RICHMOND

873 N 22nd St; Layne Llc to Antonio Eugenio P IV, $280,000.

9 N 25th St, U9; Moss Steve to Cohrs Douglas, $297,500.

516 N 30th St; Romero Leobardo to Stockton James A and Donnaree H, $359,250.

520 N 30th St; Lee Joshua M to 520 N 30th Street Land Trust, $308,684.

901 N 31st St; Birchett Darlene to Carter Harrison R, $179,950.

1208 W 45th St; Arflin Ronald Joe II to Appleton Randall Lee, $280,000.

353 Albemarle Ave; Cavanagh Amy L to Hart Jerry Lee and Sandra L, $675,000.

1804 Appomattox St; Lewis Moses T Jr and Aretta H to Randolph Homes Ll, $200,000.

2809-1/2 Barton Ave; Kiwi Realty Llc to Flynn Elizabeth C, $335,000.

7553 Beauchamp Ct; Phillips Mary E to Serran Zabrina, $230,000.

1333 W Broad St, U502; Oarni Atif M to Nowroozi Fakhria Afshari, $213,000.

1411 Brookland Pkwy; Parrott Terry L to Deutsch William, $250,000.

8 Canterbury Road; Epic Dream Investments Llc to 8 Canterbury Trust Trustee, $1,750,000.

5501 Cary Street Road; Talley W Harold I Llc to 5501 Cary Street Llc, $2,600,000.

3315 Cliff Ave; Lavique Development Llc to Briscoe Theodore Webb III, $229,000.

319 Clovelly Road; Boyd John F and Amy C to Turnbull Edward R and Sarah M, $760,000.

5413 Dorchester Road; Evans Erin L and Joshua D to Knapp Andrew Q, $525,000.

3131 Duryea Ct; Biggers Cheri J to Corcoran Jake Patrick, $299,900.

4526 Fitzhugh Ave; Fries John C and Teresa L to Armstrong Debbie Lynn, $358,500.

4320 Forest Hill Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Porter Steven T, $465,000.

4410 W Franklin St; Howley Patrick M to Rabin Michael S and Chen Dan, $425,000.

2335 W Grace St; 2335 W Grace Street Llc to O'Connell Scott, $515,000.

2708 Grantwood Ct; Croxton Monica Lynn to Wasilewski William F, $175,000.

4913 Grove Ave; Towler Woodson Llc to Maraghy Jenny P and David R, $625,000.

1623 Hanover Ave; Starke Wallace M and Susan F to Purser James S and Stephanie J, $772,000.

2511 Hanover Ave; Remppies Gustav G III to Luckert William B and Sara, $850,000.

3408 Hermitage Road; 3408 Hermitage Llc to 3408 Partners Llc, $479,000.

1910 Hull St; Gardenia Llc to Damok Llc, $225,500.

6024 Jahnke Road; Stafford Glenn W Jr to Lawrence Aetius R, $176,000.

2736 Kenmore Road; Czarda Joshua and Hilary K to Evans Thomas E, $395,000.

3220 Kenmore Road; Bowers Christopher to Birlew Richard Y and Emma K, $355,000.

6203 Lamar Dr; Belfield Carlos E and Lenora N to Bracho Manuel A Badell, $204,000.

5405 Larrymore Road; Taylor Howard E and Dorothy P to Poe Timothy J, $179,950.

4612 Leonard Pkwy; Trevor Park Llc to Thompson Robert B and Patricia B, $539,000.

1015 E Main St; Min-Kor LLC to Mj Branch Building Llc, $1,475,000.

1817 Maple Shade Lane; Stotts Jonathan and Kimberly to Sagara Benjamin Tai, $282,000.

3300 Midlothian Tpke; Powers Gregory T and Hollie F to Beardslee Robert C and Jordan J, $290,000.

6916 Montauk Dr; Waters Anne M to Thrasher Randolph L II, $249,000.

3003 Moss Side Ave; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Ficker Kyle, $384,000.

3215 Noble Ave; Webb Susan L to Cross Toler and Kristin E, $429,900.

2606 North Ave; Rodwell Brian Lee Jr to Maya Va Llc, $158,400.

2014 Park Ave; Ramey Samuel E Jr to Wong David and Serina, $710,000.

600 Perdue Ave; Daniel Daniel and Daniel to Stc Properties Llc, $2,075,000.

5 Poe St; Simmons Kathryn Wilkes to Beers Carl Alexander, $185,000.

3908 Rosedale Ave; Gammon Joan L to Derr Chelsea E and Randy J, $264,500.

220 Roseneath Road; Hogan Matthew B and Emily F to Meffert Michael W, $343,000.

3716 Sherbrook Road; Pretko Jacob L to Watkins Michael G and Christii, $418,000.

417 St Christophers Road; Rose Thomas Carter to Whitten Robert G and Patricia D, $725,000.

4503 Stuart Ave; Dantonio Steven D and Laura A to Mayen Brett Jared, $505,000.

6714 Stuart Ave; McCure John M to Chen Michael, $319,000.

1616 Summit Ave; Fourus Llc to 1616 Summit Opco Llc, $500,000.

10120 Uppingham Ter; Johnson Jacqeuline R and James A to Graham Matthew J and Anna L, $560,000.

301 Virginia St, U1412; Deluna Gloria to Logue Richard C, $245,000.

1220 Whitby Road; Bowman Allen Emory to Henson Andrew Jeffrey, $387,000.

HENRICO

4904 Adair Ave, Henrico; Alic Adel to Roll Jeffrey L, $215,000.

4800 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Samuels Zella Carolyn to Barkalow Stephanie N, $155,000.

8604 Ashbury Hills Ter, Henrico; Sprouses Corner Llc to Epps Danelle and Sheree, $390,000.

4823 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Hayes James Kabir Sr, $297,820.

6415 Barksdale Rd, Henrico; Dowdy Horace Leroy II to Flippo Cary L III, $249,000.

309 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Loving Mark C and Jennifer K to Vetreno Tina, $680,000.

