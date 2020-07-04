The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3114 1st Ave; 1-11 Real Estate Llc to Mayer Jacob, $214,000.

2804 2nd Ave; Miles Jessie Mae M to Fitzgerald Victoria Augusta, $178,000.

1108 N 27th St; Starbuck Charles and Diane to Jordan Rachel, $293,500.

706 N 33rd St; Johnson Futrell Llc to Malone Zachary and Jennifer, $325,000.

825 N 33rd St; Seuffert Lynn to St George Susan C, $260,000.

4409 Augusta Ave; Gray John L to Watson Ashley L, $301,000.

1217 Bainbridge St; Manchester Green Llc to Stewart Todd Cameron, $492,500.

415 Beaufont Hills Dr; Moss Kirklan and Andrea to Dudley Mariah Virginia Smith, $169,000.

3629 E Broad St; Schofield Properties to Cc Richmond II Lp, $460,000.

4815 Brook Road; Peters Mary Woods to Kwak Se Jin, $297,000.

2217 W Cary St; Virginia Rentals Llc to Early Donald L, $300,000.

615 Chimborazo Blvd; 615 Chimborazo Llc to Ruckart Bradley L, $300,000.

3418 E Clay St; Brooks Jeanette E to Relyance Venture Llc, $150,000.

4713 Cooks Road; 4713 Cooks Road Series Of Rva to Olea Lidia Melo, $154,000.

713 Deter Road; Caton Wilson C to Rosario Pedro, $160,000.

2806 Dupont Cir; Christerphee Investments Llc to Ensign David and Lederle Ensing C, $212,000.

9710 Fernleigh Dr; Goldenberg Adam M to Lipscomb Hunter G, $290,000.

1461 Floyd Ave; Crawford James B to Brockenbrough William, $715,000.

1007 W Franklin St, U6; Twin Pines Investments Llc to 1007 W Franklin 6 Llc, $290,000.

3403 Garland Ave; Robinson Linda W to Ventura Luis Angel Valadez, $170,000.

7824 Granite Hall Ave; Shortt Janet F to Young James P and Monica E, $275,000.

4800 Grove Ave; Vest Marcee C to Burroughs Gwen, $675,000.

5808 Guthrie Ave; Jackson Caroline G to 5808 Guthrie Avenue Llc, $442,750.

2903 Hanes Ave; 2903 Hanes Avenue Land Trust to Daly Matthew James, $310,000.

2301 Harwood St; Grand Outcomes Llc to Lee Catherine, $225,000.

2956 Hathaway Road, U809; Julian Emma A to Waters Anne M, $250,000.

1308 Hull St; Kricorian Jean Ford to Andrew Management Llc, $350,000.

9120 James Riverwatch Dr; Thompson Peggy L Revocable to Atterbury Paul H, $1,421,000.

4324 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Barrett Pamela D, $328,345.

4304 Kensington Ave; Cronly John H H to Tripodi Mark A and Lisa C, $900,000.

2610 Lamb Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Gonzalez Enterprises Llc, $200,000.

6028 Laveta Dr; Bronlon Group Llc to Batitto Erica A, $178,990.

102 N Lombardy St; Fanfare Management Llc to 102 N Lombardy St Llc, $810,000.

7353 Longview Dr; Cunningham Jamgochian Betty W to Moore Richard A and Catherine C, $364,500.

3128 Marlboro Dr; Secretary Of Housing and Urban to Coada Igor, $215,000.

3519 Maryland Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Fink Jonathan Adam, $258,500.

4501 Monument Ave; Hart Jerry L and Sandra L to Boutwell Sarah Korman, $760,000.

3703 Moss Side Ave; Bullock William and Brenda R to Rexroat Jessica, $320,000.

1612 National St; A Solodar Properties Llc to Branch Chiquitta Tiarra, $169,950.

848 Newkirk Dr; Skeens Olive R Revocable Trust to Fraierson Diane, $154,000.

1500 Oakwood Ave; Watchtower Homes to Poole Stephen and Wood Cristina, $335,950.

4512 Patterson Ave; Dobson William J and Kirsten E to Scherrman Susan K, $315,000.

3116 Q St; Arias Alfredo to Moore Christa Rene, $238,000.

619 Rothesay Road; Howard Keisha and Sookins Elwood to Horton Mark and Wanda, $187,500.

3917 Seminary Ave; Riley Amanda L to Pace Nathan Michael, $495,000.

2810 Shoreham Dr; Waldron Christopher W to White Patrick J and Katherine W, $322,911.

4308 Stuart Ave; Paul R Rushton Jr and Ann J to Torres Alexis V and Adrienne C, $467,000.

413 Stuart Cir, U1-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Whiting Paul K and Kristin A L, $585,780.

6904 Three Chopt Road; Orlandi Joann and Whitely Linda to Irby Marshall Ewing, $265,000.

4120 Walmsley Blvd; 4120 Walmsley Boulevard Series to Serrano Alison D Torres, $157,900.

1403 Wentbridge Road; Ware Vassie C to Zinskie Harry Nicholas IV, $180,500.

6067 Worthington Road; Tdz Properties Llc to Clark Chawndale J Jr, $169,900.

HENRICO

6768 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Bailey Bruce Lynn and Sarah Marie , $704,107.

3909 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; Nk Homes Llc to NVR Inc, $183,000.

10813 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Franzak Susan Joy, $321,090.

5125 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; National Residential Nominee Svs Inc to Wagh Shantanu and Neha S, $640,000.

4825 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Nguyen Cuong Duc and Hien Hoa Thi, $292,750.

5405 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bumanis Peter, $329,483.

5419 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Oakley Cynthia I, $447,727.

2407 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Oneill Brandon F and Scottie M to Miller Katherine Elizabeth, $178,000.

2304 Briargrove Ct, Henrico; Baker Joseph Ramage and Kristen Leigh W to Thessen Zeiss and Tracy Lee, $285,000.

12003 Bourne Rd, Glen Allen; Perkins Willard M Jr to Riddell Corbyn, $260,000.

4618 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kommidi Sridhar and Roshana, $425,197.

10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc to Vcc Hotel Llc, $1,800,000.

10402 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Cotton Floyd L and Nancy E to Hudson Kelan and Sydney, $345,000.

5517 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Brey Matthew W and Kristen E to Rajoli Karthik and Rashmi Venkatachalaiah, $412,000.

2307 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Hirsch Wendy L to Kirk Jennifer D and Brent R, $205,000.

10313 Capilano Pl, Henrico; Matt Brian C and Cheryl B to Benitez Miguel A and Denise N McGuigan, $355,000.

3800 Cedarpine Rd, Henrico; Dukette Marshall G and Joyce M to Moyer Susan K and David J, $195,000.

10001 Chartwood Ct, Sandston; Carter Darna D to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trustee, $209,762.

4421 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Jenkins Stewart Luke and Kacie J and S S N to Le John and Le Hoa T Nguyen, $179,000.

49403 Claymont Dr, Henrico; Yates Elizabeth A to Hunt Todd and Cherisse, $238,000.

2711 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Us Real Estate Llc to Wong Anna Ming and Mary Elizabeth, $205,000.

12804 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Butler Kevin P and Jennifer A to Underwood Alexander and Waraporn Pimsuwan, $233,000.

7300 Count St, Henrico; Haberstroh-Timpano Susan L Trustee to Malik Harpal S and Tashmeen S, $152,500.

404 Daniel Bluff Ln, Henrico; Arnold Raymond L Sr to Easter Anthony, $295,000.

6607 Dellwood St, Henrico; Taylor Vickie S and Lisa Fenyes to Harman Alexander and Belinda Y, $225,000.

2512 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Webb Adam to Mendenhall Amy E and Tyler T Henry, $495,000.

7713 Durvin Dr, Henrico; McGrath Donald M to Cobb Christopher S and Ellen M, $183,500.

11055 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Masson Vikram and Savitha, $739,215.

149 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Newton Robert L and Candy L to Polk Chasity Rachelle, $197,500.

2845 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Harris Corey H and Jessie B to Beazley Cheryl, $300,000.

7605 Forest Ave, U201, Henrico; Hca Health Services Of Va Inc to Skipwith Partners Llc, $270,000.

3118 Four Mile Run Dr, Henrico; Brown Eboni to Gunn Daniel Jr and Syreeta, $292,000.

4631 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Buchanan Ronald T and Cayce C to Lloyd Geraldine H, $200,000.

916 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Sauer Properties Inc to Anderson Benjamin A, $170,900.

9200 Frankham Rd, Henrico; Rice Michael W and William F Jr to Woolfolk Royce W Sr and Cynthia Creasy, $208,000.

9302 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Bass Eric K and Mary C Harrison to Augustine Robert Ashton and Anne L Taylor, $282,000.

9801 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Schibner Judy Rae to Virginia Housing Development Authority, $201,817.

8910 Ginger Way Dr, Henrico; McNamara Rieman Jr and Mb Trstes to Gentry John C and Carol F, $380,000.

2517 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Lemacks Paul A and Dana B, $659,950.

3557 Graham Meadows Pl, Henrico; Grilli Mary C Life Int to Brand Dylan T and Aimee N, $332,000.

11400 Greenbrooke Ct, Glen Allen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Shumate Njema and Jacob Case, $455,500.

12 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Rahim Bibi R and Danny Bheem to Cardenas Adrian and Elizabeth M Soto, $160,000.

3936 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $154,800.

1391 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Gildewell Joseph, $265,000.

2440 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Cameron Ronald B and Joan C to Elzokm Samer A and Sally Gergius, $349,900.

2828 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Sibley Shari M to Johnson Victor and Monica B, $264,900.

1632 Hennington Ter, Henrico; McCurdy Stephen Paul II and Rebecca Jane to Shawali Said Samiudin Said Et Al, $290,000.

1914 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Anderson William L to Godfrey Joshua Abraham, $210,000.

700 Howard St, Sandston; Stitzer Sarah F to Castro Ecker Del Toro and April Thomas, $207,500.

3037 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.

9607 January Dr, Henrico; Douglas Walter E and Sue W to Ferguson Andrew W, $275,000.

12201 Keats Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Peyman Nazmi and Hyunsook Park to Narang Dinesh and Varsha D, $1,050,000.

5250 Klockner Dr, Henrico; Klockner Holdings Llc to Stag Industrial Holdings Llc, $5,500,000.

5421 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Jg Laburnum Llc and R L Llc to Sxcw Properties II Llc, $950,000.

5925 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Graham Lloyd C and Dominique S, $253,104.

9721 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Harding Michael B and Eugenia W to Casillas Brian I P and Damaris B Rodriguez, $215,000.

4417 Laurel Village Dr, Henrico; Millspring Commons Apartments II Llc to Millspring Richmond Llc, $435,000.

10402 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Maines Aaron J and Emily R to Rowe Lindsey A, $285,000.

12309 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mohammad Ajmal Soltan and Shugoufah Nasafi, $670,000.

10939 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Staples Don and Catherine L, $722,487.

11348 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Gwynne David and Misti Kai to Sacks David M and Gunvor Elizabeth Weirick, $632,000.

3911 Ludlow Rd, Henrico; 3911 Ludlow Road Series to Williams Sade A, $202,000.

11509 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Headley Lawson K Jr and Courtney C to Dass Arokia Raj Antony and Saranya A Raj, $455,000.

4533 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Turnbull Benjamin Harrison Jr and Madison, $658,828.

5913 Maybrook Dr, Glen Allen; Elson Craig T and Frances O Trustees to Michalopoulos Stavros and A Giannakopoulou, $320,000.

9003 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Mounce Toni L and Dale A to Kyber Benjamin P and Anne Stewart Claytor, $325,000.

6227 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Miller David and Bobbie Miller to Frye Desmond T and Courtney J Preston, $205,000.

