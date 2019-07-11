The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
1605 N 23rd St; Data Properties Llc to Smith Morgan Brown and Shawn, $255,000.
116 W 29th St; All American Construction to Pugh Michele, $312,500.
413 N 33rd St; Fleming Willie L and Hazel E to Upside Investments Llc, $170,000.
352 Albemarle Ave; Colonial Trail Llc to Thompson Carter P Irrvocable, $590,000.
2411 Barton Ave; Allen Monique to Barton 2411 Land Trust Sarha Hall Tr, $160,000.
802 Bedrock Lane; Ingersoll David Trustee to Williams Kevin N Sr, $161,000.
2937 Brook Road; Dunville Robert M III to Alford Theresa M, $300,000.
2504 Cedar St; Weidman Jess Andrew to Elliott Ryan Christopher, $288,500.
10010 Cheyenne Ct; Haint Blue Llc to Bradley Kenneth Bear Scott, $324,000.
3114 Cliff Ave; Hayes Development Group Llc to Hughes Katherine P and Joshua R, $276,800.
505 S Davis Ave, U12; Elliott Scott A to Stanley Jacob A, $215,000.
3207 Edgewood Ave; Woodward Karen L to Montgomery Fields Llc, $175,000.
16 W Fells St; Elderhomes Corporation to Balbeisi Nader I, $185,000.
3134 Floyd Ave; Piperbear Two Llc to Gordon Robin L, $479,000.
3205 Garrett St; Time to Change Properties Llc to Paciulli Sarah C, $337,000.
3317 W Grace St; Sahakian Sara R to Spivey Chuky and Tracy Seaburn, $430,000.
3300 Grove Ave; Kerneklian Murad to Jkn Batt Llc, $353,000.
409 Hancock St; Forrest Samuel S to 409hancock Llc, $375,000.
475 Hunt Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Conant Gregory James, $162,500.
4372 Kenmare Ct; Nvr Inc to Hyche Jessica Rose, $306,348.
5407 Limestone Dr; 5407 Limestone Drive Series Of to Granderson Barbara, $166,000.
823 W Marshall St; House Of Refuge Church Inc to Ansari Mohammad A, $153,500.
2919 Montrose Ave; Lopez Daniel Graban to Breed Daniel G, $245,000.
1508 National St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Wright Andrea Grace, $218,000.
5124 Old Warwick Road; Fitzhugh Properties Llc to Goudelock Doris, $181,000.
4610 Park Ave; Willingham Bailey C to Thompson James H Trust Trustee, $411,000.
102 N Plum St; Hines Sherry Wells to Gauthier Francis Lamott, $625,000.
3106 Q St; First Choice Home Improvements to Goodwin Sarah B, $179,950.
111 N Rowland St; Mann Frank William III to Hamnett William L III, $405,000.
825 Spring St; Stuart Dennis M and Theresa N to Rds Spring 825 Llc, $345,000.
2522 Stuart Ave; Lazarus Ronald H and Nadine to Shores Austin and Taylor K, $577,500.
421 Stuart Cir, U3-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Kumar Dhiren, $543,000.
5121 Sylvan Road; Wheeler Jeffrey O to Font David and Maria, $339,000.
5334 Troy Road; Garza Rony Antonio Cabrera to Guerra Jeffrey, $152,175.
1805 Williamsburg Road; Dean Arthur B and Jacqueline H to Hallal Llc, $191,500.
HENRICO
8618 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Ridge Holdings Llc to Ryan Rebecca, $179,000.
11821 Alder Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Meleski Catherine M to Mysore Shashikiran S and Rashmi S, $430,000.
3624 Autumn Glen Ln, Henrico; McCutchen Unithia G and Deon N to Sunburnt Catherine Elizabeth, $232,950.
2112 Bambacus Rd, Henrico; Obrien Barrington F and Amy S Williamson to Clark Katie J, $235,700.
948 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Van Marcke De Lummen Brigitte Estate to Oliver Anthony and Joan, $456,000.
1161 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Johnson Jason J and Christine A to Aulino Charles and Mary, $255,000.
2002 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Harris Matthew E to Plageman Jason M and Debra F, $303,000.
2245 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Bateman Carrie Blake to Smith Glenn F and Anita L, $172,000.
206 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Ward Charles R and Elisabeth W to Joseph Nigel S and Kezie Nicholas, $157,000.
