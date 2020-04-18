The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
205 E 11th St; Bracey Shermaine Lagay to Adkins Coretta J, $205,000.
311 W 27th St; Lowery Elizabeth P to Skillsmith Properties Llc, $205,000.
608 W 27th St; Kaspar Matthew B to Sterling Daniel T and Julia G, $470,000.
613 N 30th St; River City Ventures Llc to Chafee Chad Gordon, $388,652.
1116 N 31st St; Flournoy Keith Earl II to Amrhein Katherine, $233,675.
221 W 34th St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Scott Anna M, $175,000.
1701 4th Ave; 1701 4th Avenue Llc to Chapman Ellen, $265,000.
810 W 46th St; Lyda Sidney E and Ellen B to Delp Erin, $249,000.
108 S Addison St; Baptiste Development Llc to Wimbrow Graham Bradley, $276,000.
1312 Amherst Ave; Thomas Melissa H to Keller Suzanne J, $263,500.
3007 Barton Ave; 4c Property Solutions Llc to Franklin Robert S and Kristina D, $310,000.
1004 Baywood Ct; Shore Frederick Hill to Barden Christopher T, $325,000.
2108 Briarcliff Road; Adley David M and Maria to McClure John M and Marshall Ann M, $255,000.
2621 E Broad St; Lindert Mary E to Castillo Raymond, $485,000.
5412 Burtwood Lane; Gordon Lawrence E to Burton Beatrice L, $156,000.
11 Canterbury Road; Whitten James H II to Brill Martin L and Snead Sande L, $1,515,000.
9901 Channing Lane; Smith Madison R and Anne G to Fleming Robert A, $287,000.
708 N Colonial Ave; 2901 Monument Llc to Walls Michael D, $810,000.
9427 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Astley Allan Ayres, $379,742.
5106 Devonshire Road; Kern Benjamin S to Jaeger Karen Marie, $269,000.
3150 Ellwood Ave; Sykes Elizabeth C to Treece Erin, $379,900.
2218 Fairmount Ave; Circle Four Investments to Lozoya Franciso Raul, $247,500.
3208 Floyd Ave; Mullins John Joshua to Prince Jacquelynne B, $520,000.
3325 W Franklin St; Talcott Robert H to Rodriguez Uribe Andres Felipe, $490,000.
4806 W Franklin St; Spangler Laura C and Jonathan T to Melo Meredith P, $430,000.
2002 W Grace St; Rdmanagement Llc to 706 708 Meadow Street Holdings, $200,000.
2209 W Grace St; Beatty Bryan S and Vicky L to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $420,000.
4604 W Grace St; Turner Taylor Fitzhugh IV to Early Kathleen M, $435,000.
3142 Grayland Ave; Carothers Durell and Olevia to McLaughlin Homes Llc, $171,000.
3011 Griffin Ave; Bonvoy Investments Llc to Walthall Lynn Marie, $258,000.
6553 Hagueman Dr; Shirley Benjamin J and Sara H to Copp Christin A, $195,000.
3316 Hanover Ave; Papa Thomas W and Angel L to Hanbury Robert and Meredith, $475,000.
3404 Hawthorne Ave; Shannon Richard to Kronenthal Mark J II, $515,000.
2541 Hopkins Lane; Popaco Homes Llc to Morgan Sandra E, $177,950.
4320 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Smith Aubrey Nathaniel, $295,485.
3016 Kensington Ave; Greene Joy Gail to Rathner Zachary and Sara, $612,500.
5204 King William Road; Smart John H II to Buckland Benjamin J, $467,000.
3214 Lamb Ave; West Clinton Clifford Jr to Hall Smith Tia N, $288,000.
1205-1/2 W Leigh St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Schaefer Lorna D, $184,950.
4614 Leonard Pkwy; Raggi Ashley and Matthew to Watson Paul and Meredith, $650,000.
1926 Maple Shade Lane; Bickford Ashley K Engman to Sutton Kevin J, $306,000.
2002 Maplewood Ave; Naugle Scott and Troy Cheryl A to Robinson Street Properties, $850,000.
623 McDowell Road; Aviles Jayson to Harris Ali, $150,000.
1411 S Meadow St; Rowlett Rachel B and Randy B to Belcastro Adam B, $269,000.
3720 Moody Ave; 3720 Moody Avenue Series Of to Angeli Christina Marie, $211,865.
2525 O St; Sullivan Jade Julie to Perry John S Jr, $470,000.
1300 Overbrook Road; Mason Earl and Leonetta H to Mtglq Investors Lp, $236,000.
1611 Park Ave; Shaw Brian D and Jayne D to Spruill Joseph E III, $680,000.
2226 Park Ave; Adams Luke D and Jessica D to Karamparmpounis Marios, $647,000.
4718 Park Ave; Jones Regina M Trustee U/T to Cava Capital Llc, $300,000.
3310 Patterson Ave; Moore Erika N to McMullin James Keith, $401,000.
909 Pierpont Road; Tdz Properties Llc to Cooks Monica G, $187,000.
2900 Poyntelle Road; Ward Ramon Arnaz to Hough Michael Stewart, $260,000.
5501 Riverside Heights Way; Klinefelter Kimberly to Birmingham Barbara, $324,500.
601 Roseneath Road, U6; Walker Sara B to Kiersarsky Gregory A, $226,000.
10207 Sioux Road; Auchmoody Blake P to Ward Stephanie and Brian, $535,000.
5700 Snead Road; Lindsay Steven David to Harmon Caitlin E, $193,000.
4200 Stonewall Ave; Owens Joseph J and Mary W to McGuire Matthew Robert, $449,900.
3917 Stuart Ave; Carter Kenneth E and Dorothy H to Lange Mark A and Tiffany P, $300,000.
1408 Wallace St; Harris Bessie M Estate to Johnston Kyle H, $184,600.
4532 Welford Ave; Hall Jacquelynn to Rivera Manuel Galvez, $187,500.
28 Willway Ave; Gottwald August C and Mary D to Vick Peter C and Sara K, $970,000.
109 Yancey St; 109 Yancey St Series Of The to Carter Robert and Angela, $232,865.
HENRICO
6926 Alder Grove Dr, Henrico; Baker Sonja M to Kennon Tina, $267,500.
629 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Alden Parke Llc to Legault Homes Llc, $200,000.
