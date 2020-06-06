The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $50,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

RICHMOND

906 N 24th St; Manacore Llc to Hall Travis A and Dubyoski Jodi, $263,000.

306 N 26th St, U223; Blackmore John Ross to Gomez Risa Lee, $280,000.

2815 2nd Ave; Ashworth David to Williams James Robert, $189,950.

200 W 30th St; McCarthy Marysue to Belton Jotanya S, $193,000.

1206 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Wright Emmit B Jr, $300,000.

708 N 33rd St; Edwards Ruth M to Integral Properties Llc, $158,000.

2012 4th Ave; Barber Michael and Vera to Patton Pamela Lee, $159,950.

3241 Archdale Road; Park Daniel S and Tam Candice to Jenkins Troy Kirkpatrick, $375,000.

4408 S Ashlawn Dr; Hunt Merri A to Rhoads Mark B, $360,000.

7245 Berwick Road; Technical Executors Llc to Samberg Brandy Lynn, $299,950.

7504 Brisbane Dr; Garner Ashley Nicole to French William B, $337,000.

5017 Bromley Lane; Tgt Properties Llc to Slone Jeffrey N, $675,000.

3720 Brookside Road; Chiazza Guy T to Mauro Adolfo Gabriele, $236,000.

5408 Cary Street Road; Kdj Allan Llc to Geanious Alexandra Cotton, $540,000.

618 Circlewood Dr; Chavez Livida M to Henley Cynthia, $193,000.

4027 Cutshaw Ave; Berling August D to Sharma Vivek, $336,000.

3611 Decatur St; Jones Harrington Cook Llc to Moss Kenneth, $166,348.

3316 Ellsworth Road; Ward Guy V III and Debbie A to Ward Guy V III, $166,000.

1201 Evergreen Ave; Smith Nicole M to Moschler Austin, $156,000.

3424 Floyd Ave; Baldwin Charles A III to Dowdy Matthew Clark, $429,950.

3006 E Franklin St; Rva Sugar Llc to Guardino Pamela, $520,000.

2818 E Grace St; Murcin Matthew and Christina to Flood Robert A Jr, $360,000.

3007 W Grace St; Minford Robert to Gilbertson Bonita Maria Living, $342,000.

1504 Grove Ave; Lowe David H to Ledwith Zachary P, $1,200,000.

3232 Grove Ave; Barrett Peter J Trustee to McCool Louise Hallberg, $775,000.

4637 Hanover Ave; Puckette Robert and Maggie to Sheehan Adam J and Katherine D, $515,000.

4401 N Huguenot Road; Price Lydia M to Heilmann Amy Ruth, $260,000.

866 Jessamine St; Powell Robert H to Skinner Michelle D, $210,000.

5440 Kendall Road; 5440 Kendall Land Trust to Brown Kendrick A, $150,500.

2630 Kensington Ave; Bailey Martha R to Hunt Robert Graham, $365,000.

6317 Kensington Ave; Maher Sarah L to Gee Patrick M and Mary M, $242,500.

3104 Landria Dr; Blackwell Charles H to Avis Kimberly, $254,000.

1207 W Leigh St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Payne Sarah, $184,950.

1649 Limerick Dr; Jackson Solly V to Lassiter Richard H, $203,500.

4805 Lockgreen Cir; Saine Wanda B to Kim Christin, $1,249,000.

7701 Marilea Road; Sullivan Kenneth M and Susanne to Jbj Holdings Llc, $160,000.

1414 W Marshall St, U505; Lim Kenneth and Seun Hwa to Event Hall Llc, $191,000.

2936 Monteith Road; Monteith Road Land Trust to Haas Brittany Michelle, $216,500.

4507 Monument Ave; Mullins J David and Shirley H to Whitlock Eloise Ann Revocable, $800,000.

618 Northside Ave; Atlantic Properties to Moore Christina, $295,000.

2604 Norwood Ct; Low Cost Construction Corp to Eikner Michelle T, $347,500.

901 Orchard Road; Garabedian Todd to Keneseth Beth Israel, $311,900.

1256 Parkwood Ave; Cross Jordan David to Karl Lisa Marie and Peter J, $297,000.

4816 Patterson Ave; O'Grady Patrick S to Hines Spenser, $305,000.

2 N Plum St; Pruett Paula L to Wydler Ryan, $200,000.

5627 Riverside Dr; Bellona Arsenal Farm to Wilberger Gary Wayne, $560,000.

2715 Scarsborough Dr; Whitlock David M and Ann C to Schaeffer Kathleen, $220,000.

3401 Sherbrook Road; Lee William J Jr and Tracey to Mays Vermon L Jrt, $440,000.

805 St Christophers Road; Lee Margaret P to Tu Kim L and Wean Nathaniel L, $442,500.

2310 Stuart Ave; Saunders Will F to Smith Adam J, $529,000.

413 Stuart Cir, Upl-G; Ricdl1 Llc to Opalesky Jill L, $379,759.

2724 Terminal Ave; George Brothers Construction to Fortune Young Valerie, $188,000.

2016 Venable St; Carter Eli to Gagliano Lisa, $245,000.

1527 West Ave; Matthews Charles M and Laura R to Collins John E and Sheilla K, $695,000.

33 Willway Ave; Hutchens John Tyler to Chase John, $725,000.

4715 Wythe Ave; Marshall Debra C and Norman K to Cava Capital Llc, $275,000.

HENRICO

2077 Airy Cir, Henrico; Zip Solutions Llc to Rector Raye Marion, $190,000.

10684 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Hardesty Nicholas W and Leslie C to Whisenant Donald Jr and Hannah, $375,000.

10306 Ashcrest Pl, Henrico; Moyers Richard W and Nancy to Cummings James A and Lindsay R, $405,000.

2221 Aspen Way, Henrico; Poludneva Maina M to Poludneva Veronika Eduardovna, $220,000.

4837 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Shivaprasad Keerthi S and Archana Paramesh, $306,900.

372 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Barry Jeffrey T to Elliott John M and Melinda J Munson, $150,000.

3801 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Randolph David Marcus and D M Randolph II to Hawthorne Jason H and Rebecca, $530,000.

8705 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Bassett Kathryn J Estate to Bassett William W, $175,500.

9328 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Khoun Dina and Sophanna K Meas to Rahman Mohammad M and Shanta Ahmed, $212,000.

10640 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Graves Margaret D to Dasari Hari Prasad, $380,000.

312 Beulah Rd, Sandston; Orange Patricia T to Stevens Stephanie, $154,664.

5413 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Soles Lauren, $436,050.

2563 Blackburn Rd, Glen Allen; Wiedegreen Kristiaan E and Robin S to Hillbish Donald J and Patricia L, $230,000.

2415 Boissevain Rd, Henrico; Tunstall Rebecca L and William W Harrison to Juarez Eduardo Merida, $235,000.

4352 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Visconti Charles Michael Jr and Jenna Rose, $339,271.

4800 Bradbury Knoll Dr, Henrico; Todd Michael L to Nagle William J and Ashley Elizabeth, $200,000.

4638 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Dunn Thomas I and Nancy A, $478,026.

8502 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Flynn Padraic and Lauren Goldberg, $275,000.

1231 Byrd Ave, U2a, Henrico; Hazel William A Jr and Cynthia L to Laloum Alban O and Sabine, $433,000.

4005 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lewis Corey and Ashley, $425,350.

2201 Carters Bridge Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Benyamin Magdy and Araxi Bandayan, $349,825.

5013 Cedar Acres Ct, Henrico; Anderson Nina Page to Saunders Jonathan, $234,900.

4801 Chillie Ln, Sandston; Parker Clarence E and Edna W to Schmitt James J and Karen M, $363,000.

1331 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Chudasama Mishaal P Et Al, $300,257.

2909 Clifford Tower Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $297,150.

11725 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Slaunwhite Jonathan B and Gina J to Munoz Jason Liwanag and April Anne Balagot, $499,950.

3227 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Loving Mark Cosby and Jennifer Kaye, $843,000.

12632 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Edos Llc to Mooney Christopher, $248,000.

3318 Croydon Rd, Henrico; Cox Jeffrey to Shipp Denise, $167,800.

6910 Dan St, Henrico; Wright Rozalyn to Christian Mabell E, $207,000.

12310 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Koptish Leigh A, $669,895.

6740 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Nguyen Toan Q and Trang T Ho, $612,565.

5904 Edgemore St, Henrico; Watson M Bernardine to Norville Mollie Bruce and Roy J Piaoan, $187,000.

6306 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Hughes Edward H Trustee to McGee Emily Hess Haynes and Robert Ray III, $159,500.

11092 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Moinuddin Irfan Ahmed and Naziha Irfan, $676,600.

6420 Engel Rd, Henrico; Hawkins Stephen Josiah and Melissa B to Harvey Jessica A, $185,000.

6907 Everview Rd, Henrico; Williams Richard Scott Trustee to Quick Carol W, $210,000.

2828 Farm Creek Dr, Henrico; Garland Lynden P Jr and Gabrielle S Anaya to Stone Dominique D, $213,500.

3040 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Christian Ryan Ashland and Alecia E, $511,602.

914 Forest Ave, Henrico; Betz Jeff and Kate Stephens Trustee Et Al to Betz Jeffrey Matthew, $193,400.

2217 Foxborough Dr, Henrico; Annamalai Rajeshwari to Carr Timothy and Rebecca Simmons, $175,000.

905 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Stech Julia Christine, $259,100.

12300 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Nowlin Charles M and Annette Faye Shaw to Wei Yunlai and Kate, $288,950.

9625 Goneway Dr, Henrico; Smith John Scott and Catherine to Busic Garrett Keith, $285,000.

11540 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $239,000.

201 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Scott Eric Logan, $323,940.

1611 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Nash Andrea Delaurier Trustee to Anderson Zachary M and Rachel L Yates, $456,000.

4520 Hargrave Ct, Glen Allen; Carley Maureen E to Blati Charles and Claude Abou Harb, $362,500.

12309 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Green Cedric F and Rachell D, $1,220,000.

12381 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Penemets Rajeev V and Krishna P Yalavarthi, $460,000.

1108 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Christian Mitchell Llc to Williams John Page Jr and Mary Louise, $437,000.

3202 Howard St, Henrico; 3202 Howard Street Series to Bullock Yvonne, $164,900.

223 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Austin Stephen M to Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, $152,500.

5905 Kelbrook Ln, Glen Allen; Spagnolo Michael A and Wendy S Trustees to Gutierrez Ben IV, $615,000.

8209 Kingsdown Ct, Henrico; Laloum Alban O and Sabine to Kane James E III and Elizabeth Austin, $612,250.

1304 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Overby Kemble A to Morrison Donald E, $160,000.

306 Lark Dr, Henrico; Lammers Bernard E and Ina D to Hughes David and Jessica T, $180,000.

5929 Laurel Bed Ln, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Laukaitis Kristen, $216,973.

5931 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Rowe Steven Patrick and Laura Stiles, $275,391.

4704 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Gonzalez Antonio V P and Margarita V, $660,984.

5404 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Moss Robert, $315,302.

6811 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Wallace Katherine Lee to Maher Michael Patrick, $247,000.

10989 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Zaremba Brandon Lowell and Ashley Casey, $522,670.

4308 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Jones Cindy D to Warner Kelsey L, $210,000.

5074 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Patil Aniruddha and Smita, $435,000.

9530 Maelee Mews, Henrico; Chamlagai Laxman and Rita K to Murone Christopher J and Ashley M, $270,000.

10492 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Pagan Desmond M and Stacey D and Ml Jeffries to Ahsan Adnan, $290,000.

3103 Meadowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Clexton Eric A and Angela M to Cochran Justin and Lauren G, $290,000.

9008 Meredith's Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Muliya Yogendrakumar Ranchhodbhai to Li Joshua A and Emily B, $299,990.

1504 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Aldrich Christopher Michael and Margaret A, $399,990.

10857 Millington Ln, Henrico; Jones William R and Sandra to McIntosh Paul M and Sarah C, $545,000.

5502 Millstream Ln, Henrico; Goel Vakul and Shivi to Green Jasmine B and Tomiluis Vega, $197,000.

3209 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Cirillo Juanita L Estate to Cirillo Preston, $260,000.

2102 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Prado Michael to Glasson-Smith Janine and Evan T, $229,950.

3322 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Frame William A and Maria G, $223,804.

11809 Norwich Pl, Glen Allen; Konstantinidis Nick and Melina C Fotiou to Bentley Christopher Mark and Sarah Lynn, $630,000.

1631 Olan Ct, Henrico; Donaldson Gene M and Barbara to Moore Crystal, $369,900.

4940 Old Main St, U204, Henrico; Grayson Grant S and Leslie Armstrong to Harcum Les C and Kennah M, $771,500.

11504 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Browning Michael K to Mohanram Subramanian Nattami Et Al, $590,000.

706 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Ransom Benjamin E Jr and Norma B to Lu Zhenjie and Jin Wang, $219,500.

5028 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Wong Carmen and Delshawn McRae, $686,574.

422 Penley Ave, Sandston; Martin Charles L Jr and Catherine R H to Cooper Medford Jacob, $178,000.

10946 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Tucker Eric and Kathy, $443,340.

1600 Poplar Stand Ct, Henrico; Allen Lynn Gathright Trustee to Crabbe Jeff, $314,000.

2814 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Carr Virginia Crone and Matthew D Crone to Chiodo Kristine, $210,000.

3816 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Cypriano Elvis C and Jackeline L Campos to Dhungel Subay and Nisha Adhikari, $290,000.

1415 Rhode Island Ave, Glen Allen; Gonzales Robert Joe to Pennington Cali A, $227,000.

300 N Ridge Rd, U34, Henrico; Blondino Laura Maurer and Thomas E Maurer to Vogel Christian K and Kerri Lee, $295,000.

9501 River Rd, Henrico; Oneil William A Estate to Harris Barton and Kristen S, $563,000.

251 Rocketts Way, U116, Henrico; Laprade Stephen J and Crista to Moss Steven W, $334,000.

10203 Rounding Run, Henrico; Fitzsimmons Sara A to Kirkland Gary L and Rachel C, $375,000.

4102 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Deitrick James S and Carol K to Hernandez Enrique W, $218,000.

4721 Sadler Green Pl, Glen Allen; Resi Reo Sub Llc to Cypriano Elvis and Jackeline Campos, $415,000.

11335 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Anderson Jannette R to Thangam Muthukumar, $318,500.

4353 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Yang Deonne and Loelle Waying, $353,561.

4361 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Smith Brandon Kyle and Janet Kathleen, $338,481.

12405 Seahaven Dr, Henrico; Clyde Barry W and Shannon to Kondorossy Christopher and Beth Ann, $488,000.

7600 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Silver Street 2202 Llc, $223,610.

1411 Severn Rd, Henrico; Francks Valerie Lynn to Bronner Jon Benjamin Jr, $265,000.

11820 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Orlan Adam L and Marjorie I to Belcher Robert Jonathan and Heather A, $595,000.

605 Shrewsbury Rd, Henrico; Cram Scott Walter and Elizabeth S Trustees to Pace Gordon M and Elizabeth A Corbin, $545,000.

1504 Sir William Ct, Henrico; Laroche Samantha E and B Bohannon to Maddux-Jackson Dominique R, $232,000.

2314 Spencer Rd, Henrico; Smith Janet to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.

705 Spottswood Rd, Henrico; McMullin James K and Martha to Jones Christopher K and Jessica K Thorne, $505,000.

10809 Stanton Way, Henrico; Hultman Allen J and Sharon A to Lane Donald R, $262,000.

5333 Stanwood Way, Glen Allen; Luk Diana to Rastegar Shahrouz and Soheila Shabani, $455,000.

2513 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Ray Jason Andrew to D and L Housing Llc, $165,000.

5424 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Simpson Nicholle C and Adam, $426,977.

241 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Blackwell Patrick R and Ginamari G to Dixon Christine, $239,000.

5236 Timber Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Boulanger Philip C to Roberts Patrick, $293,000.

2327 Timberwood Pl, Henrico; Freeman Brigitte to Todd Craig A and Erin A Lindsay-Todd, $262,000.

4026 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Karnik Amey P and Kanchan Adya, $334,210.

2612 Tracewood Cir, Henrico; Tseng Jessica A to Hooker Dror, $279,800.

6512 Van Ness Pl, Henrico; Porter Dwight A to Hudgins Brehann, $248,500.

7820 Varann Rd, Henrico; Fore Charles R Estate to Randall Carroll D, $255,000.

3421 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Slaunwhite Jonathan B and Gina J, $797,544.

506 W Washington St, Henrico; Brown Michael W and Jacqueline B to Mealy Heather L, $185,000.

1603 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Sorensen Tyler to Lasher Tiffany Lee and Brianna Lee, $279,900.

6566 Willson Rd, Henrico; Wilkerson Joel P to Bauer Theodore Voyle, $156,000.

7803 Wistar Village Dr, Henrico; Sklar Gerald W and Juanita V to Habboush Edward H, $171,000.

Chesterfield

14808 Acorn Ridge Pl; Hutson Carey M to Manage This Llc, $150,000.

16412 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Everett Amy, $431,500.

6405 Arbor Landing Dr; Calhoun David to Hills Jonathan and Chiquita R, $240,000.

1425 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Sullivan Timothy and Elaine, $585,000.

14213 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Harvey Joseph R III and Denise A, $379,932.

5648 Autumnleaf Dr; Cooke Kevin to Moreno Marcos I, $150,000.

8919 Bailey Hill Rd; Bavisetti Naveen to Tingen Thaxton Chad and Kimberly, $395,000.

21024 Baileys Grove Dr; Robinson Sandra A to U S Bank Trust Nat'l Assoc Tr, $235,000.

6508 W Banes Ct; Tdz Properties Llc to Sutherlin Gerrard, $199,950.

3008 N Battlebridge Dr; Cunningham Janice and Eric to Bledsoe Keshauna M, $159,000.

14704 Beacon Hill Ct; Davis Ronald L and Ann W to McCollum Christopher Frank, $155,000.

4715 Belfield Tr; Cortez Jose Alvarado and Rhina C to Xayakham Lounvilai, $233,000.

4824 Beulah Rd; Floyd Ralph Allen and Birdie J to Zimmerman Larry G Et Al Trs, $230,000.

1838 Bloomfield Rd; Jordan Debra Worsham to Arflin R J III and Collins N C, $264,000.

13343 Blue Heron Lp; Real Estate Growth Fund Llc to Kazensky Blake and Sandy, $422,000.

10519 Braden Townes Ct; Nvr Inc to Barefoot Rebecca L, $299,670.

1437 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Darla Jayaraj, $391,250.

8630 Branchs Wood Ln; Stapleton Benjamin W and C R to Gainey Charles, $230,000.

1111 Briars Ct; Lewis Thomas L and Elizabeth R to Tibbs Barbara G, $245,000.

10537 Brightstone Dr; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Pollard Randolph and Heather, $348,303.

2711 Brookwood Rd; Stokes William J to M and M Capital Investment Cor, $192,500.

10449 Brynmore Dr; Justice G L and McLean W P to Cary John L and Nicole, $265,000.

3612 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Mielke Dean R and Joan M, $742,059.

15901 Cambria Cove Bl; Watkins Tyniqua to Maxson Construction Inc, $340,000.

3401 Cannington Dr; Nvr Inc to Johnson Jessica R and Williams R, $279,990.

6400 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $235,000.

13312 Castlewellan Dr; Huynh Hang Thuy to Newman Kwabena R, $330,000.

10613 Centralia Station Rd; Nvr Inc to Shahryar Muhammad N and Shahid D, $388,690.

8447 Chelmford Rd; Thorn Sharon L and Deporter M D to Engle Elizabeth, $280,000.

2716 Cicero Py; Avent Sherry F to Osio Oseas III, $177,500.

11748 Cliff Lawn Dr; O'Neil Betty W to Coleman Terry L and Melissa J, $248,450.

9742 Cole Mill Rd; Gissiner Jessica to Hawkins Adam, $295,000.

14807 Colony Oak Tr; Quann Brandon and Tiffany to Seibel Robert Ned and Rebeca, $550,000.

9800 Cravensford Lp; Main Street Homes to Schuller Elizabeth S Trustee, $411,050.

16312 Crossfell Pl; Vericor Homes Llc to Williams David A Jr and Tammy D, $391,087.

10007 Cutter Dr; Wheeler Micahel Lee and Sarah K to Siller Mario and Combs Kendell, $215,000.

13812 Deer Run Ct; Williams Sabrina to Hall Thomas L and Scifres H N, $239,950.

2310 Devenwood Rd; Hall Susan B to Rosas Juan and Angela, $297,500.

2801 Drewrys Bluff Rd; Stutz Thomas and Norma J to Sostre Raul A and Shelton La-Rae, $195,000.

11906 Dunvegan Ct; Bigham Jack N and Patricia R to Sargeant Kayla Hope and Daniel T, $355,000.

825 Elaine Av; Schaefermeyer Nicholas K and N to Gryder Peyton A and Lindsey K, $260,000.

8842 Emerald Dunes Cr; Cummings Susan C Et Als to Marston Ian T Et Als, $250,000.

12955 Erlene Dr; Sansing Jill M and Wells C L to Fontana Vincent J, $183,000.

837 Ewell Rd; Seldon Jerome L to Capstone Investment Group Llc, $210,900.

7801 Falling Hill Tr; Washington Shantane N to Ziegler Peter A and Samantha J, $261,400.

8800 Fishers Green Ct; Main Street Homes to Bolger Mary Lou and Richard J, $359,950.

4601 Fordham Rd; Conway Hugh A Jr and Myra to Carlson Emily, $296,000.

14302 Fulford Ct; Bolinger James A and Jill P to Al-Sanabani F and Al-Sharabi A M, $425,000.

6450 Glebe Point Rd; Lipscomb Terri O to Tinsley Sterling H and Arsenior, $390,000.

520 Glenmeadow Tr; Chaffe Laura Catherine to Booker Loretta A, $276,000.

11930 Gordon School Rd; Bendersky Joseph W and Carmen M to Buterbaugh David Henry, $265,000.

2704 Goyne Lp; Northcutt Debra A to Beasley Raychelle, $167,000.

2410 Grassy Knoll Ln; West James R and Blankenship L N to Colon Jimenez Nereida I Et Al, $223,950.

12819 Grendon Dr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Lipps Lewis Jan and Jane Marie, $710,000.

16016 Hallowell Rg; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Manly Barbara M, $372,075.

6312 Halrose Ln; Owens Randolph M and Betty R to Clay Elizabeth, $173,000.

15801 Hampton Summit Ln; Cadigan Daniel R and Julie S to Tomety Nathalie P, $337,000.

8313 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pope James, $424,265.

