The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1722 N 20th St; 20th Street Llc to Sebastian Nicolette, $235,000.

9 N 25th St, U13; Letter Lawrence William to Haddock Graham Philip, $272,000.

306 N 26th St, U213; Trainum Robert G to Kearns Thomas E and Debra A, $225,000.

616 N 30th St; Bright James F and Tiffany N to Heintz Matthew L and Kelsey M, $343,000.

512 N 32nd St; Kovich Daniel A to Mace Andrew O and Jessica A, $293,000.

200 W 33rd St; Kirchen Roger W and Kristin H to Shaman Cory T, $285,000.

618 N 37th St; Kc Enterprises Of Va Llc to Parker Sarah Anne, $429,950.

3110 4th Ave; Imc Llc to Badias Nicholas Burton, $199,950.

705 Arnold Ave; Jaza Llc to Lee Daniel S, $219,000.

6573 Balsam Road; 6573 Balsam Road Series Of The to McKeag Scott M, $174,900.

5208 Bemiss Road; Dogwood Homebuilders Llc to Whitt Dempsey O, $277,025.

1307 Boulder Creek Road; Jackson Rainey R and Richard A to Carruthers James K Jr, $235,000.

320 W Broad St; 320 West Broad Llc to Harrison Gavin T S and Annelise, $405,000.

3812 Brook Road; Boykin Lonnie T and Sallie S to Cohick Brandon T, $195,000.

1224 Brookland Pkwy; Hossen Kyli Bingham to Damron Luther E III, $456,000.

5621 Cary Street Road, U110; Wills Richard B and Janet H to Kaufman Peter I, $363,000.

4832 Chamberlayne Ave; 4832 Chamberlayne Llc to Israel Mark A, $369,000.

5012 Clarence St; Blasco Frederic and Jennifer P to Wilder Adam Vaughan, $171,000.

7406 Comanche Dr; Oliver Jonathan and Margot to Hebel Nicholas J, $225,000.

6391 Daytona Dr; Dickerson James Lee III to Reynolds Shelby, $194,000.

5220 Devonshire Road; Cooke Bradley R and Shayna M to Ferguson Jordan Joseph, $380,000.

3005 Edgewood Ave; 3005 Edgewood Land Trust to Conliffe Ruth A, $267,000.

3906 Fauquier Ave; Mason Ronald K and Deborah to Mason Adrianna, $349,000.

3212 Fendall Ave; Joubert Jeffrey to Patel Devang A, $341,500.

3151 Floyd Ave; Atkinson Richard L to Rackley Tyler, $464,000.

5434 Forest Hill Ave; Paxton Ruby Diane to Mattes Ryan L, $189,000.

5017 W Franklin St; Gould William J to Miller Joseph and Chele, $375,000.

3317 Garland Ave; Gdm Investments Llc to Pitts Margaret Theresa, $210,000.

2501 E Grace St; Marstiller Philip S Jr to Johnson Eric Paschal Jr, $480,000.

9619 Greenleaf Lane; Russell Nicholas H and Anna G to Morlette Leiah Christi L, $300,000.

3115 Griffin Ave; Fanas Ivelisse to Porchlight Homes Llc, $165,000.

2711 Grove Ave, U6; Davidson Kristin A to Whitehead Steven R and Linda L, $330,000.

4524 Grove Ave, U11; Soles Lauren E to Jennings Bailey Elizabeth, $188,000.

303 N Hamilton St, Ul; Stiles Anne Randolph to Lass Seren, $219,950.

2905 Hanes Ave; Barringer Legacy II Llc to Brod Brandon Michael, $350,000.

2405 Hanover Ave; Voorheis Emily S and Keith W to Biederman Stephen, $590,000.

4803 Hanover Ave; Caudle Robert K III to Richardson Crit Taylor Jr, $609,600.

815 Henri Road; Logan Michael S Jr to Reynolds Ralph and Melissa, $696,000.

725 Holly St; Msi Enterprises Llc to Whitten Zachary C, $345,000.

5238 Jahnke Road; Brockwell Richard W II to Dybas Piotr and Castro Brittaney, $155,000.

6700 Kensington Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Ronson Paul and Maria C, $519,000.

1512 Lakeview Ave; Rhone Henry G to Nguyen Phuong N and Jenna, $184,000.

719 W Leigh St; Boyce Brian R to Iuorno Frank P Jr and Maria J, $260,000.

4717 Leonard Pkwy; Burgh Stuart to Nichols Jeffrey Scott, $313,750.

9941 Maplested Lane; McCracken Samuel A to Hones Daniel and Paige, $271,000.

3023 E Martin's Grant Cir; Slate William M Jr to Cauthen H R and Marlene C, $520,000.

3520 McGuire Dr; Khalil Steven R to Virgil Gaitan Edgar A, $154,000.

4802 Monumental St; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Salsbury Ryland S and Lauren K, $570,000.

1814 Netherwood Road; Tdz Properties to Ramos John Jr III and Kansis Lynn, $224,950.

117 W Norwood Ave; Bertha Llc to Davis George B and Julie E, $459,900.

1601 Oakwood Ave; Miach Llc to Poteat Joshua, $239,000.

300 Overbrook Road; Gilley Tim L to Sutherlin Lavoris, $217,850.

84 W Pilkington St; Degratia Development Llc to Schafer Eric, $175,000.

2814 Poyntelle Road; Timperio Carl L Jr and Dorothy K to Mullikin Sally A and John O III, $275,000.

3017 R St; Audet Elizabeth to Mawyer Hannah, $199,750.

5516 Riverside Heights Way; Semb Tara to Gudrop Lee Ann, $312,000.

2117 Rose Ave; Eubanks Joshua D to Good Austin Matthew, $315,000.

202 N Rowland St; Hunter Robert Clarke to Whitman Samuel, $608,100.

605 Semmes Ave; Trailhead Development Llc to Harris Cabell S and Patti D, $1,134,966.

511 St Christophers Road; Evans F Christopher and Mikki T to Czajkowski Stanley B, $925,000.

2776 Stratford Road; Addington Henry W Trustee to Beech David M and Brenda S, $385,000.

413 Stuart Cir, U4-A; Ricdl1 Llc to Duncan David A, $734,820.

5931 Thorndale Lane; Raffaniello Ronnie C to Dillon Sean Patrick, $250,000.

6812 Three Chopt Road; Ellis Gary W and Courtney L to Buckster Llc, $225,000.

1318 Wentbridge Road; Phillips David L to Hamlett Christian, $233,000.

3013 Weymouth Dr; Gregg Bradford L to Mick Christopher J and Mary C, $225,500.

3113 Woodrow Ave; Hossaini Ramzi and Werner Eric to Lupesco Rebecca Aylett, $155,000.

HENRICO

1810 Aisquith Rd, Henrico; Ramirez Carlos A to Vass Sean M, $240,000.

