RICHMOND

1416 N 22nd St; Xtreme Homes Llc to Jacket Properties Llc, $157,500.

812 N 26th St; Steward Thomas R and Carolyn C to Von Tish Kurt M and Kristina, $355,000.

1128 N 28th St; Kirven Elizbeth to Hhgrubb Llc, $160,000.

3417 2nd Ave; Cc Richmond I Llc to Bryant Rivas Jesse, $203,000.

1107 N 33rd St; Caul Theodore L Jr to Frederick Judy Johnson, $215,000.

1122 N 33rd St; 17-5 Llc to Salomonsky Henry, $200,000.

1225 N 38th St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Alfaro Melissa, $275,000.

1012 W 49th St; Edwards William L to Us Bank Na, $161,234.

618 Albemarle St; Stossel Joseph A and Anna M to McGill Hong and Maria, $310,000.

10321 Apache Road; Huss Thomas L Jr and Sarah M to Williams Joseph Hayden, $335,000.

4001 Augusta Ave; Edwards Larry to Ritchie Eric B, $260,000.

1708 Belleville St; Inland Harbor Llc to 1708 Belleville Llc, $2,000,000.

6338 Bliley Road; Middleton Greg and Elizabeth to Carroll Anne and Luyster Cara W, $179,000.

2700 E Broad St; Walker Rhett B to Grace Peter James, $850,000.

2911 E Broad St, Ua; Colon Mayda V to Franz Debby, $285,000.

1104 Carlisle Ave; Property Key Solutions Llc to Symanietz Cody Wayne, $199,900.

2920 Chamberlayne Ave; Shakanator 2 Properties Llc to Shiloh Enterprise Properties, $360,000.

418 W Clay St; Anderson Shelia V to Ashworth David N, $208,700.

712 N Colonial Ave; 2901 Monument Llc to Cheever Abigail, $732,500.

23 S Davis Ave; Joyce John Michael to Bryant Anne Randolph, $411,608.

2500 Deepwater Terminal Road; Chestnut Hill 95 Llc to 2500dwt Llc, $2,200,000.

3230 Douglasdale Road; Craft Development Llc to Goodson Rebecca N, $335,000.

804 Erich Road; Crawley Shawn to Alvarez Julie N, $176,000.

5107 Forest Hill Ave; Newman Charles S and Ann S to Robertson Shelby, $248,000.

4506 W Franklin St; Stubbs Jim Snyder to Litman Mary R and Michael C, $560,000.

1422 Garber St; Gentry Ronald D and Karen M to Elliott Paul E and Kristi A, $158,000.

5130 Glenbeigh Dr; Odom Rita M to Rockingham Ronald L, $250,000.

4009 W Grace St; Soffee Debra L to Witt Andrew P, $355,000.

4608 W Grace St; Hilemn Douglas to Schnepf Jon Barret, $451,000.

4322 Grantlake Road; Williams J Willard Revocable to Chaber Denna, $252,000.

1819 Grove Ave; Pflugrath Charles and Beverly E to White Emily O and Alec, $590,000.

2403 Haden Ave; Polly Lyle D and Dora G to The McDowell Company Llc, $175,000.

409 N Hamilton St, Uj; Transform Va Llc Trs 409 N to Pesesky Mark Steven, $217,000.

1723 Hanover Ave, U4; Smith Richard M Trustee to Miller Johnny Leroy, $600,000.

400 Hull St; 400 Hull Street Llc to 400 Hull Apartments Llc, $4,599,460.

4344 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Easton William Sr, $281,285.

4381 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Santos Daniela, $371,825.

4642 Kensington Ave; Devar William R to Kirby Cove 2018 Revocable Trust, $590,000.

3121 Lamb Ave; Vertex Realty and Investments Llc to Carson Nicholas David, $259,000.

327 Lexington Road; Snipes Wesley C and Annamarie to Lee Christopher S and Rachel B, $710,000.

1315 Loch Lomond Lane; Anderson George W to Anderson George Wayne, $400,000.

1806 Maple Shade Lane; Young Keith R to Madlinger Alexander P II, $260,000.

2308 E Marshall St; Cromer William Michael to Okeefe Edward Andrew, $500,000.

6141 Merrifield Dr; Bagley Clayton R to Willis David Denton Jr, $241,000.

4010 Monticello St; Trible Marisa V and William A III to Edwards Matthew, $320,000.

3805 Monument Ave; Davis Ian H and Shari R Trs to Cassiday Kristina R, $480,000.

4008 Newport Dr; Dodge Marshall Owen to Keener Maria Laane, $200,000.

5016 Old Midlothian Tpke; Kayla Llc to Capek Properties Llc, $412,000.

623 Overbrook Road; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Hayes Harrison L, $549,950.

1605 Park Ave; Chichester Virginia P to Capital City Properties Llc, $340,000.

4902 Park Ave; Ragland Charles Alexander to Burton Andrew, $360,000.

411 S Pine St; Davis William J to Kim Scott Kitae, $255,000.

211 N Plum St; William Deutsch Llc to Bradley Richard Lynn, $495,000.

3015 R St; Audet Elizabeth to Manzano Evllyn, $190,000.

5015 Riverside Dr; Ivie Michael L to Hargett Gloria, $2,100,000.

7513 Rockfalls Dr; Ainge Mark W and Mobrem Pegah to Wilson Emily, $322,500.

208 Seneca Road; Street Jane R to McGuire Kandance and Phillip, $655,315.

13 N Stafford Ave; Meredith Branch Llc to Delaney Daniel John, $493,370.

2819 Stonewall Ave; Nelson Catherine C to Reza Kevin, $305,000.

4501 Stuart Ave; Hulcher Kimberly L to Klein Andrew M, $455,000.

1205 Westbrook Ave; McPherson Estate to McLane Joseph Brently, $299,000.

1350 Westwood Ave, U707; Kent Joseph F III and Mary C to Ellis Andrew M, $439,000.

2829 Weymouth Dr; Waller Lewis M Jr to Babcock Mark H and Amy C, $328,000.

HENRICO

11604 Alder Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Hilker John S Jr and Karol M to Kapoor Aashish and Chandni Mittal, $463,500.

803 Arlington Cir, Henrico; Lemay David B to Powell William Davis and Elizabeth B W, $750,000.

10803 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patel Sheila and Sachin, $308,135.

4322 Austin Ave, Henrico; Southwood Management Inc to Gorr Erik, $160,000.

3007 Balster Ln, Henrico; Cleavenger Adrian M to Hanna Luther A and Warda A Botros, $300,550.

1335 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Brookins David J to Lloyd James Dawson, $229,950.

1507 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Hewlett Kevin B and Garland G and L G Davis to Perkins Richard K and Traci B and Kelly M, $175,000.

908 Bogart Rd, Henrico; Hernandez Jeffrey to Preau Sean and Tamara, $268,150.

4350 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Garcia Linda D, $304,510.

11913 Boulware Ct, Glen Allen; Senderak Lee Ann to Collings Casey A and Erica Eriksdotter, $379,900.

520 Bressingham Dr, Henrico; Butler Michelle R to Thomas Stacey R, $205,000.

1001 Brookwood Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Parris Marcy Lynnette to Logan Dennis Lamar, $229,950.

4132 Bush Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Partin Robert L and Joyce S to Partin R Lee II, $150,000.

4009 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Gray Robert J and Cheryl A, $432,005.

100 Casey St, Sandston; Peters Andrew L to Haynes Staci Dyan, $159,000.

2652 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Gm Ventures Llc to Schwartz Rebecca, $180,000.

10703 Charlesfield Ct, Henrico; Terry Christen L to Payne Tracy Olivia, $205,000.

503 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Trueheart Rosa B and Constance W Peyton to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $155,000.

6206 Club Rd, Henrico; Selfe Trevor M and James W III to Renew Homes Llc, $150,000.

207 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Maddux Jackson Dominique R to Jordan Erin M, $151,200.

228 Cragmont Cir, Henrico; Townsend David B and Erica H to Guthrie Michael B and Marci S, $1,750,000.

11415 Creekside Ct, Henrico; Pace William Noel Jr and Kay Kent to Hubbard Steven C, $274,000.

1712 Dairy Farm Ct, Henrico; Jones Marcus N to Wright Katrina L and Sylvia V Logan, $325,000.

1504 Davis Ave, Glen Allen; Stroia Daniel C to Williams Monteque C, $240,000.

2300 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Green Joan Taylor, $150,000.

1606 Dillyn Pl, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Hope Brandon A and Ashley D Wran-Hope, $200,000.

1119 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Davis Elliott H and Thomasine P to Deyo Jeffery A, $182,000.

9315 Electra Ln, Henrico; Bruckhart Robert G and Margaret N to Williams Samuel Free and Carey Elizabeth, $245,000.

12756 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Kaya Taner and Fatma Zernur, $1,000,350.

137 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Barnes Sarah Katherleen to Dungee Joseph N Jr, $200,000.

4172 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Allin Eileen R to Shen Irving J and Jennifer Y, $305,000.

3001 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chirico Rodney P and Patsy M, $306,165.

3007 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bauwens Zinab, $305,746.

1616 Fawcett Ln, Henrico; Harmon Tyrem to Marwaha Investments Llc, $186,706.

3413 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Lowman Robert S and Joan G to Richardson Regina M, $421,500.

1616 Foster Rd, Henrico; Bowles Michael to Lawrence Katheine Leigh, $239,000.

10317 Fraser Ct, Henrico; Berens Matthew R and Jacqueline A to Crook Joseph B and Heather, $348,000.

401 Gaslight Ter, Henrico; Fahed Joseph M and Mary Ellen to Lauser Bruce, $580,000.

1602 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Callaham Mae R to Odikadze David, $162,500.

6501 W Grace St, Henrico; Mobley Adam J to Danil Midhat B, $165,000.

2018 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; R P Bain Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $233,500.

8131 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Wilton Aynsley to Borden Wendy Sumner, $275,100.

3800 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Clement Donald L and Jayne to Gordon Christine Anne, $165,000.

12335 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Chen Mei and Feng Yun Zhao, $525,311.

1537 Heritage Hill Cir, Henrico; Stansfield Thomas I and Miranda L to Atchison Carol A and Michael D, $177,000.

10113 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Lester Jeremy A and Catherine Juson to Marrandette Christopher S and Tabitha L, $289,000.

1214 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Tamagni Daniel A to Fowler Eugenia K, $243,000.

8798 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Wright Sean O and Marlene C to Kniffen Heather and David, $299,000.

10412 Huntsmoor Dr, Henrico; Maddox Jon to Sammons Isabella, $340,000.

6200 Joseph Way, Glen Allen; Dahl Cameron F and Mary Beth to Augst Robert Dale and Mandy M, $360,000.

3100 Kenbridge St, Henrico; Isale Properties Llc to Pack Ruth A, $150,000.

3050 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Gore Heather N to Rutledge Frances M, $269,000.

4701 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Owens Steven and Helen to Tarpley Danielle, $259,000.

10805 Leabrook Dr, Glen Allen; Boegner Philip and Eva M to Agrawal Kshitij and Preetha, $819,000.

5406 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bischof Kirsten L, $369,550.

5418 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bailey Jonathan Dwight, $328,350.

10955 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Lee Jun I and Suji, $550,296.

8203 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Swadley Charles E and Susan S Trustees to Trible William III and Marisa, $280,000.

10712 Maben Trl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Yeh Yi-Chun and Joseph Landry, $488,048.

12125 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Heart Cherri to Kotini Paavan and Madhuri, $613,000.

214 Meroyn Dr, Sandston; Sosa Jorge A and Delmy Guadalupe to Byrne Peggy J, $196,000.

9015 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Holmes Jane S and Patrick K to Rockfish Properties Llc, $230,000.

3010 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Kaufmann Alison M to Das Ruma, $185,000.

5416 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ryan Melissa, $254,275.

8660 Nesslewood Rd, Henrico; Maloney Kevin Michael to Maloney Daniel M, $257,000.

3411 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Williams Jakia, $231,815.

3417 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Northern Kenya J, $236,500.

5417 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Yeager Audrey C, $271,525.

1108 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Grant G Wingate III to Chirco Joseph and Claire Davis, $350,000.

8917 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Devoe James A Jr and Amy W to Pahuja Rishi Chandra and Maria A, $1,535,000.

4820 Old Main St, U612, Henrico; Shilling Susanne to Hill June V, $355,000.

5928 Old Orchard Rd, Henrico; Sinkovic James P and Jeanne M Trustees to Martin and Associates Real Estate Llc, $206,000.

3205 Opal Ave, Henrico; Wood Benny L to Federal National Mortgage Association, $183,000.

8 Paris Ridge Ln, Henrico; Hackney Roby H and Stacy L to Breit-Rupe Sean Matthew and Christel E H, $850,000.

1821 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.

2900 Pennington Rd, Henrico; Bennett James A to Tamang Pema and Suja Pradhan, $245,000.

201 Pilgrim Ln, Henrico; Rmt Investments Llc Np Et Al to Masiello Abigail Rose and Anthony W Bell, $380,000.

7506 N Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Ellis James R Jr and Gail S Trustees to Shearwood John S and Dominique M O'Connell, $252,000.

7721 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Reilly Kevin J and Laura F Trustees to Yette Celia L, $159,500.

2918 Putney Rd, Henrico; Reinhard Emma K to Robertson Sebastien Matthew and Lucia M A, $255,000.

900 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Thurston Thomas A and Karin to Mitchell Tammy L, $335,000.

1205 Ridgecrest Dr, Henrico; Clement Gaston Mack to Rustemovic Ramo, $180,000.

4901 Riverplace Ct, Glen Allen; Dunn Thomas I and Nancy A to Liu Michael Ta-Chiang and Vivian Chao, $750,000.

1613 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Lynch James Mark to Lynch Christopher Matthew, $150,000.

3013 Sable Rd, Henrico; Masood Abdur R and Sharifa S to Otten Christopher J and Bronwyn O, $395,000.

4357 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Long Steven Patrick, $295,000.

10334 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Muzevich Katie M to Luedde Robert A and Natalie K, $333,000.

9405 Sherry Ln, Henrico; Davis James R and Diane S to Lewis Jonathan, $209,900.

321 Silver Ridge Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Seward Derwin, $236,000.

9505 Skyview Dr, Henrico; Winfree Adam C to Johnson Michael, $306,000.

10824 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Ditrapani Anthony R Jr and Susan S to Clancy Patrick M and Blair B, $405,750.

10825 Stanton Way, Henrico; Rice Frederick D to Booth Douglas Shane, $230,000.

4907 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Walker Kevin A to Lewis Ann Johnson, $157,500.

3929 Three Foxes Dr, Henrico; Empowering Properties Llc to Davis Velicia, $268,500.

4013 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patch Trevor Alexander and Samantha A, $360,215.

4028 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Shinault Angus Jr and Paulette K, $355,696.

7320 Turner Rd, Henrico; Jacobsen Barry L to Stephens Reche, $175,000.

3404 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Wittie Philip Dale and Patricia Ann Daylor, $740,340.

611 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Fung Duncan C and Suzanne S to Sharma Vivek and Ruchi, $1,050,000.

3100 Warren Pl, Glen Allen; Secure Homes Llc to Castro Lloyd D and Amy E, $309,950.

1314 Westridge Rd, Henrico; True Earnest F and Shirley C to Rodriguez Steven Michael, $170,000.

6701 Wicker Meadows Cir, Henrico; Pocahontas B Llc to Davis Marjorie, $150,250.

808 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Waybright Carl T Sr to Lawes Lisa, $199,000.

5428 Wintergreen Rd, Glen Allen; Larose Jason M to Mayhew Marvin F, $285,000.

10555 Woodman Rd, Glen Allen; Groome Adam T and Brittany N to Shimmel Corey, $382,000.

Chesterfield

8023 Ainsdale Ln; Millen John B III and Laura H to Nevel Christopher M and C L, $320,000.

14101 Alcorn Wy; Abel Warren R and Karen K to Moreland Ralph E and Jeanette E, $320,000.

9431 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Kay Eli Alexander, $474,626.

6304 Arbor Landing Dr; Grimes Stephen D and Ann W to Colyer Aaron C and Mein Katelyn, $265,000.

2307 Arrowood Rd; Samreth C S and Bujtas R J Jr to Keefer Paul D and Abigail I, $205,000.

11001 Ashburn Rd; Slemp Dennett C and Mary Clarke to Smith Boyd Y, $215,100.

108 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Baltz Douglas W and Sherrine A, $407,316.

5925 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Diaz Rigoberto B and Benavides N, $325,000.

9324 Bailey Oak Dr; Link George S and Peggy J to Voegelin Renee and Christopher E, $348,250.

21105 Baileys Ln; Stone Harbor Llc to Wallace Blair, $215,800.

13000 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Coward Jazmine C and Conner K G, $381,150.

4113 Bellstone Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to McEntee Ryan D and Lauren P, $718,806.

14126 Bermuda Point Ct; Santiago Alexis and Palencia W to Gruber Joshua, $212,000.

3067 Black Gum Tr; Army Matthew D and Brittney A to Pelaez-Giron Derek Alberto, $258,500.

16012 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jomp Katherine M and John T, $448,911.

8012 Bole Hat Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Erickson Ninon, $439,805.

10506 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Davis Diane W, $267,255.

10524 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Lee Nam H and Seok H, $276,895.

14724 Bridge Creek Dr; Bryant William G and Colleen C to Velaga Sundeep and Dhulipalla K, $362,000.

11241 Buckhead Tr; Brightly Doris B Trustee to Tweed Zayne R and Erin McGann, $470,000.

3019 Burley Ridge Tr; Mason-Evans Shelise to Cole Tamecia Mae and Roderick W, $274,900.

3407 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Duncan William and Valeria, $287,580.

7300 Cannonade Ct; 7300 Cannonade Llc to Leer George Michael and Leer K R, $250,000.

9907 Castle Glen Tr; Showcase Builders Inc to Nguyen Phouvy, $245,000.

5043 Cedarbend Ln; Weir Anne Elizabeth to Tunia Reginald W III, $165,000.

2512 Channelmark Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wilson Sean C and Lu Syke Weihua, $586,650.

10507 Chesdin Ridge Dr; Wilson Jeffery D to Chappelle Robert A, $315,000.

705 Cheyney Cr; Cheyne John Paul L and Alma B to Higgins Joyce L, $179,500.

1610 Clear Springs Ct; West Michael D and Christy L to Paruszkiewicz Patrick V and M H, $278,750.

8413 Cobblegrove Ct; NVR Inc to Redmond Heesun, $331,385.

13805 Comstock Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Dandridge Weldon T and Nicole R, $434,023.

9807 Cravensford Lp; D R Horton Inc to Valenzuela Diaz Hector G, $336,000.

5131 Croft Crossing Dr; Repole Jennifer D to Jackson Brenda and Jackson K B, $205,000.

364 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Sonnett John Courtney and Joanne, $308,929.

2503 N Cropper Ct; Joerger Raymond J to Wolf William Joseph, $188,000.

12616 Dawnridge Ct; Barnes Andrew and Jamie to Word Kay, $325,500.

21106 Deodora Dr; Williams Willie R and Ernestine to Irby Richard L II and Deziah M, $183,000.

7016 Desert Candle Dr; Catalano Kim P and Sallie A to Burgess Alice S, $309,950.

14930 Dogwood Ridge Ct; Robinson Eric W and Victoria L to Wells Fargo Bank N A, $196,020.

1507 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Morrison Gerald L and Rolonda, $240,768.

1542 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Flournoy Keith Earl II, $270,659.

6368 Eagles Crest Ln; Goodwin Constance to Gentry Deane E, $233,000.

5839 Ecoff Av; Gongloff Adam W and Angela M to Jolly Matthew A, $270,000.

1601 Elmart Ln; Z&A Properties Llc to Poole Jimmy L Jr and Khidhra S, $266,500.

6500 Elvas Ln; Main Street Homes to Osborne Stephen W and Joan J, $497,950.

3822 Evershot Ct; Jones Jeffrey Tyler to Monaco Michael R and Alexandra M, $374,900.

9360 Fallow Dr; Swope Ryan T to Miller Maureen G, $235,000.

9407 Fenestra Cr; Tdz Properties Llc to Moody Jennifer D and Brown B A, $199,900.

15743 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Jones Laurie Bennett, $366,048.

4500 Fordham Rd; Houston Chad R and Bowser Laura to Wagy Andrew M, $225,000.

15572 Fox Cove Cr; Trahan Katherine M to Lassiter Louis G and Patricia M, $634,000.

16100 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Judson Randall L and Kay E, $660,000.

16381 Genito Rd; Scott Jane W to Spruill Lynley L and Spruill J L, $214,900.

11612 Gordon School Rd; Alligood Ronald R II and C W to Burgio Victoria Denise, $205,000.

4307 Grantly Ct; McNamara J P and McNamara N Trs to Efford Richard E and Roomiya Z, $770,000.

3800 Grizzard Dr; Rent Rva Now Llc to Mattern Susan and Mattern C, $172,000.

9925 Groundhog Dr; Dorsey Thomas C and Laura M to Hancock Susan Inge, $194,500.

5161 Hackney Rd; Four C's Services Inc to McKinnon Jared M and Maryaskin A, $217,900.

16108 Hallowell Rg; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Lowry Emma Louise, $352,548.

7636 Hampton Green Dr; Matthews Stephen L and Stacey R to Tajammal Umma F and Iqbal Fawad, $385,000.

13131 Hampton Meadows Pl; Callaway Caison and Emily R to Sharp Samuel Grant and Meghan C, $352,500.

8418 Hann Rd; Otero Ramona Pair Lee to Stewart Linwood M, $191,000.

5201 Hartsdale Rd; Paruszkiewicz Melodye M and P to Carter Kevin and Vertelle Marie, $193,390.

5624 Hereld Green Dr; Barbour Shane and Karen A to Glascott Andrew J and Amie R, $291,000.

15500 Hidden Falls Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Wolfrey Gregory K and Betty P, $510,000.

4025 Hilltop Farms Tr; Bucka Edward J and Kimberly A to Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr 2018-B, $202,000.

11651 Holly Hill Rd; Temple David J and Joan R to Wilfong Wayne E and Melissa C, $320,000.

9805 Husting Tr; Lpp Mortgage Inc to Pereira Juan Domingo, $172,500.

5718 Ironhorse Rd; Morgan Emmett S and Pearl to Williams Justin tonya D, $302,000.

316 Janlar Dr; Duncan Hazel P to Grigsby Jason and Abigail, $238,000.

17330 Jennway Mw; Szabo Aaron M and Pamela J to Davis Stephen and Allison, $452,000.

13105 Kanbaugh Ct; Perdue James M and Catherine H to Brookins David J, $292,000.

10512 Keithwood Py; Altice Jessica F and McCarty Z D to Watkins Taylor Monet, $191,699.

9723 Kennesaw Rd; Davis Brian C to Chicas M and Alfonso Hernandez P, $194,000.

9030 Kings Crown Rd; Keritsis Maria F Revoc Trust to Wofford Christopher M and C R, $388,000.

3801 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Gleyzer Yan, $542,448.

3918 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Gramling Jonathan J and Han Y, $365,000.

13979 Krim Point Rd; Nyholm Eileen A Trustee to Drake Judith Ann, $330,000.

8024 Lammermoor Ct; Hughes Cynthia L to Felker Luke A and Katie E, $355,000.

4031 Lazy Stream Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Boyd Jarmel and Logan, $343,950.

2021 Lindell Rd; Hasty Ann T to Syprzak Jeanette G, $264,500.

4312 Litchfield Dr; Martin Donald W and Rebecca P to Brown Matthew Thomas Bayliss, $259,950.

1619 Litwack Cove Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Trent Rashe and Ashley, $435,070.

4905 Long Shadow Dr; Hefner Brian William to Ahonen Meaghan Mauck, $185,000.

9043 Lost Forest Dr; Beckford Derval L to Bowles Alexis Nicole, $176,000.

11167 Lyndenwood Dr; Krisher Bradley J and Jamie N to Peck Christopher and Linsey, $369,900.

1037 Mansfield Crossing Rd; Sheldon Scott Matthew and Kim to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $227,776.

4605 Mason Dale Ct; Hockaday Monica L to Harrison Delonte A, $189,500.

4108 McHoward Rd; Lowe Clark W and Betty S to Fajardo Franco M D Et Al, $230,000.

5615 Melbeck Ct; Perkins Valerie R to Wright Stephanie C, $265,000.

14422 Michaux Springs Dr; Main Street Homes to Marshall Maureen Paley, $451,348.

4711 Milfax Rd; Parson Adrienne M to Rice Eleanore M, $155,000.

14613 Mill Spring Dr; Correa Gustovo A to Thompson James W, $299,999.

5101 Misty Spring Dr; Giacchi Francesco and Ann to Best Melissa, $264,500.

4053 Monza Dr; Maiorano Steven and Karen to Rojas Ortega Wilson I, $285,000.

11921 Murray Hill Dr; Gorey Robert F S and Mary L to Holland Suzanne Marisa Trustee, $289,950.

10141 Natural Bridge Rd; Burrows Shawn J to Ellis Judah M and Christine, $208,000.

14421 Newgate Rd; Putnam Jeb S and Louise M to Walker Matthew E and Emily H, $554,900.

7373 Norwood Pond Pl; Chambers Frances S and Glenn C E to Williams Judith L, $235,000.

9812 Old Cannon Rd; Greska Jason M and Janet to Von Kelsch Elizabeth B, $267,000.

2131 Olympic Ct; Foltz Investments Llc to Varghese Jimmy P, $242,000.

701 Orchard Harvest Dr; Dunn Donald D to Burnette Hamilton R and Donna M, $255,000.

13536 Oxley Ct; Lee Hee S and Hye S to Brown Shaneek Karleen, $255,000.

2546 Penrose Dr; Staples Christopher to Seymour Matthew and Deanna, $285,000.

13301 Pharlap Turn; Nixon Craig D and Allen Amy R to Kinchen Jucoby, $225,000.

14401 Pipers Tr; Crance Derek R and Rosa E to Saufley Logan Barrett Et Als, $599,000.

609 Pocono Dr; Carr Patricia A to Forster Stephen L, $215,000.

1719 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Underwood Johnnie H Jr and R M, $280,223.

257 Pumpkin Pl; Lang Annette G to Norton Donna, $335,000.

14111 Puritan Rd; Matthews Linwood S and Judith W to Campbell Aaron and Kristin, $270,000.

2830 Queenswood Rd; Arnold Robert E to Trammell Kent and Alisha, $459,000.

3024 Ramsey Dr; Carter Emanuel I to Foster Tyrone and Naomi, $225,000.

12224 Richmond St; Simmons Bruce S and Lisa L to Grant Jeffrey M, $280,000.

5302 Ridgerun Pl; Jenkins Carl E Jr Trustee to Hall Lucien T, $191,000.

12810 River Rd; Burchett Kermel T and Mildred W to Keith Jones Properties Llc, $369,900.

4331 Round Hill Dr; Ramondo Anthony to Aldana Heydi Mejia, $202,000.

13907 Sagewood Tc; Johnson Moltka N to Shedd Kevin J, $200,000.

4919 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Radke Ryan and Cathy P, $569,770.

10611 Sarata Ln; Moore Louise to Ramos Norma E and Vanegas Alicia, $175,000.

10508 Seacliff Ln; Ostrowski M F and McCandless C M to Flowers April X Et Als, $185,000.

16025 Searchlight Ct; Safrit Robert E to Rivera-Rosado C and Buitrago S M, $232,000.

405 Sentinel Ln; Mitchell William N and Wanda F to Reiman Christopher and Tychelle, $224,500.

14130 Shallow Creek Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Parker Dartanyan and Tasha, $349,950.

4412 Sherman Rd; Gravitt Gay C to Chaaban Nour and Farah, $192,900.

2619 Shoreham Dr; Hetrick Denise to Dewitt J P and M G and Green C A, $232,000.

12107 Silbyrd Dr; Allen David B to Williams Sean, $435,000.

12930 Singer Rd; Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Four C's Services Inc, $167,500.

7915 Southford Tr; Dimitris Jennifer Lynn to Archer Nicole E, $242,000.

8249 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Morrissette Emily and Travis, $434,513.

9720 Spring Run Rd; Mosby Maretha Et Al to Harris Turner and Marable Dev, $151,000.

15036 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Schmalzbach Brian D and A E, $605,508.

5706 Sterlingworth Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Stephen Michael, $380,710.

2607 Sugarberry Ln; Coyner C P to Jones Gregory E and Ruby B, $535,000.

9409 Summercreek Dr; Reese M Ann to Orlando David L and Loretta M, $420,000.

8573 Sunningdale Tr; Trent Melody to McGinn Michael J and Duda Lisa A, $330,000.

6207 Swift Paddle Tn; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lyne Joseph C Jr and Stephany, $531,324.

16508 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Martin Ashley, $246,915.

16516 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Sutton Stephen J Et Als, $257,990.

8425 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nelson Thomas L Jr and Carolyn, $440,345.

2901 Tinstree Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Underwood Kenny-Jo Preston, $165,000.

1701 Treewood Ln; Robertson Karen A to De La Serna Foster R, $182,000.

1300 Turnmill Dr; Silver Alan J and Williams J L to Spadora Thomas and Lindsay F, $281,000.

1813 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Taye Samuel and Nigussie Ezana, $278,455.

6427 Twin Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Burton Milton E and Barbara S, $425,925.

1800 Upperbury Dr; Justis Brendan and Andrea to Ownby Eric T and Kelly R, $289,900.

12506 Village School Ln; Gomez Andres F to Doyle Joshua A and Melanie B, $275,000.

118 Vollie Rd; Cummings Dennis J and Megan E to Morris Austin Michael, $331,000.

1928 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Tabb Katrina, $263,115.

16830 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Lewis Nicholas J, $537,813.

11406 Weeping Cherry Ln; Cheatham Michael D and Casey C to Antosiak Christopher and S B, $330,000.

4002 West Ct; Walker Christopher R to Walden Daniel Llc, $184,500.

1201 Westwood Village Ln; Watkins Claudia H Trustee to Mickool Edward J and Karen S, $230,000.

606 Wexwood Ct; Phillips C Sloan and Elizabeth J to Marsh Katherine N and Bradley B, $510,000.

11536 Wiltstaff Dr; Harvey Samuel L to Smith Charlotte M, $218,400.

1327 Winslow Rd; Mayberry Suzanne Michele to Clark Brigid K, $265,000.

6912 Winters Prey Tl; Farriss Brandon to Morse Roger Thomas and Laura, $413,000.

11300 Woodland Pond Py; Frazier James Dale to Greska Jason and Janet K, $420,000.

12402 Wynnstay Ct; Belanger Derrek M and Katheryn C to Hamad Sammy and Maysa, $492,000.

HANOVER

13493 Ashland Road, Ashland; Norris M. Dyke to Jan W. Stem, $470,000.

8172 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Carolyn Smith, $311,251.

7353 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Barry D. Delancy, $339,289.

10325 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; E.G. Moore to Andrew E. Blazek, $334,950.

10998 Carrolls Way, Glen Allen; Ronald W. Hopkins, trusee to Jose Santos Nunez Iraheta, $200,000.

11438 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; Linda F. Young to Richard L. Holtz, $299,950.

511 Chapman St., Ashand; Irving W. Mathews to Steven J. Prichard, $175,000.

8508 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Carlos M. Infante, $490,851.

9283 Coleman Road, Mechanicsville; 9283 Coleman Road Land Trust to Brenda Diane Green, $293,800.

9081 Cottleston Circle, Mechanicsville; Ian A. Whitlock to Keith Brian Rodenhausen Jr., $405,000.

6405 Diamond Court, Mechanicsville; Allegra Uva to Jorge Aguilar, $220,000.

6323 Draperfield Road, Mechanicsville; KMA #2 of Virginia LC to Stephanie S. Rue, $1,553,415.

8301 Fieldshire Drive, Mechanicsville; William G. Hase to Amber J. Stanley, $280,000.

9160 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mary Garrison, $474,500.

14248 Hickory Oaks Lane, Ashland; Michael Joseph McCabe to Russell Jay Chenault, $407,000.

9868 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Aaron Kuzemchak, $349,950.

9891 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Lisa A. McCarthy, $396,739.

7421 Irish Rose Court, Mechanicsville; John J. Brennan to Lisa J. Kirby, $260,000.

6804 Joshua Aaron Court, Mechanicsville; Kenneth Dale Harrell to Peter J. Shellooe, $287,000.

8116 Landover Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathy Giessel to Wayne L. Marshall, $265,000.

8074 Lynmar Lane, Mechanicsville; Claude W. Gibson to Timothy Lucas Cook, $180,000.

9382 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; Karen Ellen Stewart to , $541,627.

4086 Market Road, Mechanicsville; Charles W. Winn to Ranger I. Freeman, $180,000.

10117 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Daxeshkumar Chimanbhai Patel, $617,810.

7774 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Fiona Beckett, $417,092.

Unit A, Myrtle Street Commons; Charles T. Allan to Karen L. Hertenstein, trustee, $285,000.

10307 New Britton Road, Mechanicsville; Blackhawk Capital LLC to Edward B. Williams, $305,000.

11217 Old Ridge Road, Doswell; Michael Wright to David C. Burton, $380,000.

14324 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahmoniny Falls LLC to Laura Troisi Eck, $487,034.

8310 Peaks Road, Hanover; Sieglinde F. Nix to Benjamin B. Bursae, $229,000.

9102 Pistil Place, Mechanicsville; Andrea Kristen to MIchelle Orkney Miller, $426,500.

9433 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lan Phan, $377,575.

103 Randolph Circle, Ashland; David H. MacPherson to Patricia S. Jones, $240,000.

6140 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert Lee Mitchell Jr. to Jennifer Lynne Eaton, $183,000.

8004 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Dale Nelson Durant to Sanket Dilip Kandharkar, $315,011.

Section 2A, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to Robert B. Giles Sr., $250,000.

13876 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Juan C. Camejo, $402,219.

9277 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Frances D. Hill to Caleb S. Goins, $235,000.

7364 Walnut Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard E. Burton to Audrey Rollins Jones, $230,000.

9340 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Raymond Slaughter Jr., $469,585.

12137 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen; William Michael Fleming to William P. Ju, $430,000.

14140 Yankeetown Road, Ashland; Alan Brooke Farm LLC to Reena Cherian, $402,000.

POWHATAN

2061 Beinvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Thomas Urban Callahan, $462,467.

1640 Chippewa Lane, Powhatan; Stuart A. Bottoms to Thomas L. Smith, $180,000.

2660 Dorset Ridge, Powhatan; Jane N. Islip to Lorenzo A. Kitt Sr., $429,950.

3520 Kool Lane, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Sharon D. Gutermuth, $339,350.

2930 Maple Grove Lane, Powhatan; Robert E. Behling Jr. to Frederick C. Stephens III, $422,000.

4195 Old River Trail, Powhatan; David Thurston Barlow Jr. to Jame Dee Whiteley, $515,000.

1394 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Kristen J. O'Sullivan to Lauren A. Ronald, $362,000.

1815 Rock Point Drive, Powhatan; Michael Silveira to Matthew Morgan Serone, $539,000.

2406 Sledd Road, Powhatan; Karen E. Williams to Armando Acevedo, $189,000.

3808 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Joshua M. Bartlett to Christopher Guy Ashman, $235,000.

4311 Worsham Road, Powhatan; Thomas Jan Van Honk to Jacqueline A. Davis, $181,000.

GOOCHLAND

221 W Brooke Run Drive, Richmond; Peter M. Rippe to Allan Wiles Barnes, $545,000.

280 Creekmore Place, Richmnd; Legault Homes LLC to Michael A. Barber, $429,804.

3044 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; WDP Co. Inc. to Deborah Goode, $180,000.

12103 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jennifer M. Jones, $627,752.

1755 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; South River Custom Homes LLC to Steven Sean Schroder, $798,693.

1628 Horsepen Hills, Maidens; David M. Cotter to Brandon S. Walker, $330,000.

500 Jefferson Hill Way, Manakin Sabot; Edward McNamara to Gina Ann Bartolo, $470,000.

1389 Marlin Road, Goochland; Hunter C. Wiley to Justin Stevens, $210,000.

904 Newsome Court, Goochland; Michael E. Sainsbury to Micah Rocca, $414,000.

12166 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Mary Jo Wilson, $521,709.

1327 River Road West, Crozier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Devin Henriques, $630,000.

555 Rockford Road, Manakin Sabot; Matthew J. Foreman to James C. Foley, $326,000.

7224 Shenfield Ave., Glen Allen; Rob Roy Rood to Stephen Knapp, $515,000.

3112 Walnut Ridge Lane, Goochland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Daniel S. Keeton, $595,000.

192 Woodfern, Richmond; Harring Construction Co. to Frank D. Stoneburner Jr., $765,000.

Petersburg

437 Beauregard Ave.; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $164,008.

3415 Francis St.; SRW Investments LC to Brandye N. Jefferson, $179,950.

810 S Park Drive; Ciara N. Jones to Dennis L. Peterson, $190,000.

2030 Westover Ave.; Hadiyah to Timothy M. Axley, $185,000.

DINWIDDIE

4408 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Shannon Tavarase, $205,000.

17901 Bonneville Lane, Dinwiddie; Frances H. Denny to Andrew J. Eubank Jr., $226,500.

10149 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Gregory A. Hofmann to Jacob E. Spain, $195,000.

14721 Halifax Road, Carson; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Tyler J. Murray, $315,000.

25016 Little Zion Road, Carson; Williams Team Construction LLC to Jason Matthew Burton, $290,000.

4211 Tower Drive, North Dinwiddie; Leonard L. Haney Sr. to Raykond K. Tyree, $256,500.

3616 Wesbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Jonathan W. Davis to Morgan Williams, $229,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1306 Riveroaks Drive; Ronald W. Moseley to Christopher Grant Stickel, $260,001.

Suite G, Unit B, Town Center Condominiums; CJ Enterprise LLC to Andres Commercial Properties LLC, $260,000.

310 Yorktown Drive; Lauren P. Bands Sr., trustee to Juan Jose Lima Vargas, $169,000.

HOPEWELL

504 Cobblestone Drive; Aron C. Edwards to Nokomis McDuffie, $215,000.

3939 Eagle Drive; Irman Syed Ali to Tammy Ellison, $163,000.

NEW KENT

11360 Brickshire Lane, Providence Forge; Marco Wohnig to Charlotte U. Budding, $330,200.

9900 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Sarah E. Dunaway to Lauren K. Moore, $239,000.

5601 Gentry Drive, New Kent; Mary R. Adams to Adam Matanoski, $239,000.

8355 E Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Warren S. Lutz Jr. to Leona L. Baylor, $372,500.

7477 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; William Lewis Cable Jr., trustee to Jeffrey J. Meyer, $610,000.

5544 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Thomas Reddington Jr., $345,110.

5564 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Crystal Dawn Harshbarger, $541,700.

4320 Windy Lane, Barhamsville; Robert G. White to Eric W. Cruz, $355,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5003 Berkshire Drive, Hopewell; Cameron Sweet to Curt Larond Childs, $167,500.

1018 Collingwood Drive, North Prince George; Merle G. Pead to Steven Maury Garrett, $168,000.

3778 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Wilbert Fields, $383,800.

15710 Kaleb Lane, Disputanta; Michael F. Jones to James C. Bridgeman II, $205,000.

5001 Monroe Ave., Hopewell; Valerie A. Heath to Matthew W. Thomas, $155,000.

713 Reams Road, South Prince George; Jonathan H. Rice to Ryan W. Edwards, $212,000.

5521 Takach Road, Prince George; Monique R. Winn to Joseph Aragon Jr., $262,950.

13405 Taylor Drive, Disputanta; Barbara R. Smith to Steven Wayne Gillam, $220,000.

AMELIA

18280 Namozine Road, Amelia Court House; John W. Foster to Angela F. Elliott, $320,000.

12180 Timmer Trail, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to William David Carter, $460,088.

CAROLINE

125 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Moridzadeh Marjan, trustee to Rebecca Lynne Weigeshoff, $249,900.

835 Campers Lane, Ruther Glen; Idelma Reyes to Nicholas J. Moffatt, $213,000.

26511 Country Club Lane, Ruther Glen; Oscar E. Westfall to Angela McPhee, $182,700.

17284 Easter Lily Mews, Ruther Glen; Victor R. Gomez to Priscilla M. Linder, $240,000.

23309 Johnstown Lane, Ruther Glen; Charles T. Wall Jr. to Hans Bruno Kahl II, $285,000.

330 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Fred Saunders to Benjamin Doucet, $339,950.

217 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Key Associates LLC to Lorna C. Kirby, $259,900.

17189 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen; Allen D. Parks to Jared P. Beard, $282,000.

124 Patrick Henry Drive, Ruther Glen; Torey Group Inc. to Gregory Walker, $228,000.

375 Roper Drive, Bowling Green; Mary E. Fail to Ronald V. Lamebert, $252,000.

7298 Statesmen Blvd., Ruther Glen; Philip A. Cibotti to Eileen Brastrom, $230,000.

632 Wright Drive, Ruther Glen; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to James Cuervo, $200,000.

CUMBERLAND

12.4 acres; Christopher B. Dindio to Colton Josiah Boyer, $150,000.

335.85 acres; Monticello Forest LLC to Coast Forest Resources Co., $789,500.

Lot 2, Honey Acres; FWR Inc. to Christopher C. Owings, $190,225.

KING AND QUEEN

448 Mill Run Ave., Walkerton; Brandon M. Harrison to Miranda Williams, $160,000.

204 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Steven L. Walsh, $210,000.

2474 Walkerton Drive, Walkerton; Linda L. Roberts to Meredith Dawn Adkins, $220,000.

KING WILLIAM

170 Clarks Lane, Aylett; Thomas Vecchione to Bryce Marque, $205,001.

8031 Dabney's Mill Road, Manquin; Emmie H. Jovel to Austin E. Stallings, $205,000.

162 Frenchtown Road, Aylett; Benjamin S. Lewis Jr. to Erik D. Mickens, $290,000.

75 Garlick Road, King William; GW Garlick LLC to Celeste Garrett, $170,000.

3345 King William Ave., West Point; Holly E. Hillyer-Fishman to Austin M. Kidd, $205,000.

398 Midway Lane, Aylett; Larry D. Hollified to Justin Michael Reiff, $209,000.

111 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Bobby W. Crouch to Paula Ann Boundy, $303,000.

227 Saint Johns Church Way, West Point; Justin L. White to Jacob T. Roper, $204,000.

280 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Gorilla Properties LLC to Victoria D. Cooke, $163,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

105 Alice St.; William A. Haller, co-trustee to Kyle A. Williams, $208,000.

157 Holly Hills Drive; David M. Dunning, co-trustee to Steve E. Unger, $615,000.

4113 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Robert McNemar, $366,035.

3931 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Rania W. Ghatas, $344,177.

JAMES CITY

6104 Barfluer Place, Williamsburg; Judith J. Williams to Rafaello Angelo, $282,000.

2637 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Stephan Kobiela to Valerie Jean Cushman, $479,000.

2528 Burrows Court, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Walsh to Merwin M. Miller Jr., $250,000.

5215 Center St., Williamsburg; Catherine Schmierer to Sandra L. Vrell, $225,000.

121 Charter House Lane, Williamsburg; Erno Fulop to Robert Michael Harris, $349,000.

3800 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Ronald M. Seward to Laura Gay Hufton, $226,500.

5350 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Maria H. Weiss, trustee to Melanie G. Weast, $166,000.

2912 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Diane J. Anderson to Stephen W. Kingan, $284,900.

4372 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kenneth Lawson Bedford, $408,440.

15 Huntington Drive, Williamsburg; Envision Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joshua J. Verret, $295,000.

1106 Kings Crossing, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mihail Vicol, $172,500.

7604 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Whitney Stark, $206,000.

5021 Merchants Court, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Charles John Butler, $418,110.

2904 Nathaniels Run, Williamsburg; Juanita Carolyn Cattron to David S. Reasner, $693,500.

143 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; Charles L. Nalezny, trustee to Eric Van Zimmerman, $505,000.

3129 Parkside Lane, Williamsburg; Daniel C. Rowland to James W. Fagan, $425,000.

309 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Bryce D. Garner, $234,205.

6141 Richmond Road, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Andrew Jon Kluge, $294,860.

5312 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Richard C. Mahle to William Aviles Jr., $249,900.

5207 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; Deborah M. Stuckey, trustee to Gregory M. Schultz, $155,000.

4811 Settlers Marker Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to James J. Meehan, $391,348.

166 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Susan C. Ruff to Patricia F. Combs, $225,000.

123 Sir John Randolph Terrace, Williamsburg; Kathleen S. Elim to James M. Eastham Jr., $447,000.

104 St. Annes, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Shafer to Nathan C. Miller, $369,100.

3959 St. Erics Turn, Williamsburg; James V. Cannon to William S. Walters II, $389,000.

115 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Richard D. Gibson Jr., trustee to Kenneth W. Earll, $486,000.

103 Torres Court, Williamsburg; Ara L. Butler to Karin L. Neuhauser Denny, $259,700.

3009 Travis Close, Williamsburg; Sally M. Libby, trustee to Randy D. Marsh, $490,000.

Unit 723, Conference Center Condo; Courtney Hill Wortham Clements, trustee to Scott G. McCroy, $230,000.

6519 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert L. Teter, $529,240.

