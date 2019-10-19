The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

1401 N 22nd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Buffington Richard Wayne Jr, $262,950.

1110 N 26th St; Bailey Joshua D to Taqui Atiya, $268,000.

2802 2nd Ave; Turnkey Historic Properties Llc to American Homes Llc, $158,000.

630 N 30th St, U2; K and L Sales Llc to Lovy Bryan, $383,000.

614 N 32nd St; Riley Kerry P to Patton David Lauren S, $275,000.

617 N 35th St; Milefsky Gregory R to Thomas Curtis R, $277,000.

209 N 3rd St; Thompson Karen A to 9 South 5th Street Llc, $600,000.

513 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U4; Sader J Alan and Ann Chenoweth to Coghill Melanie, $195,000.

2019 Bailey Ave; Winter Hannah S to Cerel Alisha S, $175,000.

6503 Boatwright Dr; Baylor Mary B Trustee to University Of Richmond, $800,000.

937 Bradley Lane; Lamneck Virginia to Pearlstein Jesse, $170,000.

5707 Bromley Lane; Rawles Elizabeth D to Meadows James Charles Jr, $349,500.

2315 Carrington St; Nest Builders Llc to Biggio Brian J and Samantha F, $310,000.

1509 Cedar Lane; Dougherty Diane to Chase Jonathan H, $310,000.

706 Chimborazo Blvd; Oakwood Housing Llc to Harris Shannon, $370,000.

4209 Cutshaw Ave; Fazzio Frank R and Martha J to Havermann Ryan T, $565,000.

5215 Devonshire Road; Bliley Eric A and Sarah D to Cullen William R and Teresa A, $429,100.

3230 Douglasdale Road; Clarke Louise B to Craft Development Llc, $160,000.

8901 Elm Road; Wynne William C Jr to Jansak Lauren Page Schalow, $203,000.

1800 Fenton St; Chu Jennifer to Pichel Frank D, $202,500.

3804 Forest Hill Ave; Studdard Cathleen E to Campbell Daniel M and Kathi S, $305,000.

3201 Garland Ave; A Solodar Properties Llc to Marshall Nathaniel C, $282,000.

2320 W Grace St; Urgo Linda to Williams Joseph Hayden, $468,000.

1700 Greenville Ave; Gross Erick M to Ackerman Eric Raymond, $162,500.

1605 Grove Ave, U3; Obermeyer Thomas J to Nordberg Nicholas A and Charis L, $170,000.

4632 Grove Ave, U6; McBean Meredith L to Fox Stephen L, $165,000.

1305 Hampton St; Crandall Scott and Arielle W to Pignone Cory J, $401,000.

2025 Hanover Ave; Cohen Zachary D and Annie G to Sigur Family Trust Trustees, $650,000.

2956 Hathaway Road, U708; Ellis Cynthia D to Lassiter Rebecca V'lent, $250,000.

3550 Hermitage Road; Andre Mary to Lainhart Katherine E, $402,000.

7556 Ingelnook Ct; Crawford Wylie W Jr Estate to Harris Edgar Thomas III, $199,950.

4709 Kensington Ave; Morgan Ross C to Fass Benjamin C, $561,500.

5009 King William Road; Shoop Jeri to Parker David Mitchell, $488,000.

2306 E Leigh St; Jackson Ralph E to 2306 E Leigh St Llc, $350,000.

4638 Leonard Pkwy; Bradley William E and Nellie K to Ripley William W and Ann S, $530,000.

2109 E Marshall St; Degratia Development Llc to Adh Holdings Llc, $190,000.

107 S Meadow St, Ua; Yalamanchili Rajesh to Rubin Bruce K and Tomomi, $245,000.

3506 Moody Ave; Lambrecht Lisa Ann to Turner Gonzalez Justin M, $275,000.

608 Northside Ave; Watchtower Homes to Laughon Sarah, $274,950.

5005 Old Midlothian Tpke; Mobile Towne Partnership to Mobile Towne Mhp Llc, $3,000,000.

5002 Park Ave; John Chandler and Company Llc to Elderman James I, $814,594.

815 Porter St, U115; Provo Gregory L to Arrighi Michael J, $250,000.

3100 Ragsdale Road; Ondrish Shawn P and Meghan E to Baskette Bradford T, $260,000.

5601 Riverside Heights Way; McClung William W II to Williams Jacqueline N, $315,000.

2413 Rosewood Ave; Phillips Louis D to Peters Henry Jackson, $232,000.

3003 Semmes Ave; Grieco Jonathan A to Pinkerton Elizabeth Kathleen, $261,000.

311 St Davids Lane; Kottkamp Nathan A and Laura E to Pratt Robert H and Amanda Schilt, $881,000.

4801 Stuart Ave; Revercomb Randolph Chapman Jr to Gregg Robert E III, $478,000.

5719 Swanson Road; Ruggiro Lynn Ann to Santos Isreal Terron, $208,000.

6604 Three Chopt Road; Oconnor Kristin Diane to McLoughlin Kieran James, $965,000.

4050 Wakefield Road; Martin David J and Abato Diane M to Butler Clark David and Kimi, $260,000.

1303 Whitby Road; Ford Joyce A Trust to Schihl Joseph B and Paige E, $250,000.

4917 Wythe Ave, Ua; Bader Douglas L to Gurley Thomas Emory III, $322,000.

HENRICO

7309 Ajay Ct, Henrico; Federal Home Loan Mortage Corporation to Taylor Khalia W and Bruce A, $205,500.

3224 Almond Creek North Pl, Henrico; Scott Doward D to Ghee Jamisha L, $196,000.

1206 Archie Ln, Henrico; Berry Michael C and Karen T to Carrel Teresa, $250,000.

12300 Ashton Mill Ter, Glen Allen; Walsh Patrick B and Maryalice O to Fox Carlton Jr and Phyllis, $590,000.

825 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Pinkett Moneca Kanaa to Kaplan Alison C, $151,500.

1911 S Battery Dr, Henrico; Richmond Holding Company Inc to Henley Walter and Natasha Brown, $219,900.

10621 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Revuri Chandan and Harika Varada, $360,000.

10635 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Kore Narendra and Bala Bhargavi, $398,230.

712 Beverstone Rd, Henrico; Howard Norman T and Amy to Lee Elizabeth R, $150,000.

6974 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sears Cherita Holland and Shawn Alexander, $394,150.

2003 Boulder Run Dr, Henrico; Oh Dong Yul to Thill Henry Theodore, $202,000.

4508 Bragdon Way, Glen Allen; Mawkin Amit and Sonal Singh to Kandimalla Hareesh Babu and Puja Boppudi, $399,000.

2437 Bridgeview Ln, Henrico; Earle George W and Amy L to Aziz Melad A and Marwa M Demyan, $270,000.

Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $782,749.

10903 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Lowe Cayman to Icon Llc, $208,000.

10 Carter Ave, Sandston; Peters James L Jr and Diane to Bonilla Nancy E Fuentes, $222,000.

114 Cedar Works Row, Henrico; Muka Brian J and Jessica Cella to Oboyle Elizabeth Ann, $500,000.

4909 Chappell Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Johnson David C and Amy C to Jain Ruchi and Lakshmanan Parameshwaran, $456,000.

10833 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Shang Yang to Burns Christopher M and Dana H, $895,000.

11215 Church Rd, Henrico; Sanchez Aysan to Belcourt Marc and Elizabeth Salomonsky, $250,000.

11805 Coat Bridge Ln, Henrico; Appelrouth Mitchell L and Eileen S to Austin Laura A, $295,000.

19 S Confederate Ave, Sandston; Pilcher David and Elizabeth to Webb Timothy L, $180,000.

6405 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Douglas David D and Janice to Guillemette David and Jennifer Carin, $289,950.

3611 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Lantheaume Victor and Alice M Trustees to Lupini Emidio J and Margaret A Trustees, $465,000.

11701 Country Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Sundberg Andrew C and Kathleen A to Bransford Eric C and Molly M, $624,950.

2424 Crowncrest Way, Henrico; Laplante Gerald L and Betty to Peterson Matthew Ryan, $274,500.

10100 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Tawil Lauren to Rueff Katherine M and Vicki J Schatz, $360,000.

9101 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Angelini Thomas C to Call Thomas S Sr, $171,000.

12334 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Hall Jeffrey S and Regina R, $892,236.

10815 Dominion Fairways Dr, Glen Allen; Thacker Stephen T and J Kim to Krafcik Richard Robert Sr, $420,000.

5124 Dorin Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Nguyen David and Laurie S to Kumas Abdullah and Cemile Kumas, $445,000.

2561 Dunham Rd, Henrico; Farmer Wayne E and Cynthia K Mitchell to Phan Thanh Cuc T and Linh D, $391,000.

4403 Elmbrook Ct, Henrico; Roberts John G Jr and Geraldine A to Garcia David N, $225,000.

4272 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Ricks Joyce L J and R S Jones Jr Et Al to Kanak Deborah, $300,000.

848 Fair Port Cir, Glen Allen; Mills Betty Jo Trustee to Spitzer Michael R and Janet M, $433,000.

5200 Fisher Crest Ln, Henrico; Infante Charles and Rebecca to Parker Steven J and Vilma E, $359,000.

1804 Fortress Ct, Henrico; Paquette Matthew D and Leanne M to Firebaugh Samuel R IV Et Al, $295,000.

12003 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Leitao Luiz Eduardo and Monica Bianchi to Dasari Parameswar and Gayathri, $249,000.

4506 Gaines Rd, Henrico; Rowe Virginia to Ngwa Ah D and Ah M Yaw, $170,000.

12460 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Noakes Philip D and Megan K to Wang Yajun and Shi Jia, $335,000.

10705 Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Thomas Dana M and Richard R Toskes to Slater Emily Elizabeth and Diego Cifuentes, $300,000.

1920 Glenwilton Dr, Henrico; Hathorn Marcus Q to Patel Vishal C and Bhavita, $284,000.

11813 Goodwick Sq, Henrico; Cohen David I and Barbara L to Dahlke William O Jr and Kristen, $250,000.

5307 W Grace St, Henrico; Leatherman Ryann N to Barr Christopher and John K Benson, $325,000.

2905 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Bogenberger Philip and Laura Kelsey to Floyd Daniel C and Kaitlin, $245,000.

4609 Halley's Cir, Glen Allen; Tuomisto Rauno J Jr to Veterans Affairs, $172,303.

905 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Hodnett Andrew and Melissa Butsavage to Ramadan Noora, $261,950.

7324 Hawkshead Rd, Henrico; Hawley Chad A and Diana L Gibson-Hawley to Infante Charles E and Rebecca K, $264,000.

12339 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

1620 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Price Joseph A Sr to Petzold Megan E, $182,000.

5900 Herrick Pl, Glen Allen; Lescano Jose L and Margaret Joyce to Rayamajhi Ryan K and Shalu B, $434,900.

5428 Hillshire Way, Glen Allen; Luu Phong H and Ching Y to Sitani Vikrant Ramesh and Deepti, $751,000.

5561 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Adams Michael D and Sandra J to Hager Jennifer and Thomas C Angelini, $485,000.

1412 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Cooper Laura T, $267,000.

1006 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Zimmer Timothy J Estate to Murphy Justin T and Gayanne B, $362,000.

4802 Jan Rd, Henrico; Jackson Marques to Martinez Alma Yanira Landaverde, $181,900.

8405 Kalb Rd, Henrico; Cam Real Estate Xix Llc to Claud Elizabeth Foster, $275,000.

2613 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Csaky Marilyn N to Wherry Patricia, $244,000.

9152 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Godfrey Susan Cuvala Trust to Turner Jasmine Denise, $247,000.

12000 Layton Dr, Glen Allen; Couch John L and Stephanie M Trustees to Teller Forrest M and Nena P, $550,000.

10207 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Wochnik Linda A Trustee to Sleboda Monica Dori and Ann Carol Williams, $380,000.

2709 Logan Estates Run, Henrico; Noel Jacqueline L to Bhaskaran Abishek and Niveditha Sudharsan, $425,000.

5200 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Harder Brian Robert and Stephanie Michelle, $532,980.

8525 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Van Rensselaer T and Virginia B to Elkin Eric Franklin and Amy Ellen, $215,000.

2008 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Nguyen Thang V and Huy T Duong to Blizzard Suzanna R, $225,000.

4519 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Inuwa Mariam U to Noren Victor L and Kathleen A, $295,000.

3837 Mill Place Dr, Glen Allen; Martin Anthony and Alicia to Vuong Dong Huynh, $400,000.

5241 Monument Ave, Henrico; Darden James R Jr and Eleanor P to Huang Suyun, $449,500.

2912 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Williams Trenton D and Jenna T to Nadiem Thoria Y and Ninar Taha, $358,000.

1107 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Hedrick David C and C N H to Gololobov Vladlen and Iryna Hlazyrina, $205,000.

9508 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Gregg Elizabeth and G H Tiller and Kevin G to Wroniewicz Joshua A and Anne S, $278,000.

8200 Notre Dame Dr, Henrico; Kennedy Elbridge Craig and Royal Trustees to Ryan Michael K Jr and Lisa G Spalding, $250,000.

2306 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Hodges Charles Christopher IV to Dickerson Ana and Natasha Dickerson-Amaya, $246,000.

3535 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Rasmussen Steven to Jenkins Lytitia L, $235,000.

9612 Palomine Ct, Glen Allen; Hannon Troy O and Susan M to Felton Eric M and Ruben Stephenson Jr, $311,000.

5960 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Rahman Mohammad A and Shampa Nasreen to Chi Lajalen A, $365,000.

901 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Hearn Celeste to Swamikrupa Llc, $321,500.

2700 Parview Way, Glen Allen; Patel Kantilal M and Manjulaben to Stubblefield Thomas B and Brenda, $386,000.

1312 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Cmf Property and Leasing Llc to Lubeski Leah Marie, $191,600.

2254 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Cowley Jeffrey Francis, $365,525.

402 Poplar Hill Ct, Henrico; Sjovold Erling and Kelley Lane to Shah Anoop and Lindsey W, $538,525.

7701 Rachael Corrine Ct, Henrico; Jackson Chris L and Susan L to Federal National Mortgage Association, $167,955.

3945 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Tashenberg Matthew C and Amy S to Long Christopher S and Robin S, $419,000.

2249 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Heah Craig H to Chung Naychy and Sideth Maroth, $330,500.

12024 Robson St, Henrico; Axelson William E and Sandra A to Kelliher Marianne and Antonio G Pacheco, $371,000.

4800 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Leishear Christopher K and Min-Jeong Roh to Hall Henry Christopher and Christina Terri, $352,000.

4168 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Vonderharr Warren E and Judith C to Hubbard Naomi S, $234,000.

11413 Sethwarner Dr, Glen Allen; Sharma Shekhar to Easley Suter Burnett and Courtney Carmack, $525,000.

1405 Shane Rd, Henrico; Swain Matthew and Meredith to Ihsane Mariam, $245,000.

204 Silver Meadows Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Clement Corey Graham and Lindsay Mayer, $248,635.

6812 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Jeromy Richard and Ada, $363,640.

9641 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Hopkins Thomas M and Beth B to Young Michael J and Heather M Bansbach, $290,000.

3921 Split Rail Rd, Henrico; Brown Archie W to Teachey Derek and Jaura K Nash, $233,000.

1362 Stone Ridge Park Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Sumiel Denise S and Georgia C Harrington, $224,425.

1366 Stone Ridge Park Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Curtis Charmaine S, $228,725.

8844 Strath Rd, Henrico; Epps Margaret Anne to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $154,242.

7706 Sunderland Rd, Henrico; Slack John Mark IV and Stephanie A to Chung Matthew Jinyong and Jennifer M, $785,000.

8956 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Viverette Lee B to Arendt Stephanie A and Jonathan Norris, $675,000.

2335 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Marston Gary E and Judith Z to Burke James P and Carter D Lineweaver, $297,000.

2325 Timberwood Pl, Henrico; Cardwell Stephanie A to Leslie Christopher C and Christine Taylor, $289,000.

148 Township Blvd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Refahi Alireza and Maryam Khanimiman, $212,165.

8911 Tresco Rd, Henrico; McGloin John J III and Andrea H to Benjamin Corey Alexander and Ann M, $1,300,000.

4943 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Manurkar Amit and Bhakti Jadhav, $520,000.

8417 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Bowens Rodney L and Blair to Posenau John T and Lauren P, $573,000.

10135 Virginia Rd, Glen Allen; Propertyvest Inc to Barnitt Scott T and Felicia S, $255,000.

6209 West Club Ln, Henrico; Perkinson Tara H to Hessberg Nathaniel and Channing Midgette, $370,000.

7507 Westfield Rd, Henrico; Jensen Samuel W and Joelle R to Wood Jessica, $253,500.

3412 White Tower Way, Henrico; Gonzalez Richard and Deborah A to Marriott Brenda and Ashley Powell, $295,000.

5308 Windingbrook Rd, Henrico; Bryan John Steven Trustee to Cosby Clifton D Jr and Claudia H Et Al, $261,000.

1810 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Rinaca Wade S and Natalee M to Gould William J and Sarah B Conklin, $390,000.

8559 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Dinh Duy-Thanh Nguyen and Loc and Tot Nguyen to Muwafiq Shaima, $192,800.

9607 Woodstream Dr, Henrico; Spector Kevin to Lorenzi Maicon Rodrigo and Mary H Parrish, $289,900.

Chesterfield

14013 Alcorn Wy; Proctor William E and Karen M to Povedano Tomas and Laura, $295,000.

12012 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Phelps James, $459,445.

2821 Amherst Ridge Lp; Orfanoudakis Theodoros E to Craig Tony Matthew Jr, $200,000.

5200 Andradell Ln; Vaughan Tatjana to Perez-Barragan Claudia and R, $159,900.

13813 Appleford Ct; Etheridge Sean T and Katrina R to Bednash Michael G Jr and Lauren, $219,950.

412 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Dearmon Jerry L and Barbara B, $408,939.

5913 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Nix Andre P, $263,755.

5518 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Gates George A and Theresa A, $315,325.

5543 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Adams Tami, $351,425.

2901 Barrow Pl; Dunkley Landon and Amanda to Vaselich Samuel and Jacqueline, $495,000.

13813 Beechwood Point Cr; Machado John Richard to Select Property Solutions Llc, $221,000.

13804 Beechwood Point Rd; Dickinson Howard W and Pamela T to Loschiavo Joseph G and Marcia M, $469,000.

9740 Bending Oak Dr; Forehand Michael K and Tara D to McClure Jonathan and Marie, $312,000.

5501 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Veliz Elsy Johana and Manuel E, $266,005.

5507 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Rios Jeanette and Rodriguez E, $247,990.

10613 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Bradley Thomas W and Linda Carol, $273,050.

1366 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Pickett Shawn and Dantona Terra, $369,000.

14012 Branched Antler Dr; Carroll Ellen N to Salcedo-Jimenez Abraham Et Al, $223,000.

3120 E Brigstock Rd; Mark Joel R and Olivia A to Bowman Chad H and Rebecca W, $451,000.

3531 Buckhead Rd; Creeger Lawrence A to Nevers Bryan, $435,000.

209 Bunratty Rd; Nichols C Mark and Heather to Nurney Donna R and Hagler B E, $305,000.

15401 Cambria Cove Bl; Preus Eric P Jr and Kelly L to Gao Jian Lu and Xie Dong Mei, $462,000.

4132 Carafe Dr; Wilder Lugenia B to Wilson K M and Wilkerson B D, $264,000.

12952 Carters Garden Dr; Hughes Jamie A and Jessica E to Schweitzer Ryan S and Jennifer M, $359,950.

10619 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Condra Stuart and Robyn, $377,465.

8607 Chester Forest Ln; Umberger Kacey G and Corey D to Merricks Kier A and Jasmine, $249,950.

5501 Claridge Dr; Artisan Design Properties Llc to Harrigan Elisabeth and Douglas, $274,950.

5225 Clipper Cove Rd; Allen Steven R and Dorothy A to Stange Gregory J and Ellen, $509,950.

14011 Copper Hill Rd; McElfresh Betsy C to Myers John A Jr and Christine B, $261,000.

2800 Cove Ridge Rd; Bagley Elizabeth T to Stanley Christopher Et Als, $287,000.

313 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Large Paul Brennan, $267,852.

10015 Cutter Dr; Cundiff Diane H Estate to Grothendick Jerry, $201,000.

8506 Debbs Ln; Minter Chandra to Valiente Hernandez Ariel A, $158,000.

15004 Dogwood Villas Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hobbs Ronald L and Dianna S, $339,492.

14455 Duckridge Ct; Harvey David B to Woolard Sally V, $272,000.

6385 Eagles Crest Ln; Howell Patricia J to Jones Erica Terrelle, $229,950.

5806 Elfinwood Rd; Roney Monica N to Zimmerman Kaitlyn D, $205,000.

14040 Elmstead Rd; Boldt Jon T and Bethany J to Davidson K A and Faber T W, $412,999.

8001 Erinton Dr; Conte Salvatore and Joann to Green Casey H and Arlene Z, $385,000.

11934 Exbury Tr; Taylor Daniel R and Kelly C M to Davies C L and Lyons W T and C, $230,000.

9900 Fawnhope Ct; Sm Richmond Llc to Williams Christie Lechelle, $335,473.

13306 Fermanagh Dr; Ambrose Amy L to Witt Kathryn A and David G, $259,000.

2748 Flour Mill Dr; Evenson Eric A and Angela M to McCoy Jacob A and Heather, $330,000.

15042 Fox Branch Ln; Harris Natalie to Ochs David Christopher and Nina, $351,000.

15502 Fox Gate Ct; Austin Jay C and Austin Gina P to Foust Kyle N and MacKinsey M, $375,000.

10401 Ganymede Ct; NVR Inc to Villaluz Peter Joseph O Et Al, $359,610.

10700 Genlou Rd; Simmons Christopher M Et Al to Garcia Elias, $195,000.

13310 Gladehill Rd; Furlow John W Sr and Beatrice L to Adesina Adewumi, $280,000.

8518 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Luxhoj James T and Catherine A, $525,898.

8943 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wray Brandon Wayne, $502,080.

920 Glenhaven Rd; Lepp Andrew N and Walser K S to Brasher Kaci L, $237,000.

15207 Greenhart Dr; NVR Inc to Shepard Linda B Et Als, $450,096.

3210 W Grove Av; Ridge Point Holdings Llc Tr to Borkowski Brad and Beam Jennifer, $239,000.

8112 Hampton Colony Ct; Kish Karen L to Walker Timothy M and Erin D, $349,000.

8206 Hampton Valley Dr; McIntosh Paul E and Patricia C to Firde Solomon T and Tafesse R G, $408,250.

902 Hartford Ln; Walker Jamie L to Porter Christian M and Lauren A, $195,000.

8511 Heathermist Ct; Shelton William C and Cynthia T to Garner Kia M, $340,000.

5100 Hickory Rd; Stancil Gene W to Quist James Darryl, $189,900.

14911 Highberry Woods Tr; Cabaniss Claiborne L Jr and J G to Toney Kharim S and Temekia N, $280,000.

2019 Holding Pond Ln; Dent Gwendolyn and Anthony to Wickham David, $289,500.

11919 James Overlook Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zugg Jeremiah John and Beth Ann, $399,950.

5813 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Munyakayanza Aimable, $267,555.

5212 S Jessup Rd; Horton Loretta and Moore S O Jr to Barron Abigail and Harris S L, $182,000.

13342 Kelham Rd; Homeplaces Ltd to Klute Damian B and Lauren E, $1,268,241.

1503 King Charles Ct; Taco Kitty Graphics Llc to Lee Philip Judson and Angela K, $200,000.

13521 Kingsmill Rd; Smith T A and Smith M L Trustees to Means Charles W and Kimberly N, $460,000.

8012 Lake Margaret Pl; Lakewood Investments Llc to Cash Christopher L and Holly K, $490,825.

14824 Lavenham Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Huang Heqing and Shan Ying, $334,200.

13726 Lawing Dr; Waldrop Charles M Jr and Beth A to Schrader Michael D and Robin L, $364,950.

6605 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Gross Carol Trustee, $393,810.

12525 Little Pond Ln; Bruce's Rentals Llc to Han Sung Sik, $206,000.

2342 Loch Braemar Dr; Gonzalez Ryan and Esposito K to Silva Leonel M and Diaz Y G, $246,500.

3952 Lyndale Tr; Hughes Calvin E II to Tiller Wellford C Jr and Nell G, $165,000.

12112 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Jacobson David M and Frances M to Sloan Dreama H, $260,000.

2144 Magnolia Grove Wy; McDaneil Ronald H and Welsh M B to McDaniel R H and Welsh M B Trs, $295,500.

835 Marblethorpe Rd; Garcia Juan C and Melissa A to Hairston S N and Hairston S A, $199,000.

21115 Matoaca Rd; Dawson James N Jr and Kahtlin J to Frantz Thomas D, $185,000.

5804 Meadowview Dr; Mingloski Robert A Jr and L A to Blackwell Derrick A and N A, $199,950.

14825 Michaux Valley Cr; Barfield Claude W and Valerie J to Jones Benjamin and Zimmerman R, $885,000.

5435 Mistyhill Rd; Whitley Angela D to 440 Properties Llc, $182,500.

4601 Morning Hill Ct; Griguts Theresa A Trustee to Bristow Erin, $220,000.

10301 Natural Bridge Rd; Gatewood Della Celeste Jane to Houghton Amanda P and Jonathan P, $201,000.

12913 Nightingale Ct; Rickard David A and Rickard J R to Lafrance David and Jill, $295,000.

7335 Norwood Pond Pl; Hammann J N and Horn M C Co-Trs to Hutchinson John F and Jean C, $265,000.

6201 Oakbrook Ln; Nycum Christopher S and Hope M to Hpa Us1 Llc, $240,000.

7761 Old Hopkins Rd; Barnes Warren Earl Et Als to Morales Garcia Jorge M Et Al, $227,000.

2311 Olde Stone Rd; Arnold Christopher J Et Al to Barfield Claude Wallace Jr, $365,000.

532 Pantela Dr; Wills Edwin B and Rebecca M to Kirchen Roger W and Kristin H, $239,000.

10940 Pegwell Dr; Catlett James W and Julie H to Freeburger Barron E and Brown M, $375,000.

3610 Pierson Dr; Tiller David A to Rogers Barbara E, $184,950.

13310 Pointer Ridge Tr; Wellman Dennis E and Lazara O to Dufauchard Arnold and Megan O, $201,000.

1400 Pritchard Tr; Zheng Hai Nan to Hammonds Clifford, $263,000.

3102 Quail Hunt Ct; Smith Deirdre to Atzingen Barbara M, $236,000.

9365 Quinnford Bl; Guzman Madelin Gonzalez to Wharton Robert N, $190,000.

1648 Rayanne Dr; Kelsey Nathaniel to Bialt Spencer and Lee Sarah, $279,950.

613 Rebel Ridge Rd; Branson Johnny W and Donna S to Smith Kyle and Lisa, $265,000.

14116 Ridge Creek Rd; Scallan Paul A to Newman Andrew C Sr, $259,900.

14137 Riverdowns North Tr; Omohundro Christopher C and C M to Young Matthew T and Jones L E, $520,000.

3407 Robious Forest Wy; Fornash Laura W to Rennie Donald J, $660,000.

5160 Rollingway Rd; Red Door Rei Llc to Romero Saul Flamenco, $159,250.

4246 Round Hill Dr; Hartman Amanda R to U S Bank National Association, $165,384.

2905 Sagecreek Cr; Kelso John F III Estate to Hyatt Shannon, $208,000.

10112 Sandy Ridge Dr; Neeresha Investments Llc to Almawajdeh Mohamad A, $280,000.

8730 Scottingham Dr; Scott Katheryn Faye to Hoctor James F, $215,900.

212 Scrimshaw Dr; Battiston Joseph Jr to Seitz Sharon M, $345,000.

3303 Seven Oaks Rd; Long Harry Davison Jr and Ann J to Donnelly Ryan J and Mary K I, $255,000.

1424 Shirlton Rd; Patel Mahesh and Harsha to Willis Joseph C and Hannah C, $335,000.

2627 Shoreham Dr; Bryant Norma Jean Et Al to Whaley Michael H and Kimberly J, $168,000.

13300 Silverdust Ln; Espinosa Malvin and Aliye to Santiago Theresa, $278,400.

13142 Sodbury Dr; Kim Mary-Margaret S and Joseph S to Hobbs Alfred Christopher, $817,500.

6604 Southwalk Ht; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Rigatti Joseph A and Sheree L, $421,535.

3025 Speeks Dr; Lupino Renee to Paige William W, $201,050.

6537 St Cecelia Dr; Shumate Zachary Sanford to Evans Robert J and Jeanne M, $289,000.

11805 Stamford Rd; Morrison Linda C to Johnson Melvin M and Tracy D, $205,000.

5118 Steven Hill Dr; Veliz Fredy J and De Viz M C P to Avery Enrika Deon, $219,000.

5500 Sue Jean Dr; Brandon Alvin Jr to Sow Mamadou W and Barry Kadiatou, $227,000.

14455 Sulphur Springs Tr; Henderson William T Trustee to Ford Lydia M, $297,000.

11031 Sydelle Dr; Dunn Mary C Et Al Trs to Wiggins Patrick J and Elissa K, $244,000.

14429 Tanager Wood Tl; Cheatham Lemuel W III and S L to Suddarth James M and Aleane, $275,000.

2611 Teaberry Dr; Chaieb Mohamed K and Maiden P A to McDevitt Sean P and Catherine V, $399,000.

13606 Thornhill Pl; McLaughlin Kevin T and Miranda J to Tilton James O and Michelle R, $259,000.

15707 Timberstone Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Carter Raymond D, $419,245.

15704 Tinsberry Pl; Reed Derrick and Isha to Rousey Kevin B and Melissa H, $150,000.

5736 Trail Ride Dr; Smith Brent and Deirdre to Oeur Savoeurn S, $579,000.

2000 Tulip Hill Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Cocchiola Brian J and Caroline S, $803,660.

1832 Turnmill Dr; Dowdy James D and Carolyn L to Carranza K A and Lemus N M, $265,000.

1313 Unison Dr; Soltow Rodney B to Jeffers Timothy K, $215,000.

7524 Vinca Ct; Zutt Roselle Allison to Kotsifas Christine, $255,000.

9702 N Wagstaff Cr; Hahn Albert J P to Jones Ryan E and Melanie, $230,100.

407 Walthall Crest Ct; Burgwyn Bartlett R III and M F to Lyle John M and Vivian L, $370,477.

HANOVER

10044 Aragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Craig F. Bronson to Martin Duncan, $234,800.

11240 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Rex A. Runyon, $365,000.

7181 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Joshua Gavin Duncan to Beau J. King, $286,000.

9006 Brevet Lane, Mechanicsville; Alfred Gray Collins III to Sherry Compton, $362,000.

7395 Burnett Field Drive, Mechanicsville; Toni M. Lane to Randall S. Litton, $292,000.

9178 Caleb Drive, Mechanicsville; William G. Morden to Crystal Morden, $330,000.

8100 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Katherine Emond, $325,650.

7216 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Earl H. Watkins, $389,850.

7224 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ross M. Newlin, $370,329.

8251 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard F. Edwards to Kerry L. Anderson, $450,000.

7365 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Willie M. Bost to Cassandra Lynn Anderson, $229,000.

8036 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Claudia Deane Cheely to Amy N. Miller, $206,000.

9153 Cudlipp Avenue, Mechanicsville; Alan H. Crooker, trustee to Heric Rodriguez Aguirre, $297,000.

12341 Doe Crossing Lane, Glen Allen; Thomas Benjamin Stubblefield to Eduardo A. Macias, $339,950.

6443 Dove Way, Mechanicsville; John M. Wagoner, successor trustee to Dean Freeburg, $225,500.

10166 Drawbridge Court, Mechanicsville; Jeremiah D. Saunders to Philip Michael Saunders, $296,000.

13071 Fairway Lane, Ashland; Laura A. Boone to Martha A. Sabean, $340,000.

8208 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Diana M. Lyon, $451,890.

9052 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James Barnard Williams, $482,685.

8064 Glenbrook Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel J. Richardson to Steven W. Felts, $365,000.

13165 Greenwood Creek Drive, Ashland; Gray Rod Investments LLC to William K. Taggart, $500,000.

6392 Harbour Mist Lane, Mechanicsville; Terry L. Harris to Adam Guild, $392,000.

6111 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. Moran to Tara B. Morton, $395,000.

15388 Henry Forest Way, Montpelier; J3G Partners LLC to Laura L. Ellis, $220,000.

11442 Hillcrest Road, Hanover; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Peter C. Stratiou, $220,314.

11473 Howards Mill Road, Glen Allen; Derwood Johnston, trustee to Jashanjeet Singh, $410,000.

7288 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Tony Vanetesse to Michael C. Williams, $234,950.

17832 Jericho Drive, Beaverdam; James P. Sims to Bryan Richardson, $315,000.

8783 Kennon Court, Mechanicsville; William S. Craig to Jeremiah David Saunders, $399,950.

913 Kilby Station Road, Ashland; Kevin J. Ellis to Jorge A. Correa, $275,000.

7101 Lighthouse Place, Mechanicsville; David W. Talley to Matthew B. Pierce, $300,000.

6232 Madonna Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Goad to Emily Taylor Shea, $248,000.

7697 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephanie M. Gallegos to Morgan Bowles, $235,000.

6489 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Patricia N. Banton to Serena M. Carneal, $205,000.

4179 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Janice Gayle Johnston to Irina Chandler, $249,950.

13050 Mid Pines Drive, Ashland; Gregory B. Farmer to Jerry S. McKinney, $530,000.

12526 Moates Drive, Ashland; Cara A. Wallo, trustee to A. Blake Gayle, $175,000.

7477 Mountain Lilly Lnae, Mechanicsville; Hiram T. Cannon to Shanna R. Hodges, $240,000.

9141 Odey Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew D. Lacatell to Robert E. Seiler, $289,900.

11058 Palmwood Circle, Mechanicsville; Archie Frank Tignor to Daniel J. Richardson, $348,000.

7422 Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Caudell, $176,000.

8405 E Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Liberty Homes Inc. to Elizabeth Kate Fox, $311,590.

9535 Plateau Place, Mechanicsville; Richard E. Wilson to Dwayne J. Whitt Jr., $457,000.

6077 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Charles Francis Saxton, trustee to Douglas Gregory Edmonds, $325,000.

6121 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Allen to Carlos Patrick Gallegos, $340,000.

9984 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Dustin Hennessy, $455,615.

8763 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Brett S. Christian to Brian J. Costanzo, $439,950.

6617 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Gary W. Tebeest to Maura Kennedy, $225,000.

7463 Seven Springs Road, Mechanicsville; India Gail Brown Peters to Linda L. Coyle, $250,000.

9520 Simpson Bay Drive, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Brian D. Snead Jr., $449,990.

6406 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Michael P. Hudes to Connie J. Newcomb, $228,000.

8520 Snowstraw Place, Mechanicsville; Michael G. Davis to John R. Mitchell, $410,000.

13305 Stanleys Mill Trail, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to John A. Ondo, $773,000.

9240 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; John Scott Nielsen to Kay Francis Sanders, $347,900.

8103 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Michael A. Greene, $221,250.

8117 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Tammy E. Vincent, $236,500.

9355 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; Vann Gordon to Kyle G. Vanderbush, $379,950.

9265 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Wesley A. Hill to Mark E. Becken, $270,000.

835 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Diane Byers Branch to Kalkidan Belay Taye, $178,500.

9305 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; Jeffrey Rusticelli to James Gholson, $225,000.

Unit 4, Dominion Court Office Condominium; RUP Real Estate LLC to Sherry Strauss, $252,000.

21180 Wards Forest Ave., Beaverdam; Federal National Mortgage Association to Aaron Colunga, $305,000.

7950 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael Payne to Steven Garrett Baker, $200,000.

POWHATAN

2323 Branchway Creek Drive, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to David Victor Skyberg, $439,950.

2005 Eastwood Ridge Drive, Moseley; Chad M. Sadler to Nicholas B. Bartley, $314,000.

2442 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to John Roy Canody Jr. Trust, $620,000.

3394 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael J. Totri, $440,004.

3708 Hope Meadow Road, Powhatan; Dave M. Champion to Jerry Lee Forenberry Jr., $424,950.

5340 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; Steven Blake Poindexter to Victoria Ann Marie Little, $230,000.

3331 Meadow Circle, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to James R. Hudson, $590,000.

1735 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Joshua D. King to Benjamin Thomas Ward, $330,000.

2121 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Jessica Bottomley Tackett to Alexander Townsend Ailor, $203,000.

1230 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Percy E. McFadden Jr. to Daniel R. Green, $235,000.

3500 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Steven M. O'Quinn to Ronald Langer, $314,000.

3425 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Sherry H. Rowe to Brad V. Melton, $322,070.

GOOCHLAND

1488 Camberley Drive, Mankin Sabot; Kevin E. Hood to Madison E. Shamburger IV, $520,000.

2657 Eastleight Drive, Sandy Hook; Pamela J. Gannon to Walter K. Marria, $264,500.

339 Flag Station Road, Richmond; David Reynolds Derian to Cameron T. Young Sr., $739,000.

831 Lachlan Road, Mankin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Anthony N. Strange, $1,241,050.

6533 Old Columbia Road, Columbia; John Edward Mehfoud to Robert R. Harris, $264,900.

12165 Readers Pointe Drive, Mankin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Rosemarie Sompayrac, $529,946.

1695 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Lauren Bradshaw Hershey to Byron G. Spangler, $238,300.

Petersburg

1688 Fairfax St.; Robert Caylor to Kym Gee, $175,000.

1024 W South Blvd.; Enlightened Solutions LLC to Crystal Hopson, $183,000.

DINWIDDIE

12205 Browns Road, Church Road; James Bryan Cobb to Joy Rene Cobb, $205,000.

6606 Colemans Lake Road, Church Road; Terri L. Willms, executor to Dakota Hansen, $170,000.

12510 Haven Lane, Dinwiddie; Thomas E. Owens to Taylor C. Dannelley, $199,000.

4102 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; Cody W. Smith to David L. Winfield Sr., $189,900.

24480 Old Bole Road, Carson; CMH Homes Inc. to Dennis W. Linkous, $195,395.

11375 Shannon Drive, Dewitt; Richard J. Jackson to Bobby E. Green, $290,000.

4402 Widgeon Court, North Dinwiddie; Joseph W. Parenteau to Lisa R. Thompson, $205,900.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

610 Compton Road; Jason B. Schurr to Howard Michael Birchfield, $196,500.

207 Old Brickhouse Lane; Donald Lewis Campbell, trustee to Gwen S. Moseley, $297,700.

HOPEWELL

Lot 23A, Riverview Section, Mansion Hills; Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Victor M. Torres, $248,500.

Lots 24-28, Block 16, Section B, Appomattox Heights; Jason Edward Shrader to Dawn Hayden, $260,000.

Section 4, Canterbury; Canterbury Townhouses LC to Canterbury Townhomes LA TIC LLC, $8,775,000.

NEW KENT

6343 Cagwin Road, Quinton; Donald E. Carl, trustee to Shon Darnell, $252,500.

5330 Crewe Court, Providence Forge; Siddharth D. Mundkur to Dean Robert Bender, $349,000.

5620 Gentry Drive, New Kent; Chad G. Schrader to Theodore J. Milby, $274,950.

6329 Hickory Road, Quinton; Sheridon M. Reece to Justin D. Gruwell, $185,000.

6941 Oakrise Lane, New Kent; William L. Nearhood to Ryan David Hutchens, $268,000.

5500 Pine Needles Court, Providence Forge; Joamark LLC to Chad Gregory Schrader, $339,000.

7627 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Christopher M. Chassereau, $369,310.

PRINCE GEORGE

1400 Butternut Drive, Prince George; Kevin W. Beer to Jeffryan Atenta, $179,000.

8880 First Court, Disputanta; Kenneth C. Wix to David W. Archer, $355,000.

6205 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Hinshaw Enterprises Inc. to John A. Campbell, $248,500.

7207 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Donald L. Allen to Mary Virginia Iskandarov, $274,000.

10520 Montclair Court, Prince George; Sharon Aldrich White to Preston A. White, $200,000.

4699 Red Gate Drive, Disputanta; Alan B. Kirks to Samuel Title Martinez, $400,000.

6630 St. Laurence Drive, Prince George; Joseph C. King Jr. to Homer G. Garr, $295,000.

11517 Yorkdale Drive, North Prince George; Cameron Sweet to Stacy Slusser, $204,500.

Charles city

Lot 2, Mount Prospect; Mount Prospect LLC to Lisa M. Heavilon, $230,000.

Parcel; Ronald L. Hall, trustee to Hall Investment Group LLC, $500,000.

AMELIA

6700 Bridgeforth Lane, Amelia Court House; Joanna P. Morrison to Ashley Henry, $285,000.

13090 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to William Caputo, $215,950.

15685 Kennans Lane, Amelia Court House; Joshua R. Langreck to Wendy Rae Fite, $211,000.

19151 Poor House Road, Amelia Court House; Southern Business Builders to John B. Cooper, $267,000.

CAROLINE

16322 Bull Church Road, Woodford; Charles J. Baker to Ross J. Shannon, $330,000.

719 Canterbury Drive, Ruther Glen; AMC Property Solutions LLC to Kenneth Wayne Brooks, $200,000.

18374 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; Sarah Nicole Ganrude to Brittany Ann Ganrude, $200,000.

17316 Easter Lilly Drive, Ruther Glen; Justin T. McClymonds to Jessica Brooke Collawn, $184,500.

301 Grenadier Drive, Ruther Glen; Warren A. Griffith to James David Branson, $225,000.

7242 John Taylor Mews, Ruther Glen; Mark Falcon Jr. to James H. Good, $279,900.

09 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Winston E. Smith II to Joyce Lynn Sipe, $189,000.

177 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Ian P. Galvin to Walter Joseph Petrone, $225,000.

13379 Mason St., Woodford; Adam T. Burrows to Jordan P. Murch, $218,500.

2602 Meadow Lane, Ruther Glen; Reginald Ware Sr. to Joshua R. Kolodziej, $170,000.

204 Sea Cliff Drive, Ruther Glen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Corey T. Dimisa, $210,000.

7246 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Samarah Erves, $229,800.

100 Yorktown Drive, Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Kevin D. Deshazo, $321,390.

KING WILLIAM

227 Custis Millpond Road, West Point; Dean C. Boring to Kevin Duvall, $252,891.

9853 King William Road, Aylett; Linwood R. Adams to Wesley Albert Hill, $475,000.

4942 Powhatan Trail, King William; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to James Bowman, $160,000.

424 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Ronald Lee Ambrose, $269,775.

338 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Inc. to Scott M. Deshaies, $235,000.

35 Willow Court, Aylett; Janis Jones to Colby W. Norton, $224,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

133 Cove Point Lane; Heinz O.P. Schiller to Laura C. Worth, $859,900.

314 Indian Springs Road; Laura K. Fahey to Marie G. Thomas, $645,000.

510 Mill Neck Road; R.A. Coleman Jr. to Brian Griffiths, $350,000.

305 Piney Creek Drive; Mark D. Wiley, trustee to Christopher M. Druce, $365,100.

239 Quarterpath Road; Henry C. Brown to James M. Zaleski, $255,000.

501 Westgate Circuit; Michael E. Travis to Donna L. Davis, $169,500.

JAMES CITY

105 Ascot, Williamsburg; Dexter Lloyd Griffin, devisee to Samuel S. Belmont, $369,000.

4548 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Charles H. Webb to Christopher Vosco, $267,500.

4284 Boxwood Lane, Williamsburg; Timothy W. Morris to Steven C. Barsten, $281,000.

104 Carsgate, Williamsburg; McIvor L. Parker Jr., trustee to John P. Nichols, $412,500.

122 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Yancey to Wilmer Diaz, $225,000.

3283 Deerfield Court, Williamsburg; Stephen A. Modzelewski to Mark Todd Redman, $575,000.

3540 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Daniel T. Dipiazzo to John Lyons, $437,000.

4389 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Theodore Anthony Romans Jr., $299,990.

4397 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Joel Phillip Bailey, $295,000.

115 James Bray Drive, Williamsburg; Blaise D. Harding to Jack A. Gary, $347,500.

2772 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; James M. Kirkland to Donald L. Brown, trustee, $395,000.

2952 Leatherleaf Drive, Toano; Federal National Mortgage Association to Malcolm Mandel Christian, $465,000.

104 Lely, Williamsburg; Albert J. Roohr, trustee to William G. Coutros, $560,000.

211 Maine, Williamsburg; Overflow LLC to Kriston Stills, $380,000.

4624 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Melanie A. Davis, trustee to Paul A. Dasilva, $243,000.

4656 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Edith A. Canada to Jason Allen Kemp, $250,000.

4775 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; Mark E. Dial to John T. Pritchard, $345,000.

7116 Pinebrook Road, Williamsburg; Harry P. Danforth Jr. to Elizabeth D. Van Houten, $333,500.

1104 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Carmen Feliciano Arreola, $243,369.

607 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Ronnie Soffer, $150,000.

4671 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Alessa Rae Lennon to Ryan M. Cross, $205,000.

4300 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Mark Andrew Smith, $212,000.

523 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Joel Fortune to Robert Johnston, $239,900.

9327 Stonehouse Glen, Toano; Ronald D. Sperlbaum to John Elliott Jr., $569,000.

6008 Tabiatha Lane, Toano; Daniel W. Whisenant to Kevin A. Howard, $375,000.

6235 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph E. Leinenbach Jr., trustee to Jerry W. Holleman, $299,900.

4059 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Victor E. Trujillo II to Auday Aluzry, $475,000.

7552 Vincent Drive, Toano; Carmello Tuzzo to John R. Page Jr., $307,500.

153 Wellington Circle, Williamsburg; Craig A. O'Brien to Jamie L. Cook, $338,000.

3474 Westman Lane, Toano; Kelly Leigh Casone to Augusta Casone, $315,000.

4509 Wimbledon Way, Williamsburg; Robert H. Linderman to Gregory Edward Pula, $238,500.

133 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Travis D. Owens to Antonio Brooks, $170,000.

3848 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Ernest Dally Taylor Jr., $485,000.

6412 Zachariah Drive, Williamsburg; Raymond M. Westfall, co-trustee to David E. Lienard, $492,000.