1028 Belva Ct, Glen Allen; Voorhees Richard L and Alice B to Carlson Carl, $550,000.

10129 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Toombs Deborah W and Beverly M Busardo to Kogel Jonathan S, $217,000.

7404 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Henry Nancy May Trustee to Bailey Michael C, $218,500.

4354 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gormally John Patrick and Jianhong Pei, $305,010.

2211 Boxwood Rd, Henrico; Hinson Jason L to Marshall Katrina A and Brian D Hughes, $255,000.

Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $636,780.

4634 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Means Linda, $477,462.

10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc to County Of Henrico, $8,300,000.

10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Impact Investments Group Llc to Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc, $2,000,000.

2308 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Wright William Craig and Stephanie to Puritz Aaron Charles and Kathryn Hitchins, $269,950.

4012 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Taghizadeh Behshad and Amna Alramedhani, $323,750.

124 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Time to Change Properties Llc to Glover Molly Spangenthal, $154,000.

284 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Ypk Llc to Andrews Victor R III and Astrid, $199,000.

1409 Chickview Ct, Henrico; Holliday Michael A and Tracie to Marwaha Investments Llc, $187,500.

1337 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Schmeer Jordan, $285,219.

4828 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Chung Hye Sung to Jung Ji Hong and Aeri, $487,000.

8401 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Labowski John W and Carroll J Prejean, $248,000.

3701 Cox Rd, Henrico; Truliant Federal Credit to 3701 Cox Road Llc, $1,500,000.

6410 Crescent Pkwy, Henrico; Wilson Laura V to Maddox Christine L, $222,000.

6610 W Davista Ave, Henrico; 6610 Davista Llc to Lucas Donald T III, $224,000.

4026 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Hill Tiquana, $181,000.

5600 Eagle Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Leal Robert D and Molly L Winstead-Leal to Boyd Roberta Leona, $385,000.

5709 Edgelawn St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Massalha Ahmad and Catherine Kay, $200,000.

5021 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $211,000.

11100 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $202,000.

11975 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Neubert Keith J and Katie E, $741,665.

3012 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Le Tom Hoang and Tran Bao, $454,980.

7420 First Landing Ct, Henrico; Richardson Ronald A and Laurie to Coble John and Ann T, $265,500.

4701 Four Seasons Ter, Ub, Glen Allen; Hubbard Ruth W to Ryan Richard Thomas and Grace, $200,000.

900 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Sauer Properties Inc to Stephen Thomas Homes, $226,000.

6606 W Franklin St, Henrico; Restore Properties Llc to Murray Connor P and Kathryn W, $360,000.

5008 Fremont Pl, Glen Allen; Tang Daniel G and Sophia D Lee Trustees to Malozzi Stephanie L and Craig M, $445,000.

5910 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Knight Folayan A to Begleiter Hilary A and Geoffrey S Phillips, $307,500.

6538 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Schultz James C and Carole J Trustees to Lapins Adam, $254,000.

5809 Grayley Ct, Glen Allen; Moyer Mark and Jill C to Idiodi Christian O and Jtanya B, $1,350,000.

10146 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Witte Joseph G and J G Dickie and R H Jr to Costa Sanderson Miller, $156,350.

115 S Grove Ave, Henrico; Hysell Antonia to Bolling Bobbie Sue, $179,950.

211 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Opfar Ashley L, $313,280.

3303 Hawkins Rd, Henrico; Jackson Ethel J and Lloyd E Jr Et Al to Harvey Michael, $168,000.

7700 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Emerald Land Development Llc to Blackhawk Capital Llc, $267,000.

12352 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

183 Hitchcock Ave, Henrico; Hysell Antonia W to Lopez Lester Benbenuto Diaz, $171,950.

4180 Innslake Dr, Glen Allen; Innslake Llc to Runnymede Corporation, $2,250,000.

3004 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Bell Russell G to Maxey Teresa D, $199,000.

5520 Jones Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Rainville Wendy W to Adhikari Sarin and Pratiksha Bhattarai, $370,000.

10916 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Giannini Andrew J and Sarah to Morrison Joseph L and Carly G, $355,000.

621 La Von Dr, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Steptoe Michael Sr and Kathy M, $262,887.

3308 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Martin Gilbert B and Steve C to Kelley Thomas F IV and Patrice M, $190,000.

5925 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Madison Kathleen, $209,022.

5929 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Adams Edward P and Amy W, $258,107.

5404 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Moss Robert to Javins Suzann M, $331,000.

1918 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Fadl Kinan Yahya to Park Hyun Sook, $435,000.

10986 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Balakrishnan Ramesh and Kala Ramesh, $551,495.

105 Lucerne Ln, Henrico; Bazzle Nancy J to Sutherlin Michael H and Brandon E, $410,000.

5008 Maben Ct, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Johny Joby and Reshma Joby, $460,000.

7743 Marianna Rd, Henrico; Smith Marjorie C to Henry Arline W, $314,000.

8505 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Hawkins Melissa Burchanowski to Lu Zhenjie and Jin Wang, $173,000.

4920 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Sun Chung Yi and Barbara to Li Zhen Feng and Hui Ling Wang, $279,950.

523 Meriwether Ave, Henrico; Burns Jill Roxanne to Reilly Brandon T, $165,000.

7801 Migration Dr, Henrico; Fontroy Dennis T to Williams Tyqun, $265,000.

1508 Monmouth Dr, Henrico; Kessler Paul M to Kessler David Matthew, $320,000.

5412 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cobbs Eric and Arkemia Evans-Cobbs, $294,990.

9713 Needles Way, Glen Allen; Russ Jesse E Jr and Deloris to Russ Brian H, $194,000.

3318 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Newman Christopher S, $224,485.

213 O'Brien Rd, Henrico; Howard Marcia M to Rivera Pauline H, $260,000.

6404 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb to Derlan Chelsea L and Herbie A Williams, $350,000.

4820 Old Main St, U311, Henrico; Swartz Harold R and Christine E to Foley Mary E, $465,000.

5420 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Doyle Donald R and Patricia to Rose Scott and Mallory, $327,000.

9718 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Domasig John Mark and Cortney M to Ford Ross St Clair, $169,950.

5024 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Jeganathan Vytheeswaran Et Al, $625,000.

9601 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.

2101 Pinetree Dr, Henrico; Brookland Associates Llc to Bowles Lauren K, $195,840.

10911 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $537,950.

Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Corporation to Boone Homes Inc, $715,835.

7842 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Ed Johnston and Co Inc to Lowery Christopher A and Brenda M Mullins, $280,000.

1724 Quietwood Ct, Henrico; Brenlin Llc to Gaines Erin, $259,950.

3706 Relic Dr, Sandston; Richey Stephen Nicholas and Katherine Nice to Wilkerson Loretta J and Christopher Hayes, $239,900.

12310 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Hanks Susan G to Morales Susan Keenan, $284,900.

210 Rocketts Way, U211, Henrico; Lavayens Nelson and Bethany Artis to Robinson Anthony E and Denise D, $265,000.

628 Rosedown Ln, Henrico; Ellis Jacqueline to Muwafiq Shaima, $164,500.

4837 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Belcher Robert J and Heather A to Nazeri Ahmad S and Ahmad Iqbal, $490,000.

4104 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Giambanco Properties Llc to Mishra Mandapi and Pranjal Sharma, $220,000.

7507 Schaaf Dr, Henrico; Galloway Edwin K and Elizabeth L and Kendall to Eh Shwe and Ah Ra Hin Mar, $235,000.

10500 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Kca/Beford Llc to Richard Atack Construction II Lc, $530,000.

6936 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to David Benjamin A and Merle E Noble-David, $346,605.

11949 Shire View Way, Henrico; Hampton Alena and Torrance to Aryal Nitin Raj and Bandana Sharma, $360,000.

9020 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Hoffman Virginia L to Andrews Gary and Rachel, $196,500.

2305 Snowcrest Ct, Henrico; Carrington Jeanne B to Tsui Britney and Mahmoud Salmani, $325,000.

4424 Springfield Rd, Ub-100, Glen Allen; Halleck Mimi M Dds Llc to Dameron Holdings Llc, $405,000.

9803 St Pages Ln, Henrico; Johnson Kristine M to Amen Anmar and Halah Al Rawi, $280,000.

10236 Steuben Dr, Glen Allen; Alley Leonard E and Elizabeth T to Claure Shirley and Cristian Balderas, $280,000.

10506 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Govindarajulu Rajanikanth Et Al, $356,235.

1601 Taymat Ct, Henrico; Streetman Richard C and Kathryn J to Smith John-Scott Wesley and Catherine M, $350,000.

3829 Thamesford Way, Henrico; Walker Keith E and Kelly L Randle to Ockerman John Foster and Kate Lynn, $575,000.

9907 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Kyaw James M and Teresa T, $274,000.

1233 Tilbury Ln, Henrico; Elmore George T III and Suzanne C to Haner Stephen D and Pamela P, $565,000.

12213 Timbercross Pl, Henrico; Dickson Samuel and Robert L Wiggins to Landmark Homes Inc, $265,000.

4038 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Vavrick James Brian and Kristina M Waikart, $369,950.

2625 Towngate Ct, Henrico; Lisowski James K and Patricia A Et Al to Wesley Andrea and Joseph Girratano Et Al, $192,000.

3822 Tractor Barn Pl, Glen Allen; Kurland Robert Alexander and Leanne D to Camden Christopher Scott and Teresa Maria, $625,000.

6106 Treyburn Way, Glen Allen; Bunting Kevin W and Judy H to Lindamood Alex Worley and Lucille Adamo, $695,000.

4009 Valley Side Dr, Henrico; Scroggins Temica L to Dumas Cecil Darnell, $200,000.

3364 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Elliott Stacie and Katie Duff, $839,980.

11612 Vicars Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Hart Brad and Ernesto Quintero to Perrone Anthony, $300,000.

3512 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Stone Paul J Jr and Wanda Darlene, $693,519.

2809 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Pappagallo Marcia Lynn to Lexicon Government Services Llc, $349,900.

405 Welwyn Rd, Henrico; Ennis Julie Anne to Masri Karim R and Janet M Smith, $699,960.

9701 Wendhurst Dr, Glen Allen; Flynn Blair Sydnor to Lucid Investments Llc, $195,000.

3500 Westcliffe Ave, Henrico; Hobson Maurice to Cotreau Amanda M, $150,000.

1418 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hyatt Ralph Aubrey and Jacob, $277,630.

8448 Willis Church Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Upshaw Donald Eric Jr and Shayla N Et Al, $238,140.

10275 Winston Blvd, Glen Allen; Hollingsworth Gail E to Sanchez Delfina, $270,000.

8026 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tritch Govanni Lynn, $263,918.

8032 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Castelli Adam Vincent, $297,315.

1503 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; McKune Benjamin K and Lindsey McKune to Morello Justin and Delaney, $290,000.

12317 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Corporation to Boone Homes Inc, $565,000.

Chesterfield

5116 Alberta Rd; Callaway Brandon C and Shaina R to Mitchell Warren E Jr and Tammy T, $183,000.

9910 Aldersmead Ct; Killingsworth Kathleen S Tr to Persephne's Pepper's Llc, $192,500.

16607 Amherst Oak Ln; Gholson Laurie A and Leon M to Jones Philip J Jr and Alicia C, $225,000.

3321 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Howard Amanda L and Stephanie J, $222,130.

109 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Pelham Tammy L, $394,452.

9500 Ashleyville Mw; Jenkins Edward W Jr and Faith E to Rockwell Jonathan R and Jessica, $339,950.

15200 Badestowe Dr; Rosania Matthew and Irene N to Johnson Paul III and Brenda L, $410,000.

20930 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Johnson Edward D, $260,070.

5825 Baileys Path Rd; Stone Harbor Llc to Bell Charlesetta, $215,600.

13637 Baycraft Tr; Wilson Terri D to Boyink Susan K, $231,000.

13904 Bayport Landing Rd; Fader Richard C and Sue W to Hersman Stephen M and Crabtree L, $650,000.

5318 Beaver Spring Rd; Zaki Makary F to Zaki Younan F and Mervat Y, $250,000.

13908 Belmont Stakes Pl; Christiana Trust Trustee to 440 Properties Llc, $191,000.

6707 Beulah Oaks Ln; Rivera Israel and Ana B to Ramos Hernandez Miguel, $290,000.

5542 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Porras Rojas Ruben Et Al, $266,585.

12112 Blossom Point Rd; Bell Sarah H to Gosnell Evon, $255,000.

1661 N Bon View Dr; Clay Street Builders Llc to Tedeschi Michael P and Susan M, $454,726.

10537 Braden Townes Ct; Nvr Inc to Cho Kyu Sook, $293,675.

1466 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Meneses Gonzalez Y T and Luna D, $367,990.

7814 Breaker Point Ct; Beatty Michael David Et Als to Rogers Mark E and Susan G, $223,000.

14101 Brewton Tr; Parkin Elisa N to Rocca Robert A and Meredith S, $644,251.

7736 Broadreach Dr; McAdam Jennifer E to Reid James Louis and Toni C, $228,000.

9401 Brocket Dr; Dalton Darrell K to Burkey Brian Blevins and Julia B, $239,900.

1630 Buford Rd; Santamaria Jorge S and Gleason S to Cowardin John Franklin, $329,000.

4601 Cabretta Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Meganck Aaron and Crystal, $409,259.

12601 Capernwray Tr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Rene Marques Junior and Stefani, $524,767.

4806 Cascade St; Byrd Thomas L Jr to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $193,315.

11813 Cedar Landing Tr; Wallace Duane V and Felicia B to Boardwalk Properties Llc Tr, $190,000.

10325 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Lewis Susan Kaye and Dominic R, $345,080.

16507 Cheverton Ct; Aisenberg Jeremy C and Laura G K to Vanlandingham David P and A R, $1,250,000.

8601 Claypool Rd; Cook David M and Karen R to Conner Justin P and Spiggle E C, $225,000.

12521 Coalboro Rd; Christiana Trust Trustee to St Clair Ryan and Brittani, $355,000.

13931 Collington Mw; D R Horton Inc to Taylor Cynthia, $359,990.

7936 Concho Rd; Umbarger Earl K and Sandra J to Dickenscheidt Todd A and Sandra, $242,000.

15018 Creek Edge Pl; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Rice Brandon and Aiyana, $211,900.

13816 Crosstimbers Rd; Holland Jon R and Ginger M to Scott Quintin D, $223,400.

11107 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Conn Sharon R, $363,293.

7413 Dell Dr; Druid Caitlin C to Roldan Aler Lucas, $200,000.

6405 E Denny Ct; Grigg Whitney to Del Castillo Martinez Brenda I, $155,000.

1700 Drifting Cr; Morello Justin J and Adams D to Cisek Rachel A and Filippelli D, $247,000.

14307 Eagle Rock Av; Croll Melvin R to McCloud Daniel L, $216,000.

2502 Elkview Dr; Martin Robert K and Donna M to Cimino Ryan A and Tong Gloria Y, $243,500.

319 Enon Oaks Ln; Henry Ronnie D and Lorieen D to Myrick Anthony Lorenzo Jr, $295,000.

3518 Ethens Point Ln; Neal Ricky L and Melissa S to McKay Isaac B and Rebbecca A, $315,000.

807 Fahey Cr; Saunders David C and Tammy J to Wilkins Van D Jr and Laura C, $164,000.

7925 Featherchase Pl; Bunce Susan K Boyink and Glenn D to Bosworth John W, $235,000.

7600 Fern Hollow Dr; Desimone Daniel and Kathleen to Mangano Ronald Nicholas, $251,000.

14384 Forest Row Tl; Hood R E Hood B P Trustees to Killip S P and Killip C A Trs, $350,000.

3218 Fortunes Ridge Rd; Devine Linda G to Foltz Investments Llc, $195,000.

4300 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Price Kimberly M and Jeffrey D, $320,825.

8011 Gates Bluff Pl; Goodwin Glenn A and Kathrine T to Driskill Joel D and Brix, $375,000.

8530 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Hansen Eric A and Granada L M, $519,622.

11803 Glendevon Tr; Halprin Eric and Stacy to Halprin Matthew J, $432,765.

6308 Gossamer Al; Nvr Inc to Brock Ashley, $269,170.

2852 Goyne Lp; Smith Darrell Gregory II to Panama Llc, $183,000.

11430 Great Branch Dr; Harris Joshua J to Sabella Brien and Megan, $206,000.

5708 Grove Forest Ct; Khan Malik and Annette L to Vreeland Jeremiah and Lyndsey, $274,000.

20900 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Stallworth Terry and Rivers A, $261,150.

