The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

916 E 16th St; Venning Nathaniel to Thiss Ramona, $161,500.

904 N 24th St; Yih Geoffrey to Colonial One Investment Group, $167,500.

502 N 26th St; Copeland Peter F and Vicky E to Petrie Madeline Ruth, $240,000.

314 W 27th St; Klein-Rapp Beatrix L to Mischley Lisa B, $279,000.

104 W 30th St; Bartsch Otto to Dunn Jennifer M, $255,000.

214 W 32nd St; Soffee Anne to Seay Seth and Molly, $150,000.

204 E 37th St; Hunter Homes Llc to Brown Aspen Camelia, $176,000.

6 N 6th St, U5c; Hypes Financial Group Llc to O'Brien Patrick Finley, $251,000.

329 Albemarle Ave; Leys Sallie A to Rumble Daniel S and Nancy S, $400,000.

18 S Auburn Ave; Dimmen Kelly Marie to Ciccone Jonathan S, $475,000.

5209 Bemiss Road; Wilson Melody A to Hicks Matthew A, $212,000.

3310 E Broad St; Harrison Rosa L and Grace L to Young Timothy, $431,000.

1512 Brookland Pkwy; Barnes Allan W to Girard Sylvain Maxime Jean, $310,000.

3620 Carolina Ave; 3620 Carolina Ave Llc to Mikrut Shaun J, $230,000.

324 S Cherry St; Trihey Mary J to Howlett Owen Trowbridge, $285,600.

112 W Clay St; Dixon Stephanie to Creative Investing Llc, $347,000.

7443 Comanche Dr; Spivey James W and Virignia G to Der Bryan S and Sarah, $259,000.

9481 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Byrd Thomas R and Daisy R, $646,708.

3218 Detroit Ave; Zuleta Edgar to Crittenton Bryan Cleveland, $175,000.

3211 Edgewood Ave; Johnson Elaine Taylor to Bf2 Llc, $190,000.

3814 Fauquier Ave; Moore Andrew W to Hicks Janice M, $403,950.

1401 Floyd Ave, Uc1; Nolan Mary Beth to Day Aline Martin, $395,000.

2706 E Franklin St; Parrish James T Jr to Dahl Charles and Cheri, $452,525.

2418 E Franklin St, U201; Ramsey Sarah R and Patsy A to Johnson Marvin and Stacey, $201,000.

1633 W Grace St; McDougall Gordon and Kathryn to Larkin Michael P and Lisa A, $649,500.

12 Greenway Lane; Rose Colin J to Johnson Timothy O and Kathryn E, $1,250,000.

4004 Grove Ave; O'Malley Sallie L to Arnold Troy G III, $436,000.

703 N Hamilton St, Uc; Levien Page K to Blevins Robert Wynn Jr, $205,000.

2413 Hanover Ave; Skalleberg Richard A to Duong Khanh N, $529,000.

4600 Hanover Ave; Kohler David to Woolwine Hope Bryson, $260,000.

2956 Hathaway Road, U806; Crick E Philip and Alice M to Glenn James V and Barbara M, $330,000.

4104 Hermitage Road; Chettle John William G to Contino Marshall P, $710,000.

2624 Idlewood Ave; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to El Koubi Jason R and Allison A, $675,000.

6012 Keaneland Dr; 6012 Keaneland Drive Llc to Harris Corey M and Jodi L, $170,000.

4337 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Lewis Danyelle Nicole, $298,685.

6315 Kensington Ave; Barck Michael A to Second Half Homes Llc, $220,000.

1248 Keswick Lane; Logsdon Melissa Lennon to Powell Kaitlin, $275,000.

212 Larne Ave; Bakar Homes Llc to Elliott Jamie, $180,000.

4715 Leonard Pkwy; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Festa Kaitlyn M, $885,000.

3511 Lochinvar Dr; Robinette Gregory to Thornhill James M and Maggie E, $327,500.

1211 Lorraine Ave; Allen Barbara C to Cosentino Lella Revocable Trust, $250,000.

3111 E Marshall St; Dunk Benjamin to Castleberry Brian Gerry, $270,000.

1904 Maury St; Richmond Redevelopment to Winston Clarence, $167,000.

4210 Monument Ave; Winebrenner John K to Ferrada Paula A, $895,000.

2512 Monument Ave, U301; Cuddy James to Howard Elizabeth J, $439,500.

106 N Mulberry St; Hubbard Harry J IV to Cole Matthew Bodine, $438,000.

6940 Navaho Road; Sammeli Tammy Jean to Belmonte Roy N Jr, $262,000.

3018 Noble Ave; Fields Ida W to Snyder Timothy J and Mechthild M, $299,950.

7006 Old Jahnke Road; Edmonds Marcia C to Thompson Kederio D, $169,900.

5001 Park Ave; Raab Jason B and Svetlana K to Christian Charles Lynch IV, $495,000.

510 S Pine St; Spina Veronica M to Askegren James W II, $259,900.

1301 Porter St, U304; Porter Street Llc to Piner Rebecca, $190,000.

2729 Rettig Road; Dwyer J Henry Living Trust to Kuzas Kevin Jefry and Janet E, $571,000.

3446 Riverview Dr; Bowser Lynette T to Test Erik S, $283,500.

3501 Rosewood Ave; Nackley Stephen J to Duignan Kevin, $295,000.

4823 W Seminary Ave; McGhee Michael G to Harohalli Abhiram, $299,900.

526 N Sheppard St; Waldrop Richard Gray to Day Madison W and L Whitley, $422,400.

3100 Stockton St; Elenat Homes Llc to Tugwell Julie E, $175,000.

6509 Stuart Ave; Pocahontas B Llc to Siwel Renovations Llc, $215,000.

301 Virginia St, U1208; Hochradel-Feeley Susan to Scotese Carol A, $340,000.

8808 Waxford Road; Alridge Richard P and Laura T to Ruch William, $320,000.

602 Westover Hills Blvd; Trp Westover Hills Llc to Ashton Square Apartments Llc, $2,470,000.

1500 Wilmington Ave; Thompson Donald R to Bauder Page Wharton Revocable, $719,700.

HENRICO

1815 Aeronca Ave, Henrico; Browder Linwood M and Cindy H to Walker Michele R, $194,000.

6000 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Turner Zachary and Jaime Robinson to Driver Nicholas, $217,000.

