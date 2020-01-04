The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
818 N 24th St; McGinnis Maria Lyn to Testa Michael B, $300,000.
815 N 27th St; C and L Inc to Gravens Matthew M, $375,000.
214 W 29th St; Davis Jacqueline R to Lesh Scott and Parkash Kalpana, $212,000.
504 N 32nd St; Flanders Kyle T and Stephanie J to English Cristen E and Kenneth, $295,000.
1201 N 35th St; King Williams Properties Llc to Roush Clayton, $184,250.
1006 W 46th St; Manning Karen Marie to Larsen Susan D and Robert W, $436,525.
306 Albemarle Ave; Seth Austin M to Sable Nathan Paul, $580,000.
1315 Bellevue Ave; Kasenchak Christiane to Mayberry Fraser Elizabeth, $295,000.
2841 Braidwood Road; Ragsdale Mary C to Vaught Donald C and Sue G, $500,000.
1910 Claiborne St; Evans Cheryl P and Warren L Trs to Siam Investments Llc, $155,000.
5024 Caledonia Road; Walters Robert L to O'Connor Kathleen, $305,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U305; Armstrong Susan C to 5621sca Llc, $450,000.
814-1/2 W Clay St; Rcp Ventures Llc to Lyon Peter and Sarah, $275,000.
9431 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Baugh Miranda B, $385,839.
421 N Davis Ave; Burrows Andrew Joseph to Redifer Cory Russell, $467,000.
3128 Edgewood Ave; Coleman Leonard E and Jean R to Carlson Dana Rochelle, $205,000.
828 Erich Road; Fleming Gwendolyn T to Wright Jonathon L, $165,000.
4617 Fitzhugh Ave; Diederich William P to Sarkees Erin, $305,000.
5543 Forest Hill Ave; Jiggetts Leonda T and Wanda L to Bluestein Kate, $150,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U108; Shaia Justin R to Chang Chris Kyung, $170,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U110; Cossaboon Kenneth to Husson Nancy Mayhew, $196,000.
2819 E Grace St; Rivenbark Thomas W to Marcus Eric M, $377,000.
2733 Grantwood Ct; Montreal Llc to Cerrato Santiago A, $195,000.
2503 Grove Ave; Congdon Jeffrey W Jr to Brickley George Richard III, $795,000.
8235 Halstead Road; Matthes Christian to Mitchell Jacob and Vivian, $351,000.
409 N Hamilton St, Uj; Hudson Sara M to Transform Va Llc Trs 409 N, $178,000.
4103 Hanover Ave; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Capital City Properties Llc, $390,000.
3207-1/2 Hanover Ave; Trevilian Thomas to McClure Patrick and Katelyn, $462,000.
2928 Hawthorne Ave; Camblin Cody and Jennifer to Jones Berkley Rhawn, $300,000.
719 Hill Top Dr; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Holland Charniece L, $162,000.
1307 Irby Dr; Pine Cone Investments Vii Llc to Sligh Jonathan W, $198,000.
4329 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Johnson Bradley Cornelius, $294,185.
6723 Kensington Ave; Messmer Lauren L to Newcomb Mary Claiborne, $295,000.
1260 Keswick Lane; Stout Mindy to Kirtley David B, $184,000.
326 S Laurel St; Brown John R Jr and Sharon A to Reinecke Richard T and Heather J, $339,900.
18 Lexington Road; Becker Elliot and Kristine to Wierzbicki Robert C, $674,500.
47 E Lock Lane, U2; Avery Jane Gray J to Siff Mary Mauze, $292,000.
1805 Maple Shade Lane; Leighton Christina to Sullivan Julia, $335,000.
2002 Maury St; Richmond Redevelopment to Best Rance Yolanda, $163,000.
200 Minor St; Hollinshead Mark S to Sharif Fatima and Sparger John A, $460,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U14; Mercer Brian P and Alexandra C to Power Lucy P, $285,000.
3105 Moss Side Ave; Whitehead David to Caudill I D Walton, $279,950.
3547 Murchies Hill Road; Capel Jean Vernelle to Goodwyn Tevin A, $164,000.
5416 New Kent Road; Driscoll James B to Cabezas and Miranda Family Trust, $440,000.
2815 North Ave; Parker Elijah Sr to Prodigious Properties Llc, $160,000.
4400 Park Ave; Martin Kathryn A to Varma Amit and Audra Anderson, $600,000.
2216 Parkwood Ave; Patel Natvarlal M and Pragna N to Patel Dhartiben N, $240,000.
4702 Patterson Ave; Sheppard Jennifer L to Dechristopher Lane T, $310,000.
303-1/2 S Pine St; Simpson Matthew H to Cooper Angela M, $296,000.
3118 Q St; Judge William to Bellamy Robert Jr, $162,000.
5817 Riverside Trl; Blosser Daniel C to Savastano Cara Lee, $340,000.
16 Roslyn Road; Seligman Shirlee A Trustee to Devita Charles and Josephine, $1,240,000.
304 Seneca Road; Obenshain Mark D and Suzanne S to Cooper William Joshua, $570,000.
525 N Sheppard St; McCormick Thomas A Jr to Young Allison M, $475,000.
10236 Sioux Road; Ashby Carol to Howlett Ronald E and Cynthia C, $450,000.
605 Spring St, Uj; Patel Shailen to Ghahrai M J and Masami T, $310,000.
431 N Stafford Ave; Stikeleather James G to Flagg Danielle Davis, $507,000.
4607 Stuart Ave; O'Connell Robert Shields to Daddio Thomas Joseph Jr, $374,950.
5211 Sylvan Road; Fox Michael P and Lindsay S to Nicholson Benjamin D and Erin O, $355,000.
4330 Waumsetta Road; Anthony Johnathan M to Goulding Jonathan, $369,000.
102 Westmoreland St; D & M Ace Properties Llc to Pharr David Harmon Jr, $530,000.
3021 E Weyburn Road; Debesa Orlando L to Butler Patrick W Jr, $349,950.
4711 Wythe Ave; Cashwell Katherine B Elliott to Ruelle Jaclyn R and Stephen M II, $330,000.
HENRICO
3223 Ainsworth Ln, Henrico; Gray Lamesha M to Stokes Keuntay, $200,000.
4700 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Thompson Nathaniel C and Michelle Q to Charles Patrick J and Myrlande, $280,000.
