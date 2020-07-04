The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
3114 1st Ave; 1-11 Real Estate Llc to Mayer Jacob, $214,000.
2804 2nd Ave; Miles Jessie Mae M to Fitzgerald Victoria Augusta, $178,000.
1108 N 27th St; Starbuck Charles and Diane to Jordan Rachel, $293,500.
706 N 33rd St; Johnson Futrell Llc to Malone Zachary and Jennifer, $325,000.
825 N 33rd St; Seuffert Lynn to St George Susan C, $260,000.
4409 Augusta Ave; Gray John L to Watson Ashley L, $301,000.
1217 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Stewart Todd Cameron, $492,500.
415 Beaufont Hills Dr; Moss Kirklan and Andrea to Dudley Mariah Virginia Smith, $169,000.
3629 E Broad St; Schofield Properties to Cc Richmond II Lp, $460,000.
4815 Brook Road; Peters Mary Woods to Kwak Se Jin, $297,000.
2217 W Cary St; Virginia Rentals Llc to Early Donald L, $300,000.
615 Chimborazo Blvd; 615 Chimborazo Llc to Ruckart Bradley L, $300,000.
3418 E Clay St; Brooks Jeanette E to Relyance Venture Llc, $150,000.
4713 Cooks Road; 4713 Cooks Road Series Of Rva to Olea Lidia Melo, $154,000.
713 Deter Road; Caton Wilson C to Rosario Pedro, $160,000.
2806 Dupont Cir; Christerphee Investments Llc to Ensign David and Lederle Ensing C, $212,000.
9710 Fernleigh Dr; Goldenberg Adam M to Lipscomb Hunter G, $290,000.
1461 Floyd Ave; Crawford James B to Brockenbrough William, $715,000.
1007 W Franklin St, U6; Twin Pines Investments Llc to 1007 W Franklin 6 Llc, $290,000.
3403 Garland Ave; Robinson Linda W to Ventura Luis Angel Valadez, $170,000.
7824 Granite Hall Ave; Shortt Janet F to Young James P and Monica E, $275,000.
4800 Grove Ave; Vest Marcee C to Burroughs Gwen, $675,000.
5808 Guthrie Ave; Jackson Caroline G to 5808 Guthrie Avenue Llc, $442,750.
2903 Hanes Ave; 2903 Hanes Avenue Land Trust to Daly Matthew James, $310,000.
2301 Harwood St; Grand Outcomes Llc to Lee Catherine, $225,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U809; Julian Emma A to Waters Anne M, $250,000.
1308 Hull St; Kricorian Jean Ford to Andrew Management Llc, $350,000.
9120 James Riverwatch Dr; Thompson Peggy L Revocable to Atterbury Paul H, $1,421,000.
4324 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Barrett Pamela D, $328,345.
4304 Kensington Ave; Cronly John H H to Tripodi Mark A and Lisa C, $900,000.
2610 Lamb Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Gonzalez Enterprises Llc, $200,000.
6028 Laveta Dr; Bronlon Group Llc to Batitto Erica A, $178,990.
102 N Lombardy St; Fanfare Management Llc to 102 N Lombardy St Llc, $810,000.
7353 Longview Dr; Cunningham Jamgochian Betty W to Moore Richard A and Catherine C, $364,500.
3128 Marlboro Dr; Secretary Of Housing and Urban to Coada Igor, $215,000.
3519 Maryland Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Fink Jonathan Adam, $258,500.
4501 Monument Ave; Hart Jerry L and Sandra L to Boutwell Sarah Korman, $760,000.
3703 Moss Side Ave; Bullock William and Brenda R to Rexroat Jessica, $320,000.
1612 National St; A Solodar Properties Llc to Branch Chiquitta Tiarra, $169,950.
848 Newkirk Dr; Skeens Olive R Revocable Trust to Fraierson Diane, $154,000.
1500 Oakwood Ave; Watchtower Homes to Poole Stephen and Wood Cristina, $335,950.
4512 Patterson Ave; Dobson William J and Kirsten E to Scherrman Susan K, $315,000.
3116 Q St; Arias Alfredo to Moore Christa Rene, $238,000.
619 Rothesay Road; Howard Keisha and Sookins Elwood to Horton Mark and Wanda, $187,500.
3917 Seminary Ave; Riley Amanda L to Pace Nathan Michael, $495,000.
2810 Shoreham Dr; Waldron Christopher W to White Patrick J and Katherine W, $322,911.
4308 Stuart Ave; Paul R Rushton Jr and Ann J to Torres Alexis V and Adrienne C, $467,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U1-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Whiting Paul K and Kristin A L, $585,780.
6904 Three Chopt Road; Orlandi Joann and Whitely Linda to Irby Marshall Ewing, $265,000.
4120 Walmsley Blvd; 4120 Walmsley Boulevard Series to Serrano Alison D Torres, $157,900.
1403 Wentbridge Road; Ware Vassie C to Zinskie Harry Nicholas IV, $180,500.
6067 Worthington Road; Tdz Properties Llc to Clark Chawndale J Jr, $169,900.
HENRICO
6768 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Bailey Bruce Lynn and Sarah Marie , $704,107.
3909 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; Nk Homes Llc to NVR Inc, $183,000.
10813 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Franzak Susan Joy, $321,090.
5125 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; National Residential Nominee Svs Inc to Wagh Shantanu and Neha S, $640,000.
4825 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Nguyen Cuong Duc and Hien Hoa Thi, $292,750.
5405 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bumanis Peter, $329,483.
