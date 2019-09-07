The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
514 W 19th St; Obadiah Llc to Farrell Andrew B, $246,000.
717 N 24th St; Kazi Aasif and Sofia to Larson Heidi Elsa, $305,000.
403 W 27th St; Lotfi-Emran Sahar to Black Brianna, $255,000.
2020 2nd Ave; Eagle Properties to Covert Molly Jean, $160,000.
409 N 32nd St; Pullen David H to Bowles Katherine, $349,000.
109 W 33rd St; Dillon Ryan Paul and Nicole Jane to High Kenneth Michael Walley, $297,500.
1227 N 38th St; Nordheim Steven and Neil to Cox Dana Marie, $197,900.
1018 W 48th St; Williams Loretta A to 1018 W 48th Street Land Trust, $157,000.
8209 Ammonett Dr; Henderson Gwynn M to Gambino Joseph A and Virginia C, $360,000.
4311 S Ashlawn Dr; Mohsinger Tracey S to Fitzsimmons Patrick M, $454,000.
2406 Barton Ave; Jones Tyler Nicholas to Branson Chelsea A, $244,000.
3720 Bonmark Dr; Wiggins Taylor R to Hinton Michelle A, $171,500.
2507 E Broad St, Ua; Arrington Charles B Jr to K270 Landholdings Llc, $150,000.
207 W Brookland Park Blvd; Pmc Systems Inc to Nomad Deli and Catering Company, $180,000.
1301 Carter Creek Road; Little Oil Co Inc to Snead Larry Jr, $165,000.
4306 Chamberlayne Ave; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Tartakovsky Steve, $373,000.
1408 W Clay St; Terranova Bert and Melissa to Oh Jiwoo, $258,000.
4513 Cutshaw Ave; Nedimyer Gerald J Jr to Slocum Justin E, $338,000.
700 Deter Road; Todd Kelly A to Naarb Llc, $159,000.
3610 Edgewood Ave; Thorpe Sandra J to Fegan Lois E, $190,000.
3114 Enslow Ave; Property Capital Investments to Next Generation Trust Company, $230,000.
3015 Fendall Ave; Bell Courtney to Olguin Jared, $310,000.
1716 Floyd Ave; Feldmann John W to Miller Gregory L, $385,000.
3516 Floyd Ave; Loupassi Manuel G and Carolyn H to Jenkins Christopher Robert, $420,250.
4720 Fulton St; Selander Ann Binns to Tan Andy A and Nancy S, $295,000.
620 E Gladstone Ave; Murphy Damon Ashley to Becton John Mark, $170,000.
2216 W Grace St; 2216 W Grace Llc to Benson Alexander E, $405,000.
1313 Greycourt Ave; Tlusty Susan M to Johns James Michael, $262,000.
303 N Hamilton St, Uf; Waldron Christopher W to Yeattes Mark Waters Jr, $220,000.
2812 Hanes Ave; Tjc Realty Homes Llc to Ali Syed Qamar, $279,000.
6710 Hanover Ave; 6710 Hanover Llc to Shockley Thomas Lacy, $246,500.
3100 Hey Road; Torres Maria E to Thornton Sarah L, $198,500.
814 Jessamine St; Thompson Benjamin J and Mary A to Lawson Mary Elizabeth, $259,000.
5209 King William Road; Desko William J Jr and Jenny W to Thomas Stephen D and Sandra E, $421,000.
2405 Lamb Ave; Darnell Ryan S and Brittany M to Chipman Allan Charles R, $269,500.
351 Lexington Road; Pavlik Brian and McMahon Nora K to Franco Robert S Jr, $550,000.
2104 Maplewood Ave; Landry Gabriel to Le Alexander Duc Duy, $389,222.
3019 E Marshall St; Rutter George E and Julie A Krajicek to Cc Richmond II Lp, $220,000.
2107 Miller Ave; Johnson Roderick L Sr to Bashore Martin J and Trina, $150,000.
3416 Montrose Ave; Commonwealth Development Group to Christiansen Kurt Edward, $480,950.
4306 Monument Park; Neal Harold J Jr and Jamie C to Boyd John D and Nan L, $420,000.
2716 North Ave; Rva Properties Llc to Wright Deon Lamont, $302,000.
617 Overbrook Road; Baker Gregory L to Shriar Avrum J, $295,000.
3320 Patterson Ave; Sanders Daniel and Nicole to Lambert Andrew P, $440,000.
1220 Porter St; Manchester Green Llc to Proctor Tyler R, $479,900.
3112 Rendale Ave; Moncol Laurence M and Robin H B to Merkel Christopher G and Kelly S, $550,000.
7524 Rockfalls Dr; Karnes H Thomas to Franks Eric and Eva, $380,000.
2406 Rosewood Ave; Motley James E and Carol A to Weaver Matthew D, $315,000.
9 S Shields Ave; Shaughnessy Patricia to Adams Terry Lee and Leigh Taylor, $285,000.
3111 Stony Point Road, Ub; Jones Robert W and Nita to Dean Kerry R and Rebecca A, $292,000.
6520 Stuart Ave; Bliley Thomas J III to Kent Donald Bradley Jr, $375,000.
1407 Summit Ave; Clay Street Partners Llc to Trp Summit Llc, $1,650,000.
5328 Troy Road; Chavez Masonry Co Llc to Fields Tiffany, $184,999.
301 Virginia St, U1714; Mang Kevin Wai Hong and Julia Fu to Patel Monal and Umesh, $487,500.
118 Westmoreland St; Antoline David A Jr to Earhart Cynthia C, $578,004.
1350 Westwood Ave, U505; Mattes Paula A to Harris Camille, $375,000.
1615 Winder St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Boudali Gabriel B and Sylvia H, $154,000.
3121 Woodrow Ave; Gomez Erick I and Adriaan F to 3121 Woodrow Avenue Llc, $244,000.
HENRICO
1709 Alyssalaine Pl, Henrico; Rawlings Melinda to Johnson Shawn L and Aya C, $305,000.
4703 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Phillips Kelly Ann to Hansen Kerry L, $280,100.
