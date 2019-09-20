The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.



RICHMOND

617 E 15th St; Frazier Vequila N to Dynamic Holdings Llc, $199,900.

306 N 26th St, U203; Carter Lindsey Leigh to Heintzelman Jeffrey, $223,000.

1212 N 27th St; Young Robert H to Otoya Diana Milagros, $285,000.

611 N 31st St; Pechin Maritza Elena M to Adams Christopher Quinn, $367,000.

711 N 32nd St; McCullough Kyle and Li Na to Rose Thomas C and Adrienne, $225,000.

1117 N 35th St; Sharikas Kiryako Sami to Lewis Daniel James, $257,000.

614 N 38th St; Trevilian Thomas to Flores Dionicio and Reyna, $203,000.

1210 Amherst Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Baldasare Meredith P, $290,000.

6406 Balsam Road; Virginia Tech Foundation Inc to Christian Stefoni, $175,000.

2606 Barton Ave; White Preston F to Sarver Isaac J, $255,000.

7517 Brisbane Dr; Broski Mark S and Mary C to Bality Maja, $299,950.

3315 W Broad St; McDonald Properties Llc to P2 Richmond Llc, $975,000.

11 Canterbury Road; Vick Howard C Jr and Susan O to Whitten James H III, $1,500,000.

1711 Carlisle Ave; Ivy Creek Properties Llc to Fry Randall and Marcia, $178,000.

3104 Carolina Ave; Maya Va Llc to Smith George Emily A, $239,000.

720 Chimborazo Blvd; Brown Shanell J to Pole John Jeffrey, $375,000.

706 W Clay St; 706 West Clay Llc to Rali Real Estate Llc, $220,000.

3051 Darnley Dr; Seward J Edwin Jr to Lamneck Virginia and Molly, $295,000.

6229 Debora Dr; Gibson Mark C and Joseph L to Watkins Justin, $245,000.

1125 Eggleston St; Gillis Gracie to Gillis David F, $210,000.

3113 Enslow Ave; Property Capital Investments to Todd Richard, $208,000.

4616 Fitzhugh Ave; Gray Matthew C and Lea P to Ugol Alyson and Zachary, $359,950.

1814 Floyd Ave; Goggin Christina L to Cuttino David S, $594,950.

907 Forest View Dr; Joplin Llc to Jennings Dianne B, $153,000.

5104 W Franklin St; Sucher Bradley T and Holly M to Budd George C Jr and Jennie B, $412,000.

1812 W Grace St; Baum Joseph S and Christine B to Jones James Joseph, $675,000.

1136 Grand Brook Dr; Wilson Kimberly M to Ellis Jacqueline P, $180,000.

3416 Grove Ave, U3; Clary John N and Mary T Trust Trs to Tibbett Douglas A, $210,000.

4612 Grove Ave; Larsh Kenneth T and Nicole P to Moynahan Connor, $428,000.

303 N Hamilton St, Uc; Hancock Sarah Elizabeth Holden to McAndrew Andrew J, $220,000.

1809 Hanover Ave; Cutter Michelle J to Squire Charles Peebles, $650,000.

4415 Hanover Ave; Ross Virginia F to Eastham Mark Hampton, $430,000.

5790 Hull Street Road; Pauls Volvo Repair Inc to Mca Ventures Llc, $850,000.

1208 Idlewood Ave; Bhalani Pravina R to H Madison Llc, $300,000.

3126 Lake Village Dr; Peters Joanne J Trustee to Woodhouse Sally, $201,000.

3805 Larchmont Lane; Mansour Real Estate Llc to Bernal Luiz Alberto, $185,000.

3012 W Leigh St; Barrett Michael to Smith Marston S, $241,900.

2115 M St; Anderson Paige C and Marc B to Harris Spencer C, $375,000.

1610 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Solomon William Brent, $177,000.

3062 Meadow Bridge Road; Haggins Barksdale W to Gueye Awa Thiam, $300,000.

5905 Nestle Ave; Naarb Llc to Melendez Geraldine and Anderson, $205,000.

3120 North Ave; Lucas M Investments Llc to Nelson Lewis L, $274,500.

3100 P St; Tschida Investments Llc to Ward Jennifer Lynn, $290,000.

3924 Park Ave; Woody Charles W to Hayhurst Andrew, $535,000.

2801 Poyntelle Road; Maher Francis X to Crouch Ashley L, $192,500.

634 Queen Anne Dr; Ethereum Llc to Wilson Carrie Ruth, $160,000.

5612 Riverside Heights Way; Lowell Stephanie to Duerksen Ellen E and Erika B, $299,900.

6421 Roselawn Road; Davenport Jane Hill to Cary Lucius F IV and Ashley S, $875,000.

2908 Skipton Road; Ohallaron Richard D and Phyllis to Hoak Jerry Michael, $480,000.

16 S Stafford Ave; Brady Enterprises #2 Llc to Winter Scott and Lindsey A, $390,000.

2620 Stuart Ave, U1c; Thompson Susan C to McRoberts Andrew R, $393,000.

4105 Sulgrave Road; Stark Katharine Hickok to Israel Seth M, $1,225,000.

7723 Turf Lane; Guttler Neil Malcolm to Cain Nathaniel A, $350,000.

301 Virginia St, U1214; Holkova Beata to Fernandez Anthony, $485,000.

801 Westover Hills Blvd; Artisan Design Properties Llc to Bascomb Brycen, $259,000.

5202 Wingfield St; 5202 Wingfield Series to Maupin Johnathon, $195,000.

4619 Wythe Ave; Itzkowitz Michael A to Beale Elizabeth I, $415,000.

HENRICO

8616 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Ridge Holdings Llc to Timmons Brittany M, $204,000.

12624 Amber Ter, Henrico; Pannell William J and Sheryl M to Hultgren Carl A and Christina Fowlkes, $550,000.

1321 Asbury Rd, Henrico; George Raymond H and Irmgard L to Whispering Waves Properties Llc, $191,000.

13310 Autumn Chase Ct, Henrico; McDaniel Robert J II and Lynn W to Everett Mone, $390,000.

10712 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Dawson Michael A and Kelly C, $499,950.

