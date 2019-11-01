The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
128 E 18th St; Brickhouse Investors Llc to Foxley Jaeton W, $240,000.
1710 N 25th St; Lb Property Holdings Llc to Ventura Oscar, $163,000.
911 N 27th St; Rubin Joshua to McGuffin Stefanie M, $344,500.
202 W 31st St; Proffitt Cynthia L to Lemieux Michaela, $190,214.
1116 N 33rd St; Snp Holdings Llc to Coleman Jessica W and Frank E III, $349,950.
2717 4th Ave; Talbert William M Jr to Brown James Frederick Garrison, $179,000.
617 Albemarle St; Tamburri Joy Marie to Hays Mark A and Nadine B, $295,000.
503 Arnold Ave; Barnes Rashana Esther to Costa Christian A, $262,500.
3115 Barton Ave; Allmond Shelley K to Russi Rachel M, $240,000.
1900 Briarcliff Road; Monjaras Ana to Bruce Jacob R, $229,950.
4808 Bromley Lane; Dabney Anne Lee to Three Pebbles Properties Llc, $335,000.
1408 Brookland Pkwy; Phillips Garland W and Mary B Trs to Cureton Patrick C and Abigail M, $500,111.
3220 Carolina Ave; Napolitano Salvatore J and Otilia to Blakeslee Karl, $200,000.
4810 Chamberlayne Ave; Pentrack Edward B to Leithiser Christopher Jr, $176,000.
909 Chimborazo Blvd; Bf2 Llc to Thompson Justin and Marchi Kiya, $395,000.
7747 Comanche Dr; Long Richard E and Rubye S to Dwyer Vivian, $177,333.
710 Crieff Road; Fronczek Nathan D to Ellis Minadia I, $200,000.
503 S Davis Ave, U7; Krehbiel Sara A to Collins Dale E, $210,000.
5023 Devonshire Road; Scott Paul O to Cochrane Daniel, $296,000.
4004 Dunston Ave; Phillips William R and Marla A to Moll Samuel P, $330,000.
923 Erich Road; Butler Andrea M to Major Allison E, $187,000.
5011 Fernbrook Ter; Workman Robin M and Joseph N to Logan Jonathan W, $190,000.
3018 Floyd Ave; Gibbs Michael G and Hope K to Maurer Luiz Theodoro Appel, $622,500.
3913 W Franklin St; Turner Jeffrey A and Frances M to Cameron John, $565,000.
1815 Georgia Ave; Abedi Sharareh to Campbell Denise M, $472,000.
2903 W Grace St; Areizaga Soto Jaime A to Warren Brett P, $575,000.
1301 Grayland Ave; Day Gregory O Sr and Helen T to Moreno Javier and Yakeline, $265,000.
3124 Griffin Ave; Haddad John G to Farneth Jason and Erin, $268,000.
405 N Hamilton St, Ul; Crowther Fenton K to Heishman Michelle, $212,000.
3315 Hanover Ave; Campbell Denise M to Goodall Lawrence Earl, $600,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U309; Chou Hsiao-Lan to Wait John T and Wait Jacob B, $204,000.
4122 Hillcrest Road; Byrne David R to Laurence Robin Bruce, $326,000.
4212 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Christian Donna Lachelle, $286,055.
2810 Kensington Ave, U10; Kerrick Sharon L to Miller Mary Ellen Trust Trustee, $176,000.
1512 W Laburnum Ave; Spence Russell B and Cheri B to Muse Jordan Michael, $425,000.
620 S Laurel St; B and S Varina Ltd to Allen Cynthia Y, $250,000.
37 Lexington Road; Giddings Gravatt A to Dunton James L, $461,500.
803 Louisiana St; Yancey Joseph J Jr to Singleton Barbara, $214,950.
2420 Maplewood Ave, U2; Arkesteyn Caron E to Elling Samuel A, $250,000.
2006 Maury St; Richmond Redevelopment to Venable Stacie Janell, $161,000.
1601 S Meadow St; Berberich Natalie R to Yoder Kelli, $200,000.
3204 Moody Ave; 3204 Moody Avenue Series Of The to Houghton James Aaron, $196,900.
1812 National St; Cowles Rickey N to Parson Lynne Marie, $177,000.
2816 North Ave; Property Made Better Llc to Mathes Jonathan, $267,000.
19 Oak Lane; Tazewell Nancy W to Horton Mary McMillan, $1,100,000.
10046 Oldfield Dr; Berryhill Bruce P to Mulrooney Sean Christopher, $387,000.
2913 Parkwood Ave; Osterberg Stephen K to Flournoy Jamie and Kim, $404,560.
3924 Piney Road; Piney Properties Llc to Maddox John Robert IV, $199,000.
18 W Roanoke St; Tschida Investments Llc to Cho Thomas Y and Rebecca R, $250,000.
613 Roseneath Road, U5; Hundley Henry Burgwyn to Walls Morgan D, $219,900.
4816 E Seminary Ave; Schefft Matthew R to Morse John B, $341,500.
807 St Christophers Road; Cullen Annie F to Head James Watson, $619,500.
4311 Stuart Ave; Zhang Shuhao to Harney William, $745,000.
2710 Stuart Ave, U8; Carlin Christopher M to Pathak Sumerth Kumar, $163,500.
5743 Thorndale Lane; Sheppe Linda G to Leavitt Jonathan W, $275,000.
503 Tuckahoe Blvd; Mason Winston R III and Gray M to Greenfield Jeremy O, $725,000.
3921 Wakefield Road; Rommel Christopher M to Burton Brian and Ashley, $350,000.
2904 Westgate Dr; McDaniel Leroy S Trustee to Overstreet Deanna Marie, $214,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U305; McKenzie Gina M Trustee to Harris James Willard Sr, $338,870.
5904 York Road; Hightower Timothy M and Rikki L to Hollomon Matthew R, $680,000.
HENRICO
824 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; LeGault Homes Llc to Johar Ritesh and Meenakshi, $636,409.