5419 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Oakley Cynthia I, $447,727.
2407 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Oneill Brandon F and Scottie M to Miller Katherine Elizabeth, $178,000.
2304 Briargrove Ct, Henrico; Baker Joseph Ramage and Kristen Leigh W to Thessen Zeiss and Tracy Lee, $285,000.
12003 Bourne Rd, Glen Allen; Perkins Willard M Jr to Riddell Corbyn, $260,000.
4618 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kommidi Sridhar and Roshana, $425,197.
10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc to Vcc Hotel Llc, $1,800,000.
10402 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Cotton Floyd L and Nancy E to Hudson Kelan and Sydney, $345,000.
5517 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Brey Matthew W and Kristen E to Rajoli Karthik and Rashmi Venkatachalaiah, $412,000.
2307 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Hirsch Wendy L to Kirk Jennifer D and Brent R, $205,000.
10313 Capilano Pl, Henrico; Matt Brian C and Cheryl B to Benitez Miguel A and Denise N McGuigan, $355,000.
3800 Cedarpine Rd, Henrico; Dukette Marshall G and Joyce M to Moyer Susan K and David J, $195,000.
10001 Chartwood Ct, Sandston; Carter Darna D to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trustee, $209,762.
4421 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Jenkins Stewart Luke and Kacie J and S S N to Le John and Le Hoa T Nguyen, $179,000.
49403 Claymont Dr, Henrico; Yates Elizabeth A to Hunt Todd and Cherisse, $238,000.
2711 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Us Real Estate Llc to Wong Anna Ming and Mary Elizabeth, $205,000.
12804 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Butler Kevin P and Jennifer A to Underwood Alexander and Waraporn Pimsuwan, $233,000.
7300 Count St, Henrico; Haberstroh-Timpano Susan L Trustee to Malik Harpal S and Tashmeen S, $152,500.
404 Daniel Bluff Ln, Henrico; Arnold Raymond L Sr to Easter Anthony, $295,000.
6607 Dellwood St, Henrico; Taylor Vickie S and Lisa Fenyes to Harman Alexander and Belinda Y, $225,000.
2512 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Webb Adam to Mendenhall Amy E and Tyler T Henry, $495,000.
7713 Durvin Dr, Henrico; McGrath Donald M to Cobb Christopher S and Ellen M, $183,500.
11055 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Masson Vikram and Savitha, $739,215.
149 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Newton Robert L and Candy L to Polk Chasity Rachelle, $197,500.
2845 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Harris Corey H and Jessie B to Beazley Cheryl, $300,000.
7605 Forest Ave, U201, Henrico; Hca Health Services Of Va Inc to Skipwith Partners Llc, $270,000.
3118 Four Mile Run Dr, Henrico; Brown Eboni to Gunn Daniel Jr and Syreeta, $292,000.
4631 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Buchanan Ronald T and Cayce C to Lloyd Geraldine H, $200,000.
916 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Sauer Properties Inc to Anderson Benjamin A, $170,900.
9200 Frankham Rd, Henrico; Rice Michael W and William F Jr to Woolfolk Royce W Sr and Cynthia Creasy, $208,000.
9302 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Bass Eric K and Mary C Harrison to Augustine Robert Ashton and Anne L Taylor, $282,000.
9801 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Schibner Judy Rae to Virginia Housing Development Authority, $201,817.
8910 Ginger Way Dr, Henrico; McNamara Rieman Jr and Mb Trstes to Gentry John C and Carol F, $380,000.
2517 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Lemacks Paul A and Dana B, $659,950.
3557 Graham Meadows Pl, Henrico; Grilli Mary C Life Int to Brand Dylan T and Aimee N, $332,000.
11400 Greenbrooke Ct, Glen Allen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Shumate Njema and Jacob Case, $455,500.
12 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Rahim Bibi R and Danny Bheem to Cardenas Adrian and Elizabeth M Soto, $160,000.
3936 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $154,800.
1391 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Gildewell Joseph, $265,000.
2440 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Cameron Ronald B and Joan C to Elzokm Samer A and Sally Gergius, $349,900.
2828 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Sibley Shari M to Johnson Victor and Monica B, $264,900.
1632 Hennington Ter, Henrico; McCurdy Stephen Paul II and Rebecca Jane to Shawali Said Samiudin Said Et Al, $290,000.
1914 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Anderson William L to Godfrey Joshua Abraham, $210,000.
700 Howard St, Sandston; Stitzer Sarah F to Castro Ecker Del Toro and April Thomas, $207,500.
3037 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.
9607 January Dr, Henrico; Douglas Walter E and Sue W to Ferguson Andrew W, $275,000.
12201 Keats Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Peyman Nazmi and Hyunsook Park to Narang Dinesh and Varsha D, $1,050,000.
5250 Klockner Dr, Henrico; Klockner Holdings Llc to Stag Industrial Holdings Llc, $5,500,000.
5421 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Jg Laburnum Llc and R L Llc to Sxcw Properties II Llc, $950,000.
5925 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Graham Lloyd C and Dominique S, $253,104.
9721 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Harding Michael B and Eugenia W to Casillas Brian I P and Damaris B Rodriguez, $215,000.
4417 Laurel Village Dr, Henrico; Millspring Commons Apartments II Llc to Millspring Richmond Llc, $435,000.
10402 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Maines Aaron J and Emily R to Rowe Lindsey A, $285,000.
12309 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mohammad Ajmal Soltan and Shugoufah Nasafi, $670,000.
10939 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Staples Don and Catherine L, $722,487.
11348 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Gwynne David and Misti Kai to Sacks David M and Gunvor Elizabeth Weirick, $632,000.
3911 Ludlow Rd, Henrico; 3911 Ludlow Road Series to Williams Sade A, $202,000.
11509 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Headley Lawson K Jr and Courtney C to Dass Arokia Raj Antony and Saranya A Raj, $455,000.
4533 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Turnbull Benjamin Harrison Jr and Madison, $658,828.
5913 Maybrook Dr, Glen Allen; Elson Craig T and Frances O Trustees to Michalopoulos Stavros and A Giannakopoulou, $320,000.
9003 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Mounce Toni L and Dale A to Kyber Benjamin P and Anne Stewart Claytor, $325,000.
6227 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Miller David and Bobbie Miller to Frye Desmond T and Courtney J Preston, $205,000.
3801 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; Smith Charles E and Anita to Kinchen Lafon, $175,000.
5519 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Club Court Llc to NVR Inc, $210,000.
2037 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Heilman Realty Llc to 2dk Llc, $180,000.
6807 Myrtle Grove St, Henrico; Radivojevic R B Life Int to Van Al Nhan Thi and Kiem Bao Bui, $330,000.
2135 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Adams Helen B to Taylor Clarence F and Michelle Gagliano, $252,000.
3315 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Lampley Vincent N, $213,760.
8919 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Scott Hunter C and Kathryn E Jarvis to Gragnani Robert A Jr and Stefanie D, $835,000.
3933 Old Charles City Rd, Henrico; Cobb William D and Timothy R Smith to Walker John C M Jr and Donna R, $210,000.
2874 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Wadsworth Jerry W and Lori D Kincaid, $215,000.
1432 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Dodda Prasad N and Mohana T to Reddy Venna Ramakrishna, $291,000.
3721 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Haug Christian A and Stacey S to Molloy Chadd Cameron and Leeron Avnery, $605,000.
11809 Park Forest Way, Glen Allen; Connolly Mark J and Bernadette to Naoe Cely R and David M Minoza Et Al, $289,000.
4554 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Holcombe Jeffrey and Ngozi Ohakam to Khan Ayesha and Abrahim, $475,000.
1820 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hatfield Bryce Shawn, $488,045.
6002 Phelps St, Glen Allen; Dandridge Waverly J to Federal National Mortgage Association, $205,412.
10917 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $537,950.
9103 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Muzi Carl C to Daugherty Beth M, $235,900.
2939 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Bushey Benjamin L and Bethany L to Lenhart Aaron Jacob and Ana Paula Costa, $234,500.
2405 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Stogsdill Weldon R and Lorianne M to Stegeman Nicholas John and Rachel M Anton, $310,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U18, Henrico; Swift Gary Thorne and Susan Sharp Trustees to Guthridge Charles M and Elizabeth G, $325,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U54, Henrico; Poole Frank B III and Virginia W to Swift Gary T and Susan S Trustees, $410,000.
8899 River Rd, Henrico; Glen Roy Estate Llc to Glen Roy 19 Llc, $7,054,146.
209 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Luckert William B and Sara K to Weart Thomas C and Alissa B Murray, $697,000.
1203 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Qureshi G Dastgir and Mary Jo Trust to Mrdalj Nebojsa and Dragana, $253,500.
7405 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Childress Derek G to Cocke Ellen S, $175,000.
10508 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Kca/Beford Llc to Richard Atack Construction II Lc, $530,000.
12501 Serenity Ct, Glen Allen; Duby James D Jr and Terry L Granger-Duby to Gentry Sean and Christina and Moses and Carol, $560,000.
6940 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hutcheson Antoine J, $316,393.
244 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Adebayo Adegboye and Krystal to Lovismartin Marcelin and Empress Marcelin, $288,000.
6801 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hockaday Ashley C and Uneita W C Et Al, $406,350.
6820 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sibley Shari Monique and Corey C Moore, $358,685.
4606 Snowmass Rd, Glen Allen; Minear Diane E to Yoon Dong Won and Jane Chung, $390,000.
8741 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Jefferson Elizabeth Ann to Lepurage Danielle, $185,500.
10717 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Parker Robert G and Harriet to Diaz Nelson and Elizabeth Harlan, $350,000.
9504 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Passehl Thomas A and Adrienne R to Melton Emily M and Louise C, $190,000.
3921 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Balderson Lesley J to Karuppasamy Ravikumar and Divya Ravikumar, $335,000.
2908 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Correll Jeanie B to Blinkhorn Patti J, $193,500.
4020 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Schell Brothers Richmond Llc, $426,300.
2284 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Ly Kim Thien and Hoang Van to Davis Walter S and Heather, $319,000.
5106 Tiffanywoods Ct, Henrico; Williams Jakia to Thomas Sean, $198,000.
11682 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Jones Gregory S Jr to Wittenburg John W and Kayleigh Y Cross, $216,500.
9446 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Housing and Urban Development to Karayeva Alina S, $165,500.
10920 Tray Way, Glen Allen; Posimsetty Hari Kanth and Chandini Koneru to Daniels Anthony E, $371,900.
4696 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Rivertown Partners Llc to Benda Peter and Robin Merwin-Benda, $220,000.
1904 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Alloway Stephen F and Judith T to Mason Robert T and Amy L Moore, $305,000.
3414 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
1308 Vassar Rd, Henrico; Pitts Gregory S to Veterans Affairs, $178,015.
3417 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Robinson Alan G and Beverly A, $686,491.