5425 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Summers Janet E to Jackson Joseph A Jr, $192,000.
1406 Claxton Rd, Henrico; Snipes Thomas H and Jeanette B to Osullivan Brian and Mayumi T Cano, $310,000.
6016 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Jahangiri Ali and Gwendolyn R to Meng Bo and Zhengjia Wang, $403,000.
6409 Crested Eagle Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Porpora John R II and Alison R, $258,000.
5511 Danley Ln, Henrico; Durvin Blanton D III and Regina L to Walker W Harley, $195,000.
201 Early Ave, Sandston; Glover Michael M and Joan W to Fields David L and Joyce P, $160,000.
1205 Elmshadow Dr, Henrico; Lewis Jack A Jr and Gail E Petty to Lancer Matthew R and Helena L, $220,000.
9200 Fisk Rd, Henrico; 414 Roseneath Properties Llc to Bowry James E Jr and Tam M Pham, $230,000.
10805 Foxmoore Ave, Henrico; Louie Brent A and Savannah L to Sluss Michael C and Sarah Cagle, $270,000.
12434 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Cloutier Marcel J and Mary E to Willis Andrew S, $313,500.
6001 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Gothaniya Gagan and Pinaki Jain to Deshmukh Pravin M and Monica Deshmukh, $445,000.
2318 Golden Rd, Henrico; Hanratta Robert J Jr and Lorie Dobbertin to Sanfratella Amy R, $195,000.
9711 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Heimbach Amy E to Stewart Adam M, $157,000.
11409 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Ho Vinh and Lan T Ha, $761,415.
10610 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Dulik Andrew J and Katie D to Pious Kevin E and Kelly E, $477,500.
2930 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Valentine Denise R to Juarez Cruz Abel and Elias, $225,000.
808 Howard St, Sandston; Beal Loren P and Stephanie to Us Bank Na Trustee, $174,250.
11438 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Hosmer Caitlin H and Kyle R to Howell Brandon W and Kelly T, $540,000.
2605 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Morris Heather and Nina C Shaffer to Kimball Leslie Alison, $260,000.
1803 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Stephens Jack T III to Brooks Aaron L and Tisa P, $456,100.
3103 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Crowder Raymond E Jr and Catherine D to Sclafani Dorothy J and Frances J, $208,000.
12275 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Pardue Joshua Carter and Alexandra D, $382,848.
9604 Meadowview Rd, Henrico; Bacon Alan to Younce Janet G, $248,950.
8913 Meredith's Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Ilch Gary H and Susan A to Rawi Ziad Naji Al and Noor Sabah Alomar, $330,000.
4814 Mill Park Ct, Glen Allen; Andrews Catherine Taylor and Robert S Jr to Jackson Cameron H and Kristen N Doyle, $211,000.
4501 Moraticco Ct, Glen Allen; Fleming Gary S and Lisa P to Driskill Michael Ross and Christina Moore, $415,000.
2490 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Steggall Scott Russell, $325,000.
5605 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Noori Mushgan, $255,990.
2106 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Young Ryan C and Vanessa J to Lihic Alen and Anela, $253,950.
3808 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Gayton Properties Llc, $1,147,500.
3828 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Gayton Properties Llc, $1,147,500.
3902 Orion Ct, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Fitts Howard Eugene III, $150,000.
1819 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Zhou Jian, $170,000.
2301 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Chase Kelly P to Gear Zachary T and Gabriela M Larus, $285,000.
2416 Poates Dr, Henrico; Langford Properties Llc to Rodas Henry M Martinez and Miriam P Milla, $224,500.
12331 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Burgess Quinton B and Melissa B, $794,406.
4207 Redbank Rd, Sandston; Fowler Lenora P to McLaughlin Taylor Ann, $175,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U209, Henrico; Deantonio Jonathan Harry to Tepper Jeffrey and Jill, $209,500.
10616 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Stroble Mary M to Polesky Elizabeth A, $333,000.
4324 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to White Haley Renee, $279,990.
12337 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Smalley Charles T and Cheryl L to Polenski Graceann, $176,000.
9518 Spring Moss Ter, Glen Allen; Opichka Christopher J and Holly E Mortlock to Pardis Sawyer B, $280,000.
1908 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Mattice Craig S and Joyce M Trustees to Thornton Christopher G Et Al, $267,500.
