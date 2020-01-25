The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

906 N 24th St; The Mlj Companies Llc to Manacore Llc, $240,000.

306 N 26th St, U210; Hernandorena Eduardo Andres to Butler Brian K, $242,000.

2318 2nd Ave; New Life Homs Rei Llc to Mbadugha Ositadinma Lorenzo, $255,000.

622 N 35th St; Fortney and Ponce Llc to Proctor Richard B and Dianne M, $445,950.

1909 4th Ave; Robey John Ryan to Washington Christopher A, $163,000.

8408 Abbey Road; Murray Frederick A to McAfee James B and Deirdra H, $319,900.

603 Arnold Ave; Johnson Khalilah R and Charles A to Van Zandt John IV, $215,500.

1211 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Sim Andrew, $485,000.

3539 S Belmont Road; Arancibia Angel Saavedra to Peters Robert, $265,000.

1217 Boulder Creek Road; Ford Garrett Thomas T to Prillman Daniel, $250,000.

5105 Caledonia Road; Saunders Paul G II and Susan R to Greene Clare, $390,000.

5205 Cary Street Road; Moss Robert B to Kelley Stephen G, $1,200,000.

5530 Chesterfield Dr; Chesterfield Drive Land Trust to Robinson Yasheeka D T, $173,700.

524 Circlewood Dr; O'Reilly John to Gravesande Keanna J, $165,000.

3313 Cliff Ave; Moore Monica Jo to Probst Brian D, $178,000.

701 Deter Road; Hunter Homes Llc to Fogarty Sushanna D, $172,000.

5223 Devonshire Road; Hubbard Justin T to Greenwood Anna Caldwell, $425,000.

3905 Exeter Road; Lilly J David and Constance M to Davis Maura K and Roger M Jr, $855,000.

4713 Fitzhugh Ave; Collier R E Inc Builder to Nunez Nicole C, $410,000.

1620 Floyd Ave; Caldwell Robert V Jr to Agw6 Llc, $365,000.

3206 Forest Hill Ave; Roseberry Kathryn M to Olsen Ryan L, $234,000.

3004 E Franklin St; Rva Sugar Llc to Zaslow Rachel, $353,000.

1218 W Franklin St; Holyer Robert K and Karen E to Altieri Anthony, $910,000.

3214 French St; Tentmakers Llc to Duley Michael K and Lisa K, $587,500.

4701 Grandway Road; Witthoefft Edward B and Anne P to Pensco Trust Company Llc Cust, $680,000.

1808 Greenvale Ct; Glenn J Vernon and Barbara M to Chopski Benjamin David, $300,000.

2910 Griffin Ave; Carr Derek Scott to Stadolnik Emma and Christopher, $287,500.

3416 Grove Ave, U12; Hampton Michele to Avent George Jacob III, $203,000.

405 N Hamilton St, Ue; Lopez Ronaldo and Bernadette to Moran Maureen, $241,000.

3437 Hanover Ave; Gearles Donald J to Marino Theresa, $436,500.

1101 Haxall Pt, U412; Lin Huichuan and Helen to Honeycutt Helene, $220,000.

1509 Irby Dr; McKinney Ellis W and Susan L to De Jesus Fernando Sabino, $190,000.

2942 Kenbury Ct; Wilkins Earl S and Theresa A to Dawes Scott T and Sandra C, $376,000.

5207 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Nandanan Naveen, $329,990.

6802 Kensington Ave; Parsons Spenser C to Hollenbeck John T and Sara M, $300,000.

3109 Lamb Ave; Simmons Halie to Carter James Sean, $200,000.

3151 Logandale Ave; Professional Contractor Llc to Millet Heather, $150,000.

2820 E Marshall St; 2820 E Marshall Llc to Picard Ian H and Michelle L, $290,000.

3002 E Martin's Grant Cir; Mann James E Jr Trust Dated to Mann James E III and Sheril S, $350,000.

1415 Mechanicsville Tpke; Geech and Guch Properties Llc to Naulo Stella, $220,000.

3218 Moody Ave; Odom Bill Lewis to Hoffmann Kyle F, $231,000.

3101 North Ave; Hunt Ronald H to Yoder Emily Elizabeth, $258,950.

1901 Oakdale Ave; Nagle John S to McDonald Kimberly, $235,000.

1416 Park Ave; McDermott Eileen M to Creamer Frederic and Wendy, $695,000.

4905 Patterson Ave; Davis Richard M Jr to Stevens Charles D, $395,000.

6513 Patterson Ave; Chenery Taylor E and James W to Colley Erik M, $277,000.

2333 Pineway Dr; Buhl Anne Jones to Walters Timothy W, $238,000.

3801 Sherbrook Road; Loftin Robert W and Virginia A to Martin Patrick, $410,000.

5430 Snead Road; S and K Properties Of Central to Evans Joshua A, $198,000.

6338 Stonybrook Dr; Holloway Robert T and Janet F to Gochenour Tim, $225,000.

6733 Stuart Ave; Hairfield Scott R to Lamberson Jeffrey Pierce, $430,000.

3912 Teakwood Ave; Houff Thomas A to Dickerson Heather M, $233,500.

4126 Traylor Dr; Goodman Abby Ann Trustee to Donahue Seamus and Maria Sheilla, $315,000.

4000 Walmsley Blvd; George Cathy J to Orellana Elias, $195,000.

5724 Westower Dr; Edmondson Jan K to Kucharski Richard E, $193,000.

4603 Wythe Ave; Nuckols Jason K and Karen C to Smith Joel Tyler, $482,500.

HENRICO

11331 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Raeder Frederic W Jr and Danielle L Trust to Nimmalapalli Vamshi and Jyothsna Ambati, $242,500.

5444 Afton Overlook, Henrico; Hicks Priscilla to Parsons Samuel and Devin, $210,000.

5503 Annette Dr, Sandston; Anderson Willie L Jr to Urias Saul, $155,000.

12310 Ashton Mill Ter, Glen Allen; Snyderman Alan M and Traci A to Snyder Jonathan and Claiborne, $500,000.

5316 Avery Green Dr, Glen Allen; Nielsen William G and Judith E to Padhi Abhay Kumar and Jayalakshmi, $329,900.

9330 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Bellanger Frank III and Stephanie to Lin Yuqing, $248,000.

10644 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Schuler Carol F, $366,175.

10651 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Jones Shelly S and Craig A, $380,000.

7809 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Levine-Maizels Judith L to Rook David and Brandi, $266,000.

6964 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McRae Daniel William, $347,755.

1214 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Coleman Kirk D and Marilyn S Et Al, $250,000.

6022 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Graham Elizabeth B to Reinhart John Porter, $256,600.

7111 Brigham Rd, Henrico; MacIver Blake C and Heather W MacIver to Taggart Regina R and Khristopher C, $182,000.

3308 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Elswick Ashley N and James W Holloman to Mendez Kaitlin E, $267,000.

1404 Byron St, Henrico; Hensley Mark H and Jacqueline B to Ruiz Brenda L, $152,500.

4713 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Grant James G to Kelley Shawn and Casey Treaster, $248,000.

2225 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mehta Ranjana and Ram Dinesh Kushwaha, $352,275.

1814 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Elliott Cheri Dawn Washington to Gallagher Megan, $189,950.

10822 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; McNerney Robert A and Christine W to Swarr Steven D Jr and Kerry Whitacre, $800,000.

614 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Griffith Jesse R and Robin T Kelley, $869,129.

4814 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Sullivan Patrick and Melissa A to Yi Chung Hoon and Kana Miyasato, $365,000.

8403 Copley Dr, Henrico; Burnham Sarah Ridgeway and Robert Matthew to Waggoner John Russell, $305,000.

29 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Lesher Joyce B to Berry Ryan E and Elizabeth J, $699,000.

2440 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Santamaria Norma E to Anthony Amanda, $300,000.

2104 Davenport Ave, Henrico; Marshall Richard D Jr to Rosner Kyle and Chelsea, $270,000.

1604 Dena Dr, Henrico; Hagen Mary E to Dillon Ashley, $227,500.

1713 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Woodson Nancy L, $196,590.

22 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Hogge Franklin E and Diana P to Mickens David, $175,000.

12733 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Gaspar Jonathan P and Shakun Gupta, $986,715.

11533 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Gustafson Lavetta M and John C, $638,872.

5160 Farmount Ter, Glen Allen; Chason Stanley and Barbara J to Ogilvie Ian Lincoln and Patricia Ann, $575,000.

11057 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Capehart Lana E to Masoom Mohammad and Dina Masoom Sarbaz, $276,000.

3116 Fortune Rd, Henrico; Rogers Brett D to Li Deng Z, $235,000.

 6229 W Franklin St, Henrico; Monroe John Taylor to Matherley James H and Madison D, $375,000.

5464 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Diaz Coral to Saroja Dinesh Padmanabhan Potti, $325,000.

5800 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Bissett Duane V to Robson Marie E, $330,000.

5319 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Duncan Erica M to Hill Matthew and Katherine E Brunton, $160,000.

2485 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

5409 Great Oaks Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Devine Amy K and Michael E Benson, $389,000.

10169 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Stowers Carolyn B and Steven R to Popek Jeffrey and Beth A, $205,200.

10623 Harborough Pl, Henrico; Beale Andrew V Trst to Elhadary Ihab M, $470,000.

3334 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Blackwell Brian K and Robbie L Lewis to Eberl Reinhard and Renate, $650,000.

12324 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hagood Susan Kendall, $603,417.

12381 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

4533 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Chen Xiao X and Chun M Chan to Vogt Jochen Uwe and Azucena Sandoval, $620,000.

2508 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Dickinson William P to Schwartz Erica, $199,000.

10871 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Manna Umapada to Jain Anish Kumar and Masoom Kumari, $445,000.

2321 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Gri Holdings Llc Trustee to Chaudhary Rahul, $292,500.

2613 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Jones William E Jr and Patricia M to Hiatt Nathan Q, $240,000.

909 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Bond Richard W to Quenstedt Carolyn, $186,475.

9408 Jerome Rd, Henrico; Castillo Shawn Colvin and Karin to Poudel Prem and Reetu Maya Sarki, $249,913.

3501 Katy Brooke Pl, Glen Allen; Nuckols Todd J and Jamie M to Whitehead Sherland and Yashica, $430,000.

7904 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Kulawik Brandon J to Doxey Lee Ann and Rian Quinn, $242,000.

8412 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Narvaez Ryanne Ashley to Preston Nicole A, $160,000.

9705 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Vito Robert M to Balwa Haroon and Parwana, $242,000.

2005 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Neel David Scott and Adrienne P Sperry to Kilgore Lacey and Christopher Caleb, $279,500.

5504 Ligon Run Pl, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Wyatt Angela Michelle Ingram and William L, $414,483.

1625 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Harland Leslie K Trustee to Moss Patricia, $302,500.

1604 Mallicotte Pl, Henrico; Davis Suzette Hatcher to Days Lora P, $200,000.

2602 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Alexander Delilah, $195,000.

6001 Melcroft Ct, Glen Allen; Moritz Martha to Davis Tracy Atkins, $460,000.

8208 Michael Rd, Henrico; Christopher Betty to Han Jinfeng, $310,000.

11050 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Chandler John A Jr and Elizabeth Ramsey to Federal National Mortgage Association, $330,000.

6533 Monument Ave, Henrico; Deb Llc to Restore Properties Llc, $265,000.

3212 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Ball Thomas A and April R to McDaniel Vernon B and Melissa G, $384,950.

102 New Harvest Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Marlow Rachael, $195,000.

3400 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia and Hoa to Thomas Lisa B, $231,562.

1104 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Stanley Samuel O and Mary H to Hilton M Rubin Inc, $192,375.

8635 Oakcroft Dr, Henrico; Moehrle Ariel M to Nuckols Lynn M, $248,800.

1508 Old Compton Rd, Henrico; Scarafino Christopher M and Jamie L to Washington-Elliott Cheri Dawn, $259,000.

200 Old Ohio St, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Braun Michael P, $321,324.

3902 Pale Moon Pl, Glen Allen; Harvey Sarah K to Mizgina Zhanna and Jill A Wedge, $325,000.

10941 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Thompson Robbie W and Michael Pennington to Oyork Steven M and John C Marshall Jr, $374,900.

1406 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Jones Natalia M to Tucker Martha H, $218,000.

3201 Pinefields Dr, Henrico; House to Homes Llc to Drake Neal, $210,000.

6840 Poplar Spring Rd, Henrico; Edwards Michael C to Glenn Henry, $170,000.

12354 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Taylor Alan R and Sharon E, $687,834.

8215 Rambler Dr, Henrico; Edwards Thomas J to Rapp Jennifer L and Troy A, $330,000.

5004 Regent Rd, Henrico; Woytowitz Thea C and John V Jr and Sarah E to Marcello Elizabeth M, $217,000.

4204 Riverdale Ave, Glen Allen; Khopey Narendra R and Madhuri M Kumbhar to Wells Christie Ann and Beth Fauerbach, $380,000.

10916 Robin Spring Ln, Glen Allen; Hall Giles W and Miriam L to Nuckols Ian N and Susan M, $290,000.

251 Rocketts Way, U411, Henrico; Braud Blair A to Moore Tyson Darrell, $239,999.

1709 Rolfield Way, Henrico; McCauley Joan M Trustee to Stinnett Roger L Jr and Laiza D, $410,000.

10206 Rounding Run, Henrico; Korb Steven G and Mary Janie to Golgiri Amir and Elana, $310,000.

10110 Sara Jean Ct, Glen Allen; Tucker Martha H to Oliver Britani Reni, $175,000.

240 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Mlg Dream Realty Llc to Houston Tamara D, $225,000.

200 Siena Ln, Henrico; Antourakis Stelious to Kadasani Raghunatha R, $325,000.

1507 Skirmish Run Ct, Henrico; Boyle Candace and Tyree Chandler to Senior Taneshe D, $184,000.

1005 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Rountree Joan E, $621,907.

212 St Claire Ln, Henrico; 212 St Claire Lane Series to Gadient Oliver, $161,865.

2422 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Mister Deborah D to Markey Lauren E, $173,900.

2401 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Patel Sureshbhai C and Daksha S to Katharos George D, $175,000.

7913 Tamarind Pl, Henrico; Bracey Douglas and Gladys A to Grey Paul V and Theresa C, $265,000.

1055 Telegraph Station Ln, Glen Allen; Schaefer Travis and Meredith K to Holmes Lasandia, $263,000.

5112 Townsend Park Row, Glen Allen; Smith Kevin J and Susan J to Ibrahim Amira Ali, $499,000.

6725 Trestle Ln, Sandston; Rice Carol S Estate to Schiffer Bryan Eugene, $255,000.

7604 Twin Oak Dr, Henrico; Marrefi Kaveh to Milanovic Tamara and Milenko and Izabela, $189,900.

8400 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Flippin Shaun and Meredith to Oferrall Carrie and Charles, $599,000.

3417 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Purkey Michael and Jennifer, $716,711.

8407 Weldon Dr, Henrico; 8407 Weldon Drive Llc to Sening Phillip A and Kayla H McClure, $261,000.

9302 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Schmittou Stephanie A to Rivera Simon J and Angela W, $355,000.

909 Wilaka Ln, Henrico; Clark Barton E to Carter Timothy and Hannah, $235,000.

9733 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Caro Michael J and Jennifer L to Greenway Logan and Tori Fuller, $280,000.

5016 Windy Hollow Cir, Glen Allen; Sivasubramanian Girisan and L P Girisan to Watts Thomas Preston Jr, $460,000.

7921 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sinh Marvin, $271,990.

7712 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Lyman Susanne E to De Velasco Chris Ruiz and Crystal P Ruiz, $283,000.

Chesterfield

11860 Aberdeen Landing Ln; Pokorny P R and Ridgway N M to Read John W and Read Carter T, $775,000.

830 Agee Tr; Mathis Robert E Jr and Lilibeth to Mauskapf Jason and Vanessa T, $370,000.

1043 Alcorn Tr; Robinson David W and Jamie W to Belcher Janet and Robert F Jr, $329,100.

12012 Amber Meadows Ln; Sullivan Lindsey R and William A to Amann Michael R and Diaz D Y, $280,000.

11702 Anchor Landing Pl; Pantano Susan F to Fritts Charles and Lara, $650,000.

6931 Apamatica Ln; Pitts Christina Rhea to Ross Michael Wayne and Joy Ann, $249,950.

320 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Land Co to Goodwin Patricia E, $405,100.

12028 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Jackson-Dias Y and Dias R, $260,230.

12225 Balta Rd; Ayers Robert L Jr and Vicki M to Ayers Brandon Lee and Ariel Q, $298,000.

9505 Beach Rd; Burnette Deborah K Trustee to Eldredge Alden Jeffrey, $205,000.

13124 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Lane Mark S, $343,530.

5552 Belle Pond Dr; Rodriguez J K and Bonilla A C to Mewborn Loree J, $172,000.

10930 Belvoir Rd; Brown Paulies M Jr to Holmes Brian T and Peters S L, $212,000.

14117 Bermuda Point Ct; Collie Robert K and Helen M to Dixon Erick L, $217,500.

5460 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Harris L and McNeil J III, $282,735.

1159 Bluffton Dr; Kang Joe and Joelle to Delk Megan W and Brett Wayne, $293,600.

6120 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Sill Stephanie F, $237,480.

6205 Brambleton Rd; Turner Juan M to Jackson Latricia Nicole, $237,000.

18804 Brevard Dr; Tuck Lenard W Jr and Glasser R J to Boyd Lesa Diane, $178,500.

5918 Brillhart Station Dr; NVR Inc to Hardy-Wilson Ladonna T, $216,160.

10479 Brynmore Dr; Mills Kevin and Virginia D to Ellis Jonathan E and Jamie L, $274,900.

7703 Buttermere Ct; Greene Ashley B and Justin to Marshall Richard L, $222,500.

8124 Canberra Dr; NVR Inc to Gamez Waldemar P and Paoli D, $317,275.

8369 Capernwray Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lodge Mark Douglas and Shannon, $805,284.

4524 Cascade St; Limetree Llc to Carpio Vasquez Maria D, $165,000.

10300 Cattail Rd; Brown Kenneth E Jr and Susan E to Balthaser Anthony and Aimee, $353,000.

10431 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Smith Breon and Shameka, $353,980.

14724 Charters Bluff Tl; Hua Dongping and Zhang Min to Hsu Yong and Wuhsu Dong, $428,000.

1500 Chevelle Dr; Rash Karen C to Gaspar Viviano Sanchez, $206,000.

622 Claypool Ct; Reese Valerie J and Steven M to O'Herron Joseph P and Rebecca M, $268,000.

14312 Clemons Dr; Jamdar Niteen S and Chavan V S to Malon Andrew L and Stephanie W, $429,000.

4105 Coastline Cr; Black Lillie M to Coffman Jonathan and Lacan, $190,000.

3705 Commodore Point Cr; Davis Hubert A Jr to Hunt Charles B and Florence E, $317,000.

518 Coralberry Dr; Walden Jacob to Sutton Lauren, $265,000.

1930 Corner Rock Rd; Bellamah Stephen and Doreena to Petrella Anthony M and Christine, $459,000.

4237 Cougar Tl; Maloney John C and Kathleen R to McLean Almarie, $292,000.

13601 Cradle Hill Rd; Oberlies Michael E and Amanda L to Nolin Anthonie W and Maisie E, $215,000.

14401 Crossings Way Tr; McMahon B N and McMahon M J Trs to Weinert Mark E and Kendall S, $515,000.

8131 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Cheatham Sonya Lewis and Terry L, $302,095.

7108 Deer Thicket Dr; Meeker Derek C and Caroline H to Butler Christopher John and K B, $215,000.

6916 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Anderson Jaimie Michelle, $299,640.

9421 Donachy Dr; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Lowery Angela C and Patrick G, $273,500.

7812 Duntrune Dr; Curran Donna M to Meador Randolph C and Carrie G, $605,000.

3624 Edenfield Rd; Sparks Dewey C and Joyce W to Lamberth G F and Lamberth D N, $566,000.

1641 Elmart Ln; Gongaware M E and Gongaware R J to Miola Rose and Roeber Ian, $270,000.

307 Enon Oaks Ln; Thomas Yolanda and Jones K E Sr to Holzlein Seth, $300,000.

8430 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Foy Daniel and Naomi, $319,645.

14006 Faline Ct; Curran Francis P Et Al to La Luz Investments Of Va Inc, $224,000.

703 Fennimore Rd; Roth Jonathan David to Dacey Katy T, $261,000.

8712 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Pennington William M and Karri L, $345,000.

14200 Flagstone Ct; Laudan John E and Lisa R to Aleck Linda M, $300,000.

8701 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Dixon Kevin Jr and Colleen, $385,380.

3506 Fox Hurst Dr; Schneider Brent J Et Al Trs to Vaughan Robert Parker and Payal, $437,350.

9100 Germont Av; Starnes Myra to Redd Mario D and Edmonds L S, $165,000.

3706 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Manley Benjamin F and Audrey, $333,935.

2840 Glendower Ct; Deyerle June W Trustee to Glickman Gerald and Amanda, $630,000.

11910 Goldenbrook Dr; Cloverhill Assembly Of God to Beasley James, $185,000.

14503 Green Forest Dr; Rhodes James E Jr to Kencitzski Camille D, $239,950.

1701 Greenfield Dr; Skyline Meadows Llc to Kelley Martha M, $280,000.

9211 Groundhog Dr; Williams Mary Donette to Godt Nicolas Robin, $193,000.

2901 Halstead Rd; Halstead Properties Llc to Cummings Scott M and Robin C, $350,000.

20937 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Michalek David C and Thol Khonn, $230,285.

8501 Hampton Crest Cr; Smith John Ferryton II to Bailey Ryan C and Heather L, $310,000.

12221 Hampton Valley Tr; Taylor Barry M to Collins James L Jr and Mary-Kate, $415,000.

143 Heppel Rd; Minetree Clinton M Jr and Cindy to Beissner Adam G, $232,500.

15600 Hidden Falls Dr; Kirk Tony B to Albro Alexander C, $535,000.

4912 High Falls Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Butler Jeffrey D and Nicole M, $523,153.

3200 Hollyglen Ct; Rva Houses Llc to Barfield Daniel E and Candice W, $198,000.

1131 Huntersdell Tr; Costlow Joseph and Ellen to Sklon David J, $245,000.

6911 Iron Bridge Rd; Alliance Church The to Message Of The Cross Church, $395,000.

4503 Jennway Turn; Calkins Benjamin and Tara to Woodfin Brad C, $464,500.

15301 Jordans Parrish Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Ford Marcus D, $361,053.

14312 Key Deer Dr; Montalvo Ulysses M to Knaus John B and Ashley, $239,000.

4706 Kyloe Ln; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Allman Raymond and Sara, $287,000.

1841 Larkhill Ln; Laurenz Paul K to Lewis Brandon and Alyssa R, $225,000.

11517 Leiden Ln; Trimmer Karen S and Mark B to Hockett Charles Andrew, $199,990.

3709 Litton Pl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Golightly Robert D and Allison M, $429,125.

4806 Long Shadow Dr; Garrett Corinne E to Steely Eric, $183,730.

6100 Lookout Point Cr; Reed Richard S to Vogelbach Mary D, $248,000.

10818 MacAndrew Ln; Pennington William L and Karri L to Kobasa Zachary P and Caroline I, $395,000.

1402 Mangrove Bay Ct; Howard C and Hendricks S M to Howard Cassandra M, $227,700.

7701 Mary Page Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Spencer George L Jr and Jasmine, $354,356.

4705 Mason Way Ct; White Barbara J to Nguyen Tuyen N Q and Nguyen T N, $189,950.

4631 Melody Ct; Anderson Beau James to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $182,400.

14239 Michaux View Wy; Smith Amy C and Andrew F to Hogarth John E and Cohen J L, $274,000.

14326 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to McCann Timothy R, $397,517.

3913 Mill Manor Dr; Cox William R and Boswell B M to Welch Tabree and Collins K B, $287,500.

7902 Millvale Rd; Schuett Linda and Alexa to Schuett Linda and Schuett Alexa, $210,000.

1030 Mitford Pl; Falvo Mark and Lisa B to Raju Jayanth P and Chaffe L C, $459,000.

14125 Mortemer Rd; Bagby Michael D and Susan L to Miles Daniel W III and Melissa A, $549,000.

13430 Naylors Blue Dr; Jones Ramona D to Jones Victor, $204,540.

4600 Oak Hollow Rd; Williams Todd R and Sandra T to Ferguson Deanna and Jason Alan, $280,000.

10308 Oakside Dr; Foster William O and Joan P to Harlow Alison Michelle, $245,500.

6401 Old Moon Tr; Fisher Mark A and Roberta Elaine to Cantara Christopher and Olivia, $575,000.

1509 Olde Coalmine Rd; Thompson Aaron S and Jean D to Woodard Richard G and Lindsay F, $290,000.

2300 Osborne Rd; Shands Carolyn to Murray David Jr, $155,000.

15536 Parkgate Dr; Rhyne Nenna to Bethea Alfred Paige and Rene A, $266,000.

10525 Pembrooke Dock Pl; Balthaser Anthony W and Aimee D to Fenchel Lawrence and April, $427,000.

7001 Pine Orchard Ct; Luna Andrew T Estate to Elshowaia Salwa H, $174,000.

1819 Porters Mill Ln; Lee Seok Hun and Nam Hi to Brown Hannah L, $225,000.

2000 Providence Creek Tl; S R B Investors Llc to Clouse Ashley L, $255,000.

13500 Raftersridge Tr; Mullikin John O III and Sally A to Jimenez Karin M, $430,000.

16201 Ravenchase Wy; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Walker David F and Jennifer L, $570,626.

11500 Reedy Branch Rd; Collins Lilian Timcang to Jardine Gage, $230,000.

6436 Richwood Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Rhew Jonathan D and Cameron H, $411,750.

1906 Riggers Station Dr; Liberty Homes Inc to White Sara Lee, $253,066.

2305 N Robert Bruce Dr; Middleton Leslie Rae to Benedetto Cara Siik, $260,000.

14016 Rockbasket Turn; Fielding Scott S and Lori A to Adeshekola R A and Adeshekola K, $273,489.

4006 Rollingside Ct; Sharpe Arlena to Van Benthuysen P and Simmelink L, $210,000.

4246 Round Hill Dr; U S Bank National Association to Hunter Homes Llc, $160,388.

608 Royal Cresent Dr; Howlett Brittany L to Lafleur Brian and Reese M K, $209,950.

5331 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Mathews Gemma and Jesse Reid, $372,000.

10253 Sarah St; Pham Marc to Johnson Teresa A, $176,000.

2364 Schenley Dr; Miller Gordon R and Carol S to Klos John and Linda Miller, $200,000.

3618 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to McNulty Christopher J and J A, $519,925.

11800 Shallow Cove Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Esmaili Danial and Parnian F, $478,940.

11324 Shorecrest Ln; Harrington D R Et Al Trustees to Johnson Christopher and Angela, $550,000.

11318 Smoketree Dr; Mayo Georgia G to Pilson James C and Devin G, $316,000.

8243 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Laliberte Dennis B and Erin E, $431,418.

4325 Stately Oak Rd; Moore Wesley V and Valerie S to Vizcarra-Sanchez Rosa Isela, $249,000.

6230 Stile Gate Tr; Macenka Mark and Vicki to Sakowitz Tracy D and Jodi, $665,000.

9403 Summercreek Dr; Visco Philip J and Judith D to Zampi Donna Denese, $438,500.

5403 Sunrise Bluff Ct; Lacheney Thomas E and Carolyn to Walden Jeremy, $349,950.

8590 Sutherland Rd; Femrite Mark G and Catherine M to Sizemore Derek, $172,950.

20001 Talon Point Dr; 20001 Talon Point Llc to Lashbrooks Donald R Sr and D M, $425,000.

6312 Thistledew Mw; Mastandrea-Miller Angela and J S to Taylor Justin D and Kira B, $550,000.

3807 Timber Ridge Rd; Skretvedt Orrin T and Kathleen J to Trimmer Karen S and Mark B, $300,000.

8424 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lichorwic Douglas John and Amy T, $482,710.

5907 Trail Ride Dr; Hixson Theodore W and Mary Lou to Wibowo Priantono M and Sarah C, $429,000.

6600 Turnaway Ln; Samms Michelle R to Gilliam Keishawna D, $237,000.

4942 Twelveoaks Rd; Fay Patrick Edward to Stephenson John C III and M M, $183,500.

18025 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Douglas Akilah and Poole Jamie, $498,375.

13904 Two Notch Rd; Sanville James J and Marion L to Martinez Romeo and Elizabeth, $265,000.

11743 Village Garden Ct; Whittington Carl B Trustee to Whittington Carl B Trustee, $332,800.

907 Walton Creek Dr; Noldan Matthew T and Elizabeth E to White Mark A and Zhang Yiran, $320,000.

5207 Watercrest Rd; Paddon-Jones Gregory C and B to Lacey Brian Patrick and Cassie C, $395,000.

6913 Welch Dr; Limberis Zachary and Hatley K L to Henderson Bruce C, $250,000.

5304 West Shore Rd; Cornelissen C W Et Al Trustees to Straub James K and Lee L D II, $408,000.

1020 Westwood Village Wy; Weldon Erika to Bagby Michael D and Susan L, $239,950.

9040 Whistling Swan Rd; McGee Bernard J and Tara A to Reed Amanda N and Saras V, $382,000.

7950 Whitworth Rd; Zdrojewski David and Warren D to Matthews George T and Stacy D, $365,000.

6400 Wilton Rd; Skelton Timothy to Preston Sherri L, $224,900.

5510 Windy Ridge Tr; Godsey Jeunee J to Hyde David R Jr and Brannau M F, $262,500.

501 Wolfberry Rd; Early Melissa K to Parson Katrina R, $210,000.

1213 Wycliff Ct; Everette Taiwan S Et Al to Wilson Mattie L, $265,000.

HANOVER

9401 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Earl W. Tignor, $391,155.

8112 Barrowden Court, Mechanicsville; Richard J. Kramer to Lori W. Jarvis, $269,950.

10356 Bickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Ryan Andrew Nuttle to Christopher James Hinchcliff, $315,000.

8424 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Ashley Lynn Land, $414,142.

8374 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Dania Baber Strong to Julia Christine Mason, $245,000.

7027 Chance Terrace, Mechanicsville; Curtis L. Conley to Kelly Ann Johnson, $218,000.

8330 Colmar Drive, Mechanicsville; Vivian T. Tucker to Sandra B. Fraebel, $245,000.

9231 Countryside Court, Mechanicsville; John Clay Davis to Richard T. Johnson, $299,950.

15147 Deep Spring Drive, Montpelier; Carl F. Ransone Jr. to M. David Heflin, $469,000.

8430 Ellerson Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin Saunders Allen to Amy M. Miles, $248,950.

13103 Fawnborough Road, Montpelier; Dean Frazeur to Daniel Roose, $435,000.

8021 Gold Pebble Way, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. Hagen to Jason A. Magill, $335,950.

7289 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; William Joseph Cordeiro to Tamika Kionna Gaines, $225,000.

9210 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joseph Messier, $440,695.

8198 Horsham Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy M. Nault to Laura Kathleen Knapp, $329,000.

8985 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; R. Dennis Newcomb, trustee to Todd Lee Gathje, $423,500.

8213 Lansdowne Road, Mechanicsville; Dena Monique Currie to Michael D. Currie Jr., $200,000.

9079 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Patrick Scott Vidonish, $553,515.

13200 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Albert F. Peacock, $615,057.

7880 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary J. Lewis to Dawn L. Grady, $265,000.

8227 Meadowlake Road, Mechanicsville; Kathy S. Elliott to Kristina A. Yager, $287,000.

7813 Millikan Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Timothy Shawn Ladwig, $445,918.

17346 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Joan Lloyd Baughan to Daphne C. Boehnlein, $240,000.

6035 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Tamara F. Jones to Melissa A. Andhor, $325,000.

14367 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to David Nguyen, $443,656.

14400 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Rand G. Jenkins, $442,330.

3434 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Phillip Zimmerman to Ralph T. Allen, $349,900.

8999 Peaks Road, Hanover; Joshua C. Stamey to Felipe Pigatto Ferreira, $250,000.

7388 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Ralph D. Kubacki, $221,160.

6993 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Ashley L. Land to Joel W. Brown, $210,000.

11210 Ranch Acres Trail, Mechanicsville; Arthur L. Traylor Jr. to Michael K. Traylor, $289,000.

16071 Saint Johns Court, Beaverdam; Ellen F. Charles to Sarah E. Prusinowski, $365,000.

6025 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Justin A. Grubb to John H. Manley, $235,000.

9157 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert Steven Spott, $289,600.

11038 Stonefield Court, Mechanicsville; Anthony J. Spears to Jason R. Linkous, $360,000.

8418 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Elmo E. Moretz to Katie Mullens, $192,000.

6406 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; David H. Hunt to Bonnie Photakos, $238,000.

9250 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; John P. Alfieri to Kimberly Gayle Gunn, $215,000.

Units 3 and 4, Building A, Brookshire Park Condominium; Meadowbridge Mini Storage LLC to 301H LLC, $400,000.

13170 Winston Road, Ashland; Stephanie B. Nixon, trustee to Sarah E. Hill, $170,000.

10405 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Paul T. Drzewiecki, $396,703.

POWHATAN

6113 Autumn Bluff, Powhatan; Don K. Neal Revocable Trust to Carmela Melissa Oliveri, $329,000.

3623 Carter Trent Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Patricia A. Davis, $235,500.

2215 Craig Run Court, Maidens; Michael C. Erdman to Maycor Real Estate Services LLC, $210,000.

3950 Fighting Creek Drive, Powhatan; D. Edwin Stafford Sr. to Jeffery S. Searfoss, $327,000.

1510 Hallsboro Hollow, Midlothian; Mark D. Wilkinson to Mary T. Malo, $449,000.

1698 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; John C. Goldkamp to Floyd G. Wright III, $445,000.

2103 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Keith B. Haddrill to Christina H. McClure, $285,000.

2831 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Steven Schlink to Robert Louis Cheek Jr., $443,000.

2023 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; John W. Butler III to Dennis G. Walters, $325,000.

2782 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Robert Gary Wheeler to Thomas Stark IV, $520,000.

1565 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Elizabeth W. Goodwyn to Stephanie Evans, $162,500.

3625 Stone Harbor Drive, Midlothian; George W. Bailey Jr. to Jason T. Lipscomb, $510,000.

2249 Walnut Tree Blvd., Powhatan; Gary S. Kerr to Michael A. Ritchie, $305,000.

3718 Whitechurch Court, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inv. to Stephen Paul Smith, $465,276.

GOOCHLAND

12115 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to William Milton Slate Jr., $501,618.

2524 Bucknell Lane, Maidens; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Alisa M. Hewitt, $580,000.

3164 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Jose Luis Cruz-Chaparro to Michael Cross, $155,000.

838 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to James A. Price, $903,128.

1150 Huntsman Circle, Oilville; Michael L. Fine to George Volosen, $567,000.

4366 Payne Road, Columbia; Mitchell R. Jay to Kristine A. Magnusson, $460,000.

2720 Preston Park Lane, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jonathan Scott Bell, $452,230.

3764 Robinson Road, Goochland; Michael Van Laere to Benjamin C. Parrish, $298,600.

4599 Slippery Rock Lane, Columbia; Steven Ovaska to Mary A. Rutledge, $228,350.

4540 Tabscott Road, Columbia; Jeffrey Porter to Dustin T. Powell, $211,000.

2336 Wheatlands Drive, Manakin Sabot; Karen R. Hesch to Frank Medel III, $397,000.

Petersburg

1763 Brandon Ave.; Jayne H. Thacker to Darryl W. Tailey, $194,325.

467 Forest Lane; JPK Land Co. LLC to Janine B. Johnson, $163,000.

218 High St.; G. Ashleigh Moody III to Darrin White, $230,000.

DINWIDDIE

6806 Anderson Mill Road, Church Road; Hannah P. Jessup to Jennifer L. Jones, $214,000.

8919 Circlewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Watchtower Properties LLC to Juan J. Campos, $155,000.

22031 Lake Jordan Road, North Dinwiddie; Edward L. Ofoia to James M. Taylor, $260,000.

26108 Reams Drive, North Dinwiddie; Michael Darrell Harris to Nathan C. Berg, $197,000.

2811 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; Arthur D. Bostic IV to Edward Dale Poe Jr., $437,000.

4406 Wrenn Forrest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Gregory Mark Plank, trustee to Seamus P. Donnelly, $193,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

112 Briarcliffe Court; James S. Reynolds IV to Jeannette R. Balch, $192,000.

307 Comstock Drive; Todd B. Wilson to Timothy S. Fontaine Jr., $410,000.

1221 Duke of Gloucester St.; J. Howard Hines to Patrick Wolford, $325,000.

106 Kennon Pointe Court; Carlton Hasty Stoudenmire to Cecilia Harris, $263,000.

101 Sherwood Drive; Johnnie E. Butler Jr. to Sarah Jan Mowrer, $193,000.

HOPEWELL

1809 Cameron's Landing; Donovan Denefield to Jose V. Acosta, $264,218.

3909 Glacier Bay Court; James Ryan Jones to Rondeal C. Pope, $195,500.

99 Queen Anne Drive; Margaret L. Howlett to Reed R. Shawcroft, $236,000.

NEW KENT

3720 Bailey Road, Providence Forge; Frederic L. Breeden to Daniel D. Steward, $300,000.

9180 Buckden Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to James E. Bowman Jr., $508,441.

13441 Cooks Mill Court, Lanexa; Steven Mills to William A. Hicks III, $440,000.

6819 Farmers Drive, Barhamsville; Cynthia B. Curl, trustee to David F. Southern, $369,900.

7061 Harrison Bluff Lane, Quinton; Jerry Michael Hoal to Saffie Touray-Roane, $529,950.

8241 Kenleigh Court, Quinton; Sandra J. Moore to Eric Williamson, $250,000.

7564 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; PW Development Inc. to Walter T. Burnam, $281,595.

2691 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Nichole L. Seoane to Richard E. Fields, $410,000.

8901 S Quarles Road, Quinton; James H. Black to Donna R. Cartwright, $285,000.

9018 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Leslie S. Newman, $274,900.

12381 Steel Trap Road, New Kent; Terence W. McLaughlan to Shay Hess, $235,000.

19801 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Joseph C. Davis to Nathan Michael Deal, $215,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

7613 Baxter Ridge Court, Prince George; Landmark Associates LLC of Virginia to Francisco J. Tafoya, $228,000.

11383 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Kenneth M. Bozeman to Terrence Hicks, $175,000.

5524 County Drive, Disputanta; David W. Reynolds to Robert A. Owens, $292,900.

2796 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; Trudy Ann Goodman to Darrell Stith, $195,000.

2511 Garys Church Road, South Prince George; Cynthia A. Craft to Mason Frazier, $215,000.

3775 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Anthony Barnes, $404,891.

5524 Mulberry Drive, Hopewell; John T. Wescott to Cody Grant Stewart, $203,000.

7522 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Richard L. Crockett Jr. to Calvin Thomas Cropper, $322,900.

1124 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Karl M. Crummett to John W. Schloz, $250,000.

11208 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Matthew Stewart to Kristin N. Patrick, $215,000.

Charles city

5720 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Larry D. Bowen to Walter Holler, $178,000.

5760 Johnnies Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Theodore W. Potter Jr., $333,500.

3881 Wayside Road, Charles City; Bruce W. Taylor Masonry Inc. to Devin Bowens, $185,450.

AMELIA

17070 Clydesville Road, Amelia Court House; Teresa Mason to David R. Cope, $240,000.

11730 Granary Hills Drive, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Michael Lucien Fitzgerald, $381,000.

11251 Winternham Road, Amelia Court House; CMH Homes Inc. to Lawrence E. Owens, $220,056.

CAROLINE

120 American Drive, Ruther Glen; John K. West to Stacy M. Colvin, $290,000.

42 Birch Cove, Ruther Glen; Melissa M. Dibble to Richard G. Cote, trustee, $330,000.

18419 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; James W. Strickland to Mark Anthony Kaminski, $225,000.

318 Crump Drive, Ruther Glen; Peter D. Ewing to Ryan Feagin, $185,000.

14095 Fredericksburg Turnpike , Woodford; Edward L. Webb to Thomas M. Frank, $275,000.

12091 Jesse Lane, Ruther Glen; William Simmons to Shawn Huwar, $321,000.

164 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Victor Kalor Robinson II to Samantha L. Middlebrook, $211,150.

256 Manchester Drive, Ruther Glen; Lindsey Keen to Nakisha Smith, $193,000.

8421 Orrock Road, Woodford; Kevin Hershey to Michael L. Creech, $230,000.

6162 Saddlehorn St., Ruther Glen; Casey Ratliff to Jonathan A. Mersiowsky, $215,000.

7226 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Allyn Elizabeth Reynolds, $215,385.

22467 Telegraph Road, Ruther Glen; Stephen P. Carter to Dean A. Wende, $310,000.

CUMBERLAND

3615 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Jay S. Scales Jr., $215,000.

109 Jennings Road, Cartersville; Dave's Construction LLC to Brittany L. Lewis, $203,000.

200 Strawberry Hill Road, Cumberland; Aaron J. Bunch to Andrew G. Kelsey, $214,950.

KING WILLIAM

391 Corann Drive, Aylett; Jeremy M. Myers to Callie F. Elmore, $165,500.

1902 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Roy F. Tench to Daniel S. McGehee, $210,000.

164 Gwynne Drive, Aylett; Richard M. McGhee to Kyle Lee Burnopp, $192,500.

3093 Nelsons Bridge Road, Hanover; Sarah E. Van Loon to Aubrey E. Toler, $169,000.

377 Oxford Lane, King William; Alan C. Greenwood to Taylor N. Hershberger, $215,000.

8702 W River Road, Aylett; M. Porch Construction LLC to Lwarence A. Lipscomb V, $220,800.

428 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Cynthia Cattoi, $245,000.

Sussex

8.07 acres; David A. Davis to Rebecca Owen Cheek, $175,000.

2 parcels; Michael W. Spain to Titan Mid-Atlantic Aggregates LLC, $652,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

104 Brockton Court; Raymond James Trust to Melinda Sydney Duvall, $372,500.

409 Lewis Burwell Place; Corey D. Adams to Carletta F. Johnson Banks, $218,000.

325 Waltz Farm Drive; Anne K. West to Barbara L. Spady, $350,000.

JAMES CITY

6061 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Richard P. McKee to Gilbert A. Perez, $315,000.

6883 Arthur Hills, Williamsburg; Paul M. Snow to Michael J. Monaco, $350,000.

2801 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; Henry H. Smith II to William C. Ramsay, $648,000.

1402 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Louis B. Krebs Jr. to James J. Hauser, $248,000.

Building 2, Quarterland Commons; Zoot Properties LLC to Greenbrier Management Co., $537,500.

4404 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; John R. Bakken to Christopher Hochschld, $252,400.

3102 Craig End, Williamsburg; Peggy Hull Houff to Eliot L. Weiss, $169,000.

108 Daingerfield Road, Williamsburg; Francis H. Bauer to Thomas B. Coates, $359,000.

8019 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Robert J. Corliss to Michael W. Wilson, $440,000.

8420 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Carlos N. Besil Sandoval, $222,665.

147 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Tracey Neale to William B. Littreal, $987,400.

4412 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to David J. Reedy, $393,290.

101 Highfield Drive, Toano; Arden E. Clark to Kristen N. Mitchell, $220,000.

6434 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Michael B. O'Hara, trustee to Michael W. Seigfried, $420,000.

109 John Fowler, Lanexa; Leonard S. Cairns III to Alexander Nikolay Starodub, $700,000.

100 Killarney, Williamsburg; Paul Armknecht Jr., trustee to Jay C. Brown, $585,000.

315 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Word Fixer LLC to Page Bishop Freer, $192,000.

4323 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Jeffrey T. Kligman, trustee to Ting Ting Chung, $287,500.

41 Mile Course, Williamsburg; William Shelton Hargette to lara Elizabeth Pawlow Quinlan, $495,000.

5908 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony L. Samuels to Erik J. Tremblay, $340,000.

7635 Newman Road, Williamsburg; Paul B. Tubach Jr. to Melissa L. Depaulo Lott, $345,000.

103 Old Cart Road, Williamsburg; Robert W. Harrell Jr. to Patrick S. Sweeney, $369,900.

8209 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Lee J. Van Valkenburg to Elizabeth Comita, $289,000.

3936 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg; Barbara Ann Marks, co-trustee to Frances H. David, $405,000.

409 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Alexander F. Brooks, $232,283.

1401 Properity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Patricia Self Burcher, trustee, $270,681.

124 Randolph's Green, Williamsburg; David Weaver to David A. Lester, $585,000.

7204 Richmond Ave., Lanexa; Winston Taylor Rowe to Gary L. Vaughan, $250,000.

123 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; Getting Construction LLC to Thomas Scott Toothaker, $585,000.

4955 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Robert M. LaPointe, $237,000.

1678 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Sandor Robert Szabo to Shin Eing Merichko, $159,000.

535 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to Barry S. Schwartz, $200,000.

9904 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Paul A. Karafa to Daniel McGrath, $375,000.

4245 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Salvatore J. Sporito to James P. Soukup, $294,000.

125 Timberwood Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Gilbert, devisee to Evan M. Callaway, $270,000.

3836 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Aimee Hightower Toreno to Tracy Johnson Hall, $170,000.

118 West Links, Williamsburg; Kevin F. Costello to Ross J. Fielding, $440,000.

9 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Joseph J. Deehan to Leah R. Bourne, $685,000.