2227 Aspen Way, Henrico; Acharya Sunil Kumar and Eliza and Isha to Constantine Fyiad M and Mary E Douglas, $219,950.
1200 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Burger Kevin Massie and Suzanne Miller, $847,772.
5629 Belstead Ln, Glen Allen; Brooks Mia P and Lincoln E Evans to Kossack Anton and Rhian, $510,000.
10630 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Winter Nancy F, $377,525.
1708 Binford Ct, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Ford Melodie, $190,860.
1400 Bobbiedell Ln, Henrico; Tlg Re Llc to Kowitz Hannah K, $285,000.
11749 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Swertfeger Eric F and Tabetha to Abdin Mohammed and Ranya Qufaisheh, $450,000.
505 Bressingham Dr, Henrico; Woody April L to Brooks Damont A and Ciera D Wilkerson, $161,000.
4307 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to York Lindsay, $319,113.
302 Broad Hill Oaks Ln, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Naphade Hemant and Vaishali, $398,327.
1239 Brushwood Ave, Glen Allen; Dalton Judy M to Moss Brandon A, $162,500.
4021 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Lalumandier John M and Emma to Fernandez Sinimary, $215,000.
11639 Candle Ct, Henrico; Paroline Lisa M to Belyea Susan C, $180,000.
4708 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Nielsen Jerad O and Amanda D to Christian Olivia and Gavin Horrmann, $368,000.
5400 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Saunders Rodney T to Booth Larry A Jr and Yontiama C, $165,000.
114 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Dillard Beverly R to Duni John Cooper and Katharine Claytor, $760,000.
10003 Christiano Dr, Glen Allen; Jones Charles S and Gwyn A Trustee to Wingfield Edward III and Kirsty, $340,000.
4703 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Varga Patrick W and Jennifer G Et Al to Holder-Fisher Shellie R, $175,000.
1411 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Price David A to Reed Walter Drake, $202,000.
5407 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Shaw Desmond John and Joy, $310,700.
5734 Creek Mill Way, Glen Allen; Hajj Nicole Marie to Elsbury Stacy, $396,500.
6412 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Andrews Alex J to Saunders Tracey Denise, $215,000.
12327 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Warner Benjamin J and Melinda R, $755,830.
4924 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Wallace James H Jr and Linda S and Penny J to Putnam Nita R, $170,000.
1709 Eaton Rd, Henrico; Pruitt Thomas W to Sig 1610 Llc, $160,261.
2836 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Rodriguez Carmen and Crescencio Et Al, $188,550.
11076 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Arshad Arslan and Shamiala Shaukat, $675,421.
11517 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Wojnarwsky Joshua W and Pandora K, $698,261.
8005 Falcon Creek Ct, Henrico; Nagy Jason and Shannon to Tyler Malcolm W, $239,950.
9203 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Martin F Robert to Ocean Bliss Properties Llc, $228,950.
4658 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Sclar Steven G and Pamela L to Liu Lan and Hong Y Lew, $283,000.
2211 Foxborough Dr, Henrico; Gouffon Kirby and Brooke Withrow to Khek Chenna and Patrick Prak, $172,000.
12405 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Parrish Peggy Joan to Ross Robert J and Alice B, $290,000.
Glenside Dr, Henrico; Reynolds Holdings Llc to Sig 1610 Llc, $584,738.
5303 W Grace St, Henrico; Vaughan Kim P to McDermott Joseph C and Frances and Dennis S, $345,000.
2301 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Bussing Kevin M to Hockett Stephanie S, $250,000.
8122 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Pitt Anne Latham to Tucker Stanley H and Cynthia C, $345,000.
3523 Gwynn's Pl, Glen Allen; Taylor Anne H to Boltz Richard W and Diane M, $280,000.
6908 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bobbitt Sheila, $310,000.
1401 Harvest Crest Ct, Henrico; Samreth Storm and S Ngeam to Harris Michael Orlando, $237,000.
5017 Hickory Downs Ct, Glen Allen; McDonald Margery Anne to Hague Terri J and Timothy V, $399,950.
8901 Highfield Rd, Henrico; Brost Michael R and Jennifer M to Denoncourt Tyler S and Virginia C, $805,000.
8408 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Swan Lindsay Page, $265,000.
8400 Hood Dr, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Eichinger Karen, $265,000.
10120 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to McGee Catherine L, $330,000.
3101 Ismet Ct, Glen Allen; Rathnam Juliet I and Ravi J to Sitler Andrew Justin and Andrea Grace, $319,000.
118 E Jerald St, Henrico; Talley Edward E Sr Life Int to Taylor James H III, $185,000.
5907 Keystone Dr, Henrico; Fisher Susan S and Constance L Sithens to Chou James and Samantha, $369,000.
8431 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Fraine Renee M to McPherson Theresa E, $155,000.
4417 Laurel Village Dr, Henrico; Updike Herman E and Billie B to Millspring Commons Apartments II Llc, $400,000.
1694 Liberty Bell Ct, Henrico; Karabuta Pavlo to Holness Christopher, $180,000.
3912 Longview Landing Ct, Henrico; Pang Richard Y and Changlee S to Kanjo Steven and Kieu Hoang, $789,000.
5109 Maben Hill Run, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Kuncha Chandrasekhara Rao Et Al, $475,840.
6001 Mann Ave, Henrico; Katharos George D to Fowler James W, $300,000.
9204 Mapleway Rd, Henrico; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to Nikiforos Kaitlynn, $245,900.
2301 Martin St, Henrico; 2301 Martin Street Series to Moran Kathryn, $224,900.
2135 Megan Dr, Glen Allen; Crawford Kristen M and Anthony J Todd to Aldrich Kathryn, $225,000.
8111 Michael Rd, Henrico; Hale Brady B to Bracken Susan, $300,000.
1626 Midview Rd, Henrico; Hollis Michael R and Ronald J Et Al to Finley James A II, $230,000.
6227 Monument Ave, Henrico; Manis Terry S and Lesli to Pearson Lee Taylor and Julia Devan Foutz, $485,000.
5531 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to James Robert III and Terrnisha, $275,700.
