The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

1406 N 25th St; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Moulson Steven Marshall, $438,000.

402 W 29th St; Velasco Crystal Ruiz De to Levesque Kyle M, $212,000.

305 N 30th St; Xtreme Homes Llc to Wine Allison Hummel, $525,000.

39 E 3rd St, Uc; Temkin Sarah M to Hamilton Scott L, $610,000.

1111 Althea Pkwy; Spengler Peter J to Charles Samantha, $195,000.

1215 Ashley St; Wb Acquisitions Llc to Jones Martha Ann, $195,000.

4021 Barth Road; Shavers Gina G to Mayfield David and Hansen Jill, $290,500.

5209 Bondsor Lane; Walters Timothy W to Clifton Catilin L, $201,000.

703 A Byrd Park Ct; Carapico Sheila to Austin John and Gail, $410,000.

10645 Cherokee Road; Perkinson William B III to Yee Martin Wayne, $753,000.

4297 Cheyenne Road; Cheek Reginald E and Fern S to Borish Reginald J, $336,000.

1219 Claremont Ave; Corey Patrick K Estate to Joyce Katelyn M, $241,750.

4221 Denbigh Dr; Rathert Cheryl to Rennie Victoria, $420,000.

4709 Devonshire Road; Mann James E III and Sheril S to Nathan Richard T, $405,000.

1902 Elmsmere Ave; Cagle Casey and Megan C to Fields Heather Marie, $313,000.

3903 Fauquier Ave; Dorsey Holdings Inc to Muth Richard John II, $650,000.

1809 Floyd Ave; Halverson Kenneth M and Majorie M to Semones John D and Mary Ann, $455,800.

4621 Forest Hill Ave; Walker Katherine to Smith Zachary and Reid Krysten, $505,000.

3224 Garrett St; Duley Michael K and Lisa K to Campbell Valenda, $385,000.

1013 Granite Ave; Newman Christie C to Morris Spencer N, $300,000.

2304 Greenwood Ave; Vertical Builders Llc to Mooney Timothy and Dorothy, $334,527.

5908 Grove Ave; St Catherines School Foundation to Carter Agnes S, $435,000.

405 N Hamilton St, Uc; Byrd Emily V to Lynch Michael A and Maureen R, $243,500.

1714 Hanover Ave; Lombardy Investments Llc to Comeau Christopher David, $605,000.

1101 Haxall Pt, U709; Chodhari Rakesh V and Alka R to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $205,000.

2115 Jefferson Ave; Brennan Thomas D and Alexandra to Titus Elizabeth Austin, $300,000.

4349 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Rodriguez Cotto Miguel Angel, $297,145.

4000 Kensington Ave; Shah Anish A and Mona J to Gupta Ankur and Williams Sarah, $585,000.

2406 Lakeview Ave; Hardie Andrew Oliver to Burden Robert Wilson, $650,000.

1764 Leicester Road; Parr Larry C Jr to Sheets Jessica Erin, $239,250.

3315 E Marshall St; Peirce Barry W and Florence G to Stone Christopher M, $360,000.

123 Matoaka Road; Bor Michael and Katherine G to Benevento Catherine G, $1,080,143.

1808 Monteiro St; Booming Investments Llc to Ellis Linus M III and Wang Wei, $270,000.

1207 Nottoway Ave; Burnell Rickard to Thornton Grayson and Elizabeth, $352,000.

1411 Palmyra Ave; Strange-Boston Meredith L to Solodar Properties Llc, $292,000.

4717 Park Ave; Beale David T and Lauri R to Powers David A and Deanna A, $365,000.

6208 Patterson Ave; Sherman Arielle Leah to Austin Andrew Yates Jr, $343,000.

3529 Pinebrook Dr; Stoop Kelly Good to Ades Diana Frances, $349,500.

2709 Semmes Ave; Hornsby William Darin to Rudd Virginia G, $369,500.

605 Spring St, Ur; Rogers Kathleen M Trustee to Kulkarni Rohit N and Abhaya, $305,000.

5255 Stratton Road; Tipton Amanda M to Ensor Emily K, $170,000.

413 Stuart Cir, U3-B; Ricdl1 Llc to Pflugrath Beverly E, $622,257.

109 Tempsford Lane; Starke Harold E Jr to Harte Marnie and Hackney Sean, $630,000.

2916 Vesper Road; Bisgaard Anders and Elizabeth Kay to Saddlecreek Properties Ltd, $152,000.

6241 Warwick Road; Tylers Commercial Builders to McGill Isaac J, $206,000.

2829 Weymouth Dr; Rinck Minerva J to Waller Lewis M Jr, $232,000.

HENRICO

11366 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Srinivasan Rajesh and Sripriya Raghavan to Wang Yaming and Cheng Sun, $267,500.

1989 Airy Cir, Henrico; Verbena Michael A to Owat Kirk and Mai N, $179,000.

8211 Anderson Rd, Glen Allen; Farmer John B and Jill E to Yang Chitai C and Hueina Su, $319,000.

8308 Audley Ln, Henrico; Agnew Malcolm A and Rebecca to Janke William Jay Jr and Tina, $265,000.

4910 Bangor Ct, Henrico; Bryan Julius R and Christine E to Baab Jessica and Carl, $210,000.

1805 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Huynh Vuong Dong H to Smelyansky Alexander Yakov and G Kazanina, $362,500.

10647 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Selvaraj Sivachandran and T Sivachandran, $404,685.

1029 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Marakovitz John to Carrel Teresa, $195,000.

1911 Binford Ln, Henrico; Cochran Patricia C to Easter Maria, $157,000.

808 Bogart Rd, Henrico; Spurlock Kenneth L and Tabatha Williams to Clack Toshiba M, $280,000.

6000 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Taylor Jodi L to Bullock Bobby and Aletha, $296,950.

2705 Bowles Ln, Glen Allen; Davis Daniel A and Stacey L to Ayer Jonathan P and Lauren E, $280,000.

1516 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Lu David and Su Chen to Lawyer Kathleen Lynch, $194,500.

