The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
608 N 1st St; Lucky Run Investment 3 Llc to Carver Homes Llc, $165,000.
114 E 21st St; Affordable Mobile Auto Llc to Lucky Group Properties Llc, $222,500.
1207 N 21st St; Dreamteam Builders Llc to Gottschalk Kevin, $325,000.
207 N 26th St, Ub; Paganne Gary to Newland Kathryn T, $235,000.
1232 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Currie Brian John, $335,000.
831 W 29th St; Jackson Arlene B and Lance L to Tschida Investments Llc, $183,000.
1319 N 30th St; Copra House Properties Llc to Caf 2018-1 Reo I Llc, $341,300.
216 N 32nd St; Salem Anthony and Adeye to Milian Joshua Robert, $475,000.
1118 N 34th St; Om and Om Management Corp to Fernandez Mary Elizabeth, $307,000.
804 W 46th St; Us Bank Trust Na Trs to Adu Darko Offeibea, $234,000.
1712 4th Ave; Brown Leonard Thomas to Braxton Rosalyn C, $222,600.
36 W 6th St; Cbd Development Llc to 36 West 6th Street Llc, $761,355.
80 W 6th St; Cbd Development Llc to Harrys 80 West 6th Street, $761,355.
511-1/2 N Adams St; Brooks Julie to Vanias James N, $283,000.
1122 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Lasine Madalyn to Na1122 Lc, $510,000.
513 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U17; Nall Sara E to 333 Investments Llc, $197,500.
2111 Barton Ave; Holloman-Karvelis Julie to McMillan Jayson Paul, $280,000.
1702 Belleville St; Barter Town Llc to 1702 Belleville Llc, $835,000.
5232 Bemiss Road; Landis Meagan E to Gerheart Margaret Surles, $277,000.
6338 Bliley Road; Beggarly Delores Anne to Middleton Greg and Elizabeth, $155,000.
3109-1/2 E Broad St; Hereford Elizabeth Crichton to Schilling Christian W, $406,500.
4919 Bromley Lane; Cosby Jason G and Laura R to Garson William D, $395,000.
24 W Brookland Park Blvd; Reavis Wilbert Henry Jr to Kohler David P, $164,000.
4309 Cambridge Road; Wright William K Jr and Kelly M to 4309 Cambridge Llc, $1,905,000.
3615 Carolina Ave; Candler Stephen M to Kelly Kristina and McBride John, $155,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U403; Cann Lawrence B III to Pensco Trust Company Llc, $337,500.
802 Cheatwood Ave; Parker Corey M to Wunmi Investments Llc, $205,000.
8856 Chippenham Road; Pettitt Richard T to Bruce Angela Hope Walton, $299,950.
2363 Clearfield St; Harris Lillie M Trustee to F & F Winners Llc, $250,000.
1600 Columbia St; Morrison David Lee Jr to Hunter Damon and Carolyn, $170,000.
9403 Creek Summit Cir; Medeiros-Cranshaw Susan L to Rice Cynthia E, $334,000.
4206 Cutshaw Ave; Beall Michael Patrick to Wu Zheng Min, $400,000.
2200 Edwards Ave; 2200 Edwards Avenue Series Of to Jones Cynthia Y, $150,000.
9700 Evansway Lane; Woolridge William B Executor to Jurasin Jerrilynn R, $265,000.
4325 Ferguson Lane; Hernandez Marisol Melendez to Velasquez Agusto E Velasquez, $169,000.
2911 Floyd Ave; 2911 Floyd Ave Llc to Westmoreland Property Group, $490,000.
5622 Forest Hill Ave; Goldman Jeffrey M to Presing Andrew Nicholas, $207,000.
6731 Forest Hill Ave; Bartee Jonathan M to Felts Kenneth S, $192,500.
4510 W Franklin St; Gottwald Bruce Cobb III to Hyde Erin F and Johnny Jr, $520,000.
212 W Franklin St, U102; Johnson Russell A and Patricia G to Herbers Jason, $190,000.
5501 Germain Road; Integrity First Home Repairs Llc to Almendarez Lopez Rafael A, $151,500.
5142 Glenbeigh Dr; Craig Edward to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $205,922.
2204 W Grace St; Esca Llc to 2204 West Grace Street Llc, $625,000.
3012 W Grace St; Weishaar Nicholas B to Jackson Dana, $371,500.
2600 E Grace St, U1; Traveline Michael D to McQuilkin Tiffany R, $285,000.
324 Granite Ave; Carter Coates R to Wright Gibson S, $280,000.
1206 Greystone Ave; Nay James J to Coles Jessica Danielle, $164,000.
2807 Hanes Ave; Hanes Avenue Land Trust to Manez Emily Rose, $270,000.
1829 Hanover Ave; Ferrell Jason E to Taylor David A, $690,000.
407 S Harrison St; Gonzalez Austin J to Dstar Properties Llc, $395,000.
3102 Hawthorne Ave; Harris James W to Wiggins Michael Anthony Jr, $435,000.
4210 Hillcrest Road; Kegley Lee P to Modi Sarika, $425,000.
3088 Hull St; 3088 Hull Street Llc to Diemond Head Investments Llc, $157,000.
2202 Jefferson Ave; Brickman Tom to Daltons Realty Llc, $204,000.
4361 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Duong Brandon, $301,080.
4118 Kensington Ave; Mann Geoffrey W and Rebecca A to Alles Matthew R, $505,000.
6506 Kensington Ave; O'Brien Willie Reese to 6506 Kensington Llc, $195,000.
20 King St; Elderhomes Corp to Roane Trylanda and Dominique, $184,950.
3007 Lamb Ave; Pignone Cory J to Bristow Morris T, $164,500.
432 S Laurel St; Dstar Properties Llc to Logan Michael J and Carol L, $295,000.
3307 Lawson St; Machinery Parts and Supplies to Ortega Cynthia, $265,000.
3410 W Leigh St; Whitehead John O Etals to Flint Holdings Llc, $750,000.
4804 Leonard Pkwy; Rijack Construction Llc to Finnegan Robert, $839,000.
1101 Libbie Ave; Johnson Jocelyn R to Ludlam Victoria R and Tyler H, $405,000.
1712 Maple Shade Lane; Jameson Linda F to Frontiero Natalie M, $235,000.
2226 Maplewood Ave; McClain John E and Gloria E to Capital City Properties Llc, $240,000.
2216 E Marshall St; Barrineau Erin E W to Fuglestad Brian A, $375,000.
28 Maxwell Road; Harris Austin R and Katelyn K to Crowell Christopher and Anisley, $910,000.
2512 Melbourne St; York Stephanie A to Hoxter Brian H II and Holly, $155,000.
3041 Montrose Ave; Crim Jesse J III to Conner Heather, $250,000.
4814 Monument Ave; Cobb Stephen A to Bogardus Elizabeth K, $392,000.
2027 Moore St; 721 West Clay Street Llc to Varon Jaime, $217,500.
2016 National St; Launderville Matthew Duane to Bowden Diane Elizabeth, $160,900.
4018 Newport Dr; Ogburn Katharine I to Gits Clayton and Stephanie, $275,420.
1620 Nottoway Ave; Koca James V and Melinda S Trs to Koca Justin, $349,000.
1612 Park Ave; Weber William F to Laib Jean E and David R, $845,000.
4614 Park Ave; Elchinger Karl and Kline Emily to Farmer Cynthia O, $422,500.
5014 Park Ave; Dixon Joyce R to Chandler John and Company Llc, $250,000.
3222 Patterson Ave; Allen Alfred D and Patricia W to Root Dylan R and Erin M, $425,000.
902 Pine Ridge Road; Judd Christopher A to Hand Carrol Honora Phelan, $375,000.
1301 Porter St, U204; Porter Street Llc to Pendergraph Joseph Maxton, $190,000.
4715 Radford Ave; Dougherty Lauren B to Davis Timothy E, $295,000.
4718 Riverside Dr; Moore Barbara J to Wiley Timothy B and Tara W, $375,000.
218 Roseneath Road; Berg David W to Downing Kelly, $308,000.
1705 Seddon Road; Cobb Frederick J and Amelia A to Riley Amanda, $423,200.
3916 Seminary Ave; Levey Robin to Jaskowiak Kurt D and Sarah E, $679,000.
121 N Shields Ave; Gibbs Michael G and Hope K to Vanchieri Stacie A and Corinne F, $375,000.
1907 Southcliff Road; Inman David A to Adley David M and Maria, $395,000.
3080 Stockton St; Stockton Land Trust to Thornton Harold C, $155,000.
4101 Stratford Road; Donovan John C to Bundy Ryan, $289,900.
413 Stuart Cir, U6-B; Ricdl1 Llc to Hebert Bernard, $653,856.
4200 Terminal Ave; Rcs Group Llc to Bates Anaiya Alexander, $188,000.
1303 Victor St; Zaccari Neil and Deborah to Murphy Phillip James Jr, $205,000.
6524 Wessex Lane; Noland James R Living Trust to Schaaf Thomas G and Laurie F, $514,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U603; Shenk Betty P to Simmons Cary Lynn, $321,500.
1818 Williamsburg Road; 39 Forever Llc to Cromer Katie R, $157,500.
1207 Windsor Ave; Blankenship Joel Lee to St Cyr Dbeorah L, $245,000.
1 Yancey St; Peterson Richard A and Joyce to Wells Fargo Bank Na Trs, $177,844.
HENRICO
909 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Alden Parke Llc to Legault Homes Llc, $200,000.
1207 Alsatia Dr, Henrico; Mule Mary H to Urbanik Michael A and Megan A Calabrese, $285,000.
11720 Aprilbud Dr, Henrico; Littaua Maria C R and Raymond A to Jaberi Mahmood and Shahnam, $410,000.
5125 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; Porrata Jose and Sara to National Residential Nominee Svs Inc, $687,000.
4831 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Ragyari Chandra Sekharm and Sangeetha B, $286,900.
10509 Barbara Ln, Henrico; Bania Jimmy T Jr and Ofelia to Crews Eric R and Heather L, $299,950.
1917 S Battery Dr, Henrico; Slaughter Kemmelar to Murphy James E, $175,000.
1029 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Carrel Teresa to Kimble Cecilia A, $216,269.
4624 Blackberry Patch Rd, Henrico; Hill Herman III to Watkins Dyamon Unique Nicole, $175,000.
8812 Brawner Dr, Henrico; Niemeier Deborah A to Scheck Patricia J, $269,000.
12520 Brightwater Ln, Henrico; Weis Ricardo and Lorena O to Kaplan Joshua L, $247,500.
11425 Brockton Pl, Glen Allen; Sharief Yahanaz Sheriff Yakub and Bukhari to Harvey Andy L and Daniela K, $318,000.
2813 Burnlake Ct, Henrico; McEntee Ryan D and Lauren P McEntee to Fitch Lindsey R and Michael R Groat, $499,950.
608 Candlewood Ln, Sandston; Hathaway Jesse L and Susan F to Detreville Christopher L and Patricia A B, $230,000.
4001 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ford Andre J and Megan M, $450,565.
2237 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Goodman Sophorn and Henry Fleming III, $342,855.
7609 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Brookshire James A to Fuller Morgan Elizabeth, $174,500.
3102 Chesham St, Henrico; Watts Markel L to Gregory Peyton B Jr, $150,000.
2809 Church Creek Pl, Henrico; Fauerbach Beth to Welthy Gary Stephen and Ellen Nora, $242,250.
6812 Clifford Tower Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Lanier Anya, $370,135.
11704 Country Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Spurrier Donald C and Donna D to Stone Robert and Eileen, $669,900.
2190 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Morton Angelo Jr and Stephanie D, $404,900.