914 Apple Grove Ln, Henrico; Branch Audley and Lucia to Wheeler Pamela and Roderick Lmar, $182,000.
1721 Ashcliff Way, Henrico; Ruckman Stephen L and Kellye L to Leweed Mina S, $259,000.
7827 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Lewis Kimberley R to Hillard Nicole, $159,000.
3818 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Riddell Therrell J and Charlotte L to Chen Herbert K and Anna Y, $550,000.
8807 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Soukup Charles F and Carole to Anderson Christian T, $247,500.
8900 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Melvin S D to Dejarnette Elliott H V and Elizabeth B, $540,000.
1217 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Morgan Elizabeth to Murray Mitchell B and J D Abercrombie, $285,000.
5306 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to McKenna Lauren M, $235,000.
1309 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Jjcn Llc to Blue Jay Ln Llc, $210,000.
9409 Bramall Rd, Henrico; Drummond Timothy J and Victoria A to Eckert Scott C and Sarah Andrist, $365,000.
3203 Brewster Dr, Henrico; Troupe Derek Elliott to Lowe Chad I and Brittany A, $355,000.
8020 W Broad St, Henrico; Darnestown Road Property Lp to Redco Properties Llc, $1,000,000.
5901 Brookmeade Ter, Glen Allen; Walencis Peter J and Maura A Donlon to Schaffernoth Andrew and Irina Libon, $900,000.
9408 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Fleming Elizabeth G and Adam W to Vu Thomas and Minhtam Nguyen, $269,000.
8901 Carters Bridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Parikh Divya and Samirkumar, $342,600.
308 S Cedar Ave, Henrico; Weiss Esther to Waller Mia C, $166,000.
12200 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Rajappa Arun and Julie to Panos Nicholas and Ilze, $480,000.
10102 Christiano Dr, Glen Allen; Flanigan Sherri to Strine Ronald G Jr and Anne E, $365,000.
502 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Seay Robert L Estate to Kier Lauren, $244,000.
4827 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Rowe Natasha C and Michael to Betha Durgaprasada and Ratna K Vanapalli, $465,000.
13313 College Valley Ln, Henrico; Ramer Joshua A and Elizabeth F to Lane Patrick Duncan and Katherine Louise, $585,000.
2503 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Hearns Robert G and Jessica Q to Hubley David W and Kathy, $529,990.
12013 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Chen Sisi to Gawargy George F and Nesreen R, $310,000.
10533 Creston Rd, Glen Allen; Near Garrett E and Amanda P Bolton to Gammon Sharon B, $264,000.
2726 Dalkeith Dr, Henrico; Rhodes Mary Catherine Trustee to Mattioli Jamie and Courtney, $410,000.
6917 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Nugent Mark P and Kristen M to Soloveichik Samuel Jacob and Rachel H, $327,000.
2002 Deep Ridge Ct, Henrico; 2002 Deep Ridge Court Llc to Lee Ju Yeon and James Hyun Jin So, $305,000.
6711 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Houff Bradley and Margaret, $530,372.
5112 Dorin Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Richine Kirill V and Kathleen J to Xu Shuo and Tao Meng, $436,950.
8713 Eli Pl, Glen Allen; Rubis Paul L to Zou Ming, $456,000.
4257 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Frick Frances L to Bonhotel Dawn, $312,000.
11220 Fanwood Ct, Henrico; Beaumont Preston L and Shelly A to Owdom Morgan R and Chandler, $475,000.
3712 Favero Rd, Henrico; Jain Rakesh K and Diane M Trustees to Phipps Richard P and Patricia J Sime, $988,000.
5266 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Hinz Jeffrey B Sr to Gillis Gracie L, $327,000.
4 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Bodnar Jane L, $395,466.
5416 Flower Ave, Henrico; Banton Michael Lynn to Almomani Batoul, $175,000.
10917 Forest Trace Ln, Glen Allen; Mauney Jason T and Jennifer M to Shearin Andrew F and Jessica, $305,000.
800 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Secure Homes Llc to Diaz Mario A, $250,000.
4308 Gaines Rd, Henrico; Prunkl Elizabeth Erin to Garvin Clifford M and Nicole N Del Pozo, $165,500.
7900 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Davis Daryl L and Carol to Cundiff John and Phyllis, $289,900.
5218 W Grace St, Henrico; Hanson Lucy Ellen to Jarrett William Augustine and Leah Frayser, $309,000.
10980 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Lye Megan R to Martin Doulgas L Jr and Jessica Stephenson, $165,000.
11531 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Lim Jin T and Kang Me Choe, $764,000.
4612 Halley's Cir, Glen Allen; Gilreath Brian D and Kimberly S to Jarrell Ametha, $225,000.
5125 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Yanamandra Rajesh and Manasa Bulusu to Dogan Refik and Yaprak, $380,000.
12016 Heiber Ct, Henrico; Bennett Bonnie Byrd to Bowles Judith E, $243,000.
1600 Helmsdale Dr, Henrico; Campbell Daniel M and Kathi to Hickerson Graham and Barbara E, $475,000.
4730 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
1202 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Haggard Stanley M and Valley to Turley MacKenzie S, $225,000.
300 Hollyport Rd, Henrico; Nesmith Philip M and Martha C to Tester Randall C and Michelle A Ramos, $940,000.
212 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Warburton Kim A to Bennett Ronnie, $221,950.
10115 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; McGill Virginia E to Costa John A and Denise B, $330,000.
2401 Islandview Dr, Henrico; Hudson Betty H to Gyory Wood M and Catherine B, $877,500.
7709 Jennifer Scott Ct, Henrico; Balla Yasir A to Pham Trang, $192,000.
2610 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Sheridan Tracy A to Holsapple David A and Cynthia B, $203,250.
107 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Thompson Robert and Nicole Et Al to Thompson Robert and Nicole and Jane C Et Al, $180,000.
10420 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Wang Xin and Kun Tang to Terry Dennis W and Maxine M, $388,900.
401 Kramer Dr, Henrico; Mendoza Steven A Jr to Housing and Urban Development, $177,082.
412 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Aronson Judith to Davis Stacie L, $153,000.
7520 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Hertless Glenda R and Teresa G Reams Et Al to Newton Jordan and Jonathan Garcia, $205,000.
9697 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Jjh Corporation to Smith James G Jr, $320,000.
4713 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Sheik Gowse Lazam and Fnu Shahanaz Begum, $630,000.
3906 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Westbrook Mark L to Boffo Tory, $248,450.
9013 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Byrd Mildred J to Tu Kim L and Nathaniel L Wean, $180,000.
2206 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Kobulnicky David J and Kristen M Holck to Kelly Brooks B and Angela L, $268,000.
5302 Masons Ln, Henrico; Conroy Stacey C to Antourakis Stelious, $314,950.
11317 Mayo Ct, Glen Allen; Perez Cynthia D to Bhuiyan Nazmul Hossain and Hasina Akhter, $314,000.
9008 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Knighten Thomas A and Stephanie U to Noori Mohammad Amin and Amena and M Z, $268,500.
1811 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Sands Joseph G to Smith Matthew L, $200,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U908, Henrico; Brenner Edith G Trust to Mangum Richard L and Margaret R Sandridge, $285,000.
6311 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Mitchell Garret, $227,000.
2322 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Mordica Thomas L Jr and Mary E to Johnson Nicole and Douglas Alan, $325,000.
1701 Naselle Ln, Henrico; Molloy Ryan A and Carin R to Smith Robert Earnest, $250,000.
3388 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Penick Nakesha and Ashley, $306,892.
3405 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Sturges Jenna P, $213,021.
3101 Northside Ave, Henrico; Latham Robert E and J D to Gambit Llc, $700,000.
400 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Midatlantic Builders Llc to Todd Christopher A and Diezir D, $155,000.
5112 Old Main St, Henrico; Hug Joseph Stephen and Holly Joanne to Bane Eric Frank and Melissa Salmon, $720,000.
1017 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Johnson Christopher H and Kathryn S to Kirshblum Jonathan Aaron and R J Katz, $355,000.
7818 E Parham Rd, Henrico; United Virginia Bank-Comm to VCU Health System Authority, $4,650,000.
7250 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Bon Air Baptist Church Trustees to Muds Associates Llp, $1,800,000.
1403 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Schaal Brittany T to Swartzbaugh Zachary S and Justine M, $405,000.
10310 Pebblebrook Pl, Henrico; Knudson John R and Stephanie to Snellings Matthew, $357,000.
12541 Perrywinkle Rd, Glen Allen; Patel Mahendra and Aarat to Owens Joshua A and Amber D, $379,950.
9519 Pine Shadow Dr, Henrico; Rosenborough James C and Christine to Ewasiuk Craig R and Annie Winter, $349,900.
2302 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Lynn Michael Alan Jr, $303,000.
10823 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bellamah Stephen J and Doreena L, $331,315.
1007 Pump Rd, Henrico; Riley Kevin C and Paige M to Colonial Veterinary Properties Llc, $400,000.
1504 Queens Point Dr, Henrico; Helms Chad W to Chen Lingling, $350,000.
1405 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Black Christopher R and Blair C Condon to Sumner Stacy Michelle, $198,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U86, Henrico; Chifunda Patrick to Owings Jennifer Allen, $260,000.
4026 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Martinson Susan Marie, $295,225.
8653 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Casey Jesse M and Shawri J King to Opere Philip and Megan Hope Mann, $510,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U503, Henrico; Sabean Kathryn L to Izo Deborah S, $218,000.
5805 W Rois Rd, Henrico; Covert Katrina T to Hymes Morgan E and Robert M Thurston, $232,000.
1302 Rosecroft Rd, Henrico; Bucek Brian A to Williams Jacob P, $220,000.
11601 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Lupica Robert A and Ingrid E to Scott Tracey L, $434,000.
4343 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Modugu Prashanth Reddy and Akhila Mareddy, $345,666.
4349 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Hanratta Matthew Aaron and Erin Mae, $346,061.
2804 Seibel Rd, Henrico; Oakleigh Properties Llc to Obi Ishola D, $170,000.
12115 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Hilowitz Elaine C to Guyton Cara Ann, $213,000.
2518 Skeet St, Henrico; Sensabaugh Taylor G to Dixon Ryan L and Caitlin C Sedlar, $239,000.
12314 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Slone Ronald and Elizabeth, $519,684.
6709 Southbury Ct, Henrico; Ausby Ira K and Karen G to Artis Diane E, $240,000.
3902 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Dmat Holdings Llc to Kmjeb2 Llc, $185,000.
5705 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $260,000.
5500 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; WV McClure Inc to Taylor Ralph Gordon, $383,709.
2620 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Williams John A IV to Gnanaiah Arun, $260,000.
142 Township Blvd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Tan Kristina, $227,975.
1600 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Jeune Patrick and Rita to James Lukita D and Lafayette Jenkins, $242,000.
8906 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Brizzolara Susan L to Sherman Julia E and Amy C, $720,000.
604 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Cowles Brian R to Farris Clyde, $175,000.
4521 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; NVR Inc to George Lorie Yvonne, $334,399.
9116 Woodchuck Pl, Glen Allen; Hancock Sean P to Phelps Travis C, $249,000.
Chesterfield
15412 Adelay Ct; LeGault Homes Llc to Moffett William T IV and Erin H, $482,501.
3313 Alderwood Wy; Nugent Danielle to Mejias Grisel Milagros, $265,000.
8542 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nicolazzi Joseph and Lauryn, $370,000.
5227 Appleleaf Ct; Carr Antoine and Nikita to Lumpkin Jason, $198,000.
14242 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Scotton Julie S and Seals N M, $335,000.
5972 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Walker Jermaine M, $293,950.
11725 Bailey Woods Dr; Smith Deborah H to Laposata Mary J, $191,000.
6000 Barnwood Dr; Burton William S to Sullivan Christina L, $249,950.
13531 Beachcrest Tr; Sampson Allison Arnold to Waksmunski Joey Anne R and Cory, $399,000.
613 Bellerive Ct; Baran Susan M to Carlson Leonard, $250,000.
7231 Bennington Rd; Champion William R Trustee to Melendez Walter Rosales, $180,000.
12001 Black Alder Dr; McClelland Michelle N to Leonard Melissa and Matthew, $339,950.
16031 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Marchant Frances L, $388,405.
2218 Bowlin Ct; East Coast Marketing Inc to Coffman Christopher B, $228,000.
14001 Briars Cr; Fee John and Susan to Sadek Abla and Sadek Hannah M, $234,950.
16824 Broadmoor Rd; Jones Bob B to Main Street Homes, $215,000.
2312 Brookforest Rd; Smith Rickey J to Henning Travis S and Brittany A, $254,000.
12113 Bundle Rd; Sapone Matthew P to Lindsey Steven Mark, $226,000.
5007 Cabretta Dr; Curtin Stuart G Jr and Lisa M to Dellysse Matthew J and Cynthia, $475,000.
14204 Candlewick Ct; Weldon Teresa A and David N to Hill Bryan D and Meridith A, $278,500.
12423 Carnoustie Ln; Weakley Richard A to Green Debra, $255,000.
9907 Castle Glen Tr; Leyendecker Stanley and Sarah J to Showcase Builders Inc, $173,000.
4720 Centralia Rd; Tolley G P Jr and Tolley D E to Anderson Timothy J, $180,000.
15719 Chantry Dr; Rowe Sherry H to Keller Richard A and Jody L, $252,000.
16506 Cheverton Ct; Homesmith Construction Inc to Tepper Jennifer Diane and Lucas, $1,063,819.
3321 Clintwood Rd; Nowell James B and Betty Jo to Carro Joseph Anthony and Tara, $209,950.
2010 Conte Dr; Taylor Dwayne A and Susan Kelly to Georges N A Jr and Spicer M A, $310,000.
4406 Cove Neck Ct; Stowell Robert and Eileen to Sjoblom Glen L and Margaret A, $415,000.
301 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Bell Gary Dean and Beth Anne, $305,251.
6811 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Scott Sally W and Timothy A, $310,591.
12307 Declaration Av; Chandler Bryan K and Kristen M to Finley Jeffrey T II and Brooklyn, $386,000.
19600 Derrick Ln; Kale Trevor R and Scholler S L to Hutchinson Anthony, $150,000.
301 Dunlin Ct; Crews Harry D and Marguerite H to Simmons Charles H II and Mary V, $350,200.
19001 Duval Rd; Crowe J T Jr and Crowe M M Trs to Vaughan Craig A and Robin T, $510,000.
481 Eastman Rd; Lewis-Taylor Debbie L to Lucho Darwin Enrique Rojas, $185,000.
10848 Egret Ct; Sutherland I R and Allen V L to Fowler Caleb L and Lynne V, $495,000.
1924 Esquire Rd; Ball Sean A to Sec Of Us Dept Housing and Urban, $194,302.
4515 Exton Ln; Green Casey H and Arlene Z to Encisco Ashley M and Costanzo J, $248,000.
7921 Featherchase Ct; Nash Damion to Burr Theodore George, $240,000.
8700 First Branch Ln; Wood Howard K and Phyllis to Smith Brandon S and Smith D S, $370,000.
6101 Fox Cantor Ct; Giorgiani Ryan R and Courtney R to Pognon Frantz and Erica, $450,000.
7029 W Fox Green; Brant Andrea P to Poblete Luis I, $155,000.
3701 Friar Ridge Dr; Wang Zhi Ming and Lin Jiang Ying to Gilliatt Benjamin P, $213,500.
16212 Garston Ln; Perkinson Homes Inc to Fisher John S III and Gelles H S, $817,355.
11300 Glendevon Rd; Nickel Lynn A and Elise B to Butler Jason Eric and Savannah S, $342,000.
5254 Goldburn Dr; Point Jeffrey S and Kathy L to Roak Pamela Jane, $320,000.
4313 Grantshire Rd; Lee Debra Kay and Brandli M H to Mowery Joshua A and Drayer V G, $165,500.
15413 Greenley Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Perry Jonathan B and Marjorie E, $415,000.
5709 Grove Forest Ct; Scott Timothy A and Sally W to Fielding Elizabeth J and Eric B, $275,000.
10625 Hamlin Dr; Stevens Margaret Ann Et Als to Harris Dustin L and Allison M, $239,900.
7837 Hampton Forest Ln; Soos Jane A and Holstein Ruth E to Barna Christopher J and Elyssa R, $373,000.
8060 Hampton Station Ct; Ardiff Henry G and Katherine A to Buck Jason H and Amy B, $369,950.
903 Hartford Ln; George Don R Jr and Elizabeth A to Hodges-Johnson Elisabeth L, $220,000.
4308 Heathbrook Ct; McBane Matthew J and Jennifer to Daniels Elena Augusta, $245,000.
2121 Hicks Rd; Martin Rebecca F to J T Evans Investments Llc, $165,000.
11909 Hogans Al; Campbell Timothy P to Carter Stephanie B and Cory J, $330,000.
4518 Hunters Landing Dr; Steele Ian A to Maldonado Roberto Almanza, $208,000.
116 Ironwood Rd; Dobogai Mike to Rose Erin and Rose Margaret A, $325,000.
510 Jade Rd; Brown Archie W to Jones Brandi, $207,000.
16930 Jennway Tr; Jackson William C and Michelle C to Sim David J and Nomee, $412,000.
12704 Karlyn Ct; Toohey Michael and Ronnie L to Parker Riddick Jr and Young H, $340,000.
14359 Kenmont Dr; Savage Bernard L Jr and Cynthia to Mulloy Daniel P and Michele S, $700,000.
6700 Kingsland Creek Dr; Jones Gene T Jr to Chavis Robert L Jr and Valerie H, $268,500.
1620 Kirkgate Ln; Gutierrez Pablo and Myriam R to Ford Anwar G and Michaelle L, $267,500.
5400 Kralan Ct; Hewitt J P and Hewitt S S Trs to Miller Kurt M and Kristy, $289,900.
11349 Lady Slipper Ln; Hazell John G to Thomas Jessica L and Thomas C M, $273,000.
14806 Latham Bl; Zima Andrew D Jr to Busick Don E and Jennifer B, $745,000.
8967 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Agnor Kathy Elizabeth, $470,400.
