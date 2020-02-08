The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
306 N 26th St, U104; Sahni Dev to Morris Larry S and Kathleen V, $290,000.
2018 2nd Ave; Eagle Properties to Coston Elizabeth Gay, $199,950.
114 W 30th St; Landpark Properties Llc to Clark Laura Anita, $200,000.
1202 N 38th St; Nordheim Steven and Neil to Scott Allison, $225,000.
2411 4th Ave; Hands Up Ministries to McGregor Roger, $180,200.
614 Arlie St; M Ellington Homes Llc to Pruett Paige Lester Revocable, $1,355,000.
6735 Atmore Dr; Bellwood Road Llc to New Technologies Construction, $190,000.
8252 Barningham Road; Knight Martin R and Kelly W to Eiswerth Eric Paul, $333,500.
105 Berkshire Road; Reese Ollie III to Beil Andrew D and Peets Monika, $925,000.
5506 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Washington Yvonne, $279,935.
1300 Brookland Pkwy; Lautenschlager Eric J to Camblin Cody and Jennifer, $360,000.
5212 Caledonia Road; Redford Helen G to Caldwell Matthew D, $310,000.
2122 W Cary St; 2122 West Cary Street Llc to Brady Enterprises II Llc, $602,000.
325 S Cherry St; Perdue Claiborne T III to Carver Homes Llc, $182,500.
808 China St; Strobel Heather A to Goodrich Dale R and Lauren H, $160,000.
106 E Clay St; 721 West Clay Street Llc to Carver Homes Llc, $340,000.
4301 Commerce Road; Richmond Cw Hotel Llc to Bells Road Hotel Llc, $7,714,000.
8673 Devara Ct; Drutz David E Trustee to Myers Edward and Rebecca, $320,000.
5111 Dorchester Road; Puschak Kate L to Siegert Anne Claire, $210,000.
3112 Fellsway Cir; Zweifel Linda D to Besse James, $160,000.
1112 Floral Ave; Hiatt Nathan Q to Pride Yalonda M, $163,500.
1103 Floyd Ave; Waller Richard M to Popel Denis, $430,000.
2923 Floyd Ave, U3a; Ruby Stacey N to Hedrick Taylor P, $200,000.
4911 W Franklin St; Cronly Benjamin C to Philpott Judy R, $398,000.
612 W Franklin St, U11b; Longo Daniel R and Karen A to McConville James Edward, $360,000.
2217 W Grace St; Lavin Ean J to Urbine Jaqueline A and Andrew D, $683,000.
118-1/2 Granite Ave; Lancaster Custom Builder Inc to Toepp Alison Ross Wickizer, $1,185,000.
846 Greystone Ave; Smith Zenobia A and Davis James E to Loney Henry N Jr, $159,900.
1820 Grove Ave; Mudrick Colin Alexander to King Harper L and Deanna A, $980,000.
101 Gun Club Road; Siff Mary M to Kaspar Matthew and Cristin, $785,000.
701 N Hamilton St, Uj; Lassiter Shelby T to Beckstoffer Patricia B, $221,000.
4817 Hanover Ave; Fields Laura L to Brown Margaret W, $295,500.
3614 Hawthorne Ave; Peroutka John M and Tiffaney B to Stewart Susan, $431,000.
1314 Hull St; Allen Carolyn C to Manchester Real Estate Llc, $235,000.
4 John Christopher Ct; Frischkorn Charlotte H to Toole John H and Lamar S, $1,085,270.
4372 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Nash Dessie B, $404,590.
5231 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Dekle Shawn Charles, $319,190.
703 Lake Road; Carapico Sheila to Austin John and Gail, $410,000.
123 S Laurel St; Gaffney Edward and Elisabeth to Goldschmidt Jaclyn E, $379,000.
1412 Lorraine Ave; Simmons Tal Linda Ileen to Sanville Marion Louise, $340,000.
1318 W Main St; Maraghy David R and Jenny P to Altadonna Family Trust Trustees, $495,000.
3409 E Marshall St; Burden Robert Wilson to Merrill Charles, $425,000.
1610 Maury St; Kulla Fejzi to Cmf Property and Leasing Llc, $185,000.
2512 Monument Ave, U102; Philpott Judy R to Hartung Barbara L, $428,740.
6273 Nicolet Road; Archer Brandon L to Hastings Brandon Eugene, $247,000.
2925 North Ave; Willingham Grover C and Yvonne H to Savage Properties Llc, $200,000.
1407 Nottoway Ave; Jones Ann V to Richardson Lauren C, $286,153.
1408 Park Ave; Smith A Gordon and Emily to Corneal Stanley C and Janet D, $680,000.
3705 Patterson Ave; Lowe Ryan Matthew to Wheat Emma C Irrevocable Trust, $209,000.
4912 Patterson Ave; Marinos Michael C to Newman Matthew D, $275,000.
4127 Pawnee Road; White Amber Dawn to Kambis Kara Lynn, $310,000.
303 W Roberts St; Property Capital Investments to Rigg Anthony, $229,000.
310 N Shields Ave; Gibson Deborah J to Sebastian Michael K, $575,000.
3100 Shoreham Dr; Koerner George David to Parks Caleb T, $299,000.
3000 Springhill Ave; Mitchel Brian T to Rogers Michael Q and Nina J, $428,000.
4805 Stuart Ave; Cole Carter L and Judith E to 4805 Stuart Llc, $695,000.
5014 Sylvan Road; Geiger Jacob H D to Williamson Victoria L, $319,900.
7301 Tee Cir; Rowe George W to Richardson Julie M, $322,000.
2220 Venable St; Williams Melvin Jr to Martinez Randall, $152,000.
5510 Walmsley Blvd; 5510 Walmsley Boulevard Series to Alvarado Alma Y and Luz Y, $181,950.
516 Westview Ave; Kincannon Damien W and Dalynn F to West Nicholas B and Stephanie R, $380,000.
HENRICO
3105 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Crean Frances Virginia to Hernandez Aida Rebeca and Raul, $320,000.