12516 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Rosenfeld Ira M and Sungmi to Edds-McAfee Crystal Michele and Billy J M, $330,000.
6901 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Brinkman William A to Marsh-Soloway Michael and Crystal S Alawi, $325,000.
3612 Denison Rd, Henrico; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement Inc to Shepperd Phillip and Deanna Pittman, $190,000.
2419 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Cobb Alan J Jr and Marina to Sain Jackson H A, $279,800.
5806 Dwyer St, Henrico; Bottenfield Randal G and Wayne T to Thorpe William S and Patricia Ann McGuire, $180,000.
1701 Eden Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Gibson Linette and Dominique Johnson Et Al, $204,000.
5020 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $212,000.
11524 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Lewis Alvin II, $587,547.
12507 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; McMillian Alvin S to Riley Kevin C, $279,990.
3017 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kamarajugadda Radha Rani and Mahesh B M, $288,575.
7710 Flannagan Ct, U8, Henrico; Abouzaki Nael to Joseph Justin, $153,000.
2302 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Keithly Kenneth A and Joyce to Plaugher Daniel and Janet Hilliard, $239,000.
7922 Fort Gilmer Dr, Henrico; Conner Gregory Lee to Lyons Dawn, $257,950.
4611 Four Seasons Ter, Ue, Glen Allen; Harris Julie A to Diggs Arleeta, $220,000.
3405 Gayton Hills Ln, Henrico; Garcia Linda D to Sahoo Niranjan, $329,950.
12146 Glen Gary Cir, Henrico; Hardy David B and Debra P Moorefield to Stowe Melissa Nicole and Max L Vandenesse, $369,000.
877 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Propst Tracy L to Loving Kendall N and Maxie Wilson Jr, $165,000.
1816 Greenwood Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Robertson Daniel to Nguyen Nhung Thi, $325,500.
5100 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Astruc Juan A Jr and Beth N to Bobolea Nicolae A and Ruxandra, $609,500.
2908 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Leann to Watts Markel Lewis and Erica Cromer-Watts, $265,000.
4734 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Jiao Yangyang and Zengnan Wang, $490,189.
4529 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Hammock Charles G and Kelly S Trustees to Rayudu Radhika, $565,000.
1219 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Harsh Jack P and Carolyn to Slater Nancey S and Alan P, $755,000.
2808 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Kovacs Sophia M to Wilson Briana T, $242,500.
227 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; 227 North Juniper Land Trust to Walsh Brooke O, $159,900.
12001 Kershaw Ct, Glen Allen; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Akarsu Salih and Christina Marie Sadler, $322,000.
2617 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Bezue-Tull Greerlynn M to Ali Muhammad Akbar and Nasreen A, $249,000.
1403 Landis Dr, Henrico; Dascoli Roberta C to Keeler Mitchell Logan, $249,000.
9737 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Jenkins Charmain I and Candice A Goodwyn to Hicklin Melvin Thomas and Venyse Raewyn, $242,450.
2028 Libbie Lake West St, Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Ono Kenichiro and Ashley Snowden, $487,095.
318 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Atkinson David L Sr Estate to Cox Shannon, $180,000.
10919 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Boney Irwin M and Charlotte M, $449,370.
9013 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Tu Kim L and Nathaniel L Wean to Herschler Lauren E and Nichole Adeline, $260,000.
3040 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Knab Paul W and Victoria A to Austin Jermaine A and Rosalyn James, $285,000.
1206 McLean Ct, Henrico; Fitzpatrick Home Improvements Inc to Valencia Ramon Christopher, $215,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U1111, Henrico; Demichele Deborah F and Robert Fiory Et Al to Dwyer Susan Park, $159,900.
4814 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Sublett Priscilla Jane to Kirtley James T II and Sara, $385,000.
2903 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Javins Suzann M and Jeffrey L Pope to Sharma Ashish, $352,000.
3410 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Allen Ebonie K, $228,545.
1404 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Briganti Alejandro J to Barksdale Paul and Ruth Ann, $229,950.
5025 Old Main St, Henrico; Narkevic Victor M and Mayra Cristina to Taylor Patricia and Nicholas Muick Jr Trte, $510,000.
1901 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Khodjiev Jakhongir to Saeed Younas and Syeda Zainab, $250,000.
2542 Parrish St, Henrico; Bailey Gloria to Soriano Abel Clemente, $164,000.
1816 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
2103 Pinetree Dr, Henrico; 2103 Pinetree Llc to Crawford Emily Elizabeth, $175,000.
922 Pleasant St, Henrico; Gemedschiew Joshua W to White Rudolph, $154,000.
6905 Princess Rd, Henrico; Haines Natalie M to Vaughan John L Jr and Charleen K, $260,000.
2965 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Bauwens Zinab to Maier Allison, $206,000.
7105 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Brooks Terrell and Kamilah M Kittrell, $333,205.
1907 Reagan Rd, Henrico; Us Bank National Association to Hunter Homes Llc, $168,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U46, Henrico; Bristow Anne H to Dicks Sarah D, $345,000.
7703 Rock Creek Rd, Henrico; Scanlon Alton Clark and Sarah M Trustees to Jones Preston A and Katlin K, $397,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U506, Henrico; Horner Deborah Y to Besobrasow Elizabeth, $390,000.
4909 Sadler Glen Pl, Glen Allen; Cherian Benny M and Reena to Ramadass Anandbabu, $475,000.
148 Sanderling Ave, Sandston; Buono Properties Llc to King Courtney Monee, $191,000.
5251 Scotsglen Dr, Glen Allen; Manuell Karyn Leigh to Spicer Richard M and Sarah E Spiers, $412,000.
1910 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Pearce Carol Y to Teixeira Fernando A, $263,000.
118 Shreveport Rd, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Chavis Vena M, $206,000.
9016 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Pereira Luis to Calais Pierre, $338,000.
10801 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Gilmour Catherine M to Davis Erik and Christina Beasley, $393,500.
