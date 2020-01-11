The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
113 S 12th St; Jemial Company Llc to Cable Jearald D, $975,000.
610 W 25th St; Lynch Katherine E to Jensen Peter Richard, $355,000.
825 N 27th St; Bruno Christopher R to Carney Wilbur P III and Kristi J, $200,000.
525 N 32nd St; Martin Jeremy W to Schwenk Alyssa, $380,100.
503 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Littlefield Peter, $749,000.
4524 Arrowhead Road; Lee Jennifer L to Hammond Stephanie L, $300,000.
107 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Leighton Stephan and Kristi to Van Marcke De Lummen Quentin P, $729,950.
3100 Barton Ave; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Sloan Heather Ann, $288,500.
1501 Brookland Pkwy; Epps Jacqueline G Estate to Johnson Gregg and McElroy Craig, $270,000.
700 E Brookland Park Blvd; Baker Joseph G III and Jammie R to Cole Kahnica, $222,000.
515 Catherine St; Coleman Lowell Jr to Siek Sydney and Sina, $204,000.
921 Chimborazo Blvd; Taylor Erin and Holthouse Steve to Espaillat Richard M and Molly A, $299,950.
9411 Creek Summit Cir; Abrahamsson Klas to Dell'orto Daniel J and Lois A, $390,000.
505 S Davis Ave, U8; Okamoto Stephanie M to Logsdon Melissa Lennon, $195,000.
5101 Dorchester Road; Holmquist Robert to Roberts Jeffrey S and Rachele R, $157,000.
6901 Everview Road; Rafferty Renata Julia to Blackmer Amy Jackson, $358,000.
3000 Ferncliff Road; Grillo Thomas to Brown Darren M, $369,000.
2204 Floyd Ave; Shriar Avrum J to Weiland Gustave and Kara Stein, $582,000.
4809 W Franklin St; Milligan Patrick M to Reynolds Amy Beck, $527,000.
2600 E Grace St, U12; Burns James R to Browne Robert L and Patty M, $246,500.
2600 E Grace St, U23; Bowman Randall J and Barbara A to Ritchie James J and Janice K, $372,500.
1516 Greycourt Ave; Ellis Sara S Revocable Trust to Kleinman Jill L, $510,000.
4524 Grove Ave, U7; Brinson Kelly A to Carroll Thomas M, $185,500.
3101 Hanover Ave; Baron Mary K and Anderson Joan K to Burgess Reginald Delano Jr, $425,000.
3207 Hanover Ave; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to Graves Mark Allan and Madelyn, $430,000.
620 Holly St; Parsons Glenn S to Wilson Sidney and Pamela, $259,900.
9004 W Huguenot Road; 9004 Huguenot Road Llc to 9004 Huguenot Property Llc, $915,000.
4336 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Sparks Angela V and Melvin N, $315,205.
3810 Kensington Ave; Umbach Gloria L to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $325,000.
4509 Kensington Ave; Martin Laura D to Tullidge William B, $421,950.
1601 Leicester Road; Robinson Jettie and Taylor Beth to Gwaltney Jessica S, $237,500.
310 Lexington Road; Souders Barbara Ruth to Fields Laura L, $700,000.
1811 Maple Shade Lane; Rugg Samuel K to Kruger Bobby, $279,000.
1618 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Owens Sturgill Matthew, $177,000.
25 Maxwell Road; 25 Maxwell Road Llc to Witthoefft Edward Anister, $1,190,000.
3405 N St; Flax Donald E to Brown Anthony, $362,500.
4704 New Kent Ave; Vmes Properties Llc to Fields Julie J and Lee S, $479,000.
1417 Oakwood Ave; First and Ten Llc to Purdin Christopher H, $169,000.
614 Overbrook Road; Vosburg Heather H to Sanderson Adam, $218,100.
2104 Parkwood Ave; Jbd Associates Llc to Diana Silvio Dino, $900,000.
206 Paxton Road; Carney Christopher M to Mason Michael and Tara, $900,000.
3521 Pinebrook Dr; Griffith Amy M to Loop Nathan William Ian, $400,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U2; Rohrer James P Jr and Lisa M to Jones Marielle, $226,250.
3371 Sherbrook Road; Collins Jeffrey T and Blair L to Bonine Joshua, $367,000.
513 St James St; Simon Heather D to Locicero Geoffrey J, $265,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U2-B; Ricdl1 Llc to Saunders Paul G II and Susan R, $582,613.
1701 Summit Ave, U8; Chargois Brent Philip to Fisher Jonathan and Quantaria, $280,000.
6605 Three Chopt Road; Norfleet Robert F III to Mudrick Colin A and Berkley G, $1,749,000.
4333 Warwick Road; Green Keith L to Aceves Eduardo Reyes, $177,000.
3211 E Weyburn Road; Robert David C and Diane M to D'Arcy James Kimball, $284,950.
4815 Wythe Ave; Luttrell Greg and Erin to Okamoto Stephanie, $400,000.
HENRICO
4313 2nd St, Henrico; Johnson Rufus J III to Revis Tracy Artez, $162,500.
5110 Alden Parke Cir, Glen Allen; Kannan Sreekanth and Jessikala Sreekanth to Kannan Sreekanth and Jessikala Sreekanth, $669,934.
5014 Argus Ln, Henrico; Davis Susan Lucy to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.
826 Arlington Cir, Henrico; Keefe John B and Theresa J to Raigins John A and Margaret M, $549,000.
8813 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Pollard Braxton B to Bahnson Paul Richard and Kathleen Ann, $285,000.
11509 Belmont Park Ln, Glen Allen; Sansom Anne B Trustee to Nielsen William G and Judith E, $389,950.
10642 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Jagadish Ravi and Fnu Smitha Udupa, $399,000.
10658 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Tyler Sherry and Theodore Jr, $427,096.
12007 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Mosca Carl James and Alyse Rinehardt to Mosca Carl James and Alyse Rhinehardt, $315,000.
11204 Blendon Ln, Henrico; Banks Benjamin C and Jodi L to Balderson Lesley, $225,000.
904 Bonita Rd, Henrico; Becerra Marcelino and Oscar and German to Davis Daniel A and Stacey L, $215,000.
600 Branway Dr, Henrico; Marklin Jeffrey T and Jamie L to Holcombe Brandon M and Rebekah S, $432,000.
5905 Brookmeade Ter, Glen Allen; Schaffernoth Andrew H and Irina Libon to Natarajan Ramkripa and Raxa Desai, $745,000.
10409 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Schmidt Patricia Louise to Mayhew Michael A and Julia T Burton, $335,000.
4927 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Gibbs Julie M to O'Neal Michael Ray, $188,000.
5613 Burberry Ct, Glen Allen; Zhang Yan and Hui Lu to McCleary Kelly Janelle, $488,000.
1315 Camden Dr, Henrico; Coleman Samuel William to Heath John R Jr, $285,000.
9101 Carrington Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Hannum David A to Declerk Cameron and Amanda, $425,000.
4912 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Hiltebrand David J and Mary G to Thomas Ronald R and Joanne M, $269,950.
7511 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Morden Crystal E to Swanson Blair D, $200,000.
3156 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Jones Troy A and Katrina to Marks Sydney, $225,000.
12935 Church Ct, Henrico; Tisch Stephanie Marie to Al Ani Mustafa M and Rawan A, $285,000.
2701 Church View Ln, Henrico; Persaud Holdings Llc to Jones Melanie, $166,500.
3221 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Granger Andrea Stinnett and Linwood B Jr, $730,232.
10108 Contessa Dr, Glen Allen; Freeze Matilda S Trustee to Hyatt Jacob N and April D, $310,000.
1813 Court St, Henrico; Clay Thomas W Jr and Gloria to Holcomb Adam M, $248,900.
2234 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Lance Stephanie Ellen to Heflin Stacey Lynn, $162,000.
2544 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Morgan Matthew A to Curtis Nicole Marie, $210,000.
1613 Dena Dr, Henrico; Grow Sandra L to Corbett Matthew Conrad, $185,000.
809 Derby Dr, Henrico; Toy Timothy A and Elizabeth O to Noldan Matthew Thomas and Elizabeth Emily, $270,000.
6736 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Patel Alka Pankaj, $545,085.
12416 Duncannon Pl, Glen Allen; Jayjack Matthew B and Maureen P to Kaiser Rebecca Suzanne and Jason, $615,000.
2880 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Earl Brianna, $197,900.
3808 English Horn Ct, Henrico; Duckworth P Frederick and Katherine F to Raab Jason B and Svetlana K, $780,000.
9714 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Kilgore Pamela Sears to Kilgore Hunter L, $185,000.
3445 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Eisinger Susan to Johnston John Michael and Patrice Marie, $370,000.
3336 Fontaine Ln, Glen Allen; Purkey Michael N and Jennifer M to Ferrell Steven A and Renee Z, $450,000.
4621 Four Seasons Ter, Uf, Glen Allen; Ardman Helen D to Tyree James Clay, $180,000.
6208 W Franklin St, Henrico; Krumpe Michael C and Allison H to Miller Schlomo and Klara, $350,000.
12448 Fremont Dr, Glen Allen; Kang Moon Hee and Jin Hee to Yin Weisi and Wei Sun, $411,000.
6412 Gadsby Forest Pl, Glen Allen; Cho Joo and Eungi Yang to Lacey Stephanie R, $670,000.
9328 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Mason Christopher S to Schultz Clayton D Jr, $153,500.
2485 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hiatt Ji Su and Jordan D, $500,061.
2508 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cohn Matthew R and Marie F Johnston-Cohn, $569,819.
10902 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Cabas Karen Botero to Ward Alexus Niccole, $185,950.
531 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Canaan Gerald C II and Kristi B to King Carter S and Meagan A Mihalko, $546,000.
406 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Lee Diane I to Balsamo James Kenneth, $261,900.
11520 Hainesland Dr, Glen Allen; Phan Phong Vi and Wanyan Yu to Patel Hiren and Jaldip Kumar, $570,000.
5109 Hawks Beak Ct, Glen Allen; Ferrada Paula to McMahon Shawn P and Patricia A, $540,000.
3338 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Haverstick Benjamin J and Amy E, $645,000.
12336 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Darla Victor and Sharon Pilli, $569,109.
8063 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Matassa Adrian to Belue Jacob and Amanda, $177,000.
2326 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Suggs Paul L and Ha N Nguyen to Shifflett Dillan H, $200,000.
12204 Hillshire Ct, Glen Allen; Armstrong Gerald Scott to Iyer Ajit and Sukshma, $530,000.
11401 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Aker Bart D and Karen W to Burwell Jared R and Corrie, $349,950.
730 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Lak Veset and Ashley Jaclyn Lester Lak to Hunt-Smith Coretta D, $261,000.
1018 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Faus Michael E to Cheely Joseph D and Nancy N, $373,275.
7740 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Sullivan Jerry to Dodson Timothy D and Seaver Inocencio, $312,950.
5533 Jones Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Edwards-Sedra Athaliah and Jethro Sedra to McKeough Bryan S and Michelle I, $399,000.
12161 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Bacova Llc to Bacova Sp Llc, $1,250,000.
4828 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Mitchell Jacob and Vivian to Brooks Andrew D and Emily V, $272,500.
8028 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Spencer Quanya, $280,000.
1500 Lake Ave, Henrico; Triggs Shaunda L to Ryan Andrew Kemper IV and Jessica M, $392,000.
3305 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Vance Sarah K to Jorge Nannette, $228,000.
2901 Laurel Woods Ln, Henrico; Shao Junlong and Linge Li to Tuting William T and Laura A Vasel, $465,000.
5423 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Granger Linwood B Jr and Andrea S to Pillappa Raghavendra and S Balakrishna, $508,500.
4505 Liesfeld Pond Ct, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Madapoosi Suresh Ananthanarayanan Et Al, $631,888.
8714 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Brown Scott A and Alma G to Tdz Properties Llc, $184,911.
4408 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Demestre Lynne B to Tran Truc Hoang Thanh and Bao, $295,000.
