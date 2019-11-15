The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1420 N 21st St; Craig Vene Enterprises Llc to Salmon Kady Natasha, $262,000.

306 N 26th St, U220; Odend' Hal Forrest P to Cooper Jamie S, $258,800.

312 N 31st St; Rutter George E to Starling David A, $320,000.

708 N 32nd St; North 32nd Street Richmond Land to Granniss Kendra, $189,900.

1012 W 45th St; Hansen Kristie Bente Holm to Zayas Paul, $263,500.

2018 5th Ave; Davis Deanna L and Saurabh Kumar to Pham Long and Brooks Mikayla L, $229,950.

3001 Archdale Road; Steinmetz Thomas J to Burnum John B, $411,100.

3015 Barton Ave; Curran Erica Jackson and Todd to Hostetter Lucas A, $307,000.

3325 Blithewood Dr; Watson Clair L and Nam Y to Hane Matt and Hane Amanda, $350,000.

3110 E Broad St; Noel Walter A Jr and Sharelle to Vo Phuoc, $399,000.

4700 Brook Road; Tellmann Valerie M to Ernst John Abram, $299,950.

4111 Cary Street Road; Winks Edward H Jr and Mary E to Brown Susan Gollobin, $1,250,000.

2109 Cedar St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Cossaboon Kenneth S, $450,000.

1620 Claremont Ave; Beddingfield Sandra M to Smith Daren G and Anne E, $380,000.

205 Commonwealth Ave; Conway Kirk J to Melvin Sarah D, $474,990.

3450 Custis Road; Hansen Erik James to Barlow Charles R Jr Separate, $284,900.

3325 Delano St; Doggett Rayford W and Laverne M to Smith Lisa L, $162,500.

3532 Dorset Road; Monroe Jermaine M to Ramirez Jose Fernando Marquez, $167,000.

3107 Edgewood Ave; Lennard Luke Austin to Jones Tyler and Lindsey, $402,000.

3907 Exeter Road; Rogers Courtney E and Tonya Lea to Waters Robert Logan, $995,000.

4403 Fitzhugh Ave; Hamilton Constance B to Young Adam S, $426,100.

5557 Forest Hill Ave; Gabice Bella T to Gibson Donna Elizabeth, $165,100.

1002 Garber St; Jdo Enterprises Llc to Elmore Charles Evan Ruel, $150,000.

3708 Glenwood Ave; Able and Done Right Inc to Seng Caroline, $250,000.

4600 W Grace St; Moore Dorothy H to Freeze Jon Michael, $467,500.

2714 Griffin Ave; Maughan Laurel B to Sherry Jacob, $250,000.

401 N Hamilton St, Uh; Pedigo Johnnie A to Shannon David G Jr, $205,000.

2023 Hanover Ave; Agard Martin D and Ashley S to Mullin John J and Anne W, $699,000.

3411 Hawthorne Ave; Weaver Suzanne M and Melissa to Waidelich David B and Lynn A, $533,000.

200 W Hillcrest Ave; Waters Robert Logan Trs to Ellington Jesse T III, $549,000.

15 James Falls Dr; Reese Richard Warren to Thomas Jeffrey Scott, $555,000.

4632 Kensington Ave; Terrell Stephen R to Macey Shannon Carnohan, $400,000.

3152 Lake Village Dr; Poppell James B and Julia M to Foster William J and Virginia B, $180,000.

607 S Laurel St; Albertson Amy to Woody Kathryn, $230,000.

512 Libbie Ave, U2; Crowder Michael E and Cynthia L to Hinman Eugene Kent III, $765,000.

2701 M St; Renfrow Darcey Pearce to McCabe Molly K, $289,000.

3615 Margate Dr; Schoditsch Gracia to Saady Mary Lynn, $332,500.

207 N Meadow St; Thompson Erin Lally to Loden Randy M and Armour Evanne, $543,700.

3513 Montrose Ave; Wherry Patricia to Clapp Michael and Ashley, $290,000.

301 N Mulberry St; Jordan Properties Llc to Klop Properties II Llc, $975,000.

4503 Newport Dr; Saunders Thomas G to Oman Anne Elizabeth, $434,000.

1219 Nottoway Ave; Gilchrist Donna M to Vest Paul Dameron, $290,000.

1528 Oakwood Ave; Hall Sarah Trustee to Morehouse Roger and Renate, $247,000.

5005 Park Ave; Graham William Kent to Massey Thomas William Jr, $420,100.

3115 Patterson Ave, U12; Switzer Timothy S to Daminski Hanna Lynn, $208,900.

14 Rio Vista Lane; Keller August P III and Amanda to McKenna Dana Price, $745,000.

322 Roseneath Road; Peterson Kira R to O'Hara Brendan L, $415,000.

4270 Saratoga Road; The Nolde Company to Littig Andrew D and Lucina S, $550,000.

4116 Springhill Ave; Jackson Jennifer S to Grant Arden S, $350,000.

2026 Stuart Ave; Robertson Sharon E to Bonds Kelly B and Lori A, $760,000.

2620 Stuart Ave, U2d; Kympton David D to Walker Jeffrey G, $365,000.

5737 Thorndale Lane; 5737 Thorndale Lane Land Trust to Baracat Anthony, $250,000.

3800 Traylor Dr; Fourness Robin and Deborah to Brown Raymond F and Judith M, $395,000.

3939 Wainfleet Dr; Warner Jillian B to Balderson Lesley, $289,000.

1408 Westover Gardens Blvd; Miller Jonathan V and Christine to Gonzalez Martinez Rafael, $260,000.

802 Westwood Ave; Walker James A to Jones Wesley M and Emily A, $295,659.

4600 Wythe Ave; McMartin Geralyn C Trust Trs to Davis Ian H and Shari R, $539,900.

HENRICO

2412 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Grumbine Jill M to Washington Isaiah V and Kayla C Phelps, $170,250.

9028 Arthur Ct, Glen Allen; Woolard Janet S to Lippy David G, $260,000.

3803 Austin Ave, Henrico; Husejnovic Berina Yerkic to Jeter Ayanna C, $180,000.

1225 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Riordan James L Jr and Ann Marie Trustees, $698,417.

3507 Bartley Pond Ct, Henrico; Trant Cameron S and Wendi C to Abraham Siju and Anila, $285,000.

11413 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; Paladino Michael J to Ambur Vishnu and Amrita Lalvani, $747,500.

2420 Bell Tower Pl, Henrico; Conroy Thomas S Jr and Deborah A to Hersh Ric and Dana, $785,000.

3209 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Gill James and Mary E to Huynh-Vuong Dao and Duc Ngo, $160,000.

6433 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Pettus Shaun B to Whitaker Jacqueline S, $166,400.

2100 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Gorman James M and Susanne R McGinley to Del Cid Carlos E, $469,000.

8751 Brays Fork Dr, Glen Allen; Lanier Michael W to Chesser James H Jr and Jo Ann Et Al, $425,000.

6531 W Broad St, Henrico; Sn Holdings Llc to 6531 Broad Llc, $4,600,000.

5308 Brockton Ct, Glen Allen; Veleber Todd C and Julie A to Johns Andrew K and Prapaiporn W, $475,000.

4118 Bush Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Mackey Kathleen Colbert to Patel Ajaykumar S, $182,500.

5904 Carrington Green Ct, Glen Allen; Mitchell Alyssa C and Stephen R Saunders to Obinna Catherine, $565,000.

4904 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Mohn Laurence J and Michelle to Suggs Paul Lee and Ha Ngoc Nguyen, $289,000.

1617 Cedar Grove Ter, Henrico; Clipp Randy C and Linda C C to Burley April D and Stom C Harper III, $285,000.

10001 Christiano Dr, Glen Allen; Milway Peter E and Finetta R to Macatangay Pacita G, $325,000.

2820 Church Creek Pl, Henrico; Andrews David D and Denise P to Patel Rashmi Tushar, $260,000.

1702 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Crane Joseph T IV to Lizotte Jonathan M and Cody N, $382,000.

512 Cokesburg Ln, Henrico; Spencer Theresa D to Xia Jinxu, $288,000.

4209 Cole's Point Way, Glen Allen; Hansen Martin W Trustee to Cutler James C and Nancy S, $385,000.

8401 Copley Dr, Henrico; Saval Jennifer E and Benjamen R to Burlee J Collins, $250,000.

12107 Country Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Steele John W to Rajappa Arun and Julie, $880,000.

2517 Covey Run Dr, Henrico; Bernard Michael and Chantelle to Hiltebrand David J and Mary G, $480,000.

4505 Dalat Ct, Glen Allen; McKinney Richard L and Sherri R to Davis Trent J, $310,000.

2791 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Carlson Bridget H and Danielle A Debranski to Murphy Patricia L and Richard D Marshall, $214,000.

6700 W Davista Ave, Henrico; Sherwood John W III and Alex B to Brinkman Charles D, $247,500.

3117 Dillyn Ct, Henrico; Keck Wesley D to Navas Jimmy A and Nadia S Alam, $185,000.

109 Doverland Rd, Henrico; Werner Matthew A and Claire S to Gwaltney Thomas Mckim III and Robin M, $747,500.

9708 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Palmer Gary N to Garcia Jenniffer P, $250,000.

11221 Ensley Ct, Henrico; Mancini Paul J and Deborah to Hernandez Petriz Javier Enrique Et Al, $482,500.

10425 Farm Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Brudny Oksana and Barbara Colorafi to Balla Yasir A and Hala A Osman, $415,000.

9425 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Habib Sam and Wanis L Wanis and Zozo Khalil to Georgis John and Carol, $264,000.

9221 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Allen Logan and Cody to Edelweiss Investments Llc, $171,000.

17 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Robertson Kristine E and Joshua T Gregory, $320,877.

300 Flicker Dr, Henrico; Land Franklin O and Carolyn to Evans Shaniqua, $185,000.

1505 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Beam Mary M to Boykin Elizabeth A, $188,000.

6602 W Franklin St, Henrico; Castle Alina W and Nathan T to McCarthy Robert C, $362,000.

9500 Gaslight Ct, Henrico; Jones Douglas A and Karen M L Whelan to Genova Annalisa and Filippo, $204,000.

10512 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Grady Elizabeth P to Barton Devid R, $299,900.

10708 Green Mount Rd, Henrico; Taylor J Gerald and Vickie S to Knighton Kyle C and Whitney F, $465,000.

11400 Greenbrooke Ct, Glen Allen; Gray Patrick L and Lisa M to Federal National Mortgage Association, $393,066.

2618 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Saldutti Anne Michele to Alford Joel, $229,000.

8100 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Reynolds Billie W to Lebo Deborah L, $300,000.

7700 Hampshire Rd, Henrico; Caldwell Virginia Moore to Strikeleather James G IV and Katherine, $485,000.

8326 Hawk Nest Dr, Henrico; Cutler David A and Elizabeth M to Tran Ashley Kim and Buu K, $415,000.

12327 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Morris Grant and Zoe, $528,915.

4718 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

11605 Hickory Lake Ter, Glen Allen; Bhetwal Narayan and Kusum to Ullah Zakir and Shazia Anjum, $500,000.

7500 Hines Pl, Henrico; Bailey Calvin M and Jodi L to Maness Artemus D and Latonica, $309,950.

217 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Burke Matthew to Lee Chelsea E, $150,000.

9521 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Shelton Margaret E to Trinh Buu and Thanh T Chau, $264,000.

10824 Hurley Ct, Glen Allen; Collins Brian D and Jodi L to Flaherty Brian D and Rachel M, $403,000.

10133 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Archuleta Gary A and Collette C to Burden Zachary and Amelia Emerson, $355,000.

3804 Ivyglen Dr, Henrico; Spiers Stephen and Janet to Bishop Ruth A, $545,000.

2708 Jon Page Ct, Glen Allen; O'Brien Sylvia and Sean V to Cheema Aamir and Umar, $297,000.

109 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Story Nathan W and Sarah U to Brandon Latarsha, $175,000.

9523 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Brown Tracie H to Thomas Shirley A and Dieshell F, $170,000.

2627 Kleindale Dr, Henrico; Hale Jordan T and Brittany Lynn Beerse to Cutler David and Elizabeth, $475,000.

1709 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Cantu Raul Jr to Kirkpatrick Matthew R and Adrienne R, $545,000.

5 Lancaster Ln, Henrico; Johnson Timothy O and Kathryn E to Wright John and Elizabeth Dolan, $1,450,000.

9734 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Agpaoa Raphael Z to Brown Donnette M, $203,000.

4709 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Shah Niti H and Saibal Chakraborty, $555,536.

7400 Lockwood Rd, Henrico; Thomas Arthur J and Shirley to Federal National Mortgage Association, $163,662.

5901 Long St, Henrico; Patterson Albert S to Carter Strom Robert and Regan, $166,000.

3101 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Hall Geraldine Cardenas Perea to Comer Clay, $246,000.

9808 Magnolia Pointe Cir, Glen Allen; Schrad Erin G to Right Homes Llc, $200,000.

4905 W Marshall St, Henrico; Ir West Marshall Street Llc to Colonial Commercial Properties Llc, $400,000.

5904 Maybrook Dr, Glen Allen; Waagner Eric N and Amanda L to Hutton Candice R, $315,000.

9307 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Cox Joanne N and C R Noseck Jr and S A N to Coleman Properties Llc, $211,000.

6426 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Serrano Blake to Munz Richard S and Rae K, $282,400.

6002 Monument Ave, Henrico; Rinko Michael E to Thompson Thomas C and John, $285,000.

5919 Morgan's Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Safwat Adam G Trustee to England Cynthia H, $354,000.

4100 Mountain Spring Ter, Glen Allen; Lynch Patrick N and Courtney D to Stinchfield Cole and Cassandra Lyons, $450,000.

1431 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Anderson Crystal G to Tertocha Mark E, $250,000.

3303 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Hearns Charnele L and Robert D McRae Jr, $212,910.

5600 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Pitera Thomas J and Taylor, $302,250.

2501 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Larsen Gary R and Kathleen S to Wood Brian M and Jessica Ann, $515,900.

1809 Oak Hill Ln, Henrico; 1809 Oak Hill Lane Series to Sims Ariel V, $152,900.

2004 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Intermont 2 Llc to Hargraves Gregory S and Gina C Wagner, $189,950.

5303 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Bassler Janice Lynn, $310,000.

9716 Olde Milbrooke Way, Glen Allen; Homza Lisa Ellen to Naher Kamrun, $253,000.

833 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Butt Muhammad N and Nazia Sohail to Selvanathan Joseph P Samuel Et Al, $320,000.

4531 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Khatri Shaileshkumar, $624,357.

3305 Pemberton Crossing Ct, Henrico; Simmons Janice H to Nelson Laurie, $361,000.

907 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Richardson Hannah S to Gandhi Punit R and Heather Parker, $327,000.

304 Perth Ln, Sandston; Keane Bryan K to Green Jeanette, $199,950.

1814 Poplar Green, Henrico; Scott Tracey L to Golisch Helen Elizabeth, $211,500.

2041 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Akin Paul M and Kari E to Evans Steve J and Ellisa B, $415,000.

10314 Purcell Rd, Glen Allen; Talmadge Alice A to Hufnell Jocelyn A, $226,500.

2404 Reed Rd, Henrico; Trend Properties Inc to Owens Courtney, $219,000.

2104 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Mehta Shallabh and Divyajot Barrer to Thawfelous Fady R and Wafaa G, $331,500.

4028 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Nagle Makarand and Bhairavi Trustees, $280,460.

251 Rocketts Way, U208, Henrico; Caplan William A to Syptak John M and Deborah N, $178,000.

2315 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Krug Elizabeth A to Chiu Yu-Ching, $208,000.

4674 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Smith Timothy and Misook Chang to Horvath Natalie Rose, $349,000.

12105 Sable Ct, Henrico; Shaia Matthew P and Hang D to Grubb Nelia K, $417,000.

4345 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Bejjenki Pranitha Et Al, $352,651.

2715 Schooner Ct, Henrico; Guy M Ashley to Duan Haimei, $166,800.

1713 Shewalt Dr, Henrico; Geiger Caleb J to Brinkley Katie L and Jeffrey W, $241,000.

806 Sibley Ave, Henrico; Johnson Robert Edwin to Porter Kathryn, $180,500.

45 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Ryan Andrew K IV to Luettgen Jonathan M, $195,000.

4700 Smith Grove Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Chaudhary Deepi, $504,643.

4121 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico; Filios Eleni to Bowen Regina, $165,000.

9504 Stonemeadow Ct, Glen Allen; Merceus Giselle to Gurvinder Singh Llc, $169,481.

4702 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Dimiceli Stephanie C to Horvath Eric A II and Haley, $260,000.

5125 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Beeman Earl R and Jacque to Daly Eric and Kim, $475,000.

1502 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Herron Denise S to Bell Candace L, $407,000.

3626 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Thomas Redell to Wilmington Trust Na, $150,000.

1303 Waltham Ct, Henrico; Rathore Raj to Taylor Richard D, $410,000.

818 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Leary Richard L Jr to Mandulak Marlene, $455,000.

7519 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Nicholas Terry R to Anderson Carol S and David M, $235,000.

2401 Wistar St, Henrico; Biedrycki Lee T to Kirk Matthew Cauthorne, $235,000.

4525 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robertson Leslie, $329,194.

5302 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Stevens Charles D to James Hunter, $350,000.

Chesterfield

622 Abbey Village Cr; Robinson Stephen A and Kathy L to Baca James D and Amy L Ertel, $340,900.

16006 Alsdell Rd; Hanrahan Brian W and Lexi L to Murray Richard A and Angela M, $599,900.

8443 Amington Ln; NVR Inc to Carter Angela M Et Als, $411,875.

3207 Appleford Dr; Cruz Edwin J and Luz to Medina Rigoberto Torres, $240,000.

1009 Arch Hill Dr; East Angelena S to Stuart Jessica R and Stuart D F, $240,000.

1119 Ashton Village Ln; Weinberg Seth H and Caitlin G to Haynes Andrew, $319,500.

5907 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Blackwell Albert L Sr and C R, $232,910.

21015 Baileys Grove Ct; Liberty Homes Inc to Rudd William W and Myrelia D, $211,750.

6724 Battlewood Rd; Gregory Geraldine to Fajardo Espana Gaby F, $171,000.

14716 Beacon Hill Ct; Carpenter Courtney Ann Drye to Evans Ronald C, $195,000.

615 Bellerive Ct; Ross John Patrick and Julie W to Sabean Kathryn L, $245,000.

8302 Ben Nevis Dr; Ollett Amy B to Deibel Diane, $252,000.

16419 Binley Rd; Pope John A and Erin S to Abbott Barry and Jennifer L, $670,000.

15901 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Wood Howard K and Phyllis H, $354,565.

8530 Boones Trail Rd; Abdel-Alim Intisar to Robinson Shawn L Jr and Scott S, $192,000.

7111 Branched Antler Ct; Sukhia Russell B and Donna L to Berry Freddie D and Fleming T C, $225,000.

407 Bridge Creek Ct; Czyzewski Donald A and Corrine A to Simon David S and Michelle Marie, $347,000.

7611 Broadreach Dr; Norman Sean M to Burgess Timothy R, $225,000.

3909 Bronholly Rd; King Beau and Perry Erica L to Cole Timothy Jacob, $191,500.

6806 Buglers Trail Ln; Nicholas James T and Cathy B to Sneed Tiffany B and Gannon A, $350,000.

5012 Cabinmill Rd; Anthony Dianne to Vega Martinez Nelly Et Al, $230,000.

8118 Canberra Dr; NVR Inc to Heyward Daniel and Durline, $317,625.

6931 Carden Park Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Kulzy William W III and Kelli, $560,000.

2312 Cascade Meadows Dr; Yambo Josue M and Zylkia Martin to Thakar Abhishek and Gheravara J, $314,900.

5007 Cedar Cliff Rd; Gray Jason V and Wendy A to Belarmino Jill and Leonard E, $253,000.

10630 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Brown Y'keisha and Ronald, $378,655.

1521 Charrington Dr; Shiflett Harry E Jr Trustee to Mendoza Jorge, $192,000.

2512 Chimney House Ct; Remington Cody A to Zemp Matthew T and Jillian M, $365,000.

8001 Clovertree Ct; Ramirez Joe Louis and Sara I to Roca Karla M, $160,000.

4624 Cordova Ln; Hall Shameka to Stephens Jacob D and Kyrsa-Lee, $192,500.

39 N Courthouse Rd; Gregory Susan G Et Al to Corrales Acosta Maria F, $240,000.

5149 Croft Crossing Dr; Toombs Rodger Dean to Johnson Kisha S, $195,000.

2405 Crosstimbers Pl; Schaberg Gary W to Martin Matthew A, $239,000.

8118 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Millan Jose and Michaela, $383,580.

6501 W Denny Ct; Matthews Gwendolyn to Escobar Alan Camacho, $160,000.

2313 Dragonfly Ln; Chandler Christopher E and Amy M to Cheseldine Robert and Kaitlyn, $233,000.

7400 Dunollie Dr; Coyner Construction Llc to Dupree Clodus W and Valerie F, $582,700.

6037 Eagles Crest Dr; Baltz Douglas W and Sherrine A to Mejeras Jason, $221,000.

8502 Eastwood Tr; Bromhal Timothy D and Kate N to Doerr Corydon and Mary, $202,000.

3219 Ellenbrook Dr; Krupp Russell J and Ashley G to Pandel Kayla E and Jarrod J, $238,500.

2043 Esquire Rd; Baugh Miranda B to Horvath Marjorie and Barnes J, $271,000.

10000 Family Ln; Kenney Amy Anne to Ibrahim Rauschen J and Safabah, $199,000.

14018 Fawnhope Ln; Wright Melvin A Sr and Dawn M to Davis Robert P and Cynthia, $399,900.

10716 Fernridge Ct; Carter Robert E and D F Et Al to Forte Tony and Linda, $195,000.

3412 Foster Av; Ruiz Jesus Taperia to Lagamba Christopher Allen, $179,950.

15631 Fox Cove Cr; Suits Vernon C Jr and Fonda R to Hopkins Woodard B III and K M, $442,000.

5512 Fox Marsh Pl; Wyman Paul T and Tracey C to Chargois Harry A III and Robin N, $449,000.

4330 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Jefferson Thomas III and Felicia, $361,125.

13201 Gate Post Ct; Carter Steven H Jr and Tiffany N to Cox Walter D and Christina L, $217,000.

543 Glenmeadow Rd; Tejnecky Jason P and Kristin A to Cornell James D and Janelle E, $311,000.

800 Gordon School Pl; Johnston William D Sr to Innis Ryan C and Alexis, $252,500.

5228 Gravelbrook Dr; Owen Mary V to Sandoval Vicente Vilder E, $230,000.

3053 Gregwood Rd; Coseboom Jenna M to Ramos Javier, $195,000.

819 Greyshire Dr; Ruffin Ernest E and Regina B to Moses Howard L Jr and Asha R, $309,900.

7802 Halyard Tr; Davies Jonathan A to Hartmann Riann, $208,500.

15713 Hampton Crest Turn; Horgan Maxwell H and Regan to Diffenderfer Heather R and Bryce, $344,900.

7857 Hampton Green Dr; Clark Barry K Jr and Christina G to Marks Benjamin M and Kristen D, $375,000.

8401 Hann Rd; Taylor Robert L Jr and Michelle to Simmons Terry Jr, $202,000.

15006 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Adom Kwame Oduro, $337,500.

3670 Hemlock Rd; Polson Richard D and Clare B to Kolleda David, $247,000.

2501 Hicks Rd; The Other Side Llc to Jenkins Kacie Erin, $250,000.

2136 Holding Pond Ln; Meszaros Jeffrey J and Kara T to Huynh Kim Thi and Tran Dang Tuan, $280,000.

3216 W Hundred Rd; Evans Audella G Estate to Coakieanos Jerome, $242,000.

5800 Ironstone Ct; Winborn Anthony N to St Rose Darnetha, $259,000.

4301 Jacobs Bend Tr; Butler Jason E and Savannah S to Cain Tiffany Renee, $249,900.

16806 Jennway Ct; Ernst John A and Kimberly A to McFadden Patrick J Jr and Petra, $395,000.

5518 S Jessup Rd; Thompson Darren L to Dodson Jacob, $194,000.

13331 Kelham Rd; Anthony Erin C and Jonathan M to Anthony Erin S and Jonathan M, $722,500.

4806 Kimmeridge Dr; Eck Steven D and West Tammy M to Harrison Richard A and Tyra, $545,000.

1012 Kingsport Ln; Johnson Virginia to Brown Tonya M, $153,000.

2737 Knobbly Ct; Robredo Frank P to Ferry Katelyn T, $205,000.

19630 Lacy Farm Rd; Radford Brian and Erica to Schaefer Erin T and Heather E, $503,000.

4512 Lake Summer Lp; Gregoire Development Corp to Perry Rodney D and Crystal Ann, $517,835.

1817 Larkhill Ln; Legates Fred to Ostrow Jeannette S Trustee, $236,500.

526 Lawford Ln; Myers R S and Myers A L Trs to Antezana Katrina M, $245,000.

6242 Lilting Moon Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Callear Stephen E and Amy A, $394,463.

13913 Litwack Cove Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kashdan Daniel N and Nicolette, $367,490.

9806 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Starzyk Gayle L to Short Eric M and Ericka L, $260,000.

11606 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to McIntire Phillip J and Yevgeniya, $327,900.

3304 Ludgate Ct; Love That Home! Llc to Pate Charles and Michelle, $253,000.

9406 Malcott Ct; Delgado Urbano H and Carmen M to Jackson Latoya, $174,000.

6225 Manuel Ct; Ijaz and Sons Llc to Sarmiento Oscar Antonio, $189,000.

6713 Mason Dale Pl; Carter Zachary W and Kelli D to Westbay Jamie L, $168,000.

5926 Meadwood Cr; Hargrove Johnelyn S to Ortiz Juan J R and Lopez S M, $158,000.

12601 Merry Dr; Hill Sara E to Westfall Charles A IV and Amber, $259,000.

14707 Midship Woods Ct; Tavenner Patricia J Trustee to Bliley George R III, $210,000.

9213 Miranda Ln; NVR Inc to Castillo Gabriel A and Rojas M G, $376,376.

2817 Mohawk Dr; Overfield Brenda S to Goodman Kennan, $303,800.

12013 Mountain Laurel Dr; Evans James M and Karrie A to Bucek Brian and Angela, $265,000.

10117 Natural Bridge Rd; Walker Courtney E to Lippencott Helen K, $203,000.

7731 Northern Dancer Ct; Starbuck Charles A III and Kelly to Smith Kory M and Douglas J L, $247,250.

7705 Offshore Dr; Rose Patrick and Allison to Frary Joshua and Erica, $187,000.

4400 Old Fox Tl; Hartman Walter S and Carla M to Chen Zhang and Lin Meiya, $305,000.

2802 Otterdale Rd; Wickizer Boyd R Jr and Eve C to Sowers Douglas R, $950,000.

4512 Overridge Dr; Pierce Charles F and Rosa L to Shabenas George E Jr and D K, $212,000.

12620 Parker Ln; Scruggs Brian M to Porter Justin D and Sarah T, $237,000.

16105 Pauline Av; Rva Property Solutions Llc to Wagner Shain A and Adie Courtney, $158,000.

4020 Peregrine Rd; Alford Kyle to Hill Glenna C, $200,000.

14425 Pleasant Creek Dr; Walker Saadia Jinta to Dunn Elitha A, $335,000.

418 Pleasanthill Dr; Jones Diane Harrington to West Sherrial H, $252,000.

1204 Port Elissa Ld; Fletcher Gary M and Kathryn B to Hunt Christopher and Kelly, $339,000.

9114 Prince James Mw; Burroughs R K and Horrobin S K to Kapusta Benjamin M, $395,000.

810 S Providence Rd; Rva Houses Llc to Diaz Juan H and Yepez Garcia B E, $290,000.

242 Pumpkin Pl; Barrett Orcile Trustee to Hesch Roger K and Karen R, $301,500.

5072 Red Fern Ct; Groome Bradford M and Weaver B C to Boswell John W and Kristen, $339,000.

14106 Ridge Creek Rd; Hawthorne Charles R Sr and C L to Denny Blake, $152,500.

7831 River Rd; Cook Sue and Michael to McFadden Sara J, $258,000.

403 Rivers Bend Ct; Waddill Kelly C to Bogle Justin D and Jaclyn D, $345,000.

15709 Roland View Dr; Sweitzer Brett Andrew to Hatcher David III, $158,900.

5804 Rosebay Forest Rd; Alvarez Leticia M to Meissner Arden Taylor, $296,600.

6000 Sailors Creek Dr; Coston Philip to Kennedy Ronald H and Maria L, $221,000.

17909 Sandy Ford Rd; Jackson Evelyn D to McIntyre Suzan, $315,000.

2324 Schenley Dr; Duddy Dannel C and Cameron C to Armstrong Cheryl, $290,000.

8217 Seattle Slew Tr; Martonik Brian to Astorino Jenalyn K and Scott R, $250,000.

14402 Shelter Cove Rd; Robertson Robert H and Diane M to Tomlin Christopher L and Kera K, $415,000.

12007 Sidlaw Hills Ln; Bergen R Nancy to Burrill Joseph D and Rosemarie M, $345,000.

314 Silverdust Ct; Anderson T Y and Anderson G J to Patel Pravinkumar C Et Al, $399,000.

14528 Sir Peyton Dr; Caisse Gary A and Caisse M D to Gutierrez Gilmes A, $185,000.

15702 Spaniel Ru; Pickering Eric and Laurie to Spradlin Bryan and Tracie, $485,000.

14306 Spring Gate Rd; Santillana Raul R to Hartzell Christopher and Amy, $269,900.

15 Stanmore Rd; Goodwin Weston O and Inga N to Filicko Alexander D and Laura, $319,000.

13200 Stockleigh Dr; Islam A B and Sultana Rebeka to Hpa Us1 Llc, $284,000.

14301 Stonecobble Ln; NVR Inc to Gross Michelle L and Charlie L, $339,490.

6204 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Alvarez Jaime Andres, $269,000.

4405 Stoney Creek Py; Barber Stephanie Paige to Dodge Jennifer A and Dodson B, $290,000.

9001 Sugar Hill Pl; Berger Construction Co to Wertz Stephen, $380,000.

10406 Sun Glen Ct; NVR Inc to Soares Candido A and Helga M, $336,506.

2130 Swamp Fox Rd; Goins Terry L and Cruise Karen G to Depaul Anthony and Cynthia G, $339,500.

1451 Sycamore Mews Cr; Nichols Patricia A to Brunson Betty Cathey, $175,000.

4902 Terrace Arbor Cr; Spitzer Michael R and Janet M to Kingery Danny W and Lenora A, $324,500.

5401 Tithonia Cr; Tucker William David and Brett N to Anderson Stephen E and Amelia E, $184,000.

1400 Traway Dr; Tran Huy to Doss Robin Michelle, $253,000.

1912 Tulip Hill Dr; Youngblood Properties Llc to Bringman Peter N and Lushch M E, $609,000.

9411 Tuxford Rd; Tuttle Lois J Estate to Tuttle Mark and Cossey Kelly, $165,000.

908 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Goodman Frank M Jr and Sandra B, $309,890.

325 Wadsworth Dr; Boldon Daniel E and Tammy A to Ellingson Mayra G Esparza, $220,000.

9300 Wareham Pl; Ace Acme Llc to De Cortez Marleny Portillo, $202,500.

14800 Watermill Lake Tl; Briggs Angela M to Hooten Robert R Jr, $256,500.

3730 Waverton Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Yeatman Kyle A, $406,000.

9022 Western Rd; Goodwyn Mildred F Estate to Sears Justin M and Catherine E, $215,000.

12019 Wexwood Dr; Trevey James H and Donna G to Elliott John B and Katie B, $381,100.

4316 Whitestone Ct; Borgmeyer Aaron and Kelli Ziemer to Munsey Rachel A, $252,000.

11307 Willowcrest Ct; Sweeley Clyde E and Debra L to Pula Osires and Juliann, $365,000.

12824 Winfree St; Jarrell Lora F and Christopher to Bowers Brandon B and Shelley R, $208,450.

11418 Woodland Pond Py; Grubbs Steven F Et Als to Buren Robert E Jr and Faye M, $500,000.

6501 Wryneck Ct; Smith Jared Heath and Amy M to Bingham Gevar and Renee, $372,000.

HANOVER

9409 Apple Blossom Drive, Mechanicsville; Gregory L. Tuck to Jeremy Patrick Hanna, $309,000.

11236 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Brenda L. Laveck, $379,535.

7408 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; Walter R. Yarbrough IV to Hoai Minh Thach, $258,500.

9236 Beaverdam Trail, Mechanicsville; Charles Andrew Bagley to Jacob Joseph Lang, $205,000.

10291 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Clayton Freundt to Eric Huff, $369,000.

7150 Brook Way, Mechanicsville; Katelyn Willis to Nawng Lat, $220,000.

13472 Canterbury Road, Rockville; Michael L. Lappan to Statos C. Tarasidis, $390,000.

7223 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Freda L. McIver Trust, $359,591.

7723 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kyle B. Rowley, $484,578.

9221 Clearstream Terrace, Mechanicsville; Hope Lane Smith to Patricia A. Green, $345,000.

8108 Cool Summer Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen L. Bland to Richard C. Huffman Sr., $337,000.

8364 Curnow Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon W. Theurer to Sean J. Ritchey, $268,000.

18477 Dixie Belle Lane, Bumpass; Carol Anne Chiamardas to John G. Westerfield, trustee, $475,000.

6260 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Roy C. Goellner Jr. to Justin E. Borel, $390,000.

9072 Garrison Manor Drive, 441715; NVR Inc. to Bot Moss, $450,995.

6301 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Sekerdy to Heather Moore Turner, $255,000.

6089 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott Kendall Lewis to Kimbely L. Evans, $338,000.

10237 Holly Hill Road, Glen Allen; Todd A. Young to Grady W. Nash, $785,000.

7187 Hunterbrook Circle, Mechanicsville; JDMD Properties LLC to Joseph C. High, $196,000.

7200 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason M. Brumbach Sr. to Daniel Scruggs, $232,000.

13401 Karas Way, Ashland; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Jennifer Lee Grieves, $533,126.

10248 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; Langdon Lynch to William Robert Covert, $350,000.

11523 Little Brighton Court, Glen Allen; Leonard P. Dean Jr. to Scott Thomas Dukes, $305,000.

7074 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Lacey H. Crim to Richard N. Bohls III, $275,000.

11449 Mount Church Road, Doswell; Mechanicsville Holdings LLC to Donald R. Stephens, $310,000.

6965 Pimlico Way, Mechanicsville; Robert P. Wolfe to Bradley C. Addington, $248,000.

10480 Quail Haven Lane, Mechanicsville; Theresa G. Peace to Jonathan Michael Dzielak, $185,000.

10277 Rockytop Court, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Sweeney to Collins Otieno, $350,000.

14200 Scotchtown Road, Beaverdam; Jerry S. McKinney to Paige C. Anderson, $650,000.

13358 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Gregory S. Parrish to Cody Wesley Clarke, $365,000.

12386 Starting Gate Way, Ashland; Michael A. Whitmer to James Burton Carter, $535,000.

7343 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Timothy W. Curran to William Taylor Curran, $182,000.

8387 Truman Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher C. Dip to Laurie C. Elliott, $249,950.

12163 Victoria Hills Road, Rockville; Timothy P. Ellison to John William Dawson, $399,950.

7491 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Ulices Salazar to Toby C. McNew, $224,000.

9282 Witheride Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin G. Horan to Anthony Fromen Christhilf, $320,000.

POWHATAN

3690 Aston Lane, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Martin J. Mangino, $493,247.

3267 Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Patrick E. Davenport to Kaelyn Hartless, $234,000.

1603 Dorset Meadows Court, Powhatan; Christopher J. Boyd to Gerald Dwand Beasley, $380,000.

2334 Georges Road, Powhatan; Nicole R. Oliver to John Nathan Evans, $250,000.

1847 Jeter Road, Powhatan; Kathy Hardman Dickson, co-executor to Kory Wayne House, $205,000.

3393 Manor Oaks Drive, Powhatan; Sally J. Gibbs to Connie Marie Hounshell, $470,000.

2751 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Joseph B. Walton to Andrew K. Good, $350,000.

1509 Page Road, Powhatan; Anne M. Townsend to Richard Corbitt, $184,000.

1169 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Doris P. Drinkard to Peter J. Moore, $180,000.

4379 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Robin B. Laurence to Amber L. Martin, $330,000.

1990 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Edward Lewis III, $317,775.

GOOCHLAND

12125 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Grover H. Morris, $547,809.

1688 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Clyde D. Davidson III to David Spencer Francis, $496,000.

972 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Darren L. Painter, $710,413.

4275 Hadensville Farm Road, Mineral; Daniel Carlson to Mike H. Marcum II, $257,500.

510 Hunt Field Road, Manakin Sabot; Rayford L. Barnes Jr. to Carolyn S. Hawthorne, $630,000.

645 Meadow Ridge Lane, Manakin Sabot; Patrick H. Kirchmier to William E. Massey III, $800,000.

12657 River Road, Richmond; Jerry F. Barbato, trustee to Ronald L. Barden, $712,000.

2434 Saddlebrook Drive, Goochland; Donald C. Beer Jr. to Ardra J. Walker, $499,900.

2449 Sylvan Lane, Rockville; Steven K. Swinson to Matthew Kerley, $480,000.

1209 W View Road, Goochland; Steven J. Evans to Robert Boyd III, $450,000.

Petersburg

2793 S Crate Road; Stuart A. Simon to BHY Investments 2 LLC, $920,000.

1870 Grimes Ave.; Greater-Crate Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #78 to Rhema Word Ministries Inc., $200,000.

416 Third St.; River Street Associates LC to Light Touch LLC, $35,000.

1720 West Lane; Richard W. Shaver Builder Inc. to Charonta Quniette Pegram, $150,800.

DINWIDDIE

11212 Coleman's Lake Road, Ford; Scott P. Willingham to Joseph M. Brookes Jr., $176,975.

15308 David Road, Church Road; Alex Scott Roberts to Brandon G. Bishop, $225,000.

18791 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Kieland McFarland to Christopher L. Linn, $230,000.

22231 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Robert S. Shaw to Brian C. Maile, $243,000.

24500 Old Bole Road, Carson; CMH Homes Inc. to Jeremy Daniels Wroble, $165,313.

2781 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; Slade & Sons Construction LLC to L. Joseph Hudson, $330,500.

17810 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Kathy Lynn Frink to Clayton Getchell, $227,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

510 Braxton Ave.; Jesse Coleman Plaster to Ana S. Erazo De Flores, $150,000.

625 Hamilton Ave.; Raymond A. Cannon to Thomas Henry Dailey, $150,000.

1366 Whitehall Drive; Cecilia J. Harris to William J. Young, $250,000.

HOPEWELL

117 S Colonial Drive; William J. Littlepage to Kyle A. English, $164,400.

109 South Radford Drive; Milton R. Coleman to Kerry Lynn Wood, $179,000.

NEW KENT

3755 Autumn Hills Lane, Quinton; Jonathan D. Atkins to Alan Keith Helms, $325,000.

5921 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Charmaine R. Hyatt-Hobson, $489,656.

4011 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge; Rock River Inc. to Kristopher W. Morgheim, $473,900.

6150 Emmaus Church Road, Providence Forge; Double J. Investments LLC to Roy M. Kaufelt Jr., $284,900.

5677 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Lisa A. Strongin to Chase Kemper, $255,000.

6315 Maple Road, Quinton; Shaun Lee Easter to Francis M. Powell, $173,000.

9252 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Dylan K. McNew to Calandra M. Truitt, $277,000.

3050 Quaker Road, Quinton; Kenneth R. Valentino Jr. to Nicholas L. Valentino, $230,000.

3454 Red Tail Court, Providence Forge; Jeremy Martell to Jeffery Giacobbi, $375,000.

4534 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; Peter Beshai Jr. to Joel D. Clark, $473,000.

4168 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Tammie Denis Campbell to Sara B. Matherly, $350,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

10812 Bland Ridge Court, South Prince George; Mary Alice Crawford to Jeffrey McPhearson, $292,500.

442 Fairway Drive, Prince George; Daryl E. Chappell to William S. Grizzard III, $365,000.

7650 Hunters Ridge Drive, Prince George; Mark Lincoln Simpson to Anita Squire, $457,000.

7631 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Felicia Jones Smallwood, $254,000.

5517 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; Luis Torres to Danielle M. Baskerville, $172,900.

4314 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Mary R. Ashmore to Jason S. Greenawalt, $157,500.

716 South Bacon's Chase, North Prince George; Arthur V. Hatala to Michael D. Hester Jr., $390,000.

Charles city

5 acres; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Wells Fargo Bank, $186,743.

Parcel; David A. Mix to Charles Christopher Hodges IV, $321,400.

AMELIA

17801 Broad Meadow Drive, Amelia Court House; Samuel C. Carey to Patrick W. Bryan, $293,500.

11600 Granary Hills Drive, Amelia Court House; Eugene B. Vuncannon to Kari Joleen Diest, $336,000.

4121 West Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Juston W. Havens to Barry K. Baber, $254,900.

CAROLINE

20 Benner Loop, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings LLC to James Dwight Scales, $229,000.

17032 Dawn Blvd., Hanover; Shirley Quash to Sandra L. Zepeda Gutierrez, $155,000.

15021 Devils Three Jump Road, Milford; Mark A. Lipscomb to Jeffrey Brice Anderson, $175,000.

14408 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford; Home Investors of America Inc. to Patricia Foster, $234,900.

255 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Tiffany S. Montaque to Benjamin C. Allen, $245,000.

13294 Julien St., Woodford; Kenny Eugene Dale to Kaitlyn Marian Hutchens, $225,000.

661 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Christopher R. Brown to Allie Jean Parrish, $200,000.

258 Manchester Drive, Ruther Glen; Norman Doucette to Jasmine Richards, $182,000.

17507 New Baltimore Road, Milford; Caroline S. Coleman to Sage Mattern, $184,500.

18034 Rogers Clark Blvd., Milford; Ironwood Investments LLC to Donald H. Andrews III, $285,000.

7240 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Chad Everett Brown, $226,764.

989 Swan Lake, Ruther Glen; Foundation Homes Inc. to Jerry A. Hentman, $260,000.

KING AND QUEEN

30 acres; Steven D. Shannon to William T. Henley IV, $400,000.

Lots 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33, Little Salem; Jennifer Thompson to Heather G. Kelley, $165,000.

KING WILLIAM

100 Ayletts Mill Drive, King William; Susan Conyers to Steven Todd Harris Sr., $209,000.

280 Cypress Ave., West Point; Joseph F. Schumacher to Michael G. Jacobs, $223,500.

2209 Forest Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Kelley Walton, $187,000.

90 Eula Court, Aylett; Jeremy Durvin to John M. Adams, $230,000.

2711 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Abbey Lee Flynt, $211,000.

304 Madison Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Frederick Sheppard Jr., $243,000.

2835 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Bruce Wayne Ashnmore Jr. to Christina Anne White, $265,000.

2211 Sara Ann Court, Aylett; Michael E. Harris to Marylee Nugent, $245,000.

628 Shooting Box Road, King William; Richard Carroll Green to Benjamin Walton Vincent, $405,000.

203 Whispering Pines Drive, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Randy B. Berry III, $293,000.

Sussex

512 Chipen Road, Wakefield; Kenneth J. Slade to Sarah E. Finley, $170,000.

206 Wilson Ave., Wakefield; Tami H. cook to Caroline Carrington, $155,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

8 Hague Close; Billy Hix to David A. Gsell, $759,000.

217 Lewis Burwell Place; James D. Bragg III to Derek S. Everett, $239,000.

3937 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Yao Ying Jiang, $302,989.

27 The Palisades; Mario Miralles to Howard Lee Phillips II, $600,000.

JAMES CITY

213 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Stuart D. Ogren to Celeste P. Murphy, $285,000.

2909 Barrets Pointe Road, Williamsburg; James M. Haggard, trustee to Thomas P. Kennedy, $855,000.

5200 Blockade Reach, Williamsburg; Ann J. Robbins to Lauren Marie Abel, $277,000.

162 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Zuhair Suid, $301,000.

4501 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction Properties of Virginia LLC to Kenneth F. Dishop, $379,055.

117 Cedar Rock, Williamsburg; Carolyn Cooper Mustin to Mary Cooper Johnson, $302,800.

206 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Tracy Christian to Timothy W. Morris, $324,950.

4712 Deliverance Drive, Williamsburg; James C. Stout to Jerrod A. Sneller, $349,000.

113 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; David M. Worley, successor trustee to Hunter H. Griggs, $288,000.

2239 Forge Road, Toano; Jennifer J. McDermott to Joshua G. Carr, $447,000.

132 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Bernard H. Ngo, trustee to Michael W. Smith, Jr., $690,000.

5104 E Grace Court, Williamsburg; Frances Celine Kropff, trustee to Albert J. Diphillipo, $285,000.

108 Holly Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dongsheng Fan, $161,000.

3731 Jeremiah Wallace Drive, Williamsburg; Kevin Lefebvre to Stephanie Kesiter, $379,000.

80 Kestrel Court, Williamsburg; Austen McLellan to Corrie Powell Bishop, $315,000.

119 W. Kingwood Drive, Williamsburg; Michael A. Gaten to Jason Trump, $340,000.

3968 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; William R. Hodge to Christina L . Thomas, $230,000.

9016 Marmont Lane, Williamsburg; Nicanor A. Blaustein to Courtney A. Hood, $278,000.

108 Mill View Circle, Williamsburg; Leonard C. Tylka to William G. Kinsman, $159,900.

2220 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Giuseppe Giaimo, $547,415.

138 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Benjamin J. Staton to Erica L. Vecchiarelli, $210,000.

3057 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Mark L. Anderson to Gregory S. Bean, $312,000.

4323 Pond St., Williamsburg; Sarah S. McCaskill, trustee to David S. Ouellette, trustee, $383,000.

506 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Zhangwen Yan, $237,160.

1004 Properity Court, Unit 55, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Jamie M. Tilley, $254,000.

213 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Jo T. Turnelle, executrix to David T. Pelich, $226,500.

3020 River Reach, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Stegeman to Brittany Parrish, $588,000.

4600 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Barbara Seal Miller, heir to Joseph J. Lynch, $225,000.

2496 Sanctuary Drive, Williamsburg; Tom H. Brain, trustee to William Mosley, $599,000.

4312 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Vanessa Byrd Dabney, $194,190.

135 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Wade E. Cason III, trustee to Richard L. Clarke, $625,000.

5403 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Gary J. Zimak to William L. Fleming, $241,000.

103 Stone Bridge, Williamsburg; Betty J. Morgan, trustee to Harry J. Chancey, $385,000.

725 E Tazewell's Way, Williamsburg; William Buchser to Janice C. Greenwood, $422,500.

3005 Tiverton, Williamsburg; Barbara S. Foley, trustee to James E. Agnew, $290,000.

Unit 717, Conference Center Condominium; G. Gary Ripple, trustee to Richard J. Nork, trustee, $310,500.

137 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; John R. Cooke, trustee to Timothy Jackson Sullivan, $497,000.

6732 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to John David Delellis, $524,240.

91 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Christopher R. Beal to Susan R. Stein, $255,000.

6563 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Elaine Wolf, $465,000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription