The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

113 S 12th St; Jemial Company Llc to Cable Jearald D, $975,000.

610 W 25th St; Lynch Katherine E to Jensen Peter Richard, $355,000.

825 N 27th St; Bruno Christopher R to Carney Wilbur P III and Kristi J, $200,000.

525 N 32nd St; Martin Jeremy W to Schwenk Alyssa, $380,100.

503 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Littlefield Peter, $749,000.

4524 Arrowhead Road; Lee Jennifer L to Hammond Stephanie L, $300,000.

107 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Leighton Stephan and Kristi to Van Marcke De Lummen Quentin P, $729,950.

3100 Barton Ave; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Sloan Heather Ann, $288,500.

1501 Brookland Pkwy; Epps Jacqueline G Estate to Johnson Gregg and McElroy Craig, $270,000.

700 E Brookland Park Blvd; Baker Joseph G III and Jammie R to Cole Kahnica, $222,000.

515 Catherine St; Coleman Lowell Jr to Siek Sydney and Sina, $204,000.

921 Chimborazo Blvd; Taylor Erin and Holthouse Steve to Espaillat Richard M and Molly A, $299,950.

9411 Creek Summit Cir; Abrahamsson Klas to Dell'orto Daniel J and Lois A, $390,000.

505 S Davis Ave, U8; Okamoto Stephanie M to Logsdon Melissa Lennon, $195,000.

5101 Dorchester Road; Holmquist Robert to Roberts Jeffrey S and Rachele R, $157,000.

6901 Everview Road; Rafferty Renata Julia to Blackmer Amy Jackson, $358,000.

3000 Ferncliff Road; Grillo Thomas to Brown Darren M, $369,000.

2204 Floyd Ave; Shriar Avrum J to Weiland Gustave and Kara Stein, $582,000.

4809 W Franklin St; Milligan Patrick M to Reynolds Amy Beck, $527,000.

2600 E Grace St, U12; Burns James R to Browne Robert L and Patty M, $246,500.

2600 E Grace St, U23; Bowman Randall J and Barbara A to Ritchie James J and Janice K, $372,500.

1516 Greycourt Ave; Ellis Sara S Revocable Trust to Kleinman Jill L, $510,000.

4524 Grove Ave, U7; Brinson Kelly A to Carroll Thomas M, $185,500.

3101 Hanover Ave; Baron Mary K and Anderson Joan K to Burgess Reginald Delano Jr, $425,000.

3207 Hanover Ave; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to Graves Mark Allan and Madelyn, $430,000.

620 Holly St; Parsons Glenn S to Wilson Sidney and Pamela, $259,900.

9004 W Huguenot Road; 9004 Huguenot Road Llc to 9004 Huguenot Property Llc, $915,000.

4336 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Sparks Angela V and Melvin N, $315,205.

3810 Kensington Ave; Umbach Gloria L to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $325,000.

4509 Kensington Ave; Martin Laura D to Tullidge William B, $421,950.

1601 Leicester Road; Robinson Jettie and Taylor Beth to Gwaltney Jessica S, $237,500.

310 Lexington Road; Souders Barbara Ruth to Fields Laura L, $700,000.

1811 Maple Shade Lane; Rugg Samuel K to Kruger Bobby, $279,000.

1618 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Owens Sturgill Matthew, $177,000.

25 Maxwell Road; 25 Maxwell Road Llc to Witthoefft Edward Anister, $1,190,000.

3405 N St; Flax Donald E to Brown Anthony, $362,500.

4704 New Kent Ave; Vmes Properties Llc to Fields Julie J and Lee S, $479,000.

1417 Oakwood Ave; First and Ten Llc to Purdin Christopher H, $169,000.

614 Overbrook Road; Vosburg Heather H to Sanderson Adam, $218,100.

2104 Parkwood Ave; Jbd Associates Llc to Diana Silvio Dino, $900,000.

206 Paxton Road; Carney Christopher M to Mason Michael and Tara, $900,000.

3521 Pinebrook Dr; Griffith Amy M to Loop Nathan William Ian, $400,000.

601 Roseneath Road, U2; Rohrer James P Jr and Lisa M to Jones Marielle, $226,250.

3371 Sherbrook Road; Collins Jeffrey T and Blair L to Bonine Joshua, $367,000.

513 St James St; Simon Heather D to Locicero Geoffrey J, $265,000.

413 Stuart Cir, U2-B; Ricdl1 Llc to Saunders Paul G II and Susan R, $582,613.

1701 Summit Ave, U8; Chargois Brent Philip to Fisher Jonathan and Quantaria, $280,000.

6605 Three Chopt Road; Norfleet Robert F III to Mudrick Colin A and Berkley G, $1,749,000.

4333 Warwick Road; Green Keith L to Aceves Eduardo Reyes, $177,000.

3211 E Weyburn Road; Robert David C and Diane M to D'Arcy James Kimball, $284,950.

4815 Wythe Ave; Luttrell Greg and Erin to Okamoto Stephanie, $400,000.

HENRICO

4313 2nd St, Henrico; Johnson Rufus J III to Revis Tracy Artez, $162,500.

5110 Alden Parke Cir, Glen Allen; Kannan Sreekanth and Jessikala Sreekanth to Kannan Sreekanth and Jessikala Sreekanth, $669,934.

5014 Argus Ln, Henrico; Davis Susan Lucy to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.

826 Arlington Cir, Henrico; Keefe John B and Theresa J to Raigins John A and Margaret M, $549,000.

8813 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Pollard Braxton B to Bahnson Paul Richard and Kathleen Ann, $285,000.

11509 Belmont Park Ln, Glen Allen; Sansom Anne B Trustee to Nielsen William G and Judith E, $389,950.

10642 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Jagadish Ravi and Fnu Smitha Udupa, $399,000.

10658 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Tyler Sherry and Theodore Jr, $427,096.

12007 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Mosca Carl James and Alyse Rinehardt to Mosca Carl James and Alyse Rhinehardt, $315,000.

11204 Blendon Ln, Henrico; Banks Benjamin C and Jodi L to Balderson Lesley, $225,000.

904 Bonita Rd, Henrico; Becerra Marcelino and Oscar and German to Davis Daniel A and Stacey L, $215,000.

600 Branway Dr, Henrico; Marklin Jeffrey T and Jamie L to Holcombe Brandon M and Rebekah S, $432,000.

5905 Brookmeade Ter, Glen Allen; Schaffernoth Andrew H and Irina Libon to Natarajan Ramkripa and Raxa Desai, $745,000.

10409 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Schmidt Patricia Louise to Mayhew Michael A and Julia T Burton, $335,000.

4927 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Gibbs Julie M to O'Neal Michael Ray, $188,000.

5613 Burberry Ct, Glen Allen; Zhang Yan and Hui Lu to McCleary Kelly Janelle, $488,000.

1315 Camden Dr, Henrico; Coleman Samuel William to Heath John R Jr, $285,000.

9101 Carrington Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Hannum David A to Declerk Cameron and Amanda, $425,000.

4912 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Hiltebrand David J and Mary G to Thomas Ronald R and Joanne M, $269,950.

7511 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Morden Crystal E to Swanson Blair D, $200,000.

3156 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Jones Troy A and Katrina to Marks Sydney, $225,000.

12935 Church Ct, Henrico; Tisch Stephanie Marie to Al Ani Mustafa M and Rawan A, $285,000.

2701 Church View Ln, Henrico; Persaud Holdings Llc to Jones Melanie, $166,500.

3221 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Granger Andrea Stinnett and Linwood B Jr, $730,232.

10108 Contessa Dr, Glen Allen; Freeze Matilda S Trustee to Hyatt Jacob N and April D, $310,000.

1813 Court St, Henrico; Clay Thomas W Jr and Gloria to Holcomb Adam M, $248,900.

2234 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Lance Stephanie Ellen to Heflin Stacey Lynn, $162,000.

2544 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Morgan Matthew A to Curtis Nicole Marie, $210,000.

1613 Dena Dr, Henrico; Grow Sandra L to Corbett Matthew Conrad, $185,000.

809 Derby Dr, Henrico; Toy Timothy A and Elizabeth O to Noldan Matthew Thomas and Elizabeth Emily, $270,000.

6736 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Patel Alka Pankaj, $545,085.

12416 Duncannon Pl, Glen Allen; Jayjack Matthew B and Maureen P to Kaiser Rebecca Suzanne and Jason, $615,000.

2880 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Earl Brianna, $197,900.

3808 English Horn Ct, Henrico; Duckworth P Frederick and Katherine F to Raab Jason B and Svetlana K, $780,000.

9714 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Kilgore Pamela Sears to Kilgore Hunter L, $185,000.

3445 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Eisinger Susan to Johnston John Michael and Patrice Marie, $370,000.

3336 Fontaine Ln, Glen Allen; Purkey Michael N and Jennifer M to Ferrell Steven A and Renee Z, $450,000.

4621 Four Seasons Ter, Uf, Glen Allen; Ardman Helen D to Tyree James Clay, $180,000.

6208 W Franklin St, Henrico; Krumpe Michael C and Allison H to Miller Schlomo and Klara, $350,000.

12448 Fremont Dr, Glen Allen; Kang Moon Hee and Jin Hee to Yin Weisi and Wei Sun, $411,000.

6412 Gadsby Forest Pl, Glen Allen; Cho Joo and Eungi Yang to Lacey Stephanie R, $670,000.

9328 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Mason Christopher S to Schultz Clayton D Jr, $153,500.

2485 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hiatt Ji Su and Jordan D, $500,061.

2508 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cohn Matthew R and Marie F Johnston-Cohn, $569,819.

10902 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Cabas Karen Botero to Ward Alexus Niccole, $185,950.

531 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Canaan Gerald C II and Kristi B to King Carter S and Meagan A Mihalko, $546,000.

406 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Lee Diane I to Balsamo James Kenneth, $261,900.

11520 Hainesland Dr, Glen Allen; Phan Phong Vi and Wanyan Yu to Patel Hiren and Jaldip Kumar, $570,000.

5109 Hawks Beak Ct, Glen Allen; Ferrada Paula to McMahon Shawn P and Patricia A, $540,000.

3338 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Haverstick Benjamin J and Amy E, $645,000.

12336 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Darla Victor and Sharon Pilli, $569,109.

8063 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Matassa Adrian to Belue Jacob and Amanda, $177,000.

2326 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Suggs Paul L and Ha N Nguyen to Shifflett Dillan H, $200,000.

12204 Hillshire Ct, Glen Allen; Armstrong Gerald Scott to Iyer Ajit and Sukshma, $530,000.

11401 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Aker Bart D and Karen W to Burwell Jared R and Corrie, $349,950.

730 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Lak Veset and Ashley Jaclyn Lester Lak to Hunt-Smith Coretta D, $261,000.

1018 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Faus Michael E to Cheely Joseph D and Nancy N, $373,275.

7740 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Sullivan Jerry to Dodson Timothy D and Seaver Inocencio, $312,950.

5533 Jones Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Edwards-Sedra Athaliah and Jethro Sedra to McKeough Bryan S and Michelle I, $399,000.

12161 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Bacova Llc to Bacova Sp Llc, $1,250,000.

4828 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Mitchell Jacob and Vivian to Brooks Andrew D and Emily V, $272,500.

8028 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Spencer Quanya, $280,000.

1500 Lake Ave, Henrico; Triggs Shaunda L to Ryan Andrew Kemper IV and Jessica M, $392,000.

3305 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Vance Sarah K to Jorge Nannette, $228,000.

2901 Laurel Woods Ln, Henrico; Shao Junlong and Linge Li to Tuting William T and Laura A Vasel, $465,000.

5423 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Granger Linwood B Jr and Andrea S to Pillappa Raghavendra and S Balakrishna, $508,500.

4505 Liesfeld Pond Ct, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Madapoosi Suresh Ananthanarayanan Et Al, $631,888.

8714 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Brown Scott A and Alma G to Tdz Properties Llc, $184,911.

4408 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Demestre Lynne B to Tran Truc Hoang Thanh and Bao, $295,000.

9900 Magnolia Pointe Ct, Glen Allen; Graham Gary Edward to Anis Mushtaq, $205,000.

1322 Maple Ave, Henrico; Baldwin Charmaine to McInnis John McLeod III and Martha W, $235,000.

5409 McFall Ct, Glen Allen; John Binu and Smitha to Vasudev Ashwini C, $696,000.

4921 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Todd Alan C and Catherine G Calvert to Ebrahimi Hasan and Omulbanin Nazari, $277,251.

8803 Midway Rd, Henrico; Bateson Mary A to Wood Kenneth A, $215,000.

6205 Monument Ave, Henrico; Westham Building and Renovation Llc to Lessin Jeffrey A and Erin H, $420,000.

5100 Monument Ave, U404, Henrico; Mangum Richard and Margaret Sandridge to 5100 Monument Llc, $177,500.

7416 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Clark Vaughn R Estate to Gyarfas Karen Alexandra, $162,500.

3120 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Jefferson Rodney L and Karen W to Huff Regina L and Barry Blake Nichols, $239,900.

3364 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Jackson Rosalind D, $337,821.

1174 New Market Rd, Henrico; Moseley Emory F Estate to Mathur Leah G, $189,950.

8004 Nicewood Rd, Glen Allen; Scott Marian C Estate to Beau Llc, $162,000.

3837 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Miller William Glenn Revocable Trust to Kenney Allison Nicole and Jack Andrew, $649,950.

2016 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Grogan Gregory M to Hager Joel G, $165,000.

10702 Oceana Ct, Henrico; Green Cynthia M to Marrin Anne C, $185,000.

1504 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Ziegelbaur Gita H and Paul J to Mutha Pratik and Sneha Munot, $300,000.

905 Oldenburg Cir, Henrico; Harris Iris L to Wells Fargo Bank Na, $190,350.

6606 Park Ave, Henrico; Alloway Joshua Michael Trustee Et Al to Garcia Kimberly S, $316,000.

6800 Park Ave, Henrico; Fraser James M Trustee to Piper Christopher Elijah and Erica Sabol, $500,000.

7511 Parkline Dr, Henrico; Melton Stephany and Andrew Hardison to Owens Joshua and Russell, $260,000.

1104 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Vogel Adam Robert to Garrett Hannah Pennington, $238,500.

2268 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Hodge Shannon Tenia, $377,965.

9525 Pine Trails Ct, Henrico; Hirkic Omer and Muneeza to Romeo Alyssa N, $293,000.

2623 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Stinnett Roger Jr and Laiza to Moritz Martha D, $300,000.

9004 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Blakes Linwood B and E C Smith-Blakes to Smith-Blakes Elizabeth C and Altrecia C W, $261,000.

2923 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Thomas Robert J to Stern Henry F Jr, $204,000.

7020 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Brown Richard R and Cherrie and Randolph, $333,990.

6048 Renwick Dr, Glen Allen; Sudduth David B and Nancy P to Moon Anna Park and Jeffrey T, $670,000.

300 N Ridge Rd, U52, Henrico; Vermilya Martha to Brasfield Anne D, $375,000.

3413 Ridgemere Dr, Henrico; Gibbs Kelly R and Patricia L to Ferriman Benjamin J and Kathryn M, $377,000.

1737 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Motta Homes Renovation Llc to Mitchell Shelley Eure, $207,000.

12009 Robson St, Henrico; Bank Of America Na to Feroze Syed Faisal, $300,000.

8716 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Ritter Fred W and M H Trs to Thatcher Morgan Elizabeth Prior and Owen, $255,000.

11609 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Brugger Joshua Jeffrey and Megan A Wagner, $658,461.

2918 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Ruthland Land Trust to Hall Kathryn Leigh, $240,000.

918 Sabot St, Henrico; Jowaisas Joseph P Jr to Simmons Tal Linda Ileen, $295,000.

4225 Saunders Tavern Trl, Ub, Henrico; Curry Joshua S and Francis X Murphy Et Al to Park Jay H and Jennifer J Song, $327,000.

6633 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Gwaltney Jerry R Jr to Livingston Erik, $153,000.

12301 Sentury Meadow Dr, Henrico; Macheras Peter G and Ann B Trustees to Ciejek Ian M and Casey M, $454,000.

8915 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Craig Frederick N H and Elizabeth S to Gallagher Stephen James and Elizabeth Geen, $583,173.

1207 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; O'Connell John R and Amanda R Medlin to Delaney Mary Martha and Terry and Elizabeth, $350,000.

5305 Smith Ave, Henrico; Kay Darien S and Laura M to Clayton Christopher A, $230,900.

9508 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; St Peter Sallie to Havig Christina Michelle and Garrett Hayes, $325,000.

8734 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Ra Mai to Barlow Betty, $240,000.

5621 Stoneacre Pl, Glen Allen; Wrenn Robert E and Leslie F to Coleman Donald W Jr and Allyson F, $695,000.

808 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Arif Mamoona to Robinson Larry Jr, $263,000.

5533 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Miller Paul W to Waranis Brian J and Angela S, $535,000.

5219 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Beagle Warren K and Jodi L, $367,490.

7706 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Graham George T to Rice Phillip A and Rachel J, $390,000.

2502 Thicket Greene, Henrico; MacQueen Adam to McKinney Jasmine, $190,000.

2340 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Williams David Q and Samantha D to Bright James Frederick and Tiffany Nicole, $330,000.

1605 Tobak Ct, Henrico; Piercy Shannon N and Leslie A Parrish to 39 Forever Llc, $188,100.

7220 Turner Rd, Henrico; Mallory Chelsi Ann to O'Connell John IV and Taylor Wray, $190,450.

7215 University Dr, Henrico; Adams Susan M and Gillings Linda Trustee to Dougherty Stephen T Jr, $400,000.

2101 Valentine Rd, Henrico; Broske William W Estate to Torres Lorraine, $287,500.

10913 Virginia Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Mengiste Belay Z and Sosina N Assefa, $455,000.

202 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Edmonds Steven M and Ellen Hannabass Trst to Fuler Burton Armistead and Anne Beverly B, $710,000.

3100 Warren Pl, Glen Allen; Peace Deborah L to Secure Homes Llc, $231,000.

8505 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Alfaro Susan to Beasley Benjamin W, $239,900.

3601 Whispering Wood Ct, Henrico; Guo Jian Hwa and Pei Fan Bai to Viscidi Kathleen J and Julian P, $475,000.

1509 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Jus Rol N Llc to Geisel Andrew Joseph and Jessica Young, $394,500.

1194 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Brennan Nancy E, $749,900.

8714 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Todras Arthur and Francine W to Terminella Kevin T and Heather L Mazeika, $505,000.

2516 Wistar St, Henrico; Mtglq Investors Lp to Machado Jose, $185,000.

114 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Walker Terry S and Kathy S McGinnis Et Al to Raymond Eric A and Frances Cogbill, $174,000.

Chesterfield

528 Abbey Village Cr; Rodriguez Katherine A to Herasymchuck Eric J and Caroline, $286,000.

421 Aldersmead Rd; Moultrie Iris to U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee, $188,475.

9008 Amberhill Lp; Demagistris Leslie J to Sandelli Ernest E and Jo Ann G, $335,400.

6308 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baumhover Gretchen Nicole, $290,000.

11230 Arbor Landing Ct; Boothe Robert W and Ann C to Roitz Zachary N and Caitlyn R, $275,000.

7520 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Whaley Robert A and Barbara S, $376,083.

14219 Ashleyville Ln; Austin Timothy L and Corbin K M to Swider Niall John, $304,950.

11300 Bailey Woods Dr; Covington Roy Alexander Jr to Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc, $165,240.

12601 Balta Rd; Brady Joshua J to Dunn Jeremy C and Courtney L, $250,400.

6407 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Chawla Aekta and Gaurav, $565,000.

13201 Behetra Dr; Buehler J A and Buehler N D Trs to Hoyle Jean-Pierre B and Sarah R, $507,000.

10918 Bellshire Rg; Finer Homes Incorporated to Iqbal Shahzad, $443,578.

14515 Bent Creek Ct; Richards Scott S and Michele F to Willsey Harold L III and Doris, $255,000.

11029 Berrand Rd; Kirsh Denise L to Adams Russell O and Cynthia A, $185,000.

2607 S Blue Tick Ct; Fehrs Cynthia M to Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Tr, $152,890.

8912 Blooming Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Smith Donna Drake, $348,476.

9713 Brading Ln; Wilson D and Wilson J Co-Trs to Johnson V L and Johnson N L, $325,000.

11635 E Briar Patch Dr; Anthony Dolores P and John C to Teachey Herbert E III, $168,000.

10313 Brynmore Dr; Snead Elfi B Trustee to Keebler Benjamin R and Meredith, $200,000.

1508 Buford Rd; Hoerter W L Jr and Kostka N G to Newman Ann S, $180,000.

12607 Capernwray Tr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Johnson Lynnette Marie, $488,649.

16618 Cabrio Pl; Main Street Homes to Rodriguez Deborah Lyon, $380,698.

2231 Cardiff Wy; Frank Charles G and Hiniker P K to Peters Eric M and Ramona A, $375,000.

8301 Cattail Rd; Whitaker Jerry Wayne Jr to Moore Christopher M, $327,500.

10637 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Haley Gregory and Melanie, $371,590.

14349 Charter Landing Dr; Wilder Eric B and Ann M to Dylak Paul J and Margaret E, $581,500.

11760 Charterhouse Dr; Shibley Paul J and Erica L to Phillips David L, $163,000.

10400 Chieftain Tl; Sarkees Erin D to Jackson Clint, $220,500.

620 Claypool Ct; Litt Aaron R to Yohe Kenneth R II and Patricia C, $240,000.

642 Clearlake Rd; Idleman Brent N and Amanda to Molina Mora Andrey M, $221,000.

9730 Cole Mill Rd; Felch Christopher J and Sandra J to Helmick Deidre Micah, $280,000.

13913 Collington Mw; D R Horton Inc to Hall Rickey D Jr and Chanelle M, $348,000.

12724 Coralview Rd; Picucci Anthony M and Erinn S to Vozar Michael Thomas and Lisa M, $327,000.

14100 Cotesworth Wy; Hasty Charles E and Betsy P to Gates Gerald P and Mary, $525,000.

4905 Court Ridge Tr; Gilson C L and Collier Theresa to Kay Darien S and Laura M, $259,900.

357 Crofton Village Tr; Farkas Laszlo and Daniela to Williams Jason Lee and Melissa, $331,000.

12609 Dawnridge Ct; Simmons William B to Sladek Bradley and Sarah, $320,000.

2402 Den Bark Cr; Wolfe Brent M to Rios Denisse A and Moody J L, $199,950.

7001 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to McCollor Daniel A, $363,215.

7013 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Pittman Matthew S, $320,283.

2609 Devenwood Rd; Snead Shawn J and Elizabeth L to Craft Christian and Chasity, $327,250.

9613 Dunroming Rd; Violante Karen W to Williams Deymian and Angela, $276,500.

6388 Eagles Crest Ln; Weeks Teresa to Royal Danetta C, $237,500.

14115 Elm St; Cochran Julius and Cindy to Patrick James T, $265,500.

1720 Elmart Ln; Winfree W Joseph and Patricia G to Agriesti Bruce E and Pamela W, $298,250.

8424 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to West William R and Jessica K, $301,960.

1949 Farnborough Dr; Larson Jonathan and Julia M Wing to McMillan M J and Jenkins G L, $668,000.

613 Farnham Ct; Baum E Ashby and Baum C E Trs to Shives Byron Larry and Jane H, $500,000.

8835 Firethorne Ln; Wilson Amber M to Villanueva Santos Ana D, $150,000.

8630 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Singh Narinder and Arora S, $450,054.

5809 Fox Briar Rd; Carroll Barbara J to Oden Travis Shawn and Sarah Beth, $445,000.

10201 Francill Ct; Cumbea Russell Rawlings IV to Jackson Nicole, $175,000.

6020 Gatesgreen Dr; Brock Ashton H Jr and Jeanne D to Sowell Allen T and Jenny M, $191,000.

3731 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Archie Robert J and Hardy W R, $307,990.

10530 Glen Oaks Dr; Bailey Harvey J and Graciela to Burch Joshua C, $238,000.

904 Gorham Ct; Boulos Samuel Salah to Mso Properties Llc, $222,000.

16513 Gossamer Dr; NVR Inc to Kingston Catherine A, $262,865.

12620 Green Garden Tr; Herron Alcione F and William M to Madison Anthony and Maricel, $278,000.

13425 Greenham Ct; Broom Marquise D to Walker Heather K, $272,000.

5126 Hackney Rd; Merridew Courtney and Stuart to Moore Heather, $225,000.

7806 Halyard Ct; Gee Paul A to Roman Victoria, $197,000.

20961 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Williams Michelle D and C L Jr, $247,760.

8031 Hampton Meadows Ln; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Guy Michelle R and Cabell M, $341,000.

6418 Harbourside Dr; Hall Charles K and Pamela M to Ramirez Katrina A, $250,000.

5539 Heatherhill Dr; Thomas John Robert and Jessica Y to Ricard Joshua, $205,000.

14300 Helmsley Rd; Harris Andrew C and Ashton J to Kennedy Christopher D and K L, $455,000.

4108 Hidden Valley Rd; Benton Benjamin F to Bodrick Kirk and Trinette, $318,000.

8010 Hull Street Rd; Hernandez Jose A to Mamon Group Llc, $265,000.

4506 Hunters Landing Dr; Lipscomb N A and Williams L D to Ray Bryan M and Peggy T, $177,500.

16448 Inchcape Rd; Henderson Margaret Ann to Dvorak Pamela A and Snoddy M K, $377,000.

4936 Jessup Rd; Carnes Jimmie S Sr to Shelton Timond W, $160,000.

7501 Kentucky Derby Dr; Gordon Vernon L III and Ashley N to Kilpatrick Dennis Jr and Taneha, $263,000.

311 Kernel Ct; Knight Eugene C and Carol N to Walters Gayle A, $295,000.

4801 Kyloe Ln; Cunningham Phillip N and Sarah to Lak Veset and Ashley J, $338,000.

10113 Lakent Ln; Pritchard Crystal Rose to Garber Christopher P and Madisen, $240,000.

11000 Lantern Wy; Dannenfeldt Paul T and Jean C to Fisher Dorothy Deskins, $319,250.

11425 Laurel Top Pl; Moore William L and Tracey L to Davis Taylor Leigh and Herbert M, $320,000.

5006 Lippingham Dr; Atkins Fredrick N and Darlene E to Arnold Antonio and Sheila, $320,000.

12335 Little Pond Ln; Littke Ralph P Et Als to Eshleman Robert E and Kathleen A, $250,000.

8411 Lockhart Rd; Burgess Burdette A Jr and Cris T to Brooks Virginia L, $224,310.

11010 Long Branch Dr; Hawkins Ralph M Jr Et Al to Webb Shannon A, $238,000.

9037 Lost Forest Dr; Rigsby Willie C Trustee to G G Green Properties Llc, $760,000.

6419 Lythgoe Av; Garrett D F S and Holmes D M Trs to Schmitt Taylor W and Courtney E, $183,500.

1523 Mansfield Ld; George Barbara G to George C J and Puffenbarger R L, $250,000.

801 Marblethorpe Rd; Ryan Jillian Mae to Lough Katie Layne, $165,000.

2900 McManaway Dr; Shandilya Sharad to Shandilya Suresh, $163,000.

5503 Meadow Chase Rd; Bartone Leonard M and Brianne C to Bowers Tyler Daniel, $323,000.

14306 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Goetschius Lisa C and Akers T A, $374,602.

12819 Mill Bluff Dr; Willis Kevin M to Dang Dung M and Le Huyen Thu Thi, $318,000.

9207 Miranda Ln; NVR Inc to Hall Thomas E and Rebecca B, $349,059.

8401 Morelock Ct; Jones Pamela A to Howard Jordan A Sr and Ariel V, $221,500.

2001 Mount Blanco Rd; Jp Rental-Chester Llc to Oliver-Hill Clarice Et Al, $299,000.

17307 Nevil Bend Ct; Thomas Brian F and Wendy J to Donoghue Kara B, $372,000.

7725 Northern Dancer Ct; Veith Christopher M to Minns Kristopher S and Silva S M, $238,000.

3300 Nuttree Woods Pl; McKean Karen to Blanusa Harley S and Mary S, $385,000.

12024 Old Bailey Bridge Rd; Abbott-McCune Donald S and V D to Anothay Thipphaphone Si, $219,950.

16313 Old Castle Rd; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Asciolla Jamie W and Widell N T, $678,000.

420 Old Otterdale Rd; Ballard M D and Ballard C B Trs to Pendleton Eugene A and Deborah L, $275,000.

6217 Omo Rd; Haynes Ashya J to Delcid-Carvallo Natalia, $180,000.

15500 Parkgate Dr; Mercado Pedro C and Carmen J to Goodwin Constance M, $324,900.

3607 Pencader Rd; Berger Cynda Trustee to Cavanaugh Rhett J and Laura L, $421,000.

2312 Prenoman Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pulliam George L Jr and Crim S H, $628,469.

1501 Pritchard Tr; Gilliland Stanley III and Ruth to Krimowski Thomas R and Taylor, $249,950.

3104 Quail Hunt Ct; Carter Andrew R and Kathryn H to Amsler Megan and Dembrosky D, $241,000.

1412 Quiet Lake Lp; Nelson Donald F to Caldwell Sharon M, $289,900.

4056 Randolph Rd; Bryson Gerald O and Janice R to Hungerford Erin, $165,600.

9110 Redbridge Rd; Dinsick Walter F Jr and Marsha A to Musaid Shamsan, $269,900.

6419 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Orange James, $358,820.

7601 River Rd; Anderson Alma Odelia to Weaver Tameka Lazette, $174,950.

14019 Riverdowns North Pl; O'Neil John H and Ginger R to Kingdom Arthur J IV and E H, $527,500.

3712 Rivermist Tr; Foldenauer Adam and Christy to Black Richard C II and Padberg N, $376,000.

5641 Rohan Pl; DR Horton Inc to Gotchall Jacob D and Allison N, $365,000.

607 Rothschild Dr; Burch Gray V Jr and Belinda H to Fuller Geoffrey H and Ashley D, $360,000.

3006 Sagebrook Pl; Daniels David R and Melissa A to Pickett Stephen E and Raeann R, $300,000.

3525 Salles Ridge Ct; Shamaskin Ronald G and Elaine C to Verchek Robert A and Grace, $725,000.

1324 Saville Chase Pl; Biringer Builders Inc to Gupta Pranay and Prabha Ugalat, $919,275.

3407 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Jeter Jill A and Jarrett B, $523,637.

3619 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Kontos Hermes and Nancy J, $476,051.

3336 Shallowford Tc; Stauffer Jane G to Fraga Pamela H, $260,000.

4613 Singing Bird Dr; Niedbalski Margret R to Mims Erik and Erin, $496,000.

9207 Sir Britton Dr; Carmon Marvin R and Katherine G to Hutto Charles S Jr and Kristina, $352,000.

12931 Spring Run Rd; Bowers Charles W Jr and Laura A to Pugliesi Girolamo, $370,000.

8 Stanmore Rd; Bishop Hannah L to Munoz Eugenia, $232,000.

5613 Stockport Turn; Whitlock Jeffrey M and Melanie to Brooks Nigel, $298,000.

5548 Sue Jean Dr; Crostic John T Jr and Pansy B to Avalos Ismael A, $186,000.

3930 Sunny Creek Dr; Rivera Carmelo and Ramirez Lely to Perkinson Ma'keya M, $220,000.

3148 Talleywood Ln; Roane David J Jr and Bonnie L to Bowser Lakeisha A, $307,000.

304 Thornhill Dr; Mazierski John J and Cynthia L to Hpa Us1 Llc, $260,000.

8201 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Pinkston Kevin D and Crystall W, $389,950.

4925 Tooley Dr; Leavitt B R and Hooker E L Trs to Goodwin Boris T and Arifah N, $429,900.

6013 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Mendoza Raquel, $436,655.

1706 Tulip Hill Dr; Clay Street Builders Llc to Miller Jeffrey S and Angela M, $861,331.

2043 S Twilight Ln; Spencer Paul B and Katherine A to Spiller Kenneth W and Heather K, $195,000.

17806 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Crane Kara K and Mark E, $382,081.

18013 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Carbiener W A III and M L, $385,000.

1730 Upperbury Dr; Bouhajja Mourad B C and Nancy La to Dieguez Luis A, $289,000.

11007 Vogel Ct; Taylor Sandra D F and I B Jr to Ford Garrett T and Droke Morgan, $393,500.

6054 Walking Path Ln; O'Connell Heather L to Harper Will Shannon and Diana M, $220,000.

13912 War Admiral Dr; Tavares Bruce M and Rebecca L to Battiste Zachary A Et Als, $237,500.

9319 Waterfall Cove Dr; Jarvis Archie L and Susan C to Wilson Mary and Jeron Antonio, $279,900.

3612 Welch Ct; Abou-Zaki Phillip K to Soongnarata Thanompol and Star, $234,900.

1408 Wesanne Ln; Daniel John W and Virginia P to Sadler Neal Douglas, $338,200.

1444 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bilodeau Donna M, $305,779.

12031 Wexwood Dr; Balderson Lesley to Wallace James C and Martha L, $393,000.

6518 White Rock Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hughes Timothy J and Catherine L, $415,590.

7431 Wild Senna Tr; Winfree Temple C III and B H to Hackney Bryan L and Napier N L, $489,000.

14660 Windjammer Dr; MacFarlane Roxanne T to Ricciarelli Michael T, $334,500.

4808 Woodpecker Rd; Brinson Stephen S and Kathleen N to Grise S N and Warthan R H, $289,000.

14407 Woods Walk Ln; Peck Donna M to Stankavich Abbey J, $216,000.

HANOVER

0.953 acres, Signal Hill; BUHL Mechanicsville LLC to 8130 LLC, $290,000.

1.03 acres; William Cooke Jones III to Joshua B. Bufford, $173,500.

2.028 acres; Kristen Tiller, executor to Trustees of Presbytery of The James Inc., $310,000.

30.99 acres; Henry W. Boyd to Mohamed Ashiq Yusuf, $150,000.

5.159 acres; Ellen Stanley Cocke to Royal Properties LLC, $400,000.

Lot 1, Block D, Lee-Davis Commercial Park; 7041 Lee Park Road LLC to Stephen M. Ballard, $1,350,000.

Lot 13, Mechanicsville Farms; Estate of Bessie M. Webb to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $237,302.

Lot 19, Section 1, Garrison Manor; Sterling G. Walker to Thomas J. Hyra, trustee, $450,000.

Block 3, Atlee Station; Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. to Chick-Fil-A Inc., $1,300,000.

Lot 38, Block D, Section 3, Sherrington; Ryan Archer Alexander to Scott A. Caulkins, $370,000.

Block 5, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.

Lot 6, Block 1, Section 3, Aspen Hill Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $180,000.

Block B, Mechanicsville Grove; D & E Enterprises LLC to Abbott LLC, $215,000.

Block FF, Section 3, Cherry Grove; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $373,000.

Lot 11, Block 2, Battlefield Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to SunTrust Bank, $187,000.

Lot 13, Block A, Section 1, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Hometown Investments Two LLC to Gatehouse LC, $345,758.

Lot 13, Section 2, Mill Creek Estates; Kenneth Richard Lane, trustee to James G. Hughes III, $799,000.

Lot 14, Block E, Section 2, Cypress Tree; ALG Trustee LLC to U.S. Bank Trust , $270,585.

Lot 14, Section 3, Cedarlea Park; Terra Abstract Virginia Inc., substitute trustee to Sprouses Corner LLC, $237,201.

Lot 18, Section B, Claybank; Matthew Lloyd Dunham to 14475 Three Oaks LLC, $577,000.

Lot 2, Block C, Section 1, Ash Creek; Nichole McCarthy to Andrew S. Smith, $299,950.

Lot 2, Diamond Plaza; Tompkins Properties LLC to MWD Ashland LLC, $550,000.

Lot 2, Section 2, Red Hill; Equity Trustees LLC to Wells Fargo Bank, $552,842.

Lot 21, Block B, Section 8, Country Club Hills; Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $379,188.

Lot 21, Ellerson Farms; David Lee Holt Jr. to Bryan C. Digiacomo, $160,000.

Lot 24, Section 1A, Ashland Park; Stephen Thomas Corp. to Frank W. Dubree, $419,950.

Lot 3, Block A, Pine Lake; Bogdan R. Dunets to Deborah L. Haller, trustee, $213,000.

Lot 3, Block B, Section A, Foxlair; Hometown Investments Two LLC to Gatehouse LC, $227,600.

Lot 3, Block D, Section 1, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Rachel R. Cowan to Kira Lynn Lopez, $183,000.

Lot 3, Block G, Section C, Avondale; Joan D. Seaton to Flip Flop Development LLC, $210,000.

Lot 4, Block M, Sectin 1, Cherry Grove; RCI Builders LLC to RAC Rentals LLC, $230,000.

Lot 43, Section 3, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Par Real Estate Investments LLC, $318,635.

Lot 4B, Section 2, Chalkley; Dale F. Davis to Yellow Jacket LLC, $165,000.

Lot 5, Block A. Lakeridge Park; Ryan Ash, special commissioner to Cedar Ridge Lane LLC, $700,000.

Lot 6, Glen Carrie; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to William N. Watson, $259,000.

Parcel; Lindy J. Nevi, trustee to KIenneth S. Holstein, $236,500.

Parcel; Phyllis C. Patrick, trustee to Hometown Realty Services Inc., $1,100,000.

Parcel; Riverstone Properties LLC to HMD VA LLC, $7,958,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $377,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $879,500.

Section 3, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $320,000.

POWHATAN

1.21 acres; James J. Dean to Yuri M. Yomayusa Lozano, $195,000.

19.14 acres; Johnette Grey Merritt to Craig Vene' Enterprises LLC, $195,000.

2 acres; Andie O. Boatwright to Jamain Lamar Rice, $163,000.

2.529 acres; Jennfer G. Overby to Robert E. Fryer, $254,950.

5.16 acres; Carla Howell Smith, devisee to Bresco LLC, $173,500.

Lot 2, Section 5, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $170,000.

Lot 4, Section 5, Maple Grove; The Reeds Landing Corp. to David Aaron Severson, $185,000.

Lot 6, Section 2, Three Bridge Estates; Ronald White to Nathaniel Pieren, $480,000.

Lot 7, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $155,300.

Lot 8, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $153,600.

Lot 9, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Greg Amaral Separate Property Trust, $153,100.

Lot 10, Section 1, Canterbury Farms; Glennair Ranch LLC to Gregory S. Amaral, trustee, $167,800.

GOOCHLAND

1.16 acres; Primax Properties LLC to Restaurant Property Investors VI LLC, $1,967,247.

16.7 acres; Nuckols Family LLC to Cosby Village LLC, $1,320,000.

3.34 acres; Laurine Wade to Robert A. Wood, $175,000.

5.05 acres; Dewey L. Daniel to Robert Throckmorton Sandford, $256,000.

6 lots, Section 1, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $750,000.

Lot 1, Block A, Section 1, Rivergate; Dharamdas M. Ramnani to Rivergate RVA LLC, $440,000.

Lot 34, Smokey Hollow of Oilville; William C. Adams to Jadson G. Oliveira, $338,000.

Lot 4, Section 2, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Royal Dominion Homes Inc., $163,375.

Lot 6, Section 2, Parke at Centerville; Terry Allen West to Joseph Vilseck, $575,000.

Parcel; Nuckols Family LLC to Manakin Road LLC, $350,000.

Petersburg

2116 Bannister Road; Carmel Holding Co. LLC to Amanda N. Harris, $169,500.

314 Exchange Alley; Gilery W. Entzminger to Nahil LLC, $282,000.

216 High St.; G. Ashleigh Moody III to Deborah A. OBerry, $185,000.

DINWIDDIE

6904 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Charles W. Harrison, $155,700.

24008 Gaydel Drive, North Dinwiddie; Kevin Andrew Bultje Jr. to William Christopher Sasser, $178,500.

4401 McIlwaine Drive, North Dinwiddie; N & N Investments LLC to Alicia M. Pegram, $194,500.

7406 Stanfield Farm Lane, Church Road; Major I. Jones III to Joseph Evans, $180,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

Lot 1, A.B. Cook Farm; Dunn Right Properties LLC to Amanda L. Boggs, $155,000.

Lot 14, Block B, Lunsford; Kellyanna Marie Tasi to Eric Simmons, $168,625.

Lot 2, Block H., Mount Pleasant Acres; A. John Coghill, devisee to Joyce Allin, $217,000.

Lot 53, Section 2, Sherrod Hills; Joseph F. Pezzulli to Anhlac Bao Pham, $186,000.

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block F, Avon Court Apartments; Monument Rentals II LLC to Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC, $419,500.

Parcel; Home Depot USA Inc. to Colonial Heights of Alabama LLC, $512,500.

HOPEWELL

Lot 57, Section 2, Cobblestone; Surety Trustees LLC to Fifth Third Bank, $178,930.

Parcel; Bhupendra I. Patel to Om Namah Shivay LLC, $812,500.

NEW KENT

15.1784 acres; Oakridge Farm LLC to New Kent County, $375,000.

3.42 acres; Hartfield Associates LLC to CAH LLC, $369,000.

4.911 acres; Leet E. Denton to Lanexa Propane Plant LLC, $560,000.

Lot 6, Section 4, Minitree Hill; Jorge Luis Gonzalez-Alfonzon to Joshua L. Highlander, $150,000.

Parcel; BMR Investments I LLC to Edna Mae Bradley Allmond, $245,000.

Parcel; Heather L. Hallmark to Jacob William Carr, $156,500.

Parcels; Karen J. Hemphill to New Kent County, $700,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.56 acres; Paul R. Thayer to E. Gregory Hall, $183,000.

155.4 acres; Ace Hardware Corp. to Virginia Gateway Logistics, 21,725,000.

2.159 acres; Gemcap Development LLC to Temple PG LLC, $2,250,000.

47.3 acres and 86.1 acres; Brian J. Williams to Lee R. Bethea Jr. Revocable Trust, $840,000.

606 acres; Brian J. Williams to James Allan Bowles, $400,000.

Lot 20, Section 1, Meadows; Suntrust Bank to Kenneth Lee Henshaw, $164,400.

Lots 24 and 25, Block C, Section 3, Birchett Estates; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $160,536.

Parcel; Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $176,320.

Parcel 37, Duck Woods; Hugh Jaynes to Christopher Lucas, $155,000.

Charles city

2.419 acres; Linda H. Simon to Raymond M. Bailey Jr., $369,950.

Parcel; Hal Kirk Simmons to David Wilkerson, $525,000.

AMELIA

116.55 acres; Joseph F. Shaw to Daniel B. Tarrant, $408,000.

301 acres; David M. Sayre to Brian J. Williams, $1,050,000.

Lot; Karen S. Wilson to Rhonda Howlett Carroll, $302,000.

CAROLINE

0.875 acres; Greogry W. Martin to Moore's Supermarket Inc., $150,000.

4.8506 acres; Robert G. Ellis Jr. to Daniel J. Demann, $185,900.

6.07 acres; Lease2U LLC to FM Land Development LLC, $166,036.

86.3 acres; Shirley B. Plesur, trustee to Mid Atlantic Tree Harvestors Inc., $1,200,000.

157.097 acres; William C. Ruble III to Broaddus Properties LLC, $375,000.

Lot 128, Section 3, Revised Pendleton; Denali Capital Group LLC to Carlo G. Tannous, $234,990.

Lot 133, Section 3, Revised Pendleton; Denali Capital Group LLC to Jorge Harold Valverde, $237,929.

Lot 3, Pinewood; J. Christopher Gilman to Matthew C. Keeley, $180,000.

Lots 784 and 937, Lake Land'or Resort; Steven D. Vincent to Hardwood Properties LLC, $220,000.

Parcel; Regent Court LLC to Ballston Ventures 104 LLC, $251,250.

Parcel; Raymond E. Scher to Gerald Stoker, $365,000.

CUMBERLAND

6.96 acres; Donald Maurice Bartlett to Garland M. Isom Jr., $208,000.

Lot 14, Oakdale Estates; Ashley Jean Franklin to Dalton G. Stetson, $160,000.

Parcels; Garland M. Isom Jr. to CWV Land Acquisitions II LLC, $285,000.

KING AND QUEEN

975 Pea Ridge Road, Bruington; Amy Wyatt Hall to Timothy G. Hayes, $179,950.

2797 Smithfield Road, Saint Stephens Church; Edward Lee Davis to Percy A. Alexander Sr., $229,950.

KING WILLIAM

105.2 acres; Four C. Enterprises LLC to Crabbe Aviation LLC, $365,000.

11.375 acres; Patricia C. Franco to Darrell Kellum Inc., $412,000.

149.45 acres; Coastal Farm Service LLC to Crabbe Aviation LLC, $1,135,000.

5 acres; Wells Fargo Bank NA to Hunter Homes LLC, $180,000.

Parcel; Ronald C. Bruce to John Ryan Robey, $234,000.

Sussex

103 acres; Timbervest Partners to Strickler LLC, $224,105.

3 parcels; C. Wayne Griffin to Richardson T. LeSueur, $263,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 2-D, The Oaks; Alan H. Elam, trustee to Sarah C. Muffleman, $229,000.

Lot 7, Holly Hills Carriage Homes; Jerry L. Dearmon to Karen K. Schultz, $374,000.

JAMES CITY

19.3535 acres; Lightfoot Marketplace Shopping Center LLC to Branch Lightfoot Associates LP, 30,275,000.

Lot 1, Green Mount Industrial Park; Green Mount Associates LLC to James City County, $1,272,000.

Lot 10, Middle Plantation; W. Melville Jones III, trustee to Richard D. Easton, $559,000.

Lot 102, Villages at Powhatan; Equity Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $249,000.

Lot 109, Greensprings Plantation; Jennifer C. Christman to EK Real Estate Services of New York LLC, $460,000.

Lot 14, Colonial Heritage; Fred A. Rothermel to Thomas C. Sliwoski, $375,000.

Lot 140, Fairfax Woods; Brian T. Farrell to Stephen Donald Schultz, $800,000.

Lot 180, New Town; HHJV LLC to Milton B. Sachse Jr., $343,500.

Lot 2, Colonial Heritage; Thomas G. Mangrum Sr. to Newrez LLC, $306,861.

Lot 2, Colonial Heritage; Newrez LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $306,861.

858 Lot 2, Rosa Mae Davis; Peggy D. Randall to Creative Kids Child Development Center 2 LLC, $250,000.

Lot 207, Scotts Pond; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $264,757.

Lot 218, Archers Mead; Clifford L. Pearson to Karl D. Swanson, $300,000.

Lot 22, Fairfax Woods; Surety Trustees LLC to Joel Fortune, $258,212.

Lot 28, Wingfield Lake at Two Rivers; Kevin P. Barnes, trustee to Loran L. McGlynn, $825,000.

Lot 3, Stonehouse Tract 3; NVR Inc. to David Christopher Ferguson, $364,990.

Lot 31, Powhatan Place; Melanie E. Eiselen to 4409 Acoma Circle Trust, $171,493.

Lot 34, Spencers Grant; David F. Link to Nancy Kurkjian, $25,000.

Lot 4A, West Business Park; National Safe Storage LLC to MHC 68 LLC, $3,010,380.

Lot 71, Colonial Heritage; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joel R. Fortune, $240,100.

Lot 71, Ford's Colony; Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $388,311.

Lot 93, Powhatan Woods; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $447,100.

Lot 94, Powhatan Woods; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $348,506.

Lot C4, Ford's Colony at Williamsburg; WHJDBJ LLC to Anthony Aellen, $278,000.

Lots 107-109, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $179,600.

Lots 12, 16 and 24, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $274,500.

Lots 14, 21, 22, 25 and 26, Stonehouse Tract; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $457,500.

Lots 38-41, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $292,000.

Parcel 6, James River Commerce Center; Economic Development Authority of James City County to TOMCO Williamsburg LLC, $225,000.

2 parcels; Vereit Se Williamsburg (John Tyler) VA LLC to Agree FL VA Portfolio LLC, $3,909,384.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription