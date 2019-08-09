The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
512 W 19th St; Obadiah Llc to Marcello Judy J, $359,000.
1507 N 22nd St; TT&T Homes Llc to Hermes Jessica L, $250,541.
1106 N 24th St; One Watchtower Llc to Tucker William A, $210,000.
207 N 27th St; Winter Nancy F to Crawley Aldric and Ibe Bulinda, $465,000.
1213 N 29th St; Dominion Homes 29th Street Llc to Lecraw Jeremy Clark, $235,000.
200 W 29th St; White Jacob D and Jessica R to Thomas Tamara D, $245,300.
1815 W 45th St; Stinson William L Jr to Reed Justin James, $427,000.
2011 Albany Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Christian Brandan Leon, $164,950.
3214 Barton Ave; Nest Builders Llc to Liakos Christopher E, $305,000.
3416 E Broad St; Herndon Dianna C to Kampmann Patricia K, $690,000.
1401 Carter Creek Road; Aber Robert Q to 1401 Carter Creek Llc, $725,000.
7513 Cherokee Road; Casas Alexander to Jomphe Philippe W, $255,000.
9507 Creek Summit Cir; Giles Penny to Fanelli Joseph V, $304,950.
4610 Cutshaw Ave; Collins Eileen A to Bartholomew William Rust, $302,000.
3210 Detroit Ave; Sinddhu Investment Group Llc to Douglas Dante M and Kelly, $192,000.
3522 Enslow Ave; Lucas M Investments Llc to Hendrix John Cole and Jessica P, $255,000.
5003 Fernbrook Pl; Swearingen Cedric L to Williams Lawrence, $219,000.
1724 Floyd Ave; Molloy Gudrun to Noah Zachary J, $400,000.
612 W Franklin St, U3e; Trani Eugene P and Lois E to Shudtz Peter J and Karen P, $170,000.
6301 Glyndon Lane; Benton John Thomas Jr to Wright Robert, $189,950.
3903 W Grace St; Shrestha Chandra M to Torrez Joshua Ryan, $337,500.
4711 W Grace St; Olinger Bethany Ann to Armistead Charles Spencer III, $390,000.
3117 Grantland Dr; Whetten Jesse and Courtney to Hadeed Ashley A, $385,000.
3612 Greer Ave; Rustemovic Ramo to Chute Robert Allen, $165,000.
3904 Grove Ave; Geisel Ritchie and Pamela K to Holm Victoria S, $559,000.
1610 Hanover Ave; Hofer Carol W to Brownlow Winston R and Sarah, $675,000.
4807 Hanover Ave; Vandervelde John K and Caroline B to Harper Russell B Jr, $303,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U305; Curlee Terry Robert to Finch Jerald A and Nancy T S, $339,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U304; Ortiz Alvaro A to Meade Matthew M and Alejandra M, $249,180.
1413 Huntland Road; Tresas Llc to Orchant Jillian M, $220,000.
816 Irby Dr; Brooks Christopher T to Lowry Ashley N, $189,900.
2624 Kensington Ave; Karbassiyoon Daniel to Rinehardt William C, $405,000.
5204 King William Road; Martin Katherine G to Smart John H II, $300,000.
4424 Knob Road; Walters Joanne W to Rosic Djuro and Graf Monica, $324,500.
11 W Lancaster Road; Strategic Funding Lp to Yakubisin Christopher P, $225,000.
1031 Leicester Road; Dahland Kristin to Conner Zachary A, $268,000.
45 E Lock Lane, U2; Mills Robert C to Song Chang Hyun, $257,800.
3010 Maplewood Ave; Parham Lucille B Life Interest to Eisemann Timothy Jon, $237,500.
513 W Marshall St; Grantham Tosha Y to Witherow Tonya D, $210,600.
3304 Midlothian Tpke; Lavel Homes Llc to Eko Adetola, $280,000.
4006 Monument Ave; Sudin Burton M to Li Howard Y, $605,000.
2511 Mule Barn Al, Uc; Downs Jonathan and Teresa Alukal to Stiffler Timothy John Jr, $272,000.
3211 North Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Shikami Alan, $279,900.
2515 O St; Deworth Restoration Associates to Scheller Alexyn C and Jennifer A, $379,950.
610 Overbrook Road; Walker Bernard W to Reyes Bryan P, $225,000.
1608 Palmyra Ave; Greenwood Stuart M and Julia D to Norton Michael Walton, $598,000.
2606 Park Ave, U4; Colombo Lillie to Moody Irene J, $210,000.
3105 Patterson Ave, U11; Paciulli Sarah to Livingston Sonja A, $213,000.
815 Porter St, U110; Sinclair W Carter Jr and Ellen O to Brittan Connor A, $159,500.
317 Randolph St; Hood Thomas P and Stewart P to Zafar Ayesha and Mohammad, $295,000.
2948 Scarsborough Dr; Brenner Carol F to Savory Carlos Dionisio Jr, $218,000.
5010 E Seminary Ave; Michaels Richard P to Glucksman Suzanne Holley, $280,000.
4303 Smithdeal Ave; Driscoll J Gail to Rawls Margaret C, $267,600.
2707 Stuart Ave; Hill Joseph R to Baird Alysa M and Hogan Ian J, $485,000.
3325 Stuart Ave; Sevinsky Matthew T to Vennell Matthew, $437,000.
5906 Three Chopt Road; Three Chopt Road House Llc to Valentine Charles S III, $1,215,000.
115 N Vine St; Schultis Eric J and Joelle B to King Madeleine and Jennifer, $530,000.
301 Virginia St, U810; Brooks Beth Sprecher Trustee to Maniscalco Andrew J, $280,000.
1524 West Ave, U12; Marshall Joseph R to Amrhein James D and Debra B, $595,000.
2630 E Weyburn Road; Guarino Glenna R and Jerome L Trs to Edmonds Lael M, $260,000.
1221 Windsor Ave; Miller Myron S to Carr Daniel Foster, $280,000.
6554 Worthington Road; Brooks Wilbert H Jr to Tartakovsky Steve, $188,000.
HENRICO
905 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Patel Kantilal M and Manjulaben K, $674,228.
3405 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Neff Walter K to Vaughan Kathryn A and K Willoughby Trstees, $301,000.
2515 Arrington Rd, Henrico; Clark William A Estate to Lee Stephen M, $216,000.
10207 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Scott Zachary and Sonja to Brunet Tyler G and Abigail C, $307,500.
10716 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Muhammad Fnu, $520,000.
12208 Bayswater Ct, Glen Allen; Manka Ruth Ellen to Harding Kimberly and Keith, $535,000.
10618 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Lee Chantel Renea and Shawn Jamain, $361,000.
9605 Big Tree Ln, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Ly Kim Thien and Ky Quoc Lam, $490,169.
2101 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Wray W Robert Estate to Royster Jon Colin and Kelsey, $380,000.
1214 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Majkovic Adis to Moore Jerald F Jr, $169,300.
6107 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Appleton Darryn L and Susanne H to Armstrong David C, $670,000.
11137 Braxton Ave, Glen Allen; Parrent Delores W to Pleasants Jeffrey T and Brianna M, $265,000.
2321 Bridgehaven Ter, Henrico; Ali Murad A to Beniamin Atef S and Kristina M Saadalla, $318,000.
415 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to England Jennifer, $452,358.
10909 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Johnson Evan T to Rengasamy Bharath Manickam Et Al, $205,000.
4714 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Callahan Timothy J to Anderson Jesse R, $269,950.
4916 Castlebar Ct, Henrico; McDaniel Donald E to Rufus Eva O and Dexter Eugene Et Al, $217,000.
6120 Chadsworth Ter, Glen Allen; Hull Jason R and Jennifer W to Ratliff Gary G Jr and Amy, $580,000.
3157 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Wingmen Properties Llc to Orciani Rodney and Ellen Louise, $239,950.
1407 Chowan Rd, Henrico; Mitchell Linda S to Chowan Home Llc, $210,300.
4193 Cole's Point Way, Glen Allen; Pierson Katherine F Trustee to Phillips Irving M and Nancy A, $415,000.
12508 Collinstone Ct, Glen Allen; Londeree Kim to Defranco Douglas and Lori, $375,000.
5409 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Moore Mia M, $374,650.
5415 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Marchetti Catherine M and Virginia F, $331,025.
1806 Court St, Henrico; Hoath David L to Cochran Benjamin J, $187,000.
2828 Crown Grant Rd, Henrico; Jesselson Paul T and Allison E to Cram Elizabeth C, $500,000.
3835 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Sumant Sagar Ganesh and Sonali Sagar to Wilson Jonathan B and Whitney Weeden, $321,500.
4902 Dollard Dr, Henrico; E Wire Solutions Llc to Pratt Zane G and Catherine M, $310,000.
2115 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Boles Cynthia B to Brooks Kevin R, $200,000.
2892 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Givens Jennifer, $188,765.
11000 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Todd Bridget Jo to Hassan Ahmed M and Aya Raad Bani Waesy, $565,000.
11075 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $207,000.
11521 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Defriece James Clifton and Deborah Kathy, $654,618.
11608 Estes Anderson Way, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Bamman Sean M and Latricia Paige Kelly, $758,350.
2700 Fawnwick Dr, Henrico; Slaven Sandy B and Patricia to Anderson Viola C, $184,500.
8312 Forge Rd, Henrico; Mazzucco Joann to Mazzucco Robert A Jr, $188,000.
7106 Galax Rd, Henrico; Seay Norman R Trustee to Riggs Jonathan R and Ashley R, $215,000.
5320 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Ra Enterprises Llc to Gillman Zachary A, $227,000.
4704 Glenspring Rd, Henrico; Johnson Clarence R to Jackson Chris L, $153,000.
2469 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Khakwani Zeeshan and Zainab Jalal, $539,507.
2493 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
811 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Scott Darshysca I, $244,550.
10617 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Sapkota Nagen and Krishna Dangal, $273,000.
8203 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Pitt Anne to Konrad Peter R, $259,000.
7420 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Atkisson Jane to Klich Jerry Brock, $150,000.
7314 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Fisher Susan S and Constance L Sithens to Madison Elwood S III and Leigh Ann F, $248,000.
13 Highland Rd, Henrico; Skelly Ariel to Larz Llc, $1,861,589.
9619 Hitchin Dr, Henrico; Auerbach Stephen M to Aspin Hill Llc, $272,500.
8511 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Hemphill Ashley Suzanne to Workman Hayden H and Angelika J Ziegler, $209,000.
2321 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Gerstenmaier David C to Gri Holdings Llc Trustee, $201,000.
3008 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Oliveira Thiago T to Diep Hien and Hoang, $180,000.
1117 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Townsend David B and Erica H to Lyne Anne M, $559,000.
1822 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Roach Victoria K to Toney David, $202,500.
5425 Jones Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Varnier Nathan L and Julia G to Carter Mary Beth, $321,000.
1551 Kimbrook Ln, Sandston; Auris Property Investors Llc Et Al to Peebles Michael Thomas and John Thomas, $218,000.
806 Lakewater Dr, Henrico; Short Jody to Gilstrap Robert Joseph and Calypso Mari, $367,000.
10103 Laurel Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Hubbard John M to Mai Linda and Bao N Bui Trustees, $205,100.
12287 Leakes Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Sharma Ritesh and Neha, $670,020.
9413 Lester Ln, Henrico; Bowman Darrell H and Carolyn S and David S to Waheed Adel H and Bashaer H, $237,000.
1613 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; White Kevin P and Krystal A to Morton Yane L, $243,000.
11400 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Loden Carl A and Cheryl M to Knighten Thomas Austin and Stephanie Et Al, $660,000.
2404 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Sharp Ray Jackson and Patricia W Trustees to Page Michael D, $233,000.
12276 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Al Saif Hind, $473,783.