1444 Almondberry Pl, Henrico; Rollins Allison to Williams James A Jr and Marlotte, $192,000.

11313 Anna Way, Henrico; Albee Thomas F and Elizabeth P to Poston Joseph Kelly and Jessica Anne-Marie, $424,000.

8901 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Wood Brian M to Essex Erik Franklin and Victoria Anne, $268,300.

7729 Balla Ct, Henrico; Kutney Kylie M to Perkinson Catherine E Trustee, $156,500.

1929 S Battery Dr, Henrico; Carter Cole Spencer Augustus Et Al to Monroe Eric D and Debra D, $158,000.

528 Belle Grove Ln, Henrico; Galleher Frank M III and Denise M to Huss Thomas and Sarah, $445,000.

10639 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Shah Monang and Ami, $409,080.

1732 Betty Ln, Henrico; Woodard Aaron and Christiana to Betty Ln Llc, $220,000.

6440 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Loyola Eduardo Lopez to Torres Jeronimo Alejandro Soriano, $209,000.

3912 Bolling Rd, Henrico; Gw Burton Investment Group Llc to Owens Regina L, $205,000.

5446 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Ballard Christopher and Angela to Parker Diane M, $239,900.

8904 Brennan Rd, Henrico; Timbercreek Building and Design Llc to Young Joseph C and Michelle O, $781,413.

7702 W Broad St, Henrico; Samuel-Pace Brenda K to Rfh Llc, $854,100.

4910 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Zychowski Christopher F to Collier Corey, $177,000.

6516 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Ahonen Meaghan Mauck to Alle Oluwaremilekun, $206,000.

146 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Moore Aubrey Jr and Nichole A Taylor, $196,000.

3691 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Jordan Alphonso to Johnson Derrick D Sr and Tamika D, $264,000.

5149 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Ward Rebeccah P to Schwarting Paulette Faith, $272,540.

2324 Clarke St, Henrico; Angel Sean to Myers Rachel A, $216,000.

6813 Cloverdale St, Henrico; Mastin Gordon K to Velasquez Olga Maria, $185,000.

4809 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Bassfield James E and Jane S to Henning Kirk and Valerie Tellman-Henning, $392,500.

1317 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Baughan Arthur E to Dawson M Wayne, $185,000.

1801 Cornell Ave, Henrico; Gladysz Kathryn M and Ryan Millea to Ward Shelby A, $349,950.

12023 Cottage Creek Ct, Henrico; Joseph Tobin S and Shalini Varghese to Dinh Thang N and Thao P Tran, $342,000.

9600 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Shane Whitney L and Emily D to Winebrenner John K and Stephanie R, $785,000.

9205 Crystal Pointe Pl, Glen Allen; Schandevel Christopher P and Victoria S to Schnitzer Derek G and Hadleigh E, $282,000.

9606 Della Dr, Henrico; Washington Laura S to Morkous Ibrahim and Nahed G Iskandar, $275,000.

8820 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Myers Walter Harold III Trustee to Stockbridge Companies Llc, $285,000.

12339 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo, $738,888.

1035 Dotson Rd, Henrico; Hadad Gayned V to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc, $152,000.

6103 Elko Rd, Sandston; Richmond Rose M Estate to Purcell Sheree Rose, $177,840.

12208 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kaka Radhikamohan, $483,741.

103 N Erlwood Ct, Henrico; Melhorn Steven W and Susan to Rogers Courtney E and Tonya L, $860,000.

9008 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Denton Thomas W and Sheri L to Chatlani Sonia and Rajesh H, $227,000.

5905 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Mattmo Construction Co Llc to Flemmer Dirk St John and Mary E Richardson, $405,000.

1004 Forest Ave, Henrico; Lansing Kristine M to Carrington John I Jr and Kristin N, $500,000.

9120 Francis Marion Ct, Glen Allen; Rutledge James R and Carolyne S to Danil Assaad R and Rola El Jaouhari, $285,000.

6516 W Franklin St, Henrico; Wells James M Jr and Linda K to Roberts Matson L Jr and Elizabeth W Kerns, $330,000.

3219 Gaulding Ln, Henrico; Rogers Marie A to Saunders Mark, $160,000.

10409 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Baugh Kimberly N to Tawdros Elkms Elesha, $279,000.

310 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Dyer John G and Lisa L to Gordon Artis J and Jamie F, $349,000.

2302 Golden Rd, Henrico; Wurdeman Laura A to Meza Ignacio Castro and Liliana Garnica, $188,200.

6613 W Grace St, Henrico; Shepherd Susan E to Fletcher Brian J, $173,000.

9214 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Marshall Anne to Price Reed C and Katharine L, $249,950.

11519 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Raza Muhammad and Zahra, $738,899.

704 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Dix Kenneth W to Leonard Matthew and Carolyn S, $209,000.

12323 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

4711 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Gaddamu Anand K R and Eesha Mallapu, $493,555.

201 Herndon Rd, Henrico; Wood Richard H and Letitia L to Canaan Gerald C II and Kristi B, $845,000.

5908 Herrick Pl, Glen Allen; Niu Feng and Fei Jiang to Devinney Austin and Liana Careri, $398,000.

8701 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Overby Christine G to Rhudy Jonathan and Michele, $227,500.

1410 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Anderson Nicholas Charles and Nicole, $264,950.

4012 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Haley Paul and Sonia to Francis Spencer M and Kirsten D, $600,000.

1850 Ivystone Ct, Henrico; Packett Carolyn Faye to McDermott Dawn, $185,000.

12580 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Hulva Kalle to Nandamuri Padma J and Prabhakar R Sooda, $251,650.

2178 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Beaudry Douglas B and Marjorie D to Smith Charles M and Tanya M, $188,700.

2704 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Smith Christopher S, $241,000.

4743 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Vanalek David Thomas and Caroline Leigh, $656,574.

12112 Liesfeld Pond Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Ginjala Ravindra K and Sumalatha G, $633,986.

12113 Loxton Ct, Glen Allen; Samitt J M and S C to Fowler Joseph D and Plamena V, $556,000.

3116 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Oburu Jacqueline and Duncan to Butler Sheila W, $299,500.

10617 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Palmer Hyrum M to Reynal David and Deborah, $262,000.

10638 Meadowbrook Rd, Glen Allen; Giamalva David H and Lolah to Agg Assets Llc, $175,000.

4513 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Krafcik Richard R Sr to Duane Townsend Elizabeth, $290,000.

8304 Michael Rd, Henrico; Wilburn Michael D and Susan H to Felts Kenneth S, $238,000.

7611 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Jones Janet R to Jones Khadijah, $175,000.

1409 Neblett Ct, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Sutton Steven L Jr and Tiffany T, $281,000.

3307 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Styles Sharon and Marvin T, $226,145.

2302 N Newton Cir, Henrico; Rebling Meredith D to Neumann Benjamin Del Barrio and Betty H, $200,000.

11824 Norwich Pkwy, Glen Allen; Hodges Louis C and Krista K to Perri Daniel and Mary B, $704,000.

2768 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Prentice Betti G to Jack W Chevalier Trust, $225,000.

1300 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Spencer Morgan J to Woods Eric A and Margaret T, $272,500.

3800 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Campbell J Brian and Lisa M to Gulkarov Vladimir and Elena, $590,000.

850 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Melody Scott F to Malik Naveed and Afshan Dba Swansea Llc, $267,000.

10950 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Tu Jing to Liu Chang, $370,000.

12224 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Krishnamurthy Kiran and Deepti Jayaprakash, $539,036.

2309 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Pryor Lloyd P to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $261,298.

3801 Pheasant Hollow Dr, Henrico; Hailey Charles A to Pryor Linnie Edward IV, $260,000.

1910 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Knotts Benjamin and Amanda to Cooper Catherine, $295,000.

2108 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Bolling Patrick S and Jill L Opalesky to Mayo Robert T and Elizabeth P, $339,950.

2002 Redman Rd, Henrico; Benchmark Property Llc to Factory7 Llc, $185,000.

1471 River Bend Rd, Henrico; Wood Denise F and D F Gillespie Et Al to Wilkerson Thomas and Linda H, $185,000.

104 Rocketts Way, Henrico; Kennedy Barry and Linda to Kurtom Waleed, $520,000.

4141 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Savage Teresa F to Crane Kyle, $220,000.

3007 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Whiteside David L to Vaughan John A Iv, $175,900.

6920 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Brown Aaron L, $431,415.

9122 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Rogers Lindsay B to Powell Erica N, $200,000.

7410 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Gutshall Marvin L and Reba C to Azakkour Mohamed, $192,000.

8511 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Briggs Cordell H and Morgan E to Killeen Matthew J and Sylvia R Thomas, $261,200.

1360 Stone Ridge Park Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Robinson Aaron L III, $235,500.

1368 Stone Ridge Park Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Benson Tyler and Ethan, $234,050.

3245 Stony Valley Dr, Henrico; Jones Ronald C Jr to Savannah Adria, $277,500.

2509 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Thatcher Delbert M and Judith L to Azim Mohammad and Najma Tanjila, $185,000.

7805 Thornrose Ave, Henrico; Curling Marlene to Gossman Morgan N, $206,500.

9201 Timbers Edge Ct, Glen Allen; Powers Teresa A to Riopedre Vicente J and Maritza and Et Al, $260,000.

2621 Towngate Ct, Henrico; Spicer William Andrew to Rebola Livia, $188,000.

10900 Tray Way, Glen Allen; Monaghan Kerry E and David Margot to Kurfees Nicholas James and Ashley H, $364,000.

11771 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Iannuzzi Michael and Victoria Sondecker to Looney Richard S and Lisa B, $410,000.

2121 Turtle Run Dr, U9, Henrico; Curtis Clinton A to Hirkic Mirza, $159,000.

8311 Vernelle Ln, Henrico; Askeraylian Steven Trustee to Kerolos Samuel F and Eman A Abdelnor, $258,000.

2413 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Dougherty Thomas P and Mary L to Dranoff Robert E and Heidi E, $275,000.

4200 Wellston Pl, Glen Allen; Clark Christopher D and Arlyne Aranda to Atkins Barbara Jean, $237,000.

17 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Armentrout David W and Susan P to Michau James C and Laura M, $881,500.

12609 Wilde Lake Ct, Henrico; Chambers Dale and Norma O to Noakes Philip D and Megan K, $500,000.

1805 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Melton William L and Nola B to Rinaca Wade S and Natalee M, $480,150.

10008 Winespring Pl, Henrico; Yamashev Elena to Anderson Marsha A, $185,950.

3624 Woodlynne Pl, Henrico; Zeidman Roy D and Barbara K to Keefer Adam Robert and Samira A Bahagry, $470,000.

6922 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Noe Steven and Sydney Carpenter, $247,000.

Chesterfield

1013 Alcorn Tr; Hickman Melanie L to Placer Heather Marie, $280,000.

14218 Amajess Ln; Leonard Mark J and Susan A to Whitesell John H III and K E, $590,000.

9326 Amberleigh Cr; Suntrust Bank Trustee to Woodfin David M and Phyllis B, $390,000.

1607 Anchor Landing Dr; Houser Jon-Erik and Amy A to Robinson Victor W Sr and Sybrena, $480,800.

6304 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Young Ericka S and Madzudzo P F, $275,500.

