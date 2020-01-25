The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
906 N 24th St; The Mlj Companies Llc to Manacore Llc, $240,000.
306 N 26th St, U210; Hernandorena Eduardo Andres to Butler Brian K, $242,000.
2318 2nd Ave; New Life Homs Rei Llc to Mbadugha Ositadinma Lorenzo, $255,000.
622 N 35th St; Fortney and Ponce Llc to Proctor Richard B and Dianne M, $445,950.
1909 4th Ave; Robey John Ryan to Washington Christopher A, $163,000.
8408 Abbey Road; Murray Frederick A to McAfee James B and Deirdra H, $319,900.
603 Arnold Ave; Johnson Khalilah R and Charles A to Van Zandt John IV, $215,500.
1211 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Sim Andrew, $485,000.
3539 S Belmont Road; Arancibia Angel Saavedra to Peters Robert, $265,000.
1217 Boulder Creek Road; Ford Garrett Thomas T to Prillman Daniel, $250,000.
5105 Caledonia Road; Saunders Paul G II and Susan R to Greene Clare, $390,000.
5205 Cary Street Road; Moss Robert B to Kelley Stephen G, $1,200,000.
5530 Chesterfield Dr; Chesterfield Drive Land Trust to Robinson Yasheeka D T, $173,700.
524 Circlewood Dr; O'Reilly John to Gravesande Keanna J, $165,000.
3313 Cliff Ave; Moore Monica Jo to Probst Brian D, $178,000.
701 Deter Road; Hunter Homes Llc to Fogarty Sushanna D, $172,000.
5223 Devonshire Road; Hubbard Justin T to Greenwood Anna Caldwell, $425,000.
3905 Exeter Road; Lilly J David and Constance M to Davis Maura K and Roger M Jr, $855,000.
4713 Fitzhugh Ave; Collier R E Inc Builder to Nunez Nicole C, $410,000.
1620 Floyd Ave; Caldwell Robert V Jr to Agw6 Llc, $365,000.
3206 Forest Hill Ave; Roseberry Kathryn M to Olsen Ryan L, $234,000.
3004 E Franklin St; Rva Sugar Llc to Zaslow Rachel, $353,000.
1218 W Franklin St; Holyer Robert K and Karen E to Altieri Anthony, $910,000.
3214 French St; Tentmakers Llc to Duley Michael K and Lisa K, $587,500.
4701 Grandway Road; Witthoefft Edward B and Anne P to Pensco Trust Company Llc Cust, $680,000.
1808 Greenvale Ct; Glenn J Vernon and Barbara M to Chopski Benjamin David, $300,000.
2910 Griffin Ave; Carr Derek Scott to Stadolnik Emma and Christopher, $287,500.
3416 Grove Ave, U12; Hampton Michele to Avent George Jacob III, $203,000.
405 N Hamilton St, Ue; Lopez Ronaldo and Bernadette to Moran Maureen, $241,000.
3437 Hanover Ave; Gearles Donald J to Marino Theresa, $436,500.
1101 Haxall Pt, U412; Lin Huichuan and Helen to Honeycutt Helene, $220,000.
1509 Irby Dr; McKinney Ellis W and Susan L to De Jesus Fernando Sabino, $190,000.
2942 Kenbury Ct; Wilkins Earl S and Theresa A to Dawes Scott T and Sandra C, $376,000.
5207 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Nandanan Naveen, $329,990.
6802 Kensington Ave; Parsons Spenser C to Hollenbeck John T and Sara M, $300,000.
3109 Lamb Ave; Simmons Halie to Carter James Sean, $200,000.
3151 Logandale Ave; Professional Contractor Llc to Millet Heather, $150,000.
2820 E Marshall St; 2820 E Marshall Llc to Picard Ian H and Michelle L, $290,000.
3002 E Martin's Grant Cir; Mann James E Jr Trust Dated to Mann James E III and Sheril S, $350,000.
1415 Mechanicsville Tpke; Geech and Guch Properties Llc to Naulo Stella, $220,000.
3218 Moody Ave; Odom Bill Lewis to Hoffmann Kyle F, $231,000.
3101 North Ave; Hunt Ronald H to Yoder Emily Elizabeth, $258,950.
1901 Oakdale Ave; Nagle John S to McDonald Kimberly, $235,000.
1416 Park Ave; McDermott Eileen M to Creamer Frederic and Wendy, $695,000.
4905 Patterson Ave; Davis Richard M Jr to Stevens Charles D, $395,000.
6513 Patterson Ave; Chenery Taylor E and James W to Colley Erik M, $277,000.
2333 Pineway Dr; Buhl Anne Jones to Walters Timothy W, $238,000.
3801 Sherbrook Road; Loftin Robert W and Virginia A to Martin Patrick, $410,000.
5430 Snead Road; S and K Properties Of Central to Evans Joshua A, $198,000.
6338 Stonybrook Dr; Holloway Robert T and Janet F to Gochenour Tim, $225,000.
6733 Stuart Ave; Hairfield Scott R to Lamberson Jeffrey Pierce, $430,000.
3912 Teakwood Ave; Houff Thomas A to Dickerson Heather M, $233,500.
4126 Traylor Dr; Goodman Abby Ann Trustee to Donahue Seamus and Maria Sheilla, $315,000.
4000 Walmsley Blvd; George Cathy J to Orellana Elias, $195,000.
5724 Westower Dr; Edmondson Jan K to Kucharski Richard E, $193,000.
4603 Wythe Ave; Nuckols Jason K and Karen C to Smith Joel Tyler, $482,500.
HENRICO
11331 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Raeder Frederic W Jr and Danielle L Trust to Nimmalapalli Vamshi and Jyothsna Ambati, $242,500.
5444 Afton Overlook, Henrico; Hicks Priscilla to Parsons Samuel and Devin, $210,000.
5503 Annette Dr, Sandston; Anderson Willie L Jr to Urias Saul, $155,000.
12310 Ashton Mill Ter, Glen Allen; Snyderman Alan M and Traci A to Snyder Jonathan and Claiborne, $500,000.
5316 Avery Green Dr, Glen Allen; Nielsen William G and Judith E to Padhi Abhay Kumar and Jayalakshmi, $329,900.
9330 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Bellanger Frank III and Stephanie to Lin Yuqing, $248,000.
10644 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Schuler Carol F, $366,175.
10651 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Jones Shelly S and Craig A, $380,000.
7809 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Levine-Maizels Judith L to Rook David and Brandi, $266,000.
6964 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McRae Daniel William, $347,755.
1214 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Coleman Kirk D and Marilyn S Et Al, $250,000.
6022 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Graham Elizabeth B to Reinhart John Porter, $256,600.
7111 Brigham Rd, Henrico; MacIver Blake C and Heather W MacIver to Taggart Regina R and Khristopher C, $182,000.
3308 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Elswick Ashley N and James W Holloman to Mendez Kaitlin E, $267,000.
1404 Byron St, Henrico; Hensley Mark H and Jacqueline B to Ruiz Brenda L, $152,500.
4713 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Grant James G to Kelley Shawn and Casey Treaster, $248,000.
2225 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mehta Ranjana and Ram Dinesh Kushwaha, $352,275.
1814 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Elliott Cheri Dawn Washington to Gallagher Megan, $189,950.
10822 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; McNerney Robert A and Christine W to Swarr Steven D Jr and Kerry Whitacre, $800,000.
614 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Griffith Jesse R and Robin T Kelley, $869,129.
4814 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Sullivan Patrick and Melissa A to Yi Chung Hoon and Kana Miyasato, $365,000.
8403 Copley Dr, Henrico; Burnham Sarah Ridgeway and Robert Matthew to Waggoner John Russell, $305,000.
29 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Lesher Joyce B to Berry Ryan E and Elizabeth J, $699,000.
2440 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Santamaria Norma E to Anthony Amanda, $300,000.
2104 Davenport Ave, Henrico; Marshall Richard D Jr to Rosner Kyle and Chelsea, $270,000.
1604 Dena Dr, Henrico; Hagen Mary E to Dillon Ashley, $227,500.
1713 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Woodson Nancy L, $196,590.
22 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Hogge Franklin E and Diana P to Mickens David, $175,000.
12733 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Gaspar Jonathan P and Shakun Gupta, $986,715.
11533 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Gustafson Lavetta M and John C, $638,872.
5160 Farmount Ter, Glen Allen; Chason Stanley and Barbara J to Ogilvie Ian Lincoln and Patricia Ann, $575,000.
11057 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Capehart Lana E to Masoom Mohammad and Dina Masoom Sarbaz, $276,000.
3116 Fortune Rd, Henrico; Rogers Brett D to Li Deng Z, $235,000.
6229 W Franklin St, Henrico; Monroe John Taylor to Matherley James H and Madison D, $375,000.
5464 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Diaz Coral to Saroja Dinesh Padmanabhan Potti, $325,000.
5800 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Bissett Duane V to Robson Marie E, $330,000.
5319 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Duncan Erica M to Hill Matthew and Katherine E Brunton, $160,000.
2485 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
5409 Great Oaks Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Devine Amy K and Michael E Benson, $389,000.
10169 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Stowers Carolyn B and Steven R to Popek Jeffrey and Beth A, $205,200.
10623 Harborough Pl, Henrico; Beale Andrew V Trst to Elhadary Ihab M, $470,000.
3334 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Blackwell Brian K and Robbie L Lewis to Eberl Reinhard and Renate, $650,000.
12324 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hagood Susan Kendall, $603,417.
12381 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
4533 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Chen Xiao X and Chun M Chan to Vogt Jochen Uwe and Azucena Sandoval, $620,000.
2508 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Dickinson William P to Schwartz Erica, $199,000.
10871 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Manna Umapada to Jain Anish Kumar and Masoom Kumari, $445,000.
2321 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Gri Holdings Llc Trustee to Chaudhary Rahul, $292,500.
2613 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Jones William E Jr and Patricia M to Hiatt Nathan Q, $240,000.
909 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Bond Richard W to Quenstedt Carolyn, $186,475.
9408 Jerome Rd, Henrico; Castillo Shawn Colvin and Karin to Poudel Prem and Reetu Maya Sarki, $249,913.
3501 Katy Brooke Pl, Glen Allen; Nuckols Todd J and Jamie M to Whitehead Sherland and Yashica, $430,000.
7904 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Kulawik Brandon J to Doxey Lee Ann and Rian Quinn, $242,000.
8412 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Narvaez Ryanne Ashley to Preston Nicole A, $160,000.
9705 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Vito Robert M to Balwa Haroon and Parwana, $242,000.
2005 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Neel David Scott and Adrienne P Sperry to Kilgore Lacey and Christopher Caleb, $279,500.
5504 Ligon Run Pl, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Wyatt Angela Michelle Ingram and William L, $414,483.
1625 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Harland Leslie K Trustee to Moss Patricia, $302,500.
1604 Mallicotte Pl, Henrico; Davis Suzette Hatcher to Days Lora P, $200,000.
2602 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Alexander Delilah, $195,000.
6001 Melcroft Ct, Glen Allen; Moritz Martha to Davis Tracy Atkins, $460,000.
8208 Michael Rd, Henrico; Christopher Betty to Han Jinfeng, $310,000.
11050 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Chandler John A Jr and Elizabeth Ramsey to Federal National Mortgage Association, $330,000.
6533 Monument Ave, Henrico; Deb Llc to Restore Properties Llc, $265,000.
3212 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Ball Thomas A and April R to McDaniel Vernon B and Melissa G, $384,950.
102 New Harvest Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Marlow Rachael, $195,000.
3400 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia and Hoa to Thomas Lisa B, $231,562.