903 Apple Grove Ln, Henrico; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Reeves Jason, $200,000.
10905 Ashmont Ct, Glen Allen; Elliott W Douglas and Melinda F to 2019 Wyndham Llc, $645,000.
6032 Bastione Ct, Glen Allen; Boggavarapu Anil to Raeder Fredric W Jr and Danielle L, $450,000.
959 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; McSweeney Martha S to Clower David E, $515,000.
10643 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Ram Brij Fnu and Fnu Neera, $400,466.
10649 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Reddygari Raghu Rama Reddy N Et Al, $377,535.
407 Berwickshire Dr, Henrico; Mallory Trent S and Jean L to Stone Giles Russell Jr and Kimberly Gibson, $535,000.
6420 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Walker Aqueelah to Mercado Sasha C, $229,000.
4344 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Schirf Jaclyn, $344,886.
4917 Bowles Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Juman Nashad A and Kavitaben, $772,093.
24 Bridgehampton Pl, Henrico; Cunningham Nan Velo to Velo Limited Partnership Lp, $258,624.
4709 Brydes Ln, Glen Allen; Bhutani Bikram and Sailomawii to Shah Vaibhav and Minal Vaibhav, $470,000.
4919 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Janke Catherine R to Chapoton Theodore F and Melanie J, $163,500.
12525 Cambie Pl, Henrico; Richmond James A and Jennifer L to Kaya Alaattin and Hatem Elif Kamber, $350,000.
208 Casey St, Sandston; Hoyt Robert A to Ratliff Bryan, $219,977.
31 S Cedar Ave, Henrico; Brad Harris Inc to Stokes Mashawn D, $160,000.
5424 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Sullivan Michael D to Sanchez Amalia Flores, $179,950.
6017 Chestnut Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Coleman Donald W Jr and Allyson L Trustee to Siller Thomas J and Brittany A, $480,000.
325 Clerke Dr, Glen Allen; Aziz Hammad and Rabia H to Contractor Zaheer Abbas S and Farhana Z, $400,000.
2409 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Stiles Gregory R and Jennifer L to Dutton David and Sandra Domke, $239,500.
12720 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Cochrane Brett A and Elizabeth E Jones to Duan Haimei, $262,500.
7909 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Yousufzai Naveed A to Vango Helene R, $197,500.
9301 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Goldman Diana H to Ahmed Sheikh A and Syeda N Jahan, $207,000.
5608 Darrel Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Harris Darren R to Doyle Thomas H Jr, $373,000.
13119 Densmore Pl, Henrico; Mehndiratta Prachi and Kunal Kathuria to Layne Raymond E and Taryn L, $380,000.
5239 Drystack Ln, Glen Allen; Crotty Kathleen E to Bartlett Michelle J and Paul J, $605,000.
2844 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Dolphin Arnold Jr and Alfreda C, $192,430.
5028 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Hussain Jawad and Alina, $776,000.
9601 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Robertson Kevin S and Lisa R to Rast Stephen Allen and Natasha H Smith, $318,000.
5248 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Krenik Michael J and Lori J to Gillam Donald E and Barbara A, $368,000.
12304 Frisco Dr, Henrico; Rice Anne E to Us Bank Na Trustee, $154,408.
7914 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Pastore Dorothy M L Estate to Turanovic Salko and Sejida, $181,000.
8713 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Feliciano Gloria to Sol Patricia and Carol, $225,000.
2481 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lynn Latonya D, $484,350.
12232 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Markowitz Kathleen McCaughan, $730,911.
2600 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Byrd David A to Valence Althea L, $225,000.
8231 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Osmundsen Stephen and Mary Anne to Wootton E Randolph III, $325,000.
4609 Halley's Cir, Glen Allen; Veterans Affairs to Keo Raksmey, $181,685.
5208 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Hauser Keith A and Karen A to Spicer Robert E Jr and Becky B, $584,950.
1612 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Einwick Rebecca R Trustee to Helms Matthew and Kandyce, $430,000.
12332 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Singh Ashwani Kumar and Christina, $565,719.
4731 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patel Chirag M and Rima C, $524,615.
5421 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Malgireddy Vamsidar R and Suhasini Vuppala to Nimmagadda Jagadish and Sowmya Kosaraju, $448,000.
4300 Hillbrook Ave, Henrico; Hulin Kathleen Adele to Epps Montreal Antwaine, $177,950.
8407 Hood Dr, Henrico; Myles Elizabeth G to Nuckols Brandi S, $175,000.
7607 Hungary Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Taylor John H Jr and Carol G to Baker Clifton Hyman and Julie Lee, $300,000.
5624 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Mowan Patrick W and Donna to Dbh17 Llc, $155,000.
6218 Jeffrey Rd, Henrico; Deguzman Doyle W to Pollard Charles E and Stephanie T, $351,000.
1700 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; Fazlani Mohsin to Schieldge Lloyd M, $245,000.
7701 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Rodwell Asha C to Austin Shadonna, $243,000.
1566 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Woodfin Robert Jr and Brooke Sumner, $211,580.
2107 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Dillon Casey and Erik Shane to Dyer Sharde L, $167,000.
4739 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Ghori Khurram Wessem, $587,091.
17 Lee Ave, Henrico; Houck Kristina D to Powell Symanetta Lanise, $169,000.
2611 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; McMeniman Michael P and Kay A to Gonzalez Byron B, $265,000.
1004 Lomas Ct, Henrico; Fogleman Flora F Trustee to Buckler Amy and David Mingee, $287,000.
12268 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Armata Daniel A and Martha A McKinley, $497,430.
5406 Masons Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Oneil John Henry and Ginger Renee, $424,900.
4523 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Maggi Clare to Farrell L Wayne and Cheryl A, $299,950.
7832 Migration Dr, Henrico; McRae Daniel W to King Jamaal T, $272,000.
10804 Millington Ln, Henrico; Nystrom James S and Elizabeth A Trustees to Vassas Timothy C Jr and Amy N, $629,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U1108, Henrico; Sheehan Mary Ann Trustee to Carapico Shelia Helen, $301,000.
