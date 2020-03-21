The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
617 E 15th St; Dynamic Holdings Llc to Branigan Jacob W, $200,000.
112 E 21st St; Affordable Mobile Auto Llc to Lucky Group Properties Llc, $222,500.
1311 N 22nd St; Lb Legacy Llc to Rohrs Harold, $214,998.
1314 N 27th St; Hayes Harrison L to Williams Amanda J, $300,000.
1240 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Revere James Hall III, $335,000.
2011 2nd Ave; Copra House Properties Llc to Caf 2018-1 Reo I Llc, $341,300.
1106 N 31st St; Ruffin Timothy L to Greenberg Lenny and Christine, $236,000.
421 N 32nd St; Johnston Kyle H to Lazarus Benjamin D, $490,000.
1507 W 45th St; Gerber Alex and Zell Summer to Zell Joshua A, $290,000.
1018 W 48th St; 1018 W 48th Street Land Trust to Gilliam Alexander K, $319,000.
32 W 6th St; Cbd Development Llc to Tapestry Manchester Llc, $773,504.
68 W 6th St; Cbd Development Llc to Hermiones 68 West 6th Street, $761,355.
18 S Addison St; Mashta Investments Llc to Lopez Valentina, $250,000.
526 Arnold Ave; Copra House Properties Llc to Caf 2018-1 Reo I Llc, $341,300.
507 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U8; Squire Martha Peebles to 333 Investments Llc, $189,000.
2308 Barton Ave; Yndestad Jason E and Lynanne J to Beltrane Christine M, $231,000.
517 N Belmont Ave; Harris Joint Ventures Llc to Caplit Holdings Llc, $270,000.
3008 Bicknell Road; Dovell Brian W to Little Anne M, $287,000.
1433 Braeside Dr; Jandreau Joel Leslie to Thomas Robert K, $305,000.
4429 Bromley Lane; Minor G Gilmer IV to Woodruff Daniel J and Whitney W, $476,500.
4213 Brook Road; Richmond Residential Servs Inc to Lns Group Llc, $280,000.
5213 Caledonia Road; Sutton Andrew L III and Julie T to Cooper Alan H and Maureen R, $357,000.
3503 Carolina Ave; Dynquest Properties Llc to Elvert Jon W, $390,000.
609 W Cary St; Chittenden Richard E and Gladys to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, $560,885.
8712 Cherokee Road; Malik Harpal S and Tashmeen S to Wittig Jordan T, $278,300.
940 Circlewood Dr; Jordan Jonathan B and Jessica L to Alhamoud Abdullah J, $190,000.
806 Cleveland St; Rahim Farouk to Jenkins Nina J, $310,000.
501 Commerce Road; Marwa Enterprises Llc to Canterbury Holdings Llc, $550,000.
3148 Cullenwood Dr; Hunter Homes Llc to Grande Rutillio Segovia, $190,000.
3310 Deepwater Terminal Road; Alloy Properties Llc to 3310 Deepwater Terminal Llc, $3,500,000.
9420 Evansway Lane; Hoody Steven Alan Living Trust to Edos Llc, $180,000.
10 W Fells St; Better Housing Coalition to Yulee Sasha, $188,000.
2124 Floyd Ave; Girardi Thomas E Jr to Becker Worther Guy IV, $567,500.
4601 Forest Hill Ave; Eller George Coleman to Pretko Jacob L, $415,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U103; Hamed Hossein A to Elegbe Etana, $198,000.
3327 W Franklin St; Garrett Caroline to McCormick Timothy, $660,000.
4613 W Franklin St; Mott Stacy L to Cava Capital Llc, $297,500.
607 E Gladstone Ave; Bird Nest Property Company Llc to Hessian John J, $151,000.
2005 W Grace St; McLoughlin Kieran to Morris David and Rita, $817,550.
3910 W Grace St; Bowles Aubrey R IV to 3910 West Grace Street Llc, $285,000.
4200 W Grace St; Tsumas English to Moore Reilly Christopher, $425,000.
2918 Grayland Ave; Cleveland Christopher S to Neffinger Richard, $342,000.
1901 Grove Ave; Massey Ivor Jr to Kurland Leanne Dorman, $1,500,000.
1618 Hanover Ave; Forrester Robert Brian to Barnhardt Richard H Jr, $735,000.
3115 Hanover Ave; Burgess Reginald D Jr and Tara R to Prescott Michael A and Pamela J, $395,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U807; Fears Wanda G Revocable Trust to Koerner George David, $250,000.
3513 Hazelhurst Ave; Hughes Donald L Jr to Surface Sara, $165,000.
1126 Hull St; 1011 Hull Street Lp to Sycamore Drive Properties I Llc, $1,225,000.
1511 Irby Dr; MacKenzie Michael Robert to Hillerson Meryl E and Gary R, $200,000.
4332 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Bagalso Neil Dalit, $318,670.
3730 Kenmore Road; Gallalee Elizabeth F to Brady James P, $205,000.
6408 Kensington Ave; Duffey Timothy J and Tyler C to Houses to Homes Llc, $184,500.
15 King St; Morrissette Denise L to Downing Stephanie Camille, $250,000.
3015 Lamb Ave; 1833 Enterprises Llc to Buchanan Michele Lynn, $152,000.
5712 Larrymore Road; Woodson Charles G to Allen Erica Katina, $159,900.
1209 W Leigh St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Velasquez Ethel, $184,950.
1203-1/2 W Leigh St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Thornhill James, $184,950.
320 Lexington Road; Ritter James Griffith to Crapol Heidi Ann, $526,000.
47 E Lock Lane, U8; Franz Helen D and Keith L to Fahey Ann Catharine, $270,000.
10241 Maplested Lane; Spivey Jason N to Milne Zachary Banks, $295,000.
3124 Maplewood Ave; Federal National Mortgage Assoc to Eisemann Timothy, $167,000.
5304 Matoaka Road; Phinney Maureen to Matthews Laura R and Charles M, $898,250.
806 S Meadow St; Peters Eric M and Ramona A to Jobes James R and Brittany K, $273,500.
3016 Montrose Ave; Jameson Carol Leontine to Fabling Margaret A, $230,000.
4610 Monument Ave; Hollinger Sarah Whitney to Fournier Charlene, $753,000.
1252 Moore St; 1252 W Moore Street Series Of to Stables Austin and Caitlin, $158,965.
415 N Mulberry St; Campbell Lucas Jon to McKenna Sean, $422,500.
2533 Northumberland Ave; Wiggins Raymond L and Ann E to Bari Real Estate Investment, $155,000.
19 Oak Lane; Horton Mary McMillan to Holdaway Shane T and Alysia T, $1,170,000.
2228 Park Ave; Donachy James A and Nadine D to Bellavance Emily C, $640,769.
4621 Park Ave; Will Daniel S to Percival Matthew and Karie, $356,000.
1724 Parkwood Ave; Kapella David W to Freeman Cynthia M, $450,000.
6409 Patterson Ave; Edmunds Charles C to Sonamarg Properties Llc, $380,000.
1720 Porter St; Clark Dorothy Lee Moorman to Mjre Llc, $150,000.
7564 Prairie Road; Whitehurst Walter A and Betty C to Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo, $185,000.
6337 Ridgeway Road; Carter David M and Karen Y to Oakey Stedman D and Lauren T, $1,750,000.
4 N Robinson St; Able and Done Right Inc to Der Matthew F, $625,000.
907 Rutherford Road; Baker William to Lopez Milian Esvin Joel, $205,000.
3807 Seminary Ave; Stallings Sharon E to 3807 Seminary Llc, $389,000.
408 S Shields Ave; McIntosh Aaron L to Snowden Christian M, $219,000.
1427 Spring Grove Dr; Clements Richard J to Bray Matthew J and Heather A, $269,000.
2921 Stratford Road; Cundiff Katherine Garland to Chambers Benjamin W and Cindy P, $435,000.
2213 Stuart Ave; Nesbitt Raymond A to 2213 Stuart Avenue Llc, $550,000.
5018 Sylvan Road; Lazos Heidi Joy to Gallihugh Daniel W and Maureen A, $364,500.
409 Tilden St; Seward Elizabeth W to Wergin Jon S, $355,923.
1228 Warren Ave; Woodie Rental Properties Llc to Tuck Adam Jeffrey, $195,000.
118 Westmoreland St; Earhart Cynthia C to Earhart Kimberly R, $578,004.
1503 Williamsburg Road; Ttm Consultants Llc to Tsiptsis Elizabeth Reed, $182,000.
1717 Wilmington Ave; Seawell Janice S Revocable to Konesco Marc and Jennifer, $423,000.
207 Yancey St; Saunders Delores E and Betty J to Gunzburg Avi, $151,000.
HENRICO
11427 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Pantele Lindsey K to Kumar Vivek Chandra and Prema Vivek, $243,000.
5105 Aldenbrook Way, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Han Junbiao and Lang Chen, $562,833.
6108 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Hunter Laura M to Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee, $165,000.
7705 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Scharf Adam M and Kimberly R to Ghanoum Mohamad Y and Yasser M, $273,000.
4304 Austin Ave, Henrico; Jennings Frank L and Leona R to George Amy E, $155,000.
4833 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Pollard Scott R, $302,750.
2114 Barclay Rd, Henrico; Evans Patrick H and Dana L Hand to 2114 Barclay Road Llc, $215,000.
5012 Belmont Park Rd, Glen Allen; Evans Thomas R Sr to Wilson Thomas Glenn and Evelyn L, $392,500.
5100 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Highers Michael to Vazquez Kelvy A Zelaya and Teresa L M P, $199,950.
10967 Branch Rd, Glen Allen; Super Lee R and Caitlin I to Weiss Peter J and Esther, $312,371.
129 Bridge St, Henrico; Henry Onieka M and Steffan A Trotman to Harris Happie, $192,610.
2820 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Durnett Frank M to Black Dog Renovations Llc, $164,500.
418 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Gupta Vinay and Priyal Agarwal, $402,200.
9117 Burkhart Dr, Henrico; Harris Michael R and Leigh H to Shaw Stephen L and Rachael, $243,000.
2213 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Bragg Brittney and Sandra Schreiner to Norman Chrissie Lynn, $191,000.
8905 Carters Bridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Maran Hpung Aung and Nang San Nhkum, $327,750.
5516 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Terrell Virginia S to Williams Matthew M, $175,000.
9520 Chatterleigh Dr, Henrico; Phillips Jason J and Suzanna M to Bennett Lauren, $320,000.
11220 Churchwood Ct, Henrico; Silva Timothy J and Deborah M to Tucker Steven and Erika, $490,000.
1413 Coronet Dr, Henrico; Smith Christina D to Federal National Mortgage Association, $187,400.
2510 Cox Rd, Henrico; Smith James B and Elaine A to Corbett Kathryn S, $350,000.
5203 Cutshaw Ave, Henrico; Perkinson Catherine E Trustee to Olander Margaret R, $310,000.
2000 Deep Ridge Ct, Henrico; 2000 Deep Ridge Court Llc to Puccinelli Jennifer G, $300,000.
1302 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Saunders Gina and Lisa Aaron to Patterson Michael, $245,000.
5200 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Edwards Trevor and Richard S Martin to Kilgore Nichole, $156,000.
8422 Eden St, Henrico; Cheeley William N Jr and Linda N to Maraneli Eka Trustee, $420,000.
11075 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Hale Jordan Tyler and Brittany Lynn, $760,000.
104 N Erlwood Ct, Henrico; Phillips Melissa R to Vohra Sanjeev and Harjit, $950,000.
3011 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Taylor Kimberley Lisa, $313,515.
6204 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Etz Andrea D to Beuckman Cole Michael, $160,000.
813 Forest Ave, Henrico; Mlynczak John E to Alloway Kaye-Ann and Joshua M, $275,000.
10771 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Kandiraju Abhiram and Kameshwari R Alwala, $538,303.
8314 Forge Rd, Henrico; Bucska Philip S and Heather S to Long Daniel M, $275,000.
11217 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Kube David A to McGrath Daniel and Elyse Stiner, $350,000.
326 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Smith Eric Alan and Christine to Wilson Beth S, $459,950.
10536 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Hailey Raymond A Jr to Nationstar Mortgage Llc, $258,127.
2714 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Luciano Anthony W and B L Lankford to Duda James M, $165,000.
2408 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Panyam Subramanyam to Gallo Nicholas Gene, $409,950.
12348 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
13300 Herringbone Pl, Henrico; Nymt Loan Trust 2014-Rp1 to Freitas Ricardo, $379,900.
9520 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Rezk Losar A to Daou Hind Jaber, $315,000.
8 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Llc to Saunders Kidada S, $200,410.
3504 Katy Brooke Pl, Glen Allen; Colorafi Barbara to Bodnarchuk Borys and Iryna, $490,000.
5300 Kimberwick Dr, Glen Allen; Cadjo Ljubisa to Bhat Vinaya Ganapathi and Vani M Krishna, $328,000.
5820 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Criss Joann to Gunzburg Avi, $160,000.
7913 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Va Inc to King Justin M and Kelli N, $251,150.
1508 Leewal Ct, Henrico; Armentrout James S and Candace B to Complete Home Design Llc Trustee, $245,000.
1696 Liberty Bell Ct, Henrico; Baroody Siham Elias to Ainsa Felicia Annette, $157,000.
11093 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $651,630.
5075 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Tiwari Sital, $484,695.
2910 Mary Beth Ln, Glen Allen; Woolford Daniel Joseph to Byron Barbara Jean, $180,000.
5209 Monument Ave, U4b, Henrico; Cohen Robert and Nancy E to Pine and Ivy II Llc, $510,000.
5225 Monument Ave, U4b, Henrico; Subbiah Ponni Trustee to Wade Seaborn M Jr and Sarah U, $507,500.
3708 Morton Dr, Henrico; Hamilton Christopher to Banks Milton R III and Nicole M, $258,000.
2318 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Edwards John B to Johnson Vernon, $265,000.
3416 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Warden Tonora, $236,549.
10113 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Mannion Rebecca V to Stribbling Devin Jasmine, $279,950.
3009 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Persaud Holdings Llc to Young Nia Quanza, $217,000.
5041 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Smith Jerry Jr and Bernice Doctor-Smith, $649,672.
9600 Peppertree Dr, Henrico; Boriack Anna J to Perdue Charles O Jr and Vickie I, $307,000.
2601 Pinkerton Pl, Glen Allen; Lambert Brice E to Londono Steven and Darla M, $339,000.
12272 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Bindal Meenakshi Trustee, $663,102.
2955 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Shrader Eva Ellen to Van Den Berg Leslie S, $200,000.
7 Raven Rock Rd, Henrico; Turner Michael G and Meredith R to McEvoy Molly D and Peter C, $575,000.
3930 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Kalentzos Caroline to Lyle Jonathan and Larisa, $375,000.
5951 River Rd, Henrico; Perkinson Homes Inc to Porfilio Dale S and Caroline, $1,546,679.
251 Rocketts Way, U501, Henrico; Lux Stephen J and Julie F to Sabbak Basil Robert, $479,000.
6607 Rolling Rd, Henrico; Bowen Floyd E and Juanita O to Mills Larry J and Deborah C, $220,000.
4413 Samara Dr, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Porcher Imani C, $155,000.
209 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Hall Randolph W to Hancock Tracy Burrell, $250,000.
2000 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; Townes Crystal M and Albert W Jefferson to Willis Darlene A, $178,000.
116 Shreveport Rd, Henrico; L Investments Inc to Morrison Jasmine H and Alexander L Carter, $190,000.
8906 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Bernstein Jason to Marcus Jesse Alan and Sara S, $610,000.
12330 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Swanson Nathaniel and Allie, $514,883.
2310 Spencer Rd, Henrico; Grant Rebecca W and B W Dunaway and B W O to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.
1312 St Michaels Ln, Henrico; Rizzo Realty Of Va Llc to Salkic Dalija and Samira, $158,000.
7460 Strath Rd, Henrico; Powell Kerry A and T R Choi and M M O to Gill Karen Lynn, $220,000.
9409 Tatton Park Cir, Henrico; Gregory William A Rev Trust to Sheehan Jeremiah J, $690,000.
11628 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Jupe Alexa and Richard to McKay Kimberly L, $235,000.
4018 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Golia Lokesh and Shilpi Golia, $355,140.
2609 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Yount Patricia and David to Herlick Mark A, $449,150.
2106 Turtle Run Dr, U1, Henrico; Nguyen Alexander to Kyle Casey L, $154,000.
2434 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Wimberly Dixie B to Myers Marvin L Jr and Patricia M, $290,000.
5912 West Club Ln, Henrico; Stith Patricia Haase and Linda L H Et Al to Stith Patricia Haase, $207,675.
955 Wheelwood Way, Henrico; Capitol Design Group Llc to Archie Michael L Jr, $246,000.
5928 Whitehurst Ln, Ub, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Johnson Quinton Shaun, $260,591.
5930 Whitehurst Ln, Ub, Henrico; Sm Richmond Llc to Hrudowsky Erica, $250,000.
9008 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Palmer Sherry D to Scott Michael III, $288,000.
2529 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; Beauman Jessica E to Sitt Marland, $239,950.
2340 Wistar St, Henrico; Fried Herbert Jr and Janet to Aldridge Darrell E and Claudia L, $327,000.
9612 Woodstream Dr, Henrico; Jackson Daniel and Brenda to Hertzig Isaiah Peter and Cheyenne G Schug, $295,000.
7710 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Sherron Alease R Estate to Keena James A and Jessica L, $280,000.
Chesterfield
11851 Aberdeen Landing Ln; Merchant Wilson C III to Flood James H and Cowart L A, $770,000.
9231 Alcove Grove Rd; Stringfield Demetress E to Paz Rodas Maria Adela, $295,000.
9356 Amberleigh Cr; Ashton E A and Ashton Stephen M to Ehrlich Nancy S, $338,000.
3506 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Hodnett Jamie Katherine, $268,870.
1300 Austin Rd; Parcell Mark A and Marjorie A to Bliven Wayne E and Mary J, $184,000.
5312 Autumnleaf Dr; Penn Edmond R Jr to Dailey Matthew P, $180,000.
20913 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Ortega Alex and Brittney McCoy, $264,050.
8620 Baldwin Creek Rd; Mso Properties Llc to McPherson Marc A, $219,000.
7910 Beach Rd; Glick David M and Beverly R to Harvell Phillip L and Tammy M, $479,950.
5544 Belle Pond Dr; Green Vanessa R to Powers Angelica, $179,950.
4001 Birdbrook Dr; Raines Melinda to Douglas Lilitia, $205,000.
14711 Boyces Cove Dr; Benhamed Ali to Thornton Janet D, $210,000.
13500 Brandy Oaks Rd; Cave Charles W and Miriam B to Brown Chris and Erica, $337,000.
409 Brighton Dr; Motley Charles G and Lois Y to Masonic Home Of Virginia, $229,100.
2435 Brookforest Rd; Street Ernest R to Morris Sarah Paige, $214,000.
13211 Bucktail Ct; Perdue Lauren Alexandra to Luna Edgar A and Lucy Johanna, $265,000.
9611 Burnett Dr; Taylor Amie Christina Rae S to Carey Joyce A and Carey Noel W, $315,000.
7304 Cannonade Ct; Klein Kevin D and Watson J A to Melichar David V and Ashley C, $269,900.
103 Carbe Ct; Moore Matthew A and Sherrie G to Venable Patrick, $250,000.
4806 Castlewood Rd; Cornell Courtney W and Whitney M to Molina Ana Estela Chavez, $165,000.
2530 Channelmark Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Addison Terrance and Sherrel, $580,055.
5510 Chatmoss Rd; Harris Sherry Lynn to Drakes Renaldo Atsu, $242,000.
10501 Christina Rd; Cooper Carol L to Davis Todd A, $245,000.
11517 Cliff Lawn Dr; Baldwin Brandon B and Hannah J to Chesler Alexandra M, $217,000.
4319 Collingswood Dr; Esquivel Properties Llc to Ruffin James E III and Hunt J R, $245,000.
12600 Crathes Ln; Butterworth Robert and Dawn to Hostetter Curtis G and Tami J, $485,000.
501 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Escobar Bradley C and Lydon T N, $299,498.
9524 Dawnshire Rd; Watson Stanley L and Watson S W to Buckel Charles L, $155,000.
11916 Deerhurst Dr; A & J Investments Llc to Dow Jerry C, $200,000.
13120 Derryveach Dr; Davis Lisa to Voisinet J and Voisinet K S Trs, $275,000.
13331 Diamond Ridge Dr; Owens Christina to Atkinson Tammy L, $241,000.
6354 Dorius Dr; Pritchett Shannon Et Al to Anguz Roger, $153,000.
11806 Duxbury Pl; Falkner Norman C Et Al Trs to Herndon Roderick A Jr and Alicia, $279,900.
19513 Eanes Rd; Poppabass Llc to Hawley William A Jr, $197,500.
3901 Echo Ridge Pl; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Carter Clinton, $210,950.
355 Enon Oaks Ln; Robertson Beverly J to Anger Kyle A and Lauren G, $300,000.
14707 Evershot Cr; Joshi Sudhindra M and Shweta N to Codiroli Jeremy and Caroline, $442,000.
14012 Fawnhope Ln; Sm Richmond Llc to Dobrowolski Evan J and Caitlin, $368,197.
15606 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Borges John Joseph Sr and Amy, $386,000.
15736 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Jeter Luke A, $412,991.
16114 Founders Bridge Tr; Lanciani Jonathan A and Tammy M to Long Bridget N and Cliff M Jr, $1,208,000.
15333 Foxvale Wy; Mowchan Neal P and Jeanne C to Grunert Brett and Kusiak Karen, $343,100.
19711 Genito Rd; Lassiter Louis G and Patricia M to Forche Gregory T and Kora Lynn, $630,000.
4601 Glen Tara Dr; Berberich Danielle Marie to Griffin Cody A, $185,000.
6320 Gossamer Al; NVR Inc to West Herman III and Mary, $259,650.
3931 Graythorne Dr; Quiggle John A III and Joanne to Beyer Jeffrey W, $485,000.
524 Greenside Ct; Welnak Thomas M and Danielle N to Weidner Michael J and Diane R, $300,000.
16008 Hallowell Rg; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Johnson Lynwood O, $316,656.
8110 Hampton Meadows Cr; Dibari Nicola V to Lance Jason and Lana, $392,000.
5814 Harbour Bluff Tr; Watson B L III Et Als Trs to Estes Trina H, $278,200.
8925 Hawkbill Rd; Nguyen Dat T to Bartek Christopher S, $170,000.
3705 Heartside Pl; Brown Helen to Faison Kristie P, $165,000.
6300 Hickory Rd; Morgan Dwight D and Shurrenda R to Montgomery Kyle R, $274,900.
13014 Holly View Tr; Stringer Ashley K to Hayes Stephanie D, $200,000.
2130 Jarman Ln; Lima Abraham E and Benson Cory D to Williams Angel, $200,000.
3560 Kendal Crossing Tr; Fishe Raymond P H and Patricia G to Harris James Thomas Jr, $549,000.
12813 Killycrom Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Shiel David and Amy, $617,770.
3642 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Johnson Jennifer and Paris, $414,145.
4719 Kyloe Ln; Weaver Cory to Piller Michael E and Suzan L, $270,000.
5171 Lavelle Rd; Worsham Rebecca to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $179,744.
5207 Linegar Dr; Gee Crystal D to Heath Erin E, $164,950.
1313 Lockett Ridge Rd; Capano Vickie F to Martin Christopher T and Natasha, $161,000.
9466 Lost Forest Dr; Williams Kris and Manuela R to Brower Nichole Y, $155,000.
2925 Lyndhurst Ct; Rios John V and Diana F to Miller David Lee III and Della C, $250,000.
6710 Masada Dr; Owen John D and Donna L to Holder Homes Llc, $170,000.
1709 Meadow Farm Dr; Noel Phillip L and Vanessa G to Pickel Charlene, $178,000.
12700 Middlebrook Rd; Robinson Joseph and Shirley A to Walston Carlton D Jr and Kelly L, $275,000.
12912 Mill Manor Ct; Cotto Pablo Jose Gonzalez to Witter Brady A, $295,000.
7816 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to King Ciara, $232,235.
11225 Mistyhollow Rd; Byrne Richard D to Faulkner Blair M and Emilee R, $186,000.
9803 Mosswood Rd; Smith Matthew P and Robin M to Mutter Alexis, $229,000.
14601 Nash Rd; Cluster Dickie L and Carol L to Dogtown Inc, $273,940.
7413 Nicklaus Cr; Monroe Richard W and Christine M to Marbley Danielle Marie Ware, $312,500.
10611 Northcliff Pl; White Kendall L and Anne C to Alier Joanna L, $237,950.
10407 Old Camp Rd; Castro Leonid to McElroy Kevin H Jr and Morgan O, $270,000.
6331 Oldbern Rd; Hill H Wayne and Cynthia G to Davis Antwain L and Nettles S, $200,000.
13904 Pagehurst Tr; Parker Christine D to Hayes William P Family L P, $335,000.
4826 Pawpans Ct; Smith Joseph A and Charlene L to Morris Corey D, $250,000.
2336 Penrose Dr; Zanetta Lon J and Linda L to Zanetta Kyle and Jami, $211,200.
4000 Poplar Grove Rd; Farrington Frank H and Vicki W to Mullins Kenneth Ryan and Zane U, $313,000.
12708 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Becker Courtney H, $245,025.
5627 Promontory Pointe Rd; Alkire Bruce D to Greenberger Robert H N and D G, $350,000.
1532 Providence Knoll Dr; Snead Elizabeth R to Tapscott Lisa L, $272,000.
1800 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hebert Nancy J, $280,659.
5613 Qualla Farms Pl; Harrow Kori L to Cortese J J F and Lemaster H N, $265,000.
1404 Quiet Lake Lp; Harvick Judith G to Beall Jeffery C and Gege E, $284,500.
3025 Ramsey Dr; Campbellsville University Inc to James Shana Nicole, $240,000.
14210 Regatta Pointe Rd; Fesl Debra Et Als to Gregaitis Blaine A and Kaitlyn N, $225,000.
2430 Rio Vista St; Providence Development Corp to Rolling Ridge Llc, $150,814.
13713 Rivermist Rd; Truong Nhung Hue to Graham Matthew H and Sarah Lynn, $358,000.
16203 Roland Dr; Riddle Christopher B and Alexis to Buckner Craig, $155,000.
3207 Rossington Bl; Hill Zuwena to Hernandez Erick A and Marisol M, $255,000.
11006 Rufford Rd; Kirkland Lacy C and Lewis E III to Mangels Richard and Eileen, $206,850.
12419 Sandbag Rd; Sinnen Zachary to Hicks Kalvin M and Cherrelle N, $214,000.
3612 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Collins Thomas P and Virginia H, $564,442.
6427 Sexton Dr; Bentley Darrell L to Lopresti Mario A and Rosalia O, $153,950.
3400 Shady Creek Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Jimenez Jose L and Alavardo S, $196,500.
16407 Shefford Dr; Williamson Adam J and Casey H to Djukic Mizel and Jennifer, $518,000.
2308 Shoreham Dr; McGrew Nancy Lea to Rolotti Christian G, $275,000.
5901 Slumber Ln; Luna Elman to Carrerra Meza, $165,000.
6600 Southwalk Ht; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Oliver James R and Carol A, $430,920.
2906 St Regis Dr; Tienken M W and Tienken W C Trs to Norris Michael T and Devin E, $385,000.
11944 Sternwalk Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Martin Wade S and Bishop N A, $379,000.
1728 Stonemill Lake Ct; Shaukat Imran Et Al to Hatton Samuel F Jr, $240,000.
751 Sturgis Dr; Wilmington Trust Nat'l Asso Tr to Juarez Dinora, $157,500.
13901 Sunrise Bluff Rd; Kish Rachel A Et Als to Skeen Roger L Jr and Valerie M, $335,000.
5507 Tag Alder Tr; Timbercreek Bldg and Design Llc to Parrott Patricia L and Thomas M, $440,000.
5312 Terrace Arbor Cr; Stewart Earl Lee and Gloria Jean to Crist Robert H Jr and Carole M, $315,000.
3011 Three Bridges Rd; Rohrer Jonathan D and Sarah J to Sciandra Marguerite E, $230,000.
8824 Torrey Pines Dr; Orange Stuart R and Juanita E to Lowe Harry N III and Georgianne, $305,000.
8647 Trent Rd; Musser Robert J and Rebecca S B to Gordon Andrew and Katherine, $302,000.
14004 Twin Cedars Tr; Canard Kevin W and Tammy M to Greene Romona D, $269,000.
2306 Victoria Crossing Ln; Crawley Mary B and Crawley R T to Okay John L and Judith A, $420,000.
400 Walthall Crest Ct; Lawrence Cathon R E to Tucker April M, $337,900.
3007 Warfield Estates Pl; Kennedy Joseph S and Ashley S to French Donald J, $239,950.
14105 Waters Edge Cr; Cahill Joseph F and Monica to Sanders Timothy C and Weber D M, $524,000.
6738 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Thomsen Glenn F and Peggy P, $442,631.
1465 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Morgan Emmett S and Pearl L, $304,597.
7442 Wild Senna Tr; Thompson Remy Jones and Brent K to Kothari Niraj Rohit, $375,000.
15213 Winding Ash Dr; Lamphire Gale Ann to Spiers Jordan Amanda, $224,000.
1213 Winterfield Rd; Main Street Homes to Otey Loretta Boyer and Antonio C, $462,292.
15525 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to McBride Marcus and Michelle N, $428,756.
9549 Woodgate Rd; Ermini Clorinda L to Roane Stephanie Andrea, $220,000.
14101 Woodsacre Ln; Delano Alan S and Alyssa D to Fleming Jermaine D, $225,000.
10603 Wrens Nest Ct; Kelly Christopher E and Diane R to Rogers Jennifer J and Mark R, $269,500.
HANOVER
10.38 acres; Malcolm Vernon Staton Jr. to Antonio De La Rosa Diaz, $185,000.
10.6 acres; William Edward Wright Jr. to Shirley Wright Mitchell, $165,000.
12.3661 acres; Dorothy S. Suskind to M. M. Kent, trustee, $1,000,000.
12.5 acres; Corry E. Scalone to Jerry Cullum, $165,000.
20.997 acres; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to STX Inc., $178,000.
5 acres; Linda Paige Zahn to Oakleigh Properties LLC, $220,000.
5 acres, Oak Hill; Mary Lou Warman to Barbara Jean Francis, $173,500.
5.649 acres; Mechanicsville Investment and Trading Corp. to Mechanicsville Retail Center LLC, $2,000,000.
Block B, Signal Hill; Matthews & Creech LLC to Old Mechanicsville Properties LLC, $180,000.
Block Q, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Town Homes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $203,000.
Block W, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Mill Race; Ronald Paul Dill Jr. to Bobva LLC, $325,000.
Lot 23, Block B, Section B, Shady Grove Forest; Jeffrey T. Knapstein to Michael Bushey, $289,000.
Lot 3, Lynnroy; John Borges to Kristen R. Trexler, $235,000.
Lot 3, Section 6, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $160,000.
Lot 38, Section 2, Hickory Hills; HH Phoenix LLC to Timothy C. Bishop, $155,000.
Lot 4, Block C, Section 1, Castlewood; Robert K. Alldredge to Amanda Rae Layne, $232,000.
Lot 4, Section 1, Barr Brook Farms; Barr Building Development LLC to Richard Garrett Edwards, $160,000.
Lot 4, Section A, Plain View Estates; Ronald D. Walther to Hartoonian Real Estate Holdings LLC, $818,000.
Lot 5, Section 2, Crown Hill Estates; Kings Charter Associates LC to Wilbert J. Batten Jr., $180,000.
Lot 6, Block C, Section 1, Cypresstree; Diane M. Vest to Gail K. Russell Inc., $195,000.
Lot 7, Block A, Section 3B, Rutland; Srujana Navar Samineni to Navar Reddy, $385,000.
Lot 7, Section 6, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.
Lot 8, Block M, Section A7, Battlefield Green; Gap Investments to 2911 Floyd Ave. LLC, $210,000.
Parcel; Anthony P. Giambanco to Giambanco investments LLC, $175,000.
Parcel; Hometown Realty Services Inc. to Crozier Land Co. Inc., $1,150,000.
Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $380,000.
Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $264,100.
Section 2A, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $230,000.
Section 3, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $240,000.
POWHATAN
2073 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to William Charles McCracken, $420,445.
6014 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Patricia H. Hicks to Mildred H. Hylton, $235,000.
1856 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Janet W. Pittman to Mary Kathryn Honsinger, $272,000.
15527 Fox Gate Court, Midlothian; Ernest P. Gates Jr. to Philip D. Wilson, $505,000.
2160 Genito Road, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Matthew Cassell, $379,500.
1806 High Hill Drive, Powhatan; Ropert P. Baumler Sr. to Oscar C. Vaughn, $405,000.
3215 Jefferson Woods Court, Powhatan; Russell M. Staples to Jonathan Lee Elliott, $270,000.
2575 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Hermes A. Kontos to Gary E. Breeding, $400,000.
16273 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Ivan Doyle Brown to James Rudolph Gardner, $685,000.
2203 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Donald D. Richardson Jr. to Thomas Wade Maiden, $305,000.
3600 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Cynthia O. Harris to Ashley R. Baum, $340,000.
3175 Taurman Park Drive, Powhatan; Yevgeniy S. Shevnin to Adam Marc Beauregard, $599,000.
2032 Valley Springs Court, Powhatan; Robert J. Sanner to Christopher Mark Dietz, $487,000.
GOOCHLAND
2.1 acres; Richard A. Proffitt to Bozo Jerkovic, $218,370.
3.57 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to Holly R Payne, $218,187.
60 acres; Lynn Douglas to New Ventures Real Estate LLC, $510,000.
67.077 acres; Virginia Estate & Trust Law PLC, trustee to GCJ Holdings LLC, $765,000.
Lot 17, Section 1, Covington; Daniel Mark Radack to South River Custom Homes LLC, $160,000.
Lot 21, Shannon Hills; Joseph W. Winn to Joshua R. Smith, $207,000.
Lot 24, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to James C. Stallman, $390,000.
Lot 4, Block A, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Dawnielle M. Brock to Brandon A. Brazemore, $500,000.
Lot 7, Shannon Hill Estates; Matthew T. Fitzner to Charles W. Lafoon, $353,000.
Lot 9, Boundary Run; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Kristofer F. Hutchinson, $310,000.
Lots 15, 18, 20, 31 and 39, Section 1, Reader Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $625,000.
Lots 4 and 5, Parke View; Bulldogg LLC to WH Real Estate LLC, $290,000.
Lots 6 and 19, Swanns Inn Estates; Swanns Inn LLC to Vertical Builders LLC, $160,000.
Parcel; Bristol Broad Branch Partners LLC to CS1031 2000 West Creek Apartments DST, 103,000,000.
3 parcels; William Blair Massey Jr. to River Run Manor LLC, $3,100,000.
Petersburg
410 Amherst Drive; Gregory N. Wright to Joanna M. Boozer, $162,000.
5 Holly Hill Drive; Patricia D. Gonzales MD Properties LLC to Platinum Plush Salons and Suites LLC, $180,000.
944 E Wythe St.; South Plains Inc. to CMF Property and Leasing LLC, $185,000.
DINWIDDIE
10.9 acres; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $201,720.
15 parcels; First Management Co. LC to Baylaur Construction LLC, $450,000.
2.8 acres; Baylaur Construction LLC to Brandon N. Cifers, $286,500.
5.003 acres; Cal Greely Jr. to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $207,100.
Lot 11, Fox Branch Estates, 37.54 acres; Bank of New York Mellon to Southeast Property Acquistions LLC, $288,750.
Lot 38, Pooles Dairy Subdivision; Ula Maitland to Juan Jose Padilla, $190,000.
Lot 7, Chestnut Gardens; James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC to Daylton Almon Birt, $260,000.
Two tracts; Mary L. Wadford, executor to Harrison A. Moody, $220,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
225 Biltmore Drive; Pauline H. Rivera to Robert Scott Trent III, $203,000.
5212 Conduit Road; David S. Durning to Martin J. Dumond, $205,000.
218 Heron Run Drive; Christopher R. Rhodes to Amaury Olguin, $313,000.
185 Piedmont Ave.; Promender LLC to Ronald Davis, $190,000.
302 Wright Ave.; Tammy F. Ferguson to Ashton Overby, $163,500.
HOPEWELL
301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 306; Pouncey Tract Holdings LLC to Scott A. Gaspie, $150,000.
3406 Cobblestone Lane; Pamela Maus Taylor, trustee to James T. Haskins, $223,500.
3805 Kippax Drive; Federal National Mortgage Association to Dorothy Lopez Gunnet, $172,750.
409 Stone Hearth Court; Bruce H. Mann to John Curtis Miller, $168,500.
NEW KENT
10.7278 acres, Eltham Industrial Park; RCRE LLC to Vulcan Lands Inc., $732,000.
115.3 acres; George Crosby, trustee to John T. Vosnick Jr., $172,800.
15.7 acres; Jay M. Young to Sherman L. Oliver, $460,500.
2 acres; Christy P. Thomas to Christopher M. Hendricks, $189,000.
4.762 acres; Thornton D. Guthrie III to Federal National Mortgage Association, $256,214.
Lot 1019, Woodhaven Shores; Christopher W. Chandler to Kathryn Goode, $150,000.
Lot 15, Section 4, The Oaks; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Starr Royal, $276,430.
Lot 18, Section A, The Woods at Five Lakes; Charlotte A. Reynolds to Gregory B. Sherman, $242,000.
Lot 23, Section R, Phase II, Brickshire; Shemmonya L. Bonner to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $326,500.
Lot 262, Landbay 4, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jointech LLC, $260,265.
Lot 3, Howard Heights, 5.2 acres; Robert G.H. Peter to Bruce I. Howard, $416,750.
Lots 422 and 423, Woodhaven Shores; Citizens Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $166,815.
Lots 6 and 7, Block B, Section B, Minitree Glen; Charles T. Gillett to Stone Property LLC, $408,100.
Lots, Crestwicke; Hunter B Inc. to Liberty Homes Virginia Inc., $797,500.
Lots, Section 1, The Paddock at Brickshire; Brickshire Land Investor Partners LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $180,000.
Lots, The Fields at Pine Fork; Pine Fork LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $350,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
700 S Bacons Chase, North Prince George; Patty L. Nowell to Garry W. Stebar, $379,500.
11220 County Drive, Disputanta; Phillip P. Platoni to Robert Payne, $292,000.
11327 Falda Drive, South Prince George; William John Horning III to Robert J. Wright, $242,000.
2600 Kay St., North Prince George; Nancy A. Giroux to Richard D. Showalter, $183,000.
208 Lighthouse Point, North Prince George; William F. Whitehead to Thomas W. Merritt Jr., $309,000.
7009 Maple Leaf Lane, Prince George; Spencer Shields to Jeffrey R. Zywica, $205,000.
3810 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Kenneth M. Berry to Donald W. White, $275,000.
915 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Alton M. Moody to Robert A. Long, $150,000.
3110 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Vicki Ozmore Cain to Brian K. Kilgore, $228,500.
AMELIA
9530 S Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Jane Goodman Kellam to Douglas G. Foster, $415,000.
13431 Fowlkes Bridge Road, Amelia Court House; Adam J. Russell to Johnathan Lawson, $285,000.
5860 Oak Grove Loop, Amelia Court House; James R. Hensley to Morgan Lee Fobare, $336,000.
8800 Virginia St., Amelia Court House; Ellie Mae Wronski to Marrianne Lumsden, $296,000.
CAROLINE
201 Admiral Drive, Ruther Glen; William Rooney to Vanessa Pimentel, $170,000.
20404 Anderdon Mill Road, Beaverdam; Gary Kevin Jordan to John Artemus Kipp, $199,900.
617 Clover Hill Drive, Ruther Glen; Vernita R. Fisher to Michael Minor, $202,000.
7121 Conway Place, Ruther Glen; Randy Graham Aslett to Laura Kate Santos, $295,000.
7119 Durrette Road, Ruther Glen; MIchael Phillip Carbaugh to Yvonne H. Thompson, $229,900.
745 Glen Cove Drive, Ruther Glen; James T. Ricketts Jr. to Andrew C. Guerriero, $250,000.
149 John Paul Jones Drive, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings LLC to Tammy Cawthon, $255,000.
356 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Holly J. Payne to Robert A. Hayman, $300,000.
722 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Dieter Kretschy to John Scott Gruin, $255,000.
501 Lewis Drive, Ruther Glen; Gabor Kmety to John Perkins, $312,000.
606 Mill Pond Drive, Ruther Glen; Jose M. Santos to Robert E. England Jr., $245,000.
25073 Oxford Road, Ruther Glen; Francisco A. Rodriguez to Guilliam Dontee Hurte Sr., $244,900.
18446 Patriot Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to William David Lee, $361,314.
2407 Quail Oak Drive, Ruther Glen; Xianping Zhang to Kyle James Davignon, $170,000.
12 Selden Lane, Ruther Glen; Kurt Anthony Frulla to Linda J. Mallory, $235,000.
23139 Travers St., Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Roneick J. Wright, $297,900.
115 White St., Bowling Green; William R. Bolecek to Anthony Childress, $159,900.
CUMBERLAND
2111 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Rock River Inc. to Joseph G. Lambo, $299,900.
224 Virginia Ave., Farmville; Citzens Bank and Trust Co. to Frederick Giles, $157,000.
KING AND QUEEN
10 acres; Donna S. Graham to Philip R. Hudson, $185,000.
Parcels; William Smith Armstrong Jr. to Willard Winston Hancock, $190,000.
KING WILLIAM
127 acres; Mapledale LLC to Coastal Farm Service LLC, $545,000.
3 lots; Glenn E. Coven to Colleen Fowler, $242,000.
Lot 1, Grimes Landing Estates, 6.48 acres; Brooks Lusk to Gary L. Scholl, $234,500.
Lot 11, Shipyard Property; William J. Addison to Wilford Wayne Healy, $210,000.
Lot 2, Pollard Subdivision; Mary P. Edwards to Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC, $290,000.
Lot 3, Block BB, Kennington Townhomes; RCI Builders LLC to Randy Whittaker, $186,000.
Lot 3, Herring Heights, 29.9 acres; Kellum Homes LLC to Matthew H. Mann, $285,000.
Parcel; James K. Delano Jr. to Michael A. Frazier, $229,000.
Parcel; Warren S. Jackson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $157,711.
Sussex
128.18 acres; Robert W. Bain to Edward H. George, $250,000.
6 acres; Loretta Jean McDaniels to David Lee Montgomery, $269,000.
Timber on 97 acres; Higgins-Savedge Pinelands LLC to Ashton Lewis Lumber Co. Inc., $272,266.
WILLIAMSBURG
311 Capitol Landing Road; Karen G. Duffy to John M. Davis, $525,000.
301 Indian Springs Road; Sheldon M. Franck, successor trustee to Betty C. Leviner, $449,000.
405 Pocahontas St.; Caroline Lee Reynolds Goodson to Katherine A. Peters, $163,000.
257 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; Charles R. Morgan to Robert G. Yuill, $690,000.
JAMES CITY
3805 Abington Park, Williamsburg; Mark C. Morse to Martha Lee Karam, trustee, $390,000.
265 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Margaret P. Malvin, trustee to Christopher Shea, $330,000.
7611 Beechwood Drive, Lanexa; Corey M. Bradsher to Ronald Lee Herrington II, $217,000.
5409 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Dawn Sirinakis, $376,220.
4744 Bristol Circle, Williamsburg; R. Carter Hailey to Timothy Miller, $240,000.
4503 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Joseph D. Blanchard, trustee, $358,066.
3009 Chelsford Way, Williamsburg; Colt W. Stevens to Jonathan L. Lamborn, $322,380.
6311 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Karl John Forster to Patricia L. Bays, $318,500.
7928 Diascund Road, Lanexa; Daniel S. McNulty to Doris Kusmira, $415,000.
4 Efford Court, Williamsburg; James J. Johnson to Corey Michael Bradsher, $365,000.
3840 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Renae Knopp to Trevor C. Stone, $210,000.
8436 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Sam Echfar, $232,710.
1619 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Stephen E. Anderson to William James Roth, $845,000.
4396 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James Alvin Cunningham, $417,810.
105 Huntercombe, Williamsburg; Michael H. Miller, trustee to Glencombe Ventures LLC, $270,000.
2728 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Lloyd W. Stephens to Kyle E. Johnson, $1,000,000.
5021 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; David C. Campbell to Christopher Roberts, $220,000.
4701 Longhill Road, Williamsburg; Fred Kenneth, co-trustee to Gregoire A. Welty, $305,000.
7602 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kevin Mathew McQueeney, $195,587.
105 Merchant Man Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Gregory Sakimura, $242,970.
2305 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Steven G. Sharp to Matthew Alan Hopson, trustee, $171,000.
104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg; Paul Bruce Wildenberger to Bishop Barry C. Knestout, $220,000.
3377 Old Stage Road, Toano; Steven L. Zayas to Airi Cohn, $180,000.
4719 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Joshua Gunderson, $441,500.
100 Pinehurst, Williamsburg; Susan Yaeko Kusumoto, successor trustee to Edwin L. Fasanella, $470,000.
9039 Planters Crossing, Toano; Ellen A. Stilwell to Leslie G. Spare, $335,000.
4820 Powner Court, Williamsburg; Michael C. Mueller Jr. to Jonathan Kutz, $337,500.
407 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Adriana Marlowe, $233,965.
1902 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Marguerite E. Sciandra, trustee to Mark A. Williams, $196,000.
6509 Revere St., Williamsburg; Richard M. Limroth to Morris J. Brown, $259,900.
4007 River Moor, Williamsburg; Charlene L. McCloskey, trustee to James A. Donachy, $472,900.
1702 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; William R. Whitley to William L. Davis Jr., $227,000.
176 School Lane, Toano; Alzinia Tyler Mason to Nicolas M. Savalle, $225,000.
108 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Warren K. Funke Sr. to Dominique Cantu, $339,000.
4235 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kimberly Scott Guidt, $315,740.
524 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Matthew E. Nelson, trustee to Paul N. Kotakis, $245,000.
110 Stone Bridge, Williamsburg; Richard W. Fender to Thomas E. Thomason, trustee, $595,000.
817 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Doris A. Castleman to Stephanie M. Cunningham, $192,000.
7601 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Ryan Edward Smith, $207,570.
237 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; Christopher Dolan to Brandon M. White, $389,999.
Unit 310, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Liviana F. Grisanti, $215,740.
144 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Chen Huei Liu to Tracey A. Conlogue, $313,000.
6720 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Linford Alan Houck, $460,850.
124 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Aaron D. Freeman to Christopher M. Dombrowski, $425,000.
5409 William Ludwell Lee, Williamsburg; Richard Clayton Marrs to Jacquline C. Pedregon, $350,000.
