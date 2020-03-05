The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
510 N 28th St; Crincoli Michael A to Hunt Andrew S and Christina M, $255,000.
303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U9; Delaney Cailin L to Abraham David J and Elaine E, $215,000.
3121 Barton Ave; Darden Virginia to Bari Real Estate Investments, $150,000.
3625 E Broad St; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Mancilla Samuel A, $407,500.
3449 Cedar Grove Road; Wilson Jeffery B and Kim E to Kazemi Darren, $275,000.
4800 Charmian Road; Henderson Will C to 4800 Charmian Llc, $1,125,000.
1204-1/2 W Clay St; 1204 1-2 W Clay Street Llc to Spencer Jarrett Daniel, $290,000.
1443 Floyd Ave; Wisnieski Therese Mary to Brooks David L and Valerie C, $385,000.
1005 W Franklin St, Ugu2; Jadwynne Llc to Ray Diane B, $302,000.
2906 Griffin Ave; Jones John C and Peggy J to Lorraine Jaclyn D and Geran J, $260,000.
515 Hull St; 515 Hull Street Llc to Cbd Development Llc, $775,000.
4208 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Day Stephanie, $289,135.
715 S Laurel St; Garrett W B Inc to Draper William R and Jeanne E, $615,000.
6707 Midlothian Tpke, Rear; J and J Midlothian Llc to Colonial Downs Group Llc, $750,000.
1415 Oakwood Ave; 20182wy-52 Llc to Payne Daniel Harris, $278,000.
3924 Sherbrook Road; Wright Sarah Elizabeth J to Wright William A IV, $250,000.
3115 Sunset Ave; Whitley Angela D to Fernandez James Edward, $391,000.
3100 Utah Pl; Yasini Brothers Llc to Williams Virginia M, $220,000.
6513 Wessex Lane; Zocco Donna L to Ziegler Irene M, $265,000.
HENRICO
10218 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Bradley Richard J and Pamela J to Smith David Michael and Melissa Renee, $330,000.
4805 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Cobb William Dean to Adkins Arielle N, $164,950.
10649 Argonne Dr, Glen Allen; Punkin Hollar Limited Partnership to Ferreira Uberdan J and E P D S, $330,000.
4826 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Noles Vance E and Kelly A, $292,900.
9321 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Melton Robert H Jr and Evelyn T to Sadler Paul, $165,000.
9309 Belfort Rd, Henrico; Chappell Nereus W Jr and Ruby J to Schnittger Mark and Susanne, $225,000.
5401 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Ragland Stuart N Estate and Elizabeth M to Cumby Guyon W III, $247,950.
8207 Bowers Ln, Henrico; Towne Marion A Life Int to Taylor April Blue, $165,000.
500 Bowitch Pl, Henrico; Handsonrei Llc to Andrews Quishaun M, $225,000.
7113 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Rodley Carol A and David T Newhall to Robinson Jason W, $200,000.
10221 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Johnston Stephen Jr and Rachael F to Perez Roger G and Katherine J, $280,000.
1376 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Pereira Susan Pendleton, $200,000.
1714 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Gilbert Robert K and Tammy L to Wright Candace, $190,000.
8384 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Riek Henry J Trustee to Johnson Marcus R, $250,000.
8900 Carters Bridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mangar Ratna B and Prakash, $319,795.
5414 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Gibson Kyle W and Kristen E to McLeese Evan M and Mary C, $210,000.
3121 Chestnut Grove Ct, Henrico; Devers Jane C to Azie William N, $475,000.
612 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Jones Albert M Jr and Melanie T, $782,986.
1307 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Huey Gregory A, $265,681.
4824 Copelin Rd, Henrico; Montgomery Rebekah N and T W M II to Yohe Allyson M, $186,000.
2206 Cranbury Ct, Henrico; Dujua Oliver J to Farrales Miriam P and Renato A Jr, $162,000.
4933 Daffodil Cir, Glen Allen; Rogers Christopher W and Ashley to Neto Romario V, $235,000.
9109 Derbyshire Rd, Uf, Henrico; Mahmood Syed A and Muneera A to Young Jacqueline H, $164,000.
5001 Di's Cir, Sandston; Kellum Homes Llc to Parker Tony L and Sandra M, $325,000.
11460 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Willis William Robert Et Al to Bektic Suad, $343,000.
300 East Richmond Rd, Henrico; Martin Joshua to McCaleb Thomas, $187,000.
2860 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Marble Sidney E and Devern, $191,000.
11071 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Coleman John C and Lauren A, $750,000.
11986 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Sarkar Indranil and Radhika Barua, $738,310.
12514 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Dugas Bryan Joseph and Laura Cadard, $278,000.
2309 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Wood Elizabeth Ranson B to Wells Gregory and Aijung Kim, $175,000.
307 Flicker Dr, Henrico; Jackson Ronald J and Adele G to Smith Lasharnda, $222,000.
9302 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Hening R Neil and Patricia to D'Amato Daniel J III, $223,000.
12008 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Busbee Josephine and Joanne Busbee Henslee to Sams-Such Annis Dale, $293,025.
2620 Gaskins Rd, Ub, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Carlis Ventures Llc, $815,000.
8406 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Grainer Linda J to Grainer Linda J and David O Elizondo, $279,950.
2908 Glen Gary Dr, Henrico; Hassell Joseph P and Janice R Trustees to Argalas Caitlin Gavin and Brian William, $385,000.
8000 Grassmount Ct, Henrico; Harder John and Brian R to Ruffin Monica, $207,000.
9504 Greenford Dr, Henrico; McDaniel Michael R and Teresa M Lancaster to Turcios Ana Julieta, $204,500.
11511 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corporation to Bradford Homes Inc, $231,000.
12308 Hardwick Ct, Glen Allen; Creech James C and Valli M Laneve to The Ext 1122 Trust, $469,000.
900 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Holloman Robert L Jr and Asha B to Sellountos Ilias and Victoria K Collier, $290,000.
