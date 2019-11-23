The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
700 N 23rd St; Bayard Road Llc to Giunta Joseph J, $250,000.
616 N 27th St; Pate Robert J III to Atkinson Landis W IV, $417,500.
11 W 31st St; Noble Sarah and Lefmann Bryson to Earnest Elizabeth, $194,000.
1406 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Kasper George H, $209,900.
1814 W 45th St; Elms Amy E and Bautista Donald to Credicott Abby Marie, $312,000.
3829 Arklow Road; Miller Kenneth L to Fehl Kathleen, $260,000.
511 N Belmont Ave; Hyman Haywood B III to Carey Joshua, $421,000.
6236 Bliley Road; Frazee Molly Y to Belic Michael J and Dina M, $189,950.
2603 Brook Road; Johnston Kyle H to Nguyen Tram, $605,000.
5009 Caledonia Road; Goodman Aaron P and Brittany L to Valerian Daniel A and Laura J, $420,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U506; Kendall Frank and Patricia to Van Der Wolk Peter W, $475,000.
7931 Cherokee Road; Frazier James A to Firkin Eric C, $312,000.
922 W Clay St; Shabb William A and Wolfe Martha to Kim Haerin and Franklin Durward K, $290,000.
3104 Condie St; Richardson Benjamin and Bambi B to Cunningham Ian C, $445,000.
601 N Davis Ave, U5; St George Timothy J and Susan to Massie William P, $414,200.
907 Derrymore Road; Lee Rosemarie to Brooks Tiffany, $195,000.
3010 Douglasdale Road; Claiborne William C and Laura D to McClain William, $370,000.
306 Essex Pl; Dabney Homes Llc to Muyide Funmilayo, $329,950.
4307 Fitzhugh Ave; Raper Martha S to Bowden Jonathan Henry, $420,000.
4619 Fitzhugh Ave; Mauzy Katherine to Davis Conner W, $340,000.
4402 W Franklin St; Crabtree Grace W Real Estate to Powell E Wayne and Katherine, $450,000.
1716 Glencove Lane; Prescott Eric M to Hall Burnart Richerson III, $226,000.
614 W Graham Road; Short Zachary R and Jennifer L to Woltz Robert W Jr and Pamela P, $505,000.
1414 Greycourt Ave; Vanlear Elizabeth to Scagnelli Janet M, $330,000.
2817 Groveland Ave; Tjc Realty 2817 Groveland Llc to Larson Benjamin Thomas, $190,000.
3136 Hanover Ave; Fulton Marylouise L and Thomas J to Russell Ellen Caryl, $405,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U811; Kubiak Mark Stanley to Dabney Homes Llc, $204,179.
903 Henri Road; Roski Zachary N to Wall Sanford G and Brittany F, $440,000.
4341 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Samuels Ceonna Ja'nay Racquel, $242,260.
4712 King William Road; Maldonado Marc A Jr to Gibbs Michael G, $320,000.
111 W Lancaster Road; Tyler's Commercial Builders to Kiernan Zachary W and Boyd Sally, $313,000.
1009 Leicester Road; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Young Cynthia L, $240,000.
1200 Loch Lomond Ct; Partridge Ben W to Fisher John Mark, $1,000,000.
2128 Maplewood Ave; Spruill Andrew to Arkesteyn Caron Elizabeth, $320,000.
3421 Maryland Ave; Berv David and Stephanie to Dunn Ana Cristina Gonzalez, $210,000.
306 N Meadow St; Meadows Karen T to Brock David F, $545,000.
2510 Monument Ave, U201; Demagistris Stephen A Trs to Remppies Gustav G and Eileen C, $471,000.
5305 New Kent Road; Simos Gregory J and Elizabeth M to Laiche James D and Lawson S, $575,000.
724 Northside Ave; Butler Katrina R to Robison Kyle Joseph, $160,000.
1518 Nottoway Ave; Greenfield Jeremy O to Keller Stephanie Rae, $345,000.
4914 Park Ave; Capital City Homes Llc to Yates Susan Frances, $470,000.
4624 Patterson Ave; Cherry Emily K to Coleman David T and Myles K, $275,000.
321 Randolph St; Albiston George T and Debra C to Thompson John B, $300,000.
7610 Rockfalls Dr; Oristian Michael F to Papa Drew T, $272,000.
3201 Rosewood Ave; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Xiang Xi Michael, $253,000.
1811 Southcliff Road; Cunningham Susan Gills to Danus Colleen Maryellen, $286,000.
3012 Stuart Ave; Abruzzo Michele M to Hazelwood Charles W III, $321,000.
4407 Stuart Ave; Adamson David L and Lindsay B to Jeffries Gloria L, $575,500.
5307 Sylvan Road; Walker David B and Kimberly S to Chargois Brent Philip, $390,000.
507 Tuckahoe Blvd; Meli Robert Andrew II to Burkitt Anne C and Michael R, $630,000.
8829 Waxford Road; Markwith Nancy A Etals to Snead William I Jr, $302,000.
2961 Westchester Road; Wiggins Joe B to Scarlett Donna C, $210,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U702; Price Joseph Paul and Amber Trs to Crowe James T and Margaret M, $369,950.
3130 Yukon Road; Mejias Maria I to Winall Debra L, $250,000.
HENRICO
5004 Amberwood Cir, Glen Allen; Dalal Umesh V and Hina U to Smith Daniel R and Kaitlin M Ryan-Smith, $482,000.
3216 Arthurwood Pl, Henrico; Banks Martha R to Fludd Lauren A and James R D Harris, $293,000.
12700 Bacova Dr, Glen Allen; Taylor Annabelle Johnson to Me Taylor Llc, $4,500,000.
3814 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Lazarchic Raymond F and Ann B Kiernan to Bhogal Ranjit S and Manju, $500,000.
3515 Bartley Pond Ct, Henrico; Johnson Karen O to Goji Properties Inc, $290,000.
11413 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; Paladino Michael J to Ambur Vishnu and Amrita Lalvani, $747,500.
1204 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Foster Sallie W to Rodgers Joshua Matthew, $290,000.