2021 Southwinds Ct, Glen Allen; Barclay Lisa C and Randi E B Coleman Trust to Kibler Manton M III and Frances W Trustee, $370,000.
8724 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Perlly Milan and Anja Buecheler to Hariani Gita and Kapil Bhura Et Al, $184,500.
9006 Stonebrook Dr, Glen Allen; Scott Michael J III and Katrina A to Gillett Mary K, $244,900.
4004 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chifunda Patrick and Crystal, $402,695.
2309 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Jurgensen Michael D to Hawxhurst David M and Melinda N and Jack M, $276,000.
11630 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Siberry Kathryn J and Daniel P to Liakhovitser Emilia T, $244,000.
4012 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lou Zhili, $354,715.
123 Township Blvd, Henrico; Carter Vincent Jr to Serry Armand P Sr, $225,000.
311 Treva Rd, Sandston; McLaughlin Sherman L and Marie to Dowdy Donald T, $234,950.
2207 Valentine Rd, Henrico; McIver Meredith Holdings Llc to Kivi Leroy C II, $240,000.
3507 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Kay Bruce A and Janet S, $1,364,571.
910 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Spollen Shaun and Carol to Mittal Avinash, $258,555.
9205 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Evans William N and Stephanie L to Meneely Matthew D and Clare W Brown, $359,950.
5930 Whitehurst Ln, Ua, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Johnson Victoria and Margaret Merritt, $213,294.
319 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Pearson Demetrice A and Jenee M Braxton to Slaughter Kevin L and Debra L, $256,900.
8808 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Foster Rosa Esteve to Rowe Benjamin R and Madeline J, $476,000.
8559 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Muwafiq Shaima to Bui Si, $250,000.
7100 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Corbin Louise D to Seay Justin and Emily, $363,500.
Chesterfield
9912 Agincourt Ln; Jlfippedout Llc to Kelty Margaret M, $165,000.
421 Aldersmead Rd; U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee to Hunter Homes Llc, $150,150.
8525 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Schneider Alaina F and Trenton E, $424,395.
121 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Vondriska Michael R, $378,360.
1508 Austin Rd; Harvey James E Jr and Elaine S to Kelly Christopher A and Yang Y, $219,000.
1201 Bach Ln; Metz John E and Sara J to Keith David A Et Als, $515,000.
5906 Baileys Grove Pl; NVR Inc to Tyson-Thompson Stacie, $238,075.
2261 Banstead Rd; Estes Michael S and Catherine M to Schneider Brent J and Tracy D, $574,000.
11730 Beechwood Forest Dr; Kazensky Blake E to Schachter Harris, $316,000.
16608 Benmore Rd; Farnham Matthew B and Brooke H to Mahon Aleta S and Daniel T, $450,000.
6823 Bixby Ln; Evers Charles to Beaulieu Paul and France, $245,000.
9706 Brading Ln; Kovacs Gerald R and Linda T to Arcuri Karrie A, $315,000.
20807 Brickhouse Dr; Pollard Anthony to Moore Rayveil A, $153,000.
3011 E Brigstock Rd; Taylor Gary L to Barrineau Michael C and Erin, $405,000.
10424 Brynmore Dr; Roveri Thiago and Mosele Rosa to Brown Sheldon S and Fanaye, $279,000.
8034 Buford Cm; Burgess Andrew J Jr and Janice H to Foster Sheree T, $161,000.
5418 Calavetti Ct; Harris Cedric E and Timi Y to Jones Karen C and Bethea A J, $245,000.
8208 Capelwood Dr; Muhammad Raheema to Westbrook Ian P and Melissa N, $240,000.
2710 Castle Hill Rd; Smith Curtis B and Allyson B to Boyd Michael W and Carpenter A M, $438,000.
10716 Chalkley Rd; Hughes Christopher M and Kelly B to Doran Elizabeth A and John J II, $315,000.
11860 Charterhouse Dr; Karlson Joshua and Melissa J to Dowler Shane, $289,000.
11624 Chester Station Dr; Gollattscheck Michael A to Townsend Gary and Anna, $180,000.
11560 Claimont Mill Dr; Johnson Marquetta to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $179,174.
4924 Cogbill Rd; Mantiply Anthony to Moran Alvarez Jaime A and Meidy, $175,000.
2306 Cranborne Rd; Riddle D Rhett Jr and Carolyn M to Fricke Brien J and Karla Y, $550,000.
513 Creekwillow Dr; Bowen Alyssa M to Hanold Timothy M, $290,000.
5128 Damon Dr; Stinnette Douglas Ray to Gonzalez Oberto J and Carmona N, $225,000.
7117 Deer Thicket Dr; Stafford Matthew W to McMillian John Caleb and Sarah R, $215,000.
6507 W Denny Ct; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Assenat Justin E, $192,500.
424 Diamond Creek Dr; Shi Wenyong and Li Min to Goldman Jeffrey M and Holly J, $335,000.
13362 Diamond Ridge Dr; Stillerman Alan to Bates Thomas W, $237,500.
8909 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Doeller Michelle to Young Joseph C, $321,000.
12055 Dunnottar Dr; Roop David and Caitlin to Reyes Aaron M and Brigitte C, $405,000.
6024 Eagles Crest Dr; Rice Cynthia E to Houser Laura Lee, $234,000.
8613 Eastwood Ct; McKee Michael R to Bartley Kenneth A, $194,000.
10813 Erin Green Ct; Thomas Roy A to Van Allen Russell H and Linda T, $234,100.
15606 Exter Mill Rd; Henry Marc R and Rivers Lindsay to Connelly William Chase, $175,000.
15213 Fern Hollow Ct; Crawford Brian P and Masako I to Sheibani Mostafa Et Als, $239,500.
15712 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Perry Diane E, $374,311.
106 Flintlock Dr; Crampton C E and Waltman D S to Garrett Dawn M, $200,000.
15518 Fox Cove Cr; Miller Bruce P and Susan E to Schwab Christine M Trustee, $525,000.
10400 Ganymede Ct; NVR Inc to Monroe Viola J and Tamika S, $299,815.
10331 Glen Oaks Dr; Garrett Steven M and Dawn M to Carmichael J A and Buckowsky L M, $237,500.
906 Glenhaven Rd; Rivera Jessica R to Williams W J Jr and Williams D M, $232,500.
10510 Gravel Neck Dr; Lee Jeonghee to Harcum Orthea and Leola M, $340,000.
600 Green Garden Cr; Tutwiler Eugene C III to Tutwiler-Salmon Anne, $280,000.
13417 Green Orchard Ct; Robinson Garrett X and Karin A to Santiago Anthony Noel and Emely, $240,000.
16020 Hallowell Rg; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Bellamy John F Jr and Nohora M, $293,182.
10300 Hamlin Dr; McCullough Thomas O II and Audra to Cranmer Dakota and Samantha, $232,000.
915 Hartford Ln; Davidson Julie A to Shirinzoy Mohammad R and Gulalai, $185,000.
15036 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Weathers Timothy and Juanita S, $364,000.
12406 Henry Ln; Hobeck Doris B Trustee to Wyrick Jacob A, $190,000.
4007 Hiddenwell Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Anderson Courtney Marquisia, $319,950.
3207 Holridge St; White Paul R and Judith L to Szymanski Richard S, $172,000.
4912 Jennway Lp; Keller Brandon P and Samuels A M to Mills Joshua and Cooper Laurie S, $465,000.
14501 Kenmont Dr; Wright Patrick and Karen to Boone Charles M and Kasey H, $524,440.
313 Kilt Dr; Iron City Llc to Salako Debra and Kokouvi Agape, $269,950.
3930 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Calderone A R and Willette A N, $390,080.
688 Krim Point Lp; Johnson Grace Elizabeth to Kapsak Stephen, $338,000.
8723 Laumic Dr; Venable J D and Humphries C L to Schumaker Mark and Laurel, $322,950.
2430 Littlecote Ln; Hungerford Erin to Welch Charles and Martha, $615,000.
9600 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Vaughan Howard W Jr and Malinda to Sabatini Nicholas Adam, $205,000.
13631 Lucky Debonair Ln; Baptist Brian N to McMahon Derrick J, $230,000.
2924 Lyndhurst Ct; Buskey Kevin J and Karen D to Tyler Rose M, $263,000.
4602 Mason Dale Wy; P b and J Properties Llc to Schreiner Thomas and Renee, $195,000.
14843 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Johnston Stephen A and Lisa G, $898,230.
12813 Middlebrook Rd; Caf 2018-1 Reo I Llc to Martinez Jose G, $195,000.
14712 Mill Spring Dr; Clover Holdings Llc to Four C's Services Inc, $171,000.
7824 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Liggins Demetrice Diane, $242,785.
2442 Mitchells Mill Dr; Durham David L and Julia N to Pica Robert N and Kristina A, $725,000.
3704 Muirfield Green Dr; Jones Jennifer C to Culbertson Walter and Kristin, $240,000.
4609 Newbys Bridge Rd; Leake Mitchell Dion to Richardson Cheryl A, $150,000.
13743 Nile Rd; Norris Ken-Nisha S to Jackson Latasia E, $247,200.
7396 Norwood Pond Pl; Cortese Joseph J and Cortese A P to Field Donald M Sr and Catherine, $255,000.
310 Old Otterdale Rd; Buehler Arthur H III to Buehler Lucy, $231,000.
2203 Oxer Ct; Brinkley Charles R Jr to Ray Gary and Shelby, $191,000.
13855 Parsons Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Crocker George Jr and Sharlene, $506,280.
1025 Peck Rd; Ward Brant R to Totman Andrew Et Als, $315,500.
13631 Pine Reach Dr; Fisher Donald J II and Sukunya to Ptak Brooke M and Christopher J, $376,500.
11901 Porters Mill Turn; Wollschlager Brett D to Potter Quintin and Tinille, $234,000.
9630 Prince James Pl; Carwile Edward T Jr to Rigsby Stephen J Jr and Jessica, $315,000.
2555 Providence Creek Rd; Miller Rodney and Lisa to Young Grayson Ashley, $222,500.
1733 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Strauch Lisa D, $339,653.
15530 Pypers Pointe Dr; Wyckoff Bryan J and Lauren to McGill April, $220,000.
5512 Quarter Horse Ln; Palmer John D and Jennifer R to Paiva Felipe D D Q and Ana K, $376,000.
14304 Ramblewood Dr; Walton Robert S and Noelle C to Sweet Properties Llc, $158,000.
10309 Redbridge Ct; Powers Stephen and Gengarelly E to Mullis Leah Rae and Zachary S, $210,000.
10413 Ridgerun Rd; Alcoke Janice S to Morse Jeremy, $178,000.
15220 River Rd; McInnis William L Jr and M L to Parkhurst Amanda and Stephen, $515,000.
14011 Rockbasket Tr; Johnson Dyke III and Sherry A to Blythe Eric T, $299,000.
1710 Rose Mill Cr; Wallace Lance E Living Trust to Mooney William P and McCarthy L, $263,000.
12009 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Newman Samantha, $263,420.