6 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Wright Dale Erin to Armentrout James S and Candice B, $169,900.
10809 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Xia Fengsheng, $311,775.
11445 Barrington Bridge Ct, Henrico; Faison G Donald Jr and Lynne K to Birmingham Julie D and Marie-Louise, $890,000.
4361 Belfast Rd, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Mohammed Tazuddin, $245,504.
7410 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Vass Dawn Marie to Gruber Eric M, $196,000.
4322 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Taylor Jerry O to Hayes Gerald Lynn, $295,750.
4606 Brad Dr, Sandston; Nash Reginald W to Brown Alan J and Linda J, $243,900.
11125 Braxton Ave, Glen Allen; Barrett Zachary A to Goode Scott and Christy, $289,900.
4311 Broad Hill Dr, Ua, Henrico; Dietrich John I III to Kakish Joseph and Regina Naber, $232,500.
8306 Bronwood Rd, Henrico; Deshazo Janet E to Moncure William B, $270,000.
4009 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Perry Hilton Boyd to Karthiks Properties Llc, $222,000.
4006 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Roberts Scott D and Kelly P, $391,881.
2209 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Patel Bharat, $383,403.
9311 Cason Rd, Glen Allen; Walton Raymond S Jr and J A Lumsden III to Deale Edward T Jr and Daniel W Sekerdy, $269,000.
13001 Chancery Ct, Henrico; Dichek Kelly J to Abad John R and April Taylor, $358,500.
2012 Chartwood Ln, Sandston; Rogers Tina Renee and Richard J Stukes Jr to Postell Lawayne, $241,950.
2012 Cleary Rd, Henrico; Evans James G to Blanford Mildred, $169,950.
8208 Colemant Ter, Henrico; Gregory Robin to Vincent Maurice A and Calandra Y, $358,950.
13616 Cotton Patch Ct, Henrico; Chc Lands Inc to Toussaint Christopher N and Leah A, $265,000.
9734 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Carter Oaks Llc to Mathews Brayden S and Heather E, $380,000.
5313 Cutshaw Ave, Henrico; Sager Gary S and Marilyn B to Montgomery Stephen Christopher III Et Al, $340,000.
427 Dale St, Henrico; Gallagher Richard and Tamia to Bristow Robin and Curtis Claiborne, $176,000.
303 Defense Ave, Sandston; Alley Matthew S to Davis Shanunda Jameka, $204,950.
12338 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Shelnutt Lesley W and Wendy R, $832,214.
10015 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Bowman Kathleen M to Cone Brian and Sara, $205,000.
1720 Early St, Sandston; Donald Ryan A to Quarles Eric Wayne, $183,500.
2002 Elkridge Ln, Henrico; Jimenez Dora to Oliver Talia I, $159,000.
19 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project Homes to Harris Aretha Renee, $165,000.
11520 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
3000 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Robinson Mignon P, $430,315.
3019 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Joshi Anshuman and Sadaf Zaidi, $296,701.
3480 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Exton Robin A to Deitrick James S and Carol K, $405,000.
6406 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Scholder Heidi M to Dale Ronald Stephen Jr, $200,000.
7872 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Granderson Donna to Broaddus Edward Lee Jr, $199,950.
12916 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Kay Janet S to Fitzgerald Matthew J Jr and Trina Krause, $505,000.
210 Garland Ave, Sandston; Golden Amanda P to Flory Jonathan David, $153,250.
11116 Glen Hollow Ct, Henrico; Rinehart Lawrence J and Linda J Cross to Virginia Structural Solutions Llc, $215,000.
1802 Glen Willow Cir, Henrico; Rector Raye Marion to Coulter Eugene M and Barbara T, $303,500.
10536 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Nationstar Mortgage Llc to Veterans Affairs, $258,127.
830 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Clarke Alvin B III and Sara to Harding Andrew Caleb, $199,900.
7417 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Kennon Tina Marie to Escalante Maricela Ortiz, $165,000.
2103 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Bishop Michael L and Jeanne M to Flores Henry Leonel Portillo, $233,000.
3332 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Wh Real Estate Llc, $724,364.
4715 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Beisch Tricia Dawn and William Douglas Jr, $594,623.
4304 Hillbrook Ave, Henrico; Chen Xue Guo to Henley Willa Mae, $218,000.
606 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Schultz Patricia K Trustee to Spangler Jonathan T and Laura C, $520,000.
3024 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Grigsby Jason T to Weiss David, $218,000.
1805 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Ober Jocelyn to House to Home Renovations Llc, $165,000.
2177 Kelly Ridge Rd, Henrico; Thomasson Ronald and Sally to Hardt Elodie M and Christopher R Rhein Jr, $353,000.
10913 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Wynn Barbara J to Hsbc Bank Usa Na, $302,874.
1106 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Lowman Edward D Jr Trustee to Eldridge Debbie P, $165,000.
7508 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Armstrong Robert S Jr and Jo Ellyn to Marks Lisa C, $215,000.
4708 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to He A Gen, $547,500.
5416 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Weaver Suzanne M and Melissa, $401,072.
5209 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Delagrange Taylor D and Macy C Magee to Delagrange Taylor D and Macy C Magee, $319,000.
2209 Loreine's Landing Ct, Henrico; Evans Brian E to Zheng Yin, $820,000.
3313 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Lewis Stephen and Dajhoancia to Johnson Rasheen B and Lisa D, $328,875.
2524 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Benanti Sandra R, $630,975.
5801 Maybrook Ct, Glen Allen; Welch William G and Aletha to Kellerman James K Jr and Shelby M, $415,000.
9613 Mesquite Rd, Glen Allen; Chauhan Kula and Chandra and Buddha to Meng Tianle and Mia Kuier Li, $284,000.
3066 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Bleicher Scott J to Tran Thao Mai Thuy and Kinh, $177,500.
4810 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Bowyer Elizabeth Ellen to Strange Jeffery Fitzpatrick and Hiroko K, $340,000.
9721 Needles Way, Glen Allen; Cox John and Lynn to Dalton Leslie C, $224,950.
3414 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Hill Preston, $215,960.
12428 New Point Dr, Henrico; Ross Eva Marie to Filmanski Marilyn, $219,000.
1103 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Wilson Jeremy F and Stephanie C to Meacham Thomas William and Bailey L Price, $330,000.
5682 Old Elko Rd, Sandston; Jackson Steven B and Christen E to Smith Stuart M Sr, $253,000.
4603 Olney Dr, Henrico; Hungerford Dorothy Smith to Sauls Antonio D and Sharron R, $175,000.
7 Paris Ridge Ln, Henrico; Walters John M and Heidi A Crapol to Crockett William Kelly and Marlene C A, $969,500.
5909 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Michael James G to Maruyama Keith Allen, $259,950.
2309 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc to Fleming Jarene B, $228,000.
906 Pine Ridge Rd, Henrico; Reynolds Ralph S and Melissa to Catlett John B III, $375,100.
2627 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Strickler Charles and D G to Jones Christopher J and Alisa M, $262,500.
1802 Poplar Forest Ct, Henrico; Briones Gilbert A and Louisa C to Burbey Ryan and Amanda, $261,650.
2008 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Bolt Daniel and Jessica Valacer to Walent Matthew Joseph and Mindy, $330,000.
5411 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; 5411 Raleigh Road Llc to Muncy Billy and Kendra Sabo, $180,000.
2312 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Barnes William L Jr and Elizabeth A to Harding Michael B and Eugenia, $250,000.
10901 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Waggoner Kyle Michael and Kara Marie to Ruiz Armando F Lemus, $339,950.
4920 Riverplace Ct, Glen Allen; Snead Nathan and Kathryn to Teixeira Bruno S and Evelyn M P Nunes, $505,000.
2200 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Jackson Adam B to Paca Robert T and Patricia, $215,000.
4336 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen; Tran Duy and Thao to Mai Dieu Canh, $250,000.
2809 Sandy Ln, Henrico; Koren Edward S and Stephanie Mitchell to Walker Donald J, $189,950.
8610 Seldondale Ln, Henrico; Seeley Cynthia Lee to Ozmar Amy M, $291,000.
2018 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Hill Hugh F and S H Holcombe and J B Hill to Carpenter John Mark and Alice, $294,000.
512 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Moore Elizabeth N to Wright Doris C, $317,000.
12315 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Thomas Richard F and Chung Ni Huang to Pyle Vickie L, $176,000.
216 South St, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Byrnes Samuel J, $150,000.
338 Southern Ct, Henrico; Roman Kyle A to Tyler Shaketa S, $185,000.
2603 Stoney Ct, Henrico; Partrea Robert Todd to Tuttle Audra Jo, $219,500.
4008 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lewis Bruce Jr, $398,885.
3909 Three Foxes Dr, Henrico; Eberly Warner F Jr and Debra L to Kichta Samuel P, $247,400.
5004 Thrush Ln, Henrico; Judy Leona K to Napky Debra and Jose C, $161,100.
4024 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Wallace Lori G, $370,086.
4702 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Russ Barbara A to Chung Whoibin and Kyoungshil Jang, $235,000.
12212 Walborough Ln, Glen Allen; Hagood Susan K to Zaro Corey A and Sarah Scott, $429,950.
1108 Waterford Rhye Dr, Henrico; Ayers Walter C and Lynn P to Ewell Jane A, $242,500.
8814 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Dowd Michael and Tiffany to Riley Christopher S, $459,950.
5932 Whitehurst Ln, Ub, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Lyden Melissa J, $274,366.
1416 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gaspar Nelson, $287,011.
1910 Windsordale Dr, Henrico; Capocelli Tina to Young Michael Anthony Jr, $219,500.
8707 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Studebaker Peyton M and Sarah Helen to Grant Gurney Wingate III and Lauren M K, $565,000.
102 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Masonic Home Of Virginia to Geromino Noel, $153,500.
8710 Wytheland Rd, Henrico; Herschler Lauren and Nichole Adeline to Worley Rebecca J, $245,000.
Chesterfield
4417 Adelaide Av; Seay Joanne Allison Et Als to Perez Jimenez L R and Jimenez R, $235,000.
14113 Alcorn Wy; Rinker R D and Rinker R L Trs to Becraft Cynthia Lou, $303,265.
11601 Arbor Highlands Tr; Jeffress Blair to West Sonia M and Thompson S R, $228,500.
3500 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Wilson Cory and Devienne, $311,085.
1307 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Colvin R Christian, $748,843.
7700 Ashlake Cm; Goetschius Dorothy A to Thomas William D Jr, $370,000.
21013 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to White Ivory Michelle, $235,665.
20901 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Avalos Santana and Crone Ashley, $257,955.
3906 Bayreuth Ln; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Tran Diana and Vu Thoai D, $159,900.
5541 Belle Pond Dr; Zelaya Chanel to Harris Tera N, $175,000.
5301 Bemiss Ct; West Matthew J to Gomez Louis M, $268,000.
15843 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bottorff Roger J and Phyllis J, $450,000.
14716 Boyces Cove Dr; Codrey Evelyn Jo Estate to Beck John W and Joi A, $245,000.
8724 Branchs Woods Ln; Thornton Katerina and Charles E to Owens Chaise B and Jodi L, $325,000.
11000 Brandy Oaks Wy; Parr Pauline B to Driscoll Jason M, $355,000.
10206 Brittonwood Dr; Lader Gary R to Taylor Matthew and Taylor M C, $187,000.
8021 Buford Cm; Chapman A M and Neighbour B Trs to Trent James, $180,000.
16654 Cabrio Pl; Main Street Homes to Wholley Christopher L and C E, $421,405.
12618 Capernwray Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hicks Jamar, $589,481.
2101 Carbon Hill Dr; Boykin Bruce H and Jennifer L to Starr Christopher P and Heather, $395,000.
10330 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Velez Eduardo, $358,870.
14730 Charters Bluff Tl; Blankenship Ryan M and Lindsey E to Squier Duane D and Katerine, $397,500.
15742 Chesdin Point Dr; Gripshover Joan A to Jcm III Llc, $310,000.
2708 Cicero Py; Prince Aaron W and Karly E to Marks Michael Scott and Stacey A, $175,000.
14225 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Provo Keith, $329,255.
5609 Cogbill Rd; Monterroso Marcos V to Alvarez Jose M Almonte, $199,950.
9801 Cravensford Lp; D R Horton Inc to Randall Kevin J and Raquel S, $362,000.
553 Crofton Village Tc; Hord Neil to Reinhart Jenifer B, $310,000.
4607 Crosswycke Dr; Galesi Alex and Sabrina to Buoy Kimheng and Sim Sokkha, $419,000.
3650 Curtis St; Berry Tyler D to Johnson Nathaniel T and G L, $230,000.
21326 Deodora Ct; U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr to Webb Tacharo, $170,400.
6924 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brown Glenn Drake and Kathleen T, $351,470.
14925 Distaff Rd; Baltz Mark L and Shannon D Ayers to Sigmon Kara H, $475,000.
7800 Duntrune Dr; Danrich Construction Co Inc to Bell Dwayne E and Beverly R, $545,000.
10921 Eades Ct; Weatherford Howard Bacon to Cummings Riley M, $228,000.
2444 Early Settlers Rd; Jones Gregory and Ruby to Gray Mason A, $349,950.
7011 Egan Pl; Richlynn Prop 7011 Egan Pl Llc to Bragg A J Jr and T N and Edwards S, $189,500.
213 Enon Oaks Ln; Reed David L and Rhonda S to Runnion Cheryl C and Daniel L, $297,900.
12712 Erinton Tr; Babcock Mark and Amy C to Phillips Matthew E and Jillian M, $440,000.
3501 Falstone Rd; Ragland Fransine to Glenn Alexsandra E, $254,500.
7606 Fernway Pl; Foor Wesley C to Hodges Charles T Jr and Barbara, $233,000.
3136 Fielding Rd; Uzzle Thomas S and Barbara to Meyer Kathryn A, $160,000.
13610 Fox Chase Tr; Gruin John S and Melissa S to Lindsay Steven D, $244,900.
8104 Foxcatcher Ct; Walke Nicole and James to Vandall Zachary T, $225,000.
4200 Frederick Farms Dr; Montreal Llc to Billups Ebony S, $229,900.
14719 Goddingham Ct; Carroll Vance M and Lianne E to Keine Kevin M and Christine P, $657,000.
700 Gordon School Ct; Bottoms Christopher L and T M to McBride Christian, $255,000.
3712 Graythorne Dr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Aman Bridget, $675,000.
3402 Green Oaks Ct; Bufford Gwendolyn L to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $210,125.
13625 Grove Pond Dr; Dickey Joseph A and Natalie to Rosato Kelly, $365,000.
8107 Hampton Arbor Pl; Pratt Michael R and Holly K to Dey Timothy and Ryan, $341,500.
7619 Hampton Green Dr; Gelsomini John V and Karen L to Shaw Omar C D, $430,000.
7900 Hancock Farm Ln; Byrd Yvonne D to Smith Kevin Ian and Chelsea L P, $290,000.
5811 Harbour Bluff Tr; Vaughan Barbara J to Cox Richard A and Magdalena, $213,000.
13420 Hensley Rd; Andrews William E to Wells Fargo Bank N A Trustee, $165,000.
4241 Heron Pointe Tr; Mera Jose A to Hurst Christopher M and Diane E, $480,000.
4101 Hilltop Farms Tr; Antonides Bradley and Sheila to Motes Brett L and Kori'lyn J, $195,000.
13909 Howlett Line Dr; Newton Paul L and Barbara L to Johnston Bradley and Heather, $275,500.
8001 Jahnke Rd; Shively Jimmy O Trustee to Moss Rebecca H and Dominguez N, $225,000.
5613 Jessup Meadows Dr; Chan Vanny to Cordor Jeannette, $265,000.
5308 Jessup Rd; Hurley D L Sr and Hurley M M Trs to Le Diana C, $170,500.
13306 Kelham Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Vicars Michael H and Mary Elise, $997,500.
5713 Kings Grove Dr; Bell Nicole D and Van Patten T W to Brown Raymond, $310,000.
7307 Kitchawam Ct; Bank Of America NA to A2zproperty Llc, $192,500.
3831 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Nardell Lisa M, $484,422.
4909 Lakemere Ct; Kosco William J and Ruth M to Skaggs Jerome D Sr and Betty C, $262,500.
8948 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Perez Robert II and Shanice N, $389,124.
4310 Lilking Ct; Ackerman Kimberly M to Golding Dennis L, $251,571.
13312 Little Horn Rg; Newquist Matthew D and Lori S to Deland Joseph D and Barris J M, $229,000.
12000 Lockett Ridge Av; Goraya Asad and Ayesha to Goin Ben C and Katelynn, $204,950.
11312 Lost Parrish Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Norwood John E and Deborah K, $383,050.
9920 Lumlay Rd; Taghikhani Jason A and Rachelle to Glasser Matthew A and Stephanie, $325,000.
12101 Mansfield Tr; Landmark Associates Llc Of Va to Hillary Marcia L, $235,000.
14219 McCabe Dr; Jones James N and Lorie S to Reyes Santos Carlos F, $292,670.
4631 Melody Ct; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Rabi Rafat Sharif, $182,400.
14207 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Parker Christine D, $372,000.
4707 Milfax Rd; Wade Shannon R to Ariza Josue, $161,000.
9206 Miranda Ln; NVR Inc to Foster Odette, $343,715.
2618 Mistwood Forest Dr; Taylor Harvey L to Bryant Zjhvoriah, $226,000.
5506 Mossy Oak Rd; Orlando David L and Loretta M to Jensen Phillip A and Kristin J, $435,000.
13718 Nashua Pl; Kodvawala Shakil to Santana Daygorow and Kristen, $249,900.
13800 Newberg Ln; Kulich Steven B and Melissa M to Larios Leonardo Arias, $315,000.
6407 Nuttall Ct; Poe Lloyd M Investments Inc to Barbour Shane I and Karen, $309,000.
4200 October Rd; Garvey Ginger L to Tyree Mindy B and Fabritz C E, $363,363.
2718 Old Fort Pl; Stevens Todd M and Carrie B to Dickey Thomas E and Shumate A K, $775,000.
3335 Osborne Rd; Setterholm James A Jr and P T to Adams Holding Llc, $155,000.
4719 Pawpans Pl; Givens Mary Ruth to Brown Christopher A Et Al, $240,000.
7424 Pennbrook Ct; Nunnally Jessica Nicole to Jones Sarah L, $199,950.
730 N Pinetta Dr; Berry James M and Dina B to Stuart Kelly M and Garcia W G, $233,500.
2318 Prenoman Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Underwood Laderick V and Alecia, $566,640.
4231 E Prestonwood Av; Call Donna Estate to Shupe Randel and Teresa, $155,000.
1738 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Vess Ronald L and Sun Cha, $304,788.
8418 Pullman Ln; Main Street Homes to Chenault Thomas D V and Kari J, $547,300.
12919 Queensgate Rd; Vlasidis George and Efstathia to Vlasidis James D and Laura E, $325,000.
14106 Ramsey Ct; Jackson James Jr to Gaughan Erica, $317,500.
14912 Rankin Dr; Seiden Jennifer N to Edwards Veronica, $400,000.
10618 Ridgerun Rd; Trent Lynette J to Wilson Michael and Dana, $225,000.
15001 River Rd; Petteway Carol Ray and Tammy L to Burke Charles Z and Christine A, $365,000.
3460 Rossington Bl; Holmes Christopher T and L M to Padgett Nicole J, $274,990.
9005 Royal Birkdale Dr; Piver Dean to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $284,310.
2701 Salisbury Rd; Sonnett John C and Joanne H to McKeiver Brad M and Alisa R, $325,000.
16701 Saville Chase Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Stinson William L Jr and Jillian, $880,031.
3537 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Burnham Sarah R and Robert M, $507,187.
16000 Searchlight Ct; Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Molina Javier Carcamo, $199,900.
8531 Shannon Rd; Lanier Doris H to Ranson Staci Nichole, $225,000.
5404 Sherman Pl; Flynn Paul Michael to Kessler Kelsey T, $203,000.
10830 Shingle Oak Rd; Burnette James E and Melinda L to Robinson Catherine M, $355,950.
5605 Silver Birch Ln; U S Bank Trust NA Trustee to Ver Mex Construction Llc, $222,000.
22510 Skinquarter Rd; Bishop Tammy S to Goetschius Dorothy Ann, $470,000.
8306 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Womble Timothy Jack and Emily G, $354,515.
15020 Southcreek Ct; Browning Kathy Lynn to Outlaw Ovalecia, $229,000.
15048 St Ives Dr; Windswept Development Llc to Spruill Rodney W Jr Et Als, $562,433.
3230 Stone Manor Cr; Cullop-Thompson Anita D Est to Taylor Geraldine M, $219,900.
13321 Stoneway Dr; Fitzhugh Thomas C and Nancy J to Geary John D and Catherine Marie, $288,000.
6901 Summers Trace Tr; Santillo Donald C and Quinn I to Robuste M and Chambers E, $247,400.
5804 Summertree Ct; Shearon Barry G to Finfrock Andrew James, $167,900.
16500 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Athanasiou Peter, $259,055.
16524 Thornapple Al; NVR Inc to Jung Fritz and Morgan, $261,600.
2012 Thorncrag Ln; Boone Charles M and Kasey H to Greene Jonathan P and Lori E, $490,000.
336 Tralee Dr; Hamilton Thomas A and Rosario C to Travis Pamela R, $243,000.
14304 Traywick Dr; Dodd Joshua to Gonzalez Luis Cesar Mancia, $169,000.
16106 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Oberlander Latoya and Brandon, $496,480.
18001 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hoffert R W and Walker-Cruden S, $491,630.
4907 Ventura Rd; Truong Loc Vinh Duc and Melissa to Caldwell Shawn, $175,000.
1517 Wake Av; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Hunter David and Joanne A, $192,000.
1821 Walkerton Rd; Tsivgoulis Ioannis and Chew to Bush Charles R and Erika P, $407,300.
21145 Warren Av; Chandler Marcus A to Kierson Joseph E, $174,250.
1030 Water Beech Rd; Font David and Mera Maria to Barco Joseph R Sr and Jennie H, $430,000.
6740 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Hoyle Walter N and Tharon Tyler, $418,950.
