The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

614 N 1st St; Kaiser Dawn to Connolley Megan A, $330,000.

419 W 24th St; Johnson Justin G and Andrea R to Scarborough Katherine, $303,330.

306 N 26th St, U109; Mayer Ludwig Philipp An D to Tvedt Eric J, $242,000.

300 W 28th St; Davis Sasha Elizabeth to Omalley James, $298,000.

616 N 33rd St; Spraker S Patrick to Hoffman Galen Alexander, $278,000.

620 N 37th St; Kc Enterprises Of Va Llc to Miller Jeffrey P, $405,000.

2815 4th Ave; Jesse Charles W to Hiney James, $190,000.

1805 Accomac St; Om and Om Management Corp to Triplett Adam David, $156,000.

3110 Barton Ave; Back Nine Properties Llc to Conrad Kristen G, $315,000.

5112 Boscobel Ave; Balloun Robert S and Shannon S to Burdette Codyjustin, $172,000.

4103 Bromley Lane; Fowlkes Martha H to McGoogan William Hardison Jr, $592,000.

3106 E Broad St; Jordan Sandra G to Stublen Neal C and Anne P, $360,000.

4204 Brook Road; Blanco Zachary to Ashworth Jonathan S, $288,000.

1415 Carter St; Mills Gayla M and Eugene O to Gunn Chase L, $212,000.

8420 Cherokee Road; Sheridan Mary F to Fritz Donald and Julie, $410,000.

214 Cleveland St; Dewey Chandler V to Doyle Janine Kyla, $420,000.

4815 Cutshaw Ave; Marsh Bradley B and Katherine N to Higgins Kevin James and Sarah, $340,000.

601 N Davis Ave, U3; Ort Mollie M to Barnes Colin T, $445,000.

3225 Douglasdale Road; Avery Mason Llc to Metzger Michael Edward, $263,840.

10 Ellensview Cir; Witt Isabella G to Vick Howard C Jr and Susan O, $1,025,000.

2915 Fendall Ave; Byrd Park Properties Llc to Gottesman Max and Leal Adelaide L, $240,000.

9501 Fernleigh Dr; Ancarrow Jerry to Quinlan Susan H Revocable Trust, $462,500.

4309 Fitzhugh Ave; Cooper Daniel R to Reichelt Yann E, $515,950.

5506 Forest Hill Ave; Paxton Ruby Diane to Mattes Ryan L, $189,000.

4817 W Franklin St; Pocahontas B Llc to Richmond Hill Design Build Inc, $305,000.

712 Freeman Road; 712 Freeman Road Series to Lucas Raymond H Jr, $290,950.

3500 Garland Ave; McDaniels Cybelle S to Patterson Abigail S, $235,000.

521 Granite Ave; Becker Robert Brian to Nolan Mary Beth, $335,000.

1400 Grove Ave, U2; Giannotti Sterling M Jr to Heard Shelby and Lise, $288,000.

3224 Grove Ave; Matherly Barry I and Monica Q to Lee Cora Katherine, $770,000.

2117 Halifax Ave; 2117 Halifax Avenue Series Of to Thiss Shelly, $150,000.

1826 Hanover Ave; Walker Scott K Trustee to Kelly Patrick K, $870,000.

3325 Hanover Ave; Eales David W to McCormick Thomas A Jr, $790,000.

3410 Hawthorne Ave; Ferrie Gordon H to Blydenburgh Candace Ali, $625,000.

4200 Hillcrest Road; Currin Rebecca W to Traubert Steven M, $300,000.

3901 Kenmore Road; Williams Ted D to Greentree Zachary C, $375,000.

3134 Lake Village Dr; Valentine Frederick Stuart to Darden James R Jr and Eleanor P, $195,000.

1301 W Leigh St; Andrew Management Llc to 1301 W Leigh Street Llc, $642,500.

4800 Lockgreen Cir; Chewning Thomas N and Nancy J to Luke John A Jr and Kathleen A, $1,295,000.

513 W Marshall St; Witherow Tonya D to Yaghmaie Farrokh, $238,000.

3002 W Martin's Grant Cir; Dennis Deborah Jean Trustee to Overacre James C and Bonnie W, $474,900.

4807 Monument Ave; Hundley Douglas A to Geary Kelly A Trustee, $360,000.

4605 New Kent Ave; Booker Virginia Frances to Ford H Aubrey and Rowton Angela E, $402,000.

1509 Nottoway Ave; Lowry Ellis R Jr to 1509 Associates Llc, $225,000.

1023 Oakwood Ave; Reeder Patrick C and Renee C to Painter Chase T, $328,000.

6934 Old Westham Road; McGrath John P to Vaughan Kaitlin Elizabeth, $255,000.

4916 Pine Crest Ave; The Tyrrell Group Llc to Maiocco Mara V, $216,400.

1602 Princeton Road; Reynolds R Wilbourne and Nancy M to Younger Ronald E and Teresa, $450,000.

5824 Riverside Dr; Hartmann Erich Executor to Renew Homes Llc, $150,000.

1112 Roseneath Road, U5; Rinehardt Richard F to Phat Khun, $151,000.

13 S Rowland St; 13 South Rowland Street Llc to Patel Ravi Paresh, $675,000.

4036 Sherbrook Road; Simopoulos Carol A K and Peter W to Hurst Stephen M and Lisa S, $392,000.

2205 Stuart Ave; Friedman Ronald J Trustee to G and D Investments Llc, $338,000.

4809 Stuart Ave; Wortham Virginia B to Bradshaw Burgess B, $467,500.

6513 Stuart Ave; Pocahontas B Llc to Ppb Properties Llc, $231,160.

5974 Swanson Road; 5974 Swanson Road Series Of The to Soriano Miguel A Ramos, $152,000.

4050 Transport Pl; Gillispie Arendall to Truetimber Llc, $350,000.

301 Virginia St, Ual3; Hull Properties Llc to Watkins Harold, $214,000.

1502 Westwood Ave; Egan Lenore Elliott to Kinton Christine M and David G, $334,500.

5631 Woodburn Road; Martin Christopher L to Bateera Paul B and Kayleigh, $276,100.

HENRICO

3420 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Sri Sai Narayana Organization to Leitao Luiz Eduardo and Monica R Bianchi, $401,300.

