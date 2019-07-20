When Channing “Mac” Nuckols and his wife, Canice Nuckols, decided to downsize from their 4,200-square-foot home in the James River Commons development in the 8600 block of Huguenot Road, they had a pretty good idea of what they wanted in their new home. Topping the list was a first-floor master suite and a design that offered a low-maintenance lifestyle.
The couple looked at several active-adult communities before deciding to build a new home in The Villas at Providence, a 55-plus community under construction in Chesterfield County.
Eagle Construction of Virginia is the developer and sole builder in the 22-acre development, which is located near the intersection of Reams Road and Wintershill Place. The company bought the parcel in January 2017 and began construction six months ago.
It’s the most recent active-adult community Eagle has developed in Chesterfield. (The company previously developed The Villas at Dogwood, and it has built several homes for active adults in other communities in the county, including Harpers Mill.)
“We were looking for an opportunity to do another community in that part of town,” said Bruce James, Eagle’s sales manager. “We thought that area was underserved for one-floor, low-maintenance living.”
Mac and Canice Nuckols were among the first buyers at The Villas at Providence. They signed a contract in January for a 1,650-square-foot house.
“Eagle really drew our attention for the quality of the product and the layout of the homes,” said Canice Nuckols, who retired as a school principal in June. “It was conducive to our lifestyle.”
Mac Nuckols is a certified public accountant.
The couple decided to convert one of the floor plan’s bedrooms into a covered patio – one of the options Eagle offers.
“My husband and I have built homes before, and working with Eagle has been the easiest process we’ve ever had,” Canice Nuckols said.
The home is now under construction, and Eagle anticipates the closing date will be Aug. 14, nearly a month ahead of schedule.
In the meantime, the Nuckolses have had an estate sale to pare down their belongings.
“Downsizing has been a challenge,” Canice Nuckols said. “We had three floors full of furniture. Plus, there’s the sentimental value to deal with. On the other hand, we don’t have to maintain, clean or worry about any of this stuff. It’s very freeing.”
When it’s finished, The Villas at Providence will have 86 homes.
“It’s a fairly intimate community,” James said. “It’s not as big as the communities Eagle typically develops.”
West Broad Village, in western Henrico County, is among the company’s larger developments.
There will be two types of homes in The Villas at Providence. Fourteen homes will be duplexes, and 72 homes will be built in groups of four, which Eagle calls quad units.
Currently, 28 quad-style homes are under construction.
All the homes in the development will be variations of Eagle’s Emory model, which the company built in The Villas at Dogwood.
“It’s a popular model, so we kept it for this community,” said Isabelle Roseme, a new homes sales consultant for Eagle and the site agent for The Villas at Providence.
The Emory model has three bedrooms, two full baths and a sunroom, as well as a covered front porch and a two-car garage. It has 1,859 square feet of living space.
“The base price for a quad is $275,400,” Roseme said. “Duplexes start at $282,400.”
Amenities include a gazebo and a common area with benches.
“We have a beautiful outdoor space for everyone to get together and enjoy the community,” said Andrew Weeks, a new homes associate for Eagle.
So far, sales have been strong, with 24 homes sold since December. And the momentum is growing.
“We sold seven homes in June,” Roseme said. “That’s our best month yet.”
Eagle’s reputation, the community’s low-maintenance and first-floor living components and its location are helping to drive sales, she said.
“A lot of people want to stay in this area,” Roseme said. “The Villas are a nice way to downsize and stay close to the people who are important to them.”
Currently, Eagle has three spec homes available, along with a showcase home that will be ready in August.
“We thought there was a market for this type of product, but you still never know what the pace is going to be,” James said. “We’re really pleased. We’ve got plans underway for Phase 2.”
If you think your neighborhood merits coverage, let us know.