9900 Magnolia Pointe Ct, Glen Allen; Graham Gary Edward to Anis Mushtaq, $205,000.
1322 Maple Ave, Henrico; Baldwin Charmaine to McInnis John McLeod III and Martha W, $235,000.
5409 McFall Ct, Glen Allen; John Binu and Smitha to Vasudev Ashwini C, $696,000.
4921 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Todd Alan C and Catherine G Calvert to Ebrahimi Hasan and Omulbanin Nazari, $277,251.
8803 Midway Rd, Henrico; Bateson Mary A to Wood Kenneth A, $215,000.
6205 Monument Ave, Henrico; Westham Building and Renovation Llc to Lessin Jeffrey A and Erin H, $420,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U404, Henrico; Mangum Richard and Margaret Sandridge to 5100 Monument Llc, $177,500.
7416 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Clark Vaughn R Estate to Gyarfas Karen Alexandra, $162,500.
3120 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Jefferson Rodney L and Karen W to Huff Regina L and Barry Blake Nichols, $239,900.
3364 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Jackson Rosalind D, $337,821.
1174 New Market Rd, Henrico; Moseley Emory F Estate to Mathur Leah G, $189,950.
8004 Nicewood Rd, Glen Allen; Scott Marian C Estate to Beau Llc, $162,000.
3837 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Miller William Glenn Revocable Trust to Kenney Allison Nicole and Jack Andrew, $649,950.
2016 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Grogan Gregory M to Hager Joel G, $165,000.
10702 Oceana Ct, Henrico; Green Cynthia M to Marrin Anne C, $185,000.
1504 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Ziegelbaur Gita H and Paul J to Mutha Pratik and Sneha Munot, $300,000.
905 Oldenburg Cir, Henrico; Harris Iris L to Wells Fargo Bank Na, $190,350.
6606 Park Ave, Henrico; Alloway Joshua Michael Trustee Et Al to Garcia Kimberly S, $316,000.
6800 Park Ave, Henrico; Fraser James M Trustee to Piper Christopher Elijah and Erica Sabol, $500,000.
7511 Parkline Dr, Henrico; Melton Stephany and Andrew Hardison to Owens Joshua and Russell, $260,000.
1104 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Vogel Adam Robert to Garrett Hannah Pennington, $238,500.
2268 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Hodge Shannon Tenia, $377,965.
9525 Pine Trails Ct, Henrico; Hirkic Omer and Muneeza to Romeo Alyssa N, $293,000.
2623 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Stinnett Roger Jr and Laiza to Moritz Martha D, $300,000.
9004 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Blakes Linwood B and E C Smith-Blakes to Smith-Blakes Elizabeth C and Altrecia C W, $261,000.
2923 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Thomas Robert J to Stern Henry F Jr, $204,000.
7020 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Brown Richard R and Cherrie and Randolph, $333,990.
6048 Renwick Dr, Glen Allen; Sudduth David B and Nancy P to Moon Anna Park and Jeffrey T, $670,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U52, Henrico; Vermilya Martha to Brasfield Anne D, $375,000.
3413 Ridgemere Dr, Henrico; Gibbs Kelly R and Patricia L to Ferriman Benjamin J and Kathryn M, $377,000.
1737 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Motta Homes Renovation Llc to Mitchell Shelley Eure, $207,000.
12009 Robson St, Henrico; Bank Of America Na to Feroze Syed Faisal, $300,000.
8716 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Ritter Fred W and M H Trs to Thatcher Morgan Elizabeth Prior and Owen, $255,000.
11609 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Brugger Joshua Jeffrey and Megan A Wagner, $658,461.
2918 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Ruthland Land Trust to Hall Kathryn Leigh, $240,000.
918 Sabot St, Henrico; Jowaisas Joseph P Jr to Simmons Tal Linda Ileen, $295,000.
4225 Saunders Tavern Trl, Ub, Henrico; Curry Joshua S and Francis X Murphy Et Al to Park Jay H and Jennifer J Song, $327,000.
6633 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Gwaltney Jerry R Jr to Livingston Erik, $153,000.
12301 Sentury Meadow Dr, Henrico; Macheras Peter G and Ann B Trustees to Ciejek Ian M and Casey M, $454,000.
8915 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Craig Frederick N H and Elizabeth S to Gallagher Stephen James and Elizabeth Geen, $583,173.
1207 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; O'Connell John R and Amanda R Medlin to Delaney Mary Martha and Terry and Elizabeth, $350,000.
5305 Smith Ave, Henrico; Kay Darien S and Laura M to Clayton Christopher A, $230,900.
9508 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; St Peter Sallie to Havig Christina Michelle and Garrett Hayes, $325,000.
8734 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Ra Mai to Barlow Betty, $240,000.
5621 Stoneacre Pl, Glen Allen; Wrenn Robert E and Leslie F to Coleman Donald W Jr and Allyson F, $695,000.
808 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Arif Mamoona to Robinson Larry Jr, $263,000.
5533 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Miller Paul W to Waranis Brian J and Angela S, $535,000.
5219 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Beagle Warren K and Jodi L, $367,490.
7706 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Graham George T to Rice Phillip A and Rachel J, $390,000.
2502 Thicket Greene, Henrico; MacQueen Adam to McKinney Jasmine, $190,000.
2340 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Williams David Q and Samantha D to Bright James Frederick and Tiffany Nicole, $330,000.
1605 Tobak Ct, Henrico; Piercy Shannon N and Leslie A Parrish to 39 Forever Llc, $188,100.
7220 Turner Rd, Henrico; Mallory Chelsi Ann to O'Connell John IV and Taylor Wray, $190,450.
7215 University Dr, Henrico; Adams Susan M and Gillings Linda Trustee to Dougherty Stephen T Jr, $400,000.
2101 Valentine Rd, Henrico; Broske William W Estate to Torres Lorraine, $287,500.
10913 Virginia Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Mengiste Belay Z and Sosina N Assefa, $455,000.
202 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Edmonds Steven M and Ellen Hannabass Trst to Fuler Burton Armistead and Anne Beverly B, $710,000.
3100 Warren Pl, Glen Allen; Peace Deborah L to Secure Homes Llc, $231,000.
8505 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Alfaro Susan to Beasley Benjamin W, $239,900.
3601 Whispering Wood Ct, Henrico; Guo Jian Hwa and Pei Fan Bai to Viscidi Kathleen J and Julian P, $475,000.
1509 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Jus Rol N Llc to Geisel Andrew Joseph and Jessica Young, $394,500.
1194 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Brennan Nancy E, $749,900.
8714 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Todras Arthur and Francine W to Terminella Kevin T and Heather L Mazeika, $505,000.
2516 Wistar St, Henrico; Mtglq Investors Lp to Machado Jose, $185,000.
114 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Walker Terry S and Kathy S McGinnis Et Al to Raymond Eric A and Frances Cogbill, $174,000.
Chesterfield
528 Abbey Village Cr; Rodriguez Katherine A to Herasymchuck Eric J and Caroline, $286,000.
421 Aldersmead Rd; Moultrie Iris to U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee, $188,475.
9008 Amberhill Lp; Demagistris Leslie J to Sandelli Ernest E and Jo Ann G, $335,400.
6308 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baumhover Gretchen Nicole, $290,000.
11230 Arbor Landing Ct; Boothe Robert W and Ann C to Roitz Zachary N and Caitlyn R, $275,000.
7520 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Whaley Robert A and Barbara S, $376,083.
14219 Ashleyville Ln; Austin Timothy L and Corbin K M to Swider Niall John, $304,950.
11300 Bailey Woods Dr; Covington Roy Alexander Jr to Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc, $165,240.
12601 Balta Rd; Brady Joshua J to Dunn Jeremy C and Courtney L, $250,400.
6407 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Chawla Aekta and Gaurav, $565,000.
13201 Behetra Dr; Buehler J A and Buehler N D Trs to Hoyle Jean-Pierre B and Sarah R, $507,000.
10918 Bellshire Rg; Finer Homes Incorporated to Iqbal Shahzad, $443,578.
14515 Bent Creek Ct; Richards Scott S and Michele F to Willsey Harold L III and Doris, $255,000.
11029 Berrand Rd; Kirsh Denise L to Adams Russell O and Cynthia A, $185,000.
2607 S Blue Tick Ct; Fehrs Cynthia M to Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Tr, $152,890.
8912 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Smith Donna Drake, $348,476.
9713 Brading Ln; Wilson D and Wilson J Co-Trs to Johnson V L and Johnson N L, $325,000.
11635 E Briar Patch Dr; Anthony Dolores P and John C to Teachey Herbert E III, $168,000.
10313 Brynmore Dr; Snead Elfi B Trustee to Keebler Benjamin R and Meredith, $200,000.
1508 Buford Rd; Hoerter W L Jr and Kostka N G to Newman Ann S, $180,000.
12607 Capernwray Tr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Johnson Lynnette Marie, $488,649.
16618 Cabrio Pl; Main Street Homes to Rodriguez Deborah Lyon, $380,698.
2231 Cardiff Wy; Frank Charles G and Hiniker P K to Peters Eric M and Ramona A, $375,000.
8301 Cattail Rd; Whitaker Jerry Wayne Jr to Moore Christopher M, $327,500.
10637 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Haley Gregory and Melanie, $371,590.
14349 Charter Landing Dr; Wilder Eric B and Ann M to Dylak Paul J and Margaret E, $581,500.
11760 Charterhouse Dr; Shibley Paul J and Erica L to Phillips David L, $163,000.
10400 Chieftain Tl; Sarkees Erin D to Jackson Clint, $220,500.
620 Claypool Ct; Litt Aaron R to Yohe Kenneth R II and Patricia C, $240,000.
642 Clearlake Rd; Idleman Brent N and Amanda to Molina Mora Andrey M, $221,000.
9730 Cole Mill Rd; Felch Christopher J and Sandra J to Helmick Deidre Micah, $280,000.
13913 Collington Mw; D R Horton Inc to Hall Rickey D Jr and Chanelle M, $348,000.
12724 Coralview Rd; Picucci Anthony M and Erinn S to Vozar Michael Thomas and Lisa M, $327,000.
14100 Cotesworth Wy; Hasty Charles E and Betsy P to Gates Gerald P and Mary, $525,000.
4905 Court Ridge Tr; Gilson C L and Collier Theresa to Kay Darien S and Laura M, $259,900.
357 Crofton Village Tr; Farkas Laszlo and Daniela to Williams Jason Lee and Melissa, $331,000.
12609 Dawnridge Ct; Simmons William B to Sladek Bradley and Sarah, $320,000.
2402 Den Bark Cr; Wolfe Brent M to Rios Denisse A and Moody J L, $199,950.
7001 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to McCollor Daniel A, $363,215.
7013 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Pittman Matthew S, $320,283.
2609 Devenwood Rd; Snead Shawn J and Elizabeth L to Craft Christian and Chasity, $327,250.
9613 Dunroming Rd; Violante Karen W to Williams Deymian and Angela, $276,500.
6388 Eagles Crest Ln; Weeks Teresa to Royal Danetta C, $237,500.
14115 Elm St; Cochran Julius and Cindy to Patrick James T, $265,500.
1720 Elmart Ln; Winfree W Joseph and Patricia G to Agriesti Bruce E and Pamela W, $298,250.
8424 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to West William R and Jessica K, $301,960.
1949 Farnborough Dr; Larson Jonathan and Julia M Wing to McMillan M J and Jenkins G L, $668,000.
613 Farnham Ct; Baum E Ashby and Baum C E Trs to Shives Byron Larry and Jane H, $500,000.
8835 Firethorne Ln; Wilson Amber M to Villanueva Santos Ana D, $150,000.
8630 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Singh Narinder and Arora S, $450,054.
5809 Fox Briar Rd; Carroll Barbara J to Oden Travis Shawn and Sarah Beth, $445,000.
10201 Francill Ct; Cumbea Russell Rawlings IV to Jackson Nicole, $175,000.
6020 Gatesgreen Dr; Brock Ashton H Jr and Jeanne D to Sowell Allen T and Jenny M, $191,000.
3731 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Archie Robert J and Hardy W R, $307,990.
10530 Glen Oaks Dr; Bailey Harvey J and Graciela to Burch Joshua C, $238,000.
904 Gorham Ct; Boulos Samuel Salah to Mso Properties Llc, $222,000.
16513 Gossamer Dr; NVR Inc to Kingston Catherine A, $262,865.
12620 Green Garden Tr; Herron Alcione F and William M to Madison Anthony and Maricel, $278,000.
13425 Greenham Ct; Broom Marquise D to Walker Heather K, $272,000.
5126 Hackney Rd; Merridew Courtney and Stuart to Moore Heather, $225,000.
7806 Halyard Ct; Gee Paul A to Roman Victoria, $197,000.
20961 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Williams Michelle D and C L Jr, $247,760.
8031 Hampton Meadows Ln; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Guy Michelle R and Cabell M, $341,000.
6418 Harbourside Dr; Hall Charles K and Pamela M to Ramirez Katrina A, $250,000.
5539 Heatherhill Dr; Thomas John Robert and Jessica Y to Ricard Joshua, $205,000.
14300 Helmsley Rd; Harris Andrew C and Ashton J to Kennedy Christopher D and K L, $455,000.
4108 Hidden Valley Rd; Benton Benjamin F to Bodrick Kirk and Trinette, $318,000.
8010 Hull Street Rd; Hernandez Jose A to Mamon Group Llc, $265,000.
4506 Hunters Landing Dr; Lipscomb N A and Williams L D to Ray Bryan M and Peggy T, $177,500.
16448 Inchcape Rd; Henderson Margaret Ann to Dvorak Pamela A and Snoddy M K, $377,000.
4936 Jessup Rd; Carnes Jimmie S Sr to Shelton Timond W, $160,000.
7501 Kentucky Derby Dr; Gordon Vernon L III and Ashley N to Kilpatrick Dennis Jr and Taneha, $263,000.
311 Kernel Ct; Knight Eugene C and Carol N to Walters Gayle A, $295,000.
4801 Kyloe Ln; Cunningham Phillip N and Sarah to Lak Veset and Ashley J, $338,000.
10113 Lakent Ln; Pritchard Crystal Rose to Garber Christopher P and Madisen, $240,000.
11000 Lantern Wy; Dannenfeldt Paul T and Jean C to Fisher Dorothy Deskins, $319,250.
11425 Laurel Top Pl; Moore William L and Tracey L to Davis Taylor Leigh and Herbert M, $320,000.
5006 Lippingham Dr; Atkins Fredrick N and Darlene E to Arnold Antonio and Sheila, $320,000.
12335 Little Pond Ln; Littke Ralph P Et Als to Eshleman Robert E and Kathleen A, $250,000.
8411 Lockhart Rd; Burgess Burdette A Jr and Cris T to Brooks Virginia L, $224,310.
11010 Long Branch Dr; Hawkins Ralph M Jr Et Al to Webb Shannon A, $238,000.
9037 Lost Forest Dr; Rigsby Willie C Trustee to G G Green Properties Llc, $760,000.
6419 Lythgoe Av; Garrett D F S and Holmes D M Trs to Schmitt Taylor W and Courtney E, $183,500.
1523 Mansfield Ld; George Barbara G to George C J and Puffenbarger R L, $250,000.
801 Marblethorpe Rd; Ryan Jillian Mae to Lough Katie Layne, $165,000.
2900 McManaway Dr; Shandilya Sharad to Shandilya Suresh, $163,000.
5503 Meadow Chase Rd; Bartone Leonard M and Brianne C to Bowers Tyler Daniel, $323,000.
14306 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Goetschius Lisa C and Akers T A, $374,602.
12819 Mill Bluff Dr; Willis Kevin M to Dang Dung M and Le Huyen Thu Thi, $318,000.
9207 Miranda Ln; NVR Inc to Hall Thomas E and Rebecca B, $349,059.
8401 Morelock Ct; Jones Pamela A to Howard Jordan A Sr and Ariel V, $221,500.
2001 Mount Blanco Rd; Jp Rental-Chester Llc to Oliver-Hill Clarice Et Al, $299,000.
17307 Nevil Bend Ct; Thomas Brian F and Wendy J to Donoghue Kara B, $372,000.
7725 Northern Dancer Ct; Veith Christopher M to Minns Kristopher S and Silva S M, $238,000.
3300 Nuttree Woods Pl; McKean Karen to Blanusa Harley S and Mary S, $385,000.
12024 Old Bailey Bridge Rd; Abbott-McCune Donald S and V D to Anothay Thipphaphone Si, $219,950.
16313 Old Castle Rd; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Asciolla Jamie W and Widell N T, $678,000.
420 Old Otterdale Rd; Ballard M D and Ballard C B Trs to Pendleton Eugene A and Deborah L, $275,000.
6217 Omo Rd; Haynes Ashya J to Delcid-Carvallo Natalia, $180,000.
15500 Parkgate Dr; Mercado Pedro C and Carmen J to Goodwin Constance M, $324,900.
3607 Pencader Rd; Berger Cynda Trustee to Cavanaugh Rhett J and Laura L, $421,000.
2312 Prenoman Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pulliam George L Jr and Crim S H, $628,469.
1501 Pritchard Tr; Gilliland Stanley III and Ruth to Krimowski Thomas R and Taylor, $249,950.
3104 Quail Hunt Ct; Carter Andrew R and Kathryn H to Amsler Megan and Dembrosky D, $241,000.
1412 Quiet Lake Lp; Nelson Donald F to Caldwell Sharon M, $289,900.
4056 Randolph Rd; Bryson Gerald O and Janice R to Hungerford Erin, $165,600.
9110 Redbridge Rd; Dinsick Walter F Jr and Marsha A to Musaid Shamsan, $269,900.
6419 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Orange James, $358,820.
7601 River Rd; Anderson Alma Odelia to Weaver Tameka Lazette, $174,950.
14019 Riverdowns North Pl; O'Neil John H and Ginger R to Kingdom Arthur J IV and E H, $527,500.
3712 Rivermist Tr; Foldenauer Adam and Christy to Black Richard C II and Padberg N, $376,000.
5641 Rohan Pl; DR Horton Inc to Gotchall Jacob D and Allison N, $365,000.
607 Rothschild Dr; Burch Gray V Jr and Belinda H to Fuller Geoffrey H and Ashley D, $360,000.
3006 Sagebrook Pl; Daniels David R and Melissa A to Pickett Stephen E and Raeann R, $300,000.
3525 Salles Ridge Ct; Shamaskin Ronald G and Elaine C to Verchek Robert A and Grace, $725,000.
1324 Saville Chase Pl; Biringer Builders Inc to Gupta Pranay and Prabha Ugalat, $919,275.
3407 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Jeter Jill A and Jarrett B, $523,637.
3619 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Kontos Hermes and Nancy J, $476,051.
3336 Shallowford Tc; Stauffer Jane G to Fraga Pamela H, $260,000.
4613 Singing Bird Dr; Niedbalski Margret R to Mims Erik and Erin, $496,000.
9207 Sir Britton Dr; Carmon Marvin R and Katherine G to Hutto Charles S Jr and Kristina, $352,000.
12931 Spring Run Rd; Bowers Charles W Jr and Laura A to Pugliesi Girolamo, $370,000.
8 Stanmore Rd; Bishop Hannah L to Munoz Eugenia, $232,000.
5613 Stockport Turn; Whitlock Jeffrey M and Melanie to Brooks Nigel, $298,000.
5548 Sue Jean Dr; Crostic John T Jr and Pansy B to Avalos Ismael A, $186,000.
3930 Sunny Creek Dr; Rivera Carmelo and Ramirez Lely to Perkinson Ma'keya M, $220,000.
3148 Talleywood Ln; Roane David J Jr and Bonnie L to Bowser Lakeisha A, $307,000.
304 Thornhill Dr; Mazierski John J and Cynthia L to Hpa Us1 Llc, $260,000.
8201 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Pinkston Kevin D and Crystall W, $389,950.
4925 Tooley Dr; Leavitt B R and Hooker E L Trs to Goodwin Boris T and Arifah N, $429,900.
6013 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Mendoza Raquel, $436,655.
1706 Tulip Hill Dr; Clay Street Builders Llc to Miller Jeffrey S and Angela M, $861,331.
2043 S Twilight Ln; Spencer Paul B and Katherine A to Spiller Kenneth W and Heather K, $195,000.
17806 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Crane Kara K and Mark E, $382,081.
18013 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Carbiener W A III and M L, $385,000.
1730 Upperbury Dr; Bouhajja Mourad B C and Nancy La to Dieguez Luis A, $289,000.
11007 Vogel Ct; Taylor Sandra D F and I B Jr to Ford Garrett T and Droke Morgan, $393,500.
6054 Walking Path Ln; O'Connell Heather L to Harper Will Shannon and Diana M, $220,000.
13912 War Admiral Dr; Tavares Bruce M and Rebecca L to Battiste Zachary A Et Als, $237,500.
9319 Waterfall Cove Dr; Jarvis Archie L and Susan C to Wilson Mary and Jeron Antonio, $279,900.
3612 Welch Ct; Abou-Zaki Phillip K to Soongnarata Thanompol and Star, $234,900.
1408 Wesanne Ln; Daniel John W and Virginia P to Sadler Neal Douglas, $338,200.
1444 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bilodeau Donna M, $305,779.
12031 Wexwood Dr; Balderson Lesley to Wallace James C and Martha L, $393,000.
6518 White Rock Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hughes Timothy J and Catherine L, $415,590.
7431 Wild Senna Tr; Winfree Temple C III and B H to Hackney Bryan L and Napier N L, $489,000.
14660 Windjammer Dr; MacFarlane Roxanne T to Ricciarelli Michael T, $334,500.
4808 Woodpecker Rd; Brinson Stephen S and Kathleen N to Grise S N and Warthan R H, $289,000.
14407 Woods Walk Ln; Peck Donna M to Stankavich Abbey J, $216,000.
HANOVER
0.953 acres, Signal Hill; BUHL Mechanicsville LLC to 8130 LLC, $290,000.
1.03 acres; William Cooke Jones III to Joshua B. Bufford, $173,500.
2.028 acres; Kristen Tiller, executor to Trustees of Presbytery of The James Inc., $310,000.
30.99 acres; Henry W. Boyd to Mohamed Ashiq Yusuf, $150,000.
5.159 acres; Ellen Stanley Cocke to Royal Properties LLC, $400,000.
Lot 1, Block D, Lee-Davis Commercial Park; 7041 Lee Park Road LLC to Stephen M. Ballard, $1,350,000.
Lot 13, Mechanicsville Farms; Estate of Bessie M. Webb to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $237,302.
Lot 19, Section 1, Garrison Manor; Sterling G. Walker to Thomas J. Hyra, trustee, $450,000.
Block 3, Atlee Station; Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. to Chick-Fil-A Inc., $1,300,000.
Lot 38, Block D, Section 3, Sherrington; Ryan Archer Alexander to Scott A. Caulkins, $370,000.
Block 5, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
Lot 6, Block 1, Section 3, Aspen Hill Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $180,000.
Block B, Mechanicsville Grove; D & E Enterprises LLC to Abbott LLC, $215,000.
Block FF, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.
Lot 11, Block 2, Battlefield Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to SunTrust Bank, $187,000.
Lot 13, Block A, Section 1, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Hometown Investments Two LLC to Gatehouse LC, $345,758.
Lot 13, Section 2, Mill Creek Estates; Kenneth Richard Lane, trustee to James G. Hughes III, $799,000.
Lot 14, Block E, Section 2, Cypress Tree; ALG Trustee LLC to U.S. Bank Trust , $270,585.
Lot 14, Section 3, Cedarlea Park; Terra Abstract Virginia Inc., substitute trustee to Sprouses Corner LLC, $237,201.
Lot 18, Section B, Claybank; Matthew Lloyd Dunham to 14475 Three Oaks LLC, $577,000.
Lot 2, Block C, Section 1, Ash Creek; Nichole McCarthy to Andrew S. Smith, $299,950.
Lot 2, Diamond Plaza; Tompkins Properties LLC to MWD Ashland LLC, $550,000.
Lot 2, Section 2, Red Hill; Equity Trustees LLC to Wells Fargo Bank, $552,842.
Lot 21, Block B, Section 8, Country Club Hills; Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $379,188.
Lot 21, Ellerson Farms; David Lee Holt Jr. to Bryan C. Digiacomo, $160,000.
Lot 24, Section 1A, Ashland Park; Stephen Thomas Corp. to Frank W. Dubree, $419,950.
Lot 3, Block A, Pine Lake; Bogdan R. Dunets to Deborah L. Haller, trustee, $213,000.
Lot 3, Block B, Section A, Foxlair; Hometown Investments Two LLC to Gatehouse LC, $227,600.
Lot 3, Block D, Section 1, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Rachel R. Cowan to Kira Lynn Lopez, $183,000.
Lot 3, Block G, Section C, Avondale; Joan D. Seaton to Flip Flop Development LLC, $210,000.
Lot 4, Block M, Sectin 1, Cherry Grove; RCI Builders LLC to RAC Rentals LLC, $230,000.
Lot 43, Section 3, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Par Real Estate Investments LLC, $318,635.
Lot 4B, Section 2, Chalkley; Dale F. Davis to Yellow Jacket LLC, $165,000.
Lot 5, Block A. Lakeridge Park; Ryan Ash, special commissioner to Cedar Ridge Lane LLC, $700,000.
Lot 6, Glen Carrie; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to William N. Watson, $259,000.
Parcel; Lindy J. Nevi, trustee to KIenneth S. Holstein, $236,500.
Parcel; Phyllis C. Patrick, trustee to Hometown Realty Services Inc., $1,100,000.
Parcel; Riverstone Properties LLC to HMD VA LLC, $7,958,000.
Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $377,000.
Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $879,500.
Section 3, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $320,000.
POWHATAN
1.21 acres; James J. Dean to Yuri M. Yomayusa Lozano, $195,000.
19.14 acres; Johnette Grey Merritt to Craig Vene' Enterprises LLC, $195,000.
2 acres; Andie O. Boatwright to Jamain Lamar Rice, $163,000.
2.529 acres; Jennfer G. Overby to Robert E. Fryer, $254,950.
5.16 acres; Carla Howell Smith, devisee to Bresco LLC, $173,500.
Lot 2, Section 5, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $170,000.
Lot 4, Section 5, Maple Grove; The Reeds Landing Corp. to David Aaron Severson, $185,000.
Lot 6, Section 2, Three Bridge Estates; Ronald White to Nathaniel Pieren, $480,000.
Lot 7, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $155,300.
Lot 8, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $153,600.
Lot 9, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $153,100.
Lot 10, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Gregory S. Amaral, trustee, $167,800.
GOOCHLAND
1.16 acres; Primax Properties LLC to Restaurant Property Investors VI LLC, $1,967,247.
16.7 acres; Nuckols Family LLC to Cosby Village LLC, $1,320,000.
3.34 acres; Laurine Wade to Robert A. Wood, $175,000.
5.05 acres; Dewey L. Daniel to Robert Throckmorton Sandford, $256,000.
6 lots, Section 1, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $750,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Section 1, Rivergate; Dharamdas M. Ramnani to Rivergate RVA LLC, $440,000.
Lot 34, Smokey Hollow of Oilville; William C. Adams to Jadson G. Oliveira, $338,000.
Lot 4, Section 2, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Royal Dominion Homes Inc., $163,375.
Lot 6, Section 2, Parke at Centerville; Terry Allen West to Joseph Vilseck, $575,000.
Parcel; Nuckols Family LLC to Manakin Road LLC, $350,000.
Petersburg
2116 Bannister Road; Carmel Holding Co. LLC to Amanda N. Harris, $169,500.
314 Exchange Alley; Gilery W. Entzminger to Nahil LLC, $282,000.
216 High St.; G. Ashleigh Moody III to Deborah A. OBerry, $185,000.
DINWIDDIE
6904 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Charles W. Harrison, $155,700.
24008 Gaydel Drive, North Dinwiddie; Kevin Andrew Bultje Jr. to William Christopher Sasser, $178,500.
4401 McIlwaine Drive, North Dinwiddie; N & N Investments LLC to Alicia M. Pegram, $194,500.
7406 Stanfield Farm Lane, Church Road; Major I. Jones III to Joseph Evans, $180,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot 1, A.B. Cook Farm; Dunn Right Properties LLC to Amanda L. Boggs, $155,000.
Lot 14, Block B, Lunsford; Kellyanna Marie Tasi to Eric Simmons, $168,625.
Lot 2, Block H., Mount Pleasant Acres; A. John Coghill, devisee to Joyce Allin, $217,000.
Lot 53, Section 2, Sherrod Hills; Joseph F. Pezzulli to Anhlac Bao Pham, $186,000.
Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block F, Avon Court Apartments; Monument Rentals II LLC to Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC, $419,500.
Parcel; Home Depot USA Inc. to Colonial Heights of Alabama LLC, $512,500.
HOPEWELL
Lot 57, Section 2, Cobblestone; Surety Trustees LLC to Fifth Third Bank, $178,930.
Parcel; Bhupendra I. Patel to Om Namah Shivay LLC, $812,500.
NEW KENT
15.1784 acres; Oakridge Farm LLC to New Kent County, $375,000.
3.42 acres; Hartfield Associates LLC to CAH LLC, $369,000.
4.911 acres; Leet E. Denton to Lanexa Propane Plant LLC, $560,000.
Lot 6, Section 4, Minitree Hill; Jorge Luis Gonzalez-Alfonzon to Joshua L. Highlander, $150,000.
Parcel; BMR Investments I LLC to Edna Mae Bradley Allmond, $245,000.
Parcel; Heather L. Hallmark to Jacob William Carr, $156,500.
Parcels; Karen J. Hemphill to New Kent County, $700,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
1.56 acres; Paul R. Thayer to E. Gregory Hall, $183,000.
155.4 acres; Ace Hardware Corp. to Virginia Gateway Logistics, 21,725,000.
2.159 acres; Gemcap Development LLC to Temple PG LLC, $2,250,000.
47.3 acres and 86.1 acres; Brian J. Williams to Lee R. Bethea Jr. Revocable Trust, $840,000.
606 acres; Brian J. Williams to James Allan Bowles, $400,000.
Lot 20, Section 1, Meadows; Suntrust Bank to Kenneth Lee Henshaw, $164,400.
Lots 24 and 25, Block C, Section 3, Birchett Estates; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $160,536.
Parcel; Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $176,320.
Parcel 37, Duck Woods; Hugh Jaynes to Christopher Lucas, $155,000.
Charles city
2.419 acres; Linda H. Simon to Raymond M. Bailey Jr., $369,950.
Parcel; Hal Kirk Simmons to David Wilkerson, $525,000.
AMELIA
116.55 acres; Joseph F. Shaw to Daniel B. Tarrant, $408,000.
301 acres; David M. Sayre to Brian J. Williams, $1,050,000.
Lot; Karen S. Wilson to Rhonda Howlett Carroll, $302,000.
CAROLINE
0.875 acres; Greogry W. Martin to Moore's Supermarket Inc., $150,000.
4.8506 acres; Robert G. Ellis Jr. to Daniel J. Demann, $185,900.
6.07 acres; Lease2U LLC to FM Land Development LLC, $166,036.
86.3 acres; Shirley B. Plesur, trustee to Mid Atlantic Tree Harvestors Inc., $1,200,000.
157.097 acres; William C. Ruble III to Broaddus Properties LLC, $375,000.
Lot 128, Section 3, Revised Pendleton; Denali Capital Group LLC to Carlo G. Tannous, $234,990.
Lot 133, Section 3, Revised Pendleton; Denali Capital Group LLC to Jorge Harold Valverde, $237,929.
Lot 3, Pinewood; J. Christopher Gilman to Matthew C. Keeley, $180,000.
Lots 784 and 937, Lake Land'or Resort; Steven D. Vincent to Hardwood Properties LLC, $220,000.
Parcel; Regent Court LLC to Ballston Ventures 104 LLC, $251,250.
Parcel; Raymond E. Scher to Gerald Stoker, $365,000.
CUMBERLAND
6.96 acres; Donald Maurice Bartlett to Garland M. Isom Jr., $208,000.
Lot 14, Oakdale Estates; Ashley Jean Franklin to Dalton G. Stetson, $160,000.
Parcels; Garland M. Isom Jr. to CWV Land Acquisitions II LLC, $285,000.
KING AND QUEEN
975 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Amy Wyatt Hall to Timothy G. Hayes, $179,950.
2797 Smithfield Road, Saint Stephens Church; Edward Lee Davis to Percy A. Alexander Sr., $229,950.
KING WILLIAM
105.2 acres; Four C. Enterprises LLC to Crabbe Aviation LLC, $365,000.
11.375 acres; Patricia C. Franco to Darrell Kellum Inc., $412,000.
149.45 acres; Coastal Farm Service LLC to Crabbe Aviation LLC, $1,135,000.
5 acres; Wells Fargo Bank NA to Hunter Homes LLC, $180,000.
Parcel; Ronald C. Bruce to John Ryan Robey, $234,000.
Sussex
103 acres; Timbervest Partners to Strickler LLC, $224,105.
3 parcels; C. Wayne Griffin to Richardson T. LeSueur, $263,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 2-D, The Oaks; Alan H. Elam, trustee to Sarah C. Muffleman, $229,000.
Lot 7, Holly Hills Carriage Homes; Jerry L. Dearmon to Karen K. Schultz, $374,000.
JAMES CITY
19.3535 acres; Lightfoot Marketplace Shopping Center LLC to Branch Lightfoot Associates LP, 30,275,000.
Lot 1, Green Mount Industrial Park; Green Mount Associates LLC to James City County, $1,272,000.
Lot 10, Middle Plantation; W. Melville Jones III, trustee to Richard D. Easton, $559,000.
Lot 102, Villages at Powhatan; Equity Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $249,000.
Lot 109, Greensprings Plantation; Jennifer C. Christman to EK Real Estate Services of New York LLC, $460,000.
Lot 14, Colonial Heritage; Fred A. Rothermel to Thomas C. Sliwoski, $375,000.
Lot 140, Fairfax Woods; Brian T. Farrell to Stephen Donald Schultz, $800,000.
Lot 180, New Town; HHJV LLC to Milton B. Sachse Jr., $343,500.
Lot 2, Colonial Heritage; Thomas G. Mangrum Sr. to Newrez LLC, $306,861.
Lot 2, Colonial Heritage; Newrez LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $306,861.
858 Lot 2, Rosa Mae Davis; Peggy D. Randall to Creative Kids Child Development Center 2 LLC, $250,000.
Lot 207, Scotts Pond; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $264,757.
Lot 218, Archers Mead; Clifford L. Pearson to Karl D. Swanson, $300,000.
Lot 22, Fairfax Woods; Surety Trustees LLC to Joel Fortune, $258,212.
Lot 28, Wingfield Lake at Two Rivers; Kevin P. Barnes, trustee to Loran L. McGlynn, $825,000.
Lot 3, Stonehouse Tract 3; NVR Inc. to David Christopher Ferguson, $364,990.
Lot 31, Powhatan Place; Melanie E. Eiselen to 4409 Acoma Circle Trust, $171,493.
Lot 34, Spencers Grant; David F. Link to Nancy Kurkjian, $25,000.
Lot 4A, West Business Park; National Safe Storage LLC to MHC 68 LLC, $3,010,380.
Lot 71, Colonial Heritage; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joel R. Fortune, $240,100.
Lot 71, Ford's Colony; Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $388,311.
Lot 93, Powhatan Woods; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $447,100.
Lot 94, Powhatan Woods; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $348,506.
Lot C4, Ford's Colony at Williamsburg; WHJDBJ LLC to Anthony Aellen, $278,000.
Lots 107-109, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $179,600.
Lots 12, 16 and 24, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $274,500.
Lots 14, 21, 22, 25 and 26, Stonehouse Tract; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $457,500.
Lots 38-41, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $292,000.
Parcel 6, James River Commerce Center; Economic Development Authority of James City County to TOMCO Williamsburg LLC, $225,000.
2 parcels; Vereit Se Williamsburg (John Tyler) VA LLC to Agree FL VA Portfolio LLC, $3,909,384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.