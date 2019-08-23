The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
115 E 13th St; Jackson Jenay M to Handley Stephen Scott, $185,000.
521 N 24th St; Poteat Joshua A and Allison Titus to Smith Kimberly, $312,000.
900 N 27th St; Bertha Llc to Pacious Daniel P, $495,000.
3114 2nd Ave; Glass Elwood Graham to Jaza Llc, $160,000.
605 N 32nd St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Sieczkowski Paul, $425,000.
1317 N 34th St; Laney Tyler William to Dominy Nathaniel J, $252,500.
1002 W 45th St; Edwards Ursula D to Joyce Ryan T and Cassandra S, $320,000.
8430 Abbey Road; Boyer Robert Caleb to Williams Susan H and Samuel R, $315,000.
1316 Apperson St; Lin Yi to Mjre Llc, $174,900.
3500 Avella Springs Ct; Medlin Stuart B to Knisely Robert and Linda, $447,500.
6329 Bliley Road; Welles Christopher to Hurst Jordan G, $222,000.
3300 E Broad St; Stitzer Brandt Haywood to Johnson Elizabeth P, $635,000.
2913 Brook Road; Sunny Day Properties Llc to Davis Persilla T, $399,000.
3400 Carolina Ave; Es Properties I Llc to Walls Michael and Carrie R, $348,880.
1503 Cedar Lane; Maclin Edward Thomas Byrd to Saady Thomas J III and Mary C, $342,000.
1567 Clarkson Road; Day Stephanie D to Shelton Lashanda Lee, $169,500.
33 S Davis Ave; Davis John R Jr and Kelley S to Walton William T, $389,000.
6255 Debora Dr; Rva Property Acquisitions Llc to Maxfield Ashley Leah, $190,800.
5502 Dorchester Road; Mayton Eric K to Mahan Robert L and Paula G, $325,000.
2924 Ellwood Ave; Blaylock Brian F to Williford Gary Mark, $414,500.
3905 Fauquier Ave; Messmer Lauren to Detwiler Breanna C, $295,000.
9640 Fernleigh Dr; Carter Carrie H to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $215,000.
2706 Floyd Ave; Clark Caryn E to Hartman Jason and Christina, $439,445.
3616 Garland Ave; Jordan Alphonso R to Malone Jimmy Scott, $374,950.
10220 Glendye Road; Foltz Investments Llc to Murphy Scott T, $290,000.
4422 W Grace St; Zenkner Stefan and Hau Yin Yu to Thweatt Jeffrey E and Whitney C, $444,950.
625 W Graham Road; K and L McCullough Llc to Walker Sheehan Z A, $420,000.
3127 Griffin Ave; Griffin Home Buyers Llc to Liles Lee Family Revocable, $292,500.
503 N Hamilton St, Uf; Curry Amanda B to Tilley Lindsay F, $217,950.
3335 Hanover Ave; Bowles Karen L to Peterson Kira R, $481,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U610; Goff Richard B to Walter Linda J, $250,000.
2923 Hawthorne Ave; Green Vincent and Christin A to Messink Michael E Jr, $314,900.
922 Irby Dr; Heggins Clifton N and Christina J to Kelly Thomas A, $182,900.
5218 King William Road; Powell Jessica W to Lefmann Bryson, $315,853.
7437 Laneview Dr; Lucas M Investments Llc to Kass Jason Tyler, $315,000.
717 W Leigh St; Chowdhury Shahnewaz A to Williams Maryann, $258,950.
34 W Locke Lane, U3; Hatcher Robert V III to Thurman Sarah A Revocable Trust, $375,000.
2800 E Marshall St; O'Connell Kathleen F to 2800 E Marshall Street Llc, $307,000.
1405 Mechanicsville Tpke; Kachegulova Dinara to George James N and Priscilla I, $210,000.
2021 Monument Ave; Wheat James C III to Astruc Juan A Jr and Beth N, $2,100,000.
617 S Nansemond St; Faus Michael H to Saunders Christina, $185,000.
4518 Newport Dr; Newman Robert Christopher to Gench Roger J and Frances T, $560,000.
3600 Noble Ave; Herbert George A Jr and Susan to Lalmar Brad J and Nicole Hajj, $520,000.
3235 Patterson Ave; Packard Jonathan to Redford Heather E, $526,100.
213 N Plum St; Meltzer Seth S to Quinn Martha N, $520,000.
2612 Q St; 1310 1312 Llc to Higgins Andrew, $221,500.
1205 Rennie Ave; Waterworth Thomas Alan to Odell Timothy Michael, $408,500.
3920 Rosedale Ave; Johnson Mary G to Villar Daniel E, $170,000.
5005 E Seminary Ave; Bessette Anthony R to Rabideau Laura W, $323,000.
505 St James St; Tatro Peter J to Ryan Michael K Jr, $173,000.
2223 Stuart Ave; Barnes Aurie Ashton to Farina Alexander Bavier, $526,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U4-C; Ricdl1 Llc to McDermott Eileen M, $702,622.
200 Tilden St; Jordan Cole R to Stachowski Jamie E, $464,500.
8233 Trabue Road; Krogman Janet S to Colon Jose A, $273,000.
12 S Vine St; Hellman Todd T and Martha S to Scott Consuela V, $364,000.
6309 Wesley Road; Thompson W Wardlaw Jr to Bliley Michael Carey, $640,000.
3811 E Weyburn Road; Cantrell W Taylor Jr to Santalucia Anthony V, $279,500.
2911 Woodcliff Ave; Lb Properties 2 Llc to Steiger David and Blair Emma, $201,000.
HENRICO
6816 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Bowles Velda to Torrence Christopher David, $305,000.
4607 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Wharton Heidi F to Pritt Brenda, $228,000.
2137 Battlefield Run Ct, Henrico; Strickland Roger W and Benice to Gary Rendell L and Lelah D, $285,000.
10626 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Tiwari Abhinav and Jaya Sharma, $397,800.