1421 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Jessee Walter T and Kelsey Loree to Boykin Madison Kelly, $290,000.
111 New Harvest Dr, Henrico; Manolescu Gail A and Cara A to Robertson Glynis Patricia, $225,000.
7301 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Lewane Conrad C Jr to Chow Eddie W and Andrea K, $190,400.
2920 Oakley Pointe Way, Henrico; Klein Winston C and Hazel H Bathan to Lali Mohammad Sadiq and Roqia, $264,000.
5313 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Lapid Camille Ann Ducut and Cresencia D, $322,165.
4940 Old Main St, U207, Henrico; Puzzo Deborah A to Garyantes Richard C and Mary Laura Wingold, $291,000.
2202 Oregon Ave, Henrico; Smith Glenda K to Smith Alan V, $157,000.
1401 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Sears Roebuck and Company to Regency Quioccasin Rd Lc, $2,100,000.
11744 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Hall William Anthony Jr to Malik Naveed and Afshan, $351,000.
8420 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Salkey Yvonne and Michael Latore to Soriano Valle Herbert U Et Al, $216,500.
2902 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Ward Gene L and Nancy B to Overstreet Benjamin C, $201,000.
2422 Poates Dr, Henrico; Nordrow Investments Llc to Heslop Tyler M and Kathleen Ann, $278,000.
12343 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Luu Ching Yee and Phong Hien, $609,766.
1763 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Petraco Bruce Stephen to Sobhy Hassan Nehad T M Et Al, $195,000.
1527 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc to Trentini Cheryl Ann, $218,345.
300 N Ridge Rd, U79, Henrico; Switz Donald M and Elise H to Janet B James and Sidney B James III Trust, $349,000.
8501 River Bend Estates Ct, Henrico; Hussey Alan W and Rena R to Ernst Gregory, $311,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U202, Henrico; Young Stephen F to Wyndorf Maxwell L, $205,000.
11505 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ahmed Tarig, $710,645.
23 W Runswick Dr, Henrico; Stuart Dorothy B Trustee to School Michael and Kathleen, $730,000.
4320 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Madl Alex Edward and Jillian N Petterc, $364,360.
4203 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Feng Xue and Yu Cao to Cole Sarah S, $270,900.
10721 Sheppards Way Dr, Glen Allen; Buxbaum Andrew B and Summer E Speidell to Speidell Summer E, $353,600.
1703 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; A Solodar Properties Llc to Terkper Kwasi, $185,000.
7114 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Houston Conrad and P L Peaden Trustees to Rai Shyam Kumar and Sunita, $214,950.
2602 Southbay Dr, Henrico; Rilee Bruce B and Cheryl A to Kimberlin Stephen S and Michelle M, $474,000.
8650 Springwater Dr, Henrico; White Beauford to Love Jennifer, $183,000.
10201 Steuben Dr, Glen Allen; Adams Virginia A to Mallory Richard W E and Catherine S F, $315,000.
924 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Quint Jeffrey P Jr and Erica R Nuckols to Majkovic Sara, $225,000.
1311 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Harris Kelly Marlyse to Yost Ann-Marie and Caleb A, $215,000.
10522 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Poudyal Sunil and Pushpa Khanal, $359,574.
4809 Thornhurst St, Henrico; NVR Inc to Stewart Tonisha S, $261,905.
11622 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Maida Christopher John to Sledge Christopher A and Hannah L, $232,000.
111 Township Blvd, Henrico; Allen Juwan and Lauren to Belcher Sandra, $205,000.
2737 Tricia Pl, Henrico; Brad Harris Inc to Nelson Bryce Allen and Kathleen Parrish, $575,000.
4932 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Sapp Carl G and Whitney H, $642,460.
6604 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; Whitley Clarence E and Mary to Wagner Don E, $240,000.
2306 Viking Ln, Henrico; Tilson William T to Forrest Matthew W and Amy Van Buskirk, $285,000.
12209 Walborough Ln, Glen Allen; Grace Alan J and Liulinbo Yang to Zhu Bin and Fei Yang, $410,000.
10504 Warren Rd, Glen Allen; Schenk Ethel F Trustee to Green Jarrett N and Lacy H, $310,000.
2304 Watts Ln, Henrico; B T Properties Llc to Beach Angela M, $185,000.
11932 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Kashiouris Constantina and Markos G to Lietz Katherine, $695,000.
5704 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Sva Hotels Llc to River City Hotels Llc, $3,375,000.
6208 Winsted Ct, Glen Allen; Ratliff Gary G Jr and Amy N to Budhathoky Keshab and Srijana Archarya, $359,950.
9011 Wood Sorrel Ct, Henrico; Dickinson John J Jr and Charles Lane to Minardi Richard A Jr and Archer Guy, $635,000.
5409 Woolshire Ct, Glen Allen; Hettema John M and Carole R to Adikesavan Ganesh Et Al, $607,000.
Chesterfield
1716 Abbots Mill Wy; Lowery James Timothy and Lori S to Smith Nicholas W and Shannon K, $268,000.
307 Aldersmead Rd; Ma Bang Tuyet Thi to Chau Ky Khanh and Ly Vien Tinh, $256,000.
2833 Amherst Ridge Lp; Vernon Arthur L to Stephen Anna, $188,000.
5607 Arbor Point Tr; White Malisa and Nguyen Bao P to Henderson Deshaun and Johnson G, $264,900.
1011 Ashbrook Landing Tr; Gerdes S H and Gerdes K M Trs to Curley Raymond T Jr, $298,500.
7516 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Maione Donald and D and Maione E D, $329,962.
5930 Autumnleaf Dr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Wynns Evi and Sepulveda Maria, $265,000.
20925 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Appleby Yvette and Stanford W, $261,255.
21152 Baileys Ln; Stone Harbor Llc to Muhammed Ihsaan A and Taylor T D, $233,960.
5613 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Moseley Reginald and Sequel, $332,230.
5908 Bardot Ct; Carver Deardrian B and Hunt L A to Turner Shanay, $193,000.
5760 Baron Dr; McCollum Jerry Et Al to Carpenter Steven L Jr and T C, $170,300.
10506 Beachcrest Ct; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Taylor Walter N and Jeanette M, $451,940.
10517 Beaver Bridge Rd; Rowe Carolyn Dew Et Als to Buchanan Brittany N, $178,000.
5117 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Tenia Marilyn and Neville, $266,580.
4509 Bexwood Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Larios Stephanie A, $207,000.
8919 Blooming Pl; Jones Francis X and Schneider J to Jones F X and Schneider Jutta, $443,930.
7230 Bonallack Bn; Homesmith Construction Inc to Parker Heidi N, $849,407.
11412 Braidstone Ln; Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Profita James J and Julie E, $363,500.
10001 Brandywine Av; Resnick Mark to Jenkins Joseph M, $157,750.
5131 Bridgeside Dr; Capel Daniel L and Heather M to Mejia H M and Marroquin Luna S A, $257,000.
624 Bristol Village Dr; Averette Mary C to Putinas Gintautas Et Al, $150,000.
2001 Buggy Dr; Wicks Evelyn Lee to Parsons Andrew M and Jennifer A, $214,000.
4307 Burgess House Ln; Long Marion A and Brenda J H to Calara Christine Domingo, $255,000.
4911 Campbellridge Dr; Knepper Michael Jay and Amber R to Carroll Justin, $237,000.
4907 Cedar Cliff Rd; Farmer Crystal M to Cejka Timothy and Volkman D, $262,000.
10625 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Dunaway Teresa R and Charles O, $388,795.
11860 Charterhouse Dr; Margulies Jack B to Karlson Joshua and Melissa J, $160,000.
11524 Chester Station Dr; Ledford Charles D and Shavonne J to Mazza Amanda, $196,000.
3032 Chislet Dr; Fraleigh Pamela R to Farley Garret and Allie, $293,000.
14313 Clemons Cr; Wical Bradley S and Christie to Lantagne Donald G Et Als, $600,000.
14411 Clipper Cove Ct; Patterson R H Et Al Trustees to Karp David G and Gina M, $600,000.
13301 Corapeake Tr; Malandro Micheal E and Sonia M to Mills Christopher B and Porter E, $540,000.
7031 Crape Myrtle Tr; Eastwood Homes to Taylor Brandon Matthew and Eva P, $402,610.
11500 Crestmoor Ct; Davis Mark A and Rebecca T to Scott Michael D and Jennifer M, $289,950.
6809 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Davis Mark Anthony and Rebecca T, $342,043.
13625 Decidedly Ct; Jones Benjamin and Carrie to Weaver Bruce L Jr and Mary S, $250,000.
13805 Deer Run Ct; Penny Linda K to Templeton Carole, $186,000.
15642 Devlin Dr; Lough Christopher Jason Sr to Parsley Amanda L and Lafoon R, $243,500.
711 Dove Path Ln; Evans Eric to Dunnavant G D and Morse S F, $276,000.
3106 Dulwich Dr; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Haynes Devin Lemar, $175,000.
3443 Ellenbrook Dr; Johnson Tiffany A to Kowalski Mark and Christina, $275,000.
1416 Enon Church Rd; De La Rosa Karinny Et Al to Phelps Heather, $186,000.
3619 Evershot Dr; Ford Christopher and Anna to Desko William J and Jenny W, $445,000.
14949 Featherchase Dr; Cross Janet M to Yakoub Emad M and Younan Nesreen, $235,000.
15349 Featherchase Dr; Edwards Jeffrey to Traylor Stephanie Elizabeth, $182,000.
4612 Finney Ct; Addison Terrence J and Sherrel W to Mendoza Edwin and Brenmarie, $324,450.
8719 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Spinelli Lisa, $361,426.
1907 Forestdale Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Garvey William S and Brittany C, $233,000.
16306 Fox Creek Forest Dr; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Onken Lauren R and Charles W, $515,000.
2942 Gaffney Rd; Nixon Debora L and Leadbetter D to Amezquita Kiara R, $150,000.
15919 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Coates Charles and Carolyn, $682,728.
524 Glenmeadow Rd; Braytenbah Andrew S Jr and M F to Barron Russell S and Danielle N, $300,000.
2864 Goyne Lp; McLean Damien to Williams Misha K, $159,900.
9409 Groundhog Dr; Martin Julie to Hawthorne James T and Sarah A, $204,900.
15718 Haggis Dr; Bubb Brittany to O'Brien Taylor Michele, $250,000.
20954 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Boone Dameon R and Baskerville K, $218,000.
13816 Happy Hill Rd; Phares Laura L to Chambers Andrew J and Ashley W, $212,000.
11213 Hazelbury Ct; D R Horton Inc to McCranely Lasha C, $375,000.
11736 Heathmere Cs; Hawkins Susan D to Patel Amir I, $200,000.
4200 Hickory Nut Pl; Zimmerman Susan Cassandra to Vroegindewey Andrew and Jennifer, $354,000.
6701 Hill Rd; Sepulveda Maria to Elbe Daniel J, $170,000.
4329 Hollywood Dr; Demao Trudy V Et Als to Laplaca Megan E, $163,000.
8909 Huntingcreek Tr; Bryant John B and Alice D to Lovin Eric Lee and Meagan Leigh, $156,000.
3619 Ivyridge Dr; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Cannon Robert L Jr and Daniel B, $275,000.
3503 Julep Dr; Arbogast Patrick Ian to Bugg Michael A and Katherine A, $152,000.
4314 Ketcham Dr; Montreal Llc to McGarvey J C and Johnson B, $232,500.
12103 King Cotton Ct; 440 Properties Llc to Fiorelli John and Marie L, $192,000.
2811 Kingsdale Rd; Carroll Linwood W Sr and Brenda to Cooper David A and Shanon Marie, $200,000.
5500 Lakemere Dr; Roderick Norman and Beverly M to Barclay William and Mattson S, $265,000.
6105 Lansgate Rd; Kingston Catherine Anne to Sirois Ryan R and Kathleen S, $300,000.
9005 Laurel Oak Ct; Ayers Justin T and Wright Haley to Rowley John, $160,000.
9337 Lavenham Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Baldwin Elwood L Jr and Nicole D, $417,070.
6124 Leopold Cr; Henderson Rose C to Palacios Mejia Albert D, $151,000.
13600 Littlebury Ct; Obermuller Winston B and G N to Gallagher Sean F and Rodriguez M, $219,000.
3920 Llewellyn Ln; Barrett Matthew R and Alison to McNeilly Taylor S and Jason R, $259,950.
15807 Longlands Rd; Little Marty and Charletta C to Calvy Ryan and Alison, $405,000.
11531 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Warren Dustin K and Courtney B, $354,900.
7406 MacLachlan Dr; Spencer William T and Dorthy R to Denny Burley M and Rachel C, $450,000.
16213 Maple Hall Dr; Homeplaces Building Corp to Griffin John C and Jennifer G, $1,110,000.
21212 Matoaca Rd; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to Teel Shadirra D, $170,000.
401 Meadowville Rd; Ireland Arthur D and Denise J to Early Michael S, $350,500.
5803 Mill Spring Ln; Cunha Helena Maria to Kirkbride Nicholas C and J C I, $247,000.
12718 Millstep Tr; Jcm III Llc to Kirk Zachary H L and Caitlin L, $317,000.
6331 Mockingbird Ln; Felch John K to Rood Jonathan M, $220,000.
1901 Mountain Pine Bl; Hardwick Linda J and Reginald to Almonte Jose R, $210,000.
13712 Nailor Cr; Gasiorowski Michael D and C J to Miller Christopher J and Elyse K, $335,000.
13412 Naylors Blue Dr; Babukovic Michael J and Amanda to Johnson Robert L III and Kelly M, $239,000.
9818 Nott Ln; Cugliocciello Nicholas T and C F to Bartos Dylan T, $167,500.
4608 Oak Hollow Rd; Somers Karen Jean to Wilson M B and L A and Somers K J, $260,000.
10329 Old Camp Rd; Perkins Scott E and Jessica L to Stace Jessica F, $250,000.
3711 Old Gun Rd East; Johnson Oscar S Trustee (Est) to Hill Rowland Braxton IV, $355,000.
16500 Otterdale Pointe Dr; Blakey Michael P and Brittany M to Glidewell Michael T and Bonny B, $330,000.
9713 Pampas Dr; Valley David and Linda Lee to Wright Christopher A and Deena D, $220,000.
10900 Pegwell Dr; Gerrety James F and Candice A to Schulz David P and Jennifer L, $395,900.
11954 Penny Bridge Dr; All Gerald R and Daral A to Cannaday Ian M and Erica S, $300,000.
5421 Pleasant Grove Ln; Hix Robert I to Hernandez Salinas Edmundo, $279,900.
11125 Poachers Rn; Toney Rosemary to Moore Erica N, $199,950.
10204 Princess Margaret Pl; Walker Timothy W and Walker E D to Sanchez Richard Lee and Lydia A, $237,500.
1264 Providence Knoll Dr; Taylor Brittany S and Outar K A to Arnold Russell and Wilson Tamika, $270,900.
607 Pumpkin Pl; Howell Lawrence S and Carol J to Nance Barbara L, $335,000.
13425 Quixton Ln; Carter Olando V and Angela M to Argo Benjamin and Sloan, $270,000.
8902 Rams Crossing Ct; Proctor William E and Karen M to Bass Brandon A and Shannon, $340,000.
1604 S Red Lion Ct; Garzia Janet J to Sikora Joseph and Anna Lisa L, $232,000.
10735 River Rd; Hicks Stacy Lynn to Chalkley Chadwick W, $214,900.
1471 Robindale Rd; Brennan James W and Mary L to Furman Amanda R and Daniel J, $286,900.
2249 Rose Family Dr; Hunter R N and Hunter R B Trs to Hudson Deborah C Trustee, $340,000.
2111 Running Brook Ln; Wiard Daniel W and Carol Lynn to Davis Brent W and Megan K, $350,000.
4901 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Tripp Stuart A III and Juliann D, $525,056.
8400 Scottingham Ct; Hingre Amy C to Soriano Bibiana Moreno, $175,000.
6110 Sedgefield Tr; Evans Ronald C and Assoc Inc to Smith Daryl and Patricia M, $324,000.
5503 Sherman Tr; Richardson Charleita to Conigliaro Nicholas, $167,000.
316 Sheffey Ln; Maguire Elizabeth A Trustee to Williams Charles R and Deborah, $280,000.
7024 Silk Oak Dr; Ruppert Christopher M and S L to Arosemena Anthony and Zalesak S, $410,000.
17624 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Miller Angela G and Reese J V, $600,929.
3503 Slate Ct; Moody Alonzo A and Faye O to Howard Marcas and Stephanie, $222,000.
6608 Southwalk Ht; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Guss James Michael, $414,435.
14304 Spring Gate Rd; Shields Charles Cabell to Piedade Ruben and Kerri, $365,000.
8225 Sterling Cove Tr; Gutierrez Juan M and Munera N to Snell Reginald and Strickland T, $430,000.
6242 Strongbow Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Pepe Brian and Melanie, $439,000.
7413 Summertree Dr; James Lekeith O and Sharon W to Donado Alexander and Martinez J, $165,000.
14301 Sylvan Ridge Rd; Rawlinson Gerry J to Fleming Montre J and Nickens J R, $385,000.
11300 Taylor Landing Wy; Daybreak Investments Llc to Hawkins Brett D and Mecca P, $1,297,000.
16116 Tipton Ct; Bottoms James L Jr and Melissa W to Bottoms Aaron M, $150,000.
5008 Tulip Oak Rd; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Hock Jonathan and Alexa Gotchall, $180,000.
6425 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Skinner Colleen E Trustee, $493,644.
707 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Duefrene George T and Marla S, $317,780.
12436 Walkes Quarter Rd; Johnson Joseph M to Sd Investment Properties Llc, $240,000.
14701 Water Race Dr; U S Bank Trust Nat'l Assoc Tr to Jiang Feng and Fang Yuedong, $255,000.
3725 Waverton Dr; Rountrey Dev Corp to Contreras F Jr and Thorsson J, $546,900.
4804 Wellington Farms Dr; Tcf Real Estate Llc to Sprouse Hubbard A and Barbara A, $355,000.
11414 Westcreek Ct; Tdz Properties Llc to Watson Nancy A, $269,900.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Hannibal Ivan and Donna, $242,558.