11813 Barnsley Ct, Glen Allen; Shiner Farley C and Lynne L Runner to Tiwari Asheesh and Anjna, $701,000.

10631 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Pandey Riteshkumar and Dhara Mehta, $395,000.

10104 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Richardson Bryan to Jones Peter Jr and Margaret E Taylor, $207,500.

1015 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to Omick Joseph N and Lara F, $363,000.

11111 Bothwell St, Henrico; Martin Thomas J and Margaret H to Malecky Patrick K and Margaret K, $476,000.

7710 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Innocent Margaret G and Gregory R to Alves Jefferson N Da Silva and Adma, $219,375.

2404 Bransford Dr, Henrico; McElduff Dustin W and Julie to Herzing Kathryn and Paul, $174,750.

310 Broad Hill Oaks Ln, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Vaughan Chad and Laura, $423,969.

6005 Broward Pl, Glen Allen; Meharg James K Jr to Barnes Robert F Jr and Coral Diaz, $385,000.

2521 Caliber Dr, Henrico; Fox Gerry W and Lindsay M to Griffin Michael Lawrence and Jessica M, $245,000.

12018 Carmon St, Henrico; Francis Spencer M and Kristen D to Sledd Adam C and Kristin E, $410,000.

13108 Chancery Pl, Henrico; Thomson Matthew and Denise to Washington Brian S and Carol O, $380,500.

3429 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Savage Door Co Llc to Richmond Storage Solutions Llc, $337,500.

1408 Chowan Rd, Henrico; Warren Richard A Jr and Christine Rally to Davis Matthew Walter, $276,500.

2639 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Gerber Susan S to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $195,500.

1204 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Holland Sarah K to Willis Sarah M, $255,000.

5304 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Tan Ker Jen and Meei Chaun Lou, $360,370.

12927 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Cooper Catherine to Bowers Clinton Anthony, $251,000.

12218 Country Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Beskin Robert R and Phyllis to Soderberg Fredrik Kjell Et Al, $1,225,000.

3030 Danrett Ln, Henrico; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Ekam Kaur Llc, $182,400.

2707 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Montrose Jennifer L to Lambert Joshua A and Natalie W Mongold, $218,500.

1331 Devers Rd, Henrico; Aridi Faisal to Martin Charles Alexander, $255,000.

1100 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Fitzgerald Princess D to Mullins Lauren J, $175,000.

2406 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Miller Sherrie L to Harlow Christopher H, $220,000.

5108 Eddings Ct, Glen Allen; Darling Ross P to Woodard Aaron and Christina, $330,000.

5009 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $203,000.

11528 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Castlewood Holdings Llc to Williams Trenton and Jenna, $642,000.

7310 Erskine St, Henrico; Kenney Melvin Thomas Sr Estate to Raimundo Danilo Alexandre, $200,000.

245 Finial Ave, Henrico; Palmer Shannon T to Horton Stephen A and Christina Brooks, $779,000.

9204 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Maunder Arthur R Estate to Bazk Dalal and Saber R, $245,000.

7308 Fountain Ave, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Ngo Duc Hong and Hien Thi Ly Et Al, $240,000.

2403 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F to Cooper David Weston, $225,000.

9501 Gaslight Ct, Henrico; Whelan Karen M L to Petruzella Frank D and Jamie D, $576,000.

2805 Glen Gary Dr, Henrico; Rouzer Garett Michael and Nerissa Neal to Fraker Robert Jr and Katie, $388,310.

1905 Glenwilton Dr, Henrico; Scott Latoya to Stone Diondrea, $239,000.

2464 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

5400 Great Oaks Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Charity Marichal M Sr and Njeri I, $385,341.

2403 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Pitera Thomas J and Taylor A to Gore Alexandra P, $265,000.

912 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Staples David M and Kathleen S Donovan to Novak Megan Elizabeth, $330,000.

5805 Hardwick Dr, Glen Allen; Cervilla Jake N to Pitera Christopher J and Katelynne N, $510,000.

3100 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Peyton Larry to Boyd Michael, $230,000.

1000 Heathsville Ct, Glen Allen; Zold Wayne S to Weiss Dennis J, $375,000.

10200 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Cocchiola Brian J and Caroline S to Fridley Perry L III, $361,000.

12504 Hillgate Ln, Henrico; Brown James E and Jeannette to Mansour Mansour, $395,000.

622 S Holly Ave, Henrico; 5727 Berrywood Llc to Vilchez-Diaz Mirianger P and Juan D D R O, $180,000.

2575 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Valkap Llc to Dean Atlantic Llc, $425,000.

1408 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Richards Brandon R and Roderick J Blaylock, $259,950.

4 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project Homes to Tedesco Dena and Michael, $185,000.

10010 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Bruce Brittany N to Bates Bonnie L, $203,000.

4826 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Vallario David C to Sanchez Claudia E, $247,000.

10821 Kilpatrick Ln, Glen Allen; Gantan Eddie and Susan to Johnson Angela M, $365,000.

1308 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Aaron Construction Inc to Busby David E Jr, $190,000.

7521 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Farwell Lisa M and Bradley A to St John Thomas J, $199,000.

201 Lee Ave, Henrico; Etheredge Jason and Amara J to Kamarah Sheikh U Jr and Bianca S Sowell, $252,500.

2304 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Nguyen Leo and Kelly Surmacewicz to Parrish Lauren A, $377,500.

12201 Loxton Way, Glen Allen; Ofogh Kaveh and Nadereh Asemanfar to Samitt Jeffrey M and Stacey C, $620,000.

9205 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Easter Valerie Elizabeth to Lopez Yessica Narvaez, $274,500.

12121 Manor Park Dr, Glen Allen; Hickman Canon W and Logan C to Geissbuehler Katharina V, $510,000.

2460 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Jarrell Ametha D to Sheikh Shabnam and Rizwan, $300,000.

11309 Mayo Ct, Glen Allen; Patel Devang D to Tarudkar Roshan D and Sonal A Ghotkar, $317,000.

8700 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Looney Richard S and Lisa B to Davis Brian C and Eleanor Carson, $417,500.

4907 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Guhse Judith K and Joshua G to Gergis Sameh and Mariam Eskander, $280,000.

3609 Milbury Run St, Henrico; Tharp Veronica M and Jordan C Harless to Wittig Matthew W and Michele, $399,950.

8671 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Garrett Terri D to Morris Nancy Ann, $211,000.

5605 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cain Daryl Scott and Teresa Lyn, $265,518.

2308 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Lamb Ave Llc to McCollum Jessica L, $271,000.

11409 Nightmuse Ct, Glen Allen; Thompson Darryl G and Shuryl P to Bruce Nathaniel A and Rozine L, $485,000.

2131 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Schulze Jeremy W and Eunjung J Lee, $198,180.

6099 Old Lafrance Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Lopez Joel, $193,850.

5301 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Miller David Wayne Sr, $473,535.

4820 Old Main St, U505, Henrico; Wyatt Timothy D and Courtney S to Upton Mark C and Margaret, $332,000.

8671 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Marathon Real Estate Management Group to McClendon Robert M Jr, $219,900.

2 Paris Ridge Ln, Henrico; Hoskins Craig H and Rebecca A to Lindsay R Cohen Pty Trust and P and L Fagan, $820,000.

864 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Acosta Jessika I to Patel Hiren P, $310,000.

2901 Peabody Ln, Henrico; Downey Phillip L and Annie to Brown Otto M III and Erika T Williams, $194,000.

2531 Perch Ln, Glen Allen; Chary Satyam V and Sudharani V to Wendafrash Meskerem and Tesfaye Tadese, $364,950.

2230 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Wilkinson Carolyn Nunley to Wilkinson Howard Preston, $341,050.

412 Poplar Hill Ct, Henrico; Burger Kevin M and Suzanne M to Delk Campbell S and Jessica B, $659,950.

2811 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Baughman Kimberly D to Robinson Terry M, $240,000.

5306 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Morris Brittany Lynn to Bell Victoria Ann and James Gregory Rice, $174,950.

300 N Ridge Rd, U67, Henrico; Broaddus Mildred M Trustee to Katlapa Dace, $275,000.

12201 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Wawa Inc to Cross Development Cc Henrico Llc, $785,000.

210 Rocketts Way, U303, Henrico; Lg Properties Of Virginia Llc to Dayberry Douglas and Martha, $195,000.

11612 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Altovilla Paul S and Audrey F, $638,841.

4921 Sadler Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Welborn Jeremy R and Gina M to Spitze Ethan A and Penelope May P, $490,000.

4332 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Andreano Katie D, $363,000.

240 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Mlg Dream Realty Llc, $155,925.

204 Siena Ln, Henrico; Hager Jennifer Johnson to Noonan Jonathan D and Kristen M, $350,000.

9001 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Gap Investments Llc to Kerchusky Karen Cecilia, $197,000.

2803 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Snead Brian D Jr and Linda to Berry John G and Stacie D, $270,000.

8502 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Good Catherine Randolph to Whiteman Susan W Schaffer and Christopher, $279,000.

10620 Spurloch Ct, Glen Allen; Ukani Ismail Trs & N U Trs to Yeboah Tracey and Eric, $370,000.

10229 Steuben Dr, Glen Allen; Ritchie Joseph Carlton III to McRary Graham and Dana, $280,000.

7418 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Berry John G to Mora Rosendo B, $200,000.

5521 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Zhang Zhibing and Wei Li to Nguyen Thien M and Hoa T Huynh, $487,000.

2705 Tanager Rd, Henrico; Siebert Thomas J and Marci to Bowler Lindsay N, $215,000.

4813 Thornhurst St, Henrico; NVR Inc to Kumar Anand and Bibi Shabana Khan, $284,000.

11680 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Hoffman Allan A III to Megaly Zakaria E and Fadia R Awadalla, $170,000.

1419 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Gap Investments Llc to Bengu Dennis Y and Deddeh P, $260,000.

10342 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Albertia Constance Estate to Schmidt Donald W Jr, $407,500.

5237 Turning Branch Way, Glen Allen; Kannan Kathleen F to Renner Michael J and Victoria Balander, $482,500.

2400 Valleymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Meaker Norman and Joann to Coleman Doris A, $199,000.

1303 Village Views Dr, Glen Allen; Vandyke Aaron L Trust to Durrett David and Susan and Ethan, $234,950.

406 Virginia Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Oliver Carleen E, $205,000.

12106 Waterford Way Pl, Henrico; Zebley Kurt W and Susan R to Schrickel Mark, $379,000.

2305 W Wayfare Ct, Henrico; Volgyi Catherine E to Silverthorn Josephine D, $193,000.

3751 Westerre Pkwy, Henrico; Red Brick Arrow Llc to 3751a Westerre Llc, $480,000.

1616 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Sweeney Melissa P, $249,900.

3005 Willow Pine Ct, Henrico; Kim Davis Y and Ryul Hee to Viegas Raphael, $219,000.

2516 Wistar St, Henrico; Thatcher Daniel A to Mtglq Investors Lp, $190,000.

9002 Wood Sorrel Ct, Henrico; Neale Laura Taylor to McCoy Dabney W, $385,000.

8418 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Bae George L and Christine Lee to Norton Christian and Jessica, $308,000.

Chesterfield

1718 Abbots Mill Wy; Stanley John R and Courtney L to Kee Tyler Wade and Jamie Pacer, $264,950.

9625 Alfaree Rd; Gilliam Latane I and Kimberly R to Peck Douglas, $217,000.

12300 Almer Ln; Esaak Saleem and Naidoo S V to Hilario Christopher C and M J, $412,000.

8566 Amington Ln; Marable Britton and Gravitt L to Garrison Thomas Eric and Tami, $355,000.

6300 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Rich Et Al to Grube Michael K and Sara L, $324,430.

225 S Arch Rd; Robertson Daniel J and Heather M to Faszweski L E and Mohammed T, $217,000.

11009 Ashburn Rd; Junker Candace F to Midkiff S C and Lathrop H A, $290,000.

7524 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Arnone Lynn M, $323,637.

5937 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Hess Amanda J, $282,950.

9307 Bailey Valley Ct; NVR Inc to Daniel Robert E Jr and Garcia Y, $342,497.

5701 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Taylor Tianna and Tamara, $310,425.

3224 Barkham Dr; O'Neal Matthew J and Ashley D to Currens Edward L and Clark J L, $490,000.

2937 Bayfront Wy; Thornton Linwood K and Suzanne D to Madden Everette I II and Donna A, $479,950.

5638 Beacon Hill Dr; Rosefield Linda H to Bagley Elizabeth T, $230,000.

4017 Bellbrook Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Degroot John A, $175,000.

5101 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Claxton Violet E, $263,495.

16500 Binley Rd; Johnson Michael and Michelle to Shelton Brandon and Allison, $620,000.

14407 Birnam Woods Rd; Hayward Shari D to Laughon Matthew L, $250,000.

15842 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hayden Robert C Sr and Lucy F, $327,440.

10608 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Bouldin Thomas III and Yvonne, $284,970.

14319 Brading Ct; Liepins Kaspar and Suzanne N to Hughes Tuffy Joe and Kathleen J, $345,000.

11024 Brandy Oaks Bl; Irvine Thomas A and Vivian K to Wright Theodore B and Diana M, $385,000.

1001 Briars Ct; Gulyas Teresa S and Leslie S to Jozwicki Walter A and Virginia H, $239,500.

9121 Broadstone Rd; Tew Andrew J and Lauren D to Wolitz Marc and Karen, $466,000.

12011 Bundle Rd; Horton John T to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $180,708.

5100 Cabretta Dr; Comfort Philip E and Amy Rae to Bailey Kemon and Woodfolk Nikia, $410,000.

15800 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Yau Donna, $402,695.

17325 Casper Ln; Logan Shanna Langhorne to Lombardo Katina Kay, $305,000.

411 Charlemagne Rd; Wells Fargo Bank N A to Diversity Properties Llc, $301,000.

10431 Chesdin Ridge Dr; Beverage Robert L and Linda S to Gugliocciello Nicholas T and C F, $219,900.

2813 Cicero Py; Monroe George I to Hager Neal O and Rosemary, $174,000.

9113 Clearbrook Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Liverman J and Abdul-Wahhaab F, $379,990.

14404 Clipper Cove Ct; Turner George W and Leonard J H to Walker Jonathan and Mary S, $327,000.

13906 Collington Mw; Sm Richmond Llc to Sutton Christopher M II Et Al, $364,990.

2124 Colwyn Bay Dr; Thronson Thomas J and Jenny R to Barbiche Coulson and Renee, $645,000.

11500 Crawford Wood Tr; Absher Barrye L and Linda E to Beganie Matthew B and Kari G, $284,000.

2106 Creek Top Wy; Tomlinson David to Fincher Rachel Nelms, $231,000.

2603 Cropper Cr; Hodgson Benjamin C and Rachel V to Prater Adam K, $200,000.

8130 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Piao Shiri and Zhao F and Piao Q, $313,405.

6960 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Letchford James Edwin and Ellen, $352,505.

7036 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Spruill William E Jr and M P, $312,955.

2301 Dolfield Dr; Graham Walter K Et Al to Caserta Terry, $280,000.

12011 Duckbill Dr; Holtz Ryan D to Bolen Charlie R and Lauren, $245,000.

13601 Duxton Dr; Smith Mario B and Angelic P to Stech Jeffrey R and Jennifer F, $275,000.

5630 Elfinwood Rd; Fesperman Tim A and Autumn S to Hpa Us1 Llc, $305,000.

7260 Emerald Point Vs; Arbor Signature Homes to Baker Daniel A and Terri L, $372,500.

8624 Emerald Valley Cr; Sova Kevin J and Susan M to McCollester Matthew J and D P, $303,000.

3612 Evershot Dr; Clark Melissa A to Sadler Chad M and Joanna M, $435,000.

1112 Fairbank Ln; Taylor Reginald H and Donna to Woodfin Tracy L, $164,000.

200 Farnham Dr; Morris Susan S to Davis Jerome Jr and Christina A, $380,000.

14107 Fiddlers Ridge Rd; Bowmaster Kyle R to Soderberg Justin M and Michelle, $275,000.

3021 Fincastle Ct; Sammon Vladimir and Shults V to Grubaugh Zachary P and Heather A, $346,500.

12800 Forest Mill Dr; Davis Jeffrey S and Cynthia T to Pomm David Jonathan and Brianna, $330,000.

1713 Forestdale Dr; West Tommie J Estate to Sweeney William G Trustee, $171,500.

14409 Fox Knoll Dr; August Betty C to Gap Investments Llc, $180,725.

6804 Full Rack Cr; Gropp Daniel W Jr to Lopez Jorge A M and Sibrian E Y, $151,000.

13802 Garrison Place Dr; Wendling John D and Darla J to Rollins Adam and West Sierra, $235,000.

4019 Gill St; Varga Patrick W and Moore R F to Richter David Trustee, $170,000.

12018 Glen Kilchurn Dr; Godbeer Richard B to Scopel Brent and Julie, $369,900.

8713 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Strawbridge Seth A and Makenzie, $435,071.

6513 Greyhaven Dr; Eastwood Homes to Roane David J Jr and Bonnie L, $358,800.

834 Glenpark Ln; Alvarez Johnna to Young Brandon and Brittani, $310,000.

509 Greencastle Rd; Confer Sherry M to Morera Christian A, $229,000.

14100 S Hackberry Rd; Vams Llc to Mills Matthew Erik, $180,000.

7757 Hampton Green Dr; Gooch Leslie Ortega to Fritz Jason, $369,900.

4013 Harrow Dr; Coalson Enterprises Corp to Dickerson James L III, $270,000.

1213 Hawkins Wood Cr; Walkaus Tim A and Corrinne S to Farooq Ausmka M Et Als, $342,000.

4302 N Heritage Woods Rd; Dority Myrna to Myers Justin H and Nuckles K B, $248,000.

13501 Heth Dr; Chung Chung Chul and Ra Hanna to Al Habbal Mhd Waseem Et Als, $390,775.

5110 Highberry Woods Rd; Jackson Clint A and Merrit Lee to Timberlake Robert, $289,950.

14643 Holding Pond Ct; Long Daniel A to Cox Tyler and Grantham Kristin, $250,000.

2341 Hubert Ln; Carraway Edward B and Frances L to Bowe Lance David, $215,000.

12501 Inverness Dr; Damodar Amar Kumar to Jennings Demetria, $390,000.

5401 S Jessup Rd; Secrest Bruce A and Donna J to Patrick Bryan K, $174,950.

5507 Jessup Meadows Ct; NVR Inc to Cha V S and Phenkhetkit Ketsara, $280,415.

9624 Kennesaw Rd; Singh Balwinder to Wilson Dennis M and Porsha, $190,000.

1131 Kingham Dr; Texter John H and Joy T to Hawkins Marshall and Virginia, $440,000.

3924 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Pruett Jonathan D Et Al, $400,792.

10218 Lakent Ln; Litterst Robert K and Wendy H to Freund Eric C, $237,000.

14213 Laketree Dr; Benton Benjamin F to Flores Andrea N and Bailey S D, $269,900.

4172 Laurel Oak Rd; Herron Idalia S to Lowe Lori Annette, $164,950.

15212 Lavenham Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Eiwen Charles B and Aleshia V, $399,990.

3925 Liberty Point Dr; Physioc Dustin and Garrison S to Murphy Erin E and Whitmore S M, $262,000.

12619 Lilking Rd; Harwell J C and Harwell C M Trs to Curry Richard L and Jean D, $332,500.

5103 Lippingham Ln; Reese Ian A to Farley Andre Sherard, $300,000.

14318 Lookout Point Rd; Paravati Nicholas J and Sandra D to Congdon Kathleen P, $265,000.

3218 Ludgate Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to McClellan Whitney Andrews, $259,900.

8431 MacAndrew Tr; Christensen John E and Marianna to Smith Mario B and Angel, $480,000.

6900 Manning Rd; Caldwell Zachary P and S M to Leiva Hector Donaldo Madrid, $195,000.

5513 Marsh Light Ln; Hudgins Alonzo L IV and Stacy M to Stimart Benjamin A and Kelly, $397,000.

6807 Mason Run Dr; Om and Om Management Corp to Henry Lilicea H, $181,000.

8800 Merseyside Ln; Cruz Roberto to Cruz Agustin J and Tracy A, $315,000.

3020 Middlewood Rd; Farmer Thomas W and Elizabeth M to Whorton Michael, $469,000.

15713 W Millington Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lyon Andrew L and Lorna Hadlock, $513,510.

2806 Mistwood Forest Dr; Schoenfelder Mary Et Al to Richardson Kathryn and Bull R R, $234,100.

804 Mountain Laurel Ct; Wilmot-Doxey Stephen and Aleah J to Johnson Andrea R, $235,000.

1744 Mountain Pine Tr; Baltz Matthew L and Michelle G to Snead Thomas R and Samantha, $183,000.

1968 Neptune Dr; Crittenden Dean T and Kandice L to Lukhard Sauni K, $230,000.

7643 Nicklaus Cr; Rooney P F Jr and Rooney E Trs to Booth Timothy and Kelly, $359,000.

7507 Northford Ln; Dw Evans Investments Llc to Kellum Tommy, $235,000.

6211 Oakbrook Ln; Schwartz Timothy B Jr and L P to Rollins Rosalind A, $250,000.

2330 Oakengate Ln; Webb Mitchell C and Ellen G to Baur Elissa N and Stephen, $685,000.

6400 Old Moon Tr; Drozal Joseph F III and C M to Iddings Steve F and Heather A, $455,000.

1621 Olde Coalmine Rd; Vadella Aleshia to Baltz Matthew and Michelle, $283,000.

13912 Pagehurst Tr; Worcester Betty R Estate to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, $396,579.

5113 Parrish Creek Tr; French Colleen A to Shepherd Austin A, $287,500.

3727 Passage Way Dr; Meade Brenda R to Rowland Shane, $176,000.

3907 Pillow Bluff Ln; Harvey Floyd and Eunice E to Iroegbu Osita, $249,000.

7417 Pineleaf Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Olivar Ramos David I Et Al, $169,900.

1500 Porters Mill Tr; Baca James D and Ertel-Baca A L to Bolton Anthony and Ashlyn, $223,000.

8425 Pullman Ln; Main Street Homes to Snider Shawn M and Ashleigh A, $440,000.

13620 Quail Hollow Ln; Cahow Tori to Zaki Makary, $200,000.

4408 Rabbit Foot Ct; Short Michael W and Janelle B to Am Rhein Karl S, $203,000.

13225 Railey Hill Dr; Murray Carrie A to Gotovac Matija M and Anastasia B, $492,500.

9111 Reams Rd; Spruill Nicholas Et Als to Hill Barry and Corinne, $214,000.

5512 Retriever Rd; Gray Robert E and Brenda C to Gupton Ganyika, $155,000.

6431 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Dalton Andrew J II and Hope M, $379,750.

14404 Roberts Mill Ct; Custer Raymond D and Doris D to Austin Adam C and Kira M, $374,500.

13807 Rockhaven Dr; Fenzau Daniel Jr and Kelli to Workman William C and Meagan, $284,150.

18615 Rollingside Dr; Satterwhite Russell L and Tanya to Hernandez J C and Crampton K M, $205,000.

2613 Royal Crest Dr; Casey Brian and Schallhorn K to Barfield Valerie J, $629,000.

6102 Salem Oaks Tr; Fritz Jason E and Kimberly K to Mejia Diana M and Pulido Mario, $260,000.

1500 Sandgate Rd; Hathaway Kevin P and Colan C D to Ure Jesse and Kowell Heather, $240,000.

16518 Saville Chase Rd; Falcone Custom Homes to Southeastern Va Properties Llc, $500,000.

8948 Sawgrass Pl; Teal Larry W Sr and Ester B to Allen Scott, $290,000.

14118 Shallow Creek Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Artis Kevin L and Stevens U M, $349,750.

5503 Sherman Tr; Richardson Charleita to Conigliaro Nicholas, $167,000.

4716 Shop St; Halder W F Jr Et Al Trustees to Cooper-Edwards Alta and Todd J S, $240,000.

6007 Simplicity Ct; Warren Christopher M to Twitty Terrill M and Thomas B A, $175,500.

11600 Smoketree Dr; Simonds Aubrey F and Beth A to Karabuta Pavlo, $294,900.

924 Sonnet Hill Dr; Manchester Residential Llc to Jimenez Bautista Jose R, $200,000.

9548 Springhouse Dr; Kellam Edward O Jr and Patricia to Jones Christopher M and Chelsea, $319,950.

631 Spirea Rd; Scott Michael D and Jennifer M to Healy William B, $222,000.

7218 Stafford Park Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Chaisson Christopher W and Eva A, $419,210.

5414 Standing Oak Rd; Survilla William C and Nancy to Sidie Brandon C and Julia Lynn, $227,000.

11407 Stonecrop Pl; Liberty Homes Inc to Hayes Peter J and Courtney D, $305,000.

7009 Summers Trace Ct; Gonzalez Jose M and Telma to Gurvinder Singh Llc, $176,900.

8560 Sunningdale Tr; Murawski Kenneth M and Deborah A to Horvath Brian M and Santmyer M A, $325,000.

13000 Tall Hickory Ct; Harold Greggory M and Brandi L to Le Johnny, $240,000.

14235 Tanager Wood Ct; Dempsey Violet M to Mullin John M, $279,000.

6636 Temie Lee Py; Main Street Homes to Bacon Solomon and Ward Betty B, $375,000.

13210 Thornridge Ln; Ashenburg Matthew James to Edwards Katherine M and Adams C, $255,000.

4008 Timber Ridge Rd; Sprenkle Warren T Et Al Trs to Allsbrook Jay D, $277,000.

5436 Trail Ride Ct; Foster Robert B and Paula E to Dull Paul and Candice, $435,000.

2037 Tulip Hill Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Mehrer Adam James and Emily N, $734,568.

2220 Tuscora Rd; Taylor Lelia T to Tracy Brandon M and David M, $276,000.

18030 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Benson Brian Thomas and Katelyn, $442,590.

7136 Velvet Antler Dr; Leonard Christopher S and Denise to Mendoza Laura Sofia and Adrian E, $195,000.

12801 Vogt Av; Buyalos Benjamin R and Austin L to Harcum Brandon, $265,000.

2706 Walnut Creek Cr; Hendricks Debra H to Hill Wesley Clark and Rachel E, $280,100.

1012 Walton Creek Dr; Love That Home! Llc to Winfree Temple C III, $385,000.

2111 Waters Mill Pt; McAllister Patrick N to Luhmann Erin S, $174,950.

3707 Waverton Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Hudgins William D III and A D, $467,780.

10706 Wellington Farms Tr; Main Street Homes to Adams Lorenzo B and Sheryl E, $491,967.

1408 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Norton Joel S and Christine M, $294,538.

1433 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Henderson Robert P Sr and C H, $331,285.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Maiden William and Kimberly, $284,857.

14049 Wiley Cr; Padgett Sharon R to Horgan Maryann Cronin, $405,000.

1618 Winding Wy; Crump Harold Wayne to Kerkeslager Darryl and Christine, $158,000.

11618 Wood Bluff Lp; Wilson Steven T and Anne G to Parker Mary Grace G and Joshua C, $310,000.

1003 Worsham Green Tr; Mosley Zenia to Bumgarner Kenneth R and Susan L, $278,000.

HANOVER

0.56 acres; J & P Papadopoulos Family Limited Partnership to Virginia Property Investments LLC, $425,000.

2.2444 acres; Harry L. Rice to Antique Lane Holdings LLC, $295,000.

21.6 acres; Tina W. Ford to Paul F. Woods, $439,000.

Block 1, Baldwin Industrial Park; Baldwin Family Limited Partnership LLP to Atlantic Capital Co. LLC, $380,000.

Lot 1, Section B, Keckston; Miles Keck Baker to David W. Hagy, $401,400.

Lot 16, Block F, Section 1, Hanover Grove; JPMorgan Chase Bank to A2ZProperty LLC, $224,095.

Lot 19, Block C, Section 1, Castlewood; Brittany Sterrett to Roger William Spangler, $275,000.

Lot 20, Block D, Section I, Slash Cottage; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to K.P. Williams Development LLC, $166,400.

Lot 28, Block J, Section 1, High Point Farms; Judith P. Gore to ERAWHA LLC, $161,000.

Lot 3, Section 1, Lavaga; Bank of America NA to Foltz Investments LLC, $190,233.

Lot 4, Section 2, Locust Level Estates; Paul R. Robb to Robert S. Arner, trustee, $760,000.

Lot 5, Block B, Section A, Atlee Commerce Center; Dacula Properties LLC to MDE Holdings LLC, $1,050,000.

Lot 6, Block B, Section A, Fox Mill Run; David F. Coburn to John F. Tusso Jr., $320,000.

Parcel; Atlantic Coast Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $515,490.

Parcel; William Curtis Herbert Jr., trustee to Yellow Jacket LLC, $250,000.

Parcel; Richard Lee Rozell to Truth Baptist Church of Mechanicsville, $1,020,000.

Section 1, Bishop's Park; Bishop's Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $208,000.

Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $373,000.

Tracts; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $320,000.

POWHATAN

1.19 acres; Cowbuck LLC to Citizens Bank and Trust Co., $1,200,000.

1.49 acres; Robert S. Whitaker to William E. Dixon 2015 Revocable Trust, $170,000.

10 acres; Philip H. Moyer to William R. Cook, $204,500.

11.27 acres; James Kenneth Timmons Amended Trust to Stephen A. Isaacs Blue Duck Family Trust, $612,000.

17.7 acres; Todd A. Lester to Trent G. Medlin, $150,000.