5519 West Bay Ct; Om and Om Management Corp to Hpa Us1 Llc, $286,000.
1010 Westwood Village Wy; Dunn Mary Anderson to Kyner Robert W and Diane E, $220,000.
6519 Wimbledon Dr; Boyd Jesse T and Elise M to Salmeron L S and Agullar T D, $173,500.
7824 Winding Ash Tr; Moore Cheryl A to Marwaha Investments Llc, $181,701.
2510 Woodmont Dr; Berger Malik and Toombs Sara to Ware Aaron M, $302,500.
5900 Zion Ridge Dr; Thomas-Plummer Vernon Tremaine to Page Doris, $235,500.
HANOVER
11279 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Don Burgess, $445,306.
7314 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; Mark E. Breen to Bailey Abigail Anderson, $199,950.
15396 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; Christopher G. Sullivan to Kelli Parker, $478,000.
9152 Brampton Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd Whitley Martin to Timothy M. Binner, $220,000.
8266 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Amy M. Ozmar to Amberlee Nicole Keikilani Bacon, $217,500.
309 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Robert E. Kotrba to James R. DiFrancesco Jr., $435,000.
10428 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Vera L. Houghton, $391,677.
8501 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Cale P. Bargman, $440,154.
7002 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; William Timberlake Alexander, successor trustee to Roy Neal Siler, $300,000.
9213 Cremins Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Andrew Peeler, $474,675.
9232 Denton's Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jacob Miffleton, $408,185.
7253 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Jamison to Mark M. Martin, $165,000.
8265 Elizabeth Ann Drive, Mechanicsville; Sharon R. Angel to Corey Ray Blunt, $320,000.
8293 Ellerson Green Terrace, Mechanicsville; Clay B. Blanton, trustee to Francis Anthony Longaker, $365,000.
12011 Fox Mill Run Lane, Ashland; Elizabeth P. Northcraft to William B. Archer, $370,000.
9176 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Chris Beck, $496,745.
11464 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Raymond E. Scott to Tony Bland, $312,100.
14198 Hollows Drive, Montpelier; Kim Diane Bachmann to Christopher N. Rose, $320,000.
9864 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sherldean H. Jones, $367,271.
9896 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to David Nelson Finch, $349,575.
9908 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kimberly Gale Howard, $366,895.
9271 John Wickham Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Geoffrey S. Langford, $570,000.
908 Kilby Station Road, Ashland; Joshua Just to Priscilla Uhline, $257,500.
9083 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Susan A. Gardner, $477,605.
7819 Longtail Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Heather D. Evans, $440,683.
9381 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; Karen Ellen Stewart to Patrick Winston, $634,679.
7404 Melissa Paige Circle, Mechanicsville; Brandon L. Poarch to Michael J. Reyen, $239,000.
10120 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Adam M. Jante, $523,755.
14229 Millfield Creek Lane, Montpelier; Allen Feldman to Mark Adam Stevenson, $549,950.
9093 Newcastle Drive, Mechanicsville; Tyler Keith Deblieux to Virginia Garrett Fitzpatrick, $310,000.
8626 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; Tracey Forrester McGee to Sydney Brodeur McDonald, $450,000.
14320 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahmoniny Falls LLC to Timothy R. Masten, $469,868.
14348 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Sandro Sartori, $427,065.
7250 Pegway Lane, Mechanicsville; Matthew T. Head to Robert W. Mayo Jr., $257,000.
9076 Pelot Place, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey A. Murray to Francis Daniel Hill Doligosa, $305,000.
16055 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; Walter E. Hoye to John Emerson Hughes, $525,000.
9362 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph H. Saunders to Ashley Renee Jamison, $300,000.
8932 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas East to Suzan K. Hart, $255,000.
6581 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; William H. Woods to Karen Ann Guard, $300,000.
10225 Snap Dragon Road, Mechanicsville; Wayne C. Comer to Stephen A. Dileo, trustee, $240,500.
10353 Spencer Trail Place, Ashland; Audrey L. Kidd to Jessica Vandenberge, $375,000.
8445 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Ashleigh M. Hare to Miguel Angel Macias Juarez, $222,000.
8996 Stywalt Lane, Mechanicsville; Arin R. Powers to Tony L. Garrett, $227,500.
7258 Taunrae Court, Mechanicsville; Brian Patrick Sulser to Amy B. Miller, $244,500.
6198 Westhaven Drive, Mechanicsville; Margaret Hoover to Nicholas F. Eads, $253,900.
9349 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ibn Daleel Shakoor, $488,330.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $596,000.
12282 Yowell Road, Ashland; John A. Lavoie Sr. to Brian D. Fowlkes, $435,000.
POWHATAN
3627 Carter Trent Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Stephen M. Horohoe, $341,700.
435 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Austin M. Montgomery to Mark Bradley Blakeney, $206,000.
2670 Dorset Meadows Drive, Powhatan; Nathan Randolph Snider to Travis M. Dawson, $383,000.
2026 Fairlane Drive, Powhatan; Ronnie Lee Farmer Family Trust to Travis C. Adams, $230,000.
3384 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; Kurt John Mathieson to Derrick J. Whitfield, $430,000.
1446 Loch Gate Path, Powhatan; Emily C. Kohorst to Donald D. Richardson Jr., $360,000.
2345 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Richard W. Corbitt to Jason Stoner, $283,750.
3485 Olivia Lane, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to Sean Pilkenton, $392,350.
3325 Pleasants Road, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to James L. Branch, $273,075.
2125 Scarlett Mill Lane, Powhatan; Donald W. Tackett to Kaleb Gosselin, $235,000.
2973 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Jacob E. Yost to Brandon James Harley, $267,500.
2007 Westwood Court, Powhatan; Katherine C. Davidson to Yvonne A. Klich, trustee, $315,000.
GOOCHLAND
12130 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Arthur N. Muthiora, $520,607.
1869 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Habitat For Humanity of Goochland County Inc. to Lynnette Cook, $150,000.
3843 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Roy Allen Payne to Priscilla P. Nemetz, $195,000.
2980 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Rachel L. Jacobs to John Paul Mullins, $324,175.
1756 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; South River Custom Homes LLC to Vander Warner Jr., $829,053.
1988 Lanes End Drive, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shawn Thomas Peddicord, $530,000.
12152 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Paul W. Schencke III, $475,362.
407 Regina Lane, Richmond; Robert Bray to Niven C. Yhip, $635,000.
2847 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland; Mark Lee Turner, trustee to Justin Hicks, $161,500.
4241 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Moses R. Gentry to Wayne R. Genova, $431,650.
425 Wellfield Road, Manakin Sabot; Geoffrey H. Moses to Gavin D. Jeffs, $820,000.
3002 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Gary W. Shanholtz Jr. to Jane G. Rager, $459,900.
Petersburg
1614 Brandon AVe.; Shirtley A. Norwood to Randolph Burton, $164,000.
1608 Kings Road; Monica Williams Hansley to Joyce Annette Vinson, $169,000.
900 and 910 Sunset Ave.; Brock Parker to Dominique Merritt, $200,000.
DINWIDDIE
7407 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie; James W. Elliott, special commissioner to Davie Kevin Maitland, $190,000.
10405 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Florence J. Nugent to Thea E. Drayton, $219,500.
26929 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Wesley Beard, $267,100.
12301 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie; Joshua Caleb Drouillard to Spencer Thomas Hancock III, $245,000.
12501 Old Stage Road, Petersburg; Cheri L. Smith to Madeleine A. Newton, $165,000.
27750 Troublefield Road, Stony Creek; Julie M. Hopkins to Jeffrey D. Rodriguez, $254,000.
15707 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Jeffrey S. Archer, $295,700.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
208 Homestead Drive; Wynonah W. Thomas to Allen Glasscock, $208,000.
319 Suffolk Ave.; Terry Perry-Tyson to Christy Damrath, $150,000.
12505 White Oak Court; William M. Perkinson to Michael G. Zaweski, $193,500.
HOPEWELL
301 Carriage House Court; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Donald E. Powers, $166,000.
2808 Gordon St.; Lynn S. Denesha to Joanne L. Delvalle, $150,000.
300 Riverside Ave.; Melville Dannehl Aldridge III to William W. Wallace, $325,000.
3210 Vinton St.; Thomas W. Merritt to Anthony Edwards, $260,000.
NEW KENT
3540 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Klug Servicing LLC to Kaj Alexander Bjelstand, $279,950.
10914 Flowering Redbud Drive, Providence Forge; Emmy Lea Corbin to Melissa A. Back, $220,000.
10598 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; James D. Strong Jr., trustee to Robert A. Spence, $229,950.
9101 Old Church Road, New Kent; Keri Wallace to Tony Burns Wood, $202,000.
8800 S Quaker Road, Quinton; David L. Holley to James A. Riggs, $194,000.
7738 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; Joel David Palmer to Marilyn Greenfield, $319,950.
8560 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jason Miller Brumbach Sr., $348,507.
7435 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Thomas Raymond Pike Jr., $360,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
1 acre; Rentals by Stirling LLC to Wisteria Lane LLC, $218,500.
10.0036 acres; Jerry Clayton Heath Jr. to Sammie McQueen, $319,000.
2.25 acres; Arthur D. Chambliss to Par 5 Development Group LLC, $150,000.
28.8 acres; Joseph Anthony Kvasnicka to Farm Life Pets LLC, $200,000.
97.6 acres; Aubrey H. Burrow to William A. Comer Jr., $224,000.
Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12, Block 4, Jefferson Park; Burt Hunter to Candice M. Petterson, $151,000.
Charles city
5.862 acres; Debra L. Jones to Walter S. Paige, $163,500.
Lot 1, Mount Prospect; Mount Prospect LLC to Matthew Balazik, $250,000.
Tract 9, Section B, Warriner Run; Keith Spottswood to Anthony S. Blackburn, $253,000.
AMELIA
2.05 acres; Austin D. Rice to Michael David Stewart, $157,000.
3 acres; Joseph M. Nester to Jennifer J. White, $160,000.
3 parcels; Thomas W. Current, trustee to Billy W. Barton Jr., $631,800.
40,002 square feet; Billy Ray Capps Jr. to Thomas W. Richardson, $166,000.
CAROLINE
16394 Arch Hill Road, Hanover; William C. Kurowski to Robert Hellem, $255,000.
10375 Citation Way, Ruther Glen; Matthew Francis Eak to Gilberto Miranda Jr, $184,000.
26274 Dogwood Drive, Ruther Glen; Nikolis D. Krupicka to Vanessa Lucier, $151,000.
10551 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Jason Campbell to James L. Chapman Jr., $283,909.
106 Justice Drive, Ruther Glen; Josue Alvarez Velez to Clair T. Toles, $223,000.
642 Lake Caroline, Ruther Glen; Tacey Ann Hollinger Bigger, trustee to Andreas Schwarz, $245,000.
294 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Chad V. D'Ambrogi to Shon T. Daniels, $210,000.
10288 Moncure Drive, Ruther Glen; Wanda K. Bolda to Timothy S. Cuffe Jr., $304,000.
7252 Port St., Port Royal; Daniel Proffitt to Steven Eric Taylor, $225,000.
25386 Richmond Turnpike, Ruther Glen; Robert C. Perkins to Thomas Allen Roach, $230,000.
18201 Sparta Road, Milford; Marc W. Roane, trustee to Vichael A. Foxx Jr., $183,000.
643 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Anthony P. Bolding to Raymond D. Williams, $235,000.
CUMBERLAND
22 Ginger Lane, Cartersville; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Gary W. Thompson, $169,000.
495 Plank Road, Farmville; Sterling Investments LLC to Jacob Romaine, $345,000.
1526 Sports Lake Road, Columbia; David C. Foreman, executor to Kenneth Trimmer, $236,000.
KING AND QUEEN
4.9 acres; John Yeary to Joshua D. Shiflet, $192,500.
7 parcels; Dianne B. Rilee, trustee to Susan T. Richardson, $800,000.
KING WILLIAM
172 Choctaw Ridge, King William; James D. Archer to Gerald Gordon, $209,950.
121 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Mickie L. James to Douglas J. Fisher, $230,000.
161 Kentucky Road, West Point; Francis K. Sullivan to Jason Bartlett, $268,000.
76 Oak Creek Lane, Aylett; Matthew B. Rice to Mavrick Fortune, $224,950.
4914 Powhatan Trail, King William; Masters Construction and Home Improvements LLC to Katlyn Smith, $168,500.
4082 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Barry A. Miller, $293,500.
Sussex
13.459 acres; VA-Gov Housing III LP to Chad A. Gauther, $250,000.
147.503 acres; Steven E. Gardner to Phillip B. Whitmore, $189,000.
Parcel; Timbervest Partners III Virginia LLC to Crystal Forest Resources Co., $794,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 2, Jamestown District; 703 Powell St. LLC to T. Kevin Denicola, co-trustee, $585,000.
Lot 60, Strawberry Plains; Easha Juma, heir to Emel Emily Gill, $205,000.
Lots 19-21, West Williamsburg; Chen Huei Liu to Knot & Key Inc., $307,500.
Parcel; BSV Colonial Owner LLC to BBL Current Owner LLC, $7,043,681.
JAMES CITY
112 Alwoodley, Williamsburg; Patricia J. Graham, trustee to Alfred Gray Collins Jr., $385,000.
729 Autumn Circle, Williamsburg; Robert H. Marchbank to Lisa A. Fugate, $179,000.
4509 Basswood Way, Williamsburg; Eugene A. Dutton to Carol A. Burtis, $225,500.
5415 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to David D. Jordan, $379,430.
4224 Boxwood Lane, Williamsburg; Walter Stephen Kasica to Stephen A. Mullett, $275,000.
Building 12, Unit D, Villas at Five Forks; Satoshi Ito, trustee to Birgit R. McCormick, trustee, $340,000.
5418 Centerville Road, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Angel Boites, $284,900.
3712 Cherry Walk, Williamsburg; Sherry West to Robert B. Cornell, $290,000.
4020 Colonial Crescent, Williamsburg; Patrick R. Jones to Tom Rubanyi, $575,000.
3901 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Randall W. Hisle to Erin M. Brice, $207,500.
1828 Cypress Isle, Williamsburg; Robert J. Stonehill, co-trustee to Susan M. Francis, trustee, $1,485,000.
3505 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Barbara H. Barnes to Stefan L. Blum, $510,000.
5124 E Grace Court, Williamsburg; Jeremiah R. Manbeck to Nguyen Oanth T. Nguyen, $318,000.
4376 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to David Lee, trustee, $432,000.
125 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Cason Custom Homes LLC to Ritchie L. Geisel, co-trustee, $576,500.
208 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; Ann Y. McGee to Meridel S. Tallas, trustee, $636,000.
121 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph Patrick Tobola Sr. to Dale M. Hewlett, $254,500.
3640 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Richard L. Hudson to Brian C. Canady, $225,000.
3361 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Michael J. Klinger to Christopher J. Birster, $336,100.
3409 North Chase, Williamsburg; Longhill Properties LLC to TTSB LLC, $675,000.
611 Pettus’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; William Lloyd Welter III, successor co-trustee to Virginia Camille Robinson, $165,000.
4448 Powhatan Crossing, Williamsburg; Hoyt R. Davenport to Pascal D. Thibeault, $285,000.
301 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Audrey J. Lovell, $227,750.
5002 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Susan C. Ruff, $338,500.
1505 Prosperity Court, Unit 72, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Matthew Branden Guth, $260,233.
121 Rich Neck, Williamsburg; Mark C. Bundy Jr. to Jonathan Matthews, $441,500.
1628 River Edge, Williamsburg; Dorothy A. Margolin, trustee to Kenneth Christopher Hayer, $565,000.
5228 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Brian J. Richardson to Bradley Scott Dallman, $319,000.
108 Sandy Point Ridge, Williamsburg; James C. Moody to Elizabeth J. Stamper, $455,000.
4320 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Hayla Danelle Remines, $197,650.
345 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Anne Q. Bigford to Derek P. Hanak, $215,000.
4243 Siena Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Paul F. Spraggs Jr., $325,640.
2947 Snuggles Court, Toano; Israel Davila Carrillo to Charles Alphonso Holiday Jr., $225,000.
303 Stonehouse Road, Williamsburg; Helena S. Mock, successor co-trustee to Gary R. Costanzo, $365,000.
2403 Swilkens Bridge, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Anne Green to Michael C. Wolcott, $174,000.
7615 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Timothy Neill, $244,000.
4908 Trailview, Williamsburg; Thomas R. Warren to Andrea G. Catasus, $375,000.
4810 Village Walk, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Christopher Tallaksen, $372,009.
106 Warrens Pond Road, Toano; Dawn M. Razer, executor to Patrick E. Matthews, $200,000.
103 Wellington Circle, Williamsburg; Ronald B. Kirby, trustee to Justin M. Mangold, $283,250.
6519 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to William C. Johns, $395,000.
6527 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Thomas Joseph Cahill, $504,350.
