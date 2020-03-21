The Colonial Revival cast a spell over Richmond in a way that few other architectural styles have. From its first instances in the city’s Fan District in the 1890s, it quickly spread into other neighborhoods, and it dominated the residential landscape through the 1950s.
Think of its white-columned porches, symmetrical red-brick façades and classically detailed front entrances as the dark-gray business suit of the architectural world.
Even today, the Colonial Revival remains popular.
Recently, though, many of Richmond’s homebuyers have become interested in something a little flashier. Forget dormers and Palladian windows. Instead, picture streamlined Modern- and Contemporary-style single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums, popping up around the city.
“More developers are giving a Modern or Contemporary spin to their designs, and you’re seeing it all over the city,” said David Bass, chairman of Modern Richmond, a nonprofit organization that organizes tours of Modern-style residential and commercial buildings.
He added: “We’re also starting to see more product come online that adheres to a definition of pure Modern.”
And it’s not just Richmond that’s caught the Modern vibe.
“You see it here in Richmond, but even regionally you’re seeing the trend for the Modern in new construction,” said Patrick Sullivan, a real estate agent with One South Realty. “Modern is the trend we’re hearing the most buzz about in real estate. The sale of Midcentury Modern homes from the 1950s and 1960s is on the rise, too.”
TV shows such as HGTV and online resources like Houzz, Pinterest and Instagram have helped fuel national interest in the Modern aesthetic.
“People are much more receptive to it the more they see it, and they see it on TV and films all the time,” said Dave Johannas, a Richmond-based architect and owner of Johannas Design Group. “People are becoming more attuned to that visual imagery.”
In addition, Modern Richmond’s tours have helped draw attention to the city’s historic Modern properties.
Among them are Richmond’s small collection of International Style buildings (designed by George Edward Hoppe Jr. in the 1930s and 1940s); the Rice House (designed by Richard Neutra in 1963); and the approximately 24 Midcentury homes designed by Frederick “Bud” Hyland, who studied with Frank Lloyd Wright.
“We constantly sell out our events,” Bass said. “There’s a lot of curiosity about Richmond’s Modern properties, but people are also living and breathing this stuff and embracing it for their own lifestyles.”
The millennials’ belated entry into the house-buying market has also drawn greater attention to Modern and Contemporary design. “There’s definitely a millennial appreciation of the Modern aesthetic,” Bass said.
The reason is simple. “People live differently than they did in 1950, and millennials don’t want to live like their grandparents,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates.
Lower costs for Modern-style construction are helping to drive the trend on the practical side, too.
“When architects designed Modern homes in the 1920s and 1930s, they had to design and create custom building components,” Small said. “Now, many of these components are more easily produced, and architects can utilize them in high-quality, custom-designed Modern homes.”
New construction
Among the most recent Modern single-family homes to reach the market is the 5,455-square-foot property at 810 Westover Road. Designed by Timothy Zingg and Chris Wolf, it features an open floor plan, a heated, concrete-slab floor and floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the first floor that capitalize on the house’s position across from Shields Lake.
“It’s uncluttered and clean and warm, and it makes you happy,” said Small, who is the house’s listing agent. “That’s why there’s a lot more interest in Modern and Contemporary – it’s a lighter and freer feeling. And this house is built to an extremely high standard of quality that will make anyone who appreciates architecture happy.”
Other single-family infill projects of the last couple years include Kensington Park, three new single-family homes and a renovated home built in the early 1900s, on a site that stretches across the 2400 blocks of Park and Kensington avenues.
And among the houses recently getting Modern-themed updates and renovations is the 1931 property at 4 North Robinson Street, which Chris Snowden, owner of the local design firm Christian Snowden Design, oversaw.
The city’s recent infill townhome developments with Modern features include: Citizen 6, six townhomes in the 2600 block of Floyd Avenue; 7west, 12 townhomes at the intersection of West 7th Street and Semmes Avenue; and A2, which brought six Modern townhomes into an unusual place: the alleyway between Grayland and Parkwood streets just west of Robinson Street.
Among the residential projects expected to be completed this spring are single-family homes at 5404 New Kent Road and 4025 Hickory Road and four row houses at 1309-1315 Catherine Street.
“For the foreseeable future, we’re going to see more Modern buildings,” Sullivan said.
What happens next?
Even so, experts say people who admire traditional architecture shouldn’t worry. No one’s advocating replacing Richmond’s historic architectural fabric.
“There’s a lot of Modern design moving into historic areas or adjacent to historic areas, but that’s what happens in a growing city,” Johannas said. “The reality is we’ll have different areas of different architecture.”
And this isn’t the first time it’s happened, he adds.
“Drive through the Fan – which was built from, say, 1895 to 1920 – and into the Museum District, which was largely built in the 1920s,” Johannas said. “You can see the difference in the styles of the architecture. That kind of transition is so evident, but we see it as a single historic fabric. It’s healthy to have this, and it’s nice to see we’re doing architecture of time and place. We’re becoming a modern city.”
Ultimately, accepting Modern buildings in historic districts might come down to the quality of their construction, Snowden says.
“Architectural diversity is important,” Snowden said. “I think traditionalists need to ask themselves if they would rather have a quality Modern residence that stands out in a neighborhood or a vinyl-siding row house that embodies cheap construction while attempting to blend in with the neighborhood.”