3801 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; Smith Charles E and Anita to Kinchen Lafon, $175,000.

5519 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Club Court Llc to NVR Inc, $210,000.

2037 Mountain Gate Ln, Glen Allen; Heilman Realty Llc to 2dk Llc, $180,000.

6807 Myrtle Grove St, Henrico; Radivojevic R B Life Int to Van Al Nhan Thi and Kiem Bao Bui, $330,000.

2135 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Adams Helen B to Taylor Clarence F and Michelle Gagliano, $252,000.

3315 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Lampley Vincent N, $213,760.

8919 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Scott Hunter C and Kathryn E Jarvis to Gragnani Robert A Jr and Stefanie D, $835,000.

3933 Old Charles City Rd, Henrico; Cobb William D and Timothy R Smith to Walker John C M Jr and Donna R, $210,000.

2874 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Wadsworth Jerry W and Lori D Kincaid, $215,000.

1432 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Dodda Prasad N and Mohana T to Reddy Venna Ramakrishna, $291,000.

3721 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Haug Christian A and Stacey S to Molloy Chadd Cameron and Leeron Avnery, $605,000.

11809 Park Forest Way, Glen Allen; Connolly Mark J and Bernadette to Naoe Cely R and David M Minoza Et Al, $289,000.

4554 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Holcombe Jeffrey and Ngozi Ohakam to Khan Ayesha and Abrahim, $475,000.

1820 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hatfield Bryce Shawn, $488,045.

6002 Phelps St, Glen Allen; Dandridge Waverly J to Federal National Mortgage Association, $205,412.

10917 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $537,950.

9103 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Muzi Carl C to Daugherty Beth M, $235,900.

2939 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Bushey Benjamin L and Bethany L to Lenhart Aaron Jacob and Ana Paula Costa, $234,500.

2405 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Stogsdill Weldon R and Lorianne M to Stegeman Nicholas John and Rachel M Anton, $310,000.

300 N Ridge Rd, U18, Henrico; Swift Gary Thorne and Susan Sharp Trustees to Guthridge Charles M and Elizabeth G, $325,000.

300 N Ridge Rd, U54, Henrico; Poole Frank B III and Virginia W to Swift Gary T and Susan S Trustees, $410,000.

8899 River Rd, Henrico; Glen Roy Estate Llc to Glen Roy 19 Llc, $7,054,146.

209 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Luckert William B and Sara K to Weart Thomas C and Alissa B Murray, $697,000.

1203 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Qureshi G Dastgir and Mary Jo Trust to Mrdalj Nebojsa and Dragana, $253,500.

7405 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Childress Derek G to Cocke Ellen S, $175,000.

10508 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Kca/Beford Llc to Richard Atack Construction II Lc, $530,000.

12501 Serenity Ct, Glen Allen; Duby James D Jr and Terry L Granger-Duby to Gentry Sean and Christina and Moses and Carol, $560,000.

6940 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hutcheson Antoine J, $316,393.

244 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Adebayo Adegboye and Krystal to Lovismartin Marcelin and Empress Marcelin, $288,000.

6801 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hockaday Ashley C and Uneita W C Et Al, $406,350.

6820 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sibley Shari Monique and Corey C Moore, $358,685.

4606 Snowmass Rd, Glen Allen; Minear Diane E to Yoon Dong Won and Jane Chung, $390,000.

8741 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Jefferson Elizabeth Ann to Lepurage Danielle, $185,500.

10717 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Parker Robert G and Harriet to Diaz Nelson and Elizabeth Harlan, $350,000.

9504 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Passehl Thomas A and Adrienne R to Melton Emily M and Louise C, $190,000.

3921 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Balderson Lesley J to Karuppasamy Ravikumar and Divya Ravikumar, $335,000.

2908 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Correll Jeanie B to Blinkhorn Patti J, $193,500.

4020 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Schell Brothers Richmond Llc, $426,300.

2284 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Ly Kim Thien and Hoang Van to Davis Walter S and Heather, $319,000.

5106 Tiffanywoods Ct, Henrico; Williams Jakia to Thomas Sean, $198,000.

11682 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Jones Gregory S Jr to Wittenburg John W and Kayleigh Y Cross, $216,500.

9446 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Housing and Urban Development to Karayeva Alina S, $165,500.

10920 Tray Way, Glen Allen; Posimsetty Hari Kanth and Chandini Koneru to Daniels Anthony E, $371,900.

4696 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Rivertown Partners Llc to Benda Peter and Robin Merwin-Benda, $220,000.

1904 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Alloway Stephen F and Judith T to Mason Robert T and Amy L Moore, $305,000.

3414 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.

1308 Vassar Rd, Henrico; Pitts Gregory S to Veterans Affairs, $178,015.

3417 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Robinson Alan G and Beverly A, $686,491.

8303 Wallingford Ln, Henrico; Hart Max B and C Gail to Hicks Samantha A and Charles L and Zanra R, $270,000.

12008 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Susan S to Warner Lara R, $254,950.

1751 N Washington St, Henrico; Smith Nettie E to Spatig John Mark, $202,000.

4100 West End Dr, Henrico; James Donald T to Wang Jin and Jhenjie Lu, $253,000.

10911 Westek Dr, Henrico; Culpepper James E Jr and Margaret D to Baldwin Stephen Allen and Anne Whitney, $324,950.

2201 Westwood Ave, Henrico; Erni Realty Inc to Carvana Llc, $1,750,000.

3520 Whelford Way, Glen Allen; Mallory Pamela Osborne to Freeman Jeanne H, $335,000.

1914 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Peele Benjamin T and Jennifer P to McClure James M III and Kristin N, $416,000.

2517 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; McLamb Kimberly G and L E and S G George to Anselme Charline M, $254,500.

8030 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rollins Brittany Torice, $264,792.

8030 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Steigerwald Kurt and Tracy H, $269,355.

1404 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Wilkinson Lynn A to Borill Amy L, $300,000.