5201 Monument Ave, U3c, Henrico; Grealis Anne D Trustee to Wetmore Douglas D III and Gloria E, $515,000.
1305 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Pandit Rajesh M to Pamidi Srinivasa Rao and Sushma Kethineni, $295,000.
3406 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Thomas Renae and Timothy Jones, $223,445.
2218 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Flipping Pages Inc to Duncan Jessica, $155,000.
2304 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Anis David Wallace Jr to Bull Eugene Himie, $150,000.
5333 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Wilson Brett G and Sophia to Roozbehani Shabnam A and Timothy J Hofstra, $350,000.
6305 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Bendle Lewis J and Deborah H to Wessel-Rice Daniel T, $170,000.
11759 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Carriker Richard B and Camille W Trustees to Adera Tilahun and Almaz Tiruneh, $485,750.
2340 Pathfinder Cir, Henrico; Koch Joseph J and Colleen Kafka to Norinsky Jason and Shannon McAlpine, $330,000.
2140 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Miller Duane Ellis and Kateland Shane, $351,250.
12405 Pleasant Run Ter, Henrico; Duke Patrick E and Rachel M to Simpson Carli and Mason H, $318,000.
3905 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Carroll Stephen W to Zhang Wanjie and Fei Yin, $358,000.
12356 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Hepburn Jean W, $814,690.
12313 Reed Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Brannan Christopher T and Angela N to Klump Matthew L and Katherine E, $550,750.
4008 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Paige Kimberly, $290,325.
8651 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Stacia James M and Kirstin L to Turner Melissa B and John Crawford III, $561,700.
251 Rocketts Way, U210, Henrico; Engel Douglas Ray and Judith Ann Trustee to McAuliffe Michael O and Lisa G, $229,000.
5820 E Rois Rd, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc Et Al to Miller Sherrie Lynn, $244,950.
101 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Davis William H to Michael Byrd Llc, $471,500.
5011 Sandpiper Dr, Henrico; Gray Sidney A and Ann M to De Oliveira Raquel Ferreira, $189,950.
4365 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Fletcher Raymond Eugene, $370,000.
5858 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Anderson Norma H to Patel Anil and Sima Balubhai, $440,000.
202 Siena Ln, Henrico; Arreola Silvia Haydee to Atiq Aasim Ahmed and Fakeha Naeem, $350,000.
9712 Snowberry Ct, Glen Allen; Leiby Thomas B to Naher Kamrun and Nazimuddin A Chowdhury, $318,000.
7313 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Balderson William R to Ryan Kevin J, $193,000.
1007 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Bedwell William H and Linda Diane, $623,634.
2410 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Thompson Rachele A and Georgeann Alexis to Hagen Mary Elizabeth, $158,000.
713 Stone Throw Ct, Henrico; Csc Construction Inc Et Al to Moody Charles L Et Al, $250,000.
2012 Summerhook Ct, Glen Allen; Forsyth Shannon Nicole and Justin L Godsey to Forsyth Shannon Nicole and Justin L Godsey, $220,000.
5221 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Singh Anshul Kumar and Pragya Yadav, $370,000.
4703 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Perkins Charles R Jr and Marsha T to Agostino Daniel and Christina Franzyshen, $299,950.
2401 Terry Dr, Henrico; Layell Mark O and Kimberly to Conghuyen Caton Tina, $175,500.
10711 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Ramu Saravanan and Poornima Saravanan to Ramazani Zaman Ali and Ali Gholami, $370,000.
2617 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Derosier Richard C and Carol S to Carriker Richard B and Camille W Trustee, $483,500.
9607 University Blvd, Henrico; Barrow Samuel M and Angie B to Lancaster Gregory P and Jessica A Burke, $349,000.
6516 Van Ness Pl, Henrico; Angel Fred III and Andrea Kristin Smith to Hence Dana Danielle, $248,000.
202 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Fuler Burton Armistead and Anne Beverly B to Sawitzki David Gunther and Mary Ellen O, $705,000.
903 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Klotz Christopher L and Julia K to Bell Lloyd Andrew IV and Kathryn C, $590,000.
4924 Westward Ter, Glen Allen; Johnson Vicki P and Michael A to Shah Mihir and Sneha Sojitra, $592,191.
7501 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Eres Dan Marion Espina to Shy Joseph and Laura, $228,000.
5008 Windy Hollow Cir, Glen Allen; Natarajan Raxaben Desai to Zhao Hua and Jie Shen, $478,000.
8967 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Rice Clifford A and Faye A Howard Estate to Coy Holly M and Brian T, $575,000.
8419 Zell Ln, Henrico; Farrell L Wayne and Cheryl to Barber Kenneth K and Shelby K, $308,000.
Chesterfield
2218 Adelay Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Kuntz Monique C and Robert J, $572,500.
9058 Amberhill Lp; Ess Victoria S and Lovern P M to Lovern Pamella M, $180,000.
8413 Amington Ln; Summers Aaron J and Meredith J to Guzman Samantha J and Paul M, $389,900.
6320 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Rich Et Al to Creasey Kyle Daniel, $297,000.
3012 Appleford Dr; Holten Shawn B to Anthony Daniel P, $157,000.
14513 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes Mt Llc to Dabney Reverend Wayne A Et Al, $320,685.
12040 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Talley Italia Lasha, $277,370.
