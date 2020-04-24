The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $50,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
420 N 1st St; McKeone Faith A to Hiajw Llc, $336,000.
504 N 26th St; City Of Richmond to Eco Marble and Granite Inc, $154,000.
104 N 28th St; Besobrasow Elizabeth to Stockslager Gregory Miller, $507,500.
2107 2nd Ave; Eagle Properties to Vechinski Matthew J, $194,950.
1305 N 32nd St; Libron Joyce P to 1303/1305 Llc, $225,000.
1120 N 33rd St; 17-5 Llc to Salomonsky Henry, $200,000.
11 E 36th St; 4paw Investments Llc to Griffin John P, $198,000.
3017 3rd Ave; Cmrt Properties Llc to Bradby Patricia Lee, $206,000.
3012 4th Ave; Hunter Homes Llc to Joyce Nathan, $227,500.
405 S Allen Ave; Gao Yilan to Randolph Homes Llc, $281,500.
3 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Brooks Sean R to The Boulevard Inn Llc, $650,000.
1723 Bainbridge St; Halasz Jessica H to White Eric, $232,000.
1212 Bellevue Ave; Rudomina Eva Z to Brown Timothy A and Ayesha N, $394,000.
1255 Boulder Creek Road; Behrens Jared and Johanna to Rosenbloom Mark Howard, $255,500.
3016 E Broad St; Harris Florence to 3016 E Broad St Llc, $157,500.
4707 Bromley Lane; Hochstein Justin P to James A Sidney B III, $460,000.
4304 Cary Street Road; Gibbs John C to Caminiti Kevin Anthony, $499,000.
3018 Chamberlayne Ave; 3018 Chamberlayne Avenue Series to Cc Richmond II Lp, $374,865.
324 Clovelly Road; Rohrbach Philip S and Camilla B to Allen William C, $925,000.
3005 E Cosby Farm Lane; Scaperlanda Anthony Edward to Bailey John L and Margaret L, $590,000.
1708 Dakota Ave; Robinson R Valerie S to Spears Jennifer M Robinson, $157,000.
642 Dixon Dr; Walker Roneece to Arevalo Sandro Ulices Padilla, $189,000.
303 Dundee Ave; Powell Michael W to Storey Alfred Pat Rick, $303,000.
1905 Farrand St; Cotman Russell Shavonte T to Tucker Joshua Gabriel, $180,000.
4406 Fitzhugh Ave; Fox Julie Helms to Samuels Charles R and Krista M, $365,000.
2909 French St; Seay Cameron to Kennedy Catherine M, $365,000.
3302 Garland Ave; The Wright Fix Llc to Rothermel Graham Alan, $275,000.
2004 W Grace St; Johannes James H to Grandpre Chris and Susan, $900,000.
3902 W Grace St; Barden John and Julie H to Van Aartrijk Noel Marie, $325,200.
6723 S Grand Brook Cir; Hyers Kemper to Miller Indira, $165,000.
925 Green Ridge Dr; Gates John L and Bertha J to Bennett Cody Melody Ann, $159,000.
2300 Grove Ave; Kramer Stuart A and Jennifer M to Wong Ricky and Elizabeth M, $887,000.
4712 Grove Ave; Hall Marsha W Trustee to Cava Capital Llc, $325,000.
1501 Hampton St; Barrett Michael to Lellis Carla De, $350,000.
3527 Hanover Ave, Ua; Adamson V Cassell Jr Tr to Por Melanie C, $168,000.
1437 Hull St; Bennett Elisa M to Hull St Properties 1437 Llc, $271,000.
812 Jessamine St; Ridge Point Holdings Llc to 812 Jessamine Land Trust, $155,000.
2529 Kensington Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Martin David F, $725,000.
642 Labrook Dr; Bronlon Group Llc to Golden Amber L and Christine M, $151,000.
1746 Leicester Road; Newell Virginia Rose to Brosnan Kevin K, $225,000.
4615 Leonard Pkwy; Gaziano Matthew A to Innes Thomas Charles Andrew, $500,000.
7300 Lookout Dr; Foster William A and Nancy J to Werkheiser Gregory A, $880,000.
2420 Maplewood Ave, U6; Bacarreza Leonardo to Roberts Karen Maurine, $188,000.
301 Marston Lane; Inman Johnnie W to Dicerbo Matthew D and Lauren J, $700,000.
1216 McDonough St; Manchester Partners 1 Llc to Sheriff John A, $477,000.
3035 Montrose Ave; Wheeler Daniel to Reyes Homes Llc, $155,500.
23 S Morris St; City Of Richmond to Carver Homes Llc, $319,000.
2818 North Ave; L Sutherlin Contracting Llc to Fitz Henley John A II, $275,000.
1401 Oakwood Ave; Moderate Holdings Inc to Coaker Daniel, $290,000.
809 Overbrook Road; George David J and Lartina A to 201911wy 32 Llc, $185,000.
3909 Park Ave; Dishner Steven G and Elizabeth M to Slowik John Dustin, $610,000.
2606 Park Ave, U10; Forrest Caitlin Helene to Wheatley Robert M, $210,000.
320 S Pine St; Levy James and Connie to McFarland Conor, $304,000.
1301 Porter St, U403; Porter Street Llc to Nelson Catherine C, $195,000.
3989 Rebecca Road; Green Nathaniel O and Shirley P to Guilford Michael, $165,000.
2222 N Riverside Dr; Dickey Brett and Belyea Emily to Shrader Jon M and Shana M, $505,500.
3912 Rosedale Ave; Hardy Craig to Atkins Kathryn E, $226,000.
5733 Snead Road; Williams Betty A Executor to Mejia Miguel, $150,000.
101 N Stafford Ave, U5; Brooks Kendall to Daniel Virginia Elizabeth, $259,950.
3409 Stony Point Road; Westham Building to Lissenden Robert M, $741,300.
3613 Traylor Dr; Chesser Michelle L to Thornburg Kelly Winslow, $300,000.
1431 Westbrook Ave; Abel Natalie R to Schleicher Alec, $335,000.
3246 E Weyburn Road; Baldwin Betty R to Payne Amber, $273,000.
3113 Woodcliff Ave; Bridgeblue Usa Llc to Archer Brandon H An Amber D, $249,000.
HENRICO
5121 Aldenbrook Way, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dixit Neel S and Sejal M Kothadia, $577,599.
1236 Archie Ln, Henrico; Hartsoe Robert D Jr and Elizabeth N to Kim Daniel Oscar, $210,000.
11993 Ashdown Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; West Shane R and Sarah E to Shivaramaiah Nagesh G and Fnu Nutan, $795,000.
