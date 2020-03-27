StyleCraft Communities is about to break ground on a low-maintenance community that features something new for the Henrico County-based developer, as well as for the area.
“StyleCraft Communities is excited to bring the first four-story, for-sale, residential product to Chesterfield County, offered as ‘two-over-two’ living,” said Darin Smouse, StyleCraft Communities’ vice president of land development.
Two-over-two-style condominium buildings have pairs of two-story condos stacked one on top of the other. Each unit has a private entrance.
StyleCraft Communities will begin constructing the condo buildings this month on a 16.8-acre parcel of land on the southwestern corner of the Hancock Village shopping center, near the intersection of Winterpock and Hull Street roads. The development is in the Cosby High School district.
StyleCraft Communities bought the parcel in April 2019, driven in large part by its location.
“It’s within walking or a short driving distance to everything that a homebuyer could need or want,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft Communities’ director of sales and marketing. “Buyers today crave convenience more than ever.”
She added: “The two-over-two condo product uniquely serves this market and attracts those that are seeking walkability to nearby shops and dining.”
StyleCraft Communities is developing The Overlook. Its sister company, StyleCraft Homes, will be the sole builder.
The two companies also recently began work in the unfinished Iron Mill development in Chester, and StyleCraft Homes is active in several other residential communities in Greater Richmond, including Cambria Cove, Saunders Station Townes, Hartford Hill Townes and Greenwich Walk.
StyleCraft Homes will offer two open-floorplan models in The Overlook, each with optional on-trend design packages.
The two-bedroom Rosewell – the lower unit – will range in size from 1,502 to 1,509 square feet, with prices starting at $229,990. The three-bedroom Highland – the upper unit – will range from 2,421 to 2,515 square feet and start at $265,990. Each unit has 2½ baths and a one-car garage.
When it’s completed, The Overlook will have 153 condos.
Amenities in the community will include a clubhouse, a fitness center, a community park and walking trails. The low-maintenance plan includes lawn care.
Early sales have been strong.
“We opened for VIP-only sales on March 7 and sold nine condos in one weekend,” said Emily Tuteral, marketing manager for StyleCraft Homes. “From the response thus far, we anticipate welcoming several additional buyers to this community this month.”
The reasons for the early success are simple, Tuteral says.
“The Overlook at Hancock Village provides buyers with affordable, new homes, without compromising walkability or the convenience of low-maintenance living,” Tuteral said. “For first-time buyers especially, this makes it an easy transition from renting to owning a new home.”
