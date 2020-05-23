The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $50,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions. Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1204 N 21st St; Dreamteam Builders Llc to Equity Trust Company Cust Fbo, $180,000.
817 N 26th St; Fisher Deborah M to Hollingsworth Tailor M, $270,000.
513 N 27th St; Gonyaw Stephanie L to Coenen Martin, $400,000.
518 N 30th St; Mosher Terrence W to Tesauro Amy, $330,000.
307 N 31st St; West Emily C to Carter Eli L, $348,585.
312 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Dedie James Anthony, $513,775.
1314 N 34th St; 1314 N 34th St Series Of Rva to Robinson Douglas R Jr, $199,950.
1013 W 48th St; Lester Andrew R and Sydney P to Widgen Turner Nottingham, $230,000.
10 Albemarle Ave; Schwartz Micah B to Mayer Henry Hamilton III, $570,000.
303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U7; Abraham Family Trust Trustees to Jordan Cole R, $160,000.
2415 Barton Ave; In Plus Llc to Scott Robert Andrew, $250,000.
3520 Bittersweet Road; Twyman Jonathan to Lee Mitchell A, $235,000.
3107 E Broad St; Hudson Daniel John to Casey Michael, $386,000.
1303 Brookland Pkwy; Cahoon Kenneth Darrell to Garcia Drew A and Andrea M H, $380,000.
5410 Campbell Ave; S and S Property Investments Llc to Canton Wilson C, $165,000.
7627 Cherokee Road; Lindsey Deborah B to Mulder Alison W, $199,000.
1504 Claremont Ave; Plunkett Beverley B Trust to Jernigan Elise C, $284,500.
6255 Debora Dr; Maxfield Ashley Leah to Wingfield Benny R, $202,000.
5012 Devonshire Road; Hillard Dawn D to Brooks Christopher A, $313,250.
1906 Elmsmere Ave; McMurray Patricia to Roark MacKenzie K, $279,000.
3023 Fendall Ave; Hazelwood James R III to Magnusdottir Bergdis, $289,000.
5530 Forest Hill Ave; Sivak Brian to Shindler Matthew J, $327,500.
3318 W Franklin St; Harrington Debora C to Orgill Imani and Watford Gerald, $740,000.
2202 W Grace St; Mitchell Catherine R to Onufer John R and Kelly Remley, $790,000.
3000 W Grace St, U301; Wright Meghan K to Bass Aubrey S Jr Revocable Trst, $245,000.
1905 Grove Ave; Fitch Mare Lynn to Brooks Sean and Stadt Polly, $812,500.
1909 Hanover Ave; Harrison John E and Suzanne R to 1909 Hanover Llc, $475,000.
4310 Hillcrest Road; Early Donald L to Pearson Samuel Ethan, $260,000.
2800 Hull St; Trammell Richard Lee and Larry E to 1988 Llc, $289,000.
1903 N Junaluska Dr; King Paul N and Elizabeth R to Dondero Ryan D and Jacqueline A, $242,000.
4364 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to McCown James B and Valencia V, $341,910.
3913 Kensington Ave; Carpenter Jay L and Dwight R to Rutherford Evan D and Teresa L, $460,000.
5021 King William Road; Lally Construction Real Estate to Peskind Emma J Bootle, $595,000.
2603 E Leigh St; Stockslager Gregory Miller to Herlihy Colin, $320,000.
4413 Leonard Pkwy; Baker Thomas M and Catherine D to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $256,000.
3520 Lochinvar Dr; Mng Holdings Llc to Graham Jana and Robert, $334,950.
523 Maple Ave; Andrews Bryan H to Cc Richmond II Lp, $325,000.
110 W Marshall St, U41; Moody Carmeline L and James C to Strauch Alexander Patrick, $222,000.
3005 E Martin's Grant Cir; Brown Gere Allison and Paul J to Kelly Michael W and Christine R, $530,000.
3009 Montrose Ave; Mandeville Matthew W and Kelly R to Gaudinez Genelle Monte, $315,000.
4708 New Kent Ave; Wallace James C and Martha L to Quinn Peter J III and Kara K, $318,501.
2920 Northumberland Ave; Regrut Jon A to Liebler Lawrence John Baxter, $338,000.
805 Old Denny St; Logan Iris R to Bank Of New York Mellon Trs, $150,300.
5214 Parker St; Typhon Group Llc to Diblasio Danielle Marie, $157,700.
706 Pepper Ave; Traynham Anne W to Caputo Anthony, $355,000.
1301 Porter St U302; Porter Street Llc to Duncan Leah Kay, $190,000.
3314 Riverview Dr; Vanblaricom David N II to Watkins Tscharner D IV, $305,000.
1207 School St; 1207 School Street Llc to The Foundry Apartments Lp, $2,700,000.
3510 Skipping Rock Way; Oba Ashimiu and Rosalyn V to Solis Ana Leticia, $244,000.
4316 Stratford Road; Diamond Jeffrey W to Medlin Stuart B, $425,000.
413 Stuart Cir, Upl-D; Ricdl1 Llc to Manning Karen, $360,963.
2320 T St; Augustine Garrett D to Alexander Cragan M, $299,950.
200 Tuckahoe Blvd; Getty James H to Angle Robert A and Eleanor T, $910,000.
4109 Warwick Road; Brown Louise W to Valle Oscar A, $167,500.
8378 W Weyburn Road; McDorman Jane E to Lewis Joshua Eugene, $340,000.
4006 Wythe Ave; Shaffner Claire Russell Rev to Sutherland Carrie L, $522,500.
HENRICO
2814 Abbey Ln, Henrico; Dougherty Edward J Trustee to Fulga Andrei and Ana Mihnevici, $306,000.
10653 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Perrin Preston D and Virginia G to Jecklin Residential Llc, $348,000.
903 Apple Grove Ct, Henrico; Nassy Michael G to Scott Lafonya A, $169,950.
10202 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Corbin David R and Deborah M Trustees to Corbin Brian C and Tara S, $325,000.