1612 Birchview Ct, Henrico; Sutton Andrew and Annamay to Fox Maurice and Sherria, $289,900.
1301 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Hasic Bakir to Winbourne Loren, $249,900.
6118 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Taylor David Eugene and Arika R to Spruill Beverly, $288,000.
1513 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Herndon Horace L and Mary D to Vidal Campoverde Luis Agustin Et Al, $170,000.
8003 W Broad St, Henrico; Rdkmt Llc to Rva8003 Llc, $1,010,000.
1427 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Smith Joseph A to Davis Victoria P, $181,000.
2324 Carlisle Ct, Henrico; Clapp Michael Lee and Ashley Brooke to Hathaway Katherine A, $198,900.
14 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Lb Legacy 3 Llc to Cropper Justin and Virginia Sowers, $191,500.
4532 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Gurbuxani Nirmala V to Gorsi Group Inc, $287,500.
8344 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Lim Jong Kook and Yun-Young Kim to Visconti Joshua D, $685,000.
2127 Clarke St, Henrico; Hollins Alton R Sr and Jean to Lange Curtis T, $151,600.
5201 Cobblers Stone Ct, Glen Allen; Witmer Michael and Maureen to Sankhe Rohan V and Archana R, $477,500.
11620 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Lim Jin Sung and Kerry-Ann Lim to Debnath Babul C, $530,000.
11408 Colfax Rd, Glen Allen; Shinault Angus N Jr and Paulette K to Boggess Jared Scott and Danielle, $240,000.
6903 Cornelia Rd, Henrico; Baez Rafael A and Natalia A Vargas to Murthy Prashanth V and Bhargavi Nagaraj, $230,000.
5524 Cottage St, Henrico; Waller Abagail S and Jesse N to Best Amy C, $245,501.
5725 Creek Mill Way, Glen Allen; McWhorter Richard D Jr and Mary Ellen to Fleishman Brian and Janet B, $410,000.
301 Danray Dr, Henrico; Wilhelm Roy L and Mary A to Novicki Joshua Michael, $235,000.
4009 Darton Ct, Henrico; Boone Chirstopher J and Erica to Johnson Kemara Angelica, $212,000.
10111 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Bishop Ryan M and Jennifer L Verrillo to Young Gregory A and Anna M, $324,050.
12409 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Rao Vasudevan H and Lakshmi Vasudevan, $642,073.
1910 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Nix Regina O to Hurst Kelly and Thomas, $250,000.
5401 Elmwood Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Ramirez Erasmo Jr and Bernadette R to Mendapra Amish and Shalini R, $462,000.
2208 Essex Rd, Henrico; Barber Joshua R and Melissa S Trustees to Tingle Martha C, $290,000.
9304 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Charlton Aston to Sheppard Thomas Marshell III and Kathryn M, $241,000.
120 Finial Ave, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Peterson Christopher and Rebecca A, $682,506.
4 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Pace David Mark and Sarah Michelle Forman, $300,908.
17 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Geragi Jason Jonas, $417,789.
704 Forest Ave, Henrico; Davis Brian D to Jowaisas Brooke, $535,000.
1745 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Moore Caryn to Marcantel Jeremy William, $199,000.
12436 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Pinkham Jamie P and Julia R to Boyles Deborah H, $389,000.
2907 Glen Gary Dr, Henrico; Ward Thomas E and Sharyn D to Downey Ian F and Allison E, $462,000.
12192 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Silva Joseph A and Kara C, $1,137,078.
9107 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Ergenbright Joyce R Estate to Ragland Elizabeth M, $242,000.
11516 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Ferrell Jason E and Matthew S Fraker, $792,520.
11527 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Chambers Dale and Norma O, $791,281.
5621 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Cauley Betty K to Castro Juan A Hernandez, $225,000.
7408 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; McMinn Laurie A to Carpenter Sheila Jane and William McCarthy, $219,950.
12328 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
6117 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Hermitage Ventures Llc to Red Lion Llc, $180,000.
5213 Hickory Park Dr, Glen Allen; River City Yahoos Llc to Rjsofttech Llc, $440,000.
6216 Hines Rd, Henrico; Loving Michael B and Jessica Lynn Johnson to Piver Tamara M, $299,950.
1414 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Warren Jeffrey Bryant, $266,950.
3039 Hunting Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Nagy Michael J to Franklin Joshua David and Lydia Diane, $420,000.
4017 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Gelber Lawrence and Tamara to Mital Punit and Anshu Gupta, $840,000.
2500 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Motta Thiago to Shepherd Kelly, $225,000.
12109 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Visconti Joshua D and Katherine L Trustees to Massenburg Robert K and Kameryn I, $460,500.
1125 Jockey Ct, Henrico; Jones Larry W Sr and Arlene D to Davis Tyree P and Ashlee E, $255,000.
805 Keats Rd, Henrico; Curley Christopher D and Kristi Lynn to Katharos George D, $350,000.
8016 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Walden Mildred and Lawrence A to Funn Claude W and Leslie C, $240,000.
2633 Laclede Ave, Henrico; Bridges Brian M and Robyn Houser to McGuire Matthew and Leslie W, $470,000.
8600 Lambay Ct, Henrico; Ali Muhammad Akbar and Nasreen A to Colonette Gilberto M, $250,000.
8100 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Chin Ken and Van to Brown Amber D, $260,000.
4708 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Johnson John Lewis Jr to Hosain Shahdat and Maksudun Nazat, $150,000.
10109 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Carey Stanley G and Nancy R to Todras Francine W, $387,500.
1701 Locust Hill Rd, Henrico; Richardson James W and Lisa to Vannoy-Dally Laura A and Jonathan M Dally, $450,000.
4301 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Birdsell Kevin R and Christine A to Guza Michael S Jr and Michael S Sr, $235,000.
3064 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Gray Rodney Wayne to Smith Roney C and Angela T, $290,000.
10518 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Ford Megan M to Eberhard Amy, $281,500.
1112 Maryland Ave, Glen Allen; Wright Timothy W and Paula A to Herndon William Franklin IV and Alexandria, $206,000.
2110 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Hancock Calvin J to Whitehead Larry C and Sandra W, $213,000.