2800 Ashley Glen Dr, Henrico; Gwaltney Olive H to Morales Alberto G, $234,950.

5450 Axe Handle Ln, Glen Allen; Liu Yinghua and Chunyan Luo to Meissner Gary Joseph Jr, $420,000.

6405 Bateleur Ct, Henrico; Bourne Ronald E to Ngauja Alfred and Lateese Moore, $287,600.

10637 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Veepanagandla Sureshreddy, $365,000.

10653 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to John Chandrakumar James Arvind K Et Al, $408,270.

12007 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Smith Charles C and Shelby P to Mosca Carl James and Alyse Rinehardt, $315,000.

6971 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Stewart Catherine to Flowers Antonio and Sonya, $374,990.

Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $785,184.

4658 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Henderson Edward D and Saundra J, $452,741.

4714 Brydes Ln, Glen Allen; Thomas Anja C to Natarajan Shyamsundar and G V, $410,000.

5521 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Kamatala Sridhar and Girija Srirangam to Joseph Benoy and Soumya Thomas, $405,000.

7820 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Morris Sarah E to Azizi Habibullah, $160,000.

4805 Cedar Post Ct, Glen Allen; Koeniger Ryan J and Jennifer E to Carleton Leslie Kim, $350,000.

5012 Chappell Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Harrell John R and Patricia A to Kaimal Karthik, $508,500.

901 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Ward Nancy B and Pamela B Stump to Roller Sarah B, $177,500.

13533 Cotley Ln, Henrico; McCabe Mark J and Rosemary to Prochazka Zdenek and Jeanette, $550,000.

16 Country Squire Ln, Henrico; McGhee William Clark and Pamela H Trustees to Trivas S Alexander and Tracy, $2,495,000.

2325 Crickhollow Ct, Henrico; Dantonio Greta and Vedran Bulic to Leister Whitney, $273,000.

12521 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Hickerson Graham T and Barbara E to Neel David Scott and Adrienne, $357,000.

4401 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Jackson Billy E and Evelyn to Lloyd Donald V and Linda C, $275,000.

1701 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Crown Land Llc to Khoury Sydnee J and Tami Lynn Werries, $212,350.

11309 Duncan Park Ct, Glen Allen; Tipton Leanne to Sharma Vineet and Khushboo, $295,000.

2848 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Davis Starquesha, $191,650.

2700 Empress Ct, Henrico; Webber Lee A and R Anne to Granier Evan D and Kristin Leigh, $445,000.

2503 Farrand St, Henrico; Dominion Realty Services Llc to Montanye Nicholas T, $165,000.

15 Flatwater Row, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Mosser John R Jr and Catherine Ann Carter, $384,275.

9509 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Woodson Wortley R to Graham Kathleen Q, $250,000.

3001 Foxmoore Ct, Henrico; Ross Lewis P and Stephanie to Minor Diana, $329,950.

6600 Gadsby Park Ter, Glen Allen; Zhu Yunfeng and Ye Ruan to Carulli Raymond Scott and Michele Hanohano, $670,000.

2112 Ginter St, Henrico; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement Inc to Curry Edmund L and Dennis L, $207,000.

2421 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

4728 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Sultan Patricia L to Sharma Neeraj and Isha Singh, $520,000.

1862 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Patel Mahesh and Vanita, $749,450.

11111 Hames Ln, Glen Allen; L L L & B Llc to Mistr Richard L and Elena A Marentes, $620,000.

2505 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Tipton Leanne Forbes, $263,900.

1607 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Bagwell Fred L and Ann S to Trinh Tung Tranh and Ashley Clevenger, $445,000.

314 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Hayes Leslie N to Baker Jason, $180,000.

808 Howard St, Sandston; Us Bank Na Trustee to Neal-Bey Mary E, $188,000.

1004 Hyde Ln, Henrico; McGehee Margaret F V and Marianne E Owens to D'Alton James F Jr and Jean H, $379,000.

3005 Ismet Ct, Glen Allen; Jones Dustin L and Younga to Chandler Harlow III and Melissa, $424,500.

10006 Joppa Ct, Henrico; Farley Carroll X and Barbara F to Blanco Vilma Nora and Nelson Donaldo Lopez, $196,975.

704 Keats Rd, Henrico; Lewis Reading T Trustee to Balderson Lesley, $300,000.

2909 Kennebrook Ct, Henrico; Grunstad Dennis D II to Henderson Lindsey, $202,000.

7638 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Bailey Wendy M and Justin K Howard to Stroburg Josh, $238,000.

5744 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Williams Brenda M to Li Guangbi and Dandan Huang, $417,000.

2412 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Fresh Start Property Solutions Llc to Patterson Matthew T, $241,000.

1207 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Clark Kenneth W and Lisa D to Pearson Randall and Caitlyn, $408,000.

6891 Lost Country Ln, Henrico; Grubbs William L Jr and Anne H to Rickman Jason Scott, $170,000.

1209 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Powell Jonathan M to Anis Mushtaq, $201,000.

8800 Mansfield Woods Dr, Henrico; Chesapeake Construction Group Llc to Howard Crystal M, $280,000.

3344 Meadowmont Ln, Henrico; Bell Duane Quinton to Esmail-Kafi Rashid and Sabah Abdalla, $233,000.

8809 Midway Rd, Henrico; 8809 Midway Road Series to Williams Andrew Townley, $324,500.

8808 Minna Dr, Henrico; Wolfe Rebecca A to Gurvinder Singh Llc, $194,000.

2050 Morgan Ln, Henrico; Kuenzle and Kuenzle Enterprises Llc to Andrews Taylor, $179,500.

2523 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Froehlich Matthew V to Uzzaman Mahmud, $192,000.

461 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Fryman Christopher M to Hpa Us1 Llc, $185,900.

3301 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Bartlett Angela M and Robert E Jr, $231,420.

3407 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Smith Samantha E, $227,765.

6717 Northbury Ct, Henrico; Holmes Lasandia to Sanzone Rosalia and Giosue, $160,000.

6513 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Bradshaw Simona and Melvin to Cousins-Senior Novelette, $275,000.

3112 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Janke William J Jr and Tina to Nguyen Tuyet and Bryan Khuu, $210,000.

8921 Old Rebel Trl, Henrico; Gemmell Brian J and Shaina L Haga to Harris David Keith, $206,000.

1019 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Siddons Christine M to Williams Kathryn Z and James M Ricks Jr, $329,000.

3829 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Sismanis Dimitrios N and Georgia K Thomas to Corritone Frederick T, $463,000.

11621 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Bransford Eric C and M M to Lakshminarayanan Venkatesh, $465,000.

1410 Pensacola Ave, Henrico; Jones Christopher R and Jennine P Jacques to Wyatt-Banks Sheena D, $204,000.

2276 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Burkhardt Stephanie L, $355,735.

2622 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Hague Timothy and Terri to Budlong David R and Janice E, $279,000.

7836 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Legacy Construction Llc to Brooks Derek, $315,000.

1715 Quietwood Ct, Henrico; Schecter Daniel Trustee to Mucha Timothy Russell and Anna D Dunkum, $325,000.

103 Raven Rock Rd, Henrico; Appich Betty S Trustee to Maxwell James S and Grace W, $525,000.

13519 Reynard Ln, Henrico; Farmer Kevin R and Cathy R to Yeh Chen and Claudia Macaluso, $585,000.

1001 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Martin Kathryn A, $499,000.

4004 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kankanala Sandhya, $279,605.

4018 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Brown Tanya D, $280,500.

1602 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Bank Of America Na to Collins Diana B and Gerard T, $202,000.

10508 Rollingwood Ter, Glen Allen; Borden Holly A to Hershey Kyle T and Lauren M, $365,000.

11721 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Thai Bach Duy and Ann to Manchanda Akhil, $340,000.

5020 Sadler Place Ter, Glen Allen; Eades Timothy J and Lindsey D to Lynch Karen E and Summer D, $481,000.

8607 Sedgemoor Dr, Henrico; Snyder Kelsey Ann to Rocha Mauricio A and Shneider J, $215,000.

408 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Bulken Debra L to Monaghan Denis and Elizabeth, $364,900.

6908 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Lomax Joseph III and Fay H, $303,155.

12318 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

1001 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Nickels William W III and Ann C, $639,129.

16 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; Atkins Alice M to Brown Shelia, $150,000.

5709 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Lim Min, $1,242,904.

5505 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; WV McClure Inc to Bailey Milton III and Charity Elizabeth, $464,130.

10209 Swinging Bridge Dr, Henrico; Guinn Mark C to Noren Emily Paige, $280,100.

13300 Teasdale Ct, Henrico; Wilkins Ashley M to Gibbs Patricia L and Kelly R, $473,000.

4537 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Rackley A E Trustee to John C Bax Trust, $450,000.

9110 University Blvd, Henrico; Ridler Elizabeth A to Monroe John Taylor and Amelia, $641,000.

3413 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Cheatham Hervie A Jr and Lindsay B, $649,331.

10913 Virginia Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Karamsetty Mallik and Naga to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $455,000.

2411 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Specter Maynard B and S Trs to Seago Brenda, $287,500.

7526 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Arnold John M to Edwards Susan Lee and David Karl, $180,000.

10885 Westward Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Lee Heesang and Hyesook, $550,000.

9030 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Vora Pranav to Dhungana-Dulal Sanjana and Hari B Dulal, $305,000.

400 N Wilson Way, Sandston; Blyer Suzanne V and Carol V Herrin Et Al to Nay Linda A, $162,000.

706 Woodberry Rd, Henrico; Meredith Branch Llc to Barefoot Charles B and Ashley, $800,000.

9804 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Martin Anthony L and Phivan N to Phan An Quang Thien, $215,000.

7802 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Vanderbush Kyle G to Wettstone Patrick, $220,000.

Chesterfield

617 Abbey Village Cr; Kaur Joginder to Black Stephanie L, $275,000.

9336 Alcove Grove Rd; Hasan Jamal and Neptune Sonia A to White Timothy and Shannon R, $249,000.

4415 Ambleside Dr; Thomas James Vernard Et Als to Almenas Jerome and Coseboom J M, $260,000.

8807 Andrews Ridge Dr; Oden Travis S and Sarah B to Jones Charles and Kassandra, $265,000.

11601 Arbor Banks Ct; Lawrence Dorothy M to Bacon Kevin J and Bacon Oanh O, $306,000.

7607 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Cottrell Russell D Jr and Donna, $373,031.

261 Avebury Dr; McDonald Clay S to Garrett Preston Shane, $459,000.

21012 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Gray Robert A and Kyleigh Austin, $251,760.

3425 Barkham Dr; Havemann Jill Kelsey Marie to Burns Gregory D and Justina M, $475,000.

5112 Beachmere Ct; Thomason James G and Sherry L to Brown Terri L, $304,000.

13012 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Douress Ryan and Emily, $339,867.

4811 Belfield Cr; Browning Chauncey H IV and B P to Avelar Jose and Escobar Blanca E, $235,000.

5512 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Stewart Rachelle, $262,475.

9012 Blooming Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cabrera Jesus A and Maria C, $411,625.

14018 Bluff Ridge Dr; Gagnon Christopher and Christina to Bosher Jason L, $299,000.

8212 Boones Trail Rd; Smalls Oscar Alexander Jr to Romero Campos Mayre, $200,000.

11425 Brandenburg Dr; Kobus James G to Cousins David B and Luck Faye W, $200,000.

10461 Brynmore Dr; Johnson Veronica J to Bailey Aaron and Vanessa, $295,000.

12907 Buffalo Springs Pl; NVR Inc to Tedder C L Sr and Tarpley T L, $396,774.

6812 Buglers Trail Ln; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to McCoy Gabriel D and Danielle L, $600,878.

3230 Canford Lp; Franconia Real Estate Serv Inc to Ojugbeli Michael and Allie L, $445,000.

4433 Cara Hill Ln; Lennon James L Jr and Paulette M to Blount William and Allison, $295,500.

13362 Castlewellan Dr; Gibb Harold P III and Rebecca H to Martinez Antonio and Jacqueline, $332,000.

4424 Centralia Station Cv; NVR Inc to Quinn Albert B Jr and Mildred A, $325,520.

10656 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Brooks John and Velma Patterson, $385,535.

300 Chasnell Rd; Cox Andrew and Miller Casandra A to Polanco San Jose Wilson W, $190,000.

5412 Chatteris Pl; Parks William D and Cheryl L to Lawrence Dorothy M, $190,000.

6413 Claudehart Rd; Cohen Norman L Jr to Peterson Nico and Venetia, $208,000.

5201 Clipper Cove Rd; Strine Jodi Lee to Lee Earle Michael and Lauren R, $565,000.

13925 Collington Mw; D R Horton Inc to Giarraffa Christina Jolie, $352,000.

8513 Covina Ct; Morgan Justin to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $292,600.

14819 Creekbrook Pl; Ritchie Patrick and Laura G to Kim Youngdeok and Choi Eunyoo, $425,000.

13902 Deer Thicket Ct; Steinruck R Scott and E A to Steinruck Alexandra N, $180,000.

8332 Den Bark Dr; West William R and Jessica K to Adelman Lauren M and Davis M M, $215,000.

7009 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bussman Michael J and Jennifer C, $302,400.

2501 Devenwood Rd; Cox Thomas F to Bailey Mikhail and Erin, $300,000.

8501 Doss Rd; Albright Sandra Et Als to Kunkel Douglas Jr, $200,850.

11621 Drysdale Dr; Poythress Dorothy A to Penta Sola Properties Llc, $175,000.

9612 Dunroming Rd; Stanley Joseph S Jr and Keela R to Abou-Zaki Phillip K, $290,000.

6304 Eagles Crest Ln; Quinn Lorraine C to Rouch Dwight A and Amber, $229,000.

11420 Edenberry Dr; Hamlett Kenneth W to Gould Diane, $300,000.

3307 Ellenbrook Dr; Silva Miguel A Machado Et Al to Rhoades M S Jr and H J, $255,000.

4307 Elmstone Rd; Cva Homes Llc to Rashid Ali N and Ewan Lindsay A, $689,000.

2007 Esquire Rd; Wakeland Troy N and Tracy P to Nicolas Patrick and Erin M N, $252,230.

8419 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Stewart Alexandra and Abdalla A, $268,075.

211 Fairwood Dr; 211 Fairwood Drive Series to Ahmadi Raz M and Fatima Bibi, $256,900.

15412 Featherchase Dr; Cook Andrew C and Katlyn S to Sykle Aron and Kaitlyn B, $254,000.

1441 Fernleaf Dr; Jackson Diana L to Jenkins Melissa, $188,200.

5001 Fordham Rd; Gorley Luann G and John R to Chatterji N and Calder E E, $228,000.

15302 Fox Briar Ln; Purcell Kathleen D to Watson David Reece and Mary D, $379,000.

21207 Fox Maple Ct; Jeske Susan P to Crews Emily Dawn, $160,000.

7143 Full Rack Dr; Sahitolli Razije Et Al to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $153,066.

16318 Garston Ln; Kremkau Ryan C and Danielle to Bradbury Thomas Aaron and Nancy, $814,500.

6709 Gibe Ln; Davis Diane W to Dolly Latoya S, $230,000.

8812 Glen Royal Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Goncalves Anthony and Monique K, $425,000.

16913 Glensford Dr; McStay Patrick E and Jessica L to Keller Ryan R and Walker K L, $398,750.

2830 Goyne Tr; Warren Christina M to McNeil Erin Marie, $170,000.

4400 Green Cedar Ln; Moore Larry E Sr and J K Et Als to Collier Jacob and Bethany, $243,000.

9713 Gregorys Charter Dr; Fowler Anthony J and Marsha L to Molina Tovar Nixon A, $323,700.

5717 Grove Forest Ct; May Harrison E to McStay Patrick E and Jessica L, $280,000.

6425 Hackney Tr; Flores Blanca M to Eppes Carlisa L, $160,000.

7854 Hampton Forest Ln; Detty Jason A and Paula A to Edwards Andrew C and Randi S, $329,100.

13113 Hampton Meadows Pl; Fernandez Cathleen V to Sellers Erin, $329,000.

15024 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Havens Juston and Ashley, $348,000.

13568 Heathbrook Tr; Hartman Christopher L to Solley Kevin, $236,500.

13507 Heth Dr; Olivero T A J Jr Et Al Co-Trs to Bajaj Balraj Singh and Kaur R, $470,000.

8100 Hillcreek Dr; 8100 Hillcreek Drive Llc to Kidd William T, $312,500.

21102 Hull Street Rd; Chesterfield Ests Partnership to Kope Steven G, $221,500.

6420 Husting Rd; Nelson William T Jr to Davis Frank T Jr and Joyce A, $207,500.

2020 Ives Ln; Wykert Kevin E and April S to Hernandez Almonte Ana R, $215,000.

5900 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Bastian Justin and Jessyca, $254,825.

3311 Kellynn Dr; York Harrell D and Nancy H to Lawlor Ryan and Crystal, $225,000.

13824 Kentwood Forest Dr; Taylor April L to Rodriguez Yolanda M and Madeana, $215,500.

13600 Knobhill Ct; Lamere Richard L and Colleen M to Wallace Sean S and Colleen E, $435,000.

9113 Lady Anne Ln; Mark David and Sandra to Helms Martin R Sr and Margaret B, $345,000.

13507 Laketree Dr; Blankenship Georgia D and Rickey to Price-Ellis Samica, $221,000.

1844 Larkhill Ln; Seipp Deborah Brown and Ricky L to Slack Schuyler, $235,000.

4235 Laurel Oak Rd; Reed Ainsley N to Mallory Samantha D, $182,000.

11301 Leonards Run Dr; Captain Keith A and Kelyn B to Cohen Thomas S and Brianne A, $410,000.

4818 Lippingham Dr; Robinson Brenda Hounshell to Higginbotham Thomas P, $283,500.

2411 Littlecote Ln; Triplett Michael W to Caraballo Regulo, $580,000.

9736 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Hoppen Linda P to Ticas Gonzalez Elman N, $212,500.

14325 Lookout Point Rd; Gabriel Tammy L to Delery Melanie Ann, $242,000.

20316 Loyal Av; Aces High Investments Llc to Grant-Sims Aeishya, $273,048.

7401 Maclachlan Dr; Rodrigues G L and Saenz M V M to Month Mark and Lisa, $470,000.

15036 Manor Gate Ct; Maxey James E and Cynthia M to Landmark Associates Llc Of Va, $237,000.

6640 Masada Dr; Christopher C Joe Jr and N C to Evans Charles D and Patricia H, $460,000.

5809 Meadowood Ln; Dickinson William F Sr to Dempsey Danny R Jr and Rebecca A, $265,000.

14818 Michaux Valley Cr; Biringer Builders Inc to Leary R Jr and Proakis L, $834,028.

2500 Mistwood Forest Dr; Deal Martin D to Wilson Lakita, $214,950.

6004 Moss Creek Rd; Scotese Carol A to Von Rueden Christopher R and H, $390,000.

13743 Nailor Cr; Albert Richard F and Jennifer to Felton Katrina M, $344,950.

10134 Natural Bridge Rd; Labenz Joseph J IV and Katrina D to Satterthwaite Sherrell, $191,000.

11806 Nevis Dr; Brady Charles M and Stephanie W to Tabakin Brian D, $385,000.

10605 Northcliff Pl; Renfro Daniel J and Sarah C to Hastings Lee S and Brown Julia P, $265,000.

9811 Nott Ln; Davis Monika S and Chad W to Royal Andre and Angela, $221,000.

5401 Oakside Cr; Link Dale Scot and Dawn Marie to Peters Edward W III, $240,000.

16143 Old Castle Rd; Homesmith Construction Inc to McCreadie Joshua and Caitlin, $717,233.

12605 Old Country Ln; Delcamp Dudley W and Irene C to Scearce Charles B and Theresa L, $315,500.

11717 Olde Coach Dr; Golding Kenneth M and Deborah M to Ransome Richard E and Lillian B, $272,000.

1801 Otterdale Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Rodriguez-Mosquillo Cesia, $157,000.

13932 Pagehurst Tr; Adams Kelly to Donahue Suzanne S, $360,000.

11000 Pennway Dr; Salter Sharon to Stuart Ethel L, $350,000.

12309 Pomfret Ct; Gibson Raymond L and Joanne D to Drum Eric S, $190,000.

1325 Providence Knoll Dr; Swartz David L and Carol L to Bowser Lynette T, $272,000.

253 Pumpkin Pl; Masonic Home Of Virginia to Manz Linda L, $263,000.

5548 Quarter Horse Ln; Irvine Shaun N and Cary G to Peng Guoxiang and Huang Yuhong, $405,000.

9307 Quinnford Bl; Huertas-Cohakira Denis B to Johnson Curtis J Sr, $192,000.

1602 S Red Lion Ct; Hall Robert W Jr and Patricia to Walker Cyrus Jr and Anisha, $235,000.

5800 Ridge Point Rd; Hastings Colene to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $203,310.

9011 River Rd; Jamison Meredith S and Horne M D to Vankerckhove Paul R III, $185,000.

14207 Riverdowns South Dr; Knight Nelson G and Suzanne S to Ali Raziuddin and Mohiuddin S, $750,000.

21313 Robertson Av; Lemons Linda C Et Als to McCrae Yolanda S, $159,900.

10116 Ronaldton Rd; Lester Frank E III to Alvarado Rosales Joel A, $221,000.

501 Ruthers Rd; Mackenzie Shea to Clark V A and Dunnburg A A, $260,000.

9213 Salix Grove Tr; Rolon Carlos R V and Velez V to Milland Richard and Tanya, $299,900.

5603 Sandstone Ridge Rd; Aguiar Lyndon J and Sonia C to Trimmer Joseph and Erin, $336,000.

11029 Savoy Rd; Owens Andrew T to Maqshar Akram N, $260,000.

3654 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Peters James M and Fleisher M W, $533,114.

11824 Shady Ln; Houser Laura Lee to Cho Uihyeon, $230,000.

6236 Shotwell Tr; Hamlett B M and N D and Hamlett A to James Christopher P and E B, $560,975.

13812 Silverdust Ln; Privitera Andrew J and Jordan L to Messier Joseph, $299,900.

307 Smoketree Tr; McClure James M III and Kristin to Wenzel Rafaela, $275,000.

1011 Southam Dr; Willard William E Jr and Shirley to Lovelace Sean and Erin Olivia, $219,000.

15060 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Tedeschi Robert B and Victoria K, $522,765.

13166 Stockleigh Dr; Abrahim Peter F to Lattanzi William II and Shannon, $278,900.

21616 Stuart Av; Davis Michael A to Massengill Tobias Et Al, $171,000.

8401 Summit Acres Dr; Craft Christian D and Chasity W to Vinson Michelle F, $290,000.

7212 Swiftrock Ridge Tr; Lewis Stephen Jr to Phillips James K, $329,950.

6643 Temie Lee Py; Main Street Homes to Johnson Marcus L and Tina R, $424,950.

5112 Timbercreek Ct; Roddy Daniel R and Rebecca S to Henry Wesley, $190,000.

537 Totten Dr; Main Street Homes to Russell Marianne T, $438,950.

15820 Tri Gate Rd; Jones Lyndsay to Ellison Ambika, $183,000.

4608 Twin Cedars Rd; Paulson James E and Larinda J to Williams Christopher J and M, $243,000.

2123 Unicorn Ln; Watson W N Jr and Watson W N III to Tate Aaron C and Barbara A, $270,000.

7419 Vicenzo Dr; Miller Eric to Piper Thomas E, $349,950.

13813 Village Ridge Dr; Vozar Michael T and Lisa M to Van Scoik Andrea, $268,000.

9841 S Wagstaff Cr; Stephens Elizabeth to Harrell Michael W, $194,950.

300 Walthall Ridge Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Rodriguez Adan and Lara Iris C, $274,900.

21008 Warrior Dr; Rva Property Solutions Llc to Abshier Justin and Sarah, $151,500.

2212 Webster Crescent Ln; Fogel Michael P and Nicole K to Degonia Brent P and Ashley B, $595,000.

6813 Wentworth St; Fox Madeana K to Zacarias Jairo N L and Pena W L, $152,000.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Powell Robert M, $237,500.

8941 Whistling Swan Rd; Wood Robert and Sandra to Markham Earnest and Mylicia, $720,000.

4857 Wilconna Rd; Khan Farooq Ahsan and Nuzhat to Carranza Maria L and Solano K F, $170,000.

7854 Winding Ash Tr; Morrissette Travis D E and Emily to Wilson Kayla M and Mark, $241,000.

11840 Winfore Dr; Elliott Edward E and Victoria T to Shelton Francis and Martha, $279,000.

5602 Woods Walk Rd; Abele Kenneth J and Lori L to Wacker Dan and Codi, $249,000.

10606 Wrens Nest Ct; Manz Linda L Trustee to Render P J and Render A M Trs, $248,500.

HANOVER

7106 Ann Cabell Court, Mechanicsville; William Hiner to Darren J. Wallace, $226,000.

14367 Ashland Road, Glen Allen; Marc B. Lyons to Merlin L. Figueira, $540,000.

10287 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Erik Livingston to Joshua J. Savoy, $299,950.

8406 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; Rodney D. Allen Sr., trustee to Matthew B. Dickason, $343,000.

3375 Black Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Teresa A. Morck to Mitchell A. Roberts, $280,000.

7235 Bosher Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerome T. Clark to Adam Stephen Medek, $640,000.

7035 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Adam S. Medek to Thomas Matthew Watkins, $207,000.

9109 Cardinal Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael P. Elliot to Eugene Thomas Van Buren, $369,950.

10163 Castle Tower Road, Mechanicsville; Mitch Alan Lyons to James R. Southerland Jr., $289,500.

202 Chapman St., Asland; Norbert A. Hamm to Craig Cleon Camidge, $227,500.

204 College Ave., Ashland; Margaret B. Douglas to David J. Smitherman, $555,000.

11189 Countryside Lane, Mechanicsville; Gregory Silakowski to Derek Jackson, $304,000.

7508 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joshua J. Long, $416,737.

9104 Dove Creek Place, Mechanicsville; Morris L. Jordan Jr. to Adam H. Brown, $409,950.

8043 Ellerson Station Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason S. Robeson to Daryl K. Manning, $235,000.

10238 Fenholloway Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Bittner to Richard D. Cox, $316,000.

7354 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; John David Hinkle III to Thomas G. McLaughlin, trustee, $259,000.

13175 Greenwood Creek Drive, Ashland; Arthur R. Minter Jr. to Gregory S. Parrish, $469,000.

9378 Hartford Oaks Circle, Mechanicsville; Keith A. Scott to Tiffany M. Sherard, $550,000.

6079 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; Geoffery L. Johnson to Diego Barco, $293,500.

14771 Kelleys Ford Lane, Glen Allen; Paul J. Stone Jr. to Paul Christofakis, $735,000.

905 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Mandy M. Weller to Justin McFarland, $180,000.

11516 Little Brighton Court, Glen Allen; Patrick C. Murphy to Naga Chand Putta, $317,000.

8254 Lucille Road, Mechanicsville; Daniel R. Quirk to Whitney Jackson, $280,000.

9369 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Diem Thi Vo, $370,470.

7046 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Patricia B. Ford to Samantha E. Crouse, $195,000.

16781 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Allen B. Carle to Cody Thomas Bartos, $273,000.

2123 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Gray to Jerald Dean Miller, $375,000.

17501 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; James Deshazo, trustee to Michael Whitmer, $639,000.

9370 Pecan Tree Court, Mechanicsville; Julie J. Rice to Kristie Gail Daily, $328,500.

7363 Princess Anne Drive, Mechanicsville; Paul W. Ailstock, trustee to John R. Cline, $264,900.

106 Race Course St., Ashland; William Doswell Jones to William C. Barga, $347,950.

16144 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; J.C. Stanley Inc. to James H. Johnson, $288,000.

14945 Scotchtown Road, Montpelier; Timothy J. Bentley III to Orlando L. Debesa, $940,000.

7152 Six Pound Lane, Mechanicsville; Brendan King to Ryan J. Sweeney, $334,950.

7364 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Charles Y. Robertson to Lisa L. Caspero, $265,000.

7049 Tammy Court, Mechanicsville; Elsie G. Butler to William B. Baker, $255,000.

Unit 320, Building 3, Bell Creek Square Condominium; BC Office LLC to Lewis Right Flank Holdings LLC, $474,890.

148 Westshire Lane, Bumpass; C & R Barrett Enterprises Inc. to Danna Casey Sipe, $194,000.

15532 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Margaret G. Stanley to Douglas W. Hill, $494,000.

POWHATAN

3590 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Norma Lyle Amos, trustee, $505,880.

1654 Dawn Brook Court, Powhatan; James B. Hathaway Jr. to Charles Edward Hainer, $313,000.

2398 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Sandra W. Lynch, $581,887.

3915 John B. Trail, Powhatan; James M. Hamby to Steven C. To, $347,000.

1461 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; James Norman Canada to Shawn Decker, $372,500.

900 Manakin Road, Midlothian; E.V. Wolstenholme III to Shahida Sher Khan, $313,000.

3731 Mill Mount Turn, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to James Hathaway Jr., $495,000.

1925 Norwood Creek Drive, Powhatan; Thomas U. Callahan to Ronald D. White, $440,000.

3035 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Gary D. Hylton to Bryce Daniel Hylton, $248,000.

1010 Preservation Road, Midlothian; Jeremy D. Fass to Michael J. Ward, $638,000.

2101 Shademart Circle, Powhatan; Albert Bryant Clark to Jeffrey Brian Hughes, $224,000.

3144 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Thomas Ray Stroud to Rodney W. Allen, $215,000.

2734 Valley Springs Road, Powhatan; David Greene to Frank P. Griscti, $624,950.

1664 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Brian L. Griffith to Josh A. Perkins, $379,000.

GOOCHLAND

13258 Barwick Lane, Richmond; Joseph M. Rougeau to Shirlee A. Seligman, $950,000.

12133 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Daniel E. Dancu, $540,301.

3301 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Garland Edwards to Gabrielle Barton, $229,000.

994 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Duke Homes Va. Inc. to James McCormick, $545,000.

2792 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Wade T. Dickinson, $251,950.

885 Kempston Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Blair Manson Boze, trustee, $724,165.

1180 Licking Hole Road, Goochland; Glen S. Wiley to Jeslyn Katherine Vaughan, $466,300.

2228 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; John M. Gillis to John Jason Franzen, $485,000.

12167 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James E. Mickens II, $517,373.

2720 Salmon Lane, Goochland; Timothy Todd Price to Samuel Talbot Colvin, $315,000.

2130 Withers Lane, Maidens; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Daniel Phillips, $918,749.

Petersburg

2041 Bishop St.; Cristian O. Fuentes to Erron L. Dollison, $158,500.

445 Round Top Ave.; Windham Patrners LLC to Tri-City Windham Hills LLC, $2,733,721.

DINWIDDIE

4402 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Sherilynn Merritt, $199,000.

24715 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Julie M. Chappell to Rebecca Jackson, $199,000.

18407 Lakewood Drive, Dinwiddie; Kimberly A. Pinchbeck, trustee to Jeremy D. Moore, $208,000.

12450 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Heather Michelle Iser, $205,000.

4303 Woodstream Drive, Petersburg; Angela Amanda Woodward to Anne M. Bonti, $185,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

228 Cameron Ave.; William Michael Cromer to James D. Charleston II, $195,000.

608 Fairlie Road; Kathy Louise Storey to LInda Milburn, $166,000.

3212 Jersey Court; Berrimond T. Scott III to William D. Sroufe, $290,000.

110 Nottingham Drive; Glenna S. Kramer to Shameeka M. Dowling, $239,000.

305 N. Temple Ave.; Patrica Lunsford Pritchett, executor to Deborah Ruth Thurman, $185,000.

HOPEWELL

4209 Cameron Road; Willie R. Edwards to Kenneth D. Haley Jr., $221,000.

618 Mansion Drive; Ruthan W. Eliades to David S. Reynolds, $575,000.

1902 River Ridge Place; Betty L. Nelson to Kamran Afzal, $265,000.

NEW KENT

6156 Antler Hill Court, New Kent; Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Joseph Hadad, $315,000.

5841 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Thomas A. Kenner Jr. to , $385,000.

925 Dispatch Road, Quinton; Timothy O. Butler to Louis N. Naggy, $315,000.

10930 Flowering Redbud Drive, Providence Forge; Denise L. Mitchell to Woodrow S. Mitchell, $245,000.

3562 Horseshoe Drive, Quinton; Kyle J. Bender to Raymond R. Siepinski, $308,000.

6100 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Windmill Realtors LLC to James Michael Wells, $206,540.

7112 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jason S. Tunget, $282,015.

5854 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Jennifer Collazo to Paul Stewart, $267,000.

3209 Rannock Moor, Providence Forge; Nicholas L. Florakis to Jason S. McLain, $178,750.

2300 South Landing Road, Providence Forge; Ann Bros to Richard E. Miner, $396,999.

9454 Winding Acres Lane, New Kent; Comfort Homes LLC to William E. Edwards Jr., $319,555.

PRINCE GEORGE

4251 Baxter Road, Prince George; Kristan J. Havard to Gerald Douglas Stone, $225,000.

4825 Brookshire Court, Prince George; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Shermika Diane Rose, $190,000.

2812 Eagle Rock Road, Prince George; Christopher F. Bryant to Benjamin H. Barrett, $182,000.

5720 Haley Lane, Prince George; David J. Moran to Phillip Walker, $254,000.

9354 Kurnas Lane, North Prince George; Melissa Mae Gressman to Rafael Lezama, $152,000.

7630 Lynn Creek Drive, Hopewell; Mar Mal Home Builders LLC to Matthew V. Zarek, $259,999.

12232 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; John L. Newbill to Cheryl M. Martin, $207,760.

5215 Ruffin Road, Prince George; 5215 Ruffin Road Series to Calvin Antonio Brown, $161,000.

17170 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Thomas W. Burnett to Amber L. Leonard, $355,000.

5549 Willow Oak Drive, Prince George; Mark C. Smith to Constance M. Moody, $248,000.

Charles city

9430 Charles City Village Drive, Providence Forge; Austin P. Spangler to Cecil Linwood, $174,000.

8600 Gilfield Lane, Charles City; David Bruce Cousins to Brittany Lee Isbell, $152,000.

AMELIA

6534 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; Dennis W. Tatum to Sherry R. Perkinson, $425,000.

5720 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; Boyd I. Kidd to Matthew I. Muscat, $230,000.

18871 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Caleb R. Phelps Jr., $407,500.

CAROLINE

18 Benner Loop, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Rebecca Ann Kerr, $209,900.

753 Canterbury Drive, Ruther Glen; Robert Louis Diianni to Joseph Allen Johnson, $225,000.

140 Delaware Drive, Ruther Glen; Kevin Gollon to Julie C. Sowry, $180,000.

10434 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Mark R. Ivey to Terrell M. Brown, $284,000.

110 Independence Drive, Ruther Glen; Drew P. Weston to James Minor, $240,000.

161 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Shane Wesley Russell to Christopher Davis, $315,000.

16300 Milford St., Ruther Glen; On Purpose LLC to Timothy S. Goerlitz, $204,900.

17780 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford; George Clark Snead to Rosella Iaccino, $330,000.

205 Remington Drive, Ruther Glen; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Daniel Wombold, $165,000.

7270 Statesman Blvd., Ruther Glen; Denali Capital Group LLC to Dolores Margaret Montes, $232,222.

212 Washington Drive, Ruther Glen; Joshua Roger Jewett to Sara E. Dadd, $185,000.

18345 White Pine Drive, Milford; Charles J. Stepp to Bruce A. Mumford, $238,000.

CUMBERLAND

372 Davenport Road, Cumberland; Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr. to Caesar Ariel Baltodano, $210,000.

336 Jamestown Road, Farmville; CMH Homes Inc. to Gloria Helen Robinson, $217,777.

256 Sherwood Road, Cartersville; Cooper Investing LLC to Horace Albert Marshall Jr., $203,750.

KING AND QUEEN

251 Bland's Folly Road, Shackelfords; Robert B. Vranian, trustee to Kerry L. Basehore, $210,000.

1434 Canterbury Road, Saint Stephens Church; Bonnie B. Egger to Tyler York, $165,000.

17033 New Hope Road, Shacklefords; Howard L. Chandler Jr. to Ahmed M. Sallam, $160,000.

KING WILLIAM

725 Anne Lane, Aylett; Patricia Francis to James W. Lindblad, $239,000.

940 Cummins Road, Aylett; Misty Herndon to Lori L. Bland, $175,000.

240 Jones Road, King William; Gregory Wayne Garnett to William E. Caudell, $176,500.

923 Moncuin Court, Manquin; John M. Rollins to Evan Boze, $196,500.

116 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; William C. Myers to Donald Wayne Davis, $250,000.

1320 Riverview Drive, West Point; Richard Sturtz Jr. to Edward T. Bowis, $235,000.

144 Valley Forest Road, Manquin; Diana P. Moeller to Jonathan N. Givens, $295,000.

Sussex

22522 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Kenndra Hutcheson to Brian E. Clienhans, $196,500.

29339 Sussex Drive, Waverly; Wabda D. Santana to Stephen Shane Sharp, $285,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

601 Capitol Landing Road; Hingorani Properties LLC to Scott R. Krogman, $157,000.

507 Henderson St.; Catherine W. Grandelli to Tyler D. Hart, $210,000.

3907 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Robin Nelhuebel, $353,785.

305 Watson Drive; Joseph A. Nickerson to Antonio Barnes II, $275,000.

JAMES CITY

111 Aberdeen, Williamsburg; Thornton Kunz III to Deborah H. Janssen, $389,000.

130 Alwoodley, Williamsburg; Richard D. Pease, trustee to Kenneth E. Orie, $382,000.

4595 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; William L. Mallory to William E. Beever, $278,000.

5328 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Charles L. Olander, $341,000.

7 Buford Road, Williamsburg; Andrew J. Dean to Timothy M. Creasy, $319,000.

4509 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Patricia E. Wing, trustee, $406,761.

7108 Church Lane, Toano; Jerome D. Reid Jr. to Jeremy S. Blough, $365,000.

9912 W Cork Road, Toano; Adolph J. Barsanti to James R. Denkert II, $419,000.

3266 Deerfield View, Williamsburg; Harrow Rental Properties LLC to Kevin A. Bigelman, $527,500.

1709 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Barbara F. Henning to Marcella Owens, $184,000.

4903 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Keith Bowles to Patrick Schultz, $494,000.

905 Foley Drive, Williamsburg; Number Three Properties LLC to Barbara DeSantis, $237,900.

8420 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Orlando Jose Alegria, $281,665.

6217 Glen Wilton LAne, Williamsburg; Patricia Holcomb to Iesha Eliza Fairley, $280,000.

4377 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James Gerard Palkowski, $335,990.

3602 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to William E. Somoza, $255,000.

4374 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg; James City County to Latita M. Chisman, $150,000.

131 Jubilee, Williamsburg; Joseph P. Blessing to Alice Ann Stokke, $530,000.

105 Lauren Court, Williamsburg; Shawn M. Otto to Angel Sanabria, $315,000.

4120 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Michael J. Ward to Cameron J. Albert, $565,000.

3632 Mallory Place, Williamsburg; Christopher Tedeschi to Justin C. Hockaday, trustee, $655,000.

6 Menife Court, Williamsburg; Andrew J. Yeats to William E. Pearson Jr., $470,000.

4513 Misty Court, Williamsburg; William E. Schmierer III to Joseph Laughlin, $300,000.

325 Neck O' Land Road, Williamsburg; Dolores G. Rosser to Jeffery Charles Morrison, $327,300.

8617 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Karen Rudolph to Alicia A. Lugg, $268,000.

126 Point O' Woods, Williamsburg; Jody L. Bineete to Jason H. Long, $225,000.

4019 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Andrew J. Poole to Michael Graig Bishop, $419,100.

9113 Richmond Road West, Toano; Janice G. Burruss, executor to William Ivan Ronquillo Lima, $235,000.

603 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Edward A. Rutledge to Dolores Rosser, $167,000.

4325 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Carrie Nicole Collins, $269,315.

2955 Snuggles Court, Toano; Robert W. Vanwijmeren to Timothy S. Powers, $235,000.

4128 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; Vaiden Bowen to Brad Randall Martin, $260,000.

15 Tempford Lane, Williamsburg; Stephen M. Dewald, trustee to Daniel M. Small, $414,900.

113 Thorpes Parish, Williamsburg; Orvil C. Metheny to Paul Duch, $550,000.

Unit 402, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kerry E. McClure, $193,190.

102 Warrens Pond Road, Toano; Christopher J. Bolt to Luke A. Walsh, $270,000.

3469 Westham Lane, Toano; Paula K. English to Vincent Sacks, $206,000.

6572 Wiltshire Road, Williamsburg; Susan E. English to Vernon Dennis Jr., $319,000.

89 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Sara Taege, devisee to Joshua Vogel, $225,000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription