to build this size home in Hanover since Rutland was built out.”
Prices for HHHunt Homes’ 2,018-square foot, single-family floor plan in Taylor Farm start at $426,950, and the 3,657-square-foot floor plan starts at $489,950. Prices for the company’s 2,641-square-foot floor plan start at $440,000.
HHHunt Homes is also building the community’s townhomes, which range in size from 1,707 to 2,106 square feet. Prices for the townhomes start in the low- to mid-$300,000s.
Three of the six floor plans HHHunt Homes offers in Taylor Farm have first-floor owner’s suites.
“A first-floor owner’s suite layout with a nice-sized kitchen and living space is high on the list for the majority of our buyers,” Williams said.
Craftmaster Homes is building two product lines in Taylor Farm. Its 2,200- to 3,400-square-foot homes, in the Park section of the community, start in the $370,000s and are attracting first-time homebuyers, said Jeff Tunstall, the company’s president.
Craftmaster’s homes in the community’s Preserve section range in size from 2,800 to 5,000 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.
“The Preserve is targeted at established families who have kids in the school system and need more space,” Tunstall said.
Craftmaster is the sole builder in the Park section, and it shares the Preserve lots with HHHunt Homes.
Both companies are building homes in the Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman styles.
“They’re in high demand, and they carry themselves well,” Tunstall said.
Amenities in the development include sidewalks, nature trails and three playgrounds.
Sales have gone well, Pollard said.
HHHunt Homes has sold six single-family homes, and Craftmaster has sold 13. Both companies are now building homes in the community’s second section, which will have 27 single-family lots. Pollard anticipates the third and final section will open later this spring with 21 single-family lots.
HHHunt has sold 27 townhomes so far, and it’s now preselling units in the next new townhome building.
Taylor Farm’s natural setting and convenient location are attracting homebuyers, but the strong local schools are also a significant driver, Pollard said.
“If I were a young parent, I’d want to live there,” Pollard said. “You can walk your child to the elementary school, and as they get older, they can bike to middle and high school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.