6918 Miami Ave, Henrico; Harris Harvey L and Sarah Louise to Flipping Pages Inc, $165,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U1211, Henrico; Rudlin Stephen D to Roberts Sonja K Trustee, $187,750.
12438 Morgan's Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Jordan Ernest B and Tessie to Bishop Edward E Jr, $342,950.
10537 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Fletcher Brittani V to Perez Dionisio and Florentina, $195,000.
7515 Natalie Ct, Henrico; Irish Cheryl Denise to Leake G Scott and Heather S, $271,500.
2342 New Market Rd, Henrico; Stilwell Sean and Mindie Ballard to Mays Helen Virginia and Ashlee N Sawyer, $189,000.
3403 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Brown Melissa G, $221,440.
2816 Northlake Dr, Henrico; Rex Diana R and Richard J to Pinkham Jamie P and Julia R, $452,500.
12421 Oakhampton Ter, Henrico; Ahonen Samuel J and Andrea C Shaver to Johnson Mary L, $275,000.
3118 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Gibson Jonathan S and Michele M to Brodhead Edith C, $215,000.
1913 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen; Savino William A and Monique A Trustees to Sarfo-Kantanka Felix Jr, $370,000.
11519 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Syamala Lenin and Vinushita Ponaka to Ravinutala Satya S B and Lakshmi Vnps, $444,000.
2314 Pathfinder Cir, Henrico; Hickl Jeanette W to Kohn Robert U and Taylor D, $280,000.
12228 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patel Mittal Manojkumar and Dhairyakant M, $595,987.
1403 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Schaal Brittany T to Swartzbaugh Zachary S and Justine M, $405,000.
907 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Bramble Stephanie F to Bond Richard and Susan, $250,000.
2262 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Mundra Kartheek and Lakshmi P Yerramneni, $341,075.
9533 Pine Shadow Dr, Henrico; Krystal Geoffrey W and Ellen Pines-Krystal to Welch Brian J and Stacie A Racki, $365,000.
12313 Pleasant Lake Ter, Henrico; Ward Roy J Jr and Vivian G to Jones Samuel W and Lauren S, $516,111.
10821 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Thandra Rachana and S Kasa Srinivasulu, $360,119.
12349 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Porcaro Anthony P and Christie L Whitt, $813,690.
2869 Queensland Dr, Henrico; McNice Catherine J to Mellacheruvu Satyanarayana, $236,500.
10932 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Knighton Kyle C and Whitney F to Spicer William Andrew and Kathryn Wood, $359,950.
2212 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Blondino Frank and Annu Motwani to Knudson Christopher M and Elizabeth F, $420,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U104, Henrico; Outerbridge Korey to Johnson Paula Ann, $205,000.
2302 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Johnson Mary L to Fitzgerald Keith, $205,000.
10652 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Gough Bryce and Danielle Byard to Merine Girum M, $320,000.
4351 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Kanduri Venugopal and Madhuri, $299,125.
2608 Seymour Ter, Henrico; Sadighian Joseph A and Robin K to Ley Trisha A, $275,000.
5005 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Dedic Sanel and Almira, $491,750.
100 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Eley Anthony Lamar, $183,900.
5503 Springer Dr, Sandston; Kirkland Victor M and Robin to Mattox Charlotte Shanks, $177,000.
2021 Stoneheather Rd, Henrico; Meredith David B and Charlene Vinson to Evans Bradley and Carrie, $348,000.
5425 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; WV McClure Inc to Terry Danny L, $408,911.
204 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Veterans Affairs to Hill Rodney Jr, $214,000.
1305 Townley Rd, Henrico; Craft Russell L and Carla C to Rhudy Jonathan and Michele, $227,500.
1570 United Ct, Henrico; Shearin Andrew to Nichols Christopher Ryan, $174,950.
7115 Walford Ave, Henrico; Hedlund Karl L to White Gregory William, $175,000.
2403 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Stanley Michael F and Kimberly W to Craig Lonnie E, $289,950.
1651 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Lu Wenhui to Hanks Joseph, $165,000.
10108 Windsong Ter, Henrico; Harrell Linda G to Boschen Amy P, $316,000.
4519 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hutchings Scott and Lauren Thomas, $323,970.
210 Wood Rd, Henrico; Jordan Edgar W to Buxton Anne C and Garrett E, $725,000.
Chesterfield
1119 Alcorn Tr; Lantagne Donald G and Helen I to Malarkey Edward F and Fredia L, $315,000.
16207 Alsdell Rd; Shigley Rebecca K to Prisco Scott and Dana, $589,000.
6228 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Anderson Judith J, $285,990.
11025 Arbor Croft Wy; Rakes Eric James to Chisholm Katie Lorraine, $255,000.
2306 Arrowood Rd; McCabe Ethel N to Williams Mina Et Als, $225,000.
2506 Auger Pl; Lee Jeff U and Heera to Sanborn Mark A and Love Joanna K, $515,000.
2711 Aylesford Dr; Mandulak Marlene to McDonald Eugene J and Diana D, $786,000.
9318 Banff Ct; Laporte Richard N and Suzanne M to Caban Angel and Cigdem, $600,000.
14930 Bayfront Pl; Henry-Kindle Dinisha to Wells Fargo Bank N A, $413,100.
5603 Beacon Hill Dr; Brown Peggy J to Miranda Annemarie, $189,900.
7305 Belmont Stakes Dr; Speight Mark and Summer to Salhi Ayoub and Gunnels E A, $230,000.
9536 Bent Wood Ln; Hughes Zachary E and Green L M to Ayala Juana F and Sindy M, $175,000.
5037 Blackbird Dr; Lacheney Kyle D and MacKenzie R to Aguilar Jose G and Hernandez K M, $235,000.
16013 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Barbour Leslie Jean, $458,690.
1400 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Sulc Andrew and Jessica, $370,900.