8303 Wallingford Ln, Henrico; Hart Max B and C Gail to Hicks Samantha A and Charles L and Zanra R, $270,000.
12008 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Susan S to Warner Lara R, $254,950.
1751 N Washington St, Henrico; Smith Nettie E to Spatig John Mark, $202,000.
4100 West End Dr, Henrico; James Donald T to Wang Jin and Jhenjie Lu, $253,000.
10911 Westek Dr, Henrico; Culpepper James E Jr and Margaret D to Baldwin Stephen Allen and Anne Whitney, $324,950.
2201 Westwood Ave, Henrico; Erni Realty Inc to Carvana Llc, $1,750,000.
3520 Whelford Way, Glen Allen; Mallory Pamela Osborne to Freeman Jeanne H, $335,000.
1914 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Peele Benjamin T and Jennifer P to McClure James M III and Kristin N, $416,000.
2517 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; McLamb Kimberly G and L E and S G George to Anselme Charline M, $254,500.
8030 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rollins Brittany Torice, $264,792.
8030 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Steigerwald Kurt and Tracy H, $269,355.
1404 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Wilkinson Lynn A to Borill Amy L, $300,000.
10044 Woodbaron Way, Henrico; McEnerney Robert E and G M Marchetti Et Al to Eades Jennifer Jill and Gregory James, $349,000.
2709 Yellow Warbler Ln, Henrico; Page Kathleen F Trustee to Gwaltney Bonnie H, $260,000.
Chesterfield
624 Abbey Village Cr; Oh Joung Ae and Hung Woo to Adkins Charles and Ana, $320,000.
1106 Arch Hill Dr; Gap Investments Llc to Bardales Hector Salguero, $228,000.
16912 Arnica Tr; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lumpkin Sabrina and Jason R, $438,000.
2012 Arrow Point Tl; Phillips Ronald E and Donna K to Sherlock Kevin Regis Et Als, $206,900.
11430 Avocet Dr; Barton Kathryn E to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $305,000.
1405 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to McConnell Jeannine, $314,330.
1417 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Divito Sandra L and Frank D, $355,002.
2710 Aylesford Dr; Tarant S I to Pareti Jason S and Jennifer E, $545,000.
11306 Bailey Woods Dr; West Jeremy C to Lewis William Bret, $247,900.
13749 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Horner Clinton, $377,740.
609 Bayliss Dr; Fluke Andrew to Woodruff Jonathan and Jessica, $269,000.
13915 Bayport Landing Rd; Mayo May B to Young Robert E Jr and Kelly Mayo, $249,000.
5212 Beachmere Tr; Hudson Brandon and Kendra L to Winston Torryn C and Amanda, $404,000.
5549 Belle Pond Dr; Lee Keshana D to Meadows Vanessa L, $185,000.
21629 Beverley St; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to West Everett T, $173,000.
5548 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Reyes Lopez Heisen A, $256,765.
16030 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sherrer Andy L and Barbara A, $509,477.
7212 Bonallack Bn; Homesmith Construction Inc to Ksionski Sebastian J and Beata, $735,000.
11820 Bondurant Dr; Caliber Home Loans Inc to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $334,519.
13537 Brandy Oaks Rd; Care Bradley A to MacAleer Gregory W and Cara C, $380,000.
11400 Brant Hollow Ct; Phillips Edward E to Claiborne Tyrone and Peggy, $547,500.
5006 Brickhaven Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Jacobson Aaron, $198,000.
9360 Brundidge Rd; Bryant Carter V and Kathryn R to Reid Deborah A, $282,500.
11310 Buckhead Tr; Martin Charles W and Hollace C to Hairfield Craig R and Samantha S, $751,750.
12501 Cameron Bay Dr; Salazar Oscar J to King Paul J Sr and Tabitha N, $267,000.
8101 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Brewer Robert L and Margaret E, $364,051.
3431 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Bigby Allan-Michael and Keeva S, $309,585.
2301 Castlebridge Rd; Sheppard Christopher and Carmen to Gordon George R and Jane, $390,000.
10519 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Hudson James H and Savannah A, $355,910.
5503 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Simon Charles J Jr and Lisa P to Young David A Jr and Leila C, $269,950.