1344 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Daniel Rabindran and Vijayamala, $216,990.
5720 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $257,000.
3911 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Green David L Trustee to Thi Joey and Rose K and Theodore Michael, $355,000.
13624 Swanhollow Dr, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Oliff Bryan Gregory Jr and Emily E, $599,950.
2511 Thistle Rd, Ut-3, Henrico; Thomas Judith M to Bailey David D and Nancy K Staton, $275,000.
7909 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Smajkan Sehija and Admir and Arnela to Yuakim Lawandy Farid Ebeid Et Al, $250,000.
205 E Union St, Sandston; Thomas Mark W to Townsley Alexandra Nicole Rush, $164,950.
2004 Wade Ct, Henrico; Dang Tin T and Gia-Minh T Nguyen to Gomes Matthew A and Jennifer K Brigle, $355,000.
9809 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; Kauhi Jacqueline Marie O and D G P Trust to Ellison Stanley E Jr and Denise K, $439,500.
9618 Wendhurst Dr, Glen Allen; McElroy Eugene J to Stapp Natalie, $291,000.
13 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Detterick Mark A to Hines Carlton W and Gabriella T Joffe, $846,013.
5062 Willows Green Rd, Glen Allen; Lang Bradley W and Kristi L Rollins to Moore Cornell T and Sandra L, $460,000.
4601 Winterset Pl, Glen Allen; Joyce William C and Lindsey K to Lin Lin, $380,000.
5236 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Guthridge Charles W and Elizabeth G to Cates Joan R, $818,500.
Chesterfield
14707 Acorn Ridge Pl; Gise Michael J and Valerie A to Moyer Richard A and Jennifer, $235,509.
15111 Alderwood Turn; Rainey Herman E to Bethune Keith L II and Monique C, $223,000.
429 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Greene Ivan C III and Gracie Jo, $423,561.
10819 Ashley Oak Tr; Main Street Homes to Nguyen Minh V, $442,974.
20913 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Amawudah Moses and Doris, $241,775.
5649 Backwater Dr; Sprouses Corner Llc to Patel Nakulkumar, $250,000.
6511 W Banes Ct; Pine Cone Investments X Llc to Miller Danita D, $152,000.
5567 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Jones Cheri Ann, $308,840.
2655 Beaver Falls Rd; Bryant Charles M III and Sonnier to Underwood Tessa G and Lipes M E, $195,000.
16406 Benmore Rd; Nagosky Leigh Anne Trustee to Kehoe Kevin S and Roseanna M, $309,950.
5110 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Volo Anna and Pietro, $255,985.
7519 Blue Cedar Dr; Kuhn Jason A to Lahm Matthew, $227,000.
8700 S Boones Trail Rd; Gregory J Mark Et Als to Carbury Cristine, $225,000.
1312 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Brown Matthew and Alicia, $399,900.
4206 Bridgewood Rd; Stefanski Margaret Porter to Maggie Walker Comm Land Tr The, $170,000.
9101 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Gohel Binit and Allyson Lee, $383,783.
4531 Burgess House Ln; Severson C M and Mason H O to Patel Amir I, $150,000.
15701 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Lowe Joseph and Elena, $490,905.
16806 Camfield Dr; Main Street Homes to James Reid Courtland and Stacey, $404,158.
9319 Cascade Creek Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ologele Saka, $352,305.
3842 Castlebury Dr; Infiniti Marketing and Inv Llc to Merlos Maldonado and Maldonado P, $239,000.
4216 Cedardale Ln; Pyles Renee P and Robert A to Gregory Connie, $154,000.
10454 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Washington Annette P and S, $363,510.
