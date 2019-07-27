The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

100 E 18th St; Barnes Tiffancy to Abebe Ngiste, $190,000.

1412 N 22nd St; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Frazier Leslie Joanne, $200,000.

1219 N 24th St; Carmel Holding Company Llc to Sena Maryanne, $163,000.

1211 N 29th St; Dominion Homes 29th Street Llc to O'Brien Christopher, $225,000.

1422 N 30th St; Richmond City Renovations Llc to Duncan Bryan G Trust Trustee, $255,500.

1228 N 32nd St; Rva Properties Llc to Viola Luqa Carli A, $195,000.

816 Akron St; Quest Ira Inc Fbo Alfred L Cook to Armogida Jason L, $214,500.

4511 Augusta Ave; Hill William R IV to Berglund Rolf Fredrik, $395,000.

2421 Barton Ave; Tdz Properties Llc to Dvorak Katherine G, $230,000.

1311 Boulder Creek Road; Carr Derek S to Seltzer Samuel E and Susan R, $255,000.

3608-1/2 E Broad St; Powell Garry F to Willsdon Dominic, $350,000.

4907 Chamberlayne Ave; Mopar Llc to Guliani Bikram, $340,000.

130 S Cherry St; King Lily J Trs to Church In Richmond, $374,000.

3309 Cliff Ave; Andtina Investments Llc to Duval Kirsten Rene, $250,000.

3414 Cooper Road; Hamerman David L to Horan Michael R, $305,000.

415 N Davis Ave; Luck Snead W to Baker MacKenzie D and Lauren P, $450,000.

10210 Duryea Dr; Spratley Joseph M Jr to Croke Hana J and Paul M, $316,000.

3519 Enslow Ave; Sinddhu Investment Group Llc to Blanton William L and Hassl Ebbe, $200,000.

2719 Fendall Ave; Endina Tatiana to Gleason Stephen Chase, $349,900.

1821 Floyd Ave; Morales Eric C and Amanda J to Kuhn Charles G and Kara W, $575,000.

1200 Garber St; Federal National Mortgage Assoc to Strickland Corbin S, $175,000.

3600 Garland Ave; Kachuba Gabriel to Claud Moriah Elyse, $205,000.

3118 W Grace St; Amin Ashish to Millhiser Neil M and Emily L, $469,000.

105 W Graham Road; Doyen Properties Llc to Jernigan Mark Tate Sr, $325,500.

1202 Greenville Ave; Parker Brenda M to West Jonathan A, $162,000.

2805 Griffin Ave; Bertha Llc to Campbell Brian E and Lynn H, $425,000.

1422 Grove Ave; Lindner John M Jr and Wendy A to Clang Michael O and Tracie L, $822,020.

3114 Hanover Ave; 3114 Hanover Avenue Llc to McMoon Valerie V and John J, $525,000.

2709 Hanover Ave, U6; Wilkins Katherine H to Yorke Jeremy O, $211,000.

3515 Hanover Ave, Uc; Agostino Robert R to Lawson Amy L, $199,200.

2900 Hawthorne Ave; Jones Ada C Est to Weindl Christoph, $280,000.

1316 Idlewood Ave; Marshalek Gregory R to Silk Sara and Michael, $255,000.

4308 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Baker Cynthia F, $332,615.

5917 Kensington Ave; Christian William T to Sheehan Andrew James, $485,000.

1506 W Laburnum Ave; Lovelace Edward Y IV to Laiche James L, $320,000.

502 E Ladies Mile Road; Mmr Investment Group Llc to Rios Raymond, $210,000.

2620 Lansdale Road; Legge John Daniel to Shim Sojung, $330,500.

37 E Lock Lane; Franklin John R and Elizabeth D to Wirthman Christina Casto, $360,250.

3101 E Marshall St; Regrut Jon A and Dale C to Datapro Investments Llc, $425,000.

1616 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Hartridge Celicia J, $177,000.

3301 McGuire Dr; Quality Life Of Virginia Llc to Ramarumo Joseph, $165,000.

2803 Montrose Ave; Sedechap Inc to Hansen Leland A and Samantha E, $305,000.

1811 National St; 1811 National Land Trust to Jensen Megan R, $177,000.

2900 Northumberland Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Morgan Drew E and Heather K, $327,500.

2523 O St; Deworth Restoration Associates to Luey Charles and Golder Alison, $379,950.

3229 Olive Ave; L and J Quackenbush Homemakers to Tyler Ernest Lee Jr, $152,570.

1808 Park Ave; Johnston Charles M Jr to Chasen Madeleine Ann, $965,000.

3910 Patterson Ave; Brooks Jason Robert to Patrick Kennerly Clinton, $480,000.

6523 Patterson Ave; Prokopis Stephanie N and Nancy M to Aiken Jerome T and Kelsey I, $320,000.

1218 Porter St; Manchester Green Llc to Nulty John Michael, $477,500.

423 Roseneath Road; Woolfolk Royce W Jr to Chesney Justin, $280,000.

2407 Rosewood Ave; Gault Cynthia Shirley to Devereux Christopher R, $280,000.

4811 E Seminary Ave; Slough David M and Julie R to Fisher John M, $410,000.

315 N Shields Ave; Butler Donald K to Crockett William Davey Jr, $188,000.

3016 Stuart Ave; Pham Maria N to Bennett Andrew R, $339,000.

2520 Stratford Road; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to Thornburg Jason and Lisa R, $370,000.

5026 Sylvan Road; De Arment Clayton A and Serra to Howard Robert G, $480,000.

7617 Tanglewood Road; Wright Steven to Austin Andrew J and Faviola K, $285,000.

301 Virginia St, U1701; Strickland Christopher to Vega Victor H and Angelica, $550,000.

5817 Walmsley Blvd; Kofron John J Jr to Coalson Enterprises Corp, $245,000.

6030 Warwick Road; Holmes Sonya A to Lipscomb Harvey Lee Jr, $170,000.

2001 Westover Hills Blvd; White David E to Lacatell Andrew D, $307,000.

1600 Winder St; Pasnak Barbara Ann and Robert to Coyne Christopher and Heather, $190,000.

1536 Yeardley Dr; Duke Margaret V to Fleming Michael R, $216,500.

HENRICO

11309 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Jimenez Andres A and Paula to Wood Angelea R, $249,950.

6004 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Bartlett Robert E Jr and Angela M to Bartlett Justin X, $190,000.

7600 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Marshall Mark E to Czerwonka Daniel J, $225,000.

5108 Argus Ln, Henrico; Lavaughn Gregory A and Miranda S L Jones to Osowski Edward P and Andrew R, $190,000.

4909 Austin Healey Pl, Glen Allen; Dwibedy Gyan and Sibani to Singh Parmjit, $534,000.

24 Barker Ave, Henrico; Adh Holdings Llc to Saunders Javon and Krishaunda, $180,000.

8202 Beagle Dr, Henrico; Fitzgerald Donna M to Jackson Laura M, $217,000.

1837 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Hattar Fayez D and Maha to Gambill Brent S and Tilly R, $333,000.

10614 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Rana Dhaval, $372,180.

1704 Binford Ct, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Nash Shatisha M, $190,505.

5312 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Lacy Megan Ann, $225,000.

1010 Borden Rd, Henrico; Time to Change Properties Llc to Richardson Jerome J III, $499,000.

1707 Bramsford Ct, Henrico; Apagodu Moa and Lina Salah to Parr Fiona C and Kevin, $347,950.

2203 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Carmel Holding Company Llc to Markle James A Jr, $150,000.

3003 Briar Ln, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Frischkorn Virginia C and M Geukgeuzian II, $178,000.

419 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Roy Sonal and Bharti, $478,641.

2501 Cabell Ridge Ct, Henrico; Atack Properties Llc to Vu Hieu M and Nguyet T Nguyen, $240,000.

7811 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Eldridge Deborah P Et Al to Stamper Todd A Jr, $170,000.

6602 Carmel Rd, Henrico; Murray Crystal Nichole to Bazzle Shawn Wayne, $152,500.

4721 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Holbrook Bruce H and Kathy to Truong Lee and Dang Tran, $285,000.

5810 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Spann Homer R and Elizabeth to Jones Sean M, $203,000.

1609 Cherry View Ct, Henrico; Parker Amy L to Majkovic Adis, $244,500.

317 Cheswick Ln, Henrico; Bruce Jeffrey D to Horner Edwin Bryan IV and Anna Maxwell, $905,000.

8504 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Equity Trust Co Cust Fbo Gaurav Chawla to Torres Daniel, $325,000.

5403 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Whitlock Matthew R and Lacey J, $317,850.

10613 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; Saunders Scott C and Tina R to Thobani Shanil and Sarwat, $338,000.

3801 Cotley Ct, Henrico; Jarvis Richard L and Marie to Oshea Dennis Christopher and Melody M, $494,000.

5302 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Weaver Cecilia D to Aikens Johnny E and Laura H Brown, $173,600.

10112 Dawndeer Ln, Henrico; Freeman Edward C Jr to Balderson Lesley, $250,000.

6728 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Williams Thomas F and Maureen C, $560,315.

7303 Durwood Cres, Henrico; Warren William C and Lindsay H to Griffey Melanie F and Robert A, $414,845.

8809 Eli Pl, Glen Allen; Tardiff Elaine K to Steinheimer Benjamin D and Megan E, $350,000.

11051 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $204,000.

1113 Elmshadow Dr, Henrico; Sells Billy B to Rene Weetsel and Skermine, $199,950.

834 Fair Port Cir, Glen Allen; Holmes James M and Kathleen M to Brusilovsky Tamara, $384,000.

506 Fayette Ave, Henrico; 506 Fayette Avenue Series to Jarrell Anton L, $185,900.

6401 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Cann Christopher L to Maggard Aly, $162,000.

1702 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico; Copeland James R to Esposito Janice A, $200,000.

6906 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Gregory Frances C and Isaac Tan to Richard Jenna Lynn and Robert Bradford IV, $225,000.

4328 Gaskins Rd, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Hickox Ursula R, $341,336.

8901 Ginger Way Ct, Henrico; Brady James P to Hughes Philip W, $424,950.

2413 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Slough David M and Julie R, $544,279.

2453 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

2403 Gordon Ln, Henrico; 776 Ridge Llc to Bucchianeri Ellen, $167,500.

9205 Great Oaks Dr, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Browder Karen B and Latisha A, $386,573.

10193 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Eck Natalee Katherine Tuck to Morris William Elmer and Pamela C, $150,000.

11536 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $236,000.

1520 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Sarfo-Kantanka Felix Jr to Pool Augusta T, $163,500.

1201 Haverhill Rd, Henrico; Lynnroy Llc to Nguyen Hy Dinh, $239,950.

3741 Heverley Dr, Glen Allen; Merriman Jeffrey T and Monique L to Miller Justin M and Suzan Corinne Dorton, $499,950.

1812 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Liberty Home Investments Llc to Wassum Daniel Paul and Alyssa Stucke, $241,000.

7616 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Fallen Kathryn M to Richardson George Selden III and Karri J, $610,000.

805 Howard St, Sandston; Federal National Mortgage Association to Ekam Kaur Llc, $160,680.

216 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Henrico Homes Lc to Yancey Douglas S and Marquita J, $199,900.

10120 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Comley Roger F and Lisa M to Balderson Lesley, $197,000.

1802 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Hill Matthew R to Stanford Geoffrey L, $187,900.

1700 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; Smith James E Estate to Fazlani Mohsin, $174,900.

11724 Kimbolton Pl, Glen Allen; Dunn Charles L Jr and Catherine S to King Stephanie M and Scott A Freer, $510,000.

4510 King's Hill Rd, Henrico; Bradby Keisha L and Herbert Lee Jr to Wade Antoinette, $166,000.

7707 Lampworth Ter, Henrico; Payne Betty H to Russell Philip M and Diana N, $250,000.

8025 Lawford Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Sharma Ritesh to Ammoun Rami, $325,000.

4200 Ledge Cir, Glen Allen; Wilson Mary Jo to Highfill Marc Austin, $757,500.

2605 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Williams Ingrid A to Rizk Jessica M and Philip H, $282,000.

10215 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Virginia Estate and Trust Law Plc Trustee to Sanford Robert G Jr and Cynthia Y, $395,000.

12208 Loxton Way, Glen Allen; Angel Jason M and Holly D to Gupta Nicholas S and Leslie S, $575,000.

112 Luray Dr, Henrico; L Investments Inc to Long Beverly J, $209,900.

3353 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Schlanger Thomas J and Mary P to Rhodes Mary, $394,950.

1101 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Monroe Suzanne R, $612,953.

2913 Mary Beth Ln, Glen Allen; Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Ryan Kristina, $175,500.

9004 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Heisler Linda S to Washington Marvin Lee Jr, $255,000.

6910 Miami Ave, Henrico; Kang John C S Jr and Yuki F to Holland John M, $290,000.

5914 Monument Ave, Henrico; Stebbins Harvey R III to Walker Realty Limited Partnership, $200,000.

6004 Morgan's Glen Pl, Glen Allen; Gittleson Robert and Ashley to Cameron Suzzette Antoinette, $283,000.

5608 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ouk Tate and Saran Rin, $295,380.

2331 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Scott Robert D and Katherine Benghauser to Anglin Tara L, $320,000.

2305 S Newton Cir, Henrico; Fleming Helen Jordan to Embrey Leah, $175,000.

5621 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mel David, $291,460.

7302 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Michalec Alvinia H to Milby Ryan Christopher, $195,000.

3824 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Gayton Properties Llc, $1,147,500.

2329 Old Coach Ct, Henrico; Majette R Shawn Life Int to Phillips Kelly Ann, $370,000.

5307 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Poirier Michael G and Sonia A Williams, $319,240.

9541 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Seay Mary Martha to Hertz Kyle and Samantha Peele, $296,000.

8401 Pamela Dr, Henrico; McGuire Donna M to Acrs Llc, $155,000.

11619 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Callahan Christopher John, $363,050.

2132 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Bryson Kenneth Arnold and Tiffany Lynne, $346,765.

2246 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Shannon Andrew Richard Cory and Osiris O, $328,125.

7304 Pinefields Pl, Henrico; Butler Jeffery J to Leishman Anthony and Carrie Hafften, $186,000.

2009 Poplar Bud Pl, Henrico; Shanahan Michael and Amy to Fournier David M, $297,000.

3805 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Hodge Yolanda F to Titanium Jubilee Llc, $304,000.

2300 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Reichel Kenneth R and Joyce to Rowlett Alan P and Heather E Oertly, $245,000.

7417 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Anderson Viola C to Holliday Linda A, $248,000.

2107 Ridge Rd, U2, Henrico; Brewer Olivia K to Spaulding William W, $150,000.

1743 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Richard Debra Ann to Eaheart Christopher L, $175,000.

11500 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.

12112 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Serpa Elio L and Tatiana M to Le Thanh Gia and Loi Thi Nghiem, $275,000.

2304 Salua Dr, Henrico; Wakefield Gloria D Estate to Barsoum Mina, $165,500.

9111 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Bottom Earle Davis and Susan Kay Bell to Hodges Rosemary A, $226,500.

8424 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Smith Afton A to Schultz Benjamin and Jordan Stahley, $150,000.

5 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Arkema Matthew B and Taylor Lauren Tate, $452,351.

13001 Silent Wood Pl, Henrico; Glover Jacob F and Jennifer L to Croce Craig L and Emily R, $327,000.

200 Silver Ridge Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Miller Brian, $258,940.

104 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Graham Loretha Lorine, $177,900.

10704 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Liston Julie A to Levin Eric Craig and Kimberly, $375,000.

1005 Stable Hill Pl, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Patel Keyur and Toral, $602,113.

1301 Stone Ridge Park Ter, Henrico; Anna Maria Lc to Bosher Durwood Todd, $233,000.

2028 Stoneheather Rd, Henrico; Simpson Landon B Jr and Patricia H to Tolson Ryan M and Katherine S, $342,000.

6 Summit Dr, Henrico; Konrad Peter R and Patricia to Taylor Ryan and Laura, $532,500.

10516 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Motepalli Vamshi Krishna, $345,310.

7947 Tamarind Dr, Henrico; Dyson Doris M to Mervin Henry, $239,950.

9801 Thacker Ln, Henrico; Pleasants Jeffrey T to Lemire Matthew, $179,795.

4426 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Lunsford Jerry M and Maria De Lourdes F to Lunsford Caleb B, $268,700.

1813 Timbermead Ct, Henrico; Curry Rick J and Nancy S to Fung Antonio S and Wing O Funh, $339,600.

1602 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Cochrane Bradford D to Montgomery Matthew S and Lauren M, $375,000.

1303 Valley Dr, Henrico; Demm Paul W and Doris A to Revenis Christina, $276,100.

1518 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Oakleigh Properties Llc to Young Ryan C and Vanessa J, $290,000.

1303 Waltham Ct, Henrico; Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Rathore Raj, $270,000.

9120 Waterford Rhye Cir, Henrico; Whipple Louise T Trustee to Council James, $266,500.

8400 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Restore Properties Llc to Bunch Karen Jane, $310,000.

2625 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Blackley Claiborne F Jr and Glenna V to Filer-Neal Alison H, $235,000.

7406 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Redd Nicole L to Tiwari Roshan, $220,000.

7903 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ordonez Eileen, $327,410.

7919 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Kirchgessner Jonathan C and Amelia C, $296,479.

6917 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Smith Julie R to Lansing Emily Caroline, $204,950.

Chesterfield

16442 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Gerber Heath A and Julie D, $408,752.

9309 Amberleigh Cr; Piercy Joyce A to Delo Pamela M, $330,000.

6213 Anise Cr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mantilla Javier P and Amanda M, $417,000.

16413 Appletree Ct; Dawson Mario and Jenny R to MacLauchlan Tim M and August R, $369,000.

3409 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Johnson Marvin and Martin B A, $218,490.

7526 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Martin Linda M, $363,028.

1207 Ashton Village Ct; Wolen Aaron R and Bernice H to Hall William Henry III and Marie, $319,000.

7521 Autumnleaf Ct; Jordan Charmaine L and Harris C to Vinores Charles M, $153,060.

20918 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Hennegan Larry E Sr and Tara K, $251,770.

21136 Baileys Grove Dr; Westover Homes Llc to Vied Jacob C and Mallory D, $200,000.

5530 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Williams Garry Lamont, $318,935.

5902 Bardot Ct; Brown Jonathan L to Farris-Davis Sarah, $193,500.

6032 Baron Dr; Lipkind Carl I and Rena to Malik Nuran, $224,000.

14700 Beacon Hill Ct; Tripodi James to Moss April, $170,000.

3947 Beethoven Ct; Pauling Lezshell A to Hill-Taylor Charles, $162,000.

5017 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Jackson Clarence, $255,700.

16506 Binley Rd; Hawkins Roy L Jr to Colaiocco Nico and Celeste, $580,000.

5110 Blossomwood Cr; Eck Charles B Jr and Hansen S N to Shelton Robert and Condrey H, $189,000.

7706 Bluespruce Dr; Gardner Crystal M to Ralls Clint N, $185,000.

10600 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Burkeen Joyce and Jay, $262,085.

10644 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Anderson Anita Epps, $273,170.

8731 Branchs Woods Ln; Angelilli Michael and Becky to Bedoya Veliz Glenda N, $304,000.

3401 Breezewood Ct; Jeffries William L Jr and B W to Taylor Brian P and Victoria E, $398,000.

15000 Broadbill Dr; Davis Brian W to Boone George W III, $225,000.

4654 Brookridge Rd; Miller Jacob S and Courtney E to Martinez Javier, $205,950.

12612 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Sekhon Balwant S and Bhupinder K to Harris Omar and Brittany, $272,000.

8216 Buford Oaks Dr; Oppenheim Michael J and Michelle to Corcoran Kevin and Emily, $345,000.

5312 Calavetti Lp; Tyler Erica L to Jpmorgan Chase Bank Nat'l Asso, $174,150.

15818 Cambria Cove Bl; Hungerford Erin to Lopez Daniel G and Jones Emily, $455,000.

6106 Cameron Bridge Dr; Hurley Lou D to Zahler MacKenzie, $230,000.

2011 Castle Glen Ct; Deutsche Bank Nat'l Tr Co Tr to Cunningham Jimmy R, $175,419.

15501 Centerline Ct; NVR Inc to Randle Sylvia, $464,000.

10400 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Matlock Robert L and Donna M, $346,200.

10413 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Harvin Jackie, $324,990.

9132 Chatham Grove Ln; McLean Shawn G and Yara L to Thompson William C and Emily R, $255,000.

11529 Claimont Mill Dr; Ankrah Clarence N to Dorsey Eddie Mae, $214,950.

12521 Coalboro Rd; Horner Donald W and Cheryl W to Christiana Trust Trustee, $313,000.

14806 Colony Oak Tr; Weber Elizabeth Doherty to Fletcher Gary M and Kathryn B, $450,000.

919 Coralberry Dr; Perkins Brooke A and Perkins T E to Bavis Richard J and Kimberly A, $290,000.

11101 Corryville Rd; Lecuyer David and Webber Leah to Raines Fredrick T and Caitlin B, $275,225.

14311 Creek Stone Dr; Romig Christina M to Powell Travis L and Shanna M, $299,650.

11001 Crofton Rd; Pentecost Jason W and Jessica M to Lee Barry and Rebecca, $225,000.

545 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Yang Szu-Sung and Huei-Ching, $288,475.

353 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Ivins Rebecca, $314,250.

15500 Crows Nest Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gisbome Tanya-Lee S, $390,110.

6819 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Reid Charnora, $303,003.

7516 Deerfield Dr; McDonald Brenda M to Kern Susan E, $194,000.

7543 Deerfield Dr; Walls Joseph W Jr Et Als to Burwell James C Jr, $182,500.

13352 Diamond Ridge Dr; Mottley Christine to Pfitzer Kent M and Susan T, $241,500.

15008 Dogwood Villas Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Mesaros C R and Mesaros N P Trs, $359,605.

14436 Duckridge Tr; Allan Karen M to Rooney Peter F Jr and Christine, $324,000.

2431 Edgeview Ln; Bakel Geoffrey S and Megan C to Catherwood Ryan P and Kathryn R, $500,000.

7207 Emerald Point Vs; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ogorchock Mark and Diana, $495,158.

7817 Etching St; NVR Inc to Lane Latonya Chontese, $210,025.

4600 Exton Ln; Kalinowski Raymond C and Evelyne to Pratt Ashley Lamar and Talisa, $223,000.

2125 Farnborough Dr; Spadafora Peter J and Melanie D to Carter Donald Clay and Kate, $687,000.

5907 Ferintosh Ln; Hennegan Tara K and Larry to Winston Alyssa Ann, $172,000.

8706 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Horton David and Joanne, $325,905.

16413 Fleetwood Rd; Perkinson Homes Inc to Judy Gregory D and Rachel L, $1,832,241.

8513 Forge Gate Ln; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Taylor Kelli S, $423,751.

19503 Foxbrook Dr; Dixon Raymond Lee to Etter Dustin R and Christina L, $175,000.

7024 Full Rack Dr; Dudding Richard A J R to Jones Suzanne, $195,000.

11218 Gadwell Landing Ct; Anderson Anita E to Bridy Jacqueline and Fred Jr, $254,000.

5801 Gates Mill Ct; Marino George K and Theresa J to Marino Christine K, $155,000.

10337 Genlou Rd; Nay James J to Sheehan Andrew M, $204,450.

8525 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Ricky L, $594,869.

17000 Gossamer Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Venugopal Arun Gopal, $284,990.

11600 Great Willow Dr; Brinkley Amy to Broad Street Brothers Llc, $288,000.

13585 Green Spire Ct; Sebastian Lisa L to Fleek Wesley and Samantha, $277,950.

5233 Hackney Rd; Jordan Priscilla M to Thomas Cedric A Sr and Patricia, $249,500.

16319 Hampton Glen Ln; Lee Dion A and Lisa N Turner to Master Properties Llc, $324,000.

13702 Harbourwood Rd; Brandecker John A and Heidi M to Brown David Je and Julie R, $329,000.

1100 Hawkins Wood Cr; Hughes Timothy J and Catherine L to Roberts Jamie, $319,950.

5719 Heathers Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Kim Sungsu and Jung Ranjoo, $274,625.

14101 W Hensley Rd; Trimmer Daniel Thomas Et Al to Dickerson B K and Dickerson B L, $186,120.

4000 Hiddenwell Ln; Adams Lorenzo B and Sheryl E to Chat eld David L and Rebecca J, $390,000.

11604 Hillside Rd; Knieriemen Robert P and G to Glover Charles E Jr, $270,000.

5530 Houndmaster Rd; Mason Randall L and Connie J to Sullivan Stewart P, $330,000.

4636 Jenkip Ct; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Parsons Eric D and Jessica L, $720,005.

13325 Kelham Rd; Legault Homes Llc to Jones Brian L and Alicia, $800,911.

14520 Kenmont Dr; Roberts Richard W and Jamie H to Farnsworth Dennis R and E F, $765,000.

508 Kevinmeade Dr; Walton H L Jr and Zita H to Heaps Charles W III and Clare M, $290,000.

13919 Krim Point Rd; Beasley Blanche Y Trustee to Dunston Emmogene B and Boyd V R, $312,000.

13230 Langford Dr; Hensley W K and Hensley A D Tr to Melissa Investments Llc, $407,400.

500 Latane Dr; Rudasill Christopher S and K M to Ratner Todd and Sarah, $370,000.

6611 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Woods Teresa J and Warren V Jr, $352,352.

6711 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Mardelli Paul G and Bohigian M J, $385,274.

4700 Lippingham Dr; Warek Ujwala to Banks Crystyl J, $305,000.

1315 Lockett Ridge Rd; Jones Brittany L to Michael Anna, $217,500.

3304 Ludgate Ct; Croxton William E and Edith M to Pate Charles and Michelle, $157,500.

5710 Magnolia Shore Ln; Draus Lawrence E Revocable Tr to Strickland J B and Bowles C L, $259,900.

7010 Manning Rd; Mejia Jose G and Ana R to Rodriguez G A T and Vazquez Y X, $165,000.

5804 Martin Glen Rd; Magee Kathleen M and Sierra K to Rectenwald Ronald J and Deborah, $345,000.

6019 S Melbeck Rd; Eason Charles I Jr and Betty J to Hunt Shiniece V, $270,000.

6003 Mill Spring Ct; Giuseppe Kay B to Rmq Investments Inc, $220,000.

5825 Mill Spring Rd; Ayjian Grant M Sr and Nancy P to Siwiec Kayla M, $216,000.

4614 Morning Hill Ct; Mitchell R Y and Parker D Y to Hunter Homes Llc, $167,150.

11818 Moven Pl; Louzao Hector and Cheryl to Kisielewski Mark J and Dagmara M, $305,750.

3701 Nesting Wy; A2zproperty Llc to Mack Jamesha, $245,000.

4506 Oak Hollow Rd; Smith Dwayne to Bank Of America N A, $208,170.

10511 Oakdell Dr; Forrester Kenneth W and Mary G to Joki Michael D and Amanda W, $230,000.

313 Old Otterdale Rd; Marshall Bobby and Carol to Chan Michael L and Chan Lichuan, $258,000.

4105 Olde Liberty Rd; Sweid Michael W and Theresa F to Pressler Thomas William, $179,000.

2931 Park Ridge Rd; McCall Calvin O Jr and Kathryn B to Fornash Laura W, $451,000.

13531 Pine Reach Dr; Grube Michael K and Sara L to Wharton Charles R Jr and Rachele, $362,500.

6900 Pointer Ridge Rd; Stanley Angela M and Koenig C L to Tdz Properties Llc, $164,000.

3167 Poplar View Pl; Faucher Scott J and Lucinda A to Espinal Ana, $245,000.

11303 Providence Creek Tr; Lambert Steve A and Adeline M to Chapman Jonathan D and Caitlin C, $249,450.

1524 Providence Knoll Dr; Sardana Atul K to Joseph Henry A and Nelly M, $259,000.

3125 Queens Grant Dr; Griggs Thomas E and Loper L E to Mughal Amjad, $875,000.

13724 Queensgate Rd; Tucker James B and Erin M to Walkaus Tim A and Corrinne S, $355,000.

13512 Raftersridge Tr; Shell Blair A and Patricia G to Jimenez Rafael M and Suzanna Lee, $480,000.

1612 Rayanne Dr; Rankin Nicole L to Soukup Charles F and Carole R, $252,000.

5518 Retriever Rd; Rva Properties Llc to Lukowsky Todd M, $166,850.

5806 Ridge Point Rd; Ch Jesus Christ Latter-Day St to Chandler Corey M and Miranda C, $259,000.

14117 Rigney Dr; Lambert Allen E and Sandra L to Reed Karen E, $499,900.

10941 River Rd; Bernhard Matthew S to Hawkins David L II and Jennifer, $235,000.

1560 Robindale Rd; Jones Zachary Michael to Nowlin Erin M, $207,500.

8401 Rollingmist Ln; Carter Linwood and Angel to Turner Retina R and Turner F T, $425,000.

7336 Round Ridge Pl; Hamlin Nicholas K to Vondruska Steven W and Abree Ann, $280,000.

3001 Rycliff Av; Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia to Morales Martin B Luna, $213,500.

10319 Salem Oaks Dr; Davis Jeffrey W and Kimberly B to Kendrick Daniel and Julie, $299,000.

15855 Sandwave Rd; Davis Mark Gentry and Lana M to Gibson Douglas W Jr and Kalila K, $240,000.

13910 Sandy Oak Rd; Maciejczyk Joseph P to Thurman Reginald and Danielle, $227,500.

4907 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Prince Prescott L and August J L, $534,342.