10044 Woodbaron Way, Henrico; McEnerney Robert E and G M Marchetti Et Al to Eades Jennifer Jill and Gregory James, $349,000.

2709 Yellow Warbler Ln, Henrico; Page Kathleen F Trustee to Gwaltney Bonnie H, $260,000.

Chesterfield

624 Abbey Village Cr; Oh Joung Ae and Hung Woo to Adkins Charles and Ana, $320,000.

1106 Arch Hill Dr; Gap Investments Llc to Bardales Hector Salguero, $228,000.

16912 Arnica Tr; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lumpkin Sabrina and Jason R, $438,000.

2012 Arrow Point Tl; Phillips Ronald E and Donna K to Sherlock Kevin Regis Et Als, $206,900.

11430 Avocet Dr; Barton Kathryn E to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $305,000.

1405 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to McConnell Jeannine, $314,330.

1417 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Divito Sandra L and Frank D, $355,002.

2710 Aylesford Dr; Tarant S I to Pareti Jason S and Jennifer E, $545,000.

11306 Bailey Woods Dr; West Jeremy C to Lewis William Bret, $247,900.

13749 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Horner Clinton, $377,740.

609 Bayliss Dr; Fluke Andrew to Woodruff Jonathan and Jessica, $269,000.

13915 Bayport Landing Rd; Mayo May B to Young Robert E Jr and Kelly Mayo, $249,000.

5212 Beachmere Tr; Hudson Brandon and Kendra L to Winston Torryn C and Amanda, $404,000.

5549 Belle Pond Dr; Lee Keshana D to Meadows Vanessa L, $185,000.

21629 Beverley St; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to West Everett T, $173,000.

5548 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Reyes Lopez Heisen A, $256,765.

16030 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sherrer Andy L and Barbara A, $509,477.

7212 Bonallack Bn; Homesmith Construction Inc to Ksionski Sebastian J and Beata, $735,000.

11820 Bondurant Dr; Caliber Home Loans Inc to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $334,519.

13537 Brandy Oaks Rd; Care Bradley A to MacAleer Gregory W and Cara C, $380,000.

11400 Brant Hollow Ct; Phillips Edward E to Claiborne Tyrone and Peggy, $547,500.

5006 Brickhaven Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Jacobson Aaron, $198,000.

9360 Brundidge Rd; Bryant Carter V and Kathryn R to Reid Deborah A, $282,500.

11310 Buckhead Tr; Martin Charles W and Hollace C to Hairfield Craig R and Samantha S, $751,750.

12501 Cameron Bay Dr; Salazar Oscar J to King Paul J Sr and Tabitha N, $267,000.

8101 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Brewer Robert L and Margaret E, $364,051.

3431 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Bigby Allan-Michael and Keeva S, $309,585.

2301 Castlebridge Rd; Sheppard Christopher and Carmen to Gordon George R and Jane, $390,000.

10519 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Hudson James H and Savannah A, $355,910.

5503 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Simon Charles J Jr and Lisa P to Young David A Jr and Leila C, $269,950.

1509 Chevelle Dr; Pannell Nancy Reid Et Als to Masak Helmy A and Gargosa A A, $188,000.

13900 Cobble Glen Ct; Manion Dennis W and Kimberly A to Slater Jacqueline A, $384,500.

4320 Collingswood Dr; Schweizer Mark G Et Al to Irving Yael N, $268,000.

5311 Courthouse Rd; Gleason-Eagles Joan W to Woodcock Alan D and Tammy C, $200,000.

1601 Creek Side Rd; 1601 Creekside Road Llc to Scribner Benjamin A and Hilary C, $335,000.

7204 Decidedly Ln; Smith Ethan J and Colyer Randi M to Rickman Travis Owen and Jamie C, $259,000.

12300 Deerhurst Dr; Cooper Patrick B and Steele B L to Celiberti Paul Joseph, $204,000.

12707 Dell Hill Ct; Ashton Development Llc to Emge Richard E and Linda, $928,000.

3004 Drakewood Ct; Cundy Kenneth R and Kimberly B to Stevens John David and Janet W, $485,000.

2361 Edgeview Ln; Meredith Branch Llc to Mills Zachary T and Annie S, $444,000.

13600 Edmonthorpe Rd; Jacobs Steven J and Donna B to Tu Xuong C and Nguyen L T and Tu P, $365,000.

10805 Erin Green Ct; Woolard Tracy M to Richardson Laurie C, $264,000.

10701 Ethens Mill Rd; Benton Mark and Jody to Franco Raul and Darlene Mary, $349,900.

2200 Fawley Ct; Rizzo Anthony and Michele L to McKeever Timothy B and Patricia, $850,000.

2414 Fillmore Rd; Oshn Llc to Jarmy Michael Tibor and Candas C, $330,000.

4720 Five Springs Ct; Smith Luther Coke to Auslander Amy V, $265,000.

15049 Fox Branch Ln; Moss Michael R and Carrie L to Wang Huizhi and Liao Shaohua, $365,000.

3010 Fox Chase Dr; MacKintosh Virginia H Et Al to Fox Chase Drive Land Trust, $160,000.

15707 Gary Av; Phoenix 6 Properties Llc to Palmer Daniel Joseph Jr, $200,000.

8004 Gates Bluff Ct; O'Quinn James G and Dorothy M to Gill James Michael and Darcy P, $445,000.

8537 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Finn Henry and Allison R, $465,000.

11420 Glendevon Rd; Dunnavant Ann D Et Al to Baker Melissa Lynn and Dean, $325,000.

6304 Gossamer Al; NVR Inc to Crowther Timothy and Tasha, $263,385.

4240 Green Cedar Ln; Ogle R P and D W and Friddle C L to Richter David Trustee, $160,000.

4008 Grizzard Dr; Toman Mark to Mena Marvin Miguel Segura, $165,000.

20905 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Ellis Quincy, $236,960.