11540 Claimont Mill Dr; Wiseman Timothy S and Nunn J L to Roybal John, $221,000.
630 Coalbrook Dr; Hawkins Jonathan A Jr and Ann H to Preston Walter H Jr and R V, $445,000.
10601 Copperfield Pl; Franklin Zandra W Estate to Dixon Daniel J, $245,000.
15609 Corte Castle Pl; Matlick Jamie L to Harding Andrew R and Lauren V, $226,000.
15012 Creek Edge Pl; Miller George F Jr and Lori to Toppin Willie III and Temeca R, $270,000.
4749 Crossgate Rd; Francis Joseph T and Sarah G to O'Brien J G and Higgins D J II, $210,000.
1000 Dawnwood Rd; Vest Lewis Todd to Stark Andrew D and Hightower A M, $292,000.
8925 Deerwater Rd; S and K Prop Of Central Va Llc to Godfrey Shannon Colleen, $167,000.
407 Derbycreek Ln; Ludgate Abby to Rhodes Desiree and Montego, $229,000.
11301 Dumaine Dr; Everett Terry W Sr and Rose M to Everett Terry W Jr Et Al, $200,000.
8301 Emerald Ln; Johnson Christopher E to Barillas Casanga Victor A, $195,000.
3405 Fallbrooke Ct; Capital Creek Llc to Hudson T R and Cardounel L H, $181,600.
8243 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Kozeniesky Jason E and Kimberly, $381,200.
3900 Fordham Rd; Burney Christopher R to Burney Christopher R, $198,500.
14200 Fox Knoll Dr; Ludwig Pamela Morris to Namola Jason M and Gibbs Elke B, $275,000.
4331 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Robinson Melissa V, $337,325.
13202 Gate Post Ct; Jacobson Jeremy to Jacobson Renee G and Gerald R, $200,000.
6540 Glebe Point Rd; Ray Rhonda M to Wolf Wesley C and Jacobson S M, $285,000.
14707 Goddingham Ct; Urdaneta Nelson and Reina to St John Linda P and William R, $520,000.
9925 Greywell Tr; NVR Inc to Liggins Joy, $340,848.
13019 Harrowgate Rd; Bucher Richard L to Eavey Brian P and Aya J, $205,000.
9400 Hickory Rd; Lanier Malvin L and Dorothy W to Moyer Stuart Wayne, $325,000.
8225 Jahnke Rd; Nolan Shabnam B and Grant D to James Cynthia M and Grieco J A, $369,000.
1615 Kirkgate Ln; Jennings Tanisha to River City Investors Llc, $232,806.
606 Krim Point Lp; Nixon Julia H to Simmons William B, $320,000.
9319 Lavenham Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sekulich Randal D and Pamela A, $356,260.
12906 Lewis Rd; Faulkner Michael and Tamara to Jones Catherine, $243,150.
1425 Lockett Ridge Rd; Jones Earl R and Sherry D to Atsanyuk Lev Et Al, $191,500.
2013 Maginoak Ct; Lee James Michael to Aziz Steven and Toni, $290,000.
3306 Margo Ln; NVR Inc to Blocker Latoya and Jamar, $243,570.
14400 Michaux Springs Dr; Main Street Homes to Trebour James G and Kelly V, $482,812.
7832 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Means Haley Ann, $242,080.
2330 Mitchells Mill Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Nedwick Peter and Christine Seay, $583,328.
6010 Moss Creek Ct; Li Zhigang and Lu Jinhong to Milstead Janice Newberry, $330,000.
10750 Newbys Bridge Rd; Bass Robert David to Runion Hobert Lee Jr, $172,000.
10304 Oakdell Dr; West Shane P to Zalaal Ahad, $212,000.
4500 Old Well Tr; Schley Anne L to Ritchie Brandon N and Ashley P, $166,000.
4220 Oxbridge Rd; Patel Amir to Pasker R L Jr and Severson C M, $325,000.
11707 Perdue Tr; Miller Jeannette S to Webb Deborah, $232,900.
6107 Pointer Run Dr; Main Street Homes to Williams Deborah H and M C, $467,704.
13704 Quail Meadows Ln; Fitzgerald Megan L to Johnson C Bryan and Daisy M, $214,500.
14813 Rankin Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Smith Leah C, $405,000.
11931 Rimswell Mw; Maurice Kasey H to Bell Thomas W and Davis Angela L, $285,000.
3400 Rossington Bl; Qualy Richard W and Katherine M to Kaur Harleen, $255,000.
10306 Sandy Ridge Dr; NVR Inc to Lyle Alton G Jr and Tasha M, $336,780.
7513 Secretariat Dr; Konopky Kenneth S and Sandra L to Breuscher Angelique M, $220,000.
2906 Shiloh Church Rd; Kelley Sara B to Vinores Charles M and Jessica N, $169,950.
7112 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Purgason Adam and Carrie, $846,336.
1248 Southam Dr; Kha Nancy H to Gardner Travis S, $158,000.
3600 Stoney Ridge Rd; Williams John D and Kimberly E to Carper John R and Brianne, $279,000.
15419 Sultree Dr; O'Flaherty Daniel C to Culbertson Christopher Et Al, $587,500.
1319 Sycamore Square Dr; Walsh Kenneth J and Rhonda J to Scanlon William F, $155,000.
15712 Timberstone Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Fouts William C Jr and Sarah K, $428,900.
2510 Troycott Pl; Southside Comm Dev and Housing to McKenzie Victor, $157,000.
7825 Twisted Cedar Tr; Harris Robert R and Juanita L to Lang Randy, $210,000.
12403 Wagonwheel Ct; Bennett Deron J and Gretchen to Rothenbach Victor Neal, $235,000.
906 Westcreek Dr; Johnson James W and Palmer H to Clarke Carressa E and Ford R C, $239,900.
10812 Willow Hill Ct; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Romans Joseph E, $368,000.
12510 E Wood Sage; Godwin Judy A to Bailey Elizabeth Marian, $200,000.
9018 Wycliff Rd; Brenneman Carol S and Orda C Jr to Gise Michael John and Janet E, $231,000.
HANOVER
10342 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Michael Rogers to William Russo, $375,000.
6282 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. Moran to Denise S. Matthews, $173,250.
8075 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Sylvia Jones to Sean Patrick Carlin, $264,950.
6322 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Adams Farm LLC to Vincent J. Leaks Jr., $382,495.
7260 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Helmut Hollauf, $352,000.
9286 Crossover Drive, Mechanicsville; William R. Scarborough to Kenneth L. Van Alstyne, $390,000.
8028 Elliott Drive, Mechanicsville; John B. Vaughan III to James A. Diehl, $250,000.
7085 Foxlair Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel L. Dixon Jr. to Booker C. Perkins, $217,900.
10217 Guenevere Court, Mechanicsville; Matthew Flockhart to Casey M. Paul, $259,500.
6412 Joshua Tree Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles H. Depuy to Richard L. Jones Jr., $207,000.
11083 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; G. R. Golding to Kenneth N. Potter Sr., $255,000.
7368 Luck Ave., Mechanicsville; Christopher Michael Pate to Gregory M. Marble, $215,000.
7098 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Edward C. Emerson to James A. Ashworth, $215,000.
300 Myrtle St., Ashland; Donnie R. Tolley to Alan L. Thurman, $250,000.
9115 Pine Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; William Christopher Rice to Forrest Rice, $160,000.
6200 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; John Berry to Rae S. Burlos, $345,000.
13612 Providence Trail Circle, Ashland; Sara Manzel to Jamal Alokasheh, $365,000.
9965 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Stephen Geurts, $475,904.
9052 Russet Lane, Mechanicsville; Betty A. Miller to James M. Jones IV, $198,000.
9245 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Lowry Estate LLC to Rogers Chenault Inc., $715,000.
9984 Sunny Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Sylvia G. Tate, $439,331.
7053 Trenchline Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth J. Hein to Robert A. McKelvey, $487,000.
10244 Waxcomb Place, Mechanicsville; Arjmand M. Khokar to Matthew M. Poirot, $280,000.
501 Wesley St., Ashland; William F. Hawthorne Jr. to William W. Stanton, $328,420.
9142 Wrenwood Drive, Mechanicsville; William P. Philip to Sarah Wall, $335,000.
POWHATAN
1571 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Bresco LLC to Tommy Randall Southwick, $249,500.
2004 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Sandra L. Wetherington to Harold L. Farmer III, $205,000.
1744 Jeter Road, Powhatan; William Domer to Ashley N. Miles, $225,000.
1938 Mill Quarter Road, Powhatan; Phoenix 6 Properties LLC to Paul Storino, $227,500.
2133 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Inez M. Williams to Roland H. Weeks Jr., $258,000.
240 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building & Design LLC to Ashley Fisher, $240,000.
2704 Ridgeview Road, Powhatan; Sharon Lipes to Sheri Lynn Ryan, $245,000.
3551 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Eileen R. Mullin to James L. Dondanville, $360,000.
2756 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to Betty Boatwright, $195,000.
GOOCHLAND
500 Hunt Field Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard M. Prewitt to James P. Dowd, $699,000.
4868 Kimber Lane, Gum Spring; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Robert W. Ewing, $495,000.
821 Lachlan Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Paul R. Goodwin, $928,909.
17 Lower Tuckahoe Road West, Richmond; Polly O. Anderson to Chase M. Lansing, $790,000.
114 Manakin Parke Drive, Manakin Sabot; Elizabeth Whitley Baron, trustee to William L. Breitbach, $419,500.
853 Merewood Court, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Philip c. Pieters, $883,429.
2964 Stonecreek Drive, Sandy Hook; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Gerald G. Pe, $527,000.
2981 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Linda Y. Sutton to Gary E. Troxell, $413,000.
832 Woodcove Court, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to John E. Miller, $964,300.
Petersburg
2118 County Drive; Rose H. Harris to Kelly R. Ford, $150,000.
1770 S Crater Road; Virgil Jardine to Bernard Anderson, $168,000.
3345 Oakwood Circle; TKP Investments LLC to Tiffany Lashawn Clarke, $154,900.
DINWIDDIE
11220 Coleman's Lake Road, Ford; Virginia Housing Development Authority to Micah Eubanks, $255,000.
8926 Dabney Drive, Sutherland; Shirley Cairnes Underhill to Brian S. Huber, $181,000.
22050 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Richard H. Deaza to Sandra J. Harrison, $301,000.
23375 Old Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Kenneth Henshaw to David O. Hawkins, $190,000.
6101 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Mazie Wells to Johnie L. Herlong III, $205,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
201 Breezy Hill Drive; David A. Salot to Shelly A. Eckerman, $380,000.
1009 Elmwood Drive; Thomas F. McAllister to Vitalis W. Temu, $206,500.
112 Gilcreff Place; Eddie S. Carter to Joel Eguiluz, $187,500.
210 New Castle Drive; Timothy Stephen Fontaine to Leonard E. Nugent, $156,000.
HOPEWELL
705 Cabin Creek Drive; Farn Investments LLC to Sukanda Netsan, $150,000.
3802 Eagle Drive; Wayne R. Mikulanicz to Shawn Anthony Kramer, $163,500.
NEW KENT
7283 Cress Terrace, New Kent; NVR Inc. to John Anthony Stehura Jr., $322,975.
7568 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Michael East to Daniel G. Rieck Jr., $395,000.
7744 N Franklin's Way, Quinton; Andrew J. Adams to Patricia Irene Ohlschlager, $335,000.
13735 Hidden Drive, Lanexa; Billy D. Goad to Michael A. Martinez Jr., $398,000.
4247 New Kent Highway, Quinton; James D.W. King, trustee to Kelly F. Trainum, $270,000.
4247 Quinton Road, Quinton; Oscar M. Bowman to Manuel Lee Mitchell, $332,500.
8645 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments II LLC to Shelley J. Wilson, $274,900.
7790 Sedge Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Roxanne Ehardt, $347,845.
7554 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to William Joseph Pega, $409,808.
PRINCE GEORGE
4213 Baxter Ridge Road, Prince George; C & E Builders Inc. to Michael L. Johnston, $268,000.
2795 Deer Run Place, South Prince George; Chad Everett to Brandon Charles McGreevy, $328,500.
3782 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to James Griffin Jr., $470,150.
2500 River Road, Prince George; Carl W. Wilmouth to Ian A. Steele, $175,000.
6622 St. Laurence Drive, Prince George; C & L Construction LLC to Charles E. Rieves, $303,710.
AMELIA
7630 Military Road, Amelia Court House; Steven D. Payne to Lisa A. Evans, $225,000.
12321 Windy Hill Drive, Amelia Court House; Christopher Hodges to Philip R. Siegle III, $199,500.
CAROLINE
119 Bunker Hill Drive, Ruther Glen; Victoria P. Vokes to William Prescott III, $214,000.
24 Crestmill Court, Ruther Glen; Filipe Santos to Pedro E. Caraballo, $215,000.
200 Dickinson Drive, Bowling Green; Edward R. Crusen Jr. to Kevin S. Harrison, $165,000.
7231 John Taylor Mews, Ruther Glen; Alexandra Wuenderling to Joshua Ryan Keller, $259,900.
540 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Noble L. Bichara to Beth A. Maynard, $365,000.
5502 Mudville Road, Woodford; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to David Comings, $179,900.
557 Redground Drive, Ruther Glen; Todd F. Wangenheim to Elesite N. Lyles, $210,000.
7 Stafford Cove, Ruther Glen; Powell Construction Services LLC to Raymond K. Minter, $295,000.
23043 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Daniel Wombold to Kendra Denece Pearson, $199,900.
