The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

700 N 23rd St; Bayard Road Llc to Giunta Joseph J, $250,000.

616 N 27th St; Pate Robert J III to Atkinson Landis W IV, $417,500.

11 W 31st St; Noble Sarah and Lefmann Bryson to Earnest Elizabeth, $194,000.

1406 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Kasper George H, $209,900.

1814 W 45th St; Elms Amy E and Bautista Donald to Credicott Abby Marie, $312,000.

3829 Arklow Road; Miller Kenneth L to Fehl Kathleen, $260,000.

511 N Belmont Ave; Hyman Haywood B III to Carey Joshua, $421,000.

6236 Bliley Road; Frazee Molly Y to Belic Michael J and Dina M, $189,950.

2603 Brook Road; Johnston Kyle H to Nguyen Tram, $605,000.

5009 Caledonia Road; Goodman Aaron P and Brittany L to Valerian Daniel A and Laura J, $420,000.

5621 Cary Street Road, U506; Kendall Frank and Patricia to Van Der Wolk Peter W, $475,000.

7931 Cherokee Road; Frazier James A to Firkin Eric C, $312,000.

922 W Clay St; Shabb William A and Wolfe Martha to Kim Haerin and Franklin Durward K, $290,000.

3104 Condie St; Richardson Benjamin and Bambi B to Cunningham Ian C, $445,000.

601 N Davis Ave, U5; St George Timothy J and Susan to Massie William P, $414,200.

907 Derrymore Road; Lee Rosemarie to Brooks Tiffany, $195,000.

3010 Douglasdale Road; Claiborne William C and Laura D to McClain William, $370,000.

306 Essex Pl; Dabney Homes Llc to Muyide Funmilayo, $329,950.

4307 Fitzhugh Ave; Raper Martha S to Bowden Jonathan Henry, $420,000.

4619 Fitzhugh Ave; Mauzy Katherine to Davis Conner W, $340,000.

4402 W Franklin St; Crabtree Grace W Real Estate to Powell E Wayne and Katherine, $450,000.

1716 Glencove Lane; Prescott Eric M to Hall Burnart Richerson III, $226,000.

614 W Graham Road; Short Zachary R and Jennifer L to Woltz Robert W Jr and Pamela P, $505,000.

1414 Greycourt Ave; Vanlear Elizabeth to Scagnelli Janet M, $330,000.

2817 Groveland Ave; Tjc Realty 2817 Groveland Llc to Larson Benjamin Thomas, $190,000.

3136 Hanover Ave; Fulton Marylouise L and Thomas J to Russell Ellen Caryl, $405,000.

1101 Haxall Pt, U811; Kubiak Mark Stanley to Dabney Homes Llc, $204,179.

903 Henri Road; Roski Zachary N to Wall Sanford G and Brittany F, $440,000.

4341 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Samuels Ceonna Ja'nay Racquel, $242,260.

4712 King William Road; Maldonado Marc A Jr to Gibbs Michael G, $320,000.

111 W Lancaster Road; Tyler's Commercial Builders to Kiernan Zachary W and Boyd Sally, $313,000.

1009 Leicester Road; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Young Cynthia L, $240,000.

1200 Loch Lomond Ct; Partridge Ben W to Fisher John Mark, $1,000,000.

2128 Maplewood Ave; Spruill Andrew to Arkesteyn Caron Elizabeth, $320,000.

3421 Maryland Ave; Berv David and Stephanie to Dunn Ana Cristina Gonzalez, $210,000.

306 N Meadow St; Meadows Karen T to Brock David F, $545,000.

2510 Monument Ave, U201; Demagistris Stephen A Trs to Remppies Gustav G and Eileen C, $471,000.

5305 New Kent Road; Simos Gregory J and Elizabeth M to Laiche James D and Lawson S, $575,000.

724 Northside Ave; Butler Katrina R to Robison Kyle Joseph, $160,000.

1518 Nottoway Ave; Greenfield Jeremy O to Keller Stephanie Rae, $345,000.

4914 Park Ave; Capital City Homes Llc to Yates Susan Frances, $470,000.

4624 Patterson Ave; Cherry Emily K to Coleman David T and Myles K, $275,000.

321 Randolph St; Albiston George T and Debra C to Thompson John B, $300,000.

7610 Rockfalls Dr; Oristian Michael F to Papa Drew T, $272,000.

3201 Rosewood Ave; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Xiang Xi Michael, $253,000.

1811 Southcliff Road; Cunningham Susan Gills to Danus Colleen Maryellen, $286,000.

3012 Stuart Ave; Abruzzo Michele M to Hazelwood Charles W III, $321,000.

4407 Stuart Ave; Adamson David L and Lindsay B to Jeffries Gloria L, $575,500.

5307 Sylvan Road; Walker David B and Kimberly S to Chargois Brent Philip, $390,000.

507 Tuckahoe Blvd; Meli Robert Andrew II to Burkitt Anne C and Michael R, $630,000.

8829 Waxford Road; Markwith Nancy A Etals to Snead William I Jr, $302,000.

2961 Westchester Road; Wiggins Joe B to Scarlett Donna C, $210,000.

1350 Westwood Ave, U702; Price Joseph Paul and Amber Trs to Crowe James T and Margaret M, $369,950.

3130 Yukon Road; Mejias Maria I to Winall Debra L, $250,000.

HENRICO

5004 Amberwood Cir, Glen Allen; Dalal Umesh V and Hina U to Smith Daniel R and Kaitlin M Ryan-Smith, $482,000.

3216 Arthurwood Pl, Henrico; Banks Martha R to Fludd Lauren A and James R D Harris, $293,000.

12700 Bacova Dr, Glen Allen; Taylor Annabelle Johnson to Me Taylor Llc, $4,500,000.

3814 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Lazarchic Raymond F and Ann B Kiernan to Bhogal Ranjit S and Manju, $500,000.

3515 Bartley Pond Ct, Henrico; Johnson Karen O to Goji Properties Inc, $290,000.

11413 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; Paladino Michael J to Ambur Vishnu and Amrita Lalvani, $747,500.

1204 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Foster Sallie W to Rodgers Joshua Matthew, $290,000.

