Thirteen years after its initial groundbreaking, the Viniterra development in New Kent County is preparing to grow again. Work on The Cottages at Viniterra, an infill community targeted at buyers 55 or older, is slated to begin by this July, with plans to build 100 maintenance-provided, single-family cottages along Viniterra’s eastern edge.
Mechanicsville-based CraftMaster Homes Inc. will be the community’s sole builder.
In addition, CraftMaster will build 18 maintenance-provided homes on the site as an extension of The Villas at Viniterra community.
“We’ve always watched New Kent from afar, and we believed in the growth there,” said Jeff Tunstall, CraftMaster’s president. “And we’d always wanted to get into an age-restricted product.”
Tunstall created ReeseBrooks Land Co. to purchase the 65.9-acre parcel, and the sale closed in December 2018. The company will develop The Cottages as well as the site’s section of The Villas.
“This is my first neighborhood as a developer,” Tunstall said. “It’s an exciting process.”
The larger Viniterra community, which is gated and located near the intersection of Old Church Road and Angel’s Share Drive, is home to New Kent Winery and The Club at Viniterra, a championship golf course designed by Rees Jones.
More than half the homes in The Cottages will back up to the golf course.
Tunstall had hoped to get the community started earlier this year, but COVID-19 slowed preliminary work down.
“We expected to be developing in the late winter and hopefully be beginning to build houses late this summer,” Tunstall said. “Then the pandemic came.”
He added: “Some parts of the county offices are working with reduced staff, and it took longer to get plans approved. But New Kent has been a pleasure to work with.”
Home designs for The Cottages include Farmhouse, Craftsman and French Country, “which will convey with a lot of the existing homes in Viniterra,” Tunstall said.
Home sizes in the Cottages section will range from 1,600 to more than 3,000 square feet, with prices beginning in the high $280,000s. Many of the homes will have first-floor master suites or one-level living plans, as well as options for a basement.
Homes in The Villas will start at 2,500 square feet, with prices beginning in the $400,000s.
In addition to the winery and golf course, Viniterra’s amenities include walking, biking and jogging trails.
“We’ll have sidewalks in our community and a dog park and some gardens as well,” Tunstall said. “The Cottages will also be a part of the overall Viniterra community, which will have a swimming pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse in the future.”
Tunstall says he anticipates sales will be strong when he opens the community to homebuyers this fall.
“With New Kent’s growth and the community’s winery and golf course, as well as its access to Interstate 64, The Cottages at Viniterra will be a prime location for active adults,” Tunstall said.
