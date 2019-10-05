The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
215 N 19th St, U31; Rickman Susan to Luong Sonic D, $260,000.
1514 N 23rd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Simmonds Alexander L, $269,950.
306 N 26th St, U122; Yowell Lindsay to Wolfe Amelia Alexander, $240,000.
603 W 29th St; Hollen W Scott and Erika B to Hughes Glyn, $385,000.
405 N 32nd St; Carter Zachary L to Wall Patricia A, $289,600.
522 N 33rd St; Sieczkowski Paul A to Gunn Travis Cory, $389,500.
5 E 36th St; Richmond Holding Company Inc to Staruch Jessica L, $239,900.
609 N 38th St; Sammon Iosif to Hannon Sydney, $305,000.
1317 Amherst Ave; Hendrick David A and Elizabeth B to Karison Sandra L, $276,000.
4214 Augusta Ave; Kimmel David J and Margaret B to Gunther Karah L and Geoffrey A, $620,000.
5224 Bassett Ave; Lockwood Sarah L to Wallace Stephanie Lynn, $180,000.
5700 Bondsor Lane; Cheeley Rebecca A to Dulin Amanda K, $259,999.
3108 E Broad St; Pace Michael L to Sweeney Thomas and Karen, $575,000.
5709 Bromley Lane; Kingsley James B and Shelby B to Burton Louis J, $325,000.
11 Canterbury Road; Vick Howard C Jr and Susan O to Whitten James H III, $1,500,000.
1613 W Cary St; 1708 Properties Llc to Nep Development Llc, $165,000.
4930 Chamberlayne Ave; Gpm Petroleum Lp to Murli Llc, $530,000.
801 Chimborazo Blvd; Laures Briana to Pitts Nakiya S, $215,000.
9519 Creek Summit Cir; Denoia Michael D and Nancy W to Taylor George A Jr, $370,000.
3020 Darnley Dr; Miller Jerry E to Doptis Nathaniel E, $445,000.
5125 Dorchester Road; Poffenberger Adam J to Sentner Kevin A and Dianne F, $230,000.
10424 Duryea Dr; Maready Lynn L to Dlugokecki John A, $276,000.
1706 Elmsmere Ave; Griffin Lowell B and Katherine L to Ferrara Michael G, $260,500.
3017 Fendall Ave; Master Improvements Inc to Wherrity Ryan, $380,000.
2111 Floyd Ave; Piperbear Two Llc to Gordon Robin L, $525,000.
4320 Forest Hill Ave; Taylor Donnie and Nicole to Cava Capital Llc, $310,000.
3219 W Franklin St; Striker Lc to Boze Edward Scott IV, $230,000.
3201 French St; Wagoner Richard Jr Trust to McLaren Matthew W and Haley M, $375,950.
3611 Garland Ave; Gdm Investments Llc to Fulks George Thomas, $175,000.
2801 W Grace St, U1; Kearns Thomas E and Debra A to Oherin Elizabeth Brandon, $375,000.
1218 Greycourt Ave; Hall Robert Emmett to Winn Elizabeth H and Gonjoe D, $386,500.
1513 Grove Ave, Rear; Draucker Albert D to Nixon Ronald T, $275,000.
3914 Grove Ave; Tu Kim L and Tran Thuong K to Mahler Lawrence J and Maureen G, $570,000.
4524 Grove Ave, U8; Budd George C Jr and Jennie B to Hart Thomas J, $184,900.
2709 Hanes Ave; Citizens Bank and Trust Company to Cox Samuel Mitchell, $227,500.
1918 Hanover Ave; Fisher John Mark to Brown Eric Channing, $850,000.
3434 Hanover Ave; Ward Emily G to Flores Stephen L, $375,000.
2921 Hawthorne Ave; Casado Jose to Garrison Keith R and Carolyn, $325,000.
4200 Hillcrest Road; Currin Rebecca W to Traubert Steven M, $300,000.
3905 N Huguenot Road; Coor Rhonda S and Sherry to Kimmel David J and Margaret B, $380,000.
5815 Kensington Ave; Gray Walter A III and Janice M to Gimpelevich Akiva D and Ilana, $360,000.
5401 Kingsbury Road; Powell David T III to Baumwell Ivan F and Tracey C, $583,500.
2708 E Leigh St; Kloiber Rachel Richards to Garrett Suzanne Marie, $185,000.
4635 Leonard Pkwy; Campbell Virginia C to Snyder Matthew Alan, $500,000.
504 Maple Ave; Gray Homes Inc to McFadden Michael and Jeanmarie A, $635,000.
2919 E Marshall St; King Jairus S to Church Hill Restoration Llc, $155,000.
1622 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Perkins Angel, $177,000.
4700 Monument Ave; Temple Sally S to Jordan Cole R, $465,000.
5941 Nestle Ave; Harris Frankie M to Hamlin Natasha Q, $173,950.
4516 Newport Dr; Hawks Matthew R and Lisa O Trs to Dews Alton, $442,000.
1407 Oakwood Ave; Tnt-Construction Carolina Llc to Bopst Edward E, $387,500.
3836 Old Post Road; Craver Randolph B to Chavarria Danilo A, $173,000.
3800 Peyton Ave; Rva Real Property Llc to Hartridge Charles R, $180,000.
2425 Pineway Dr; Walker Jonathan T and Mary S to Rusnak Kelsey M, $352,000.
2821 Purcell St; Build Investments Inc to Cooper Anna Julia Episcopal, $160,000.
3995 Rebecca Road; Martinez Lucila Avila to Lynn Bryan A and Alexis, $235,000.
407 N Robinson St; Soltis David R to Stailey Michael Claran, $520,000.
2107 Rosewood Ave; Roberts Justine E to Foster Steven Andrew, $400,000.
1611 Sauer Ave; Bennett Richard L Jr to St Peter Jason D, $495,000.
4249 Shirley Road; Calder Ruth T to Hill Brian P and Susan G, $490,000.
4210 Stratford Road; 4210 Stratford Road Series Of to Miller Jerry, $507,500.
413 Stuart Cir, U2-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Longo Joseph and Joanna, $535,677.
4702 Sylvan Road; Manoni David to Karles Dimitrios E and Marc A, $350,000.
13 N Vine St; Msgg Llc to Hammer Douglas A and Michele L, $318,000.
1426 Westover Gardens Blvd; Thomas Amber M to Solomon Philip Jonathan, $285,000.
5500 Woodburn Ct; Lacognata Camille J to Davis Thomas K and Alyson M, $675,000.
1548 Yeardley Dr; Vincent Cheryl to Tdz Properties Llc, $181,035.
HENRICO
3103 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Andre Kay R to Duplissey Jennifer, $317,800.
913 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Patel Sunny J and Bijal M, $681,970.
3436 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Truong Duc Minh and Gladys Young to Pleasant Curtis L Jr, $388,500.
10716 Argonne Dr, Glen Allen; Schwarting Paulette Faith to Swain Matthew and Meredith, $390,000.
10315 Avenham Way, Henrico; Massenburg Robert K and Kameryn L to Waldrop Richard G and Carolyn M Abbot, $395,000.
130 Barker Ave, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Pierce Ashleigh, $168,000.
1509 Baysdale Ln, Henrico; Parkerson Robert B and Sarah S to Dusil Roman and Kathleen P, $217,500.
5228 Belva Rd, Glen Allen; Loving Harry L and Mara Beth to Macheras Peter George and Ann Marie Battle, $530,000.
1160 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Miles Malcolm S and Kristie M to Jensen Samuel and Joelle, $280,000.
701 Beverstone Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Gonzalez Rodriguez Jorge Diego and Jocelyn, $198,000.
2124 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Laiche James D and Lawson S to Cottone Anthony S and Lindsay K, $435,000.
4334 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Gregorio John Paul, $339,015.
1705 Bramsford Ct, Henrico; Musick Katherine R to Von Herbulis Carol G and Jonathan S, $361,000.
9502 Branway Ct, Henrico; Moskowitz William B and Gail D Shookoff to Fox Nicole L and Dotti L Trustees Et Al, $430,000.
4928 W Broad St, Henrico; L & P Land Holdings Lc and Colleen M Quinn to Rpmc Llc, $1,600,000.
2303 Buffapple Ct, Henrico; Dudley James H and Lisa R to Pursell Charles T and Shannon R, $405,000.
9730 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Powell Jessica Mary to Hinnebusch Jeremy M and Lauren R Ickes, $173,000.
8908 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Brockman Donald G and Kelley Delane to Sun Ying, $259,950.
5914 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Orlena Properties Llc to Coleman Lawrence Jr, $309,000.
1509 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Magee Robert J and Catherine B to Mujkic Emina, $289,900.
4404 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Grady Tracie L to Marolla Jacqueline M, $159,000.
10632 Cliffmore Dr, Glen Allen; Raguindin Resty R and Imelda Z to Manahan Justin and Kristine, $285,000.
5236 Cobblers Stone Ct, Glen Allen; Alhasawi Waleed K to Jenkins Sean and Amber Marie Scholl, $530,000.
13333 College Valley Ln, Henrico; Beightol Lance A and H G to Ruiz Brett A and Erin E Dunbar, $632,500.
5300 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Tatum Thomas M and Inez Lea, $415,355.
3404 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Caskey Linda and John H Westergren to Bartz William John and Emily M, $430,000.
13612 Cotton Patch Ct, Henrico; Buffa Paul J and Natalia A to Haney Brian D and Elizabeth T, $969,900.
12406 Creek Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Watson Stevie G Trustee to Denmark Metrovelle and Valerie, $415,000.
1510 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; M and X Contractors Llc to Khaut Martin, $175,000.
2903 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Kitchen Faye E and Thomas R Emerson Trust to 317a Mac Murdo Llc, $158,300.
1326 Devers Rd, Henrico; Worley Nicholas M to Tucker Samuel Berk and Ashleigh Noelle, $230,000.
512 Diane Ln, Henrico; Soper Shawne E and S M D to Bickett David Lee and Karen L Bowles, $400,000.
1100 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Fitzgerald Princess D to Mullins Lauren J, $175,000.
12501 Doverton Rd, Henrico; Bala Bala G and Lalitha Govindarajan Bala to Haines Michael G and Rebecca M, $295,000.
11052 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $199,000.
2711 Elora Rd, Henrico; Frazier William C to Hardy Cornell and Carol Ann, $176,000.
12505 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Murphy Richard O Jr and Sandra M Hulmes to Edmonds Brian William Sr and Christopher S, $155,000.
9017 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Tanir Melihat Estate to Kesko Amir and Belma, $200,000.
3320 Fontaine Ln, Glen Allen; Cheatham Hervie A Jr and Lindsay B to Guhse Joshua G and Judith K, $405,000.
1303 Forest Ave, Henrico; Dugger Carrington C to Dugger Ashley Riggs, $251,000.
911 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Denton Benjamin J and Elizabeth G to Weatherspoon Zackery M, $167,775.
5412 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Ramcharan Jerome R and M to Raman Kumar N, $315,000.
12413 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Dix Robert L Jr and Katherine W to Mandava Netaji K and Tinum C Vuppuluri, $375,000.
6017 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Oppenheim Lee A and Patricia S to Hall Bruce K and Carol W, $407,500.
6561 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Ochsenfeld Susan to Fabbs Investments Llc, $312,500.
2464 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Boyer Walter M III and Jamie L Lewis, $519,457.
6404 W Grace St, Henrico; Hoke Julie L to Cronly John and Wilson Flohr and John Scherer, $170,000.
4009 Graham Meadows Ct, Henrico; Plotz Kenneth A and Julie L to Bundy Gerald L Jr and Kimberly K Griffin, $412,000.
11515 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corporation to Bradford Homes Inc, $230,000.
6118 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Kerley Matthew T to Best William B and Katherine H, $311,000.
9704 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Sharma Pramod and Kanika to Chavdarov Georgi I and Maria I, $329,950.
603 Heathfield Rd, Henrico; Carver Benjamin D and Allison A to Kates Alan W and Elizabeth C Paca, $379,950.
1541 Heritage Hill Cir, Henrico; Netherland Mark and Laura to Alford Rachel S and Brennan, $175,000.
6708 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Top Properties Llc to Mancini Sarah Barksdale, $238,000.
1902 Hickoryridge Rd, Henrico; McHugh Thomas and Morgan to Moore Ingrid H and John G, $432,000.
1802 Hobson Ln, Henrico; Southside Community Dev and Housing Corp to Jackson Travis, $168,000.
10874 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Murali Miraj Madhurima and Jayaji K Mundon, $456,170.
7611 Hungary Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Price Kisha J to Mao Samneang and Chanraksmey Hing, $305,000.
3002 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Cmhbc Property Llc to Lastra Ismael T and Brenda C Marquez, $235,000.
8515 Julian Rd, Henrico; Fabiato Kimberly and Nicolas to Rimington Caulin A and Lucy B, $342,000.
7662 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Roberson Christopher D and Barbara to Wright Cynthia Francine and Timothy E Jr, $249,900.
405 Kingscote Ln, Glen Allen; Jankowski Karol W and Kimberly E Zawacki to Zhang He and Xiaoping Liu, $298,000.
3408 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Mauzy Victor L and Frances F to Abduljabbar Leith A, $235,000.
12016 Layton Dr, Glen Allen; Zhang Rui and Rong Luo to Stallard Samuel Benton and Melissa, $520,000.
2909 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Willis Sarah M to Child Robert, $208,000.
5260 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Vosvick Chad A to Phelps Matthew T and Jessica L Stout, $210,000.
5207 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Belide Hari Prasad and Sree L Kandagatla, $460,395.
503 Mango Ct, Henrico; Simkins Mary and Patrick Mitchell Et Al to Higgins Yusuf S, $174,000.
201 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Buono Holly to Woodworth Robert, $185,000.
504 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Harrington Antoi J and Ricketa, $210,000.
7174 Messer Rd, Henrico; Pemberton Bobby L Sr and Doris Christina to Thompson Elliott R, $215,000.
1855 Mill Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Smith Jocelyn Dametrice, $206,850.
9302 S Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Schutrumpf Robert J Jr Trustee to Hubbard Justin T and Meghan L G, $668,000.
200 N New Ave, Henrico; Getchell Clayton to Bain Kerri and Ade Joy-Hogg, $175,000.
1403 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Hall Andrew W to Laumer Paul J and Patricia F, $227,500.
711 W Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Shelton Jessacca to Moore Alexander David, $195,000.
10701 Oakway Ct, Henrico; Ayers James Edward to Savage Richard Murray and Jennifer Harned, $394,950.
4820 Old Main St, U601, Henrico; Bergreen Stephanie to Kulbok Katherine Elizabeth, $315,000.
1001 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Oliver Paul Scott and Donna C Carlin to Rapp Rain Er and Beatrix Klein Rapp, $365,000.
8501 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Swanson Charles to Marsh Lucas D and Amanda P, $294,900.
4911 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Herring Richard H and Claire G to Stalteri Domenico and Shirley Jean, $425,000.
10923 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Buck Matthew E to Li David S and Christina L, $361,900.
4539 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vankayala Jagadeesh, $497,021.
9628 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
307 Perth Ln, Sandston; Welch Randall G to Cabrera Radhames E and Frances Encarnacion, $175,000.
12311 Pleasant Run Ct, Henrico; Allam Robert P and Marie T to Henein Maged M and Mariam K Mekhaeil, $332,000.
2607 Quarterpath Pl, Henrico; Brady Scott to Letter Lawrence W Trustee, $205,000.
7016 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Shah Henidh to Nwajiaku Maduaburochukwu J Et Al, $284,950.
1009 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Arendt Stephanie A and Jonathan M Norris to Persaud Alexander and Ajin, $455,000.
1517 River Bend Estates Dr, Henrico; Tetu Gerald Atud and Shadae A to Eckes Laura J and Jennifer A and J D Thomas, $300,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U311, Henrico; Ahn Leah Y to Feldstein Linda E and Andrew Paul, $235,950.
4825 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Lloyd Muldrow Donald to Codjoe Rodrick K and Tiffany F, $420,000.
4341 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Tanksley Reless E, $362,151.
7518 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Hahm Eileen to Dobbins Albert Greene III, $277,900.
8801 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Byrnes Brian G to Gray Holt Bradshaw and Kristin Linette, $546,000.
9210 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Ajibola Olaleye O to Kibria Samia S, $200,000.
803 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Brady Marsha P to McGehee Margaret F V and Marianne E Owens, $550,000.
2402 Spencer Rd, Henrico; Eubanks Arnetta A to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.
1364 Stone Ridge Park Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Trejotimenez Nelson, $230,000.
12744 Stonebriar Ln, Henrico; Hemphill Lisa C and Jesse L to Sheaffer Cody F and Madison R Evans, $352,000.
13633 Swanhollow Dr, Henrico; Mills Samuel P and Mary W to Lamb Elizabeth A R, $495,000.
1510 Timbercrest Ct, Henrico; Harris Robert R and Maureen to Nearhood Sarah K, $278,500.
7305 Townes Rd, Henrico; Clark Alton D and Nelda B to Knapp Patrick Phillip, $243,000.
7500 Turner Rd, Henrico; Schlickenmeyer Michelle L and Robert M II to Davis Jalil Rajit, $174,900.
5413 Van Ave, Henrico; Woodson Nancy to Nguyen Jackie V and Erin E Mitchell, $220,000.
512 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Astruc Juan and Beth to Hodges Simon and Beth, $495,000.
10805 Westek Dr, Henrico; Miller Jeffrey P to Chigwada Aubrey K and Sharice Shaunte, $325,000.
8223 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Kee James R and Martha L Trs to Norrell Oliver L III and Catherine, $217,000.
5250 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Parker Paul A to Nobles Beatrice, $246,300.
2335 Wistar St, Henrico; Chen Ling Ling to Swatling Cory Peter Benjamin and Megan, $268,000.
10649 Woodshire Way, Glen Allen; Harris Debra L to Hickey Kevin Allen, $275,000.
Chesterfield
1959 Albion Rd; McGaugh Joseph M and Kristi N to Frick Benjamin and Caryn, $512,500.
3318 Alderwood Wy; Bell Ronald E Jr and Hazel M to Beasley Rossy Jr, $235,000.
9005 Amberhill Lp; Markow Dorothy H to MacKenzie James N III, $365,000.
2801 Amherst Ridge Wy; Young Shawn R and Kim E Gresham to Medlock April E S and Amonn Sr, $225,000.
1907 Anchor Landing Dr; Meadowville Landing Llc to Burns Samuel A and Nancy L, $651,554.
2249 Apperly Tr; River City Custom Homes Inc to Whalen Michael T and Anna K, $670,357.
8412 Ashdale Ct; Tuck Henry W Jr and Sandra M to Jouali Yassine, $318,000.
7000 Autumn Point Dr; Joseph Julienne Y to Sidibe Rokiatou, $232,000.
20906 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Brotherton Sharon, $254,960.
5519 Bankstown Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Johnson-Wilson C Y Et Al, $319,854.
3107 Barkham Dr; Madden Everett I II and Donna A to Meeker Ray H Iv and Karilyn P, $490,000.
12418 Bay Knolls Tl; Foster Anthony B and Joanne R to Mellema Barbara L, $305,000.
9325 Becar Rd; Calderon Noe to Doohan Joseph, $255,000.
7200 Belmont Rd; Appelman John Estate to Pennwood Estates Llc, $600,000.
5000 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Wright Walter T Jr and Rhonda B, $266,260.
5500 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Williams Melvin and Coles Autume, $257,990.
5519 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Foster C L and Pastor K E, $265,315.
10609 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to McKean Karen Farah, $288,775.
10652 Braden Parke Dr; Karalius Michael to Fitzgerald Kelly M, $298,000.
16407 Branders Bridge Rd; Gray Jacqueline J to Bonilla Norman J Z Et Al, $205,000.
4208 Brickhouse Ct; Richmond Investment Grp Llc Tr to Thomas Cetori Iman, $180,000.
2300 Brookforest Rd; Apodaca Matthew A and Sarah E to Usera Brittany and Nunnally K, $237,000.
12436 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Dewitt Robye Earl Warren, $267,000.
3660 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Hauser David F, $705,000.
15713 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Balandin Andrey and Tatiana, $436,118.
2415 Carriage Creek Rd; Brogley Louise A to Dukes George M and Sheri S, $187,000.
4804 Castlewood Rd; Woodside Leslie to Haskins Miesha Jamella, $159,950.
2511 Chartstone Dr; Gregorio John P to Lepp Andrew N and Walser K S, $450,000.
12400 Chesdin Landing Dr; Colello R J Jr and Younge J M to Mroczka Frank C and Carole, $750,000.
6200 Claudehart Rd; Anderson Mickey L Et Als to Rivera Jorge A Gonzalez, $158,000.
1101 Clearlake Rd; Reliable Pros Llc to Perez Eduardo and Carrie Ann, $275,000.
4319 Collingswood Dr; Dunlap Douglas C and Tracey R to Esquivel Properties Llc, $171,000.
14210 Cove Ridge Ct; Walker James J and Marjorie L to Fulcomer Daici Rachelle, $255,000.
16724 Crestwycke Ct; Watkins Timothy A and Lynn H to Griffith Andrew M and Jennifer C, $433,500.
325 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Weber Elizabeth Doherty, $330,823.
8101 Darebin Pl; Finer Homes Inc to Johnson Wyatt E and Brittany L, $366,355.
6964 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rieman Francis E and Theresa W, $282,625.
14812 Diamond Creek Tr; Holzbach Richard J and Anna W to Ruane Phillip M and Elza C, $350,000.
3741 Drakeshire Rd; Barrows Michael L and C S to Almonte Andres, $238,500.
6381 Eagles Crest Ln; Benitez Sergio A and Lucidia M to Gill Michael and Townsend L, $225,000.
4011 Echo Ridge Pl; Stendahl Douglas C and Sandra K to Sprouses Corner Llc, $214,000.
8149 Elmart Ct; Rowland James T Jr and Carole M to Khalili Louise A and Loyal W J, $303,000.
7237 Emerald Point Vs; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Patterson Amanda D and Shawn W, $433,455.
10601 Ethens Point Ct; Roberts Stewart and Diana to Gonzalez Angel and Leazer Kendra, $342,000.
15401 Exter Mill Rd; Flatt Joy D to Hall Travis and Brittany, $320,000.
15806 Fawley Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Michielson Bradley J and Denise, $913,652.
3225 Fielding Rd; Gayle Blaine E II to Brown Theresa Nicole, $165,000.
2748 Flour Mill Dr; Stone Financing Llc to McCoy Jacob A and Heather, $330,000.
3220 Fortunes Ridge Rd; Phillips Amelia A to Graham Richard A, $247,500.
15801 Fox Marsh Dr; Thompson Geoffrey and Jane M to Flowers Adam E and Walton A D, $387,000.
601 Fulcher Ln; Wettstein Thomas L and Kristen R to Delgadillo Ernesto and Samarah, $230,000.
5900 Gates Mill Pl; Leahy Edward W and Lisa G to Lins Brian and Ashley, $314,990.
6614 Gills Gate Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Quintanilla Dalila D, $215,701.
6618 Glen Falls Xg; Steward David L and Connie B to Stewart David L and Connie B, $395,000.
8707 Glen Royal Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brown Kevin Wayne and Dawn M, $445,820.
12000 Goldenbrook Dr; Hopkins Donald Clarke to Hopkins Donald Ross, $160,000.
801 Green Garden Cr; Goldstein David G to Lawing William L and Christine, $301,000.
613 Greyshire Dr; Caprio Keith E and Kelly L to Stitzel Ryan A and Stephanie N, $300,000.
12025 Haggis Tr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Owens Bradia E, $284,950.
16319 Hampton Glen Ln; Owb Reo Llc to Master Properties Llc, $339,000.
8007 Hancock Farm Ln; Suddarth James M and Aleane to Guy William J and Margaret, $280,000.
15037 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Miranda Matthew O and Lani-Lynn, $339,900.
4306 N Heritage Woods Rd; Rodman Kristin J to Babinsky Gabriel and Katherine E, $232,000.
4001 Hiddenwell Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fennell Anthony and Rosalind G, $294,990.
12421 Hogans Pl; Studer Jonathan and Joan to Robinson D P and Torelli K C, $420,000.
6218 Hunterstand Ln; Harlow David to Wilson Ashley, $180,000.
16844 Jaydee Ct; Bickford Richard J and Mary A to Ramseyer Daniel S and Ashley M, $449,990.
5901 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Clark Paul M and Nancy T, $286,430.
4715 Junilla Ln; Fletcher Ronald K and Brenda C to Webb Steven Carl, $187,000.
13507 Kelham Rd; Boone Homes Inc to Watkins Timothy A and Lynn H, $750,000.
12201 King Cotton Ct; Dufauchard Arnold A and Megan to Long Joan M, $200,000.
9517 Ladue Rd; Jackson Peter M to Guzman Calderon Edgar A, $193,643.
4525 Lake Summer Mw; Thomas James E and Lisa F to Johnson Quadir A Et Al, $599,950.
14700 Lavenham Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Whitlow Andrew C and Acosta L E, $363,085.
8706 Leafycreek Dr; Harris Matthew T to Pilcher David M and Elizabeth E, $153,000.
6601 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Allam Robert P and Marie-Teresa, $388,317.
3101 Lifsey Ln; Lamay Tammy to Risco Yussara Carmen and Renzo A, $187,500.
2308 Loch Braemar Dr; Faust-Daniels Sharon to Marez Joseph, $237,000.
4031 Lynchester Dr; Fawn Creek Llc to Onyschuk Gregory T and Christine, $287,450.
8418 MacAndrew Tr; Randolph Wanda C to Paul Sanjay, $390,000.
2144 Magnolia Grove Wy; Hinchman Daniel E III Et Als to McDaniel R H and Welsh M B Trs, $295,500.
12101 Mansfield Tr; Atkins Tabitha Lynn to Landmark Associates Llc Of Va, $160,084.
16513 Massey Hope St; Koutoufaris M Et Al Trustees to Patel Ajaykumar S and Tosha A, $876,000.
6113 Meadowburm Dr; Venable Eunice R to Johnson Melinda, $161,000.
14404 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Sutherland William R and M C, $320,379.
5231 Misty Spring Dr; Singer Clifford S and Michael A to Jester Jason E and Jacqueline M, $260,000.
12520 Mount Blanco Ct; Sloan W P and Sloan D H Trustees to Danner Richard H and Kathryn H, $313,000.
13550 Nash Rd; Rogers Philip A and Theresa G to Billingsley Richard and Dame L, $735,000.
15748 New Gale Dr; NVR Inc to Faxio Charles II and Sharon R, $428,136.
13918 North Point Rd; Baker Daniel and Terri to Dibert Jeremy W and Jennifer L, $327,500.
19918 Oak River Dr; Ramey D W and Ramey K E Trustees to Dehart Kevin W and Betty J, $269,000.
7605 Offshore Dr; Ashton Linda S and Evoy C H III to Fleming Meghan, $175,000.
12861 Olde King Ln; Mitchell Matthew B and Julia F to Palumbo Vince P and Charlie M, $475,000.
4616 Overlea Dr; Davis Amber N to Peralta Andy F, $188,500.
9518 Park Bluff Ct; Stange Gregory and Ellen to Ayers James E and Slate Bobbie E, $580,000.
3004 Passaic Av; Curtis Bonnie B to Gadson Kenneth, $210,000.
8648 Pine Glade Ln; Huband Robert W Sr and Shirley A to Dominion Real Est Sol Llc Tr, $154,103.
7121 Pointer Ridge Rd; Kurfees Nicolas J to Provo Kyle and Dana, $237,000.
9918 Post Horn Dr; Hudson Brian H and Hudson M T to Paige Dwan and Alonzo L II, $171,000.
2208 Providence Tr; Westing William B and Kristin M to Amjad Muhammad, $249,000.
425 Queensway Rd; Wells Jennifer to Williams Deirdre Rose, $165,000.
4403 Rabbit Foot Pl; Evans Robert E and Deborah L to List Cameron Joseph, $220,000.
8201 Ravenna Tr; Creekmore Brock D and Melinda M to Heath Meghan E L and Brandon C, $393,500.
9130 Redbridge Rd; Akinwande Solomon O to Atkins Elizabeth O, $266,000.
6454 Richwood Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Lang Kristi R, $426,070.
10631 River Rd; Heindl Jennifer Page to Hamilton Danielle M Et Als, $159,000.
1006 Rockbasket Ln; Freeman Shelley to Turner Regina F, $317,500.
11301 Rolling Brook Rd; Cogshell Dondell to Barrett Jeremy, $219,950.
12330 Rotunda Ln; Rouze Jamelyn and Christopher to Williams Michael R Jr and D N, $472,000.
10911 Rufford Rd; Altizer Sandy G and Nancy O to Hoover Adam L and Roderique B, $209,900.
5307 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Brooks Ashley, $279,425.
21901 Sappony Rd; Flowers James R and Dell Irene to Hilliard Allen L Jr and Heidi J, $320,000.
8113 Seaview Dr; Simonpietri Corey D and Jennifer to Donohue K J and Woodhouse M K, $380,000.
8524 Sherbrook Ct; Long James W and Sarah R to Corns William R III and K H, $353,150.
14843 Shorewood Ct; Strohm Sean B Et Al to Brake Kenneth J Sr and Myriam C, $494,500.
11243 Smoketree Dr; Esleeck R Calvert Jr and M B to Kissel-Smith Hannah Et Al, $230,000.
6606 Southwalk Ht; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Innis Philip R and Elaine C, $389,650.
11512 St Audries Dr; Sossei Lloyd D and Tammy L to Espinoza Brianna Yesenia, $256,000.
120 Stanmore Rd; Eldreth James R to Pack Theresa L and Orlosky A L, $252,500.
4923 Stoney Creek Py; Murdock Mark W and Teresa R to Davis Jason E and Tammy J, $269,549.
12601 Swanhurst Cr; Woolfolk D Kyle Jr and Mary M to Lowe David C and Pamela, $465,000.
3947 Tanbark Rd; Parrish Christina M to Garcia-Velazquez D and Cortez M, $200,000.
100 Thornhill Dr; Gardner Paul and Maria to Powers Francis M and Lisa A, $287,000.
5004 Timberun Ct; Marancik Tara L to Conner David Lee, $189,000.
17572 Tree View Ct; Sheppard Graham N and Korinna H to Ewan Joseph J Et Als, $530,000.
7801 Turnmill Ct; Slettedahl Shana Ann to Moriconi T M and Watson E D, $265,000.
16112 Turquoise Dr; Main Street Homes to Castelow Jerry M Jr and Tammy M, $449,000.
7400 Vicenzo Dr; Sagadraca A C and Eyrich B M to Watts Robert A III and Lindsey M, $310,000.
1700 Walthall Creek Dr; Haliburton Joanndra C to Wettstein Thomas L and Kristen R, $284,000.
16813 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Debusk-Lane Morgan L and Lauren, $513,404.
1404 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Harrington Diane, $295,864.
7607 Whirlaway Dr; Lins Brian C and Ashley R to Helms John R Jr and Mallory M, $235,000.
11224 Wiltstaff Dr; Seechack Joseph and Paletta I S to Zlda Llc, $240,000.
5513 Windy Ridge Dr; Hefner Lauren E to Melton Isaac Don and Elizabeth T, $315,000.
2251 Winterfield Rd; Barker Patricia Moore Trustee to McClung William W II and C K, $342,000.
1124 Worsham Green Tr; Braxton Gregory to Carranza David Marcos, $243,000.
7622 Yarmouth Dr; Bartley Bonnie W to Wooten Gary C and Phillips D L, $560,000.
HANOVER
10040 Aragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Cody W. Clarke to Lisa J. Pierce, $278,940.
11200 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Noreen V. Hill, $283,216.
10067 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Robert G. Mudd, $434,000.
8432 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Stephen Hale, $416,224.
10121 Cameron Ridge Drive, Ashland; Christopher T. Cheng to Matthew Conant, $428,000.
10202 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; James E. Huber Sr. to Jacob H. Alexander, $247,500.
7220 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Rick E. Kennedy, $398,534.
7710 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Willie L. Lewis, $435,262.
14420 Country Club Court, Ashland; Marvin J. Under Jr. to Robin L. Hills, $362,500.
15164 Deep Spring Drive, Montpelier; Jane L. Bodnar to Ralph Lewis Covington, $442,000.
9439 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Melinda Moyer to Darryl John Slicks, $274,500.
203 Elm St., Ashland; Sobhan Mirshahi to Michael Lebron Parker, $180,000.
9023 Fascine Court, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Sly to Alton N. Jordan, $407,950.
8080 Foxlair Court, Mechanicsville; Brian S. West to Gregory R. Milefsky, $229,950.
10213 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Carlsen to Christopher L. Martin, $327,500.
11239 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Wayne R. Dickinson to Johnathan Stovall, $439,950.
6066 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Dennis J. Molnar to Joshua M. Molnar, $238,250.
7380 Hill View Drive, Mechanicsville; John C. Camejo to Andrew Godburn, $285,000.
17981 Horizon Hills Lane, Montpelier; Keith T. Brooks to Henry A. Johnson, $850,000.
7475 Jennifer Lane, Mechanicsville; Robin D. Dobbins to Raymond E. Mallory Jr., $220,000.
7964 Kenmore Drive, Mechanicsville; William D. Powers to Shelley Nicole Moran, $230,000.
6414 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; Montreal LLC to Chandra C. Cummins, $255,000.
707 Maple St., Ashland; Nelson B. Cline to Irene Nicole Salathe, $290,000.
6485 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; T.A. Talley Builders Inc. to Andrea N. Perez, $216,500.
7405 Melissa Paige Circle, Mechanicsville; William F. Thorpe Jr. to William F. Thorpe III, $250,000.
7801 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael G. Davis, $533,885.
9098 Newcastle Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca Anne Dornellas to Donald A. Strickland, $299,950.
5097 Old Traveller Lane, Mechanicsville; Beth L. Faber to Paul Joseph Melone, $525,000.
8217 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Jessica S. Gordon to Chelsea Smith, $200,000.
10267 Pollard Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Harry J. Miller to Jay Davis, $220,000.
16334 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; Duane N. Taylor Jr. to Bruce E. Anderson, $435,000.
11006 Ridgebrook Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Moolhuyzen to John Kimmel, $410,000.
9056 Salient Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan J. Terry to Marian Williams, $359,950.
7205 Six Pound Lane, Mechanicsville; Kerry Clarke to James Gordon Curtis, $375,000.
8145 Solitude Lane, Mechanicsville; William Sickinger to James Davis, $249,950.
8105 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Eugene Allen, $222,775.
9976 Sunny Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Dorothy Elliott, $460,000.
15155 Taliaferro Lane, Doswell; Gary T. Hollender to Ken B. Blackwelder, $588,000.
13083 Tower Road, Doswell; Tyler J. Murray to Antron H. Phillips Sr., $245,000.
7456 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; William D. Green to Mary Mullen Ricks, $225,000.
8033 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Hunter Homes LLC to Daniel G. Thomas, $235,000.
6356 Yellowrose Lane, Mechanicsville; Sherry Y. Compton to Matthew T. Combee, $310,000.
POWHATAN
730 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Ty West Builders LLC to Danny Kidd, $468,000.
1731 Calais Trail, Powhatan; Charles A. Smith III to Sally A. Eisenhart, $285,000.
3125 French Hill Drive, Powhatan; Dab3 LLC to Samson H. Newlin, $480,000.
3183 Gullane Court, Powhatan; Peter Kamilakis to William G. Farris Jr., $595,000.
2701 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Robert W. Hansen to Jonathan R. Hansen, $330,000.
4389 Lynnecross Court, Powhatan; Delancey T. Dutton to Christopher Joseph Allshouse, $308,000.
1900 Mt. Hermon Road, Midlothian; Capitol City Development LLC to Gregory T. Monnett, $196,000.
4450 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; David Searcy to Charlotte A. Hoover, $235,000.
1320 Page Road, Midlothian; Eva Yvonne Smith to Adana Investments LLC, $275,000.
1816 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Lynn A. Hammett to Matthew Ryan Bukas, $420,000.
3288 Sherwood Ridge Way, Powhatan; Phillip Coon to Richard Ray Sodan III, $288,000.
2135 Urbine Road, Powhatan; A. Norman Development LLC to Steven Ridge, $387,500.
GOOCHLAND
1 acre; Roy D. Moxley III to 631 Broad Street Road LLC, $245,000.
3 parcels; Cary J. Stoney to Donald M. Boor Jr., $184,000.
4.064 acres; Christopher Paul Donahue, trustee to Frank Jenkins, $150,000.
43.25 acres; Cherotuck Nurseries Inc. to Devin Matthew Hodges, $180,000.
7.357 acres; Crit T. Richardson to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $173,000.
Lot 11, Old Dominion Industrial Complex; West End Fabricators Inc. to Hart Holding LLC, $265,000.
Lot 18, Section 8, Phase 1, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Boone Homes Inc., $155,952.
Lot 35, Block F, Section 2, West Oak; William Charles Heil to David S. Gibbs, $645,000.
Lot 7, Phase 2, PMK Acres; Burnell David Carroll to Shelley Durfee, $180,000.
Parcel; Floyd Granville Hawk to Charles S. Luck IV, $204,000.
Parcel; Steven C. Williams to J. Rand Baggesen, $245,000.
Petersburg
1932 Buckner St.; CS Marshall Group LLC to Amber N. Stevens, $155,000.
541 High St.; Mitchell P. Pradia to Michael D. Crocker, $170,000.
1801 Westover Ave.; Earnest Harrison to Joseph Ignatius Creegan, $205,000.
DINWIDDIE
10150 Boisseau, Sutherland; JSLC Construction LLC to Tyler Leimberger, $267,750.
12602 Cox Road, Church Road; Charlotte Taylor to Ronald Smith, $191,000.
14825 Halifax Road, Carson; John Robert Mattox to James E. Chafin III, $265,000.
13444 Monks Road, Dinwiddie; Rhonda Taylor Tucker to Michael Peavyhouse, $498,200.
2600 Oxford Drive, Sutherland; M. Dean McCray to Norris Hampton III, $650,000.
5334 Sterling Road, Petersburg; Annie M. Broach to Daniel E. Lipford, $168,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot 5, Block H, Section 2, Dunlop Farms; Lewis W. Riggnis to Brenda D. Carsley, $272,000.
Parcel; Judith Jaye Kirby to Trudy Ann V. Keith, $160,000.
HOPEWELL
3204 Clay St.; Lisa Fescemyer to Yvonne V. Moore, $158,500.
3704 Paul Karnes Drive; Jose A. Del Rosario to Tashema Kareem Hightower, $199,900.
NEW KENT
7831 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Star McCray to Deborah Brandon, $268,000.
1801 Carter Road, Lanexa; Wesley Kyle Sligh to Hunter Dillion Tate, $217,000.
3561 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Brian A. Russell, $320,000.
919 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Steven Fulkerson, $319,537.
8707 Holly Road, Quinton; Brett Breckenridge to Gary Lewis, $499,500.
5513 Lakeview Drive, Quinton; Sheri Harabedian to Greg F. Salomon, $169,500.
2391 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Crystal Ann Wiley-Perry to Pavani Kaushik, $195,000.
3466 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Vicki R. Clarke to Nancy W. Foster, $310,000.
6350 Winsborough Lane, Quinton; Joseph D. Statton to Gilbert F. Bowman Jr., $228,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
6811 Birchett Drive, Prince George; William C. Griffin to Sean R. Deangelis, $235,900.
10910 Centennial Road, Disputanta; The Gibbs & Story Team LLC to Larry D. Vick, $299,500.
8120 Gold Acres Farm Road, Prince George; David Kyle Inge to Thomas J. Carr, $264,950.
5400 Heritage Road, North Prince George; Roger L. Nickodam jr. to Kristen Boyd, $235,000.
10516 Jordan Parkway, Hopewell; J. Michael Rogers to Clayton J. Cannon Jr., $380,000.
7780 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Antonio Calderon-Quinones, $274,950.
5424 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; Sonya Henshaw to Kathy Dowdy, $200,000.
2728 River Run Road, Prince George; Samuel E. Ellison to Nathan P. Gregg, $500,000.
4789 Tatum Road, Disputanta; US Bank Trust to Allen S. Carter, $290,000.
11516 Yorkdale Drive, North Prince George; Justin D. Noblin to David A. Wilmink, $215,000.
Charles city
36.68 acres; John Martyn to Mitchell Schillumeit, $460,000.
Lot 2, Whitetail Crossing; Ryan Hutchens to Emilie Sweeney, $231,950.
AMELIA
15 acres; Tirrenia LLC to JBLC, $1,700,000.
2 acres; Ann E. Smith to O'Neal Properties LLC, $190,000.
Lot 11, Farmhill Estates; Patrick Dwayne Callaway to Timothy N. Richardson, $339,333.
Lot 4, Lunsford Villa; Jason W. Kelly to Mason William Kosco, $191,500.
CAROLINE
8 Betsy Ross Cove, Ruther Glen; Wilbert S. Heagney to Jaime Davis, $269,500.
17246 Camellia Drive, Ruther Glen; Shawn Charles Case to Nicholas Ray Thoele, $289,900.
18044 Clark & York Blvd., Ruther Glen; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Pamela M. Pollard, $218,116.
14288 Devils Three Jump Road, Milford; Susan R. Woodbury to Jonathan B. Brooks, $200,000.
10507 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Chanthony Whiting to Sabrina Page, $285,370.
90 Hazlett Drive, Ruther Glen; Jason Gibson to Alexx R. Kent, $195,000.
444 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael O. McAuliffe to Paul B. Martin, $405,500.
1009 Lake Heritage Drive, Ruther Glen; Shauna Bailey to Isaac Bacarreza, $215,000.
240 Marday Drive, Ruther Glen; Tracy Michelle Johnson to James Anderson, $214,200.
14259 McBryant Road, Ruther Glen; Charles A. Cox to Zackery L. Longendorf, $297,500.
8351 Paige Road, Woodford; Patrick A. Newchok to Michael Earle Raymond, $245,000.
30039 Signboard Road, Doswell; Russell Hussey to Tad August Hubner, $449,950.
26009 Townfield Drive, Port Royal; Andrew J. Howard to Heather Anne Huntzinger, $190,000.
CUMBERLAND
16.698 acres; Jacqueline Labonte to Bryan Buehrle, $318,000.
31.53 acres; William E. Lee to Amos L. Smucker, $250,000.
Lot 7, Hill Top; Cynthia P. Gable to Tyler L. Lewis, $150,500.
KING AND QUEEN
112.84 acres; James M. Burnett, trustee to Craig C. Bram, $310,000.
Various parcels; The Nature Conservancy to Battlefield Industrial Park LLC, $460,310.
KING WILLIAM
13.2924 acres; George S. Barker III to Thomas Matthew Jones, $285,000.
19.18 acres; Gregory T. Onyschuk to Matthew A. McCray, $391,000.
429 2nd St., West Point; Colleen A. Bonadonna to Victoria Rose Wallmeyer, $180,000.
3.37 acres; Kennington Place LLC to Allen Miller Investments LLC, $220,000.
Lot 14, Shipyard; Marcor Real Estate Services LLC to WLB Enterprises Inc., $156,000.
Lot 29, Kennington; Wells Fargo Bank to Charlotte Lynn Ward, $216,000.
Parcel; Ruth E. Hatfield to Ronald Null, $210,000.
Parcel; Jane M. Dunaway, trustee to Kevin C. Jennings, $440,000.
Sussex
35.83 acres; Donald E. Upton Jr. to Elysian Grove Farms LLC, $264,000.
Timber on 4 parcels; Helen W. Harrell to Canal Woods LLC, $170,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
130 Chandler Court; Thomas Lathan Barrett, successor trustee to Louis Stephen Miles, $540,000.
124 Governor Berkeley Road; Emily Alden Williams to Nicholas J. Pienta, $180,000.
116 Matoaka Court; Sallyann C. Clark, successor trustee to 116 Matoaka Court LLC, $285,600.
4125 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Claudia Joanne Jenner, $349,860.
62 Priorslee Lane; Jessica Agett to Connor E. Clark, $165,000.
304 Roland St.; Robert B. Low to Jessenia R. Carpio, $195,000.
JAMES CITY
100 Alwoodley, Williamsburg; Christopher Voso to Hung Pho, $459,000.
102 Barley Mill Place, Williamsburg; Bryant James Soble to Gary W. Dirusso, $314,000.
215 Belmont Drive, Toano; Kevin A. Howard to Derek M. Strader, $210,000.
Building C, Suite 2, Quarterland Commons; Prescott Development LLC to Brookebriannastephanie LLC, $188,900.
116 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Richard F. Sombers to Franklin Wayne Herring, $475,000.
442 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Sherman P. Parker to Steven Tross, $158,000.
166 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Sean P. Novak, $284,900.
201 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; Nancy Kahn Bolash, successor trustee to Margaret R. Lemley, $505,000.
212 Gov. Edward Nott Court, Williamsburg; Michael Felbinger to David Michael Guaspari, $357,500.
5804 Hawthorn Lane, Williamsburg; Rachel F. Smethurst, executrix to Cameron M. Ghassemi, $295,000.
2096 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Syed Zafar Ahsan, trustee to Richard Campbell, $645,000.
108 John Fowler, Williamsburg; Mitchell B. Reiss to Charles T. Lombardo, $502,000.
3324 Lancaster Lane, Williamsburg; Brian D. Buckman to Dean Clayton Boring, $254,000.
3509 Leighton Blvd, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Theodore R. Hoeckel, $280,000.
4302 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Ronald R. Ferri to Marc R. Farina, $347,000.
8621 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; Susan B. Milligan to Jeffrey A. Martin, $513,000.
3327 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; J. Darryl Chambers to Douglas Kingsbury, $310,000.
188 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; Kar San Development Ltd. to Maths Nilsson, $518,000.
4731 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Steven Booker, $475,492.
3337 Pinecrest Circle, Toano; Daniel Pinney to Erik B. Hall, $190,000.
604 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to William C. Burton, $243,000.
1006 Prosperity Court, Unit 57, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to William M. Tierney, $268,703.
3904 Renick Lane, Williamsburg; Walter E. Hibbard to Joseph Kisilywicz, $290,000.
5220 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Scott A. Mader to James A. Silcox, $319,000.
2616 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Andrew R. Kalna to Anita E. Gill, $265,000.
232 St. Cuthbert, Williamsburg; Gale E. Treiber to Rosemary Culp Naylor, $690,000.
87 Summer East, Williamsburg; Esther I. Greenberg to Richard Clyde King, $179,000.
6736 Tarpley's Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Richard M. Occhuizzo to James R. Fells, $415,000.
103 Teal Way, Williamsburg; Bo Bryan to Marc D. Triplett II, $365,000.
3640 Toano Woods Road, Toano; David A. Parnell to Aleksandar Basovski, $260,000.
4808 Village Walk, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Yankai Sun, $397,950.
154 Waltrip Lane, Williamsburg; Katherine T. Rogers to Jose E. Diaz Morales, $190,000.
3540 Westham, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Julie Kennedy, $299,900.
3255 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Faith C. Russell to Michael S. Bradshaw, $385,000.
4131 Windmill Road, Williamsburg; Carll D. Vrooman to Janet M. Lamb, $299,000.
7 Winster Fax Road, Williamsburg; Maureen D. Landry to Sara M. Ruch, $210,000.
3856 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert S. Gerhardt, $450,000.
6412 Zachariah Drive, Williamsburg; Raymond M. Westfall, co-trustee to David E. Lienard, $492,000.
