Keith Yonce III and his wife, Joanne Yonce, enjoyed living in the Cedars at Innsbrook development in western Henrico County for 16 years. But like a lot of empty nesters, the Yonces reached a point where they were ready to leave yard work behind.
“We had a tremendous amount of yard work to do,” Keith Yonce said. “I was doing a lot of it, as well as contracting some of it out.”
So in 2012 the couple began house-hunting.
They especially liked the open floor plans in The Parke at Centerville, a low-maintenance community developed and built by Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC in eastern Goochland County.
“It was basically built out, and nothing was available,” Yonce said. “But the sales consultant told us about a sister community, The Parke at Saddlecreek.”
Eagle had recently begun constructing the 46-acre Parke at Saddlecreek, which is located near the intersection of Manakin and Broad Street roads in eastern Goochland County. And its low-maintenance and open floor plan concepts were similar to The Parke at Centerville’s.
“It’s an age-targeted community with master suites on the first floor,” said Isabelle Roseme, a new homes sales consultant for Eagle. “It’s more right-sizing than down-sizing.”
The Yonces were so impressed with the new community that they bought a homesite in October 2012 and began working with Eagle’s design center to customize its features.
“The design center gave us the opportunity to design the home and see it as a coordinated concept before building it,” Yonce said.
The European-style model they chose offered 2,800 square feet of living space, but after the Yonces added a sunroom, a fourth bedroom and another bathroom, the design grew to 3,682 square feet.
“It’s a great space for entertaining,” Yonce said. “We recently had 43 people gather for a celebration, and we had plenty of room.”
The Yonces were among the early buyers in The Parke at Saddlecreek, and their house was the eighth to be built in the community. By the time the couple moved into their new home in March 2013, though, the development was filling up quickly.
“We closed forty-six homes in the first twelve months,” said Joyce Wolfe, Eagle’s community operations manager and HOA liaison.
Today, the development has 102 homes. Each home has an open floor plan with three to six bedrooms. Sizes range from 2,500 to 3,700 square feet. Architectural styles include Arts and Crafts, European and Craftsman. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to the upper $500,000s.
The community’s amenities include a gazebo, common areas and sidewalks, as well as two ponds – one of which is stocked for catch-and-release fishing. The exterior low-maintenance plan includes lawn and shrub maintenance and trash and snow removal, as well as recycling pickup.
The Yonces appreciate the development’s convenient location near Interstate 64 and State Route 288, as well as Short Pump. But the quality of life the community offers is what resonates most for them.
“It’s a quiet, friendly neighborhood, and we really enjoy it,” said Yonce, who became president of the community’s homeowners association this year. “Most of our neighbors are either retired or in their later working years, and there’s a great feeling of community here.”