8102 Hampton Green Dr; Da Silva A F B and Fernandes P to Beers Brandon T and Amy R, $349,999.

1512 Hardwood Tr; Han Myoughee to Lee James and Schreiner Abigal, $275,000.

6707 Hedges Rd; Crews N B and Mayweather Lee to Akers Whitley T, $175,000.

4036 Hilltop Farms Tr; Shearin Bronson W and Shearin N to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $177,674.

8913 Hollow Oak Dr; Myers Wellford R III and M M to Chavez Edwin, $287,906.

4331 Jacobs Bend Tr; Auricchio Joseph and Dawn Marie to Bradley Jesse A and Jennifer L, $246,000.

4366 Jalee Dr; Dalton Janan K to Ramos Rene D and Doris A, $155,000.

14301 Kenmont Dr; Green Jeffrey A and Linda M to Nelson Marilyn H and Joseph W, $673,212.

12837 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Point Jeffrey and Kathy, $573,853.

16448 Lambourne Rd; Franconia Real Estate Serv Inc to Sundlass Karanjot and Shannon, $585,000.

4600 Landing Cr; Forbes Kile V and Melody L to Carter Paul, $247,300.

4317 Laurel Oak Rd; Wrenn Richard T to Daramola Margaret, $167,500.

4518 Litchfield Dr; Maddox Bryan C and Gina M to Cordero Robert L and Melissa B, $314,000.

2906 Littlebury Dr; Dix James R to Ennis William R III and Ceanne, $252,000.

5709 Long Cove Rd; Patnaude Peter R and Yvonne to Fish David A and Wendy T, $480,000.

9980 Lumlay Rd; Edwards B W and Edwards T D Trs to Cook Clifton C and Hilya, $283,825.

5916 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Baake C H and Baake P R Trustees, $533,106.

6104 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Terranova Karen P, $346,841.

819 Marbleridge Rd; Marshall-Chiu Chia Jen to Haskin Dennis E and Somers H M, $212,500.

12203 McKenna Cr; Taggart Phillip B Jr and J G to Nguyen Phong H, $205,000.

7006 Meadowburm Dr; Ygnelzi Mary T to Alvizures J A G and Gramajo A F, $190,000.

14375 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Cary Nicole and Taylor Sherry, $331,186.

14383 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Bullock Bryan, $340,645.

14401 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Leboeuf Kelly O, $389,993.

7817 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to McLean Shayla, $210,735.

41 Mistywood Rd; M J L Faith Ministries to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $150,600.

5507 Mossy Oak Rd; Main Street Homes to Brumfield Mariko, $435,003.

5540 Newbys Bridge Rd; Elder John B III to Joye John T and Sharon L, $273,000.

13431 Oak Ln; Martin Matthew S and Ali M to Odell Kelly, $163,400.

2311 Oakengate Ln; Carter Crystal Et Als to Lipscomb Jason and Melissa, $450,000.

11910 Old Buckingham Rd; Carter Charles W to Goodman Johnnie B and Patricia H, $249,000.

7872 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Magnuson Karrie, $219,490.

8112 Oxer Rd; NVR Inc to Spencer Chenee, $270,485.

3631 Pierson Dr; Ward Rita R to Lima Martinez Maura M Et Al, $190,000.

11600 Pleasantview Rd; Humphries Danny R Jr and Sarah K to Smith Andre S Jr and Seward E, $256,000.

12609 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Lorusso Wiliam M and Karen J, $252,880.

12640 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to McRrae Tiffany, $243,080.

12712 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Houser Colleen, $267,360.

1808 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Martin Demond, $303,100.

229 Pumpkin Pl; Fetter Betty J and Principe D to Martin Jane R, $235,000.

10610 Qualla Rd; Cohen Kimberley A to Daulton Matthew S and A A, $210,000.

13531 Raftersridge Tr; Blackburn Robert S and Samantha to Mandeville Matthew W and Kelly R, $420,000.

8912 Rattlesnake Rd; Tate Andrew C to Crowder Christopher T and Sarah, $290,000.

9948 Reymet Ct; Dejesus Jose E to Chhay Nacree N and Thol Gretta L, $202,000.

13431 River Otter Rd; Johnson Sharon L Trust to Branch Lorenza L, $409,000.

1710 Robindale Rd; Jones F Eugene Jr and Marguerite to Graf Tina M, $210,000.

14210 Rockyrun Rd; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Weiseman Kevin Wayne and Karla K, $469,290.

4131 Round Hill Dr; Slaughter Lyn B to Bowler Mark and Candice, $232,500.

14307 Santell Dr; Jimenez-Alvarado Gaddiel to Hamilton Timothy, $183,000.

16313 Saville Chase Ln; McKeever Timothy B and Patricia to McCormick Mark A and Fiona C, $675,500.

12706 Seaford Crossing Ct; NVR Inc to Kulas Craig and Corey, $604,925.

4801 Selwood Rd; Roundpoint Mtg Servicing Corp to Urias Jose Alexander, $171,720.

11713 Shallow Cove Dr; Malgee Christopher David to Land Timothy D and Alison G, $508,355.

4606 Singing Bird Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Watson Shane M and Melanie B, $551,508.

1137 Somerville Grove Tr; Waite Jeffrey L and Pamela E to Woodward Steven W and Tammy J, $285,000.

14218 Spyglass Hill Cr; Eagen William D Jr and Jodi Kay to Hopp Martha B, $347,500.

14518 Standing Oak Ct; Toney Lewis Michael and Denise V to Morrow Hunter, $280,000.

3725 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Moon Shannen Et Als, $323,975.

5907 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Kolacki E C and Kolacki L B Trs to Self Verlecia L, $255,000.

5009 Stoney Creek Py; Hopper Cordell and Geraldine B to Julius Chauncey B and Karri-Ella, $274,000.

12706 Summerhouse Ln; Pollard Heather P to Carter Laquea L and Bradley M G, $245,000.

5541 Sunbeam Rd; C Allen Construction Inc to Escobar Jose D Et Als, $260,000.

14410 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Burton Anthony G and Marquita A to Broad Street Bros Llc, $306,882.

