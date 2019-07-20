The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

815 N 27th St; Robinson Alexander Rhonda to C and L Inc, $296,000.

803 W 28th St; Sobon Aimee L and Sarah E to Williams Gera R, $255,000.

607 N 32nd St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Merrick Tagore Alex M, $390,698.

921 N 33rd St; Watchtower Homes to Le Tenoux Ruby Claire, $385,500.

507 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Rupinski Erik W and Elise W, $828,238.

110 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Dodson C W Ming and Shelley E Y to Shank Jonathan Paul, $420,000.

3008 Barton Ave; Nelms Wesley A and Michelle J to Semmens Donald A, $279,000.

400 Beaufont Hills Dr; Denis Brunel and Brian Dillistin to Bethea Carolyn, $155,000.

3500 E Broad Rock Road; Nordheim Steven L to Paige Melissa Anne, $168,000.

5111 Caledonia Road; Haith Mark A and Tegan C to Berggren Kiera N, $301,000.

1708 W Cary St, U4; Cary Mill Place Llc to Hale Patrick J, $320,000.

8920 Cherokee Road; Shreve Dan F Jr and Amanda W to Croston Jennifer and Paul, $355,910.

413 Chimborazo Blvd; Johnston Kyle H to Maragos William, $519,950.

213 E Clay St; Howlette Partners I Llc to Mtjw Llc, $448,000.

3262 Cliff Ave; Jeffries Sandra L to Fisher Andrew J, $158,900.

5302 Dorchester Road; Cox Peter N to Shanks Stephen R, $374,000.

3005 Edgewood Ave; Gilyard Lucy B to 3005 Edgewood Land Trust, $150,000.

1106 Eggleston St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Turner Ebonie J, $185,000.

4110 Fitzhugh Ave; Peregrine Properties Llc to Vsh Investments Llc, $375,000.

1123 Floyd Ave; Rogoff Richard to Site Works Inc, $400,000.

2510 E Franklin St; K and L Sales Llc to Golding Jessica M, $405,350.

6607 Glyndon Lane; Maslo Michael F to Smith David C, $216,000.

2711 W Grace St; Clark C Robert and Sallye R to McGovern Sheila, $462,950.

2804 Griffin Ave; Deane Rachael C to Firestone Amanda Leigh, $285,000.

5805 Grove Ave, 2b; McKenzie Holdings Llc to Faus Michael E, $940,000.

301 N Hamilton St, Ue; Norvell Frank C Jr to Whelchel Amanda Mills, $220,000.

1723 Hanover Ave, U5; Hollander Matt to Beckwith Richard E, $610,000.

5525 Jahnke Road; Chapman Ramona Rose to Vargas Liliana A, $179,900.

1720 Kemper St; Nguyen Dung and Kieu Bui to 3063 Hull Street Llc, $278,000.

4811 Kensington Ave; Stratton William M Trustee to The Nolde Company Inc, $211,000.

8 N Lombardy St; Howell Brandon to Adler Alan M and Barbra B, $355,000.

5308 Marian St; Freestone Properties Llc to Winn Damian Anthony, $234,500.

613 Mayfair Ave; Rothenberg Getty A to Coleman David Warren, $690,000.

3207-1/2 Monument Ave; Williams M Jarrett to Bella Holdings Llc, $1,150,000.

3026 Moss Side Ave; Tx Capital Trust 00005 3026 to Donohue James D, $179,900.

2907 Noble Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Pechin Maritza Elena Mercado, $499,950.

10049 Oldfield Dr; Reager William E and Anna M to Calhoun Alice E, $277,500.

3925 Park Ave; Coleman Scott T and Catherine S to Feldmann John W and Lauren P J, $515,000.

451 Patrick Ave; Aslam Muhammad to Rahatt Antoine J, $214,950.

1200 Porter St; Manchester Green Llc to Fields Randolph and Caren C, $485,799.

1309 Porter St, U404; Porter Street Llc to Yapur Diego A, $192,500.

1915 Rosewood Ave; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to Strange Matthew, $274,000.

3417 Sherbrook Road; Callaway Steven A and Connor to Squares James Richard III, $247,000.

4141 Southaven Road; Moore Judith W to Swink Scott and Jessica, $358,000.

5322 Stokes Lane; River City Estates Llc to Sklut Alex, $199,000.

3206 Stuart Ave; 3206 Stuart Avenue Llc to Appich Charles William IV, $500,000.

6729 Stuart Ave; Jones Dutch Meade to Austin Ryan and Derby Lauren, $335,000.

421 Stuart Cir, Upl-F; Ricdl1 Llc to Bussey Dennis R, $400,000.

9 Tapoan Road; Merriman Sarah C to Nine Tapoan Residence Revocable, $2,500,000.

1906 Texas Ave; Hagen Tony to Nash Rentals Llc, $191,500.

2210 Venable St; Selling N Richmond Llc to 2210 Venable St Llc, $195,000.

1919 Wilmington Ave; Murgai Nikhil to Hart Grady Warner, $234,500.

3160 Zion St; Ridgepoint Holdings Llc to Paden Soliel C, $165,000.

HENRICO

2041 Airy Cir, Henrico; 2mr Llc to Short Neal Crenshaw, $179,950.

4000 Alder Grove Ln, Henrico; Eldridge Emily E and Stephen D to Azizi Jahed J and Afifa, $270,000.

622 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Royal Dominion Homes Inc to Takkellapati Ramesh and Lalitha Vikram, $674,208.

11600 Autumnwood Way, Glen Allen; McGarry Michael T and M I to Xiong Qu and Hemin Yang, $425,000.

900 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Giles Nicholas James and Allison Elizabeth, $795,000.

300 Beechwood Dr, Henrico; Giles Nicholas J and Allison E to Smith Christopher David and Sarah K Quinn, $751,500.

10617 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Vajja Harish B, $365,000.

10625 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Bond Barbara S and Leslie G Austin, $386,470.