6108 Barrister Rd; Emerson Mark W and Laura F to Collins-Johnson Mary, $205,000.
12026 Beaver Spring Ct; Welch Jennifer J and William J to Perry Jackie L, $265,000.
3524 Bellbluff Dr; Gibson Evangeline A to Robinson Jacqueline D, $190,000.
7413 Belmont Downs Mw; Crostic William S Jr and Martha to Gilbert Dean K and Sandra F, $415,000.
9549 Benbow Rd; Turlington Jeremy S and M L to Arbour Nathanael A and Madeline, $225,000.
13615 Birdsong Ln; Martin Benjamin to McFarland Allen T and Amber N, $250,000.
9024 Blooming Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Winfree Ambrose G and Rebecca S, $407,110.
12011 Bondurant Dr; Bobber Christopher P and J Y to Milner Jeffrey M and Nicole W, $415,000.
17807 Bradford Pear Ln; Jones Homes Inc to Herring Larry J and Suzannah L, $800,000.
14401 Brading Mw; Biddle Daniel and Patsy to Fairbanks Guy B and Taresa C, $349,900.
10276 Brian Ray Ct; Scott Dorothy to Taylor Tamonica L, $181,000.
10201 Brightwood Av; Warriner George Steven Rent Ll to Starkes Eric, $205,500.
4324 Brixton Rd; Rossetti Tristan M and Sandra I to De Lemus Jennifer Marisol T S, $232,000.
6719 Brookshire Dr; Taylor Thomas W and Geraldine M to Portillo Paredes Glenn H, $155,000.
4823 Burnham Rd; Adesida Christianah A to Brogdon John Charles, $218,000.
14205 Candlewick Ct; Jennings Thomas R and Lynne to Dafoe Derek David and Teisha A, $315,000.
11416 Canterbury Rd; Alonzo Kizmet O and Elliott S to Tavarez Alonso K O and Elliott S, $310,950.
2418 Carriage Creek Rd; Cortez M and Garcia-Velazquez D to Winston Cassandra Louise, $230,000.
2012 Castle Glen Dr; Davila Yecenia to Chanhya Toby and Khean Chanta, $240,000.
2330 Castleford Tr; Glickman Gerald M and Amanda L to Thyng John S and Allison Brooke, $490,000.
9320 Cedar Crest Ct; Blunt J Randolph and Peggy S to Klein Kevin D and Jennifer W, $420,000.
10607 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Dickerson Katrice and Quincy, $483,125.
14324 Charter Landing Dr; Moore Christopher L and Amanda C to Ainge Mark W and Pegah M, $435,000.
7507 Cheltenham Dr; Innes Patrick J to Moss Walter R and Rosetta, $229,900.
2813 Chislet Dr; Harper Andrew A and Marine C to Mullins Nathaniel and Toni, $277,000.
5042 Clear Ridge Tr; Farmer L O II and Wellman M S to Harold Carly, $235,000.
10305 Cloverfield Ct; Mayer Kristey Jo to Bouchard James J and Christine M, $175,000.
2320 Colton Dr; Diegelmann Robert F to Berger Malik H and Toombs Sara E, $384,910.
411 Comstock Dr; Tomlinson Adam and Wehan Amanda to Fortenberry J D Jr and Neider B, $271,950.
2033 Conte Dr; Campbell James D and Valerie B to Richards Perry A and Moyar N E, $345,000.
8325 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Price David and Megan, $368,000.
8743 Corcoran Pl; Castillo Ignacio J and Dawn Z to Burden Jamaal and Kenyetta, $257,000.
7636 Cotfield Rd; Thompson Shamone R to Poe Danya A, $191,000.
5320 Courthouse Rd; Santamaria J S and Gleason S F to Bishop Jody L and Stella E, $173,500.
14825 Creekbrook Pl; Pham Thongquan N and Dang Mindy to Foresman Steven II and Ashley, $459,000.
530 Dauphin Dr; Koch Matthew and Bergstrom Laura to Zilinskas Ashley, $236,000.
7110 Deer Run Ln; Flathmann Zachary W to Jerzirski Michael J and Meredith, $229,950.
6904 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Snowa Otis E Jr and Susan O, $342,635.
13326 Diamond Ridge Dr; Meredith Christopher G to Eaglin Cherriss, $236,000.
6373 Eagles Crest Ln; Martin Shanetonio to Olanrewaju Mary O, $221,500.
2201 Early Settlers Rd; Yi Mi Hyang to Dutton Stephen J and Ellen M, $220,000.
1301 Elmart Ln; Taylor David A and Emily V to Chambers Susan M and Daniel D, $215,000.
15100 Endstone Tl; Gregoire Development Corp to Nelson Ryan L and Jennifer M, $600,994.
1924 Esquire Rd; Sec Of Us Dept Housing and Urban to Hayes Grant M, $168,001.
4260 Farmhill Ln; Lewis Shawn and Louann to Zachery Antonio L and Kimberly R, $233,500.
7948 Featherchase Pl; Sanderson Richard A to Allen Steven F, $216,000.
14202 Fiddlers Ridge Pl; Blaque Draven to Farrell Colin A and Evans K E, $287,000.
2414 Fillmore Rd; Couchman James Paul to Oshn Llc, $280,000.
16418 Fleetwood Rd; Lowe Gregory Dallas and Lee to Neujahr Elias J and Christine A, $1,336,700.
3100 Fox Chase Dr; Lipscomb Krista L to Lopez Rafael and Ima, $238,000.
14510 Fox Knoll Dr; Carter Everett L Jr and Johnna T to Blary Daniel S and Leslie M, $285,000.
7624 Gallant Fox Ct; Klar John R and Haun Marcy E to Strack Davis J, $239,900.
5519 Gilling Rd; Drappier Teri Lynn to Godoy Roger G, $210,000.
8973 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Hicks Myron and Pamela, $471,641.
703 Glenhaven Ct; Knapp Edgar C IV and Sarah H to Duncan Bradley and Taylor B, $252,500.
12519 Grampian Ln; Chesterfield Realty Vent Llc to Smith Jed C and Robin S, $385,000.
1607 Greenfield Dr; Taylor Kristina Ann to Martin Sherilyn M, $269,950.
6507 Greyhaven Dr; Eastwood Homes to McNeil Tiffany R, $342,570.
14104 S Hackberry Rd; Tucker Kevin Scott and Donna J to Battistini Marina, $191,097.
10007 Hamlin Creek Pl; Adams Justin M to Frazier Nicholas Cameron, $239,950.
20918 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Thomas Ciji and John III, $232,960.
8300 Hampton Valley Dr; Baumhover Gretchen N to Deady Edwin Logan and Amy E, $420,000.
8506 Hampton Valley Dr; Thomas Frank and Nancy to Wittig Carl J and Samantha L, $399,999.
4404 Heritage Woods Ln; U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr to Brown Curtis D and Mooney J M, $215,000.