14019 Lippingham Tr; Taylor Kenneth W Estate to Warren Toni Kay, $250,000.
12510 Lively St; Campfield Shawn C to Hpa Us1 Llc, $249,999.
5104 Long Shadow Ct; Clark Sheila L to Barber Jason T and Abbey L, $189,000.
9319 Lost Forest Dr; Strecker Jason L to Menjivar Blanca and Garcia Wendy, $150,000.
9336 Mahogany Dr; Norville Stephen G and Cindy B to Ipson Teresa H, $312,950.
6930 Manning Rd; Longo Michael and Elisa M to Del Valle Vladimir, $235,000.
7801 Mary Page Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Laslo Joe and Devivo Christine, $289,950.
1006 Meadowcreek Dr; Cutler James L Jr and Betty D to Perez Rubio Fernando J and Sarah, $313,800.
14410 Michaux View Wy; Kirk Michael H and Nestor D R to Lopes John C and Dianisia, $305,000.
8905 Milbrae Ct; Bales Karen D and Bales Marion E to Rainbow Homes Llc, $172,000.
16124 Mistora Rd; Danil R and Danil O and Danil A to Burgess Karie A, $172,000.
4406 Morehouse Tr; Roth Robert W and Stephanie R to Hall Shameka L, $298,000.
937 Nailor Wy; Balbontin Jill E to Beavers John G and Michelle, $329,000.
12901 Nightingale Ct; Kindberg Scott B and Heather A to McGraw James A and Stephanie U, $350,000.
10511 Oakshire Tr; McCann Patrick J III and Joanie to Hume Brandy L, $270,000.
4418 Old Fox Tl; Felland Orion Trust to Vollmer William C and Beth-Ann M, $250,000.
3307 Overcreek Ln; Davies Denise Joane Et Al to Higgins Christopher J and Jaclyn, 264000.
13908 Pagehurst Tr; Mudd Jennifer Allen to Fitzpatrick James Christopher, $330,000.
13825 Parsons Bay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wade Terry D and Meredith R, $364,990.
2718 Pine Meadows Cr; Turner Courtney A to Goewey Mitchell P and Newsome M, $195,000.
11803 Pleasanthill Ct; Miller Abram N and Lindsay N to Maughan Laurel B and Janosik D J, $316,500.
14206 Pond Chase Pl; Bradley Ryan to Webb Christine and Kyle, $540,000.
15201 Powell Grove Rd; Iddings Steve F and Heather A to Bryn Jason and Donna, $320,000.
8804 Providence Ridge Ct; Borrego Oscar R and Rosie M to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $239,400.
3101 Ramsey Dr; Ewing Stephen Noel and Lisa Ann to Ford Christopher Eric and Julie, $276,000.
315 Rexmoor Tr; Collins Robin M and Audrey C to Goraya Asghar and Yasmin B, $450,000.
7429 River Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to West Luther W Jr, $344,000.
1324 Robindale Rd; Williams Deborah B to Looi Seet Ling, $180,000.
1717 Rose Mill Cr; Yolango Dianna Joan to Bennett Melinda Marie, $240,000.
14540 Sailboat Cr; Watters Sheila D and Diggs S J to Warriner Dorothy, $314,900.
16034 Sandwave Rd; Beach Investments Llc to Ruiz Carmen Garcia, $175,000.
3042 Scherer Dr; Zweerink K B and West L M Trs to Wilkins David E and Shelly H, $375,000.
7836 Shady Banks Tr; Coleman Lisa R to Budryk Nathan and Paykel J Y, $243,000.
3401 Silliman Tr; Marsh Aeisha J to Pinkney Rachandt N, $195,000.
4007 Simons Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Ruiz Wendy M Juarez, $175,000.
919 Sonnet Hill Dr; Raahp Llc to Turner Ksenia I, $240,000.
6101 Springwood Rd; Gaskin Amy L to Hernandez Lindo Jesus S, $235,000.
5607 Stockport Turn; Thompson John H and Faye G to Crews Norman Lee II and Valecia, $275,000.
6201 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mitchell-Beasley Maisha, $282,725.
6230 Strathmore Rd; Wittenbraker Lallah T to Vanegas Juan, $177,000.
10515 Sunne Ct; Crockett E and Crockett J M to Mann Judith M, $157,500.
5541 Swift Fox Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Tobias Wanda, $524,900.
5212 Timsbury Pointe Dr; Masters Brian P and Brandy R to Dale John D and Wilson Dana L, $329,900.
21406 Trojan Dr; Holland Gladys B to Weaver Waverly R Jr, $175,000.
1906 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to O'Connell Scott and Jacqueline B, $287,960.
7724 Twisted Cedar Pl; Violett Richard E to Cubbage Cara and Matherly Allen, $225,000.
7407 Vicenzo Dr; Ramseyer Daniel S and Ashley M to Suarez Alfonso and Candice, $314,000.
3506 Walkers Ferry Rd; Monday R H and Monday J D Trs to Mirshahi Iraj and Roya K, $685,000.
1203 Walton Creek Dr; Olson Shannon K to Bowers Matthew A and Katharine, $415,000.
2614 Water Race Ct; Rackley Kevin D and Amy M to Meyer George and Kathleen, $324,000.
3718 Waverton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Schoeller Douglas P and Jennifer, $466,355.
1420 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ray David Thomas and Gay H, $342,326.
16943 White Daisy Lp; Jones Cory A and Sarah to Bess Ashley S, $439,000.
1522 Winbury Dr; Spicer Laurie J to Melancon Lyle T and Christina M, $305,000.
15506 Winding Ash Dr; Leone Anthony S and Harris Jason to Flowers Kelley N, $239,995.
11865 Winterpock Rd; U S Bank National Assoc Tr to Irvine Cary G and Shaun N, $724,500.
3429 Wood Dale Rd; Marshall James B to Partin Rebecca C, $230,000.
2349 Woodmont Dr; Williamson Cleveland H III and J to Horan Christopher, $285,000.
406 Yarrow Ln; Parker Joshua C and Mary Grace G to Kramolowsky E V III and Denman M, $275,000.
HANOVER
7259 Alpen Lane, Mechanicsville; Justin Thomas Wingate to Mary Allison Wolfe, $240,000.
10762 Ashcake Station Place, Mechanicsville; Adam Kusmirek to David J. Cox, $310,000.
13050 Auburn Mill Road, Glen Allen; Gregory A. Barta to Elizabeth P. Grady, $500,000.
13021 Beaver Glen Drive, Ashland; Joan L. Hamilton to Jason Hugo, $389,950.
7140 Bonniefield Drive, Mechanicsville; Cameron S. Meads to Ryan P. Bass, $195,000.
8436 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Frank E. Sullivan, $426,113.
6380 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; James Allen Martin to Ashley M. Allen, $229,500.
7219 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Sandra K. Jackson, $275,500.
10452 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Geoffrey Mark Hulewicz, $476,806.
7028 Claybird Lane, Mechanicsville; Judy L. Rains to Richard J. Cadger, $215,000.
9132 Cool Autumn Drive, Mechanicsville; Valeri I. Osipenko to Kristen Medlin, $320,000.
7504 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Linwood A. McCullers, $426,324.
7384 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Betty T. Wade to Deborah J. Toth, $260,000.
8217 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Douglas Laabs, $450,995.
11216 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Joseph Martin Nowlin, $465,509.
13315 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Jeffrey L. Good to Brian S. Osbourn, $325,000.
15370 Harlow Farm Way, Glen Allen; Christopher J. Stem to Audrey Coleman Collins, $580,000.
9090 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Benjamin D. Abroms to Rebecca L. Waldron, $361,950.
8766 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Cullen to Terry Sandy, $405,000.
9379 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; William Todd Callan to Timothy Wawerski, $414,950.
9023 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Harbhajan Singh to Ehsan Khan, $287,500.
13412 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Robert B. Brostke, $467,765.
6542 Legacy Drive, Mechanicsville; Barbara B. Edwards to Toni M. Lane, $269,000.
11451 Loving Drive, Ashland; Lisa A. Williamson to Brandon C. Lloyd, $215,000.
6383 Mattawan Trail, Mechanicsville; Barry Alan Miller to Shaina L. Gemmell, $359,950.
503 Myrtle St., Ashland; Nell C. King, trustee to Kathleen K. Pugh, $160,500.
8690 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; Frank T. McClain III to Kevin Charles Keifer, $423,000.
8294 Powhickery Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott T. Barnitt to Miradel Lee Weigel, $410,000.
8954 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Hunt to Chase D. Greco, $626,500.
8065 Rose Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; Karen Lynette Brown to Bonnie Kay Brown, $180,000.
10319 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Edna B. Miller, trustee to Stanley B. Snellings III, $600,000.
8082 Sinclair Road, Mechanicsville; Glenn A. Rose to Richard Torrance Gordon, $309,950.
14060 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Jennifer M. Young to Christine Wickham, $294,700.
8111 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Danielle N. Powell, $239,625.
311 S Taylor St., Ashland; Faith Investments LLC to Maria Sandra Mendez, $240,000.
7903 Trumpetvine Lane, Mechanicsville; Margaret M. Meek to Alexander Willis, $299,950.
8320 Waldron Way, Mechanicsville; Perry A. Turner to Christopher G. Piereman, $344,500.
8317 Wetherden Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin D. Mitchell to Emma L. Sowers, $325,000.
10445 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael J. Sweeney, $460,821.
POWHATAN
4499 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Patrick Smook to Michael Shumaker, $330,000.
3089 Braehead Road, Powhatan; Michael Wayne Jackson to John C. Rogers, $535,000.
1569 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Bresco LLC to Katherine Learned, $234,000.
2849 Gaynel Drive, Powhatan; Kenneth M. Toman to Carter L. Bailey, $226,000.
2239 Heathstone Court, Powhatan; Belinda M. Young Living Trust to Wesley Cavendish, $242,000.
1635 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Michael R. Oplinger to Bradley J. LaFontaine, $510,000.
6100 Miles Road, Powhatan; Benjamin S. Marshall to Robert N. Reese, $190,000.
3643 New Chapel Court, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc to Adam P. Wojcicki, $502,540.
3677 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Merlyn Frederick to Weston O. Goodwin, $306,000.
2235 Pine Cove Trail, Powhatan; Deborah J. Bryant to Austin M. Jacobson, $264,999.
2717 Spencerwood Drive, Powhatan; Davis G. Lush to Krista Powell, $265,000.
3550 Timberview Road, Powhatan; Christopher D. Ames to Matthew Crompton, $575,000.
2000 Westwood Court, Powhatan; Betty T. Crouch to Aaron Clark, $240,000.
GOOCHLAND
4944 Austin Lane, Gum Spring; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Ricky B. Ambrous, $336,210.
12135 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Benn H. Legum, $406,451.
2419 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Gayle P. Edwards, $259,950.
12109 Ebb Pointe circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Brian R. Simonson, $526,459.
2625 Hanover Road, Rockville; Larry G. Duesing to Thomas E. Buenger, $324,500.
1642 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Glenn S. Dardick to Thomas M. Hopkins, $328,000.
1842 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Barbara Owen Pettit to Scott D. Pettit, $257,000.
410 Powhatan Hill Place, Manakin Sabot; Renee L. Symons to Stephen T. Falk, $442,950.
711 Rockford Road, Manakin Sabot; Joel Patrick Mier, trustee to Scott O. Kalbrener, $550,000.
2655 Shirleys Cove, Goochland; William D. Groves to Cheryl Lynn Eslinger, $280,000.
2450 Two Turtles Road, Maidens; James E. Lyne to David L. McDonald, $353,000.
2240 Wind Song Drive, Maidens; Christopher T. Waters to Christopher Shrieves, $359,000.
Petersburg
2199 County Drive; Yougesh C. Jain to Johnny E. Ingargiola, $175,000.
901 Hampton Road; Clifford Wheatley to Ashley J. Chambliss, $170,000.
10 Saddleback Lane; Gilbert W. Clements to Sherman Hudson, $275,000.
1824 Tudor Lane; Jarrod J. Pandel to Kimberly Peebles, $175,000.
DINWIDDIE
3909 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; R. Gregory Enterprise LLC to Taylor Shuler, $199,950.
23806 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Steve Whitlow to Edwin J. Moran Cruz, $189,650.
26991 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to David Sykes, $259,900.
8426 Jordan Heights Lane, Dinwiddie; Anthony F. Marvan to Michael A. Holmes, $315,000.
4121 Lee Drive, Petersburg; Whitle & Roper to Christopher J. Chambers, $173,650.
7045 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; Baylour Construction LLC to McKensie L. Wilkins, $223,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
4439 Berkshire Lane; Michele R. Covington to Joshua M. Logan, $203,000.
712 Compton Road; Lizette S. Parker to Martha Silvia Zaldivar, $150,000.
3113 Frederick Ave.; Christina G. Abbott to Ting Hua Wu, $164,500.
104 Lakeside Drive; Steven Andrews to Letitia Patrice Rose-Jones, $222,000.
101 Wilkshire Court; Sun Yi to Trung Minh Tran, $255,000.
HOPEWELL
2804 W Broadway; William Elmer Harty III to Jason D. Aughenbaugh, $150,000.
505 Mansion Drive; Revival Properties LLC to Richard H. Cross, $248,000.
4213 River Vista Lane, Hopewell; Anthony Harrington to John C. Randall, $265,000.
3504 Wilmington Ave.; Susan W. Rychick to 3504 Wilmington LLC, $150,000.
NEW KENT
3750 Autumn Hills Lane, Quinton; Phillip E. Paquette to Jonathan Atkins, $369,000.
18345 Barham Woods Drive, Barhamsvile; Kristen M. McKenzie to Jason Wayne Hodges, $238,000.
12651 Clarke Road, Lanexa; Stone Property LLC to Emily Callahan, $219,900.
5813 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Frank L. Howard to Jennifer S. Leleux, $215,000.
4555 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Daryl A. Eubank to Steven A. Martinez, $324,250.
11760 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; John H. Meyers to Kimberly S. Crannis-Curl, $394,900.
11464 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Benjamin Leon Scott, $285,200.
6344 Pine Fork Road, Quinton; New Kent Land & Development Co. to Ruben Cubero Jr., $341,600.
5975 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Stewart M. Meredith III to Skyler D. Cossaboon, $186,500.
1148 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Melissa A. Back to Brandon M. Jeffries, $204,000.
3912 Ropers Church Road, Lanexa; Gloria J. Dailey to Rory McCormick, $189,900.
6614 Tetotum Trail, Providence Forge; David C. Eley to Terry L. McKinney Jr., $350,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4293 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; James Griffin Jr. to Roger W. Claytor, $289,500.
6803 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Michael Hancock to Justin Thomas Gilbert, $172,000.
6474 Heather Way, Prince George; Carlos Roman to Christopher Dougherty, $250,000.
11700 James River Drive, North Prince George; Francis Heffron to Corey N. Garrett, $251,000.
5500 Mica Drive, Prince George; Ellis C. Squire to Robert P. Tippett, $284,500.
4030 Newstead Place, Prince George; Carlos J. Montes to Jacob P. Franco, $230,000.
8206 Powell Lane, Disputant; William F. Holthouser to Johnathan Christopher Magee, $224,000.
5401 Ruffin Road, Prince George; Troy M. Martin to Timothy C. Robinson, $255,000.
7495 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Ronnie H. Custis to Frank Sullivan, $280,000.
Charles city
5 acres; Fletcher L. Nance, trustee to Angela M. Burton, $550,000.
Parcel; Ronald J. Mirr to Chickahominy Indian Tribe Inc., $475,000.
AMELIA
21330 Bailey Lane, Amelia Court House; Ralph L. Covington to William T Erick, $245,000.
12451 Deaton Lane, Amelia Court House; William C. Gough Jr. to Charles J. Rogers, $239,900.
13800 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Michael J. Smith to Devan Hilman Hinton, $170,000.
14751 Paradise Lane, Amelia Court House; Jennifer A. Smith to Ryan Hertzler, $177,500.
CAROLINE
7140 Azalea Drive, Ruther Glen; Benjamin C. Allen to Dylan Robert Whitley, $189,900.
18350 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; Courtney Owens to Dewey Lee Blake III, $230,000.
6180 Derby Way, Ruther Glen; Timothy A. Shaver to Nelson M. Gonzalez Duran, $230,900.
17276 Easter Lily Mews, Ruther Glen; Samuel N. Rasnick II to Jordan Crudup, $269,900.
223 Hamilton Drive, Ruther Glen; Lisa M. Claveloux to Christopher R. Brown, $245,000.
3 Ingram Court, Ruther Glen; Teresa D. Tygart to Shirley Jimenez Cortes, $175,000.
95 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Bryan D. Saunders to Louis W. Proper Jr., $280,000.
411 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Patti P. Ballard to David A. Keehan, $468,000.
309 Musket Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael R. Rocheleau to Monique Alexander, $166,000.
542 Redground Drive, Ruther Glen; James Osborne to Gordon Cofield, $240,000.
20131 Sparta Road, Milford; Cedar Home Investments LLC to Krystel L. McCaslin, $217,000.
25431 Stump Road, Bowling Green; Dorothy C. Andrews to Corbin G. Bowie, $600,000.
KING AND QUEEN
5667 Canterbury Road, Walkerton; Woodrow Clement Trice, executor to Michael S. Smith Sr., $179,900.
3528 Rosemount Road, Walkerton; Kellum Homes LLC to Tony Freeman, $226,688.
KING WILLIAM
580 Bridgeway Court, West Point; Kathryn L. West to Robert P. McKenzie, $324,000.
3999 Custis Millpond Road, West Point; Emily E. Williams to Nicholas H. Adkins, $201,000.
610 Dorrell Road, Aylett; John Joseph Fencsak IV to John B. Womack, $320,000.
75 Gwynne Drive, Aylett; Rebecca P. Bumgarner to Charles R. Ogle, $175,000.
1297 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Gerald Lee Hall Jr., $250,000.
340 Newman Drive, Aylett; Brandon M. Roberson to Linda B. Edwards, $180,000.
540 Sara Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Giles Giannini, $228,600.
3162 Smokey Road, Aylett; William Brown III to Joseph S. Nalley, $458,000.
398 Walnut Lane, King William; Daniel A. Cumpian to David Woods, $198,000.
Sussex
21122 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Richard Douglas Bendall to Russell Louis Briley, $275,000.
7179 Railroad Road, Carson; Adrienne N. Eisner to Amy N. Westfall, $178,900.
WILLIAMSBURG
84 Carlton Court; James J. Gildea to John E. Davis, $420,000.
200 Indian Springs Road; Donald R. Grosse, trustee to Kevin J. Malecki, $740,000.
502 Pocahontas St.; Sally L. Adler, trustee to Austin Baehr, $154,000.
25 The Palisades; Bruce A. Bracken Sr., trustee to Christopher William Rieken, $656,500.
JAMES CITY
163 Albemarle Drive, Williamsburg; Marney Sue Brickhouse to Sean Michael Q. Doman, $249,900.
6805 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Richard Irwin Kempton to James O. Pell Jr., $370,000.
101 Bennett Circle, Williamsburg; Patrick B. McDermott, successor trustee to Douglas G. Jett Sr., $427,500.
5 Bonyman Court, Williamsburg; Steven Daniel Potter to Nicholas E. Bogue, $342,000.
5575 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Ralph H. Robertson to Stephen Berger, $336,000.
4283 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Michael Doolittle to Nancy Mata, $217,000.
4095 Centerville Road, Williamsburg; LCG Investment Group LLC to Travis M. Heidt, $228,500.
4017 Coronation, Williamsburg; Charles D. Puls to Frederick R. Strauss, $390,000.
201 Crystal Lane, Williamsburg; Janet P. Leighton, trustee to Xin Chen, $299,900.
1804 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Betty M. Melton to Teresa D. Blakeslee, $183,000.
101 Fall East, Williamsburg; Adele R. Oberhelman, trustee to David Brett Lassiter, $240,000.
5308 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Khurram S. Kiani to James Bandremmer, $259,000.
4316 Garden View, Williamsburg; Carol J. Washburn to Frederick S. Sanborn, $379,000.
9 Hampton Key, Williamsburg; Joshua M. Pederson to Jason Lee Colpetzer, $432,000.
3510 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Lusitani Gamarra, $272,735.
3452 Hunters Ridge, Williamsburg; John A. Lyons II to Adwait P. Nadkarni, $325,000.
142 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Leah Roberts Bourne to Roy J. Primus, $575,000.
130 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Douglas J. Baker to Andersen Gary Koepke, $272,500.
5005 Laurel Lane, Lanexa; Colby B. Rogers to Krista M. Spiers, $185,000.
3400 Liberty Ridge Parkway, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James E. Samuel, $713,105.
4401 Mayflower Drive, Williamsburg; Mary Sue Johnson to Dana M. Shocklee, $297,000.
208 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Gregory C. La Rosa to Marcus R. Merriman, $484,350.
303 Moody's Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Fitzgerald Wallace, trustee to Curtis D. Stoldt, trustee, $535,000.
103 Nairn, Williamsburg; Donald J. Holste to Mark Brown, $530,000.
8912 Oak Lawn Way, Toano; Christopher M. Matkowski to Dennis Heath Drader, $437,000.
5362 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg; John A. Dixon to Joseph L. Daughety Jr., $207,500.
4108 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Settlement at Powhatan Creek LLC to Mary Ellen Gould, trustee, $379,900.
510 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Ricky A. Kenwright Jr., $217,800.
2001 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Dora Sharps to Franklin J. Patterson, $249,000.
4005 Red Wing Court, Williamsburg; Bryant C. Morrison to Diane L. Danks, $290,000.
6005 Richpress Drive, Williamsburg; Robert C. Middaugh Jr. to Paul Andrew Thomas, $479,900.
2509 Robert Fenton Road, Williamsburg; Ralph B. Rugless to Caden S. Gayle, $475,000.
105 Royal St. Georges, Williamsburg; Michael D. Madzuma to Jason M. Madzuma, $400,000.
5405 Sasha Court, Williamsburg; Huan Yao to Luke A. Swanson, $155,000.
4321 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Rosalyn C. Hundley, $192,765.
212 Sherwood Forest, Williamsburg; Maxwell B. Crenshaw III to Luis R. Mercado, $331,000.
3009 South Court, Williamsburg; Stephen J. Sechrist to Benjamin B. Hale, $320,000.
6248 St. John's Wood, Williamsburg; Mark David Wayne Rideout to Karen Black, $333,500.
872 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Mark T. Walkley to Ariel L. Hedgepeth, $232,900.
4241 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Susan G. Wiedmaier to Ertle C. Jones Jr., $277,000.
Unit 100, Midtown Office Condominium; GLL Properties LLC to Hathaway Offices LLC, $254,500.
Unit 713, Conference Center Condominium; Herbert A. Haneman to Thomas Charles Bradley Sr., $325,000.
168 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Edgar L. Brown Jr., trustee to Rodham T. Delk, trustee, $615,000.
7447 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Matthew Shalaby to Kimani H. Also, $422,000.
120 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Charles L. Harrold to Jason A. Zickefoose, $275,000.