10633 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Padala Sridhar and Chitra Vangala, $400,000.
11519 Birchill Ln, Glen Allen; Neubert Keith J and Katie E to Margot David H and Kerry E, $515,000.
1219 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Morehouse Colleen J to Fazel Arif and Megan A Rafferty, $255,000.
5429 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Hickles Seconda to Pope James, $293,550.
1118 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Daniels Andrew S and Paige N to Jung Ryan K and Douglas J R Patterson, $233,500.
304 Broad Hill Oaks Ln, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kohale Prafulla R and Dipti, $398,346.
12216 Browning Pl, Henrico; McClanahan James H and Melissa L to Cook Jeffrey and Lori, $419,000.
2509 Cabell Ridge Ct, Henrico; Atack Properties Llc to Portillo-Guevara Francis, $257,000.
4707 Candlelight Ln, Glen Allen; Brown Amanda G to Nguyen Lien N and An E Le, $250,000.
109 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Brightwell Kelly J to Sposa Karen M, $280,400.
1850 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Johnson Susan S to Benites Chelsea Y and Cody Matthew Dich, $179,950.
2604 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Barnett Richard D and Luci A Hughes to Diaz Jessica Areli, $185,000.
13009 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Hudgins Franz Llc to Foster Darlene D, $320,000.
13436 College Valley Ln, Henrico; Peterson Robert and Debra Walker-Peterson to Zak Richard J and Allyson Zedler, $590,000.
3412 Collier Ct, Glen Allen; Johnson Derrick D Sr and T to Duncan Krista, $300,000.
2112 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Durrett Maggie S Estate to Templeton Michael and Connor Clay, $198,000.
8412 Copley Dr, Henrico; Anderson James L to Housecall Properties Llc, $240,000.
5585 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Richardson and Sykes Llc to Escobar Lima Carlos A, $184,500.
9113 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Cannon Virginia Baker to Scarselli Page Moncure and Matteo, $159,000.
1006 Dirk Dr, Henrico; Hancock Pagie III to Truehart Renee T and Dorothy B Haskins, $200,000.
10012 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Simple Transactions Llc to Picklo Joseph Nathaniel and Tracy Sparks, $197,100.
2501 Eagles View Ct, Henrico; Zinn John A III to Sablik Timothy Peter, $344,900.
2884 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to MacKey Dominique F, $189,520.
3003 Elmbrook Rd, Henrico; Fetty Nancy W to Tu Yuki D, $178,500.
11975 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $205,000.
9605 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Altovilla Paul S and Audrey F Altovilla to Tran Nam Le and Hoa, $331,000.
300 N Flannagan Ct, U1, Henrico; Oliver Joseph A III and Kathryn M to Bruce Nancy T, $322,000.
13205 Forest Light Ct, Henrico; Lewis Bennett and Laura to Hall John C S and Callye A Robinson, $460,000.
3207 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Roberts Jasmine E to Pair Vivian G, $230,000.
11424 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Wilcoxson Joshua B to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $272,660.
2405 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Todd John Joseph Trustee, $499,000.
9208 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Steers Dylan Joseph to Whitlow John Coleman and Lauren Rene, $230,000.
5218 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Gao Amin and Yachun Xu, $350,800.
11332 Grey Oaks Estates Way, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kim Jason, $796,700.
2800 Hampton Woods Dr, Henrico; North Holding Llc to Ritchie Joseph C III and Shanna L, $377,000.
3028 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Konate Djakaria to Price Ricky Sr and Gayle, $270,000.
2521 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Till Micah Joel, $265,000.
9619 Hill Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Dao Phong T and Minh-Hieu T Le to Chan Chun Lam and Xiu Qin Li, $405,000.
316 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Kuppers Gunters H and Maria to Ko Ah Ka and Chit, $170,000.
3904 Holmbank Ct, Henrico; Iezzi John A and Doreene P to Iyer Atma S and Indu A, $975,000.
9111 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Seemeen Shaheda to Shah Chintan D and Viral H Sheth, $223,000.
2528 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Bray Scott to Bray Sarah Elizabeth, $240,000.
6033 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Rci Builders Llc to Compton Brian E and Kathryn M, $359,500.
107 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Troupe John B Estate to Thompson Robert and Nicole Et Al, $180,000.
412 Kings Reach Rd, Henrico; Johnson Sheri to Johnson Joseph A, $173,000.
8620 Lambay Ct, Henrico; Ford Melodie D to Khalili Adbul and Sweeta, $233,000.
9308 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Hundley David L to Rw Realty and Renovations Llc, $188,000.
5427 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Leake G Scott and Heather S to Whelpley Christopher E and Robin L, $515,000.
5022 Lewisetta Dr, Glen Allen; MacNeil Susan M to Pratt Richard A and Nancy F Trustees, $465,000.
5066 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Remudaro Elcarlo Dizon and Kristine B, $507,955.
9705 Magnolia Pointe Pl, Glen Allen; Williams Thomas F and Maureen C to Luck Kelsey N, $189,000.
9202 Mapleway Rd, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Daniels Andrew S and Paige N, $250,000.
1105 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Stratton William M Et Al Trustee, $686,715.
2400 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Alic Munib to Lopez Amalia G, $193,000.
102 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Hilles Jackie C, $199,900.
9012 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Knighten Merrell Audy and Sandra Sue to Jones Charles D, $230,000.
6410 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Metry Marco Y and Laura K to Lee Tamekia, $223,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U903, Henrico; Bruce Mildred D to 5100 Monument Llc, $205,000.
5613 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robinson Rowlin Truehart III and Tera Lee, $253,275.
2021 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Neidermeyer Eric to Goel Punit and Mahmud Uzzaman and M Mathur, $189,000.
129 N New Ave, Henrico; Glasper-Davis Mary E to Gray Jermial and Lakeisha, $168,500.
5613 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cook Devin M, $288,985.
2929 Oakley Pointe Way, Henrico; Weiss Dennis J to Ammon Hannah N and Chase A, $254,900.
12405 Old Greenway Pl, Glen Allen; Katz Michael R and Eileen T Sullivan-Katz to Breckenridge Brett and Susan, $525,000.
2620 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Lavram Llc, $752,000.
5311 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Laughon Fred Thomas III and Melissa A, $431,598.
4940 Old Main St, U603, Henrico; Wilberger Gary W to McKinney Willie J Jr and Raquel Y, $1,100,000.
8201 Overbury Rd, Henrico; Bricker Gene W to Zafar Keanan, $299,000.
2564 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Gerke Scott W and Stacy M to Hall Brett T, $357,500.
2108 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Bell Michael T to Dahland Kristin M, $237,500.
2111 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Stokes Savannah I to McNamara David A and Barbara A, $336,000.
201 Pilgrim Ln, Henrico; Heekin Jonathan Rc and Nathalie O Lawrence to Ericjrbuyshouses Com Llc, $201,500.
2600 Pine Grove Dr, Henrico; Edos Llc to Edens Steffanie B and Larry F Anderson Jr, $284,000.
9006 Prince Rd, Henrico; Gordon Marian B to Delano Tia Lynnea, $255,000.
7812 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Randolph Jonathan and Shannel Charity to White James E Jr and Dannetta, $260,000.
10060 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Smith Robert H and Barbara to Garrett Matthew Everette and Lauren Watts, $175,000.
1523 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc to Koch Lori M and Edward W Herndon, $202,260.
1001 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Craig Jewett S to Balderson Lesley, $335,000.
2906 Ridgewood Park Ct, Glen Allen; Sprouses Corner Llc to Maryland Khristian P, $365,000.
8900 River Rd, Henrico; Raikes Linwood S to Toombs William, $450,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U404, Henrico; Lindsey Steven Mark to Bashir Azhar S and Naim, $204,000.
6428 Rudd Pl, Henrico; Johnson Delores T to Roach Laquisha, $220,000.
11513 Sadler Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Duckenfield Kevin E and Tamiko E to Foley William Ashley and Krystal K Parker, $466,950.
4341 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Dilfer Heather Taija, $300,810.
5855 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Kim Hannah to Curry Teri Anne, $419,000.
10012 Shifflett Ct, Glen Allen; Wampler David N and Caitlin C to Nikiforos Vasilios P, $244,000.
9013 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Pypniowski Justin M and Susie M to Derrer Mathew David and Denise Lum, $325,000.
604 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Seay Norman R to Itzkowitz Michael A and Brittney Et Al, $600,000.
302 Southern Ct, Henrico; Smith Charles D and Mary K to Garvin Andre J, $156,400.
8701 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Happy Boxes Staples Mill Llc to Ps Southeast One Inc, $8,000,000.
6913 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Brown Larry C and Sue E to Talbot Andrew and Diana Alderbashi, $330,000.
935 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Lewis Bruce E Jr to Snead Zackary B, $230,000.
9200 Sunset Oak Cir, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Tully Laura and Jason, $388,113.
8904 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Hill Douglas W and Stephanie F to Douglas John Andrew Jr and Bridget J Bell, $565,000.
4458 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Wiley Nathaniel and Heather to Duvall Penelope, $267,000.
11725 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Una Realty Llc to Wang Jin and Zhenjie Lu, $266,000.
8913 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Golladay Gregory J and Susan S to Stalker Stephen James and Ashley Holstrom, $715,000.
9452 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Laurel Fidelity Llc to Wang Kai and Erjia Mao, $167,500.
11761 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Lipscomb W Kendall Jr to Link Julia A, $395,000.
2117 Turtle Run Dr, U7, Henrico; Landmark Equities I to Bush Mary Alison Trustee, $161,000.
9601 Varina Rd, Henrico; Helmick Betty A Trustee to Lopez Erik H, $250,000.
3824 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Fred to Decker Aimee S, $225,950.
6217 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Gibson Marcellus C to Sprouses Corner Llc, $298,500.
12004 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Woodward Margaret A to Hogan Larry Steven and Andrea, $255,000.
1902 West Club Ln, Henrico; Lyell John C and Regina to Timmons Evan W, $190,000.
11913 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Ferro John K and Teresa Michelle to Jesselson Paul T and Allison E, $744,000.
8520 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; 4k Properties Llc to Eddy Caroline P, $190,000.
7907 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hagood Mary, $317,361.
7915 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mareck Lee Anne, $290,693.
7923 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lencha Tigist T and Tesfaye S Husen Et Al, $299,585.
7707 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Moore Theodore R and Sitha S to Snead Gregory, $220,000.
314 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Horner Bobi G and Mary D to Acr Holdings Llc, $185,000.
Chesterfield
13201 Abbeydale Dr; Blankenship Michael T to Brinson Terrance and Latasha, $235,000.
16313 Aklers Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Harless Tucker and Kristi, $459,900.
2809 Anglewood Dr; Dw Evans Investments Llc to Duckett Andrew P, $221,900.
11610 Arbor Highlands Tr; Babcock Mark A and Nichole D to Mendez Jessica and Christian M, $269,900.
3405 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Scott Daniel and Brooke, $214,980.
425 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Norville Stephen G and Cindy B, $375,569.
1006 Ashton Village Ln; Gibson William R and Betsy Nash to Solipuram Raghavender R, $332,000.
141 Avebury Dr; Harrison Bradford C Sr Trust to Skym Jack C, $445,000.
9019 Bailey Hill Rd; NVR Inc to Blake Nicole L and Jeffrey A, $367,866.
5549 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Johnson Robert L Jr and Letitia, $345,555.
5712 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Lopez Eduardo L and Jillian R, $272,360.
6513 Bareback Tr; Woodfolk Nikia M to Pagan Jesus Nieves, $190,000.
3206 Barnes Spring Tr; Schnute Carl E and Lynda J to Van Olst Matthew and Stephanie, $274,900.
12012 Baymill Ct; Kaney Jared and Melissa to Rapp Richard and Allison M, $330,000.
3907 Beethoven Ct; Matthews Laroseia to Hill Samara, $163,000.
5113 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Dohl Kristina L, $236,580.
16106 Binley Rd; Gilbert Matthew and Ashleigh to Mueller Theodore H III and Maria, $738,000.
8919 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jones F X and Schneider Jutta, $443,930.
10612 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Thompson Eartha G, $287,535.
17800 Bradford Pear Ln; Homesmith Construction Inc to Patel Nilesh N and Pritiben N, $868,617.
8711 Braystone Dr; Keevin John R and Gayle E to Lough Christopher Jason Sr, $450,000.
10531 Brightstone Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Harsono Tutun and Phangjali Tini, $367,333.
16831 Broadmoor Rd; Benavides Kenneth R and Erin M to Johnson Evan T and Courtney, $359,995.
8825 Brucewood Dr; Comess Craig J to Garcia E A and Santana Cadena R, $203,500.
4307 Burgess House Ln; Calara Chrstine Domingo to Calara Christine Domingo, $255,000.
16613 Burridge Pl; Main Street Homes to Thomas Nicholas B and Mandy M, $484,700.
2919 Calcutt Dr; Gray Holt Bradshaw and Kristin L to Adams James W III and Elizabeth, $692,500.
2310 Castlebridge Rd; Watkins Dorothy R Et Al Trs to Fondren Kyle and Katie, $424,000.
8506 Centerline Dr; NVR Inc to Goodwin Sean and Amanda J, $447,107.
10324 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Coaxum Patrick Causey Sr, $355,845.
1500 Charrington Dr; Gregory Gray W and Kelly M to Citek Joseph T and Sarah E, $250,500.
5325 Chesswood Dr; Garyantes Richard C Jr to Scott Vishayla, $177,000.
3020 Cicero Py; M and M Capitol Investment Cor to Huynh Han and Tran Huong Lan, $230,000.
11604 Claimont Mill Dr; Alfred Trystan and Wilson S to Harris Crystal Tonita, $219,000.
14301 Clemons Cr; Lukanich Brian J and Lori J to Bowles John R, $515,000.
4337 Collingswood Dr; Sirois Ryan R and Kathleen S to Bendel Todd and Shannon L, $235,000.
6536 Corcoran Dr; Monell Jessica B and John L to Krumsiek Karl and Johnson C, $250,000.
11528 Creek Bottom Tr; McAvenia Joanne Estate to Siapno Gizelle F, $221,000.
17307 Creekbed Rd; Daniels Anthony D and Rita S to Huffman Noah L and Paula M, $324,900.
15100 Crump Landing Gr; Finer Homes Inc to Anonsen Rebecca Hanes, $342,333.
6813 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Drewes James F and Kathryn C, $346,596.
5730 Deep Forest Rd; Hill Merton E and Marilyn L to Lewis Michael T and Dawn L, $275,000.
7443 Dell Dr; Warriner George Steven Rent Ll to Allen Angela M and Whitton C M, $224,950.
12201 Diamond Hill Dr; Catherwood Ryan and Kathryn to Das Amanda Currie and Rishiraj, $425,000.
8900 Doss Rd; Layne-Knowles Elizabeth S to Madures Amanda L and James W Jr, $330,000.
14612 Duckridge Tr; Lee Robert E and Harleyn E to Paravati Nicholas J and Sandra D, $285,000.
12700 Ellenbrook Pl; Alves Jose F and Luisa M to Spence Richard Trevor, $254,950.
7513 Elmleaf Ct; Aviles Marisa C to Bond Lauren, $154,950.
5943 Essling Rd; Patrick Martha Flippo to Sturtevant Christopher Quintin, $245,500.
4004 Falconway Ln; Garcia Elizabeth and Samuel A to Blackwell Avonta, $213,000.
8224 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Buckley Adam and Sandra, $356,050.
6012 Fell Pony Ct; Jurkuta Jeffrey S to Gordon Gustavus G and Karen B, $559,000.
12706 Finningham Mw; NVR Inc to Allen Elizabeth Ann and Scott D, $658,991.
8012 Flag Tail Dr; Harvey Barbara J to Agee Joseph W and Lewis Amanda L, $246,000.
16336 Fox Creek Forest Dr; Yang Ju and An Da to Shuford Fred E Jr and Veronica P, $550,000.
6106 Fox Haven Ct; Dziekonski Andrzej and Yolanda to Barnes Victoria H, $360,000.
2231 Galloway Tr; Armstrong James D and Deborah S to Spivey Taquan A, $269,995.
10524 Genlou Rd; Berry Bruce T and Martha S to Carbaugh Craig E and Danielle M, $210,000.
16741 Gossamer Dr; Mitchello Danielle R to Taylor Lauren Wilkes, $325,000.
3306 Greenham Dr; Credle Deimus R to Albert Richard F and Price M W, $244,000.
4637 Gregorys Charter Ct; Florida Audie C to Mullins Colin R and Jaclyn D, $330,000.
21103 Halloway Av; Winkle Mitchell E and Lori B to Maberry Tammy D, $225,000.
7918 Hampton Park Bl; Shuford Fred E Jr and Veronica P to Briggs Kristin J, $320,000.
3854 Harrow Dr; Waller Lewis Mallory to Velasquez M O and Hurtado Poma P, $186,500.
3700 Harvette Dr; Marjoh Llc to Barnhill Latrina A, $213,950.
4500 Heritage Woods Ln; Seay Meghan E to Bass Nathan and Shonna Et Als, $220,000.
6501 Hickory Grove Dr; Blakely Investments Llc to Henderson Kurt, $297,500.
4807 Hidden Falls Ct; Webster Scott N and Erin McGraw to Dawson Mario Alberto and Jenny R, $480,000.
15007 Highberry Woods Ct; Zuroff Gloria K to Kameda Kevin M and Cousins H A, $277,600.
11404 Holly Arbor Dr; Beasley Maureen D to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $189,113.
8610 Hunton Cr; Robinson Brenda Trustee to Fordson Properties Llc, $155,500.
3950 Huntwood Rd; Phelps Gregory K and Christine P to Goodwyn John C III and Jean W, $183,900.
12447 Ivyridge Tr; Koola Jaya J to Gibson Timothy and Amber, $251,250.
303 Kernel Ct; Buenvenida Ben Et Als to Komljenovich Alice J, $260,000.
4707 Kimmeridge Dr; Nicholson Tiwan to Tung Yung On and Chen Xin Xing, $448,000.
2701 Kingsdale Rd; Bush Sandra W to Pena Hector G, $200,000.
3226 Kingsdale Rd; Friend Virginia W to Anderson Rodney Jr, $319,950.
1615 Lancashire Dr; Goldberg Sam S to Lopez Jose A and De Oca Fermin M, $263,000.
8756 Laumic Dr; Smith Michelle to Ahmed Gul and Mir Javeria J, $294,000.
8906 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Driskill Richard D and Kelly E, $429,810.
12630 Lilking Rd; Foreman John V and Alice M to Henderson Travis M and Patricia, $280,000.
6100 Lilting Branch Wy; Johnson John W Jr and Cynthia F to Stein Aaron and Trefethen A A, $479,000.
12530 Lively St; McDonald Marvin J and Susan A to Lynch Jesse R and Woodlief J N, $229,950.
14204 Long Gate Rd; May Justin G and Katherine M to McDuffie Joseph and Harmony, $315,000.
15925 Longlands Rd; Downing Daryl C and Tylene M to Rivera Briseida Galloza, $381,000.
10632 Looking Glass Rd; Stewart Christopher W and K S to Torres Marcos A and Nicole L, $255,000.
12500 Mandolin Dr; Brown Jeffrey A to Warren Chelsea E and Gary J, $240,000.
4609 Mason Dale Wy; Stovall Jershawnda C to Boswell C L and Johnson N D, $185,000.
7636 Medallion Ct; NVR Inc to Turner Antonio and Hatch S, $277,730.
14401 Michaux Wood Wy; Finch Joseph W and Linda B to Griffith Russell C and Wanda I, $325,000.
12019 Millay Dr; Rowe Sherry H to Bubb Brittany, $294,850.
13406 Mitford Dr; Garbera Brian S and Diana A to Gasiorowski Michael D and C J, $465,000.
7712 Mount Holly Ln; Tudor Joshua and Amanda to Bawa Harmandeep S and Rani M, $275,000.
5118 Nairn Ln; Harless Tucker D and Kristi N to Norris Bryan L, $305,000.
11960 Nash Rd; H M Property Llc to Carrington Candice Renee, $372,000.
7707 Northern Dancer Ct; Lovejoy Kenneth C and Mary C N to Mitchell Donna G, $179,950.
4608 Oak Hollow Rd; Paige David Alan to Wilson M B and L A and Somers K J, $260,000.
11830 Old Buckingham Rd; Baxter Betty Lou to Baxter Benjamin, $160,000.
2206 Old Indian Rd; Vincent Shannon to Staiano John Jr and Joanna M, $219,900.
4210 Olde Liberty Rd; Watts Robert A III to Monk Milton and Monk Mariah, $250,000.
4415 Overridge Dr; Virginia Housing Dev Authority to Canada William L, $185,000.
6419 Pebblespring Dr; Richardson Jimmy and Belinda M to Espana Hector, $186,000.
13514 Pharlap Ct; Westbay Joshua J to Song Gongbo and Ren Qingxia, $210,000.
8601 Pleasant Ridge Rd; Faris Wilbourn G and Mary E to Rossi Thomas D and Carrie A, $200,000.
12306 Point Landing Ct; Domangue Kyle P and Jessica A to Earp Michael Anthony and Amy B, $375,000.
13500 Prince James Dr; Booker Michael B and Jennifer M to Cespedes Wylma M and Woodside V, $384,900.
2704 Puckett Ct; Nussbaum Paul and Debra W to Vaughan Raymond A, $184,950.
3107 Quail Hunt Ct; Snider Shawn to Powell Christopher, $261,000.
412 Queensway Rd; Andrews Adam B to Arroyo Pedro M and Fajardo J G, $154,900.
3119 Ramsey Dr; Washington Richard C to Thornton Sabrina R, $215,000.
11560 Rexmoor Dr; Milton J Gilbert to Williams R E and Everton S C, $295,000.
14102 Ridge Creek Rd; Dix Edward and Carla to Jackson Kalli L, $240,000.
8213 Robert Bruce Dr; Gunn Thomas S and Awad Jasmine J to Borum Elizabeth D, $289,000.
5708 Rohan Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Santos-Price Danilu, $381,930.
14760 Rolling Spring Dr; Derubeis Carl R and Robin L to Fischer Steven E and Amy Jo, $400,000.
11713 Sainsbury Ct; Powell R Aaron and Rebel A to Ritch John C and Hannah M, $242,000.
13828 Sandy Oak Rd; Sec Of Us Dept Housing and Urban to Lebron Lyann M and Frye E P III, $200,000.
2518 Savage View Dr; Knorpp Christian to Brinegar Christopher A and J C, $320,500.
7721 Secretariat Ct; Brown Erin Kyle and Todd Scott to Byers Sherry L, $221,000.
6304 Seti Ct; Corrada Robert D to Penny Lane Properties Llc, $150,000.
14025 Shady Pointe Ct; Westcott Peggy Anne to Bagwell Charles E Et Als, $268,000.
13313 Sherri Dr; Aylesworth Nathan and Abby to Kelber Alyssa, $200,000.
10466 Shumark Dr; Joyner David L and Mary E to Latimer Paul M and Victoria M, $232,500.
17219 Silver Maple Tr; White Shawn R and Elizabeth N to Watts M P and Whitehead J R Jr, $397,000.
7225 Silverthread Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Starkey Mark Edward and Linda S, $499,605.
4565 Snowflake Dr; Volo Pietro and Anna to Tobar Garcia Edin O, $303,000.
14309 Sonnenburg Dr; Arora Suhail to Williams Damien D and Monterra A, $205,000.
12501 Spring Cress Ct; Fortner W W and Fortner F C Trs to Penrose Kevin M, $223,000.
4336 Stately Oak Rd; Warden Wallace A III to Trower Tyrell and Kestner M L, $258,000.
3003 Steeple Chase Ct; Hardwick Melissa Marie to Roberts Lee C and Lauren B, $240,500.
11340 Stigall Ct; Baker Karter K and Clark L E to McDonald Michael W and Susanna J, $205,000.
2713 Sutters Mill Ct; Ragsdale Warren G to Rizzi Sergio G and Pintos Ana, $160,000.
2725 Swanhurst Dr; Siddiqi Javaid E and Karen H to Jordan Christopher D and J H, $380,000.
12600 Third Branch Ct; Dewitt Barbara A to Coleman Benjamin S and Heather R, $415,000.
12107 Timber Trail Dr; Pruett Jonathan to Banton Ashley Brooke, $185,000.
1601 Treewood Ln; McDevitt Patricia F to Engrisch Alycia M, $189,000.
12405 Trumbull Ct; Layman Charles D II to Grandfield Adelaide T, $170,500.
6000 Tucker Rd; O'Berry E G and Rice J C to Barahona Hector A, $235,000.
18407 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Williams Craig A and Kandace A, $459,950.
7317 Velvet Antler Dr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Roskam Dustin Lee and Mary K, $212,350.
5224 Verlinda Dr; Hawkins David L II and J L to Burke William T, $206,000.
4855 Village Lake Dr; Sly Gordon B Et Als Trustees to Hullett Jerry W and Joan M, $290,000.
1944 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Morris William, $287,925.
1211 Warminster Dr; Westing Alan and Nicole to Appiah-Acheampong Theodora, $234,000.
3719 Waverton Dr; Legault Homes Llc to Stevens Lori A, $554,302.
4224 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Hpa Us1 Llc, $280,025.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Andrews Kimberly Ann, $264,610.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Lonigan Susan Marie, $240,915.
4707 Willesden Rd; Lawson Sharon Jane to Fernandez Patricio A, $150,000.
1725 Winbury Dr; Folkes William J and Allison M to Sainz K G and Sainz L Trustees, $228,000.
13630 Winning Colors Ln; Ocheltree Jason R and Sarah N to Boughner Aaron and Shelby, $236,000.
2300 Woodmont Dr; Konvicka Matthew Colton to Petersik Thomas W and Maureen K, $279,950.
2625 Wyndham Dr; Means Charles W and Kimberly N to Revene Vincent M and McLellan S, $275,000.
HANOVER
15407 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; Ronald B. Lecarpentier to James Christopher Ambrose, $375,000.
11028 Brookhollow Drive, Glen Allen; Neha Arun Mamtani, successor trustee to Lacey Rae Childress, $610,000.
7235 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Carolyn J. Phillips, $355,442.
6015 Elder Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Demastus III to Bryan Timothy Harris, $339,950.
10279 Fenholloway Drive, Mechanicsville; Abel Parker to Robert A. Larosa, $310,000.
9083 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Olayinka Fowowe, $578,395.
206 Haley Road, Ashland; Aubrey F. Hague Jr. to Yellow Jacket LLC, $162,000.
8175 Holly Lane, Mechanicsville; James E. Sullenberger to Kenneth S. Menzies, $216,015.
9278 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Erik Shellenhamer, $462,809.
13421 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Richard Ridge, $495,119.
7348 Lexington Drive, Mechanicsville; Carol S. Golden to Timothy S. Gaudette, $375,000.
6211 Lodgepole Drive, Mechanicsville; Nordlinger Properties LLC to Olivia G. Harrison, $240,250.
8148 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Deborah Walker Leiter to Anastacios C. Paulidis, $335,000.
9029 Morella Place, Mechanicsville; Patricia J. Colombo to Vernon L. Tate, trustee, $339,000.
7475 Olde Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Kimberly L. Johnston to Melissa D. Lecarpentier, $214,000.
14478 Overlook Ridge Lane, Beaverdam; James Lynn Nuckols to Ira Rubenstein, $408,000.
7372 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Andrea Karrand Wills, $220,750.
9912 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to John Barber, $504,043.
9004 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Susan Marie Fehse to Courtney Hurd, $257,000.
9215 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Edwin L. Wagner to Charles L. Vanover, $300,000.
8352 Ryegate Place, Mechanicsville; Jayson F. Stevens to Timothy D. Ryan, $321,000.
11273 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas G. Gabello to Ronald L. Samardge, $396,000.
7242 Stonewall Drive, Mechanicsville; Tara M. Dunne to Michael R. Wynne, $252,500.
8470 Summer Walk Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Marcus L. Tyler III to Bridge Todd, $320,000.
700 S Taylor St., Ashland; RF Properties LLC to Trevor Somogyi, $169,900.
12501 Trammel Court, Ashland; Mary R. Friedman to Louis C. Hodges, $700,000.
10608 Tuckerman Court, Mechanicsville; Robert Anthony Hannon Jr. to Scott D. Johnson, $379,950.
8121 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Maki Jr. to Danny Krantz, $240,000.
9563 Winnepeg Court, Mechanicsville; Jessell Mayes Christenson, trustee to Richard Lee Mitchell, $440,000.
POWHATAN
1339 Avatar Drive, Powhatan; Michelle A. Lelik to Justin A. Ayers, $235,000.
16608 Benmore Road, Moseley; Kristie B. Pape to Matthew B. Farnham, $299,000.
677 Butterwood Terrace, Powhatan; Marjorie I. Mallow to Seth M. Gatewood, $300,000.
1542 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Jeannine S. Blumer Smith Family Trust to Joseph C. Rakestraw, $182,000.
2249 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Sandra A. Leigh to Eric Stephen Jones, $203,000.
3200 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Joshua T. Marks to Troy E. Savage, $403,000.
2121 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Christine Jordan Douglas, executor to Lula D. Lowery, $214,950.
3954 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Virginia First Properties to Britt D. Adkins, $298,000.
3750 Mill Mount Place, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Gary M. Bonafilia, $480,000.
3298 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Spencer D. Tiller to Michael Lane Hershey, $336,000.
1505 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; Lora C. Strube to Kathleen V. O'Keefe, $257,500.
2125 Walnut Tree Terrace, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Gregory James Edmonds, $301,795.
1665 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Thomas R. Smith Jr. to Michael D. Martin, $375,000.
GOOCHLAND
13263 Apdon Court, Richmond; Garnet E. Pigdon to John C. Hoffer, 875,000.
3761 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Kenneth A. Bouwens to Melissa Hardwick, 250,000.
550 Church Hill Road, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Jay Joseph Hartman, 670,000.
3933 Fourcee Farms Lane, Columbia; Jimmie D. Handy to Christopher Lee Hornstra, 235,000.
4165 Hidden Acres Drive, Louisa; Aaron D. Shields to Teresa Faye Glass, 150,000.
1700 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; 1700 Manakin Road LLC to Jose Fernandon Cutzal Miza, 170,000.
512 Red Maple Drive, Manakin Sabot; Mark Sompayrac to John M. Lalumandier, 375,000.
3651 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Carlton E. Colvin Sr., $399,450.
3940 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Grant Haas Wilson to Candace L. Quarles, $229,000.
630 Three Chopt Road, Manakin Sabot; Roy D. Moxley III to Dominic Eugene McKann, 198,000.
Petersburg
3555 S Crater Road; Vinson Investments Inc. to Mark D. Schmitt Sr., $725,000.
2031 Matoax AVe.; Clifford L. Green to Ryan J. Hawkins, $170,820.
1 Saddleback Lane; Quentin Jordan-Giles to Eunice M. Johnson, $230,000.
DINWIDDIE
2471 Carolyn Lane, Church Road; Barbara Crowder-Moore to Jarrett Smith, $207,815.
13420 Halifax Road, Petersburg; Kimberly D. Randolph to Louis Lee Abraham Jr., $197,500.
4012 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Paul F. Henshaw to Lazaro Velazquez Ambrocio, $197,900.
23405 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Louis J. Mosconi to Mark Stoney Wilcox, $165,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
104 Arlington Ave.; Roger S. Miles to Thomas Barth, $174,990.
5010 Conduit Road; Mary L. Hise to Justin J. Parsons, $179,300.
1007 Forestview Drive; Five Star Construction LLC to Michael M. Heaton, $261,000.
319 Mallard Drive; Dennis F. Booth to Jayne H. Thacker, $242,000.
1211 Yacht Basin Drive; Charles E. Camp III to Jonathan M. Hernandez, $240,000.
HOPEWELL
203 Bull Run Drive; Mark Kowalski to Dante Burroughs, $179,950.
1818 Davis Lane; Graves Family Trust to Isaac Martinez, $173,000.
3204 Jackson Farm Road; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Tiffany Alvarez, $185,000.
1410 Lee Lane; Sonja L. Madison to Derrick Griffin, $152,500.
3936 Shenandoah Circle; Pamela P. Midgett to Anthony R. Valverde Umana, $216,000.
NEW KENT
5780 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Todd J. Wagner, $364,900.
5930 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Leigh Leffingwell Lewis, $340,560.
9001 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Ralph A. Amadeo Jr., $501,767.
1101 Dispatch Road, Quinton; Ernest Keith Mooney to Hartwell F. Coke, $160,000.
11487 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Charles Morgan Payne, $283,580.
6894 Oakrise Lane, New Kent; Paulino Ruiz to Mark E. Allen, $252,000.
2919 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; James F. Vencil to Sean E. Cox, $346,000.
5251 Pine Fork Road, Quinton; BMR Investments II LLC to Jonathan Gribble, $164,000.
7830 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at New Kent Vineyards to Barbara J. Costello, $290,000.
7747 Sedge Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to George R. Gray, $393,215.
1015 Turner's Landing Road, Lanexa; Rudolph Eugene Sheets Jr., trustee to Gerald D. Blake, $475,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
5215 Berkshire Drive, Hopewell; EDOS LLC to Tyrell James, $167,500.
1397 Buckskin Lane, Petersburg; Jennifer Lynn Bowen Jackson to Erik J. Yesbeck, $227,500.
925 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Gregory Rowdy Jr., $312,000.
4901 Edinburg Court, North Prince George; Tina F. Vines to Jose Angel Ortiz, $158,000.
6150 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Randolph R. Howard, $260,000.
17214 James River Drive, Disputanta; Timothy P. Cibula to Brandon C. Hyde, $151,000.
7621 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Garry W. Coleman Sr., $278,000.
7200 Old Town Road, Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Timothy Mitchell Montgomery, $285,000.
2280 Spain Drive, Prince George; Benjamin C. Boisseau to Barbara Bonds, $260,000.
4400 Woodstock Road, Disputanta; United Property Solutions LLC to David W. McNew, $192,500.
Charles city
7057 Church Lane, Charles City; Erik H. Lopez to Anthony Thomas Heron, $184,000.
18704 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Windmill Building Group to Lewis Edward Black III, $188,500.
AMELIA
80.74 acres; Minnie P. White to John Grunfelder, $205,000.
2 parcels; Amelia LLC to Amelia Realty LLC, $3,784,000.
Parcel; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to U.S. Bank, $157,500.
CAROLINE
19370 Alps Drive, Milford; Anthony Williams to Matthew A. Rogers, $259,000.
22 Brighton Cove, Ruther Glen; Gene Michael Donaldson to Derron A. Howard, $235,870.
259 Dickinson Drive, Bowling Green; Michael E. Cooper to James Allen, $253,000.
30055 Edgar Road, Ruther Glen; Roger L. Taylor Jr. to William S. Harris, $226,000.
6029 Hewlett Road, Ruther Glen; Darrell McWayne Simms to Harold E. Myers, $157,000.
7226 John Tyler Mews, Ruther Glen; Charles D. Sanders III to Jeffrey L. Coleman, $320,000.
7112 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Trevor H. Whittaker to Jeremy P. Evans, $180,000.
17114 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen; Lorrie Everitt to Connie L. Irby, $253,900.
6475 Macedonia Road, Woodford; Stephan M. Shelton to Lacey Lane, $150,000.
518 Montgomery Drive, Ruther Glen; Khristian P. Maryland to Cassandra A. Odom, $195,000.
209 Sea Cliff Drive, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Jonathan Lee Dennis, $238,000.
26073 Sparta Road, Milford; Debbie S. Loving to Gary W. Triplett, $402,500.
2522 Teal Circle, Ruther Glen; Alvaro Vargas to Megan N. McCauley, $159,000.
203 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Katelynn Marie Hall to Whitley Smith, $187,000.
9276 Woodford Road, Woodford; MJH Home Renovations LLC to Amber L. Davis, $219,900.
CUMBERLAND
148 acres; Elmer S. Talley Jr. to Michael Dwayne Dunevant, $328,000.
8 acres; Benuel K. King to Samuel J. King, $205,000.
KING AND QUEEN
17.5 acres; Nora Acree Walker, administrator to Michael Paul Shank, $150,000.
20 acres; Lindsay R. Robbins to Dudley G. Brewer Jr., $170,000.
Lots; Surety Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $279,000.
KING WILLIAM
755 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Matthew Gregory Lee, $239,950.
1380 E Euclid Blvd., West Point; Parker Waterfield Lee to Haley Rene-Sealander Brewitt, $201,000.
88 Maple Road, Aylett; McDewey Construction LLC to Kaitlyn P. Wetzler, $185,000.
209 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Donald E. Thurston to Erika Michelle Swinson, $229,000.
75 Rosewood Court, Aylett; Bryon K. Turner to Kevin M. Turner, $186,875.
191 Walnut Lane, King William; Christopher Pherson to Brandon L. Adkins, $200,000.
Sussex
178.53 acres; B & F LC to Cannon Acres LLC, $212,500.
Various parcels; Virginia Diner to Gerard Group Inc., $1,335,388.
WILLIAMSBURG
214 Claiborne Drive; Tiffany L. Berry to Matthew D. Evanhoe, $178,000.
108 Governor Berkeley Road; Carter B. Warley to Stell Menard, $229,000.
3954 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Joseph Cullen, $330,000.
265 Zelkova Road; Arthur Behrendt to Stephen A. Jones, $245,000.
JAMES CITY
1944 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Jonathan M. Katora to Samuel A. Adeqbilero, $150,000.
4241 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Christian Johansson to Joseph W. Peterson, $264,000.
211 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Rick L. Steel to Alicia M. Roark, $348,000.
4397 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Jody W. Forsyth to Gregory R. Innocent, $373,000.
148 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Norman to Andrew S. Gilstrap, $240,000.
3515 Danbury Place, Williamsburg; Alden Carter Davis, trustee to Michael H. Willoughby, $376,500.
101 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Jacqueline Anne Chartier, successor trustee to John R. Rokicki, $239,500.
8135 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Andrew Whitehouse to Kevin C. Saatkamp, $380,000.
327 Farmville Lane, Williamsburg; Corrina J. Ferguson to Angela C. Taormina, $310,000.
2820 Greate Way, Williamsburg; Jennifer G. Logan to Robert D. Kozek, $357,000.
2855 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Elizabeth A. Fugate, trustee to Henry Lee Morrow Jr., $306,000.
117 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Stables Property Group LLC to Timothy J. Campbell, $581,000.
22 James Square, Williamsburg; James Fulton Hurd Jr. to Spaska G. Boyanova, $154,200.
7520 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Steven R. Braddom to Christopher A. Voll, $515,000.
282 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Sandra E. Robertson to Simonetta Michelle Miller, $235,000.
161 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; Lindsay M. Otis to Elizabeth K. Kerr, $325,000.
4804 Milden Road, Williamsburg; Robert S. Leadbetter Sr. to Jeffrey E. Phipps, $295,000.
3013 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Jack O. Salmon Jr., trustee to Baogang Jonathan Xu, $811,500.
125 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Dixon Lee Jackson Jr. to Vanessa L. Rutter Jackson, $250,000.
3304 Pinecrest Circle, Toano; Jennifer B. Johnson to Matthew J. Sanbury, $190,000.
604 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Shaheen Habib, $203,490.
1501 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Elizabeth C. Finley, $241,595.
4635 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Jack P. Lester Jr. to Sanaa Ouahmane, $193,200.
200 River Don, Williamsburg; Michael G. Rosa, trustee to Patrick T. Carder, $767,250.
125 Roffinghams Way, Williamsburg; Keith A. Leibowitz to Jerome Behrmann Jr., $625,000.
4311 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to David James Greth, $184,545.
8468 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Kevin C. Garber to Joshua A. Jessie, $315,000.
3300 Sommersby Court, Williamsburg; Janice M. Grandfield to Steven P. Clark, $396,000.
106 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; William C. Giermak to Jeffrey F. Griffin, $532,500.
122 The Green, Williamsburg; Pierre H. Perlanne to Elizabeth A. Yohe, $388,000.
4635 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Stewart Gamage, trustee to Darren P. Emery, $490,000.
Unit 318, Padgett's Ordinary; Jeanne L. Palleiko, trustee to CWA & Associates LLC, $220,000.
Unit 507, The Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Jon Dwight Yoder, $234,915.
152 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; George W. Spalthoff to Dennis A. Sande, $530,000.
3 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Michael S. Keesee, $166,250.
4669 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Christopher P. Holmes, trustee to Jeramy D. Bays, $315,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.