5606 Arbor Point Tr; Sower Brent D and Jennifer L to Becker Benjamin A, $275,000.

7522 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Seechack Joseph H and Paletta I, $313,649.

20900 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Turner Virginia M, $252,025.

8224 Babbler Ln; Tiller Martin C and Heather S to Talbot Jason and Sheridan K A, $215,000.

5607 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Leaupepe Samantha, $317,310.

3133 Barnack Rd; Bondade Shailesh and Swati to Green Asha S, $302,000.

5613 Beacon Hill Dr; Engquist Annemarie to Silleker Linda Marie, $186,500.

713 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Nguyen Peter and Vo Mai Thi Nhu, $470,366.

5004 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Burton Donna G, $241,840.

16325 Binley Rd; Mangano Christopher J and Vikki to Clendenon Kerry E and Renwick N, $565,000.

6843 Bixby Ln; Glover Brian K and Diana K to Grant Brittany L, $169,000.

14742 Boyces Cove Dr; Gladstone Vicki L to Nichols Deborah W, $237,775.

1336 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Babu Joseph and Joseph Jeena, $358,000.

19015 Branders Bridge Rd; Palma Walter G to Lovern E E and Lovern S M Sr, $180,000.

14807 Bridge Spring Dr; Schutter Gregory L and Jennifer to Trainham Mitchell J, $349,950.

10437 Brynmore Dr; Clough Mateo Alan and Nicole to Davis Terence J Sr and Tucker G, $253,000.

9333 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Bates Mark, $362,755.

5306 Calavetti Lp; Wilson Maria A to Bonilla Nancy M and Velasquez L, $250,000.

8373 Capernwray Dr; Carson Homes Llc to Felts Brian S and Margaret W, $584,687.

3219 Castlebury Dr; Compton Steven Brian to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $180,630.

11818 Cedar Landing Tr; Shukla Aseem and Seema to Ajao Caroline F and Ajao O K, $299,000.

15500 Chesdin Green Wy; Holleman Jerry W and Debra R to Polk Jimmy W Jr and Lesa A, $445,000.

11628 Claimont Mill Dr; Lewis Candace N to Smilek D F and Tureson J M, $225,000.

1505 Clear Springs Ln; Love That Home Llc to Cruz Andres A, $255,000.

730 Coalbrook Dr; Prisco Scott E and Dana L to Matthews Shalonda, $429,000.

10007 Copperwood Ct; Dacey Katy Ann Turner to Lugo Jessica E, $195,000.

12736 Crathes Ln; Touchstone II Llc to Anderson Harold D, $447,000.

317 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Goldberg Mark H and Hensley R H, $301,130.

10004 Cutter Dr; Bock David and Seiden Aimee to O'dea Therese Killion, $230,000.

6956 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Savage Cassandra, $321,865.

6976 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Dietz Don and Elizabeth, $362,890.

11713 Drayton Landing Dr; Miller Todd M and Christen D to Gonzalez Porfiro, $290,000.

3917 Durrette Dr; Harris Phyllis M to Dietrich Majorie F and W J Jr, $220,000.

10823 Egret Ct; Zayac Daniel R and Terry L to Lewis Matthew and Melissa, $455,500.

13407 Ellerton Ct; Crouch Betty J to Kinker Albert M Jr and Catherine, $650,000.

15218 Endstone Tl; Legault Homes Llc to Tuck Matthew J and Jacqueline B, $514,147.

12500 Escada Dr; Sayre Marten J and Shyril A to Thompson Eric Ryan and Shannon E, $280,000.

4605 Exton Ln; Hoffman Jason Christian to Clarke T E and Altmann J A, $235,000.

3737 Farmhill Ln; Johnson Stephanie N to Clarke Ashanti Joel and Brooke, $229,000.

14201 Fiddlers Ridge Rd; Clendenon Kerry E and Nancy R to Cox Andrew D and McClelland M, $290,000.

8701 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Wageman Ray and Becky, $383,345.

3214 Fortunes Ridge Rd; Forest Irene to Ankenman Frederick III Et Al, $339,000.

3314 Fox Chase Dr; Yeatman Caitlin to Shedd Kevin J and Susan M, $285,000.

15319 Foxvale Wy; Ulmer K K and Ulmer E J Trustees to Jackson Richard T and Michelle M, $295,000.

15818 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Mischke Walter C III and Judith, $592,086.

3131 Ghent Dr; Ziegengeist Joseph A to Awng Zau and Yung Lang, $188,500.

6431 Glebe Point Rd; Vital David P and Cremer Elka R to Richards Andre, $302,000.

8825 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Aud Michael Stokes and Kelli B, $489,015.

3737 Graythorne Dr; Legault Homes Llc to Kogut Paul J and Myongok, $650,000.

4320 Greenbriar Dr; Padgett Debra S to Estrada Claudia and Robles Raul, $210,000.

425 Grinell Dr; Cox David S Et Al to Gonzalez Diana and Mendez O B, $213,500.

8426 Halidan Dr; Barton Kenneth L Jr Estate to McKean Michael J, $255,000.

7863 Hampton Green Dr; Smith Sean S and Jennifer H to Gautney Andrew S Et Als, $325,000.

13106 Handley Ct; Griffin John C and Jennifer C to Foldenauer Adam and Christy, $735,000.

243 Hazelmere Dr; Ramsey Larry W and Carolyn B to Garcia Juan C and Melissa A, $340,000.

20404 Hickory Branch Dr; Murray Stanley Adam to Scruggs Nathan A and Shults D P, $168,500.

4218 Hiddenwell Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Gandhi J R and Nguyen Thuy-Van, $386,820.

12900 Hogans Al; Ellis Carole B Trustee to Rickard David Ashby and Judy R, $465,000.

9402 Hyth Pl; Gorman Andrew Spencer Et Als to Debord Michael J and Regan S, $207,500.

2013 James Overlook Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sanchez David Anthony and Melek, $389,270.

5907 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Pham Long Duy, $227,780.

4225 Kalanchoe Dr; Screws Delores Mae to Badilla Villalobos N G Et Al, $205,000.

14323 Key Deer Dr; Castelow Jerry M Jr and Tammy M to Alli Asim, $282,500.

9506 Ladue Rd; Matre Donald C Jr to Massey Howard and Emily, $201,000.

7845 Lake Shore Dr; Raburn Kimberly Starr to Gottschall Kevin M, $333,000.

4188 Laurel Oak Rd; Henderson Robert A and Jeanne B to Ringman Cristopher A and Lindsay, $197,500.

4025 Lazy Stream Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Frye Melanie, $385,385.

14113 Liberty Oaks Cr; David Michael S and Linda L to Rva Home Solutions Llc, $150,000.

6701 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Varga Calvin W and Dianne M, $363,478.

1606 Litwack Cove Tr; Norwood Johnny Et Al to Bubanji Leslee Sifa, $399,950.

9920 Lumlay Rd; Crane Mark E and Kara K to Taghikhani Jason A and Rachelle, $325,000.

8215 Macandrew Ct; Beschler Christopher and Debra to Kelsey Nathaniel and Page, $429,500.

5735 Magnolia Shore Ln; McNeese Wayne L to Farmer Elizabeth M, $260,000.

2912 Maplevale Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Williams Clifton and Ogletree S, $192,500.

6020 Matoaca Rd; Woodfin L K and Giordano M R to Custalow Christina L and T C, $228,000.

6730 Meadowburm Dr; Orduna Nava Jorge Luis to Herrera Veliz Juan C, $233,000.

130 Midfield Rd; Byrd C W and Byrd S A Trustees to Serrano Miguel Angel, $295,000.

11912 Misty Spring Pl; Settles Ashley E to Lam Sockhum and Mao Phourita, $250,000.

13724 Mountcastle Rd; Deutsche Bank Nat'l Tr Co Tr to Snead Stephen M, $253,000.

14721 Nash Rd; Billingsley Richard A and Dame L to Robinson T J and Lowery E P, $350,000.

7346 Nicklaus Cr; Carbiener Maggie and Wayne III to Missory Patrick A Jr and K A, $300,000.

3401 Nuttree Woods Dr; Riley Juliane M to Bryant Charles M III and Soonier, $250,000.

11129 Oakcrest Dr; Parker George P and Carolyn G to Parker Alan G and Bily Lian M, $220,000.

8218 Old Bond Ct; Gottstein Brian and Jacqueline to Taylor Bayard S and Claudia U, $309,900.

5402 Orchard Grove Ln; White Brian A and Allison King to Morsberger David Et Al, $325,000.

9608 Pampas Dr; Woolard Louise M to Duncan Michael, $205,000.

5207 Parrish Creek Dr; Haislip Dustin and Tiffany to Dasch Nicholas C, $233,000.

2701 Perdido Dr; Dowdy Lula D to Bennett Scott V and Lynn F, $220,000.

460 Pocono Dr; Murphy Denise H to Purvis C T IV and Nguyen J T, $217,000.

1612 Porters Mill Rd; Brown Glenn D and Kathleen T to Cooke Shayna M and Bradley R, $299,900.

3110 Quail Hill Dr; Boundy Gwen to Pool Brian T and Charlotte H, $260,000.

9321 Quail Ridge Rd; Usry Stephen R Sr and Elaine G to Patterson Robert Lee, $350,000.

14101 Ramblewood Dr; Fields John E III to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $294,754.

15030 Rankin Dr; Young Joseph C and Michelle O to Dunn Matthew and Priscilla, $515,000.

14201 Regatta Pointe Rd; Bumbalo Helene Margaret to Schulke Paul and Lynn, $255,000.

11761 Rexmoor Dr; Kallus T A and Kallus B T Trs to Edwards Thomas J and Eileen D, $419,000.

1236 River Shore Pl; Garton Adam and Cheri to White Sarah J, $253,000.

1731 Rockcrest Rd; Gibbs Jordan to Norfolk Thomas and Gardner Susan, $228,714.

2219 Rose Family Dr; Deady Edwin L and Amy E to Li Chuan and Xia, $325,000.

17555 Ruby Lake Tr; Intili Lauren A and Kirby Ryan to Shao Huifang, $396,000.

12300 Sandbag Rd; Martinez Isidro A and Silvia I to Castellanos Urias M A, $219,900.

10205 Sarah St; Halpaus Kathleen to Brooks Christopher, $188,000.

7419 Secretariat Dr; Kmetz John K and D and Kmetz J P to Bennett Andre L, $200,000.

2410 Sherbourne Rd; Allen Claudia A to Lopez Migdael A and Snyder Stacy, $152,500.

11337 Shorecrest Ln; Roark Patton H Jr and Dawn J to Dean Chrislyn Natasha, $587,500.

2413 Silver Lake Tr; Fuentes Nestor E Et Als to Konate Djakaria, $237,000.

9706 Snowhill Rd; Adu-Gyamfi Darlene to Parks Theodore R and Lopez Riza, $212,500.

6806 Southwalk Ht; Henkel Patrick M Estate to Grizzard James D and Janis Z, $370,000.

6012 Springbank Rd; Virginia Housing Dev Authority to Johnson Stephanie, $165,000.

6613 St Cecelia Dr; Venafro Anthony C IV and Ellie E to Oiwen Nathaniel Lee and Cora E, $315,000.

10606 Sterling Cove Dr; Stokes Susan P to Edwards Christopher P and Amie W, $335,000.

6209 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sylla Aisata, $271,025.