2041 Hickstead Rd; McEwen Carolyn M to Drappier Jason J Et Als, $325,000.
8400 Highmarker Ct; Clay Street Builders Llc to Diaz John Anthony and Elizabeth, $450,000.
10109 Hollingsworth Ct; Mulvihill Jane C Trustee to Costlow Joseph and Ellen, $305,000.
12081 Hunters Hawk Ct; Mims Erik to Marshall Andrew and Elizabeth, $320,300.
9202 Hunters Trail Rd; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to Yancey Robert K, $234,990.
12133 Iverson Ct; Lingg Harold W Trustee to Beltrami Roberto M, $189,790.
5519 Jessup Meadows Ct; NVR Inc to Alexander Levon and Michaela, $288,000.
1304 Johanna Bay Ct; Pereira Lynn A to James Reginald V and Williams E, $399,500.
2201 Keith Ln; McNamee John J III and E B to Bloxsom Joseph J and Martin M C, $330,000.
8052 Kentucky Derby Dr; Marshall Andrew G and Elizabeth to Tejada William, $264,000.
4521 Kingsland Rd; Tran Si-Q to Restrepo Jose Felix, $216,000.
5809 Lakemere Dr; Slaven Sandy to Phillips Milton and Betty, $262,000.
8813 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Hamlin Nicholas K and Alison R, $395,262.
12513 Little Pond Ln; Piland Monika G to Gay Rebecca K, $265,000.
16049 Longlands Rd; Cutright Leslie Drew and Ruth C to Smith Craig O and McGinty V D, $420,000.
13337 Lora Lynn Rd; Honorkiewicz Alojzy and Lucyna to Ogle Joshua P and Chela, $294,500.
2920 Lyndhurst Pl; Rissmeyer Carol A to Tarley Roland and Florence W, $255,000.
13521 Mahogany Ct; Kissel John R to Hubbard Cornel P and Oranda S, $469,950.
11713 Marigold Ct; Williams Benjamin J to Transform Va Llc Trustee, $196,500.
8300 McKibben Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Korba Kenneth Lee and Marco S, $771,335.
5309 Meadow Chase Rd; Szabo Jose and Ashley to Deaver Zachary D and Michelle R, $328,150.
17632 Memorial Tournament Dr; Moore Douglas B to Farris Kelly and Cahen Denise M, $284,500.
14314 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Donahue Emmye Latham, $342,018.
3200 Middlewood Pl; Ahrens Martin A and Kurer Marika to Milligan Patrick and Prudence, $505,000.
2200 Millcrest Tr; Horoschak Christoher and Heather to Powers S R and Gengarelly E A, $425,000.
1519 Miners Trail Rd; D R Horton Inc to Woolwine Greg P, $356,000.
5901 Misty Oak Ct; Haley Deborah R to Saavedra Raul Rivera, $188,000.
610 Montour Dr; Labasky Jason C and Susan P to Watson William N and Carlson L J, $162,500.
5313 Nairn Ln; Murray Derus E and Bailey T M to Garner Patrick D and Muangrux A, $309,999.
14319 Nicolay Wy; Critzer Earl L Jr Et Al Trs to Almond Barry P and Corinne D, $419,950.
2400 Oakengate Ln; Moran Michael L Jr and Megan D to Younce Tyler and Cornelia, $410,000.
4406 Old Fox Tl; Hoffert Roy W to Alley C W and Arredondo D A, $275,000.
12700 Old St Andrews Pl; Steinbraker David and Meredith to Ross Justin M and Kelly Beal, $410,000.
2131 Olympic Ct; Barnett William D and Deborah S to Foltz Investments Llc, $170,000.
9324 Orchid Pl; Moore Ryan and Kristen to Weitzel Robert W and Laurie C, $345,000.
12430 Parker Ln; Reibsamen Karen Maher to Reibsamen Daniel P and Emily B, $249,000.
3606 Pencader Rd; Smith Andrew B and Ashley R to Jeffries Nojir L and Kathleen K, $434,900.
10719 Poachers Ct; White Gabriella Amber to Ball Christian D, $210,000.
4311 E Prestonwood Av; Williams A W Sr and Monroe C R to Horne Shelby D, $199,950.
506 Pullbrooke Dr; Resi Reo Sub Llc to Iacone Craig D, $164,900.
3513 Quail Hill Ct; Brooks Jack William and Denise J to Ehrreich Marianne N, $247,500.
116 Redmead Ln; O'Herron Joseph and Rebecca to Doyle Patrick and Carol Delaney, $268,000.
14205 Regatta Pointe Rd; Chaffin Margaret R Trustee to O'Berlies Michael E Sr and Amanda, $324,950.
6437 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Soni Amit and Kaushal Sabita, $371,520.
10313 Ridgerun Rd; Hornbarger Laura A to Bromseth Rachel and Lawrence J, $166,000.
7629 Robinwood Dr; Ellis James C to Taylor Diane L, $207,000.
713 Rockbasket Ln; Lazos Gregory P and Lynn B to Sabel Samantha V and Tucker C J, $267,000.
19912 Roosevelt Av; Johnson Eleanor A to Nunez-Diaz Hector R, $180,000.
4302 Rose Glen Turn; Sharma Amit K and Vanita Rc to Burr Kevin and Stephanie, $325,000.
816 Ryder Rd; Smith James B and Smith Robert D to Chapman Ava M and Neighbour B S, $241,500.
5300 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Williamson B K and Fischer A, $290,755.
6013 Sara Kay Dr; Fierro Adrienne to Mosby Derek J, $202,000.
15818 Scarlet Coat Dr; Main Street Homes to Boaze John M and L Sue, $443,951.
12701 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Trentham Stephanie and Austin, $597,078.