1103 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Wood Richard H and Letitia L, $725,575.
4529 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Cochrane Bradford D and Stacy J, $639,895.
201 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Munson Doloris R, $203,000.
7403 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Tinnell Nelson F and Virginia G to Wagner Steven, $205,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U607, Henrico; Randolph-Macon Properties Llc to Dunn Thelma F, $227,700.
5601 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ludwig Jessica, $302,880.
12426 New Point Dr, Henrico; Marks Gail Sharp to Rothrock Melissa Barber, $207,000.
5609 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Flippen Ricardo and Starlett, $270,985.
11813 Norwich Pl, Glen Allen; Pesetti Ronald R and Brandi to South State Bank Trustee, $930,000.
203 Old Charles St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Cardwell Lisa S, $447,000.
4940 Old Main St, U501, Henrico; Fitzgerald George and Jo to Toole Tracey M and Betty F Millard, $589,500.
5303 Old Main St, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Thomas Michael Kyle, $441,719.
2008 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Bonfire Bay Llc to Hardesty Jonathan and Erin Salum, $235,950.
2240 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Herman Jessica and Jonathan E Dee, $346,765.
201 Pilgrim Ln, Henrico; Ericjrbuyshouses Com Llc to Rmt Investments Llc Np Et Al, $214,500.
2900 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Dawson Jared J to Blanchard Robert Daniel Winborne, $163,000.
7905 Point Hollow Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Rollins Kimberly, $255,000.
5223 Preston Square Loop, Glen Allen; Kuntharaju Murali K and Deepika Penmetsa to Gaddam Kondal Reddy, $353,000.
3901 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; West South Llc to Pendli Jeevan, $350,000.
709 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Batten Michael A Jr to Orr Benjamin A and Alyssa C Bilter, $180,000.
206 N Ridge Rd, Henrico; Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Hale Meghan Dickey and Brady, $512,000.
4205 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Gordon James A III to Williams Jessica R, $170,000.
2217 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Aliotti John C to Sevila Richard and Sarah Downey, $185,000.
3002 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Smith Raymond Glenn to Martin Casey A and Rebecca, $165,000.
4944 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Lyons Stephen W and Kathleen M to Devkota Manjil and Samjhana Devkota Pandit, $392,000.
4128 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Talati Meena K and Kartik H to Robinson Callye A and John Cs Hall, $210,000.
4691 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Glen Allen; Coleman Darlene J to Kontinopoulos Brenda B, $186,900.
8422 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Alston Renee Karen to Giles Gavin, $155,000.
9027 Shari Dr, Henrico; Tran Cindy Ann to Woodson Derrick and Brandi, $224,000.
121 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Schwartz Thomas J and Colleen H to Perry Ross D, $359,000.
13025 Silent Wood Pl, Henrico; Philippi Kenneth A and Dawn to Peaden Russell L and Paula L, $252,500.
9303 Skyview Dr, Henrico; Kontinopoulos Brenda to Currie Tyler M and Lian P, $299,950.
9704 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Conner William D and Allison L to S and J Realty Inc, $159,950.
10803 St Anton Cir, Glen Allen; Krupnicka Jeff to McAdam and Son Holdings Llc, $279,326.
4601 Stembridge Ct, Uh, Glen Allen; Nagy Carol J to Seal Raymond A and Alexandra R, $192,000.
2019 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Cole Jeffrey A and Sharon S to Larew Neal A, $307,000.
12020 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Lloyd Richard W and Michaux M to McGuiness Andrew J and Krutika Z, $376,000.
9005 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Hunter Robert C Jr and Anna W to Williamson Samuel J and Blair N, $719,500.
3004 Thistlebrook Pl, Henrico; Yang Ling and Jihang Wang to Hull Geoffrey S, $198,000.
9308 Timber Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Steele Thomas K and Julie I to Shearn Yorleny M, $250,000.
9453 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Dodson Jessica Burnette to Peters Kenneth W and Sandra F, $150,000.
7080 Turner Rd, Henrico; Harpster Larry D and Ruth A to Simmons Ryan E, $201,000.
3413 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
5605 Warnerwood Ct, Glen Allen; Edwards Angela L to Baptiste Stacey C, $326,550.
2818 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Martinette Louis A and Marie C to Fox Timothy Michael and Andrea Dawn, $395,000.
5905 West Club Ln, Henrico; Allen Joshua C and Jessica C to Morgan Samuel A and Lindsay E Hintz, $515,000.
1425 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Cobb Wm Small Jr and L M C to White Lindsey K, $260,000.
5100 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Cohick Brandon T to Gatling Kimberley Paige, $241,000.
7913 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Yaldram Saad and Saba Rafi, $328,430.
9300 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Riley Stefanie A to Rosenkranz Kyle Mancefield, $223,900.
11403 Yeomans Dr, Henrico; Manix Geraldine L to Berger Jessica, $280,000.
Chesterfield
8100 Aldera Ln; NVR Inc to Wright Nakeema and Bonaparte K, $376,420.
11500 Altimira Ln; Best Barry and Melissa to Pineda Julio C and Guardado C, $298,000.
8412 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bicking Jon Eric and Krystal E, $390,000.
156 S Arch Rd; McMickle Valerie Ann to Osorio Martinez Juan J, $160,000.
2061 Arrow Point Tl; Foster Peggy H to Dunn Jason C, $217,000.
7531 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Ivars and Jeannette Bemberis Tr, $332,779.
14507 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes Mt Llc to Enos Maria I and Manuel A Jr, $336,606.
5912 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Carter Kawaan, $262,440.
20931 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Parker Desma Devon, $239,275.
5536 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Beasley Felicia, $310,090.
2252 Banstead Rd; Groh Kelly L to Martin Peyton W and Jamie E, $505,000.
3212 Barkham Dr; Nimorwicz Robert J and Carole A to McManus Karen L and Philip J III, $473,000.
14722 Beacon Hill Ct; Willis Jeffrey S to Fastin Michelle, $168,000.
5030 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Brooks Leona W, $255,145.
