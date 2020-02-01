The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
1406 N 25th St; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Moulson Steven Marshall, $438,000.
402 W 29th St; Velasco Crystal Ruiz De to Levesque Kyle M, $212,000.
305 N 30th St; Xtreme Homes Llc to Wine Allison Hummel, $525,000.
39 E 3rd St, Uc; Temkin Sarah M to Hamilton Scott L, $610,000.
1111 Althea Pkwy; Spengler Peter J to Charles Samantha, $195,000.
1215 Ashley St; Wb Acquisitions Llc to Jones Martha Ann, $195,000.
4021 Barth Road; Shavers Gina G to Mayfield David and Hansen Jill, $290,500.
5209 Bondsor Lane; Walters Timothy W to Clifton Catilin L, $201,000.
703 A Byrd Park Ct; Carapico Sheila to Austin John and Gail, $410,000.
10645 Cherokee Road; Perkinson William B III to Yee Martin Wayne, $753,000.
4297 Cheyenne Road; Cheek Reginald E and Fern S to Borish Reginald J, $336,000.
1219 Claremont Ave; Corey Patrick K Estate to Joyce Katelyn M, $241,750.
4221 Denbigh Dr; Rathert Cheryl to Rennie Victoria, $420,000.
4709 Devonshire Road; Mann James E III and Sheril S to Nathan Richard T, $405,000.
1902 Elmsmere Ave; Cagle Casey and Megan C to Fields Heather Marie, $313,000.
3903 Fauquier Ave; Dorsey Holdings Inc to Muth Richard John II, $650,000.
1809 Floyd Ave; Halverson Kenneth M and Majorie M to Semones John D and Mary Ann, $455,800.
4621 Forest Hill Ave; Walker Katherine to Smith Zachary and Reid Krysten, $505,000.
3224 Garrett St; Duley Michael K and Lisa K to Campbell Valenda, $385,000.
1013 Granite Ave; Newman Christie C to Morris Spencer N, $300,000.
2304 Greenwood Ave; Vertical Builders Llc to Mooney Timothy and Dorothy, $334,527.
5908 Grove Ave; St Catherines School Foundation to Carter Agnes S, $435,000.
405 N Hamilton St, Uc; Byrd Emily V to Lynch Michael A and Maureen R, $243,500.
1714 Hanover Ave; Lombardy Investments Llc to Comeau Christopher David, $605,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U709; Chodhari Rakesh V and Alka R to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $205,000.
2115 Jefferson Ave; Brennan Thomas D and Alexandra to Titus Elizabeth Austin, $300,000.
4349 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Rodriguez Cotto Miguel Angel, $297,145.
4000 Kensington Ave; Shah Anish A and Mona J to Gupta Ankur and Williams Sarah, $585,000.
2406 Lakeview Ave; Hardie Andrew Oliver to Burden Robert Wilson, $650,000.
1764 Leicester Road; Parr Larry C Jr to Sheets Jessica Erin, $239,250.
3315 E Marshall St; Peirce Barry W and Florence G to Stone Christopher M, $360,000.
123 Matoaka Road; Bor Michael and Katherine G to Benevento Catherine G, $1,080,143.
1808 Monteiro St; Booming Investments Llc to Ellis Linus M III and Wang Wei, $270,000.
1207 Nottoway Ave; Burnell Rickard to Thornton Grayson and Elizabeth, $352,000.
1411 Palmyra Ave; Strange-Boston Meredith L to Solodar Properties Llc, $292,000.
4717 Park Ave; Beale David T and Lauri R to Powers David A and Deanna A, $365,000.
6208 Patterson Ave; Sherman Arielle Leah to Austin Andrew Yates Jr, $343,000.
3529 Pinebrook Dr; Stoop Kelly Good to Ades Diana Frances, $349,500.
2709 Semmes Ave; Hornsby William Darin to Rudd Virginia G, $369,500.
605 Spring St, Ur; Rogers Kathleen M Trustee to Kulkarni Rohit N and Abhaya, $305,000.
5255 Stratton Road; Tipton Amanda M to Ensor Emily K, $170,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U3-B; Ricdl1 Llc to Pflugrath Beverly E, $622,257.
109 Tempsford Lane; Starke Harold E Jr to Harte Marnie and Hackney Sean, $630,000.
2916 Vesper Road; Bisgaard Anders and Elizabeth Kay to Saddlecreek Properties Ltd, $152,000.
6241 Warwick Road; Tylers Commercial Builders to McGill Isaac J, $206,000.
2829 Weymouth Dr; Rinck Minerva J to Waller Lewis M Jr, $232,000.
HENRICO
11366 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Srinivasan Rajesh and Sripriya Raghavan to Wang Yaming and Cheng Sun, $267,500.
1989 Airy Cir, Henrico; Verbena Michael A to Owat Kirk and Mai N, $179,000.
8211 Anderson Rd, Glen Allen; Farmer John B and Jill E to Yang Chitai C and Hueina Su, $319,000.
8308 Audley Ln, Henrico; Agnew Malcolm A and Rebecca to Janke William Jay Jr and Tina, $265,000.
4910 Bangor Ct, Henrico; Bryan Julius R and Christine E to Baab Jessica and Carl, $210,000.
1805 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Huynh Vuong Dong H to Smelyansky Alexander Yakov and G Kazanina, $362,500.
10647 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Selvaraj Sivachandran and T Sivachandran, $404,685.
1029 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Marakovitz John to Carrel Teresa, $195,000.
1911 Binford Ln, Henrico; Cochran Patricia C to Easter Maria, $157,000.
808 Bogart Rd, Henrico; Spurlock Kenneth L and Tabatha Williams to Clack Toshiba M, $280,000.
6000 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Taylor Jodi L to Bullock Bobby and Aletha, $296,950.
2705 Bowles Ln, Glen Allen; Davis Daniel A and Stacey L to Ayer Jonathan P and Lauren E, $280,000.
1516 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Lu David and Su Chen to Lawyer Kathleen Lynch, $194,500.