11929 Blandfield St, Henrico; Marrs Pamela M and William R to Quach Minh and Diep Kim Luong, $375,000.

9503 Bonanza St, Henrico; Hall Cynthia P and Patricia P Rackley to Khaleghi Nicole Renee and Jennifer M Gary, $210,000.

2419 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Rrst Llc to Passaris Mary K, $194,330.

3914 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Stebner Reinhard W to Jones James and Rachael, $390,000.

120 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Veterans Affairs to Kelly John L and Gail P, $237,000.

1605 Cedar Grove Ter, Henrico; Montalvo-Radley Judith to Horn Denny, $288,500.

3 Chapaqua Dr, Henrico; Hall Howard L Jr and Fc Trst to Barrick Laura S and John Houston, $600,000.

2008 Cleary Rd, Henrico; 2008 Cleary Llc to Jones Elizabeth M, $184,000.

11601 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Park Hyun S to Gray Johnny J Jr, $520,000.

2102 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; King Stephanie M to Signorelli Christopher, $188,000.

10512 Creston Rd, Glen Allen; Buccini Ana M to Veterans Affairs, $210,125.

504 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Rowsey Eva Maria W to Anderson Samuel E and Kacie L, $164,950.

1719 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Brothers Carl Rudolf to Friedline Jarrod, $150,000.

8303 Eden St, Henrico; Fields Dorothy W Trustee to Inthanvong Insong, $220,000.

11056 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $195,000.

10704 Estelle Ct, Glen Allen; Whelpley Christopher E and Robin L to Chan Dai Fu J Et Al, $339,500.

107 Forest Ave, Henrico; Marathon Real Estate Mgmt Group Llc to Barlow Hannah W and Emily B, $150,000.

728 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Sreenivasamurthy Nataraja Halebeedu, $593,153.

7303 W Franklin St, Henrico; Peterson Rita P Estate to Farah and George Properties III Llc, $255,000.

549 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Cosme Natasha W to Face John G and Barbara J Vosmik, $350,000.

2413 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Slough David M and Julie R, $544,279.

3428 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Hicks D Scott Trustee to Branch Tracy H, $236,850.

5214 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Singh Shailender, $355,707.

5220 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Gudena Chandragupta, $390,022.

3007 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Ayala Jose Ramon R and Mauricio Iglesias to Marin Marin Rosa M and Diaz Juan V, $243,000.

8716 Greycliff Rd, Henrico; Tobin Conrad Wilson Estate to Hoag Elia Marie and Trevor Wayne Holmes, $220,000.

2832 Guyana Dr, Henrico; Spector Kevin to Cook James A II and Kathleen A, $266,000.

2528 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Lai Yupeng and Sa Li to Sial Mohnish Sunil and Rebecca L Askey, $356,800.

7618 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Cunningham Jennifer Ann to Boyer Robert Caleb and Michelle P, $400,000.

7115 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Lucas M Investments Llc to Whitaker Latonya M, $299,000.

9109 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Owens Cecilia F and Patrick J F and C F H to Easter Taylor, $219,000.

10016 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Vosmik Barbara J to Dwyer Thomas E, $188,900.

708 Keats Rd, Henrico; Aldredge James B Jr and Carolyn W to Curry R Scott and Dickson Johnston Bedell, $219,450.

5908 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Cash Christopher L and Holly K to Nyffeler Paul and Michelle Hamm, $730,000.

10534 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Carter Robert A and Mary E to Abduljabbar Louay A, $245,000.

2956 Layne Ct, Henrico; Mbr Business Trust to Buccola Benjamin and Veronica A, $340,000.

5329 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Kelley Stephen M and Tara N Boulier to Swanson John M and Iswarya R, $331,000.

9504 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Perlman Benjamin and Naomi Iguchi to Cosby Jason and Laura, $392,000.

1231 Man-O-War Ct, U1106, Henrico; Durham C Allen Trustee to Peaden Paula L Trustee, $448,000.

2910 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Berry Evan Trent to Goldsby Joseph Charles and Mary Katherine, $150,000.

8005 Megan Way, Glen Allen; Clement Christopher J and Heather M Grubb to Kenney Howard L, $235,000.

2211 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Young Laura Wilkinson to Phillips Jillian, $210,000.

9504 Mesquite Rd, Glen Allen; Pezeshcan Alexander R and Brittany B to Caine Kevin Joseph and Katy Noell Bailey, $294,950.

3027 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Bidgood Bethany R to Hadjivelieva Nourdjan, $177,500.

5100 Monument Ave, U309, Henrico; 5100 Monument Llc to McMartin Geralyn C Trustee, $268,500.

12424 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Jeanrenaud Guy James and Dorothy Alice Tru to Chung Quyen My, $330,000.

2400 Mundy Ct, Henrico; Llewellyn Robert M and Stacy A to Swauger Jessica A, $292,000.

7271 Narrowridge Rd, Henrico; Connelly Karla M to Bennett Sara, $215,000.

5620 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robinson Sheryl Y, $259,985.

7209 Oakmere Ct, Henrico; Lewis Derek D to Mallory-Thompson Shameka T, $284,000.

3800 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Gayton Properties Llc, $1,147,500.

3816 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Gayton Properties Llc, $1,147,500.

1421 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Gsp Associates Llc to Kunapuli Siva and Jaya Deepika, $283,000.

1001 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Babb Paul C to Oliver Paul Scott and Donna C Carlin, $225,000.

6000 Oxbury Ct, Glen Allen; Zhao Mingbo and Qiuyue Yang to Jahangiri Ali and Gwendolyn, $646,000.

4912 Park Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Masucci Renee P Newton to Nemeth Michael J and Michelle E Zavage, $485,000.

2001 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Warren David S and Angel E to Perez Jesus A and Gabriela Leon-Perez, $241,000.

9615 Peppertree Dr, Henrico; Armentrout Viki L to Thim Pat and Thoeun, $319,400.

12300 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Mapp Kay M Trs to Carlson Erick B and Rachel, $330,000.

1818 Poplar Green, Henrico; Smith Michele D to Cary Rachael L, $194,000.

1785 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Sunderlin Mary S to Gordon Carol, $193,000.

1500 Ridge Rd, U48, Henrico; Long Irene K P to Lee Ho Yuel and Yeon Hee Choi, $155,500.

12009 Robson St, Henrico; Lui Hsun to Bank Of America Na, $301,000.

1602 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; O'Berry Herbert W and Mary to Bank Of America Na, $191,260.

2914 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Corbin Jonathan C and Christina F to Ganzert Kurt C, $166,000.

306 Sandalwood Dr, Henrico; Sanford Nicole M and Timothy R to Treharne Andrew C and Sarah C, $710,000.

10338 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Le Patrick and Minh Hang to Abdullah Ehsan and Fatima, $375,000.

44 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; McCann Kamilah R to Belviso Victoria L, $192,500.

4701 Snowmass Rd, Glen Allen; Accomando Suzanne and Victor J Vuturo Jr to Windsor Gina R, $395,000.

9712 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Belotti Jonathan E to Short David Preston, $150,000.

1338 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Delfyette Danielle and Carol Grant, $235,305.

1342 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Brooks Norman J, $239,575.

1350 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Lambert Jonathan and Kaitlyn G McAnally, $237,700.

1919 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Loftis Erik H to Loftis Erik J, $300,000.

8573 Strath Rd, Henrico; Marathon Real Estate Mgmt Group Llc to White Douglas W Jr and Rachel K, $204,900.

108 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Walton Richard Phillip and Harnella to Johnson Roderick L and Joyce, $260,000.

8962 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Eager Joshua K to Melton Brent A and Monica J Johnston, $523,800.

204 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Smith Corey L and Shanay F Williams to Veterans Affairs, $186,591.

2906 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Ingram Charles and Amy R to Igweike Ikechukwu, $185,000.

9128 Townsend Park Dr, Glen Allen; School Michael F and Kathleen C Trustee to Huang Zhi Ming, $480,000.

2617 Trickling Brook Ct, Henrico; Swanson Maria A to Swanson Larry L and Lori, $230,000.

12219 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Toomey Matthew L and Aimee S to Glover Jacob Freeman and Jennifer Louise, $580,000.

7112 Walford Ave, Henrico; Smajlagic Kasim and Elvina to Talley Jeaneen T, $192,000.

6340 Walnut Forest Ct, Henrico; Cherry Noel and Wanda Y to Johnson Trayanna S and Donald L Taylor Jr, $189,000.

303 Washington Ct, Henrico; Sale Richard D and Catherine L to Johnson Warren L and Latoria L, $199,000.

1516 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Plageman Jason M and Debra F to Short Jody and Stephen Anonick, $295,000.

9 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Burke Brian O and Julia L to Taylor Rawleigh W D IV and Polly Marshall, $796,000.

12716 Westin Estates Dr, Glen Allen; Mariotti Clayton L and Kelly M to Steward Michael G and Bobbie Jo, $770,000.

251 Wind Haven Ct, U0206, Henrico; Warden Tonora G to Schwartz Thomas J Jr, $187,000.

2501 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; Dickinson Marc R and Michelle Humphrey to Khalil Samir K and Seham S, $222,000.

4607 Winterset Pl, Glen Allen; Leonard David T and Danielle F to Smajkan Arnela and Halil Ahmetovic, $359,000.

7221 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Garone Cindy L to Burton Kenny D, $150,000.

8423 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Burton Todd M and Misty D to Perdue Charles Taylor Et Al, $309,000.

Chesterfield

11500 Adventure Hill Ln; Main Street Homes to Sullivan Thomas E and Jean N, $540,620.

8201 Aldera Ln; NVR Inc to Bell Regina and Ramon, $529,943.

2906 Amherst Ridge Wy; Snead Stephen to Nadal Juan, $259,900.

7530 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Cross Janet M, $361,613.

7540 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Jarrett Joseph L, $320,442.

20803 Attucks Dr; Five Star Construction Llc to Moore Christopher A, $157,000.

21000 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to McKenzie Franklin J Jr and T A, $235,990.

21006 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Hernandez Victor Danel, $256,075.

12901 Bailey Valley Dr; NVR Inc to Onieal Janet C, $407,928.

5501 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Everett A C and Restrepo Alan, $318,775.

5537 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Madden Bobby R and Tamara W, $375,485.

2262 Banstead Rd; Longest Gregory T and Elizabeth to Wheeler Jeffery O and Elizabeth, $498,000.

13013 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Tamo Tala Innocent Jules, $414,650.

601 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Jones Sean C and Kendra, $456,293.

5005 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Jackson James Sr and Trinamarie, $259,700.

5436 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Kidwell Alexandra Leigh, $297,215.

8007 Black Isle Ct; Taylor Robert D and Carol A to Roddy John J and Shirley L, $425,000.

13436 Blue Heron Lp; Hrehovchak Jeffrey M and Maria C to Critzer Randolph T and Judy, $505,000.

14711 Boyces Cove Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Benhamed Ali, $159,000.

9724 Brading Ln; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Tran Kha and Tran Khanh, $272,000.

7711 Breaker Point Ct; Sands Joni D and Platts Carol L to Kronzer Christopher L II and N, $198,000.

9512 Brocket Dr; Hensley Fonze C III and R L to Jones Kendall A, $202,500.

4513 Brookridge Rd; Arch Capital Partners Llc to Byrne Alexander and Ashleigh, $209,950.

9401 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Jude Stacie Lavonne, $432,859.

1310 Burlington Rd; Woods William J to Balestino Chelsea E and Matthew, $242,900.

3625 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to O'Donnell Martha Lancaster Tr, $801,713.

15707 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Wang Chenyu and Cao Qian, $425,023.

13800 Cannonade Ln; Muto Wesley L to Arvidson Toriann Ellen, $218,500.

6906 Carden Park Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Nottingham Jeremy C and E H, $520,000.

9407 Cascade Creek Ln; Guilford Hillary I to Rainey Herman, $329,000.

13705 Cedar Cliff Tr; Smg Chester Llc to Weaver Timothy H and Allison L, $242,500.

13300 Cedar Creek Rd; Pope Mark to Maner Matthew T, $215,000.

4935 Centralia Rd; Smith E M and Viglietta T A to Wood Sterling N Jr and Sims S S, $269,950.

5501 Chatmoss Rd; Bastian Toni A to Hall Elizabeth Anne, $250,000.

2700 Chislet Dr; Builder Funding Llc to Buckner Glen G and Darlene D, $329,055.

4510 Clairton Rd; Liker Daniel S Sr and Lori Anne to Landaverde J A P and Moya D C L, $178,000.

3601 Cogbill Rd; Coleman Jonathan Et Al to Jordan Yeymy D M and Mayen W J C, $195,000.

6633 Commander Rd; Robinson Mabel R to U S Bank Trust N A Trustee, $194,103.

1021 Copperglow Rd; Shupe Ian A and Kelli M to Schmitz Conner R, $210,000.

3001 Cove Ridge Rd; McAulay Charles to Koch Michael A Jr and Rachel L, $280,000.

7400 Crathes Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gracik Ron and Gina R, $462,003.

329 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Edmondson Tammy, $284,195.

6823 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to McGary Beverly, $359,170.

6013 Daleshire Dr; Daleshire Land Trust (The) to Charles Cynthia, $195,000.

13903 Deer Thicket Ct; Collins Donald Lee Et Al to Zagurski Brittany, $193,500.

7407 Dell Dr; C-1 Solutions Llc to Murphy Ryan T, $160,505.

14331 Denby Tr; Schulze Matthew D and Lucie G to Babic Jaime M and Zeljko, $392,500.

7025 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wolstenholme Polly Judith, $317,950.

7606 Dunollie Dr; Ridout Construction Llc to Dossie Jonathan L and Margaret A, $437,500.

17500 Elko Rd; Barrington John W and Laura F to Acree Vince and Murphy Kim, $315,000.

15118 Endstone Tl; Gregoire Development Corp to Rhoades A J and Rhoades K L, $682,815.

200 Farnham Dr; Mason C L Jr and Mason L W Trs to Davis Jerome Jr and Christina A, $319,000.

13906 Fawnhope Ln; Sm Richmond Llc to Cifelli Joseph A and Pamela M, $365,000.

3017 Fielding Rd; Fontaine Andrew N to Barden Timothy A Jr, $163,500.

6002 Fox Grove Ct; Clark Roger B and Donna S to Laiche Michael F and Mary Ruth, $355,000.

6030 Fox Grove Pl; Overman M and Overman D Trustees to Forte Amanda L, $349,000.

1211 Frameway Rd; Bank Of America N A to Sowers John Mark, $175,875.

9836 Garden Grove Ct; Mooney Marlene Marie to Jones Earl R and Sherry D, $297,450.

15801 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Anderson Robert B and Valerie S, $591,987.

13206 Gate Post Ct; Potter Karen R to Chaoul Gabriel S, $165,000.

8900 Glen Royal Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cedor Philip R and Caitlin Joy, $399,950.

8919 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mizelle David and Tawanda L, $544,530.

8411 Graves Rd; Zuleta Edgar to Dory Elliott D, $177,000.

5815 Harbour Hill Pl; Fleurent Birgit A Et Als to Smith Estela T, $665,000.

1412 Hardwood Pl; Duncan David W and Teresa W to Saathoff John M and Shupe K M, $309,500.

1504 Headwaters Rd; Signorelli Patricia to Signorelli Vincent M, $175,000.

14515 Houghton St; Taylor Jeffrey A and Elizabeth J to Conroy Brittany J, $302,900.

9100 Hull Street Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Garcia Inocente, $160,000.

5400 Karma Rd; Morando Paul and Holly K to Smith David M, $270,500.

730 Koyoto Ct; Lopez Debra D Estate to Wells Fargo Bank N A Trustee, $216,000.

10600 Krenmore Ln; Donald Julie D Trustee to Cole Richard and Jeanette, $480,000.

6907 Lake Caroline Dr; Krevy Joshua M and Cathy A to Frazier Fletcher and Jordan S, $235,000.

539 Lawford Ln; Smith Leah C to Caruthers J C Et Al Trustees, $259,995.

13821 Lawing Dr; Liberty Homes Inc to Torres Medina E M and Torres R G, $192,500.

6617 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Taylor Timothy and Ann, $421,321.

3501 Ludgate Rd; Flores German U and Molly E to Ruedy Joseph J and Monica A, $190,000.

11100 Lyndenwood Dr; Williams Marshall C and D H to Glomb Matthew and Katarina, $375,000.

12106 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Bonbright John M and Carol A to Williams Mary Lynn, $340,000.

3621 Markey Rd; Nussbaum D W and Weston L L Jr to Byrum Thomas and Samantha, $209,950.

14205 Martinet Xg; Dawson Andrea and Michael R to McKinney Chadwick G, $285,000.

10624 Michmar Dr; Joshua-Brunson Merle to Fenner Grady Jr and Shirley L M, $376,000.

7836 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Jacquez Henrietta, $253,000.

9337 Mission Hills Ln; Layman Elwood D and Chloe L to Kirk Dani B, $335,000.

2406 Mitchells Mill Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to George Kiran G and Worley C R, $733,498.

11925 Mountain Laurel Dr; Gulley Russell J and Betty H to Rudasill Christopher and K, $317,000.

13724 Mountcastle Rd; Penn Jerome T and Jacquelin E to Snead Stephen M, $283,360.

16000 Newham Xg; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Webb Ann M and Seymour Shayne A, $420,000.

3400 Oakmeadow Ln; Davis Angela L to Moyes Matthew H and Meredith L, $220,000.

7600 Oban Dr; Cade Jason Thomas and Carolyn F to Stevens Anthony R and Millicent, $500,000.

6304 Old Wrexham Pl; Baisey Paul L to Matthews Steven G Et Al, $250,000.

4107 Paces Ferry Rd; Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Nufio Gerson A Guerra, $195,000.

9830 Pampas Dr; King Joseph and Durbin Regina L to Forrest Michael L and Martha E, $224,950.

5424 Pineland Rd; Brooks Alita to Orihuela Reyna A and Cruz P S, $163,258.

3819 Pretty Ln; Jones Carolyn Lewis to Dajeu Hortense, $159,000.

2006 Providence Creek Tl; Witherspoon Ronald A Sr to Nabi Modasar and Iqbal Natasha, $220,000.

2012 Providence Creek Tl; Skipper Shelly R to Mack Kimberly R, $210,000.

3610 Quail Meadows Pl; Van Horn Robert L and Marilyn F to Richlynn Prop 3610 Quail Mead, $230,000.

8109 Queen Scot Dr; Dentler Jeffrey W and Carol B to Christian Angelia Tomikka, $210,000.

13507 Queensgate Rd; Filicko Cathy A to Lovern William Brent Trustee, $335,000.

9432 Reams Rd; Alexander William H and J W to Urbina Jonathan S and Siny, $187,500.

10118 Redbridge Rd; Manuel Patrick B to Handley C W and Courtney, $166,000.

12241 Richmond St; Richmond St Llc to Estremera William Jr and J V, $255,000.

5201 Rock Harbour Rd; Hinton Michael G and Suzanne K to Kapp John J IV and Lynze K, $330,000.

1714 Rockcrest Rd; Master Improvements Inc to Duarte M D P and Beilhart J F, $374,000.

11006 Rockledge Rd; Campbell Hassell S and Melanie S to Palacios Lara Mario S, $224,900.

12100 Rotunda Ln; Cameron Scott and Jacqueline M to Hirani Imran A and Lalani Neha H, $385,000.

13910 Sagewood Tc; Harris Stuart Alan to Udeh Udeh, $180,000.

6019 Sailors Creek Dr; Virginia Craft Homes Inc to Mao Jason, $180,000.

10348 Sandy Ridge Dr; NVR Inc to Lomax Damon and Cherry, $341,265.

4925 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Davis Jeffrey S and Cynthia T, $590,535.

10213 Sarah St; Crum Julie K to Blanchette S A and Jacobson N J, $178,000.

7712 Secretariat Dr; Leibman Lisa J to Pittard Donald Allen Jr, $227,500.

8324 Shagreen Ct; Chupp Carole and Craig to Juarez E J A and Ascencio M A, $375,000.

9100 Shawonodasee Rd; Hedges Benjamin A and Carla S to Griffin M J and K F and Griffin J, $195,000.

9711 Shiloh Dr; Aiken H L and Aiken S F Trustees to Lawson Michael S Jr, $165,000.

13702 Shirlton Ct; Opilla Steven G and Marianne T to McKey Joseph H Jr and Christen, $320,000.

5613 Silver Birch Ln; Kirchberg Daniel J and Mary Ann to Ziadeh Joseph M, $275,000.

7118 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Robertson Michael Et Als, $648,034.

7206 Silverthread Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hayes Christopher A and Lisa M, $737,632.

17706 Silverthread Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hughes Andrew and Kathryn, $669,203.

5530 Spoke Ct; Jbj Investments Llc to Reed-Bryant K A and Bryant D A, $194,500.

14200 Spotted Coat Ct; Goggin Ryan D and Buchanan B N to Bozard M T and Bozard W L Trs, $205,000.

15055 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Andino Elsy M and Delcid A M, $430,167.

8017 Stiles Rd; Nunnally Sally A to Witkamp Greg and Anne, $228,000.

3607 Stoney Ridge Rd; Four Cs Services Inc to Clarke Robert M, $269,900.

4809 Stornoway Dr; Humphrey Mary L Estate to Higgs Alastair M, $205,000.

2901 W Strathmore Rd; Sharpe John W Jr to Aguilar Nelson A and Aguilar M A, $170,000.

9031 Sugar Hill Pl; 7 Cottage Lane Homes to Reager William E and Anna M, $332,500.

15536 Sultree Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nguyen Ly Huong and Debra Lynn, $529,090.

900 Sun Valley Wy; NVR Inc to Vero Maria A P E Et Als, $327,775.

8561 Sunview Ln; Grady James E to Saunders William and Sandra, $261,500.

10901 Surry Rd; Hoffman Gloria J Estate to Guilbeaux Adam S, $204,500.

8306 Tatterton Tl; Sok Simakara and Genalyn D to Brown Teresa, $299,950.

10010 Terri Lynn Ct; Schleicher Thomas G to Kelley Llc, $197,500.

16705 Thornapple Rn; Hhhunt Homes L C to Taylor Dillon D and Sarah, $314,745.

8112 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Spires Robert and Amy D, $394,810.

8419 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sims Adam C and Stephanie N, $496,981.

10805 Tracker Ct; Byrnside Anthony S and Jessica H to Fracker Joshua, $200,000.

5624 Trail Ride Dr; Roberts Christopher W and Robin to Dunville Robert M III and E L, $435,000.

2100 Tulip Hill Dr; Perkinson Homes Inc to Crosby Bryan P and Catherine T, $743,389.

1119 Twilight Ln; Him Chansopheap to Escobar Adelson, $190,000.

6419 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Lukanich Brian J and Lori, $450,092.

15519 Twisted Cedar Ct; Le Leyna Queenie to Schaffer Courtney Et Al, $265,000.

1530 Unison Dr; Richmond Terry L and Tammy A to Hutchinson R E and Kelly L E, $227,500.

7026 Velvet Antler Dr; Tankersley Jessica L to Dawson Nicol Manoley, $192,900.

4400 Village Creek Dr; Thai Wenther and Baokuei to Smith Maurice and Smith Bettie M, $295,000.

13600 Village Ridge Dr; Rai Simran and Mall Savita to Fenta Asfaw and Mengesha S T, $260,000.

14412 Walthall Dr; Luffsey Ronald R to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $213,000.

13001 Walton Bluff Ct; Wyatt Gary M H and Jacqueline to Idan Ohad and Schryver Kerrie, $465,000.

14809 Watermill Lake Tl; Whay Susan C to Roberts Dana S and Christopher D, $237,000.

1201 Westwood Village Ln; Grafton Rosemary to Zgorski Susan L, $265,000.

8415 Whirlaway Dr; Thompson Willie C and Frances C to Bui Kimem Thi and Nguyen Hanh T, $240,000.

8801 Whistling Swan Rd; Selz Bryan K and Loretta D to Bishop Robert G and Linda L, $612,000.

7430 Wild Senna Tr; Gardner Davis W and Linda R to Russell Javarro, $390,000.

15607 Willowmore Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Agboola Olugbenga, $610,000.

4954 Winding Branch Rd; Randall Ashlee B to Hinton Michael G and Suzanne K, $420,000.

6819 Winters Prey Tl; Cahill James F and Jeanette M to Stechman Craig and Janeen, $455,000.

3611 Wood Dale Rd; Ritz Edward J Jr to Saldivar Matthew, $219,000.

2306 Wooded Oak Pl; Reid Timothy J and Wendy M to Perkinson Tara H, $510,000.

14430 Woodleigh Dr; Evans David S and Kim F to Blackwell Yolanda R, $309,900.

5600 Woods Walk Rd; Evans Lisa A to Parker Home Investments Llc, $177,000.

11012 Wooferton Ct; Gillespie Carey J and Hope E to Love That Home Llc, $334,100.

17405 Wynstone Park Ln; Smith Michael J and Christine A to McNeal James D and Lodge Donna L, $257,250.

14601 Yarcombe Rd; Jordan Jason and Reia to De Jesus Robert J and Bethany L, $430,000.

7212 Yatesdale Dr; Liberty Homes Inc to Moleins William J, $190,675.

HANOVER

8425 Angela Nicole Lane, Mechanicsville; Dale G. Mullen to William Paris III, $266,500.

7279 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Frank F. Beal to Brandon Stevens, $152,500.

9088 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher T. Laflame to Samuel H. Smith, $210,000.

9070 Barbette Court, Mechanicsville; Brandy L. Peters to Bernard Arnoldi Jr., $405,000.

7215 Battalion Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin L. Hamilton to Christopher T. Laflame, $330,000.

15456 Beaverdam Lane, Beaverdam; Joshua R. Zubris to Patrick Brian Bailey, $394,000.

14995 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Benjamin Emmanuel Alexander, $503,233.

13634 Blanton Road, Ashland; William D. Reichert to Timothy J. Nelligan, $287,500.

13253 Blooming Lilac Drive, Ashland; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Danny L. Cridlin, $699,950.

8982 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Catherine L. Wilson, trustee to Helen M. McSweeney, $280,000.

7039 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Connie S. McDonald to Ashley Marie Barnett, $195,000.

10196 Castle Tower Road, Mechanicsville; Lily C. Pantaleo to Sarah Rebecca Anderson, $275,000.

10488 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Kathy L. Hatten, $488,952.

7248 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ivy Hoffman Cohen, $363,886.

7252 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Charles F. Saxton, trustee, $355,462.

7404 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Jean M. Dix to Paula H. Coyner, $387,000.

8177 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrea Frisco to Michael Flanigan, $218,000.

Crown Colony Parkway, Lot 7, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $510,000.

9374 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Lisa A. Self to Katelyn Brooke, $232,500.

308 Duncan St., Ashland; E. Jeffreys Love, executor to James Russell Smith Jr., $239,940.

15219 Dunn Road, Montpelier; Melissa Anne Parrish to Steven S. Nuckols, $305,000.

8052 Elm Drive, Unit O, Mechanicsville; Dicken & Dicken Properties LLC to International Union of Elevator Constructors, $240,000.

7381 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Karen Lynnette Ailstock to Heather A. Morris, $313,800.

11200 Forest Heights Lane, Glen Allen; Brian Emmerling to Jonathan Thomas Smith, $450,000.

9531 Fox Hill Farm Road, Mechanicsville; Dean Holm Gustafson to Rachel Tiffany Ives, $460,000.

Gardenbrook; Garden Brook Way LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $165,000.

7494 Gold Coast Lane, Mechanicsville; Paulies M. Brown Jr. to Jonathan Mathews, $340,000.

15248 Green Acres Road, Beaverdam; Mitchell Ryan Smith to Zachary Blanco, $385,000.

9361 Guenevere Place, Mechanicsville; John E. Kelejian to Michael E. Roberts, $240,100.

7284 Hill View Drive, Mechanicsville; Federal National Mortgage Association to Eric L. French, $284,000.

9101 Hudnalls Road, Mechanicsville; Carl D. Shuler Jr. to Garland L. Meador, $225,000.

Hunters Ridge Industrial Park, 7.71 acres; Thunder Properties LLC to MTL Development LLC, $625,000.

13409 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes of Virginia to Katina Vlahakis, $488,563.

8069 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville; Brian R. Gouldman to Jacques J. Cormier, $249,000.

10229 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; Tonya D. Witherow to John J. Hein, $326,950.

8493 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Mechanicsville Holdings LLC to Steven R.T. Nash, $289,500.

9060 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kenneth Curtis Puryear, $514,320.

8173 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Douglas P. Getz to Donna Dellolio, $245,000.

7811 Longtail Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Caleb E. Keiter, $415,048.

8196 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Debra E. Kelly, successor trustee to Robert T. Jesswein, $305,000.

6384 Mary Esther Lane, Mechanicsville; Ezekial R. Cosentino to Barbara C. Childress, $222,500.

8111 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Dorothy S. Yarbrough, trustee to Basheer Q. Al Buriahi, $200,000.

8309 Mendenhall Place, Mechanicsville; James J. Dickerson to Robert E. Gilley III, $302,000.

11202 Mill Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Joann Hunter, $270,000.

11485 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; Christopher Alan Vass to Ian M. Anthony, $178,500.

9123 Newcastle Drive, Mechanicsville; John J. Campbell to Marc R. Dickinson, $305,000.

8343 Oxfordshire Place, Mechanicsville; Christine L. Lopilato to Dulvis N. Polanco, $249,000.

17326 Parsons Ridge, Beaverdam; Edith M. Rusher to Nicolo Miceli Jr., $270,000.

10146 Peridot Court South, Mechanicsville; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jared H. Buchanan, $202,000.