1612 Birchview Ct, Henrico; Sutton Andrew and Annamay to Fox Maurice and Sherria, $289,900.

1301 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Hasic Bakir to Winbourne Loren, $249,900.

6118 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Taylor David Eugene and Arika R to Spruill Beverly, $288,000.

1513 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Herndon Horace L and Mary D to Vidal Campoverde Luis Agustin Et Al, $170,000.

8003 W Broad St, Henrico; Rdkmt Llc to Rva8003 Llc, $1,010,000.

1427 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Smith Joseph A to Davis Victoria P, $181,000.

2324 Carlisle Ct, Henrico; Clapp Michael Lee and Ashley Brooke to Hathaway Katherine A, $198,900.

14 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Lb Legacy 3 Llc to Cropper Justin and Virginia Sowers, $191,500.

4532 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Gurbuxani Nirmala V to Gorsi Group Inc, $287,500.

8344 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Lim Jong Kook and Yun-Young Kim to Visconti Joshua D, $685,000.

2127 Clarke St, Henrico; Hollins Alton R Sr and Jean to Lange Curtis T, $151,600.

5201 Cobblers Stone Ct, Glen Allen; Witmer Michael and Maureen to Sankhe Rohan V and Archana R, $477,500.

11620 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Lim Jin Sung and Kerry-Ann Lim to Debnath Babul C, $530,000.

11408 Colfax Rd, Glen Allen; Shinault Angus N Jr and Paulette K to Boggess Jared Scott and Danielle, $240,000.

6903 Cornelia Rd, Henrico; Baez Rafael A and Natalia A Vargas to Murthy Prashanth V and Bhargavi Nagaraj, $230,000.

5524 Cottage St, Henrico; Waller Abagail S and Jesse N to Best Amy C, $245,501.

5725 Creek Mill Way, Glen Allen; McWhorter Richard D Jr and Mary Ellen to Fleishman Brian and Janet B, $410,000.

301 Danray Dr, Henrico; Wilhelm Roy L and Mary A to Novicki Joshua Michael, $235,000.

4009 Darton Ct, Henrico; Boone Chirstopher J and Erica to Johnson Kemara Angelica, $212,000.

10111 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Bishop Ryan M and Jennifer L Verrillo to Young Gregory A and Anna M, $324,050.

12409 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Rao Vasudevan H and Lakshmi Vasudevan, $642,073.

1910 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Nix Regina O to Hurst Kelly and Thomas, $250,000.

5401 Elmwood Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Ramirez Erasmo Jr and Bernadette R to Mendapra Amish and Shalini R, $462,000.

2208 Essex Rd, Henrico; Barber Joshua R and Melissa S Trustees to Tingle Martha C, $290,000.

9304 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Charlton Aston to Sheppard Thomas Marshell III and Kathryn M, $241,000.

120 Finial Ave, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Peterson Christopher and Rebecca A, $682,506.

4 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Pace David Mark and Sarah Michelle Forman, $300,908.

17 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Geragi Jason Jonas, $417,789.

704 Forest Ave, Henrico; Davis Brian D to Jowaisas Brooke, $535,000.

1745 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Moore Caryn to Marcantel Jeremy William, $199,000.

12436 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Pinkham Jamie P and Julia R to Boyles Deborah H, $389,000.

2907 Glen Gary Dr, Henrico; Ward Thomas E and Sharyn D to Downey Ian F and Allison E, $462,000.

12192 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Silva Joseph A and Kara C, $1,137,078.

9107 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Ergenbright Joyce R Estate to Ragland Elizabeth M, $242,000.

11516 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Ferrell Jason E and Matthew S Fraker, $792,520.

11527 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Chambers Dale and Norma O, $791,281.

5621 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Cauley Betty K to Castro Juan A Hernandez, $225,000.

7408 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; McMinn Laurie A to Carpenter Sheila Jane and William McCarthy, $219,950.

12328 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

6117 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Hermitage Ventures Llc to Red Lion Llc, $180,000.

5213 Hickory Park Dr, Glen Allen; River City Yahoos Llc to Rjsofttech Llc, $440,000.

6216 Hines Rd, Henrico; Loving Michael B and Jessica Lynn Johnson to Piver Tamara M, $299,950.

1414 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Warren Jeffrey Bryant, $266,950.

3039 Hunting Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Nagy Michael J to Franklin Joshua David and Lydia Diane, $420,000.

4017 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Gelber Lawrence and Tamara to Mital Punit and Anshu Gupta, $840,000.

2500 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Motta Thiago to Shepherd Kelly, $225,000.

12109 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Visconti Joshua D and Katherine L Trustees to Massenburg Robert K and Kameryn I, $460,500.

1125 Jockey Ct, Henrico; Jones Larry W Sr and Arlene D to Davis Tyree P and Ashlee E, $255,000.

805 Keats Rd, Henrico; Curley Christopher D and Kristi Lynn to Katharos George D, $350,000.

8016 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Walden Mildred and Lawrence A to Funn Claude W and Leslie C, $240,000.

2633 Laclede Ave, Henrico; Bridges Brian M and Robyn Houser to McGuire Matthew and Leslie W, $470,000.

8600 Lambay Ct, Henrico; Ali Muhammad Akbar and Nasreen A to Colonette Gilberto M, $250,000.

8100 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Chin Ken and Van to Brown Amber D, $260,000.

4708 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Johnson John Lewis Jr to Hosain Shahdat and Maksudun Nazat, $150,000.

10109 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Carey Stanley G and Nancy R to Todras Francine W, $387,500.

1701 Locust Hill Rd, Henrico; Richardson James W and Lisa to Vannoy-Dally Laura A and Jonathan M Dally, $450,000.

4301 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Birdsell Kevin R and Christine A to Guza Michael S Jr and Michael S Sr, $235,000.

3064 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Gray Rodney Wayne to Smith Roney C and Angela T, $290,000.

10518 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Ford Megan M to Eberhard Amy, $281,500.

1112 Maryland Ave, Glen Allen; Wright Timothy W and Paula A to Herndon William Franklin IV and Alexandria, $206,000.

2110 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Hancock Calvin J to Whitehead Larry C and Sandra W, $213,000.

6918 Miami Ave, Henrico; Harris Harvey L and Sarah Louise to Flipping Pages Inc, $165,000.

5100 Monument Ave, U1211, Henrico; Rudlin Stephen D to Roberts Sonja K Trustee, $187,750.

12438 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Jordan Ernest B and Tessie to Bishop Edward E Jr, $342,950.

10537 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Fletcher Brittani V to Perez Dionisio and Florentina, $195,000.

7515 Natalie Ct, Henrico; Irish Cheryl Denise to Leake G Scott and Heather S, $271,500.

2342 New Market Rd, Henrico; Stilwell Sean and Mindie Ballard to Mays Helen Virginia and Ashlee N Sawyer, $189,000.

3403 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Brown Melissa G, $221,440.

2816 Northlake Dr, Henrico; Rex Diana R and Richard J to Pinkham Jamie P and Julia R, $452,500.

12421 Oakhampton Ter, Henrico; Ahonen Samuel J and Andrea C Shaver to Johnson Mary L, $275,000.

3118 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Gibson Jonathan S and Michele M to Brodhead Edith C, $215,000.

1913 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen; Savino William A and Monique A Trustees to Sarfo-Kantanka Felix Jr, $370,000.

11519 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Syamala Lenin and Vinushita Ponaka to Ravinutala Satya S B and Lakshmi Vnps, $444,000.

2314 Pathfinder Cir, Henrico; Hickl Jeanette W to Kohn Robert U and Taylor D, $280,000.

12228 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patel Mittal Manojkumar and Dhairyakant M, $595,987.

1403 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Schaal Brittany T to Swartzbaugh Zachary S and Justine M, $405,000.

907 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Bramble Stephanie F to Bond Richard and Susan, $250,000.

2262 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Mundra Kartheek and Lakshmi P Yerramneni, $341,075.

9533 Pine Shadow Dr, Henrico; Krystal Geoffrey W and Ellen Pines-Krystal to Welch Brian J and Stacie A Racki, $365,000.

12313 Pleasant Lake Ter, Henrico; Ward Roy J Jr and Vivian G to Jones Samuel W and Lauren S, $516,111.

10821 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Thandra Rachana and S Kasa Srinivasulu, $360,119.

12349 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Porcaro Anthony P and Christie L Whitt, $813,690.

2869 Queensland Dr, Henrico; McNice Catherine J to Mellacheruvu Satyanarayana, $236,500.

10932 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Knighton Kyle C and Whitney F to Spicer William Andrew and Kathryn Wood, $359,950.

2212 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Blondino Frank and Annu Motwani to Knudson Christopher M and Elizabeth F, $420,000.

251 Rocketts Way, U104, Henrico; Outerbridge Korey to Johnson Paula Ann, $205,000.

2302 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Johnson Mary L to Fitzgerald Keith, $205,000.

10652 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Gough Bryce and Danielle Byard to Merine Girum M, $320,000.

4351 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Kanduri Venugopal and Madhuri, $299,125.

2608 Seymour Ter, Henrico; Sadighian Joseph A and Robin K to Ley Trisha A, $275,000.

5005 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Dedic Sanel and Almira, $491,750.

100 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Eley Anthony Lamar, $183,900.

5503 Springer Dr, Sandston; Kirkland Victor M and Robin to Mattox Charlotte Shanks, $177,000.

2021 Stoneheather Rd, Henrico; Meredith David B and Charlene Vinson to Evans Bradley and Carrie, $348,000.

5425 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; WV McClure Inc to Terry Danny L, $408,911.

204 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Veterans Affairs to Hill Rodney Jr, $214,000.

1305 Townley Rd, Henrico; Craft Russell L and Carla C to Rhudy Jonathan and Michele, $227,500.

1570 United Ct, Henrico; Shearin Andrew to Nichols Christopher Ryan, $174,950.

7115 Walford Ave, Henrico; Hedlund Karl L to White Gregory William, $175,000.

2403 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Stanley Michael F and Kimberly W to Craig Lonnie E, $289,950.

1651 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Lu Wenhui to Hanks Joseph, $165,000.

10108 Windsong Ter, Henrico; Harrell Linda G to Boschen Amy P, $316,000.

4519 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hutchings Scott and Lauren Thomas, $323,970.

210 Wood Rd, Henrico; Jordan Edgar W to Buxton Anne C and Garrett E, $725,000.

Chesterfield

1119 Alcorn Tr; Lantagne Donald G and Helen I to Malarkey Edward F and Fredia L, $315,000.

16207 Alsdell Rd; Shigley Rebecca K to Prisco Scott and Dana, $589,000.

6228 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Anderson Judith J, $285,990.

11025 Arbor Croft Wy; Rakes Eric James to Chisholm Katie Lorraine, $255,000.

2306 Arrowood Rd; McCabe Ethel N to Williams Mina Et Als, $225,000.

2506 Auger Pl; Lee Jeff U and Heera to Sanborn Mark A and Love Joanna K, $515,000.

2711 Aylesford Dr; Mandulak Marlene to McDonald Eugene J and Diana D, $786,000.

9318 Banff Ct; Laporte Richard N and Suzanne M to Caban Angel and Cigdem, $600,000.

14930 Bayfront Pl; Henry-Kindle Dinisha to Wells Fargo Bank N A, $413,100.

5603 Beacon Hill Dr; Brown Peggy J to Miranda Annemarie, $189,900.

7305 Belmont Stakes Dr; Speight Mark and Summer to Salhi Ayoub and Gunnels E A, $230,000.

9536 Bent Wood Ln; Hughes Zachary E and Green L M to Ayala Juana F and Sindy M, $175,000.

5037 Blackbird Dr; Lacheney Kyle D and MacKenzie R to Aguilar Jose G and Hernandez K M, $235,000.

16013 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Barbour Leslie Jean, $458,690.

1400 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Sulc Andrew and Jessica, $370,900.