10807 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ardler Annette Lynn, $286,301.
10808 Ballentine Ln, Glen Allen; Hall Jennifer A to Cousins Marcious and Melissa M, $344,900.
8999 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Engel Jason M to Ramirez Zenon Garduno Jr, $218,000.
6600 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Dvorak Christopher P to Pleasants Herman D, $225,000.
1409 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Augst Robert D and Mandy M Arnold to Turko Daniel Myles, $240,000.
6932 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Upiomoh Shontae P, $290,674.
5913 Bottomley Pl, Glen Allen; Koetter Walter August and Cheryl Calderon to Belden Andrew W and Deirdre A, $750,000.
4119 Bremner Blvd, Henrico; Cooper Daniel R and Shirley L Sweet III to Givler Anne, $198,750.
4636 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Montemayor Sonnia, $447,155.
7207 Bunche St, Henrico; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Dukic Dzemal and Jerald Fleming Moore Jr, $186,500.
9907 Capri Rd, Henrico; Huynh Huong to Xhemaili Fitim and Lulzime, $295,000.
2200 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Smith Linda Coles and Steve Roger Jr, $357,265.
4807 Cedar Park Rd, Henrico; Baker Robert J to Brooks Derrick, $247,400.
504 Chandler Cir, Henrico; Homecrafters Inc to Dickey Brett Damon and Emily Belyea, $875,000.
600 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Burkholder James B and Marina Borisovna, $641,519.
1706 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Schenck Paul W III and Gail to Sosic Adnan and Selmira Avdic, $326,000.
4815 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Wilson Elizabeth Booker to Peaco Michael W and Kelly, $295,000.
1037 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Tran Bich Ngoc Thi Trustee to Le Investing Llc, $247,000.
2197 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gibson Adam and Shannon Clark, $391,855.
2427 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Crown Crest Llc to Jmw Llc, $245,000.
101 Danray Dr, Henrico; Johnson Shirley S to Hardy Larry W and Thomas D Lewis, $235,000.
313 Defense Ave, Sandston; Catron Timothy to Russell Rochelle, $200,000.
9113 Derbyshire Rd, Uf, Henrico; Hutton Sara Elisabeth to Robinson John Burnham and Susan S and C P N, $200,000.
2913 Dillard Dr, Glen Allen; Crayton Jack C to Norby Christopher O and Erin L Bryant, $325,000.
1602 Dillyn Pl, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to McDonough Taylor Connor, $214,000.
4707 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Chikoka Munshya N, $196,850.
12717 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Gaccione Douglas and Emma, $825,000.
11088 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Palazzotto Michael and Denise, $773,450.
806 Fair Port Cir, Glen Allen; Romano William J and Lorraine C to Farace Penelope S, $375,000.
10222 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Cook Lawrence C to Atwood Rebecca S, $253,000.
3005 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Sayles Jennifer Mary and John William, $310,190.
3021 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ragusa Michael F and Shannon D, $299,155.
3901 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Jacobsen Ron and Vikki to Lin Pin and Yu, $335,000.
10787 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Dubey Alok, $567,948.
8113 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Reeves Frank to Gray-Thomas Michelle R, $187,500.
8404 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Padgett Glenwood Eugene and Cathy Charlene to Villarreal Ruben L and Lyndsey, $225,000.
2322 Ginter St, Henrico; Windle Tyler R and Adam M to Ennis Brady Craig, $213,000.
12100 Glastonbury Pl, Henrico; Ramon Diego and Denise M to Thomas Ricko A and Jennifer L, $430,000.
2460 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
3021 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Bui Bao-Chau D to Ramirez Oscar A and Dania C Rojas, $263,500.
7406 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Perkins James W and Carol O to Collins Jennifer M, $180,000.
8408 Hasting Mill Ln, Glen Allen; Trinh Jason and Hannah Ly to Smitherman Steven S, $316,750.
8407 Henrico Ave, Henrico; Mays Rana W to Custis Spencer M and Lauren E, $275,450.
12361 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mohamed Reeyaz Mohamed Basheer Et Al, $489,171.
2208 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Papineau Paul S and Charlotte A to Yancey Travius, $193,000.
8409 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Esposito David J to Davenport Kathleen, $272,200.
9512 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Patel Arvind Bhai and Bhavana A to Abbasi Ayesha Gohar, $280,000.
1202 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Harkins Barbara Hoffman to Manis Terry and Lesli, $375,000.
4908 Kellywood Cir, Glen Allen; Murray Mahogany M to Weaver Brandon L and Elizabeth B, $256,000.
408 Kings Reach Rd, Henrico; Sookram Anand and Chitra to Franisco Franika, $233,750.
2614 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Shinault Stacey R to Ramsey Madison A, $235,000.
2422 Larkwood Rd, Henrico; McCosh Edith M and Wendell J to Spallone Eric P and Missy, $254,900.
119 Lee Ave, Henrico; 119 Lee Avenue Series to Hartman Pamela M, $181,000.
5408 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Boys Matthew C and Amanda N Johansson, $367,325.
5424 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Gugino Jamison R, $365,500.
12305 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Borill Zachary Wayne and Amy L to Winn Caitlin Shea, $257,500.
5087 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Varghese Nishal and Rosia Babu, $545,785.
2528 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Adkins Robert A and Linsey, $633,470.
1607 Mara Dr, Henrico; Drummond Jared W to Britt Taylor Clayton, $293,000.
7709 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Wood Polly P and Mark L to Thomasson Ronald and Sally, $178,000.
6361 N Midview Rd, Henrico; L Investments Inc to Beichner Kimberly, $199,950.
4802 Mill Reef Rd, Sandston; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Pray Daniel H and Emily R, $187,000.
6902 Monument Ave, Henrico; Billingsley Jason to Foster Jason, $335,000.
4705 Mulford Rd, Henrico; Adkins David R and Cynthia to Logan Ronald Onell Jr and Eneisha D, $196,000.
1433 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Rajagopalthuppal Ramaswamy Iyengar to Jothivadivel Selvam Et Al, $272,500.
3413 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Witter Julienne R, $228,530.
8004 Nicewood Rd, Glen Allen; Beau Llc to Branham Emilie Fearson, $247,000.
5421 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Martin Phyllis C and Audrey C Yeager, $269,235.
11800 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Wilson T Glenn and Evelyn L to Hening Jeanne T, $300,000.
2149 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Aldrich Jarrad A and Jordan M to Turnage Bobby Neil III and Lauren Swann, $263,000.
2101 Old Prescott Pl, Henrico; Curtis Justin W and Bree K to Cih Erica, $500,000.
9309 Operator Ct, Glen Allen; Ballou Deforrest V to Nguyen Huy and Thuy Le, $176,000.
3212 Patch Ter, Glen Allen; Dorin Allen G Jr and Nancy to Bryant Kenneth and Elizabeth, $514,100.
1825 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
101 Pickett Ave, Sandston; Bowling Stephen T and R N to Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee, $151,920.
2801 Pine Lodge Ct, Glen Allen; Orr Samuel G and Lindsay J to Fultz Jesse Gregory and Amy Bowman, $337,950.
2309 Poates Dr, Henrico; Crane Billie Estate to Smith Glenn and Jordan, $250,000.
12352 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Wilder Eric B and Ann M, $791,614.
2425 Ramsey Ct, Henrico; Alvarez Michael and Elma M to Craver Randolph, $166,000.
8201 Reinland Dr, Henrico; Webster Theodore M to Golumbia David, $208,000.
213 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Slusher Alexandra V to Wilson Jeremy F and Stephanie C, $530,000.
8514 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Hicks William D and Randy Blake to Rolando Llc, $213,225.
4728 Sadler Green Pl, Glen Allen; Varghese Mohan and Thresiamma to Das Soumik and Riya Dutta, $435,000.
3024 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Bryant Erin to Attelah Mohammad K and Helai Salehi, $185,000.
6904 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fleming Larry D and Charmia, $380,000.
246 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Mavilavalappil Prajith N P and S Valambath to Zahirovic Murarem, $300,000.
12016 Simsbury Ct, Glen Allen; Guss J Michael to Thuppal Rajagopal and Latha Rajagopal, $403,500.
1631 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Alexander Jacob H to Satko Jake Robert, $175,000.
2105 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Jackson Mark Trustee to Kim Balin Ariana and Stephen Andrew Fink, $215,000.
2506 Straw Bridge Chase E, Henrico; Stewart Christopher W to Moreno Jorge and Sharon Quiroz, $175,345.
10508 Thistledown Dr, Henrico; Adkins Robert A to Anderson Evan M and Haley W, $348,000.
1806 Timbermead Ct, Henrico; Depippo David J and Courtney M to Orr Thomas L, $410,000.
4015 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Morse Nicole L, $387,366.
9014 Torno Dr, Henrico; Mahanes Caitlin to Brunette Benjamin P Et Al, $230,000.
506 Upland Dr, Henrico; Brunson Philip III to Bankunited Na, $163,400.
7811 Villa Pl, Glen Allen; Lugo Christopher A to Kronenwetter Christopher Ryan, $210,000.
2568 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Partin Sheila M to Cardoza Wilbur Kenmore and Joyce McClure, $270,000.
300 Westover Ave, Henrico; Kenney Betty A to Clarke George S Jr, $242,000.
1412 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lloyd John Donald, $284,348.
9018 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Daly Eric C and Kim L to Strouse Bradley R and Allie B, $333,500.
12517 Winchester Green Ct, Henrico; Kholodovskaya Florina to Zabrovskiy Sergey M, $300,000.
1507 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Jones Preston A to Schultes Zachary Alexander and Casey K, $289,000.
311 Wren Rd, Henrico; Lewis Antrea J and Nakia T Carter to Smith John T Jr, $211,000.
Chesterfield
9819 Adkins Village Ln; Emerald Homes to Wilkins Troy and Jeanette, $339,620.
1007 Alcorn Tr; Helbing R J and Helbing M S Trs to Hensley Tracy Lynn and James R, $319,500.
9425 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Helfrich Terri L and Gary A, $452,499.
7443 Arabella Dr; Jones Timothy L and Jennifer A to Lorton Michael and Michele, $450,000.
2620 Arrandell Rd; Oiticica Claudio Et Al to Stanwix John A and Frances M, $630,000.
1436 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Harman Rilee C and Ashley A, $669,307.
104 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Pizzini Juan F and Roberta L, $388,778.
1532 Austin Rd; McCallister Seth V and Rebecca A to Calderon Merida Mayron J, $212,000.
120 Avebury Dr; Luck John and Alexandra Maitland to Cummings Dennis J and Megan E, $478,300.
11507 Bailey Woods Dr; Nevel Christopher M and C L to Botset Mark and Julie, $200,000.
13613 Baycraft Tr; Carlson Leonard J to Wilhelm Susan E, $226,000.
13113 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Jones Marcus Sr and Callis Carla, $418,173.
4119 Bellstone Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Krupp Craig and Amanda, $563,083.
5224 Berryridge Tr; Choudhary Pramod K to Alas M M and Campos De Alas Y Y, $205,000.
1724 Bloomfield Rd; Curling Barbara M to Park Trent M, $274,000.
14931 Blue Rock Dr; Michael Jenny L to Mitchell William N and Wanda F, $181,000.
6146 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Childress M A R and Childress W, $249,000.