12339 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Berger Alexander F and Madeline M Paul, $524,830.
4735 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kollipara Ravi S and Srisravana Velivela, $513,239.
4742 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
302 Hickson Dr, Glen Allen; Gatla Bala G and Bhagya Rekha to Kim Se Young, $410,000.
203 Hollymead Ct, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Bradley Davonte and Allison Ferrell, $220,000.
12908 Houndstooth Way, Henrico; McKnight Ryan Hamilton and Charlotte Ann to Sharpe Matthew D and Alexis C, $570,000.
2703 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Sansoucie William C to Kite Thomas Jacob, $180,000.
4605 Jalbert Dr, Glen Allen; Khan Saadia S and Abdul Majid and Kausar to Bhayani Sohil and Shirmeen, $498,000.
5324 Jennifer Pond Way, Henrico; Jones Paul Jr and Tiara to Pollard Jonathan, $254,000.
4317 Kanipe Ct, Henrico; Vangala Harshavardhan R and M Yalala to Wang Yu Yan and Jin Hui Zhao, $340,000.
2137 Kelly Ridge Rd, Henrico; Carroll Andrew W to Scott Kenneth W and Caroline A, $395,500.
2423 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Snow Taylor and Katherine Lowder to Brown Brittany, $285,000.
10448 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Panos George and Rachael L to Stantial Christopher P and Lauren D, $358,000.
2315 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; McCurdy Charles A and C R Konschak to Hancock Catherine K, $212,000.
5700 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Thate Group Llc to Vuturo Victor J Jr and Louise H, $399,000.
8307 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Thornton Michael L and Deborah T White to Swanson Ryan, $155,000.
2515 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Walpole Randy S to Munoz Alcides, $334,500.
108 Lee Ave, Henrico; Bryant Christopher R to Wall Jasmine M, $150,000.
2022 Libbie Lake West St, Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Zabinsky Raymond and Doreen Carrie, $303,275.
10907 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Gade Nishanth, $495,430.
12420 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Washington Ray and Meghan E Neagle to Richardson Michael R and Kristin N Peace, $255,000.
12201 Luxford Pl, Glen Allen; Vanhuss Kimberley D to Chandran Karthick Rama and Sowmiya M K, $408,000.
5040 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Patel Yogyesh J and Vikosha Y, $580,000.
3336 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Richi John L and Angela Trs to Whitmore Robert B and Jane S, $425,000.
7700 Marianna Rd, Henrico; Cummings Kevin Sr and Lisa to Phelps Everett D Jr and Lauren L C P, $226,800.
10638 Meadowbrook Rd, Glen Allen; Agg Assets Llc to Creamer Arthur Frederick and Sarah E H, $309,000.
9521 Meadowview Rd, Henrico; Cotton Barbara to Selph John G and Marta N Vicente, $314,000.
2200 Mill Rd, Henrico; Ervin Michael L and Lisa R to Holloway Joshua D and Sarah K, $270,000.
12184 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Atack Richard C and Tonya C to Madla Shailaja and Sanjay Chakravarty, $1,495,000.
6404 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Pocahontas B Llc to Tran Thuong K and Hung N Thai, $180,000.
4305 Mylan Rd, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Marwaha Investments Llc, $185,850.
3405 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Estfanous Mary O, $275,000.
3200 New Heritage Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Johnson Eric L, $274,762.
8219 Notre Dame Dr, Henrico; Moore John Sebastian to Wasef Hany M and Heidi Ross Cleghorn, $220,000.
11593 Old Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Meza Sergio H and Guillermina Mora, $338,745.
1670 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Goodwine Tesha, $199,950.
202 Old Ohio St, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Boehme Christian and Whitney E Harrison, $414,420.
3905 Orion Ct, Henrico; Sadeghi Amir and Shirin Nikzad Farokhi to Randolph Samone Chant'e, $194,100.
9717 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Harrison Robert S and Barbara R to Moag Clifford E and Shirley C, $225,000.
819 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Sams James A and Martha A to Nagaraj Senthilnath, $327,500.
9609 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
2142 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Kalimerakis Connie R, $347,830.
2259 Poates Dr, Henrico; Chan Yin W to Holder Jeffrey M, $210,000.
10713 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Hardatt Karam and Amita Vasudeva to Stroia Daniel C, $368,000.
2926 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Grandcolas Janice P to Gowda Chethan Kumar Akkur Channe Et Al, $201,500.
8918 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $260,000.
6705 Ridgedale Ct, Glen Allen; Harding John L to Madadi Ramesh R and Thirumala, $325,000.
2929 Ridgewood Park Ct, Glen Allen; Millsap Jeremy to Bush Jeffery and Andrea, $435,000.
1816 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Rustemovic Ramo to Slocum Allison K, $223,000.
10636 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Holloway Christopher J and Kisha N to Bocchicchio Michael and Danica, $335,000.
11453 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Schellenger Daniel and Lisa to Jonnavarapu Sreenivasulu R and Anusha, $436,000.
6467 Scandia Ct, Sandston; Barnes William Curtis Jr and Amy D to Walker Lisa and James III, $285,000.
1929 Sharbel Cir, Glen Allen; Rci Builders Llc to Newell Kathryn J and Gregory M Harsh, $379,000.
11901 Shire Walk Trl, Henrico; Nelatur Niranjan and Supraja Malladi to Goji Properties Inc, $350,000.
4623 Snowmass Rd, Glen Allen; Owings Sandra W to Zaloga Anthony J, $340,000.
3925 Split Rail Rd, Henrico; Spates Wanda J to Goodman Donna C, $231,000.
10804 St Anton Cir, Glen Allen; Chavez Carol S to Carr Shameera, $367,000.
9716 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; R F Properties Llc to Boulla Abdelkebir and Sanaa Ziri, $180,000.
8501 Strath Rd, Henrico; Hughes Jeffrey S Jr to Roots Carl L Jr and Lasalandra L Ellis, $164,000.
5609 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; McLeod Matthew J and Stacy L to Boegner Eva M, $480,000.
1706 Taft Pl, Henrico; Marinos Michael C to Mao Erjia and Kai Wang, $277,000.
4001 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Singh Saravpreet and Pavneet Kaur, $357,565.
4005 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Blackwell Ginamari G and Patrick R Et Al, $323,510.
708 Towering Rd, Glen Allen; Brewer Randel Ray to Halder Theophilas Sagar and Koli, $270,000.
236 Twin Pine Rd, Sandston; Rogers Herbert and Rachel to Us Bank National Association Trustee, $154,800.
8117 University Dr, Henrico; Kissal Katherine A Estate to Inman David A and Meghan, $499,900.
3928 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Hammond Paul J and Catherine C to Farrar Brenda L, $411,500.
3001 Warren Ter, Glen Allen; Franzen Christopher C and Patricia J to Dowd Seth Donald, $236,000.
2418 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Ryan Thomas and Kendell to Kniceley Melissa B and Nicholas W Bradley, $328,000.
1814 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Irvine Laurel S to Ramos Bladimir Martinez and Reina I A V, $175,000.
1400 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Kc Dhiraj and Elisha Gauchan, $286,964.
1402 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Moss Stephanie Marie and Tamika Chevonne, $275,550.
9717 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Jenkins Marci T and D Jenkins and K Jenkins to Whisonant Andre, $250,000.
4517 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Green Keith and Ericka Pettaway, $306,511.
205 Wood Brook Way, Glen Allen; Beckner Eddie W and Karen K to Yakim Matthew Elliott and Elizabeth M, $560,000.
5513 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Pehlic Fadil to Baker Kathy Moore and Kaitlin Joy, $237,900.
Chesterfield
5916 Acorn Ridge Ct; Little Michael A and Kelly D to Anderson Jasmine L, $260,000.
401 Aldersmead Rd; Miller Matthew and Darcy to Farmer Jesse T and Kathleen N, $243,000.
2721 Amherst Ridge Lp; Kim Hung Si and Mi Yong to Chilton Syreeta Michelle, $225,000.
6661 Apamatica Ln; Mattocks Ruth to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $285,700.
13018 Ardara Ln; Callear Edward L Jr and Vicki K to Spitler Edward M and Eidson J, $290,000.
424 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Harrington Michele P, $409,888.
2408 Astoria Dr; Fleming Barry L and Sun Cha to Davis John Wayne and Abby Lee, $270,000.
20906 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Johnson Titus J and Dionniah, $272,965.
20919 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Mickens Sheerika, $257,775.
6229 Barrister Rd; Schilling Justice N to Nguyen Ha Thi, $175,000.
14506 Beachmere Dr; Webster William and Jami to Keys Jonathan and Tyra E, $323,000.
6319 Bel Lac Dr; Phillips Neina W to Patrick Dean T, $218,500.
3409 Bellbluff Dr; Cuffee Roland A Jr to Jean-Pierre Lee M and Veronica A, $200,000.
8239 Ben Nevis Dr; Bridgman-Fralin Lauren to Beck Dale Patrick and Sarah L, $219,000.
14300 Birds Eye Pl; Ptak Brooke and Chris to Sanborn George J and Susan G, $171,000.
3055 Black Gum Tr; Epps Wallace W and Katherine R to Hpa Us1 Llc, $270,000.
7806 Bold Forbes Ln; Crockett Candice T and Ronald J to Shaw Shannon T, $234,950.
6134 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Lofgren Christopher Steven, $239,705.
6166 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Williams Dominica L, $251,345.
13500 Branders Bridge Rd; Baines Derrick and Myisha to Adkins Kathy W, $205,000.
9810 Brenspark Rd; Burgess Allison M to Collins Larry D and Cathy J, $165,000.
3012 Brookforest Rd; Bouchier Thomas W and Marina to Moussa Albir M and Habib Riham S, $239,000.
8002 Buford Cm; Fields Joyce E to Alexander Charles B III, $175,000.
11311 Bundle Rd; Woolard Sally V to Adcock Marjorie R and David S, $322,000.
15313 Cambria Cove Bl; Ortega R E and Ramirez Carrera A to Greene Bryan and Sara L, $375,000.
6966 Carden Park Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Atland Robert S and Kelly E, $503,095.
12317 Carnoustie Ln; Hall Evelyn M Estate to Johnson Sharron and David, $280,000.
4211 Cedardale Ln; Comer William R and Herman E A to Ramirez Nathaly A, $167,000.
10631 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Jones Vanessa and Brandon, $326,055.
10850 Chalkley Rd; Braswell Thomas H and Carolyn S to Girard Donald L, $240,000.
2010 Christendom Dr; Hiller D E and Hiller R J Trs to Waddell W Charles III and Gail M, $501,500.
10026 Clearwood Rd; Williams Alice C to Ford Elizabeth R and Carabin C, $177,000.
11526 Cliff Lawn Dr; Parrish Carolyn Overby to Abbott James L III and Krishna W, $240,000.
8331 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Curtis Brian and Angela, $384,127.
14312 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Fisher Michael W and Kellie G, $397,820.
14843 Cobbs Point Dr; Shenk Tina M to McAfee Sigmon T and Cynterrial T, $242,500.
4906 Court Ridge Tr; Shelton Kayla M and Ball K C to Illmensee Thomas A, $205,000.
16708 Crestwycke Ct; Mauskapf Jason and Vanessa to Murphy Patrick B and Rice S L, $477,500.
505 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Monseau Vincent Edward, $317,249.
15101 Crump Landing Gr; Finer Homes Inc to Hallier Jennifer A, $438,063.
8119 Darebin Pl; Finer Homes Inc to Carr Nikita L and Antoine L, $378,192.
13630 Decidedly Ct; Garcia Edward and Sarah Louise to Edwards B N and Edwards R L, $270,000.
13808 Deer Run Ct; Womble T J and Gambill E R to Hailstock Anthony, $212,500.
6953 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Heck Kelli Lee, $299,470.
13345 Diamond Ridge Dr; Terrell Lori L to Weedon Jeanette Gail, $240,000.
716 Dove Path Ln; Simard Real Estate Llc to Reid Cynithia Lachelle, $251,000.
11900 Dunvegan Ct; Bayford David to Rommell Susie B, $318,000.
14954 Eastborne Wy; Main Street Homes to Palentino Kyle L and Melissa K, $438,644.
6654 Elvas Ln; Abell Gregory S and Karen E to McAleenan Robert M Jr and L J, $380,000.
3637 Ethens Point Ln; Rouze Stephan C and Heather A to Pardee Samantha J and Levin W, $344,000.
3541 Evershot Dr; Perkinson Brian R and Regina D to Popa Louis S and Sarah B, $420,000.
14500 Farcet Dr; Howard Luke M to Lazzara Louis J Jr and Kelly M, $452,500.
5505 Fiddlers Ridge Ct; Newhart David B and Kathleen B to Schmidt Wade C and Suzanne, $264,000.
6712 Fieldtan Tl; Flowers Mark A and Cheryl S to Zheng Jing and Wu Jian, $537,000.
7624 Flagler Rd; Moran Ascencio Elvia to Candido Diana A and Alvarez W, $166,000.
10200 Francill Ct; Lyon Ashley to Mould Thomas J, $189,000.
4312 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Sherrell and Tremaine, $289,990.
16231 Genito Rd; Hofmann Linda A to Tomlin Charles III and Elizabeth, $250,000.
8543 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jimenez Luz and Navas Guberth F, $485,460.
518 Glenmeadow Rd; Smith Joseph P and Dana O'Brien to Kim Juli, $290,000.
14102 Granite Pointe Ct; McBride Michael Gene and Lisa M to Arsenault Sarrina Vivian, $315,000.
4300 Green Cedar Ln; Horton Sandra Kiser Et Als to Shiel Conor W and Shiel K A, $200,000.
16825 Green Gate Ct; NVR Inc to Okeke Chigozie and Obiageli N, $410,770.
9903 Groundhog Dr; Norwood Lindsay M to Roberts Grayson Aaron, $155,000.
8000 Hampton Arbor Cr; Lindsay David and Sara to Eastvold Dustin J and Lauren E, $379,900.
13127 Hampton Meadows Tr; Jones William R and Bonnie M to Heath Enoch S and Kathryn G, $358,000.
8301 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bradley Robert L Jr and Amanda W, $481,500.
5637 Hereld Green Dr; Lee Deborah C to Wilkinson David L, $250,000.
4242 Heron Pointe Ct; Bean Alden S and Diane M to Bass C T and Bass E A Rev Trust, $469,000.
14648 Holding Pond Ct; Shelton Amel S to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $261,192.
8318 Houghton Pl; Wines Jonda H to Whitby Vincent Cory, $287,500.
4220 Hunters Ridge Dr; Hatcher Ronald C and Pamela B to Markivich Alex J and Charlotte, $300,000.
9910 Husting Tr; Vo Luu and Huynh Phuong to Huynh Hang Thuy, $160,000.
9504 Iredell Rd; Dulin Amanda K to Jernell Arlene Elizabeth, $244,950.
17242 Ivory Bill Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Cooper Corita, $344,950.
1012 Jeffries Wy; Marchand N J and Marchand D C Tr to Wilson Michael P and Stephanie B, $278,500.
11019 Jimmy Ridge Dr; Getyina Chad G and Hope E to Anderson Kayla J S and Ryan C, $292,500.
539 Kendrick Ct; Carlton David R to Groen Nicole L, $210,000.
7343 Key Deer Cr; Hackman Susan J to Knutson Mark and Christian, $230,000.
1608 Kirkgate Ln; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Russell Iren, $215,500.
19720 Lacy Farm Rd; Maly David P and Anne Cleary C to Puleo Anthony J and Sabrina D, $535,000.
1404 Lauren Ct; Halloway Paul E Jr and Tammy T to Smith Madison R and Anne G, $343,000.
14115 Liberty Oaks Cr; Sprouses Corner Llc to Glenn Austin Earl, $223,000.
4513 Little Ridge Ln; Estrada Samuel Prado to Colsson Christopher and Kelly, $283,000.
2433 Loch Braemar Dr; Drumwright Deborah Booth to Gerhart Barry, $300,000.
12125 Longfellow Dr; Shumaker Brian M and Elizabeth to Burbank Joel C and Holly R, $330,000.
8224 Longlands Ct; Griffith Angela M to Bagby Reginald and Tekala A, $449,000.
12012 Lucks Ln; Edwards Lisa and Tim to Larkin C A and Leyva M W, $246,000.
11131 Lyndenwood Dr; Burrus R J and Moffitt K T to Owen Jessie Lee, $397,500.
5907 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Muir Janis Beazley, $359,705.
15123 Manor Gate Pl; Enoch David M and Amy C to Melton David C and Melton C N, $300,000.
5409 Meadow Chase Rd; Copp Christin Ann to Everist Michael and Simone, $296,500.
5908 Meadowood Ln; Horning Robert J and Barbara H to Fontana Angelo and Christy, $297,000.
14412 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Sowers Kristen T, $353,950.
4020 Monza Dr; Blackwell Joan M to Chudhary Fareeha Et Als, $293,000.
15606 Moss Light Pl; Prentice Brian J and Lanee J to Augustin Andrew Joseph, $384,900.
15207 Nevin Tr; Pope Richard A III to Floyd Christopher L, $260,000.
14121 Norwood Pond Ln; Folsom Marion G Jr to Ball William R Jr and Judith O, $299,600.
3700 Nuttree Woods Dr; Swanson Susan E and Michael H to Warner Andrew D and Barnes C B, $291,065.
4131 Old Gun Rd East; Jones Lois W Trustee Et Al to Parkin E N and Cooper J O, $920,000.
2111 Olympic Ct; Reynolds Melody J Y and M A to Mata Elizabeth C, $190,000.
10054 Paddock Wood Tr; Eberhart William V and C L to Pommer Michael and Suzanne M, $369,000.
6000 Partingdale Cr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Davis Brandon, $175,000.
12407 Petersburg St; Strickland Stacy V to Wilson Karen A M and McDonald N, $280,000.
7505 Pineleaf Dr; Edwards Garland W to Lewis Lucy K, $214,000.
11622 Pleasantview Rd; Miller Lawrence V and Brenda S to 11622 Pleasantview Llc, $171,000.
1431 Porters Mill Tr; Youssef Michael Sayed to Matheny Melissa, $194,950.
1736 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Henry James Everett and Janelle, $323,036.
12036 Quito Rd; Wilkins Anne B and Frank J Sr to Musser Susan Belle, $170,000.
14900 Rankin Dr; Keys Charles W III and Tiffany L to Latham James Daniel and Leslie H, $494,950.
8200 Ravenna Tr; Bishop John and Ruby B to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $268,129.
6306 Red Setter Ln; Vaughn Tyler and Megumi to Pieterman Roland and Lida, $535,000.
10131 Ridgerun Rd; Carrington Joshua Reed to Thomas Peter J and Espinoza S I, $225,000.
4530 River Rd; Hudson Sherman Sr and Nanette T to Rowell Sharmain Q, $176,500.
18000 River Rd; Garrison John Donald to Ambrose Travis D and Gwendolyn H, $275,500.
15807 Robynsmere Wy; Mancini Christopher A and S B to Carroll Andrew W and Paige E, $535,000.
8718 Rockcrest Ct; Phillips Stanley and Cathy to Hartman R S III and Cruser J L, $285,000.
3425 Rossington Bl; Allen Jeffery M and Liane E to Williams Bradley and Tiffany, $260,000.
12021 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Stanley Brandi Lashea, $269,385.
12025 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Rosas Victoria, $276,915.
7106 Salvers Ct; NVR Inc to Di Leonardo Tamia, $366,665.
2806 Savage View Dr; Micco Veronica Lynn Trustee to Entzminger Gilery W and Carolyn, $398,000.
5919 Scarlet Coat Pl; Main Street Homes to Cope Christopher J and Laura J, $518,640.
16807 Sconley Ct; NVR Inc to Covington Lydia, $430,101.
3624 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Lineback Christopher and Windsor, $564,987.
7731 Secretariat Dr; Hill Lucas T and Toth Skylar L to Taylor Chase A and Alyssa D, $257,500.
13317 Sherri Dr; Montreal Llc to Kibler Norman J and Karen M, $167,325.
12900 Sir Scott Tr; Parks Willard D and Joann P to Avery Wayne K Jr and Lakesha N, $314,950.
2925 South Ridge Dr; Swinson Ronald T II and E J to Najarro Sanchez A G Et Al, $190,000.
4716 Split Creek Ct; Gregory Arlen Trustee to Defazio Robert T, $292,500.
5906 Springmount Rd; Williams Shannon to Condie Jeremiah Dean and Shannon, $323,000.
14242 Spyglass Hill Cr; Bomar Virginia to Price Richard W and Ida D, $332,000.
6533 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Cone Donald R and Cone Siobhan S to Vaught Jordan P and Leandra L, $174,000.
1812 Stone River Rd; Calhoun Willie Mae to Bivens Aaron P, $195,000.
7824 Sunday Silence Ln; Delaney Antony T and Tami Marie to Kushma Nicholas, $230,000.
7816 Surreywood Dr; Cava Capital Llc to Erickson Mark and Molly, $235,000.
4054 Tanner Slip Cr; Pascale Matthew John to Bratton Jonathan, $220,000.
13325 Thornridge Ln; Lang Edward Charles to Wigfall Justin P, $201,000.
8142 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cunningham Kevin and Kelsey M, $367,290.
15306 Traley Ct; Kane Jessica to Orange Lewis and Riesbeck Paul, $384,950.
17407 Trevino Py; Ko Jack Hyuk and Yun So Hyun to Hughes Jessica E and Jamie A, $338,000.
2000 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Taylor Tammie L and Andrew T, $292,990.
13331 Twin Team Ln; Farleigh William R and Hoban S M to Broadway Jack H Jr and Joy R, $385,000.
7311 Velvet Antler Dr; Hall J B Est and Hall Jennifer B to James Tiffani Nicole, $214,550.
10333 Vineland Rd; Fry James N and Sydney A to Boehm Timothy A and Cristy M, $172,000.
6310 Walmsley Bl; Jacobs Maria G to Garcia and Garcia Painting Llc, $240,000.
1051 Warminster Dr; Bryant Timothy P and Julie G to Brenke Hans and R and Brenke H J, $233,900.
13702 Watkins Glen Rd; Niemier Robyn A to Pitts Steven Johnathan, $216,000.
6743 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Schnute Carl E and Lynda J, $377,689.
5202 West Shore Rd; Webb James P and Jo Anne Scott to Durham David L and Julia N, $746,000.
1460 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Hernandez Juan and Ziva, $324,128.
6905 Whistlers Cove Dr; Thompson Robert W and Karla F to Demay Savannah N, $218,000.
5207 White Pickett Ln; Watson Robert A Sr and Sharon M to Jenkins Veronica, $200,500.
14054 Wiley Cr; Dupree Clodus W and Valerie F to Miller Melissa J, $524,900.
15100 Winding Ash Dr; Riggle Diana M and Henry J P to Blake J D Jr and R H and Hooper S, $259,950.
1687 Winding Wy; Murphy Suzanne L to Durham Aisha Oxendine, $236,152.
3320 Winterfield Rd; Bryan Stephanie M to Hayes Brooke, $365,000.
8219 Wolfboro Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sagadraca Andrew and Brittany, $419,985.
8100 Wolfboro Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Page Gary L and Kathleen V K, $409,835.
4512 Wraywood Av; Ferreira Roberto J and Marlene to Kirkland Lacy C and Lewis E III, $246,000.
13619 Yoko Ct; U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee to Doyle Gregory, $190,000.
HANOVER
7401 Addie Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Wayne Johnson to Charlotte Anne Kaufmann, $235,000.
8594 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; George H. Orndorff Sr. to Stephen Polezhaeve, $250,000.
11246 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew L. Meier, $341,060.
7322 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Scott A Bodde to Rebecca Freeman, $242,750.
16375 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Keith A. Lauer to Thomas Robert Lyon, $259,000.
10059 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Robert Lee Weldon Sr., $465,000.
12293 Bienvenue Road, Rockville; Kenneth L. Shaffer Jr. to Therese A. Hayes, $658,500.
15140 Bourne Road, Montpelier; Paige W. Hart to Ashley Catron, $169,000.
8427 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Thomas G. Brummel Jr., $510,552.
9991 Canvassback Pack, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Wallace Booth Greene Jr., $492,021.
8101 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Rino E. Balducci Jr. to Elizabeth W. Johnson, $338,725.
9254 Castle Tower Place, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Dickerson to Ana Silvia Melendez, $279,000.
9154 Chartwell Court, Mechanicsville; Nellie F. Tye to Jonathan Alan Ebersole, $297,500.
7701 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Bobbie F. Downey, $392,595.
7315 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; James V. Shimchick Jr. to Christopher A. Jones, $239,950.
6962 Cory Lee Court, Mechanicsville; Christoper P. Donnini to Thomas C. East, $309,950.
5195 Danes Run, Mechanicsville; PTL Real Estate Development LLC to Paul Ray Carmichael, $333,000.
16101 Daybreak Lane, Beaverdam; Mark C. Avery to Michael R. Leiter, $540,000.
17516 Dogwood Trail Road, Rockville; Debra G. Brooks to James Michael Brooks, $290,000.
8317 Elizabeth Ann Drive, Mechanicsville; Douglas Gregory Edmonds to Chelsea E. Cousins, $336,000.
207 Elm St., Ashland; Martin Deane Cheatham III to Michelle N. Wooldridge, $180,000.
12593 Farrington Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Katherine I. Kreamer, $424,146.
9532 Fox Hill Farm Road, Mechanicsville; Gene Holson to Jacob W. Pack, $460,000.
13108 Greenwood Creek Drive, Ashland; Brian R. Herring to David S. Rekas, $550,000.
6392 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth Simmons Stadler to Ryan W. Atkinson, $238,000.
8722 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; Jacob W. Pack to Thomas J. Mattauch, $330,000.
16775 Hanover Junction Lane, Doswell; Larry J. McCreight to Sarah Woytowitz Adams, $380,000.
9204 Hunters Chase Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark E. Ireland to David K. Zemlan, $315,000.
9287 Ironclad Drive, Mechanicsville; Johnnie W. Noland to Michael Jefferson, $190,500.
6032 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; William C. Fulcrod Jr. to Thomas C. Peebles, $203,000.
10191 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Developers LLC to Matthew Freundt, $296,900.
9033 Laurel Branch Circle, Mechanicsville; Peter K. Sanford to Zachary A. Cressin, $355,000.
8053 Lee Ave., Mechanicsville; JGB TRL Hanover LLC to Lauren Ann Clugston, $200,000.
9087 Lindstrom Place, 570555; NVR Inc. to Nicholas Horton, $570,555.
117 N Macon Terrace, Ashland; Salvatore Caramucci to Catherine L. Booth, $260,500.
11119 Manor View Drive, Mechanicsville; Rodregas W. Owens to James R. Blakey, $415,000.
7243 Mayetta Drive, Mechanicsville; Brenda Alston Genovese, successor trustee to Robert C. Copley Sr., $220,000.
7983 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin F. Leslie Jr. to Franklin Hampton Wells, $198,817.
7234 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; Green Door Properties LLC to Glenn Grambo, $265,000.
7782 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Douglas L. Hendrickson, $439,416.
12351 N Oaks Drive, Ashland; Miriam C. Perrin, trustee to Kenneth A. Martin, $446,000.
14347 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Edward A. Cary, $453,649.
14359 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Patricia M. Laughlin, $409,131.
14392 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Christopher J. Cullen, $426,575.
7447 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Michelle Gibson to Cy J. Gilbreth, $240,000.
7013 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew L. Bowman Jr. to John C. Cousins, $249,900.
7031 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Virginius Hope Rosson Jr., executor to Hattorf Properties LLC, $195,000.
8187 Redgate Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan M. Passera to Aaron Longoria, $299,950.
11367 Rockville Road, Rockville; Barbara T. Guyton to Jonathan David Pugh, $374,000.
6195 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert S. Elliott to Samantha Marker, $187,000.
9105 Rutland Greens Way, Mechanicsville; Michael L. McMillion to William C. Campbell, $249,900.
8314 Scarecrow Road, Mechanicsville; Lee Ann Ashby to Mary B. Baker, $267,000.
6374 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Richard D. Cox to Danielle Nicole Miller, $230,000.
13114 Spring Road, Rockville; Barr Building and Development LLC to Frank E. Jenkins Sr., $629,900.
20038 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; Brooke Allen Logan to Alyssa Bowen Mahanes, $415,000.
8352 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; David Clark Griffin to Clifford Sampson Dalseide Jr., $381,000.
8144 Tavern Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Bobby W. Martin to Ellen Owings Ellett, $328,000.
9118 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc to Suzanne Peebles Trimble, $450,470.
Unit 13, Phase 1, Cottage at Chickahominy Falls; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Richard Allen Childers, $402,132.
15005 Verdon Road, Beaverdam; Forrest C. Nuckols to Matthew James Nuckols, $181,250.
9030 Waldelock Place, Mechanicsville; Scott D. McDonald to Jacob Tanner Grogg, $395,000.
11493 Whitetail Drive, Doswell; Paul E. Newell to Paul H. Nolte Jr., $478,000.
9415 Williamsville Road, Mechanicsville; Joshua A. Lewis to Charles C. Smith, $260,000.
10420 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to James R. Lamberson, $495,179.
POWHATAN
0.918 acres; Prince Construction Inc. to Parker Gibson, $155,000.
1.317 acres; Shreeji Enterprises Inc. to Prime Enterprise LLC, $1,500,000.
10.024 acres; Kay P. Baughan to Jessica Nichole Green, $360,000.
10.4 acres; Jessica K. Allison to Matthew S. Allison, $453,730.
2 acres; Daniel D. Stowers to Ryan William Beitz, $168,000.
2 acres; David W. Wright to James M. Perdue, $202,600.
2.21 acres; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Stephen Michael Moore, $210,500.
36.23 acres; Robert Brian Pennington to James J. Law, $635,000.
8.841 acres; Riverton Associates LLC to Bristol Winterfield Partners LLC, $4,000,000.
821.25 acres; Thomas Darnley Adamson III to V. Cassel Adamson Jr., $250,000.
Lot 22, Section 1, Walnut Creek; Brad L. Burdette to Wells Fargo Bank, $268,920.
Lot 6, Block I, Sectin D, Kimberly Farms; Bryce C. Ford to Braxton Holmquist, $189,500.
Lots 7, 8 and 9, Block C, and Lots 14, 15, 16, Block D, Hideaway Lake; Steve A. Mosler to Taylor A. Marinelli, $227,950.
Parcel; Angela Y. Cabell to Yates Motor Building LLC, $175,000.
Parcel; RDR Consulting and Logistics LLC to N.N. Reams Jr. LLC, $298,600.
GOOCHLAND
12119 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas Edward Ward, $508,866.
2789 Broadland Way, Sandy Hook; Kevin L. Ramsdell to Priscilla K. Alden, $435,000.
2257 Chapel HIll Road, Goochland; Gordon Brothers Construction LLC to Mark S. Flitcraft, $275,089.
12105 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles Stribling Jones, $647,150.
652 Fairhurst Court, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Matthew H. Neels, $1,044,623.
1186 Lickinghole Road, Goochland; Trey C. Pruitt to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $252,000.
2636 Maidens Road, Maidens; Jean Lindemann Campbell to Elizabeth Omohundro Harwood, $232,000.
4591 Old Fredericksburg Road, Mineral; Shelbie Lynn West to Dawn Renee Rudolph, $205,500.
3090 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; James Scott Houghtaling to Dale E. Ruffner, $180,000.
2837 Summerchase Lane, Goochland; David Kim to Gary Edward Duda, $209,000.
3009 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Legacy Homes LLC to James Douglas Duby Jr., $495,720.
867 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Mihail Moroianu, $923,817.
Petersburg
936 Gustavo Lane; Samuel I. White PC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $205,082.
3261 Holland Drive; RCS Group LLC to Corine Nelson, $216,000.
1681-83 Monticello St.; Keith Henderson to SC-Graham Road LLC, $249,000.
1108 W South Blvd.; Future Fortune LLC to Daniel Kerr, $168,500.
DINWIDDIE
15616 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Calvin W. Cunningham to Virginia Byerson, $600,000.
12900 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Joan Marie Harrington, co-executrix to William G. Smith Jr., $315,000.
23660 Kefalos Drive, Stony Creek; Caleb J. Leidy to Austin R. Wingert, $210,000.
4028 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Paul F. Henshaw Inc. to Aaron M. Healy, $204,000.
22901 Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie; Brandon M. Woody to Rachel Polacheck, $199,950.
19010 Turkey Egg Road, Dinwiddie; Mitchell L. Buchanan to Christopher Tomlin, $293,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1313 Covington Road; Colden T. Parson to Lisa M. Hargett, $212,000.
215 Maple Ave.; AMA Investments LLC to Bria D. Shaw, $155,000.
HOPEWELL
2 parcels; Stuart W. Maclin to River City Estates LLC, $150,200.
Lots 19-21 and part of Lot 18, Block 8, Section A, Apppomattox Heights.; Allan C. Richeson to Benjamin Villarrubia, $164,000.
Parcel; Hamil D. Jones Jr. to Copra House Properties LLC, $212,000.
NEW KENT
9181 Buckden Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Francisco C. Naputi, $507,756.
11299 Eckels Lane, New Kent; John W. McLean to Michael Lee Ervin, $386,000.
7527 Flowering Magnolia, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Frederick Taylor, $462,720.
2779 Grayson Drive, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Ann Bros, $229,500.
3090 Magnolia Woods Court, Quinton; James D. Schimpf to Chad Louis Wilson, $323,000.
5826 Mako Road, New Kent; Oseas A. Mata to Gary M. Coleman, $347,000.
11465 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Ryan C. Harrelson to Earnestine A. Kelley, $288,000.
5821 Regal Lane, Providence Forge; John M. Holland to Ronnie Sylvester Mabry Jr., $347,500.
8950 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Laura Watson, $249,900.
9141 Shrewsbury Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Sarah D. Drysdale, $344,545.
6516 Washington Road, Quinton; John Smith to John Stodulski, $159,950.
1471 Yakima Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to David Taylor Jr., $381,716.
PRINCE GEORGE
15330 Clipperton Drive, Disputanta; Eileen I. Hearn to Matthew Withrow, $252,000.
14923 S Crate Road, South Prince George; James O. Nester IV to Michael E. Giles, $259,900.
2642 Flat Top Drive, North Prince George; Harrup Real Estate LLC to Jovanee Domonic Jacobsen, $239,900.
8875 Holdsworth Road, Disputanta; William F. Maywalt to Jermaine Scott, $200,000.
1551 Lakeside Drive, Prince George; David P. Cole to John Andrew Stephens, $212,700.
14936 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; John Wayne Sally to Michael A. Strosnider, $379,000.
7588 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dabilee S. Terska, $217,500.
4311 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Charles Ryan Jenkins to John C. Miller, $299,288.
4149 Running Creek Lane, Prince George; Silas Williams to Darlene J. Hodges, $247,900.
4100 Vancouver Ave., Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Gerald J. Baylor, $319,000.
AMELIA
12777 Butlers Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher C. Poore to Joseph L. Hall, $188,500.
6940 Halls Hill Drive, Amelia Court House; Ashley M. Gariepy to Christopher C. Poore, $305,000.
13100 Mt. Olive Road, Amelia Court House; James E. Stanley II to Carter H. Fulghum, $180,000.
CAROLINE
Lot 167, Lake Land'or; Regal Holdings LLC to David C. Rauhecker, $224,900.
Lot 1886, Lake Caroline; PNC Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $196,241.
Lot 6, 7 and 8, and half of Lot 9, Green Acres; Rodney Law to Michael D. Boyd, $260,000.
Parcel; Atlantic Builders Ltd. to MD Land Holdings LLC, $322,000.
Parcel; Charles E. Sutton Jr. to Charles City Timber and Materials Inc., $160,000.
Parcel; Leslie W. Jones to Steven Sobczak, $258,000.
CUMBERLAND
38.66 acres; Clinton O. Ricker to Deborah Barlow, $245,000.
40.58 acres; Garland Edward to Eric L. Gauker, $327,500.
92.238 acres; Randy Pinkleton to Barbara Holston, $465,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2.37 acres; Kimberly S. Williams, trustee to William Keith Sumner, $182,000.
6.131 acres; Michael H. Barrow to Jose R. Ortiz Padilla, $273,500.
KING WILLIAM
3198 Enfield Road, Aylett; Kelly B. Woodcock to Emanuel Machado, $152,500.
4311 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Robert K. Barlow to Clarence J. Waugerman, $269,500.
1196 Marl Hill, West Point; James Fulwider to Ashwin Nagar, $202,000.
3320 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Kenny Wilbourne Realty and Construction Co. to Sharon T. Gifford, $342,200.
380 Oxford Lane, King William; Roger D. Lynch to Ian E. Fox, $219,000.
461 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Steven L. Foster Jr. to Brittney Marie Pacini, $195,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
2133 S Henry St.; Nicole M. Shaye to William John Probst, $154,530.
124 Parkway Court; Kenny Nichols to Timothy C. Ulisse, $285,000.
1010 Settlement Drive; Andrew Scott to Elissa S. Peters, $169,000.
1303 Westgate Circle; Brian T. Moore to Julia Comfort, $185,000.
JAMES CITY
321 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Mark R. Gordon to Elaine Joyce Dubel, $326,000.
105 Belleview, Williamsburg; Lev L. Mazeres to Adam L. Taliaferro, $449,000.
4844 Bristol Circle, Williamsburg; Christopher Michael Bastian to Alisha S. Cox, $305,000.
201 Charleston Place, Williamsburg; Paul A. Teeter to Matthew Gillespie, $375,000.
7 Clarke Court, Williamsburg; Christopher J. Ciccone to Thomas Magno, $540,000.
100 Conies Run, Williamsburg; Brett Cameron Dunnill to Carmen Spencer, $680,000.
203 Crystal Lane, Williamsburg; Frank E. Uzel Jr., heir to Kelly A. Cartwright, $289,900.
1703 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; In Won Kim to Betty Atkins Watson, $172,000.
102 Edward Wyatt Drive, Williamsburg; David E. Choate to Susan B. Olney, $480,000.
8064 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Kelly Whiddon to Pablo I. Arenas, $449,900.
3937 Fox Hunt Trail, Williamsburg; Brandon M. White to Matthew F. Kors, $279,000.
8434 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Sibron L. Henry Jr., $243,065.
4252 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Judith M. Snell to Richard F. Roberts, $405,000.
3610 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Demetria J. Williams, $214,805.
1313 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Vincent A. Campana Jr., trustee to Vincent A. Campana Jr., $233,115.
4700 Lady Slipper Path, Williamsburg; Edward Joseph O'Blazney, trustee to Richard Hersey, trustee, $330,000.
2732 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Benjamin E. Chambley, $349,000.
146 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; William A. Shaver to Brian Moore, $313,000.
3500 Merestep Way, Toano; Thomas B. Frantz to William Coaty, $279,900.
135 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; Barbara A. Evans to Sharon J. Goodrich, trustee, $497,500.
3145 Parkside Lane, Williamsburg; Douglas M. Gleason to David P. Maly, $505,000.
2002 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Claire A. Wyatt, $325,000.
108 Randolph's Green, Williamsburg; David A. Lester to Philip W. Ragsdale Jr., $589,000.
149 Roger Smith, Williamsburg; Carl T. Guastaferro, trustee to Ruth Ann Wilson, $635,000.
4676 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Ezekial J. Coffman to Daniel J. Burns, $305,000.
6227 Sommerset Lane, Williamsburg; Lynda Kleiwerda, trustee to Edmund R. Schwienteck, $290,500.
2829 Starling Drive, Williamsburg; William R. Hall to David T. Poling, $297,000.
308 Stonehouse Road, Williamsburg; Gary R. Costanzo to Matthew King, $319,500.
7501 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; David Puzzo to James H. Cobb, $262,650.
Unit B, Building 16, Villas of Five Forks Condo; Donald V. King, successor co-trustee to Peter Rippingale, $340,000.
4493 Village Park Drive, Williamsburg; Jordan M. Boze to Matthew Henderson, $275,000.
6278 Weatherfield Way, Williamsburg; Scott Short to Damian J. Temple, $315,000.
35 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Allison L. Arits to Burleigh Savage, $196,375.