7801 Breaker Point Ct; Rodgers Douglas J to Schanz Tessa, $179,500.

14012 Bridgetown Cr; Fryar Charles E and Evelma A to Recupero Richard R and Karina D, $269,000.

12031 Bromwich Dr; Elliott John Brendan and Katie B to Keegan Christopher M and Casey M, $442,000.

7212 Buggy Pl; Lee Rochelle to Lopez Deshire, $165,000.

2226 Burroughs St; Caudle Robert K Jr to Ovaska Steven, $495,000.

4148 Cambrian Cr; NVR Inc to Johnson Stephanie, $401,500.

13601 Cannonade Ln; Fisher Geoffrey D and M Claire to Etienne Garry and Peoples Amy C, $265,000.

1973 Castle Glen Dr; Thompson Beth Frances to Swank Zulma Garcia and Thomas R, $262,000.

2237 Cedar Crest Rd; Tuck Lenard W Jr Trustee to Connell Jordan F and Elizabeth K, $315,000.

10840 Chalkley Rd; Kersch Sean M to Borden Steven J, $259,950.

2000 Chepstow Ct; Gorsuch Paul E and Carrie C to Delaporte Bruce K and Grace E, $388,500.

11107 Churchill Ct; Welch Faith A to Oliver Winston Sylvester, $207,000.

822 Club Ridge Tr; Ahsan Saira Z to Woodburn Zachare O and Filomena, $379,000.

10812 Corryville Rd; Whitmore Joseph A and Whitney C to Carrerra Randy, $277,500.

11501 Creek Bottom Ct; Kodvawala Shakil to Andrzejewski Joshua T and J W, $259,000.

309 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Cordle Jeffrey Ashton, $309,355.

6820 Dales Pony Dr; Walton David Paul Estate to Walton Daniel E and Elliott L, $290,000.

12607 Dawnridge Ct; Foody Matthew J and Katherine A to Barnum Jared H, $299,000.

14307 Derby Ridge Ct; Fitzpatrick Brian Thomas and B B to Costello R K and Costello L Trs, $545,000.

15918 Drumone Rd; Labott Chad M and Candice O to Townsend Vince and Becky, $628,000.

1518 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Ericastilla J D and Calderon S, $245,000.

1736 Early Settlers Rd; Pellick Kimberly L to Ta Lynn P, $165,000.

7015 Egan Pl; Ellis Anissa M to Atherley Raymond R and Shanny S, $185,000.

8813 Emerald Dunes Cr; Dobrowolski Evan J and Caitlin A to Smith Charlie M Jr and Lisa R, $275,000.

7816 Etching St; Eldridge Linda Denise to Hudson Marcia M, $184,000.

3736 Farmhill Ln; Bennett Roger S and San Mesa to Kelcy-Terrell Pamela, $230,000.

14943 Featherchase Dr; Lin Christopher L to Gjc Llc, $220,000.

2907 Fox Chase Dr; Lyles Cynthia McAbee to Harris Johanna Kline, $283,000.

15512 Fox Haven Ln; Leonard Marlene to Stone Tony Russell and April W, $464,950.

4606 Foxwood Rd; Pohlig Barbara S to Delacruz Moises and Xiomara P, $285,000.

4406 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Bryant Blaine K Sr, $360,300.

7525 Genuine Risk Ln; Deangelo Robert J and S A to Stone John C Sr, $248,995.

11413 Glenmont Rd; Williams R E and Everton S C to Meszaros Jeffrey J and Kara Todd, $344,500.

16504 Gossamer Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Joh In Ho and Park Ji Young, $342,940.

5244 Gravelbrook Dr; Cordle Frederick Leon and M L to Vasquez Angel M and Figueroa Y O, $172,000.

12806 Grendon Dr; Mayes Douglas M and Kimberly K to Pringle Scott J and Buehler K A, $645,000.

5728 Grove Forest Rd; Sims Andrew and Miriam to Milligan William R Jr and K C, $320,000.

10730 Hamlin Wy; Sowers Timothy D to Huff Wade S and Kathryn F, $227,500.

8218 Hampton Glen Dr; Carson William C and Colette T to Winton Dustin Lee and Heather C, $392,000.

7813 Hampton Meadows Ln; Creger Derek Michael and Sara M to Antiporda Jeffrey I and Lamer, $327,000.

13923 Happy Hill Rd; Baird John C and Cathy M to Baird Andrew C and Wong Cinyin S, $220,000.

15018 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Turtureanu Nicolae and Elena, $329,900.

106 Hempstead Wy; McAdam Ryan James to Fetherolf Joshua S and Sarah H, $390,000.

4707 Hidden Falls Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Gibbs Darren and Shannon, $611,849.

5101 Hopkins Rd; Schrader Ethel M to Mathis Nicole, $227,000.

8630 Hunton Cr; Ramsey Clark R and Whitney L to Moore G C Sr and B A and Moore J W, $240,900.

12201 Ivey Mill Rd; Traylor Walter K and Janet V to Valentine Robert W, $575,000.

317 Janlar Dr; Cureton Patrick C and Abigail M to Legates Fred Clayton, $335,500.

5906 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Padilla Berrios E and Saez G M, $240,060.

1200 Johanna Bay Dr; Swann Benjamin W Jr and K C to Hosko Matthew and Kathryn, $393,000.

9724 Kendrick Rd; Gilliss Donna J to Jimenez Yoselyn, $205,000.

11213 Kingfisher Tr; Correa Oscar E to Martinez Garcia A and Martinez C, $240,000.

3815 Kingstream Ln; Wade Terry D and Meredith R to Holland Adam, $230,000.

1413 Knollwood Dr; Mitchell Jeanna D Et Als to Huang Zhong and Ng Siew, $199,900.

9201 Lady Anne Ln; Edwards Brandon and Wilkins A to Logan Terrance and Crystal, $375,000.

5701 Lakemere Dr; Gray Suzan P to Harris Phyllis, $235,000.

1406 Laurel Top Dr; Bruno Dorothy S to Robinson Michael D, $315,000.

14100 Liberty Oaks Cr; Sharobim M W and Gabriel J M to Madueno Eddie Matthew, $205,000.

12401 Little Pond Ln; Barnum Jared H and Hunt Laura A to Bolen Charlie R and Lauren, $254,500.

9579 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Sykes Bessie M to Shelton Joanna and Seymour D, $235,000.

4814 Long Shadow Dr; Reedy Gary B and Gwendolyn to Krp Properties Llc, $150,000.

9366 Lost Forest Dr; Harrison Lyle C and Frankie J to Cruz Luis F, $170,000.

7319 Mangrum Dr; Flater Christopher N and Shannon to Hewko Gregory J, $345,000.

2925 Mariners Pl; Healy Timothy J and Amanda to Petrizzi Sean Michael and Casey, $297,000.

13318 Master Stag Dr; Ramsey Cory A to Taylor Jerry W Jr, $235,000.

17463 Memorial Tournament Dr; Workman Lauren N to Floyd Zachary, $275,000.

10742 Michmar Dr; Main Street Homes to Williams Thomas N and Patricia W, $474,878.

721 Milbrae Rd; Cypher Aaron and Cypher Michelle to Deworken Matthew, $279,500.

14409 Mission Hills Cr; Mugford Donald R and Julie M to Lyle James Brandon and Tia M, $356,000.

1413 Montcroft Wy; Williams James N and Stephanie H to Captain Keith A and Kelyn B, $630,000.

800 Nailor Wy; Anderson Judith J to Mudd Jennifer A, $385,000.

16002 Newham Xg; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Smith Ronald F and Cristina T, $395,000.

10011 Old Bon Air Pl; Davis Steven C and Susan M to Paulus Rodney C and Britt Mary H, $285,000.

4120 Old Gun Rd East; Premier Development Inc to Koebel Theodore E and Christina, $800,000.

5321 Otterdale Rd; Mirabella Investments Inc to Ub Properties Inc, $670,000.

9900 Paddock Wood Ct; Main Street Homes to Delisle Christopher M and S, $341,950.

5038 Parrish Branch Rd; Krupp Craig W and Amanda G to Coe Gregory and Jessica, $309,950.

10436 Pembrooke Dock Ct; George Andrew and Linzy to Lenhart Justin C and Margaret M, $383,000.

2830 Pine Meadows Cr; 440 Properties Llc to Plaster Jesse C and Stephanie L, $176,000.

14401 Pleasant Grove Ct; Simons Amanda to Carter Mallory A and Snegon C R, $285,000.

12118 Point Trace Ct; Lenart Justin C and Margaret M to Leone Samuel and Martin Caroline, $307,000.

9901 Post Horn Dr; Ferguson Jessica and Clanton C to Bower Trevor W, $164,000.

2203 W Providence Ct; Filicko A D and Ricketts L A to Cardwell Justin, $235,000.

523 Pullbrooke Dr; Marcheco Iris B to Cxm Properties Llc, $150,000.

2100 Ramsgate Sq; Simon David S to Golden Sean and Amy, $333,000.

4339 Reservoir Ln; Maass Robert T and Maass James E to Weaver Scott A, $285,000.

11903 Rimswell Tr; Russ Jonathan D and Brenda J to Rogers Derek J and Katie L, $319,950.

10901 River Rd; Wells Aaron to Seid Franklin Paul, $201,000.

17212 Rock Cress Ct; Jones Homes Inc to Dean Amy Elizabeth and Gregory A, $639,900.

1765 Rose Mill Cr; Gordon Kenneth B to Giustino Patrick M and Shirley A, $237,000.

11930 Rothbury Dr; Cooper Ruben V III and Jamie S to Dorman Katherine Keeling, $454,500.

11743 Sanbury Ln; Sams Elizabeth W to Apostolakis Theodore C and R A, $303,000.

13902 Sandy Oak Ct; Jones Francis X and Schneider J to Genova Patricia A, $235,000.

629 Scotter Hills Ct; Lee June S and Armstrong Myung L to Harte Janice B and Bruce R, $259,900.

3413 Seven Oaks Rd; Jaeger Michael John Et Als to 7 Oaks Rd Llc, $191,000.

11413 Shorecrest Ct; Witsil Amanda J to Rios John Vincent and Diana F, $494,000.

12900 Silver Crest Rd; Taylor Henry M Jr and Patricia A to Moore-Wills Dana Marie, $290,000.

17307 Simmons Branch Ct; Simmons Randi K to Smith Joseph Robert and Brandi E, $302,900.

12806 Sloan Dr; Nester Terry Wayne Et Als to Zaharek J and Snellenberger C J, $225,000.

3006 Speeks Dr; Baber Barry K and Sharon K to Williams Diane M, $225,000.

9424 Springhouse Dr; Bradley Robert L Jr and Amanda W to Cakmak Engin and Alev, $290,000.

3006 Sterlings Bridge Pl; Blake Teresa S to Flick Teri Lee and McCormick W W, $270,500.

8304 Stone River Ct; Clouse Ashley L to Abdallah Abdel Jr, $250,000.

1724 Stonemill Lake Ct; Gonzalez T E and Dominguez R A to Dalton Natalie Turpin, $245,000.

6216 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Burton Deborah Michelle, $269,725.

6243 Strongbow Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Adedeji Noreen A and Edward B, $418,767.

9518 Summercreek Dr; Gordon James M and Janet N to Helton Jerry and Cheryl, $416,000.

8701 Sunview Ln; Gibbs Aaron S and Julia J to Leach Benjamin and Loyd Lauren, $309,500.

6924 Swanhaven Dr; Stewart Joseph Clark and Sarah to Kim S K and Kim M W and Kim D M, $387,000.

14330 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Miranda Annemarie to Edwards Michael and Perez C J S, $385,000.