4827 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Darla Praveen K and Ramadevi V Et Al, $286,900.
903 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Ireland James M and Brooke M to Dyer Dustin Chase and Conde Ragan Bowman, $592,500.
9438 Barrett Pl, Henrico; Crowder Henry L Jr and Darla C to Burlew Sheri L, $227,000.
14 Battery St, Henrico; Rigney Llc to Jackson Margaret E, $160,000.
1716 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Hoge Andy D and Margaret M to Nailor Matthew A and Maggie R, $339,000.
5003 Bent Needle, Glen Allen; Prum Somary to Gerges Magda F, $284,900.
1213 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Hope David B to Oh Jason M, $317,500.
11213 Birchcrest Rd, Henrico; Bennett Inez McMullin to Sleasman Arianne Kathryn, $285,000.
11916 Blairmont Pl, Glen Allen; Pruitt Trey Carlson and Laura T Et Al to McLavy Jason S and Jason B, $665,000.
4352 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jackson Latoya Marie, $289,655.
4354 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Drayton Lyudmyla, $370,000.
6016 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Davis Claire A Trustee to Deforge Jo Ann, $255,000.
7501 Broadmoor Dr, Henrico; Athey Tami L to Banks Erica, $191,000.
1219 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Moulton Lloyd E and Maryann C to Van Sickle Robert J and Betty C, $689,000.
8369 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Douglas Izetta L and George Washington to Williams Idi, $239,900.
2311 Carrollwood Ct, Henrico; Richard Angela S G to Norman Margaret C, $265,000.
2229 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Simmons Daryl V Sr, $349,990.
116 N Chatham Dr, Henrico; G and D Investments Llc to Quinn James Andrew and Mark Misiano, $195,500.
1329 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Mangrum Randall, $277,213.
1339 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Battle Ericka M, $284,058.
11821 Coat Bridge Ln, Henrico; Roish Walter III and Rebecca to Vanderspiegel Glenn and Catherine, $272,500.
721 Coles Way, Sandston; Gleaton Dwight R to Veterans Affairs, $211,806.
2193 Craven Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Valentine Wynette, $353,100.
2247 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Prokhorova Lyudmila to Sholosh Volodymyr, $185,000.
2766 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Liesen Amanda M, $240,351.
9607 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Baldacci Douglas M and Tammie M to Homecrafters Inc, $230,000.
1202 Dominion Townes Ter, Henrico; Johnson Travis to Alohoutade Eliane M, $210,000.
5020 Eddings Dr, Glen Allen; Valvoda Joseph B and Anne D to Mayes William Russell Jr, $276,500.
1901 Elkridge Ln, Henrico; Els Construction Va Llc to Cooper Angie, $189,999.
11068 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to He Min, $708,455.
3101 Emporia St, Henrico; 458 Capital Group Llc to Alvarez Yaritza E Rodriguez, $157,250.
11604 Estes Anderson Way, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Moyer Mark and Jill C, $765,718.
5148 Farmount Ter, Glen Allen; An Stephen Ungki and Connie Jihae to Lucas Teresa A, $589,950.
133 N Fern Ave, Henrico; Morrissey Joseph D to Stancil-Purches Tracy M, $164,000.
8128 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Coleman Danielle R to Travers Terrice, $233,500.
10817 Foxmoore Ave, Henrico; Thacker Peter N and Sarah L Moyar to Cheatham Joshua and Valerie, $319,900.
6512 W Franklin St, Henrico; Lee Christopher S and Rachel A Balow to Harrison Kimberly, $345,000.
2916 Ginter St, Henrico; Ford James Monte Jr to Benitez Edwin, $259,000.
9721 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; McAdam Jennifer J to Lin Yong Le and Yu, $174,500.
3500 Gwynn's Pl, Glen Allen; Clark Randolph I and Maude A Henderson to James Holly, $395,000.
209 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Johnson Darius Lamont, $305,585.
3308 Hard Rock Ct, Henrico; Kadash Justin Waldt to Haag Daniel and Jane Powell Et Al, $225,000.
2107 Haviland Dr, Henrico; McKinney Lonnie D Jr and Virginia R to Bakheit Abdelaziz and Aaisha Edress, $247,000.
12365 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kantamneni Manideep and Laahirie E, $508,475.
2628 Hillgate Ct, Henrico; Berisha Gani and Hava to Jecklin Residential Llc, $289,000.
6911 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; 6911 Horsepen Llc to Daddario Yalibi Nunes, $210,000.
2403 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; McDearmon John W and Carroll J to Russell Hannah Elizabeth, $210,000.
2981 Kanipe Pl, Henrico; Hunter William M and Nancy J to Berry Carla T and Breon T, $360,000.
4409 Killiam Ct, Glen Allen; Graf Susan C to Peets Alexander A and Stacey A, $373,000.
1300 Lake Ave, Henrico; Levin Leonard L and Debra L to Mense Jay R and Erin E Austin, $399,950.
722 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Hedeen Shirley M and Traci L Brown to Russo Joseph Andrew, $181,000.
2512 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Berndt Christopher and Kimberlie to Ahmed Sheikh A and Syeda Nusrat Jahan, $210,000.
5927 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Wolf Nikita, $255,919.
9704 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Jagnarian Andrew to Mekonnen Getnet C, $207,000.
5402 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Baron Brianna Beverly, $356,403.
1903 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Coleman John H and Eugenie G to Sarkar Devan, $410,000.
10974 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Young Courtney and Lloyd, $539,095.
1623 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Robinson Aaron L Jr and Jessie E to Federal National Mortgage Association, $215,000.
4902 Lurgan Pl, Henrico; Harper Sharon D to Azizi Azizullah, $161,500.
5094 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Thalluri Raveesh Babu and Jyothirmayi R, $489,065.