3909 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Fidler Robert Y Jr and Elizabeth to Bulmer Donald S and Linda M, $519,500.
8468 Buffin Rd, Henrico; Powell Robert C and Brenda to Hartley Wayne T Jr and Ruthann Dooling, $242,000.
2517 Cabell Ridge Ct, Henrico; Atack Properties Llc to Rodriguez Alejandro M and Gabriela C Meza, $265,000.
9901 Capri Rd, Henrico; Dombrosky Lauren E to Dingler Avery and Carly, $290,000.
8124 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Neville Myra M, $298,900.
12300 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Hoffmann Kevin M and Patrice E to Egan Mykl D and Elizabeth, $490,000.
6000 Cherry Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Price James A and Bonnie B to Shafi Jamshed J and Nazia, $510,000.
608 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Whitlock Edward S III and Mary-Alice B, $790,947.
4813 Cobblestone Landing Pl, Glen Allen; Han Dan to Brinkman William A and Sally V, $515,000.
5308 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Lopez Ronaldo, $418,675.
7904 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Nagata Kanae to Dawlatzaada Haroon, $189,950.
6007 S Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Spears Brian W and Melanie M Wexel to O'Brien Brandon J and Amy D Ciccone, $349,950.
5400 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Dawkins William C, $199,950.
213 Defense Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Coates Charles and Myra, $202,500.
2217 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Dumra Shailendra P and Archana Et Al to Malaeb Khaled, $170,500.
1035 Dotson Rd, Henrico; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to Sheets Johnna Sacchetti and Daniel Aubrey, $158,500.
6417 Elko Rd, Sandston; Faulkner Catherine A to Martin Liam Gerard, $237,000.
6205 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Cole Thomas M to Penny Katilin Burnett, $169,500.
11998 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Nguyen Hiep T and Chi Kim, $650,000.
5210 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Hall Robert Alan and Denise S Trustees to Antonio Anna R and Arex, $325,000.
4650 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; North Holdings Llc to Bowers Jennifer Nicole, $350,000.
6606 W Franklin St, Henrico; Hobson Edwin L and Jane M to Restore Properties Llc, $275,000.
5442 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Ramachandran Ravi and Srividya Subramanian to Namuduri Venkata and Lavanya Guda, $315,000.
9700 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Baker Jordan T to Hayes Jake E, $185,900.
9343 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Puharic Terri to King Lily J, $168,000.
6905 Glenwood St, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal to Smitran Mladen, $165,000.
5312 Golf Villa Ln, Glen Allen; Cloe Charles W to Hall Deborah Ann, $176,600.
9747 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Larkins Phillip T to Fleitas Julio, $179,000.
2820 Greenwing Ln, Henrico; Pena Daniel A to Warren Katrina, $255,000.
3612 Hargrove Ave, Henrico; Wilkins Ronnie T and Marcus Shelton Et Al to Crenshaw Michelle M, $161,000.
3119 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Coston Mark to Hill Bruce S Jr, $165,000.
12323 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Yi Vanessa and Kevin Mounts, $591,308.
12361 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
1624 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Busony Kenneth A and Julie A to Witt Oksana I and Taylor B, $185,000.
2282 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Pagac Lauren M to Doughtie Evie C, $175,000.
9619 Hitchin Dr, Henrico; Aspin Hill Llc to Keefe Daniel J and Alison M, $362,500.
10842 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Kariuki Peter N and Charity M Njagi to Bodavula Muralidhar and Srilatha Lingineni, $523,500.
2313 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Tuting William T and Laura A Vasel to Choate Vincent D and Patty B, $277,000.
115 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Larsen Wilmer E Estate to Underwood Richard A, $150,000.
2414 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Finck Daniel Barclay and Kyla N to Thirus Jordan and Malcolm Christopher, $217,000.
5513 Jefferson St, Henrico; 5513 Jefferson Street Series to Mulholland Cash Russell, $161,000.
12175 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Bacova Llc to Bacova Sp Llc, $1,250,000.
2110 Kenwood Ave, Ua, Henrico; Huckstep Linda K to Hopkins Kelly Ann and Sean Patrick, $232,000.
4624 Kingsrow Cir, Glen Allen; Atlantic Properties and Development Llc to Weisberg Tracy N, $317,500.
1401 Landis Dr, Henrico; Proffitt Jean H to Archer Brandon Lemont and Paige, $201,500.
9711 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Germani Stephen to McLain Benjamin, $221,000.
4717 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Sura Naveen Kumar and Sreelekha Alagani, $575,484.
1815 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Laneave James B and Judith M to Moreira Stanley A and Joshua A Meyers, $455,000.
2280 Lincoln Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Siewert Jennifer Megan and Ntl and Plh to O'Connor Sara S and Robert E, $209,900.
2704 Main Sail Ct, Henrico; Campbell Michael J and Olivia K Rhodes to Vornovitsky Natalya and Maria, $158,000.
1204 Maple Ave, Henrico; Recchia Ryan D to Patel Parth M, $332,000.
5305 Masons Ln, Henrico; Aboabdo Jehad to Whisnant James Lamar Jr and Mary P Gray, $360,000.
5414 Masons Ln, Henrico; Dixon Steven M and M S Weisbrod-Dixon to Cauthorn Louis I and Marguerite A, $544,000.
9420 Michelle Pl, Henrico; Harbach David V II and Meredith J to Oconnor Daniel P and Emily J, $456,000.
3609 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Mosca Carl James and Alyse to Griggs Chase Matthew and Brittany Bennett, $393,000.
9103 Minna Dr, Henrico; Norwood Walter Roscoe Sr Trustee to Abid Mohammed and Mamoona Saif, $251,000.
6008 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Friedman Phyllis N Trust to Stanley Shawn C, $200,000.
3372 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Wynn Taryn Elyse and Pierre, $295,082.
3402 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va Et Al to Depusoir Shanella A and Wendell V Et Al, $219,870.
5616 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lugo-Haros Nancy and Adonis Lugo Beltran, $274,990.