4701 Summer Lake Tr; Waszilycsak Alexander and Fike S to Physioc Dustin and Sarah, $474,900.

3101 Tadley Dr; Builder Funding Llc to Lockhart Jessica Elaine, $325,000.

1445 Tannery Cr; O'Keefe Daneen M Et Al Trs to Biegler Fam Inv Llc and Rubin L, $226,000.

11007 Thetis Pl; NVR Inc to Williams Terrence I and S L, $451,450.

2913 Tidal Dr; Schneider Trenton E and Alaina F to Huber John Caleb, $285,000.

4924 Tooley Dr; Pruitt Constance E and Charles to Jones Shelley L and Bradley J A, $417,500.

4801 Treely Rd; Valentine Vernita to Wells Jason A, $166,000.

1407 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Cardinal Point Llc, $300,000.

11501 Village Garden Dr; Pembroke Joyce S Estate to Smith John III and Wallace D A, $310,000.

1866 Walkerton Rd; Ilich C R Et Al to O'Neill Daniel, $212,280.

12510 Walton Lake Dr; Fulghum Mark A and Cheryl S to Miller Jacob and Courtney, $385,000.

16819 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Alford Michaiah P and Kyle L, $493,857.

1429 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Duggan Mickey, $283,299.

12502 Whispering Wy; Blazek Michael S and Stephanie A to Ong Laura Miller, $219,500.

5025 Wiltstaff Pl; Mason Thomas S and Margaret A to Adhikari Renuka Bhattarai, $210,000.

17000 Windon Ct; Allen Julia M to Parkinson Tracy L and Miriam, $365,500.

12348 Winfree St; Hall Cecelia H to Haislip John H Jr, $229,000.

5806 Winterleaf Dr; Gallegos Nelia Esmeralda C to Hollins Garland W Jr, $200,000.

17631 Wynstone Park Ln; Shelton Malika L to Graves Donald C Jr and Karen E, $320,500.

HANOVER

8543 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Garland Wade Dempsey, $359,305.

12176 Ashland Heights Road, Ashland; Stuart L. Hall to Pamela H. Stallard, $154,000.

7267 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville; Milton S. Winfree to Korbin C. Bordonie, $228,450.

8445 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Rachel M. Parker, $400,185.

8164 Carter Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauryn G. Boyd to Mitchell Grant, $262,203.

7215 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Bobby Axselle, $380,835.

9229 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Dorothy W. Pennington to Donna D. O'Leary, $255,000.

10270 Cloverlea Court, Mechanicsville; Carl A. Hultgren to Scott P. Kiernan, $337,500.

9489 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Rickey E. Kennedy to Ken Chin, $372,000.

9459 Doral Place, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey J. Diepold to Kelton W. Smith, $349,950.

206 Elm St., Ashland; Brian Scott Rice to Julie Carr, $195,000.

9070 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Shirley S. Delbridge to Collin Stone, $211,900.

9119 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Douglas A. Hundley, $568,295.

9057 Greenlake Circle, Mechanicsville; Michaelanne Day to Charlotte M. Howard, $317,000.

7264 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Judith P. Pagnini to Andrea Dekoter, $250,000.

7079 Haynes Drive, Mechanicsville; Siegfried Abrahams to Laura Gallagher Griffin, $203,000.

7200 History Lane, Mechanicsville; Terri L. Blubaugh to Robert J. Hudson Jr., $480,000.

8180 Hughes Road, Mechanicsville; Amy R. Jude to Roberto N. Perez, $236,000.

13408 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Keith Van Graafeiland, $432,350.

10317 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Lauren Byrd to Robyn Q. Wright, $236,000.

9065 Little Garden Way, Mechanicsville; Rand G. Jenkins to Benjamin D. Carver, $395,000.

8137 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Ross M. Newlin to Marshall P. Perkins, $297,000.

1017 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Larry L. Beadles to Stephen L. Richardson, $320,000.

15058 Melody Hills Drive, Doswell; Karen Elizabeth Eichinger to John E. Dwyer Jr., $369,000.

11346 Morgan Court, Rockville; Foltz Investments LLC to Michael W. Moore Jr., $242,500.

7510 Normans Bridge Road, Hanover; Edward A. Cary to William C. Kreye II, $513,000.

7422 Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Caudell, $176,000.

9182 Pembridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Johnathan R. Stovall to Brandon Tyler Mabry, $265,000.

9130 Polo Pony Court, Mechanicsville; Martha Sabean to Travis Bayes, $300,000.

6139 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Richard K. Raines to Geoffery L. Johnson, $365,000.

200 Randolph St., Ashland; Sala Properties LLC to Kimberly Anne Richards, $174,000.

8823 Rushbrooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Brian S. Davis to Taylor Michael Kelly, $389,000.

11268 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Duane S. Carpenter to Amos J. Lu, $400,000.

7379 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason Z. Phillips to BTG Partners LLC, $233,000.

10116 Stags Leap Drive, Mechanicsville; John D. Kilmer to Glenn E. Himstedt, $384,000.

6169 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Gail E. Bolton to Allison Williams, $229,500.

8109 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Bret Paul Galloway, $225,965.

8195 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Michael L. Gilbert, $537,000.

7 Swannee Court, Ashland; Scott Johns to Russell M. Cosner, $239,900.

8325 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew T. Combee to Robert Anthony Hannon Jr., $238,500.

8165 Turners Mill Drive, Mechanicsville; Kings Charter Associates LC to Robert J. Garnett, $195,000.

7036 Walgrove Court, Mechanicsville; Timothy James Brewster to Joshua Gill, $271,000.

6885 Whiskey Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Stephen L. Richardson to David W. Ciejek Jr., $229,900.

4706 Wyngate Lane, Mechanicsville; Dennis P. Grusenmeyer to Bryson K. Dunham, $799,000.

POWHATAN

1950 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Chase T. Painter to Steven Matthew Earhart, $276,500.

2720 Dorset Bridge Road, Powhatan; JCM III LLC to Michael T. Boggs, $340,000.

3530 Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Mitchell Rama to Richard Holliday, $362,500.

3390 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; Wilson Creek Development Co. LLC to Paul Oliver, $442,900.

1987 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Donald S. Haddon III to Charles William Wilkerson Jr., $257,500.

3378 Manor Oaks Drive, Powhatan; Todd Edwards to Edward A. Kozak Jr., $602,500.

1832 Nichols Road, Powhatan; R.K. McDaniel Jr. Construction Co. Inc. to Heidi H. Hicks, $284,075.

1731 Old Powhatan Estates, Powhatan; Destin Alexander Webb to Hula Properties LLC, $200,000.

14404 Roberts Mill Court, Midlothian; Raymond Dale Custer to Adam C. Austin, $374,500.

3391 Rolling Trail Drive, Powhatan; Jared L. Queen to Curtis Shepherd, $260,000.

2635 Steger Creek Road, Powhatan; Barry O. Schoen to Cathy A. Meredith, $272,500.

4386 Worsham Road, Powhatan; Sauni K. Lukhard to Zoie K. Young, $390,000.

GOOCHLAND

2074 Alldever Drive, Maidens; James I. Elderman, trustee to Andrew A. Randazzo, $555,000.

6 Deer Run Road, Mankin Sabot; Christopher T. Friant to Meagan Nicole Mey, $585,000.

401 Elm Creek Drive, Mankin Sabot; Clarence S. Butler Jr. to William C. Boinest Jr., $484,000.

1226 Hawkwell Drive, Maidens; Michael A. Barber to Case James Fabling, $474,990.

510 Meadow View Lane, Mankin Sabot; Cameron T. Young to William G. Miller, trustee, $647,000.

2812 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jamison Andaluz, $359,995.

3041 River Road West, Goochland; Bexham LLC to Jennie A. Wood, $265,000.

1631 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Matthew S. Conant to Christopher A. Rouze, $378,000.

Petersburg

1950 Dodson Road; Bobby Edmonds to Elvin Edmonds, $220,000.

1886 Sherwood Road; W.M. Painting LLC to James R. Lee, $194,900.

1709 Wilton Road; Byron E. Dickerson to Kayana Gilchrist, $185,000.

DINWIDDIE

4403 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Jose Dejesus Ovalle, $179,900.

10928 Doyle Blvd., McKenney; Michael Duggan to Beverly Jacobs, $195,000.

7902 Halifax Road, Petersburg; Richard B. Lonnemann to Garett Scott, $210,000.

16481 Nunnally Lane, Church Road; Joseph H. Brandon Jr. to Tanner J. Lindsay, $315,000.

217 Olde Keswick Lane, North Dinwiddie; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Louis A. Collins III, $585,000.

5703 Whisper Drive, Sutherland; Lauren M. Di Dio to Jean M. Villarreal, $219,900.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

918 Ayrshire Road; Annie M. Pacheco to Earl C. Rimel Jr., $183,000.

113 Nottingham Drive; Dayne E. Wallace to Eugene Cosby Jr., $240,000.

203 N Valley Road; Jeffery Clark to Ariel E. Graham, $150,000.

HOPEWELL

3104 W Grant St.; William L. Briggs to Nikisha N. Hunte, $165,000.

505 Woodland Road; Marilyn Joan Flaherty to Courteney M. Jack, $222,000.

NEW KENT

8410 Beebe Lane, Providence Forge; Kellum Homes LLC to Chad Perdue, $237,500.

3536 Cary Road, Quinton; George P. Haskins Jr. to Randy L. Morrow, $253,950.

8833 Dispatch Station Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Kenneth Otey, $362,000.

7101 N Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Derek M. Boutchyard to James J. Popolo, $330,000.

5767 Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Jane Graettinger to Jerry Leroy Lovitt, $222,500.

7119 Oak Fork Loop, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Srvices Inc. to Trevor M. Ball, $287,910.

616 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; James J. Thacker to Kaliona N. Sea, $220,000.

7433 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Anthony J. Pino to Dustin Briles, $285,000.

18300 Woody Lane, Barhamsville; Jessica B. Bell to Ashley R. Bradby, $182,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4417 Branchester Parkway, Prince George; Phillip J. Lathrop to Xavia L. Jackson, $199,900.

3800 Deerwood Lane, North Prince George; Sarah Traylor Porter to Clayton Michael Drahms, $206,000.

3726 Grey Fox Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Jeffrey Keith Joyner, $361,300.

6921 Hines Road, Disputanta; JLFlippedout LLC to Steven Bernier, $199,900.

19930 Legend Road, Carson; Cory E. Wilson to Cory E. Sammler, $220,000.

11589 Mark Twain Drive, Petersburg; Liberty Home Investment LLC to Michael Moore, $214,900.

402 Olde Keswick Lane, Petersburg; James M. Stewart to Timothy N. Edwards, $235,000.

4027 Rotherham Circle, Prince George; C & L Construction LLC to Carol B. Thornton, $222,890.

3126 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Robert W. Wood to Edward L. Fox III, $257,000.

7463 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; William Jennings Jr. to Brian Claude, $234,000.

Charles city

5 acres; Hazel J. Gary to Marco P. Veloso, $167,500.

Lot 3, Hidden Springs; Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $164,160.

AMELIA

6310 Beaver Lane, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Edward O. Kellam Jr., $352,307.

9754 Coleman Drive, Amelia Court House; Thomas M. Jones to Michael Chacamaty, $226,000.

11310 Hills Lane, Amelia Court House; Lonnie T. Henderson to Ronald B. Davis III, $152,500.

9601 Morefield Meadow Drive, Amelia Court House; Teresa L. Barker to David S. Nichols, $294,550.

CAROLINE

250 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Alan Jason Faulkner to Brittany N. Brashears, $210,000.

17308 Camellia Drive, Ruther Glen; Nathan D. Miller to John D. Christian, $213,000.

18032 Clark & York Blvd., Ruther Glen; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Stephanie R. Beamer, $250,000.

432 Dorset Drive, Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Marlon Lunique, $199,250.

9206 Floyd Madison Drive, Ruther Glen; Ross Daniel Perry to Gregory Lee Abernathy, $270,250.

14471 Hickory Knoll Road, Woodford; GH Watts Construction Inc. to Michael Aringdale, $402,347.

14471 Hickory Knoll Road, Woodford; GH Watts Construction Inc. to Michael Aringdale, $402,347.

297 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Joseph Beamer, $194,900.

338 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; James L. Crouch to Delores M. Taylor, $170,000.

204 Meadow Lane, Bowling Green; James P. Jones to Jordy M. Hethcox, $245,000.

25170 Oxford Road, Ruther Glen; Francisco A. Rodriguez to Teddy R. Woodie Jr., $174,900.

21010 Sparta Road, Milford; FFC Properties LLC to Daniel Schiebel, $319,500.

16377 Tinder Drive, Woodford; Thomas T. Tinder IV to Bryan D. Tinder, $155,000.

KING AND QUEEN

20.956 acres; George Alvin Belfield to Rappahannock Tribe, $189,000.

204 acres; Richard C. Gwathmey, trustee to Richard C. Gwathmey, $403,000.

Various parcels; The Nature Conservancy to Battlefield Industrial Park LLC, $1,719,690.

KING WILLIAM

2246 Commins Road, Aylett; Enhanced Homesphere LLC, by Vincent Gaines to Kiana M. Clifford, $172,500.

1927 F St., West Point; Rebecca R. Jenkins to Nicholas T. Williams, $212,000.

1370 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; G.T. Groome Construction LLC to John M. Arthur, $306,500.

3515 W River Road, Aylett; Federal National Mortgage Association to Alfie Green, $200,000.

426 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Amy Caroline Phelps, $225,487.

1571 Sweet Hall Road, West Point; Suresh P. Gharse to Andreanna Helen Anastasiou, $454,000.

Sussex

2 parcels; William C. Goodes to Matthew C. Dovel, $199,900.

4 parcels; Family Tree Properties LLC to WRT Timber Holdings LLC, $1,570,000.

Lot 3R, Sebera Subdivision; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Paget L. Segerson, $168,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

121 Brockton Court; John Richardson to Alexander R. Oski, $347,000.

412 S England St.; Susanna B. Hickman, co-trustee to Michael N. Youngblood, trustee, $675,000.

195 Lewis Robert Lane; William C. Chronis, trustee to Christine L. Tyndall, $337,000.

4119 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Wellington Ying Wei Kwok, $350,000.

602 Pocahontas St.; Garrow Development LLC to Javier Garces, $239,000.

4000 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Vittorrio Minichiello, $325,000.

201 Zelkova Road; George C. Raffo to Alice G. McLamb, $219,900.

JAMES CITY

101 Aberdeen, Williamsburg; William S. Niznik Jr. to Karen McKie, $460,000.

8727 Barnes Road, Lanexa; Julie S. Hollider, successor trustee to Shaun Don Michael, $201,000.

4304 Beamers Ridge, Williamsburg; Nadege T. Gunn to Dane Fischer, $670,000.

7255 Canal St., Lanexa; Michael W. Dougan to Ashley Y. Carpenter, $235,000.

5508 Center St., Williamsburg; Warren H. Helwig to Thomas J. Miller, $417,500.

109 Cypress Creek, Williamsburg; Brad L. Weiss to John P. Martyn Jr., $415,000.

4 Forest Court, Williamsburg; James T. Duguay Jr. Inc. to Deborah Canady, $180,000.

3435 Frederick Drive, Toano; Steven Cushman to Yolanda Yvonne Govea Phillips, $300,000.

6324 Glenwilton Lane, Williamsburg; Balthaazar P. Lopez to Richard A. Gilbert, $305,000.

3412 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Julia Hanhauser to James A. Mikaloff, $274,500.

2 Higginson Court, Williamsburg; Elizabeth J. Martin to McKeal Love Rodgers, $515,000.

153 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Kim Seng Chiu to Chester V. Dolph, $322,500.

109 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Kimberly C. Magary, trustee to Wesley J. Kneifer, $265,000.

3231 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Rebecca K. White to Mario Lavon Seaborn, $370,000.

107 Liverpool, Williamsburg; William G. Courtros to William A. Dunnill, $580,000.

1904 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Ganas K. Rakes to Timothy John Cahill, $545,000.

2232 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to William Joseph Nirmaier, $414,060.

138 Old Church Road, Williamsburg; Daniel D. Steward to David Douglas Conner, $335,000.

330 Oxford Road, Williamsburg; Ronnie Soffer to Andrea Garvey, $385,000.

4823 Powner Court, Lanexa; Masonic Home of Virginia to Roosevelt H. Brown Sr., $305,600.

810 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Ryan T. Garber, $197,990.

4023 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Daniel E. Sabin to Larry Geddings, $444,000.

3231 Reades Way, Williamsburg; Fay A. Rozovsky, trustee to Khalid N. Mahmood, $342,500.

121 School Lane, Toano; J.G. Findlay Inc. to Phillip E. Ducey, $248,700.

4304 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Dean Maurice Carter Jr., $191,720.

115 Stokes Poges, Williamsburg; Leslie G. Goode to Mary Lee Russell, $370,000.

47 Summer East, Williamsburg; J. Stuart Agnew to David G. Rothberg, $163,000.

110 Tayside, Williamsburg; Paul E. Peterson to Kevin Carr, $492,000.

108 W Tazewell's Way, Williamsburg; H. Andrew Yeatts to Adrian Repic, $455,000.

135 S Turnberry, Williamsburg; Joseph P. Mike to Dennis D. Stevick, $637,500.

Unit 316, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; Georgevas Legacy LLC to Guardian Health Advisors LLC, $215,000.

4416 Wadsworth St., Williamsburg; Page W. Sutton, trustee to William L. Guerin, $336,800.

4241 Wedgewood Drive, Williamsburg; Judith J. Bishop to Stanley B. Stout, $409,500.

3205 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Kevin L. Fly to Jerry W. Self, $399,900.

7451 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Steve R. Moore Jr. to Donald Abbott, $405,000.

3147 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Timothy B. Carroll to Jon C. Stephans, $580,000.

4155 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Patrick K. Noonan to Gerard Abate, $460,000.

4620 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Andrew R. D'Amico to Daniel Jones Cornwell, $399,000.