8418 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Knapstein Jeffrey and Allison, $460,360.

2009 Tacony Dr; Montgomery Michael Allen to Ritchey Kevin, $160,000.

1153 Tillers Ridge Dr; Ky Chheng Sok and Mom Moun to Jones Linia J, $212,000.

15319 Traley Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pennam Venkata G R and Bathina H, $377,705.

13809 Turtle Hill Rd; Hamza Zakaria Ben to Wolfe Theresa Ann, $259,000.

4113 Tweedsmuir Rd; Fincher Benjamin C and Cleita E to Anton Marko and Forche Serena, $311,000.

4636 Twelveoaks Rd; Fulgham Abigail L and George R to Salyers Elizabeth Dawn, $189,000.

1912 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Valerio Enrico Miguel M Et Als, $326,875.

18113 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Yarotskyy Viktor and Anisimova A, $413,800.

2601 Walhala Dr; Whorley Jeffery S and Deborah K to Koenig Laura and Harvey Jonathan, $451,000.

14910 Walnut Bend Rd; Bennett Shawn E and Heather K to Hermann Rachel, $332,500.

1523 Warminster Dr; Cohee Tyler to Umana Osmin Y and Claudia I, $250,000.

3512 Waverton Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Renschler Lauren, $485,000.

4272 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Newton Courtney M, $216,000.

8507 Whirlaway Dr; Thornock Darrell and Kelleen to Munson Jairus Lynn and Amy C, $235,000.

11301 Willowcrest Ct; Griffith Edward A to Gregori Joel T and Bridget V, $324,950.

3410 Winterfield Rd; Taylor Roy C Jr and Becky L to Stein Michael, $374,000.

11201 Winterpock Rd; Madison Clarence M and Elizabeth to Williams-Hayes Stephanie, $270,000.

2610 Wyndham Dr; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Young Adam C, $285,000.

7621 Yarmouth Dr; Anderson Zachary M and Yates R L to Vavra Ashley N and Dylan T, $285,000.

HANOVER

1.362 acres; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to Lake Lewis LLC, $750,000.

1.64 acres; Zahn Costello to John Alexander Foraste, $250,000.

10.6 acres; William T. Buckner Jr. to Jimmy Thorne, $242,000.

3 acres; Richard M. Penatzer to Johnathan D. Griffith, $235,000.

4.802 acres; CDH Properties LLC to OLP Ashland VA LLC, $9,100,000.

6.265 acres; Derek G. Hubbard, trustee to Prime Property & Investments LLC, $190,000.

70.24 acres; W. Pettus Gilman to Gilman Investments Ltd., $500,000.

Block CC, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.

Lot 10, Block C, Section 1, Hanover Farms; R. Glenn Gooding, trustee to Matthew David Entwistle, $170,000.

Lot 107, Liberty Trace; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Home Preservation Partnership Program, $255,000.

Lot 12, Block 1, Section 3, Totopotomoy; Arthur Junious Johnson Jr. to H & G Enterprises LLC, $205,000.

Lot 13, Section 1, Mountain Run; Bently Wellington Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $160,000.

Lot 14, Section 2, Walnut Hill; Richard A. Mayo to Robert M. Peterson, $300,000.

Lot 2, Block 1, Unit 1, Building B, Brookshire Park Condominium, Glen Allen; Premier Investments & Properties LLC to Michael D. Baughan, $190,000.

Lot 12, Block 1, Section 3, Totopotomoy; Arthur Junious Johnson Jr. to H & G Enterprises LLC, $205,000.

Lot 13, Section 1, Mountain Run; Bently Wellington Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $160,000.

Lot 33, Block A, Section 3, Pole Green Station; Nordlinger Properties LLC to Jill Llanes, $240,000.

Lot 5, Block J, Section 3, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, $271,482.

Lot 5, Block T, Creekside Village; ALG Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $168,100.

Lot 5, Limney’s Corner; Carole L. Durvin to Mark W. Broadus, $185,000.

Lot 5, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.

Lot 6, Block 1, Section B, Rutland Townhomes; Heidi Hollins to Edward Timmons, $242,500.

Lot 7, Section 2, Haley Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $175,000.

Lot E, Barker’s Mill Pond; Lewis E. Rehberg to Solodar Properties LLC, $288,000.

Lt 11, Block C, Section A, Laurel Grove Estates; Gerald Chapman Jr. to Community Properties LLC, $277,000.

Parcel; 16401 International Street LP to Pavestone LLC, $2,551,457.

Parcel; Barnes Family LLC to Hanash LLC, $1,200,000.

Parcel; Cochrane Design and Development Corp. to H & N Development Co. LLC, $1,930,000.

Parcel; David Wayne Armstrong, executor to David W. Armstrong, $302,500.

Parcel; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $1,016,000.

Parcel; HWS West LLC to CJehn Sherwood LLC, $1,250,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $382,000.

Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.

POWHATAN

1.413 acres; Shirley C. Reynolds, trustee to Sean M. Davis, $150,000.

10 acres; Patricia Goasa to Bonvoy Investments LLC, $150,000.

10.017 acres; Alvara Georgopoulos to Diversified Property Associates LLC, $191,000.

10.216 acres; Erik L. Devriendt to KBRH LLC, $525,000.

2.71 acres; Jane E. Harrison to Howard Lee Dawson Jr., $233,250.

4.5 acres; Larry S. Green to Hunter M. Herndon Jr., $258,000.

481.25 acres; Wallace L. Schaefer to William E. Schaefer, $667,537.

56.87 acres; Joan W. Patterson to Patricia Schaefer Nice, $250,000.

84.93 acres; Charles l. Crowl Revocable Trust to Grey Ridge Builders LLC, $600,000.

Lot 10, Section B, Powhatan Commercial Center; BEM Investments LLC to C & CD3 Properties LLC, $500,000.

Lot 14, Block A, Section A, King William Woods; Justin A. Rolfe to Matthew Magruder, $258,000.

Lot 33, Block B, Section B, King William Woods; Kevin Michael Newman to Kasey Scott Willis, $360,000.

Parcel; Jason C. Adams to Jeffrey Scott Jackson, $490,000.

Parcel; Millbrook Construction LLC to James P. Shumaker, $245,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.498 acres; Amelia Daves to Benjamin W. Beatley, $180,000.

17.245 acres; Charles Eldridge Bradshaw III to Lucid Group Holdings LLC, $275,000.

2.03 acres; Sylvester Bryce to Sylvester C. Bryce Jr., $179,000.

2.144 acres; Nathan Janocka to Jennifer May Vittum, $289,500.

3.356 acres; Nathan Janocka to Vertical Builders LLC, $200,000.

89.203 acres; Andrew W. Pryor to Andrew W. Pryor Jr., $313,350.

Lot 1, Block G, Belview Gardens; Nancy K. Holleman to Shohaab A. Kadiani, $501,500.

Lot 19, Section 1, Parkside Village; Prince Harding Hurd III, trustee to National Transfer Services LLC, $515,000.

Lot 3, Centrville Business Plaza; Wendy A. Dean to Taylor & Parrish Inc., $310,000.

Lot 35, Section 2, Parke at Saddlecreek; Susan K. Byrd to Jeffrey Gerard Niedermaier, $528,000.

Lot 7, Lake Killarney; Joan Wagner, trustee to Mark H. Shulman, $264,660.

Lots 9 and 20, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Krickovic and Ziegler LLC, $290,000.

Lots, Section 1,Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LLC, $859,872.

Parcel; David G. Browne, trustee to Bellwood Road LLC, $269,500.

Parcel; Douglas Hill to 9111 Pocahontas LLC, $300,000.

Two Parcels; George Charles Mills Jr. to Peter A. Dunford, $412,000.

Petersburg

3130 Field Road; Wheatley Management Property LLC to Rodney O'Neal Williams, $175,000.

1631 Johnson Road; Kevin L. Kimber to Kathryn L. Barton, $175,500.

1667 S Sycamore St.; Joel McReynolds to Caleb J. Eberhart, $183,500.

21 Walnut Blvd.; Vinson Investments Inc. to Ramesh C. Viratia, $350,000.

DINWIDDIE

105.452 acres; Steven O. Phillips to American Battlefield Trust, $425,000.

3 parcels; John Blake Wilkinson to Rebecca H. Oakley, $204,400.

3.055 acres; Thomas E. Richards to Virginia Housing Development Authority, $173,900.

34.28 acres; Jolene M. Cave to Jeffery D. Wilson, $150,000.

5.839 acres; Susan Valenta Wells, executor to Hayden F. Tharrington, $237,500.

87.38 acres; William H. Wells to Henry F. Burian Jr., $180,000.

Lot 3, Rolling Stone; Kelly Maureen Blankenship to Stone Financing LLC, $352,000.

Lot 5, Duck Creek; Samuel I. White PC to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $160,000.

Parcel; Stone Financing LLC to Michael Paul Ruppert, $352,000.

Parcels; J. Keller Vernon to Mark L. Frazier, $1,500,000.

Tract 7, Willis Run Estates; Julia M. Bolden to Brian L. Culver, $185,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3.41 acres; Stewart L. Robertson to Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum, $2,250,000.

Lot 1, Block D, Section 3, Bent Oaks; Patsy W. Crowder to Keisha Reynoso, $152,000.

Lot 11, Section 3, East Roslyn Farms; Petersburg Hospital Co. LLC to Bon Secours Mercy Health Petersburg LLC, $5,159,200.

Lots 1-3, Block A, Holly Grove; Myrtle L. Chandler to Michael Larkins, $165,000.

Lots 27 and 28, Block 3, Chesterfield Place; Allen Barfield Jr. to Celeste A. Pope, $150,000.

HOPEWELL

4 parcels; Parr Three LLC to Heartwell Homes LLC, $180,000.

Lot 17, Cambridge Estates; Kendrick C. Nelson to Theresa Woolfolk, $215,000.

NEW KENT

2.076 acres; DG Quinton LLC to PV Quinton LLC, $1,547,000.

4.237 acres; Patsy A. Fleshman to Daniel Hambright, $164,950.

Lot; CMH Homes Inc. to Ronnie R. Green, $378,925.

Lot 22, Phase 3, Section 1, Patriots Landing; Madonna K. Stewart to Newrez LLC, $330,600.

Lots 422 and 423, Woodhaven Shores; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Oladipo Muritala, $152,880.

Lots 778 and 779, Woodhaven Shores; Charles Lewis to Navy Federal Credit Union, $153,970.

Lots, The Fields at Pine Forks; Pine Fork LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $440,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

102.638 acres; Whispering Winds LLC to Ascon Properties LLC, $1,500,000.

46.1 acres; Wanda J. Seitz to Robert E. Forehand Jr., $210,000.

65.38 acres; Warren B. Clements to Gornto Farms LLC, $168,000.

Lot 11, Keswick Forest; Thomas P. Cheeley, trustee to Earnest W. Harrison, $330,000.

Lot 5, Block L, Section 2, Wildwood Farms; Walter M. Morton to Joseph M. Ragsdale Jr., $175,000.

Lot 7, Block 2, Section 2, Rivers Edge; Gail M. Hammer to Jessica Hooper, $157,900.

Lot 7, Block 8, Disputanta; Francis Lorine Myers to Alexander James Warthan, $152,500.

8, Section 1, Warwick Estates; Hunter B. Inc. to Daniel J. Vandermark, $253,000.

Lots 50 and 51, Block 2, Jefferson Park; Len Saunders to Zandra M. Hicks, $155,000.

Parcel; MPC Associates LLC to CJW Construction LLC, $165,000.

Parcel; SHIV I LLC to Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., $400,000.

Charles city

17340 Horse Shoe Road, Charles City; Nova Nell Brady to Samuel Carl Lawhorne, $310,000.

9731 Old Retriever Trail, Charles City; James Alden Richardson Jr., executor to James A. Richardson Jr., $277,600.

AMELIA

1.64 acres; Zahn Costello to John Alexander Foraste, $250,000.

6.265 acres; Derek G. Hubbard, trustee to Prime Property & Investments LLC, $190,000.

70.24 acres; W. Pettus Gilman to Gilman Investments Ltd., $500,000.

Block CC, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.

Lot 107, Liberty Trace; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Home Preservation Partnership Program, $255,000.

Lot 14, Section 2, Walnut Hill; Richard A. Mayo to Robert M. Peterson, $300,000.

Lot 2, Block 1, Unit 1, Building B, Brookshire Park Condominium, Glen Allen; Premier Investments & Properties LLC to Michael D. Baughan, $190,000.

Lot 33, Block A, Section 3, Pole Green Station; Nordlinger Properties LLC to Jill Llanes, $240,000.

Lot 5, Block T, Creekside Village; ALG Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $168,100.

Parcel; 16401 International Street LP to Pavestone LLC, $2,551,457.

Parcel; HWS West LLC to CJehn Sherwood LLC, $1,250,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $382,000.

CAROLINE

0.6 acres; Ralph McKay to Cody Carr-Olschewski, $199,000.

100 acres; Jo-De H. Davis to Tyler Scot Wright, $200,000.

Lot B761, Lake Land'or Resort Development; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to MTGLQ Investors LP, $220,000.

Parcel; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hardwood Properties LLC, $170,320.

CUMBERLAND

3.81 acres; Keith W. Barber to ESK Rentals LLC, $385,440.

32.682 acres; Darrell J. Ardita to Stephanie L. Burchard, $337,500.

KING AND QUEEN

0.748 acres; Robert L. Wood to Robert W. Whited II, $157,000.

50.0322 acres; Leonard Larry Goins Jr. to RLP Investments LC, $215,000.

KING WILLIAM

2 lots; Saffie Touray-Roane, trustee to Justin S. Carroll, $213,500.

5.1 acres; Vertical Builders LLC to Richard C. Ferrell, $251,500.

Lot 16, Block B, Section 1, Central Crossing; Jason N. Riley to Kaley A. Banks, $230,000.

Lot 2, Fieldstone; John E. Cipollina to Lionsgate Property Solutions LLC, $156,500.

Lots 1528, 1524, 1868, 1500, 1501, 1519, 1520, 1521, 1522, 1523 and 1526, West Point; Richard A. Grosch to Benjamin J. Hidebrand, $335,000.

Lots 365-374 and 419-428, Euclid Heights; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to NGL Supply Terminal LLC, $1,000,000.

Parcel; JFS Holdings LLC to Primax Properties LLC, $5,120,000.

Parcel; Michael Wilson Lane to Wilbur R. Franklin, $200,000.

Sussex

17.64 acres; Walter C. Tima Jr. to Crysta Cozelos, $259,950.

5 acres; Vicki D. Babcock to Tyrone Jones, $164,000.

Lot 5, Rollingwood; Leopoldo Daniel Martinez to Sarah E. Nelson, $170,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3925 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Giuliana Rescigno, $357,792.

200 Pearl St.; Joel R. Fortune to Kim Dung Thi Tran, $233,700.

313 Raven Terrace; John L. Seaman Jr., successor trustee to Brenda L. Leftwich, trustee, $215,000.

214 Thomas Nelson Lane; Quality Virginia Homes LLC to Jennifer L. Baumgartl, $250,000.

JAMES CITY

108.47 acres; SD & Ski LLC to Maynard Prescott Phelps, $653,790.

Lot; Ella M. Bartlett to Jon M. Jones, $200,000.

Lot 151, First Colony; Donald B. Harris, trustee to Tienda Inc., $229,156.

Lot 16, Burwell's Bluff; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Thomas Daly, $1,554,299.

Lot 167, First Colony; Ellen E. Reger, trustee to Gary Tortomas, $332,000.

Lot 17, Michelle Point; Equity Trustees LLC to Wells Fargo Bank , $178,200.

Lot 21, Brook Haven; Equity Trustees LLC to CSMC 2018 RP18 Trust, $193,500.

Lot 22, Fairfax Woods; Joel R. Fortune to Richard Adams Maxino, $419,400.

Lot 236, Archers Mead; Stephen J. Waters to Fred Roberts Bonis, $299,900.

Lot 3, Forest Glen; ErickaJ Properties LLC to Sharina C. Mason, $165,000.

Lot 3, Magruder View; Shay Lelegren to Colleen M. Wampler, $155,000.

Lot 3, Old Stage Manor; Bruce R. Branson to Joshua E. Branson, $167,100.

Lot 32, Seasons Trace; Brian Dolan Law Offices PLLC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $161,376.

Lot 44, Village at Candle Station; Equity Trustees LLC to Joel R. Fortune, $177,100.

Lot 45, New Town; Lisa J. Kavitz to Sophia A. Trent, $243,000.

Lot 54, Chickahominy Haven; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Kondaur Capital Corp., trustee, $239,000.

Lot 93, Fenwick Hills; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $222,732.

Lots 169-171, New Town; NT Development LP to HHJV LLC, $178,500.

Lots 31 and 107, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $195,000.

Lots 7 and 68, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc, $183,000.

Lots 78-80, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $219,000.

Lots 94-96, Village at Candle Station; Candle Develoopment LLC to NVR Inc., $199,800.

Lots 97-100, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $255,456.

Parcel; Charles A. Peters to Kelly P. Ronayne, $840,000.

Parcel; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $218,900.

Parcel 22, Raleigh Square; Equity Trustees LLC to Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., $169,559.

Part of Neck 'O Land Tract; Nancy Lee Glass to Precious Resource LLC, $150,000.