7801 Breaker Point Ct; Rodgers Douglas J to Schanz Tessa, $179,500.
14012 Bridgetown Cr; Fryar Charles E and Evelma A to Recupero Richard R and Karina D, $269,000.
12031 Bromwich Dr; Elliott John Brendan and Katie B to Keegan Christopher M and Casey M, $442,000.
7212 Buggy Pl; Lee Rochelle to Lopez Deshire, $165,000.
2226 Burroughs St; Caudle Robert K Jr to Ovaska Steven, $495,000.
4148 Cambrian Cr; NVR Inc to Johnson Stephanie, $401,500.
13601 Cannonade Ln; Fisher Geoffrey D and M Claire to Etienne Garry and Peoples Amy C, $265,000.
1973 Castle Glen Dr; Thompson Beth Frances to Swank Zulma Garcia and Thomas R, $262,000.
2237 Cedar Crest Rd; Tuck Lenard W Jr Trustee to Connell Jordan F and Elizabeth K, $315,000.
10840 Chalkley Rd; Kersch Sean M to Borden Steven J, $259,950.
2000 Chepstow Ct; Gorsuch Paul E and Carrie C to Delaporte Bruce K and Grace E, $388,500.
11107 Churchill Ct; Welch Faith A to Oliver Winston Sylvester, $207,000.
822 Club Ridge Tr; Ahsan Saira Z to Woodburn Zachare O and Filomena, $379,000.
10812 Corryville Rd; Whitmore Joseph A and Whitney C to Carrerra Randy, $277,500.
11501 Creek Bottom Ct; Kodvawala Shakil to Andrzejewski Joshua T and J W, $259,000.
309 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Cordle Jeffrey Ashton, $309,355.
6820 Dales Pony Dr; Walton David Paul Estate to Walton Daniel E and Elliott L, $290,000.
12607 Dawnridge Ct; Foody Matthew J and Katherine A to Barnum Jared H, $299,000.
14307 Derby Ridge Ct; Fitzpatrick Brian Thomas and B B to Costello R K and Costello L Trs, $545,000.
15918 Drumone Rd; Labott Chad M and Candice O to Townsend Vince and Becky, $628,000.
1518 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Ericastilla J D and Calderon S, $245,000.
1736 Early Settlers Rd; Pellick Kimberly L to Ta Lynn P, $165,000.
7015 Egan Pl; Ellis Anissa M to Atherley Raymond R and Shanny S, $185,000.
8813 Emerald Dunes Cr; Dobrowolski Evan J and Caitlin A to Smith Charlie M Jr and Lisa R, $275,000.
7816 Etching St; Eldridge Linda Denise to Hudson Marcia M, $184,000.
3736 Farmhill Ln; Bennett Roger S and San Mesa to Kelcy-Terrell Pamela, $230,000.
14943 Featherchase Dr; Lin Christopher L to Gjc Llc, $220,000.
2907 Fox Chase Dr; Lyles Cynthia McAbee to Harris Johanna Kline, $283,000.
15512 Fox Haven Ln; Leonard Marlene to Stone Tony Russell and April W, $464,950.
4606 Foxwood Rd; Pohlig Barbara S to Delacruz Moises and Xiomara P, $285,000.
4406 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Bryant Blaine K Sr, $360,300.
7525 Genuine Risk Ln; Deangelo Robert J and S A to Stone John C Sr, $248,995.
11413 Glenmont Rd; Williams R E and Everton S C to Meszaros Jeffrey J and Kara Todd, $344,500.
16504 Gossamer Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Joh In Ho and Park Ji Young, $342,940.
5244 Gravelbrook Dr; Cordle Frederick Leon and M L to Vasquez Angel M and Figueroa Y O, $172,000.
12806 Grendon Dr; Mayes Douglas M and Kimberly K to Pringle Scott J and Buehler K A, $645,000.
5728 Grove Forest Rd; Sims Andrew and Miriam to Milligan William R Jr and K C, $320,000.
10730 Hamlin Wy; Sowers Timothy D to Huff Wade S and Kathryn F, $227,500.
8218 Hampton Glen Dr; Carson William C and Colette T to Winton Dustin Lee and Heather C, $392,000.
7813 Hampton Meadows Ln; Creger Derek Michael and Sara M to Antiporda Jeffrey I and Lamer, $327,000.
13923 Happy Hill Rd; Baird John C and Cathy M to Baird Andrew C and Wong Cinyin S, $220,000.
15018 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Turtureanu Nicolae and Elena, $329,900.
106 Hempstead Wy; McAdam Ryan James to Fetherolf Joshua S and Sarah H, $390,000.
4707 Hidden Falls Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Gibbs Darren and Shannon, $611,849.
5101 Hopkins Rd; Schrader Ethel M to Mathis Nicole, $227,000.
8630 Hunton Cr; Ramsey Clark R and Whitney L to Moore G C Sr and B A and Moore J W, $240,900.
12201 Ivey Mill Rd; Traylor Walter K and Janet V to Valentine Robert W, $575,000.
317 Janlar Dr; Cureton Patrick C and Abigail M to Legates Fred Clayton, $335,500.
5906 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Padilla Berrios E and Saez G M, $240,060.
1200 Johanna Bay Dr; Swann Benjamin W Jr and K C to Hosko Matthew and Kathryn, $393,000.
9724 Kendrick Rd; Gilliss Donna J to Jimenez Yoselyn, $205,000.
11213 Kingfisher Tr; Correa Oscar E to Martinez Garcia A and Martinez C, $240,000.
3815 Kingstream Ln; Wade Terry D and Meredith R to Holland Adam, $230,000.
1413 Knollwood Dr; Mitchell Jeanna D Et Als to Huang Zhong and Ng Siew, $199,900.
9201 Lady Anne Ln; Edwards Brandon and Wilkins A to Logan Terrance and Crystal, $375,000.
5701 Lakemere Dr; Gray Suzan P to Harris Phyllis, $235,000.
1406 Laurel Top Dr; Bruno Dorothy S to Robinson Michael D, $315,000.
14100 Liberty Oaks Cr; Sharobim M W and Gabriel J M to Madueno Eddie Matthew, $205,000.
12401 Little Pond Ln; Barnum Jared H and Hunt Laura A to Bolen Charlie R and Lauren, $254,500.
9579 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Sykes Bessie M to Shelton Joanna and Seymour D, $235,000.
4814 Long Shadow Dr; Reedy Gary B and Gwendolyn to Krp Properties Llc, $150,000.
9366 Lost Forest Dr; Harrison Lyle C and Frankie J to Cruz Luis F, $170,000.
7319 Mangrum Dr; Flater Christopher N and Shannon to Hewko Gregory J, $345,000.
2925 Mariners Pl; Healy Timothy J and Amanda to Petrizzi Sean Michael and Casey, $297,000.
13318 Master Stag Dr; Ramsey Cory A to Taylor Jerry W Jr, $235,000.
17463 Memorial Tournament Dr; Workman Lauren N to Floyd Zachary, $275,000.
10742 Michmar Dr; Main Street Homes to Williams Thomas N and Patricia W, $474,878.
721 Milbrae Rd; Cypher Aaron and Cypher Michelle to Deworken Matthew, $279,500.
14409 Mission Hills Cr; Mugford Donald R and Julie M to Lyle James Brandon and Tia M, $356,000.
1413 Montcroft Wy; Williams James N and Stephanie H to Captain Keith A and Kelyn B, $630,000.
800 Nailor Wy; Anderson Judith J to Mudd Jennifer A, $385,000.
16002 Newham Xg; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Smith Ronald F and Cristina T, $395,000.
10011 Old Bon Air Pl; Davis Steven C and Susan M to Paulus Rodney C and Britt Mary H, $285,000.
4120 Old Gun Rd East; Premier Development Inc to Koebel Theodore E and Christina, $800,000.
5321 Otterdale Rd; Mirabella Investments Inc to Ub Properties Inc, $670,000.
9900 Paddock Wood Ct; Main Street Homes to Delisle Christopher M and S, $341,950.
5038 Parrish Branch Rd; Krupp Craig W and Amanda G to Coe Gregory and Jessica, $309,950.
10436 Pembrooke Dock Ct; George Andrew and Linzy to Lenhart Justin C and Margaret M, $383,000.
2830 Pine Meadows Cr; 440 Properties Llc to Plaster Jesse C and Stephanie L, $176,000.
14401 Pleasant Grove Ct; Simons Amanda to Carter Mallory A and Snegon C R, $285,000.
12118 Point Trace Ct; Lenart Justin C and Margaret M to Leone Samuel and Martin Caroline, $307,000.
9901 Post Horn Dr; Ferguson Jessica and Clanton C to Bower Trevor W, $164,000.
2203 W Providence Ct; Filicko A D and Ricketts L A to Cardwell Justin, $235,000.
523 Pullbrooke Dr; Marcheco Iris B to Cxm Properties Llc, $150,000.
2100 Ramsgate Sq; Simon David S to Golden Sean and Amy, $333,000.
4339 Reservoir Ln; Maass Robert T and Maass James E to Weaver Scott A, $285,000.
11903 Rimswell Tr; Russ Jonathan D and Brenda J to Rogers Derek J and Katie L, $319,950.
10901 River Rd; Wells Aaron to Seid Franklin Paul, $201,000.
17212 Rock Cress Ct; Jones Homes Inc to Dean Amy Elizabeth and Gregory A, $639,900.
1765 Rose Mill Cr; Gordon Kenneth B to Giustino Patrick M and Shirley A, $237,000.
11930 Rothbury Dr; Cooper Ruben V III and Jamie S to Dorman Katherine Keeling, $454,500.
11743 Sanbury Ln; Sams Elizabeth W to Apostolakis Theodore C and R A, $303,000.
13902 Sandy Oak Ct; Jones Francis X and Schneider J to Genova Patricia A, $235,000.
629 Scotter Hills Ct; Lee June S and Armstrong Myung L to Harte Janice B and Bruce R, $259,900.
3413 Seven Oaks Rd; Jaeger Michael John Et Als to 7 Oaks Rd Llc, $191,000.
11413 Shorecrest Ct; Witsil Amanda J to Rios John Vincent and Diana F, $494,000.
12900 Silver Crest Rd; Taylor Henry M Jr and Patricia A to Moore-Wills Dana Marie, $290,000.
17307 Simmons Branch Ct; Simmons Randi K to Smith Joseph Robert and Brandi E, $302,900.
12806 Sloan Dr; Nester Terry Wayne Et Als to Zaharek J and Snellenberger C J, $225,000.
3006 Speeks Dr; Baber Barry K and Sharon K to Williams Diane M, $225,000.
9424 Springhouse Dr; Bradley Robert L Jr and Amanda W to Cakmak Engin and Alev, $290,000.
3006 Sterlings Bridge Pl; Blake Teresa S to Flick Teri Lee and McCormick W W, $270,500.
8304 Stone River Ct; Clouse Ashley L to Abdallah Abdel Jr, $250,000.
1724 Stonemill Lake Ct; Gonzalez T E and Dominguez R A to Dalton Natalie Turpin, $245,000.
6216 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Burton Deborah Michelle, $269,725.
6243 Strongbow Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Adedeji Noreen A and Edward B, $418,767.
9518 Summercreek Dr; Gordon James M and Janet N to Helton Jerry and Cheryl, $416,000.
8701 Sunview Ln; Gibbs Aaron S and Julia J to Leach Benjamin and Loyd Lauren, $309,500.
6924 Swanhaven Dr; Stewart Joseph Clark and Sarah to Kim S K and Kim M W and Kim D M, $387,000.
14330 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Miranda Annemarie to Edwards Michael and Perez C J S, $385,000.
10813 Tealby Ct; Williams James K and Phyllis D to Rader Joshua M and Marlise L, $355,000.
410 Thynne Rd; Henderson Randolph T Jr Estate to Collie Robert K and Helen M, $235,000.
14513 Tooley Pl; Falcon Trading and Inv Llc to Hayes Hazel N, $410,000.
10741 Trents Bridge Rd; Carmichael Larry R and Stacey G to Kniatt Richard J and Kathleen D, $325,000.
1919 Tulip Hill Dr; Homeplaces Ltd to Plamp Edward Pius and Patricia M, $783,650.
8712 Turquoise Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Somford Joost and Sandra P, $481,490.
7724 Twisted Cedar Pl; Violett John Michael to Cubbage Cara and Matherly Allen, $225,000.
7925 Valencia Rd; Dwelle A J and Conradie P G to Mejia Syndy Yamileth Santos, $167,500.
12612 Village School Ln; Nye Adam J and Kathleen A to MacMillan Andrew C and Alisha A, $260,000.
3503 Walkers Ferry Ct; Ogata Jason A and Webster A M to Bowman S L Jr and Dunkin C M, $365,000.
1305 Walton Creek Dr; Lynch Sandra W to Hackey Maria E and Craig, $390,000.
2640 Water Race Tr; Jarrell Sara M to Smith Oliver S and Wood Sarah E, $319,900.
12306 Waterfall Cove Ct; Barna Christopher Et Al to Serfozo Ryan M, $285,000.
2100 Waters Mill Pt; Lyne Elizabeth M to Rogers-Buchina Beth, $179,000.
4512 Welby Turn; Staab W C to Kirkland Jeremy B and Veronica E, $1,185,000.
11401 Westcreek Ct; Callear Stephen E and Amy A to Reid Sean C and Gina, $285,000.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Stowell Robert and Eileen, $250,000.
8637 Whirlaway Dr; Worley Steven L and Sheila A to Killingsworth Emily and Patrick, $273,000.
16867 White Daisy Lp; Taylor Chadham and Sarah to Claar Lori A, $439,900.
5818 Willowbranch Dr; Key Franklie L and Gail R to Tye Felisha, $170,000.
11406 Wilson Wood Ct; Sandlas Ryan C and Burkhardt S L to Speed Dean J and Katrina V, $290,000.
4305 Windy Oaks Ln; Nguyen Thien M to Reyes Reyes Elmer A, $239,000.
11500 Woodmill Pl; Keegan Christopher M and Casey to Jordan William D Jr and Kristen, $275,000.
2340 Wrens Nest Rd; Martin L Richard Jr and Beverly to Capozzoli P A Et Al Trustees, $227,950.
HANOVER
5089 Arrowhead Road, Hanover; Scott Allen Letteer to Cameron Scott Meads, $333,000.
9113 Ashlar Place, Mechanicsville; Ronald Reasoner to Christopher J. Hannon, $300,000.
9148 Avondale Drive, Mechanicsville; Bot B. Moss to Margaret Collier Gregory, $289,800.
8102 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Roger Brooks IV to Stacy A. Wells, $210,000.
8428 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Timothy J. Williams, $466,720.
9420 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Louis Mark Masini, $445,385.
8120 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; James Curtis to Scotti Ilene Stiff, $315,000.
10444 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Susan Marlette, $470,738.
10448 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Joseph T. Fielden, $409,213.
10265 Cloverlea Court, Mechanicsville; David G. Simpson to Andrew Hall, $325,000.
9043 Coolwater Lane, Mechanicsville; Briant T. Domroes to Brittany B. Schemetti, $309,500.
8111 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Tyler Polizzi to Charlene M. Tyler, $229,000.
1490 Dressage Way, Mechanicsville; Javier Mejia to Richard Waverly Williams, $375,000.
7379 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; John P. Crowder III to Nicholas S. Mechling, $285,000.
9110 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Bruce A. Mason, trustee to Scott E. Smith, $385,000.
14201 Green Cove Court, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Katherine Arlene Cooper, $461,761.
7310 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Rey to Hai Thanh Le, $239,950.
10290 Henderson Hall Road, Mechanicsville; Benjamin H. Harden to Michael Morales, $357,600.
10288 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Jacqueline Olcott to George S. Noblin, $232,500.
10311 Jamestown Road, Ashland; Old Church Homes Inc. to Christopher S. Shaheen, $235,000.
10261 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Edward McDearmon to Gene A. Claud, $216,000.
10362 Leadbetter Road, Ashland; Hard Rock Inc. to DKD Development LLC, $925,000.
16365 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Christopher Z. Andrews to Joshua Michael Hess, $384,900.
9210 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Debra Kay Vachet to Charles D. Vachet, $207,000.
8206 Mt. Storm Court, Mechanicsville; Laurie Sue Kirby to Nikolas B. Kubli, trustee, $225,000.
10505 Oak Cottage Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel Bret Schardein to Matthew John Seo, $297,000.
9294 Reunion Drive, Mechanicsville; Ernest J. Wilson to Bryon J. Cahalan, $236,000.
7375 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Tammy Carlton to Maria Piccolomini, $229,000.
7361 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; Mary B. Rowe to Andrew David Hurst, $245,000.
8262 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Oyinamola Datcher to Austin Lee Smith, $244,000.
102 Steyland St., Ashland; Arthur D. Bedard to Marie Christine Boccagna Elder, $246,000.
9514 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven Todd Bradberry to Langdon D. Lynch, $435,000.
109 Swannay Drive, Ashland; Omero Villanueva to Brandon Simons, $230,000.
6905 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Giles M. Smith to Isaiah E. Rosier, $300,000.
9085 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Malcolm Page to Brian S. West, $295,000.
5512 Woolshire Place, Glen Allen; Freedom Mortgage Corp. to GAP Investments LLC, $240,000.
8027 York St., Mechanicsville; Moses W. Rivers to Erin Elizabeth Antill, $160,000.
POWHATAN
1,585.7 acres; Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for Indians and Colored People to AJ Holding Inc., $6,000,000.
1.1 acres; Casec to Fox Cleaning Service Inc., $395,000.
1.11 acres; David M. Patrick to VMB LLC, $150,068.
10.75 acres, Block E, Hide Away Lakes Estates; Warinner Investments LLC to Eric Scott Warinner, $213,000.
14.349 acres; Susan H. Yeamans to Elizabeth D. Yeamans, $180,000.
181.563 acres and four lots; Stinson South LLC to Robert D. Curtis, $1,150,000.
308.432 acres; Beechwood Inc. to Westrock CP LLC, $350,000.
5.75 acres; CRK Investment Co. LLC to 1331 Page Road LLC, $418,625.
6.5 acres; Debra L. Winall to Joseph P. Grieco Jr., $395,000.
Lot 5, Pleasant Oaks; Harold K. Boyer, trustee to InRVA LLC, $155,000.
Lot 9, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Three Bridge Investments LLC to Thomas Fitzin, $170,000.
Lot, Section 2, Block C, Tilmans Farm; Milhaus Corp. to W.V. McClure Inc., $285,000.
Parcel, Tilmans Farms; Milhaus Corp. to W.V. McClure Inc., $260,000.
GOOCHLAND
3603 Brandons Bluff Court, Sandy Hook; Ljubisa Cadjo to Steven K. Swinson, $360,000.
3195 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; NCGBC LLC to Madison L. Carpenter, $172,000.
104 Fox Gate Lane, Richmond; Wallace Brady Jones to David J. McKittrick, $1,200,000.
1638 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Diane Walters Halley to David W. Weaver, $292,475.
2325 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert J. Hicks, $560,591.
2726 Parkhouse Court, Sandy Hook; Charles J. Deluca Jr. to Derek Louis Harris, $389,900.
2362 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Douglas Gilbert, $459,950.
2938 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; Andrew R. Kowalski to Randall L. O'Connor, $440,000.
2450 Two Turtles Road, Maidens; James E. Lyne to David L. McDonald, $353,000.
12162 Wilde Lake Drive, Richmond; Forbes Custom Builders Inc. to Thomas D. Smith Jr., $615,000.
Petersburg
2851 Frontage Road; Virginia Abrasives Corp. to VAC Purchaser Corp., $1,000,000.
1225 Spruce St. and 1225 High Pearl St.; Harrup Real Estate Petersburg LLC to Virginia Common Rentals LLC, $833,333.
DINWIDDIE
10095 Baltimore Road, Ford; Joseph M. Brooks Jr. to Brian J. Williams, $339,000.
24806 Cox Road, Petersburg; C & L Construction LLC to Ruth E. Marzigliano, $190,254.
18819 Depot Road, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Bryan A. Daniel, $163,000.
25011 James Ave., North Dinwiddie; Richard Wayne Richmond to Barbara A. Taylor, $186,000.
22140 Lake Jordan Landing, North Dinwiddie; Paul E. Meloy to George E. Smith, $330,000.
5728 Sutherland Drive, Sutherland; Maggie W. Ford to Derrick L. Talley, $210,000.
21209 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Joseph W. Nesbitt, $187,000.
5104 Yellowstone Drive, Petersburg; Dream Chaser Homes LLC to Jose A. Ponce Carbajal, $170,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
618 Colonial Ave.; Freddy Rolando Esteban to Kimberly A. Mruk, $150,000.
1031 Conjurers Drive; Kelly E. Pendell to Timothy J. Perry Jr., $250,000.
1312 Hermitage Road; Melody Fowler Bage to Brock Edward Ashton McAllister, $169,000.
3218 Jersey Court; Loretta B. McSwain to Nathan W. Bittenbender, $260,000.
131 Sherwood Drive; Christopher Montroy to Frederick Omolo, $206,000.
104 Woodbridge Road; Luis A. Beltran to David Slaybaugh Jr., $345,000.
HOPEWELL
3 parcels; Mark S. Zappulla to William C.T. Bogese, $319,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Section A, Prince George Court; William M. Joyner to Floyd O. Powers, $160,000.
Lot 44, Section 2, Cameron's Landing; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $159,695.
Lots 55-58 and Part of Lots 59-63 and 25-28, Appomattox Heights; Roberts C. Pietri to Sherida-Jayne E. Glover, $158,000.
Miscellaneous acreage; TCS Materials LLC to AA Properties-Hopewell LLC, $260,000.
NEW KENT
9330 Bailey Lane, Providence Forge; Richard B. Rogers to Kenneth W. Pugh, $271,000.
11554 Cherokee Pines Trail, New Kent; Paul Roswell Cossaboon to Stewart M. Meredith III, $247,000.
7920 Georgia Ave., West Point; Benjamin P. Mowry to James A. Leech, $300,000.
6120 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Gregory Eoff to Michael Baum, $235,000.
5757 Longbow Lane, New Kent; Brian K. Chandler to Kathryn Knight, $282,000.
9311 Minnietree Hill Road, Providence Forge; David Richter, trustee to Joseph Hutchinson, $270,000.
7338 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; Becky H. Armstrong to Marshall Young, $250,000.
8491 Red Juniper Lane, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Zachary Shane Kirby, $261,000.
4753 Royal Burgess Court, Providence Forge; Leo P. Wells to David J. Sellers, $350,000.
5480 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Alison L. Bigley, $348,000.
5790 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Quinton; Katherine Bussey, trustee to Robert Alan Harness, $259,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
107.23 acres; Obed Paul Higgins III to Randy F. Pinkleton, $659,727.
129.5 acres; Wilrose Estate LLC to John Howard Hines Jr., $400,000.
Lot 1, Block M, Section 5A, Stratford Woods; Marcia Hudson to SSB 2019 LLC, $151,000.
Lot 12, Section 5, Tinsley Charter; Nathan W. Bittenbender to Joan Fallon, $245,000.
Lot 20, Section 1, Meadows; Equity Trustees LLC to SunTrust Bank, $163,400.
Lot 34, Cedar Creek West; Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $294,175.
Lot 4, Section 4, Meadows; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Charlene Jones, $233,000.
Parcel; Born Free Broad Creek LLC to Robert E. Forehand Jr., $411,000.
Parcel; Martin Enterprises LP to Virginia Electric and Power Co., 10,000,000.
Charles city
Parcel; Daniel L. Focht Jr. to Thomas F. Gregory, $230,000.
Parcel; Peter G. Zemanian to RR Holdco LLC, $1,263,000.
AMELIA
16981 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Clinton Mann to Joshua J. Lutcher, $225,000.
9080 Deep Creek Court, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Ross M. Bergstrom, $319,900.
11404 Eggleston Lane, Amelia Court House; Donald S. Jarrell to Darwin Lee Eby, $285,000.
19851 Mount Zion Drive, Jetersvill; Robert E. Webb to Eugene B. Vuncannon, $284,000.
CAROLINE
21457 Carters Gate Road, Ruther Glen; Stephen T. Melson to Troy Michael Doggett, $285,000.
18347 Democracy Avenue, Ruther Glen; Nicholas C. Capehart to Chris Edward Viar, $198,000.
105 Independence Drive, Ruther Glen; Roger D. Wombold to Thomas Beck, $189,900.
13365 Julien St., Woodford; Jose Javier Ponce to Carlos A. Montes Melendez, $175,000.
239 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Lindsay S. Herndon to Jarren Arees Fields, $239,000.
117 Martin St., Bowling Green; Ironwood Investments LLC to Michael Ertle, $239,900.
2502 Quail Oak Drive, Ruther Glen; Kemp E. Weller to Amber Marie Williams, $152,000.
6169 Saddlehorn St., Ruther Glen; Wilheminia Michelle Brown to Clayton Henry, $220,000.
23168 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael W. Blow to Alexander N. Kazakeas, $310,000.
232 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Robert Williams to James W. Fizer, $198,400.
KING AND QUEEN
57.93 acres; Danny C. Waltman Sr. to James R. Fender, $165,000.
Various parcels; The Nature Conservancy to Jean B. Ball Forest LLC, $660,000.
KING WILLIAM
307 1st St., West Point; Robert Harness to Lauren Nola Fudela, $345,500.
440 17th St., West Point; James R. Fender to Vidal Garcia, $180,000.
2105 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Virginia Craft Homes Inc. to Christinna M. Jones, $155,000.
141 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Robert S. Powers to Shanna M. Ricchezza, $248,000.
2209 Forest Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Kelley Walton, $187,000.
129 Hill Drive, Manquin; Tonya D. Witherow to John M. Foster, $169,950.
196 Martins Branch, Aylett; Doris H. Jones to Tony R. Collier, $255,000.
670 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; Charles M. Chassereau Sr. to Joseph F. Schumacher, $385,000.
340 Shelton Place, Aylett; Kristoffer A. Peterson to Justin A. Horning, $232,000.
4737 Smokey Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Kevin K. Williams, $225,000.
217 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Allison Taylor to Jesse M. Burgess, $198,500.
101 Wysor Drive, Aylett; Matthew H. Mann to Kendall Pace, $192,950.
Sussex
12261 Main St., Stony Creek; Joseph L. Sheffield to Daniel Franke, $170,000.
218 Wilson Ave., Wakefield; Jason E. McCann to Lana Marie Anderson, $162,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 4, Crispus Attucks Place; Beatrice Wright to Joel R. Fortune, $221,000.
Lot 47B, The Oaks; Kevin Lienard to Robert J. Leahy, $198,000.
Lot 8A-A, Bozarth Court; Mark E. A. Campbell to 509 Randolph St. LLC, $410,000.
Lots 28 and 29, Fair Oaks; Michael C. Springman to Dean Dale Sartain, $389,000.
Lots 42-46, Village Green North Townhomes; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $299,000.
JAMES CITY
123 Arena St., Williamsburg; Gary G. Aufforth to Kenneth A. Kaup, $340,500.
5318 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Matthew S. Guggenheimer, $309,000.
3919 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Arnold Jason Chappell to Christopher Harris, $425,000.
4905 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; Brenda R. Robbins Sauer to Casey Ficklin, $445,000.
3420 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Troy Mackaman to George S. Lambert, $262,500.
4001 Coronation, Williamsburg; James W. Thomas, trustee to Helen Lee McNeill Bertelkamp, $439,000.
126 Discovery Lane, Williamsburg; Sherry T. Phillips to 126 Discovery Lane Trust, $352,133.
8805 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; Mark P. Stephens to Ikenna S. Okafor, $325,000.
3501 Francis Berkeley, Williamsburg; Brian D. Akins to Jeffrey W. Martin, $480,000.
6928 Glory Lane, Williamsburg; Franklin J. Patterson to Donald J. Anzinger, $360,000.
209 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; James R. Wood to Harry T. Butler, $535,000.
2015 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Ronald J. Boyd, trustee to William MacLean, trustee, $780,000.
2902 John Proctor East, Williamsburg; Marcus R. Merriman to Karen Dailey, $265,000.
109 Lauren Court, Williamsburg; Aaron J. Marceron to David Hall, $265,000.
3501 Leighton Court, Toano; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Jessica A. Appolloni, $289,310.
3624 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Henry G. Bean to Edward Vazquez, $263,000.
4027 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Andrew T. Patton to Jessica S. Wilson, $310,000.
5847 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; William Woll to Curtis M. Arthur II, $294,500.
3278 Newland Court, Toano; Frank H. Gern to David A. Brittain, $439,900.
126 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; Peter H. Panayotis Jr. to James K. Mortland, $575,000.
116 Pebble Beach, Williamsburg; Cory S. Anderson to Neska Rose Rivera Micheo, $189,000.
1602 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Cameron J. Singer, $321,013.
5168 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; David K. Ross, trustee to Frank A. Montoya, $292,000.
6632 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Robert E. Quinlan to Andrew J. Poole, $335,000.
2903 Robert Hunt South, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Hare to Gary W. Milliron, $285,000.
135 Ruth Lane, Williamsburg; Larry Dean Adams to Timothy Dempsey, $315,000.
177 School Lane, Toano; Nathan M. Deal to Emmalyn C. Carter, $235,000.
4919 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction Properties of Virginia LLC to Aaron M. Kia, $365,151.
4316 Sprucemont, Williamsburg; John K. Persak to Leo P. Wells, $267,995.
208 St. Cuthbert, Williamsburg; James M. Sheridan to Jennifer Lea Dorney, $545,000.
7515 Tealight, Williamsburg; Bryan Harrelson to Sheryl B. Sulouff, $278,000.
Unit 13-3, Governors Grove at Five Forks; Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $223,364.
6901 Valley Green, Williamsburg; Lynda Norris to Richard Erb, $320,000.
6272 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; John R. Bollinger to Matthew Eli Kitchen, $319,000.
2 Whitaker Court, Williamsburg; Charles W. McConnell, trustee to Dennis E. Trainor, co-trustee, $425,000.
3864 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ronald Lynn Marable, $516,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.