8411 Salem Church Rd; Salem Church Road Trust to Langer Kathryn and Raymond, $150,000.
10221 Sauna Dr; Kovacik Charles to 10221 Sauna Drive Llc, $167,000.
6106 Sedgefield Tr; Greene Clare to Voncanon Stuart T and MacKenzie, $335,000.
13907 Shadow Ridge Rd; Sexton Micheal to Boothe Stacie M, $315,000.
6812 Shasta Daisy Tl; Mei Alexis I-Hsun and Ahn Sang Y to Cary William and Carly, $429,000.
15503 Silvertree Ct; Johnson Reuben D Jr to Morris Shellbi L and Morris E T, $170,000.
1219 Southam Dr; Secure Homes Llc to Holmes Dwaine and Allen Chante, $235,000.
8506 Spruce Pine Dr; Trent James C to Dillard Jacob W and Dillard S E, $199,700.
14607 Standing Oak Ct; Scoville Joan M to Dowdy Bryan and Kimberly, $269,000.
3268 Stone Manor Cr; Dominguez Milt A Trustee to Firebaugh John G and Lynn B, $240,000.
20208 Stonewood Manor Dr; Lafoon C W and Hendrickson L to Grandison Soliel and Thornton T, $168,400.
7013 Summers Trace Tr; Stewart Yuri K and Lucretia A to Solice Andre, $233,000.
3203 Sylvania Pl; Fisher Logan Thomas to Holloway Tequila, $193,000.
19212 Temple Av; McCarthy Elizabeth C and Roy C to Adams Sydney Leigh, $168,950.
12520 Thoreau Dr; Hoerner John David and Angela C to Stinnette Douglas Ray and Nagung, $390,000.
5224 Timsbury Pointe Dr; Shoots Maurice J and Jutta to Williams Kevin M, $262,000.
8003 Traway Ct; Opel Norma R to Poland Sarah M, $230,000.
1848 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Venable Michael A and Dana C, $308,560.
13901 Two Notch Rd; Lipes Gregory A and Patricia C to Hayes Mark and Allen Annlynn, $250,000.
6012 Walking Path Ln; Cox Deborah J and Jay D to Hodges Charles T Jr and Barbara, $238,000.
13003 Walton Bluff Cr; Smith Deanna L to Daniels Michael R Jr and Cynthia, $250,000.
124 Water Pointe Ct; Cutcher Scott to Heller Paul I and Maria L, $154,000.
2232 Waters Mill Cr; Johnson Carl W and Douglas G to Jellen Judith Ann Trustee, $279,950.
1436 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Zarefoss Jan A, $345,012.
7313 Whirlaway Dr; Ritchie Catherine to Alexanian Garabed H Et Al Trs, $255,000.
6310 Wimbledon Dr; White Deryl E Jr and Mary S to Lewis Rebecca M, $164,500.
7410 Winding Creek Ln; Bey Ali Mif Trustee to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $260,400.
3831 Wood Dale Rd; Altadonna Properties Llc to Stanfield Daniel, $214,000.
20201 Woodpecker Rd; Taylor Lara M and Johnny Dean to Thomas Erin T and Richard A, $232,000.
749 Worsham Rd; Lee Alan W and Sally J to Fisher Grover W and Marilyn A, $239,900.
HANOVER
6009 Anvil Lane, Mechanicsville; Paula L. Knicely to Kimberly Edds, $232,000.
8188 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ann Ketterer, $320,160.
20256 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Aaron J. Hockaday to Mark Anthony Carter Jr., $235,000.
7282 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville; Nickolas A. Wilson to Mary Rebecca Chapman, $225,000.
9986 Canvassback Pass Court, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Emily N. Grubb, $420,292.
10477 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Piazzi to Randolph W. Hall Jr., $410,000.
10423 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Overton Hughlett, $514,971.
17624 Circuit Rider Drive, Beaverdam; Joshua C. Walker to Matthew Seibert, $405,000.
11342 Cloverhill Drive, Ashland; Carl S. Hayes to Melissa B. Hawkins, $399,000.
4305 Denise Lynn Court, Mechanicsville; John J. Ronayne to James E. Ginter III, $540,000.
7544 Earthworks Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert W. Bullock to Kevin Lewis, $479,000.
8011 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Tamara Nichols to Elizabeth Veliz, $319,500.
9096 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Carolyn S. Brown to William F. Baughan III, $179,000.
7147 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen S. White to Bret Van Hof, $210,000.
7406 General Drive, Mechanicsville; Norman D. Harper to Robert Shope, $220,000.
9309 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; Michael Jon Yunik to Eugene A. Cacciola, $285,000.
13320 Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover; Brian M. Austin to Scott Dalrymple, $685,000.
13630 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Melanie Benware to Demetress E. Stringfield, $350,000.
8720 Hollyhedge Lane, Mechanicsville; David J. Frazer to Mark A. Dornellas, $375,000.
9892 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Michael L. McMillion, $353,305.
14303 Horseshoe Ford Road, Ashland; Guy B. Roberts to Robert D. Wills, $800,000.
9116 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sarah Rabin, $510,590.
9007 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher A. Pellegrino to Michelle Lynn Kahn, $380,000.
12443 Lily Pad Lane, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Blake J. Hagins, $475,053.
6398 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Karen E. Stewart to Devon Adkins, $300,000.
6345 Mattawan Trail, Mechanicsville; Heath Matysek Snyder to Keith E. Parknow, $275,000.
100 Mechumps Drive, Ashland; Ronald Yandell to Giancarlo Pimpinella, $259,950.
7167 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; M. Tyler Smith to David M. Dewald, $231,000.
309 New Street, Ashland; Stanley Lester Floyd III to Hilary Brooks, $225,000.
8331 Old Calvary Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth D. Walker Jr. to Brittany Estrada, $237,000.
14339 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Sandra M. Beddingfield, $384,793.
14356 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Simon V. Woon, $447,224.
6143 Peace Road, Mechanicsville; Frances Kristin McClaren to Adam Paul Sayre, $199,950.
9177 Pembridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven L. Sproles to William E. Parks, $274,000.
12152 Pinhook Road, Rockville; Jeffrey D. Willis, executor to Loretta Craig, $190,000.
11513 Primrose Lane, Rockville; Thomas G. Walker to Gary N. Palmer, $670,000.
11352 River Land Hills, Ashland; Brian J. Strife to Jason D. Benware, $475,000.
17225 Rocky Ford Road, Beaverdam; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Stanley L. Floyd III, $340,000.
6045 Shady Oak Court, Mechanicsville; Michael E. West to James Bryan Siewert Jr., $355,000.
13262 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Thiago Pereira Da Motta to Deja Etheridge, $369,950.
8269 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Corey R. Blunt to Anthony W. Luciano, $250,000.
8228 Starling Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Riccardo Cucuzza to Gloria Smith, $295,000.
7064 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Paige F. Rumberg to Barbara Rippon, $239,950.
881 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Thomas Lunsford to Kelsey R. Harper, $185,000.
9134 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Claire Jordan, $453,000.
3801 Wild Goose Walk, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to Curtis Lee Hornstra, $380,000.
7211 Windermere Drive, Mechanicsville; Cassandra L. Naville to Megan F. Stuck, $359,950.
10437 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Mark S. Baldwin, $569,975.
POWHATAN
1136 Bradbury Road, Moseley; Alan R. Sharpton Family Revocable Trust to Terence J. Rasmussen, $550,000.
3940 S Fairway Drive, Powhatan; David A. Reid to Dustin S. Eggleston, $325,000.
2530 Genito Road, Powhatan; Steven A. Lunde to Kimberly W. Crane, $549,900.
3080 Greywalls Drive, Powhatan; Jeffrey W. Beyer to Daniel Ellis, $1,400,000.
3672 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Reeves Jefferson Hankins Sr. to Samantha Hicks, $349,950.
3379 Manor Oaks Drive, Powhatan; Michael W. Mundt to Douglas Larry Orcutt, $582,500.
16423 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Martin Sberna to Joseph M. Fahed, $685,000.
2354 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Chad W. Shoultz to Grayson Lewis, $189,950.
4758 Powhatan Lake Road, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Travis Andrew Haislip, $214,000.
3630 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael E. Sainsbury, $540,696.
GOOCHLAND
2332 Bexley Wood Run, Goochland; Ashley Brown Smith to Reginald Pace, $345,000.
12123 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David W. Bristow, $436,044.
311 Broadfield Lane, Manakin Sabot; Keith Winchester to Navin Gupta, $749,000.
2988 Creekwood Lane, Sandy Hook; Michael A. Liptak to Brandon E. Martin, $400,000.
611 Dover Bluff Circle, Manakin Sabot; Andrew S. Clark to Malcolm P. McConnell III, $1,050,000.
4710 E Gray Fox Road, Gum Spring; Carol M. Stoneman to James Noel, $193,000.
1611 Huntsman Circle, Oilville; William L. Huffard to Andrea Nash, $541,000.
2331 Lanes End Place, Maidens; Mary S. West to Steven J. McCarthy, $495,000.
2731 Ravenwood Road, Columbia; Barry D. Boothe to Belen Carmen Bobonis, $300,000.
12653 River Road, Richmond; Albert J. Kraft III to Duncan A. Thomasson, $699,500.
840 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot; Roy W. Johnson Jr. to Cheryl K. Shelton, $350,000.
83 W Square Drive, Richmond; Winfred O. War to Richard G. Rento II, $750,000.
4109 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; RSB Properties LLC to Caleb H. Austin, $227,000.
Petersburg
1739 Boydton Plank Road; US Bank to Sebastian Joseph, $169,600.
301 S Jefferson St.; Malvyn Davies to Hadley Stephenson Katzenback, $325,000.
DINWIDDIE
4407 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Penny L. Brooks, $196,900.
7800 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Brandon W. Scott, $335,000.
5802 Claiborne Road, Sutherland; Donald L. Gibbs Jr. to Thomas D. Cockrell, $266,900.
4709 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dana D. Irving, $195,000.
19071 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Kathryn L. Stevens to James E. Hayes, $190,000.
9925 Scotts Road, Dewitt; James A. Wooddy to Hannah A. Patrick, $259,000.
18270 Whiponock Way, Sutherland; James M. Schmidt to Bobby L. Rock, $500,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
114 Brijidan Lane; Jason G. Crockett to Paul B. Whitlock, $295,000.
3116 Conduit Road; Princess W. Thomas to Stephen L. Barcena, $150,000.
114 Essex Road; Juanita P. Idol to Harold J. Tyler, $155,000.
225 Homestead Drive; Alice Foster to Tammy F. Ferguson, $190,000.
628 Pinehurst Ave.; Michael J. Hall Jr. to Jose Armando Garcia Paredes, $205,000.
HOPEWELL
2506 W Broadway; Daniel Winston Harlan Jr. to Adrienne Miles, $172,500.
3805 Devenwood Ave.; Kenneth A. Johnson to Ronald K. Purr Jr., $170,000.
503 Mansion Drive; Natalie P. Blackwell to Vicki Coles, $249,950.
3502 Sussex Drive; Annette D. Andrews to Enrique Martinez Lopez, $170,000.
NEW KENT
5910 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Joamark LLC to Antonio Walker, $325,000.
3571 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Michael Fehr to Susan C. Gerdes, $289,950.
7539 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Anthony C. Smith, $377,305.
2720 Forsythia Court, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Charles S. General, $455,725.
3384 Holly Wood Court, Quinton; Lewis E. Johns to Ashley S. Hicks, $227,500.
11540 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Kent A. Laroque, $288,390.
6760 Poplar Woods Court, Quinton; Richard M. Caldwell to Jennifer E. Nelson, trustee, $278,000.
508 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; David Girard Sr. to Brad Mayhall, $215,000.
8510 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Joseph Tullo, $345,104.
5606 Ware Lane, Quinton; Colin Walter Pickford to Charles A. Pickford, $205,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
1028 Butternut Drive, Hopewell; 1028 Butternut Drive Series to Stefan M. Hall, $177,500.
2402 Crestview Lane, Carson; William E. White to Brian M. Murray Jr., $425,000.
2604 Kay St., North Prince George; Kenneth Fletcher to Bobbi Burgess-Bruton, $175,000.
7760 Lynn Creek Drive, Hopewell; Daniel A. Flores Aguilar to Elwyne Q. Wordlaw, $279,900.
18101 Shands Road, Prince George; Clint J. Holcomb to Richard Wilson, $270,000.
AMELIA
6600 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; Michael B. Whitaker to Eric W. Garnett, $245,000.
10145 Misty Oaks Lane, Amelia Court House; Thomas Ebmeier to Walter James Maples, $232,500.
3865 Woodley Drive, Amelia Court House; Grover W. Gisher to Scott McDaniel, $325,000.
CAROLINE
11169 Affirmed Court, Ruther Glen; Jeremy Cannon to Akharata Costner, $249,800.
18356 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; Michael W. Woodward to Aaron Lamar Leggett, $259,900.
10420 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Angelo E. Difilippo to Kent G. McDowney Sr., $272,500.
12204 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodford; Michael Wickliff to Marquetta Darlean Parker, $150,000.
153 Land’or Drive, Ruther Glen; Travis L. SMith to Daniel Dunnum, $285,000.
4 Norgate Court, Ruther Glen; Maryline Vianes Herron to Daniel M. Payne, $455,000.
605 Patsy Lane, Ruther Glen; Victoria Axford to Brian Mooers, $265,000.
18288 Reedy Mill Road, Ruther Glen; Lesley Thomas to Karen Brooks, $166,000.
210 Village Court, Ruther Glen; T. O'Toole Builder Inc. to Taylor Frank, $266,100.
CUMBERLAND
60 Churchwood Lane, Cumberland; Karen M. Rockwell to Anthony S. Belcher, $230,000.
204 Walnut Ridge Road, Cumberland; James G. Foran to Larry C. Parr Jr., $285,000.
KING WILLIAM
420 19th St., West Point; Randy Alan Lantz Jr. to Aja C. Ferguson, $185,000.
10 Commerce Park Drive, Manquin; Wells Fargo Bank to John McGrath, $155,760.
230 Dabney Road, Aylett; John Patrick Kosek to Brooks E. Lusk, $420,000.
82 Kellys Court, King William; Steve Goodrich to Matthew E. Spencer, $210,000.
136 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Gerald L. Hall Jr. to Chad M. Minson, $265,000.
2204 Sara Ann Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Vincent E. Wilson, $230,625.
182 West Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Christopher J. Pritt, $230,000.
Sussex
23417 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Matthew Rosbicki to Raymond Liens, $198,000.
16350 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Junior B. Burkes to Matthew Reid Nester, $150,000.
19019 Stokes Road, Yale; James E. Dominey III to Melvin A. Gray, $269,900.
WILLIAMSBURG
10 Eagle Drive; Deborah W. Smith, trustee to Matthew J. Hand, $435,000.
518 Mill Neck Road; Philip Barry Shane to Pamela M Bevelacqua, $398,000.
408 Shaindel Drive; Richard E. Thompson, trustee to Janine E. Skerry, $405,000.
Unit 5-510, Bristol Commons; HAPI Properties LLC to Thandi D. Srinivasan, $157,000.
JAMES CITY
23 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Paul J. Lachance to Rosalie E. Green, $350,000.
2008 Back River Lane, Williamsburg; Kevin A. Birocco to Stephen J. Eller, $469,900.
136 S Benjamin Howell St., Williamsburg; John M. Pierson to Bernard B. Milbourne, $465,000.
7248 Canal St., Lanexa; Mark Augustine Seredni to Kyle D. Cothren, $450,000.
4510 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Miranda Cobbs, $429,960.
4012 Cold Spring, Williamsburg; Andrew J. Glascott to Ramasamy Manickam, $295,000.
3317 Dartmoor Court, Williamsburg; Megan M. Thomas to Leighton P. Stone, $335,000.
490 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Susan A. Davis, $165,000.
3536 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Peggy Denise Phelps to Charles Seager, $185,000.
1533 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Carol L. Lady, trustee to Edwin L. Thomas, $960,000.
4416 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Daniel H. Martin, $425,000.
3416 Indian Path, Williamsburg; Kimberly Anne J. Beyster to Karlo Angelo Santos, $305,000.
4913 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; Christi Rapp to Christopher R. Martin, $194,900.
3991 Longhill Road, Williamsburg; Warhill Corp. to Bruce Evans Sr., trustee, $779,310.
140 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Joe L. Bates to Mary T. Adams, $316,269.
136 Mid-Ocean, Williamsburg; Ronald J. Chastain to Gary D. Kline, $449,000.
4220 New Town Ave., Williamsburg; George Chung to Brian R. Partlow, $350,000.
307 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Philip R. W. McDonagh Jr., trustee to Ramble LLC, $199,000.
4727 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Shawn Butler, $477,800.
9 Popeley Court, Williamsburg; Barbara C. O'Mara, successor trustee to Douglas E. Meredith, $565,000.
5001 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Lynn P. Gormley, $242,990.
1490-5A Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg; Gregory W. Storck to Lisa Wornom Zahralddin, $245,000.
101 Richard Road, Williamsburg; Camden Homes LLC to Stephen N. Blaiklock, $286,000.
4470 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Everett T. Johnston, devisee to Everett Tyler Johnston, $291,300.
4319 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Gabriel Dominique Washington, $202,000.
3920 Shady Lane, Williamsburg; Melissa Mustard to Steven Nelson, $213,000.
3012 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Stewart C. Bryce to Gregory D. Ledford, $295,000.
9352 Stonehouse Glen, Toano; Charles K. Misak to Kyu J. Lee, $530,000.
6752 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; David C. Pilson to Judith M. Caven, $437,000.
2 Thorpe Court, Williamsburg; Timothy McGuire Kennell to Molli T. Magura, $325,000.
9912 Walnut Creek, Toano; MCR Properties LLC to D. Lynn S. Amatrone, $457,000.
6716 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Cathy A. Cope, trustee, $487,640.
42 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Sheila Johnson Pane to Candice Meredith Sayre, $509,000.
3123 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Bruce L. Thomas to Brad L. Fitzpatrick, $384,400.