10813 Tealby Ct; Williams James K and Phyllis D to Rader Joshua M and Marlise L, $355,000.

410 Thynne Rd; Henderson Randolph T Jr Estate to Collie Robert K and Helen M, $235,000.

14513 Tooley Pl; Falcon Trading and Inv Llc to Hayes Hazel N, $410,000.

10741 Trents Bridge Rd; Carmichael Larry R and Stacey G to Kniatt Richard J and Kathleen D, $325,000.

1919 Tulip Hill Dr; Homeplaces Ltd to Plamp Edward Pius and Patricia M, $783,650.

8712 Turquoise Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Somford Joost and Sandra P, $481,490.

7724 Twisted Cedar Pl; Violett John Michael to Cubbage Cara and Matherly Allen, $225,000.

7925 Valencia Rd; Dwelle A J and Conradie P G to Mejia Syndy Yamileth Santos, $167,500.

12612 Village School Ln; Nye Adam J and Kathleen A to MacMillan Andrew C and Alisha A, $260,000.

3503 Walkers Ferry Ct; Ogata Jason A and Webster A M to Bowman S L Jr and Dunkin C M, $365,000.

1305 Walton Creek Dr; Lynch Sandra W to Hackey Maria E and Craig, $390,000.

2640 Water Race Tr; Jarrell Sara M to Smith Oliver S and Wood Sarah E, $319,900.

12306 Waterfall Cove Ct; Barna Christopher Et Al to Serfozo Ryan M, $285,000.

2100 Waters Mill Pt; Lyne Elizabeth M to Rogers-Buchina Beth, $179,000.

4512 Welby Turn; Staab W C to Kirkland Jeremy B and Veronica E, $1,185,000.

11401 Westcreek Ct; Callear Stephen E and Amy A to Reid Sean C and Gina, $285,000.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Stowell Robert and Eileen, $250,000.

8637 Whirlaway Dr; Worley Steven L and Sheila A to Killingsworth Emily and Patrick, $273,000.

16867 White Daisy Lp; Taylor Chadham and Sarah to Claar Lori A, $439,900.

5818 Willowbranch Dr; Key Franklie L and Gail R to Tye Felisha, $170,000.

11406 Wilson Wood Ct; Sandlas Ryan C and Burkhardt S L to Speed Dean J and Katrina V, $290,000.

4305 Windy Oaks Ln; Nguyen Thien M to Reyes Reyes Elmer A, $239,000.

11500 Woodmill Pl; Keegan Christopher M and Casey to Jordan William D Jr and Kristen, $275,000.

2340 Wrens Nest Rd; Martin L Richard Jr and Beverly to Capozzoli P A Et Al Trustees, $227,950.

HANOVER

5089 Arrowhead Road, Hanover; Scott Allen Letteer to Cameron Scott Meads, $333,000.

9113 Ashlar Place, Mechanicsville; Ronald Reasoner to Christopher J. Hannon, $300,000.

9148 Avondale Drive, Mechanicsville; Bot B. Moss to Margaret Collier Gregory, $289,800.

8102 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Roger Brooks IV to Stacy A. Wells, $210,000.

8428 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Timothy J. Williams, $466,720.

9420 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Louis Mark Masini, $445,385.

8120 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; James Curtis to Scotti Ilene Stiff, $315,000.

10444 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Susan Marlette, $470,738.

10448 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Joseph T. Fielden, $409,213.

10265 Cloverlea Court, Mechanicsville; David G. Simpson to Andrew Hall, $325,000.

9043 Coolwater Lane, Mechanicsville; Briant T. Domroes to Brittany B. Schemetti, $309,500.

8111 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Tyler Polizzi to Charlene M. Tyler, $229,000.

1490 Dressage Way, Mechanicsville; Javier Mejia to Richard Waverly Williams, $375,000.

7379 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; John P. Crowder III to Nicholas S. Mechling, $285,000.

9110 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Bruce A. Mason, trustee to Scott E. Smith, $385,000.

14201 Green Cove Court, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Katherine Arlene Cooper, $461,761.

7310 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Rey to Hai Thanh Le, $239,950.

10290 Henderson Hall Road, Mechanicsville; Benjamin H. Harden to Michael Morales, $357,600.

10288 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Jacqueline Olcott to George S. Noblin, $232,500.

10311 Jamestown Road, Ashland; Old Church Homes Inc. to Christopher S. Shaheen, $235,000.

10261 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Edward McDearmon to Gene A. Claud, $216,000.

10362 Leadbetter Road, Ashland; Hard Rock Inc. to DKD Development LLC, $925,000.

16365 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Christopher Z. Andrews to Joshua Michael Hess, $384,900.

9210 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Debra Kay Vachet to Charles D. Vachet, $207,000.

8206 Mt. Storm Court, Mechanicsville; Laurie Sue Kirby to Nikolas B. Kubli, trustee, $225,000.

10505 Oak Cottage Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel Bret Schardein to Matthew John Seo, $297,000.

9294 Reunion Drive, Mechanicsville; Ernest J. Wilson to Bryon J. Cahalan, $236,000.

7375 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Tammy Carlton to Maria Piccolomini, $229,000.

7361 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; Mary B. Rowe to Andrew David Hurst, $245,000.

8262 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Oyinamola Datcher to Austin Lee Smith, $244,000.

102 Steyland St., Ashland; Arthur D. Bedard to Marie Christine Boccagna Elder, $246,000.

9514 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven Todd Bradberry to Langdon D. Lynch, $435,000.

109 Swannay Drive, Ashland; Omero Villanueva to Brandon Simons, $230,000.

6905 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Giles M. Smith to Isaiah E. Rosier, $300,000.

9085 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Malcolm Page to Brian S. West, $295,000.

5512 Woolshire Place, Glen Allen; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to GAP Investments LLC, $240,000.

8027 York St., Mechanicsville; Moses W. Rivers to Erin Elizabeth Antill, $160,000.

POWHATAN

1,585.7 acres; Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for Indians and Colored People to AJ Holding Inc., $6,000,000.

1.1 acres; Casec to Fox Cleaning Service Inc., $395,000.

1.11 acres; David M. Patrick to VMB LLC, $150,068.

10.75 acres, Block E, Hide Away Lakes Estates; Warinner Investments LLC to Eric Scott Warinner, $213,000.

14.349 acres; Susan H. Yeamans to Elizabeth D. Yeamans, $180,000.

181.563 acres and four lots; Stinson South LLC to Robert D. Curtis, $1,150,000.

308.432 acres; Beechwood Inc. to Westrock CP LLC, $350,000.

5.75 acres; CRK Investment Co. LLC to 1331 Page Road LLC, $418,625.

6.5 acres; Debra L. Winall to Joseph P. Grieco Jr., $395,000.

Lot 5, Pleasant Oaks; Harold K. Boyer, trustee to InRVA LLC, $155,000.

Lot 9, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Thomas Fitzin, $170,000.

Lot, Section 2, Block C, Tilmans Farm; Milhaus Corp. to W.V. McClure Inc., $285,000.

Parcel, Tilmans Farms; Milhaus Corp. to W.V. McClure Inc., $260,000.

GOOCHLAND

3603 Brandons Bluff Court, Sandy Hook; Ljubisa Cadjo to Steven K. Swinson, $360,000.

3195 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; NCGBC LLC to Madison L. Carpenter, $172,000.

104 Fox Gate Lane, Richmond; Wallace Brady Jones to David J. McKittrick, $1,200,000.

1638 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Diane Walters Halley to David W. Weaver, $292,475.

2325 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert J. Hicks, $560,591.

2726 Parkhouse Court, Sandy Hook; Charles J. Deluca Jr. to Derek Louis Harris, $389,900.

2362 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Douglas Gilbert, $459,950.

2938 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; Andrew R. Kowalski to Randall L. O'Connor, $440,000.

2450 Two Turtles Road, Maidens; James E. Lyne to David L. McDonald, $353,000.

12162 Wilde Lake Drive, Richmond; Forbes Custom Builders Inc. to Thomas D. Smith Jr., $615,000.

Petersburg

2851 Frontage Road; Virginia Abrasives Corp. to VAC Purchaser Corp., $1,000,000.

1225 Spruce St. and 1225 High Pearl St.; Harrup Real Estate Petersburg LLC to Virginia Common Rentals LLC, $833,333.

DINWIDDIE

10095 Baltimore Road, Ford; Joseph M. Brooks Jr. to Brian J. Williams, $339,000.

24806 Cox Road, Petersburg; C & L Construction LLC to Ruth E. Marzigliano, $190,254.

18819 Depot Road, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Bryan A. Daniel, $163,000.

25011 James Ave., North Dinwiddie; Richard Wayne Richmond to Barbara A. Taylor, $186,000.

22140 Lake Jordan Landing, North Dinwiddie; Paul E. Meloy to George E. Smith, $330,000.

5728 Sutherland Drive, Sutherland; Maggie W. Ford to Derrick L. Talley, $210,000.

21209 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Joseph W. Nesbitt, $187,000.

5104 Yellowstone Drive, Petersburg; Dream Chaser Homes LLC to Jose A. Ponce Carbajal, $170,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

618 Colonial Ave.; Freddy Rolando Esteban to Kimberly A. Mruk, $150,000.

1031 Conjurers Drive; Kelly E. Pendell to Timothy J. Perry Jr., $250,000.

1312 Hermitage Road; Melody Fowler Bage to Brock Edward Ashton McAllister, $169,000.

3218 Jersey Court; Loretta B. McSwain to Nathan W. Bittenbender, $260,000.

131 Sherwood Drive; Christopher Montroy to Frederick Omolo, $206,000.

104 Woodbridge Road; Luis A. Beltran to David Slaybaugh Jr., $345,000.

HOPEWELL

3 parcels; Mark S. Zappulla to William C.T. Bogese, $319,000.

Lot 1, Block A, Section A, Prince George Court; William M. Joyner to Floyd O. Powers, $160,000.

Lot 44, Section 2, Cameron's Landing; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $159,695.

Lots 55-58 and Part of Lots 59-63 and 25-28, Appomattox Heights; Roberts C. Pietri to Sherida-Jayne E. Glover, $158,000.

Miscellaneous acreage; TCS Materials LLC to AA Properties-Hopewell LLC, $260,000.

NEW KENT

9330 Bailey Lane, Providence Forge; Richard B. Rogers to Kenneth W. Pugh, $271,000.

11554 Cherokee Pines Trail, New Kent; Paul Roswell Cossaboon to Stewart M. Meredith III, $247,000.

7920 Georgia Ave., West Point; Benjamin P. Mowry to James A. Leech, $300,000.

6120 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Gregory Eoff to Michael Baum, $235,000.

5757 Longbow Lane, New Kent; Brian K. Chandler to Kathryn Knight, $282,000.

9311 Minnietree Hill Road, Providence Forge; David Richter, trustee to Joseph Hutchinson, $270,000.

7338 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; Becky H. Armstrong to Marshall Young, $250,000.

8491 Red Juniper Lane, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Zachary Shane Kirby, $261,000.

4753 Royal Burgess Court, Providence Forge; Leo P. Wells to David J. Sellers, $350,000.

5480 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Alison L. Bigley, $348,000.

5790 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Quinton; Katherine Bussey, trustee to Robert Alan Harness, $259,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

107.23 acres; Obed Paul Higgins III to Randy F. Pinkleton, $659,727.

129.5 acres; Wilrose Estate LLC to John Howard Hines Jr., $400,000.

Lot 1, Block M, Section 5A, Stratford Woods; Marcia Hudson to SSB 2019 LLC, $151,000.

Lot 12, Section 5, Tinsley Charter; Nathan W. Bittenbender to Joan Fallon, $245,000.

Lot 20, Section 1, Meadows; Equity Trustees LLC to SunTrust Bank, $163,400.

Lot 34, Cedar Creek West; Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $294,175.

Lot 4, Section 4, Meadows; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Charlene Jones, $233,000.

Parcel; Born Free Broad Creek LLC to Robert E. Forehand Jr., $411,000.

Parcel; Martin Enterprises LP to Virginia Electric and Power Co., 10,000,000.

Charles city

Parcel; Daniel L. Focht Jr. to Thomas F. Gregory, $230,000.

Parcel; Peter G. Zemanian to RR Holdco LLC, $1,263,000.

AMELIA

16981 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Clinton Mann to Joshua J. Lutcher, $225,000.

9080 Deep Creek Court, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Ross M. Bergstrom, $319,900.

11404 Eggleston Lane, Amelia Court House; Donald S. Jarrell to Darwin Lee Eby, $285,000.

19851 Mount Zion Drive, Jetersvill; Robert E. Webb to Eugene B. Vuncannon, $284,000.

CAROLINE

21457 Carters Gate Road, Ruther Glen; Stephen T. Melson to Troy Michael Doggett, $285,000.

18347 Democracy Avenue, Ruther Glen; Nicholas C. Capehart to Chris Edward Viar, $198,000.

105 Independence Drive, Ruther Glen; Roger D. Wombold to Thomas Beck, $189,900.

13365 Julien St., Woodford; Jose Javier Ponce to Carlos A. Montes Melendez, $175,000.

239 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Lindsay S. Herndon to Jarren Arees Fields, $239,000.

117 Martin St., Bowling Green; Ironwood Investments LLC to Michael Ertle, $239,900.

2502 Quail Oak Drive, Ruther Glen; Kemp E. Weller to Amber Marie Williams, $152,000.

6169 Saddlehorn St., Ruther Glen; Wilheminia Michelle Brown to Clayton Henry, $220,000.

23168 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael W. Blow to Alexander N. Kazakeas, $310,000.

232 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Robert Williams to James W. Fizer, $198,400.

KING AND QUEEN

57.93 acres; Danny C. Waltman Sr. to James R. Fender, $165,000.

Various parcels; The Nature Conservancy to Jean B. Ball Forest LLC, $660,000.

KING WILLIAM

307 1st St., West Point; Robert Harness to Lauren Nola Fudela, $345,500.

440 17th St., West Point; James R. Fender to Vidal Garcia, $180,000.

2105 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Virginia Craft Homes Inc. to Christinna M. Jones, $155,000.

141 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Robert S. Powers to Shanna M. Ricchezza, $248,000.

2209 Forest Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Kelley Walton, $187,000.

129 Hill Drive, Manquin; Tonya D. Witherow to John M. Foster, $169,950.

196 Martins Branch, Aylett; Doris H. Jones to Tony R. Collier, $255,000.

670 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; Charles M. Chassereau Sr. to Joseph F. Schumacher, $385,000.

340 Shelton Place, Aylett; Kristoffer A. Peterson to Justin A. Horning, $232,000.

4737 Smokey Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Kevin K. Williams, $225,000.

217 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Allison Taylor to Jesse M. Burgess, $198,500.

101 Wysor Drive, Aylett; Matthew H. Mann to Kendall Pace, $192,950.

Sussex

12261 Main St., Stony Creek; Joseph L. Sheffield to Daniel Franke, $170,000.

218 Wilson Ave., Wakefield; Jason E. McCann to Lana Marie Anderson, $162,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 4, Crispus Attucks Place; Beatrice Wright to Joel R. Fortune, $221,000.

Lot 47B, The Oaks; Kevin Lienard to Robert J. Leahy, $198,000.

Lot 8A-A, Bozarth Court; Mark E. A. Campbell to 509 Randolph St. LLC, $410,000.

Lots 28 and 29, Fair Oaks; Michael C. Springman to Dean Dale Sartain, $389,000.

Lots 42-46, Village Green North Townhomes; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $299,000.

JAMES CITY

123 Arena St., Williamsburg; Gary G. Aufforth to Kenneth A. Kaup, $340,500.

5318 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Matthew S. Guggenheimer, $309,000.

3919 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Arnold Jason Chappell to Christopher Harris, $425,000.

4905 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; Brenda R. Robbins Sauer to Casey Ficklin, $445,000.

3420 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Troy Mackaman to George S. Lambert, $262,500.

4001 Coronation, Williamsburg; James W. Thomas, trustee to Helen Lee McNeill Bertelkamp, $439,000.

126 Discovery Lane, Williamsburg; Sherry T. Phillips to 126 Discovery Lane Trust, $352,133.

8805 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; Mark P. Stephens to Ikenna S. Okafor, $325,000.

3501 Francis Berkeley, Williamsburg; Brian D. Akins to Jeffrey W. Martin, $480,000.

6928 Glory Lane, Williamsburg; Franklin J. Patterson to Donald J. Anzinger, $360,000.

209 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; James R. Wood to Harry T. Butler, $535,000.

2015 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Ronald J. Boyd, trustee to William MacLean, trustee, $780,000.

2902 John Proctor East, Williamsburg; Marcus R. Merriman to Karen Dailey, $265,000.

109 Lauren Court, Williamsburg; Aaron J. Marceron to David Hall, $265,000.

3501 Leighton Court, Toano; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Jessica A. Appolloni, $289,310.

3624 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Henry G. Bean to Edward Vazquez, $263,000.

4027 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Andrew T. Patton to Jessica S. Wilson, $310,000.

5847 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; William Woll to Curtis M. Arthur II, $294,500.

3278 Newland Court, Toano; Frank H. Gern to David A. Brittain, $439,900.

126 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; Peter H. Panayotis Jr. to James K. Mortland, $575,000.

116 Pebble Beach, Williamsburg; Cory S. Anderson to Neska Rose Rivera Micheo, $189,000.

1602 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Cameron J. Singer, $321,013.

5168 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; David K. Ross, trustee to Frank A. Montoya, $292,000.

6632 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Robert E. Quinlan to Andrew J. Poole, $335,000.

2903 Robert Hunt South, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Hare to Gary W. Milliron, $285,000.

135 Ruth Lane, Williamsburg; Larry Dean Adams to Timothy Dempsey, $315,000.

177 School Lane, Toano; Nathan M. Deal to Emmalyn C. Carter, $235,000.

4919 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction Properties of Virginia LLC to Aaron M. Kia, $365,151.

4316 Sprucemont, Williamsburg; John K. Persak to Leo P. Wells, $267,995.

208 St. Cuthbert, Williamsburg; James M. Sheridan to Jennifer Lea Dorney, $545,000.

7515 Tealight, Williamsburg; Bryan Harrelson to Sheryl B. Sulouff, $278,000.

Unit 13-3, Governors Grove at Five Forks; Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $223,364.

6901 Valley Green, Williamsburg; Lynda Norris to Richard Erb, $320,000.

6272 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; John R. Bollinger to Matthew Eli Kitchen, $319,000.

2 Whitaker Court, Williamsburg; Charles W. McConnell, trustee to Dennis E. Trainor, co-trustee, $425,000.

3864 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ronald Lynn Marable, $516,000.