13700 Second Branch Rd; Federico S G and Grove E H III to Radford Erica, $320,000.
6436 Sheehan Xg; NVR Inc to Strine Jodi Lee Trustee, $398,699.
2353 Shoreham Dr; Thompson Karen A to Yox Keith E Jr and Laura J, $239,900.
13306 Silverdust Ln; Tuck Brian C and Melissa S to Keller Maria Veronica, $326,500.
11014 Speeks Ct; Tomassetti Maria E to Reynolds Mary, $194,000.
9601 St Regis Tr; Snodgrass Joseph III and Carol to Minford Robert J and Lauren A, $393,500.
13805 Sterlings Bridge Rd; Moggio David A and Duval Sara A to Barnett Christopher L Et Al, $275,000.
5922 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Boswell Robert to Valentine Gloria B, $243,500.
3706 Summers Trace Dr; Lowery Jason J and Rachele L to Wilson Christopher L, $214,000.
7816 Surreywood Dr; Baldwin Howard A Jr and Christine to Cava Capital Llc, $167,500.
1444 Sycamore Mews Cr; Marino Christine to Smith Deborah A, $170,000.
12307 Tavern Hill Ct; Hamilton Christopher S and Julie to Whited Mark C and Bianca, $310,000.
3019 Three Bridges Rd; Davies Joane D to Torres Richard L and Geraldine E, $199,000.
12651 Thoreau Dr; Swenson Michael W and Serena M to Chrisman Parker S, $275,000.
12113 Timber Trail Dr; Bond Arnold L and Patricia E to Condrey Rebecca Jayne, $182,500.
530 Totten Dr; Main Street Homes to Patel Deepak K and Krupa Deepak, $445,165.
17524 Tree View Ct; Karp David G and Gina M to Eldin Tamer Z, $480,000.
2206 Turtle Hill Ln; Kendrick Jeffrey L and Lisa M to Hatcher Katelyn Elizabeth, $205,000.
6412 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to O'Neil J T and O'Neil J P Trs, $444,308.
6442 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Iacometta Joseph and Christine, $428,484.
4549 Vauxhall Rd; Cornwell Charles G II and K D to Pinkney Alayshia, $265,000.
6025 Walking Path Ln; Butler Jeffrey D and Wymer N M to Frasso Glandine, $227,000.
114 Water Pointe Ct; Hinkle Robert A Sr and Carol M to Holljes Jonathan L and Jenifer E, $168,000.
3830 Waterwheel Dr; Parker Gregory F and Morales V to Peyronnet Anna Douglas, $323,700.
1206 Wesanne Ln; Baker John Ramsey and Ruth to Griffin A J and Beilstein K A, $315,000.
1448 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Shortt Janet Faye, $343,012.
2509 Whispering Oaks Ct; Soares Candido A and Helga M to Williams Jennifer G, $269,500.
19714 White Fawn Dr; Frankenstein L R and Stryker B M to Walton T N and Craddock E D, $167,000.
3024 Williamswood Rd; Swaim Timothy C and Myer L M to Fishman Greg and Elizabeth, $364,950.
7819 Winding Ash Tr; Bailey Ryan C to Hollis David, $226,500.
9501 Winterpock Rd; Rackley David J and Judith F to Van Cleave Heather M, $245,000.
3812 Wood Dale Rd; Summa Timothy O to Summa Melissa Murray, $165,000.
4604 Wraywood Av; Legrande Jimmie R and Michele M to Munden Andrew J, $235,000.
HANOVER
10657 Anna Marie Drive, Glen Allen; Steven Helms to Billy Smithwick, $260,000.
10382 Avenel Place, Mechanicsville; Andrew Randazzo to Walton Smith, $397,950.
8096 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Clarence R. Brooks to Douglas Randy Mayo, $314,000.
8439 Broadwing Drive, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Charles Ray Perkins Jr., $413,519.
7384 Bruce Blvd., Mechanicsville; Douglas R. Chuck to Jessica T. Rew, $200,000.
625 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Francis M. Sprinkel Jr., $434,960.
7392 Colesbury Court, Mechanicsville; Gloria J. Hatchel to Robert Michael Stevens, $200,000.
10183 Cool Well Terrace, Mechanicsville; Catherine K. Hancock to Zachary Kenneth Youngman, $299,950.
7230 Croftwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Alain R. Dardoise to Tracie Lynne Bailey, $250,900.
6136 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; Julie Anne Camus, executor to Rhett A. Faulk, $176,000.
6315 Falling Water Court, Mechanicsville; Janet E. Ranson to Joshua D. Kirkham, $293,500.
11035 Greenline Court, Mechanicsville; Benjamin J. Roberson to Heather Cahill, $331,000.
7015 Hartford Oaks Court, Mechanicsville; Charles B. England to Cameron Rountree, $415,000.
8916 Hollycroft Court, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. McCarthy to April N. O'Bier, $420,000.
15039 King Road, Doswell; Terry Lee Gray to Tawnya Jean Bruneau, $375,000.
6344 Lereve Circle, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Dudding Jr. to James Kenneth Richards, $278,950.
16476 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Michael George Voss to Jimmy K. Hopkins, $450,000.
9373 Magnolia Blossom, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to James H. Hulburt, $591,118.
7220 Mayetta Drive, Mechanicsville; Maria P. Buehren to Ranardo T. Whitaker, $212,500.
6174 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles A. Grubb to Rodolfo Cortinas, $250,000.
7809 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Frank R. Bellanger III, $405,000.
9189 New Worshams Way, Mechanicsville; Michael Owen to James Shimchick Jr., $375,000.
1571 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Dean M. Williams, trustee to Mark Chandler, $285,000.
14396 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Athanasios T. Liamidis, $360,488.
8376 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Brian Jason Blankenship to Joann H. Hicks, $278,500.
7382 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Belle E. Goodwin, $236,600.
9314 Plymouth Place, Mechanicsville; Linda W. Butterfield, trustee to Eddy C. Aliff, $267,500.
9920 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Kim Chung Tran Lam, $344,634.
8209 Sawyer Lane, Mechanicsville; Carson G. Burkett to Jeffrey J. Downs, $239,000.
9129 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Harvey A. Smith, $316,340.
