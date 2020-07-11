The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3315 1st Ave; Tjc Realty 3315 1st Ave Llc to Hagaman Heather A, $230,000.
1411 N 22nd St; Avo Investment Llc to Enggist Alexander Gottfried, $260,000.
704 N 24th St; Kse Properties I Llc to Balas Adam, $350,000.
520 N 26th St; Cao Chau and Bich to 520 N 26th Llc, $475,000.
634 N 29th St; Jarreau Matthew P Llc to Lowe Bradley Shayne, $399,950.
1402 N 30th St; Nogueira Jose Zorandi to Davis Brandon, $228,000.
409 N 31st St; Stogdale Bryan Daniel to Crane Sarah Brady, $389,950.
908 N 37th St; Winston Pernell Anthony Jr to Fernandes Kayla Tatiana, $198,000.
3221 3rd Ave; Tennessee Designs Llc to Rademeyer Kara and Naomi, $249,000.
925 E 4th St; Hpc Properties Llc to Rva Consulting Llc, $533,500.
3829 Arklow Road; Fehl Kathleen to Waldron Christopher W, $267,500.
2517 Bainbridge St; Bainbridge Street Trust to Dixon Terrance, $175,000.
2807 Barton Ave; Jrt Virginia Properties Llc to Feran Joseph, $370,000.
3006 Blithewood Dr; Whitehead Katrina L to Chang Jennifer and Michael, $239,000.
316 Byswick Lane; Parker Kristen L to Litwa Christine, $170,000.
3223 Carolina Ave; Rivera Pauline H to Parker Wayne W Jr, $340,000.
5538 Chesterfield Dr; Chandler Kenneth R to Bec Realty Llc, $155,000.
112 E Clay St, U3a; Rugless Laura Walsh to Anderson Marianne, $242,000.
2820 Clearfield St; Stokes Scott C and Melanie A to Lopez Sandra Mendoza, $180,000.
4200 Crestwood Road; Balak Margaret Susan F to Ramsey Andrew Michael, $400,000.
3421 Delaware Ave; Ponce Properties Llc to Kuykendall Kenneth Lee, $315,000.
3117 Enslow Ave; Andtina Investments Llc to Lilly Ryan D, $225,000.
606 Erich Road; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Edwards Zachary P, $189,000.
2 W Fells St; Better Housing Coalition to Paul Paradise, $188,000.
3110 Fendall Ave; Glover Mary E to Christian Mitchell Llc, $175,000.
3401 Floyd Ave; Prince Eric and Amanda K to Elgin Frank G Jr and Laura Marble, $525,000.
207 N Foushee St; Bison Building Works Llc to Gregg Investments Llc, $1,170,000.
1005 W Franklin St, U2; Twin Pines Investments Llc to Vega Juan Carlos, $265,000.
410 E Grace St; 406-410 E Grace St Llc to Grit Properties Llc, $592,500.
237 Green Acres Ave; Molly Homes Llc to Kenney Milton Jr, $155,000.
2011 Greenwood Ave; Maggie Walker Community to Shannon Ashleigh M, $210,000.
1608 Grove Ave, U4; Sarver John and Donna to Traynor Carol A, $242,000.
4633 Hanover Ave; Haun Jeremy Stuart to Montgomery Christopher Brian, $525,000.
6505 Hanover Ave; Hatch Properties Llc to Housecall Properties Llc, $257,000.
3111 Hawthorne Ave; Bradley Lois Lee Trs to Schall Theodore J and Leslie T, $475,240.
10100 Hobby Hill Road; Schweitzer John T and Carol L to Parker Robert Lee III, $299,950.
1228 Hull St; Gardenia Llc to Hull Street Properties Llc, $346,500.
6628 Jahnke Road; Enggist Alexander G to Arbaiza Andrew and Nichole, $160,000.
4365 Kenmare Lane; Gusnpenel Inc to Durham Andre Lee, $333,590.
4609 Kensington Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Cook Paul and Lynn, $830,000.
1 King St; Manson Mellisa to Young Wenta C Sr, $283,000.
6052 Laveta Dr; Martinez Jose G to Castelar Jorge, $200,000.
2607 E Leigh St; Atticks Amy A to Richardson Horace D Jr, $267,500.
332 Lexington Road; Sengenberger Peter and Emily to Mejia Christopher A, $575,000.
204 Lockgreen Ct; Valentine Virginia G to Garner Thomas F and Carolyn H, $1,675,000.
2917 M St; Cao Chau and Bich to 2917 M Street Llc, $455,000.
3206 Maplewood Ave; Iles William P and Barbara J to Mills Larry J and Deborah C, $225,000.
110 W Marshall St, U26; Dinh Lien Q and Tran Tuan N to Duff J Scott III and Cheryl H, $200,000.
1906 Miller Ave; Mitchell Todd K and Karen L to Sanders Dianna L, $300,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U17; Butler Patrick B to Harrison Mariah, $221,000.
4901 Monumental St; Vuono Robert A to Butler Rebecca and Steven B, $375,000.
3561 Murchies Hill Road; Greenwood Andrea to Wallace William E III, $240,000.
2109 North Ave; Neighborhood Housing Of to Bey Meaca Woodson, $385,000.
2406 Ownby Lane; 2408 Ownby Lane Llc to Src Overbrook Llc, $1,350,000.
1609 Park Ave; Boeve Roger L Trustee to Skibiak Matthew Anthony, $670,000.
4209 Patterson Ave; Donahue Seamus and Maria S R to Vari Richard Alexander, $500,000.
3008 Porter St; Holder Homes Llc to Bowers Andrew Patrick, $204,950.
513 Randolph St; Mason Winston Randolph III to Silk Sara S and Michael R, $225,000.
1901 Seddon Road; Lansing Benjamin T to Fletcher Brian, $223,800.
621 St James St; Weishaar Kurt Crafton to Keane Sav, $225,000.
6509 Stuart Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Bays Charles B and Rebecca S, $550,000.
5118 Sylvan Road; Hundley David B to South Richmond Land Trust, $225,000.
3464 Warner Road; Zweifel Paul J to La Rocca Armando, $220,000.
5575 Westower Dr; Holloman Johnathan to Navy Federal Credit Union, $226,800.
2831 E Weyburn Road; Campbell Virginia W Estate to 2831 E Weyburn Road Llc, $200,000.
1106 Worthington Ct; Brown Hazel M and Diana Y to Johnson Angelique B, $155,000.
207 Yancey St; Gunzburg Avi to Ponce Properties Llc, $175,000.
HENRICO
2601 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Serafim Elsie May Estate to Haynes Daniel F and Marianne O, $330,000.
4938 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Wang Xunrui and Yu Liu to Kaligounder Gobinath and Vinodha Ramasamy, $480,000.
3107 Aqua Ct, Henrico; Naylor Tammy to Transform Va Llc Trustee, $180,000.
3805 Austin Ave, Henrico; Silver Running Holdings Corp to Little Hannah Grace and Eduardo K Nakamura, $150,000.
6033 Bastione Ct, Glen Allen; Norman Carolyn Strand Trustee to Knight Kathleen N, $539,000.
7204 Beechwood Dr, Henrico; Pruitt Braxton C to Zalesiak Chad A and Sarah S, $670,000.
5005 Belmont Park Rd, Glen Allen; Brown Nancy H to Oley Christopher G and Nancy M, $412,000.
511 Big Tree Ct, Glen Allen; Style Craft Home Inc Of Virginia to Gresham Tony Reginald, $439,500.
5417 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Lam Virginia, $361,758.
5009 Bobwhite Ln, Henrico; Greaner Edith D Trustee Et Al to Davis Carl B Sr, $215,000.
11105 Bothwell St, Henrico; Lemacks Paul A and Dana B to Luft Ryan, $380,000.
5405 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Moon Andrew to Housing and Urban Development, $268,890.
3601 Bremerton Dr, Henrico; Riley Kevin C and Paige M to Eagan Lauren Elder, $399,000.
4308 Bridle Run Ln, Henrico; Stewart Delano M and Danyell A Chiles to Ingram John Edward and Cornelia, $390,000.
5905 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Chambers Radcliffe to Howard Tracy Allen, $310,000.
8300 Buckeye Dr, Henrico; Cowardin Elizabeth B Trustee to Garrett Tyler J, $235,000.
10925 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Perez Alfredo Jr and Juanita P to Tijerino Jilma and Silvia E Tunnermann, $256,000.
4 Capital Trail Row, Henrico; Woodzell Matthew M to Thomas J Strei Jr and Niamh J M Strei Rlt, $540,000.
11025 Carrington Green Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Brian H and Frederick A Jr and William to Ameen Surood N and Sheffek, $410,000.
9019 Castle Point Rd, Glen Allen; Huffman Jeffrey S and Sarah to Springer Jesse, $250,000.
10701 Charlesfield Ct, Henrico; Hunter Christine B to Hall Jamie M, $200,000.
413 Chipper Way, Henrico; Hubbs Richard D III to Taylor Barika L, $156,200.
2117 Clarke St, Henrico; Timberlake William C and Gloria J to Abne Llc, $229,951.
6905 Cornelia Rd, Henrico; Lemus Jose A and Maria to Ballout Ghaleb F, $169,500.
7303 Count St, Henrico; Douangvichit Khengkham to Hernandez Jhosselyn Carina Cruz Et Al, $229,000.
3990 Creighton Rd, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to Copeland Ricky Lee, $237,950.
6907 Dan St, Henrico; Spooner Julian M and Blair Brantley to Kircher Heather, $215,000.
3941 Deep Rock Rd, Henrico; Joyce Properties Llc to 3941 Deep Rock Rd Llc, $2,525,000.
12020 Drumore Way, Glen Allen; Albertson Bruce Jr and Paige to Elkas Sara and Matthew, $595,000.
9802 Durango Rd, Henrico; Cole Archie to Goins Herman, $214,000.
12142 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Cline Benjamin Xavier and Holly Michelle, $591,082.
1502 Ethridge Dr, Henrico; Morath Sideth to Farias Jhonatan C Silva, $222,550.
11200 Fanwood Ct, Henrico; Wagner Brett M and Heather S to Rivera Sergio and Emily Ornelas, $375,000.
912 Forest Ave, Henrico; Davis George S and Kathryn to Reynolds John and Elyse, $530,000.
4651 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Kirios Katherine J to Elliott Stanley James and Sharon Louise, $210,000.
3909 Foxfield Ter, Henrico; Beck D Cameron Jr Trustee to Carlson Kim and Gene H Knitter, $277,000.
2 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Paterson George Hamilton G to Shane Whitney L and Emily D, $522,500.
12204 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Certosimo Alfred J and Donna J, $791,392.
2508 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Jiwani Kamran and Shamim to Ferrell Glenroy Anthony and Bethune N, $259,000.
3026 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.
10425 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Longdale Recreation Assoc to Central Virginia Soccer Association Inc, $700,000.
3934 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $154,800.
6120 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Zalesiak Chad A and Sarah Shands to Sparks Rebecca Leigh Burris, $383,000.
6921 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Edwards Ernest Jr, $369,085.
7500 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Withers Herbert E III to Chalet Properties III Llc, $169,500.
9504 Hennington Ct, Henrico; Tamang Tirtha and Phul M to Akono Daniel M and Sorelle Kamdem, $306,000.
9319 Horizon Rd, Glen Allen; Bodnarchuk Borys M and Iryna O to Lu Zhenjie and Jin Wang, $236,000.
1414 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Warren Jeffrey Bryant to Nguyen Dung Q, $267,000.
3029 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Iron City Llc to Kittrell Co, $250,000.
1830 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Voss Heather W to Nickerson Johnathan Michael, $179,950.
10020 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Mirshahi Abbas and Parvin to Symmes Anne Deck and Mary Kathleen Whitney, $195,000.
108 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Rhoten Gregory D to Bailey George R, $205,000.
12000 Kelston Green Ct, Glen Allen; Knight Ashby E Jr and Priscilla H to Kincheloe Kathleen W, $359,950.
2305 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Mayhew Kristi M to Houston Matthew Goodwin and Hannah Moore, $264,000.
9451 Laughing Oak Ct, Henrico; Tuck Alexa M and Sean K Morgan to Monger Uma Devi and Sagar, $383,000.
2900 Laurel Woods Ln, Henrico; Yeung Andrew D and Melissa Lee to Windawi Nagham Al, $475,000.
12005 Lemoore Ct, Glen Allen; McBride Michelle Robertson to Bauer Emily Upton, $495,000.
5305 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Paige Charles H to Baard Rachel and Jacobus Greyling, $310,000.
10981 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Bushey Benjamin L and Bethany L, $489,285.
219 Lowell St, Henrico; Community Properties Llc to Moore Tashara, $168,000.
9826 Magnolia Pointe Cir, Glen Allen; Delisser Devin N to Kakh Nozad K A and Fatehiya H B Bootan, $205,000.
300 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Newsome Anthony P to Smith Ronald D, $220,000.
2303 Marroit Rd, Henrico; R E Plus Llc to Creager Emily and David S Fastje, $199,000.
8990 Midway Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Thomas Omari M and Montique E, $289,680.
6406 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bridge Amy Ellen to Steven A Anderson Llc, $292,000.
4907 Monumental St, Henrico; Griff Michael B Trustee to Sadler Paul, $199,000.
12172 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Bartlett Jeffrey D and Denise M Weir to Wong Tik Ming and Eunice Li, $750,000.
5523 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Club Court Llc to NVR Inc, $210,000.
2113 Mountain Run Dr, Glen Allen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Select Home Solutions Llc, $176,400.
2909 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Shivok Christina M and Neil Wolfe to Jennings Christina N, $364,500.
2310 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Lowry Collas E to Sasso Richard V, $210,000.
3311 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Chacon Tatiana, $224,750.
3324 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Davis Hilda J, $217,435.
10910 Newlands Ave, Henrico; Tiwari Merlin B Trustee to Vahiditoorchi Alireza and N Beikzadeh, $252,000.
5800 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Harvey Juanita to Coleman Bernard, $202,500.
11613 Norwich Pkwy, Glen Allen; Zheng Lei and Li Wang to Wu Jingtao and Chunling Yang, $535,000.
2940 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Childress Kathryn R to Tate Hunter M, $159,000.
2758 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Wiedeman Laura Dean to Larner-Langer Bonnie, $219,950.
11708 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Vergara Ciro and Cynthia Haro to Diaz Mari P and Michael D Hudson Jr, $317,000.
1400 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Vanzile Susan T and D T Clements and C M T to Jones Eleanor Fox and James R, $247,500.
1808 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; Pemberton Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $161,000.
9612 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ritter Jason Allen and Amanda Marie, $585,330.
3909 Pheasant Chase Pl, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Bailey Gloria Johnson, $232,500.
9411 Pinebluff Dr, Henrico; Chan Winston to Vuono Robert and Diane Zotti, $340,000.
1508 Professor Ct, Henrico; Young Janine K to Mareth Tatiana, $167,000.
3902 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Abbott Mou-Lan to Wolfe Jessika Mary and Michael G, $372,950.
10142 Purcell Rd, Henrico; McCune Daniel J and Rebecca A Trustees to Parker Amanda, $166,750.
1907 Reagan Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Cabrera Orlando Rene and Elmer Isais Diaz, $271,000.
10420 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Richfield Outparcels Llc to Maddog Ventures Llc, $440,000.
1755 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Ronston Sarajane to Foster Richard W, $179,950.
2215 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Kramer Peter J and Brenda J to Estes Cynthia Ann, $212,000.
4828 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Mital Punit and A Gupta to Hui Yu and Yuanyuan Gong, $420,000.
314 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Lanham Joshua W and Magan Grace to Mancuso James P, $169,845.
3809 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brahmbhatt Nikhil M, $292,990.
9011 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Jones Margaret, $184,950.
1713 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Landpark Properties Llc to Le Van Quang and Long Ta, $192,500.
5206 Smith Ave, Henrico; Coates Lisa M to Rankin Elizabeth S, $190,000.
12319 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $370,000.
306 Southern Ct, Henrico; Meade Wendy C to Brown-Bradley Rasheda, $165,000.
1012 Southwinds Dr, Glen Allen; Tudor Joyce Ann to Melton Atwill R, $328,000.
101 St Lo Dr, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Ryan Lezlie J, $245,000.
8200 Strath Rd, Henrico; Harris Jean W to Crown Land Llc, $150,000.
5433 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Brown Marshall B and Cheryl E, $391,701.
1 Taft St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Spencer Jonathan L Sr and Contina, $225,000.
612 Telegraph Woods Ln, Glen Allen; Calderon Raul to Giancaterino Jennifer C, $328,000.
2209 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Hoang Don M to Coulter Nathan Clark, $325,000.
4036 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Manning Kahlil and Monique, $351,145.
10715 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Raabe Thomas William III Trustee to Tawadrous Mina and Madona Boushra, $400,000.
11701 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Gonzalez Antonio V and Margarita V to Williams Necia S, $460,000.
10801 Tutelo Ct, Glen Allen; Narang Dinesh K and Varsha D to Calderon Raul, $430,000.
3504 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $405,000.
3803 Voyager Dr, Henrico; 3803 Voyager Drive Llc to Hogan Patricia Ann, $230,000.
2584 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Adams Bessie N Estate to Kyte Sandy, $240,000.
9102 Waterford Rhye Cir , Henrico; Hickman Neva Martin to Parsley Tiffany Leah, $190,000.
8704 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Kirkland Megan to Chang Jennifer and Michael, $246,000.