3909 Brownstone Blvd, Glen Allen; Fidler Robert Y Jr and Elizabeth to Bulmer Donald S and Linda M, $519,500.

8468 Buffin Rd, Henrico; Powell Robert C and Brenda to Hartley Wayne T Jr and Ruthann Dooling, $242,000.

2517 Cabell Ridge Ct, Henrico; Atack Properties Llc to Rodriguez Alejandro M and Gabriela C Meza, $265,000.

9901 Capri Rd, Henrico; Dombrosky Lauren E to Dingler Avery and Carly, $290,000.

8124 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Neville Myra M, $298,900.

12300 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; Hoffmann Kevin M and Patrice E to Egan Mykl D and Elizabeth, $490,000.

6000 Cherry Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Price James A and Bonnie B to Shafi Jamshed J and Nazia, $510,000.

608 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Whitlock Edward S III and Mary-Alice B, $790,947.

4813 Cobblestone Landing Pl, Glen Allen; Han Dan to Brinkman William A and Sally V, $515,000.

5308 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Lopez Ronaldo, $418,675.

7904 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Nagata Kanae to Dawlatzaada Haroon, $189,950.

6007 S Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Spears Brian W and Melanie M Wexel to O'Brien Brandon J and Amy D Ciccone, $349,950.

5400 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Dawkins William C, $199,950.

213 Defense Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Coates Charles and Myra, $202,500.

2217 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Dumra Shailendra P and Archana Et Al to Malaeb Khaled, $170,500.

1035 Dotson Rd, Henrico; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to Sheets Johnna Sacchetti and Daniel Aubrey, $158,500.

6417 Elko Rd, Sandston; Faulkner Catherine A to Martin Liam Gerard, $237,000.

6205 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Cole Thomas M to Penny Katilin Burnett, $169,500.

11998 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Nguyen Hiep T and Chi Kim, $650,000.

5210 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Hall Robert Alan and Denise S Trustees to Antonio Anna R and Arex, $325,000.

4650 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; North Holdings Llc to Bowers Jennifer Nicole, $350,000.

6606 W Franklin St, Henrico; Hobson Edwin L and Jane M to Restore Properties Llc, $275,000.

5442 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Ramachandran Ravi and Srividya Subramanian to Namuduri Venkata and Lavanya Guda, $315,000.

9700 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Baker Jordan T to Hayes Jake E, $185,900.

9343 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Puharic Terri to King Lily J, $168,000.

6905 Glenwood St, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal to Smitran Mladen, $165,000.

5312 Golf Villa Ln, Glen Allen; Cloe Charles W to Hall Deborah Ann, $176,600.

9747 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Larkins Phillip T to Fleitas Julio, $179,000.

2820 Greenwing Ln, Henrico; Pena Daniel A to Warren Katrina, $255,000.

3612 Hargrove Ave, Henrico; Wilkins Ronnie T and Marcus Shelton Et Al to Crenshaw Michelle M, $161,000.

3119 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Coston Mark to Hill Bruce S Jr, $165,000.

12323 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Yi Vanessa and Kevin Mounts, $591,308.

12361 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

1624 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Busony Kenneth A and Julie A to Witt Oksana I and Taylor B, $185,000.

2282 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Pagac Lauren M to Doughtie Evie C, $175,000.

9619 Hitchin Dr, Henrico; Aspin Hill Llc to Keefe Daniel J and Alison M, $362,500.

10842 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Kariuki Peter N and Charity M Njagi to Bodavula Muralidhar and Srilatha Lingineni, $523,500.

2313 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Tuting William T and Laura A Vasel to Choate Vincent D and Patty B, $277,000.

115 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Larsen Wilmer E Estate to Underwood Richard A, $150,000.

2414 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Finck Daniel Barclay and Kyla N to Thirus Jordan and Malcolm Christopher, $217,000.

5513 Jefferson St, Henrico; 5513 Jefferson Street Series to Mulholland Cash Russell, $161,000.

12175 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Bacova Llc to Bacova Sp Llc, $1,250,000.

2110 Kenwood Ave, Ua, Henrico; Huckstep Linda K to Hopkins Kelly Ann and Sean Patrick, $232,000.

4624 Kingsrow Cir, Glen Allen; Atlantic Properties and Development Llc to Weisberg Tracy N, $317,500.

1401 Landis Dr, Henrico; Proffitt Jean H to Archer Brandon Lemont and Paige, $201,500.

9711 Laurel Pine Dr, Henrico; Germani Stephen to McLain Benjamin, $221,000.

4717 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Sura Naveen Kumar and Sreelekha Alagani, $575,484.

1815 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Laneave James B and Judith M to Moreira Stanley A and Joshua A Meyers, $455,000.

2280 Lincoln Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Siewert Jennifer Megan and Ntl and Plh to O'Connor Sara S and Robert E, $209,900.

2704 Main Sail Ct, Henrico; Campbell Michael J and Olivia K Rhodes to Vornovitsky Natalya and Maria, $158,000.

1204 Maple Ave, Henrico; Recchia Ryan D to Patel Parth M, $332,000.

5305 Masons Ln, Henrico; Aboabdo Jehad to Whisnant James Lamar Jr and Mary P Gray, $360,000.

5414 Masons Ln, Henrico; Dixon Steven M and M S Weisbrod-Dixon to Cauthorn Louis I and Marguerite A, $544,000.

9420 Michelle Pl, Henrico; Harbach David V II and Meredith J to Oconnor Daniel P and Emily J, $456,000.

3609 Milbrier Pl, Henrico; Mosca Carl James and Alyse to Griggs Chase Matthew and Brittany Bennett, $393,000.

9103 Minna Dr, Henrico; Norwood Walter Roscoe Sr Trustee to Abid Mohammed and Mamoona Saif, $251,000.

6008 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Friedman Phyllis N Trust to Stanley Shawn C, $200,000.

3372 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Wynn Taryn Elyse and Pierre, $295,082.

3402 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va Et Al to Depusoir Shanella A and Wendell V Et Al, $219,870.

5616 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lugo-Haros Nancy and Adonis Lugo Beltran, $274,990.

7 Oakridge Ave, Henrico; O'York Steven M to Taliaferro Sean C, $249,900.

12413 Old Greenway Pl, Glen Allen; Wilkerson Larry A to Rosa Esteve Foster Trust, $492,000.

1017 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Kirshblum Jonathan Aaron and R J Katz to Kirshblum Jonathan Aaron and Rebecca Katz, $355,000.

2104 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Usher Grace W Estate to Cardoso Joselito B and Isabel C Tramontina, $188,100.

10920 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Albrecht Thomas S to Rhk Llc, $360,000.

2138 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to O'Donnell Keith William and Carolyn Marks, $352,390.

2272 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Havens Barbara Ann and Christopher, $345,650.

2308 Poates Dr, Henrico; Beazley J Emmett and Laura E Wimmer to Dunaway Sarah S, $223,000.

409 Portwest Ter, Henrico; Lutton Julie H to Prusek Amanda L, $435,000.

2901 Putney Rd, Henrico; Vaughan Dolly A to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $165,000.

1101 Red Hawk Rd, Henrico; Lee Christa A to Collins Christopher and Sarah, $240,000.

12227 Renwick Pl, Glen Allen; Keating David E and Sheila J to Shahid Waris, $460,000.

4022 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to McKinney Michael and Celinda I, $304,125.

2803 Robson Pl, Henrico; Ronson Paul and Maria C to Shulman Eric H and Kim I Morrissett, $382,411.

251 Rocketts Way, U418, Henrico; Cedar Works Llc to Massey Ivor Jr Trustee, $610,500.

100 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Wellford Ten E T Jr and Caroline K Heggie to Teass Gwynne and Ryan Simmons, $743,200.

11612 Sadler Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Mian Qudsia Y to Jones Bruce S and Letha M Moore-Jones, $485,000.

9548 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Pruitt Darrell W and Deborah K Trust to Brown Charna N, $195,000.

102 W Sedgwick St, Sandston; Pace April D to Gillespie Richard W Sr and Deborah F, $170,000.

1709 Sheldrake Ct, Henrico; Green Joseph A and James J Jr to Ho Alvin S, $239,000.

316 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Masten Timothy R and Kerrie F to Lutkenhaus Anne C, $305,000.

518 South St, Henrico; Reo Service Llc to Nguyen Huy T, $155,500.

8508 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Johnson Victoria L to Clark Stephanie H, $274,150.

1904 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Layne Raymond E and Taryn Leigh to Ha Quang Thanh and Hong Thi Bui, $272,000.

5729 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kostopoulos Tassia and Emil Christofakis, $931,150.

12001 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Xiao Xi and Feng Jin Yang to Gordon Martin S and Sharla C, $285,000.

5217 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Ravichandran Navin P Et Al, $372,308.

4915 Taos Ln, Glen Allen; Preskitt Lisa H to Dujua Oliver Jimenez and Jocelyn Hizola, $265,000.

7306 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Teets Theodore B and Lydia A to Kostic Slobodanka R and Dejan A, $198,600.

9446 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; George Linda E to Housing and Urban Development, $160,434.

2106 Turtle Creek Dr, U10, Henrico; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Ponce Andres Ycaza, $172,000.

4612 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Vant Reit Shelly S to Ashworth Bonnie G, $232,000.

7203 University Dr, Henrico; Younts Millard S and Margaret D to Talbott Frank and Emily B, $825,000.

1608 Varina Station Ct, Henrico; Smith Charmain to Claiborne Dexter A and Nicole A, $230,000.

1750 N Washington St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Rose Latoyia Cavaun, $218,000.

504 Welwyn Rd, Henrico; Vanroekel Joelle B to Redfern Lauren Christian and Spencer P, $732,500.

12012 Wheat Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Watts T Preston Jr and Mia C to Hofmann Richard and Jennifer, $515,000.

6714 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Bailey Tracie Lynne to Lobato Dimas Ernesto Cornejo, $225,000.

11440 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Levedakis Dimitri A and Judith L Samuelson to Owusu John K and Perry D Asare Et Al, $450,000.

607 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Morgan Paul L and Curley S to Aiken Michele L Bowers, $172,000.

202 Wood Rd, Henrico; Hart Roger O to Lilly James David Jr and Constance Moore, $736,000.

8712 Wytheland Rd, Henrico; Chenault Elizabeth S to Andrews Christopher Z and Annetta R, $225,000.

Chesterfield

3208 Able Ct; Austin Antione to Danzeisen Lloyd R, $198,000.

1019 Alcorn Tr; Campbell Andrew and Deborah to McNamara Patricia K, $314,000.

9406 Amberleigh Cr; Turner Carolyn F to Magel Kenneth A and Edy Rene, $349,900.

6216 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Robert O and Susan P, $284,990.

10403 Antwerp Rd; Vasquez Luis A V and Villeda M J to Schellhaas Cody Michael, $230,000.

14454 Ashleyville Ln; Reid Daniel and Jennifer to Welch William J and Jennifer J, $355,000.

1218 Ashton Village Ct; Emery Chad T to Scherman David N and Tish D, $380,000.

9001 Bailey Hill Rd; Waters Joseph and Lindsey to Johnson Javor, $300,000.

1949 Bantry Dr; Hunt Michael C and Hansen J L to Vito Robert M and Jenna L, $305,000.

9110 Beaver Bridge Rd; Hilliard Allen L Jr and Heidi J to Meisner Frederick F Jr and G J, $585,000.

6413 Bel Lac Dr; Rolle Anishka S to Gardner Donald R and Elaine C, $315,000.

5519 Belle Pond Dr; Garcia Odemaris to Yu Janet, $173,500.

5905 Belston Ct; Johnson Bradley and Quiana E to Brice Danielle, $166,000.

13915 Berkley Davis Dr; West Luther Wendell Jr to Weir George A III and Kathryn A, $262,000.

8512 Beyer Rd; Garrett William K and Makia F to Catron Michael W and Michelle B, $355,000.

4630 Black Oak Rd; Link Phyllis Dawn to Lawson Sarah A, $180,000.

7206 Bonallack Bn; Harring Construction Co to Johnson Kevin D and Megan K, $757,556.

9005 Boonesboro Cr; Weston Ryan D to Fleischer Collin T, $209,950.

14419 Brading Mw; Boone Donald R and Karen K to Wilkerson Lisa D, $334,000.

13751 Brandy Oaks Tr; Case Malcolm A III and Angela C to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $247,330.

14011 Briars Cr; Smith P R and Smith A M Co-Trs to Scafidi Kathleen M, $242,000.

3607 Brockhall Turn; River City Custom Homes Inc to Miller Kevin C and Amy R, $575,020.

8731 Buford Square Pl; Heiry Daniel S and Karen K to Turlington Jeremy S and Michele, $549,950.

5200 Cabretta Dr; Chichester William F Jr and T R to Violante K W and Violante E R, $360,000.

7300 Cannonade Ct; Hansen Mark C and Dina J to 7300 Cannonade Llc, $205,000.

2200 Cardiff Ct; United Guaranty Res Ins Co to Haley Michael T, $351,900.

13430 Carters Creek Pl; Byrd T M and Byrd K H Trustees to Egan Stephen J, $315,000.

9211 Cattail Rd; Parks Lisa S to Campbell James M and Amanda S M, $349,950.

7718 Centerbrook Ln; Myers Jason A to Dieguez-Santos Julio A Et Al, $252,500.

11818 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Sokolovic Armin and Shayna, $540,235.

4700 Chesler Dr; Main Street Homes to Farrell Lauren E, $369,938.

2307 Cheverton Ln; Homesmith Construction Inc to Aroche R L R and Cardona S D C, $1,016,290.

8031 Clancy Pl; Lifestyle Home Builders to Marretti Michael J and Jean T, $530,272.

11700 Cliff Lawn Dr; D and N Builders Llc to King R M Jr and Isaacs Vicentia, $269,500.

830 Club Crest Bl; Cobean Michael D and Jessa to Long Tiffany and Kristopher, $375,000.

8337 Cobblecreek Rd; NVR Inc to Rojas Uzziel Romero, $343,450.

7101 Conifer Rd; Tanner George P to Gates Jovan C, $395,000.

925 Coralberry Dr; Sameth Ruth E to Bishop Hannah L and Acosta A P, $265,000.

14623 Cornwall Ln; Frink Steven to Grigsbay Richard R II, $219,500.

4206 Country Spring Ln; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Poarch Jeffrey W and Rachel C, $163,100.

14307 Cove Ridge Tr; Whitver Robert R II and Christy to Heaton Marc and Sopkin April, $302,000.

15013 Creek Edge Pl; Garrison William G Jr to Jarrard Ryan D and Shannon N, $274,900.

8125 Darebin Pl; Finer Homes Inc to Metelus Jordany D and Brittany, $320,425.

2111 Deer Meadow Ln; Manchester Residential Llc to Kozemczak Ronald J, $212,000.

21326 Deodora Ct; Greenwood Kenneth to U S Bank Nat'l Association Tr, $162,900.

6920 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Fogel Michael, $352,670.

14813 Distaff Rd; Lifestyle Home Builders to Kellam Thomas H, $423,500.

16307 Drumone Rd; Lin Joyce Y and Chan Jon M to Walker Marcus B and Tia, $800,000.

12707 Edenfield Ct; Silber Ryan R and Virginia L to Mabrey Thomas L Trustee, $480,000.

2711 Ellesmere Dr; Bergeson Michael S and Andrea H to Kincannon Damien W and Dalynn F, $435,000.

6670 Elvas Ln; Tipton Donald C and Janet P to Edwards Sterling and Jennifer, $350,000.

10815 Erin Green Ct; Thompson Lisa Dawn to Hobson Robert S, $236,000.

8436 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Riley Demond, $275,855.

5510 Fairpines Ct; Macklin Clemis E to Trujillo David D and Monge I E A, $170,000.

8212 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Lodato Jeffrey Lee and Lesly N, $402,850.

6835 Fieldwood Rd; Moore Barbara and George C Sr to Weidman Ray H and Judith E, $280,000.

8731 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Fells Walter M and Jacqueline V, $385,542.

1609 Florence Av; Thomas Robert M and Cynthia A to Cordova Joshua A, $215,000.

2524 Founders Bridge Rd; Buzzeo W E and Buzzeo T D Trs to Canzanella Anthony and Jennifer, $1,190,000.

6009 Fox Crest Cr; Turner Jerry B and Lisa A to Colgate Joseph C and Sarah A W, $525,000.

5816 Gates Mill Ct; Griffin Lee Ann S to Howerton Guy E III and Kimberly, $304,000.

3700 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Twyman Wallace, $300,025.

8830 Glen Royal Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Davis Shannon D N and Aaron E, $474,700.

818 Glenhaven Rd; Kneib Thomas J and Sandra M to Loughren Brandon W and Emily W, $274,500.

13724 Golf Course Rd; McAleenan Robert M Jr to Killen Eric D and Jenny L, $269,950.

3624 Graythorne Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ny Phaline Pak and Lyheng, $513,145.

4500 Greyfield Pl; Carden Donald W and Carolyn J to Caroon Elizebeth W and W L Jr, $288,000.

1407 Groton Ct; Handzo Linda M to Bruce Hannah J and Bruce Gail D, $200,000.

10124 Grovecrest Ct; Pirkle Matthew to Younesi Behrad and Hillman K, $250,000.

10402 Hamlin Pl; Graves Charles B to Hartman Samuel T and Emily M, $217,000.

20949 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Allen Sherry L and Shaun M, $229,960.

16206 Hampton Summit Dr; Hill Thomas M to Dahman Nidal A and Ramadan Z A, $305,000.

12915 Harrowgate Rd; Farmer Carol A to Hager Properties Llc, $160,000.

14440 Helmsley Rd; Shama R A and Shama B E Trustees to Borrero Jose L and Salinas Jenny, $899,950.

6506 Hickory Grove Dr; Wallis Samuel and Sarah Aguiar to Melvin Matthew and Lydia, $272,500.

14319 Hiddenwell Ct; Diaz John A and Elizabeth V to Hickman Cheston L, $339,950.

3902 Hilltop Farms Tr; Anthony David B and Hill A B to Reynolds Davena C, $237,000.

12413 Hulsey Dr; Thomas Walter L and Beth K to Hachat Ryan P and Holly M, $354,000.

8610 Hunton Cr; Fordson Properties Llc to Lau Yong Xian, $230,000.

8140 Indian Springs Rd; Daly Mary Margaret to Alexander Latinya Sophia, $240,000.

6413 Ivory Bill Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Baxley James F and Jennifer L, $393,373.

8302 Jonquil Tr; Davis Bruce W to Vandemark Jarred L and Chelsea, $309,225.

11103 Kentshire Ln; McNamara Patricia K to Masi Allen M and Genesis P, $256,000.

6012 Kings Crest Dr; Jones Richard to Jackson Donnie L, $320,000.

1613 Lady Sarah Ct; Ellis Mary D Trustee to Tran Giap Quang and Anh Thi Thi, $285,000.

15306 Lavenham Cr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Barker Christopher T and C E, $440,890.

14511 Leafield Dr; Chelmow David P and Frances C to Neilsen Edward Allen and Marie E, $622,500.

7818 Little Ridge Ct; Thornhill Cleo J and B J Et Al to Lewis Kenya, $245,000.

1442 Logan St; Gassie Donna L to Whitmore Garrett F, $275,000.

10616 Looking Glass Rd; Mason C Stephen and Linda J to Freeburger Barron David, $184,800.

11206 Lost Parrish Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Bonilla Jennifer K Et Als, $386,000.

2233 Magnolia Grove Wy; Ludwig Elaine A Trustee to Blunt John R and Peggy S, $315,500.

9025 Mahogany Dr; Glass Roy A and Debra L to Miller Daniel and Kathleen, $385,000.

3906 Mariposa Dr; Lewis Tiny T and Karen Annette to Martin Brian L, $181,000.

4600 Mason Run Ct; Beasley John R and Pemberton A R to Chhim Malay and Men Malis, $174,000.

13810 McTyres Cove Pl; Decoteau Henry F to Boyce Jerami, $308,000.

13302 Meredith Pointe Wy; Radford Monaca A to Roberts Leman L, $376,500.

14310 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Hague John Randall and Patricia, $326,445.

14318 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Herron Michael T, $336,213.

5808 Mill Spring Rd; Brown Holly E to Thompson Kayla M, $246,900.

4611 Millvale Ct; Mocello Holly M to Rodriguez Diane, $200,000.

7840 Mint Ln; Abdelmagid Shamia to Murphy Ronald Jr, $260,000.

3801 Monza Dr; Bowman Carolyn H to Bey Cleveland T II, $278,500.

1150 Mount Pisgah Dr; Pennington Robert to Arkema William P and Moore C R, $263,000.

11712 New Forest Tl; Collyer Jennifer D to Washington Cobrann A Sr, $204,000.

20137 Oak River Ct; Mezzatesta Richard J and Eloise to Corcoran Timothy and Julie, $470,000.

20019 Oakland Av; Massey Paul and Sara to Ryu Un Yong and Shin Goong Y, $218,000.

6940 Old Creek Tr; Baskerville Donnie M to Rodriguez Villa Brayam N Et Al, $205,000.

12709 Old St Andrews Pl; Berger Grant to Nester James O IV and Maria J, $340,000.

6307 Omo Rd; Pregony Anthony J Jr to Allen Lannette L, $162,000.

3828 Oxbridge Rd; Lacks John C and Ann M to Charles Sidney Ray, $270,000.

4618 Parrish Branch Rd; Majcen Cheryl A to Castillo Jorge and Antonia, $206,950.

10431 Pembrooke Dock Ct; Blanchard Thomas A G III and C to Scaparro Matthew and Melissa M, $375,000.

11702 Perdue Tr; Keeney Franklin O and Davidson H to Cutright Charla A, $239,000.

3179 Poplar View Pl; Wei John to Ortiz Alicea Marta M, $255,000.

1425 Pritchard Tr; Stamp Daniel J and Sara E to Reynolds Patrick A and Jessica K, $230,950.

2000 S Providence Rd; Latimer Beth B and Bennett R R to Sinkinson William J and Jenny E, $237,000.

4044 Randolph Rd; Meadowcroft Alex and Keltner A to Lara Asusena M, $215,000.

110 Reams Ct; Vest Joseph M and Ashley P to Clark Holly N, $196,000.

9700 Redwick Dr; Darling Belinda Ann and Robert to Purcell Ellen B, $323,500.

12516 Richmond St; Pace Lina H Trustee to Dalton Timothy M and Kimberly L, $150,000.

14109 Ridge Creek Rd; Williams Susan Elizabeth to Atkinson Jacob, $240,000.

6108 River Rd; 4 M's Llc to Faciano Jackie, $178,000.

7612 Rock Cress Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Crouch Chad Cullen and Colleen M, $769,618.

4712 Rockfield Rd; Lopez Ricky A S and Reyes Luz S to Miller Jaimie Nikole, $215,000.

14507 Rolling Fields Ln; Miller Angela G to Collyer Jennifer D, $275,000.

1760 Rose Mill Cr; Kimler Ronald R and Yvonne N to Shelton Emerson L and Sandra S, $235,950.

16200 Rowlett Rd; Barga William C and Jeanne M H to Martin David Allen Jr, $250,000.

13860 W Salisbury Rd; Weinfurther Kurt D Et Al Trs to Patteson Jarrott M and Emily S, $525,000.

4913 Sandy Shoals Tr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Hall Robert E and Aimee C, $484,143.

10632 Savoy Rd; Vandyck Joshua and Lesley to Powell Drew and Hayden, $262,000.

5912 Scarlet Coat Pl; Main Street Homes to Mixon Christoper R and Elliott J, $469,254.

3525 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Blackman Brian and Kristin, $474,347.