5042 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Seitter Linda U, $254,300.
16024 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Whitlock Everett E and Sandra L, $409,965.
7106 Bonallack Bn; Harring Construction Co to Wyatt Gary M and Jacqueline, $910,000.
10604 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Cooke Clifton Jr and Pamela Y, $249,425.
10641 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Forcet Lois, $266,910.
14119 Branched Antler Dr; Anderson Laura G to Jennings Brian S, $210,000.
14918 Bridge Spring Dr; Ruth Aaron P and Tara M to Chen Liang Gui, $339,900.
3601 Brockhall Turn; Legault Homes Llc to McPherson Brian and Darah, $552,442.
2311 Brookwood Rd; Taylor Brian P and Victoria E to Meska Jennifer M, $279,000.
3903 Buckland Pl; Erawha Llc to Cabaniss Claiborne L Jr and Jean, $262,500.
12100 Bundle Rd; Wise Michael Anthony to McNamee Jason L and Angela L, $364,900.
14324 Camack Tl; Jennings Carla Marie to Claveloux Lisa M, $364,500.
1408 Cameron Av; Ipina Sosa Walter M to Rodriguez Jose, $201,000.
4736 Cedar Cliff Rd; Esquivel Properties Llc to Randolph Erick Et Al, $240,000.
4401 Centralia Station Co; NVR Inc to McDonald Wilma R, $411,010.
10421 Chalkley Rd; 10421 Chalkley Rd Llc to De La O Jose Blanco, $205,000.
100 Chasnell Rd; Humphrey Daniel and Jamie to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $159,695.
13812 Citation Dr; Fair Joshua R and Natasha K to Berbert Morgan L and Hayden R, $244,950.
9200 Clovis St; NVR Inc to Blackwell Todd Jr and Robbyn, $262,685.
1813 Colwyn Bay Dr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Van Buskirk Eric R and Julia, $668,500.
15601 Corte Castle Ct; Roland Christopher L and Anne G to Satterwhite K and Winters B, $224,000.
6919 Crackerberry Dr; Fleeman Jesse and Jamie to Coppola Vincent A and Cristina M, $427,500.
14801 Creekbrook Tr; Briere David P Jr and An Noravy to Ruth Aaron P and Tara M, $495,000.
533 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Griffin Christian Albert Earl, $332,348.
333 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Santos Tonja-Alexis, $264,966.
345 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Guan Huiyan and Ma Tianjun, $305,745.
6817 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Grenoble Betty R Trustee, $311,994.
12620 Dawnridge Ct; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Holmes Kyle Dawn, $299,950.
2531 Devenwood Rd; Overstreet Shirley H to Treanor B M and Averette B G, $330,000.
15016 Dogwood Villas Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Vest William M and Jacquelin H, $328,910.
7760 Drexelbrook Rd; Bennett Gwendolyn G to Castro Yanneris L, $198,000.
6380 Eagles Crest Ln; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Sims Sharnique, $208,000.
17715 Elko Rd; Fried Patricia B to Woods Ashton Berkeley, $208,000.
15019 Endstone Tl; River City Custom Homes Inc to Brown Lucas M and Hannah E, $488,000.
7813 Etching St; NVR Inc to Ross Lori J and Stephon V, $238,480.
7856 Etching St; Moss Eva and Taylor Brandon M to Early Carl R and Rachael M, $198,000.
15436 Featherchase Dr; Cali Christopher A to Medie Michael E, $250,500.
7624 Fern Hollow Dr; Elite Prop Of Central Va Llc to Georgy David E and Joneer S, $299,000.
8824 Firethorne Ln; Wilks Jessica L to Reuss Charles C Jr, $169,000.
7936 Flag Tail Dr; Warren Dustin K and Courtney B to Knight Samuel F Jr and Amanda A, $258,500.
15648 Fox Cove Cr; Carter Robert J and Kimberly C to Hudgins Alonzo L IV and Stacy, $475,000.
10311 Foyle Dr; Ferrell Gregory S and Cynthia to Varner Rick J, $290,000.
4102 Frye Ct; Florek Edward and Tori to Boone Tyler and Lashay, $210,000.
2937 Galena Av; Michael Bonnie P to Gabriel Bolvito Santos B, $167,000.
19812 Genito Rd; Blunt Taylor Emily S Trustee to Brown Bruce A and Nicole W, $212,000.
5429 Gilling Rd; Barrett David G to Peebles Jasper, $205,000.
513 Glenpark Ln; McManus Philip J III and Karen L to Vaden Martha C, $305,000.
14119 Grace Wood Ct; Douglas David M and Danielle G to Siddiqi Javaid E and Karen H, $565,000.
4508 Greenbriar Dr; Peden Mary Ellen Estate to Banks Jamone, $217,000.
5716 Grove Forest Ct; Singh Nirbhay Nand and Judy to Byrnside Anthony S and Jessica H, $290,000.
3807 Hamlin Creek Py; Nobles Beatrice to Archie Angelique M and M L Sr, $294,700.
15919 Hampton Summit Dr; Griffin Paul F and Kathryn B to Dolan Peter J and Hixson Traci A, $299,900.
905 Hartford Ln; Manchester Investing Llc to Mixson Jennifer J and Mixson J, $197,000.
15019 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Fuqua Carlton and Cheri, $374,800.
4304 N Heritage Woods Rd; Markiewicz Jay to Williamson Troy S and Gabriela N, $231,500.
9009 Highgate Hill Dr; Valentine-Bergman Heather M to Dudley Michael A and Randianne, $375,000.
4700 Hill Spring Tr; Carmichael P R and Carmichael N to Morelli Kaitlyn E, $231,930.
6007 Holly Trace Dr; Hollingsworth Frederick M Est to Windle James Scott, $182,000.
8610 Hunton Cr; Parker Michael Lebron to Fordson Properties Llc, $155,500.
11212 Jimmy Ridge Dr; Voigt Jason D and Abbe B to Sova Kevin J and Susan M, $350,000.
10900 Kalliope Dr; Williams Ralston K and Julie M to Jones Brandon L and Amber E, $480,000.
9521 Kendelwick Dr; Grkovic W Duke Trustee to Patel Amir I, $230,500.
3128 Kim Dr; Massenburg Darryl to Lipscomb Jasmine, $152,000.
13313 Lady Ashley Rd; Elliott Jeffrey M and Darlene W to Thomas Scott J and Christina M, $336,400.
1832 Larkhill Ln; Sheppard D M Jr and Burch C F to Dowd Samuel A Et Als, $241,000.
3967 Lawnwood Dr; Almonte Amparo P to Rogel Marco A Et Al, $184,000.
6615 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Brady S K and McCullough Jessica, $341,645.
14600 Little Hawk Dr; Bank Of America Nat'l Assoc to Young Eleane L and William E, $370,000.
15848 Longlands Rd; Ancona Paul M and Stephanie R to Smith Jeffrey T and Melba J, $397,900.
9950 Lumlay Rd; Jinnette Donald W and Sandra H to Coston Philip M and Sally Ann, $312,000.
2305 Magnolia Grove Wy; Barnes H L and Beam C B to Heslop Lesley B, $295,000.
15512 Maranatha Av; Bailey Benjamin H and J V to Bailey Dwayne A, $160,000.
5813 Meadowood Ct; McDougall Dan M to Nebe Monica, $259,950.
4824 S Melody Rd; Six Franklin K and Jane M to Holmes David, $228,000.
3111 Middlewood Rd; Ryan William C Jr and Sherri P to Magee Sierra K and Kathleen M, $378,000.
5113 Morning Dove Mw; Chmil Stephen W and Jaymie L to Pickett Diane M Et Als, $222,000.
5324 Nairn Ln; Hylton Kevin M and Arlene L to Wheaton Gary B and Nerissa D, $334,950.
100 Natural Bridge Ct; Bailey Beth P to Atkinson Carly C, $190,000.
13800 Nuttree Woods Ln; Hage Bruce W and Sheila P to Becker Alec and Zook Alison, $279,900.
7600 Oban Dr; Graebel Reloc Serv Worldwide to Stevens Anthony R and Millicent, $500,000.
2025 Otterdale Rd; Elder Elmer E Jr and Tammey G to Blevins William, $252,000.
6511 Parliament Rd; Daul Daniel J and Amelia E to Luna Marvin Augusto Alvarado, $175,000.
8654 Pine Glade Ln; Deane Talbert Swanson to Lynas Caitlin C, $206,500.
11446 Poplar Ridge Rd; Scott Daniel W and Linda G to Ligatti Nicholas and Elizabeth, $312,500.
2907 Providence Creek Rd; Younger Philip A to Hopkins William E Jr and M S, $228,500.
8837 Providence Ridge Ct; Whiting Gwendolyn to Boyd Reuben J Jr and Sonja D, $275,000.
13501 Queensgate Rd; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Moore Keith and Mary, $365,000.
2939 Queenswood Rd; Cruz Mario C to Gore Daniel and Crystal, $323,000.
3427 Ransom Hills Ct; Dickerson Quincy and Katrice to Torres Nelson G and Kimberly M, $216,000.
1808 Red Queen Ct; Fischer Steven E and Amy Jo to Gerhard Cody C and Miranda R, $255,000.
12840 Richmond St; Bcp Property Llc to Michael Jarrett, $292,000.
14104 Ridge Creek Rd; Apple Julie M to Kiser Joseph Adam and Layne, $257,500.
6605 River Rd; Dunn and Dunn 2 Llc to Walsh John G and Christina, $206,000.
16300 River Rd; Gusti Richard H Jr and Mary R to Buckley Benjamin E and Stevens M, $280,000.
11130 Robious Rd; Riley Joe and Brenda to Le Tam Tri and Dang Tum Thi, $177,500.
5013 Rollingway Rd; Staples Jason A and Penny W to French Dallin L, $180,000.
2731 Royal Crest Dr; Bassett Jeffrey G to Farleigh William R and Sharon H, $685,000.
11804 Sanbury Ln; Crews James R and Kari Toombs to Dowdy Tucker R and Annabelle R, $290,000.
16800 Sandy Ford Rd; Lucid Investments Llc to Acosta Oscar and Sonia, $268,000.
5749 Sara Kay Dr; Cook Douglas B to Graydon Seth, $166,000.
608 Scarlet Oak Rd; Schulten Catherine and MacKay S to Pennington Jacquelyn and R B IV, $350,000.
16912 Sconley Pl; NVR Inc to Mondrey Michelle R and Jonathan, $503,679.
6412 Sheehan Xg; NVR Inc to Mason Randall and Connie, $474,684.
6913 Sika Ln; Martin Matthew A to Crowley Rosemary L, $205,000.
17407 Simmons Branch Tr; Showcase Builders Inc to Perkins Fenton and Purcell B, $295,000.
17 Spinnaker Cove Dr; Hodges Edward B Jr and Rosemary to Shane Kevin R and Jean M, $279,900.
14100 Starpine Ln; Jordan Christopher L to Youmans Leila, $153,900.
3343 Stone Manor Cr; Hirsch Geraldine H and Caudle J to Malla Rashindra and Rony Pradhan, $225,000.
4308 Stoney Creek Py; Adams Maria E to Thomas Micheal L and Cami L, $260,000.
3801 Summers Trace Dr; Bradley Michael A and Juliet O to Guerrero Victor Hugo Resendez, $227,950.
10607 Surry Rd; Barnes Ven Carrall II to Sprague William J and Emily R, $193,000.
11900 Swift Crossing Dr; Case Daniel W and Teresa L to Anderson Talisha M, $250,000.
8040 Sykes Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Hogg Elizabeth and Hogg O W Jr, $227,363.
14542 Tealby Dr; Kang Kyung and Chul Woong to Phillips Mark A and Cheryl W, $279,950.
202 Thornhill Dr; Moody Heather Rae to Bouldin Ryan M Et Als, $260,000.
8206 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Orfan Christopher A Et Al, $410,008.
5924 Trail Ride Dr; Main Street Homes to Chaieb Mohammed K and Maiden P, $386,000.
4065 Trisha Tl; Drummonds Kimberly D to Hayes Christian Lloyd, $182,500.
4930 Tulip Oak Rd; Bolton Stacy and Angel M to Fikel David Farrell, $238,500.
5917 Tuskwillow Dr; Rawlings Ashley to Holt-Elliott Naharia, $265,000.
18007 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Crews James R and Kari Toombs, $375,000.
7047 Velvet Antler Dr; Bicking Jon Eric to Rief Ashley M and Balcombe T J, $211,650.
904 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Bastian Toni Ann, $288,280.
2330 Wadebridge Rd; Santana Janet and Poulos J A to Fleeman Jesse D and Jamie, $435,000.
11727 Walnut Wood Dr; Chiu Huei-Hua and Yu-Ching to Hazelwood James Tyler, $262,500.
3006 Warfield Estates Tr; Boydstun Christopher G and Tonja to Price Grant G and Amy A, $244,000.
1502 Water Willow Dr; Miller Christopher J to Clements Rebecca L, $230,000.
4243 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Salmon Monique A, $311,751.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Ackerman Scott, $290,866.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Walker Marie Ann, $248,530.
6801 Whisperwood Dr; Eastwood Homes to Tucker Jeremiah A and Ashley C, $345,975.
1303 Whitley Ct; Moore Jeffrey F and Kathy H to Ratliff John Adam and Regina M, $239,000.
1519 Wilson Wood Rd; Staten Tracy D and Joyner C H to Mestraud Kyle Stephen, $266,000.
6421 Wimbledon Dr; Faulkner Betty J to Almonte Jesus, $180,000.
1329 Winslow Rd; Atlas Development Llc to Hall Samuel W, $270,000.
HANOVER
201 Arlington St., Ashland; Wayne C. Weller to Jared M. O'Hara, $274,900.
Atlee Station Village; Colonial Homecrafters Ltd. to Royal Dominion Homes Inc., $178,000.
9805 Bayrock Court, Mechanicsville; Parke B. Word to Kaelynn T. Snyder, $290,000.
7362 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Charla L. Tabb to Charles Lynn Matthews, $185,500.
7310 Brandy Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles C. Williams to James M. Hagood, $240,000.
15345 Campbell Lake Road, Doswell; Timothy N. Yagla to Elizabeth Grant, $410,000.
305 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Luke E. Stacy to William Sterling Madison III, $340,000.
7237 Cedar Berry Road, Mechanicsville; Pete V. Stratiou to Ryan O'Connell, $380,000.
7239 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Betsy W. Young, $303,201.
7251 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Brooks, $417,432.
9232 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Timothy J. Harris to Robert Taylor Roop, $267,950.
11134 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Robert C. Balderson to Herbert B. Ramsey, $232,300.
8475 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Lois Ann Longest to Wayne Sirois, $209,950.
9435 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Min Soo Kim to Joshua D. Beason, $294,100.
8152 Dunfee Lane, Mechanicsville; J. Bradley Alley to Jack R. Gogan, $311,000.
14152 Elletts Crossing Road, Ashland; Nationstar REO Sub 1B LLC to Shannon L. Evans, $164,000.
205 Elm St., Ashland; Sobhan Mirshahi to Jacob Michael Kroko, $267,000.
9066 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Healey, successor trustee to Jeffrey J. Diepold, $225,000.
10944 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Gregory A. Price to Michael A. Francesca, $448,000.
7439 Fullview Ave., Mechanicsville; Etta Irene Case to Andre Durden, $273,000.
6391 Glebe Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jeffrey M. Loinette, $595,000.
10272 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; Raymond A. Kowalski to Kartikey Yadav, $312,500.
9330 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; Charles H. Corpany to Laura Kaye Asbeil, $275,000.
9222 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Alice Glover Anderson, $476,655.
307 Hillsway Drive, Ashland; Michael E. Bowles to Brian W. Moores, $410,000.
9477 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Gilda Marie Brockmeier to Justin Pypniowski, $405,000.
9017 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Donahue to Alen Guang Li, $281,000.
9379 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy Ryan McGuffin, $510,240.
13417 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Wayne A. Cosby, $500,684.
17139 Katy Lane, Beaverdam; David A. Burruss Jr. to Stephen T. Melson, $399,900.
8091 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville; Sarabeth W. Fetter to Carlos A. Acosta, $226,000.
9621 Leighfield Way, Mechanicsville; Mei Song to Matthew A. Kolesaric, $455,000.
9071 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Emily B. Davis, $576,190.
7803 Longtail Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Caroline Grube, $402,691.
904 Maple St., Ashland; Arla R. Monday to Larry A. Johnson, $239,950.
7095 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Lori R. Vest to Susan M. Varner, $227,000.
7677 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; HKMS Liberty LLC to Pecola T. Bush, $227,000.
13057 Mid Pines Drive, Ashland; Suzanne N. Harman to R. Gary Waugh Jr., $425,000.
10411 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Adam Rosenblatt to Matthew Collins, $419,950.
14653 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; Patsy F. Pospisil to Farrington LLC, $172,000.
7475 Olde Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Kimberly L. Johnston to Melissa D. Lecarpentier, $214,000.
POWHATAN
6378 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Preston Lee Aldridge IV to Joseph M. Lewis, $240,000.
3309 Autumn Olive Court, Powhatan; Derek J. Zornow to Brian Camfield, $450,000.
2426 Bel Bridge Court, Midlothian; Kevin D. Burcham to Brett R. Hetrick, $547,500.
2727 Birdsong Lane, Powhatan; S&C Properties of Virginia LLC to Anthony Ray Johnson, $295,000.
2906 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; Ruby C. Bryer to Philip D. Livesay, $240,900.
1571 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Pamela P. Franklin, executor to James T. Skinner Jr., $255,000.
