Fifteen years ago, West Broad Village brought a relatively novel concept to western Henrico County: a mixed-use development designed to evoke the density and walkability of city living.
The fact that the development’s townhomes, restaurants and retail and office buildings were being built on what had previously been a 105-acre farm underscored how radical the site’s transformation was.
The Florida-based developer who had purchased the farmland initially worked with three builders, including Eagle Construction of VA and Ryan Homes.
However, the project ran into early trouble when the Great Recession hit just two years after construction started, and it led to a change of developers in 2007.
“We made an investment through Markel|Eagle Partners LLC in the residential and some of the commercial aspects,” said Ricky Core, president at Markel|Eagle Partners and vice chairman at Eagle Construction.
Work continued with Eagle Construction and Ryan Homes as the two builders. Over the course of several years, Eagle Construction built 272 townhomes, and Ryan Homes built 273 townhomes.
Now, the development’s last piece of undeveloped land is about to be turned into something new: condominiums.
The development’s original plans called for the 12-acre parcel, which sits on the eastern edge of the development, to be used for a 14-story office tower and a 300-room hotel.
“After evaluating many different options, we decided to make it a residential project,” Core said. “The residential portion has always been a success in West Broad Village, and we’re excited to provide more residential options.”
Eagle Construction will be the sole builder, and only 4½ acres of the 12-acre parcel will be developed. The remainder will be protected wetlands.
Whole Foods Market, which has a store in the development, used to have a garden on the site, says Vicki Trevillian, a sales consultant for Eagle Construction and a West Broad Village resident.
“We’re calling it West Broad Village Eastern Edge,” Trevillian said.
The section will have three five-story buildings of stacked-flat condos with assigned parking and a secure entrance with an elevator on the first level.
The second, third and fourth floors will each have four units offering 1,725 square feet of living space. Prices start at $489,900. Each building will also have two 3,147-square-foot penthouse units, with prices starting in the $900,000s.
“All the units will offer the latest in luxury design options, including walls that open to the outdoors and covered terraces,” Trevillian said.
These will be the first stacked-flat condo buildings that Eagle Construction has built.
The company will also build 13 detached condos on the site, but it hasn’t released plans or opened sales for them.
The condo owners will have full access to West Broad Village’s amenities, which include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, playgrounds and common areas.
Eagle Construction opened sales on the first stacked-flat building in mid-February, and it recorded one sale and saw a lot of interest in the first week, Trevillian says.
“The location and Eagle Construction’s reputation as a builder have a lot to do with why people want to live in West Broad Village,” Trevillian said. “You can walk to recreation, retail and restaurants, and it’s easy to get to Interstate 64 as well as around Richmond. And now with the stacked-flat condos, there are options to buy new construction in West Broad Village.”