2324 Scarsborough Dr; Balderson Lesley to Taggart Justin W and Wyna Marie, $389,000.

16800 Sconley Ct; NVR Inc to Depaul Adam R and Jessica Renee, $402,633.

12525 Shadyglen Ct; Nunn Douglas A and Merrie W to Fromm Bradley C and Melissa A, $365,000.

8443 Shepherds Watch Dr; Atom Investments Llc to Leavy Lauren, $261,000.

14836 Shorewood Ct; Alston Robert W to Singh Fnu Sohajveer and Onila, $350,000.

7106 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Jacob Michael and Lindsey, $584,398.

5307 Sir Sagamore Dr; Thomas Bonnie L to Sanchez Hector H, $200,000.

16000 Soho Turn; Poff Douglas W and Brown Linda K to Sampson Elzan and Bobbi L, $605,000.

7236 Stafford Park Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Placilla Kelly Kathleen, $360,250.

11839 Stamford Rd; Hauser Ruth F Trustee to Weaver Amanda K, $225,000.

11609 Stetson Ct; Wright Sharon Dimowski Et Als to Kohlstedt K D Et Al Co-Trs, $265,000.

4915 Stoney Creek Py; Gagne Bertrand R and Suzanne S to Alley Laura Y, $278,000.

3603 Stoney Ridge Tl; Limetree Llc to Apple Geoffrey L and Julie M, $292,500.

4916 Stornoway Dr; Hunter Susan S to Rangel Esteban Bueno, $270,000.

7024 Summers Trace Tr; Parker Shawn T and Camisha C to Ricketts David D, $256,750.

10313 Sun Ridge Ln; NVR Inc to Guertler David Joseph, $299,990.

2431 Swathmore Rd; Kerby M Wayne and Melissa H to Haith Mark Anthony and Tegan C, $336,000.

1419 Sycamore Ridge Ct; Hodge Drew B and Caitlin Catella to Schirmer Dennis A II and Tricia, $224,000.

20107 Talon Point Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Gardner Daniel C, $451,776.

3906 Terjo Ln; Price Mary W to Zazueta Jonathan Gonzalez, $185,000.

17425 Thornwood Ln; Jcm III Llc to Reynolds Harrell and Cintia, $270,000.

5129 Timbercreek Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Heath Marissa, $169,900.

5000 Tooley Dr; Kelly William J to Wilson Jabari and Wilson Alicia, $328,500.

4306 Tracker Dr; Gardner Christopher S to Bradley Jacob L, $199,950.

10911 Trents Bridge Rd; Hughes Karen E to Egeland Alisha and Matthew T, $280,000.

4126 Turner Rd; Styles Walter P to Cruz Pedro, $179,950.

17507 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Whay Susan, $410,522.

18060 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Redmond Ryan M and Michele A, $365,680.

6436 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Seelke John L Jr and Sara R, $435,927.

6901 Velvet Antler Dr; Gripshover David to Seisan Sina, $189,000.

725 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Thompson Willie C Jr and Frances, $343,780.

812 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Brown James A and Gail A, $304,285.

9917 N Wagstaff Cr; Abell Robert M and Luanne L to Lpp Mortgage Inc, $154,506.

6049 Walking Path Ln; Jones Keith Properties Llc to Lodge David P and Kristen M, $204,785.

300 Walthall Ridge Dr; Burnette M E and Carey T S to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $277,365.

707 Watch Hill Rd; Stoval David R and Kerstin M to Cavanna Ashley, $259,000.

15141 Watermill Lake Tl; Moore Janna D to Sherrill Lauren E, $235,000.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Smith Ellen P, $252,190.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Zak William R and Evelyn P, $247,580.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Maddox Debra Lynn, $247,956.

12119 Wexwood Dr; Jurgens John F B III and J H to Shockley Ted J and Megan Taylor, $350,000.

8219 Whittington Dr; Evans-Stephen Tegan to Villacarillo Ronald S and Sarah, $335,000.

2603 Wicklow Lp; Chinchello V R and Chinchello M to Reddy Goutham Reddy P Et Al, $244,900.

11506 Wiltstaff Dr; Hayward Sharon B and Burrows D to Glenn Rebecca L, $230,000.

15107 Windy Ridge Rd; Carroll Justin D and Tucker L N to Ford Billy Joe, $312,500.

6713 Winters Prey Tl; Baugh Wayne A and Marie P to Bonagiri Varaprasad Et Al, $630,000.

737 Woodland Creek Wy; Thompson Elizabeth H to Wetherington Sandra L, $196,000.

10029 Wycliff Rd; West Bay Investments Llc to Nguyen Christine, $221,000.

7604 Yorkdale Ct; D&R Simpson 3 Llc to Shaw Meredith Irene, $215,000.

HANOVER

16200 Avalon Woods Drive, Montpelier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Joshua Ryan Zubris, $547,000.

7321 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Catherine L. Wilson, $340,821.

6417 Brandy Court, Mechanicsville; Meredith W. Holder to Mary Hope Burkett, $224,950.

2382 Cattail Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Fairlamb to Amanda G. Johnson, $365,000.

8304 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; Adriano Rossi to Timothy J. Kaplan, $261,900.

