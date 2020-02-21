The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
708 W 24th St; Wright Emmit B Jr to Hacker Living Trust, $205,000.
610 N 29th St; Bromeland Matthew J to Lluka Marin, $350,000.
701 Allison St, U5; Davidson Jessica to Edelman Elisabeth M, $215,000.
1213 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Beall Michael P and Maria, $482,500.
3948 Bridgeton Road; Five Star Construction Llc to Willis Tiffani, $169,900.
501 Byswick Lane; Nester Nicole L to Conrad Tyler Lewis, $185,000.
3301 Chalfont Dr; Driver Gladys V Revocable Trust to Atlantic United General, $425,000.
8830 Chippenham Road; Russell Robert L and Mary C S to Morano Charles and Karen, $301,500.
3220 Condie St; Nero Kristina Lynn to Arch Support Residential, $300,000.
10131 Duryea Dr; Brash Steve D to Rohrbaugh Kristine M, $340,000.
1005 W Franklin St, U5; Jadwynne Llc to Ray Diane B, $302,000.
719 E Gladstone Ave; Reyes Homes Llc to Leskowyak William Charles III, $245,950.
1101 Haxall Pt, U704; Cardon Reid A and Cheri L to Gillions Brian M, $269,000.
5710 Jasonwood Ct; Ruel Robert L to Palencia Fransisco Gabriel, $219,000.
4412 Knob Road; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Jenkins Michele Angela, $267,499.
316 S Laurel St; Oregon Chill Llc to Shaw Chiwen L and Kevin M, $326,000.
4236 Martha Lane; Pelham Tammy L to Morgan Qadriyyah, $156,600.
2705 Northumberland Ave; Carden Patricia J to Barry Dickson Ray, $215,500.
6715 Patterson Ave; Ellis Dorothy to Nordt William E III and Dianne R, $235,900.
4506 W Seminary Ave; Ferguson Mary D to Alloway Benjamin Allen, $280,000.
2219 Stratford Road; Bonifant Robert to Frase Martha J, $305,000.
4424 Waldor Dr; Ellis Kyle Carrington to Spurill Claudia P, $157,950.
2820 Westchester Road; Rapp W J Co Inc to Thompson Peggy L Revocable, $665,000.
HENRICO
4918 Abundance Ct, Henrico; Legacy Construction Llc to Parker Ashlee and Terry, $321,000.
11716 Alder Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Coleman John C to Gregory John Patrick and Melanie Heather, $480,000.
205 Antioch Dr, Sandston; Kb Investments Of Virginia Llc to Joyce Michael, $219,950.
1705 Ashcliff Way, Henrico; Carr Shameera L to Albadran Omar, $255,000.
4832 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Ditommaso Marie, $291,900.
3809 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Whiting Paul K and Kristin A L to Roe David, $525,000.
5001 Belair Pl, Glen Allen; Stewart Chad and Allison Layman to Helderman Steve and Debbie, $595,000.
8800 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Volk Ricky J and Marcy M to Mann Rebecca and Geoffrey, $785,000.
1340 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Papsidero Ralph and Fanny M to Gomez Maria E, $170,000.
2306 Bogan Rd, Henrico; Willard Stanley C Jr Estate to Willard Casey, $200,000.
6147 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Morgan Rhondalyn to Hpa Us1 Llc, $268,000.
10802 Branberry Ct, Henrico; Herrador Isaac C and Erica J to Pope Daryll A and Cindy A, $350,000.
1915 Bridgewater Dr, Henrico; Hinton William C to Robinson Ann E, $150,000.
412 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Jones Tara, $500,104.
10410 Buchmill Dr, Glen Allen; Burget James and Margaret to Fenn Susan A, $350,000.
2317 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Thorpe William F Jr and Jeannie D to Middleton Scott Wiber, $170,000.
9723 Candace Ct, Glen Allen; Desimone Ralph S and Patricia A Trustees to Hosn Alaa A, $172,000.
4004 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Padhi Mrunal, $358,125.
2241 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Johnson Holly D, $337,885.
1351 Cedar Lawn Ave, Henrico; Jernigan Michael Shannon to Housing and Urban Development, $168,981.
4924 Chappell Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Moore Lisa J to Panos George G and Rachael Logan, $500,000.
13028 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Demartini John Andrew and Elizabeth Zorch to Minner Bridget, $320,000.
1301 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Le Hieu Trung and Leah Yunji Chung, $311,504.
6819 Cluck Ln, Henrico; Saltarelli Thomas G and Sara B to Shank Charles L and Natasha L, $409,950.
1013 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Obinna Catherine O and Meshack O to Iglesias Mauricio Leonidas, $284,000.
2213 Covemeadow Dr, Henrico; St John Mary H to Fleming Kendall, $172,000.
2302 Crickhollow Ct, Henrico; Cressin Zachary A and Kasie L to Snow Taylor M and Katherine M, $295,000.
1613 Denham Rd, Henrico; Stebick Joanne W Trustee to Williams David L and Paige D, $329,950.
9107 Derbyshire Rd, Uk, Henrico; Saltz David A and Payton N to Cowley Jennifer R, $175,000.
1614 Dillyn Pl, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Wells Tamira Latrice, $211,800.
3424 Eagles Roost Rd, Henrico; Fife John E and Susanna A to Kirven David Edward and Georgette Owen, $241,000.
7502 Edgewood Ave, Henrico; Munford Jr Willie A and Delores B to Eco Marble and Granite Inc, $166,000.
2876 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Hill Renita, $195,000.
5029 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $205,000.
4402 Elmbrook Ct, Henrico; McCarty James L and Ruth S to Huarcas Franklin Et Al, $226,000.
10116 Everson Ter, Glen Allen; Ashley Seth and Sharon to Davenport Michael C and Shawn C, $262,000.
2701 Fawnwick Dr, Henrico; Taylor Jeffrey A and Betsy to Bruce Ronald C, $249,900.
5 Flatwater Row, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Armstrong James R, $353,000.
10751 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Tamma Ravindranath, $573,715.
4681 Four Seasons Ter, Ug, Glen Allen; Ford Ray C and Peggy H to Seban Yolanda D, $169,000.
6604 Gadsby Park Ter, Glen Allen; Stefanick Justin B and Amy L to Thorpe Andrew and Silvana, $775,000.
12429 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Hungerford Arthur M III and Deborah F to Gann Russie Lamb and Andrew Franklin Jr, $319,000.
10543 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Houses to Homes Llc to Contreras William Eduardo, $285,000.
5207 W Grace St, Henrico; Meador John M and Marjorie N to Chiffriller Sarah Pollard and Thomas F, $222,000.
9453 Greenhill Ct, Henrico; Oliver Jeffrey T and Nicole R to Chauca Romelia and Antonio E Barabino, $166,000.
10601 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Keller Harry Bruce, $274,735.
6905 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Davis Anja, $284,019.
8325 Hawk Nest Dr, Henrico; Dung Tai Quoi and Wendy T Et Al to Nguyen Duy M and Thi Mai Trinh, $305,000.
12344 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hardatt Karamchandradatt and A Vasudeva, $577,188.
4718 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Chung Tuong and Le Truong, $516,521.
6804 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Deornellas William C to Kelly Richard Sean and Christopher E, $205,000.
7 Highland Rd, Henrico; Call Barbara A Estate to Hackney Roby H and Stacy L, $845,000.
2384 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Vaughan Robert P to White Zachary Monroe and McKenzie Moser, $282,000.
5125 Hunter's Meadow Pl, Henrico; Combs Landon L and Sarah L to Coleman Alonzo and Danielle R, $283,000.
6212 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Manning Michael and Karen to Herrador Isaac and Erica, $463,000.
4616 Jalbert Dr, Glen Allen; Dalton Darrell R Jr and Karina A to Ye Cang and Hong Kang, $475,000.
4627 Kayhoe Rd, Glen Allen; Wilbil Associates Inc to Milanovic Ognjen and Dana Elyse Keeton, $209,900.
5909 Kelbrook Ln, Glen Allen; Sawyer Brenda Elaine to Trucksess Ryan H, $467,000.
9507 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Slater Emily E to Jennings Valerie M, $181,450.
10436 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Dowdy Margaret L to Washington Ray Charles Jr and Meghan N, $337,000.
401 Kramer Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Randolph Raymond B IV, $167,000.
10561 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Gaspar Brian S to Bayles Daniel and Charlotte Allen-Bayles, $405,500.
8201 Larcom Ln, Henrico; Steele Maureen H to Flippen Shaun M and Meredith M, $600,000.
9701 Laurel Lakes Ct, Glen Allen; Mitchell Dianne L Estate to Portillo Frank and Jessica, $245,000.
2020 Libbie Lake West St, Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Smith Edwin W and Jennifer B, $322,025.
2026 Libbie Lake West St, Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Berry Sharon W Trustee, $329,200.
2137 Lindsey Gabriel Dr, Henrico; Us Bank Na to Marwaha Investments Llc, $240,000.
5812 Long St, Henrico; Kesler James W to Horjus Nathan Edward and Yee Ling Elaine, $235,000.
5400 Luxford Way, Glen Allen; Helderman Steven C to Nair Arun R and Amrita P Sundaresan, $415,500.
3051 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Gateway Mortgage Group to Gurvinder Singh Llc, $199,100.
11501 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Pinsonneault Jean Pierre and Tina M to Park Alexander E and Jane K, $500,000.
2707 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Playton Stephanie D Cotsifas to Kell Robert R and Kimberly S, $225,000.
1770 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Walker Lisa H and James L III to Torres Beatriz G and Carlos A Roque, $198,000.
7805 Meherrin Rd, Henrico; Dietz James A and Marsha P to Smith Zachary and Heather L Marvin, $300,000.
4705 Millers Ln, Henrico; Lin Di and Xiu Hui Guo to Smith Felicia Leetonya, $179,900.
1523 Monmouth Dr, Henrico; Dirom John M and Dorian D to Hilenski Jesse Lail and Megan E Kincer, $459,000.
2019 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Gosaie Nickhil S to Matthews Justin C, $197,000.
2814 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Ransdell Brian and Mary B Fox to Alexander Paul Arthur and Traci Alexis, $349,950.
3401 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Washington Elva S, $335,631.
1857 New Market Rd, Henrico; Coughlin Janice to Schwartz Leslie A, $235,000.
3200 Nutley Ct, Henrico; Carretto Carmine J and Jeanne V to Demartini John A and Elizabeth M, $437,900.
10133 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Pridgen Matthew R and Elizabeth J to Kim Hyean Joo, $261,500.
200 Old Ohio St, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Kapur Anuj P and Madeline K, $417,101.
2754 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Roberts Linda H to Harmon Carolyn P, $219,000.
3019 Overton Rd, Henrico; Jaini Subhash K and Linda Shelburne to Somiari Richard Jr, $160,000.
804 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Lei Jie and Ying Huang to Tiwari Shailesh and Neha Pandey, $319,950.
2301 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Moss James E to Hogan Janet, $231,000.
3125 Pinefields Dr, Henrico; Turner William B and Ashlee M Nuckols to Burrell Witasha D, $210,000.
505 Portwest Ct, Henrico; Husson David M and Malinda M to Yancey George David and Lisa Yancey, $435,000.
10054 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Blankenship Celestia B to Triplett David A and Kim M I, $175,000.
2105 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Mathews J Kemp Jr and Karen to Hellard Eric R, $412,950.
1513 Regency Woods Rd, U104, Henrico; Middleton Scott W to Witcher Stephanie T, $150,000.
12305 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Oleksa Joseph C and Margaret to Patel Dipenkumar V and Nehalben D, $300,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U203, Henrico; Creger Joey M and Elizabeth S to Abdelmagid Shamia, $234,500.
1932 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Lawrence S C Rick III and Diana M to Ken Chhunly and Sokunthea Sann, $330,000.
2906 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Halder Theophilsa and Koli to Doblado-Zuniga Selvyn, $210,000.
417 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Regan Barbara M to Stephens Patrick, $150,000.
7412 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Wolfe Darrell R and Suzanne E Dey-Wolfe to Johns Lee R Jr and Gloria J, $291,500.
5104 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; Yi Vanessa and Kevin Mounts to Li Mei Ling and Shi Qiang Lin, $505,000.
6816 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Young Nathaniel and Marceita, $394,040.
1209 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Pendleton Miriam W to Harris Delaney M, $168,500.
2206 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Burch Christopher L to Housing and Urban Development, $153,695.
10810 Stanton Way, Henrico; Hetterick Laura D to Sukhova Nadia, $222,500.
10917 Stonewell Cir, Glen Allen; Cheng Hong and Guofang Wan to Rane Prasad and Sarita Barve, $485,000.
8844 Strath Rd, Henrico; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb to Hutson Darrell and Jennifer, $155,000.
4000 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chan Bentley, $458,760.
308 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Mason Robert and Vivian G to Murray Lafon M, $255,000.
4003 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ballard Lisa S, $320,240.
4008 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to McMaster Jennifer Leigh and Crystal Sygeel, $383,945.
10349 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Sisson Ashley S and Ellen S Lamb to Stein Rita D, $369,500.
4688 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Marchand Karen A to Disalvo Catherine Ann Trustee, $211,000.
6703 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; Van Buren Avenue Llc to Marinos Michael, $278,000.
3507 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $175,000.
8160 Warriner Rd, Henrico; Richardson Margaret B to Coley Christopher S, $270,000.
3211 Wendover Ln, Henrico; Phillips Maurice L to Terra Investments Group Llc, $170,000.
6463 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Tas Nada to Carroll Richard Wayne and Donna, $335,000.
5922 Whitehurst Ln, Ub, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Needam E'tiyah Sharae, $261,504.
12612 Wilde Lake Dr, Henrico; Smith Thomas D and Alison B to Awad Raika Tawfik Gaber, $510,000.
5020 Willows Green Rd, Glen Allen; Obarr Christopher and Debra to Chen Jingru and Weiwei Yuan, $480,000.
10211 Wolfe Manor Ct, U712, Henrico; McIsaac Kyle R to Brown Kimisha L, $151,000.
10337 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Wade Jamie Kaye to Smith Kevin J and Susan J, $335,000.
9401 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Bartol Joseph W to Pumphrey David N and Elisabeth P, $257,550.
Chesterfield
546 Abbey Village Cr; Fitzgerald Helen M to Elliott Edward E and Victoria T, $269,000.
11700 Adventure Hill Ln; Main Street Homes to Norton Cristy and Steven Craig, $547,500.
16200 Alsdell Rd; Gonzalez Andrea to Harrington Preston and Pia V, $495,000.
19105 Andrews Dr; Rva Properties Llc to Mann Larry S, $248,000.
224 S Arch Rd; Hendrick Janet W to McDaniel Robert W, $240,000.
11201 Ascot Dr; Little John D and Laurie K to Catedral Rosa A and Catedral K B, $353,000.
11501 Avening Rd; Finer Homes Inc to Hubbard William Jr and Lawanda G, $374,785.
11531 Bailey Woods Dr; Lewis Joseph F and Lorraine M to Blakely Investments Llc, $153,000.
21018 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Satterwhite Monet, $264,050.
7702 Bakers Hill Ln; Walker Lawrence A and Jennifer L to Murray Michael S Sr, $255,000.
14930 Bayfront Pl; Wells Fargo Bank N A to L and N Group Llc, $387,600.
11518 Bel Jour Pl; Richardson Sandra R Trustee to Taylor Wesley M Jr and Carol Ann, $340,000.
1606 Bellows Dr; Garnett Ray to Saeed Osama, $216,900.
3924 Belspring Rd; Swink Jon E and Aline to Waitkus Alexander, $246,800.
5531 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Huynh Ta and Huynh Hang, $237,770.
1210 Black Heath Rd; Williams Kevin and Laura to Patel Dipali B and Anant, $268,000.
8712 S Boones Trail Rd; Garnett Thomas G and Patricia G to Taylor Amanda and Edward F Jr, $236,500.
6130 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Patel Jignesh and Darshnaben, $239,000.
6162 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Little Danielle Alexis, $223,605.
6307 Brambleton Rd; Rva Real Property Llc to Olumide Olubunmi, $225,000.
19248 Brevard Dr; Navarro Raymond Alexis Rosado to Anderson Darchelle L, $219,900.
4124 Bronholly Rd; Flynn Hunter Towery to Hosier Amber N, $180,100.
12512 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Shelton David W and Deborah W to Neita Andre, $280,000.
8017 Buford Cm; McCray Sherry Karoline to Shackelford Brenda P, $189,000.
3619 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Rowe George W and Nancy B, $662,275.
8333 Capernwray Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Berube John, $510,000.
6978 Carden Park Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Garofalo Nicholas J Jr and J M, $510,000.
12417 Carnoustie Ln; Vaughan Theresa T to Bullano Renee, $275,000.
2024 Castle Glen Dr; Zimmer Leonard J and Lisa Marie to Cooke Deborah M and Michael R, $235,000.
10419 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Frazee Ethan C and Alexis K, $331,015.
100 Chasnell Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Martinez Edgar Alexi Diaz, $173,500.
2414 Chimney House Tr; Jean-Noel Natacha to Newquist Matthew D and Lori S, $368,000.
14313 Claybon Tr; Dabney Steven W to Jeter George W and Decara, $420,000.
9231 Clovis St; NVR Inc to Baltimore Crystal Diane, $255,975.
8506 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Tallarico Frank and Paliza I M, $378,240.
8431 Cobblegrove Ct; NVR Inc to Totten Jamie L and Haley D R, $334,150.
14620 Cornwall Ln; Frink Steven and Kathy to Weber Michael and Jillian, $198,750.
14420 Creek Stone Dr; Wells Clarence S Jr and Debra M to Legrande Jimmie R and Michele M, $385,000.
509 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Lin Huan-Ting and Chen Tzu-An, $309,303.
525 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Savoy Oznola Johnson, $295,150.
3712 Dalhart Ct; Perkins Ashley F O to Cofer Krystal R, $199,000.
625 Dauphin Dr; Passalacqua Steve Jr Et Als to Misenheimer Brock S, $230,000.
5710 Deep Forest Rd; Dotson Dawn H to Saunders Ashley A, $305,000.
6949 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Scalese Allen M and Melissa V, $326,190.
13335 Diamond Ridge Dr; Brink Gerald R and Brink Susan P to Rudin Jessica, $245,000.
8821 Dorsey Rd; Wiseman Terri L and Roberts C G to Gorrell David J, $160,500.
7407 Drexelbrook Rd; O'Bryan Vincent Neal Estate to Rivera Alana G and Abreu Josnel, $205,000.
6365 Eagles Crest Ln; Chenault Janet C to Wampole Leslie, $226,900.
3413 Ellenbrook Dr; Williams Loretta A to Durrani Waqar A and Lisette N, $250,000.
15212 Endstone Tl; Rountrey Dev Corp to Tatum Thurman L II and Stephanie, $495,000.
3624 Evershot Dr; Santa Barbara Contractors Llc to Duncan Richard A and Shannon M, $549,000.
7917 Featherchase Tr; Stallard Amanda Jean to Miller Vanessa E, $230,000.
7631 Fernway Pl; Raines William H III to Rao Harsha, $220,000.
8706 Firethorne Ln; Banks Dwan B to Akinwande Michelle, $162,500.
2906 Fox Chase Dr; Woodfin Brad C to Lindsay Sara, $249,000.
2900 Galena Av; Chang Jun Y to Jenkins Mary, $205,000.
5526 S Garthdale Rd; Westbrook Douglas M to Villanueva Ricardo and Ana M, $209,950.
6506 Gills Gate Dr; Bradshaw Anthony D to Bradshaw Lawrence Monroe, $220,000.
8513 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Binder Lauren, $426,700.
16429 Gossamer Dr; NVR Inc to Wiglesworth Mariashley, $247,875.
16749 Gossamer Dr; Shin Yongdeok and Park Hee Young to Rowland Justin C and Steiniger J, $310,000.
2316 Grassy Knoll Ln; Emerson Lisa and Childress J P to Shepard Joshua Caleb, $184,990.
9151 Gregory Dr; Walker Grady Xanthus Jr Et Als to Ctd Properties Llc, $153,000.
9661 Groundhog Dr; Weeks James L to Riley Michael William, $150,500.
2517 Gwynn Av; Porter Shelley B and Pearce B P to White Jocelyn and Jonathan, $182,000.
20913 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Johnson Sherrie Laverne, $230,580.
2236 Hannington Mw; Gray Charles and Stacey to Magee Michael F and Kyrie H, $655,000.
13912 Hawkins Wood Ct; Stevenson Christopher and Laura to Amed Rassam A and Almawalad J M, $332,000.
5801 Hereld Green Dr; Jones Kevin A and Lisa to Igloo Series IV Trust, $228,427.
14601 Holding Pond Ct; Latham James D and Leslie H to Bartel Blair S and Gilley C D, $270,000.
6000 Holly Trace Dr; Jackson Adrian Z to Torrealba Genaro H, $210,000.
6037 Hudswell Ln; Paz Elder Estuardo Gonzalez to Alderete Carlos A, $157,000.
14302 Huntgate Woods Rd; Napier Nicole to Willoughby-Knox A and Knox M A, $400,000.
9904 Husting Ct; Mitchell Richard to McCloud Jeremy C, $179,900.
1609 Hybla Rd; Redford Donald W and Susan H to Burke David M and Lori E, $268,000.
2037 James Overlook Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ratley Kenneth and El-Amin N S, $508,820.
6613 S Jessup Lp; Patrick Dean to Smith Kenneth W and Dorian, $267,000.
1136 Joliette Rd; Doctor Jason A and Katherine G to Dimen Alexander N and Cooper A W, $310,000.
9704 Kennesaw Rd; Glasser Matthew A to Nguyen Bao-Chuong, $177,500.
3328 Kingsdale Rd; Rcs Group Llc to Brown Kenneth and Gwendolyn, $274,990.
1913 Kirkwall Ct; Glover Lauren to Stephens Robert E, $238,000.
8740 Laumic Dr; Waters D M and Sanders B M Trs to May Tyler Wesley, $258,650.
4043 Lazy Stream Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jones Christy N and Michael A, $335,765.
6236 Lilting Moon Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Kontny Angela and Joseph A, $485,505.
2931 Littlebury Dr; Jamaleldine Jeffrey Daniel to Dorsey Albert, $249,000.
9631 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Funai Joseph W Jr and Carolyn L to Harris Wanda R, $225,500.
1418 Lockett Ridge Rd; Rogers Wendy to Johnson John M Jr and Meghan E, $213,000.
15924 Longlands Rd; Gunn Eddie III and Bonita to Wyche Derrick, $415,000.
16018 Lost Crop Dr; Eastwood Homes to Kasasa Rehema Nakalembe, $413,690.
12153 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Watkins Tracy Darlene to Braswell Carolyn Sue and Thomas, $279,950.
6402 Manassas Tr; Randazzo Maria C to Estelle Davon Jr and Chalonda, $273,200.
5811 Martin Glen Pl; Kozak Michael J and Louise A to Barker Corey R and Amberlee, $300,000.
3530 Maurer Ct; Yohe Paul S and Lindsey R to Blakely Marsha H, $170,800.
17548 Memorial Tournament Dr; Oberlander Latoya P to Johnson Samuel E and Donna M, $285,000.
12813 Middlebrook Rd; Copra House Properties Llc to Martinez Jose G, $160,500.
3500 Monza Dr; Rmt Investments Llc to Lambert Judith Yvonne, $300,000.
15606 Moss Light Pl; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Augustin Andrew Joseph, $384,900.
4907 Newbys Mill Ct; Koker-Hamelberg Mabinty to Johnson Elisha Jr, $264,000.
3813 North Light Dr; Zeyer Samuel Elijah to Peden Christine M and Jesse L, $195,000.
11501 Old Centralia Rd; Sage Brian H to McKelvey Richard and Chrystina, $228,000.
14043 Old Hampstead Ct; Forbess Robert W and Patricia A to Hanshaw Michael E, $257,000.
13506 Oxley Ct; Bridgetown Properties Llc to Magee Dawn, $268,500.
11632 Parrish Branch Cr; Hubble Ervin K and Linda T to Campbell Christopher and Adams K, $244,900.
2703 Penrose Dr; Morrissette Travis D and Emily R to Nakfoor Sarah S and Wells M L II, $299,950.
7068 Pine Orchard Ct; Bohmer Haley A to Branch Nicole, $153,000.
9601 Pineville Ct; Edwards Ebby Estate to Berroa Gregory, $217,500.
1316 Pocoshock Bl; Hebert Nancy J to May Phaly and Roeung Thel, $244,995.
5616 Powell Grove Dr; Elliott Wilburt A and Mandi E to Bermudez Michael R T and Erica J, $312,500.
1205 Providence Knoll Dr; Bullano Renee Z to Throckmorton Steve E Et Al, $265,000.
2731 Quisenberry St; Michael Joyce A to Stockton Shayla Diane, $168,450.
10344 Ramona Av; Yearwood Mark A Sr and Aleisha B to Hamblen Katherine and Surrett J, $190,000.
5036 Red Fern Ct; Angley Benjamin J and Melissa to Taylor Anthony D and Betty L, $322,000.
9721 Redbridge Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Idleman Brent and Amanda, $249,900.
5919 Restingway Ln; Didlake Evelyn M to Maki Aimee Beth and Bradley R, $197,000.
11807 Rimswell Turn; Chaffee Michael W and Jodi L to Villagra Katherine Andrea T, $289,000.
16201 River Rd; Ickes David E Sr to Henry Joseph P and Diane, $280,000.
12901 Rivers Bend Rd; Smith Charles C Et Al to Lawrence Cathon R E and Ellis D, $305,000.
8718 Rockcrest Ct; Hartman R S III and Ruser J L to Hartman R S III and Cruser J L, $285,000.
2212 Rose Family Dr; Flitcraft M S and Sampson T S to Michaelson H E and O'Dell R C, $297,000.
3931 Round Hill Ct; Stutz Aaron and Mangino Brittany to Kamvar Rostam F and Jessica E, $278,000.
12013 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Reese Chantiny S, $252,825.
14509 Sailboat Cr; Bock John J Jr and Mary to Smith Richard W and Diane C, $242,000.
12512 Sandbag Rd; Cabrera Olvin S Meza to Stoner Nicole, $206,450.
5974 Sara Kay Dr; Barda Charles to Jose Felix San, $175,000.
9902 Saybrook Ct; Godbolt Benjie and Terri A to Covil Douglas, $200,000.
8618 Seabrook Cr; Shank Billie W Et Als to Murphy John Charles and Margaret, $260,000.
3531 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Fennessy Kelley L and Clarke T S, $494,155.
3213 Shadow Oaks Rd; Jones Peter to Lloyd Lynn B, $280,000.
8130 Sidlaw Hills Tr; Bey Ali Mif Trustee to 458 Realty Group Llc, $315,500.
3820 Solebury Tr; Dunn I Peele Jr to Chichester William and Ivana, $590,000.
12406 South Ridge Tr; Sisson Paul E and Donna M to Defelice Jessika Anne, $175,500.
6006 Springbank Rd; Miller Angela M to Carr Amber, $185,000.
3518 Springshire Dr; Griffin Polly F to Alas Martha J, $159,000.
1600 St Thomas Dr; Urtane Zane and Mullins K R to Doerken Edward William, $265,000.
11449 Stillbrook Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Phillips Jacob Jermaine, $279,900.
10210 Stonecrest Rd; Hornberger Gisela H to Henry Christopher B and Moore S, $239,950.
4030 Sunny Creek Dr; Spradling Timothy F and Debra F to Marwaha Investments Llc, $183,230.
2735 Swanhurst Dr; Gormley Jack and Barbara to McGee Emily S, $360,500.
1217 Tannery Cr; Settlage Steven P and Diane M to Yates Elizabeth Anne Trustee, $217,500.
15800 Timberline Dr; Daggett David Michael to Smith Sheena L, $199,500.
10803 Tracker Ct; Billingsley Joel L to Gradnigo Kevin D, $215,000.
1730 Tulip Hill Dr; Biringer Builders Inc to Garner Leonidas H and Whitney P, $877,738.
1812 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Harvey Crystal and Jason, $299,300.
17812 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Phelps Phillip L and Tilghman L, $343,555.
18544 Twisted Oak Ct; Johnson Terri N to Macon Stephen E, $243,000.
11743 Village Garden Ct; Masonic Home Of Virginia to Whittington Carl B Trustee, $180,000.
8700 Wadsworth Ct; Worsham Jeffrey to Motta Homes Renovation Llc, $152,851.
436 Walton Park Rd; Davis Ryan C and Cassandra N to Td Homes Llc Trustee, $212,434.
6100 Watchhaven Cr; Burke Charles Z and Audet C M to Deshazor P C and Deshazor C, $164,950.
3700 Waverton Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Rea Robert C and Rea Angela M, $553,475.
10700 Wellington Farms Tr; Main Street Homes to Croasdaile S W and Cotter D M, $444,178.
1452 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Garthaffner L and Garthaffner M, $345,512.
7201 Whirlaway Dr; Monroe Robert and Stephanie to Rozyskie Andrew and Megan, $285,000.
6500 White Rock Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hix Robert I and Crystal, $404,390.
5001 Wilconna Rd; Davis Ronald B Jr and Nora D to Hastings Lester Chapin, $193,950.
5731 Willowbranch Dr; Calloway Kae Tillman to Finfrock Andrea S, $168,300.
17030 Windon Ct; Johnson John C Jr and Amber to Hough John D and Kimberly Lin, $435,000.
5236 Winterleaf Dr; Legacy Mtg Asset Tr 2017-Gs1 to Smith Brittany, $180,000.
8213 Wolfboro Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hux W H III and Hux K L Trustees, $443,695.
2820 Woodbridge Crossing Ct; Jennette Charles E to Anderson-Gwin Karen, $160,000.
11220 Woodthrush Ct; Kinton Christian T to Giacometti Lonnie and Lewis K, $195,200.
7656 Yarmouth Dr; Jones Presley R Jr and Evaline H to Heinze Joshua Taylor, $299,900.
5503 Zion Ridge Tr; Powell Lateefah D to Singleton Dashod Lamar, $230,000.
HANOVER
10055 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Noel Woodward, $520,258.
6497 Brooking Court, Mechanicsville; David Longworth to Michael Turner, $220,000.
8359 Cadys Mill Road, Hanover; Terry H. Sandy to Kathy Falls Elliott, $410,000.
8266 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Carroll D. Harvey to Michael W. Owen, $350,000.
9142 Cool Autumn Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy A. Reed to Lee Robert Super, $355,450.
7378 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Catherine M. Parker to Kenneth Edward Parker Jr., $209,375.
14845 Elliots Ridge Way, Glen Allen; James R. Walker to Parker Alan Dillard, $226,500.
7104 Foxbernie Circle, Mechanicsville; Malcolm H. Lyle to Tyler Ross, $249,950.
4986 Hanover Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey W. Smith to Heather B. Forrest, $270,000.
11206 Hill Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tracy Harrell, $306,317.
14199 Jakes Circle, Montpelier; Brandon D. Barrett to Joseph Coney Jr., $453,680.
7111 Labrador Lane, Mechanicsville; Kristen E. Burgers to Justin C. Swiney, $260,000.
202 Linden St., Ashland; Kenneth W. Biller II to Jonathan L. Bonghi, $258,000.
12157 Loblolly Lane, Rockville; Ana Julieta Turcinos to Jonathan W. Trobaugh, $270,000.
11276 Mandy Lane, Hanover; David Bremner to Curtis Lee Conley, $302,000.
9330 McKennzie Drive, Mechanicsville; John M. Tuck to Brian W. Spalding, $292,500.
7092 Mill Valley Court, Mechanicsville; Jason L. Bass to Brenda Lucas, $232,000.
7460 Mook Court, Mechanicsville; Henry Davis III to Kara Mills Greenwood, $342,000.
17523 Old Bridge Road, Montpelier; ITAC 44 LLC to Paul C. Carey, $392,000.
14388 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Margaret D. Elliott, $429,325.
7487 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; Lori W. Jarvis to Conrad H. Wash III, $187,000.
8523 Peaks Road, Hanover; Ronald W. Peak to Austin Gregory Harris, $227,500.
7392 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Anthony C. Perella, $231,610.
9058 Prolonge Lane, Mechanicsville; Stanley B. Snellings III to Agustin R. Fernandez, $360,000.
10220 Rolling Stone Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Clark to Ryan Archer Alexander, $489,950.
8361 Sherrington Drive, Mechanicsville; Ralph T. Allen to James M. Head, $343,000.
9161 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Shelley R. McLamb, $321,630.
8223 Stockade Circle, Mechanicsville; Amanda M. Ravan to Justin Sims, $215,000.
7522 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Oakleigh Properties LLC to Gregory J. Snyder, $293,500.
9059 Thomas Ave., Mechanicsville; Kristyn Lee Canfield to Kevin S. Allen, $315,000.
17715 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; Michael J. Caudell to Sean T. Pitchke, $229,950.
6350 War Horse Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark S. Price to John Pestick, $287,950.
8548 Woodsage Court, Mechanicsville; Stanley B. Czajkowski III to David A. Gohrband, $375,000.
POWHATAN
3605 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Christina J. Bonifant, $411,082.
1620 Capeway Road, Powhatan; Delles H. Hamlett Jr. to Ivan A. Deitz Jr., $295,900.
1110 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Lucas W. Markland, $420,000.
1909 Fairoaks Road, Powhatan; Christopher W. Douglas to Chad Smith, $299,900.
2437 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Joseph M. Hanks to Alexandra Kathleen Casagrande, $440,000.
1734 May Way Drive, Powhatan; David Gonda to Thomas L. Boardwine, $245,000.
2521 Mill Road, Powhatan; Harold M. McCarty to Robert R. Whitver II, $375,000.
2015 Oneida Road, Powhatan; Tadd E. Bowman to Pamela Cahoon Dillard, $238,950.
3325 Pineacre Drive, Powhatan; Susan Smart to Christopher Powell, $299,000.
3212 Sherwood Bluff Terrace, Powhatan; Kevin E. Brown to Matthew Joel Billingsley, $312,900.
3166 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Gregory P. Frahm to James W. Woodson Jr., $470,000.
3131 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Gregory A. Neal to Benjamin D. Lazar, $349,000.
1960 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Sean R. Sullivan and Susan M. Sullivan, $314,190.
2781 Windy Meadow Lane, Powhatan; Caleb R. Phelps Jr. to Mark L. Baltz, $699,950.
GOOCHLAND
12116 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas C. Paisley Jr., $538,091.
12137 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Leonard L. Delarue, $473,660.
2035 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Stephen W. Kilpatrick to Donnelly D. Leftwich, $449,950.
5270 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; Old Time Builder Inc. to William L. Gunn, $319,210.
12107 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jerry P. Kipp, $508,220.
601 Fairstead Road, Manakin Sabot; Donald Paul Jensen, trustee to Steven Dixon, $750,000.
2305 Holly Hill Drive, Goochland; Michael B. Rush to Jonathan Ira Alley, $260,000.
2695 Massmour Drive, Goochland; William R. Balderson to Jarold Roy Justice, $699,529.
4512 Phillips Path, Kents Store; Donald L. Heistand to Michael Farley, $175,000.
1453 River Road West, Crozier; Platinum Properties of Chesterfield LLC to Mony Kim, $241,850.
2572 Sheppard Town Road, Maidens; Thomas J. Newton to Michael T. Hawks, $318,000.
362 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to June Keene, $613,711.
4701 Waddy Drive, Louisa; Lisa Hix to Vanessa Lynn Thacker, $166,900.
Petersburg
1800 Boydton Plank Road; Chelsea Gardens LLC to Everest JSOJ Holdings LLC, $9,450,000.
3250 Holland Drive; RCS Group LLC to John E. Stokes, $214,900.
1580 Montpelier St.; Karl Eric Walter to Michael David Jeffers, $160,000.
414 Sycamore St.; First Citizens Bank and Trust Co to Topline Inc., $179,700.
DINWIDDIE
14701 Baltimore Road, Dewitt; Glenn T. Barricks to Brodie M. Maitland, $205,000.
3504 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Donna Q. Buckhaults to Van Gustavson, $385,000.
15563 Greentree Road, Carson; Glenn F. Chappell II to Kyle Matthew Carter, $280,000.
18919 Lundys Road, Dinwiddie; Mike Christopher Contractors Inc. to Michael Gabriel, $258,000.
22415 Oakley Drive, North Dinwiddie; Laberzac Enterprises Inc. to Michael Patrick Murphy, $199,900.
10091 Sapony Church Road, McKenney; Ronald A. Beehler, trustee to Phillip L. Rodriguez, $303,000.
13740 Wade Drive, North Dinwiddie; Shane Hall to Gregory L. Thomas, $192,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
108 Ashley Place; Melissa D. Dunn to Linda L. Keating, $169,600.
306 Kingfisher Way; Robert W. Collins to Jessica L. Dedad, $265,000.
900 Williamsburg Road; Diane Humphries Laughlin to William Laughlin, $166,000.
HOPEWELL
4116 Cameron Road; David John Lane to Diamon N. Hudson, $248,000.
3004 Portsmouth St.; Steven G. Muller to Victoria E. Hill, $189,500.
3910 Yorktown Drive; Michael R. Richardson to Edwina Pearsall, $154,950.
NEW KENT
0503 Carolina Cherry Circle, Providence Forge; Danette Fauntleroy to Ahmed Khattab, $166,000.
2721 Forsythia Court, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Adam Nathaniel Britt, $363,000.
7501 S Franklin Way, Quinton; Nicholas Goellner to Brandon B. Hartman, $250,000.
5920 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Cheryl A. McClain to Ryan J. Frantz, $280,000.
525 Lake Point Trail, Lanexa; Edward A. Owens to John T. Deaver, $722,000.
6517 Oak Drive, Quinton; Wells Fargo Bank to Eugene Richardson White, $161,997.
7927 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Patriots Landing Management Corp. to Patriots Park LLC, $460,600.
9140 Rock Cedar, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Rachel M. Engel, $264,900.
7447 Sedge Drive, New Kent; George R. Gray to Jonathan K. Ozovek, $393,000.
8455 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Brad Meyer, $396,305.
PRINCE GEORGE
1604 Butternut Drive, North Prince George; 414 Roseneath Properties LLC to Timothy Palmer, $223,000.
4400 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Edna Earl Adkins to Ericka S. Berry, $300,000.
6055 Hall Farm Road, Prince George; Lisa Lewis Williams to Robert J. Owen, $400,000.
10421 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Bryan S. Meadows to Garth Graham, $344,000.
225 Lighthouse Pointe, North Prince George; Karla J. Gerner to Sherri W. Whisenant, $310,000.
9445 Robin Road, Disputanta; Michael W. Christopher to John D. Smith, $236,900.
4031 Rotherham Circle, Prince George; C & L Construction LLC to Gene R. Vacek, $225,000.
13480 Shaver Court, Disputanta; Christopher M. Fouts to Michael M. Wilkerson, $290,000.
Charles city
5601 Cattail Road, Charles City; Vanessa B. Jones to Charles Charity, $170,000.
2401 Harrison Point Drive, Charles City; Vicky B. Rogers to Kimberly J. Downing, $575,000.
AMELIA
17161 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Esther C. Wirt to Kameren C. Ball, $280,000.
2675 Crayton Lane, Amelia Court House; Margaret Hubbard to Brian McKinley, $214,950.
21040 Jackson Lane, Jetersville; US Bank to Dina Vaughan, $176,100.
8281 Smacks Run Creek Lane, Amelia Court House; Matthew Ryan Kenney to Deshia Edmonds, $297,500.
CAROLINE
17319 Camellia Drive, Ruther Glen; Kevin C. Stottlar to Shawn Robert Pletz, $195,900.
201 Cedar Ridge Drive, Ruther Glen; Dennis B. Miller to Kevin B. Williamson, $200,000.
15521 Concord Road, Ruther Glen; CMH Homes Inc. to Rachel A. Thompson, $212,985.
428 Dorset Drive, Ruther Glen; Nathan Tucker to Joel Matthews, $187,000.
4 Heritage Cove, Ruther Glen; Alicia D. Peck to Timothy L. Shackelford, $199,900.
15 Johnson Drive, Ruther Glen; Angela Holmes to Phillip Lodell Young Sr., $206,000.
142 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Andreas Schwarz to Larry J. McCreight, $365,000.
961 Lake Heritage Drive, Ruther Glen; Jonathan Kemp to Brian Alan Brostow, $275,000.
11412 Lone Pine Court, Fredericksburg; Norman E. Barker to Michael Moon, $374,900.
233 Marday Drive, Ruther Glen; Kyndil Schroeder to Kenneth M. Chiocchio Jr., $209,900.
17148 Perinchief St., Ruther Glen; Kell R. Hoovler Jr. to Charles W. Hickey, $319,623.
7228 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Ivana Allison Gray, $225,400.
331 Union Drive, Ruther Glen; Spencer C. Johnson to Sandra L. Robertson, $190,000.
CUMBERLAND
52 Giles Road, Columbia; CMN Homes Inc. to Natasha L. Johnson, $189,000.
541 Holman Mill Road, Farmville; Robert Lee Banton III to Casey Rider, $297,500.
897 Plank Road, Farmville; William Aurturo Viera to Phillip Lipka, $213,000.
KING AND QUEEN
338 Havenwood Lane, Walkerton; William Todd Henley IV to Sally S. Henley, $390,000.
219 Mill Stream Ave., Walkerton; Anita Y. Ulizsz to Matthew A. Downey, $173,500.
KING WILLIAM
803 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Alexander C. Alfonso , $217,950.
5302 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Thomas Miles Perdue to Matthew C. Clow, $202,000.
89 Forest Lane, King William; Brett L. Myzer to Lloyd Desper, $320,000.
1295 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Nicole J. Gerber, $222,200.
68 Manquin Drive, Aylett; Joseph W. Davis to Shannon Pasowicz, $195,000.
124 N Moncuin Drive, Aylett; William David Jenkins Sr. to Garren R.C. Meyers, $198,500.
3445 ODI St., West Point; GT Groome Construction LLC to Joshua Barrett Green, $249,950.
96 Shelby Court, Aylett; Aubrey E. Toler to Chanetia Temple, $230,000.
702 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Sold Fast LLC to Michael W. Jenkins, $289,950.
WILLIAMSBURG
107 Bristol Commons; Robert L. Shoup to Brandon L. Disney, $167,000.
4137 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Dale E. McCollum, $370,000.
Unit 51, Wyndham Plantation; Dennis R. Cogswell to Vicki L. Erickson, trustee, $260,000.
JAMES CITY
102 Barn Elm Road, Williamsburg; Lorain S. Osgood to Samuel James Mills, $330,000.
202 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Future Capital LLC to David J. Grech, $256,000.
113 Canterbury Place, Williamsburg; Jason W. Van Cleave to Jeffrey R. Rodriguez, $249,999.
6200 Chelsea Crescent, Williamsburg; Marr Douglas Sappington to Gary R. Griffith, $275,000.
4012 Cold Spring Road, Williamsburg; Gerald W. Cooper to Ramasamy Manickam, $252,000.
4051 Coronation, Williamsburg; Gregory J. Hampson to Steven G. Sharp, $350,000.
2304 Dangerfield Court, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Harold Bowlin, $418,450.
3209 Eagles Watch, Williamsburg; Robert Klarenbach to Traver Paul Hardesty, $497,500.
117 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Mary T. Fiehler to Abraham Russo, $330,000.
518 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Nathaniel E. Harris to Lisa I. McDade, $165,000.
223 Gatehouse Road, Williamsburg; Robert E. Gilley II to Stephen W. Haag, $590,000.
3408 Giles Bland, Williamsburg; Christopher E. Hartig, trustee to Andrew L. Van Fossen, $435,000.
4417 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Anne McWhirter, $316,240.
3339 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Tomas Gonzalez to Thomas T. Coenen, $312,000.
3608 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Hector Elyn Esquin Baez, $248,550.
50 James Square, Williamsburg; Merridith Erfe to Douglas E. Sanderson, $157,000.
122 King William Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy G. Price to Christina Rodriquez, $225,000.
3227 Leighton Blvd., Toano; John M. Esposito to Shannon M. Delaney, $359,900.
3959 Lord Dunmore Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher J. Manns, trustee to MAni Bhaskarla, $340,000.
116 Mathews Grant, Williamsburg; Steven R. Bonday to Richard G. Zeber, $290,000.
3526 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Peter E. Sherman, trustee to C. Marshall Flagg, $381,000.
209 Oxford Road, Williamsburg; Jeremy D. Stoddard to Lori L. Peterson, $325,000.
3540 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Christopher K. McLain to John Charles Fremont VI, $300,000.
4047 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Larry R. Meacham to James T. Ure, $389,900.
4702 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Austin Russel Hedderly, $364,494.
110 Redbud Lane, Williamsburg; Benjamin E. Chambley to Ashley Fargardo, $249,000.
5290 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; OJR Investment Properties LLC to Gregory W. Grossman, $161,000.
122 Sabre Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Stratton to Daniel G. Moser, $263,500.
4917 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Robert T. Gill Jr., $364,000.
2909 Snuggles Court, Toano; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John J. Hyland, $219,000.
3728 South Square, Williamsburg; James Ford to Howard Hall, $332,500.
3392 St. Eric's Turn, Williamsburg; Xipeng Shen to Scott J. Lambin, $349,000.
111 Stone Bridge, Williamsburg; Matthew S. Oldham to Jermey A. Jugoz, $499,000.
100 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Steven P. Gullett, successor trustee to James S. Marshall, $415,000.
7611 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Tessica Ann Cherry, $201,415.
7619 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Thomastine Wynne, $193,525.
3344 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Harvey C. Latta to Catherine A. Mountjoy, $330,000.
Unit 606, Conference Center Condo; Jeanne L. Palleiko, trustee to Thomas Bryan Pearson, $230,000.
4497 Village Park Drive, Williamsburg; David Eugene McGovern to Richard C. Green Jr., $289,000.
2408 West Miller Road, Toano; Sharon T. Gifford to Kenny L. Nichols, $333,000.
4023 Windsor Ridge, Williamsburg; Michael Howes to Michael Mueller Jr., $475,000.
6552 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kevin Emmett Kimmel, $440,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.