1509 Chevelle Dr; Pannell Nancy Reid Et Als to Masak Helmy A and Gargosa A A, $188,000.
13900 Cobble Glen Ct; Manion Dennis W and Kimberly A to Slater Jacqueline A, $384,500.
4320 Collingswood Dr; Schweizer Mark G Et Al to Irving Yael N, $268,000.
5311 Courthouse Rd; Gleason-Eagles Joan W to Woodcock Alan D and Tammy C, $200,000.
1601 Creek Side Rd; 1601 Creekside Road Llc to Scribner Benjamin A and Hilary C, $335,000.
7204 Decidedly Ln; Smith Ethan J and Colyer Randi M to Rickman Travis Owen and Jamie C, $259,000.
12300 Deerhurst Dr; Cooper Patrick B and Steele B L to Celiberti Paul Joseph, $204,000.
12707 Dell Hill Ct; Ashton Development Llc to Emge Richard E and Linda, $928,000.
3004 Drakewood Ct; Cundy Kenneth R and Kimberly B to Stevens John David and Janet W, $485,000.
2361 Edgeview Ln; Meredith Branch Llc to Mills Zachary T and Annie S, $444,000.
13600 Edmonthorpe Rd; Jacobs Steven J and Donna B to Tu Xuong C and Nguyen L T and Tu P, $365,000.
10805 Erin Green Ct; Woolard Tracy M to Richardson Laurie C, $264,000.
10701 Ethens Mill Rd; Benton Mark and Jody to Franco Raul and Darlene Mary, $349,900.
2200 Fawley Ct; Rizzo Anthony and Michele L to McKeever Timothy B and Patricia, $850,000.
2414 Fillmore Rd; Oshn Llc to Jarmy Michael Tibor and Candas C, $330,000.
4720 Five Springs Ct; Smith Luther Coke to Auslander Amy V, $265,000.
15049 Fox Branch Ln; Moss Michael R and Carrie L to Wang Huizhi and Liao Shaohua, $365,000.
3010 Fox Chase Dr; MacKintosh Virginia H Et Al to Fox Chase Drive Land Trust, $160,000.
15707 Gary Av; Phoenix 6 Properties Llc to Palmer Daniel Joseph Jr, $200,000.
8004 Gates Bluff Ct; O'Quinn James G and Dorothy M to Gill James Michael and Darcy P, $445,000.
8537 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Finn Henry and Allison R, $465,000.
11420 Glendevon Rd; Dunnavant Ann D Et Al to Baker Melissa Lynn and Dean, $325,000.
6304 Gossamer Al; NVR Inc to Crowther Timothy and Tasha, $263,385.
4240 Green Cedar Ln; Ogle R P and D W and Friddle C L to Richter David Trustee, $160,000.
4008 Grizzard Dr; Toman Mark to Mena Marvin Miguel Segura, $165,000.
20905 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Ellis Quincy, $236,960.
8102 Hampton Green Dr; Da Silva A F B and Fernandes P to Beers Brandon T and Amy R, $349,999.
1512 Hardwood Tr; Han Myoughee to Lee James and Schreiner Abigal, $275,000.
6707 Hedges Rd; Crews N B and Mayweather Lee to Akers Whitley T, $175,000.
4036 Hilltop Farms Tr; Shearin Bronson W and Shearin N to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $177,674.
8913 Hollow Oak Dr; Myers Wellford R III and M M to Chavez Edwin, $287,906.
4331 Jacobs Bend Tr; Auricchio Joseph and Dawn Marie to Bradley Jesse A and Jennifer L, $246,000.
4366 Jalee Dr; Dalton Janan K to Ramos Rene D and Doris A, $155,000.
14301 Kenmont Dr; Green Jeffrey A and Linda M to Nelson Marilyn H and Joseph W, $673,212.
12837 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Point Jeffrey and Kathy, $573,853.
16448 Lambourne Rd; Franconia Real Estate Serv Inc to Sundlass Karanjot and Shannon, $585,000.
4600 Landing Cr; Forbes Kile V and Melody L to Carter Paul, $247,300.
4317 Laurel Oak Rd; Wrenn Richard T to Daramola Margaret, $167,500.
4518 Litchfield Dr; Maddox Bryan C and Gina M to Cordero Robert L and Melissa B, $314,000.
2906 Littlebury Dr; Dix James R to Ennis William R III and Ceanne, $252,000.
5709 Long Cove Rd; Patnaude Peter R and Yvonne to Fish David A and Wendy T, $480,000.
9980 Lumlay Rd; Edwards B W and Edwards T D Trs to Cook Clifton C and Hilya, $283,825.
5916 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Baake C H and Baake P R Trustees, $533,106.
6104 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Terranova Karen P, $346,841.
819 Marbleridge Rd; Marshall-Chiu Chia Jen to Haskin Dennis E and Somers H M, $212,500.
12203 McKenna Cr; Taggart Phillip B Jr and J G to Nguyen Phong H, $205,000.
7006 Meadowburm Dr; Ygnelzi Mary T to Alvizures J A G and Gramajo A F, $190,000.
14375 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Cary Nicole and Taylor Sherry, $331,186.
14383 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Bullock Bryan, $340,645.
14401 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Leboeuf Kelly O, $389,993.
7817 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to McLean Shayla, $210,735.
41 Mistywood Rd; M J L Faith Ministries to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $150,600.
5507 Mossy Oak Rd; Main Street Homes to Brumfield Mariko, $435,003.
5540 Newbys Bridge Rd; Elder John B III to Joye John T and Sharon L, $273,000.
13431 Oak Ln; Martin Matthew S and Ali M to Odell Kelly, $163,400.
2311 Oakengate Ln; Carter Crystal Et Als to Lipscomb Jason and Melissa, $450,000.
11910 Old Buckingham Rd; Carter Charles W to Goodman Johnnie B and Patricia H, $249,000.
7872 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Magnuson Karrie, $219,490.
8112 Oxer Rd; NVR Inc to Spencer Chenee, $270,485.
3631 Pierson Dr; Ward Rita R to Lima Martinez Maura M Et Al, $190,000.
11600 Pleasantview Rd; Humphries Danny R Jr and Sarah K to Smith Andre S Jr and Seward E, $256,000.
12609 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Lorusso Wiliam M and Karen J, $252,880.
12640 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to McRrae Tiffany, $243,080.
12712 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Houser Colleen, $267,360.
1808 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Martin Demond, $303,100.
229 Pumpkin Pl; Fetter Betty J and Principe D to Martin Jane R, $235,000.
10610 Qualla Rd; Cohen Kimberley A to Daulton Matthew S and A A, $210,000.
13531 Raftersridge Tr; Blackburn Robert S and Samantha to Mandeville Matthew W and Kelly R, $420,000.
8912 Rattlesnake Rd; Tate Andrew C to Crowder Christopher T and Sarah, $290,000.
9948 Reymet Ct; Dejesus Jose E to Chhay Nacree N and Thol Gretta L, $202,000.
13431 River Otter Rd; Johnson Sharon L Trust to Branch Lorenza L, $409,000.
1710 Robindale Rd; Jones F Eugene Jr and Marguerite to Graf Tina M, $210,000.
14210 Rockyrun Rd; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Weiseman Kevin Wayne and Karla K, $469,290.
4131 Round Hill Dr; Slaughter Lyn B to Bowler Mark and Candice, $232,500.
14307 Santell Dr; Jimenez-Alvarado Gaddiel to Hamilton Timothy, $183,000.
16313 Saville Chase Ln; McKeever Timothy B and Patricia to McCormick Mark A and Fiona C, $675,500.
12706 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Kulas Craig and Corey, $604,925.
4801 Selwood Rd; Roundpoint Mtg Servicing Corp to Urias Jose Alexander, $171,720.
11713 Shallow Cove Dr; Malgee Christopher David to Land Timothy D and Alison G, $508,355.
4606 Singing Bird Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Watson Shane M and Melanie B, $551,508.
1137 Somerville Grove Tr; Waite Jeffrey L and Pamela E to Woodward Steven W and Tammy J, $285,000.
14218 Spyglass Hill Cr; Eagen William D Jr and Jodi Kay to Hopp Martha B, $347,500.
14518 Standing Oak Ct; Toney Lewis Michael and Denise V to Morrow Hunter, $280,000.
3725 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Moon Shannen Et Als, $323,975.
5907 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Kolacki E C and Kolacki L B Trs to Self Verlecia L, $255,000.
5009 Stoney Creek Py; Hopper Cordell and Geraldine B to Julius Chauncey B and Karri-Ella, $274,000.
12706 Summerhouse Ln; Pollard Heather P to Carter Laquea L and Bradley M G, $245,000.
5541 Sunbeam Rd; C Allen Construction Inc to Escobar Jose D Et Als, $260,000.
14410 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Burton Anthony G and Marquita A to Broad Street Bros Llc, $306,882.
8418 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Knapstein Jeffrey and Allison, $460,360.
2009 Tacony Dr; Montgomery Michael Allen to Ritchey Kevin, $160,000.
1153 Tillers Ridge Dr; Ky Chheng Sok and Mom Moun to Jones Linia J, $212,000.
15319 Traley Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pennam Venkata G R and Bathina H, $377,705.
13809 Turtle Hill Rd; Hamza Zakaria Ben to Wolfe Theresa Ann, $259,000.
4113 Tweedsmuir Rd; Fincher Benjamin C and Cleita E to Anton Marko and Forche Serena, $311,000.
4636 Twelveoaks Rd; Fulgham Abigail L and George R to Salyers Elizabeth Dawn, $189,000.
1912 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Valerio Enrico Miguel M Et Als, $326,875.
18113 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Yarotskyy Viktor and Anisimova A, $413,800.
2601 Walhala Dr; Whorley Jeffery S and Deborah K to Koenig Laura and Harvey Jonathan, $451,000.
14910 Walnut Bend Rd; Bennett Shawn E and Heather K to Hermann Rachel, $332,500.
1523 Warminster Dr; Cohee Tyler to Umana Osmin Y and Claudia I, $250,000.
3512 Waverton Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Renschler Lauren, $485,000.
4272 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Newton Courtney M, $216,000.
8507 Whirlaway Dr; Thornock Darrell and Kelleen to Munson Jairus Lynn and Amy C, $235,000.
11301 Willowcrest Ct; Griffith Edward A to Gregori Joel T and Bridget V, $324,950.
3410 Winterfield Rd; Taylor Roy C Jr and Becky L to Stein Michael, $374,000.
11201 Winterpock Rd; Madison Clarence M and Elizabeth to Williams-Hayes Stephanie, $270,000.
2610 Wyndham Dr; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Young Adam C, $285,000.
7621 Yarmouth Dr; Anderson Zachary M and Yates R L to Vavra Ashley N and Dylan T, $285,000.
HANOVER
1.362 acres; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to Lake Lewis LLC, $750,000.
1.64 acres; Zahn Costello to John Alexander Foraste, $250,000.
10.6 acres; William T. Buckner Jr. to Jimmy Thorne, $242,000.
3 acres; Richard M. Penatzer to Johnathan D. Griffith, $235,000.
4.802 acres; CDH Properties LLC to OLP Ashland VA LLC, $9,100,000.
6.265 acres; Derek G. Hubbard, trustee to Prime Property & Investments LLC, $190,000.
70.24 acres; W. Pettus Gilman to Gilman Investments Ltd., $500,000.
Block CC, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
POWHATAN
1.413 acres; Shirley C. Reynolds, trustee to Sean M. Davis, $150,000.
10 acres; Patricia Goasa to Bonvoy Investments LLC, $150,000.
10.017 acres; Alvara Georgopoulos to Diversified Property Associates LLC, $191,000.
10.216 acres; Erik L. Devriendt to KBRH LLC, $525,000.
2.71 acres; Jane E. Harrison to Howard Lee Dawson Jr., $233,250.
4.5 acres; Larry S. Green to Hunter M. Herndon Jr., $258,000.
481.25 acres; Wallace L. Schaefer to William E. Schaefer, $667,537.
56.87 acres; Joan W. Patterson to Patricia Schaefer Nice, $250,000.
84.93 acres; Charles l. Crowl Revocable Trust to Grey Ridge Builders LLC, $600,000.
Lot 10, Section B, Powhatan Commercial Center; BEM Investments LLC to C & CD3 Properties LLC, $500,000.
Lot 14, Block A, Section A, King William Woods; Justin A. Rolfe to Matthew Magruder, $258,000.
Lot 33, Block B, Section B, King William Woods; Kevin Michael Newman to Kasey Scott Willis, $360,000.
Parcel; Jason C. Adams to Jeffrey Scott Jackson, $490,000.
Parcel; Millbrook Construction LLC to James P. Shumaker, $245,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.498 acres; Amelia Daves to Benjamin W. Beatley, $180,000.
17.245 acres; Charles Eldridge Bradshaw III to Lucid Group Holdings LLC, $275,000.
2.03 acres; Sylvester Bryce to Sylvester C. Bryce Jr., $179,000.
2.144 acres; Nathan Janocka to Jennifer May Vittum, $289,500.
3.356 acres; Nathan Janocka to Vertical Builders LLC, $200,000.
89.203 acres; Andrew W. Pryor to Andrew W. Pryor Jr., $313,350.
Lot 1, Block G, Belview Gardens; Nancy K. Holleman to Shohaab A. Kadiani, $501,500.
Lot 19, Section 1, Parkside Village; Prince Harding Hurd III, trustee to National Transfer Services LLC, $515,000.
Lot 3, Centrville Business Plaza; Wendy A. Dean to Taylor & Parrish Inc., $310,000.
Lot 35, Section 2, Parke at Saddlecreek; Susan K. Byrd to Jeffrey Gerard Niedermaier, $528,000.
Lot 7, Lake Killarney; Joan Wagner, trustee to Mark H. Shulman, $264,660.
Lots 9 and 20, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Krickovic and Ziegler LLC, $290,000.
Lots, Section 1,Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LLC, $859,872.
Parcel; David G. Browne, trustee to Bellwood Road LLC, $269,500.
Parcel; Douglas Hill to 9111 Pocahontas LLC, $300,000.
Two Parcels; George Charles Mills Jr. to Peter A. Dunford, $412,000.
Petersburg
3130 Field Road; Wheatley Management Property LLC to Rodney O'Neal Williams, $175,000.
1631 Johnson Road; Kevin L. Kimber to Kathryn L. Barton, $175,500.
1667 S Sycamore St.; Joel McReynolds to Caleb J. Eberhart, $183,500.
21 Walnut Blvd.; Vinson Investments Inc. to Ramesh C. Viratia, $350,000.
DINWIDDIE
105.452 acres; Steven O. Phillips to American Battlefield Trust, $425,000.
3 parcels; John Blake Wilkinson to Rebecca H. Oakley, $204,400.
3.055 acres; Thomas E. Richards to Virginia Housing Development Authority, $173,900.
34.28 acres; Jolene M. Cave to Jeffery D. Wilson, $150,000.
5.839 acres; Susan Valenta Wells, executor to Hayden F. Tharrington, $237,500.
87.38 acres; William H. Wells to Henry F. Burian Jr., $180,000.
Lot 3, Rolling Stone; Kelly Maureen Blankenship to Stone Financing LLC, $352,000.
Lot 5, Duck Creek; Samuel I. White PC to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $160,000.
Parcel; Stone Financing LLC to Michael Paul Ruppert, $352,000.
Parcels; J. Keller Vernon to Mark L. Frazier, $1,500,000.
Tract 7, Willis Run Estates; Julia M. Bolden to Brian L. Culver, $185,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3.41 acres; Stewart L. Robertson to Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum, $2,250,000.
Lot 1, Block D, Section 3, Bent Oaks; Patsy W. Crowder to Keisha Reynoso, $152,000.
Lot 11, Section 3, East Roslyn Farms; Petersburg Hospital Co. LLC to Bon Secours Mercy Health Petersburg LLC, $5,159,200.
Lots 1-3, Block A, Holly Grove; Myrtle L. Chandler to Michael Larkins, $165,000.
Lots 27 and 28, Block 3, Chesterfield Place; Allen Barfield Jr. to Celeste A. Pope, $150,000.
HOPEWELL
4 parcels; Parr Three LLC to Heartwell Homes LLC, $180,000.
Lot 17, Cambridge Estates; Kendrick C. Nelson to Theresa Woolfolk, $215,000.
NEW KENT
2.076 acres; DG Quinton LLC to PV Quinton LLC, $1,547,000.
4.237 acres; Patsy A. Fleshman to Daniel Hambright, $164,950.
Lot; CMH Homes Inc. to Ronnie R. Green, $378,925.
Lot 22, Phase 3, Section 1, Patriots Landing; Madonna K. Stewart to Newrez LLC, $330,600.
Lots 422 and 423, Woodhaven Shores; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Oladipo Muritala, $152,880.
Lots 778 and 779, Woodhaven Shores; Charles Lewis to Navy Federal Credit Union, $153,970.
Lots, The Fields at Pine Forks; Pine Fork LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $440,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
102.638 acres; Whispering Winds LLC to Ascon Properties LLC, $1,500,000.
46.1 acres; Wanda J. Seitz to Robert E. Forehand Jr., $210,000.
65.38 acres; Warren B. Clements to Gornto Farms LLC, $168,000.
Lot 11, Keswick Forest; Thomas P. Cheeley, trustee to Earnest W. Harrison, $330,000.
Lot 5, Block L, Section 2, Wildwood Farms; Walter M. Morton to Joseph M. Ragsdale Jr., $175,000.
Lot 7, Block 2, Section 2, Rivers Edge; Gail M. Hammer to Jessica Hooper, $157,900.
Lot 7, Block 8, Disputanta; Francis Lorine Myers to Alexander James Warthan, $152,500.
8, Section 1, Warwick Estates; Hunter B. Inc. to Daniel J. Vandermark, $253,000.
Lots 50 and 51, Block 2, Jefferson Park; Len Saunders to Zandra M. Hicks, $155,000.
Parcel; MPC Associates LLC to CJW Construction LLC, $165,000.
Parcel; SHIV I LLC to Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., $400,000.
Charles city
17340 Horse Shoe Road, Charles City; Nova Nell Brady to Samuel Carl Lawhorne, $310,000.
9731 Old Retriever Trail, Charles City; James Alden Richardson Jr., executor to James A. Richardson Jr., $277,600.
AMELIA
CAROLINE
0.6 acres; Ralph McKay to Cody Carr-Olschewski, $199,000.
100 acres; Jo-De H. Davis to Tyler Scot Wright, $200,000.
Lot B761, Lake Land'or Resort Development; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to MTGLQ Investors LP, $220,000.
Parcel; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hardwood Properties LLC, $170,320.
CUMBERLAND
3.81 acres; Keith W. Barber to ESK Rentals LLC, $385,440.
32.682 acres; Darrell J. Ardita to Stephanie L. Burchard, $337,500.
KING AND QUEEN
0.748 acres; Robert L. Wood to Robert W. Whited II, $157,000.
50.0322 acres; Leonard Larry Goins Jr. to RLP Investments LC, $215,000.
KING WILLIAM
2 lots; Saffie Touray-Roane, trustee to Justin S. Carroll, $213,500.
5.1 acres; Vertical Builders LLC to Richard C. Ferrell, $251,500.
Lot 16, Block B, Section 1, Central Crossing; Jason N. Riley to Kaley A. Banks, $230,000.
Lot 2, Fieldstone; John E. Cipollina to Lionsgate Property Solutions LLC, $156,500.
Lots 1528, 1524, 1868, 1500, 1501, 1519, 1520, 1521, 1522, 1523 and 1526, West Point; Richard A. Grosch to Benjamin J. Hidebrand, $335,000.
Lots 365-374 and 419-428, Euclid Heights; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to NGL Supply Terminal LLC, $1,000,000.
Parcel; JFS Holdings LLC to Primax Properties LLC, $5,120,000.
Parcel; Michael Wilson Lane to Wilbur R. Franklin, $200,000.
Sussex
17.64 acres; Walter C. Tima Jr. to Crysta Cozelos, $259,950.
5 acres; Vicki D. Babcock to Tyrone Jones, $164,000.
Lot 5, Rollingwood; Leopoldo Daniel Martinez to Sarah E. Nelson, $170,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
3925 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Giuliana Rescigno, $357,792.
200 Pearl St.; Joel R. Fortune to Kim Dung Thi Tran, $233,700.
313 Raven Terrace; John L. Seaman Jr., successor trustee to Brenda L. Leftwich, trustee, $215,000.
214 Thomas Nelson Lane; Quality Virginia Homes LLC to Jennifer L. Baumgartl, $250,000.
JAMES CITY
108.47 acres; SD & Ski LLC to Maynard Prescott Phelps, $653,790.
Lot; Ella M. Bartlett to Jon M. Jones, $200,000.
Lot 151, First Colony; Donald B. Harris, trustee to Tienda Inc., $229,156.
Lot 16, Burwell's Bluff; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Thomas Daly, $1,554,299.
Lot 167, First Colony; Ellen E. Reger, trustee to Gary Tortomas, $332,000.
Lot 17, Michelle Point; Equity Trustees LLC to Wells Fargo Bank , $178,200.
Lot 21, Brook Haven; Equity Trustees LLC to CSMC 2018 RP18 Trust, $193,500.
Lot 22, Fairfax Woods; Joel R. Fortune to Richard Adams Maxino, $419,400.
Lot 236, Archers Mead; Stephen J. Waters to Fred Roberts Bonis, $299,900.
Lot 3, Forest Glen; ErickaJ Properties LLC to Sharina C. Mason, $165,000.
Lot 3, Magruder View; Shay Lelegren to Colleen M. Wampler, $155,000.
Lot 3, Old Stage Manor; Bruce R. Branson to Joshua E. Branson, $167,100.
Lot 32, Seasons Trace; Brian Dolan Law Offices PLLC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $161,376.
Lot 44, Village at Candle Station; Equity Trustees LLC to Joel R. Fortune, $177,100.
Lot 45, New Town; Lisa J. Kavitz to Sophia A. Trent, $243,000.
Lot 54, Chickahominy Haven; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Kondaur Capital Corp., trustee, $239,000.
Lot 93, Fenwick Hills; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $222,732.
Lots 169-171, New Town; NT Development LP to HHJV LLC, $178,500.
Lots 31 and 107, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $195,000.
Lots 7 and 68, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc, $183,000.
Lots 78-80, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $219,000.
Lots 94-96, Village at Candle Station; Candle Develoopment LLC to NVR Inc., $199,800.
Lots 97-100, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $255,456.
Parcel; Charles A. Peters to Kelly P. Ronayne, $840,000.
Parcel; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $218,900.
Parcel 22, Raleigh Square; Equity Trustees LLC to Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., $169,559.
Part of Neck 'O Land Tract; Nancy Lee Glass to Precious Resource LLC, $150,000.