9015 Arthur Ct, Glen Allen; Lenhart Noah J Jr and Traci C to Bottros Adel and Nermin Botros, $265,000.

4319 Austin Ave, Henrico; 4319 Austin Avenue Series to Horton Hershawna E, $179,900.

224 Barker Ave, Henrico; Escalera Michael M to Harris Letitia R, $160,000.

4370 Belfast Rd, Glen Allen; LeGault Properties Llc to Haddad Alexandre and Rita C, $352,500.

311 Berwickshire Dr, Henrico; Velo Limited Partnership Lp to Keever Joshua and Tiffany, $181,238.

11829 Blandfield St, Henrico; Midulla Jennifer C to Fitzgerald Victoria and Edmond B IV, $331,700.

1210 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Kulic Nermin and Mirzeta to Nuon Sun Ho and Sophany and Sophia Nuon Sam, $236,000.

4916 Bradbury Knoll Dr, Henrico; Kb Investments Of Va Llc to Lajara John Z and Ashley R Lybert, $229,000.

11816 Brandons Ct, Glen Allen; West Perry G and Susan S to Love Thomas Andrew and Emily, $605,000.

2509 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Wilkins Candace Renee to Knotts Benjamin and Amanda, $339,950.

9715 Candace Ct, Glen Allen; Wishon Carrie M to Gentry Melanie M, $175,000.

5004 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Ferrell Steven A to Scalzo Andrew David and Clair D Van Buren, $275,000.

6125 Chadsworth Ter, Glen Allen; Fender Jeffrey W and Sara E to Sanborn Andrew Jonathan and Jessie M, $650,000.

1525 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Hubbard Walter W and Naomi to Hall James Ryan and Frances N Wasylewski, $340,000.

10616 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Gruber John E and Carol L to Partrea Robert T and Michelle D, $370,000.

4805 Cobblestone Landing Pl, Glen Allen; Bamman Sean M to Orozco Fernando Velasco Trustee, $460,007.

5306 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Deleon Nino Carlo M, $324,595.

5522 Cottage St, Henrico; Wise Charles W Sr to Greenberg Katherine E and Justin A Roland, $196,000.

4912 Daffodil Cir, Glen Allen; Edmunds Kenneth M Jr and Wanda to Quicken Loans Inc, $167,200.

6717 Dellwood St, Henrico; Mahlmann Richard E and Melodee A to Lu Lu, $230,400.

12201 Denford Way, Glen Allen; Preston David A and Margaret M to Mayton Eric K and Meredith B, $600,000.

1007 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Lee Marissa Anne Trustee to Haneberg Barry and Amy, $648,000.

921 Dominion Townes Ct, Henrico; Warren Quentin J to Bradshaw Brandi V and Shaquille O Howard, $181,000.

9107 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Jester Jason E and Elizabeth Temple to Marshall George E III and Charlotte Sandy, $248,000.

1705 Elsing Green Pl, Henrico; Delaney Manuel G and Shawna to Williams Frank Curtis III and Ciera Yvonne, $190,000.

5132 Farmount Ter, Glen Allen; Villasenor Victor and Andrea Subervielle to Gargis Carolyn Suzanne and Jennifer Huval, $565,000.

110 Finial Ave, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Ewing A Hugh III and Susan S, $846,668.

2 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Bringman Peter N and Mandy E Lushch, $436,697.

6 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Latta James Harrison, $406,775.

339 Forest Ave, Henrico; Clifton Dalton and Florence to Meade Adam Logan and Sara A, $204,000.

6201 W Franklin St, Henrico; Crewe Wayne R and Denese G to Edman Melissa Eileen and Benjamin Robert, $360,000.

9505 Gaslight Ct, Henrico; Jones Douglas A and Karen M L Whelan to Bloom Gordon and Barbara, $200,000.

8421 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Gouldthorpe Jonathan D and Joanne C to Haddad John G, $279,900.

2712 Glen Point Cir, Henrico; Garrett Kevin Michael and Leah Marie to Word Margaret Ann, $268,000.

3315 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Benyard Kevin K and Enyde G to Torres Dionnie T and Rosanna D T T, $195,000.

7106 W Grace St, Henrico; Modlin Karen Hollifield to Reardon Bridget A, $165,250.

11401 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Bawa Manprett S and Parnita Singh, $760,000.

4013 Harvest Crest Dr, Henrico; Henry Devon M and Angela D to Sharpe Arthur P and Taunya Y Gary-Sharpe, $243,000.

3336 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Laneave James B and Judith M, $663,190.

10100 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Leggett T Carlyle and Margaret J to Siddons Mary E, $310,000.

2601 Hillgate Ct, Henrico; Wiechecki Piotr and Maria Mokrzycka to Earle George Jr and Amy, $339,000.

10863 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Alexander Kristen Lynn and Linda Marie, $523,950.

8602 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Vereen Kalimah to Hennlein Kristin A and Travis Shoaf, $180,000.

5001 Hunter's Meadow Pl, Henrico; Hunters Knoll Llc to Barry Michael and Valoree Vargas-Barry, $274,000.

12444 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Stock Christina A to Aljabar Nazar A Kathryn L, $300,000.

311 Kingscote Ln, Glen Allen; McMaster Jennifer L and Crystal R Sygeel to Samuel Youssry and Naveen, $265,000.

9409 Laughing Oak Ct, Henrico; Argent Robert and Pom to Demarchi Justin Owen and Maria Nguyen Pham, $354,000.

2102 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Daniel Christa, $455,000.

1601 Lochwood Dr, Henrico; Beasley Spencer C and Kristen M to Graham Tara M, $280,000.

1706 Lyndover Rd, Henrico; Slade Brenda W to Briggs Zaire Leon, $166,500.

3808 Maida Ct, Henrico; Soffin Stephen Y and Catherine Q to Mendonsa Jonathan R and Danielle, $625,000.

9310 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Calvert Betty S to Wang Jin and Zhenjie Lu, $226,000.

9310 Meredith Creek Ln, Glen Allen; Seay Mary Gordon to Saaraas Associates Llc, $275,000.

5100 Monument Ave, U511, Henrico; Dunn Thelma F to Spencer Theresa D and Daniel E Falwell, $167,000.

3305 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Taylor-Baker Marcia D, $216,515.

1829 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Ir Nine Mile Road Llc to Colonial Commercial Properties Llc, $315,000.

9709 North Run Rd, Glen Allen; Virginia Housing Development Authority to Nimmo Stephan, $228,500.

2201 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Tate Barry D to McDermott Patrick P and Rosemary L Et Al, $225,000.

10989 Opaca Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Brousseau Jean-Luc and Maite T Attenelle, $529,950.

2807 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Rva Investments II Llc to Kings Crest Llc, $1,700,000.

11716 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Xie Ning-Xian and Ai-Ling Ong to Chen Yuhua and Meichun Zhou, $447,000.

1306 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Mayo R Temple and Elizabeth to St George Susan E and Timothy J, $535,000.

2264 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Bhatnagar Akshat, $368,975.

3201 Pinefields Dr, Henrico; Sumner Cheryl V to House to Homes Llc, $157,700.

12300 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Shamim Mohammad to Harriman Christopher S and Nicole, $739,000.

1538 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Tdz Properties Llc to Ye Da Yan and Christina Zhong, $265,000.

1501 Regency Woods Rd, U301, Henrico; Parker Hunter B to Gargiulo Anteal R, $152,500.

9512 Ridgefield Rd, Henrico; Belcher Catherine Trexler Et Al to Cosic Keazim and Zijada Krak and Ermin Krak, $235,000.

4032 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Cruger Daniel Tate, $270,238.

112 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Park Eugene and Suzie C to Roski Zachary N and Katherine R Musick, $623,125.

4330 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Warthen Mollie Anne and Richard Andrew, $339,351.

4349 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Thouti Suresh Kumar and Smitha Pitla, $293,810.

700 Savannah Ave, Henrico; Zuleta Edgar to Mary Allison Woodward Trust, $250,000.

5900 Shrubbery Hill Rd, Henrico; Cheatham Eugene M and Mary to Stipe Rita Marie and C V H Jimenez, $221,475.

2310 Singingwoods Ln, Henrico; Wetsel Mark and Erin to Campbell Sean Collins and Kristen Marie, $453,000.

3911 Southwinds Pl, Glen Allen; Sodhi Gautam Singh and Benu to Walker Harold A and Amanda S, $386,000.

10833 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Manek Anupkumar C and Smita A to Moscar Daniel A and Jennifer Freeland, $392,000.

5719 Stoneacre Ct, Glen Allen; Luo Zhili and Xiao Qian Yu to Cannell Matthew J and Illona B Whatley, $594,900.

5205 Sumner Pl, Glen Allen; Samp James B and Linda C to Foster Brett W and Kylie L, $430,000.

1063 Telegraph Station Ln, Glen Allen; Brod Brandon M and Daniel W Stirling to Bentley Ting X and Davis F, $240,000.

10732 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Badders Mark L and Julie C to Thornton Jack E III and Alyssa, $270,000.

12205 Timbercross Ct, Henrico; Malecky Patrick K and Margaret Kendall to Nguyen Thutrang T and Thang Trong, $372,500.

3804 Tractor Barn Pl, Glen Allen; Cyrus Bryant O Jr and Sabine D to Van Slyck Bernadette A Trustee, $525,000.

1902 Tunbridge Dr, Henrico; Bautista Eliseo A and Sonya to Foote Jonathan R and Virginia Regan, $495,000.

576 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; English Richard E to Bunce Richard O Jr and Linda Frankey, $374,000.

902 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Cocke Sarah E to Singh Amarjit and Paramjit Singh Kahlon, $260,000.

428 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Lewis Michael A and Thasia W to Smith Hattie N, $183,500.

1182 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Elmaleh Gil and Ellen, $657,913.

2533 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; Kimberlin Stephen S and Michelle M to Magar Santa B and Dhan K Mangar, $275,000.

8306 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Robinson Curtis E and Edith to Glenn Kevin M, $243,500.

4917 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Bader Douglas L and Shelly A to Gurley Thomas Emory III and Rebecca Moon, $322,000.

8404 Yondota Ln, Henrico; Cooper Deborah E and Mary A Vanostrand to Johnson James and Daina Reid, $275,900.

Chesterfield

536 Abbey Village Cr; Saady Mary Lynn to MacBeth Sean D and MacBeth A B, $287,000.

3513 Alderwood Wy; Dietrich William J Jr and M F to Comstock James M Jr and Catlyn M, $250,000.

7200 Amster Rd; Slayton William H and Mary D to Morales Tesucun Gervi G, $173,500.

6316 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ernest Rachel L, $276,965.

6612 Autumn Mist Wy; Parham Devon S to Lnv Corporation, $264,786.

3504 Avocado Dr; Gambino Tara J to Barbarossa Vittorio J and M, $235,000.

3424 Barkham Dr; Chesterfield Realty Vent Llc to Ahn Hyung Jun, $404,950.

9812 Bayford Dr; Verhaeghe Lisa M to White M B and White S L Trustees, $363,000.

8300 Bendahl Valley Dr; Sanchez David A and Melek to Gill Brittani C and Mitchum J T, $299,000.

5008 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Padgett Phillip and Tanya, $239,680.

8513 Beyer Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Catrambone Adam H and Jessica L, $407,950.

16401 Binley Rd; Strain Christopher L and Jessica to Inglis Warren and Cheryl, $655,000.

7908 Bold Forbes Ct; Sexton William J Sr and Connie D to Paige Irvin R Jr and Jasmine M A, $280,000.

10617 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to McClary Michael D and Agnes J, $292,250.

13513 Brandy Oaks Rd; Weidner Stanley A and Heather L to Martin Gary L, $345,000.

5906 Brillhart Station Dr; NVR Inc to Turner-Donegal Cassandra, $246,500.

5631 Burnage Ct; Devane David Duane and Melin P to Reed Fred Jr and Sandra L, $279,950.

4451 Cara Hill Ln; Guzman Wilfredo and Aracelly to Shearer Shaun A and Latisha, $299,000.

11901 Carters Hill Dr; Fessel Reed C and Stacey A to Page Cierra Nicole and Jacob C, $380,000.

2220 Cedar Crest Rd; McQuiddy Elizabeth B to Achter Paul J and Roberts K M, $317,000.

14200 Chepstow Rd; Katherman Genevieve B to Kelley Ian and Tanya, $382,000.

1621 Clear Springs Ct; Schilling Eric and Dawn to Ibanez Maria C, $314,900.

9601 Cole Mill Rd; Bishop Jeffrey and Angela to Rendahl Ann M, $239,000.

7412 Crathes Tr; Lane Jasen to Albert Sean J and Heather L, $406,358.

2611 Cromwell Rd; Burns Kathleen S to Shepherd David and Laura, $486,000.

6968 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kirby Lauren A and Ryan K, $279,985.

12940 Donegal Dr; Beasley Calvin G and Cynthia S to Heath Christopher L and Marlene, $224,000.

3711 Drakeshire Rd; Langford Roger W and Michelle to Sisson Paul E, $225,000.

4005 Echo Ridge Pl; Riemer Mary C and Frederick J to U S Bank Trust N A Trustee, $160,386.

1219 Elmart Ln; Nesbitt Charles T to Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr 2018-Rp2, $193,484.

13436 Evelyn Dr; Phoenix6 Properties Llc to Warren Timothy B Jr, $217,900.

3981 Falstone Rd; Lindsay Russell L Sr and Barbara L to Chum Enterprises Llc, $185,500.

8607 Finstown Ln; Petty James W and Sherry A to Barnum Louis D, $340,000.

12724 Forest Mill Dr; McGuirl Deirdre Trustee to Warden Justin and Lauren, $335,000.

8112 Foxcatcher Ct; Chewning Carroll E III to Goins-White Tracie A, $215,000.

3300 Fulbrook Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Torre Matthew and Carly, $750,000.

13827 Garrison Place Dr; Lotspeich Robert R and Clare K to Patterson James D IV and Kara C, $269,000.

3411 Ghent Dr; Thomas Edgar A and Dolores G to Robinson Rhonda, $242,000.

3737 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Harris Tatiana and Hymes M T, $320,000.

17524 Great Falls Cr; NVR Inc to Weakley Penny M and Robert F, $330,985.

8501 Greenhart Pl; NVR Inc to Duncan David W and Teresa W, $396,953.

12519 Hampton Crossing Dr; Brown David J and Julie R to Andelin Joshua K and Erin, $414,750.

14005 Harbour Pointe Rd; Lee Michael and Regina to Weidner Stanley A and Heather L, $339,900.

11720 Hazleton Dr; Steele Patrick D and Kelly M to Miller Kenneth L and Amanda M, $430,000.

4404 Heritage Woods Ln; Moore Malcolm P and Elizabeth A to U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr, $202,500.

14312 Hiddenwell Ct; Andrade Ivan J and Kacie L to Jarzen Victoria B and Matthew T, $319,000.

4412 Hunters Landing Dr; Jones Christopher M and Sligh C to Jimenez Alejandro M and Laura Q, $232,000.

4619 Jenkip Ct; Mirabella Investments Inc to Post Oak Investments Llc, $446,500.

2629 Jimmy Winters Rd; Wright Frederick F III and L A to Curl Christopher M and Emily E, $369,500.

4304 Kempwood Pl; Lopez Deshire to Wilmot-Doxey Stephen T, $167,500.

3936 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Vaughan Candice F and Byron C, $379,777.

11335 Lady Slipper Ln; Simmons Dennis E and Margaret H to Desanto Jesse T and Smith T L, $270,500.

14219 Laketree Dr; Benton Benjamin F to Parker William Craig, $274,900.

8407 Leno Pl; Wu Fay-Lu to Yin Jazmin Lia, $285,000.

6623 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Martin Anthony and Alicia Eileen, $400,201.

9667 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Cash Jennifer Lynn to Ottenbacher Seth T, $207,000.

6412 Lookout Point Cr; Browell Corrine to Naveda Stephanie P, $234,950.

12400 Maclachlan Ct; Main Street Homes to Harris David Marshall Jr, $540,050.

1124 Mansfield Crossing Rd; 1124 Mcr-Va Series Llc to Freeman Makenzie A Et Al, $235,000.

3707 Marquette Rd; Harris Steven Todd Sr to Hernandez Almonte Miguel A, $180,000.

8237 Marwood Dr; Shaffner Edward D and Laura M to Rodriguez Pedro E Et Al, $214,000.

437 Michaux Branch Tr; Shaw Jabir C to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $250,469.

5000 Misty Spring Dr; Uhl Robert and Nancy A to Kromer Jeanine M, $279,000.

2642 Mulberry Row Rd; Burkholder James B and Marina to Monaco J A and Monaco C A Trs, $750,000.

8023 Nashua Dr; Chambers Gillian W to Shetty Anirudh, $245,000.

11613 New Forest Tl; Hall Rebecca B and Thomas E to Yancey Leana I, $213,500.

20238 Oak River Ct; McNulty Martin P Trustee to Colello Raymond J and Jennifer M, $530,000.

522 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd; Weaver Brian J and Jessica A to Burke W C and Handschuh J E, $231,000.

6407 Old Moon Tr; Claxton Kareem to Scheffler Tara, $455,000.

16461 Otterdale Pointe Dr; King Esther and Szala Julie to Wiseman Stacy L, $318,500.

9906 Paddock Wood Ct; Main Street Homes to Langford Roger W and Michelle W, $387,270.

11634 Parrish Branch Cr; Farmer Amy Lynn to Kelly Kassandra C, $203,000.

11664 Plantation Trace Dr; Walton Ronald D and Sandra G to Rose Gregory Lee and Melissa M, $265,000.

9612 Prince James Pl; Springer Nicholas A to Caldwell Zachary P and Stephanie, $297,000.

1325 Quiet Forest Ln; Seiler Robert E and Irvin M to Crawford Michael R, $345,000.

10367 Ramona Av; Parker Homes Inc to Nunez Doris E and Espinal R J, $173,000.

11621 Rexmoor Dr; Steel Audrey G to Ondrish Meghan E and Shawn P, $345,000.

11912 Rimswell Mw; Sestak Kelly to Phileus Myfisherly, $278,000.

9950 River Rd; Landrum Gerald A and Susan G K to Hoffenberger Joseph and Judy, $555,000.

8408 Rockvalley Ln; Atkinson Nancy Warren to Starnes R W and Starnes D K Trs, $355,000.

13025 Rose Glen Dr; Reining Michael A and Alison F to Patterson Koni, $305,000.

2520 Sailboat Pl; Crabtree Timothy Ryan and Andrea to Walker Gordon R Jr and Stefanie, $342,900.

10331 Sandy Ridge Dr; NVR Inc to Westcott Peggy Anne, $309,245.

7711 Secretariat Dr; Walker Gordon T to Maurer Gary K and Deborah S, $249,000.

4510 Sherman Rd; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Rehman Moazan, $150,000.

17612 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Waggoner John G and Una H, $556,029.

11031 Smoketree Dr; Fountain Christopher D and Elena to Dempsey Cristina Dillera, $365,000.

13125 Sodbury Dr; Nekoumand Amir H and Sonja L to Harhai Edward C Jr and Kathryn D, $775,000.

14308 Southwell Tr; Rich Robert J and Marjorie J to Reining Michael A and Alison F, $453,000.

11824 St Audries Dr; Campbell Aaron D and Kristin V to Murillo Noah A and Perez E E, $275,000.

5719 Stephens Point Ct; Nause Frank X Jr and Gabriele L to Gingrich James L and Bernadette, $272,000.

11500 Stillbrook Rd; Chapin Emily B and Chapin C I to Breckenridge Leigh A and Fred D, $339,900.

7910 Surreywood Dr; Hamilton Kathleen to Wegman Elliott B and Neeley C M, $280,000.

3225 Tadley Dr; Bacon-Ward Betty Jean to Veliz Albaro Ramirez, $332,000.

14507 Tealby Dr; Loschiavo Marcia M and Joseph G to Smith Brent, $321,950.

5347 Thornington Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Johannes S D and Johannes S, $174,900.

1445 Tomahawk Creek Rd; Sullivan Thomas E and Jean N to Zimmer Leonard J and Lisa M, $465,000.

14312 Traywick Dr; Hopkins Daniel Jr to Harrison H and M and Patterson S C, $185,000.

12803 Trenadier Cr; Moghanaki Drew and Amy I to Kenney Curt A and Catherine E, $525,000.

6402 Twin Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Lim Jong Pyo, $500,290.

2013 Upshur Ct; Decker Michael A and Kelly L to Peterson David A and Vu Amy Q-G, $289,900.

12307 Walkes Quarter Rd; Fand Travis B and Anderson D S to Proctor William T and Darlene F, $324,950.

407 Walthall Crest Ct; Burgwyn Bartlett R III and M F to Lyle John M and Vivian L, $370,477.

12518 Walton Lake Dr; Burdette G S and Burdette S W Tr to Simonpietri Corey D and Jennifer, $399,000.

3007 Warfield Estates Tr; Missory Patrick A Jr and K A to Garcia Eduardo L and Hernandez R, $235,000.

2240 Waters Mill Cr; Bridgers Dorothy G to Garrison Edwin F and Mary L, $305,000.

7124 West Rd; Williams Terrence and Shaneeca to Sloan Jason Mark and Jennine V, $255,000.

1421 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Rowland James T Jr and Carole M, $313,722.

900 Westwood Village Wy; Hudgins W D and Longmire A D to Sweitzer William J, $239,000.

910 Westwood Village Wy; McDowell Lawrence to Mills Betty Jo Trustee, $231,000.

1607 N White Mountain Dr; Andreano Katie to Garton Adam K and Cheri L, $340,000.

11030 Whistling Swan Pl; Webb Christine and Kyle to Felch Christopher J and Sandra J, $440,000.

14827 Whitley St; Coker Jason E and Ann C to Stegall Joseph S and Lyndsie M, $254,400.

11200 Wiltstaff Dr; Saldana Mario F to Urbine C E and Lander J M II, $225,000.

7884 Winding Ash Tr; Griffith A M and Smyth J C to Samaha John J and Sarah E, $260,000.

14648 Windjammer Dr; Gabriel John M and Mona R to McLaughlin Kevin T and Miranda J, $327,900.

1325 Winfree Creek Ln; Main Street Homes to Heisler Dolores Rose, $326,152.

1329 Winfree Creek Ln; Main Street Homes to Koppenhaver Colleen Et Als, $319,356.

1330 Winslow Rd; Womble Richard E and Jeanne L to Dourafei A J and Murphy Jo Anne, $386,000.

5725 Winterleaf Dr; Turner Vincent S to Arthur Courtney Moore, $165,000.

2972 Woodbridge Crossing Dr; Surface Frank C and Leisa B to Cullen Coleen, $172,000.

18709 Woodpecker Rd; Smith William R and Mary E to Jacobs Matthew R and Jacobs H K, $167,000.

3821 Yard Arm Dr; Kelo Llc to Hyatt Sean K, $167,000.

HANOVER

10153 Ambys Lane, Ashland; Tracy W. Armstrong to Anthony J. Anderson, $429,950.

16210 Armadillo Lane, Beaverdam; Phillip E. Ducey to Raymond N. Arieux, $230,000.

9364 Barnescrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey R. Meeker to Bethany Dorband Francavilla, $405,000.

9037 Brevet Lane, Mechanicsville; Filippo G. Giambanco to Holly Buono, $343,500.

17540 Carrington Glen Lane, Rockville; Jeffrey C. Trice to Henrietta G. Beightol, $615,000.

10417 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; Robert W. Nelson to Justin L. Dotson, $274,500.

10460 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Jack Salois, $489,100.

14314 Clazemont Road, Montpelier; Linda M. Alexander to Ryan T. Carroll, $295,000.

3460 Crown Mill Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Christa C. Tyler, $588,322.

9239 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Samir Sevak, $475,505.

8308 Drakes Landing Court, Mechanicsville; Randy D. Christian to Thomas M. Minder, $470,000.

9354 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Richard D. Shriver to Bradley Welborne Jones, $230,600.

10975 Elmont Woods Drive, Glen Allen; Shannon Aif McDonald to Karen Neal Buchanan, $311,000.

8255 Fourscore Drive, Mechanicsville; John T. Baker to Courtney Marie Pitts, $230,000.

6235 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Margaret J. Bost to Timothy M. Hawley, $409,950.

9318 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; Kris Plum to David S. Fries, $266,000.

9215 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David W. Talley, $444,470.

7324 Hidden Lake Estate Drive, Mechanicsville; Donald Lee Green to Jennifer L. Lara, $345,000.

11066 Holly Berry Road, Ashland; Linda S. Duke to Marshall T. Bailey, $300,000.

8157 Janice Ave., Mechanicsville; Norman D. Ward to Joan Hamilton, $285,000.

5127 Keitts Corner Road, Mechanicsville; David L. Bishop Jr., trustee to Kelly D. Gage, $507,000.

13495 Lakeview Farms Place, Ashland; Gordon O. Harring, trustee to Turner Jennings Thompson, $511,000.

7383 Luck Ave., Mechanicsville; Sean M. Vass to Dalton R. Echard, $275,000.

8215 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Wanda L. Stephens to Mary Lewis Baar, $180,000.

8008 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; James T. Stallings to Jirom K. Woldemariam, $234,000.

11001 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; John Joseph Tomczak to Stephanie H. Theurer, $352,300.

7136 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Gregory L. Anderson to Madalyn Victoria Schimpf, $239,950.

9428 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Sulaiman Panjwani to Karim Belakhdar, $310,000.

18167 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Thomas Allen Tucker to Cory Smith, $175,000.

10330 Parahunt Pathway, Ashland; Patricia S. Moore to David Charles Polson, $260,000.

6216 Pine Slash Road, Mechanicsville; Santucci Construction Inc. to Duane N. Taylor Jr., $490,000.

16526 Pleasant Hill Road, Montpelier; Barry G. Curran to Benjamin Ralston, $365,000.

9932 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Kelley Ann Carlsen, $525,658.

16124 Ranch House Road, Montpelier; Donnell Q. Sims Jr. to Samuel Taylor Mustian, $200,000.

15720 Saint Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Elsie Lane Hendrick to Ashley Meaghan Davis, $350,000.

8335 Silkwood Court, Mechanicsville; Kristen M. Moolhuyzen to Travis Cromartie, $300,000.

7227 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville; Alyssa T. Higgins to Donna Gammon, $212,000.

6307 Softmoss Court, Mechanicsville; Marla Ann Payton to Robert H. Wengert, $348,500.

8101 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Cynthia Lynn Berberich, $239,330.

8107 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Eric Friedman, $222,100.

6150 Stronghold Drive, Mechanicsville; Woods Realty LLC to Angela M. Coulter, $205,000.

9102 Sutlers Lane, Mechanicsville; Sean M. Scanlan to Philip A. Williams, $439,000.

6016 Swans Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Jenkins to Christopher L. Klotz, $579,000.

15267 Teman Mill Road, Beaverdam; James D. Atkins to Joshua Carter, $290,000.

10220 Timber Ridge Dr., Ashland; Mohammad Amir K. Zinatbakhch to Gordon Wayne Lawhorn, $295,500.

16427 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; John McAllister to Julia M. Clarke Davis, $169,000.

6332 War Horse Lane, Mechanicsville; Federal National Mortgage Association to Adel Husayni, $270,500.

6430 Wedgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Sherri Wingrove Ousey, executor to James H. Thacker, $254,000.

7737 Willow Dance Road, Mechanicsville; Roy E. Zimmerman, trustee to Elizabeth S. Raines, $318,750.

10425 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Eugene B. Montagnino, $391,331.

POWHATAN

3760 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc to Aaron Christopher Buck, $416,156.

883 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Catheryn Penzler Clune Trust to Richard O. Gates, $645,000.

3171 French Hill Road, Powhatan; Daniel W. Miles III to Stephanie Cree Lennon, $545,000.

3689 Greytree Place, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Stephen S. Smith, $572,100.

1968 Huguenot Hundred Drive, Midlothian; Kevin T. Chapman, trustee to Christopher Edward Duane, $345,000.

4338 Lynnecross Court, Powhatan; James Collins, executor to Phillip R. Gentile III, $235,000.

2308 Mary Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Richard A. Barden Jr. to David A. Reid, $359,950.

2212 Mill Road, Powhatan; Whitfield Christopher Hughson to Franklin Kirt Wadford, $230,000.

5060 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; John K. Lohr Jr. to Gordon Richard Collison Jr., $286,000.

2975 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Adana Investments LLC to Sopheap Chamreun, $305,000.

1450 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Marie C. Hardy to Roy A. Speidel, $269,000.

3932 St. Johns Village Way, Powhatan; Marie R. Dehart to Richard A. Barden, $385,950.

3009 Sublett Place, Powhatan; J. Todd Furbee to Charles E. Morrison Jr., $665,000.

4418 Tweedsmuir Court, Moseley; Capitol City Development LLC to Terry J. Garrett Revocable Trust, $163,000.

GOOCHLAND

12129 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David Meredith, $457,724.

1590 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Virginia Budwell Heindl to Raymond H. Blaylock, $268,000.

3408 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Gerald E. Hudepohl to Peter M. Donovan, $508,700.

846 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Lawrence E. Gelber, $948,490.

5412 Hackney Road, Goochland; Kiwi Development LLC to Tabetha Laverne Russell, $317,495.

502 Hunt Field Road, Manakin Sabot; Jerry P. Fox to Sellers Family Trust, $810,000.

3345 North Road, Sandy Hook; Jordan H. St. John to Christopher W. Waldron, $313,500.

656 Rockford Road, Mankin Sabot; Karen R. Ford, devisee to Brandon Bradshaw, $229,000.

3051 Rocky Creek Lane, Gum Spring; Lucid Investments LLC to Jason Watson, $270,000.

2309 Stanwood Drive, Goochland; Robert W. Hall Jr. to Kyle Levin Hynson, $274,900.

869 Westbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to John Andrew Iezzi, $1,121,610.

Petersburg

451 Chanticleer Drive; Tiffany Moore to Michael Anthony Stiles, $178,900.

25 and 27 S Jefferson St.; Petersburg Renovation Properties LLC to ZB Realty LLC, $190,000.

1813 Ramblewood Road; Surety Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $160,535.

141 E Wythe St.; 141 East LLC to 141 E Wythe St. LLC, $1,500,000.

DINWIDDIE

0.5 acres; Anderson Law, foreclosure commissioner to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $159,000.

153.9 acres; Grace B. Dunford, trustee to Mathew Gressley, $495,000.

3 parcels; Thomas W. Current, trustee to T & K Property Investments LLC, $387,000.

Lot 1, Wrenn Forest; Linda McKee to Kaylan Chandler, $196,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

136 Bluffs Drive; Delanyo Ofori to Jacob S. Rowland, $233,000.

1101 Conduit Road; Paragon Property Solutions LLC to Matthew Harbuck, $164,500.

1208 Covington Road; J. K. Rutledge Investments LLC to Jonathan R. Chandler, $227,000.

3260 Longhorn Drive; Robert E. Sherrill Jr. to William Ragsdale Jr., $332,000.

308 Winston Ave.; Naveen Singh to Allan G. Moore Jr., $190,000.

HOPEWELL

1905 Cameron's Landing Lane; Rashad A. Williams to Ryan Harris, $278,000.

3305 Portsmouth St.; William Bransford Daniel to Nicholas D. Barnes Sr., $204,000.

616 Yellowstone Drive; David Jenkins Jr. to Zuhor Z. Izhour, $180,000.

NEW KENT

6062 Antler Hill Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Steven H. Carter Jr., $302,000.

10990 Beaver Place, New Kent; Chad Roberts to Thomas A. Meadows, $340,000.

5631 Buckhunt Lane, New Kent; Brian D. Enger to Brian J. Terry, $290,000.

8520 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Hunter B Inc. to Libio C. Valenzuela, $248,500.

6180 Emmaus Church Road, Providence Forge; Double J. Investments LLC to Thomas Heidler, $284,900.

5508 Jefferson Drive, Quinton; Mitchell A. Roberts to Travis J. Thomas, $204,950.

7591 Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Thomas O. Peace Jr., $424,530.

11700 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Ashley C. Trowbridge to Christophere S. Johnson, $227,000.

8309 Quinton Circle, Quinton; Evan Hollins to Penelope G. Edwards, $220,000.

911 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Steven M. Digby to Joseph P. Delfico, $225,000.

8940 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Carey R. Oakley to Matthew Wallace Wiggins, $285,000.

9901 Snipe Lane, New Kent; Yancy Hernandez to Gregory Henning, $330,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5748 Copperfield Terrace, Prince George; Charles D. Grigg to Duane B. Prosise, $260,000.

3901 Duckwood Drive, Disputanta; Jeanette B. Wallace to Michael J. Harrison, $350,000.

9401 Hollywood Drive, Disputanta; Marvin L. Johnson to Christopher F. Bryant, $337,000.

300 Lighthouse Pointe, North Prince George; Michael D. Hester Jr. to Lillian Barbera, $284,500.

3021 Lydia Lane, Hopewell; Rene Haines to Michael Nieto, $349,000.

1312 Marl Bank Drive, Prince George; Cheryl England, trustee to Anthony W. Holly, $229,000.

12822 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Forest N. Motto to Richard M. Williams, $250,000.

7807 Sandy Ridge Road, North Prince George; Craft Development LLC to Sydney B. Lilly, $162,250.

3127 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Homer G. Garr to Samuel E. Ellison, $283,500.

Charles city

6341 S Bluffs Court, Charles City; Daniel E. McKinney to Wendy Watts, $359,000.

6941 Courthouse Road, Providence Forge; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tyrone A. Tinsley, $161,000.

7801 Ruthville Road, Providence Forge; Keane H. Britton to Richard Tyler Frederick II, $245,000.

AMELIA

3101 Burton Road, Amelia Court House; Ruby L. Dillard to Shannon T. Smith, $400,000.

19650 Dusty Hill Lane, Jetersville; William W. Franklin to David Craig Eley, $265,000.

12361 Loblolly Drive, Amelia Court House; Joyce N. Ferris to Frederic G. Birchett, $422,000.

CAROLINE

715 Annapolis Drive, Ruther Glen; Foundation Homes Inc. to Summer L. Stevens, $269,000.

17117 Camellia Drive, Ruther Glen; April Schluter to Brandon W. Timmons, $299,900.

17278 Day Lily Drive, Ruther Glen; Daniel Milliken to Kenneth J. Durand, $265,000.

10536 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Kathleen S. Beveridge to Tony Montaque, $279,999.

706 Glen Cove Drive, Ruther Glen; Bryan W. Parker to Michael Wodopian, $260,000.

14471 Hickory Knoll Road, Woodford; GH Watts Construction Inc. to Michael Aringdale, $402,347.

758 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Gerald Blake to Susan D. Lutzen, $425,000.

230 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Scott Wright to Virginia Thurber, $181,900.

172 Maury Ave., Bowling Green; Joseph S. Stegall to Joella C. Dawkins, $229,950.

22490 Penola Road, Ruther Glen; MARRC LP to Penola Lakes LLC, $337,000.

2401 Quail Oak Drive, Ruther Glen; Stephen David Layman to Traci Lynn Ange, $170,000.

7260 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Shawn M. Johnstone, $232,622.

26020 Townfield Drive, Port Royal; Beech Construction Inc. to Ashley Frush, $260,000.

CUMBERLAND

2.43 acres; Deborah G. Bryant to Austin M. Jacobson, $199,800.

5.74 acres; Wiley C. Metts to Steve C. Nelson, $178,500.

KING AND QUEEN

4631 Green Level Road, King William; Matthew S. Mace Jr. to Colin P. Mayes, $227,000.

2210 Sara Ann Court, Aylett; Stephen Harrison to John T. Baker, $239,950.

430 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Nita S. Cates, $249,271.

KING WILLIAM

301 Cove Court, Lanexa; Adam W. Eldred to Robert Earl Haas, $345,000.

74 Estates Road, Aylett; Theresa W. Humphrey, trustee to Geoffrey Kyle King, $178,850.

4127 Henpeck Road, Quinton; David Thurston Jr. to Jonathan A. Reedy, $337,104.

6108 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Windmill Realtors LLC to William N. Heron, $279,950.

14 Mann Hill Farm Road, West Point; Baker Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. to Jason Ellis, $232,375.

7836 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; K. Hovnanian's Four Season at New Kent Vineyards to Mark David Rideout, $278,438.

4726 Smokey Road, Aylett; Todd Jerome Jenkins to Calvin Lee Williams Jr., $259,950.

3519 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; William David Dalius to Adam Larkin Trowbridge, $330,000.

453 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; Clarence D. Burrell to Edward J. Donohue, $280,000.

Sussex

3.108 acres; Richard A. Rowley to 4268 Waverly LLC, $165,000.

Parcel; Antonio Carollo to Miguel A. Pedraza, $240,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3205 Eagles Watch; Commonwealth Properties LLC to Wease Properties LLC, $485,000.

2133 S Henry St, Unit 40; Ashley G. Early to Richard W. Pendergraft, $204,000.

4131 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Mirella Minichiello, $325,000.

3935 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Michael Leon Robar, $299,990.

JAMES CITY

4084 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; George Armbruster to William H. Cole, $569,900.

4326 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Tania Blanco, $256,130.

5306 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Margaret C. Kostel, $348,800.

Building 2, Unit A, Phase 2, Villas at Five Forks; Estate of Loma Carol McSpadden to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $303,025.

266 Bunker Arch, Williamsburg; Robert J. Alpino to Sandra S. Cook, $205,000.

100 Concord, Williamsburg; Ray E. Gabriel to Rebecca L. Lofgren, $495,000.

6515 Congress Hall, Williamsburg; Beverly T. Hudson, trustee to Leslie G. Goode, $388,750.

4004 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Vernon Dennis Jr. to Matthew K. Vergara, $270,000.

1909 Fowlers Close, Williamsburg; Susan M. Baldwin, successor trustee to Kristen Elder, $825,000.

3500 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Robert P. Lucas to Robert B. Jones, $420,000.

4024 Galverneck, Williamsburg; Edward Yaugo to Scott M. Ferris, $485,000.

4405 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James Webb, $296,000.

3512 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to John Anthony Canario, $245,000.

1506 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Mark Edwin Berry, successor trustee to Tracey M. Roberson, $201,000.

137 John Browning, Williamsburg; Russell R. Rutter to Kevin C. Ryan, $600,000.

8473 Lantana Court, Toano; Sibron L. Henry Jr. to John T. Jicka, $320,000.

3503 Leighton Blvd, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Alan Jeffrey Smith, $290,720.

4423 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Jason E. Kulchar to Lonnie Ray O'Leary, $300,000.

3043 Maura Court, Toano; Nathaniel Begley to David E. Wright, $234,750.

119 Montrose, Williamsburg; William B. Gallagher to Catherine Tresnicky Wilber, trustee, $450,000.

4623 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Michael P. Roberts to Mario Ricozzi, $204,000.

4013 Oakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Adam S. Luke to Adrian Jorge Bravo, $289,900.

3048 Old Grove Lane, Toano; John A. Craig, trustee to William C. Tienken, $307,500.

3941 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg; Ryan Sills to Christopher T. Page, $464,800.

704 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Carmella Marra, $200,930.

1003 Prosperity Court, Unit 54, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Kari J. Nyman, $265,558.

4007 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Robert Raymond MacBlane to Timothy E. Wilson, $414,900.

4040 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Melinda M. Martin to Melinda M. Martin, $350,000.

4101 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Deobrah H. Linkenauger to Jess Alan Fender, $585,000.

4306 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Shannon L. Piggott, $212,000.

119 Sir John Randolph Terrace, Williamsburg; Paul S. Embley to John A. Plitsch, $376,500.

1614 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Charles J. Secter to Martin Gross, $152,000.

104 Stratton, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Joshua Wilfred Wilson Simons, $399,900.

10210 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Troy R. Howard to Clayholdings LLC, $251,400.

701 E Tazewell's Way, Williamsburg; Charles T. Lombardo to Ryan Miedema, $367,000.

Unit 13-3, Governors Grove at Five Forks; Patrice D. Jones to Wells Fargo Bank, $233,364.

6943 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; John Slowik to Deborah A. Miller, $345,000.

3854 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Adam P. Kincaid to Jennifer J. Carroll, $191,000.

155 West Landing, Williamsburg; David R. Meister to Charles L. Pope, $2,500,000.

43 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Kathy W. Pattison to Geoffrey K. Mroz, $450,000.

3261 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Doris J. Mosocco to Eric M. Hiu, $664,500.

6584 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gary Howe Smith, $525,000.

7 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; John M. Gilliken, trustee to Susan May, $370,000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription