One of the subtle details residential developers and builders have to consider is how a community will feel once it’s built. Will it help residents feel like they’re part of a cohesive neighborhood? How large can a community be and still feel comfortably small and familiar?
Frank Lackman thinks Cornerstone Homes, a Henrico County-based, active-adult homebuilder, has found the right balance in its new low-maintenance, 55-plus development. The Grove at Lucks Lane will have 62 attached-villa homes on a 19½-acre site at 11720 Lucks Lane in Midlothian.
“It’s small enough to know your neighbors and not so large you get lost in the crowd,” said Lackman, president of Cornerstone Homes.
It’s not just the acreage and number of homes that determine a development’s sense of community, though.
“As with every community, you have those who want to know their neighbors and be around them often and others who want to remain more to themselves,” Lackman said. “The positioning of each homesite allows for both: private spaces to retreat to in your own home or outdoor patio and larger gathering spaces within the community.”
In The Grove, those gathering spaces will include a covered pavilion with an outdoor fireplace and grilling station; a dog park; and walking trails. The development will also have a professionally managed community garden.
“We will host the early community gatherings in our model home,” Lackman said. “Once we are sold out, the neighbors can use the pavilion or host events in their own homes.”
The Crescent Group, a sister company of Cornerstone Homes and its exclusive developer, began preparing the site for The Grove in late March. It expects home construction to begin this summer, with the first homes closing in the fourth quarter of this year.
Cornerstone Homes will be the sole builder. It has exclusively built homes in 55-plus communities since its founding in 2001.
Home stats and sales
The Grove will have 15 four-villa buildings and one two-villa building.
“The homes will be Craftsman in style with a combination of siding, shake shingles and stone veneer,” said Kirsten Nease, Cornerstone’s director of marketing.
The five floorplans being offered in The Grove will range in size from 1,540 to 2,500 square feet. Cornerstone has built the same models in Magnolia Lakes and The Villas at Ashlake in Chesterfield County, and “they’ve been extremely popular with our buyers,” Nease said.
She added: “All the homes feature a private driveway and a covered entry, a large, two-car garage and a private outdoor living space, as well as an open-area living and dining area, two bedrooms, two baths and flex rooms.”
Prices for the base houses range from $309,900 to $359,900.
Early sales, which began in November, were strong, with nine sales in the first two weeks, Nease says.
She added: “They continue to be steady, and to date we have sold 17 homes.”
The Grove’s location – near restaurants, shops and St. Francis Medical Center – is helping to drive sales, and the community is especially popular among buyers with ties to the area.
“Approximately 80 percent of our buyers are from within a few miles of the site,” Nease said. “Those that are from out of the area or out of the state have family in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.