17493 Dogwood Trail Road, Rockville; Linda C. Johnson to Nicholas Ryan Lombardo, $429,950.

9315 Falcon Drive, Mechanicsville; Lynn K. Watley to Daniel Dixon Jr., $267,000.

10451 Gladfelter Road, Glen Allen; K & M Investments LLC to Zia M. Kazmi, $350,000.

4270 Hermleigh Drive, Mechanicsville; Edward Dorsey Rountree to Douglas Getz, $340,000.

8289 Jupiter Drive, Mechanicsville; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Raymond Luke Talbott, $202,500.

6353 Kristy Star Lane, Mechanicsville; Yukon Enterprises LLC to F. Michael Herzberg IV, $215,000.

9819 Littlerock Court, Mechanicsville; Denny J. Fox to Andrew Adams, $314,000.

13034 Masters Court, Ashland; Barry T. Lauer to Edward Kristopher Dix, $385,000.

7452 Mook Court, Mechanicsville; Timothy J. Reilly to Kristen M. Moolhuyzen, $385,000.

10070 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville; Kaelynn T. Snyder to Eric Alexander Hoefler, $241,000.

8182 Plabads Court, Mechanicsville; Judith Mischke to Cassidie C. Calton, $255,000.

Portion of Lot 81, Sharon Park; Michael G. Cumming to Philip L. Innes, $155,000.

9921 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Elizabeth Keeffee Miller, $399,147.

7047 River Road, Hanover; Stephen M. Birdsong to Terry L. Kramer, $566,000.

9272 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; Teresa J. Ford, trustee to Sean D. Rowe, $382,000.

10999 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; C. Kendall Bowers to Matthew Evan Harris, $330,000.

8134 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Kent Bruce Hall II to Daniel R. De Koning, $200,000.

300 N Snead St., Ashland; Charles Barry Pfitzner to Liam T. Gallagher, $200,000.

8119 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Steven R. Peter, $235,000.

7333 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Ah Si Ngwa, $185,000.

8171 Tavern Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Ruth Jeannette Veirs to Kathy W. Jones, $333,000.

19100 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Renzor E. Tate to Tony L. Brubaker, $210,000.

9 Trotter Mill Close, Ashland; Corris L. Teachworth, trustee to Charles H. Clemens, $175,000.

12050 Walnut Hill Drive, Rockville; Virginia H. Dyson, executor to George Doswell Harris IV, $160,000.

7488 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Sheridan to Alexander R. Pezeshcan, $199,950.

7084 White Pine Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph Wingo to Rachel Nicole Spicer, $215,000.

7087 White Pine Lane, Mechanicsville; Dawn L. Moots to Jason R. Warren Jr., $216,000.

7725 Willow Dance Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph Harris to Suzanne C. Wingo, $333,000.

9292 Witheridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Bay Front Development LLC to Harry P. Perry, $293,000.

POWHATAN

4671 Bell Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Austin T. Moore, $257,500.

3155 Blue Bell Farms Road, Powhatan; Mary S. Bradstock to Kevin E. Brown, $337,300.

1904 Eastwood Court, Powhatan; Anthony P. Miles to William B. Shults, $285,000.

2447 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Elizabeth F. Oppenheim Trust, $629,480.

3856 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Steven C. Dew II, $432,717.

2511 Mill Road, Powhatan; Bennett Contracting LLC to Jason J. Stone, $287,500.

2425 Moore Road, Powhatan; Virginia Real Estate Solutions LLC to Cecil W. Berry, $305,000.

4617 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Joseph G. Davis to Gene Carter Jr., $225,000.

1442 E Overlook Drive, Powhatan; Robert P. Kokal to James Ross Ellington, $350,000.

2956 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Adana Investments LLC to Ricky W. Foster, $281,726.

2143 Scarlet Mill Lane, Powhatan; Stewart Varela to Brian D. Phillips, $252,500.

Units 6 and 7, Winterfield Place Condos; Winterfield Associates LLC to Pete Birddog 13 LLC, $4,290,000.

GOOCHLAND

128.25 acres; Joy Joyner Pickels, trustee to JEL Columbia Farms LLC, $600,000.

3.53 acres; Robert S. Rollins to Casey Howard Clabough, $152,000.

3.72 acres; Michael Leabough Sr. to R. Linda Relli, $241,000.

Lot 18, Section 6, Kinloch; James M. Gresock to Mark A. Harris, $630,000.

Lot 6, Wooten Estate; Harry L. McNulty to Rodney Mendez, $150,000.

Lots 6 and 8, Section 1, Preston Park; Earl Thompson Inc. to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $160,000.

2 parcels, Homewood Park; V. Cassel Adamson Jr. to Starwood Corp., $291,000.

2 parcels; Sandra L. Atkinson to Rabindranath T. Gutta, $183,500.

2 parcels; Chutters LLC to JEL Columbia Farm LLC, $160,000.

3 parcels; Kevin Henry Thomas to Kevin H. Thomas Jr., $175,000.

Petersburg

3280 Denise Road; Immacula Pierre to Brittancy C. Flowers, $215,000.

114 N Union St.; Sharon B. Johnson to Progressive Adult Rehabilitation Center Inc., $504,700.

2051 Woodland Road; WM Printing LLC to Cadence S. Johnson, $194,900.

DINWIDDIE

12421 McKenney Highway, McKenney; CMH Homes Inc. to Kenneth D. Zu Hone, $230,500.

2216 Sutherland Road, Sutherland; Stanley Barricks to Daniel J. Montgomery, $209,900.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

Lot 2, Block A, Section 2, Colonial Hills; US Bank Trust to Dustin Valdez, $163,000.

Lot 5, Block B, Section 4, Huntington Hills; Yoon T. Hahn to Ryan York, $179,100.

Lot 8, Block E, Section 1, Huntington Green Townhouses; Randall M. Saunders to Shahid Shabazz, $158,500.

HOPEWELL

202 Cobblestone Drive; Larry L. Riley, trustee to Regina J. Huffman, $155,000.

4203 Estelle Court; Darrin J. Garner to Doral Jones, $262,500.

209 Oakwood Ave.; Travis W. Roark to Richard R. Lowder, $185,000.

305 Sherwood Drive; Richard R. Lowder to Angel M. Tremelon, $209,000.

NEW KENT

0.934 acres; Debra Ann Joyal to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $170,000.

Lot 12, Westview; Doris Sanderson to David Richter, $288,253.

Lot 15, The Paddock at Brickshire; Michael J. Bonsky to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $349,279.

Lot 5, Block A, Bel Green at Brickshire; Virginia W. Baker to Philip L. Tuning, $313,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.651 acres; Lake Harley LLC to Gemcap Development LLC, $900,000.

8.4515 acres; George R. Cox to Andrew N. Fontaine, $265,000.

8.4515 acres; Katherine K. Dickens to Charles G. Parham III, $214,950.

Lot 1, Section 1, Tracts 1 and 2, Diamond Park; Cole TS Petersburg VA LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 25 LLC, $4,126,571.

Charles city

8000 Adkins Road, Charles City; Douglas S. Gregory Sr. to Logan R. Edwards, $209,000.

5001 Randy's Run, Charles City; S.W. Englehart Custom Builders Inc. to Ivan Lawson, $279,000.

4280 The Oteys Lane, Providence Forge; Vashaun L. Otey to Allen Joshua Silverhawk Adkins, $177,500.

AMELIA

11141 Clementown Road, Amelia Court House; Angela T. Harrison to Sierra Anderson, $151,000.

8931 Deep Creek Place, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Michael Jay Currier, $407,483.

7172 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Darrell Shawn Campbell to James Andrew Sefter, $224,000.

CAROLINE

18372 Democracy Ave., Ruther Glen; Shannon Gammill to Devin M. Williams, $201,000.

101 Hessian Drive, Ruther Glen; Elisa S. Fernandez to Jason McDonald, $207,000.

17471 Jackson Drive, Bowling Green; Jacqueline D. Kimbrew to Tamara Annette Norman, $329,950.

124 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Tina M. O'Dell to June Davis, $199,999.

3091 Portobago Trail, Port Royal; Federal National Mortgage Association to Thomas C. Riti, $381,700.

233 Tranquility Drive, Ruther Glen; William Eugene Knauss to Kevin S. Seay Jr., $210,000.

237 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Brandon M. Matern to Alex M. Villatoro, $190,000.

CUMBERLAND

17.214 acres; Neva G. Ware to Daniel Kingsley, $154,000.

5 acres; Gary L. Holt to Adam R. Woolfrey, $164,900.

KING AND QUEEN

0.878 acres; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., $170,640.

3 acres; Sean P. Busch to Zachary A. Neal, $231,000.

Lot 1, Block C, Section 1A, Cedar Crest; Cedar Crest LLC to 101 Cedar Crest Road LLC, $217,500.

Lot 4A, Mann Hill Farm; Darlene Jean Iannucci to Joseph E. Rouse, $235,000.

Parcel; WUPV LLC to Gray Television Group Inc., $198,900.

2 parcels; BTM Tappahannock Properties LLC to Natalie W. Schermerhorn, $433,000.

KING WILLIAM

206 Commins Road, Aylett; Stefan Stone to Naven E. Hibbard Jr., $276,500.

729 Edgar Road, Hanover; Jason W. Buchanan to David R. Shelton, $190,000.

3316 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Norman J. Brooks to Carol Golden, $242,000.

382 Mangohick Circle, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Lyndsay M. Monday, $182,500.

978 Moncuin Court, Manquin; Liberty Homes Inc. to Logan S. Hopkins, $214,130.

33 Old Acquinton Road, King William; Betty C. Shultz, trustee to Kristopher W. McWhirt, $500,000.

423 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Sarah Ann Watkins, $238,173.

152 West Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Deborah Blue, 219000.

Sussex

22052 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; CMH Homes Inc. to Marquis S. Barnes Sr., $237,461.

24464 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Roger L. Honaker to Keri L. Watts, $310,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 21, Holly Hills; US Bank to Scott Lester Miles, trustee, $457,600.

Lot 4, Burns Lane; Stephen K. Knudson, co-trustee to Susan E. Hartauer, $525,000.

Parcels 2 and 3, Mount Vernon Ave.; Williamsburg RE LLC to GB Williamsburg Real Property LLC, $8,839,587.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; M. Anderson Bradshaw, special commissioner to Breensprings Materials LLC, $1,125,000.

3 parcels; 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union to Allmar LLC, $980,000.

Lot 1, Venture Properties II; SHBOT LLC to Gallery Shops Inc., $2,200,000.

Lot 10, Powhatan Crossing; James Connors to Kevin J. McDowell, trustee, $289,000.

Lot 105, Poplar Hall Plantation; Andrew J. Bauch to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $180,957.

Lot 11, Chisel Run; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $157,825.

Lot 164, Greensprings West; John S. Kotrola to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, $384,500.

Lot 19, Kingspoint; Philip L. Storms to James L. Mishler, $488,000.

Lot 19, Rolling Woods; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Joel R. Fortune, $238,000.

Lot 30, Oakland; Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC to Keystone Homes Corp., $214,003.

Lot 34, Colonial Heritage; John T. B. Strode Jr. to Robert G. Gohl, $370,000.

Lot 37, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Bradley M. Arehart, $325,000.

Lot 4, Westray Downs; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $277,894.

Lot 40, Fords Colony at Williamsburg; Sam R. Keeley to James M. Sheridan, $539,200.

Lot 43, Winter Park; Robert P. Phipps to Robert Mink, $214,000.

Lot 71, Colonial Heritage; New Penn Financial LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $247,760.

Lot 8, Marywood; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $256,353.

Lot 8, Quarterpath Trace; Michael Reynolds to Edmund B. Moriarty, $349,000.

Lot 9, Founders Hill, Governors Land; Gus Gibson Jr. to MTGLQ Investors LP, $1,190,971.

Lots 152-55, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $236,100.

Lots 164-167, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $226,000.

Lots 168-171, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $246,200.

Lots 192-194, New Town; NT Development LP to HHJV LLC, $178,500.

Lots 2 and 3, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.

Lots 21B and 22, Farmville Estates; Robin A. Mortimer to Jacek Los, $177,500.

Parcel; Brian Dolan Law Offices PLLS, substitute trustee to Joel Fortune, $189,601.

Parcel; Carol A. Chestnutt to Thelma Pearl LLC, $650,000.

Parcel; Franciscan Brethren of St. Philip to John W. Hull, trustee, $200,000.33

