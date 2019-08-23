The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

115 E 13th St; Jackson Jenay M to Handley Stephen Scott, $185,000.

521 N 24th St; Poteat Joshua A and Allison Titus to Smith Kimberly, $312,000.

900 N 27th St; Bertha Llc to Pacious Daniel P, $495,000.

3114 2nd Ave; Glass Elwood Graham to Jaza Llc, $160,000.

605 N 32nd St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Sieczkowski Paul, $425,000.

1317 N 34th St; Laney Tyler William to Dominy Nathaniel J, $252,500.

1002 W 45th St; Edwards Ursula D to Joyce Ryan T and Cassandra S, $320,000.

8430 Abbey Road; Boyer Robert Caleb to Williams Susan H and Samuel R, $315,000.

1316 Apperson St; Lin Yi to Mjre Llc, $174,900.

3500 Avella Springs Ct; Medlin Stuart B to Knisely Robert and Linda, $447,500.

6329 Bliley Road; Welles Christopher to Hurst Jordan G, $222,000.

3300 E Broad St; Stitzer Brandt Haywood to Johnson Elizabeth P, $635,000.

2913 Brook Road; Sunny Day Properties Llc to Davis Persilla T, $399,000.

3400 Carolina Ave; Es Properties I Llc to Walls Michael and Carrie R, $348,880.

1503 Cedar Lane; Maclin Edward Thomas Byrd to Saady Thomas J III and Mary C, $342,000.

1567 Clarkson Road; Day Stephanie D to Shelton Lashanda Lee, $169,500.

33 S Davis Ave; Davis John R Jr and Kelley S to Walton William T, $389,000.

6255 Debora Dr; Rva Property Acquisitions Llc to Maxfield Ashley Leah, $190,800.

5502 Dorchester Road; Mayton Eric K to Mahan Robert L and Paula G, $325,000.

2924 Ellwood Ave; Blaylock Brian F to Williford Gary Mark, $414,500.

3905 Fauquier Ave; Messmer Lauren to Detwiler Breanna C, $295,000.

9640 Fernleigh Dr; Carter Carrie H to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $215,000.

2706 Floyd Ave; Clark Caryn E to Hartman Jason and Christina, $439,445.

3616 Garland Ave; Jordan Alphonso R to Malone Jimmy Scott, $374,950.

10220 Glendye Road; Foltz Investments Llc to Murphy Scott T, $290,000.

4422 W Grace St; Zenkner Stefan and Hau Yin Yu to Thweatt Jeffrey E and Whitney C, $444,950.

625 W Graham Road; K and L McCullough Llc to Walker Sheehan Z A, $420,000.

3127 Griffin Ave; Griffin Home Buyers Llc to Liles Lee Family Revocable, $292,500.

503 N Hamilton St, Uf; Curry Amanda B to Tilley Lindsay F, $217,950.

3335 Hanover Ave; Bowles Karen L to Peterson Kira R, $481,000.

2956 Hathaway Road, U610; Goff Richard B to Walter Linda J, $250,000.

2923 Hawthorne Ave; Green Vincent and Christin A to Messink Michael E Jr, $314,900.

922 Irby Dr; Heggins Clifton N and Christina J to Kelly Thomas A, $182,900.

5218 King William Road; Powell Jessica W to Lefmann Bryson, $315,853.

7437 Laneview Dr; Lucas M Investments Llc to Kass Jason Tyler, $315,000.

717 W Leigh St; Chowdhury Shahnewaz A to Williams Maryann, $258,950.

34 W Locke Lane, U3; Hatcher Robert V III to Thurman Sarah A Revocable Trust, $375,000.

2800 E Marshall St; O'Connell Kathleen F to 2800 E Marshall Street Llc, $307,000.

1405 Mechanicsville Tpke; Kachegulova Dinara to George James N and Priscilla I, $210,000.

2021 Monument Ave; Wheat James C III to Astruc Juan A Jr and Beth N, $2,100,000.

617 S Nansemond St; Faus Michael H to Saunders Christina, $185,000.

4518 Newport Dr; Newman Robert Christopher to Gench Roger J and Frances T, $560,000.

3600 Noble Ave; Herbert George A Jr and Susan to Lalmar Brad J and Nicole Hajj, $520,000.

3235 Patterson Ave; Packard Jonathan to Redford Heather E, $526,100.

213 N Plum St; Meltzer Seth S to Quinn Martha N, $520,000.

2612 Q St; 1310 1312 Llc to Higgins Andrew, $221,500.

1205 Rennie Ave; Waterworth Thomas Alan to Odell Timothy Michael, $408,500.

3920 Rosedale Ave; Johnson Mary G to Villar Daniel E, $170,000.

5005 E Seminary Ave; Bessette Anthony R to Rabideau Laura W, $323,000.

505 St James St; Tatro Peter J to Ryan Michael K Jr, $173,000.

2223 Stuart Ave; Barnes Aurie Ashton to Farina Alexander Bavier, $526,000.

413 Stuart Cir, U4-C; Ricdl1 Llc to McDermott Eileen M, $702,622.

200 Tilden St; Jordan Cole R to Stachowski Jamie E, $464,500.

8233 Trabue Road; Krogman Janet S to Colon Jose A, $273,000.

12 S Vine St; Hellman Todd T and Martha S to Scott Consuela V, $364,000.

6309 Wesley Road; Thompson W Wardlaw Jr to Bliley Michael Carey, $640,000.

3811 E Weyburn Road; Cantrell W Taylor Jr to Santalucia Anthony V, $279,500.

2911 Woodcliff Ave; Lb Properties 2 Llc to Steiger David and Blair Emma, $201,000.

HENRICO

6816 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Bowles Velda to Torrence Christopher David, $305,000.

4607 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Wharton Heidi F to Pritt Brenda, $228,000.

2137 Battlefield Run Ct, Henrico; Strickland Roger W and Benice to Gary Rendell L and Lelah D, $285,000.

10626 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Tiwari Abhinav and Jaya Sharma, $397,800.

10633 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Padala Sridhar and Chitra Vangala, $400,000.

11519 Birchill Ln, Glen Allen; Neubert Keith J and Katie E to Margot David H and Kerry E, $515,000.

1219 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Morehouse Colleen J to Fazel Arif and Megan A Rafferty, $255,000.

5429 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Hickles Seconda to Pope James, $293,550.

1118 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Daniels Andrew S and Paige N to Jung Ryan K and Douglas J R Patterson, $233,500.

304 Broad Hill Oaks Ln, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kohale Prafulla R and Dipti, $398,346.

12216 Browning Pl, Henrico; McClanahan James H and Melissa L to Cook Jeffrey and Lori, $419,000.

2509 Cabell Ridge Ct, Henrico; Atack Properties Llc to Portillo-Guevara Francis, $257,000.

4707 Candlelight Ln, Glen Allen; Brown Amanda G to Nguyen Lien N and An E Le, $250,000.

109 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Brightwell Kelly J to Sposa Karen M, $280,400.

1850 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Johnson Susan S to Benites Chelsea Y and Cody Matthew Dich, $179,950.

2604 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Barnett Richard D and Luci A Hughes to Diaz Jessica Areli, $185,000.

13009 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Hudgins Franz Llc to Foster Darlene D, $320,000.

13436 College Valley Ln, Henrico; Peterson Robert and Debra Walker-Peterson to Zak Richard J and Allyson Zedler, $590,000.

3412 Collier Ct, Glen Allen; Johnson Derrick D Sr and T to Duncan Krista, $300,000.

2112 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Durrett Maggie S Estate to Templeton Michael and Connor Clay, $198,000.

8412 Copley Dr, Henrico; Anderson James L to Housecall Properties Llc, $240,000.

5585 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Richardson and Sykes Llc to Escobar Lima Carlos A, $184,500.

9113 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Cannon Virginia Baker to Scarselli Page Moncure and Matteo, $159,000.

1006 Dirk Dr, Henrico; Hancock Pagie III to Truehart Renee T and Dorothy B Haskins, $200,000.

10012 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Simple Transactions Llc to Picklo Joseph Nathaniel and Tracy Sparks, $197,100.

2501 Eagles View Ct, Henrico; Zinn John A III to Sablik Timothy Peter, $344,900.

2884 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to MacKey Dominique F, $189,520.

3003 Elmbrook Rd, Henrico; Fetty Nancy W to Tu Yuki D, $178,500.

11975 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $205,000.

9605 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Altovilla Paul S and Audrey F Altovilla to Tran Nam Le and Hoa, $331,000.

300 N Flannagan Ct, U1, Henrico; Oliver Joseph A III and Kathryn M to Bruce Nancy T, $322,000.

13205 Forest Light Ct, Henrico; Lewis Bennett and Laura to Hall John C S and Callye A Robinson, $460,000.

3207 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Roberts Jasmine E to Pair Vivian G, $230,000.

11424 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Wilcoxson Joshua B to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $272,660.

2405 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Todd John Joseph Trustee, $499,000.

9208 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Steers Dylan Joseph to Whitlow John Coleman and Lauren Rene, $230,000.

5218 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Gao Amin and Yachun Xu, $350,800.

11332 Grey Oaks Estates Way, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kim Jason, $796,700.

2800 Hampton Woods Dr, Henrico; North Holding Llc to Ritchie Joseph C III and Shanna L, $377,000.

3028 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Konate Djakaria to Price Ricky Sr and Gayle, $270,000.

2521 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Till Micah Joel, $265,000.

9619 Hill Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Dao Phong T and Minh-Hieu T Le to Chan Chun Lam and Xiu Qin Li, $405,000.

316 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Kuppers Gunters H and Maria to Ko Ah Ka and Chit, $170,000.

3904 Holmbank Ct, Henrico; Iezzi John A and Doreene P to Iyer Atma S and Indu A, $975,000.

9111 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Seemeen Shaheda to Shah Chintan D and Viral H Sheth, $223,000.

2528 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Bray Scott to Bray Sarah Elizabeth, $240,000.

6033 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Rci Builders Llc to Compton Brian E and Kathryn M, $359,500.

107 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Troupe John B Estate to Thompson Robert and Nicole Et Al, $180,000.

412 Kings Reach Rd, Henrico; Johnson Sheri to Johnson Joseph A, $173,000.

8620 Lambay Ct, Henrico; Ford Melodie D to Khalili Adbul and Sweeta, $233,000.

9308 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Hundley David L to Rw Realty and Renovations Llc, $188,000.

5427 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Leake G Scott and Heather S to Whelpley Christopher E and Robin L, $515,000.

5022 Lewisetta Dr, Glen Allen; MacNeil Susan M to Pratt Richard A and Nancy F Trustees, $465,000.

5066 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Remudaro Elcarlo Dizon and Kristine B, $507,955.

9705 Magnolia Pointe Pl, Glen Allen; Williams Thomas F and Maureen C to Luck Kelsey N, $189,000.

9202 Mapleway Rd, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Daniels Andrew S and Paige N, $250,000.

1105 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Stratton William M Et Al Trustee, $686,715.

2400 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Alic Munib to Lopez Amalia G, $193,000.

102 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Hilles Jackie C, $199,900.

9012 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Knighten Merrell Audy and Sandra Sue to Jones Charles D, $230,000.

6410 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Metry Marco Y and Laura K to Lee Tamekia, $223,000.

5100 Monument Ave, U903, Henrico; Bruce Mildred D to 5100 Monument Llc, $205,000.

5613 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robinson Rowlin Truehart III and Tera Lee, $253,275.

2021 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Neidermeyer Eric to Goel Punit and Mahmud Uzzaman and M Mathur, $189,000.

129 N New Ave, Henrico; Glasper-Davis Mary E to Gray Jermial and Lakeisha, $168,500.

5613 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cook Devin M, $288,985.

2929 Oakley Pointe Way, Henrico; Weiss Dennis J to Ammon Hannah N and Chase A, $254,900.

12405 Old Greenway Pl, Glen Allen; Katz Michael R and Eileen T Sullivan-Katz to Breckenridge Brett and Susan, $525,000.

2620 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Lavram Llc, $752,000.

5311 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Laughon Fred Thomas III and Melissa A, $431,598.

4940 Old Main St, U603, Henrico; Wilberger Gary W to McKinney Willie J Jr and Raquel Y, $1,100,000.

8201 Overbury Rd, Henrico; Bricker Gene W to Zafar Keanan, $299,000.

2564 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Gerke Scott W and Stacy M to Hall Brett T, $357,500.

2108 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Bell Michael T to Dahland Kristin M, $237,500.

2111 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Stokes Savannah I to McNamara David A and Barbara A, $336,000.

201 Pilgrim Ln, Henrico; Heekin Jonathan Rc and Nathalie O Lawrence to Ericjrbuyshouses Com Llc, $201,500.

2600 Pine Grove Dr, Henrico; Edos Llc to Edens Steffanie B and Larry F Anderson Jr, $284,000.

9006 Prince Rd, Henrico; Gordon Marian B to Delano Tia Lynnea, $255,000.

7812 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Randolph Jonathan and Shannel Charity to White James E Jr and Dannetta, $260,000.

10060 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Smith Robert H and Barbara to Garrett Matthew Everette and Lauren Watts, $175,000.

1523 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc to Koch Lori M and Edward W Herndon, $202,260.

1001 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Craig Jewett S to Balderson Lesley, $335,000.

2906 Ridgewood Park Ct, Glen Allen; Sprouses Corner Llc to Maryland Khristian P, $365,000.

8900 River Rd, Henrico; Raikes Linwood S to Toombs William, $450,000.

210 Rocketts Way, U404, Henrico; Lindsey Steven Mark to Bashir Azhar S and Naim, $204,000.

6428 Rudd Pl, Henrico; Johnson Delores T to Roach Laquisha, $220,000.

11513 Sadler Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Duckenfield Kevin E and Tamiko E to Foley William Ashley and Krystal K Parker, $466,950.

4341 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Dilfer Heather Taija, $300,810.

5855 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Kim Hannah to Curry Teri Anne, $419,000.

10012 Shifflett Ct, Glen Allen; Wampler David N and Caitlin C to Nikiforos Vasilios P, $244,000.

9013 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Pypniowski Justin M and Susie M to Derrer Mathew David and Denise Lum, $325,000.

604 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Seay Norman R to Itzkowitz Michael A and Brittney Et Al, $600,000.

302 Southern Ct, Henrico; Smith Charles D and Mary K to Garvin Andre J, $156,400.

8701 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Happy Boxes Staples Mill Llc to Ps Southeast One Inc, $8,000,000.

6913 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Brown Larry C and Sue E to Talbot Andrew and Diana Alderbashi, $330,000.

935 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Lewis Bruce E Jr to Snead Zackary B, $230,000.

9200 Sunset Oak Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Tully Laura and Jason, $388,113.

8904 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Hill Douglas W and Stephanie F to Douglas John Andrew Jr and Bridget J Bell, $565,000.

4458 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Wiley Nathaniel and Heather to Duvall Penelope, $267,000.

11725 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Una Realty Llc to Wang Jin and Zhenjie Lu, $266,000.

8913 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Golladay Gregory J and Susan S to Stalker Stephen James and Ashley Holstrom, $715,000.

9452 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Laurel Fidelity Llc to Wang Kai and Erjia Mao, $167,500.

11761 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Lipscomb W Kendall Jr to Link Julia A, $395,000.

2117 Turtle Run Dr, U7, Henrico; Landmark Equities I to Bush Mary Alison Trustee, $161,000.

9601 Varina Rd, Henrico; Helmick Betty A Trustee to Lopez Erik H, $250,000.

3824 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Fred to Decker Aimee S, $225,950.

6217 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Gibson Marcellus C to Sprouses Corner Llc, $298,500.

12004 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Woodward Margaret A to Hogan Larry Steven and Andrea, $255,000.

1902 West Club Ln, Henrico; Lyell John C and Regina to Timmons Evan W, $190,000.

11913 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Ferro John K and Teresa Michelle to Jesselson Paul T and Allison E, $744,000.

8520 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; 4k Properties Llc to Eddy Caroline P, $190,000.

7907 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hagood Mary, $317,361.

7915 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mareck Lee Anne, $290,693.

7923 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lencha Tigist T and Tesfaye S Husen Et Al, $299,585.

7707 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Moore Theodore R and Sitha S to Snead Gregory, $220,000.

314 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Horner Bobi G and Mary D to Acr Holdings Llc, $185,000.

Chesterfield

13201 Abbeydale Dr; Blankenship Michael T to Brinson Terrance and Latasha, $235,000.

16313 Aklers Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Harless Tucker and Kristi, $459,900.

2809 Anglewood Dr; Dw Evans Investments Llc to Duckett Andrew P, $221,900.

11610 Arbor Highlands Tr; Babcock Mark A and Nichole D to Mendez Jessica and Christian M, $269,900.

3405 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Scott Daniel and Brooke, $214,980.

425 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Norville Stephen G and Cindy B, $375,569.

1006 Ashton Village Ln; Gibson William R and Betsy Nash to Solipuram Raghavender R, $332,000.

141 Avebury Dr; Harrison Bradford C Sr Trust to Skym Jack C, $445,000.

9019 Bailey Hill Rd; NVR Inc to Blake Nicole L and Jeffrey A, $367,866.

5549 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Johnson Robert L Jr and Letitia, $345,555.

5712 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Lopez Eduardo L and Jillian R, $272,360.

6513 Bareback Tr; Woodfolk Nikia M to Pagan Jesus Nieves, $190,000.

3206 Barnes Spring Tr; Schnute Carl E and Lynda J to Van Olst Matthew and Stephanie, $274,900.

12012 Baymill Ct; Kaney Jared and Melissa to Rapp Richard and Allison M, $330,000.

3907 Beethoven Ct; Matthews Laroseia to Hill Samara, $163,000.

5113 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Dohl Kristina L, $236,580.

16106 Binley Rd; Gilbert Matthew and Ashleigh to Mueller Theodore H III and Maria, $738,000.

8919 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jones F X and Schneider Jutta, $443,930.

10612 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Thompson Eartha G, $287,535.

17800 Bradford Pear Ln; Homesmith Construction Inc to Patel Nilesh N and Pritiben N, $868,617.

8711 Braystone Dr; Keevin John R and Gayle E to Lough Christopher Jason Sr, $450,000.

10531 Brightstone Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Harsono Tutun and Phangjali Tini, $367,333.

16831 Broadmoor Rd; Benavides Kenneth R and Erin M to Johnson Evan T and Courtney, $359,995.

8825 Brucewood Dr; Comess Craig J to Garcia E A and Santana Cadena R, $203,500.

4307 Burgess House Ln; Calara Chrstine Domingo to Calara Christine Domingo, $255,000.

16613 Burridge Pl; Main Street Homes to Thomas Nicholas B and Mandy M, $484,700.

2919 Calcutt Dr; Gray Holt Bradshaw and Kristin L to Adams James W III and Elizabeth, $692,500.

2310 Castlebridge Rd; Watkins Dorothy R Et Al Trs to Fondren Kyle and Katie, $424,000.

8506 Centerline Dr; NVR Inc to Goodwin Sean and Amanda J, $447,107.

10324 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Coaxum Patrick Causey Sr, $355,845.

1500 Charrington Dr; Gregory Gray W and Kelly M to Citek Joseph T and Sarah E, $250,500.

5325 Chesswood Dr; Garyantes Richard C Jr to Scott Vishayla, $177,000.

3020 Cicero Py; M and M Capitol Investment Cor to Huynh Han and Tran Huong Lan, $230,000.

11604 Claimont Mill Dr; Alfred Trystan and Wilson S to Harris Crystal Tonita, $219,000.

14301 Clemons Cr; Lukanich Brian J and Lori J to Bowles John R, $515,000.

4337 Collingswood Dr; Sirois Ryan R and Kathleen S to Bendel Todd and Shannon L, $235,000.

6536 Corcoran Dr; Monell Jessica B and John L to Krumsiek Karl and Johnson C, $250,000.

11528 Creek Bottom Tr; McAvenia Joanne Estate to Siapno Gizelle F, $221,000.

17307 Creekbed Rd; Daniels Anthony D and Rita S to Huffman Noah L and Paula M, $324,900.

15100 Crump Landing Gr; Finer Homes Inc to Anonsen Rebecca Hanes, $342,333.

6813 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Drewes James F and Kathryn C, $346,596.

5730 Deep Forest Rd; Hill Merton E and Marilyn L to Lewis Michael T and Dawn L, $275,000.

7443 Dell Dr; Warriner George Steven Rent Ll to Allen Angela M and Whitton C M, $224,950.

12201 Diamond Hill Dr; Catherwood Ryan and Kathryn to Das Amanda Currie and Rishiraj, $425,000.

8900 Doss Rd; Layne-Knowles Elizabeth S to Madures Amanda L and James W Jr, $330,000.

14612 Duckridge Tr; Lee Robert E and Harleyn E to Paravati Nicholas J and Sandra D, $285,000.

12700 Ellenbrook Pl; Alves Jose F and Luisa M to Spence Richard Trevor, $254,950.

7513 Elmleaf Ct; Aviles Marisa C to Bond Lauren, $154,950.

5943 Essling Rd; Patrick Martha Flippo to Sturtevant Christopher Quintin, $245,500.

4004 Falconway Ln; Garcia Elizabeth and Samuel A to Blackwell Avonta, $213,000.

8224 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Buckley Adam and Sandra, $356,050.

6012 Fell Pony Ct; Jurkuta Jeffrey S to Gordon Gustavus G and Karen B, $559,000.

12706 Finningham Mw; NVR Inc to Allen Elizabeth Ann and Scott D, $658,991.

8012 Flag Tail Dr; Harvey Barbara J to Agee Joseph W and Lewis Amanda L, $246,000.

16336 Fox Creek Forest Dr; Yang Ju and An Da to Shuford Fred E Jr and Veronica P, $550,000.

6106 Fox Haven Ct; Dziekonski Andrzej and Yolanda to Barnes Victoria H, $360,000.

2231 Galloway Tr; Armstrong James D and Deborah S to Spivey Taquan A, $269,995.

10524 Genlou Rd; Berry Bruce T and Martha S to Carbaugh Craig E and Danielle M, $210,000.

16741 Gossamer Dr; Mitchello Danielle R to Taylor Lauren Wilkes, $325,000.

3306 Greenham Dr; Credle Deimus R to Albert Richard F and Price M W, $244,000.

4637 Gregorys Charter Ct; Florida Audie C to Mullins Colin R and Jaclyn D, $330,000.

21103 Halloway Av; Winkle Mitchell E and Lori B to Maberry Tammy D, $225,000.

7918 Hampton Park Bl; Shuford Fred E Jr and Veronica P to Briggs Kristin J, $320,000.

3854 Harrow Dr; Waller Lewis Mallory to Velasquez M O and Hurtado Poma P, $186,500.

3700 Harvette Dr; Marjoh Llc to Barnhill Latrina A, $213,950.

4500 Heritage Woods Ln; Seay Meghan E to Bass Nathan and Shonna Et Als, $220,000.

6501 Hickory Grove Dr; Blakely Investments Llc to Henderson Kurt, $297,500.

4807 Hidden Falls Ct; Webster Scott N and Erin McGraw to Dawson Mario Alberto and Jenny R, $480,000.

15007 Highberry Woods Ct; Zuroff Gloria K to Kameda Kevin M and Cousins H A, $277,600.

11404 Holly Arbor Dr; Beasley Maureen D to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $189,113.

8610 Hunton Cr; Robinson Brenda Trustee to Fordson Properties Llc, $155,500.

3950 Huntwood Rd; Phelps Gregory K and Christine P to Goodwyn John C III and Jean W, $183,900.

12447 Ivyridge Tr; Koola Jaya J to Gibson Timothy and Amber, $251,250.

303 Kernel Ct; Buenvenida Ben Et Als to Komljenovich Alice J, $260,000.

4707 Kimmeridge Dr; Nicholson Tiwan to Tung Yung On and Chen Xin Xing, $448,000.

2701 Kingsdale Rd; Bush Sandra W to Pena Hector G, $200,000.

3226 Kingsdale Rd; Friend Virginia W to Anderson Rodney Jr, $319,950.

1615 Lancashire Dr; Goldberg Sam S to Lopez Jose A and De Oca Fermin M, $263,000.

8756 Laumic Dr; Smith Michelle to Ahmed Gul and Mir Javeria J, $294,000.

8906 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Driskill Richard D and Kelly E, $429,810.

12630 Lilking Rd; Foreman John V and Alice M to Henderson Travis M and Patricia, $280,000.

6100 Lilting Branch Wy; Johnson John W Jr and Cynthia F to Stein Aaron and Trefethen A A, $479,000.

12530 Lively St; McDonald Marvin J and Susan A to Lynch Jesse R and Woodlief J N, $229,950.

14204 Long Gate Rd; May Justin G and Katherine M to McDuffie Joseph and Harmony, $315,000.

15925 Longlands Rd; Downing Daryl C and Tylene M to Rivera Briseida Galloza, $381,000.

10632 Looking Glass Rd; Stewart Christopher W and K S to Torres Marcos A and Nicole L, $255,000.

12500 Mandolin Dr; Brown Jeffrey A to Warren Chelsea E and Gary J, $240,000.

4609 Mason Dale Wy; Stovall Jershawnda C to Boswell C L and Johnson N D, $185,000.

7636 Medallion Ct; NVR Inc to Turner Antonio and Hatch S, $277,730.

14401 Michaux Wood Wy; Finch Joseph W and Linda B to Griffith Russell C and Wanda I, $325,000.

12019 Millay Dr; Rowe Sherry H to Bubb Brittany, $294,850.

13406 Mitford Dr; Garbera Brian S and Diana A to Gasiorowski Michael D and C J, $465,000.

7712 Mount Holly Ln; Tudor Joshua and Amanda to Bawa Harmandeep S and Rani M, $275,000.

5118 Nairn Ln; Harless Tucker D and Kristi N to Norris Bryan L, $305,000.

11960 Nash Rd; H M Property Llc to Carrington Candice Renee, $372,000.

7707 Northern Dancer Ct; Lovejoy Kenneth C and Mary C N to Mitchell Donna G, $179,950.

4608 Oak Hollow Rd; Paige David Alan to Wilson M B and L A and Somers K J, $260,000.

11830 Old Buckingham Rd; Baxter Betty Lou to Baxter Benjamin, $160,000.

2206 Old Indian Rd; Vincent Shannon to Staiano John Jr and Joanna M, $219,900.

4210 Olde Liberty Rd; Watts Robert A III to Monk Milton and Monk Mariah, $250,000.

4415 Overridge Dr; Virginia Housing Dev Authority to Canada William L, $185,000.

6419 Pebblespring Dr; Richardson Jimmy and Belinda M to Espana Hector, $186,000.

13514 Pharlap Ct; Westbay Joshua J to Song Gongbo and Ren Qingxia, $210,000.

8601 Pleasant Ridge Rd; Faris Wilbourn G and Mary E to Rossi Thomas D and Carrie A, $200,000.

12306 Point Landing Ct; Domangue Kyle P and Jessica A to Earp Michael Anthony and Amy B, $375,000.

13500 Prince James Dr; Booker Michael B and Jennifer M to Cespedes Wylma M and Woodside V, $384,900.

2704 Puckett Ct; Nussbaum Paul and Debra W to Vaughan Raymond A, $184,950.

3107 Quail Hunt Ct; Snider Shawn to Powell Christopher, $261,000.

412 Queensway Rd; Andrews Adam B to Arroyo Pedro M and Fajardo J G, $154,900.

3119 Ramsey Dr; Washington Richard C to Thornton Sabrina R, $215,000.

11560 Rexmoor Dr; Milton J Gilbert to Williams R E and Everton S C, $295,000.

14102 Ridge Creek Rd; Dix Edward and Carla to Jackson Kalli L, $240,000.

8213 Robert Bruce Dr; Gunn Thomas S and Awad Jasmine J to Borum Elizabeth D, $289,000.

5708 Rohan Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Santos-Price Danilu, $381,930.

14760 Rolling Spring Dr; Derubeis Carl R and Robin L to Fischer Steven E and Amy Jo, $400,000.

11713 Sainsbury Ct; Powell R Aaron and Rebel A to Ritch John C and Hannah M, $242,000.

13828 Sandy Oak Rd; Sec Of Us Dept Housing and Urban to Lebron Lyann M and Frye E P III, $200,000.

2518 Savage View Dr; Knorpp Christian to Brinegar Christopher A and J C, $320,500.

7721 Secretariat Ct; Brown Erin Kyle and Todd Scott to Byers Sherry L, $221,000.

6304 Seti Ct; Corrada Robert D to Penny Lane Properties Llc, $150,000.

14025 Shady Pointe Ct; Westcott Peggy Anne to Bagwell Charles E Et Als, $268,000.

13313 Sherri Dr; Aylesworth Nathan and Abby to Kelber Alyssa, $200,000.

10466 Shumark Dr; Joyner David L and Mary E to Latimer Paul M and Victoria M, $232,500.

17219 Silver Maple Tr; White Shawn R and Elizabeth N to Watts M P and Whitehead J R Jr, $397,000.

7225 Silverthread Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Starkey Mark Edward and Linda S, $499,605.

4565 Snowflake Dr; Volo Pietro and Anna to Tobar Garcia Edin O, $303,000.

14309 Sonnenburg Dr; Arora Suhail to Williams Damien D and Monterra A, $205,000.

12501 Spring Cress Ct; Fortner W W and Fortner F C Trs to Penrose Kevin M, $223,000.

4336 Stately Oak Rd; Warden Wallace A III to Trower Tyrell and Kestner M L, $258,000.

3003 Steeple Chase Ct; Hardwick Melissa Marie to Roberts Lee C and Lauren B, $240,500.

11340 Stigall Ct; Baker Karter K and Clark L E to McDonald Michael W and Susanna J, $205,000.

2713 Sutters Mill Ct; Ragsdale Warren G to Rizzi Sergio G and Pintos Ana, $160,000.

2725 Swanhurst Dr; Siddiqi Javaid E and Karen H to Jordan Christopher D and J H, $380,000.

12600 Third Branch Ct; Dewitt Barbara A to Coleman Benjamin S and Heather R, $415,000.

12107 Timber Trail Dr; Pruett Jonathan to Banton Ashley Brooke, $185,000.

1601 Treewood Ln; McDevitt Patricia F to Engrisch Alycia M, $189,000.

12405 Trumbull Ct; Layman Charles D II to Grandfield Adelaide T, $170,500.

6000 Tucker Rd; O'Berry E G and Rice J C to Barahona Hector A, $235,000.

18407 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Williams Craig A and Kandace A, $459,950.

7317 Velvet Antler Dr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Roskam Dustin Lee and Mary K, $212,350.

5224 Verlinda Dr; Hawkins David L II and J L to Burke William T, $206,000.

4855 Village Lake Dr; Sly Gordon B Et Als Trustees to Hullett Jerry W and Joan M, $290,000.

1944 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Morris William, $287,925.

1211 Warminster Dr; Westing Alan and Nicole to Appiah-Acheampong Theodora, $234,000.

3719 Waverton Dr; Legault Homes Llc to Stevens Lori A, $554,302.

4224 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Hpa Us1 Llc, $280,025.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Andrews Kimberly Ann, $264,610.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Lonigan Susan Marie, $240,915.

4707 Willesden Rd; Lawson Sharon Jane to Fernandez Patricio A, $150,000.

1725 Winbury Dr; Folkes William J and Allison M to Sainz K G and Sainz L Trustees, $228,000.

13630 Winning Colors Ln; Ocheltree Jason R and Sarah N to Boughner Aaron and Shelby, $236,000.

2300 Woodmont Dr; Konvicka Matthew Colton to Petersik Thomas W and Maureen K, $279,950.

2625 Wyndham Dr; Means Charles W and Kimberly N to Revene Vincent M and McLellan S, $275,000.

HANOVER

15407 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; Ronald B. Lecarpentier to James Christopher Ambrose, $375,000.

11028 Brookhollow Drive, Glen Allen; Neha Arun Mamtani, successor trustee to Lacey Rae Childress, $610,000.

7235 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Carolyn J. Phillips, $355,442.

6015 Elder Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Demastus III to Bryan Timothy Harris, $339,950.

10279 Fenholloway Drive, Mechanicsville; Abel Parker to Robert A. Larosa, $310,000.

9083 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Olayinka Fowowe, $578,395.

206 Haley Road, Ashland; Aubrey F. Hague Jr. to Yellow Jacket LLC, $162,000.

8175 Holly Lane, Mechanicsville; James E. Sullenberger to Kenneth S. Menzies, $216,015.

9278 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Erik Shellenhamer, $462,809.

13421 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Richard Ridge, $495,119.

7348 Lexington Drive, Mechanicsville; Carol S. Golden to Timothy S. Gaudette, $375,000.

6211 Lodgepole Drive, Mechanicsville; Nordlinger Properties LLC to Olivia G. Harrison, $240,250.

8148 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Deborah Walker Leiter to Anastacios C. Paulidis, $335,000.

9029 Morella Place, Mechanicsville; Patricia J. Colombo to Vernon L. Tate, trustee, $339,000.

7475 Olde Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Kimberly L. Johnston to Melissa D. Lecarpentier, $214,000.

14478 Overlook Ridge Lane, Beaverdam; James Lynn Nuckols to Ira Rubenstein, $408,000.

7372 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Andrea Karrand Wills, $220,750.

9912 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to John Barber, $504,043.

9004 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Susan Marie Fehse to Courtney Hurd, $257,000.

9215 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Edwin L. Wagner to Charles L. Vanover, $300,000.

8352 Ryegate Place, Mechanicsville; Jayson F. Stevens to Timothy D. Ryan, $321,000.

11273 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas G. Gabello to Ronald L. Samardge, $396,000.

7242 Stonewall Drive, Mechanicsville; Tara M. Dunne to Michael R. Wynne, $252,500.

8470 Summer Walk Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Marcus L. Tyler III to Bridge Todd, $320,000.

700 S Taylor St., Ashland; RF Properties LLC to Trevor Somogyi, $169,900.

12501 Trammel Court, Ashland; Mary R. Friedman to Louis C. Hodges, $700,000.

10608 Tuckerman Court, Mechanicsville; Robert Anthony Hannon Jr. to Scott D. Johnson, $379,950.

8121 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Maki Jr. to Danny Krantz, $240,000.

9563 Winnepeg Court, Mechanicsville; Jessell Mayes Christenson, trustee to Richard Lee Mitchell, $440,000.

POWHATAN

1339 Avatar Drive, Powhatan; Michelle A. Lelik to Justin A. Ayers, $235,000.

16608 Benmore Road, Moseley; Kristie B. Pape to Matthew B. Farnham, $299,000.

677 Butterwood Terrace, Powhatan; Marjorie I. Mallow to Seth M. Gatewood, $300,000.

1542 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Jeannine S. Blumer Smith Family Trust to Joseph C. Rakestraw, $182,000.

2249 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Sandra A. Leigh to Eric Stephen Jones, $203,000.

3200 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Joshua T. Marks to Troy E. Savage, $403,000.

2121 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Christine Jordan Douglas, executor to Lula D. Lowery, $214,950.

3954 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Virginia First Properties to Britt D. Adkins, $298,000.

3750 Mill Mount Place, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Gary M. Bonafilia, $480,000.

3298 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Spencer D. Tiller to Michael Lane Hershey, $336,000.

1505 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; Lora C. Strube to Kathleen V. O'Keefe, $257,500.

2125 Walnut Tree Terrace, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Gregory James Edmonds, $301,795.

1665 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Thomas R. Smith Jr. to Michael D. Martin, $375,000.

GOOCHLAND

13263 Apdon Court, Richmond; Garnet E. Pigdon to John C. Hoffer, 875,000.

3761 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Kenneth A. Bouwens to Melissa Hardwick, 250,000.

550 Church Hill Road, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Jay Joseph Hartman, 670,000.

3933 Fourcee Farms Lane, Columbia; Jimmie D. Handy to Christopher Lee Hornstra, 235,000.

4165 Hidden Acres Drive, Louisa; Aaron D. Shields to Teresa Faye Glass, 150,000.

1700 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; 1700 Manakin Road LLC to Jose Fernandon Cutzal Miza, 170,000.

512 Red Maple Drive, Manakin Sabot; Mark Sompayrac to John M. Lalumandier, 375,000.

3651 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Carlton E. Colvin Sr., $399,450.

3940 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Grant Haas Wilson to Candace L. Quarles, $229,000.

630 Three Chopt Road, Manakin Sabot; Roy D. Moxley III to Dominic Eugene McKann, 198,000.

Petersburg

3555 S Crater Road; Vinson Investments Inc. to Mark D. Schmitt Sr., $725,000.

2031 Matoax AVe.; Clifford L. Green to Ryan J. Hawkins, $170,820.

1 Saddleback Lane; Quentin Jordan-Giles to Eunice M. Johnson, $230,000.

DINWIDDIE

2471 Carolyn Lane, Church Road; Barbara Crowder-Moore to Jarrett Smith, $207,815.

13420 Halifax Road, Petersburg; Kimberly D. Randolph to Louis Lee Abraham Jr., $197,500.

4012 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Paul F. Henshaw to Lazaro Velazquez Ambrocio, $197,900.

23405 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Louis J. Mosconi to Mark Stoney Wilcox, $165,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

104 Arlington Ave.; Roger S. Miles to Thomas Barth, $174,990.

5010 Conduit Road; Mary L. Hise to Justin J. Parsons, $179,300.

1007 Forestview Drive; Five Star Construction LLC to Michael M. Heaton, $261,000.

319 Mallard Drive; Dennis F. Booth to Jayne H. Thacker, $242,000.

1211 Yacht Basin Drive; Charles E. Camp III to Jonathan M. Hernandez, $240,000.

HOPEWELL

203 Bull Run Drive; Mark Kowalski to Dante Burroughs, $179,950.

1818 Davis Lane; Graves Family Trust to Isaac Martinez, $173,000.

3204 Jackson Farm Road; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Tiffany Alvarez, $185,000.

1410 Lee Lane; Sonja L. Madison to Derrick Griffin, $152,500.

3936 Shenandoah Circle; Pamela P. Midgett to Anthony R. Valverde Umana, $216,000.

NEW KENT

5780 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Todd J. Wagner, $364,900.

5930 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Leigh Leffingwell Lewis, $340,560.

9001 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Ralph A. Amadeo Jr., $501,767.

1101 Dispatch Road, Quinton; Ernest Keith Mooney to Hartwell F. Coke, $160,000.

11487 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Charles Morgan Payne, $283,580.

6894 Oakrise Lane, New Kent; Paulino Ruiz to Mark E. Allen, $252,000.

2919 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; James F. Vencil to Sean E. Cox, $346,000.

5251 Pine Fork Road, Quinton; BMR Investments II LLC to Jonathan Gribble, $164,000.

7830 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at New Kent Vineyards to Barbara J. Costello, $290,000.

7747 Sedge Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to George R. Gray, $393,215.

1015 Turner's Landing Road, Lanexa; Rudolph Eugene Sheets Jr., trustee to Gerald D. Blake, $475,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5215 Berkshire Drive, Hopewell; EDOS LLC to Tyrell James, $167,500.

1397 Buckskin Lane, Petersburg; Jennifer Lynn Bowen Jackson to Erik J. Yesbeck, $227,500.

925 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Gregory Rowdy Jr., $312,000.

4901 Edinburg Court, North Prince George; Tina F. Vines to Jose Angel Ortiz, $158,000.

6150 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Randolph R. Howard, $260,000.

17214 James River Drive, Disputanta; Timothy P. Cibula to Brandon C. Hyde, $151,000.

7621 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Garry W. Coleman Sr., $278,000.

7200 Old Town Road, Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Timothy Mitchell Montgomery, $285,000.

2280 Spain Drive, Prince George; Benjamin C. Boisseau to Barbara Bonds, $260,000.

4400 Woodstock Road, Disputanta; United Property Solutions LLC to David W. McNew, $192,500.

Charles city

7057 Church Lane, Charles City; Erik H. Lopez to Anthony Thomas Heron, $184,000.

18704 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Windmill Building Group to Lewis Edward Black III, $188,500.

AMELIA

80.74 acres; Minnie P. White to John Grunfelder, $205,000.

2 parcels; Amelia LLC to Amelia Realty LLC, $3,784,000.

Parcel; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to U.S. Bank, $157,500.

CAROLINE

19370 Alps Drive, Milford; Anthony Williams to Matthew A. Rogers, $259,000.

22 Brighton Cove, Ruther Glen; Gene Michael Donaldson to Derron A. Howard, $235,870.

259 Dickinson Drive, Bowling Green; Michael E. Cooper to James Allen, $253,000.

30055 Edgar Road, Ruther Glen; Roger L. Taylor Jr. to William S. Harris, $226,000.

6029 Hewlett Road, Ruther Glen; Darrell McWayne Simms to Harold E. Myers, $157,000.

7226 John Tyler Mews, Ruther Glen; Charles D. Sanders III to Jeffrey L. Coleman, $320,000.

7112 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Trevor H. Whittaker to Jeremy P. Evans, $180,000.

17114 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen; Lorrie Everitt to Connie L. Irby, $253,900.

6475 Macedonia Road, Woodford; Stephan M. Shelton to Lacey Lane, $150,000.

518 Montgomery Drive, Ruther Glen; Khristian P. Maryland to Cassandra A. Odom, $195,000.

209 Sea Cliff Drive, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Jonathan Lee Dennis, $238,000.

26073 Sparta Road, Milford; Debbie S. Loving to Gary W. Triplett, $402,500.

2522 Teal Circle, Ruther Glen; Alvaro Vargas to Megan N. McCauley, $159,000.

203 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Katelynn Marie Hall to Whitley Smith, $187,000.

9276 Woodford Road, Woodford; MJH Home Renovations LLC to Amber L. Davis, $219,900.

CUMBERLAND

148 acres; Elmer S. Talley Jr. to Michael Dwayne Dunevant, $328,000.

8 acres; Benuel K. King to Samuel J. King, $205,000.

KING AND QUEEN

17.5 acres; Nora Acree Walker, administrator to Michael Paul Shank, $150,000.

20 acres; Lindsay R. Robbins to Dudley G. Brewer Jr., $170,000.

Lots; Surety Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $279,000.

KING WILLIAM

755 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Matthew Gregory Lee, $239,950.

1380 E Euclid Blvd., West Point; Parker Waterfield Lee to Haley Rene-Sealander Brewitt, $201,000.

88 Maple Road, Aylett; McDewey Construction LLC to Kaitlyn P. Wetzler, $185,000.

209 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Donald E. Thurston to Erika Michelle Swinson, $229,000.

75 Rosewood Court, Aylett; Bryon K. Turner to Kevin M. Turner, $186,875.

191 Walnut Lane, King William; Christopher Pherson to Brandon L. Adkins, $200,000.

Sussex

178.53 acres; B & F LC to Cannon Acres LLC, $212,500.

Various parcels; Virginia Diner to Gerard Group Inc., $1,335,388.

WILLIAMSBURG

214 Claiborne Drive; Tiffany L. Berry to Matthew D. Evanhoe, $178,000.

108 Governor Berkeley Road; Carter B. Warley to Stell Menard, $229,000.

3954 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Joseph Cullen, $330,000.

265 Zelkova Road; Arthur Behrendt to Stephen A. Jones, $245,000.

JAMES CITY

1944 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Jonathan M. Katora to Samuel A. Adeqbilero, $150,000.

4241 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Christian Johansson to Joseph W. Peterson, $264,000.

211 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Rick L. Steel to Alicia M. Roark, $348,000.

4397 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Jody W. Forsyth to Gregory R. Innocent, $373,000.

148 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Norman to Andrew S. Gilstrap, $240,000.

3515 Danbury Place, Williamsburg; Alden Carter Davis, trustee to Michael H. Willoughby, $376,500.

101 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Jacqueline Anne Chartier, successor trustee to John R. Rokicki, $239,500.

8135 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Andrew Whitehouse to Kevin C. Saatkamp, $380,000.

327 Farmville Lane, Williamsburg; Corrina J. Ferguson to Angela C. Taormina, $310,000.

2820 Greate Way, Williamsburg; Jennifer G. Logan to Robert D. Kozek, $357,000.

2855 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Elizabeth A. Fugate, trustee to Henry Lee Morrow Jr., $306,000.

117 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Stables Property Group LLC to Timothy J. Campbell, $581,000.

22 James Square, Williamsburg; James Fulton Hurd Jr. to Spaska G. Boyanova, $154,200.

7520 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Steven R. Braddom to Christopher A. Voll, $515,000.

282 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Sandra E. Robertson to Simonetta Michelle Miller, $235,000.

161 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; Lindsay M. Otis to Elizabeth K. Kerr, $325,000.

4804 Milden Road, Williamsburg; Robert S. Leadbetter Sr. to Jeffrey E. Phipps, $295,000.

3013 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Jack O. Salmon Jr., trustee to Baogang Jonathan Xu, $811,500.

125 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Dixon Lee Jackson Jr. to Vanessa L. Rutter Jackson, $250,000.

3304 Pinecrest Circle, Toano; Jennifer B. Johnson to Matthew J. Sanbury, $190,000.

604 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Shaheen Habib, $203,490.

1501 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Elizabeth C. Finley, $241,595.

4635 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Jack P. Lester Jr. to Sanaa Ouahmane, $193,200.

200 River Don, Williamsburg; Michael G. Rosa, trustee to Patrick T. Carder, $767,250.

125 Roffinghams Way, Williamsburg; Keith A. Leibowitz to Jerome Behrmann Jr., $625,000.

4311 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to David James Greth, $184,545.

8468 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Kevin C. Garber to Joshua A. Jessie, $315,000.

3300 Sommersby Court, Williamsburg; Janice M. Grandfield to Steven P. Clark, $396,000.

106 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; William C. Giermak to Jeffrey F. Griffin, $532,500.

122 The Green, Williamsburg; Pierre H. Perlanne to Elizabeth A. Yohe, $388,000.

4635 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Stewart Gamage, trustee to Darren P. Emery, $490,000.

Unit 318, Padgett's Ordinary; Jeanne L. Palleiko, trustee to CWA & Associates LLC, $220,000.

Unit 507, The Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Jon Dwight Yoder, $234,915.

152 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; George W. Spalthoff to Dennis A. Sande, $530,000.

3 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Michael S. Keesee, $166,250.

4669 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Christopher P. Holmes, trustee to Jeramy D. Bays, $315,000.