6393 Pine Slash Road, Mechanicsville; Gary Charles Harper to Barrington F. O'Brien, $365,000.

9325 Plymouth Place, Mechanicsville; Tessa Marie Keller to Jason W. Dukes, $215,000.

6266 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Richard L. Sanderson to Jason M. Williams, $272,600.

13452 Poplar Valley Place, Ashland; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Anne S. Byrd, $458,500.

7000 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Rebecca L. Webb to Jaime E. Bland, $189,000.

10625 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Amanda M. Mantilla to Charles Allen Schwabe, $374,900.

13612 Providence Trail Circle, Ashland; Sara Manzel to Jamal Alokasheh, $365,000.

202 Randolph St., Ashland; Bobva LLC to Craig Di Sesa, $212,500.

9083 Red Hill Circle, Mechanicsville; Matthew P. Fisher to Christopher Ronald Grim, $435,000.

6163 Retreat Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason M. Williams to Ryan T. Beauchamp, $221,950.

9235 Rose Cottage Lane, Mechanicsville; Eric B. Salser to Mollie Goodloe McClure, $362,500.

9334 Saddle Court, Mechanicsville; Jonathan M. Hamm to Ashley Virginia Bell, $305,000.

11320 Scots Hill Terrace, Glen Allen; Christopher S. Parris to Dipesh Raut, $300,000.

7001 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryan A. Spreckelsen, trustee to Luther F. Dillard, $150,000.

10267 Tarleton Drive, Mechanicsville; John B. Tessarzik to Taylor Leighton Ryan Scott, $402,500.

2335 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Baker Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. to Edward W. Jenkins Sr., $316,000.

17088 Whitehouse Farm Drive, Beaverdam; Christian R. Farmer to Thomas Gill, $275,000.

7943 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert A. King to Mark A. Grider, $243,000.

POWHATAN

0.295 acres; Fairlane Construction Corp. to James R. Sowers Jr., $150,000.

1.24 acres; The Wilton Companies Inc. to EVR-Flat Rock LLC, $425,000.

10 acres; Mark Schmidt Hewins Family Trust to Bernard P. Mallory, $233,600.

2.46 acres; Christine D. Ault to David B. Eagan, $185,000.

2.5 acres; Bruce A. Brown to Nicholas A. Akens, $165,000.

2.608 acres; Roger W. Thompson to Clayton Ryne Sharps, $215,000.

398.6 acres; Sportsman's Paradise LLC to Brett A. Cecil, $943,500.

74.1954 acres; Walton Virginia LLC to Ta-Jen Cha, $500,000.

74.1954 acres; Walton Virginia LLC to Liang Gong, $500,000.

74.1954 acres; Walton Virginia LLC to Yanxia Zhang Oakbridge Grove Revocable Trust, $300,000.

Lot 1, Section E, Sherwood; Robert A. Mortenson to Andrew G. Morrissette Sr., $320,000.

Lots; Patricia Ann Campbell to Aaron Myers, $399,950.

Lots 2, 10 and 15, Trails at Huntington; Hunt Lake LLC to River City Custom Homes Inc., $330,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.45 acres; Carlos P. Nido to Michael Wayne Pillow Jr., $160,000.

14.08 acres; Potomac District Council of the Assemblies of God to Goochland Convention Center LLC, $630,000.

Lot 17, Block A, Section 1, West Oak; Lauren F. Keisler to Honey Locust LLC, $812,000.

Lot 3, Fields at Shannon Hill; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Richard A. Shaeffer, $225,000.

Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Broad run; Patricia H. Giles to Michael W. Triplett Sr., $2,052,205.

Parcel; G & G Acquisitions LLC to Mayland Shannon LLC, $1,350,000.

2 parcels; George E. Councill Jr. to George W. Anderson, $395,000.

DINWIDDIE

107 acres; Leslie Zehmer to Joshua E. Amos, $214,000.

185.88 acres; Eastern Woodlands Corp. to Renacer Co. LLC, $375,000.

5.309 acres; Hollywood Holdings LLC to Warfield 108 LLC, $200,000.

61.644 acres; Christopher M. Teutsch to Daniel S. Rapp, $200,000.

Lot 3, Block E, Dabney Estate; Baylaur Construction LLC to Kathryn T. Booher, $205,000.

Lots 3-4, Town of McKenney; Surety Trustees LLC to OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC, $158,500.

Lots 3-8, Section 1, Fort Emory Estates; Hunter B. Craig, trustee to H.L. Henshaw, contractors, $250,000.

10505 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Arthur William Snyder, $292,670.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

101 Brookhill Court; Patrick E. Scales Jr. to Jeffrey Jones, $203,000.

1113 Covington Road; SSB Investments LLC to Michael Sheehan, $220,000.

1008 Germar court; Michael Lee Davis to Eric J. Kennedy, $175,000.

1213 Hermitage Road; Patricia J. Hardbower to Andrew D. Lessin, $235,000.

3260 Jersey Court; Brian Matthew Gary to Joseph T. Francis, $299,000.

Unit 5B, Phase 1, Dunlop Farm Condominiums; Charles Wayne Burton to Wayne J. Murray, $187,000.

HOPEWELL

1615 Cameron's Landing Blvd.; J. Mitchell Homes LLC to Errol Nicholas, $235,900.

1011 Smithfield Ave.; Joseph J. Orlando Sr. to Chameka L. Ivey, $205,000.

NEW KENT

7866 Eagle Circle, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Racene Tenille Otey, $299,065.

6712 Forest Drive, Quinton; Pamela Rodriguez to Ronald C. Bingham, $230,000.

10793 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Randy L. Sawlsville to Gabriel Walker Jr., $427,900.

10600 Pocahontas Forge, Providence Forge; Jane G. Vandyke to McKenzie Rohr, $286,000.

7788 Robert Dinwiddie, New Kent; K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at New Kent Vineyards to Shirley McGhee Perrin, $264,364.

7469 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Albert Jeffrey Smith to Natalie A. Wilson, $236,000.

6545 Ware Road, Quinton; Clara E. Joyner to William Joseph Hollis, $182,500.

PRINCE GEORGE

517 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George; Margaret J. Stowers to Jonathan Miklos Averill, $215,000.

9790 Holdsworth Road, Disputanta; Lorraine H. Lucas to Phillip R. Walston, $280,000.

980 Koolwood Lane, Petersburg; Maureen F. McClure to Elizabeth A. Holcomb, $302,000.

8217 Sandy Ridge Road, Prince George; Fresh Start Property Solutions LLC to Danielle L. Harris, $177,000.

7204 Springlake Drive, Prince George; Marisabel Munden to Michael J. Munden, $230,000.

6754 Willow Hill Road, Spring Grove; Joseph M. Wright to James S. Walikangas, $279,000.

AMELIA

81.76 acres; Sandra Haden Snead to Jerry Yoder Jr., $242,622.

85.528 acres; Gary Bruce Haden to Hunter F. Tirce, $266,676.

Lot 2, Leigh Knolls Subdivision; Linford Wayne Yoder to Esteban J. Yoder, $175,250.

CAROLINE

0.283 acres; A. Allen Durrett to Richard W. Lunoe, $225,000.

1 acre; Clarence Scott Moser to David A. Rozell, $150,000.

10.12 acres; Julie H. White to Alister L. Pollard, $231,000.

11.38 acres; Sparta East LLC to Jose C. Lopez, $360,000.

2.54 acres; ALG Trustee LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $166,100.

23.5723 acres; Carol Jean Joyce, devisee to Jeffrey Kidder, $220,000.

Lot 1117, Caroline Pines; Nathan E. Beberdick to Leila Abel, $169,900.

Lot 127m Section 3 revised, Pendleton; Denali Capital Group LLC to Shelly Gail Amor, $230,932.

Lot 856, Lake Caroline; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Cedar Homes Investments LLC, $157,320.

Lot 97, Lake Land'or Resort Development; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $157,140.

Lot B618, Lake Land'or; ALG Trustee LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $162,680.

Lots 188 and 189, Lake Caroline; Michael J. Higgins to Scott G. Allen, $282,500.

CUMBERLAND

113.092 acres; Edna B. Jacques to Leon K. Stepanian Jr., $377,400.

398.6 acres; Sportsman's Paradise LLC to Brett A. Cecil, $943,500.

Lot 2, Section 2, Quail Run; Brandon Rockwell, trustee to Locket Creek Real Estate Group LLC, $180,000.

KING WILLIAM

100 acres; Mapledale LLC to Edgar Bowman, $155,000.

100 acres; Mapledale LLC to Edgar Bowman, $165,000.

147.0692 acres; Mapledale LLC to Travis Cox, $234,750.

68.41 acres; 2M Farms LLC to Kellum Homes LLC, $258,000.

Lot 2, Section 1, Kennington; Old Church Homes Inc. to Abbik Properties LLC, $180,000.

Lot 3, Rosa Subdivision; Robert E. Gilley III to Robert M. Hayes Jr., $188,500.

Lot 7, Green Pasture Pointe; Equity Trustees LLC to Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., $150,100.

Parcel; Bird Dog and Sons LLC to Bowhunter Properties LLC, $245,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 13, Holly Hills; Thomas S. Moorman to Kevin M. Kenney, $185,000.

Lots 128-136, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $728,875.

Unit 2404, Westgate at Williamsburg condominium; Ronald William Hyde to Carl Green, trustee, $162,000.

JAMES CITY

248 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Peter A. Levow to Dianne L. Hamilton, $300,000.

3012 Bent Creek Road, Williamsburg; Mark R. Dix to Jonathan W. Stanley III, $317,800.

3620 Bridgewater Drive, Williamsburg; John R. Corson to James P. Gilstrap, $460,000.

154 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; Michael C. Moon to Jacob D. Sims, $260,000.

8974 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Tyrus W. Marable to Lindsey North O'Dorisio, $379,000.

3805 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Louise P. Stanley to Anna G. Duff, $215,000.

4021 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Darryl Hamson to Daniel William Drennan, $270,000.

3465 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Charles P. Irwin, trustee to Daniel Scianandre, $399,900.

2512 Goodrich Durfey, Williamsburg; R.A. Staples Contracting Co. to Ronald D. Rosenberger Jr., co-trustee, $820,000.

5104 Grace Court, Williamsburg; Marlene H. Kunkle, co-trustee to Donald C. Freeman, $309,000.

3017 Heartwood Crossing, Toano; Scot August to Victor Torres, $380,000.

127 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Caymus Properties Inc. to Celia J. Lewis, $195,000.

6045 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Shujaat Ullah Khan, $427,000.

1900 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Michael S. Green to Jeffrey Carroll, $480,000.

4223 New Town Ave., Williamsburg; Heather Marie Runyon to Martha Jean Saxon, $400,000.

2726 Persimmon Place, Williamsburg; Peter B. Daub, trustee to Rachel M. Broughton, $357,000.

608 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Michael Park, $238,395.

1306 Prosperity Court, Unit 96, Williamsburg; Kelsey M. Brown to Anne S. Folker, $210,000.

124 Randolph's Green, Williamsburg; Bernd W. Dengs to David Weaver, $470,000.

6540 Revere St., Williamsburg; Andrew J. Piatt to Christine Staples, $220,000.

4058 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Kathryn M. Goode to Robert M. Mayberry III, $165,000.

167 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Lynn S. Haggard to David J. Watson, $620,000.

5208 Scenic Court, Williamsburg; Nathan Wooley to Khurram S. Kiani, $479,000.

112 Smokehouse Lane, Williamsburg; Michelle M. Peel to Margaret L. Berry, $214,000.

3716 Teagan Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Jeanie Elizabeth Olson, $385,990.

4289 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Sandra K. Dunton to Daniel C. Roland, $284,000.

201 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; William T. Flaherty to Michael Wisniewski, $365,000.

216 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Virginia Cary Brooks, trustee to Richard J. Hanley, $526,000.

183 Waterton, Williamsburg; Thomas L. Wharton to Peter A. Donnelly, $520,000.

3927 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; David W. Spencer, successor trustee to Thomas L. Pick, $420,000.

39 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Michael Wisniewski to Lynn A. Irvine, $219,000.