10129 Stags Leap Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd L. Gathje to Susan W. Steel, $345,000.
6156 Stronghold Drive, Mechanicsville; Kimberly A. Hindley to Arden E. Clark, $228,500.
8416 Summer Wal Parkway, Mechanicsville; John Deaton to Joshua C. Stamey, $335,000.
6406 Thrasher Way, Mechanicsville; Thomas W. King, trustee to Shawn K. Jenkins, $261,000.
803 Virginia St., Ashland; R. Quinn Palmer to Andrew Davis Baker, $259,950.
13185 Winston Road, Ashland; Lawrence D. Gorman to Shukrullah Hamdard, $380,000.
11033 Wychwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Ann C. Kennedy to Zachary Carter, $232,000.
POWHATAN
3455 Brookland Manor Drive, Powhatan; Carroll S. Hart to Richard S. Ginn, $360,000.
2452 Cedar Green Terrace, Powhatan; Adana Investments LLC to Katherine E. Lynch, $387,000.
951 Eastwood Ridge Court, Moseley; Stephen P. Maher to Mark Gogerty, $277,000.
4058 Foxrest Terrace, Powhatan; Evan Ackerman to Jennifer A. Dryden, $259,000.
1612 Holly Hills Road, Powhatan; Wells Fargo Bank to Sandra White Dillard, $190,000.
3690 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Richard S. Sanfilippo to Timothy M. Pyle, $300,000.
2764 Maple Grove Lane East, Powhatan; Nelson P. Johnson Jr. Living Trust to Thomas R. Jennings, $430,000.
2109 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Vivian L. Glover to Steven Boyer, $282,000.
4733 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Dean K. Gilbert to William Randy Cox, $389,950.
746 Riverstone Road, Midlothian; James W. Stuart to Paul R. Smith, $595,000.
GOOCHLAND
12122 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James S. Cook, $522,876.
12101 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Keith A. Hauser, $566,931.
2511 Fairgrounds Road, Maidens; Joseph F. Jones Jr. to Emory Williams, $305,000.
2332 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael F. Dayton, $461,200.
2660 Poorhouse Road, Goochland; Brittany Stratton to Melvin K. Dolan, $237,000.
2806 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Russell G. Ray III, $370,280.
2841 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland; Mark Lee Turner, trustee to John Esposito, $249,900.
4511 Tabscott Road, Columbia; William Bradley Mayers to Megan C. Goodman, $214,950.
5735 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Mitchell B. Schroeder to Stephen H. Wright, $319,500.
7187 Yare St., Glen Allen; Ronald L. Hill to William A. Howard, $532,000.
Petersburg
403 Commerce St. and 402 High St.; William Joseph Graham to James W. Scow, $302,000.
812A Fort Hayes Court; Corine Nelson to Carole Morrison, $169,900.
117 S Plains Drive; Jerome J. Eischen to Cynthia A. Wilder, $182,000.
DINWIDDIE
27535 Flank Road, North Dinwiddie; Holly M. Thompson to Kimberly Atkinson, $176,000.
12424 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Jerry T. Perkinson, $169,000.
9007 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC to Holly M. Thompson, $330,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
5207 Cedar Ridge Court; Krista Dunn to James S. Reynolds IV, $425,000.
406 Dick Ewell Ave.; Loueen D. Minson to Casey Elaine Collier, $155,000.
134 Hampton Drive; Donald E. Moore to Howard Webster Warner, $200,000.
914 Lakewood; James A. Andrews to Jeffery B. Clack, $160,000.
109 Seaton Drive; Howard D. Hulen to Laure A. Hahn, $256,470.
HOPEWELL
3953 Eagle Drive; Roger A. Poitras to Eric C. Shropshire, $156,000.
3313 Norton St.; Kirk R. Moody to Mary E. Owens-Besley, $225,000.
3906 Yorktown Drive; Julian Christine Mason to Britney Nicole Williams, $162,000.
NEW KENT
8070 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Edward Roche to Mary Jean Lewis, $285,000.
5931 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Barbara A. Estep to Wesley M. Burke, $365,000.
11100 Continental Ave., Quinton; HSBC Bank USA to Ethan T. Townsend, $200,000.
8801 Dispatch Station, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Annaliese Santos, $307,664.
7758 N Franklins Way, Quinton; David R. Stoval to Margaret L. Gladding, $275,000.
3400 S Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Michael R. Waddell, conservator to Bethany G. Linden, $171,580.
7563 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Robert L. Isbell to Wayne W. Tyler Jr., $180,000.
8040 Long Reach Road, Providence Forge; Stuart G. Evans to Christopher Joseph Mayfield, $484,000.
3070 Ponderosa Pine Drive, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Melvin S. Talley, $417,000.
1980 Quaker Road, Quinton; Raymond M. Bailey Jr., trustee to Kyle L. Gorman, $238,950.
11812 Rock Wren Court, Providence Forge; Donald A. Trinite, trustee to David A. Stacklin, $429,900.
7580 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Stephanie L. Stockman, $364,150.
1921 S Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Andrew R. Jackson to Thomas Daniels Fields, $290,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
1124 Collingwood Drive, North Prince George; Christopher D. Moody to Cathy L. Wallen, $160,000.
6805 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Roy J. Ash Jr. to Pamela C. Bennett, $208,000.
1002 Drayton Court, South Prince George; Jeffrey A. McPhearson to Matthew Stewart, $429,900.
15410 Graham Lane, Disputanta; Curtis L. Barco Jr. to Richard L. Thompson Jr., $339,000.
2913 Meadow View Blvd., North Prince George; Brian P. Lacey to Kevin Jermaine Brown, $263,000.
9455 Robin Road, Disputanta; Eric M. Williams to Richard Michael Jones, $221,000.
17301 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Lowery Rehabilitation Trust to Luis A. Marin, $351,000.
11410 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Michael L. Castle II to Leyla Patricia Machuca, $155,000.
Charles city
3.034 acres; Corey Scott Hicks to Scott W. Dorrion, $185,000.
Parcel; Elizabeth W. Goins to Donald N. Messer, $285,000.
Parcel; David Wheeler Wood to Eagles Nest LLC, $622,500.
AMELIA
3.403 acres; Robert W. Llewellyn to Ameva Precast LLC, $390,000.
75 acres; Thomas W. Current to Craig D. Ratcliff, $191,000.
4 parcels; John Erwin Leder to Mark Wilkinson, $559,950.
CAROLINE
747 Annapolis Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Lawrence to Maria Cheney, $210,000.
26404 Country Club Lane, Ruther Glen; Selma Al-Salam to Matthew Jarrett, $191,000.
327 Crump Drive, Ruther Glen; Ryan Allen Cameron to Celeste Carter, $242,300.
17275 Easter Lily Mews, Ruther Glen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Alvaro A. Vargas, $245,000.
6021 Hewlett Road, Ruther Glen; CMH Homes Inc. to Simona M. Sellers, $208,920.
209 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Curtis McKinney Jr., $172,500.
128 Maury Ave., Bowling Green; Maire C. Hernandez to William H. Rackely Jr., $240,000.
211 Norfolk Drive, Ruther Glen; Montinique Q. Freeman to Brittany N. Turner, $200,000.
175 Roper Drive, Bowling Green; W. Scott Richards to Sean Michael Robertson, $245,000.
7232 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Michael Keith Crisp II, $229,625.
509 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Charles R. McMahon to Spencer Conrad Johnson, $255,000.
KING WILLIAM
9100 Dabney's Mill Road, Manquin; William L. Robinson to James A. Steiner, $160,000.
205 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Richard A. Vetter, $222,000.
174 Newman Drive, Aylett; Robert Scott Bailey to David J. Previs, $423,500.
320 Pamunkey Ridge Road, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to Gregory Wayne Garnett, $219,500.
432 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Edmund P. Goggin III, $227,450.
122 Yankee Drive, King William; Berb Built Inc. to Kyle David Andrews, $186,890.
Sussex
Lot 15, Rowanty Acres; Jennifer L. Matovich to Andrew R. Gernux, $229,950.
Parcels; Core Value LLC to Spring Grove Solar III LLC, $1,402,032.
WILLIAMSBURG
102 John Tyler Lane; Barbara L. Spady to SCP & RWP LLC, $240,000.
401 Settlement Drive; Donald D. Bellah to Alexander Benjamin Bellah, $162,000.
237 Yorkshire Drive; Mary Christine Jalovec, trustee to Joshua J. Alexander, trustee, $703,250.
JAMES CITY
116 Andrew Lindsey, Williamsburg; Robert Clay Amott to Donald Vernon Moorehead, $1,020,000.
6500 Artillery St., Williamsburg; Gerald J. Lisciandri to Jose Soto, $206,500.
2123 Benomi Drive, Williamsburg; Justin C. Hockaday to Mark E. Hockaday, $350,000.
3384 Brick Bat Road, Williamsburg; Stephen W. Haag to Paul A. Teeter, $775,000.
205 Brickhampton, Williamsburg; Coastal Consruction and Development LLC to John F. Delillo, $579,900.
3764 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Albert D. Mehegan Jr. to Steve T. Nguyen, $311,650.
140 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Wayne C. Williams II to Scott A. Hale, $295,000.
110 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher W. Clark, trustee to Douglas C. Beane, $345,000.
4012 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Bank of New York Mellon to Ioan Rare Ban, $262,500.
1633 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Steven S. Clymer to Mary W. Land, $515,000.
8424 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Ryan Allers, $263,480.
200 George Wythe Lane; Jason J. Gernard to Daniel B. Maize.
131 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Alenda C. Morrison, trustee to Gene M. Silberhorn, trustee, $295,000.
3506 Hickory Neck Blvd., Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Mary Buttner, $246,990.
912 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Overflow LLC to Johnathan Bonneville, $232,700.
3909 John Shropshire, Williamsburg; Mark S. Agree to Diana Lynn Lachappell, $354,000.
120 Jubilee, Williamsburg; Michael J. Lapping to Stuart Wolfson, $445,000.
103 Laurel Court, Williamsburg; Jeanne M. Ankney to Mildred L. Spring, $185,000.
3523 Longwood Drive, Toano; Gary A. Leighton to James A. Osuna, $530,500.
213 Martins Ridge, Williamsburg; Ryan T. Doyle to Robert Terrence Laufer II, $335,000.
9956 Mill Pond Run, Toano; Surin LLC to George A. Wright Jr., trustee, $497,000.
2017 Moses Harper, Williamsburg; George C. O'Conner to Ravi Srivastava, $740,000.
3789 Mulberry Lane, Williamsburg; James I. McCormick to Jenette Boes, $299,000.
161 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Howard Hall to Henry A. Vu, $450,000.
9428 Ottoway Court, Toano; Charles E. Niles to Cassie P. Baker, $570,000.
104 Portland, Williamsburg; David H. Tyrrell to Claire Zilli Verdini, $515,000.
408 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Somsak Chintawongvanich, $242,810.
4901 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Roger S. Cunningham, $242,910.
3995 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Christopher T. Page to Mark Stephen Agee, $352,000.
4712 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Robert Q. Johnson to Peter Stephen Cox, $228,000.
5563 Rolling Woods Drive, Williamsburg; Herman Ladon Miller to John C. Steinlicht, $325,000.
120 Ron Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Cole Van Landingham to Taylor Smokstad, $260,000.
4925 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Mark W. Thompson to Robert Ray Goodale Jr., $385,000.
3428 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Maunz to William L. Koeck, $315,000.
864 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Destinee A. Kennedy to Merriman M. Johnson III, $220,000.
320 The Maine West, Williamsburg; Cort Bernard Demmert, trustee to John D. Broadwater, $500,000.
100 N Turnberry, Williamsburg; H. Thomas Dunck to William J. Magowan Jr., $648,500.
Unit 21-228, Fairway Villas at Greensprings; David C. Walsh, co-executor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $157,764.
6724 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gilbert G. Via III, $472,550.
105 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Ara M. Hahn to Damien G. Coy, $265,000.