14406 Heather Stone Dr; King Christopher W and Joyner K to Lee Emily, $175,000.

12713 Hemmingway Mw; Nvr Inc to Premock Brian Peter and Rebecca, $551,705.

14617 Houghton St; Rountree Andrew B and Wendy G to Dehart Brian M and Lockwood C R, $314,500.

8156 Indian Springs Rd; Johnston Robert A to Clarke Lamar A and Decambra M E, $247,500.

14243 Jeffries Pl; Walsh David R to Crance Derek R and Rosa E, $385,000.

536 Kendrick Ct; Wilkins Michael T to McEldowney Justin D and Chelsey, $205,000.

11833 Kilrenny Rd; Bukas Debra A and Bukas Matthew to Johnson Timothy and Ryder Cheryl, $250,000.

3824 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Zhou Kai and Zi Xin, $394,473.

8100 Lake Margaret Tr; Crawford Kelley to Parker William H IV and Pamela C, $454,900.

10911 Lansdowne Tr; Smith Deirdre J and Porter S L to Bowman Allen and Kathryn, $555,000.

13141 Lauren Ln; Robinson Eric J and Mary T to Grafton School Incorporated, $340,000.

6701 Liege Hl; Varga Calvin W and Dianne M to Scott Jane W, $385,000.

6286 Lilting Moon Dr; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Plummer Christopher J and C J, $497,179.

2408 Long Hill Ct; Chase Michael B and Yoshimi Y to Garofalo Marisa A and Garofalo J, $240,000.

16007 Lost Crop Dr; Eastwood Homes to Tyler Nathan Ellis and Reneen H, $376,700.

11009 Lucks Ln; Spaces and Places Llc to Bragaw Bradford T, $217,500.

6729 Manor Gate Dr; Bradshaw Joseph D Sr and Hilda B to Radford Justin and Katelyn Bragg, $293,900.

16237 Maple Hall Dr; McManus T M and McManus H T Trs to Jensen Kim Ryan and Amy, $1,300,000.

2220 McRae Rd; Nolte Frank B and Helen A to Woodford Sarah M and Welsh Bruno, $285,000.

4641 Melody Rd; Irwin Michael W and Teresa R to Willyard Joseph H and Simon H R, $250,000.

14836 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Johnston Daniel J and Elizabeth, $826,427.

14400 Michaux Wood Wy; Beck Mark L and Debra L to Liu Nuoya, $283,500.

7825 Mint Ln; Nvr Inc to Thomas Amanda, $228,780.

1618 Mountain Pine Tr; Challis Jennifer O to Wind Kara and Seabolt Charles Jr, $191,000.

11707 New Forest Tl; Cooper Nathan D and Toneka L to Johnson Kendall N and Newhouse K, $190,000.

2210 Oak Water Ct; Johnson Susannah J Trustee to Akers Justin and Miller Amanda, $279,000.

301 Old Carrollton Rd; Murden John C and Anne H to Small Emily, $293,000.

3050 Old Gun Rd West; Powell Scott A to Bahen Andrew M and Theresa C, $1,300,000.

8012 Oxer Rd; Nvr Inc to Santiago A M and Fernandez J, $272,490.

9619 Pampas Dr; Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo to Merkel Charis and Scott Harold, $249,950.

11710 Perdue Tr; Deitrick William R and Baek M S to Haywald Jerry R, $200,000.

2910 Piedmont Av; Cheek Rebecca O and Daryhl L to Plaster Jesse Coleman, $150,000.

6900 Pointer Ridge Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Waters Joseph L, $228,750.

3912 Pretty Ln; Rich Metro Hab For Humanity In to Stephenson Shakita Monique, $173,230.

1701 Providence Creek Cr; Tyler Nathan E and Reneen H to Tyler Xavier N, $285,000.

2830 Providence Creek Rd; Conde Pamela Gilbert to Venner Keith Allan and Judith M, $240,000.

1707 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Mason-Evans Shelise, $309,513.

1804 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Martin Robert K and Donna M, $300,150.

5437 Quarter Horse Ln; Somerset Homes Llc to Smith Deirdre J, $425,000.

14341 Ranger Rd; Yudowitch Dustin A to Smith Ryan O'Neal and Yamilia M, $400,000.

10316 Reams Rd; Carnahan Nathaniel J and Billie to Howe Jacob C and Gonzales C A, $196,900.

9000 Reigate Rd; Sherwood Richard W Trustee to MacLean Alea and Gardner M A, $315,000.

8419 River Rd; Langford B H Jr and Fletcher A F to Woodfin Lonnie K Sr and Martha R, $160,000.

13706 Rivermist Rd; Phan Huan and Lan to Tate Andrew C, $382,000.

14313 Roderick Ct; Li Chunhao and Zhang Weiyan to Ahmad Mobashar and Azra, $575,000.

11913 Rolling Tide Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mojeed Leshaunda J and Sheu A, $412,360.

1118 Royal Ridge Rd; McClintock William J and Ruth A to Wheeler Michael L and Sarah K, $331,000.

11925 Rubystone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mallory Carlton L and Mallory T, $257,795.

1601 Sainsbury Dr; Powell Marion and Powell William to Bell Candace Lee Trustee, $225,000.

4900 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sunil Soumya and Manuel Sunil, $561,512.

5707 Scotts Bluff Wy; Underhill James H and Mary D to Burfoot Richard S and Crystal M, $305,000.

12131 Second Branch Rd; Hurt-Gilligan Gwen to Deutsche Bank Nat'l Tr Co Tr, $316,710.

6437 Sheehan Xg; Nvr Inc to Fuller Frank B Jr and Lee Anne, $382,865.

13336 Silverdust Ln; Hallcom David H and Debra N to Halpaus Kathleen N, $291,400.

8300 Spiral Dr; Nvr Inc to Ennis Kent Lee and Evangeline A, $410,715.

8301 Spring Meadow Rd; Barnett Mary to Barnett Elliot and Katherine, $317,500.

2400 St Regis Dr; Yoon Kea I Estate to Wilkins Michael T and Nicole L, $365,000.

12624 Staffordshire St; Cowardin Ronald L to Mills Daniel Woodrow and Jana L, $203,000.

5917 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Moineau Gail Luce Trustee to Funn Carolyn G, $246,000.

5940 E Stonepath Garden Dr; Lenz David P Trustee to Austin Patricia J, $238,000.

15524 Sultree Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Torres Jaime and Christine A, $570,280.

1453 Sycamore Mews Cr; Stowell Charles and Desiree to Pecoraro R C and Pecoraro S Trs, $218,100.

3802 Terjo Ln; Luciano Maranda Vandessa to Smith Nakej'a, $182,000.

8460 Timberstone Dr; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Bogatz D K and Dzubina D S, $483,500.

5100 Tooley Dr; M and F Of Richmond Inc to Boxley Melody and Chiles Stonell, $364,500.

3913 Treely Rd; Williams James L to Amos Rex P and Kovalenko Karen M, $185,000.

3100 Turner Rd; Jones Margie B Trustee to Yovan Natanael and Palacios T C, $194,900.

6432 Twin Falls Ct; Nvr Inc to Phillips Robert and Deborah, $501,195.

17513 Twin Falls Ln; Nvr Inc to McAdam Jennifer Jean, $322,145.

7036 Velvet Antler Dr; Kuhn Ryan A and Kuhn Austin D to Accardi Steve M and Tsow Kelly E, $234,275.

5230 Verlinda Dr; Beasley J R and Pemberton A R to Neely John Joseph, $233,000.

2201 Walhala Dr; Hatch Gregory S to Herbert Mark T, $327,000.

1908 Walmart Wy; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Sk Hill Llc, $244,655.

406 Walthall Ridge Dr; Wetherington Thomas R and G R to Burton Curtis W and Jessica C, $435,000.

15133 Watermill Lake Tl; Hobson Victor L and Loretta L to Hobson David Bradley and Kylie L, $230,000.

6703 Welara Rn; Greenwich Walk Villas Condo to Soles Lucy Clark, $378,538.

6708 Welara Rn; Rref II-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc, $345,952.

10813 Wellington Cross Wy; Belk Douglas L Sr to Agostini Joseph L and Florelia V, $490,000.

1453 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pilafian Marni, $320,000.

10836 Willow Hill Ct; Allen Michael P and Debra L to Bradshaw Joseph D Sr and Hilda, $364,000.

5020 Wiltstaff Ct; Roth Bryan T to Dreibelbis Daniel, $243,000.

1667 Winding Wy; Espinola Regino and Ceferina to Garay Rafael A, $206,000.

1321 Winfree Creek Ln; Main Street Homes to Walsh David, $347,950.

20112 Woodpecker Rd; Walton Linda Carol to Toler Zachory R, $179,950.

3300 Woodsong Dr; Joyner Christina Dawn to Higgins Kathleen L, $232,500.

HANOVER

11280 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Donald B. Delesdernier to Joe Michael Aquilina, $403,950.

8212 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; Bobbie Faye Downey to Helen Wingate, $380,000.

10039 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Larry C. Riley, $416,613.

16506 Bullfield Road, Doswell; Joan A. Johnson to Meron Sean Johnson, $225,000.

13548 Chase Lane, Doswell; Gordon G. Murdock to David Snell, $460,000.

9487 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Seay to Kevin M. Patterson, trustee, $479,500.

8253 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $258,500.

6367 Dairy Drive, Mechanicsville; Jessie M. Atkinson to Kayla N. Kelly, $212,000.

4000 Double Five Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopoher Whitaker to Cassandra L. Naville, $590,000.

17043 Dunns Chapel Road, Montpelier; Robert C. Boyd to David N. VanBlaricom II, $288,000.

9071 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to John M. Scholer, $499,630.

6349 Greenback Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathryn W. Johnson to Carol D. Lawrence, $349,000.

16135 Grove View Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Jeffrey Dean Ashton, $487,721.

8726 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; William J. Schalla IV to Mark W. Shaia, $380,000.

6067 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; David G. Fose to Keith A. McCarter, $342,950.

9869 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Stephanice C. Denton, $334,615.

304 John St., Ashland; Joe Aquilina to Leslie Yost Schomer, $286,500.

19210 Landora Bridge Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Donald R. Doyle, $322,315.

8189 Marly Drive, Mechanicsville; Larry R. White Jr. to Benjamin Curtis Martin, $290,000.

1065 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Karl E. Peace to Howard Garner, $550,000.

14312 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Betty H. Hudson, $389,243.

14336 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Robert C. Troisi, $490,269.

829 Peaks Road, Hanover; Federal National Mortgage Association to Raymond Jerrell Quarles Jr, $244,000.

11919 Pinto Pony Trail, Oilville; John Alexander Nichols Jr. to John C. Rotola, $399,500.

6276 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Walter Brandon Sullivan to Travi Todd Bl, $240,000.

17340 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; James Claude Hicks, trustee to Christopher R. Nuckols, $265,000.

15028 Quaker Church Road, Montpelier; Teresa O. Tucker to Wendy I. McCoy, $229,000.

8304 Raven Run Driv, Mechanicsville; Charles S. Flournoy to Thomas P. Vinson, $225,000.

7468 Rural Point Court, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Tyler to Christopher Wray, $338,500.

9349 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin M. Patterson, trustee to John Clark Alexander, $419,000.

10235 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Quinton Bartholomew Johnson to Brandon C. Jenkins, $561,000.

10357 Smithport Drive, Mechanicsville; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Michael J. Baker, $175,000.

9104 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brendon Gantt, $289,650.

13883 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Vinson Alexander, $443,385.

7080 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel S. McDonald to Zachary Kiracofe, $229,900.

8367 Topfield Court, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Bruno to Shady M. Khallaf, $420,000.

7455 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Ladawn L. Maddox to Henry L. Crowder, $227,000.

8272 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Melissa G. Peay to Sarah P. Belcher, $238,950.

POWHATAN

2345 Bel Crest Circle, Midlothian; Niki C. Scott to Steven J. Hartman, $675,000.

1686 Bracketts Bend, Powhatan; Mark Phillips to Ethan M. Rose, $296,000.

1731 Calais Trail, Powhatan; Robert D. Curtis Revocable Trust to Kenneth Powell Hendricks, $300,000.

2953 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Jessica P. Lunde, $275,000.

1475 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Christopher P. Hannaford to Richard Everett Blalock, $595,000.

1725 Genito Rally Drive, Powhatan; Igloo Series III REO LLC to Tyler M. Willeson, $484,000.

2461 Goodwyn Lake Court, Powhatan; Donnie T. Coe to MIchah Brouddard, $549,950.

3880 Howell Road, Powhatan; Jessica G. Carpenter to Amanda Joyce, $215,000.

3386 Lake Pines Place, Powhatan; Randall Jason Hunter to George B. Hayes, $484,000.

3429 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Jason Lipscomb to Richard Ardis, $450,000.

2961 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Kenneth J. Lazzaro to Jack Durham, $400,000.

3155 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Timothy S. Brandon to Christopher W. Frohman, $262,000.

2211 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Renee Nicole Mayor to Dustin H. Pratt, $260,000.

2170 Stavemill Estates Drive, Powhatan; Deborah H. Dolan to MIchael J. Knight, $585,000.

2815 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Matthew C. Ridenhour, $172,000.

3549 Timberview Road, Powhatan; Theodore Dinch to Corey Cole, $295,000.

2750 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; James J. Law to Mark A. Philipps, $238,500.

GOOCHLAND

12142 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Christopher E. Hamilton, $498,461.

2441 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Ford and Robbins Construction Inc. to Robert S. Jones, $321,512.

2744 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Ford and Robbins Construction Inc. to Cornelius Dandridge Jr., $664,560.

12898 Holly Lane, Manakin Sabot; Christine Fletcher to Charles R. Murphy, $200,000.

3818 Leabough Road, Goochland; Carter Home Builders LLC to Amanda E. May, $289,950.

930 Millers Lane, Manakin Sabot; George B. Shepherd Jr., trustee to Braxton C. Pruitt, $1,083,787.

3718 Ron Del Lane, Mineral; Chad M. Bunovich to Jacob L. Atkinson, $244,000.

2307 Stanwood Drive, Goochland; Brian W. Williamson to Charles D. Harris, $308,000.

4060 Trice Lane, Gum Spring; Stephen J. Perreault to Hunter Jennings Cowan, $237,500.

709 Woodson Place, Manakin Sabot; Michael S. Ellis to Christian A. Haug, $855,000.

Petersburg

2120 S Crater Road; Walnut Hill Market LLC to REH Walnut Hill LLC, $6,750,000.

1820 East Blvd.; DNR Properties LLC to Kekeria A. Edwards, $167,500.

1923 Matoax Ave.; John W. Kanipes to Chelsea McCollum, $172,000.

2759 Rollingwood Road; Shenardo F. Shelton to Trevor Laraway, $164,500.

DINWIDDIE

24549 Baugh Road, Stony Creek; Jesse A. Ratliff to Tyler Wayne Jordan, $194,900.

7323 Church Road, North Dinwiddie; Joyce H. Boswell to Teresa D. McFarlane, $182,000.

24209 Gloria Drive, North Dinwiddie; Richard E. Dufour Jr. to Shari A. Harrison, $190,000.

19285 Namozine Road, Sutherland; Paul E. Branch III to Christine A. Farthing, $305,000.

4201 Tower Court, North Dinwiddie; Aaron David Kinder to Kelly Ann Bennett, $165,000.

21903 White Oak Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. Ritchie to Donald E. Turner, $292,700.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

27 Brandywine Court; Charles W. Burgess Jr. to Tory Page, $152,999.

1310 Canterbury Lane; Michael J. Colb to Toddy Barry Wilson, $218,000.

112 Honeycreek Court; Cheryl S. Whitlock to Steven Phan, $248,000.

1207 Meridian Ave.; Gerald Eugene Brown to Gaylord Tharp, $155,000.

HOPEWELL

Lot 26, Block 5, West City Point; LC and WB LLC to Primo Partners LLC, $175,000.

Part of Lots 28-32, Block B, Forest Lawn; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Kevin W. Vick, $200,000.

NEW KENT

2932 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Cheryl S. Adcock to Justin Tyler Eastl, $250,700.

11375 Creeks Edge, New Kent; Gregory E. Young Jr. to James W. McCummings, $460,000.

9060 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Jason J. Ramey, $395,355.

7499 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Perry E. Jones, $374,000.

7201 N Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Patrick Huvard, trustee to Kelley Hare, $250,000.

11315 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Todd Richard Hamilton to Christopher Ray Parker, $459,000.

8334 E Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Wandalyn Feltner to Brenda C. Hambright, $315,000.

3807 Minitree Glen Drive, Providence Forge; Stone Property LLC to Christopher L. Beatley, $380,000.

8700 New Kent Highway, New Kent; Christine Campbell, substitute trustee to Catherine Stanley, $155,000.

17540 New Kent Highway, Barhamsville; Shannon M. Jordan to Jonathan Kling, $175,000.

6338 Oak Drive, Quinton; Sheena Basley to Jessica A. Breder, $175,000.

5501 Olivet Church Road, Providence Forge; Kim Edwards to Michael Paul Connolly Jr, $254,000.

9254 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Catherine A. Schultz to Frank J. Egner Jr., $580,000.

11919 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Victoria Lynn Nilsen, $452,280.

10489 Pine Warble Drive, Providence Forge; Dianna Lynn Murden to Lucion C. Matthews Jr., $340,000.

6201 Pinefork Road, Quinton; William R. Drumheller to William R. Drumheller Jr., $320,000.

8200 Poindexter Road, New Kent; Rhonda T. Boggs, executor to David A. Clarke, $256,000.

8431 Quinton Meadow Court, Quinton; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Julie Rodriguez, $323,000.

14155 Rockahock Road, Lanexa; Rudy M. Boroughs to Stacy M. Rudolph, $217,000.

20195 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Fred Brain Pleasants to Heath M. McManama, $469,900.

3820 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Billy J. Guyton, $335,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4248 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Johnny G. Bullock, $349,950.

11500 Centennial Road, Prince George; Landon M. Winslow to Kiryenski Jones, $325,000.

990 Eagle Place, Hopewell; Kelvin Nichols to Gilman D. Wilkins, $375,000.

11730 Halcyon Way, Prince George; Cathy V. Vacek to Todd C. Muller, $281,000.

21363 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Kevin Gregory Waldron to Jason L. Thornton, $360,000.

811 Jordan Point, North Prince George; Kevin W. Vick to Wilhelm Neshelaar, $402,000.

13950 Lebanon Road, Disputanta; Judith Bishop to Roy C. Smith III, $259,000.

14460 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Rhonda Lovern Brown to Justin C. Howard, $324,500.

3800 Willow Creek Drive, Disputanta; William C. Hicks to Amanda J. Kranz, $270,000.

AMELIA

5700 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; K and L Sales LLC to Ryan Linthicum, $191,900.

14562 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; R&J Investment LC to Taylor Ann Haislip, $210,000.

14450 Neade Road, Amelia Court House; Ellis R. Cook to Hugo Ramirez Esquivel, $215,000.

CAROLINE

9325 Canvasback Court, Port Royal; Everett Overfelt to Charles Danley, $314,900.

18327 Democracy Ave., Ruther Glen; Melissa A. Carty to Severin Eugene Adam, $193,500.

127 Hope Drive, Ruther Glen; Justin M. Talbert to Jill Fountain, $240,000.

812 Lake Caroline, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings to Michael Joseph Guetig, $324,900.

292 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings to Audra Jnell Ross, $237,900.

156 Maury Ave., Bowling Green; Ironwood Investments LLC to Moriah Sedlak, $277,000.

503 Montgomery Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael S. Waurio to Cameron M. Haskell, $239,900.

15760 Todd Lane, Ruther Glen; Lori G. Wallace to Robert C. Perkins, $292,000.

17509 Wrightsville Road, Bowling Green; Timothy D. White Sr. to Brock J. Deadwyler, $525,000.

CUMBERLAND

2.43 acres; Anita C. Bollinger to Michael Edward Gordon, $200,000.

5.51 acres; Sarah Elizabeth Southall to Marian Padgett, $246,935.

69.133 acres; Kurt J. Svatos to Brian Rhodes, $190,000.

KING WILLIAM

626 Cherry Hill Drive, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to William Ryland Stevens Jr., $252,000.

330 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Clinton J. Caselli to Donovan M. Faloney, $220,000.

1998 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Susan C. Jenkins, $170,750.

2610 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Philip C. Pederson to Sean M. Smith, $219,000.

11026 W River Road, Aylett; Richard M. McGhee to Charles M. Ruffin Sr., $201,500.

5031 Smokey Road, Aylett; Kellum Homs LLC to Cathy L. Beverley, $200,000.

741 W Spring Forest, King William; Steve Adams Inc. to Dean Kevin Oliver Jr., $279,000.

204 Woodland Court, Aylett; Christopher Troy Clark to Travis Stallings, $217,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

10 Frenchmen's Key; Charles J. Connelly to Linda W. Tam, $675,000.

210 Longhill Road; Randy Hall to Brice Jenne, $165,000.

609 Pocahontas St.; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Gary Pugh, $249,900.

707 Tanyard St.; Carolyn M. Woodall, trustee to David P. Arehart, $215,000.

JAMES CITY

334 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Susan Anton to John M. Kelsey, $280,000.

8302 Barons Court, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to George D. Bradley, $285,000.

133 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Steven T. Wingfield to Thomas E. Haynes, $420,000.

5215 Center St., Williamsburg; Charles W. Smith to Charles R. Ivey, $257,800.

104 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; Mark A. Funka to David Paul Wandrey, $440,000.

113 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel J. Brophy, successor trustee to Phyllis D. Lewis Miles, $238,000.

38 Ensigne Spence, Williamsburg; James C. Powers to Stephen A. Moth, $193,000.

4501 Francis Chapman, Williamsburg; Allen Brian Albertson to Joel R. Fortune, $171,000.

2006 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; James O'Connor to Stephen A. Moth, $175,000.

9553 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mark Dennis Simms, $378,302.

4380 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Charles R. Wolf, $380,000.

109 Holman Road, Williamsburg; Brenda L. Leftwich to Patricia B. Hardman, $372,000.

2566 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Mathew L. Soper to Clarence R. Davis, $219,000.

7610 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Michael Meszaros, $251,570.

3200 Mosswood Circle, Toano; Craig L. Irwin to Crystal G. Gaffney, $470,000.

5509 Nuthatch Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy E. Northcutt to Blake C. McNiece, $320,000.

509 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kenyatta S. Sears, $234,242.

3265 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Shawn P. Lemon to Dustin Thomas Turlington, $375,000.

6007 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Ariel R. Yaneza, $627,860.

4219 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Earl Graham Mullins, $348,390.

7665 Thacher Drive, Toano; Robert J. Paul to Overflow LLC, $248,000.

Unit 11-1106, LaFontaine; Mihail Vicol to Julie P. Martin, $153,000.

6708 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gerald Wright Brittingham, $445,024.

3496 Westham Lane, Toano; Barbara J. Hood to Cory Hintz, $214,000.

53 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Bryant Brooks to Renate Erna Knight, $236,000.

228 Woburn, Williamsburg; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to James Martin, $425,000.