5422 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Ggc Associates Llc to Jones Cindy, $159,000.
4947 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Rice Yvonne K and Julie L Krug to Fleet Mark A, $256,000.
5403 Windingbrook Rd, Henrico; Burns Timothy D to Waksmunski Benjamin J, $201,500.
Winfrey Rd, Glen Allen; Schermerhorn Robert W to County Of Henrico, $1,175,000.
603 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Cdp Retail Services Llc to Bostian Brian L and Virginia K Astran, $204,250.
8026 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Toguem Cedric Defo, $263,873.
10044 Woodbaron Way, Henrico; McEnerney Robert E and G M Marchetti Et Al to Eades Jennifer Jill and Gregory James, $349,000.
400 Young Dr, Sandston; Top Properties Llc to Hickox Andrew A and Cassandra O Hickman, $222,000.
Chesterfield
636 Abbey Village Cr; Renschler Lauren A Trustee to Gould Jeffrey B and Linda B, $325,000.
2700 Amherst Ridge Wy; Ilori David O and Alice O to Jimenez-Alvarado Gaddiel Et Al, $255,000.
3317 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Torquato Deanna Marie, $240,000.
216 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Lovasic Susan L, $375,060.
5442 Autumnleaf Dr; Thomas Albert S Jr and Rose E to Del Cid Ofelia and Cleto G M, $179,000.
1408 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Edler Edward W and Marlene B, $274,950.
11300 Bailey Woods Dr; Bishop Jeffrey and Angela to Clark Joshua Dylan and Conor E, $238,500.
1501 Bantry Ct; Jones Vanessa L and Ronald C to Horng Pearl, $325,000.
5720 Baron Dr; Kope Steven G to Manso Josef K, $235,000.
15101 Beach Rd; Porter Roger W Jr and Kimberly H to Roinnell Christian, $277,000.
11109 Beechdale Rd; Barron Charles E and Dorothy to Steele Madison Marie, $193,315.
5418 Bellmeadows Rd; Stafford Erika L to Gonzalez Cuauhtemoc, $170,000.
114 Big Meadows Tr; Singleton Lee M to Brown Christina M and Ethan D, $217,000.
11801 Birdie Ln; Helms Gary to Alston Stephen P, $247,950.
631 Blakeston Dr; Zima A D and Zima S L Trustees to Cannon Lamont C II and Joy M, $365,000.
14712 Blue Creek Pl; Gillam Rickey L and Ronda to Stancill Nathan D and Linda, $300,000.
406 Bridge Creek Ct; Ruiz Victor M and Jennifer M to Yang Liangliang and Bai Yan, $325,000.
5919 Brillhart Station Dr; NVR Inc to Street-Lewis Bridgett, $235,480.
13220 Bucktail Ct; Hopson Robert A to Ogilvie Patrick S and Seese J L, $327,000.
3637 Caddington Tr; Boone Homes Inc to Schoettinger Douglas and Suzanne, $767,320.
8318 Calypso Ln; Brouillard Thomas and Burdick B to Siegel Darlene M and James E, $545,000.
10137 Carol Anne Rd; Crowder Charles W and Wanda P to Cale John F and Hu Dan, $179,500.
6448 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Oliveri Benny L and Stephanie G, $301,475.
10467 Centralia Station Rd; Upshaw-Quarles Tiana to Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc, $396,000.
2514 Channelmark Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Chastain Guy P and Judy A, $519,990.
2707 Chislet Dr; Builder Funding Llc to Gonzalez Edwin and Jessica S, $326,000.
9100 Clearbrook Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Zahnd W R II and Winiecki J E, $390,000.
3761 Collier Hill Rd; Nestor Christopher E Et Als to Canahui Suly P Lopez Et Al, $150,000.
5909 Crabtree Rd; Alfano Ashley Nicole to Christophersen James D, $200,000.
15606 Crowden Rd; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hopson Robert A and Elizabeth C, $440,000.
13110 Deerpark Dr; Blanton Cindy D to Meade Earl J D and Price J C, $218,000.
5307 Dermotte Ln; Ross Latroi D to Dalton Joshua K and Fox Jesse M, $258,000.
6331 Dorius Dr; Cousins Irvin L and Rufina M to Rodriguez Reinerio, $182,000.
3711 Dunleith Ct; Dickey Thomas E and Shumate A K to Mark Andrew Lawrence and Kira M, $627,500.
4032 Durrette Dr; Guice Susan F and Fisher R M to Riley Michael, $215,500.
7212 Emerald Point Vs; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hole Bruce Darrell and Kathy B, $351,920.
8219 Fair Isle Tr; Prior David A and Melissa T to Blum Jonathan C and Lilley A, $431,000.
15700 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Norman Debra J Trustee, $387,665.
17713 Foaling Ln; Rowe Sherry H to Ostmann Louis P Jr and Tina A, $311,666.
15013 Fox Branch Ln; Chichester William S III and I J to Gaulden Kasey and David, $373,000.
16149 Garston Ln; Biringer Builders Inc to Copley Michael H and Nanette B, $960,000.
3812 Gill St; Peebles Erin K to Beasley Beth C, $159,950.
506 Glenpark Ln; Wildman W Donald and Anita L to Coleman Christopher N and Amy C, $299,950.
5265 Gravelbrook Dr; Sanchez Kim to Ingram Riston Levon and Audrey M, $240,000.
16807 Green Gate Ct; NVR Inc to Sima Yonas H and Kebede Ruth S, $392,995.
16807 Green Gate Ct; NVR Inc to Sima Yonas H and Kebede Ruth S, $392,995.
7943 Halyard Tr; Belfield Tanya M to Rowlett Logan and Kelby, $190,000.
15807 Hampton Glen Pl; Killip S P and Killip C A Trs to Ruel Robert L and Sarah A, $332,000.
15031 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Mason Jermaine L, $328,000.
11913 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mallas Edward E and Jennifer M, $470,000.
5114 Hickory Rd; Roberts Larry Eugene to Thurston Ruby, $179,900.
13902 Highpaige Wy; Czajkowski Lauren M to Boze Jordan B, $257,000.
8611 Hunton Cr; Cary Stanley G and Agnes V to Kamatchi Vinahyak and Marian, $200,000.
11255 Isadora Dr; Stackhouse Michael C II and J D to Patrick Gregory E, $415,000.
2019 James Overlook Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Pietri Jose A II and Tamika, $476,240.
3610 Julep Dr; Christiana Trust Trustee to Dinoia Frank A, $154,900.
2708 Kentwood Forest Pl; Reed Randall and Angela M to Anderson Mark S and Julianah A, $265,000.
1508 King Charles Ct; Gaulden David to Brown R Jr and Willingham J M, $216,000.
13119 Lady Ashley Rd; Winfree Mary W to Watkinson Sarah Mj and John P, $327,600.
10013 Lavenham Turn ; Ross Justin M and Kelly B to Doran Robert J and Maryann, $385,000.
6726 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Graham Carol Ann, $385,410.
15513 Little Hill Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Ott Mary Kendall-Martin and E J, $412,000.
14912 Litton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to McGee Bernard J and Tara A, $491,025.
8001 Longfellow Pl; Golisch Catherine A to Jones Charles R and Elizabeth A, $327,000.
11619 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Cerny Zachary B and Oku Ashley, $390,000.
3330 Ludgate Rd; Steele Melinda T to Whittle Karie K, $213,500.
6100 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Parks Lisa S, $348,657.
6607 Manassas Dr; Nelson Andrew T and Ingrid to Nelson Andrew T and Ingrid, $261,500.
14229 Martinet Xg; NVR Inc to Scott Mark M and Therese M, $324,407.
12812 McKibben Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Rogers Philip A and Theresa G, $687,900.
10408 Melissa Mill Rd; Saferight Harry W III and Cathy to Surgeon James D Jr Et Al, $249,999.
14387 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Webster Kelly D, $362,974.
14712 Mill Spring Dr; Four C's Services Inc to Bishop Timothy and Maria Suzette, $241,500.
13116 Morning Hill Ln; Brantley Dawn Michelle to Turner Jordan and Kristina Mae, $250,000.
4813 Nairn Ln; Daniel Jeffrey to Rivera Michael and Christine, $364,500.
15107 Nevin Tr; Bernier Tal D and Diana L to Matias Shavon N, $292,000.
5108 Oakforest Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Gomez-Vega S L and Torres C, $219,900.
8602 Old Brompton Rd; Smith William D and Cynthia T to Larsen Travis and Alyssa, $365,000.
7876 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Alston Tracey L, $228,780.
4502 Old Well Tr; Matmed Properties LLC to Jones Carrie, $188,000.
8112 Oxer Rd; NVR Inc to Spencer Chenee, $270,485.
12720 Percival St; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to West Bay Investments Llc, $197,625.
19908 Piedmont Av; Liberty Homes Inc to Haga Andrew, $185,000.
12400 Point Landing Ct; Fee Conall P to Coleman Christopher R and Cheri, $402,000.
14206 Post Mill Dr; Peters Michael H to Hensley Annemarie D and Spiro D, $630,000.
12644 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Page Ronald L, $250,480.
2842 Providence Creek Rd; Brown Margaret L to Covil Cory T, $219,000.
13300 Quailwood Rd; Henry Sarah L and Henry C W III to Focal Point Rv A Llc, $315,000.
9211 Redbridge Rd; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Rva Mart Llc, $193,000.
14203 Regatta Pointe Rd; Dennis John W Jr to Lawler Jay Bradford, $236,000.
6817 River Rd; Sturt Eugene R Jr to Brooks Sandra Leigh, $215,000.
5313 Roane St; Brooks Keith A to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $176,036.
3424 Robious Forest Wy; Woolard Henry W Jr to Shewbridge Michael P, $409,000.
14001 Rockhaven Dr; Paranto Steven A and Kylene R to Baylor George F IV, $277,500.
15012 Rosebay Forest Dr; Bertrand Anderson C and Ingrid A to Gould Evan Curtis, $314,950.
6301 Sagamore Wy; NVR Inc to Camps Ryan and Jennifer, $624,100.
6604 Sandrock Dr; Amberston Henry and Dabney W A to Jarvis Valerie C and Rick D, $267,500.
16618 Saville Chase Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Blair Colin D and Susan L, $844,490.
639 Scotter Hills Pl; Wentworth Kathryn G to Harris Kimberly, $265,500.
3301 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Brod Kelly Sharpe and Justin N, $652,773.
12131 Second Branch Rd; Deutsche Bank Nat'l Tr Co Tr to Sivak Brian, $305,000.
14911 Shady Banks Ct; Brindle Barry L and Patricia D to Townsend J T and Urban J E, $229,000.
7000 Silliman Dr; Rodas Mario R to Green Corlous L, $204,000.
7218 Silver Mist Av; Lutz Danielle to Brown Fredrick, $294,000.
4830 Skyline Ridge Dr; Gregory Adriel and Janine to Thati Ashok K, $244,800.
20515 Southlawn Av; Powell Barbara H to D and L Housing Llc, $165,000.
8242 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Noel Garrett, $384,425.
6800 Stafford Park Dr; Ala Jeffrey S and Kathryn D to Mitchell Knole L Jr and Lauren N, $340,000.
610 Starview Ln; Brooks Sylvia B and Whirley Lee to Sb Hotel Llc, $200,000.
3737 Sterling Woods Ln; NVR Inc to Walsh Brian T and Maryann E, $293,430.
3200 Stone Manor Cr; Darling Grace M Estate to Farrow Janis Crannell, $231,900.
1717 Stonemill Lake Ct; Blackwell Gordon Stuart to Heim Amy D, $250,000.
3608 Stoney Ridge Tl; Milnes Trisha to Masters Matthew T and Erin F, $250,000.
9018 Sugar Hill Pl; Desiderio Tessa M and Leskiw M P to Rodriguez Samuel Jr, $345,000.
8002 Sussex Ct; Ritter Jeremiah E to Champigny R A Jr and P J Et Al, $190,000.
1437 Sycamore Mews Cr; Odell Kelly to Milliken L Z and Harrison S Z, $182,549.
3606 Tanbark Rd; Wilmouth Michelle D to Taylor Donnie and Nicole, $225,000.
8223 Tatterton Tl; Nichols Latonya C to Henderson D J and K J Et Al, $324,000.
5360 Thornington Dr; Kabler John F to Prokhorova Lyudmila, $155,000.
9411 Trails End Rd; Desper Doris S to Warner Jonathan A, $249,950.
14306 Trophy Buck Ct; Calloway-Pardo Cathi Et Als to Thomas Richard B and Pitt C D, $152,000.
9410 Tuxford Rd; Lekhraj Dutam and Danya to Nawbatt Nadia, $180,000.
1424 Twilight Ln; Crown Land Llc to Meekins Sheldrick L, $244,050.
18267 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Mitchem Sylvia M H and Brett D, $391,810.
1323 Wadsworth Dr; Barfield Marvin D and Barbara J to Miller Gregory T and Badillo M E, $218,000.
13925 War Admiral Dr; Beau Llc to Jeffreys Carson L and K J Et Al, $264,500.
2340 Waters Mill Cr; Kessler Paul M Et Als to Coleman Susan M, $273,000.
8601 Whirlaway Dr; Wright Ashley E and Moore A W to Mikhlif Ahmed Jassim and Hend H, $225,000.
6642 Wilmoth Dr; Jones Jesse J III to Castro Hector Moises, $174,900.
3218 Winnie Dr; Price Designs Inc to Davis Michele L, $170,000.
14524 Woodleigh Dr; Hawkins Dwayne A and Tabitha to Cooper Kimberly L H and Mario C, $358,000.
10101 Wycliff Rd; Johnson Ellen to Keith Jones Properties Llc, $160,000.
HANOVER
7500 Academy Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Clinger to Benjamen Roane Saval, $199,950.
9001 Atlee Springs Drive, Mechanicsville; James W. Dillman Jr. to Bryant K. Harvell, $371,500.
7369 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Kari Sue Blosser, $355,520.
9292 Blagdon Drive, Mechanicsville; Bonnie K. Fleming, trustee to Kristen Amy Holt, $291,000.
8338 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Lenard W. Tuck Jr. to James J. Thompson Jr., $226,000.
7718 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to David T. Sorokowski, $452,905.
7364 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Melinda C. Byrd to John E. Porter Jr., $350,000.
11192 Countryside Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul J. Junod to Robert Stahler II, $289,950.
11112 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Colonial Farm Credit to Suzanne Whitman Scalone, $625,000.
4294 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Shelly M. Sclater to William E. Shahinian Jr., $185,000.
8314 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Dustin T. Gillis to Dawn Michelle Fowler, $271,000.
9226 Fair Hill Court, Mechanicsville; Peyton Lee Farmer to Terrell Gambrell, $273,950.
9042 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason R. Linkous to Timothy Jordan, $242,000.
6411 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Gardon Brook Way LLC to Alan W. Rolfe, $342,945.
10478 Gould HIll Road, Hanover; James G. Hazelwood to Muriel A. Baxter, $285,000.
7278 Hanover Green Drive, Mechanicsville; Bailey R. Ashworth to Shear Insanity LLC, $200,000.
7148 Harver Court, Mechanicsville; Oakleigh Properties LLC to Jean S. Hamby, $292,500.
15012 Hopeful Church Road, Montpelier; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Kyle Matthew Williams, $220,000.
7464 Jennifer Lane, Mechanicsville; Stacy J. Schultheis to Peter M. Whalen, $222,000.
6403 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel R. Parrish to William C. Cordle, $259,950.
10253 Malabar Circle, Mechanicsville; Lewis Morgan, successor trustee to Jordan T. Martin, $550,000.
11029 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca W. Crytser to Patrick Kevin Flood, $361,950.
7157 New Hunter Road, Mechanicsville; Tonya D. Witherow to Christian A. Bryant, $214,950.
17518 Parsons Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Randolph Macon Properties LLC to Lynda Merry Schwartz, $676,750.
7031 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; RPM Enterprises LLC to Hattorf Properties LLC, $385,000.
6134 Powhite Farm Drive, Mechanicsville; Susan Prince to Daniel K. Graves, $275,900.
9948 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Theresa Tingler, $374,803.
8883 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Derek C Williams to Margaret L. Keener Gatewood, $260,000.
15451 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Realvestor Group LLC to Kelly D. Wells, $210,000.
8254 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; Todd Lambert to William Bowman, $277,000.
9124 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Claudia McGlothlin, $313,345.
9518 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel J. Corrieri to Sally Simon Mathias, $412,500.
8059 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Green Door Properties LLC to Taylor Scott Moss, $235,000.
10330 Tarleton Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia W. Bankhead, trustee to Jamie E. Vaughan, $310,000.
9138 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Melvin Martin, $540,070.
8390 Truman Road, Mechanicsville; Old Church Homes Inc. to Deborah C. Keller, $322,000.
307 Wesley St., Ashland; Ellis M. Childress to Jeffrey Scott Carr, $279,500.
9336 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Petes James Sokol, $417,030.
8335 Wonderland Lnae, Mechanicsville; Andrew D. Parsley to Margaret Garrett Stanley, $235,000.
19084 Woodsons Mill Road, Beaverdam; Gary D. Stewart to Todd Andrew Lambert, $434,900.
7215 Yellow Wood Tree place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Flo D. Clarke, $335,186.
POWHATAN
2737 Briarpatch Lane, Powhatan; Jason T. West to Jason Hendrick, $279,950.
1790 Dorset Ridge Loop, Powhatan; Edmond S. McMillian to Izaak James Dail, $265,000.
6201 Epaulet Court, Moseley; Cory A. Fridley to Don D. Hughes III, $230,000.
2610 Farmington Lane, Powhatan; Russell D. Earnest Jr. to Christopher M. Wulff, $235,000.
2158 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; Michael Leigh Anderson to George H. Brauburger Jr., $379,500.
14301 Justice Road, Midlothian; County Line Mini Warehouse LLC to Berk & ALP LLC, $1,709,200.
3569 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Douglas Jergenson, $440,579.
2410 Mankintown Ferry Road, Midlothian; Jean L. Boykin Living Trust to Kenneth Christian Sears, $530,000.
3730 Mill Mount Turn, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Jeremiah M. Weiss, $523,000.
2929 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Coonwill LLC to Tiffany Gale Ramsey, $252,000.
1385 Page Road, Powhatan; Connie T. Paulette to Emillie Hancock Tibbs, $172,500.
3344 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shere Macumber, $538,352.
4329 Steger Creek Circle, Powhatan; Elizabeth B. Georgel to Michael Grisi, $460,000.
2883 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Daniel R. Parrish, $250,000.
6160 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Stefan Jerzy Debski, $321,245.
2243 Westwood Pine Drive, Powhatan; Michael Grisi to Brian Hewes, $335,000.
GOOCHLAND
1851 Abbeyfield Road, Maidens; Margarita M. Minor to Michael Richard Hedrick, $200,000.
575 Blue Goose Road, Crozier; Henry H. Harrell to Jodran Hutchins, $830,000.
4 Broad Run Lane, Manakin Sabot; Jeffrey S. Hall to Louis C. Smith, $890,000.
1630 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Aaron Paul Goodman, $730,000.
1274 Flammock Circle, Manakin Sabot; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Mark A. Engels, $262,475.
932 Lee Road, Crozier; Michael L. Parrish to Charles H. V. Forbes, $205,000.
1809 Maidens Road, Maidens; Tyrone D. Taylor to Shawn C. Anderson, $155,000.
2346 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Teresa Anne Lucas to David A. Kube, $530,000.
12163 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ross Matthews Webster, $465,207.
1709 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Jus Rol N LLC to Justin T. Sclater, $259,950.
2920 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; Leonard Archer III to John D. Borgie, $399,100.
5268 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Realty Operations LLC to David B. Worthington, $205,000.
Petersburg
2028 Bishop St.; Cora L. Hodges to Matthew Robert Honour, $154,000.
2747 Forest Hills Road; Remi Simpoeg to Erica Davis-Dunn, $152,000.
238 High St.; Virginia Elizabeth Moseley Carnes to Beth A. Midkiff, $190,000.
40 Liberty St.; Associates in Counseling and Therapeutic Services to Brighter Prospective Residential Services LLC, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
2051 Birds Nest Road, Church Road; Sherryl Denis Wolosuk to Miranda McCollum, $239,900.
15917 Continental Road, McKenney; Melinda Jennings to Patricia Newman, $179,000.
25008 Elmwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Noah A. Pate to Laura A. Pate, $211,200.
22412 Jordan Heights Drive, North Dinwiddie; Nathaniel D. Clavon Sr. to John Patrick McCay, $270,000.
22501 Oakley Drive, North Dinwiddie; Laberzac Enterprises Inc. to Timothy Lemuel Matthews Jr., $213,900.
25557 Warf Lane, Carson; Beverly L. Carey to Daniel Edward Haden, $279,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1101 Canterbury Lane; Bai S. Sesay to Bruce W. Cowardin, $232,000.
115 Creekridge Place; Keri L. Garrison to Beverly L. Rogers, $197,500.
910 Lakeview Ave.; Joyce B. Ricks to Willie Lilley, $175,000.
315 Lyons Ave.; Joseph V. Vergara to Michelle Morgan, $229,000.
2110 Snead Ave.; Kelly H. Hendrick to Christopher L. Swigert, $155,000.
HOPEWELL
3704 Burnahm Drive; Caryn Ashley Forehand Oakley to Andrew Cade, $215,000.
3916 Glacier Bay Court; Heather L. Meyers to Seneta Burns, $265,000.
3304 Sussex Drive; Sedechap Inc. to Willie N. Brown, $169,900.
NEW KENT
6033 Baileys Ridge Drive, Providence Forge; Melvin Liverman III to Pete W. Womack, $575,000.
4900 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge; Sandy Bottom Enterprise LLC to Kyle W. Murphy, $265,000.
19051 Eltham Toad, West Point; Kemper Lee Colbert to Meagan M. Lindsey, $282,900.
9241 Greenwood Blvd, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Audrey Weaver, $318,000.
7869 Maryland AVe., West Point; Crystal Lynn Jones to Nicholas James Stewart, $195,000.
11365 McLaughlin Lane, New Kent; Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Rotoyna Mason, $220,000.
4105 Old Nottingham Road, Quinton; Edgar Thomas Hicks IV to Douglas L. Davis II, $381,000.
8445 Quinton Meadow Court, Quinton; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Daniel G. Bishop, $322,500.
8555 Sparks Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Bryan R. Bumgarner, $347,791.
7566 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Matthew David Angle, $364,990.
5809 Wensleydale Drive, New Kent; Dale N. Cossaboon to Ronald Taylor, $326,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
5701 Baybranch Crossing, Disputanta; Sullivan Construction Inc. to Lisa S. Ware, $302,500.
500 Briarwood Circle, Prince George; Kimberly Max to William Fitzgerald Green, $160,000.
3757 Elk Court, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Bishop I. Hart, $469,500.
2636 Flat Top Drive, Hopewell; Harrup Real Estate LLC to Scott Gibson, $237,000.
6025 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Justin K. Eminhizer to Corey E. Nichols, $294,900.
9780 Hollywood Drive, Disputanta; PMT Investments LLC to Ashley N. Lesher, $265,000.
21751 Oak Hill Court, Carson; Michael B. Prokopuk to William I. Warren Jr., $395,000.
4323 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Tommy W. Dorsey Jr. to Todd E. Barbour, $237,000.
19905 Rowanty Road, Carson; Wilmington Savings Fund Socieyt FSB to Akean Buckley, $156,000.
11508 Yorkdale Drive, North Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Jacob Ritchie Chappell, $200,000.
Charles city
10501 Alpine Road, Providence Forge; Michael J. Basford to Savannah L. Dagenhart, $174,000.
4041 Old Union Road, Charles City; Austin W. Kelly to Jeremy W. Fisher, $336,000.
AMELIA
9070 Deep Creek Court, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Robert Christopher Bagwell, $282,900.
2844 Earls Road, Amelia Court House; US Bank to Marty Dunford, $150,000.
19581 Maple Court, Jetersville; James Martin Mills to Latroi D. Ross, $349,900.
10311 Winterham Road, Amelia Court House; David E. Poore to Gavem Cprler, $162,400.
CUMBERLAND
25.59 acres; Jeffrey F. Matney to Gerald Daily, $315,000.
76.44 acres; Suzanne S. Obenshain to RLP Investments LC, $229,000.
KING AND QUEEN
13.9438 acres; Leonard Larry Goins Jr. to Daniel Fagot, $245,000.
221 acres; Peter S. Alcorn to Milby Farm LLC, $775,000.
3.04 acres; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Truist Bank, $187,230.
KING WILLIAM
122 Central Crossing Terrace, Aylett; Christopher MItchell Walker to Shane Rawley Farrow, $184,950.
310 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Matthew L. Reed to Joshua W. Lanham, $215,000.
1283 Jacks Creek Road, King William; R.W. Peak Construction and Remodeling LLC to Sarah O. Andrews, $155,000.
544 Sara Court, Aylett; Danny Lee Marcum to Raymond G. Lewter Jr., $255,000.
434 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; John McGrath to Houston Andrew McGhee, $170,000.
4133 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to David C. Jester Jr., $294,500.
164 Woodlin Lane, Manquin; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to Dari N. Swift, $240,000.
Sussex
0.457 acres; Samuel I. White, trustee to Wells Fargo Bank, $160,500.
46.6 acres; Thelma Macklin to Justin B. Hancock, $156,000.
Timber on 120 acres; Frederick Robertson Jarratt, trustee to West Fraser Inc., $290,249.
WILLIAMSBURG
87 Gov Berkeley Road; Eileen R. Hash to Matthew C. Jarnagin, $328,900.
2133 S Henry St.; Ann G. Kemps to Leigh A. Kades, $250,000.
272 Raven Terrace; Louis J. Wright to Rosser H. Mitchell Jr., $193,000.
Unit 55, Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Joel R. Fortune to Louise M. Bass, $263,000.
Units 4 and 5, Gov. Berkeley Office Condominium; 136138 Holdings LLC to Titan Holdings and Investments LLC, $225,000.
JAMES CITY
4409 Acoma Circle, Williamsburg; 4409 Acoma Circle Trust to Pamela J. Arnold, $213,000.
4501 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Johnnie E. Beverly, $242,974.
4602 Ballata Road, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Charlene L. McCloskey, trustee, $369,545.
805 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Marie W. Vass to Stacey T. Grimsley, $245,000.
3232 Buckingham Drive, Toano; Pedro N. Jones to Darren J. Sweeney, $439,100.
4550 Cedar Point Lane, Williamsburg; Colin A. Stretch to Crystal L. Hayes, $222,000.
6936 Chancery Lane, Williamsburg; Ralph B. Thomas Jr., trustee to Thomas J. Clark, $427,500.
7610 Cypress Drive, Lanexa; Bradley W. Heimbach to Gordon M. Ivey III, $200,000.
106 Fall East, Williamsburg; Todd N. Wold to Thomas Dwayne Dustin, $239,000.
110 Ford’s Colony Drive, Williamsburg; John B. Greene, trustee to Stephen E. Wilson, $650,000.
9515 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Larry W. Smith, $394,455.
9585 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Suzette Rosen, $419,755.
22 Hampton Way, Williamsburg; James A. Winther, co-trustee to Linda F. Sember, $795,000.
902 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Joanne M. Caracciolo to Megan K. Murphy, $235,000.
410 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; D. Michael Derrig, trustee to Peter D. Pappas, $274,000.
5019 Merchants Court, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Scarlett K. Jett, $196,060.
4672 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Richard F. Drab Jr. to Paul J. Rolon, $237,000.
137 Peyton Road, Williamsburg; Karl E. Tippett to Anna Dulin Mulholland, $320,000.
201 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Lyxa H. McAlexander, $230,765.
207 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Sally A. Marck, $242,550.
504 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; David M. Jay to Andrew L. Kimbel, $154,000.
3024 Ridge Drive, Toano; Denise A. Carroll, trustee to Joshua Ryan Crawford, $405,000.
4040 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Melinda Michelle Martin to Brittany Nicole Smith, $233,000.
5297 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Pine Tree LLC to Patricia L. Pullin, $299,999.
3829 South Orchard, Williamsburg; James D. Mullarkey to Thomas D. Miller, $407,000.
803 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Andrew S. Archbald to Mary Doan, $195,000.
101 Theodore Allen Road, Williamsburg; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Brennon Alan Grover, $180,000.
Unit 700, Conference Center Condominium; Mary Ann Hemphill, trustee to Scott R. Floegel, $310,000.
2 West Circle, Williamsburg; Andrea Diane Zecca, successor trustee to Peter D. Bastien, $715,000.
3271 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Deanna L. Everett to Michael Jeffrey Antol, $400,000.
208 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Charles L. Shepard Jr., trustee to Kristen A. Aaron, $725,000.
68 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Ronald W. Chappell to Ellen G. Gutierrez, $283,000.
6539 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Joseph S. Redding Jr., $460,000.