CUMBERLAND
113 Brook Hill Road, Cumberland; Evenezeth T. Salazar to Mike R. Haynes, $340,000.
219 Jennings Road, Cartersville; Randy F. Pinkleton to Larry Smith, $285,000.
KING WILLIAM
319 Brooking Terrace, Aylett; Liberty Homes Inc. to Anthony Whittaker, $211,000.
7412 East River Road, Aylett; Daniel D. Williams to Kody S. Walter, $176,500.
177 Kelley Lane, King William; Winston A. Trainum III to Chasity G. Aboul Hosn, $274,000.
153 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; M. Porch Construction LLC to Dennis R. Fogg, $218,950.
411 Moncuin Court, Manquin; Liberty Homes Inc. to Stacie Jo Wells, $204,855.
221 Pleasant View Drive, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Matthew Eheart, $260,900.
429 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Betty B. Brooks, $219,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
3939 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Charles F. Myers, $299,990.
23 Walnut Hills Circle; Lary P. Dorsett to Jonathan Frey, $430,000.
JAMES CITY
6056 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Kevin Francis Peffer to Kathryn J. Hendrickson, $264,450.
3508 Ash View, Williamsburg; John E. Gill III to Kenneth M. Goldsmith, $583,500.
239 N Benjamin Howell St., Williamsburg; Isam S. Yunis to David Ridgway, $433,500.
4205 Berry Square, Williamsburg; John Zilla, executor to Alden Carter Davis, trustee, $343,000.
6435 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; Ronald D. Pickering, trustee to Walter C. Gresham, $374,900.
5215 Center St., Unit 406, Williamsburg; Saumier Properties LLC to Michael G. Stewart, $285,000.
3812 Cornwell Lane, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Morris to Colin L. Owens Jr., $675,000.
3812 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Andreas Roehrle, $222,600.
615 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Terry M. Belt, $1,456,602.
112 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Brett E. Hemphill, trustee to Savor the World LLC, $258,000.
205 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; Ruth Ann Wilson, trustee to Zenon J. Ziekirski, $520,000.
5378 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Sharon Partyka to Benjamin Asare, $165,000.
124 Greens Way, Williamsburg; Harvey Leon Frazier to Craig W. Conway, trustee, $692,000.
1588 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; John F. Sawin to George W. Smith, trustee, $1,440,000.
110 Hoylake, Williamsburg; Lyssa Maria Rosenbaum, co-trustee to Anges Kolbig, $385,000.
34 James Square, Williamsburg; Linda K. Ahrens to Sandra K. Dunton, $166,500.
108 Jubal Place, Williamsburg; David C. Gurkin Jr., trustee to John R. Walker, $400,000.
111 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Annette I. Osterbind, executor to Mary Shook Iversen, $220,500.
2216 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Matthew Gene Hudson, $479,810.
4705 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Detrick Travaris Williams, $400,485.
110 Peninsula St., Williamsburg; Ian A. Clayton to Keith Clayton Kastenholz, $317,500.
6138 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Cynthia Marie Kellerman, $322,970.
705 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Emily F. Little, $225,320.
1701 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Janet B. Manning, $243,000.
101 Racefield Drive, Toano; Alexander Lawrence Schultis to Randall W. Marley, $200,000.
4727 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Eric S. Smialek to Vincent Lamarr Frazier, $223,500.
7341 Richmond Road, Williamsburg; Alan W. Miller, devisee to Anthony P. Gilette, $165,000.
3120 Sapling Drive, Toano; Donald J. Sellazzo to Alison R. Gilbert, $547,000.
38 Spring East, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to Lin Yitz, $151,500.
204 E Tazewell's Way, Williamsburg; Dave V. Gros to Kenneth Leary, $437,500.
102 Thomas Gates, Williamsburg; Betty Z. Williams, trustee to Daniel B. Cloutier, $385,000.
218 Tyler Brooks, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Sharon H. Baker, $212,575.
106 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; John F. Sloboda to Michael A. Carney, $518,950.
7523 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Samuel Kariuki Karoki, $292,175.
108 Workshop, Williamsburg; William T. Caldwell to Michael Biesiada, $400,000.
6575 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Mark Jaye Kennedy, $525,000.