2581 Glenridge Court, Powhatan; Robert M. Hoover to Matthew L. Sutton, $220,000.
1801 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Kwang Il Park to Christopher M. Mick, $344,000.
1662 Lakeside Drive, Powhatan; Austin D. Stephens to Rodney L. Hester Jr., $233,400.
3581 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Stephen John Kidder, $512,953.
2329 Mosby Road, Powhatan; Hayden R. Berbert to Nicholas Bove, $210,000.
3518 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Jennifer N. Akers to Christopher Irwin, $202,000.
1408 E Overlook Drive, Powhatan; Hugh C. Epperly to Robert S. Basham, $433,000.
3519 Richards Run, Powhatan; Richard Helms to Michael Thomas Berger, $297,000.
1829 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Thomas S. Adair to Samuel J. Mills, $249,950.
3593 Timberview Road, Powhatan; Joseph R. Beasley to Kevin P. Hathaway, $322,000.
3402 Upper Tilman Way, Powhatan; Whitney D. Espinoza to Luke A. Balmer, $255,600.
GOOCHLAND
1510 Beaverdam Creek Road, Crozier; Peggy Knisley to Jason R. Hull, $639,000.
616 Cedar Run Road, Manakin Sabot; Marc B. Moyers, trustee to Clayton Vail, $850,000.
2137 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Mitchell Hill Jones to Abigail C. Jones, $187,500.
4608 Hadensville Farm Road, Mineral; Robert L. Martin III to Rodney A. McKinney, $353,500.
1600 Melrose Trace Lane, Crozier; Stew Williamson to Michael A. East, $414,000.
2219 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Adam M. Jurach to Raymond J. Pearles, $502,000.
4803 River Road West, Goochland; Ashley V. Hinson to Ronald L. Berry Jr., $275,000.
3065 Rocky Creek Lane, Gum Spring; Steven K. Sandberg to Terry L. Arnett, $570,000.
344 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Ralph L. Whitt Jr., $598,655.
Petersburg
2135 Fort Rice St.; Shandra Armstead to Maurice V. Williams Sr., $161,000.
1974 Vesonder Road; Vizion One LLC to Remedia-Pro LLC, $153,300.
DINWIDDIE
2 parcels; Thomas R. Jeter Jr. to Carolyn Crittenden Martin, $172,000.
220 acres; Woodlands Resources LLC to William Luther Cheek, $200,000.
92.59 acres; Sara Lynn Goodwyn to Bain Properties LLC, $250,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1315 Appomattox Drive; Cheryl L. Howerton, substitute trustee to Matthew Hood, $309,000.
113 Brijadan Lane; Jacqueline Ann Bryan to Daniel G. Scott, $249,900.
3736 Conduit Road; Ryan N. Griffin to Robert M. Corcoran, $215,000.
104 Creff Lane; Lorraine B. Purcell to Rachel E. Reid, $180,000.
13 Homestead Drive; Federal National Mortgage Association to Matthew R. Nichols II, $175,000.
1202 Pleasant Dale Ave.; Phyllis K. Kennedy to Betsy B. Wood, $199,900.
1116 Sherwood Drive; Clifford N. Carr III to Angela Beatriz Molina, $177,000.
HOPEWELL
501 Cobblestone Drive; Natalie Long Renn to Frank Owens, $210,000.
3806 Gloucester Drive; Katina Stacey to Kevin L. Pierce, $225,000.
1007 North Ave.; Charles D. Gosnell to Robert Raymond Paden Jr., $170,000.
3938 Shenandoah Circle; Jimmy T. Terry to Timothy S. King, $205,000.
3411 Vinton St.; Elesteen Hagaer to Arturo Velez Martinez, $187,000.
NEW KENT
9151 Angels Share Drive, New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Robert Berlinsky, $200,000.
4720 Bishops Gateway, Providence Forge; Richard G. Hines to Edward Monroe Allen III, $475,000.
5900 Bushell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jason Scott Bordner, $326,835.
1001 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Marta S. Downs to Charles S. Studley, $375,000.
8540 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Hunter B Inc. to Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, $254,000.
7904 Eagle Circle, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Tonya Marie Nations, $286,910.
6001 Hopewell Road, New Kent; John C. Longo to Jade-Kathryn Wells, $265,000.
11794 Pine Needle Drive, Providence Forge; James M. Hagood, trustee to David L. Cruise, $405,000.
4017 Quinton Road, Quinton; Victor A. Bartlett to Lance C. Hall, $254,000.
7846 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; George Miller, trustee to William R. Brown, $315,000.
7730 Sedge Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Stephen Tyler Williams, $293,995.
4372 Wigeon Court, Quinton; Patricia F. Combs to Nicholas Gould, $342,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4105 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; Elizabeth D. Stephens to Anthony V. Bonds, $190,000.
13201 Brockwell Road, Prince George; Michael S. Collins to Anthony Rondina, $205,000.
1225 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Marcus T. Chambliss, $255,000.
9225 Ellis Road, Spring Grove; Jackie Allen Carden to David J. Haurand, $185,360.
2703 Forbes Drive, Prince George; Susan V. Faison to Gayla L. Petery, $239,950.
124 Hollyberry Lane, Prince George; Nicholas A. Glasscock to Jeffrey Lee Sullivan, $175,000.
17626 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Heather Allyne Field to Andres Lopez-Flores, $486,000.
11601 Moring Drive, Petersburg; Jon Marlon Dance to Clara Winstead, $306,000.
13732 Pumphouse Road, Disputanta; Gayla L. Petery to Michelle Lee Coker, $275,000.
7591 Rolling Hill Road, Prince George; Daniel Baillargeon to Jeffrey Houk, $255,000.
11009 Walton Lake Road, Disputanta; Jacquelyn Marqueda Gibson to Delvon Lamont Jackson, $195,000.
Charles city
8.55 acres; Warren M. Cosby to Lucius C. Frye Jr., $190,000.
Lots 4 and 5, Four Oaks; Eastbury Home LLC to George McCabe, $500,000.
Parcel; Fo Powers to Kenneth Oliver Moye, $345,000.
AMELIA
13180 Coverly Road, Amelia Court House; Mark Walke to Steven Palmore, $358,000.
5215 Cralles Road, Amelia Court House; David C. Schlosser to Robert W. Grove, $315,000.
13256 Dykeland Road, Amelia Court House; Jane R. Easter to James Gregory Smith, $329,000.
CAROLINE
103 Ackerman Lane, Ruther Glen; Matthew T. Fisher to Daniel Jenkins, $215,000.
320 Burr Drive, Ruther Glen; Rebecca E. Wagner to Justin Phillips, $225,000.
7156 Cedar Fork Road, Ruther Glen; MTGLQ Investors LP to Robert Jacob Kistner, $150,000.
148 Delaware Drive, Ruther Glen; Daniel Liam Murdaugh to Latoya R. Freeman, $207,000.
8151 Eva Drive, Port Royal; Valerie Carr McNamara, executor to Roosevelt Holt Jr., $200,000.
714 Glen Cove Drive, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings LLC to Isaac A. Ham, $251,000.
16010 Harrison Way, Bowling Green; Thompson Building Corp. to Susan M. Aguilera, $329,000.
23073 Johnstown Lane, Ruther Glen; Matthew Henkshire to Joseph D. Mounie, $270,000.
12588 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Lynda J. Varnado to Carol A. Campbell, $167,000.
408 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Jeffrey M. McCoy to Scott W. Fowler, $190,000.
508 Montgomery Drive, Ruther Glen; Jarrod D. Smith to Frederick D. Lovell, $219,000.
12284 Paige Road, Woodford; Dharmesh Patel, trustee to Michael W. Lewis, $309,000.
28316 Richmond Turnpike, Ruther Glen; Michael L. Call to Kristin N. Worley, $235,000.
308 Senate Drive, Ruther Glen; Elizabeth Grant to Olivia N. Rucker, $222,000.
250 Tranquility Drive, Ruther Glen; Dustin R. McCall to Lauren E. Holman, $180,000.
217 Village Court, Ruther Glen; James L. Bayless Jr. to Levi Allen, $269,900.
7029 Wayne Ave., Woodford; Joseph D. Conley to Lorella M. Hawkins, $232,000.
CUMBERLAND
20.4 acres; Dorothy B. Tyler to Jason O. Brice, $150,000.
40.58 acres; ALG Trustees LLC to Garland Edwards, $188,448.
Lots 11 and 12, Kimberly Hills; Clement W. Sheffert to Cary M. Lawson, $193,000.
KING WILLIAM
7.011 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $163,224.
85.85 acres; Sharon D. Hill to Kellum Homes LLC, $350,000.
Lot 2, Port Richmond; Kenny Wilbourne Realty and Construction Co. to Adrian C. O'Neal, $271,900.
Lot 29, Section 1, Kennington; Samuel I. White PC, subsitute trustee to Wells Fargo Bank, $223,990.
Lot 68, Section 3, McCauley Park; RCI Builders LLC to RAC Rentals LLC, $696,666.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 22, Holly Hills; Vicki A. Ross, co-trustee to Driss Cherkauoi, trustee, $779,000.
Lot E, Capitol Heights; Marcia K. Bignall, trustee to James Stevens, $405,000.
JAMES CITY
9316 Ashwood Court, Toano; James Gericke to Rymond Farr III, $399,900.
5405 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Lawrence J. Giles, $352,610.
4313 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Erminda Ruiz to Jessika Mary Wolfe, $278,000.
6366 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Steven R. Brown to Charles H. Spiegel Jr., $315,000.
4482 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Patricia A. Smialek, trustee to Brian K. Ashlock, $228,000.
388 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Donna G. Wilklins, trustee to Taylor V. Locks, $159,900.
108 George Wilson Court, Williamsburg; Christina Crossutti to Zhenming Liu, $392,000.
4356 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Larry D. Leiby, trustee, $495,000.
108 Holly Grove, Williamsburg; John C. Perry to Scott A. Bobowicz, $550,000.
112 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; Michael J. Hipple to David M. Fitzgerald, $485,000.
214 Kingwood Drive, Williamsburg; Bradford Y. McGann to Miguel A. Mudahy, $270,000.
127 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Julia L. Myers to Geraldina Pufnock, $455,000.
136 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Ronald E. Jacobsen to Randolph Gifford Haufe, $380,000.
6128 S Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; David M. Proffitt to William R. Leonard, $360,000.
4512 Misty Court, Williamsburg; Ryan K. Maasen to Yerandy Gongora, $295,000.
2248 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Robert Posthumus, $491,235.
3026 Peppers Point, Toano; Maegan E. Madeira to Betzaida Adorno, $153,500.
3509 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Joshua R. Crowell to Eduardo St. Paul Popo, $269,000.
4408 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Hsia Lee to Jonathan M. Smith, $282,500.
6114 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Pearl Vamvaketis, $326,800.
301 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; James Taber to Lena Humphrey Mason, $260,000.
4016 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Martha E. Higgins to Angela M. Rhett, $465,000.
1501 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Matthew Christian Olson to Rebecca L. Hoe, $264,000.
3404 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Constantin Vaman to Arlene W. Smith, $294,000.
101 E Tazewell's Way, Williamsburg; David S. Patterson to Alexander D. Scammell, $375,000.
3024 Travis Pond Road, Williamsburg; Tanya I. Gagne to Mitchell F. Harry, $450,000.
3830 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Bruce E. Bailey to Catherine Cuevas, $169,500.
106 Welstead St., Toano; Timothy S. Rondi to Wanda M. Hill, $230,000.
7527 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Karen M. Koprowski, $300,000.
4135 Windmill Road, Williamsburg; Mary Lou Sagrilla, trustee to Barbara J. Whiteman, trustee, $300,000.
6559 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gilbert H. Moore III, trustee, $499,300.