5232 Avery Green Dr, Glen Allen; Moazzeni Ali to Moeller Carlee Renee, $326,000.
3005 Barbara Pl, Henrico; Gavidia Luis R and Susan R to Cooper Koren and Algernon Jr, $299,000.
3 S Beech Ave, Henrico; Fortune Chastity Y to Anderson Rosa D, $150,000.
916 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Stovall Julian A Jr and Lydia G Trustees to Sebti Said and Michele, $595,000.
5109 Bending Branch Dr, Henrico; Rainsford Lawrence to Hpa Us1 Llc, $193,500.
12000 Bennett Ct, Glen Allen; Chowdhury Shamsur R and Rezwana T to Upton Benjamin, $473,500.
7027 Bolelyn Way, Henrico; Cooper Keith P to Yeboah Prince C Sr, $277,500.
2204 Bonnie Dale Rd, Henrico; Linker Hart L to Barker Rebecca Lynn, $251,000.
8907 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Milikin Maurice A and Terri to Lewis William B Jr and Ashley S, $1,020,000.
4809 Brittles Ln, Henrico; Great Rentals Llc to Oconnor Kevin L and Sarah, $180,000.
4654 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Towns Llc to Chan Winston Kaitong, $412,870.
2314 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Smith Jean D and T V Dagenhart Jr Et Al to Ziegler Mark A and Karl R, $360,000.
4007 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Joy Caroline C to Rouzbahan Farahmand and S Z Jouneghani, $215,000.
628 Carldan Rd, Henrico; Edwards Gary S and Tara Nicole Kucinski to Regrut Dale C and Terra M, $335,000.
9524 Catesby Ln, Henrico; Kantor Andrew and Karen to Kelly David Christopher and Sarah C, $336,950.
5607 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Sutherland Ann L to Cox Brian K, $247,500.
1609 Cherry View Ct, Henrico; Majkovic Adis to Moore Christopher Shawn and Katherine A, $350,000.
1720 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Kennedy Brian A and Marion to Reardon Stephen G and Sinclair R Scott, $385,000.
13429 College Valley Ln, Henrico; Draper William R Jr and Jeanne E to Hasanovic Dzevad and Mirsada Hasanovic, $515,000.
2802 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Hoppe William S and Christina to Strock Christopher M and Ruth Scott, $479,000.
9700 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Guszack Gregory Stuart and Catherine Bew to Saunders William and Miranda, $994,500.
9342 Crystal Brook Ter, Glen Allen; Bloemer Rachel and Keith Brown to Roegin Alexander and Emily Roegin, $296,000.
12601 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; West Richard B III and Margaret D to Lambruno Adam and Rheaann, $372,000.
56 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Alexander Susan Kay to Spessard Kurt, $150,000.
12108 Denford Ct, Glen Allen; Fulkerson Scott R and Alissa to Hyltegaard Kjell Jonas Rasmus Et Al, $609,000.
1705 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Kelly Chassidy and Belinda, $219,350.
1709 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Simpson Colleen Christina, $187,000.
11524 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
10502 N Falconbridge Ct, Henrico; Burks Christopher P to Edwards David J and Sandra F, $436,000.
15 Flatwater Row, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Ijam Ghada M, $309,605.
10748 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $774,681.
10908 Forest Trace Ln, Glen Allen; Rva Property Acquisitions Llc to Verbena Michael, $326,500.
4631 Four Seasons Ter, Uh, Glen Allen; Basata Ramazan and Saverine to Todd Aaron Joseph, $192,000.
7105 Gibraltar Dr, Henrico; Carroll Annette J to Knight Shari Durnett, $249,950.
12141 Glen Gary Cir, Henrico; Ward John D and Sean M and Emily W O'Laughlin to Keithly Christopher Michael and Kaitlin E, $435,000.
6908 W Grace St, Henrico; Park Keum Jung to Harris Jason and Ilana Matfis, $345,000.
8009 Grassmount Ct, Henrico; O'Brien Morgan F to Clarke Virginia L and Alice A Talmadge, $180,000.
11528 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Lancaster Ryan A and Angela M, $938,384.
5125 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Thoppay Jaisri R and Rajeshbabu Kb to Woolley Katrina H and Michael K, $550,000.
2444 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Hetzel Kevin J and Cynthia D to Kulic Nermin and Mirzeta, $348,800.
12320 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
8708 Hermitage Trace Cir, Henrico; Adkins Heath W to Tilton Marguerite E, $179,100.
5532 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Gray William H III and Christine C to Bell Adam Michel and Tammy Nelson, $444,000.
4025 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Wilson Graham H and Hallie C Trustees to Brock Aaron M and Anuradha G, $732,500.
509 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Waldron Kevin M and Rebecca Lynn to Board Shawn M and Danielle L Beasley, $271,000.
10206 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Lee and Lee Properties to Kuku Sabir M and Majda Kodi, $183,000.
2924 Kellipe Rd, Glen Allen; Lipe Donald W and Marilyn I to Puryear Kimberly K, $231,000.
12108 Kershaw Pl, Glen Allen; Kiniry James C and Catherine B K Crisco to Sheehey Jacqueline Price and Daniel Joseph, $349,950.
330 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Williams Teela D, $230,000.
12288 Leakes Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Ganta Visweswara R and Neelima, $574,958.
1913 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Ottinger Ben A to St Peter Sallie E, $445,000.
5209 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Goldsmith Todd A and Sommer F to Delagrange Taylor D and Macy C Magee, $324,900.
3404 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Torrence Ife Imhotep and Vincent II, $350,945.
8902 Mansfield Woods Dr, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Hunter Frederick Ahmide and Rosina D Cook, $375,000.
7211 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Lucord William K to Powell Nicholas A and Rachel Jacobsen, $230,000.
8313 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Thekkethala K and M Trs to Asor Sophia, $229,000.
6004 Melcroft Ct, Glen Allen; Jordan Mark and Sharon Y to Harrell John R and Patricia A, $495,000.
6659 Miller Rd, Henrico; Jefferson Jordan and Edmund Rennolds to Sauer Properties Inc, $235,000.
12428 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Chung Quyen My to Trevino Thuyen, $286,500.
4809 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Rowsey Nicholas A and Lauren P Midyette to Kilgore Alexander and Lucy, $350,000.
380 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Bandy Mary E to Sanchez Rene E, $164,900.
1425 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Menon Prashant G and Kavitha P to Karwa Nishant C and Sapna Nishant, $283,500.
10717 New Trail Ct, Glen Allen; Bunyan Sarah E to Perrin Virginia G, $275,000.
226 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Jett Sharin N to Mobley Corinthia, $153,000.
7509 Oakmont Dr, Henrico; Jarnecke Nancy J to Church Gretchen A and Grover L Church, $236,000.
11424 Old Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Powers-Nock Diane and Robert Nock to Belete Wossen and Lydia K Yilma, $400,000.
13190 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Pearson Sarah H Estate to Grove and Libbie Service Co Llc, $890,000.
9205 Packard Ct, Glen Allen; Mahmoodi Forogh and Farzin Rahmani to 9205 Packard Llc, $245,000.
5823 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Doyle Dawna S Trustee to Borden Holly Ann, $332,500.
2568 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Collings Robert Wesley and Jayme Lee to Ghajar Ladan Davallow and Karim Ginena, $378,000.
11712 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Gudka Bhavik and Shilpa Karania to Kollannoor Jesby Jose and James George, $480,000.
8020 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Lc Rose Llc to Hadaf Abdul Jamil and Ahmad Zamir, $267,000.
2278 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Mowry Chris, $383,535.
1390 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Garcia Juan Jose Dubon to Welsh Charles Richard Jr and Sarah Paige, $224,950.
2402 Prestwick Rd, Henrico; Nightlinger David J and Corrinne K to Romero Nelson Osmar and Marlene R Diaz, $280,000.
2111 Rainbow Dr, Henrico; Keithly Christopher M and Kaitlin E and Bhe to Doane David F and Robin M, $305,000.
7008 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Grayson Tanya Laverne, $350,435.
9801 Ridge Meadow Pl, Henrico; Sutherlin Michael and Brandon to Bates Patrick E and Michelle D, $940,000.
8104 River Rd, Henrico; Sanford Robert G Jr and Cynthia Y to Shumard Sally L, $550,000.
4010 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Young Janine, $313,441.
210 Rocketts Way, U605, Henrico; Dibenedetto Marcia L to Chan Ka Yee, $225,000.
1707 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Galas Jeremy J and Heather L to Gauthier Twila Juanita and Amanda L Kelly, $207,000.
9511 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Johnson Donna E Estate and Cwj and L A Nash to Parker Christina L, $184,500.
1705 Saddlehorse Pl, Henrico; Randolph Sean L and Natasha A Davis to Veasey Shatoria, $217,000.
4353 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Jolicoeur Pierre, $311,810.
10502 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Miller Duane E and Kateland S to Mishra Puspa L and Devi M, $350,000.
6929 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hayes Patricia Ann, $341,775.
10411 Silverbrook Dr, Henrico; Quinan Philip S and Anna M to Lewis Kevin Glynne and Melinda Cummiings, $279,500.
9317 Skyview Dr, Henrico; Noren Leif E Trust to Lane Kenneth W and Alice N, $250,000.
5022 Snowmass Ter, Glen Allen; Daley James F and Deniese M Estock to Ruch Richard L and Christine G, $400,000.
10929 Spray Ct, Glen Allen; Roemmich Sean M and Jana P to Thomas Robert J and Sylvia R, $355,000.
9901 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Swinson Ronald D to Mills Jason L, $197,000.
2919 Stonebriar Pl, Henrico; Cohn Matthew R and Marie J to Hubbard Mark Allen and Adrienne Rose, $400,000.
4524 Summer St, Henrico; Lynn Development Company Llc to Gregory Wesley Coleman Jr, $182,500.
5215 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Elmak Mohamed A and Mozan A Yousif, $373,523.
10929 Taker Ct, Glen Allen; Yang Hemin and Qu Xiong to Harner Jeffrey R and Susan E, $390,000.
8964 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Meyer Carl R and Kay J to Meyer Carl R and Kay J, $660,000.
2239 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Desai Ranjitrai and Daksha D and Sneha D to Chau Hong Nhung Thi and Dung N and Liem C N, $310,000.
10311 Tingewood Ter, Henrico; Bishop Brandon R and Carrie A to Flanders Kyle and Stephanie, $405,000.
12309 Tournament Ln, Henrico; Dippold George J Jr and Lesin L Trustees to Thompson Ryan Scott and Rebecca Tupper, $275,000.
4112 Valley Side Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Vohra Salman, $190,000.
1311 Vassar Rd, Henrico; Nwandu Obiamaka to Benavidez Alejandro X Zamora Et Al, $208,000.
6228 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Glover Stephen and Isabel to Koeniger Ryan J and Jennifer E, $412,500.
12110 Waterford Way East Ct, Henrico; Shamburger Madison E and Elizabeth O Trust to Caporale Nicholas Riordan and Charlotte T, $390,000.
11213 Wellesley Terrace Ct, Henrico; Barnett Margaret J Trustee to Johnson Robert E and Carole A, $435,000.
6001 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Ggc Associates Llc to Wkr Llc, $195,000.
16 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Wiseman Pamela H to Burden Bryan S and Kristen C, $675,000.
904 Wheelwood Way, Henrico; Hamilton Hodari K and Khadijah W to Goodwin Umar R and Natasha L Cosby, $199,950.
3815 Wild Goose Walk, Glen Allen; Collins Maurice James III and Sandra L to McRae Cameron, $572,000.
9732 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Croft Amy to Adhikari Dinesh and Tika D, $250,000.
9608 Wilshire Dr, Glen Allen; Nikiforos Billy K to Fernandes Daniel R and Maria, $300,000.
11309 Woodford Pl, Glen Allen; Shah Prashant and Manisha Prashantkumar to Bolling Herbert Hoover III, $635,000.
102 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Talley Russell James Sr and Rose Marie to Masonic Home Of Virginia, $153,900.
7809 E Yardley Rd, Henrico; Warren Samuel A and Sandra to Aghafoor Ibrahim M and Y I Mohammed Et Al, $245,000.
Chesterfield
5012 Alberta Mw; Dalton Mathew C and Karen R to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $174,800.
5201 Andradell Ln; Arsenault Ashby L to Squyars Matthew B, $171,000.
6224 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Clark Sheila Loraine, $289,990.
121 Arkwright Rd; Mizell Richard F Et Als to Montreal Llc, $154,400.
14248 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Shaffer Matthew S and Megan N, $322,000.
5524 Backwater Tr; Hobaugh John D to Martin K A and Poindexter S H Jr, $230,000.
3703 Banana Ln; Beal Elisabeth and Christopher to Jones Perry and April, $259,650.
13656 Baycraft Tr; Latta Jessica R to Powell Stephen D, $201,000.
12318 Beaver Point Dr; Scearce Charles B and Theresa L to Smith Stephanie Neal, $210,600.
9515 Beckham Dr; Young Herbert A and Lucille M to Fergus Michael R and Brandie R, $240,000.
1925 Belleau Dr; Burnett Stephen C and Beverly R to Noble Aaryn Marie, $338,000.
2201 Birnam Woods Pl; Webster Mark and Jesselyn to Desisto Marc, $295,000.
9006 Blooming Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Haap Frederick III and Diana L, $405,686.
6022 Bluffwood Ct; Ross Angela Joi to Hill Heather N, $191,000.
2205 Bowlin Ct; East Coast Investmnt Co Inc Tr to Hill Joedocei, $230,000.
12901 Branders Bridge Rd; Martin John H III to Ball Stewart C and Zirkle C R, $198,000.
14301 Branding Iron Rd; Rogers Richard and Charlene to Dumais Ashby L and Brandon D, $250,000.
4230 Briarwick Dr; Abm Realty Llc to Jack Eric S, $275,000.
13843 Buck Rub Dr; Sergius Morkos S and Rezk M M to Niel Christy Dawn, $194,000.
8719 Buford Square Pl; Hanson Robert A and Michelle L to Fobbs Troy B and Shaykeida, $525,000.
1555 Camack Pl; Dillon Thomas C to Rowley Philip and Lownsbery L, $389,900.
8119 Canberra Dr; NVR Inc to Asby Tanya S, $312,750.
12501 Capernwray Ct; Carson Homes Llc to Bradley Ronald L Jr and Koral P, $655,262.
2301 Castle Hill Rd; O'Bryan Timothy Lee and Amy G to Orelaja Olugbolahan and K, $440,000.
4209 Cedardale Ln; Carter Andrea to Butler Lakeisha S, $175,000.
10649 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Garnett Ray, $358,960.
1618 Chatsworth Av; Carroll Nathan W and Mary C to Gagulska Justyna and Lukasz K, $315,950.
15636 Chesdin Landing Tr; Stack Ronald K and Elyse M to Boom Elbert A and Christina E, $1,350,000.
4424 Cochise Tl; Bobroski Piera Jill Trustee to Sizemore Owen T and Heidi F, $250,000.
8500 Copperpenny Tr; Armistead Charles T Jr to Bennett Gregory G and Kathleen A, $325,000.
8613 Corsica Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Fulop Jason Michael and Kara N, $415,000.
5421 Creek Heights Dr; Devine Amy K to Wheeler Anne G and George R, $324,500.
13202 Dawnwood Ct; Largo Katherine R and Yourth J M to Sims William T and Lacinda F, $300,115.
12106 Deerhurst Dr; Hull Shannon to Hull Shannon N, $224,000.
7041 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shannon Mary G Living Tr (The), $373,000.
13420 Drakewood Rd; Welch Beverly S to Piland Michael A and Hilary C S, $460,000.
1800 Dunleer Wy; Perkinson Homes Inc to Hawkins Jonathan Ayres and Ann H, $975,819.
11760 Durrington Dr; Taylor Jason and Cary to Fujimoto Taylor and Alyssa, $389,000.
2108 Early Settlers Rd; Derrico Brett D and Lindsay L to Esslinger Kelly and Sara, $235,500.
2361 Edgeview Ln; Williams Christopher S to Meredith Branch Llc, $301,686.
7102 Egan Pl; Cunningham E A and Peters F J to Vasquez Bruno Lucio D, $170,000.
1603 Enon Church Rd; Hosn Bilal A and Sasso Richard V to Daniels Trayvon Anthony, $163,000.
8400 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Brown Carl Pittman Jr, $298,105.
4520 Eves Ln; Signal Asset Management Llc to Howard Mitchell, $315,549.
11507 Fair Isle Dr; Burkell Robert E and Heather H to Cruz Mario C and Anna F, $375,000.
7912 Featherchase Pl; Crim Stacey H to Fuss Gerald F Jr and Hall M L, $260,000.
16906 Firefly Cr; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Price Kevin T and Wardah S, $570,608.
7724 Flag Tail Dr; Bowling Deron and Monica to Brown Stuart R, $270,000.
11225 Forestwind Dr; Decker Shawn D to Near Garrett, $189,500.
15478 Foxvale Wy; Guill Kenneth W and Janice R to Baxter Bruce A, $355,000.
16113 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Jennings William III and Robyn, $916,273.
10706 Genlou Rd; Martin Deanna C to Carrion Ashley R and Danny J, $205,000.
8937 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to King James Randolph IV, $479,990.
7437 Grapeleaf Dr; Miller David L III and Della H to Gallegos Santos Ayala, $173,000.
4407 Green Cedar Ln; Harding J W and Padgett S R to Brewer Warren E III and Patty A, $233,950.
7506 Ground Fern Pl; Dale John D and Amber to Martin Ashley McGinniss, $238,000.
10000 Hamlin Creek Pl; Midlothian Ventures Llc to Anderson Dellena Katrice, $294,950.
12612 Hampton Crossing Dr; Vaughan Elizabeth R to Williams Bruce M and Susan M, $330,000.
13100 Handley Ct; Ford Kristopher D to Grunkemeyer Kevin M, $825,000.
200 Harwick Dr; Henderson Patricia A to U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr, $315,000.
15030 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Knight Lisa, $353,000.
4403 Heritage Woods Ln; Justus Tara N and Powers Peggy D to Daniel Christopher J, $225,000.
20405 Hickory Branch Dr; Singh N and Sinha B and Sinha R to Ricks Hunter J, $155,000.
3842 Homeward Rd; Robinson Marian D to Thomas Lorri, $185,000.
12030 Hunters Hawk Ct; Cuje Holle E to Edwards Kevin M and Whittney P, $305,000.
9913 Indian Point Rd; Hickman Donald R and Cynthia G to Rojas-Nava Amalia, $184,950.
12201 Janeka Ct; Carson William D Jr to Gardner James E, $309,000.
1100 Joliette Rd; Durbin Steven F to Mohsen Tamer A and Adly I M S, $307,000.
15200 Jordans Parrish Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Follick Cynthia R S and Joshua L, $370,364.
16724 Kipper Turn; Vicars Michael H and Mary Elise to Finney James Edward and Jean V, $487,500.
9707 Ladue Rd; Lutes Kenneth and Karen to Grant Thomas M, $212,000.
5703 Lakemere Dr; Roop Elna P Estate to Pinkney Karl A and Romonia, $259,900.
9001 Laureate Ln; Brunkhorst Christopher and Megan to Chalk Thorne and Laura, $210,000.
12621 Lewis Rd; Harmon Carolyn S to McAboy Sarah E and Timothy C, $193,476.
5210 Lingle Ln; Randall Carla T to Kearney Delonte and Hines A, $197,000.
2718 Live Oak Ln; Hobcroft Nina T to Brady Charles M and Stephanie W, $645,000.
9700 Lost Forest Dr; Gallaher Jordan and Katelyn to Ratliff Jimmy C and Mildred V, $212,000.
14225 Lyndhurst Dr; Knight Jeffrey and Maria to Tanner J D and G E I and Thomas M, $280,000.
15007 Majestic Creek Dr; Kupcha Donna J to Taylor L J and Taylor C J and F N, $267,800.
4701 Mason Dale Dr; Jones David Residential Llc to Machado Melchor Melissa S, $205,000.
4625 Melody Rd; Valley Reo Property Mngmnt Llc to Sherrod Lecomus W, $180,000.
14441 Molena Dr; Devereaux David J and Angela M to Zhao Di, $389,000.
12043 Mountain Laurel Dr; Schwind Michael to Reiber Patricia, $266,500.
8231 Nashua Dr; Papadimitriou J and Heller C E to Carizon A G and Turner Z P, $260,000.
2701 Newquay Ln; Render Christopher Et Al to Perlas Alvin T and Lea Anna, $428,000.
20212 Oak River Ct; Criscuolo Timothy J and Michelle to Spitale Kimberly and Sergio, $528,000.
2000 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd; Beale David Ryan to Pierce Donald, $176,000.
9600 Old Chestnut Dr; Smalley David P Sr and Angela T to McClaugherty Thane C and Erin R, $267,500.
2130 Olympic Ct; Everett Mone to Matherly Mabrey Merriman, $232,000.
1616 Otterdale Rd; Martin Scott B to Marek Estates Llc, $385,000.
19900 Oyster Point Ct; Crowder Robert H to Young David Shane and Dana Marie, $425,000.
11806 Parrish Creek Ln; Pursell Charles T and Shannon R to Johns Linda C, $282,000.
6117 Perthshire St; Bailey Eric L to Trimiew Timonica S, $190,000.
7324 Pony Cart Dr; Matthews Paul A and Dawn M to Fuentes Jayson and Renner Monica, $261,000.
11336 W Providence Rd; Conner Kaviet and Jazmine to Marti Geancarlo E and Heather H, $229,000.
15725 Pypers Pointe Dr; Buhler Kevin P and Sherry M to Michalik Kathryn and Mejia E, $260,000.
13625 Queensgate Rd; Stewart Blaize A II and April P to McLean James R and Kelsey V, $320,000.
1511 Rayburn Rd; Rigsby Willie C Trustee to G G Green Properties Llc, $760,000.
9612 Riddle Rd; Moody William A and Hager H C to Portillo Merlos Manuel A, $228,000.
13406 Riverbelle Wy; Kingdom A J IV and Hughes E J to Ward Stuart A and Budlong C D, $420,000.
11700 Robious Rd; Thomas Constance W to Munir Mohammad A, $280,000.
15013 Rosebay Forest Dr; Pak Hyun Ki and Chan Joo to Gilliland S E III and R L, $340,000.
3312 Sailview Dr; Robertson Rebecca A to Evans Jane and Ronald C, $1,350,000.
2643 Sand Hills Dr; Woolridge Nancy B to Yorke James A, $152,600.
12301 Sandbag Rd; Waters Stuart A to Dozier Andrew T, $290,000.
4930 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Findlay Brian K Jr and Kelly C, $600,420.
6114 Sedgefield Tr; O'Halloran Beth to Gjerulff Adam and Jamie, $334,000.
14302 Shale Pl; Johnson Warren Tamell to Bradshaw Steven D and Nedra, $197,500.
15513 Signal Lamp Rd; Rogers Matthew R and Lisa J to Gibb Harold P III and Rebecca H, $410,000.
15612 Silvertree Ln; Rigsby Willie C Trustee to G G Green Properties Llc, $760,000.
3101 Speeks Dr; Ryan Mary Lou to Skubon Penelopy M, $204,950.
11218 Sterling Cove Dr; Rodgers Michael P to Snowdon Shaun D and Diane S, $335,000.
5920 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Graham Carol A to Larson Kim A and Paula A, $262,000.
7007 Summers Trace Tr; Collier James E Jr and Patricia to Jeffers-Wilson Dwanda, $252,000.
7207 Swanhaven Dr; McGuire Properties Llc to Ancajas Eric V, $290,000.
3503 Sylvania Rd; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Oshima Roy A and Jo-Anne, $224,950.
2627 Thurloe Dr; Wisdom Timothy and Amy to Dalrymple Ian R and Linville L A, $294,850.
1710 Tremelo Tl; McLean James R and Kelsey V to Montanez Naomi N, $245,000.
6437 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Hawkins Patricia K and R M Jr, $385,565.
15501 Twisted Cedar Ct; Harris-Griffin Samantha to Ferreira Renika B R and Ralph P, $252,000.
13600 Velvet Antler Rn; Payne Eric M and Carrie L to Johnson Jay Alan Jr, $220,000.
4400 Village Park Av; Cannady Damon L and Estela to Barwell Felicia S, $326,000.
3101 Walmsley Bl; Claytor C Royce to Atlantic Leases Llc, $282,700.
15002 Walnut Bend Rd; Sharp Sandra A to MacDonald Joshua M Et Als, $354,000.
4606 Webb Tree Tr; Williams Kathy L and Bobbie L to Nugent Danielle and Martin B, $442,000.
6313 West Branch Rd; Coppola Richard A and Karen M to Boyle Kathleen R and Martonik B, $387,000.
14102 Whirlaway Wy; Booker Danielle and Bennett to Schambach James L and Barnett K, $262,600.
14820 Whitley St; Folk John Kenneth and Heather L to Williams Shannon Marie, $219,000.
17825 Willowynde Rd; Duley Suzanne to Jones Christopher M Sr and K, $182,000.
5512 Windy Ridge Tr; McCullough Kristi Lynn to Stolfi Anthony C and Katerina P, $299,000.
3805 Woodfield Rd; Gammon Julian E to Sterling Patrice A, $175,000.
751 Worsham Rd; Nicholas Spenser to Reardon R H III and Pedriani C, $275,000.
HANOVER
8041 Arnoka Road, Mechanicsville; Tina Hughes to Michael Eric Kluver, $255,000.
18506 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Kelly A. Priebe to William D. McHenry, $246,000.
9403 Blacksmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Collin J. Humphrey to Derek C. Williams, $270,000.
9132 Brampton Drive, Mechanicsville; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Benton Living Trust, $193,800.
7139 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Brittany P. Henderson to Micheal Hunter Woodburn, $225,000.
8091 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Jerome E. Comer, $353,200.
9599 Chamberlyane Road, Mechanicsville; Donald G. Carter, trustee to Quincy Sophia Sherry, $410,000.
10436 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Henry J. Rose, $514,011.
16434 Connie Hall Road, Montpelier; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Michael Joseph Di Leo, $597,422.
8336 Creekside Meadow Way, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Stubblefield III to Elsie G. Butler, $230,000.
11438 Doswell Road, Doswell; Jason M. Benedetto to Robert Bruce Burnap Jr., $475,000.
8071 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary Anna Marshall to James Frederick Boone Jr., $262,500.
9058 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas C. Bishop to Donna G. Long, $215,000.
9984 Gadwald Court, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Stephen Peterson, $423,990.
7244 Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Liberty Homes Va. Inc. to Christopher F. Zychowski, $259,665.
7004 Hawks Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Edward James Donohue to Charles E. Demastus III, $246,000.
10280 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Christine Anderson to Gwendolyn D. Young, $229,950.
9082 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Vicky Thatcher Furr, trustee to Wendy Johnson Jenkins, $285,000.
9257 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Ronald G. Westfall to Gopal Chaudhary, $362,000.
8166 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Phyllis Rebecca Faulkner to Grayson Taylor Blake, $209,000.
9458 Manorwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Earl Jason Waterman to Kimberly M. Roberts, $335,000.
11227 Mayers Run Drive, Ashland; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nathan A. Mayers, $460,019.
5018 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Jordan Rudacille to Jason Robards, $223,000.
8428 Old Cavalry Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Wynn to Mark Westbrook, $179,000.
11211 Old Ridge Road, Doswell; R. Peatross Turner III, trustee to Philip B. McKinney Jr., $380,000.
6985 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Laurence Levin to Keith G. Goodall, $270,000.
2339 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Curtis Tyler Black to Mackenzie N. McCullough Harmon, $205,000.
13564 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Aaron Dunn to Gregory M. Silakowski, $374,950.
14028 Redhills Road, Beaverdam; Jeffery K. Morse to Kathleen B. Lloyd, $439,000.
7604 Royal Crown Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ezekiel R. Cosentino, $426,181.
9263 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; David P. Deegan IV to Roopnarne Persuad, $375,000.
8287 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael F. Hazen to Tonia A. Aslakson, $283,950.
8402 Summerwalk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Frank M. Oley Sr. to John Zachary Hazelwood, $370,000.
6236 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; John D. Anderson Jr. to Jesse R. Hill, $254,400.
Units 24, 25 and 26, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; Cfalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $279,750.
8280 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Roy T. Atkinson Jr. to Tina Holliday, $198,000.
10409 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Frederic L. Breeden, $395,575.
10441 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael R. Rogers, $413,126.
POWHATAN
1 acre; Joshua Sullivan to Mark Ingram, $170,000.
1.311 acres; Ara B. Melkonian to Dimitrios Patrianakos, $1,870,588.
2.5 acres; Sara Investments LLC to Fans Enterprises LLC, $1,125,000.
2.594 acres; South Creek Properties LLC to DJB Family Limited Partnership, $275,000.
22.46 acres; David E. Reams to Jeffrey D. Willis, $190,000.
3.209 acres; Carol M. Stoneman to Glen S. Wiley, $372,000.
Lot 12, Section 2, Branch Creek; Kevin C. Stroud to Armando Alcazar, $155,000.
Lot 19, Cedar Cross; Christopher M. Dietz to James A. Zimmerman, $560,000.
Lot 27, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Clay Street Builders LLC, $191,000.
Lot 31, Block A, Section A, Timber Trace; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Timothy S. Brandon, $195,000.
Lot 5, Section 5, Maple Grove; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Ridout Construction LLC, $177,500.
Lots 13, 14 and 15, Section 1, Erin Hill; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to South River Custom Homes LLC, $210,000.
Lots 3 and 18, Section 5, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $170,000.
Parcel; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to Village Building Co. Inc., $150,000.
Parcel; Frances Morris to David W. Ellis, $160,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.9 acres; James H. Pryor Jr., executor to Hasan Mizic, $150,000.
2.6 acres; Roy D. Moxley III to Teodoro Trinidad, $185,000.
26.88 acres; Regina F. Pryor, trustee to Audrey C. Pryor, $285,000.
3 acres; Diane J. Swiney to Travis Hunter Perkins, $196,000.
3.11 acres; Track Properties LLC to CGG LLC, $1,440,000.
30 acres; Ruth W. Duke, trustee to Rogel Venson, $210,000.
4 parcels; James H. Lane to Reed Marsh LLC, $808,449.
88.4 acres; Jared Russell Lee to Charles J. Ferrell, $350,000.
Lot 18, Smokey Hollow; Joyce A. Getling to F. Roland Millican Jr., $228,000.
Lot 2, Algernon Woods; Robert C. Marshall to Kelly S. Hammock, trustee, $495,000.
Lot 4, Block A, Section 1, Kinloch; Joseph G. Schamber, trustee to Joseph Lombardo III, $263,000.
Lots 13, 16, 29, 41 and 47, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $625,000.
Lots 19, 24, 33 and 34, Section 1, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.
DINWIDDIE
2.677 acres; Ronald J. Dunford, trustee to American Battlefield Trust, $185,000.
37.54 acres; Dennot P. Mirjah Jr. to Bank of New York Mellon, $362,382.
545.665 acres; Stonewall Timberlands LLC to Scott Timberland Co. LP, $1,150,000.
Lot 69, Section 5, Phase 1, Waterford; John Raleigh to Gregory D. Ramsey, $155,000.
Lot 8, Wrenn Forest; Dorothy A. Shellman to James M. Tyler, $196,900.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot; Running Good LLC to Courtney Thomas, $189,000.
Lots 1 and 2, Block D. Avon Court Apartments; David T. Bullock Jr. to Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC, $300,000.
Multiple parcels, Avon Courts Apartments; Monument Rentals LLC to Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC, $1,730,500.
Parcel; Elko Family Investments LC to MEGVIV RE Holdings LLC, $1,525,000.
HOPEWELL
3915 Jamestown Drive; Calvin Cropper to Alfred U. Powell Jr., $186,300.
3405 N Radford Drive; Robert Winn to West Hopewell Presbyterian Church, $180,000.
610 Yellowstone Drive; Raymond E. Fletcher to Latoya N. Johnson, $169,500.
NEW KENT
3007 Cardinal Drive, Quinton; Windmill Realtors to Myra L. Waterfield, $289,950.
11580 Doronhurst Drive, Providence Forge; Denis E. Carroll to Robert Harrell Jr., $445,000.
12330 Good Acres Lane, Providence Forge; BMR Investments I LLC to Bryan K. Keane, $264,000.
4700 Huntsman Trail, Quinton; Jay J. Blevins to Brian Druker, $340,000.
4850 Kings Pond Place, Providence Forge; Richard A. Lugg to John Eady, $460,000.
7120 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Ronnie Edward Ours, $285,135.
4091 Perkins Place, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Austin P. Spangler, $274,500.
5600 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Providence Forge; Robert N. Smalley III to Sandy Bottom Enterprise LLC, $152,000.
1017 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Colby T. Johnson to Charles F. Burr Jr., trustee, $218,000.
9285 Stingray Point Court, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Delvin L. Parker, $393,000.
1405 Yakima Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Robert Wayne Norman Jr., $350,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4204 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Thomas P. Barnes to Ramon Xavier Lane Monroe, $321,950.
7209 John Elizabeth Place, Prince George; 7209 John Elizabeth Place Series to Evita Kelly, $218,000.
7620 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Mar Mal Home Builders LLC to Robert F. Fleischman, $268,500.
11017 Sassafras Drive, Hopewell; Dianne Lee Harrison to Joseph W. Gregory, $177,448.
7630 Sugar Run Road, Hopewell; Kelvin Rodney McPherson to Ian A. Mitchell, $259,500.
12077 Webb Road, Disputanta; Rebecca L. Barefoot to Joshua R. Norris, $307,950.
AMELIA
44.2 acres; Cora L. Hughes to Delles H. Hamlett Jr., $213,600.
72.593 acres; Pamela B. Jones, trustee to David M. Cardona, $159,000.
CAROLINE
6 Boston Cove Road, Ruther Glen; Joshua Lee Batton to Shirley D. Hall, $187,000.
289 Cedar Ridge Drive, Ruther Glen; Zachary Peyton Mason to Kelvin Lee Rogers, $233,000.
273 Devon Drive, Ruther Glen; James T. Rigg to Eleni McNiel, $300,000.
7193 Edmund Pendleton Drive, Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Dawnyel F. McCastle Johnson, $288,027.
221 Hamilton Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Scott Goerlitz to Andrew S. Crenshaw, $155,000.
706 Lake Caroline, Ruther Glen; Eric T. Spat to Michael E. Shea, $340,000.
107 Lee St., Bowling Green; Belle E. Goodwin to Salvador Guzman, $212,000.
303 Musket Drive, Ruther Glen; Charles A. Brown to Michael Rocheleau, $239,900.
18462 Patriot Lane, Ruther Glen; Joshua Tobin to Domonique Olandes Byrd, $307,000.
12074 Red Pine Drive, Ruther Glen; Jesse Schoch to Kyle Matthew Petersen, $192,900.
16157 South River Road, Woodford; Troy W. Phipps to Charles J. Stepp, $205,000.
24017 Telegraph Road, Ruther Glen; Charles Racine to Matthew J. Holewa, $365,000.
650 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Jose A. Quintan to Clayton Nathaniel Lansberry, $209,900.
128 Yorktown Drive, Ruther Glen; Robert D. Finkle to Katelyn Hurd, $180,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3.09 acres; Caroline Rhinesmith Rudder to Steven Fred Elder, $325,000.
6.175 acres; Ronald L. Thompson to Jonathan D. Smith, $235,000.
KING WILLIAM
176 Courthouse Estates Road, King William; Cynthia Marie Burch to Eric William Stephens, $231,500.
2898 Green Level Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Raymond Hudson Carter Jr., $264,450.
17373 King William Road, King William; Jeffrey Patton to Thomas Joseph Whitehurst, $204,900.
12881 Mt. Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Waters Edge Farm LLC to Scott R. Walton, $180,000.
213 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Pamela Lynn Hayes, $230,000.
662 Sharon Road, King William; Claudia W. Dickens to Darrell Kellum Inc., $180,000.
4985 Smokey Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Leah Vaughan, $190,000.
850 Westwood Court, West Point; Aric Garrett to Braeden P. Drumm, $198,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
164 Cutspring Arch; Patricia A. Hoppe to Mary L. Patterson, $221,000.
3901 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jonathan Weiss, $341,015.
Unit 1D, The Woodlands; John F. Hudson to Thomas E. James Patti, $207,500.
408 Zelkova Road; Gregory T. Chevrier, trustee to Ray N. Brown, $236,500.
JAMES CITY
4300 Annamary Way, Williamsburg; Brian Alisa Larder to Andrew R. D'Amico, $441,500.
7649 Beechwood Drive, Lanexa; Pamela S. Blythe to Chea A. Lemus, $195,000.
5326 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Daroon Bargash, $337,000.
3001 W Brittington, Williamsburg; David W. Homard to Shawn Anthony Mitchell, $330,000.
404 Carriage Road, Williamsburg; Kurt G. Ludwig to Latasha M. Black, $170,000.
3303 Chickahominy Road, Toano; Diana J. Delgado to Anthony Michael Schreyer, $217,000.
6408 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Robert W. Bertrand, co-trustee to Gwendolyn S. Humphries, $374,900.
101 Cypress Creek, Williamsburg; Roger Todd Tyree to Jeffery D. Brown, $559,000.
160 Devon Road, Williamsburg; Michael J. Brown, trustee to Joseph P. Meister, $402,000.
2103 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Geraldine Traver, trustee to Edith Rostron Haecker, $390,000.
8043 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Manning J. Crowley to Amanda L. Morris, $475,000.
3456 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mary Christina Allegretto, trustee, $289,990.
119 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Robert Douglas Cullom Jr. to Edgar B. Rosesch III, $710,000.
103 Gilley Drive, Williamsburg; Mark Phillip Iannuzzi, trustee to Andrew A. Bryant, $249,800.
1010 Harvest Circle, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Kruegler, trustee to Matthew E. Ross, $480,000.
2891 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Mary Ann Freeman to Sabrina Nicole Brown, $310,000.
122 Howard Drive, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity -- Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Lakia Ruttley, $183,900.
2991 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; Thomas Norwood Teaman to Joshua Allen Jones, $197,500.
229 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; Richard W. Steiner, trustee to P. Gregory Stringer, $640,000.
4709 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; Darrell W. Harris to Anthony L. Fludd, $359,500.
14 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Margaret S. Stover to Paul K. Sutherland II, $332,000.
98 Meadowcrest Trail, Williamsburg; Marion R. Ivy to Christopher Montgomery Woodfin, $260,000.
2801 Middle Woodland Close, Williamsburg; James C. Reagan, trustee to Panayota Peggy Agouris, $920,000.
4640 Minuteman Way, Williamsburg; Brent M. Ford to Victoria Anne Tobin, $230,900.
150 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Hudgins Franz LLC to Kenneth L. Robinson, $240,000.
4009 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Cody M. Morris to Eric John Margiotta, $345,000.
8580 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity -- Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Mohammad Maroof, $183,900.
1105 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Warner G. Griffith Jr., $261,176.
4675 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; N. Melissa Cooper to Brian B. Crosby, $224,500.
137 Roffinghams Way, Williamsburg; Elizabeth F. Scott to David A. Karish, $810,000.
4314 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kinta Lemonte Landers, $209,084.
108 Seven Links, Williamsburg; Vicki Lynn Erickson to Ronald Eric Maier, $480,000.
100 Stoke Poges, Williamsburg; Thomas W. Austin, trustee to Bruce E. Krai, $485,000.
4120 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; John E. Gulick to Miriam D. Fleming, $285,000.
84 Teal Way, Williamsburg; Matthew E. Crispino to Christopher Ryan Miller, $320,000.
3313 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Mary Ann Powell, trustee to Warren W. Heckcrote, co-trustee, $360,000.
Unit 4701, Building 47, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Andrew S. Domovich, $242,895.
4532 Village Park Drive East, Williamsburg; Matthew E. Ross to Charles David McGraw, $290,000.
104 Waterton, Williamsburg; Olga T. Aimone, trustee to John W. Ransone, $732,000.
5439 William Ludwell Lee, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Sullivan to Matthew P. Miller, $340,000.
4127 Windmill Road, Williamsburg; Bernnie E. Cordell to Joanne R. Handyside, $280,000.
4159 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Charles Edward Wittges to Brian D. Peak, $461,500.