13908 Shadow Ridge Ln; Johnson Robert O and Susan P to Hultman Allen Jack and Sharon A, $298,000.

6830 Shasta Daisy Tl; Henderson David and Kristen to Raffaele Brock J and Natalie D, $430,000.

6811 Sika Ln; Mulligan Laurence C to Cochran Bryttnii D, $213,500.

1000 Somerville Grove Tr; Blue Kent Jay to Bushelman Christopher G and A R, $302,000.

12031 Spikehorn Ln; Silverthorne Janet A to Cunningham Phillip Noah, $262,000.

2400 Stemwell Bl; Strauch Lisa D to Steffenilla Tod M, $391,000.

6529 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Peters Justin J to Tillery Tomasina S and Grant M L, $150,000.

10208 Stonecrest Rd; Allison Janeze M to Orellana Evila R and Mendoza A, $249,850.

806 Sun Valley Wy; NVR Inc to Kidwell Sandra, $264,575.

8531 Sunview Ln; Residential Prop Solutions Llc to Clark Traci Micah, $305,000.

110 Swanage Rd; Et Alia Samantha R and Smith L D to Altizer Joshua F and Maryanne, $225,000.

4061 Tanner Slip Cr; Saunders Aleseia to Johnson Caynika Yvonnme, $220,000.

10102 Terri Lynn Ct; Shepard E Lee Et Al to Smith Amanda N, $216,000.

2008 Threadneedle St; Thompson E C Jr and Guy R S to Capps Ryan W Et Als, $269,950.

15719 Timberstone Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Bhardwaj Himanshu and Victoria, $432,545.

8448 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Hamerman David and Chelsea-Ann, $377,310.

5918 Trail Ride Dr; Main Street Homes to Austin Kaylie C and Timothy L Jr, $414,000.

3206 Turner Rd; Hills Adam to Harrison Tameika S, $215,000.

4107 Tweedsmuir Rd; Tilgham Kenneth G and Karen Y to Tilghman Kenneth Gibson II, $192,000.

17912 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lowery James Timothy and Lori S, $372,321.

4012 Twisted Oak Dr; Canada Rhonda F to Raphael William, $212,000.

5206 Verlinda Dr; Tirado Carmen L to Arflin Cheryl and Ronald J, $232,500.

1853 Walkerton Rd; Westover Homes Llc to Beasley Robert N, $303,275.

3000 Warfield Estates Tr; Wood Daniel R and Rachel A to Fleming Angel, $238,000.

9313 Waterfall Cove Dr; Wholley Christopher L and C E to Hutchings Aaron P and Jillian R, $310,000.

13407 Welby Ct; Leonhard Neal M and Patricia S to Betz Deborah Anne, $637,500.

1306 Wesanne Ln; Moore Denise to Lush Gregory Alan and Davis G, $345,000.

1440 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Hawes Alnesia R, $271,640.

7601 Whirlaway Dr; Donnelly S M and Donnelly C R to Watts Julius L and Catherine H, $275,000.

6506 White Rock Tr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to O'Connell Heather Leigh, $403,824.

14018 Wiley Cr; Schultz Andrew J and Kimberly S to Haynes Jonathan L and Jessica J, $430,000.

6201 Willow Glen Rd; Tillman Jeremiah to Rackley Amy M, $305,000.

15106 Windy Ridge Rd; Drewry Michael T Jr and M L to Hannon Edmund John, $338,000.

11870 Winterpock Rd; McLane Steven P and Cheryl A to Graham Michael A and Christina J, $449,900.

3006 Woodsong Dr; Aycock Sherry M to Oney Nicholas Todd, $157,000.

HANOVER

8493 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; Nicholas J. Lewis to Casey Cook, $470,000.

7180 Bellspring Road, Mechanicsville; Patsy M. Arnett to Keenan Bryant, $232,950.

9395 Blacksmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Winningham to Robin B. McGhee, $279,990.

7108 Bruce Academy Court, Mechanicsville; Brittany L. Cortinas to Rhys J. Cleaver, $205,333.

7152 Cactus Road, Mechanicsville; Barbara J. Elkins to Ryan Seymour, $214,000.

12253 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Ella B. Sanders to Lee Mooney, $372,000.

8333 Compass Drive, Mechanicsville; David E. Bosher to Linda Huckstep, $240,000.

16460 W Crescent Lane, Montpelier; Michael Thaler to Julia D.M. Marczak, trustee, $1,095,000.

9454 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Colleen Marie Nichols to Amber N. Colley, $386,000.

10195 Durhams Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Leitch Jr. to William Sterrett Cosby Jr., $395,000.

4209 Falling View Lane, Mechanicsville; John A. Sigler to Darren Harris, $500,000.

8204 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bryant Alfred Hill, $459,035.

107 Frances Road, Ashland; Berkley E. Hale to Douglas Allsop, $250,000.

1709 Hanover Ave., Ashland; Thomas E. Phillips Jr. to Akshak K. Nayar, $668,000.

7322 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Abraham D. Taylor to Alfredo Javier Negron, $377,500.

9484 Hartford Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia M. Laughlin, trustee to Joshua Lewis, $395,000.

7515 Hoofprint Lane, Mechanicsville; Cora A. McLean, successor trustee to Lisa Wheeler, $475,000.

8031 Kerrick Trace, Mechanicsville; Janie W. Brooks to Zachary R. Whitehurst, $205,000.

17136 Knoll Ridge Drive, Montpelier; Ashley Xiradis McDowell to Daniel W. McDowell, $330,000.

10371 Lake Drive, Glen Allen; Linwood W. Wilcox Jr. to James Cameron Inge, $351,000.

8610 Lincoln Road, Mechanicsville; Paige E. Yeadon to Susan E. Bishop, $279,950.

16410 Locust Hill Drive, Rockville; Johnnie W. Noland to Brian Clayton Taylor, $425,000.

7225 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville; Cynthia S. Cattoi to Bianca Gonzalez, $185,500.

8231 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Frank M. Oley Sr. to Thomas Richard Mallory, $244,950.

8194 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolyn P. Harmon to Lauren Caitlin Cole, $230,000.

7817 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Jeffrey W. Smith, $447,328.

7135 New Hunter Road, Mechanicsville; George W. Gray Jr. to Floyd H. Harris Jr., $220,000.

9089 Newcastle Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Beck to Edward A. Mazur, $315,000.

14363 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to James C. Saraniti, $414,841.

14395 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Susan M. MacNeil, $432,043.

14408 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Robert A. Mahone, $401,980.

10002 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville; Susen Lorraine Snook Weaver to Barbora Lowe, $210,000.

8328 Peaks Road, Hanover; Elizabeth Austin Titus to Phillip E. Kidd, $399,000.

7376 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Saundra K. Shelton, $228,650.

7386 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Kyle S. Rock, trustee, $222,154.

9336 Plymouth Place, Mechanicsville; George W. Lane to George Skvor, $285,000.

13577 Providence Run Road, Ashland; David A. Gohrband to Paul L. Morgan, $334,950.

14401 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Kevin E. Whitehorne to Shawn Hildebrand, $469,000.

8071 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna M. Stein to Susan Hooper White, $269,950.

8195 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Kevin Scott Broyles to Kenneth H. Blair, $285,000.

9121 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Patricia Williams, $290,335.

9149 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Katherine Jenkins, $323,375.

7052 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Lara to Philip M. Harris, $227,000.

8243 Stumpy Road, Hanover; David M. Filegar to Mara Dovis, $225,000.

119 Swanee Drive, Ashland; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William B. Hey, $171,083.

7324 Thrasher Court, Mechanicsville; Kerry L. Thompson to Mark Thomas Moore, $315,000.

7043 Twin Girls Lane, Mechanicsville; Jack H. Broadway Jr. to Ryan L. Hunt, $499,900.

Units 20 and 21, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $186,500.

10223 Waxcomb Place, Mechanicsville; Edward K. Reed to Christopher A. Nicewanner, $347,000.

8052 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Jewell W. Woodson to Virginia A. Moorefield, $253,000.

9136 Wren Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Susan W. Steel to Richard Ashburn, $349,950.

POWHATAN

3219 Bourbon Lane, Powhatan; INRVA LLC to Brenda T. Drinkwater, $263,000.

2710 Dorset Ridge, Powhatan; Connie J. Fryer to Donna L. Dietz, $309,950.

1543 Holly Hill Road, Powhatan; Jomari A. Delacruz to Nikolaus Grimsley, $193,000.

979 Manakin Road, Midlothian; David Jennings to John W. Bruce Jr., trustee, $278,500.

2964 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Larry B. Alden to William G. Phillips Jr., $260,000.

2101 Scarlet, Powhatan; Franklin M. West to Jerry Bazemore, $210,500.

6221 Walnut Tree Crive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Tyler John Kalkbrenner, $314,600.

GOOCHLAND

1855 Abbeyfield Road, Maidens; Michael W. Wilson to Brett Daniel Derrico, $350,000.

12128 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas J. Martin, $514,399.

5344 Community House Road, Goochland; Carolyn Parrish Comerford to Arthur E. Havens III, $390,000.

12102 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Leslee E. Hudgins, $568,656.

401 Hickory Court, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kathryn V. Desai, $542,500.

229 Pagebrook Drive, Richmond; Keith E. Yox Jr. to William Howard Stewart Jr., $285,000.

3075 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Alan Brandon to Kenneth A. Holt, $500,000.

5000 Tori Lane, Goochland; Tyler J. Perschino to Allan William Cloninger, $312,500.

109 Willow Oaks Road, Richmond; David S. Chaulkin to Timothy R. Bynum, $475,000.

Petersburg

607-703 Commerce St.; Commerce Partners LLC to Tri-City Commerce St. LLC, $3,116,279.

812B Fort Hayes Court; William S. Grizard Jr. to Chris W. Bowen, $178,700.

1035 Gustavo Lane; Antonio Quinn Arnold to Kevin L. Green, $226,000.

DINWIDDIE

10801 Baltimore Road, Ford; Robert T. Hawkes to Benjamin Wayne Sober, $170,000.

8421 Jordan Heights Lane, North Dinwiddie; Monique A. Salley to Corrisse Jordan, $247,000.

8360 Vaughan Road, North Dinwiddie; H. L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Tracy D. Watkins, $235,000.

4412 Woodstream Drive, Petersburg; Casey M. Kennedy to Yvette Demetria Graves, $170,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

104 Buckingham Drive; Gary McReynolds to Charles Thomas Martin, $238,900.

4506 Conduit Road; Woodrow W. Hammond to Nnaemeka T. Iwuamadi, $170,000.

1313 Elmwood Drive; Cynthia M. James to Christopher D. Moody, $220,000.

914 Park Ave.; Pamela A. Hoebel, devisee to Joyce Allin, $151,900.

606 Woodcliffe Drive; Timothy S. Fontaine to Claude M. Bryant, 271000.

HOPEWELL

3941 Eagle Drive; Tyracia N. Johnson to Devon Mayo, $156,000.

3919 Glacier Bay Court; Kelly Broshch to Kelly Broshch, $182,000.

403 Spruance St.; Enlightened Solutions LLC to Harold T. Pugh, $157,000.

NEW KENT

13901 Beech Drive, Lanexa; Kahner J. Rhind to Steven E. Miller, $160,000.

9090 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Mark Thompson Walkley, $373,765.

5516 Jefferson Drive, Quinton; Brandon T. Ward to Lindsey D. Clouse, $195,000.

5845 Nandina Circle, Providence Forge; Stephan M. Richardson to Linda H. Simon, $219,000.

8920 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Leah Katelyn Powell, $237,250.

7581 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Frank Brunner, $379,490.

PRINCE GEORGE

9702 Bunker Court, South Prince George; F. Heath Myers Jr. to Nathan S. Jones III, $150,000.

11196 Countryside Lane, Prince George; Shauna Liebenow to Robert J. Spivey, $425,000.

2631 Flat Top Drive, North Prince George; Robin Arndt to Jonathan Douglas Reed, $295,000.

16600 James River Drive, Disputanta; Michael T. Long to Rudolph J. Jarrell, $214,000.

4801 Tatum Road, Prince George; Barbara W. Geer to Daniel Perkins, $210,000.

9915 Tomko Lane, Disputanta; John M. Tomko to Christopher W. Crummette, $231,500.

Charles city

3 Holmes Ridge; Hans Christian Von Bayer, trustee to Stephen T. Wiley, $252,000.

4312 Perks Lane, Charles City; Andrew C. Cooke Sr. to Bettylou Marie Puga, $225,000.

AMELIA

8311 Daybreak Drive, Amelia Court House; Alvin W. Hager to Phillip Andrew Hall II, $229,000.

14200 Easter Lane, Amelia Court House; Dewey Wayne Adams to Kimberly C. Cassiday, $330,000.

12745 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Huey A. Singleton to Erich P. Hoepner, $305,000.

9320 Park St., Amelia Court House; Judith L. Belcher to Wanda B. Shaw, $165,000.

CAROLINE

137 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Joyce B. Coffey to Amanda Nicole Rhine, $249,950.

926 Caroline St., Port Royal; John G. Gilliland to Justin A. McArdle, $185,000.

12220 Coulter Lane, Ruther Glen; Danette L. Jones to Charla Lynn Fazelyar, $185,000.

17258 Easter Lily Drive, Ruther Glen; Karen E. Collins to Thomas P. Crist, $325,000.

9266 Golansville Road, Ruther Glen; Roderick Troy SMith to Mark S. Price, $315,000.

41 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Reed A. Neckles to PNC Mortgage, $196,241.

7313 Legacy Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael Phillip Carbaugh, $307,113.

10 Merrimac Cover, Ruther Glen; GH Watts Construction Inc. to James Osborne, $261,685.

217 Patrick Henry Drive, Ruther Glen; Rebekkah Renae Gallagher to Jason Foreman, $223,000.

609 Southhampton Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael E. Allshouse to David Lee McCarthy, $185,000.

7344 Tanglewood Drive, Fredericksburg; Scott A. Witschey to William Michael Voboril, $169,900.

KING WILLIAM

5599 Dabney's Mill Road, Manquin; Ryan Hunter Walton to Luke Fair, $240,000.

308 Estates Road, Aylett; Dani Jayleen M. Whitfield, executor to Zachary T. Carlson-Morrison, $156,000.

412 Kelley Lane, King William; Troy S. Mitchell to Jacob Avila, $174,950.

355 Nottoway Lane, King William; Adonis Ludo to Keith A. Hayes, $203,000.

272 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; William Rodney Stevens Jr. to Dyneka Holmes, $274,000.

968 E Rose Garden Road, West Point; Teresa S. Whitaker to Katlyn Whitaker, $179,000.

106 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Alma Page Crafton to Maitland D. Wright, $212,000.

Sussex

93 acres; Henry Murphy to Wesley Wiseman, $177,000.

7 parcels; Spring Grove Solar III LLC to The Estella Project LLC, $1,372,744.

WILLIAMSBURG

17 Grove Ave.; Kerry E. McClure to Victoria L. Newnes, $181,000.

3919 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Vasudev Ananthram, $320,000.

217B Woodmere Drive; Candace A. Hamilton, trustee to Sarah J. Whitehurst, $230,000.

JAMES CITY

3205 Arron Thistle, Williamsburg; Amation Global LLC to Andrew French Cason, $174,000.

112 Balmoral, Williamsburg; Benjamin E. Womble Jr., trustee to Philip J. Balsamo, $580,000.

5411 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Mark Tyler Harvey, $323,380.

4261 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Timothy S. Shea, trustee to George G. Acampora, $410,000.

6505 Continental St., Williamsburg; Elizabeth Garrett Penn to Amanda N. Sullivan, $220,000.

3304 Croshaw Court, Toano; William S. Lantz to Patricia Dollyhigh, $490,000.

96 Edward Wakefield, Williamsburg; Samantha A. Schneider to Eugenia Sonstein, $255,000.

4032 Galverneck, Williamsburg; Edgardo Montero to Judson K. Crihfield, $588,000.

5008 Greenside, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to David W. Carter, $348,164.

3324 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Aaron J. Crutchfield to Mark A. Gilbert, $285,000.

3802 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg; Marinette F. Barb to Ylber Zelli, $239,600.

117 Jerdone Road, Williamsburg; Mitchell L. Bonnett to Todd Buhr, $411,000.

2996 Kitchum Close, Williamsburg; Neal J. Robinson Jr., trustee to Charles M. Zelen LLC, $1,425,000.

4051 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Kevin W. Lembke to Jeffrey Thomas Marklin, $554,000.

4632 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Jon C. Authier to Damond C. Duangrat, $295,000.

5864 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Paul M. Adderty to Zohra Mahmood, $305,000.

137 North Quarter, Williamsburg; Paul Duch to Carrie Brewer Dolan, $590,000.

4240 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Michael Finley, executor to An Yu, $333,000.

4748 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Phillip Mathew George, $528,530.

406 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Zackery S. Moore, $239,630.

1403 Properity Court, Williamsburg; Governor's Grove at Five Forks LLC to Alfred C. Anderson, $255,000.

4772 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Wesley T. Holland to Toby R. Jordan, $155,000.

1624 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Ronald F. Martin, trustee to Kathleen D. Irvine, trustee, $890,000.

4316 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Joseph C. D'Antonio, $242,565.

3881 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; Michael H. Weathers to Caleb J. Haynie, $265,000.

140 St. Andrews Drive, Williamsburg; Mark E. Hockaday to Bhagyesh P. Vora, $1,281,500.

122 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Robin M. Strup to Eric W. Welch, $380,000.

3014 The Point Drive, Lanexa; Mary Elizabeth Buttner to Marissa L. Campbell, $324,500.

104 Warrens Pond Road, Toano; Elaine P. Whiteley to Leonard Van Wingerden, $274,900.

6715 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Wayne Villeneuve, $533,375.

4147 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Richard J. Lamplugh to Richard M. Timberlake, $414,900.