16231 Hampton Summit Dr; Carter Donald B II to Johnston Jeffrey A and Melissa T, $355,500.

3966 Harrmeadow Ln; Bernick Matthew S to Holloway Benita L, $265,000.

13510 Heathbrook Rd; Santiago Jose M and Janet L to Porter Keith A and Debby L, $310,000.

11404 Holly Arbor Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Bell Marva L, $227,900.

15060 Horseshoe Bend Dr; Robinson Ronald L and Alice A to Millhouse David, $250,000.

12602 Inverness Pl; Artisan Design Properties Llc to McMurtry Mary Beth, $477,000.

14206 Jeffries Pl; Jester Nicholas R and Angela M to Owens Timothy and Allison, $343,000.

14000 Key Deer Dr; Sherrer Andy L and Barbara Ann to Griffin Christian and Albright J, $244,900.

4201 Kingsland Rd; Griffith Michael S and Gale Y to Altadonna Vincenzo, $201,000.

2300 Krossridge Rd; Buck Judy August to Britton David A and Katherine P, $285,000.

5801 Lakemere Dr; Mann William S Living Trust to Vauters Charmaine D J and W D, $238,700.

9013 Laureate Ln; Caroon Wayne L Jr and Elizabeth to Alvarado Siddeequah, $190,000.

3706 Liberty Point Dr; Esmay Scott R and Esmay Heather to Gay Amy Brown, $305,000.

6249 Lilting Moon Dr; Head David K and Amy M to Deng Zikun and Han Yan, $339,900.

14601 Loamy Cr; Watson Todd A to Gratz Richard M and Jeannette L, $325,000.

15701 Longlands Rd; Israelsen Owen and Laura to Jester Nicholas R and Angela M, $429,950.

16001 Longlands Rd; Saneda Christopher N and Debra K to Candelaria Jimmy and Tarsha D, $460,000.

1512 Lundy Tr; Mullenix B D and Crabtree A L to Gomez Furmose and Harrison David, $410,000.

14931 Majestic Creek Dr; Hardin Aaron Gill and Cathleen M to Steele R F B IV and Harrow L A, $267,600.

14843 Mariners Wy; McDonough Kristopher J and M S to Meredith Branch Llc, $268,500.

13325 Master Stag Dr; Smith Jalen Christopher to Stewart William A and Sarah J, $217,000.

13008 Mercer Ct; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc to Diaz Gramajo Luciano M, $150,000.

15300 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ilao Val and Ronaldo Reyes, $429,675.

14379 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Taylor Sherry L and Cary N T, $365,636.

5116 Mill Race Cr; Williams Patricia to Carvajal Robinson, $184,400.

14401 Mission Hills Lp; Dent Ralph L Jr and Christine L to Harnage David R, $305,000.

5401 Mistyhill Rd; Hargrove James R and Deonna J to Hargrove Paul A, $235,000.

719 Nailor Wy; Wiley Stephen J and Jennifer M to Nay James J, $315,000.

11606 New Forest Tl; Mireless Robert Jr and Ramsey J to Mason Benjamin, $209,950.

4204 Northwich Rd; New Day Home Remodel Llc to Julian Kevin J II and Emma H, $332,000.

4131 October Rd; Strong Fae Hawthorne to Fields Amanda L and Weesies J, $215,000.

4007 Old Creek Rd; Cowan Jacquelyn R to De Liriano Alba Rocio Suero J, $200,000.

1901 Otterdale Rd; Seamster A J and Seamster M W to Seamster Michael E and Laura L, $175,000.

15518 Parkgate Dr; Hartling John E and Juanita F to Pierce Tom L and Gabriele B, $335,000.

2120 Planters Row Dr; Beilhart John L II and Joyce A to Monseau Amanda, $405,000.

8700 Pleasant Ridge Rd; Suh Choon Duk and Hae Sook to Ferguson Stephanie Anne, $197,000.

1501 Porters Mill Rd; Schult Alice R to Novak Ryan J and Diorio Amanda R, $200,200.

12324 Prince Philip Ln; Salvati Alfred Q and Joan L to Colon-Quinones O and Sanchez M R, $392,000.

2706 Providence Creek Rd; Sehgal Krishan to Parris Shawn K, $262,500.

1705 Providence Villas Ct; Me Reams Llc to Dickerson Joann W, $285,149.

10000 Qualla Rd; Pai William J and Rose A to Kitts Teddy W Jr and Wade E D, $315,000.

4612 Rabbit Foot Ln; Johnson Kendra Lachelle to Castillo Lopez Manuel Et Al, $225,950.

12013 Ravenna Dr; Hendren Charles H II to Carter Ryan H and Bella P, $400,000.

20400 Ravensbourne Dr; Williams Rita M to Alexis Sibomana, $165,000.

501 Ridgemoor Pl; Dey Timothy W and Ryan to Stone Taylor H and Sydow N A, $245,500.

1218 River Shore Pl; Pietri Jose A II and Tamika to Pietri Jose A, $230,000.

707 Rockbasket Ln; Edos Llc to Wrenn Richard T, $245,000.

6100 Rockyrun Ct; Urbanski David J to Emmel Karen N, $351,000.

9201 Royal Birkdale Dr; Solimando John F Trustee to Hicks Arthur F II and Kimberly E, $396,000.

6313 Sagamore Wy; Nvr Inc to Senning Lindsey E and Colby S, $462,965.

2442 Sandy Brook Ln; Dechristopher Robert E and R L to Kelly Scott and Jill, $326,000.

10331 Sauna Dr; Sarkees Wayne L and Leeanne H to Ferenz Blake S and Denny Megan E, $229,950.

3519 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Butler Robert S Jr and Amy P, $504,760.

6412 Sexton Dr; Hope Jawanda L to Ruben Laquanda D, $151,000.

3508 South (Ettrick) St; 3508 South Ettrick St Series to McKinney Kujore, $178,865.

15313 Spiral Pl; NVR Inc to Luevano Juan Antonio and Hannah, $384,055.

11707 St Audries Dr; Capitol Land Investment Llc to Cox Jay D and Deborah, $317,000.

13148 Stockleigh Dr; Austin Patricia J to Rogaliner Britany M and Gerena M, $253,000.

3625 Stone Harbor Dr; Lipscomb Jason T and Melissa M to Woehrle Sean R and Krack J M, $700,000.

9401 Summercreek Dr; Elliott Thomas B and Joanne M to Kesper Henry J and Kim M, $410,000.

7812 Sunday Silence Ln; Goins David S to Pitchford Brianna S, $225,000.

11220 Sunfield Dr; King Paul J and Tabitha N to Austin Alexander F, $188,000.

3148 Tadley Dr; Hicks Kenneth G and Katrina R to Sun Xiufang and Li Na, $315,000.

5102 Timbercreek Ct; Akom Karen A and Christopher S to Croxton Monica, $179,900.

5913 Trail Ride Dr; Clark Donald L and Helen C to Abed Jalal Jawhar and Nada Isa, $408,000.

10730 Trailwood Dr; Reed Teresa L Et Als to Wells April, $170,000.

1436 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Davila Marlon, $277,540.

16119 Turquoise Dr; Main Street Homes to Bealla Donna M and Andy, $488,230.

6445 Twin Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Wingo Richard K and Annette M, $479,215.

18264 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Herrington Gary R II and Julia L, $363,575.

7532 Vinca Ct; Ricciardi Cheryl and Lawrence to Sanders Sherlander L, $284,900.

2009 Walhala Dr; Dial Benjamin F and Janice H to Burgess Austin G and Kendra E, $393,605.

1924 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Nayak Dinesh V and Sujani D, $230,000.

12749 Walton Ridge Ln; Simon Jeffrey K to Harwood Christopher D and Dawn M, $342,000.

12118 Warfield Estates Dr; Stroud Margaret Keller Baird to Tamayo Gerardo Jr and Babynellie, $270,000.

14706 Water Race Dr; Earley Ruby M to Uebelhoer Sarah and Reel Aaron J, $330,000.

14748 Waters Shore Dr; Wood Daniel L and Kim M to Carter Christopher C and K E, $345,000.

6721 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Son Stephen G and Elizabeth Ann, $430,479.

4808 Wellington Farms Dr; Darnell Evelyn Rae to Jones Joseph C Jr, $399,900.

15806 Whippers Ct; Main Street Homes to MacCary Christopher R and Katie, $465,823.

19710 White Fawn Dr; Brown Donald W and Robin L to U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee, $151,048.

4949 Winding Branch Rd; Ballish Matthew and Susan J to Parker Matthew Lee and Sara V, $510,000.

11821 Winterhaven Ct; Hubble Howard A and Gisela S to Hubble Sue Slaw, $216,950.

11321 Winterpock Rd; Cooley Michael S to Steinberg Geoffrey D, $237,500.

14315 Woods Walk Ln; Edwards Dallas L Jr to Russell Arwen E, $259,900.

HANOVER

0.575 acres; Robert J. Tuck III to Hanky LLC, $170,000.

1 acre; Gregory P. Stoneman to Paul C. Stoneman, $180,000.

1.21 acres; Federal National Mortgage Association to Sala Properties, $198,800.

1.335 acres; WEC 2000A-54 LLC to Sunset Hanover LLC, $3,961,904.

15 acres; Heritage Golf Dominion LLC to HGC Dominion LLC, $529,932.

20 acres; Donna Duke, executor to Jesse Belvin Jr., $300,000.

5 acres; Gina D. Wyatt to Thomas E. Vellenoweth, $175,582.

53.227 acres; Mary T. Barlow to, $425,000.

6.93 acres; Maria G. Gharakhani to Ildesfonso B. Diaz, $425,000.

74 acres, section 1, Lankford's Crossing; Harvey R. Stebbins III, trustee to Lankford Crossing LLC, $1,350,000.

8.563 acres; Steven Kroeger to James K. Ledford, $272,000.

9.2 acres; M. Richard Epps PC, substitute trustee to Johnny A. Sizer Jr., $380,000.

Lot 11, Block A, Section 1, Manorwood at Kings Charter; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Molly Homes LLC, $213,000.

Lot 137, Section 1, Garrison Manor; NVR Inc. to Vincent Myers Jr., $535,275.

Lot 15, Block R, Section 6, Spring Meadows; Bruce W. Adams to Ryan E. Wind, $204,000.

Lot 2, North Macon Terrace; Christopher M. Kilcoyne to Hardee Realty Corp., $230,000.

Lot 2, Seciton 2, Hickory Hill; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to 9123 Colonade Circle, $292,000.

Lot 2, Section 4, Hanover HIlls; Richard D. Heath Jr. to Embrace Home Loans Inc., $300,200.

Lot 26, Section B, Christian Ridge; JPMorgan Chase Bank to US Bank, $319,442.

Lot 29, Block C, Section B, Green Oaks; Jefferson F. Ellett to Pine Hill Real Estate LLC, $165,000.

Lot 4, Bettadele; Marlene Shelton Elliott to Michael Holler, trustee, $300,000.

Lot 4, Block D, Section A, Windy Hill Estates; Deborah T. Spicer to Fordson Properties LLC, $183,000.

Lot 4, Block F, Section 5, Beechwood Farms; Mary L. Inge to Charles W. Swinford Sr., $247,500.

Lot 4A, Section 2, Chalkley; Crystal Leigh Watson to Yellow Jacket LLC, $170,000.

Lot 44, Section 2, Garrison Manor; NVR Inc. to Joseph Williams Golden Jr., $526,495.

Lot 58, Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; HHHunt Homes LC to Dharamdas M. Ramnani, $368,846.

Lot 6, Section 6, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Southern Traditions LLC, $170,000.

Lot 7, Block 1, Cherrydale; Carol W. Steiner, trustee to Primed to Sell VA LLC, $160,000.

Lot 74, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to William G. Welch, $230,000.

Lot 9, Section E, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.

Parcel; Donna L. Duke, executor to John B. Chick Sr., $150,000.

Parcel; Hanover County to American Battlefield Trust, $850,000.

Parcel; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $470,000.

Parcel; Harvest Consumer Products LLC to Grant County Mulch Inc., $770,000.

Parcel; Knat Properties LLC to Cook Out Ashland Inc., $1,100,000.

Parcel; Mary Dabney Stroud, successor trustee to Hankey LLC, $210,000.

Parcel; Pinhook Land LLC to Sprouses Corner LLC, $844,700.

Parcel; Pleasant Grove Investors LLC to VEI at Pleasant Grove LLC, $5,587,420.

Parcel; Samuel I. White, PC, substitute trustee to Home Preservation Patnership Trust, $150,000.

Parcel; South Paw Forest Products Inc. to Richard Wayne Harman, $185,000.

Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.

POWHATAN

1.47 acres; Lynn Clayton Prince to Tristan McGrady, $167,000.

1.872 acres; Ray W. Stinson to KBRH LLC, $286,000.

10.141 acres; Mark R. Tuttle to Adam L. Courtwright, trustee, $324,300.

20.501 acres; Ralph E. Jones, trustee to Harold Russell Wilkins Sr., $475,000.

3 acres; Willard V. Smith to Christopher Terry, $155,000.

30.8 acres; Melwood Whitlock to Richard A. Pelletier II, $290,000.

8.25 acres; Richard J. Kennedy to Stephen Brett Palik, $225,000.

Lot 16, Block B, Section C, Chestnut Oaks; Robert N. Terrell to Justin Guy Stoner, $189,500.

Lot 19, Block B, Section H, Kimberly Farms; Ethan M. Rose to Michael B. Filer, $217,000.

Lot 22, Section B, Sherwood; James A. Fortune to US Bank Trust, $232,250.

Lot 6, Stoud Acres; Alison N. Spivey to Matthew R. Kenney, $155,000.

Lots 9, 10 and 11, Section 5, Walnut Creek; Hopson LLC to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $213,000.

Parcel; American Timberlands LLC to BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP, $1,474,504.

GOOCHLAND

18.06 acres; Elizabeth Ann Jarvis Pritchard, trustee to William B. Kerkam IV, $1,095,000.

2 parcels; Mary Ross Reed Fisher to Vinny LLC, $1,150,000.

3.53 acres; Blanchard and Associates Residential Contractor Inc. to Bradly R. Hargrave, $250,000.

3.93 acres; Gordon Brothers Construction LLC to Lindsey Wirsch-White, $273,862.

5 lots, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $575,000.

Lot 29, James River Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $154,652.

Lots 1 and 15, Village Acres; Harris Land Corp. to Norma H. Rowe, $257,500.

Lots 1 and 21, section 1, Preston Park; Earl Thompson Inc. to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $170,000.

Lots 7, 14, 17 and 27, Section 1, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.

Parcel; West Creek MOB Partners LLC to MMAC 150 Goochland VA LLC, 26,500,000.

Half interest in 8.36 acres; Diana E. Johnson to Garland W. Lambert Jr., $152,000.

Petersburg

3400 SCL Railway; J. Tolleison Morris VI to Simpson Road LLC, $300,000.

555 High St.; Terry Ammons to Real of Real Estate LLC, $168,000.

108 S Sycamore St.; AK Real Estate Holdings LLC to Arley Wolf, $883,000.

DINWIDDIE

106.01 acres; Berrimond T. Scott III to TAP LLC, $350,000.

146.6 acres; GHZ LLC to Eugene G. Thompson, $375,000.

2 acres; Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Fidelity Bank, $191,180.

Lot 31, Section 1, River Run; Anthony D. Scarberry to Sonya Henshaw, $155,000.

Lot 41, Block A, Section 9, Chestnut Garden; Alicia Cherie Jones to Joseph Nobles, $177,500.

Parcels; J. Tolleison Morriss VI, trustee to Simpson Road LLC, $300,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2.046 acres; CFTC Properties LLC to S. Lee Robertson, $1,175,000.

Lot 16, Block B, Gregory Subdivision; John C. Bing to Joseph B. Elko, $153,000.

Parcels B and 2B, Block C, Moore Property; Zachary W. Dehart to Kevin Douglas Harris, $155,000.

HOPEWELL

3503 Cobblestone Terrace; Gary L. Boothe to C.B. Anderson Jr., $265,000.

3307 Hampton Ave.; Graham C. Ousey, executor to Brian G. Wood, $170,000.

719 Mansion Drive; Billy W. Horne Jr. to Thackston D. Sebera, $259,900.

NEW KENT

0.58 acres; Thomas Preston Bradley to Gary E. Martin, $169,900.

33.207 acres; New Kent Farms LLC to Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC, $1,537,000.

5.6 acres; Robert S. Baker to Lei Davis, $225,000.

Lot; Windmill Realtors LLC to Virginia General Contractors, $247,500.

Lot 1B, The Woods at Slaterville; Douglas L. Schuler to Laura S. Puckett, trustee, $485,000.

Lot 38, Block A, Section 3, Greenwood; Karen Bridget Carraway to Davi W. Tilton, $265,000.

Lot 6, Block 1, Section 1, Brian Wood; Ramona Yvette Curbeam to Windmill Realtors LLC, $165,000.

Lot 72, Phase 5, Section 2, Oakmont Villas; Jeffrey Carper to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $290,000.

Lots 747 and 748, Woodhaven Shores; Auris Property Investors LLC to Gary Bruce Walling, $177,000.

Parcel; Rebecca W. Clarke, trustee to Kinard B. Williams, $400,000.

Parcel; Christopher A. Parker to Barbara Jane Hood, $282,000.

Parcels; Stephen S. Belcastro to Martin Windsor Howard, $288,500.

PRINCE GEORGE

5100 Bickings Lane, Prince George; US Bank to John F. M. Bonner II, $180,900.

13335 Centerville Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Antwan Roots, $230,000.

1365 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Eric L. Jones to Sylvester Miller, $326,000.

13355 Haden Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Vernon G. Inman, $282,000.

19197 Indian Road, Petersburg; Andrew B. Davis to Kimberly Ackerman, $215,000.

10609 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Anne Terrell Fenessy, trustee to Gregory T. Gwaltney, $238,000.

7670 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Mar-Mal Home Builders LLC to Gregory L. Williams, $266,590.

6111 Middle Road, Prince George; Warren T. Poirier to Brian K. Fuller, $310,000.

1637 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Cheryl Schulthorpe-Moring to Janet Mentzer, $224,000.

7608 Woods Ridge Court, Prince George; Rodney Evans Jr. to Kimberly A. Glover, $229,999.

Charles city

0.73 acres; Rebecca Adkins Branch, executor to Lott Cary LLC, $250,000.

Parcel; Southeast Equity Trustees LLC to Wilmington Trust, $594,672.

AMELIA

11.45 acres; Mason M. Bowman to Thomas Quigley, $575,000.

130 acres; Keith White to Oakmulgee LLC, $250,000.

2 parcels; Steven W. Simmons to Marshall Lee Clark, $169,950.

Two parcels; Terry Bisbee to Ronald William Sherman, $170,000.

CAROLINE

23392 Carolwood Lane, Milford; Zackery L. Culbertson to Jimmie W. Schoenauer, $280,000.

14321 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford; Margaret F. Dawson to Alex Matthew Williams, $164,950.

753 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Randall S. Kranick to H. Abuali Nada, $184,900.

7309 Legacy Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond Armerican Homes of Virginia Inc. to Alfred Okomo, $360,000.

919 Swan Lane, Ruther Glen; Matthew Krei to Daniel Sullivan Conway, $209,900.

CUMBERLAND

3.42 acres; Donald Lee Short to Keith A. Holman, $245,000.

3.85 acres; Roland F. Gilliam to Fred D. Lewis Jr., $150,400.

KING AND QUEEN

3098 Bruington Road, Bruington; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jay S. Hatfield, $334,150.

268 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Ethan D. Pitts, $230,000.

KING WILLIAM

32 acres; Rickey Lynn Crabtree to Joshua Mark Stewart, $410,000.

5 acres; Hunter Homes LLC to Nicholas H. Holloman, $204,500.

54.5 acres; Robert S. Clay Jr. to Jeffrey Kent Wilson, $450,000.

6.07 acres; Lisa Roxanne Atkinson Greiner, executor to Cary L. Stanley, $175,000.

Lot 2, Marshall Subdivision; Brian F. Johnson to Jacob Wayne Buie Jr., $220,000.

Lot 845, West Point; Daniel C. Sanders to Wendell Bratten Deloach II, $243,725.

Lot 95C and part of Lot 95, Port Richmond; PW Development Inc. to Randall D. Bolam, $192,000.

Parcel; David W. Coats, successor trustee to Reginald B. Chenault Jr., $2,200,000.

Sussex

1504 Goodrich Fork Road, Wakefield; Douglas A. Chesson, trustee to Cedar Point Farm, $215,000.

8460 Rowanty Road, Carson; Kenneth D. Thomas to Kevin Goode, $154,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

407 Mill Neck Road; Scott P. Carter to Virginia Anne Decamp, $300,000.

3913 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Vasudev Ananthram, $327,000.

3923 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Joseph Norman Lacroix, $332,995.

Unit 186, New Town; HHJV LLC to Atlantic Homes LLC, $342,000.

JAMES CITY

6225 Adams Hunt Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Boise to Philip Taylor, $225,000.

9428 Ashlock Court, Toano; Southeastern Virginia Properties at Uncle's Neck LLC to John Whalen Jr., $425,000.

5596 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Ira C. Houck IV to Thaddeus Joseph Sowinski, $342,000.

110 Burnham, Williamsburg; Sharon J. Goodrich, successor trustee to Anthony W. Dunleavy, $664,500.

5121 Center St., Toano; Richard Occhuizzo to Mark F. Hallam, $247,000.

6620 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Mitchell Robert Ward, trustee to Roy Phillip Gee Jr., $385,000.

3917 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; William T. Warder Jr. to Helen G. Patterson, $215,000.

4401 Darbi Lane, Williamsburg; Tommy V. Buford to Frances Brownie Hamilton, $294,000.

105 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Leslie M. Lowery to Janette E. Geoghan, $285,000.

1705 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Lawrence Albert Hajek to Michael Joseph Ripani, $194,000.

136 Ferncliff Drive, Williamsburg; Patricia L. Bays to Stephen O'Leary, $279,000.

5206 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Franklin A. Massey to Janice M. Kavitz, $245,500.

9561 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Adam Josef Bose, $329,390.

5 Hiawatha Court, Williamsburg; Catherine L. McGaw to Shane D. McGaw, $212,000.

5530 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Valerie Irene Huckstep, executor to Sylvia O. Kelly, $180,000.

108 Hurlston, Williamsburg; Gregory L. Russell, trustee to William D. Powell, trustee, $722,000.

121 James Longstreet, Williamsburg; Francis McGrath to Jay C. Kyler, $360,000.

129 John Wickham, Williamsburg; Jennifer Lynn Hettle Page successor trustee to Kevin J. Gately, $490,000.

104 Luffness, Williamsburg; Barbara H. Morris to Scott Raymond Hummer, $450,000.

9108 Manorwood Way, Toano; Joseph A. Amabile to Jeffrey Hood, $540,000.

4700 Minuteman Way, Williamsburg; David A. Creamer to Leslie M. Lowery, $259,950.

4735 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Maria H. Weiss, trustee to Jamison W. Goodwin, $225,000.

149 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; James A. Helmick, successor trustee to Claire Louise Pamment, $225,000.

4752 Peleg's Way, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Frank S. Lueck, $459,435.

3519 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Elizabeth C. Rest to Lloyd B. Weaver Jr., $239,600.

108 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Garrett M. Clel, $242,462.

5102 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Mark T. Capps, $345,815.

6609 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Jerry L. Thompson to Edward W. Falis, $326,000.

98 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Paul W. Carden to Paul T. Reidy, $389,900.

100 Royal Worlington, Williamsburg; Christina M. Frost, successor trustee to Michael D. Ramsdell, $445,500.

3920 Shady L, Williamsburg; Steven C. Nelson to Peter Michael Sutherl, $305,000.

3729 South Square, Williamsburg; Stanley Balson to E. Thomas Stratton, $345,000.

513 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Dylan Thomas Vanecek to Laura Painter, $230,000.

4115 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; Christopher Probst to Justin Lee McClelland, $248,000.

5317 Tower Hill Road, Williamsburg; JJKREI LLC to Jacqueline D. English, $240,000.

Unit 307, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Blythe K. Dougherty, $240,707.

172 Wareham's Point, Williamsburg; Ronald C. Katz to Mireille A. Robinson, trustee, $580,000.

6515 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Paul Bohanan, $398,890.

101 Willow Drive, Williamsburg; Scott Johnson, successor trustee to Melissa Phillips, $209,000.

113 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Yusuf Atay, $183,000.

98 Woodland Road, Williamsburg; Adam M. Fenton to Bryan F. Dufour, $345,000.