10512 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Salter Sharon, $272,690.
14000 Briars Cr; Mitchell Sandra Spratley Tr to Freeman David L Sr and Susan F, $225,000.
734 Bristol Village Dr; Jennings Charles M II to Vann Mouy Kear, $155,000.
8300 Buford Oaks Dr; Kellam Thomas H and Henley H C to Behm Mark and Marissa, $320,000.
8300 Buford Oaks Dr; Kellam Thomas H and Henley H C to Behm Mark and Marissa, $320,000.
3513 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Gularte Rony Bladimiro Jr, $261,560.
14031 S Carriage Ln; Welch Jerry H Sr to Anderson Sarah, $210,000.
10401 Cattail Rd; Duffey Josh Dana to Nunnelley Amy M and Saul D Jr, $215,000.
10336 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Horridge Antoinette and Raymond, $347,000.
2230 Chartstone Dr; Simonian Robert and Jewell S E to Sheldon Sarah M Et Als, $540,000.
12818 Chester Grove Dr; Gerry Glenn W Jr and Goins K N to Thomas Fransine B, $208,000.
2121 Christendom Dr; Hackett Charles J Jr to Layman Stephen D and Erynn M, $555,000.
8306 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Chakraborti Damayanti and Anupam, $337,990.
2018 Colwyn Bay Dr; Monroe Matthew A to Sylvera Scott and Erin, $525,000.
11104 Corryville Rd; Linville Brian D and Victoria F to Cunningham Joshua David, $268,000.
10206 Cravensford Tr; D R Horton Inc to Long Pierce D P and Harrison M A, $340,000.
10906 Crofton Ct; Zerull John S and Joon to Poblete Encina F A and Poblete L, $225,000.
368 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Sams David E, $285,131.
8500 Crossfell Ct; Vericor Homes Llc to Jones Brian T and Elizabeth A, $486,536.
907 Dawnwood Rd; Zanetti A J and Valentina D C D to Truong Loc Vinh Duc, $275,000.
19713 Derrick Ln; Price Designs Inc to Pickering Steven, $164,850.
13314 Diamond Ridge Dr; Jung Ji Hong and Aeri to Primeau Serena and Velazquez A, $243,000.
5612 Drayton Landing Ct; Warren Margaret R to Juarez Bryan G and Escalante N, $277,450.
7918 Dunnottar Ct; Bollinger Audrey P to Edwards Marilyn M, $395,000.
13637 Duxton Dr; Wheatley Prop Management Llc to Moore Rhonda L, $299,000.
410 Eastman Rd; Reemtsen September W to Venable Jesse D, $259,950.
4607 Edenton Pl; James Jonathan D and Houston T L to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $164,575.
5610 Elgar Rd; Palma Walter Gaitan to Smith Latisha, $176,000.
15137 Endstone Tl; Rountrey Dev Corp to River City Custom Homes Inc, $188,000.
4610 Falling Creek Cr; Sibley Patricia T to Arevalo Luis Angel Amaya, $170,000.
3980 Falstone Rd; Diaz Melvin and Elizabeth Cruz to Buchanan A J and K Y and Guthrie K, $275,000.
15212 Featherchase Dr; Sloan Zachary C to Flint Isaac, $230,000.
7719 Flag Tail Dr; Chavis Charles B Jr to Ancarrow Jerry N and Walton K R, $181,000.
13605 Fox Chase Tr; Gerstenlauer C D and D J Trs to Khattab Ahmed, $155,000.
14805 Fox Dr; Forster Michael D to Hubbard Matthew and Ashlie, $297,500.
7124 Full Rack Dr; Flatt Ryan M to Marino Joann, $219,000.
6451 Glebe Point Rd; Knight Mary L Estate to Grissom Timothy E and Karen J, $307,000.
5713 Gossamer Pl; D R Horton Inc to Cady Andrew L and Johnsie A, $419,000.
14012 Gravatt Ct; Flynn Timothy M and Karen S to Ross Bobby Ray Jr and Shannon T, $399,900.
15224 Greenhart Dr; NVR Inc to Brooks Pamela Anita, $340,000.
11008 Guilford Rd; Ryder Sandra P and Goodman J W to Smigo Margaret, $195,000.
15701 Haggis Dr; Williams Stacey N to L Investments Inc, $167,000.
20925 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Jones Tiffany Sherice, $238,375.
15919 Hampton Glen Ct; McGregor Courtney G to Winfree Adam and Tracy, $376,500.
8001 Hampton Springs Rd; Chenault Kari J and Thomas D to Miller Natalie and Daniel Lee, $360,000.
13711 Harbourwood Rd; Ingram Douglas B and Graceann B to Hunter Travis A and Angela R, $348,780.
12006 Hazelnut Branch Tr; Bitwa Steve A to Le A T and Nguyen H X and Pham L B, $259,900.
8811 Henson Rd; Drake Judith Ann to Morris Kevin Carlyle, $265,000.
15011 Highberry Woods Ct; McKay Taylor R and Beck Lauren T to Sawyer Ryan G, $254,000.
4000 Hilltop Field Dr; Cheva Properties Llc to Sanchez Miquel J N and Navarro K, $222,000.
10111 Holly Trace Ct; Dudding Richard to Heisler Gary B III and Jordan C, $205,000.
6412 Husting Rd; Narron Donald L and Hamilton T to Dinh Anh and Phan Anh Nguyen T, $170,000.
6412 Ivory Bill Ct; Michaud Timothy D to Lexicon Government Serv Llc, $337,475.
16827 Jaydee Ct; McQueen Mark L and Michelle S to Kendall Sheri, $414,950.
17337 Jennway Mw; Parsons Eric D and Jessica L to Romich Randall J and Lindsay C, $455,000.
8301 Kalliope Ct; Simconis James L and Lee to Buffa Salvatore A and Tillary A, $450,000.
10601 Keithwood Py; Turner William W and Patricia C to Thompson Alexandra N and Matthew, $254,000.
12824 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Eissler Richard and Azmi Malalai, $623,953.
4100 Kings Gate Rd; Davis Ronald C Estate to Skye Is The Ltd Res Serv Llc, $222,500.
3742 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Little Michael A and Kelly D, $408,238.
5302 Krag Rd; Smith Farin K and Cynthia B to Mao Sammy, $345,000.
11318 Lady Slipper Ln; Martin Paul E and Rotabi Karen S to Hudgins Matthew, $259,950.
14513 Lander Rd; Martin J L and Martin D J Trs to Mignone Michael E and Samantha B, $710,000.
8925 Lavenham Lp; McNamara Hugh S and Jennifer W to Lausman Donald R and Cynthia C, $374,900.
4907 Lippingham Dr; Patrick Dean to Bowles Mary Kaitlynn, $315,000.
13606 Littlebury Ct; Jones Kara R and Williams C K to The Money Source Inc, $181,440.
9572 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Waller Quincy L to Lawson Carilla and Okorite, $238,000.
5118 Long Shadow Ct; Borza Margaret Ann to Methvin Lynne L, $187,000.
9054 Lost Forest Dr; Ingersoll Jim Trustee to Bacila Paul and Albarado Teri, $182,000.
8214 MacAndrew Ct; Hansen Mark A and Madonna C to Bender Michael E and Candice L, $450,900.
824 Marblethorpe Rd; Eagle Alexandra N to Huynh Binh Tan, $216,000.
4800 Marty Bl; Henley Leonard H and Willa M to Taylor Vincent A Jr, $187,000.
12205 McKenna Cr; Roux Louwrens Jc Le to Moore Linda Jeanne, $218,000.
5300 W Melbeck Rd; Taylor Wesley H to Vernon Christina Ericson, $210,000.
14800 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Waters Michael S and Sandra Joan, $772,150.
11836 Middlecoff Dr; Griswold William J Jr and C M to Minnicino Luke P and Jessica, $200,000.
3313 Millspray Ct; Bell Thomas W to Logan Denver, $215,000.
5435 Mistyhill Rd; 440 Properties Llc to Ramirez Mirna Mancia, $235,000.
10400 Morehead Dr; Holt Christopher C and Nicole S to Sheppard Lee Scott, $400,000.
13707 Mountcastle Rd; Stamper Landon Shay to Gomez Dimas I, $272,500.
805 Nantucket Ct; Ramnarain A K and Veena to Ayala Caldera Liliana Et Al, $153,000.
7406 Nicklaus Cr; Ellenberger Hanna M and Kyle P to Kane Morgan Edward and Kayla C, $299,900.
20049 Oak River Dr; Lindner Rick Allen and Traci L to Cullen Carolyn D, $350,000.
534 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd; Haubold Douglas M to Northrup Cowan E and Jamie L, $180,900.
2237 Old Indian Rd; Rodriguez Victor Et Al to Reyes Sarai De La Torre, $165,000.
9412 Orchid Tr; Press Bryan S V and Tenisha to Bottoms Christopher L and T M, $310,000.
9541 Pampas Dr; Roberts Noah David and Holly to Green Barrington L, $226,000.
11200 Pennway Dr; Fogg A Thomas and Suzanne R to Blay Arnaud F and Anh Phi, $272,500.
12850 Percival St; Todd Alice R to Boyette Casey E and Walker A R, $213,400.
14607 Pleasant Creek Dr; Guillory Christopher M Et Als to Ferguson Bryan, $387,000.
8207 Preakness Ct; Savoy Matthew E and Courtney N to Tester Steven Q and Erica M, $255,000.
1717 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Carreras A M and Spain T A, $283,696.
11112 Puckett Pl; Catron Melisa Trustee to Ramsey Tony R, $192,000.
3205 Quail Hill Dr; Grant John L and Grant Monica M to Dellinger Casey and Jacquelyn L, $279,900.
4501 Rabbit Foot Ln; Lunders James W and Kyrsten A to Richland Prop 7011 Egan Pl Llc, $220,000.
10371 Ramona Av; Parker Homes Inc to Corcio Jovel S C and Valencia F, $187,000.
3207 Regatta Pointe Ct; English William J Estate to Muller Jean, $203,000.
11808 Rimswell Turn; Builder Funding Llc to Kobasa Valery and Ihor, $286,000.
6601 Rock Run Rd; Cotner Christopher L to Gini Elyse Marie Betz, $208,000.
19900 Roosevelt Av; Toney Albert L Sr and Barbara W to Ellis Gaynell M and Byrd James A, $165,000.
5719 Saddle Hill Dr; Dalton Todd to Amponsah Sonnia Lina, $250,000.
5625 Sara Kay Dr; Property Scope Re Llc to Howerton Trevor, $163,950.
16318 Saville Chase Ln; Clay Street Builders Llc to Salo Donald G Jr and Stacey Ann, $700,000.
601 Scotter Hills Ct; Gahagan Ronald C Jr to Yu Peggy, $240,000.
3401 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Secrest Elizabeth W and J G II, $541,758.
3409 Seven Oaks Rd; Morris James A and Diana K to Graves John, $305,000.
14118 Shawhan Pl; Robeson James and Frances E to Bigger William P Jr and Karen Y, $425,250.
6209 Shelter Cove Pt; Bachman Burl V and Pamela S to Hurley Jeffrey and Heidi, $450,000.
14524 Shipborne Rd; Williams Josh A and Susan E to Williams Fred A and Martha C, $438,000.
17606 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kulich Steven and Melissa, $546,765.
9213 Sir Britton Dr; Snell Earl Jr and Muriel U to Ruiz Brian V and Sandra T, $365,000.
14205 Sonnenburg Dr; Shindler Matthew J to Hall Dallas W, $212,535.
39 Spinnaker Cove Dr; Kranski Kari K to Cox John Singleton and Christie, $289,000.
9542 Springhouse Dr; Love That Home! Llc to York William S and Christie L, $325,000.
5817 Stanbrook Dr; Ferguson Angel E to Deras Galdamez Marvin L, $289,000.
4819 Steven Hill Dr; Robinson Catherine M to Rodriguez G A M and Tejeda R J A, $243,000.
6711 Strathmore Rd; 6711 Strathmore Road Series to Mallory Beverly S, $194,000.
5310 Summerleaf Dr; Campbell Naim to Lopez Leopoldo D Pacas, $187,950.
8730 Sunset Knoll Rd; Horner Clinton R to Ortega Juan and Zapata Maria S, $205,000.
12208 Sylvan Ridge Pl; Nelson Evan S and Michele K to Hickman Randi and Meadows J R, $407,500.
16504 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Quann Kimberly Russell, $227,990.
16520 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Phibbs Cali Ann and Justin Allen, $253,535.
8442 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Innes Patrick J and Victoria L, $375,030.
14400 Tooley Ct; Doperak Martin and Karen D to Parker Douglas and Marilyn, $358,889.
2412 Trefoil Wy; Keefer Darla to Flournoy R B and B and Galli W A, $289,950.
2201 Turtle Hill Cr; Jeter Kenneth M to Stout Taylor Ryan, $224,950.
2030 S Twilight Ln; Sherron Benjamin Luther to Malik Harpal S and Tashmeen S, $182,500.
18265 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sotoohi Goli, $409,020.
1819 Valerie Dr; Williams Sean to Best Patrick R and Typhanie, $315,000.
3031 Vistapoint Rd; Allen Taylor K and North R E to Lawrence Travis J and Josephine, $365,000.
1904 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Garland Sierra R, $257,240.
14205 Walthall Dr; Trent Rashe J and Ashley N to De Carvalho Pedro and Tiffany, $305,000.
4118 Waterswatch Dr; Armstrong Walter Jay and Deborah to Ladnier Melanie and Daniel, $430,000.
5516 West Bay Ct; Wah Kevin K and Susan L to Myers Henry J Jr and Janet M, $295,000.
17000 Westervelt Ct; Main Street Homes to Garrett Leah M and Kevin M, $481,392.
1000 Westwood Village Wy; Wagner Daniel C to Drew Cynthia H, $215,000.
11407 Wiltstaff Dr; Mott Thomas James and Diane L to Joyner Michael A and Edwards K D, $242,000.
13818 Winterberry Rg; Lipscomb Ronald K and June C to Crawford J A and Granger E S, $340,000.
517 Wolfberry Rd; Barkstrom Carol to St Jean Berson and Manabat Jeidy, $222,500.
14407 Woods Walk Ct; Brown Aleigh H and Pintavalle R to Luna Elman and Turcios Waldemar, $161,550.
HANOVER
9426 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph Bruce Smith to Douglas Kestle, $205,000.
9361 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Charles R. Mines Jr. to Kelsey Mawyer, $225,000.
7361 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Steven Campbell, $395,382.
Block DD, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
8309 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Whitney Michelle Martin to Rudie Verougstraete, $229,950.
9611 Cavalin Court, Mechanicsville; Scott R. Thurston to Robert W. Weatherholtz, $438,750.
10431 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Scott B. Ashby, $515,853.
8525 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to James Atkinson, $457,175.
11136 Countryside Lane, Mechanicsville; Darrell W. Hutson Jr. to Jonathan T. Holloway, $324,600.
9447 Doral Place, Mechanicsville; Richard J. Hausler Jr. to Stephen Wiley, $283,750.
7048 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville; Rosalia T. Giambanco to Matthew B. Rice, $308,000.
10297 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; JB Rent LLC to Tanner Charles Worosher, $280,000.
7127 Harver Court, Mechanicsville; Diane S. Wilber to Jessica M. Golla, $229,950.
7756 Homeplace Court, Mechanicsville; Bay Front Development LLC to Joseph L. Lewis, $288,000.
9876 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Joshua Evan Winter, $353,781.
9128 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Christopher Lake, $538,165.
7213 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathleen Miller to Jamal Ahmad James, $232,000.
9719 Kible Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven Kent Terrell to 2911 Floyd Ave. LLC, $229,000.
13165 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jonathan Toby, $530,408.
7531 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Bradrick Scott Oeth, $558,084.
802 Maple Street, Ashland; Matthew B. Vinson to Andrea P. Arikian, $230,000.
10121 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Timothy R. Dearing, $630,750.
10125 Merrittcroft Place, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Neil Biller, $664,570.
16307 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Gina D. Wyatt to Thomas E. Vellenoweth, $225,000.
9113 Officer Lane, Ashland; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Andres Nicholas Gooding, $574,950.
14304 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahmoniny Falls LLC to Terence L. Burke, $465,461.
9281 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Ronald D. Sutton to Orion B. Withrow, $550,000.
9087 Pine Hll Road, Mechanicsville; Barry M. Fearnow to Stephen R. Houck, $312,000.
5526 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher D. Hansen to Christopher H. Arvin, $188,000.
9086 Red Hill Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher P. James to Rayford Grady, $380,000.
8170 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Clarence P. Blaisdell, $402,181.
9112 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brekk C. MacPherson, $291,505.
8329 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Dustin T. Elliott to Louis Hartman, $359,950.
9057 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Barbara Ann Smith to Eugene Charles Peckham, $238,000.
9348 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Michael J. Moss, $438,830.
8346 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Russo to Jordan Mills, $195,000.
POWHATAN
6109 Autumn Bluff Road, Powhatan; Spencer D. Trichell to Victor Kondrotas, $295,000.
1608 Chippewa Lane, Powhatan; Robert Pennington to Richard C. Matherly, $206,500.
3326 Copeland Way, Powhatan; David S. Dowdy to Richard James Prettyman, $749,950.
2358 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; John L. Martin to B. Blair Garnett, $545,000.
2166 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; Gregory J. Weiler to James P. Burke, $550,000.
1930 Lower Mill Road, Powhatan; Katherine Rita Joyce to Anthony C. Freund, $334,900.
2440 Old Time Road, Powhatan; Old Time Builder Inc. to Christopher Favreau, $302,501.
1707 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Hunter M. Herndon Jr. to David Dowdy, $425,000.
4209 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Marjoh LLC to Joshua Alexander Sprouse, $185,000.
GOOCHLAND
12113 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Brandi M. Pesetti, $634,074.
1632 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Robert J. Dinnie to John Landis Graham, $455,675.
282 Creekmore Place, Richmnd; Legault Homes LLC to James R. Noland, $395,562.
974 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Ali M. Boland, $702,551.
12104 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Donald C. Spurrier, $682,153.
306 Hawk Wing Drive, Manakin Sabot; H.C. Yu, trustee to Burton M. Marshall II, $950,000.
950 Issequena Lane, Crozier; Roland P. Clement, trustee to Daniel Alan Tamagni, $425,000.
38 Lower Tuckahoe Road East, Richmond; Robert M. Lissenden to Peyton M. Studebaker, $865,000.
9500 Pine Shadow Drive, Richmond; Marian Rosson Payne to Randal M. Reaves, $275,000.
2723 Preston Park Lane, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Carl C. Menge, $359,695.
5376 River Road West, Goochland; Jennifer S. Lehman to Alyon K. Sherry, $220,000.
4700 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; John K. Payne to Joshua HIll, $240,000.
4071 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Dustin D. Fender to Spencer Proffitt Chase, $287,500.
3990 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; Michael L. Pace to Bryson L. Nodley, $336,350.
Petersburg
1981 Anchor Ave.; MC and MC to Shoe Crazy Wine LLC, $399,000.
25-27 S Jefferson St.; ZB Realty LLC to Kerwin Opportunity Properties LLC, $225,000.
2601 N Steadman Drive; Wai-Sum Agnes Knog to Riley E. Ingram Sr., $340,000.
DINWIDDIE
23712 Addison St., North Dinwiddie; Larry D. Jett to George W. Keppler, $198,950.
3712 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; John W. Dietrich to Gerald Streat, $188,000.
3917 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; David W. Archer to Rhiannon Vitrano, $151,000.
10417 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Justin Mark Crews, $233,000.
7208 Jack Drive, North Dinwiddie; Donald D. Ramsey Sr. to Justin Horn, $214,900.
4016 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Donald Henshaw Inc. to Johnathan D. Hoylman, $211,500.
21501 Runaround Lane, Sutherland; Sonya Marie Henshaw to Miranda Raquel Martin, $247,000.
8340 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Marshall L. Brown, $235,000.
4608 Woodstream Drive, North Dinwiddie; Timothy D. Johnson to Benjamin Williams, $165,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
33 Brandywine Court; John B. Thompson to Jesse Rountree, $169,000.
105 Sadler Ave.; John W. Crowder IV to Geoffrey L. Alderson, $164,900.
1209 Yacht Basin Drive; Kyong S. Kwak to Larry Moore, $181,400.
HOPEWELL
521 Central Terrace; Catie Horne Ellis to Morgan Parker, $255,000.
3004 Danville St.; William K. Thibault to Lakeisha R. Sims, $152,500.
701 Yellowstone Drive; Bryan P. Lehser to Carlos G. Lopez Melendez, $199,900.
NEW KENT
8931 Angels Share Drive, New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Jose Flores Jr., $750,000.
13440 Cooks Mill, Lanexa; William R. Woodson to Shaun Jones, $500,000.
6908 Forest Drive, Quinton; Adam C. Matanoski to Christy P. Thomas, $235,000.
1781 Littleleaf Lane, Quinton; Jamie P. Summe to Richard D. Hubbs III, $275,000.
8821 Old River Road, New Kent; Joseph Stevens to Taylor Marie Stevens, $156,000.
5456 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Noel Ruiz, $459,730.
4069 Perkins Place Drive, Quinton; Colton W. Wyatt to Thomas Yeager, $270,000.
3311 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Phillip Ermin Gesotti, $350,099.
4414 Wigeon Drive, Providence Forge; John Rouse to David G. Blount, $341,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4141 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; Lajeune R. Peyton to Brandon D. Taylor, $230,000.
4237 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Gary F. Arakelian to Brandon D. Wilcox, $288,150.
13411 Crystal Drive, Disputanta; Edos LLC to Charles Lee Gauldin III, $232,500.
5215 Jerral Drive, Prince George; Nguyen Thi MInh Curtis to Tavis R. Vaughn, $180,000.
12275 Lilly Lane, Prince George; Ronnie G. Jenkins to Charles M. Chappell, $155,000.
6622 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Roy L. Sargeant to Bryan Leach, $222,500.
5500 Takach Road, Prince George; James E. Bryant to Nelson Joseph Torres, $255,000.
3221 Tavern Road, Petersburg; Leroy D. Evans Jr. to Bryan W. Miller, $257,950.
3130 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Johann Augschool to Joseph A. Meadows III, $238,000.
7610 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Mar Mal Home Builders LLC to Tina Faulcon Vines, $264,350.
Charles city
23.7 acres; Frank C. Debolt Jr. to Charles F. Scott III, $599,000.
Parcel; Paul A. Dresser Jr. to Melinda A. Murphy, trustee, $1,650,000.
AMELIA
6815 Beaver Pond Creek Road, Amelia Court House; William R. Ball Jr. to Brian D. Johnson, $285,000.
17795 Rolling Meadow Drive, Amelia Court House; Marie S. Wiley to Ann Winston Cardwell, $289,500.
CAROLINE
225 Admiral Drive, Ruther Glen; Robert Breedlove to Joshua W. Hoffman, $182,500.
17251 Begonia Drive, Ruther Glen; Spear Builders of Va. Inc. to Carolyn Cattron, $334,950.
714 Canterberry Drive, Ruther Glen; Namco Properties and Investments LLC to Dorcella M. Grate, $190,000.
17274 Day Lily Drive, Ruther Glen; Kenneth M. Marshall to Karrina M. Fields, $267,000.
17130 Elm St., Bowling Green; Jerry R. Abel Jr. to Bartolo Rivas Diaz, $174,900.
4471 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Deborah V. George to Jonathen J. Benemann, $300,000.
674 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Adolph Knehr to Cynthia J. Spicer, $440,000.
368 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; John T. Riggs to James Vawter, $270,000.
12096 Longleaf Road, Ruther Glen; Eric Q. Shaw to Keith Duplessis, $230,000.
18456 Patriot Lane, Ruther Glen; Michael K. Johnson to Wesley Foor, $340,000.
261 Somerset Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael K. Gammill II to Denise Carmen Wanta, $283,000.
592 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Marilyn D. Robertson, $217,690.
CUMBERLAND
1.574 acres; Aairah LLC to Shifa LLC, $1,044,000.
2.49 acres; Steve C. Scott to Taylor Holy, $160,000.
49.463 acres; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Robert K. Lipscomb IV, $700,000.
lot 21, Quail Run; Karen P. Haas to Ansionette L. HIx, $150,000.
KING AND QUEEN
288 Holly Springs Lane, Bruington; Delphine R. Braxton-Tyler to Jared Degrand, $230,000.
3586 Rose Mount Road, Walkerton; Kellum Homes LLC to David S. Mitchell, $240,000.
KING WILLIAM
80 Choctaw Ridge, Aylett; Donald K. Lovelace to David Cuffley, $194,900.
2107 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Virginia Craft Homes Inc. to Anita P. Mims, $155,000.
539 Flotbeck Road, King William; Joseph L. Smith to Philip Joseph Henley, $507,000.
1990 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Rochelle A. Hunt, $154,950.
322 Lamae Circle, Aylett; Edward A. Parry IV to Christopher Shawn Mantlo, $193,000.
207 Oak Ridge Court, Aylett; Alan W. Rolfe to Richard Robert Drexhagen, $262,000.
11542 W River Road, Aylett; David Roger Levesque to Latesha J. Brown, $170,000.
306 Tyler Trail, Aylett; S & C Building Co. to Roy J. Mills, $345,540.
WILLIAMSBURG
207 Quarterpath Road; Henrietta Evans Dubinok to Frederick J. Hannah, $248,000.
6 Wildwood Lane; Archie A. Turner to Ralph A. Margnotti Jr., $659,900.
231 Lewis Burwell; Plantation Group LLC to Ashley Redinger, $223,900.
3929 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jeffrey S. Hunt, $325,380.
207 Quarterpath Road; Henrietta Evans Dubinok to Frederick J. Hannah, $248,000.
6 Wildwood Lane; Archie A. Turner to Ralph A. Margnotti Jr., $659,900.
JAMES CITY
6301 Adams Hunt Drive, Williamsburg; Maridel Lee Weigle to Laurie J. Trueblood, $279,900.
4327 Audley Green Terrace, Williamsburg; Donald Slusher to John William Fulcher, $260,000.
4536 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Jacqueline R. Jochen to Benjamin A. Kedo, $205,500.
4955 Burnely Drive, Williamsburg; June E. Harding, trustee to Michael P. Beatty, $265,000.
1681 Centennial Drive, Toano; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Keith W. Rowles, $685,000.
4416 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; Joseph E. Cole to Timothy M. Ketterman, $280,000.
172 Devon Road, Williamsburg; Sandra K. Voll to Warren C. Jones, $357,500.
106 Dickson Circle, Toano; Doris Lawson to Michael B. Tiefenback, $240,000.
4083 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Arden A. Aylesworth to Richard Huskey, $449,000.
9572 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gilbert Mizelle, $380,235.
1592 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; David J. Trickey to CSO Revocable Living Trust, $1,290,000.
103 Highfield Drive, Toano; Piyapa Prasut to Logan Ray Harrelson, $215,000.
3234 Kenton Court, Toano; Adam W. Rothwell to Allyson M. Griffith, $200,000.
240 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; Dennis M. Phillips to Cory A. Dente, $309,000.
4 Minor Court, Williamsburg; Dustin W. Jeffcoat to Michael A. Modest, $545,000.
209 Neck O' Land Road, Williamsburg; John Eugene Hall to Keith M. Sobczak, $202,000.
107 Oslo Court, Williamsburg; Robert Godwin Jones to Adam Gregory Warner, $250,000.
308 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Muen Lin, $242,150.
1507 Prosperity Court, Unit 70, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Richard T. Cartwright Jr., trustee, $276,928.
138 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Ronald Page Ayres to Samuel Lyons, $290,000.
306 Rivers Edge, Williamsburg; Alvin N. Puryear, trustee to Stephen F. Pond, $910,000.
141 Roger Smith, Williamsburg; John J. Domingo, trustee to LInda Kostek, $472,000.
258 Sandy Bay Road, Williamsburg; John E. Reece to Kenneth M. Goldsmith, $755,000.
104 Shields Point, Williamsburg; Scott Wayne Griffith to Timothy A. Davis, $210,000.
4247 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert Earl O'Brien, $349,697.
5310 Sloan Square, Williamsburg; John R. Struck to James Anderson, $213,000.
1 Sumner Court, Toano; Robert J. Stemann Jr. to Cartus Financial Corp., $265,000.
7621 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Robert Luke Swift, $208,990.
205 Tralee, Williamsburg; Joseph R. Graves to Brian J. Roberts, $785,000.
Unit 213, Padgetts Ordinary Condo; Motrosa Property LLC to Gregory Gallo, $190,000.
4905 Whitby Mews, Williamsburg; Douglas P. Smith to Rachael Elizabeth Gruen, $211,000.
6447 Zachariah Drive, Williamsburg; Richard L. Clarke to Anna Maria Salazar, $495,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.