6818 Whisperwood Dr; Eastwood Homes to Rosenau Timothy M and Heather, $352,000.
6520 Wimbledon Dr; M and M Capitol Investment Cor to Fleig Jerry A and Anastasia M, $194,000.
13612 Winterberry Rg; Miller Dean G and Elizabeth to Leary Sammie Lyn, $359,900.
2113 Woodmont Dr; Sharpe Kevin W to Buva Petar and Tierney Erin, $196,450.
1224 Wycliff Ct; Liberto Nicholas A to Wells Christopher W Trustee, $236,000.
HANOVER
7441 AMF Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia B. Kelly to Robert J. Harrison, $192,000.
10794 Ashcake Station Place, Mechanicsville; Raymond S. Kessler to Matthew Scott Harton, $335,000.
11269 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Armentrout Properties LC to Larry J. England, $445,000.
8675 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Kathie L. Williams to Kennet Valentin, $193,000.
8051 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Diane R. Kanpp to Holly Kempf Lewis, $308,000.
10321 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Alexander Hooker II to Thomas B. Kinney, $353,000.
9146 Caleb Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Francesca to Anthony Tacconi, $298,500.
10147 Camden Lane, Ashland; Jacob A. Sumner to Timothy J. Nacey, $355,000.
7258 Carolyn Lane, Mechanicsville; Ashley E. Link to Quang Lam, $184,000.
7228 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ethel F. Schenk, trustee, $384,498.
7243 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Gregoy K. McClure, trustee, $375,328.
9330 Colvincrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Arthur Boyd Noel IV to Lucas E. Hottle, $449,950.
9141 Covington Ridge Court, Mechanicsville; Kristin Joy Williams to Spencer David Tiller, $355,000.
7257 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Roger Altizer to Andrew G. Condrey, $190,050.
8551 Culley Drive, Mechanicsville; William F. Young to Karen Ann Hubbard, $365,000.
9450 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew L. Sanders to Shelley Danielle Hinson, $346,500.
7109 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Rhea Gail Carter to Ashley E. McKercher, $235,000.
7416 Ewell Road, Mechanicsville; Lawson Dowell to Dawn Gusti Kennedy, $240,000.
14377 Family Circle Lane, Montpelier; Robin S. Kalman, trustee to Mary Martha Ullman, $180,000.
10252 Finlandia Lane, Mechanicsville; Kerry L. Anderson to Michael Hounshell Jr., $290,000.
6355 Gemstone Place, Mechanicsville; L. Scott Hudson, trustee to Mark A. Debes, $335,000.
9268 Grantham Drive, Mechanicsville; Allen H. Goode III to Sarah Querimit, $250,000.
6311 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Jean M. Hodges to Diana L. Rock, $240,000.
9083 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Phoenix 6 Properties LLC to Sharon Kay Andre, $329,950.
6275 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Kenneth E. Davison to Gregory Anderson, $279,950.
9354 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Billy Sells, $656,036.
8040 Lee Ave., Mechanicsville; Diane P. O'Kelly to Don M. Bhend, $225,000.
10105 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca Davidson to Pintail Properties LLC, $262,500.
9041 Marl Branch Court, Mechanicsville; Michael David Harrell to Jonathan Talbott, $325,000.
14480 Mill Creek Drive, Montpelier; Mary Dale Barry to David Dommisse, $635,000.
9136 New Bethesda Road, Mechanicsville; Scott Loving to Malissa Whitby, $330,000.
8265 Oakfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Jimmy C. Brinson to David B. Alexander, $283,000.
3452 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Patricia Campbell Thompson to Pocahontas Properties LLC, $175,000.
7411 Park Drive, Mechanicsville; William K. Robertson, trustee to James A. Davis, $196,000.
9023 Pelot Place, Mechanicsville; Crystal Edwards to John P. Zimmerman, $289,950.
5315 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Steven J. Allen, trustee to Sean V. O'Brien, $284,000.
9928 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jeffrey J. Sergeant, $447,500.
15074 Quaker Church Road, Montpelier; Donald Tim Anderson to Kevin E. O'Brien, $315,000.
8956 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph Rick to Brian Lantz, $257,500.
8270 Scarecrow Road, Mechanicsville; Amy Nicole Williams to Cheri Tate Hudson, $195,000.
9212 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; William C. Russ Jr. to Charles W. McDonough, $249,950.
7046 Snaffle Court, Mechanicsville; Shelley D. Hinson to Jason A. Gray, $214,900.
16032 St. Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Dimitrios C. Kavalieratos to Glen S. Boutillier, $320,000.
6161 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Gail E. Glave to Christina M. Pacheco, $255,000.
10197 Suzanne Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen R. Bowker to Hunter Gordon, $299,950.
18064 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; William H. Stephens III to Cody Weston, $210,000.
9122 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Gerald Dean Huskey Jr., $471,495.
19 Trotter Mill Close, Ashland; Corris L. Teachworth, trustee to Kimberly Franklin, $180,000.
Units 15 and 18, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $186,500.
7531 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Pedro Ramirez Polanco to Rossie Ramirez German, $220,000.
17097 Whitehouse Farm Drive, Beaverdam; Hanover Beaverdam Land LLC to Wesley G. Hollender, $270,000.
POWHATAN
3728 Archies Way, Powhatan; Chadwick G. McKinney to Jonathan K. Sheppard, $615,000.
4761 Bell Road, Powhatan; Chavez Masonry Co. LLC to Sherlyn C. Bernier, $241,499.
701 Clementown Road, Powhatan; Thomas J. Major Jr. to Corey Chapman, $212,000.
1672 Dawn Brook Court, Powhatan; Stephanie C. Lennon to Zachary D. Cloud, $310,000.
2410 Emanuel Church Road, Powhatan; Ellis R. Cook to Robert Michael Charles Huotari, $237,900.
899 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; Kenneth W. Langston to Robert Murray, $301,200.
2475 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; John W. Bruce Jr. to Kathleen G. Jones, $180,000.
3590 Lyons Run, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to William Buckley, $440,353.
3021 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; Stonecraft Homes LLC to Ronald L. Hill, $575,000.
3751 Mill Mount Place, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Robert Philip Hubert, $460,000.
1847 Oakland Drive Estates, Powhatan; Fine Creek Building Co. Inc. to Rebecca Lynn Hensley, $375,000.
2659 Poplar Forest Drive, Powhatan; Jacket Properties LLC to Joseph Sampson Pauley, $250,000.
1210 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Charles S. Lerch III to Patrick Vales, $269,950.
3239 Sparrows Court, Powhatan; Specialized Technology Institute Inc. to Jennifer R. Wilson, $443,000.
3845 Wildwood Shores Court, Powhatan; Martin J. Mangino to David A. Ashley, $350,000.
GOOCHLAND
3769 Boundary Run Road, Gum Spring; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Brandon E. Patenaude, 328,925.
2540 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Cole B. Marlow to Brooke A. Baker, 210,000.
1725 W Fox Downs Lane, Oilville; South State Bank to Frank Christopoher Evans, 738,000.
2320 Horseshoe Bend, Goochland; Timothy A. Lilly to Tracy Gruber, 477,000.
5651 Old Columbia Road, Goochland; Robert S. Jones to Desmond Jay Arcenia, 400000.
2331 Sheppard Town Road, Maidens; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Shawn C. Wilson, 255,000.
Petersburg
2449 Gracie White Circle; Horace L. Wilkins to Marquail D. Williams, $205,000.
1856 Ramblewood Road; Langston Johnson to Brandon Alexander Edmonds, $192,000.
511 W Washington St.; Julie E. Blake to John R. French, $250,000.
DINWIDDIE
0.455 acres; KAG Homes LLC to Tommy L. Franklin, $232,000.
1.25 acres; Samuel I. White PC to Wells Fargo Bank , $170,300.
18.2 acres; Shirley McVicker to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $170,000.
2 parcels; Sheila J. Stephens, co-executor to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $167,200.
5 acres; Margaret Diane Diehl to Anthony Weed, $160,000.
69.02 acres; Bogese Land Development LLC to Rock River Inc., $625,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
909 Azalea Lane; Joseph Boyd Crist to Sally H. Knight, $156,000.
146 Chesterfield Ave.; Kurt B. Grigsby to Robert H. Glass, $150,000.
507 Forestview Drive; Kimberly D. Bostain to Thomas Steve Jones, $182,000.
100 W Highland Court; Alex Madl to Ashley S. Fowler, $221,000.
348 Malloard Drive; Herbert C. Smith Jr. to Tonya Marie Henderson, $359,000.
219 Royal Oak Ave.; M & Y Investments LLC to Stephanie N. Henke-Engle, $161,900.
108 Wilkshire Court; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Dorothy B. Thomas, $220,000.
HOPEWELL
4 parcels; John Raymond Inzaina to Nahil LLC, $319,000.
Lot 46, Section 1, Cameron's Landing; Malwante R. Stewart to Jerome Laurentius Davis, $236,500.
Lots 10-13, Block G, Mitchells; Efrain Perez to Michael James Edwards, $222,000.
NEW KENT
11230 Cosby Mill Road, Quinton; John T. Slosjarik to James S. Slosjarik Jr., $172,000.
9081 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Christopher Ryan Spates, $381,150.
12007 Hilton Woods Drive, New Kent; Edward W. Jenkins to Donald K. Young, $285,000.
4814 Mountcastle Road, Providence Forge; Kathy A. Morgan to Charles J. Beasely, $250,000.
10240 Old Quarter Lane, Quinton; Baker Homes LLC to Karl W. Sommer IV, $224,900.
3008 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Larry K. Snead to Jermaine R. Martin, $447,000.
8600 S Quaker Road, Quinton; Michael P. Rogers to Shelley A. Siebert, $317,500.
2830 Tea Ridge Court, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Robert Capocelli, $344,990.
7856 Uplands Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Lendora L. Alston, $316,260.
PRINCE GEORGE
272.62 acres, South Prince George; John Vandevander to Matthew J. Crist, $239,900.
3.49 acres; Laura H. Hartsell to Margaret Ann Compton, $180,000.
Lot 1, Block 15, Section 8, Beechwood Manor; Megan C. Youker to Cathy L. Wallen, $170,000.
Lot 12, Phase 1, Evergreen Acres; Heather B. Winters to Roger Woodcock, $244,000.
Lot 20, Block G, Section 3, Branchester Lakes; Jannette Ilarraza to Mohammad Mujeebuddin, $153,000.
Lot 3, Block 18, Section 8; Clint E. Reierson to Eric Steven Bertram II, $179,900.
Lot 38, Section 1, Baxter Ridge; Vincent McDowell Sr. to Landmark Associates LLC of Virginia, $170,200.
Parcel; Thomas J. Harrison to Adam Williams, $435,000.
Parcel; Cynthia Anne Williams, trustee to Cynthia Anne Williams, $153,000.
Charles city
31.9 acres; Charles Ryland Tench Jr. to James H. Smith III, $362,000.
Parcel; Mount Prospect LLC to Joe Kuttenkuler, $199,900.
Parcel; Brent M. Thomas to Steven Mileski, $475,000.
AMELIA
7061 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; William M. Morris III to Wayne Berry Campbell, $360,000.
9231 S Genito Road, Jetersville; Katherin Leigh Rhea to Neil Hamlor, $230,000.
11540 Smokehouse Drive, Amelia Court House; Jeffrey E. Tilton to Justin Kellaway, $365,000.
CAROLINE
7400 Azalea Drive, Ruther Glen; Najah Zakiyyah Dail to Carlos A. McClain, $267,250.
6067 Caroline Village Road, Woodford; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Yolanda Valdez, $182,000.
123 Delaware Drive, Ruther Glen; Paloma F. Zaid, successor trustee to Ray A. Comer, $255,000.
305 Falmouth Drive, Ruther Glen; James M. McNeil to Love M. Weah, $232,000.
21282 Graystone Lane, Milford; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Frederick M. Dildine, $349,900.
209 Hollyside Drive, Ruther Glen; Alexander W. Bunyard to Thomas Jackson Rainey Jr., $255,000.
7288 John Penn Ave., Ruther Glen; Walter L. Green Jr. to Tiffany K. Williams, $241,000.
120 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Claire C. Payne to Carly Dale Earnhart, $196,500.
24397 Mattaponi Trail, Milford; Ralph C. Gibson III to Tina B. Richards, $325,000.
17188 Perinchief St., Ruther Glen; Larry England to Christopher W. Green, $329,900.
229 Sea Cliff Drive, Ruther Glen; Heather D. Jones Evans to Robert Wilcox, $216,000.
14167 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford; Kristi Reule to James Michael Saunders Jr., $324,999.
933 Swan Lane, Ruther Glen; Kristen A. Cruz to John Diego Tellez, $183,000.
14524 Wagon Wheel Lane, Bowling Green; Betty B. Stallard to Kaitlin R. Huffman, $174,900.
KING WILLIAM
1157 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Adam Leslie Weatherford, $217,950.
421 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Keith E. Tapscott to Justin Tyler Dodson, $185,000.
2073 Forest Circle, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Miyako Reyes, $173,750.
96 Manquin Drive, Aylett; Bradley Allison Chymist to Geoffrey W. Vaughan, $195,400.
275 River Bluff Drive, Manquin; Richard F. Allen to John T. Boulden, $407,500.
68 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Scott M. Deshaies to Eric D. Shaw, $205,000.
114 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Cardinal Point LLC to Franklin E. Weeks, $237,085.
442 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; Clarence R. Johns Jr. to Donald E. Thurston, $293,000.
Sussex
9109 Huske Road, Stony Creek; Britton T. Flynn to Kurt B. Grigsby, $225,100.
8484 Rowanty Road, Carson; TAP LLC to Henry McIntire III, $219,950.
14484 Scotts Lane, Carson; Jonathan M. Donivan to Herbert T. Johnson, $189,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
658 Counselors Way; William A. Meeks to James S. Lawrence, $550,000.
2133 S Henry St.; Barbara B. Lish to Thomas Wysong, $191,000.
501 Mill Neck Road; Gerald L. Simmons Jr. to Carmen J. Hertzler, $329,900.
105 Watson Drive; Christine T. Cox to Emily E. Argo, $206,000.
JAMES CITY
3105 Arran Thistle, Williamsburg; Shane Peng to Malcom C. Mountcastle, $173,000.
4504 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel Abramson to Matthew W. Byham, $218,500.
3016 E Brittington, Williamsburg; Carol S. Beadle to Mollie D. Cole, $293,500.
4311 Candace Lane, Williamsburg; Jack H. Arbogast Jr. to Mary T. Adams, $258,000.
309 Carriage Road, Williamsburg; Edward James King, trustee to Althea C. Roberts, $195,000.
104 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Geoffrey C. Warner to Paul Byron McLendon, $565,000.
105 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Bonnie L. Brown, $265,000.
31 Ensigne Spence, Williamsburg; Joyce N. Mahon, trustee to Lindsay M. Otis, $480,000.
435 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Lizabeth A. Rapoza to Ann M. Ray, $210,000.
4031 Galverneck, Williamsburg; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Uriel S. Hill, $460,000.
4381 Harrinton Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Richard Irwin Kempton, $295,500.
3606 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Andre J. McLaughlin, $274,695.
102 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Estate of Leroy Tyler to Richard Douglas Lee, $165,000.
113 Killington, Williamsburg; Karen Lynn Farwell to Mark O. Rodger, $493,000.
2748 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Brian K. McGann to Jason Hook, $268,000.
3468 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Kimberly R. Yarema to Danny Chavez, $269,500.
100 Mathew Brown, Williamsburg; Donald J. McGuckin to Dianne Squire, $564,900.
8728 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; Timothy E. Sutphin to Taylor M. Harcom, $200,000.
2236 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Dan Raquepo, $405,675.
5313 Nicholas Court, Williamsburg; Nancy Shackleford to James Jackson III, $170,000.
3420 Oak Branch Lane, Toano; Michael H. Willoughby to Ryan Oliver Martin, $539,000.
936 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Charles L. Carney to Julie M. Giles, $179,000.
6106 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Danielle Darrisaw, $313,345.
1005 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Grzegorz M. Cielma, $245,648.
145 Randolph's Green, Williamsburg; Kyle R. Allen, trustee to Linwood Allen Staub, $700,000.
609 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; William H. Carmines, successor trustee to Patrick Vincent McMahon, $725,000.
2505 Robert Fenton Road, Williamsburg; Nancy L. Amundsen to Michael J. Bonner, $490,000.
107 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; Glenn P. McGrath, successor co-trustee to Michael J. McLain, $284,900.
4715 Sanford Arms, Williamsburg; Albert Thir to Vincent Figuenick, $350,000.
3701 Shackleton Lane, Williamsburg; William J. Nirmaier to Denise Williams, $315,000.
8488 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Cristina N. Perry to Jeffrey D. Gehris Jr., $324,900.
215 Southpoint Drive, Williamsburg; Denise W. Koch, trustee to Denise W. Koch, $277,950.
103 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Perry L. Goodbar to Daniel E. Sabin, $454,300.
3012 W Tiverton, Williamsburg; James Scott Dale to Jesse M. Pope, $275,000.
Unit 122, Pelham's Ordinary Condominium; TKSS LLC to Tiger Daniel LLC, $185,000.
Unit 25-294, Fairway Villas at Greensprings; Robert W. Owen to SNW Group LLC, $174,000.
132 Warwick Hills, Williamsburg; Ronald Henry Peele Jr., trustee to Paulette Fox Gullett, $445,000.
3235 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Daniele A. Longo to Keith E. Morris, $310,000.
3249 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Forrest E. Bassett to Kevin M. Pefferman, $462,000.
3844 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to John C. Eagle, $460,000.