7 Oakridge Ave, Henrico; O'York Steven M to Taliaferro Sean C, $249,900.
12413 Old Greenway Pl, Glen Allen; Wilkerson Larry A to Rosa Esteve Foster Trust, $492,000.
1017 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Kirshblum Jonathan Aaron and R J Katz to Kirshblum Jonathan Aaron and Rebecca Katz, $355,000.
2104 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Usher Grace W Estate to Cardoso Joselito B and Isabel C Tramontina, $188,100.
10920 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Albrecht Thomas S to Rhk Llc, $360,000.
2138 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to O'Donnell Keith William and Carolyn Marks, $352,390.
2272 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Havens Barbara Ann and Christopher, $345,650.
2308 Poates Dr, Henrico; Beazley J Emmett and Laura E Wimmer to Dunaway Sarah S, $223,000.
409 Portwest Ter, Henrico; Lutton Julie H to Prusek Amanda L, $435,000.
2901 Putney Rd, Henrico; Vaughan Dolly A to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $165,000.
1101 Red Hawk Rd, Henrico; Lee Christa A to Collins Christopher and Sarah, $240,000.
12227 Renwick Pl, Glen Allen; Keating David E and Sheila J to Shahid Waris, $460,000.
4022 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to McKinney Michael and Celinda I, $304,125.
2803 Robson Pl, Henrico; Ronson Paul and Maria C to Shulman Eric H and Kim I Morrissett, $382,411.
251 Rocketts Way, U418, Henrico; Cedar Works Llc to Massey Ivor Jr Trustee, $610,500.
100 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Wellford Ten E T Jr and Caroline K Heggie to Teass Gwynne and Ryan Simmons, $743,200.
11612 Sadler Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Mian Qudsia Y to Jones Bruce S and Letha M Moore-Jones, $485,000.
9548 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Pruitt Darrell W and Deborah K Trust to Brown Charna N, $195,000.
102 W Sedgwick St, Sandston; Pace April D to Gillespie Richard W Sr and Deborah F, $170,000.
1709 Sheldrake Ct, Henrico; Green Joseph A and James J Jr to Ho Alvin S, $239,000.
316 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Masten Timothy R and Kerrie F to Lutkenhaus Anne C, $305,000.
518 South St, Henrico; Reo Service Llc to Nguyen Huy T, $155,500.
8508 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Johnson Victoria L to Clark Stephanie H, $274,150.
1904 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Layne Raymond E and Taryn Leigh to Ha Quang Thanh and Hong Thi Bui, $272,000.
5729 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kostopoulos Tassia and Emil Christofakis, $931,150.
12001 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Xiao Xi and Feng Jin Yang to Gordon Martin S and Sharla C, $285,000.
5217 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Ravichandran Navin P Et Al, $372,308.
4915 Taos Ln, Glen Allen; Preskitt Lisa H to Dujua Oliver Jimenez and Jocelyn Hizola, $265,000.
7306 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Teets Theodore B and Lydia A to Kostic Slobodanka R and Dejan A, $198,600.
9446 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; George Linda E to Housing and Urban Development, $160,434.
2106 Turtle Creek Dr, U10, Henrico; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Ponce Andres Ycaza, $172,000.
4612 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Vant Reit Shelly S to Ashworth Bonnie G, $232,000.
7203 University Dr, Henrico; Younts Millard S and Margaret D to Talbott Frank and Emily B, $825,000.
1608 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Smith Charmain to Claiborne Dexter A and Nicole A, $230,000.
1750 N Washington St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Rose Latoyia Cavaun, $218,000.
504 Welwyn Rd, Henrico; Vanroekel Joelle B to Redfern Lauren Christian and Spencer P, $732,500.
12012 Wheat Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Watts T Preston Jr and Mia C to Hofmann Richard and Jennifer, $515,000.
6714 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Bailey Tracie Lynne to Lobato Dimas Ernesto Cornejo, $225,000.
11440 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Levedakis Dimitri A and Judith L Samuelson to Owusu John K and Perry D Asare Et Al, $450,000.
607 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Morgan Paul L and Curley S to Aiken Michele L Bowers, $172,000.
202 Wood Rd, Henrico; Hart Roger O to Lilly James David Jr and Constance Moore, $736,000.
8712 Wytheland Rd, Henrico; Chenault Elizabeth S to Andrews Christopher Z and Annetta R, $225,000.
Chesterfield
3208 Able Ct; Austin Antione to Danzeisen Lloyd R, $198,000.
1019 Alcorn Tr; Campbell Andrew and Deborah to McNamara Patricia K, $314,000.
9406 Amberleigh Cr; Turner Carolyn F to Magel Kenneth A and Edy Rene, $349,900.
6216 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Robert O and Susan P, $284,990.
10403 Antwerp Rd; Vasquez Luis A V and Villeda M J to Schellhaas Cody Michael, $230,000.
14454 Ashleyville Ln; Reid Daniel and Jennifer to Welch William J and Jennifer J, $355,000.
1218 Ashton Village Ct; Emery Chad T to Scherman David N and Tish D, $380,000.
9001 Bailey Hill Rd; Waters Joseph and Lindsey to Johnson Javor, $300,000.
1949 Bantry Dr; Hunt Michael C and Hansen J L to Vito Robert M and Jenna L, $305,000.
9110 Beaver Bridge Rd; Hilliard Allen L Jr and Heidi J to Meisner Frederick F Jr and G J, $585,000.
6413 Bel Lac Dr; Rolle Anishka S to Gardner Donald R and Elaine C, $315,000.
5519 Belle Pond Dr; Garcia Odemaris to Yu Janet, $173,500.
5905 Belston Ct; Johnson Bradley and Quiana E to Brice Danielle, $166,000.
13915 Berkley Davis Dr; West Luther Wendell Jr to Weir George A III and Kathryn A, $262,000.
8512 Beyer Rd; Garrett William K and Makia F to Catron Michael W and Michelle B, $355,000.
4630 Black Oak Rd; Link Phyllis Dawn to Lawson Sarah A, $180,000.
7206 Bonallack Bn; Harring Construction Co to Johnson Kevin D and Megan K, $757,556.
9005 Boonesboro Cr; Weston Ryan D to Fleischer Collin T, $209,950.
14419 Brading Mw; Boone Donald R and Karen K to Wilkerson Lisa D, $334,000.
13751 Brandy Oaks Tr; Case Malcolm A III and Angela C to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $247,330.
14011 Briars Cr; Smith P R and Smith A M Co-Trs to Scafidi Kathleen M, $242,000.
3607 Brockhall Turn; River City Custom Homes Inc to Miller Kevin C and Amy R, $575,020.
8731 Buford Square Pl; Heiry Daniel S and Karen K to Turlington Jeremy S and Michele, $549,950.
5200 Cabretta Dr; Chichester William F Jr and T R to Violante K W and Violante E R, $360,000.
7300 Cannonade Ct; Hansen Mark C and Dina J to 7300 Cannonade Llc, $205,000.
2200 Cardiff Ct; United Guaranty Res Ins Co to Haley Michael T, $351,900.
13430 Carters Creek Pl; Byrd T M and Byrd K H Trustees to Egan Stephen J, $315,000.
9211 Cattail Rd; Parks Lisa S to Campbell James M and Amanda S M, $349,950.
7718 Centerbrook Ln; Myers Jason A to Dieguez-Santos Julio A Et Al, $252,500.
11818 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Sokolovic Armin and Shayna, $540,235.
4700 Chesler Dr; Main Street Homes to Farrell Lauren E, $369,938.
2307 Cheverton Ln; Homesmith Construction Inc to Aroche R L R and Cardona S D C, $1,016,290.
8031 Clancy Pl; Lifestyle Home Builders to Marretti Michael J and Jean T, $530,272.
11700 Cliff Lawn Dr; D and N Builders Llc to King R M Jr and Isaacs Vicentia, $269,500.
830 Club Crest Bl; Cobean Michael D and Jessa to Long Tiffany and Kristopher, $375,000.
8337 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Rojas Uzziel Romero, $343,450.
7101 Conifer Rd; Tanner George P to Gates Jovan C, $395,000.
925 Coralberry Dr; Sameth Ruth E to Bishop Hannah L and Acosta A P, $265,000.
14623 Cornwall Ln; Frink Steven to Grigsbay Richard R II, $219,500.
4206 Country Spring Ln; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Poarch Jeffrey W and Rachel C, $163,100.
14307 Cove Ridge Tr; Whitver Robert R II and Christy to Heaton Marc and Sopkin April, $302,000.
15013 Creek Edge Pl; Garrison William G Jr to Jarrard Ryan D and Shannon N, $274,900.
8125 Darebin Pl; Finer Homes Inc to Metelus Jordany D and Brittany, $320,425.
2111 Deer Meadow Ln; Manchester Residential Llc to Kozemczak Ronald J, $212,000.
21326 Deodora Ct; Greenwood Kenneth to U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr, $162,900.
6920 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Fogel Michael, $352,670.
14813 Distaff Rd; Lifestyle Home Builders to Kellam Thomas H, $423,500.
16307 Drumone Rd; Lin Joyce Y and Chan Jon M to Walker Marcus B and Tia, $800,000.
12707 Edenfield Ct; Silber Ryan R and Virginia L to Mabrey Thomas L Trustee, $480,000.
2711 Ellesmere Dr; Bergeson Michael S and Andrea H to Kincannon Damien W and Dalynn F, $435,000.
6670 Elvas Ln; Tipton Donald C and Janet P to Edwards Sterling and Jennifer, $350,000.
10815 Erin Green Ct; Thompson Lisa Dawn to Hobson Robert S, $236,000.
8436 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Riley Demond, $275,855.
5510 Fairpines Ct; Macklin Clemis E to Trujillo David D and Monge I E A, $170,000.
8212 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Lodato Jeffrey Lee and Lesly N, $402,850.
6835 Fieldwood Rd; Moore Barbara and George C Sr to Weidman Ray H and Judith E, $280,000.
8731 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Fells Walter M and Jacqueline V, $385,542.
1609 Florence Av; Thomas Robert M and Cynthia A to Cordova Joshua A, $215,000.
2524 Founders Bridge Rd; Buzzeo W E and Buzzeo T D Trs to Canzanella Anthony and Jennifer, $1,190,000.
6009 Fox Crest Cr; Turner Jerry B and Lisa A to Colgate Joseph C and Sarah A W, $525,000.
5816 Gates Mill Ct; Griffin Lee Ann S to Howerton Guy E III and Kimberly, $304,000.
3700 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Twyman Wallace, $300,025.
8830 Glen Royal Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Davis Shannon D N and Aaron E, $474,700.
818 Glenhaven Rd; Kneib Thomas J and Sandra M to Loughren Brandon W and Emily W, $274,500.
13724 Golf Course Rd; McAleenan Robert M Jr to Killen Eric D and Jenny L, $269,950.
3624 Graythorne Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ny Phaline Pak and Lyheng, $513,145.
4500 Greyfield Pl; Carden Donald W and Carolyn J to Caroon Elizebeth W and W L Jr, $288,000.
1407 Groton Ct; Handzo Linda M to Bruce Hannah J and Bruce Gail D, $200,000.
10124 Grovecrest Ct; Pirkle Matthew to Younesi Behrad and Hillman K, $250,000.
10402 Hamlin Pl; Graves Charles B to Hartman Samuel T and Emily M, $217,000.
20949 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Allen Sherry L and Shaun M, $229,960.
16206 Hampton Summit Dr; Hill Thomas M to Dahman Nidal A and Ramadan Z A, $305,000.
12915 Harrowgate Rd; Farmer Carol A to Hager Properties Llc, $160,000.
14440 Helmsley Rd; Shama R A and Shama B E Trustees to Borrero Jose L and Salinas Jenny, $899,950.
6506 Hickory Grove Dr; Wallis Samuel and Sarah Aguiar to Melvin Matthew and Lydia, $272,500.
14319 Hiddenwell Ct; Diaz John A and Elizabeth V to Hickman Cheston L, $339,950.
3902 Hilltop Farms Tr; Anthony David B and Hill A B to Reynolds Davena C, $237,000.
12413 Hulsey Dr; Thomas Walter L and Beth K to Hachat Ryan P and Holly M, $354,000.
8610 Hunton Cr; Fordson Properties Llc to Lau Yong Xian, $230,000.
8140 Indian Springs Rd; Daly Mary Margaret to Alexander Latinya Sophia, $240,000.
6413 Ivory Bill Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Baxley James F and Jennifer L, $393,373.
8302 Jonquil Tr; Davis Bruce W to Vandemark Jarred L and Chelsea, $309,225.
11103 Kentshire Ln; McNamara Patricia K to Masi Allen M and Genesis P, $256,000.
6012 Kings Crest Dr; Jones Richard to Jackson Donnie L, $320,000.
1613 Lady Sarah Ct; Ellis Mary D Trustee to Tran Giap Quang and Anh Thi Thi, $285,000.
15306 Lavenham Cr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Barker Christopher T and C E, $440,890.
14511 Leafield Dr; Chelmow David P and Frances C to Neilsen Edward Allen and Marie E, $622,500.
7818 Little Ridge Ct; Thornhill Cleo J and B J Et Al to Lewis Kenya, $245,000.
1442 Logan St; Gassie Donna L to Whitmore Garrett F, $275,000.
10616 Looking Glass Rd; Mason C Stephen and Linda J to Freeburger Barron David, $184,800.
11206 Lost Parrish Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Bonilla Jennifer K Et Als, $386,000.
2233 Magnolia Grove Wy; Ludwig Elaine A Trustee to Blunt John R and Peggy S, $315,500.
9025 Mahogany Dr; Glass Roy A and Debra L to Miller Daniel and Kathleen, $385,000.
3906 Mariposa Dr; Lewis Tiny T and Karen Annette to Martin Brian L, $181,000.
4600 Mason Run Ct; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Chhim Malay and Men Malis, $174,000.
13810 McTyres Cove Pl; Decoteau Henry F to Boyce Jerami, $308,000.
13302 Meredith Pointe Wy; Radford Monaca A to Roberts Leman L, $376,500.
14310 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Hague John Randall and Patricia, $326,445.
14318 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Herron Michael T, $336,213.
5808 Mill Spring Rd; Brown Holly E to Thompson Kayla M, $246,900.
4611 Millvale Ct; Mocello Holly M to Rodriguez Diane, $200,000.
7840 Mint Ln; Abdelmagid Shamia to Murphy Ronald Jr, $260,000.
3801 Monza Dr; Bowman Carolyn H to Bey Cleveland T II, $278,500.
1150 Mount Pisgah Dr; Pennington Robert to Arkema William P and Moore C R, $263,000.
11712 New Forest Tl; Collyer Jennifer D to Washington Cobrann A Sr, $204,000.
20137 Oak River Ct; Mezzatesta Richard J and Eloise to Corcoran Timothy and Julie, $470,000.
20019 Oakland Av; Massey Paul and Sara to Ryu Un Yong and Shin Goong Y, $218,000.
6940 Old Creek Tr; Baskerville Donnie M to Rodriguez Villa Brayam N Et Al, $205,000.
12709 Old St Andrews Pl; Berger Grant to Nester James O IV and Maria J, $340,000.
6307 Omo Rd; Pregony Anthony J Jr to Allen Lannette L, $162,000.
3828 Oxbridge Rd; Lacks John C and Ann M to Charles Sidney Ray, $270,000.
4618 Parrish Branch Rd; Majcen Cheryl A to Castillo Jorge and Antonia, $206,950.
10431 Pembrooke Dock Ct; Blanchard Thomas A G III and C to Scaparro Matthew and Melissa M, $375,000.
11702 Perdue Tr; Keeney Franklin O and Davidson H to Cutright Charla A, $239,000.
3179 Poplar View Pl; Wei John to Ortiz Alicea Marta M, $255,000.
1425 Pritchard Tr; Stamp Daniel J and Sara E to Reynolds Patrick A and Jessica K, $230,950.
2000 S Providence Rd; Latimer Beth B and Bennett R R to Sinkinson William J and Jenny E, $237,000.
4044 Randolph Rd; Meadowcroft Alex and Keltner A to Lara Asusena M, $215,000.
110 Reams Ct; Vest Joseph M and Ashley P to Clark Holly N, $196,000.
9700 Redwick Dr; Darling Belinda Ann and Robert to Purcell Ellen B, $323,500.
12516 Richmond St; Pace Lina H Trustee to Dalton Timothy M and Kimberly L, $150,000.
14109 Ridge Creek Rd; Williams Susan Elizabeth to Atkinson Jacob, $240,000.
6108 River Rd; 4 M's Llc to Faciano Jackie, $178,000.
7612 Rock Cress Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Crouch Chad Cullen and Colleen M, $769,618.
4712 Rockfield Rd; Lopez Ricky A S and Reyes Luz S to Miller Jaimie Nikole, $215,000.
14507 Rolling Fields Ln; Miller Angela G to Collyer Jennifer D, $275,000.
1760 Rose Mill Cr; Kimler Ronald R and Yvonne N to Shelton Emerson L and Sandra S, $235,950.
16200 Rowlett Rd; Barga William C and Jeanne M H to Martin David Allen Jr, $250,000.
13860 W Salisbury Rd; Weinfurther Kurt D Et Al Trs to Patteson Jarrott M and Emily S, $525,000.
4913 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Hall Robert E and Aimee C, $484,143.
10632 Savoy Rd; Vandyck Joshua and Lesley to Powell Drew and Hayden, $262,000.
5912 Scarlet Coat Pl; Main Street Homes to Mixon Christoper R and Elliott J, $469,254.
3525 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Blackman Brian and Kristin, $474,347.
