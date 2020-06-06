The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $50,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
906 N 24th St; Manacore Llc to Hall Travis A and Dubyoski Jodi, $263,000.
306 N 26th St, U223; Blackmore John Ross to Gomez Risa Lee, $280,000.
2815 2nd Ave; Ashworth David to Williams James Robert, $189,950.
200 W 30th St; McCarthy Marysue to Belton Jotanya S, $193,000.
1206 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Wright Emmit B Jr, $300,000.
708 N 33rd St; Edwards Ruth M to Integral Properties Llc, $158,000.
2012 4th Ave; Barber Michael and Vera to Patton Pamela Lee, $159,950.
3241 Archdale Road; Park Daniel S and Tam Candice to Jenkins Troy Kirkpatrick, $375,000.
4408 S Ashlawn Dr; Hunt Merri A to Rhoads Mark B, $360,000.
7245 Berwick Road; Technical Executors Llc to Samberg Brandy Lynn, $299,950.
7504 Brisbane Dr; Garner Ashley Nicole to French William B, $337,000.
5017 Bromley Lane; Tgt Properties Llc to Slone Jeffrey N, $675,000.
3720 Brookside Road; Chiazza Guy T to Mauro Adolfo Gabriele, $236,000.
5408 Cary Street Road; Kdj Allan Llc to Geanious Alexandra Cotton, $540,000.
618 Circlewood Dr; Chavez Livida M to Henley Cynthia, $193,000.
4027 Cutshaw Ave; Berling August D to Sharma Vivek, $336,000.
3611 Decatur St; Jones Harrington Cook Llc to Moss Kenneth, $166,348.
3316 Ellsworth Road; Ward Guy V III and Debbie A to Ward Guy V III, $166,000.
1201 Evergreen Ave; Smith Nicole M to Moschler Austin, $156,000.
3424 Floyd Ave; Baldwin Charles A III to Dowdy Matthew Clark, $429,950.
3006 E Franklin St; Rva Sugar Llc to Guardino Pamela, $520,000.
2818 E Grace St; Murcin Matthew and Christina to Flood Robert A Jr, $360,000.
3007 W Grace St; Minford Robert to Gilbertson Bonita Maria Living, $342,000.
1504 Grove Ave; Lowe David H to Ledwith Zachary P, $1,200,000.
3232 Grove Ave; Barrett Peter J Trustee to McCool Louise Hallberg, $775,000.
4637 Hanover Ave; Puckette Robert and Maggie to Sheehan Adam J and Katherine D, $515,000.
4401 N Huguenot Road; Price Lydia M to Heilmann Amy Ruth, $260,000.
866 Jessamine St; Powell Robert H to Skinner Michelle D, $210,000.
5440 Kendall Road; 5440 Kendall Land Trust to Brown Kendrick A, $150,500.
2630 Kensington Ave; Bailey Martha R to Hunt Robert Graham, $365,000.
6317 Kensington Ave; Maher Sarah L to Gee Patrick M and Mary M, $242,500.
3104 Landria Dr; Blackwell Charles H to Avis Kimberly, $254,000.
1207 W Leigh St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Payne Sarah, $184,950.
1649 Limerick Dr; Jackson Solly V to Lassiter Richard H, $203,500.
4805 Lockgreen Cir; Saine Wanda B to Kim Christin, $1,249,000.
7701 Marilea Road; Sullivan Kenneth M and Susanne to Jbj Holdings Llc, $160,000.
1414 W Marshall St, U505; Lim Kenneth and Seun Hwa to Event Hall Llc, $191,000.
2936 Monteith Road; Monteith Road Land Trust to Haas Brittany Michelle, $216,500.
4507 Monument Ave; Mullins J David and Shirley H to Whitlock Eloise Ann Revocable, $800,000.
618 Northside Ave; Atlantic Properties to Moore Christina, $295,000.
2604 Norwood Ct; Low Cost Construction Corp to Eikner Michelle T, $347,500.
901 Orchard Road; Garabedian Todd to Keneseth Beth Israel, $311,900.
1256 Parkwood Ave; Cross Jordan David to Karl Lisa Marie and Peter J, $297,000.
4816 Patterson Ave; O'Grady Patrick S to Hines Spenser, $305,000.
2 N Plum St; Pruett Paula L to Wydler Ryan, $200,000.
5627 Riverside Dr; Bellona Arsenal Farm to Wilberger Gary Wayne, $560,000.
2715 Scarsborough Dr; Whitlock David M and Ann C to Schaeffer Kathleen, $220,000.
3401 Sherbrook Road; Lee William J Jr and Tracey to Mays Vermon L Jrt, $440,000.
805 St Christophers Road; Lee Margaret P to Tu Kim L and Wean Nathaniel L, $442,500.
2310 Stuart Ave; Saunders Will F to Smith Adam J, $529,000.
413 Stuart Cir, Upl-G; Ricdl1 Llc to Opalesky Jill L, $379,759.
2724 Terminal Ave; George Brothers Construction to Fortune Young Valerie, $188,000.
2016 Venable St; Carter Eli to Gagliano Lisa, $245,000.
1527 West Ave; Matthews Charles M and Laura R to Collins John E and Sheilla K, $695,000.
33 Willway Ave; Hutchens John Tyler to Chase John, $725,000.
4715 Wythe Ave; Marshall Debra C and Norman K to Cava Capital Llc, $275,000.
HENRICO
2077 Airy Cir, Henrico; Zip Solutions Llc to Rector Raye Marion, $190,000.
10684 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Hardesty Nicholas W and Leslie C to Whisenant Donald Jr and Hannah, $375,000.
10306 Ashcrest Pl, Henrico; Moyers Richard W and Nancy to Cummings James A and Lindsay R, $405,000.
2221 Aspen Way, Henrico; Poludneva Maina M to Poludneva Veronika Eduardovna, $220,000.
4837 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Shivaprasad Keerthi S and Archana Paramesh, $306,900.
372 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Barry Jeffrey T to Elliott John M and Melinda J Munson, $150,000.
3801 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Randolph David Marcus and D M Randolph II to Hawthorne Jason H and Rebecca, $530,000.
8705 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Bassett Kathryn J Estate to Bassett William W, $175,500.
9328 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Khoun Dina and Sophanna K Meas to Rahman Mohammad M and Shanta Ahmed, $212,000.
10640 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Graves Margaret D to Dasari Hari Prasad, $380,000.
312 Beulah Rd, Sandston; Orange Patricia T to Stevens Stephanie, $154,664.
5413 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Soles Lauren, $436,050.
2563 Blackburn Rd, Glen Allen; Wiedegreen Kristiaan E and Robin S to Hillbish Donald J and Patricia L, $230,000.
2415 Boissevain Rd, Henrico; Tunstall Rebecca L and William W Harrison to Juarez Eduardo Merida, $235,000.
4352 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Visconti Charles Michael Jr and Jenna Rose, $339,271.
4800 Bradbury Knoll Dr, Henrico; Todd Michael L to Nagle William J and Ashley Elizabeth, $200,000.
4638 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Dunn Thomas I and Nancy A, $478,026.
8502 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Flynn Padraic and Lauren Goldberg, $275,000.
1231 Byrd Ave, U2a, Henrico; Hazel William A Jr and Cynthia L to Laloum Alban O and Sabine, $433,000.
4005 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lewis Corey and Ashley, $425,350.
2201 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Benyamin Magdy and Araxi Bandayan, $349,825.
5013 Cedar Acres Ct, Henrico; Anderson Nina Page to Saunders Jonathan, $234,900.
4801 Chillie Ln, Sandston; Parker Clarence E and Edna W to Schmitt James J and Karen M, $363,000.
1331 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Chudasama Mishaal P Et Al, $300,257.
2909 Clifford Tower Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $297,150.
11725 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Slaunwhite Jonathan B and Gina J to Munoz Jason Liwanag and April Anne Balagot, $499,950.
3227 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Loving Mark Cosby and Jennifer Kaye, $843,000.
12632 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Edos Llc to Mooney Christopher, $248,000.
3318 Croydon Rd, Henrico; Cox Jeffrey to Shipp Denise, $167,800.
6910 Dan St, Henrico; Wright Rozalyn to Christian Mabell E, $207,000.
12310 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Koptish Leigh A, $669,895.
6740 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Nguyen Toan Q and Trang T Ho, $612,565.
5904 Edgemore St, Henrico; Watson M Bernardine to Norville Mollie Bruce and Roy J Piaoan, $187,000.
6306 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Hughes Edward H Trustee to McGee Emily Hess Haynes and Robert Ray III, $159,500.
11092 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Moinuddin Irfan Ahmed and Naziha Irfan, $676,600.
6420 Engel Rd, Henrico; Hawkins Stephen Josiah and Melissa B to Harvey Jessica A, $185,000.
6907 Everview Rd, Henrico; Williams Richard Scott Trustee to Quick Carol W, $210,000.
2828 Farm Creek Dr, Henrico; Garland Lynden P Jr and Gabrielle S Anaya to Stone Dominique D, $213,500.
3040 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Christian Ryan Ashland and Alecia E, $511,602.
914 Forest Ave, Henrico; Betz Jeff and Kate Stephens Trustee Et Al to Betz Jeffrey Matthew, $193,400.
2217 Foxborough Dr, Henrico; Annamalai Rajeshwari to Carr Timothy and Rebecca Simmons, $175,000.
905 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Stech Julia Christine, $259,100.
12300 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Nowlin Charles M and Annette Faye Shaw to Wei Yunlai and Kate, $288,950.
9625 Goneway Dr, Henrico; Smith John Scott and Catherine to Busic Garrett Keith, $285,000.
11540 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $239,000.
201 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Scott Eric Logan, $323,940.
1611 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Nash Andrea Delaurier Trustee to Anderson Zachary M and Rachel L Yates, $456,000.
4520 Hargrave Ct, Glen Allen; Carley Maureen E to Blati Charles and Claude Abou Harb, $362,500.
12309 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Green Cedric F and Rachell D, $1,220,000.
12381 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Penemets Rajeev V and Krishna P Yalavarthi, $460,000.
1108 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Christian Mitchell Llc to Williams John Page Jr and Mary Louise, $437,000.
3202 Howard St, Henrico; 3202 Howard Street Series to Bullock Yvonne, $164,900.
223 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Austin Stephen M to Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, $152,500.
5905 Kelbrook Ln, Glen Allen; Spagnolo Michael A and Wendy S Trustees to Gutierrez Ben IV, $615,000.
8209 Kingsdown Ct, Henrico; Laloum Alban O and Sabine to Kane James E III and Elizabeth Austin, $612,250.
1304 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Overby Kemble A to Morrison Donald E, $160,000.
306 Lark Dr, Henrico; Lammers Bernard E and Ina D to Hughes David and Jessica T, $180,000.
5929 Laurel Bed Ln, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Laukaitis Kristen, $216,973.
5931 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rowe Steven Patrick and Laura Stiles, $275,391.
4704 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gonzalez Antonio V P and Margarita V, $660,984.
5404 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Moss Robert, $315,302.
6811 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Wallace Katherine Lee to Maher Michael Patrick, $247,000.
10989 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Zaremba Brandon Lowell and Ashley Casey, $522,670.
4308 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Jones Cindy D to Warner Kelsey L, $210,000.
5074 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Patil Aniruddha and Smita, $435,000.
9530 Maelee Mews, Henrico; Chamlagai Laxman and Rita K to Murone Christopher J and Ashley M, $270,000.
5074 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Patil Aniruddha and Smita, $435,000.
9530 Maelee Mews, Henrico; Chamlagai Laxman and Rita K to Murone Christopher J and Ashley M, $270,000.
10492 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Pagan Desmond M and Stacey D and Ml Jeffries to Ahsan Adnan, $290,000.
3103 Meadowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Clexton Eric A and Angela M to Cochran Justin and Lauren G, $290,000.
9008 Meredith's Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Muliya Yogendrakumar Ranchhodbhai to Li Joshua A and Emily B, $299,990.
1504 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Aldrich Christopher Michael and Margaret A, $399,990.
10857 Millington Ln, Henrico; Jones William R and Sandra to McIntosh Paul M and Sarah C, $545,000.
5502 Millstream Ln, Henrico; Goel Vakul and Shivi to Green Jasmine B and Tomiluis Vega, $197,000.
3209 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Cirillo Juanita L Estate to Cirillo Preston, $260,000.
2102 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Prado Michael to Glasson-Smith Janine and Evan T, $229,950.
3322 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Frame William A and Maria G, $223,804.
11809 Norwich Pl, Glen Allen; Konstantinidis Nick and Melina C Fotiou to Bentley Christopher Mark and Sarah Lynn, $630,000.
1631 Olan Ct, Henrico; Donaldson Gene M and Barbara to Moore Crystal, $369,900.
4940 Old Main St, U204, Henrico; Grayson Grant S and Leslie Armstrong to Harcum Les C and Kennah M, $771,500.
11504 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Browning Michael K to Mohanram Subramanian Nattami Et Al, $590,000.
706 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Ransom Benjamin E Jr and Norma B to Lu Zhenjie and Jin Wang, $219,500.
5028 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Wong Carmen and Delshawn McRae, $686,574.
422 Penley Ave, Sandston; Martin Charles L Jr and Catherine R H to Cooper Medford Jacob, $178,000.
10946 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Tucker Eric and Kathy, $443,340.
1600 Poplar Stand Ct, Henrico; Allen Lynn Gathright Trustee to Crabbe Jeff, $314,000.
2814 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Carr Virginia Crone and Matthew D Crone to Chiodo Kristine, $210,000.
3816 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Cypriano Elvis C and Jackeline L Campos to Dhungel Subay and Nisha Adhikari, $290,000.
1415 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Gonzales Robert Joe to Pennington Cali A, $227,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U34, Henrico; Blondino Laura Maurer and Thomas E Maurer to Vogel Christian K and Kerri Lee, $295,000.
9501 River Rd, Henrico; Oneil William A Estate to Harris Barton and Kristen S, $563,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U116, Henrico; Laprade Stephen J and Crista to Moss Steven W, $334,000.
10203 Rounding Run, Henrico; Fitzsimmons Sara A to Kirkland Gary L and Rachel C, $375,000.
4102 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Deitrick James S and Carol K to Hernandez Enrique W, $218,000.
4721 Sadler Green Pl, Glen Allen; Resi Reo Sub Llc to Cypriano Elvis and Jackeline Campos, $415,000.
11335 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Anderson Jannette R to Thangam Muthukumar, $318,500.
4353 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Yang Deonne and Loelle Waying, $353,561.
4361 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Smith Brandon Kyle and Janet Kathleen, $338,481.
12405 Seahaven Dr, Henrico; Clyde Barry W and Shannon to Kondorossy Christopher and Beth Ann, $488,000.
7600 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Silver Street 2202 Llc, $223,610.
1411 Severn Rd, Henrico; Francks Valerie Lynn to Bronner Jon Benjamin Jr, $265,000.
11820 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Orlan Adam L and Marjorie I to Belcher Robert Jonathan and Heather A, $595,000.
605 Shrewsbury Rd, Henrico; Cram Scott Walter and Elizabeth S Trustees to Pace Gordon M and Elizabeth A Corbin, $545,000.
1504 Sir William Ct, Henrico; Laroche Samantha E and B Bohannon to Maddux-Jackson Dominique R, $232,000.
2314 Spencer Rd, Henrico; Smith Janet to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.
705 Spottswood Rd, Henrico; McMullin James K and Martha to Jones Christopher K and Jessica K Thorne, $505,000.
10809 Stanton Way, Henrico; Hultman Allen J and Sharon A to Lane Donald R, $262,000.
5333 Stanwood Way, Glen Allen; Luk Diana to Rastegar Shahrouz and Soheila Shabani, $455,000.
2513 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Ray Jason Andrew to D and L Housing Llc, $165,000.
5424 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Simpson Nicholle C and Adam, $426,977.
241 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Blackwell Patrick R and Ginamari G to Dixon Christine, $239,000.
5236 Timber Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Boulanger Philip C to Roberts Patrick, $293,000.
2327 Timberwood Pl, Henrico; Freeman Brigitte to Todd Craig A and Erin A Lindsay-Todd, $262,000.
4026 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Karnik Amey P and Kanchan Adya, $334,210.
2612 Tracewood Cir, Henrico; Tseng Jessica A to Hooker Dror, $279,800.
6512 Van Ness Pl, Henrico; Porter Dwight A to Hudgins Brehann, $248,500.
7820 Varann Rd, Henrico; Fore Charles R Estate to Randall Carroll D, $255,000.
3421 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Slaunwhite Jonathan B and Gina J, $797,544.
506 W Washington St, Henrico; Brown Michael W and Jacqueline B to Mealy Heather L, $185,000.
1603 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Sorensen Tyler to Lasher Tiffany Lee and Brianna Lee, $279,900.
6566 Willson Rd, Henrico; Wilkerson Joel P to Bauer Theodore Voyle, $156,000.
7803 Wistar Village Dr, Henrico; Sklar Gerald W and Juanita V to Habboush Edward H, $171,000.
Chesterfield
14808 Acorn Ridge Pl; Hutson Carey M to Manage This Llc, $150,000.
16412 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Everett Amy, $431,500.
6405 Arbor Landing Dr; Calhoun David to Hills Jonathan and Chiquita R, $240,000.
1425 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Sullivan Timothy and Elaine, $585,000.
14213 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Harvey Joseph R III and Denise A, $379,932.
5648 Autumnleaf Dr; Cooke Kevin to Moreno Marcos I, $150,000.
8919 Bailey Hill Rd; Bavisetti Naveen to Tingen Thaxton Chad and Kimberly, $395,000.
21024 Baileys Grove Dr; Robinson Sandra A to U S Bank Trust Nat'l Assoc Tr, $235,000.
6508 W Banes Ct; Tdz Properties Llc to Sutherlin Gerrard, $199,950.
3008 N Battlebridge Dr; Cunningham Janice and Eric to Bledsoe Keshauna M, $159,000.
14704 Beacon Hill Ct; Davis Ronald L and Ann W to McCollum Christopher Frank, $155,000.
4715 Belfield Tr; Cortez Jose Alvarado and Rhina C to Xayakham Lounvilai, $233,000.
4824 Beulah Rd; Floyd Ralph Allen and Birdie J to Zimmerman Larry G Et Al Trs, $230,000.
1838 Bloomfield Rd; Jordan Debra Worsham to Arflin R J III and Collins N C, $264,000.
13343 Blue Heron Lp; Real Estate Growth Fund Llc to Kazensky Blake and Sandy, $422,000.
10519 Braden Townes Ct; Nvr Inc to Barefoot Rebecca L, $299,670.
1437 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Darla Jayaraj, $391,250.
8630 Branchs Wood Ln; Stapleton Benjamin W and C R to Gainey Charles, $230,000.
1111 Briars Ct; Lewis Thomas L and Elizabeth R to Tibbs Barbara G, $245,000.
10537 Brightstone Dr; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Pollard Randolph and Heather, $348,303.
2711 Brookwood Rd; Stokes William J to M and M Capital Investment Cor, $192,500.
10449 Brynmore Dr; Justice G L and McLean W P to Cary John L and Nicole, $265,000.
3612 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Mielke Dean R and Joan M, $742,059.
15901 Cambria Cove Bl; Watkins Tyniqua to Maxson Construction Inc, $340,000.
3401 Cannington Dr; Nvr Inc to Johnson Jessica R and Williams R, $279,990.
6400 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $235,000.
13312 Castlewellan Dr; Huynh Hang Thuy to Newman Kwabena R, $330,000.
10613 Centralia Station Rd; Nvr Inc to Shahryar Muhammad N and Shahid D, $388,690.
8447 Chelmford Rd; Thorn Sharon L and Deporter M D to Engle Elizabeth, $280,000.
2716 Cicero Py; Avent Sherry F to Osio Oseas III, $177,500.
11748 Cliff Lawn Dr; O'Neil Betty W to Coleman Terry L and Melissa J, $248,450.
9742 Cole Mill Rd; Gissiner Jessica to Hawkins Adam, $295,000.
14807 Colony Oak Tr; Quann Brandon and Tiffany to Seibel Robert Ned and Rebeca, $550,000.
9800 Cravensford Lp; Main Street Homes to Schuller Elizabeth S Trustee, $411,050.
16312 Crossfell Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Williams David A Jr and Tammy D, $391,087.
10007 Cutter Dr; Wheeler Micahel Lee and Sarah K to Siller Mario and Combs Kendell, $215,000.
13812 Deer Run Ct; Williams Sabrina to Hall Thomas L and Scifres H N, $239,950.
2310 Devenwood Rd; Hall Susan B to Rosas Juan and Angela, $297,500.
2801 Drewrys Bluff Rd; Stutz Thomas and Norma J to Sostre Raul A and Shelton La-Rae, $195,000.
11906 Dunvegan Ct; Bigham Jack N and Patricia R to Sargeant Kayla Hope and Daniel T, $355,000.
825 Elaine Av; Schaefermeyer Nicholas K and N to Gryder Peyton A and Lindsey K, $260,000.
8842 Emerald Dunes Cr; Cummings Susan C Et Als to Marston Ian T Et Als, $250,000.
12955 Erlene Dr; Sansing Jill M and Wells C L to Fontana Vincent J, $183,000.
837 Ewell Rd; Seldon Jerome L to Capstone Investment Group Llc, $210,900.
7801 Falling Hill Tr; Washington Shantane N to Ziegler Peter A and Samantha J, $261,400.
8800 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Bolger Mary Lou and Richard J, $359,950.
4601 Fordham Rd; Conway Hugh A Jr and Myra to Carlson Emily, $296,000.
14302 Fulford Ct; Bolinger James A and Jill P to Al-Sanabani F and Al-Sharabi A M, $425,000.
6450 Glebe Point Rd; Lipscomb Terri O to Tinsley Sterling H and Arsenior, $390,000.
520 Glenmeadow Tr; Chaffe Laura Catherine to Booker Loretta A, $276,000.
11930 Gordon School Rd; Bendersky Joseph W and Carmen M to Buterbaugh David Henry, $265,000.
2704 Goyne Lp; Northcutt Debra A to Beasley Raychelle, $167,000.
2410 Grassy Knoll Ln; West James R and Blankenship L N to Colon Jimenez Nereida I Et Al, $223,950.
12819 Grendon Dr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Lipps Lewis Jan and Jane Marie, $710,000.
12819 Grendon Dr; Garcia Kenneth M and Emily P to Lipps Lewis Jan and Jane Marie, $710,000.
16016 Hallowell Rg; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Manly Barbara M, $372,075.
6312 Halrose Ln; Owens Randolph M and Betty R to Clay Elizabeth, $173,000.
15801 Hampton Summit Ln; Cadigan Daniel R and Julie S to Tomety Nathalie P, $337,000.
8313 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pope James, $424,265.
14406 Heather Stone Dr; King Christopher W and Joyner K to Lee Emily, $175,000.
12713 Hemmingway Mw; Nvr Inc to Premock Brian Peter and Rebecca, $551,705.
14617 Houghton St; Rountree Andrew B and Wendy G to Dehart Brian M and Lockwood C R, $314,500.
8156 Indian Springs Rd; Johnston Robert A to Clarke Lamar A and Decambra M E, $247,500.
14243 Jeffries Pl; Walsh David R to Crance Derek R and Rosa E, $385,000.
536 Kendrick Ct; Wilkins Michael T to McEldowney Justin D and Chelsey, $205,000.
11833 Kilrenny Rd; Bukas Debra A and Bukas Matthew to Johnson Timothy and Ryder Cheryl, $250,000.
3824 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Zhou Kai and Zi Xin, $394,473.
8100 Lake Margaret Tr; Crawford Kelley to Parker William H IV and Pamela C, $454,900.
10911 Lansdowne Tr; Smith Deirdre J and Porter S L to Bowman Allen and Kathryn, $555,000.
13141 Lauren Ln; Robinson Eric J and Mary T to Grafton School Incorporated, $340,000.
6701 Liege Hl; Varga Calvin W and Dianne M to Scott Jane W, $385,000.
6286 Lilting Moon Dr; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Plummer Christopher J and C J, $497,179.
2408 Long Hill Ct; Chase Michael B and Yoshimi Y to Garofalo Marisa A and Garofalo J, $240,000.
16007 Lost Crop Dr; Eastwood Homes to Tyler Nathan Ellis and Reneen H, $376,700.
11009 Lucks Ln; Spaces and Places Llc to Bragaw Bradford T, $217,500.
6729 Manor Gate Dr; Bradshaw Joseph D Sr and Hilda B to Radford Justin and Katelyn Bragg, $293,900.
16237 Maple Hall Dr; McManus T M and McManus H T Trs to Jensen Kim Ryan and Amy, $1,300,000.
2220 McRae Rd; Nolte Frank B and Helen A to Woodford Sarah M and Welsh Bruno, $285,000.
4641 Melody Rd; Irwin Michael W and Teresa R to Willyard Joseph H and Simon H R, $250,000.
14836 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Johnston Daniel J and Elizabeth, $826,427.
14400 Michaux Wood Wy; Beck Mark L and Debra L to Liu Nuoya, $283,500.
7825 Mint Ln; Nvr Inc to Thomas Amanda, $228,780.
1618 Mountain Pine Tr; Challis Jennifer O to Wind Kara and Seabolt Charles Jr, $191,000.
11707 New Forest Tl; Cooper Nathan D and Toneka L to Johnson Kendall N and Newhouse K, $190,000.
2210 Oak Water Ct; Johnson Susannah J Trustee to Akers Justin and Miller Amanda, $279,000.
301 Old Carrollton Rd; Murden John C and Anne H to Small Emily, $293,000.
3050 Old Gun Rd West; Powell Scott A to Bahen Andrew M and Theresa C, $1,300,000.
8012 Oxer Rd; Nvr Inc to Santiago A M and Fernandez J, $272,490.
9619 Pampas Dr; Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo to Merkel Charis and Scott Harold, $249,950.
11710 Perdue Tr; Deitrick William R and Baek M S to Haywald Jerry R, $200,000.
2910 Piedmont Av; Cheek Rebecca O and Daryhl L to Plaster Jesse Coleman, $150,000.
6900 Pointer Ridge Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Waters Joseph L, $228,750.
3912 Pretty Ln; Rich Metro Hab For Humanity In to Stephenson Shakita Monique, $173,230.
1701 Providence Creek Cr; Tyler Nathan E and Reneen H to Tyler Xavier N, $285,000.
2830 Providence Creek Rd; Conde Pamela Gilbert to Venner Keith Allan and Judith M, $240,000.
1707 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Mason-Evans Shelise, $309,513.
1804 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Martin Robert K and Donna M, $300,150.
5437 Quarter Horse Ln; Somerset Homes Llc to Smith Deirdre J, $425,000.
14341 Ranger Rd; Yudowitch Dustin A to Smith Ryan O'Neal and Yamilia M, $400,000.
10316 Reams Rd; Carnahan Nathaniel J and Billie to Howe Jacob C and Gonzales C A, $196,900.
9000 Reigate Rd; Sherwood Richard W Trustee to MacLean Alea and Gardner M A, $315,000.
8419 River Rd; Langford B H Jr and Fletcher A F to Woodfin Lonnie K Sr and Martha R, $160,000.
13706 Rivermist Rd; Phan Huan and Lan to Tate Andrew C, $382,000.
14313 Roderick Ct; Li Chunhao and Zhang Weiyan to Ahmad Mobashar and Azra, $575,000.
11913 Rolling Tide Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mojeed Leshaunda J and Sheu A, $412,360.
1118 Royal Ridge Rd; McClintock William J and Ruth A to Wheeler Michael L and Sarah K, $331,000.
11925 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mallory Carlton L and Mallory T, $257,795.
1601 Sainsbury Dr; Powell Marion and Powell William to Bell Candace Lee Trustee, $225,000.
4900 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sunil Soumya and Manuel Sunil, $561,512.
5707 Scotts Bluff Wy; Underhill James H and Mary D to Burfoot Richard S and Crystal M, $305,000.
12131 Second Branch Rd; Hurt-Gilligan Gwen to Deutsche Bank Nat'l Tr Co Tr, $316,710.
6437 Sheehan Xg; Nvr Inc to Fuller Frank B Jr and Lee Anne, $382,865.
13336 Silverdust Ln; Hallcom David H and Debra N to Halpaus Kathleen N, $291,400.
8300 Spiral Dr; Nvr Inc to Ennis Kent Lee and Evangeline A, $410,715.
8301 Spring Meadow Rd; Barnett Mary to Barnett Elliot and Katherine, $317,500.
2400 St Regis Dr; Yoon Kea I Estate to Wilkins Michael T and Nicole L, $365,000.
12624 Staffordshire St; Cowardin Ronald L to Mills Daniel Woodrow and Jana L, $203,000.
5917 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Moineau Gail Luce Trustee to Funn Carolyn G, $246,000.
5940 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Lenz David P Trustee to Austin Patricia J, $238,000.
15524 Sultree Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Torres Jaime and Christine A, $570,280.
1453 Sycamore Mews Cr; Stowell Charles and Desiree to Pecoraro R C and Pecoraro S Trs, $218,100.
3802 Terjo Ln; Luciano Maranda Vandessa to Smith Nakej'a, $182,000.
8460 Timberstone Dr; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Bogatz D K and Dzubina D S, $483,500.
5100 Tooley Dr; M and F Of Richmond Inc to Boxley Melody and Chiles Stonell, $364,500.
3913 Treely Rd; Williams James L to Amos Rex P and Kovalenko Karen M, $185,000.
3100 Turner Rd; Jones Margie B Trustee to Yovan Natanael and Palacios T C, $194,900.
6432 Twin Falls Ct; Nvr Inc to Phillips Robert and Deborah, $501,195.
17513 Twin Falls Ln; Nvr Inc to McAdam Jennifer Jean, $322,145.
7036 Velvet Antler Dr; Kuhn Ryan A and Kuhn Austin D to Accardi Steve M and Tsow Kelly E, $234,275.
5230 Verlinda Dr; Beasley J R and Pemberton A R to Neely John Joseph, $233,000.
2201 Walhala Dr; Hatch Gregory S to Herbert Mark T, $327,000.
1908 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sk Hill Llc, $244,655.
406 Walthall Ridge Dr; Wetherington Thomas R and G R to Burton Curtis W and Jessica C, $435,000.
15133 Watermill Lake Tl; Hobson Victor L and Loretta L to Hobson David Bradley and Kylie L, $230,000.
6703 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Soles Lucy Clark, $378,538.
6708 Welara Rn; Rref II-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc, $345,952.
10813 Wellington Cross Wy; Belk Douglas L Sr to Agostini Joseph L and Florelia V, $490,000.
1453 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pilafian Marni, $320,000.
10836 Willow Hill Ct; Allen Michael P and Debra L to Bradshaw Joseph D Sr and Hilda, $364,000.
5020 Wiltstaff Ct; Roth Bryan T to Dreibelbis Daniel, $243,000.
1667 Winding Wy; Espinola Regino and Ceferina to Garay Rafael A, $206,000.
1321 Winfree Creek Ln; Main Street Homes to Walsh David, $347,950.
20112 Woodpecker Rd; Walton Linda Carol to Toler Zachory R, $179,950.
3300 Woodsong Dr; Joyner Christina Dawn to Higgins Kathleen L, $232,500.
HANOVER
11280 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Donald B. Delesdernier to Joe Michael Aquilina, $403,950.
8212 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; Bobbie Faye Downey to Helen Wingate, $380,000.
10039 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Larry C. Riley, $416,613.
16506 Bullfield Road, Doswell; Joan A. Johnson to Meron Sean Johnson, $225,000.
13548 Chase Lane, Doswell; Gordon G. Murdock to David Snell, $460,000.
9487 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Seay to Kevin M. Patterson, trustee, $479,500.
8253 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $258,500.
6367 Dairy Drive, Mechanicsville; Jessie M. Atkinson to Kayla N. Kelly, $212,000.
4000 Double Five Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopoher Whitaker to Cassandra L. Naville, $590,000.
17043 Dunns Chapel Road, Montpelier; Robert C. Boyd to David N. VanBlaricom II, $288,000.
9071 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to John M. Scholer, $499,630.
6349 Greenback Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathryn W. Johnson to Carol D. Lawrence, $349,000.
16135 Grove View Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Jeffrey Dean Ashton, $487,721.
8726 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; William J. Schalla IV to Mark W. Shaia, $380,000.
6067 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; David G. Fose to Keith A. McCarter, $342,950.
9869 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Stephanice C. Denton, $334,615.
304 John St., Ashland; Joe Aquilina to Leslie Yost Schomer, $286,500.
19210 Landora Bridge Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Donald R. Doyle, $322,315.
8189 Marly Drive, Mechanicsville; Larry R. White Jr. to Benjamin Curtis Martin, $290,000.
1065 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Karl E. Peace to Howard Garner, $550,000.
14312 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Betty H. Hudson, $389,243.
14336 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Robert C. Troisi, $490,269.
829 Peaks Road, Hanover; Federal National Mortgage Association to Raymond Jerrell Quarles Jr, $244,000.
11919 Pinto Pony Trail, Oilville; John Alexander Nichols Jr. to John C. Rotola, $399,500.
6276 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Walter Brandon Sullivan to Travi Todd Bl, $240,000.
17340 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; James Claude Hicks, trustee to Christopher R. Nuckols, $265,000.
15028 Quaker Church Road, Montpelier; Teresa O. Tucker to Wendy I. McCoy, $229,000.
8304 Raven Run Driv, Mechanicsville; Charles S. Flournoy to Thomas P. Vinson, $225,000.
7468 Rural Point Court, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Tyler to Christopher Wray, $338,500.
9349 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin M. Patterson, trustee to John Clark Alexander, $419,000.
10235 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Quinton Bartholomew Johnson to Brandon C. Jenkins, $561,000.
10357 Smithport Drive, Mechanicsville; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Michael J. Baker, $175,000.
9104 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brendon Gantt, $289,650.
13883 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Vinson Alexander, $443,385.
7080 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel S. McDonald to Zachary Kiracofe, $229,900.
8367 Topfield Court, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Bruno to Shady M. Khallaf, $420,000.
7455 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Ladawn L. Maddox to Henry L. Crowder, $227,000.
8272 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Melissa G. Peay to Sarah P. Belcher, $238,950.
POWHATAN
2345 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Niki C. Scott to Steven J. Hartman, $675,000.
1686 Bracketts Bend, Powhatan; Mark Phillips to Ethan M. Rose, $296,000.
1731 Calais Trail, Powhatan; Robert D. Curtis Revocable Trust to Kenneth Powell Hendricks, $300,000.
2953 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Jessica P. Lunde, $275,000.
1475 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Christopher P. Hannaford to Richard Everett Blalock, $595,000.
1725 Genito Rally Drive, Powhatan; Igloo Series III REO LLC to Tyler M. Willeson, $484,000.
2461 Goodwyn Lake Court, Powhatan; Donnie T. Coe to MIchah Brouddard, $549,950.
3880 Howell Road, Powhatan; Jessica G. Carpenter to Amanda Joyce, $215,000.
3386 Lake Pines Place, Powhatan; Randall Jason Hunter to George B. Hayes, $484,000.
3429 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Jason Lipscomb to Richard Ardis, $450,000.
2961 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Kenneth J. Lazzaro to Jack Durham, $400,000.
3155 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Timothy S. Brandon to Christopher W. Frohman, $262,000.
2211 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Renee Nicole Mayor to Dustin H. Pratt, $260,000.
2170 Stavemill Estates Drive, Powhatan; Deborah H. Dolan to MIchael J. Knight, $585,000.
2815 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Matthew C. Ridenhour, $172,000.
3549 Timberview Road, Powhatan; Theodore Dinch to Corey Cole, $295,000.
2750 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; James J. Law to Mark A. Philipps, $238,500.
GOOCHLAND
12142 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Christopher E. Hamilton, $498,461.
2441 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Ford and Robbins Construction Inc. to Robert S. Jones, $321,512.
2744 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Ford and Robbins Construction Inc. to Cornelius Dandridge Jr., $664,560.
12898 Holly Lane, Manakin Sabot; Christine Fletcher to Charles R. Murphy, $200,000.
3818 Leabough Road, Goochland; Carter Home Builders LLC to Amanda E. May, $289,950.
930 Millers Lane, Manakin Sabot; George B. Shepherd Jr., trustee to Braxton C. Pruitt, $1,083,787.
3718 Ron Del Lane, Mineral; Chad M. Bunovich to Jacob L. Atkinson, $244,000.
2307 Stanwood Drive, Goochland; Brian W. Williamson to Charles D. Harris, $308,000.
4060 Trice Lane, Gum Spring; Stephen J. Perreault to Hunter Jennings Cowan, $237,500.
709 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; Michael S. Ellis to Christian A. Haug, $855,000.
Petersburg
2120 S Crater Road; Walnut Hill Market LLC to REH Walnut Hill LLC, $6,750,000.
1820 East Blvd.; DNR Properties LLC to Kekeria A. Edwards, $167,500.
1923 Matoax Ave.; John W. Kanipes to Chelsea McCollum, $172,000.
2759 Rollingwood Road; Shenardo F. Shelton to Trevor Laraway, $164,500.
DINWIDDIE
24549 Baugh Road, Stony Creek; Jesse A. Ratliff to Tyler Wayne Jordan, $194,900.
7323 Church Road, North Dinwiddie; Joyce H. Boswell to Teresa D. McFarlane, $182,000.
24209 Gloria Drive, North Dinwiddie; Richard E. Dufour Jr. to Shari A. Harrison, $190,000.
19285 Namozine Road, Sutherland; Paul E. Branch III to Christine A. Farthing, $305,000.
4201 Tower Court, North Dinwiddie; Aaron David Kinder to Kelly Ann Bennett, $165,000.
21903 White Oak Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. Ritchie to Donald E. Turner, $292,700.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
27 Brandywine Court; Charles W. Burgess Jr. to Tory Page, $152,999.
1310 Canterbury Lane; Michael J. Colb to Toddy Barry Wilson, $218,000.
112 Honeycreek Court; Cheryl S. Whitlock to Steven Phan, $248,000.
1207 Meridian Ave.; Gerald Eugene Brown to Gaylord Tharp, $155,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 26, Block 5, West City Point; LC and WB LLC to Primo Partners LLC, $175,000.
Part of Lots 28-32, Block B, Forest Lawn; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Kevin W. Vick, $200,000.
NEW KENT
2932 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Cheryl S. Adcock to Justin Tyler Eastl, $250,700.
11375 Creeks Edge, New Kent; Gregory E. Young Jr. to James W. McCummings, $460,000.
9060 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jason J. Ramey, $395,355.
7499 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Perry E. Jones, $374,000.
7201 N Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Patrick Huvard, trustee to Kelley Hare, $250,000.
11315 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Todd Richard Hamilton to Christopher Ray Parker, $459,000.
8334 E Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Wandalyn Feltner to Brenda C. Hambright, $315,000.
3807 Minitree Glen Drive, Providence Forge; Stone Property LLC to Christopher L. Beatley, $380,000.
8700 New Kent Highway, New Kent; Christine Campbell, substitute trustee to Catherine Stanley, $155,000.
17540 New Kent Highway, Barhamsville; Shannon M. Jordan to Jonathan Kling, $175,000.
6338 Oak Drive, Quinton; Sheena Basley to Jessica A. Breder, $175,000.
5501 Olivet Church Road, Providence Forge; Kim Edwards to Michael Paul Connolly Jr, $254,000.
9254 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Catherine A. Schultz to Frank J. Egner Jr., $580,000.
11919 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Victoria Lynn Nilsen, $452,280.
10489 Pine Warble Drive, Providence Forge; Dianna Lynn Murden to Lucion C. Matthews Jr., $340,000.
6201 Pinefork Road, Quinton; William R. Drumheller to William R. Drumheller Jr., $320,000.
8200 Poindexter Road, New Kent; Rhonda T. Boggs, executor to David A. Clarke, $256,000.
8431 Quinton Meadow Court, Quinton; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Julie Rodriguez, $323,000.
14155 Rockahock Road, Lanexa; Rudy M. Boroughs to Stacy M. Rudolph, $217,000.
20195 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Fred Brain Pleasants to Heath M. McManama, $469,900.
3820 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Billy J. Guyton, $335,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4248 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Johnny G. Bullock, $349,950.
11500 Centennial Road, Prince George; Landon M. Winslow to Kiryenski Jones, $325,000.
990 Eagle Place, Hopewell; Kelvin Nichols to Gilman D. Wilkins, $375,000.
11730 Halcyon Way, Prince George; Cathy V. Vacek to Todd C. Muller, $281,000.
21363 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Kevin Gregory Waldron to Jason L. Thornton, $360,000.
811 Jordan Point, North Prince George; Kevin W. Vick to Wilhelm Neshelaar, $402,000.
13950 Lebanon Road, Disputanta; Judith Bishop to Roy C. Smith III, $259,000.
14460 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Rhonda Lovern Brown to Justin C. Howard, $324,500.
3800 Willow Creek Drive, Disputanta; William C. Hicks to Amanda J. Kranz, $270,000.
AMELIA
5700 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; K and L Sales LLC to Ryan Linthicum, $191,900.
14562 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; R&J Investment LC to Taylor Ann Haislip, $210,000.
14450 Neade Road, Amelia Court House; Ellis R. Cook to Hugo Ramirez Esquivel, $215,000.
CAROLINE
9325 Canvasback Court, Port Royal; Everett Overfelt to Charles Danley, $314,900.
18327 Democracy Ave., Ruther Glen; Melissa A. Carty to Severin Eugene Adam, $193,500.
127 Hope Drive, Ruther Glen; Justin M. Talbert to Jill Fountain, $240,000.
812 Lake Caroline, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings to Michael Joseph Guetig, $324,900.
292 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings to Audra Jnell Ross, $237,900.
156 Maury Ave., Bowling Green; Ironwood Investments LLC to Moriah Sedlak, $277,000.
503 Montgomery Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael S. Waurio to Cameron M. Haskell, $239,900.
15760 Todd Lane, Ruther Glen; Lori G. Wallace to Robert C. Perkins, $292,000.
17509 Wrightsville Road, Bowling Green; Timothy D. White Sr. to Brock J. Deadwyler, $525,000.
CUMBERLAND
2.43 acres; Anita C. Bollinger to Michael Edward Gordon, $200,000.
5.51 acres; Sarah Elizabeth Southall to Marian Padgett, $246,935.
69.133 acres; Kurt J. Svatos to Brian Rhodes, $190,000.
KING WILLIAM
626 Cherry Hill Drive, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to William Ryland Stevens Jr., $252,000.
330 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Clinton J. Caselli to Donovan M. Faloney, $220,000.
1998 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Susan C. Jenkins, $170,750.
2610 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Philip C. Pederson to Sean M. Smith, $219,000.
11026 W River Road, Aylett; Richard M. McGhee to Charles M. Ruffin Sr., $201,500.
5031 Smokey Road, Aylett; Kellum Homs LLC to Cathy L. Beverley, $200,000.
741 W Spring Forest, King William; Steve Adams Inc. to Dean Kevin Oliver Jr., $279,000.
204 Woodland Court, Aylett; Christopher Troy Clark to Travis Stallings, $217,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
10 Frenchmen's Key; Charles J. Connelly to Linda W. Tam, $675,000.
210 Longhill Road; Randy Hall to Brice Jenne, $165,000.
609 Pocahontas St.; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Gary Pugh, $249,900.
707 Tanyard St.; Carolyn M. Woodall, trustee to David P. Arehart, $215,000.
JAMES CITY
334 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Susan Anton to John M. Kelsey, $280,000.
8302 Barons Court, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to George D. Bradley, $285,000.
133 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Steven T. Wingfield to Thomas E. Haynes, $420,000.
5215 Center St., Williamsburg; Charles W. Smith to Charles R. Ivey, $257,800.
104 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; Mark A. Funka to David Paul Wandrey, $440,000.
113 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel J. Brophy, successor trustee to Phyllis D. Lewis Miles, $238,000.
38 Ensigne Spence, Williamsburg; James C. Powers to Stephen A. Moth, $193,000.
4501 Francis Chapman, Williamsburg; Allen Brian Albertson to Joel R. Fortune, $171,000.
2006 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; James O'Connor to Stephen A. Moth, $175,000.
9553 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mark Dennis Simms, $378,302.
4380 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Charles R. Wolf, $380,000.
109 Holman Road, Williamsburg; Brenda L. Leftwich to Patricia B. Hardman, $372,000.
2566 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Mathew L. Soper to Clarence R. Davis, $219,000.
7610 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Michael Meszaros, $251,570.
3200 Mosswood Circle, Toano; Craig L. Irwin to Crystal G. Gaffney, $470,000.
5509 Nuthatch Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy E. Northcutt to Blake C. McNiece, $320,000.
509 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kenyatta S. Sears, $234,242.
3265 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Shawn P. Lemon to Dustin Thomas Turlington, $375,000.
6007 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Ariel R. Yaneza, $627,860.
4219 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Earl Graham Mullins, $348,390.
7665 Thacher Drive, Toano; Robert J. Paul to Overflow LLC, $248,000.
Unit 11-1106, LaFontaine; Mihail Vicol to Julie P. Martin, $153,000.
6708 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gerald Wright Brittingham, $445,024.
3496 Westham Lane, Toano; Barbara J. Hood to Cory Hintz, $214,000.
53 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Bryant Brooks to Renate Erna Knight, $236,000.
228 Woburn, Williamsburg; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to James Martin, $425,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.