2.02 acres; STM Design Properties LLC to Harry R. Kahn, $235,000.

2.576 acres; John O. Moss III to Kevin C. Guest, $249,950.

22.305 acres; Wells Fargo Bank to William M. Yuhase, $602,300.

3.95 acres; Deborah K. Bernard, devisee to Chad White, $150,000.

Lot 11, Section A, Fine Creek Farms; Douglas S. Divers III to Russell A. Batten Jr., $269,000.

Lot 17, Block C, Section 2, Tilman's Farm, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Danny R. Wilson, trustee, $599,450.

Lot 2, Block B, Section 2, Slate Springs; Robert Schumacher to Pamela L. Cain, $159,900.

Lot 21, Section A, Powhatan Commercial Center; William A. Dixon to Firefly New Dorset LLC, $1,200,000.

Lot 8, Section 3, Scottville at Powhatan Courthouse; Village Building Co. Inc. to Charles S. Lerch III, $235,000.

Lot 28, Section 1, Chestnut Oaks; Debra K. Green to Larry Dow, $255,000.

GOOCHLAND

4948 Austin Lane, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Pamela J. Gannon, $312,900.

2393 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Matthew S. Bernhard, 279,950.

283 Creekmore Place, Richmond; Lagault Homes LLC to Brian Kennedy, 385,387.

4892 W Gray Fox Circle, Gum Spring; Jamieson Richardson Beatty to Bonnie Sue Dean, 225,000.

4582 Newline Road, Gum Spring; Johnathan L. Pearson to Melvin Lewis Cox Jr., 279,900.

3600 River Road West, Goochland; Phillip Lee Clayberg to Midway LLC, 345,000.

950 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; William A. McCracken to Donald P. Holmes, $235,000.

3340 Tillar Lane, Goochland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Darelis Hough, 545,000.

Petersburg

614 Bradford Lane; Kenneth Bright to Andrew T. Hunt, $160,000.

604-06 High St.; Samuel L. Mattocks to Vickie L. McCall, $257,000.

1689-93 S Sycamore St.; Jonathan Goldstein to TBG Holdings LLC, $253,000.

DINWIDDIE

4204 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Laberzac Enterprises Inc. to Justin Kinnaman, $222,500.

24214 James Court, Dinwiddie; Prince James LLC to Hope Nunnally, $155,000.

4202 Orchard Drive, North Dinwiddie; Sallie F. Lynch to Damon K. Harrison, $165,000.

10831 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith & Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Ryan Worley, $214,900.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1.119 acres; TMT33 LLC to TEOMAR LLC, $1,250,000.

Lot 6, Block C, East Covington Acres; George V. Rapp to Charles H. Slate, $183,000.

Lots 7-19, Block C, Maple Grove; Furman Girls LLC to CC Colonial Heights VA LLC, $1,455,000.

Parcel; Jennifer M. Patnode to Tamoy Carroll-Moutary, $250,000.

HOPEWELL

717 Collindale Road; Juan Riley to Donna A. Johnson, $190,000.

3911 Schooner Lane; Tammy Maberry to Patrick M. Warren, $183,000.

NEW KENT

12.38 acres; Paul A. White Jr. to The Inn at Woodmont Plantation LLC, $538,300.

7.6211 acres; Henry A. Midgett Jr. to HSBC Bank USA, $182,588.

8 acres; Julie Anne Carden to Alex Arvin Smith, $264,000.

Lot 1, The Oaks; Christopher Hill to Paul M. Seay, $268,900.

Lot 19, Section 4, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $280,000.

Lot 28, Landbay 1, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Travis Mays, $215,000.

Lot 3, Pine Fork Terrace; New Kent Land & Development Co. Inc. to Charles J. Joly, $354,500.

Lot 40, Block G, Deer Lake; Eric Gail Godfrey to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $251,100.

Lot 7, Section 2, Diascund Creek; Brian K. McGowan to Michael P. Rogers, $415,000.

Lot 743, Woodhaven Shores; Tranquility Construction and Remodeling LLC to Waid Gregory White, $174,500.

Lots 1, 10 and 15, Section 4, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $210,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4481 Branchester Parkway, Prince George; David P. Staples, trustee to Jason M. Ruffin, $276,500.

3701 Hamilton Ave., North Prince George; Richmond Holding Co. Inc. to Joseph Singleton Jr., $169,900.

11245 James River Drive, North Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Christopher Lee Jordan, $236,000.

6509 Hines Road, Disputanta; Denise S. Brockwell to Oliver L. James Jr., $175,000.

12309 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Horacio Gonzalez Bernal to Richard S. Buse, $247,300.

17807 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Fetko Properties LLC to William E. Burton, $236,600.

5408 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; Martha Ann Rodgers to Yentel L. Young, $166,500.

4309 Shorebird Drive, Prince George; Aurelio Santiago to Philip M. Davis, $259,500.

3131 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Marie P. Huggins to Travis W. Roark, $235,000.

Charles city

Lot 1, Hidden View Estates; John D. Kleopfer to Brittany Taylor Martin-Englehart, $167,900.

Lot 3, Hidden Springs; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Deborah Elaine Martin, $160,722.

AMELIA

3 acres; Joseph B. Bare to Ronald S. Bowles, $160,000.

90.95 acres; Jacob L. Morris to Waste Management of Virginia, $233,000.

Parcel; Michael R. Maples to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $795,359.

CAROLINE

2 acres; Par 5 Development Group LLC to Hanover DG LLC, $1,485,000.

40 acres; Stuart T. Lane to Beverly Run LLC, $227,500.

5.573 acres; Estate of Gertrud M. Potter to Laila Bernhartsen, $150,000.

Lot; Chase Street Hops LLC to Jason P. Manns, $200,000.

Lot 124, Section 3, Belmont at Carmel Church; JPMorgan Chase Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $228,616.

Lot 124, Section 3, Belmont at Carmel Church; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $228,616.

Lot 14, Section 1, Pendleton; Tricord Inc. to Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., $210,000.

Lot 680, Lake Land'or; Regal Holdings LLC to Angel Luis Gonzalez, $234,900.

Lot A356, Carmel Church; Kepley Broscious & Biggs PLC, substitute trustee to Jacqueline W. Martin, $245,000.

Lot B101, Lake Land'or; ALG Trustee LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $212,558.

Parcel; Area Dwellings LLC to Silvestre Castillo, $160,000.

Parcel; Gwynnfield Caroline LLC to Paul Wayne Wilkerson, $599,000.

Parcel; Ironwood Investments LLC to Jeremias M. Lopez Hernandez, $240,000.

CUMBERLAND

3623 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Kyle Christopher Lacovara, $189,950.

1024 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Gavin Kirk Czeizinger to Sharon A. Larson, $188,500.

KING AND QUEEN

733 Devils Three Jump Road, Little Plymouth; David R. Morris to James W. Smith, $165,000.

341 Kingtown Road, Shacklefords; Larry C. Love II to Gerald L. Daniel, $168,000.

KING WILLIAM

1.65 acres; Liggan Homes Inc. to Westrock CP LLC, $195,000.

4 acres; Mark M. Seeterlin to Christopher A. Walden, $189,950.

5.64 acres; Kellum Homes LLC to Randy M. Paynter, $235,000.

19.27 acres; David Wayne Coats, successor trustee to PKJ Properties, $155,000.

Lot 2, Locust Hill Estate, 12.08 acres; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Mitchell D. Salmon, $243,450.

Lot 848, Town of West Point; Robert J. Getman Living Trust to Natasha L. Langston, $166,000.

Parcel; Austin Collier Sargent to Lindsay R. Robbins, $160,000.

Sussex

1.24 acres; Fidelity Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $179,000.

41.088 acres; John H. Stephenson III to Brandon S. McGee, $155,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

114 Cutspring Arch; Holly L. Remsing to Bonnie Back, $180,000.

119 John Tyler Lane; Sandra Liberati Swift, devisee to Agnes T. Murphy, $248,800.

3960 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Edward R. Eck II, $320,000.

JAMES CITY

2.11 acres; Toano NCC Investments LLC to William L. Gaertner Jr., trustee, $860,000.

20.6212 acres; Jack Arnold Ferguson to R & R Rimmer Investments LLC, $350,000.

400.797 acres; Trustee for Public Land to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, $1,663,500.

Lot 101, New Town; Patricia C. Horvath to Darrell R. Branscome, trustee, $415,000.

Lot 101, Winster Fax; Joshua N. Voorhees to GLKD Holdings LLC, $232,000.

Lot 11, Barrets Points, Governor's Land; Keystone Homes Corp. to Sycamore Holdings LLC, $199,000.

Lot 122, Chisel Run; James Michael Ballard, devisee to Virginia Gray Flag, $157,000.

Lot 132, Villages at Westminster; Samuel I. White, PC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $285,770.

Lot 14B, Longhill Gate; Wells Fargo Bank to James John Kourmadas, $168,500.

Lot 15, Quarterpath Trace Village; Bryn Fleming to Kathleen Toth, $362,000.

Lot 191, New Town; Atlantic Homes LLC to Courtney Shih Family Investments LLC, $383,720.

Lot 2, Ford's Colony; Paula Tenenbaum, trustee to Beverly T. Hudson, trustee, $652,500.

Lot 2, Vineyards at Jockey's Neck; William A. Hudgins to Jeffrey A. Levy, $287,300.

Lot 23, New Town; Reginald M. Moore to Andrew B. Packett, trustee, $205,000.

Lot 29, Mirror Lake Estates; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $211,000.

Lot 200, Scotts Pond; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Joel Fortune, $244,000.

Lot 232, Wellington; Paul D. Panetta to Bank of New York Mellon, $366,450.

Lot 3, Chisel Run; Dennis Mizelle to Jeremy Taylor Swing, $169,000.

Lot 30, Colonial Heritage; Colonial Heritage LLC to Jacqueline Kay Unitis, trustee, $499,000.

Lot 30, Ford's Colony at Williamsburg; David F. O'Connor to Thomas Patrick Dunne, $539,000.

Lot 37, Birchwood Park; Francis P. Francks to Lynne L. Carruth, trustee, $249,900.

Lot 37A, Longhill Gate; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $189,300.

Lot 38, Ironbound Square; James City county to Ahmed Ouaadidy, $177,400.

Lot 4, Nelson Subdivision; Paul Albert Haynes to Jason Fluegel, $157,000.

Lot 407, Burwell's Woods; Robert I. Silverman, trustee to Reta Byrum, trustee, $499,900.

Lot 55, Ford's Colony; David H. Baggs, trustee to Michael N. Becci, turstee, $605,000.

Lot 57, Travis Pond, Governor's Land at Two Rivers; Leighton W. Strader to Robert J. Beard, trustee, $669,700.

Lot 6, Greyhound Estates; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $174,428.

Lot 60, New Town; Kenneth F. Dishop to Todd Horne, $405,000.

Lot 75, Seasons Trace; Bruce Underwood Roett Sr., trustee to Matthew John Seu, trustee, $160,000.

Lot 8, Chickahominy Haven; Teddy Paul Hinson to Charles Irving, $404,000.

Lot 9, Michelle Point; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $187,431.

Lot 91, Shellbank Woods; Equity Trustees LLC to Nationstart REO Sub 1B LLC, $326,000.

Lot 97, Birchwood Park; Shawn Trueblock to John E. Stein Jr., $390,000.

Lots 172-175, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $236,100.

Lots 22 and 24, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $204,000.

Lots 3 and 4, Chickahominy Haven; Edmond Royston Glass, trustee to Frank J. Klecszewski Jr., $436,250.

Lots 451-456, White Hall; Rauch Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $234,000.

Parcel; Joanne Archie Kizer, executor to 150 Maxton LLC, $265,000.

Parcel; Williamsburg Christian Academy Inc. to American V LLC, $300,000.

Parcel, Indigo Park; Laura Ann Rose to Aaron S. Bellamy, $253,500.

Parcels; Judith E. Trautman to 150 Maxton LLC, $165,000.