13908 Shadow Ridge Ln; Johnson Robert O and Susan P to Hultman Allen Jack and Sharon A, $298,000.
6830 Shasta Daisy Tl; Henderson David and Kristen to Raffaele Brock J and Natalie D, $430,000.
6811 Sika Ln; Mulligan Laurence C to Cochran Bryttnii D, $213,500.
1000 Somerville Grove Tr; Blue Kent Jay to Bushelman Christopher G and A R, $302,000.
12031 Spikehorn Ln; Silverthorne Janet A to Cunningham Phillip Noah, $262,000.
2400 Stemwell Bl; Strauch Lisa D to Steffenilla Tod M, $391,000.
6529 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Peters Justin J to Tillery Tomasina S and Grant M L, $150,000.
10208 Stonecrest Rd; Allison Janeze M to Orellana Evila R and Mendoza A, $249,850.
806 Sun Valley Wy; NVR Inc to Kidwell Sandra, $264,575.
8531 Sunview Ln; Residential Prop Solutions Llc to Clark Traci Micah, $305,000.
110 Swanage Rd; Et Alia Samantha R and Smith L D to Altizer Joshua F and Maryanne, $225,000.
4061 Tanner Slip Cr; Saunders Aleseia to Johnson Caynika Yvonnme, $220,000.
10102 Terri Lynn Ct; Shepard E Lee Et Al to Smith Amanda N, $216,000.
2008 Threadneedle St; Thompson E C Jr and Guy R S to Capps Ryan W Et Als, $269,950.
15719 Timberstone Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Bhardwaj Himanshu and Victoria, $432,545.
8448 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hamerman David and Chelsea-Ann, $377,310.
5918 Trail Ride Dr; Main Street Homes to Austin Kaylie C and Timothy L Jr, $414,000.
3206 Turner Rd; Hills Adam to Harrison Tameika S, $215,000.
4107 Tweedsmuir Rd; Tilgham Kenneth G and Karen Y to Tilghman Kenneth Gibson II, $192,000.
17912 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lowery James Timothy and Lori S, $372,321.
4012 Twisted Oak Dr; Canada Rhonda F to Raphael William, $212,000.
5206 Verlinda Dr; Tirado Carmen L to Arflin Cheryl and Ronald J, $232,500.
1853 Walkerton Rd; Westover Homes Llc to Beasley Robert N, $303,275.
3000 Warfield Estates Tr; Wood Daniel R and Rachel A to Fleming Angel, $238,000.
9313 Waterfall Cove Dr; Wholley Christopher L and C E to Hutchings Aaron P and Jillian R, $310,000.
13407 Welby Ct; Leonhard Neal M and Patricia S to Betz Deborah Anne, $637,500.
1306 Wesanne Ln; Moore Denise to Lush Gregory Alan and Davis G, $345,000.
1440 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Hawes Alnesia R, $271,640.
7601 Whirlaway Dr; Donnelly S M and Donnelly C R to Watts Julius L and Catherine H, $275,000.
6506 White Rock Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to O'Connell Heather Leigh, $403,824.
14018 Wiley Cr; Schultz Andrew J and Kimberly S to Haynes Jonathan L and Jessica J, $430,000.
6201 Willow Glen Rd; Tillman Jeremiah to Rackley Amy M, $305,000.
15106 Windy Ridge Rd; Drewry Michael T Jr and M L to Hannon Edmund John, $338,000.
11870 Winterpock Rd; McLane Steven P and Cheryl A to Graham Michael A and Christina J, $449,900.
3006 Woodsong Dr; Aycock Sherry M to Oney Nicholas Todd, $157,000.
HANOVER
8493 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; Nicholas J. Lewis to Casey Cook, $470,000.
7180 Bellspring Road, Mechanicsville; Patsy M. Arnett to Keenan Bryant, $232,950.
9395 Blacksmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Winningham to Robin B. McGhee, $279,990.
7108 Bruce Academy Court, Mechanicsville; Brittany L. Cortinas to Rhys J. Cleaver, $205,333.
7152 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Barbara J. Elkins to Ryan Seymour, $214,000.
12253 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Ella B. Sanders to Lee Mooney, $372,000.
8333 Compass Drive, Mechanicsville; David E. Bosher to Linda Huckstep, $240,000.
16460 W Crescent Lane, Montpelier; Michael Thaler to Julia D.M. Marczak, trustee, $1,095,000.
9454 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Colleen Marie Nichols to Amber N. Colley, $386,000.
10195 Durhams Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Leitch Jr. to William Sterrett Cosby Jr., $395,000.
4209 Falling View Lane, Mechanicsville; John A. Sigler to Darren Harris, $500,000.
8204 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bryant Alfred Hill, $459,035.
107 Frances Road, Ashland; Berkley E. Hale to Douglas Allsop, $250,000.
1709 Hanover Ave., Ashland; Thomas E. Phillips Jr. to Akshak K. Nayar, $668,000.
7322 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Abraham D. Taylor to Alfredo Javier Negron, $377,500.
9484 Hartford Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia M. Laughlin, trustee to Joshua Lewis, $395,000.
7515 Hoofprint Lane, Mechanicsville; Cora A. McLean, successor trustee to Lisa Wheeler, $475,000.
8031 Kerrick Trace, Mechanicsville; Janie W. Brooks to Zachary R. Whitehurst, $205,000.
17136 Knoll Ridge Drive, Montpelier; Ashley Xiradis McDowell to Daniel W. McDowell, $330,000.
10371 Lake Drive, Glen Allen; Linwood W. Wilcox Jr. to James Cameron Inge, $351,000.
8610 Lincoln Road, Mechanicsville; Paige E. Yeadon to Susan E. Bishop, $279,950.
16410 Locust Hill Drive, Rockville; Johnnie W. Noland to Brian Clayton Taylor, $425,000.
7225 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville; Cynthia S. Cattoi to Bianca Gonzalez, $185,500.
8231 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Frank M. Oley Sr. to Thomas Richard Mallory, $244,950.
8194 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolyn P. Harmon to Lauren Caitlin Cole, $230,000.
7817 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Jeffrey W. Smith, $447,328.
7135 New Hunter Road, Mechanicsville; George W. Gray Jr. to Floyd H. Harris Jr., $220,000.
9089 Newcastle Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Beck to Edward A. Mazur, $315,000.
14363 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to James C. Saraniti, $414,841.
14395 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Susan M. MacNeil, $432,043.
14408 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Robert A. Mahone, $401,980.
10002 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville; Susen Lorraine Snook Weaver to Barbora Lowe, $210,000.
8328 Peaks Road, Hanover; Elizabeth Austin Titus to Phillip E. Kidd, $399,000.
7376 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Saundra K. Shelton, $228,650.
7386 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Kyle S. Rock, trustee, $222,154.
9336 Plymouth Place, Mechanicsville; George W. Lane to George Skvor, $285,000.
13577 Providence Run Road, Ashland; David A. Gohrband to Paul L. Morgan, $334,950.
14401 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Kevin E. Whitehorne to Shawn Hildebrand, $469,000.
8071 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna M. Stein to Susan Hooper White, $269,950.
8195 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Kevin Scott Broyles to Kenneth H. Blair, $285,000.
9121 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Patricia Williams, $290,335.
9149 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Katherine Jenkins, $323,375.
7052 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Lara to Philip M. Harris, $227,000.
8243 Stumpy Road, Hanover; David M. Filegar to Mara Dovis, $225,000.
119 Swanee Drive, Ashland; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William B. Hey, $171,083.
7324 Thrasher Court, Mechanicsville; Kerry L. Thompson to Mark Thomas Moore, $315,000.
7043 Twin Girls Lane, Mechanicsville; Jack H. Broadway Jr. to Ryan L. Hunt, $499,900.
Units 20 and 21, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $186,500.
10223 Waxcomb Place, Mechanicsville; Edward K. Reed to Christopher A. Nicewanner, $347,000.
8052 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Jewell W. Woodson to Virginia A. Moorefield, $253,000.
9136 Wren Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Susan W. Steel to Richard Ashburn, $349,950.
POWHATAN
3219 Bourbon Lane, Powhatan; INRVA LLC to Brenda T. Drinkwater, $263,000.
2710 Dorset Ridge, Powhatan; Connie J. Fryer to Donna L. Dietz, $309,950.
1543 Holly Hill Road, Powhatan; Jomari A. Delacruz to Nikolaus Grimsley, $193,000.
979 Manakin Road, Midlothian; David Jennings to John W. Bruce Jr., trustee, $278,500.
2964 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Larry B. Alden to William G. Phillips Jr., $260,000.
2101 Scarlet, Powhatan; Franklin M. West to Jerry Bazemore, $210,500.
6221 Walnut Tree Crive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Tyler John Kalkbrenner, $314,600.
GOOCHLAND
1855 Abbeyfield Road, Maidens; Michael W. Wilson to Brett Daniel Derrico, $350,000.
12128 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas J. Martin, $514,399.
5344 Community House Road, Goochland; Carolyn Parrish Comerford to Arthur E. Havens III, $390,000.
12102 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Leslee E. Hudgins, $568,656.
401 Hickory Court, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kathryn V. Desai, $542,500.
229 Pagebrook Drive, Richmond; Keith E. Yox Jr. to William Howard Stewart Jr., $285,000.
3075 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Alan Brandon to Kenneth A. Holt, $500,000.
5000 Tori Lane, Goochland; Tyler J. Perschino to Allan William Cloninger, $312,500.
109 Willow Oaks Road, Richmond; David S. Chaulkin to Timothy R. Bynum, $475,000.
Petersburg
607-703 Commerce St.; Commerce Partners LLC to Tri-City Commerce St. LLC, $3,116,279.
812B Fort Hayes Court; William S. Grizard Jr. to Chris W. Bowen, $178,700.
1035 Gustavo Lane; Antonio Quinn Arnold to Kevin L. Green, $226,000.
DINWIDDIE
10801 Baltimore Road, Ford; Robert T. Hawkes to Benjamin Wayne Sober, $170,000.
8421 Jordan Heights Lane, North Dinwiddie; Monique A. Salley to Corrisse Jordan, $247,000.
8360 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; H. L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Tracy D. Watkins, $235,000.
4412 Woodstream Drive, Petersburg; Casey M. Kennedy to Yvette Demetria Graves, $170,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
104 Buckingham Drive; Gary McReynolds to Charles Thomas Martin, $238,900.
4506 Conduit Road; Woodrow W. Hammond to Nnaemeka T. Iwuamadi, $170,000.
1313 Elmwood Drive; Cynthia M. James to Christopher D. Moody, $220,000.
914 Park Ave.; Pamela A. Hoebel, devisee to Joyce Allin, $151,900.
606 Woodcliffe Drive; Timothy S. Fontaine to Claude M. Bryant, 271000.
HOPEWELL
3941 Eagle Drive; Tyracia N. Johnson to Devon Mayo, $156,000.
3919 Glacier Bay Court; Kelly Broshch to Kelly Broshch, $182,000.
403 Spruance St.; Enlightened Solutions LLC to Harold T. Pugh, $157,000.
NEW KENT
13901 Beech Drive, Lanexa; Kahner J. Rhind to Steven E. Miller, $160,000.
9090 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Mark Thompson Walkley, $373,765.
5516 Jefferson Drive, Quinton; Brandon T. Ward to Lindsey D. Clouse, $195,000.
5845 Nandina Circle, Providence Forge; Stephan M. Richardson to Linda H. Simon, $219,000.
8920 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Leah Katelyn Powell, $237,250.
7581 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Frank Brunner, $379,490.
PRINCE GEORGE
9702 Bunker Court, South Prince George; F. Heath Myers Jr. to Nathan S. Jones III, $150,000.
11196 Countryside Lane, Prince George; Shauna Liebenow to Robert J. Spivey, $425,000.
2631 Flat Top Drive, North Prince George; Robin Arndt to Jonathan Douglas Reed, $295,000.
16600 James River Drive, Disputanta; Michael T. Long to Rudolph J. Jarrell, $214,000.
4801 Tatum Road, Prince George; Barbara W. Geer to Daniel Perkins, $210,000.
9915 Tomko Lane, Disputanta; John M. Tomko to Christopher W. Crummette, $231,500.
Charles city
3 Holmes Ridge; Hans Christian Von Bayer, trustee to Stephen T. Wiley, $252,000.
4312 Perks Lane, Charles City; Andrew C. Cooke Sr. to Bettylou Marie Puga, $225,000.
AMELIA
8311 Daybreak Drive, Amelia Court House; Alvin W. Hager to Phillip Andrew Hall II, $229,000.
14200 Easter Lane, Amelia Court House; Dewey Wayne Adams to Kimberly C. Cassiday, $330,000.
12745 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Huey A. Singleton to Erich P. Hoepner, $305,000.
9320 Park St., Amelia Court House; Judith L. Belcher to Wanda B. Shaw, $165,000.
CAROLINE
137 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Joyce B. Coffey to Amanda Nicole Rhine, $249,950.
926 Caroline St., Port Royal; John G. Gilliland to Justin A. McArdle, $185,000.
12220 Coulter Lane, Ruther Glen; Danette L. Jones to Charla Lynn Fazelyar, $185,000.
17258 Easter Lily Drive, Ruther Glen; Karen E. Collins to Thomas P. Crist, $325,000.
9266 Golansville Road, Ruther Glen; Roderick Troy SMith to Mark S. Price, $315,000.
41 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Reed A. Neckles to PNC Mortgage, $196,241.
7313 Legacy Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael Phillip Carbaugh, $307,113.
10 Merrimac Cover, Ruther Glen; GH Watts Construction Inc. to James Osborne, $261,685.
217 Patrick Henry Drive, Ruther Glen; Rebekkah Renae Gallagher to Jason Foreman, $223,000.
609 Southhampton Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael E. Allshouse to David Lee McCarthy, $185,000.
7344 Tanglewood Drive, Fredericksburg; Scott A. Witschey to William Michael Voboril, $169,900.
KING WILLIAM
5599 Dabney's Mill Road, Manquin; Ryan Hunter Walton to Luke Fair, $240,000.
308 Estates Road, Aylett; Dani Jayleen M. Whitfield, executor to Zachary T. Carlson-Morrison, $156,000.
412 Kelley Lane, King William; Troy S. Mitchell to Jacob Avila, $174,950.
355 Nottoway Lane, King William; Adonis Ludo to Keith A. Hayes, $203,000.
272 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; William Rodney Stevens Jr. to Dyneka Holmes, $274,000.
968 E Rose Garden Road, West Point; Teresa S. Whitaker to Katlyn Whitaker, $179,000.
106 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Alma Page Crafton to Maitland D. Wright, $212,000.
Sussex
93 acres; Henry Murphy to Wesley Wiseman, $177,000.
7 parcels; Spring Grove Solar III LLC to The Estella Project LLC, $1,372,744.
WILLIAMSBURG
17 Grove Ave.; Kerry E. McClure to Victoria L. Newnes, $181,000.
3919 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Vasudev Ananthram, $320,000.
217B Woodmere Drive; Candace A. Hamilton, trustee to Sarah J. Whitehurst, $230,000.
JAMES CITY
3205 Arron Thistle, Williamsburg; Amation Global LLC to Andrew French Cason, $174,000.
112 Balmoral, Williamsburg; Benjamin E. Womble Jr., trustee to Philip J. Balsamo, $580,000.
5411 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Mark Tyler Harvey, $323,380.
4261 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Timothy S. Shea, trustee to George G. Acampora, $410,000.
6505 Continental St., Williamsburg; Elizabeth Garrett Penn to Amanda N. Sullivan, $220,000.
3304 Croshaw Court, Toano; William S. Lantz to Patricia Dollyhigh, $490,000.
96 Edward Wakefield, Williamsburg; Samantha A. Schneider to Eugenia Sonstein, $255,000.
4032 Galverneck, Williamsburg; Edgardo Montero to Judson K. Crihfield, $588,000.
5008 Greenside, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to David W. Carter, $348,164.
3324 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Aaron J. Crutchfield to Mark A. Gilbert, $285,000.
3802 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg; Marinette F. Barb to Ylber Zelli, $239,600.
117 Jerdone Road, Williamsburg; Mitchell L. Bonnett to Todd Buhr, $411,000.
2996 Kitchum Close, Williamsburg; Neal J. Robinson Jr., trustee to Charles M. Zelen LLC, $1,425,000.
4051 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Kevin W. Lembke to Jeffrey Thomas Marklin, $554,000.
4632 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Jon C. Authier to Damond C. Duangrat, $295,000.
5864 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Paul M. Adderty to Zohra Mahmood, $305,000.
137 North Quarter, Williamsburg; Paul Duch to Carrie Brewer Dolan, $590,000.
4240 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Michael Finley, executor to An Yu, $333,000.
4748 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Phillip Mathew George, $528,530.
406 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Zackery S. Moore, $239,630.
1403 Properity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Alfred C. Anderson, $255,000.
4772 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Wesley T. Holland to Toby R. Jordan, $155,000.
1624 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Ronald F. Martin, trustee to Kathleen D. Irvine, trustee, $890,000.
4316 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Joseph C. D'Antonio, $242,565.
3881 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; Michael H. Weathers to Caleb J. Haynie, $265,000.
140 St. Andrews Drive, Williamsburg; Mark E. Hockaday to Bhagyesh P. Vora, $1,281,500.
122 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Robin M. Strup to Eric W. Welch, $380,000.
3014 The Point Drive, Lanexa; Mary Elizabeth Buttner to Marissa L. Campbell, $324,500.
104 Warrens Pond Road, Toano; Elaine P. Whiteley to Leonard Van Wingerden, $274,900.
6715 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Wayne Villeneuve, $533,375.
4147 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Richard J. Lamplugh to Richard M. Timberlake, $414,900.