1104 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Stanley Samuel O and Mary H to Hilton M Rubin Inc, $192,375.
8635 Oakcroft Dr, Henrico; Moehrle Ariel M to Nuckols Lynn M, $248,800.
1508 Old Compton Rd, Henrico; Scarafino Christopher M and Jamie L to Washington-Elliott Cheri Dawn, $259,000.
200 Old Ohio St, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Braun Michael P, $321,324.
3902 Pale Moon Pl, Glen Allen; Harvey Sarah K to Mizgina Zhanna and Jill A Wedge, $325,000.
10941 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Thompson Robbie W and Michael Pennington to Oyork Steven M and John C Marshall Jr, $374,900.
1406 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Jones Natalia M to Tucker Martha H, $218,000.
3201 Pinefields Dr, Henrico; House to Homes Llc to Drake Neal, $210,000.
6840 Poplar Spring Rd, Henrico; Edwards Michael C to Glenn Henry, $170,000.
12354 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Taylor Alan R and Sharon E, $687,834.
8215 Rambler Dr, Henrico; Edwards Thomas J to Rapp Jennifer L and Troy A, $330,000.
5004 Regent Rd, Henrico; Woytowitz Thea C and John V Jr and Sarah E to Marcello Elizabeth M, $217,000.
4204 Riverdale Ave, Glen Allen; Khopey Narendra R and Madhuri M Kumbhar to Wells Christie Ann and Beth Fauerbach, $380,000.
10916 Robin Spring Ln, Glen Allen; Hall Giles W and Miriam L to Nuckols Ian N and Susan M, $290,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U411, Henrico; Braud Blair A to Moore Tyson Darrell, $239,999.
1709 Rolfield Way, Henrico; McCauley Joan M Trustee to Stinnett Roger L Jr and Laiza D, $410,000.
10206 Rounding Run, Henrico; Korb Steven G and Mary Janie to Golgiri Amir and Elana, $310,000.
10110 Sara Jean Ct, Glen Allen; Tucker Martha H to Oliver Britani Reni, $175,000.
240 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Mlg Dream Realty Llc to Houston Tamara D, $225,000.
200 Siena Ln, Henrico; Antourakis Stelious to Kadasani Raghunatha R, $325,000.
1507 Skirmish Run Ct, Henrico; Boyle Candace and Tyree Chandler to Senior Taneshe D, $184,000.
1005 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Rountree Joan E, $621,907.
212 St Claire Ln, Henrico; 212 St Claire Lane Series to Gadient Oliver, $161,865.
2422 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Mister Deborah D to Markey Lauren E, $173,900.
2401 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Patel Sureshbhai C and Daksha S to Katharos George D, $175,000.
7913 Tamarind Pl, Henrico; Bracey Douglas and Gladys A to Grey Paul V and Theresa C, $265,000.
1055 Telegraph Station Ln, Glen Allen; Schaefer Travis and Meredith K to Holmes Lasandia, $263,000.
5112 Townsend Park Row, Glen Allen; Smith Kevin J and Susan J to Ibrahim Amira Ali, $499,000.
6725 Trestle Ln, Sandston; Rice Carol S Estate to Schiffer Bryan Eugene, $255,000.
7604 Twin Oak Dr, Henrico; Marrefi Kaveh to Milanovic Tamara and Milenko and Izabela, $189,900.
8400 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Flippin Shaun and Meredith to Oferrall Carrie and Charles, $599,000.
3417 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Purkey Michael and Jennifer, $716,711.
8407 Weldon Dr, Henrico; 8407 Weldon Drive Llc to Sening Phillip A and Kayla H McClure, $261,000.
9302 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Schmittou Stephanie A to Rivera Simon J and Angela W, $355,000.
909 Wilaka Ln, Henrico; Clark Barton E to Carter Timothy and Hannah, $235,000.
9733 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Caro Michael J and Jennifer L to Greenway Logan and Tori Fuller, $280,000.
5016 Windy Hollow Cir, Glen Allen; Sivasubramanian Girisan and L P Girisan to Watts Thomas Preston Jr, $460,000.
7921 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sinh Marvin, $271,990.
7712 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Lyman Susanne E to De Velasco Chris Ruiz and Crystal P Ruiz, $283,000.
Chesterfield
11860 Aberdeen Landing Ln; Pokorny P R and Ridgway N M to Read John W and Read Carter T, $775,000.
830 Agee Tr; Mathis Robert E Jr and Lilibeth to Mauskapf Jason and Vanessa T, $370,000.
1043 Alcorn Tr; Robinson David W and Jamie W to Belcher Janet and Robert F Jr, $329,100.
12012 Amber Meadows Ln; Sullivan Lindsey R and William A to Amann Michael R and Diaz D Y, $280,000.
11702 Anchor Landing Pl; Pantano Susan F to Fritts Charles and Lara, $650,000.
6931 Apamatica Ln; Pitts Christina Rhea to Ross Michael Wayne and Joy Ann, $249,950.
320 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Land Co to Goodwin Patricia E, $405,100.
12028 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Jackson-Dias Y and Dias R, $260,230.
12225 Balta Rd; Ayers Robert L Jr and Vicki M to Ayers Brandon Lee and Ariel Q, $298,000.
9505 Beach Rd; Burnette Deborah K Trustee to Eldredge Alden Jeffrey, $205,000.
13124 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Lane Mark S, $343,530.
5552 Belle Pond Dr; Rodriguez J K and Bonilla A C to Mewborn Loree J, $172,000.
10930 Belvoir Rd; Brown Paulies M Jr to Holmes Brian T and Peters S L, $212,000.
14117 Bermuda Point Ct; Collie Robert K and Helen M to Dixon Erick L, $217,500.
5460 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Harris L and McNeil J III, $282,735.
1159 Bluffton Dr; Kang Joe and Joelle to Delk Megan W and Brett Wayne, $293,600.
6120 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Sill Stephanie F, $237,480.
6205 Brambleton Rd; Turner Juan M to Jackson Latricia Nicole, $237,000.
18804 Brevard Dr; Tuck Lenard W Jr and Glasser R J to Boyd Lesa Diane, $178,500.
5918 Brillhart Station Dr; NVR Inc to Hardy-Wilson Ladonna T, $216,160.
10479 Brynmore Dr; Mills Kevin and Virginia D to Ellis Jonathan E and Jamie L, $274,900.
7703 Buttermere Ct; Greene Ashley B and Justin to Marshall Richard L, $222,500.
8124 Canberra Dr; NVR Inc to Gamez Waldemar P and Paoli D, $317,275.
8369 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lodge Mark Douglas and Shannon, $805,284.
4524 Cascade St; Limetree Llc to Carpio Vasquez Maria D, $165,000.
10300 Cattail Rd; Brown Kenneth E Jr and Susan E to Balthaser Anthony and Aimee, $353,000.
10431 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Smith Breon and Shameka, $353,980.
14724 Charters Bluff Tl; Hua Dongping and Zhang Min to Hsu Yong and Wuhsu Dong, $428,000.
1500 Chevelle Dr; Rash Karen C to Gaspar Viviano Sanchez, $206,000.
622 Claypool Ct; Reese Valerie J and Steven M to O'Herron Joseph P and Rebecca M, $268,000.
14312 Clemons Dr; Jamdar Niteen S and Chavan V S to Malon Andrew L and Stephanie W, $429,000.
4105 Coastline Cr; Black Lillie M to Coffman Jonathan and Lacan, $190,000.
3705 Commodore Point Cr; Davis Hubert A Jr to Hunt Charles B and Florence E, $317,000.
518 Coralberry Dr; Walden Jacob to Sutton Lauren, $265,000.
1930 Corner Rock Rd; Bellamah Stephen and Doreena to Petrella Anthony M and Christine, $459,000.
4237 Cougar Tl; Maloney John C and Kathleen R to McLean Almarie, $292,000.
13601 Cradle Hill Rd; Oberlies Michael E and Amanda L to Nolin Anthonie W and Maisie E, $215,000.
14401 Crossings Way Tr; McMahon B N and McMahon M J Trs to Weinert Mark E and Kendall S, $515,000.
8131 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Cheatham Sonya Lewis and Terry L, $302,095.
7108 Deer Thicket Dr; Meeker Derek C and Caroline H to Butler Christopher John and K B, $215,000.
6916 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Anderson Jaimie Michelle, $299,640.
9421 Donachy Dr; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Lowery Angela C and Patrick G, $273,500.
7812 Duntrune Dr; Curran Donna M to Meador Randolph C and Carrie G, $605,000.
3624 Edenfield Rd; Sparks Dewey C and Joyce W to Lamberth G F and Lamberth D N, $566,000.
1641 Elmart Ln; Gongaware M E and Gongaware R J to Miola Rose and Roeber Ian, $270,000.
307 Enon Oaks Ln; Thomas Yolanda and Jones K E Sr to Holzlein Seth, $300,000.
8430 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Foy Daniel and Naomi, $319,645.
14006 Faline Ct; Curran Francis P Et Al to La Luz Investments Of Va Inc, $224,000.
703 Fennimore Rd; Roth Jonathan David to Dacey Katy T, $261,000.
8712 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Pennington William M and Karri L, $345,000.
14200 Flagstone Ct; Laudan John E and Lisa R to Aleck Linda M, $300,000.
8701 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Dixon Kevin Jr and Colleen, $385,380.
3506 Fox Hurst Dr; Schneider Brent J Et Al Trs to Vaughan Robert Parker and Payal, $437,350.
9100 Germont Av; Starnes Myra to Redd Mario D and Edmonds L S, $165,000.
3706 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Manley Benjamin F and Audrey, $333,935.
2840 Glendower Ct; Deyerle June W Trustee to Glickman Gerald and Amanda, $630,000.
11910 Goldenbrook Dr; Cloverhill Assembly Of God to Beasley James, $185,000.
14503 Green Forest Dr; Rhodes James E Jr to Kencitzski Camille D, $239,950.
1701 Greenfield Dr; Skyline Meadows Llc to Kelley Martha M, $280,000.
9211 Groundhog Dr; Williams Mary Donette to Godt Nicolas Robin, $193,000.
2901 Halstead Rd; Halstead Properties Llc to Cummings Scott M and Robin C, $350,000.
20937 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Michalek David C and Thol Khonn, $230,285.
8501 Hampton Crest Cr; Smith John Ferryton II to Bailey Ryan C and Heather L, $310,000.
12221 Hampton Valley Tr; Taylor Barry M to Collins James L Jr and Mary-Kate, $415,000.
143 Heppel Rd; Minetree Clinton M Jr and Cindy to Beissner Adam G, $232,500.
15600 Hidden Falls Dr; Kirk Tony B to Albro Alexander C, $535,000.
4912 High Falls Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Butler Jeffrey D and Nicole M, $523,153.
3200 Hollyglen Ct; Rva Houses Llc to Barfield Daniel E and Candice W, $198,000.
1131 Huntersdell Tr; Costlow Joseph and Ellen to Sklon David J, $245,000.
6911 Iron Bridge Rd; Alliance Church The to Message Of The Cross Church, $395,000.
4503 Jennway Turn; Calkins Benjamin and Tara to Woodfin Brad C, $464,500.
15301 Jordans Parrish Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Ford Marcus D, $361,053.
14312 Key Deer Dr; Montalvo Ulysses M to Knaus John B and Ashley, $239,000.
4706 Kyloe Ln; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Allman Raymond and Sara, $287,000.
1841 Larkhill Ln; Laurenz Paul K to Lewis Brandon and Alyssa R, $225,000.
11517 Leiden Ln; Trimmer Karen S and Mark B to Hockett Charles Andrew, $199,990.
3709 Litton Pl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Golightly Robert D and Allison M, $429,125.
4806 Long Shadow Dr; Garrett Corinne E to Steely Eric, $183,730.
6100 Lookout Point Cr; Reed Richard S to Vogelbach Mary D, $248,000.
10818 MacAndrew Ln; Pennington William L and Karri L to Kobasa Zachary P and Caroline I, $395,000.
1402 Mangrove Bay Ct; Howard C and Hendricks S M to Howard Cassandra M, $227,700.
7701 Mary Page Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Spencer George L Jr and Jasmine, $354,356.
4705 Mason Way Ct; White Barbara J to Nguyen Tuyen N Q and Nguyen T N, $189,950.
4631 Melody Ct; Anderson Beau James to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $182,400.
14239 Michaux View Wy; Smith Amy C and Andrew F to Hogarth John E and Cohen J L, $274,000.
14326 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to McCann Timothy R, $397,517.
3913 Mill Manor Dr; Cox William R and Boswell B M to Welch Tabree and Collins K B, $287,500.
7902 Millvale Rd; Schuett Linda and Alexa to Schuett Linda and Schuett Alexa, $210,000.
1030 Mitford Pl; Falvo Mark and Lisa B to Raju Jayanth P and Chaffe L C, $459,000.
14125 Mortemer Rd; Bagby Michael D and Susan L to Miles Daniel W III and Melissa A, $549,000.
13430 Naylors Blue Dr; Jones Ramona D to Jones Victor, $204,540.
4600 Oak Hollow Rd; Williams Todd R and Sandra T to Ferguson Deanna and Jason Alan, $280,000.
10308 Oakside Dr; Foster William O and Joan P to Harlow Alison Michelle, $245,500.
6401 Old Moon Tr; Fisher Mark A and Roberta Elaine to Cantara Christopher and Olivia, $575,000.
1509 Olde Coalmine Rd; Thompson Aaron S and Jean D to Woodard Richard G and Lindsay F, $290,000.
2300 Osborne Rd; Shands Carolyn to Murray David Jr, $155,000.
15536 Parkgate Dr; Rhyne Nenna to Bethea Alfred Paige and Rene A, $266,000.
10525 Pembrooke Dock Pl; Balthaser Anthony W and Aimee D to Fenchel Lawrence and April, $427,000.
7001 Pine Orchard Ct; Luna Andrew T Estate to Elshowaia Salwa H, $174,000.
1819 Porters Mill Ln; Lee Seok Hun and Nam Hi to Brown Hannah L, $225,000.
2000 Providence Creek Tl; S R B Investors Llc to Clouse Ashley L, $255,000.
13500 Raftersridge Tr; Mullikin John O III and Sally A to Jimenez Karin M, $430,000.
16201 Ravenchase Wy; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Walker David F and Jennifer L, $570,626.
11500 Reedy Branch Rd; Collins Lilian Timcang to Jardine Gage, $230,000.
6436 Richwood Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Rhew Jonathan D and Cameron H, $411,750.
1906 Riggers Station Dr; Liberty Homes Inc to White Sara Lee, $253,066.
2305 N Robert Bruce Dr; Middleton Leslie Rae to Benedetto Cara Siik, $260,000.
14016 Rockbasket Turn; Fielding Scott S and Lori A to Adeshekola R A and Adeshekola K, $273,489.
4006 Rollingside Ct; Sharpe Arlena to Van Benthuysen P and Simmelink L, $210,000.
4246 Round Hill Dr; U S Bank National Association to Hunter Homes Llc, $160,388.
608 Royal Cresent Dr; Howlett Brittany L to Lafleur Brian and Reese M K, $209,950.
5331 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Mathews Gemma and Jesse Reid, $372,000.
10253 Sarah St; Pham Marc to Johnson Teresa A, $176,000.
2364 Schenley Dr; Miller Gordon R and Carol S to Klos John and Linda Miller, $200,000.
3618 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to McNulty Christopher J and J A, $519,925.
11800 Shallow Cove Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Esmaili Danial and Parnian F, $478,940.
11324 Shorecrest Ln; Harrington D R Et Al Trustees to Johnson Christopher and Angela, $550,000.
11318 Smoketree Dr; Mayo Georgia G to Pilson James C and Devin G, $316,000.
8243 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Laliberte Dennis B and Erin E, $431,418.
4325 Stately Oak Rd; Moore Wesley V and Valerie S to Vizcarra-Sanchez Rosa Isela, $249,000.
6230 Stile Gate Tr; Macenka Mark and Vicki to Sakowitz Tracy D and Jodi, $665,000.
9403 Summercreek Dr; Visco Philip J and Judith D to Zampi Donna Denese, $438,500.
5403 Sunrise Bluff Ct; Lacheney Thomas E and Carolyn to Walden Jeremy, $349,950.
8590 Sutherland Rd; Femrite Mark G and Catherine M to Sizemore Derek, $172,950.
20001 Talon Point Dr; 20001 Talon Point Llc to Lashbrooks Donald R Sr and D M, $425,000.
6312 Thistledew Mw; Mastandrea-Miller Angela and J S to Taylor Justin D and Kira B, $550,000.
3807 Timber Ridge Rd; Skretvedt Orrin T and Kathleen J to Trimmer Karen S and Mark B, $300,000.
8424 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lichorwic Douglas John and Amy T, $482,710.
5907 Trail Ride Dr; Hixson Theodore W and Mary Lou to Wibowo Priantono M and Sarah C, $429,000.
6600 Turnaway Ln; Samms Michelle R to Gilliam Keishawna D, $237,000.
4942 Twelveoaks Rd; Fay Patrick Edward to Stephenson John C III and M M, $183,500.
18025 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Douglas Akilah and Poole Jamie, $498,375.
13904 Two Notch Rd; Sanville James J and Marion L to Martinez Romeo and Elizabeth, $265,000.
11743 Village Garden Ct; Whittington Carl B Trustee to Whittington Carl B Trustee, $332,800.
907 Walton Creek Dr; Noldan Matthew T and Elizabeth E to White Mark A and Zhang Yiran, $320,000.
5207 Watercrest Rd; Paddon-Jones Gregory C and B to Lacey Brian Patrick and Cassie C, $395,000.
6913 Welch Dr; Limberis Zachary and Hatley K L to Henderson Bruce C, $250,000.
5304 West Shore Rd; Cornelissen C W Et Al Trustees to Straub James K and Lee L D II, $408,000.
1020 Westwood Village Wy; Weldon Erika to Bagby Michael D and Susan L, $239,950.
9040 Whistling Swan Rd; McGee Bernard J and Tara A to Reed Amanda N and Saras V, $382,000.
7950 Whitworth Rd; Zdrojewski David and Warren D to Matthews George T and Stacy D, $365,000.
6400 Wilton Rd; Skelton Timothy to Preston Sherri L, $224,900.
5510 Windy Ridge Tr; Godsey Jeunee J to Hyde David R Jr and Brannau M F, $262,500.
501 Wolfberry Rd; Early Melissa K to Parson Katrina R, $210,000.
1213 Wycliff Ct; Everette Taiwan S Et Al to Wilson Mattie L, $265,000.
HANOVER
9401 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Earl W. Tignor, $391,155.
8112 Barrowden Court, Mechanicsville; Richard J. Kramer to Lori W. Jarvis, $269,950.
10356 Bickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Ryan Andrew Nuttle to Christopher James Hinchcliff, $315,000.
8424 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Ashley Lynn Land, $414,142.
8374 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Dania Baber Strong to Julia Christine Mason, $245,000.
7027 Chance Terrace, Mechanicsville; Curtis L. Conley to Kelly Ann Johnson, $218,000.
8330 Colmar Drive, Mechanicsville; Vivian T. Tucker to Sandra B. Fraebel, $245,000.
9231 Countryside Court, Mechanicsville; John Clay Davis to Richard T. Johnson, $299,950.
15147 Deep Spring Drive, Montpelier; Carl F. Ransone Jr. to M. David Heflin, $469,000.
8430 Ellerson Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin Saunders Allen to Amy M. Miles, $248,950.
13103 Fawnborough Road, Montpelier; Dean Frazeur to Daniel Roose, $435,000.
8021 Gold Pebble Way, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. Hagen to Jason A. Magill, $335,950.
7289 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; William Joseph Cordeiro to Tamika Kionna Gaines, $225,000.
9210 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joseph Messier, $440,695.
8198 Horsham Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy M. Nault to Laura Kathleen Knapp, $329,000.
8985 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; R. Dennis Newcomb, trustee to Todd Lee Gathje, $423,500.
8213 Lansdowne Road, Mechanicsville; Dena Monique Currie to Michael D. Currie Jr., $200,000.
9079 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Patrick Scott Vidonish, $553,515.
13200 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Albert F. Peacock, $615,057.
7880 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary J. Lewis to Dawn L. Grady, $265,000.
8227 Meadowlake Road, Mechanicsville; Kathy S. Elliott to Kristina A. Yager, $287,000.
7813 Millikan Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Timothy Shawn Ladwig, $445,918.
17346 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Joan Lloyd Baughan to Daphne C. Boehnlein, $240,000.
6035 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Tamara F. Jones to Melissa A. Andhor, $325,000.
14367 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to David Nguyen, $443,656.
14400 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Rand G. Jenkins, $442,330.
3434 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Phillip Zimmerman to Ralph T. Allen, $349,900.
8999 Peaks Road, Hanover; Joshua C. Stamey to Felipe Pigatto Ferreira, $250,000.
7388 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Ralph D. Kubacki, $221,160.
6993 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Ashley L. Land to Joel W. Brown, $210,000.
11210 Ranch Acres Trail, Mechanicsville; Arthur L. Traylor Jr. to Michael K. Traylor, $289,000.
16071 Saint Johns Court, Beaverdam; Ellen F. Charles to Sarah E. Prusinowski, $365,000.
6025 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Justin A. Grubb to John H. Manley, $235,000.
9157 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert Steven Spott, $289,600.
11038 Stonefield Court, Mechanicsville; Anthony J. Spears to Jason R. Linkous, $360,000.
8418 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Elmo E. Moretz to Katie Mullens, $192,000.
6406 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; David H. Hunt to Bonnie Photakos, $238,000.
9250 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; John P. Alfieri to Kimberly Gayle Gunn, $215,000.
Units 3 and 4, Building A, Brookshire Park Condominium; Meadowbridge Mini Storage LLC to 301H LLC, $400,000.
13170 Winston Road, Ashland; Stephanie B. Nixon, trustee to Sarah E. Hill, $170,000.
10405 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Paul T. Drzewiecki, $396,703.
POWHATAN
6113 Autumn Bluff, Powhatan; Don K. Neal Revocable Trust to Carmela Melissa Oliveri, $329,000.
3623 Carter Trent Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Patricia A. Davis, $235,500.
2215 Craig Run Court, Maidens; Michael C. Erdman to Maycor Real Estate Services LLC, $210,000.
3950 Fighting Creek Drive, Powhatan; D. Edwin Stafford Sr. to Jeffery S. Searfoss, $327,000.
1510 Hallsboro Hollow, Midlothian; Mark D. Wilkinson to Mary T. Malo, $449,000.
1698 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; John C. Goldkamp to Floyd G. Wright III, $445,000.
2103 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Keith B. Haddrill to Christina H. McClure, $285,000.
2831 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Steven Schlink to Robert Louis Cheek Jr., $443,000.
2023 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; John W. Butler III to Dennis G. Walters, $325,000.
2782 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Robert Gary Wheeler to Thomas Stark IV, $520,000.
1565 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Elizabeth W. Goodwyn to Stephanie Evans, $162,500.
3625 Stone Harbor Drive, Midlothian; George W. Bailey Jr. to Jason T. Lipscomb, $510,000.
2249 Walnut Tree Blvd., Powhatan; Gary S. Kerr to Michael A. Ritchie, $305,000.
3718 Whitechurch Court, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inv. to Stephen Paul Smith, $465,276.
GOOCHLAND
12115 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to William Milton Slate Jr., $501,618.
2524 Bucknell Lane, Maidens; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Alisa M. Hewitt, $580,000.
3164 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Jose Luis Cruz-Chaparro to Michael Cross, $155,000.
838 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to James A. Price, $903,128.
1150 Huntsman Circle, Oilville; Michael L. Fine to George Volosen, $567,000.
4366 Payne Road, Columbia; Mitchell R. Jay to Kristine A. Magnusson, $460,000.
2720 Preston Park Lane, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jonathan Scott Bell, $452,230.
3764 Robinson Road, Goochland; Michael Van Laere to Benjamin C. Parrish, $298,600.
4599 Slippery Rock Lane, Columbia; Steven Ovaska to Mary A. Rutledge, $228,350.
4540 Tabscott Road, Columbia; Jeffrey Porter to Dustin T. Powell, $211,000.
2336 Wheatlands Drive, Manakin Sabot; Karen R. Hesch to Frank Medel III, $397,000.
Petersburg
1763 Brandon Ave.; Jayne H. Thacker to Darryl W. Tailey, $194,325.
467 Forest Lane; JPK Land Co. LLC to Janine B. Johnson, $163,000.
218 High St.; G. Ashleigh Moody III to Darrin White, $230,000.
DINWIDDIE
6806 Anderson Mill Road, Church Road; Hannah P. Jessup to Jennifer L. Jones, $214,000.
8919 Circlewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Watchtower Properties LLC to Juan J. Campos, $155,000.
22031 Lake Jordan Road, North Dinwiddie; Edward L. Ofoia to James M. Taylor, $260,000.
26108 Reams Drive, North Dinwiddie; Michael Darrell Harris to Nathan C. Berg, $197,000.
2811 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; Arthur D. Bostic IV to Edward Dale Poe Jr., $437,000.
4406 Wrenn Forrest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Gregory Mark Plank, trustee to Seamus P. Donnelly, $193,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
112 Briarcliffe Court; James S. Reynolds IV to Jeannette R. Balch, $192,000.
307 Comstock Drive; Todd B. Wilson to Timothy S. Fontaine Jr., $410,000.
1221 Duke of Gloucester St.; J. Howard Hines to Patrick Wolford, $325,000.
106 Kennon Pointe Court; Carlton Hasty Stoudenmire to Cecilia Harris, $263,000.
101 Sherwood Drive; Johnnie E. Butler Jr. to Sarah Jan Mowrer, $193,000.
HOPEWELL
1809 Cameron's Landing; Donovan Denefield to Jose V. Acosta, $264,218.
3909 Glacier Bay Court; James Ryan Jones to Rondeal C. Pope, $195,500.
99 Queen Anne Drive; Margaret L. Howlett to Reed R. Shawcroft, $236,000.
NEW KENT
3720 Bailey Road, Providence Forge; Frederic L. Breeden to Daniel D. Steward, $300,000.
9180 Buckden Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to James E. Bowman Jr., $508,441.
13441 Cooks Mill Court, Lanexa; Steven Mills to William A. Hicks III, $440,000.
6819 Farmers Drive, Barhamsville; Cynthia B. Curl, trustee to David F. Southern, $369,900.
7061 Harrison Bluff Lane, Quinton; Jerry Michael Hoal to Saffie Touray-Roane, $529,950.
8241 Kenleigh Court, Quinton; Sandra J. Moore to Eric Williamson, $250,000.
7564 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; PW Development Inc. to Walter T. Burnam, $281,595.
2691 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Nichole L. Seoane to Richard E. Fields, $410,000.
8901 S Quarles Road, Quinton; James H. Black to Donna R. Cartwright, $285,000.
9018 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Leslie S. Newman, $274,900.
12381 Steel Trap Road, New Kent; Terence W. McLaughlan to Shay Hess, $235,000.
19801 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Joseph C. Davis to Nathan Michael Deal, $215,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7613 Baxter Ridge Court, Prince George; Landmark Associates LLC of Virginia to Francisco J. Tafoya, $228,000.
11383 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Kenneth M. Bozeman to Terrence Hicks, $175,000.
5524 County Drive, Disputanta; David W. Reynolds to Robert A. Owens, $292,900.
2796 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; Trudy Ann Goodman to Darrell Stith, $195,000.
2511 Garys Church Road, South Prince George; Cynthia A. Craft to Mason Frazier, $215,000.
3775 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Anthony Barnes, $404,891.
5524 Mulberry Drive, Hopewell; John T. Wescott to Cody Grant Stewart, $203,000.
7522 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Richard L. Crockett Jr. to Calvin Thomas Cropper, $322,900.
1124 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Karl M. Crummett to John W. Schloz, $250,000.
11208 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Matthew Stewart to Kristin N. Patrick, $215,000.
Charles city
5720 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Larry D. Bowen to Walter Holler, $178,000.
5760 Johnnies Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Theodore W. Potter Jr., $333,500.
3881 Wayside Road, Charles City; Bruce W. Taylor Masonry Inc. to Devin Bowens, $185,450.
AMELIA
17070 Clydesville Road, Amelia Court House; Teresa Mason to David R. Cope, $240,000.
11730 Granary Hills Drive, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Michael Lucien Fitzgerald, $381,000.
11251 Winternham Road, Amelia Court House; CMH Homes Inc. to Lawrence E. Owens, $220,056.
CAROLINE
120 American Drive, Ruther Glen; John K. West to Stacy M. Colvin, $290,000.
42 Birch Cove, Ruther Glen; Melissa M. Dibble to Richard G. Cote, trustee, $330,000.
18419 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; James W. Strickland to Mark Anthony Kaminski, $225,000.
318 Crump Drive, Ruther Glen; Peter D. Ewing to Ryan Feagin, $185,000.
14095 Fredericksburg Turnpike , Woodford; Edward L. Webb to Thomas M. Frank, $275,000.
12091 Jesse Lane, Ruther Glen; William Simmons to Shawn Huwar, $321,000.
164 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Victor Kalor Robinson II to Samantha L. Middlebrook, $211,150.
256 Manchester Drive, Ruther Glen; Lindsey Keen to Nakisha Smith, $193,000.
8421 Orrock Road, Woodford; Kevin Hershey to Michael L. Creech, $230,000.
6162 Saddlehorn St., Ruther Glen; Casey Ratliff to Jonathan A. Mersiowsky, $215,000.
7226 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Allyn Elizabeth Reynolds, $215,385.
22467 Telegraph Road, Ruther Glen; Stephen P. Carter to Dean A. Wende, $310,000.
CUMBERLAND
3615 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Jay S. Scales Jr., $215,000.
109 Jennings Road, Cartersville; Dave's Construction LLC to Brittany L. Lewis, $203,000.
200 Strawberry Hill Road, Cumberland; Aaron J. Bunch to Andrew G. Kelsey, $214,950.
KING WILLIAM
391 Corann Drive, Aylett; Jeremy M. Myers to Callie F. Elmore, $165,500.
1902 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Roy F. Tench to Daniel S. McGehee, $210,000.
164 Gwynne Drive, Aylett; Richard M. McGhee to Kyle Lee Burnopp, $192,500.
3093 Nelsons Bridge Road, Hanover; Sarah E. Van Loon to Aubrey E. Toler, $169,000.
377 Oxford Lane, King William; Alan C. Greenwood to Taylor N. Hershberger, $215,000.
8702 W River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Lwarence A. Lipscomb V, $220,800.
428 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Cynthia Cattoi, $245,000.
Sussex
8.07 acres; David A. Davis to Rebecca Owen Cheek, $175,000.
2 parcels; Michael W. Spain to Titan Mid-Atlantic Aggregates LLC, $652,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
104 Brockton Court; Raymond James Trust to Melinda Sydney Duvall, $372,500.
409 Lewis Burwell Place; Corey D. Adams to Carletta F. Johnson Banks, $218,000.
325 Waltz Farm Drive; Anne K. West to Barbara L. Spady, $350,000.
JAMES CITY
6061 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Richard P. McKee to Gilbert A. Perez, $315,000.
6883 Arthur Hills, Williamsburg; Paul M. Snow to Michael J. Monaco, $350,000.
2801 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; Henry H. Smith II to William C. Ramsay, $648,000.
1402 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Louis B. Krebs Jr. to James J. Hauser, $248,000.
Building 2, Quarterland Commons; Zoot Properties LLC to Greenbrier Management Co., $537,500.
4404 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; John R. Bakken to Christopher Hochschld, $252,400.
3102 Craig End, Williamsburg; Peggy Hull Houff to Eliot L. Weiss, $169,000.
108 Daingerfield Road, Williamsburg; Francis H. Bauer to Thomas B. Coates, $359,000.
8019 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Robert J. Corliss to Michael W. Wilson, $440,000.
8420 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Carlos N. Besil Sandoval, $222,665.
147 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Tracey Neale to William B. Littreal, $987,400.
4412 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to David J. Reedy, $393,290.
101 Highfield Drive, Toano; Arden E. Clark to Kristen N. Mitchell, $220,000.
6434 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Michael B. O'Hara, trustee to Michael W. Seigfried, $420,000.
109 John Fowler, Lanexa; Leonard S. Cairns III to Alexander Nikolay Starodub, $700,000.
100 Killarney, Williamsburg; Paul Armknecht Jr., trustee to Jay C. Brown, $585,000.
315 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Word Fixer LLC to Page Bishop Freer, $192,000.
4323 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Jeffrey T. Kligman, trustee to Ting Ting Chung, $287,500.
41 Mile Course, Williamsburg; William Shelton Hargette to lara Elizabeth Pawlow Quinlan, $495,000.
5908 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony L. Samuels to Erik J. Tremblay, $340,000.
7635 Newman Road, Williamsburg; Paul B. Tubach Jr. to Melissa L. Depaulo Lott, $345,000.
103 Old Cart Road, Williamsburg; Robert W. Harrell Jr. to Patrick S. Sweeney, $369,900.
8209 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Lee J. Van Valkenburg to Elizabeth Comita, $289,000.
3936 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg; Barbara Ann Marks, co-trustee to Frances H. David, $405,000.
409 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Alexander F. Brooks, $232,283.
1401 Properity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Patricia Self Burcher, trustee, $270,681.
124 Randolph's Green, Williamsburg; David Weaver to David A. Lester, $585,000.
7204 Richmond Ave., Lanexa; Winston Taylor Rowe to Gary L. Vaughan, $250,000.
123 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; Getting Construction LLC to Thomas Scott Toothaker, $585,000.
4955 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Robert M. LaPointe, $237,000.
1678 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Sandor Robert Szabo to Shin Eing Merichko, $159,000.
535 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to Barry S. Schwartz, $200,000.
9904 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Paul A. Karafa to Daniel McGrath, $375,000.
4245 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Salvatore J. Sporito to James P. Soukup, $294,000.
125 Timberwood Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Gilbert, devisee to Evan M. Callaway, $270,000.
3836 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Aimee Hightower Toreno to Tracy Johnson Hall, $170,000.
118 West Links, Williamsburg; Kevin F. Costello to Ross J. Fielding, $440,000.
9 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Joseph J. Deehan to Leah R. Bourne, $685,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.