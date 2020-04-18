The Libbie Mill mixed-use development has brought a radical transformation to the area northeast of the intersection of Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street. Condominiums and townhomes share a densely occupied space with stores and restaurants – a way of living that’s becoming increasingly popular in new construction projects.
You don’t have to travel far to step back into the county’s post-World War II housing boom, though. Westbourne, the residential community adjacent to Libbie Mill, still retains its distinctive midcentury character, and it’s a testament to a time when architecture was shifting subtly away from the Colonial Revival, even here in Richmond.
Westbourne, which is bounded by Horsepen Branch and Bethlehem, Spencer and Indigo roads, features Capes and Ranch-style homes built on concrete slabs, with steeply pitched roofs and metal-framed windows that slide from side to side. The homes also originally had radiant-floor heating.
“These homes were built after World War II for returning veterans and the emerging blue-collar workforce,” said Larry Mills, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties.
He added: “They’re definitely a different style from the homes most developers were building in Greater Richmond at the time.”
Local developer Jerome Gumenick filed the first plats for Westbourne in 1955, and his company began constructing homes the following year. The community was mostly finished by 1961, Mills says. (A handful of tri-level houses at the western end of Indigo Road were built in the early 1970s.)
Modern-style homes from the 1950s are rare in Richmond, but Westbourne isn’t unique. It’s a sister community, of sorts, to the Farmington community in western Henrico. Gumenick filed plats for that development in 1956, and both communities share a common inspiration: Levittown.
The original Levittown community, built on Long Island from 1947 to 1951, was the first U.S. development with radiantly heated homes, and it took inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s radiantly heated Usonian homes, which he began designing in the 1930s.
(Bon Air’s Highland Hills is another 1950s community that bucked the Colonial Revival trend. It was designed by Charles M. Goodman, a Washington, D.C.-based architect who also designed the original National Airport – now Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport – and the Hollin Hills community in Alexandria.)
Home stats and sales
Westbourne has 232 homes, with sizes ranging from 1,250 to more than 2,000 square feet.
“They were designed for family-style living,” Mills said.
Some homeowners have added additions, and most of the homes’ garages have been enclosed for extra living space, says Oliver Pace, a Westbourne homeowner and resident for the last 20 years.
When Pace’s Cape was built in 1956, it had 1,248 square feet of living space, as well as a one-car garage. With additions, it’s now 1,700 square feet.
“I love the sense of privacy, security, yard space, layout and flexibility within the finished square footage,” Pace said. “The pricing is excellent, and the community has always maintained a strong market value.”
He added: “These are ideal homes for single-family, first-time homebuyers, singles or investors.”
Homebuyers interested in Westbourne might have to be patient, though. Homes in the community rarely come on the market – currently, none are for sale – and when they do, they tend to sell quickly.
“In the last 12 months, only eight homes have come on the market, and they sold in an average of 12 days,” Mills said. “The average price was $224,000, with an average price of $140 per square foot.”
The average price per square foot is one of the neighborhood’s biggest attractions, he adds.
“That’s what these properties offer – big houses at a good price,” Mills said.