4104 Maple Tree Ct, Henrico; Eikner Michelle to Dennis Michelle Elena, $275,000.
1501 McClary Dr, Henrico; Snow Susan L and William H Jr to Federal National Mortgage Association, $188,651.
7713 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Fagan Tiffany N to Rhodes Cora Lynn, $180,000.
3404 Merkner Dr, Glen Allen; Woods Holly E Trust to Woods Jordan M, $265,000.
9409 Midvale Rd, Henrico; Buck Deana M and Lori M Ferguson to Ferguson Lori M and Ronald J, $182,500.
8617 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Satchy Nathalie P to Lovelady Whitney A, $185,000.
1918 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Nadkarni Jacob and Jessica, $330,000.
1405 Neblett Ct, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Thomas Karen, $251,870.
3326 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Harmon Shanee A, $216,760.
7400 Oakmont Dr, Henrico; Joines Jay to Wesch Crystal Dawn, $219,950.
4820 Old Main St, U611, Henrico; Barth David R and Sandra A to Swanson Jeffery S and Michelle, $515,000.
913 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Leslie Daniel to Park Daniel, $330,000.
2126 Park Ln, Henrico; Trame Katherine Irene to Lydard Samantha Rae, $234,000.
1812 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
8209 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Brown Stephen C to Wolf Purtina M, $270,000.
10956 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Yousufzai Naveed A and Morgan R Church, $395,790.
10817 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Dash Abhijeet and Priyanka Ghosh, $365,480.
8923 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Jeffs Gavin D and Tamara B to Foege Adam C and Amanda K, $850,000.
1507 Regency Woods Rd, U304, Henrico; Huntley Daniel C and Truin L to Atkinson William, $154,000.
6709 Ridgedale Ct, Glen Allen; Robertson David W and Lea Ann to Giacobbe Joel R, $269,950.
4388 Riverdale Ave, Glen Allen; Heaton Jenny L and Michael R to Lowenstein Eric, $395,000.
2121 Rocky Point Ct, Henrico; Burkhardt James E to Keene Brian C Jr, $207,000.
5017 Sadler Glen Pl, Glen Allen; Lynn Christopher J and Donna L to Ruddy Shirley E, $500,000.
11512 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Bhatti Jaleel A and Maria to Sequeira Joran, $460,000.
4359 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Yadav Pawan and Elise Kathryn, $334,990.
8373 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Burnside Eninyia Larae, $249,530.
6916 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Williams Carrie Inez, $312,000.
8213 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Edwards Douglas W to Turnamian Lauren E and Wyatt C Edwards, $240,000.
207 Silver Meadows Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Battle Brittany L, $250,300.
1422 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Dorney Brian W to Harris Andrew John and Adrienne Mondragon, $200,000.
3816 Spring Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Ho Ut T to Delisser Devin N and Dawn T, $309,000.
10813 Stanton Way, Henrico; Lane Donald R to Ochs Michael J, $230,000.
9500 Steamboat Dr, Glen Allen; Lorenz Jacob to Chowdhury Saiful Alam and Zinat Ara, $295,000.
5440 Stone Ln, Henrico; Williams Kenneth R and A K and L E Jones to Robinson Harold V, $209,000.
4009 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Coffey Joyce B, $400,935.
9424 Telegraph Run Ln, Glen Allen; Seay William E Jr to Johnson Michele Patrice, $266,000.
710 Timken Dr, Henrico; Turkal Donal L and Susan S to Farah and George Properties V Llc, $250,000.
4032 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bruno Nancy L and Michael J, $383,440.
9400 Treetop Ln, Henrico; Bradley Betty J Trust to Kudurogianis Jason P and Courtney D, $287,000.
3410 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
2436 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Gault Ronald to Temple James W Trustee, $262,500.
5813 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Ggc Associates Llc to Omar Janet D, $195,000.
9709 Wildbriar Ln, Henrico; Burge Christi L to Viray Melissa and Joel Everton Palmer, $290,000.
404 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Carter-Tann Deveice J to White Shamel, $172,000.
10214 Wolfe Manor Ct, U0106, Henrico; Hull Richard T and Shelly C to Hogan Tamia, $160,000.
Chesterfield
11801 Aberdeen Landing Tr; Board Norman F and Pergolizzi R to Pergolizzi Richard S, $1,240,000.
10000 E Alberta Ct; Beck Russow R III and Lora T to Foster Ashley W and Wegmann S J, $168,000.
9424 Amberleigh Cr; Binnings Elizabeth B to Phelps Douglas R and Judith R, $287,500.
6004 Arbor View Tr; Parker Matthew Lee and Sara V to Lacy Sabrina Jerica, $292,000.
113 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Wilcher Leesa C, $390,249.
14231 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Hines Trey and Moreno Erica N, $386,419.
2800 Aylesford Dr; Lim Hyun S and Lisa to Goodman Julie Ann and William C, $730,000.
11531 Bailey Woods Dr; Blakely Investments Llc to Kleb Matthew and Walton Sommer, $218,000.
5912 Baileys Grove Pl; Nvr Inc to Battle Sonya Renee, $261,460.
9400 Banff Tr; Holliday Theodore J Jr and Lois to Pugh Frank A Jr, $464,000.
12508 Bay Hill Dr; Kudaravilli Krishna Rao to Myers Richard C Jr and Stacy M, $450,000.
6930 Bears Breech Dr; Tapscott Lisa and Steve H to Volk David D and Sarah E, $411,000.
719 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Beasley Brantley L and Brittany, $441,879.
15807 Beyer Pl; Hammond Joseph E III to Thomas Jason Andrew, $388,000.
9000 Blooming Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Norkunas John J and Laine L M, $378,587.
11720 Bondurant Dr; Kaplan Joshua H and Kristin M to Moore Henry U and Ariel P, $375,000.
10531 Braden Townes Ct; Nvr Inc to Somma Pamela A and Rivard A L, $276,720.
9624 Brading Ln; Taylor Reginald H and Donna J to Stennett Donovan and Sandra, $362,500.
10543 Braden Townes Ct; Nvr Inc to Kozak Louise A and Michael J, $286,190.
1467 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Toghill Adam D and Justis P M, $369,000.
10014 Brightwood Av; Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia to Gil Cristales Rodrigo G Et Al, $210,000.
9513 Brocket Dr; Plass Brian D to Campos De Garcia Alba Yaneth, $209,950.
7306 Buck Rub Ln; Bruescher Angelique M to Alexander Nicholas, $200,000.
5648 Burnage Ct; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Arraez Acosta P J and Quintero A, $255,000.
16000 Cambria Cove Bl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Thorpe Jemarn B and Michele G, $493,844.
3419 Cannington Dr; Nvr Inc to Thompson Patrina O B and Terrell, $277,551.
2011 Castlebridge Rd; Meath William D and Chandra B to Corrigan William J and Morales M, $430,000.
5440 Catterick Rd; Inge John L to Conyers Valerie T, $230,000.
3513 Chagford Dr; Bartlett Curt R to Wiley Melissa K and Jonathan C, $205,000.
12212 Chiasso Wy; Cifelli Joseph A and Pamela M to Jenkins Edward W Jr and Faith E, $399,950.
9106 Clearbrook Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McNeil Shawn Weldon and Latoya, $365,000.
14224 Cobblegrove Dr; Nvr Inc to Lawler Virginia Anne, $341,335.
13912 Collington Mw; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Branch Detric James and Mina, $328,816.
14627 Cornwall Ln; Hailstalk Richard A III to Ramirez David, $216,950.
2119 Creek Bottom Wy; Wynn Matthew J and Rosa S to Lane Amanda Trustee, $296,000.
11206 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Hale Ronnie W and Barbara N, $342,918.
10927 Decoy Ln; Croisetiere V L and Figard A A to Sweet Retreats Llc, $160,000.
5306 Dermotte Ln; Inrva Llc to Peeples James L III and Jahnnae, $227,750.
9360 Donachy Dr; Krakoviak Mary B to Stilwell Brittany L and Zuzma M, $238,000.
404 Dunlin Ct; Meredith Burford J Jr and J H to Walters Adrian A, $283,500.
14001 Eastbluff Rd; Welch Ashley N to Cheng Francis C and Audrey M, $306,000.
13210 Elkwood Ct; Musselman Theodore M and Dana T to Claiborne Thomas and Bridgett, $365,000.
13301 Eppes Falls Rd; Keller Laurie M to Perkins Mark E IV and Maria V, $364,950.
810 Ewell Rd; Rogers Paul J to Stevens Charles and Leslie, $264,500.
8200 Fair Isle Tr; Smoot Michael A and Rebecca W to Cayton Daniel J and Devin, $374,000.
1433 Fernleaf Dr; Coleman Terry L and Melissa J to 1433 Fernleaf Llc, $209,500.
2501 Follensbee Dr; Katsaros James D and Nikki P to Anderson Brian D Sr and Heather, $595,000.
5543 Fox Marsh Pl; Evans Michael A and Cynthia S to Powell Lauren E and William F, $487,500.
2616 General Bl; Cruz Solorzano Jorge to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $168,635.
11360 Glendevon Rd; Eppard Richard W and Pamela P to Lavallee Peter J and Spring A, $339,950.
73 Goodward Rd; Geesey Scott S Jr and Ellen S to Upchurch Jessica K and Shaw W T, $224,950.
5726 Gossamer Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Romero Daniel Thomas, $324,345.
2540 Grassy Knoll Ln; Pennington Robert to Williams Michael L and Mary A, $215,000.
700 Green Vista Dr; Moncman P M and Moncman M A Trs to Bowers Jason and Jordan E T, $345,000.
9306 Groundhog Dr; Fryer Hanna K to Wong Hershman Esther A, $186,000.
5219 Hallmark Dr; Brooks Terence L to Brown Terrance S and Cannon A C, $223,000.
20901 Hampton Av; Nvr Inc to Bassett Lamone Draye, $256,990.
12315 Hampton Valley Cr; Mattingly Todd B and Donna M to Vandy Wendy, $475,000.
10806 Haverford Ln; Arrington Stewart B and Frances to Thompson Betsy R, $229,000.
2531 Hedges Ct; Gray Damien L to Jones Joseph L Jr and Terry G, $210,000.
12605 Hogans Al; Gardner Donald R and Elaine C to Jackson Kevin M and Lecia Ann, $340,000.
14301 Huntgate Woods Rd; Mayhew Frances F to Dahdouh Anderson, $313,000.
2824 Iverson Rd; Mathews Bruce W to Smithers Tarsheria N, $223,000.
3706 Julep Dr; G and F Properties Llc to Edmonds Raven, $154,000.
9729 Kendrick Rd; Belk Stefanie Nicole to Wondree Michael C, $219,950.
11224 Kingfisher Tr; Kitts Teddy W Jr and Wade E D to White Larry, $234,000.
10802 Kriserin Cr; Hawkins Brett D and Mecca P to Gilhool Timothy M and Smith S A, $489,900.
2907 Laketree Ct; Benton Benjamin F to Finch Camden Elmo and Finch H P, $274,000.
11214 Lantern Wy; Anderson Jeffrey Allan Sr to Mjdj Llc, $253,500.
14612 Lavenham Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Fornari Rita Marie, $370,000.
6225 Lilting Moon Dr; Hayes Richard C II and Sherri A to Mbagwu Megan and Chibundu, $344,000.
13313 Little Horn Rg; Beckner Brittany N to Lythgoe Michael G, $212,000.
4815 Long Shadow Dr; Wiederkchr Jeri E to Roberts Jacquelyn L, $200,000.
11207 Longtown Pl; Mirolli Karen to Plass Brian and Michelle, $352,000.
20403 Loyal Av; Haskins Myron to Gregory Lashay, $160,000.
9337 Mahogany Dr; Plummer Kevin and Deborah L to Akande Omololu E and Oluwatoyin, $385,000.
1518 Mansfield Ld; Wigginton Mosby L Jr and Julia C to Palmer Jacqueline, $212,700.
8355 McCaw Dr; Makosky Frank and Pamela to Hooper Robert T Jr and Sharon W, $370,000.
5101 S Melody Rd; Nguyen Hoang to Reyes Reyes Elmer A, $328,000.
230 Michaux Run Ct; Dodge N P Jr Tr and Dodge N P to Dillard Keith and Nicole, $315,000.
111 Midfield Rd; Fleenor David Scott Et Als to Archbald Andrew S and Kristyn A, $275,000.
5524 Mossy Oak Rd; Main Street Homes to Roesner Thomas and Amy, $463,289.
10319 Natural Bridge Rd; Corr Frances S to Estep Mary A and Miller B S, $195,000.
4306 Northwich Ct; Bania Francis P and Beth W to Arthur Eric, $245,000.
7601 Offshore Dr; Capelli Richard and Ioerger N to Floyd Cynthia L and Spangler D D, $221,950.
1820 Old Hundred Rd; Jacobson A M and Jacobson A M to Jackson Sterling, $315,000.
8000 Oxer Rd; Nvr Inc to Moxley Cal Stuart and Thi Khanh, $284,460.
12600 Parker Ln; Boothe Richard W and Gail B to Cartes-Alvarez D and Gomez F A, $259,950.
3748 Pennyweight Ct; Foote Jela M and Hope M to Matthews Ian Mathias, $332,000.
8807 Phildavid Ct; Brothers Diane D and York Paul A to Wickham Ava, $240,000.
7223 Pineleaf Dr; Robinson Dymesha Et Al to Zapata Juan Y Martinez, $205,000.
1801 Porters Mill Ln; Parkhurst Kari Lee to Shalati Wajih A, $223,000.
9108 Prince James Mw; Lowery Harry E and Cathleen M to Kohler Paul W, $379,000.
2501 Providence Creek Rd; Doyle Joshua A and Menninger M B to Willis Rachelle M and Ngo Ryan M, $225,000.
1705 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dickerson Joann W, $285,149.
1713 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bennett Michael J and Marion A, $278,976.
9901 Qualla Rd; Whitaker H P Jr and Burns J R to Edwards Robert C and Edwards A C, $255,000.
9300 Ramsgate Ln; United States Of America to Rovira Edilio Jr and Margarita R, $300,000.
7618 Ratling Dr; Herbert Wendy to Waite Stephanie A, $242,000.
7638 Redbud Rd; McGuffin Sheila to White Justin Stuart and Lela F, $275,000.
13512 Ridgemoor Dr; Sayles Robin M to Drumheller Matthew Hamilton, $230,000.
13418 Riverbelle Wy; Miller Stephen G to Smith Joseph S and Idelky, $441,950.
5800 Rockport Landing Ct; Curtis Nelson B III and Alison H to Brown Steven and Debra B, $402,000.
14506 Rolling Fields Ln; Branch Darin T to Talcott Darren P Jr and Shona M, $278,000.
3331 Rossington Bl; Scott Don and Sandra B to Hynst Owen M and Tricia A, $260,000.
11905 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Morrow Alexia Frenche, $276,000.
10307 Ryecove Ln; Smith Joseph S and Idelky P to Johnson Daniel G and Johnson D G, $221,500.
13923 Sagegrove Cr; West C M and Silliman W L III to Cooke Mark and Sarah, $255,800.
5607 Sara Kay Dr; Shifflett Aaron and Serwan K C to Maldonado De La Cruz Y G, $200,000.
16518 Saville Chase Rd; Southeastern Va Properties Llc to Humphrey Dwayne and Karen, $625,000.
6113 Sedgefield Tr; Contomanolis Steven E and J S to Whitten Katelyn K and Daniel N, $357,500.
8300 Shagreen Ct; Harrison Philip M and B A to Rockwell Daryl K and Judith M, $355,000.
12905 Sir Scott Tr; Barwell Felicia S to Fields Marcia D and Derrick, $325,000.
8237 Spiral Dr; Nvr Inc to Vespi Frank J and Patricia, $399,415.
7106 Spring Trace Ct; Caliber Home Loans Inc to Karlson Melissa Jean Et Als, $161,200.
12521 St Croix Pl; Whittington Edward B and Sandra to Duffus Joann Shelley, $257,500.
96 Stanmore Rd; Rast H L Jr and Rast J M Trs to Jacobs Robert Lee III, $285,000.
5905 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Loth Roger and Lillian to Davis Robert W and Johnnie R, $275,000.
6220 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Burns Kyle Gregory, $249,360.
9607 Summercliff Ct; Finamore James and Cherrill to Pitzer Michael and Kelly, $392,500.
6630 Temie Lee Py; Main Street Homes to Ball Rhonda Lynne, $409,799.
11901 Tideline Cr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bailey E L and Fowlkes-Bailey D, $540,880.
2820 Tinstree Dr; Lares Rodolfo Lares to Brooks Chandle Jr and Gates T M, $232,500.
5514 Townsbury Tr; Holliday Mary D and Vernon L to Hedeen Shirley and Brown Traci, $270,000.
1707 Tulip Hill Dr; Perrincrest Custom Homes Llc to Aisenberg Jeremy C and Laura G K, $810,000.
9640 Tuxford Rd; Daniel Nelson W Jr to Hysell Antonia W, $199,650.
6451 Twin Falls Ct; Nvr Inc to Simon Charles J Jr and Lisa P, $510,825.
18101 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Yeatts Christopher R and Emily T, $415,455.
13601 Velvet Antler Rn; Greene E E and Greene S K Co-Trs to Claud Carmen M, $197,000.
8700 Wadsworth Ct; Motta Homes Renovation Llc to Easter Danielle L, $280,000.
12612 Walking Path Ct; Christiansen M A and Shafer R N to Crafton Christopher M and Wendy, $275,000.
1920 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ly Hanh Thi Hong, $269,890.
1405 Walton Bluff Tr; Hale Rodney J to Risk Management Grp Va Llc The, $230,000.
5211 Watercrest Rd; Urban Karen L to Turnbull Westley A and Lisa C, $393,500.
3713 Waverton Dr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Stells Jonathan S and Ami Beth, $569,000.
6705 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Forgette Paul R and Dolores, $391,320.
6729 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Lang Annette Gloria, $418,521.
11307 Westcreek Cr; Beasley Brittany and Brantley to Phillips Elizabeth Johnson, $274,500.
1906 White Mountain Dr; Smith Jerry N and Kimiyo A to Taylor Suzanne, $367,500.
15313 Willow Hill Ln; Davis Dorian R and Cliffonda T to Thornock Kelleen M and Darrell W, $353,000.
1606 Winbury Dr; Denomme Paul S and Ida L to Crow Jordan Scott, $276,900.
11825 Winfore Dr; Street W Scott IV to Mullins Catherine S, $284,000.
13756 Woodbridge Crossing Wy; Carson Gilbert M Sr and Helen to Colwell Timothy J and Patricia L, $285,000.
HANOVER
8213 Angela Nicole Lane, Mechanicsville; Larry E. Kingsbury to Steven Earling, $315,000.
8168 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Robert E. Gilley Jr., $371,283.
8191 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Sheridan to James Alex Jones Jr., $265,000.
9069 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Frank J. Fair III to Corry Brown, $359,950.
12526 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Thomas C. Carter to Daniel E. DiCandilo, $421,000.
12197 Cheroy Road, Ashland; Dennis A. Crenshaw to Ellis M. Childress, $340,000.
7429 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Sue D. Ramer, successor trustee to Jared S. Hester, $210,000.
8108 Cypresstree Lane, Mechanicsville; Gail K. Russell Inc. to Amanda Eckenrode, $322,000.
9224 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jon Butler, $444,225.
8090 Elder Trail, Montpelier; Beverly F. Canada to Erin Wright Banty, $190,000.
13339 Farm View Drive, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Kelly A. Smith, $425,000.
17077 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Arkadiy Dubovoy to Curtis Daniel Taylor, $410,000.
13050 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Cindy Marie Harris to Adam S. Johnson, $249,900.
6486 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; Shawn T. Peddicord to Casandra Katrice Jones, $299,950.
9848 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Justin Gustavus Brittle, $380,565.
1992 Husker Court, Mechanicsville; William F. Gifford Jr. to Lloyd Bradley, $599,950.
10168 Kellys Bluff Run, Ashland; Virginia Model Home Investments Co. LLC to Aaron Heustess, $437,100.
8175 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville; James D. Bowdoin to Evan Kwon Lee Scott, $269,000.
11528 Little Brighton Court, Glen Allen; Sprouses Corner LLC to Shawn Christopher Johnson, $329,950.
8223 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul Jordan Harman to David C. May, $205,000.
12258 N Oaks Road, Ashland; Steven P. Kelsey to Chelle Bravo, $365,000.
14316 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Kathryn W. Johnson, $442,334.
14332 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Frederick G. Dombroski, $403,202.
14340 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Bonnie Borenstein Rounds, $393,792.
9441 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; R.E. Watson and Associates Inc. to Richard J. Abbott Jr., $300,000.
7335 Penrith Drive, Mechanicsville; Flip Flop Development LLC to Kirk Montgomery Rohle, $312,000.
6543 Pohite Drive, Mechanicsville; Douglas Wayne Meador, executor to Sharon Lee Meader, $210,000.
8300 Powhickery Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Anderson Jr. to Karen L Schandel, $425,000.
2346 Rabbit Trail, Mechanicsville; Bonnie S. Roden to Joshua D. Custalow, $385,000.
11322 River Land Hills, Ashland; Michael J. Wade to Katherine Flowers, $220,000.
7373 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Norwood Family IV LLC to Jason W. Dukes, $322,000.
13342 Scotchtown Road, Beaverdam; Christopher S. Colby to Fred B. Raines, $382,500.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
9070 Shakopee Trail, Mechanicsville; James B. Donithan to Beau J. Seabury, $620,000.
7093 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; James N. Meisner Jr. to Courtney Collins Merrill, $254,500.
9133 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Peter Berghuis, $329,100.
9141 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bruce W. Morgan, $315,895.
17188 Summer Meadow Road, Beaverdam; Jane A. Missal to Benjamin J. Funkhouser, $345,000.
7007 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary Lee Chenault to Lavendar Jennings, $215,000.
16317 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier; William Scott Mayes to Caroline M. Baird, $610,000.
7071 Wahoo Court, Mechanicsville; Resurreccion R. Lee to Valentin Ibarra Rocha, $215,000.
15078 Whispering Springs Lane, Montpelier; Roy E. Campbell Jr. to Benjamin Gale Wilson, $33,000.
10401 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Eleanor S. League, $424,689.
POWHATAN
1387 Avatar Drive, Powhatan; Carlton L. Allgood to Michael D. Laroche, $165,000.
2380 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Bel Arbor Developers Inc. to James A. Bollinger, $615,000.
4317 Cosby Road, Powhatan; AMC Properties Solutions LLC to Nathan Shawn Hackney, $375,000.
1581 Dorset Road, Powhatan; William R. Fridley to Stuart T. Rolfe, $418,777.
924 Graceland Court, Powhatan; Timothy B. Glidewell to Brett L. Reese, $370,000.
3580 Kool Lane, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Kevin Webster, $343,950.
2850 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Sandra A. Kidwell to Stephen T. Preas, $380,000.
6098 Preakness Stakes Lane, Powhatan; Charles P. Clark to Darrell Ray Marshall, $364,000.
1509 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; James A. Elliott to Jacob D. Huggins, $299,000.
4375 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; CMH Homes Inc. to Morgan A. Harney, $289,745.
6281 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Travis Kilian, $299,750.
GOOCHLAND
106 Birch Circle, Manakin Sabot; Russell Kiel Clark to Alexandra V. Slusher, $286,000.
619 Broad Street Road, Manakin Sabot; Roy D. Moxley III to Adam T. Henley, $295,000.
3971 Cedar Plain Road, Sandy Hook; CMH Homes Inc. to Crystal D. Hicks, $250,013.
284 Creekmore Place, Richmond; LeGault Homes LLC to Richard C. Streetman, $414,906.
1919 Granite Trace Lane, Crozier; Christopher L. Thurston to Jay Tyler Gill, $398,000.
164 Honey Locust, Richmond; Anthony M. Spensieri to Morton G. Thalhimer III, $875,000.
3121 Lowry Road, Columbia; Bridgette L. McCloud to Dale E. Franklin II, $275,000.
1534 Old Oaks Lane, Crozier; Jacob S. Carter to Monte Jay Pittman, $322,000.
1603 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Frederys Atencio Leyva, $230,000.
2549 Shady Oaks Trail, Goochland; Mary J. Downs to Brittany N. Beckner, $275,000.
4795 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Stephen W. Mills to Johnathan Robert Schmidt, $183,000.
342 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Steven Dantonio, $250,000.
Petersburg
1911 Berkeley Ave.; Debray Properties LLC to Helen Harris, $199,000.
30 Franklin St. and 32 E. Washington St.; BB&T Building LLC to 30 Franklin LLC, $2,617,150.
426 Hoke Drive; Cynthia B. Angone to James A. Aloi, $175,000.
2838 Rolyart Road; Roger J. Butler to William Joseph Leigh, $175,000.
DINWIDDIE
11190 Asbury Road, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Tracey P. Capone, $225,000.
17075 Bolsters Road, Stony Creek; Richard L. Siff to Fredy Veliz Cuellar, $345,000.
10017 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Ann Bevan Robbins to Hannah R. Bishop, $181,100.
8809 Lake Jordan Circle, North Dinwiddie; W.V McClure Inc. to Kevin T. Perry, $341,274.
21822 Shippings Road, McKenney; Kenneth Lee Underwood to Daniel S. Bookout, $369,500.
27950 Troublefield Lane, Stony Creek; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Joshua Markins, $312,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
213 Bearchase Court; Velencia Bullock to Justin Lee Arcenia, $286,000.
105 Breezy Hill Drive; Jeffrey K. Floyd to Jason Magnuson, $335,000.
3213 Longhorn Drive; Reginald L. Snell to Chad Curry, $273,000.
103 Stratford Drive; Justin L. Arcenia to Chiffon Vaughan, $209,950.
HOPEWELL
3406 W Broadway; Dennis W. Foxworth to Cheryl Sculthorpe-Moring, $175,000.
3949 Eagle Drive; Corretta R. Brown to Earl Sibley Jr., $166,000.
3814 River Road; Joan S. Lafland to Zoila Rojas Martiner, $160,000.
NEW KENT
7460 Airport Road, Quinton; Federal National Mortgage Association to Edward Graham Lewis, $398,900.
5850 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Walter N. Allgood, $435,067.
11090 Creeks Edge Road, New Kent; Jeremy C. Canter to James Christopher Phaup, $387,000.
7395 Diascund Creek Way, New Kent; Paul Heidler II to Kirk R. Tajirian, $405,000.
5793 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; John H. Truss to Joshua Aaron Lankford, $225,000.
3958 Henpeck Road, Quinton; Steven June St. Mary, executor to Richard Roy Sikon, $281,000.
8601 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc to Christopher Montroy, $548,385.
5771 Mako Road, New Kent; Jon A. Ireland to Morgan Christopher Brown, $269,950.
15275 New Kent Highway, Lanexa; Kristen D. White to Christopher J. Chelluck, $405,000.
11237 New Town Road, New Kent; Lawson Dowell to Travis Lee Spring, $350,000.
10280 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Baker Homes LLC to James E. Davis Sr., $249,100.
7635 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Ryan E. Berry to Thomas Q. Donaldson V, $550,000.
4070 Perkins Place Drive, Quinton; Rodney K. McNew to Jeffrey D. Yates, $390,000.
11383 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; Thomas R. Youell to Dale Norman Cossaboon, $444,000.
6768 Poplarwood Court, Quinton; Lella Cosentino, trustee to Roy E. Butler Jr., $290,000.
17570 Stage Road, Lanexa; Cartus Corp. to William R. Floyd, $450,000.
5615 Virginia Park Drive, Providence Forge; Stephen J. Marin to Michael G. Black, $274,400.
PRINCE GEORGE
6909 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Martha B. Guzman, trustee to Ronald T. Vaughan, $244,950.
7112 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Jim E. Wright to Jean Martin, $229,000.
9095 Golf Court Drive, Prince George; S. Brandon Clements to Clayton Wayde McComber, $415,000.
5848 Hardwood Lane, Prince George; Orville D. Clarkson to Donald H. Rackley Jr., $255,950.
3802 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Bradley K. Haliday, $477,000.
16601 Jolly Road, Disputanta; Richard L. Thompson Jr. to Bruce C. McGee, $223,500.
12275 Lilly Lane, Prince George; Bear Island Forest LLC to Charles M. Chappell, $223,200.
3892 Pfost Ave., Prince George; Larry McGill to Crystal S. Cox, $215,950.
7325 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Michael D. Tomlinson to Monica Williams-Abraham, $217,000.
Charles city
308.64 acres; Jamestown Forestlands LLC to University of the Chesapeake LLC, $1,563,150.
Lot 5, Payne Estates Court; Raul Figueroa to Craig E. Peterson, $235,000.
AMELIA
8911 Deekens St., Amelia Court House; Thomas W. Eppes Jr. to Brian Kontur, $240,500.
12590 Horseshoe Loop, Amelia Court House; Jason Matthew Ford to Suzanne Rizzo, $389,900.
11851 Putnam Place, Amelia Court House; Rhonda Howlett Carroll to Jevon L. Daye, $342,500.
CAROLINE
219 Admiral Drive, Ruther Glen; FFC Properties LLC to Zachary Brandon Carter, $224,750.
7441 Cedon Road, Woodford; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Timothy Davis Fisher, $175,000.
255 Devon Drive, Ruther Glen; Joni K. Harrington to Heather Kristin Jeffries, $194,200.
229 Kent Drive, Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Lawrence Branham, $204,900.
452 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Barbara J. Springstroh to Melissa Dawn Harris, $344,950.
7331 Legacy Drive, Ruther Glen; Richmond Armerican Homes of Virginia Inc. to Erika A. Hannah, $301,615.
26225 Loving Lane, Ruther Glen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Bernadine Taylor, $240,000.
17497 Old Mill Lane, Ruther Glen; Sarah Gordon to Keith M. Freeman, $245,000.
23316 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Anthony J. Romano to Gregory W. Richards, $249,000.
CUMBERLAND
0.65 acres; Bertha A. Harmon to Lowell G. Neuzil, $150,000.
32.55 acres; Albert H. Bryant to Rodger Bartlett, $300,000.
Lot 9, Fairview Farms; Gary Dean to Thomas E. Supplee, $170,000.
KING AND QUEEN
10 acres; Charles E. Little to Michal B. Hood, $203,800.
14.51 acres; Andrea L. Hoadley to Frank T. Chrissley, $372,500.
KING WILLIAM
411 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Sterling J. Matthews, $220,000.
1270 Commins Road, Aylett; Eugene Joseph Rivara to Bruce Erb, $174,500.
61 Essex Court, King William; Mathew W. Sluder to Kallie Carson, $213,000.
507 Hills Fork Lane, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to Albert Post, $194,500.
121 Lee St., West Point; David J. Lipscomb to Corey M. Parker, $165,000.
8080 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett; Garrie D. Rouse to April Frioui, $189,950.
1222 Smokey Road, Aylett; Angela E. Farmer to Kenneth L. Rigsby, $292,450.
101 St. Charles Court, Aylett; Epifanio V. Perez to Amanda Blair Laliberte, $193,000.
215 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; Cynthia L. Schramm to William Norman, $267,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
128 Brockton Court; John M. Kelsey to Danny R. Weinbrecht, $380,000.
805 Lafayette St.; Robert Williams to Sara J. Orsak, $421,000.
216 Patricks Crossing; Mary M. Hatch to Alexander Dennard Bailey, $347,500.
804 Settlement Drive; Dorothy M. Marshall to Christina N. Petit, $171,000.
Unit 55, Building 4, Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Doris Tabb to Joel R. Fortune, $191,100.
JAMES CITY
120 Alexander Walker, Williamsburg; Kenneth Michael Lyons to Erin E. Wendell, $650,000.
348 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Carl L. Wannen Jr. to Heather Dawn Guntherberg, $265,000.
5405 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Roland Wollesen, $344,100.
166 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; John P. Kunkle to Marcus A. Rivera, $342,000.
205 Castlebrock, Williamsburg; Neil J. Jesuele, trustee to Raymond J. Watrous, $575,000.
3118 Cider House Road, Toano; George A. Wright Jr., trustee to Wanda P. Penn, $254,000.
2903 Craig End, Williamsburg; Derek P. Hanak to Jeffrey M. Kuhn, $170,000.
6 Drummond Court, Williamsburg; Robert S. Mirel to Stephen K. Yount, $525,000.
1708 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Rita M. Standon to Rita M. Wurm, trustee, $183,500.
165 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Robert C. Jordan, $279,900.
3225 Francis Court, Toano; Stacey M. Mullins to Timothy J. Brown, $195,000.
9556 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Therren J. Dunham, $464,100.
9564 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Bryce Forsythe, $415,545.
4413 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Alexander Oritseretsolaye Ogedegbe, $304,000.
3612 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Katherine Nice Richey, $250,000.
3719 Jeremiah Wallace Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas Beyer to John P. Hennessy, $420,000.
8108 Kirkcaldy Court, Williamsburg; Wayne D. Harbin to Howard E. French, trustee, $374,900.
4006 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Bryan C. Szostak to Daniel A. Piris, $250,500.
109 Marion, Williamsburg; Barbara L. Young to Thomas M. Beyer, $455,400.
5824 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Lennis Graham, $329,000.
3017 Mossy Creek Drive, Williamsburg; David W. Allen to Michael P. McMahan, $317,500.
119 Oak Road, Williamsburg; Betty E. Whitt to Patricia K. Robbins, $271,000.
8735 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Dueanna F. Richardson to Brian P. Scott, $215,000.
101 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Lyndon Jay Domingo Ombac, $229,975.
107 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to James A. Taber, $239,662.
1405 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Christopher A. Warren, $266,900.
3141 Ridge Drive, Toano; Robert W. Hyatt to Glenn Allen Weaver, $424,000.
103 Royal Musselburgh, Williamsburg; Robert M. Sanderford to William M. Harris, $489,900.
4947 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Celtron Cannon, $398,460.
245 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Judith A. Cryts, trustee to Betty E. Whitt, $178,000.
2944 Snuggles Court, Toano; James C. Phaup to Katie M. Whitt, $235,000.
7607 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kaitlyn Oates, $254,990.
3064 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Robert J. Kappesser to Kevin W. Lembke, $589,500.
Unit 307, Foundation Square; Linda Suzanne Larrick to John K. Allen Jr., $315,000.
101 Wake Robin Road, Williamsburg; Sean A. Sparkman to Eldredge W. White III, $375,000.
3432 Westham Lane, Toano; James P. Darrah to Robert D. Mandrioli, $203,000.
7456 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Alexander O. Ogedegbe to Susan E. Nordholm, trustee, $315,000.
4116 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Lucy G. Statler, trustee to LInda S. Larrick, $331,500.
6535 Yarmouth Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kenneth Slack Jr., $430,000.
