RICHMOND
211 E 18th St; Southside Community Development to Morales Jacquelin, $185,000.
526 N 21st St; Chamberlain Ernest James to Savchenko Daria, $239,950.
818 N 23rd St; Duncan Bryan G Trustee to Keesee Peyton C II, $249,777.
306 N 26th St, U110; Knaack Frank Leslie to McGuire Jerry N and Christina C, $234,000.
1321 N 27th St; Better Housing Coalition to Harland Paige, $186,500.
1225 N 29th St; Elderhomes Coporation to Williams Iesha N, $195,000.
714 N 35th St; Horgan Jackie L Revocable Trust to Epps Michael Aaron, $372,000.
1905 Albany Ave; Cantor Hyim S to Watkins Robert Scott Jr, $208,000.
2408 Barton Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Dorsey Wendy Lynn, $240,000.
2724 Bertram Road; Hensley Gwendolyn M Living to Ordonez Helen M Soto, $150,000.
3419 Carolina Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Bucchianeri Ellen, $183,500.
1806 Chantilly St; James River Investment Corp to Colonial Commercial Properties, $450,000.
8725 Chippenham Road; Property Partners Rva Llc to Hucks Austin, $297,000.
4432 Custis Road; Scribner Thomas R to Lauer Barry T and Shannon M, $632,000.
1714 Decatur St; Keel Phyllis D to Casey Matthew G, $209,000.
3413 Enslow Ave; Enslow Land Trust to Hardgrave James Barton III, $197,000.
3111 Falcon Road; Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo to Huggins Marlene W, $260,000.
1326 Floyd Ave; Black Jack Properties Llc to 1326 Floyd Ave Llc, $486,666.
3115 W Franklin St; Capital City Properties Llc to Nelson Bryant, $655,000.
3901 Garden Road; Ashley Sharlene to Solano Gustavo E, $237,000.
2003 W Grace St; Jefferson Randolph W and Stephanie K to Stitzer Virginia Lane, $800,000.
4604 W Grace St; Clay Street Builders Llc to Turner Taylor Fitzhugh IV, $424,000.
418 Granite Ave; Montgomery Chad E to Blue Ventures Llc, $338,000.
1608 Greenville Ave; Burkett Benjamin C to Andrews Scott, $205,000.
2919 Griffin Ave; Mickens David to 2919 Griffin Avenue Llc, $153,500.
403 N Hamilton St, Ud; Simmons Joseph R to Spencer Sharon M, $224,000.
4115 Hanover Ave; Casteel Briggs C and Jennifer F to Harris Jeffrey A and Eleanor H, $603,100.
3523 Hanover Ave, Uc; Jones Jean Roy to Oganowski Laura, $200,450.
2416 Hawthorne Ave; Ruckart Bradley to Moubray Carrico Rodney James, $450,000.
719 Holly St; Msi Enterprises Llc to Fiorio Mara O, $255,000.
7552 Ingelnook Ct; Young Mary Candace Revocable to Smith Polly A, $203,500.
5206 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Ross Gloria M, $268,515.
4308 Kensington Ave; Hunnicutt Connie T to Siwel Renovations Llc, $360,000.
942 Kingsway Road; Velasquez Marvin Oswaldo to Pena Parada Miguel Angel, $150,000.
1414 Lakeview Ave; Altadonna Properties Llc to Nagarajan Harivignesh, $242,500.
704 S Laurel St; Hoggatt John Hunter to Gallagher Morgan, $239,000.
24 Libbie Ave; Marchant John Reilly to Blue Crab Investors Llc, $359,000.
2022 Maplewood Ave; Hommel Roger W and Mari M to Moore Jerald Fleming III, $330,000.
505 W Marshall St; Mosby St Elmo S Jr and Annie L to Carver Opportunity Zone Fund, $190,000.
1400 Melton Ave; Tjc Realty Llc to Vornov Steven and Susan E, $180,000.
1608 Monteiro St; Robinson Ernest L Jr to Rent Me Llc, $190,000.
2805 Monument Ave, U6; Cornett Charles E to Merriman Jeffrey T, $516,905.
3813 Noble Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Grimes Jeffrey Michael, $412,000.
2513 O St; Deworth Restoration Associates to West Joshua D and Leigh A, $379,950.
5148 Old Warwick Road; Fitzhugh Properties Llc to Diggs Glendon, $185,000.
3216 P St; Unlimited Renovations Llc to Johnson Hutton David, $380,000.
2900 Park Ave; O'Brien Kevin J to Flowers Todd R, $335,000.
4211 Patterson Ave; Jeter Luke A to Brailsford Elizabeth C, $373,000.
2121 Phaup St; Harris Glenn W and Miriam B to Oostewald Llc, $185,000.
3017 Q St; Hofman Barry to Ferrell Daniel Roy, $170,000.
1219 Rothesay Cir; Neuwelt Edward A and Elizabeth to Neuwelt Alexander J, $665,000.
5001 E Seminary Ave; Camfield Brian and Rachel to Forsberg Gregory and Alyssa, $300,000.
6912 Shawnee Road; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Nice Travis Jacob, $270,000.
2432 Stratford Road; Bridgmon Mary O to Bowling Bragdon R, $170,000.
3321 Stuart Ave; Corrick Gerald S to Sevinsky Matthew T, $380,000.
5218 Sylvan Road; Davenport James L to Balloun Robert S and Shannon S, $353,000.
3421 Traylor Dr; Wingo Patrick J and Sara Scott N to Carr Derek S, $415,000.
301 Virginia St, U605; Schwartz Daniel L to McCray Kerry M, $590,000.
1412 Wentbridge Road; Brown Mary K and Martha B Wall to Deaver Timothy, $255,000.
820 Westover Hills Blvd; Rlw Richmond Llc to Artus Daniel and Mary Bowen, $173,950.
2701 E Weyburn Road; Baugh Clarice U Trust Trustee to Piacente Katie Rhea, $340,000.
3004 Woodrow Ave; 316 Realty Investments Inc to Cramer Emily, $265,000.
HENRICO
2089 Airy Cir, Henrico; Landmark Investments Llc to Floyd William A and Keri D, $187,500.
Algoma St, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Christian Elizabeth L, $620,000.
1326 Andover Rd, Henrico; Tina Marie Smith Llc to Seal John and Ellen Cisney, $245,100.
2516 Arrington Rd, Henrico; Birch Jeffrey S and Andrea L to Truong Hai Thanh, $220,860.
11713 Autumnwood Ct, Glen Allen; Augst Blake and Laura to Sukthankar Ameya and Prajakta Kamat, $490,000.
2404 Barda Cir, Glen Allen; Golightly Robert D and Allison M to Linhart Kenneth R Jr and Hillary A, $345,000.
3527 Bayon Way, Glen Allen; McCabe George Leonard and Joann Curry to Sprouse Lynda Cullinan, $439,900.
10019 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Waters Samuel P to Adams Rachel A, $187,000.
1307 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Rainey William T to Salha Haytham and Rowan Shaabneh Et Al, $220,000.
1227 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 Llc to John Charlotte, $219,500.
6979 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Veney Davina Rosa, $332,290.
11740 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Panyam Subramanyam and Sridevi to Zhou Shan and Kam Chan, $499,950.
7800 Bradbury Rd, Henrico; Swanson Erick and Regina to Ralsten William R Sr and Kathleen L, $227,000.
5301 Brassie Ln, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Stefano Wendy A, $314,967.
11204 Brewer Rd, Henrico; Lazenby Richard A and Carolyn T to Chowdhury Mohammed Mohshin and Rosy, $345,450.
Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $634,497.
10406 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Vaughan Thomas A and Melissa P to Baughan Cullen E and Diana M, $375,000.
9719 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Thomas Theresa Paige to Verma Mohit R, $168,000.
2407 Capehart Rd, Henrico; Hijaz Aref N and Norma Anne to Buck Jane L, $265,000.
9100 Carterham Rd, Henrico; Murray William B and Pamela P to Harless Jordan C and Veronica Tharp, $715,000.
1820 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Thomson Diane Austin to Yount Sarah, $172,000.
2645 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Powers Larry C to Baker Candace, $206,000.
1512 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Jones Warren K and Julie C to McCarty Carolyn D, $372,000.
11809 Coat Bridge Ln, Henrico; McGreal Joseph W to Appelrouth Mitchell L and Eileen S, $283,000.
4019 College Valley Ct, Henrico; Bicelis Jesus M and Melissa M to Waller William B Jr, $520,000.
3217 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Bullock James H and Denise F, $867,869.
5411 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Britton Myles Forest and Kimberly Lane, $396,935.
13537 Cotley Ln, Henrico; Ziegler Amy S and Scott W Trustees to Crane Joseph T IV, $645,000.
4910 Covewood Ct, Glen Allen; Barr Kara Elisabeth to Byrd Katie G, $220,500.
1949 Daffodil Meadow Ln, Henrico; White James E Jr and Dannetta M to Robinson Celestine H and Hosea O Bland, $205,950.
309 Defense Ave, Sandston; Housing and Urban Development to Carter-Bowling Deirdre M, $165,202.
5007 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Ruthazer Jonathan D and Robert and Dianne, $161,100.
208 Early Ave, Sandston; Corporation Lowcost Construction to Woods Pricilla W and Gwenna A Walker, $215,000.
6111 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Harris Jason M to Schutte Elizabeth C, $170,000.
11059 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $207,000.
218 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Hawthorne Natalie, $170,000.
3040 Englewood Rd, Glen Allen; Effron Gary B Estate to Le Kim-Yen and Nguyen Vinh Chau, $317,825.
5109 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Brunet Tyler G to Edmunds Cabell M, $264,000.
4203 Fayette Cir, Henrico; Midatlantic Builders Llc to Hyra Clifford D and Stephanie A, $156,500.
704 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Royal Dominion Homes Inc to Appathurai Ramesh and Sujatha Paramasivam, $762,975.
800 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; East Coast Investment Co Inc to Secure Homes Llc, $202,000.
9624 Gaslight Pl, Henrico; Hunter James S Jr and Patricia H Trustees to Bourner Richard Alexandre and Gail Gritis, $780,000.
5324 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Cockerham Michael C and Alicia R Zatcoff to Sommer Rochelle D, $156,000.
1106 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Ingersoll Jim Trustee to Hodges Jacob S and Heather H, $242,000.
2469 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
5212 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Huang Huiying, $387,215.
829 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Inc to Brown Christopher T and Tanisha N, $240,755.
11501 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Jeff Bumgarner Inc to Patel Rupal M, $747,100.
1849 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Lancaster Daren E and Susan H, $775,331.
4700 Harvest Glen Way, Glen Allen; Owen David L and Ellen G to Li Jiong and Wei, $528,000.
8037 Heavenly Valley Dr, Henrico; Sears Cherita Holland to Gentry Willie Lee Jr, $242,000.
8728 Higginbotham Pl, Henrico; Monroe James T and Suzanne R to Shah Syed Ammer Wali and Lelia R Gharai, $880,000.
10825 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Neal Christopher C and Meredith G to Rector Matthew R and Marian C, $343,000.
1703 Hollandale Rd, Henrico; Ingram David A to Truong Phuong Ngoc and Tam Minh Vo, $233,000.
12929 Holmbank Ln, Henrico; Mayo Scott D and Marianne J to Meliagros Pete D, $860,000.
1895 Hungary Oak Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Subedi Ashes and Nisha Karki, $358,634.
3445 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Ferrara Dustin and Holly Cox to Ghaderi Farid and Sara S Ghashghaeian, $499,000.
8217 Ireton Rd, Henrico; Esposito Sharon Denise to Allen William C, $205,000.
5329 Jacobs Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Adams Michael to Singh Kulvinder, $385,500.
2306 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Neal Boyd Arthur and Courtney E Jones to Kittleson Allison T and Eric J, $255,000.
10456 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Catanzaro David and Charlyne S to Catanzaro Jean, $310,000.
2405 Lake Loreine Ln, Henrico; Krishna Anand and Sonali to Hudson James Timothy and Tanya Minto, $849,000.
1728 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Luna Edgar A and Lucy J to Lackaye Kevin and Elaina, $250,000.
8702 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Phillips Mark and Cheryl W to Godinez Arturo, $235,000.
4716 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Samineni Sireesha Et Al, $592,966.
130 Liberty Ave, Henrico; Insured Home Pro Of Va Llc to McCann Kamilah R, $235,000.
202 Linstead Rd, Sandston; Wilbourne Kenny Realty and Construction Co to Foreman Paul Swasey, $190,000.
111 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; Vanlandingham John E and Barbara A to Bowers Luciana Beatriz, $190,000.
5223 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Choppa Sathya Sravan Kumar Reddy Et Al, $525,195.
9112 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Aljic Idriz to Hodzic Sendin and Dzenita Jeni, $260,000.
1107 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Edmonds Steven M and Ellen H Trustees, $644,448.
5113 Meadows Run, Henrico; Carmel Holding Company Llc to Fortune Nyasia Nicole, $184,900.
9401 Minna Dr, Henrico; Smart John H II to Boone Christopher D and Rachel A Vicari, $269,900.
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico; Jmc I Llc to 7009 Monument Avenue Llc, $360,000.
5524 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Baraili Birkha B and Tul M Limbu, $278,380.
202 Naman Rd, Henrico; Kahn Ionel A Estate to Yeehah Llc, $230,000.
5604 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Stith Brian C and Jennifer R, $294,750.
5626 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Kenneth A Sr, $275,275.
10129 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Boyce John H Jr and Teena to Mitro Lisa R, $261,000.
4902 Old Main St, Henrico; Hall Samuel Westbrook and Kathryn Ann to Walker Property Investments Llc, $426,750.
5305 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Hong Tai Llc, $300,895.
5305 Old Main St, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Wang Kai and Erjia Mao, $421,537.
4100 Pale Moon Ct, Glen Allen; Harwood Brent Joseph and Ashley Anne to Walker Shirley A, $216,000.
2704 Parview Way, Glen Allen; Collins John C and Ann G to Brown Sue E, $345,000.
2242 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Jordan Randall Sean and Patsy, $377,475.
11405 Pinedale Dr, Glen Allen; Xiao Weihua and Mi Zhou to Parvathareddy Karthik Reddy Et Al, $449,950.
2302 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Semel Ronald S to Balderson Lesley, $192,000.
2914 Port View Ct, Henrico; Perkins Corey L to Mathur Muktak, $220,500.
1773 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Darr William C Jr to Johnson Christopher S, $205,000.
1418 Renee Ln, Henrico; Bey Mengsa J to Williams Larry L, $157,000.
517 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Hopkins R Thomas to Wright Steven and Mason, $560,000.
2223 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Basham Amy P to Poore Ross J, $173,000.
11609 Rolling Leaf Ln, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
9506 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Wood Anne Carol to Daroui Nadia, $173,000.
2032 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Hensel Douglas J and Donna to Bernal Garret and Camille, $264,900.
1933 Sharbel Cir, Glen Allen; Coalson Enterprises Corp to Fries John and Teresa L, $428,500.
2608 Shire Walk Ln, Henrico; Barge Rahul and Sneha Dhapare to Kerrison Jeremy, $322,000.
9507 Skyview Ct, Henrico; Meador Jessie H to Bayless Stephan L and Kelly W, $358,500.
9718 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Tdz Properties Llc to Bednar Elizabeth R, $171,000.
6917 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Judy John R and Peyton L to Kelly Elizabeth Mary, $325,100.
1923 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Mehta Nitin to Hall James Asa and Krista Lee, $320,000.
2427 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Mendoza Jorge and Rodolfo Rojas to McFadden Thomas R, $242,000.
5003 Tag Pl, Glen Allen; Turner John R Jr and Rhonda to Hodge Drew B and Caitlin C, $290,000.
13301 Teasdale Ct, Henrico; Hassell Linda G to Burrows Thomas and Carolyn, $430,000.
1209 Tilbury Ln, Henrico; Foster Marilyn E Trustee to Skelley Ariel, $560,000.
9490 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Welch Judith J to Azuaje Dair J and Kelly Johnson, $165,000.
8102 University Dr, Henrico; Gee Patrick M and Mary M to Jewell William L IV and Lucy C, $675,000.
3417 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.
2537 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; McGrath Norma M to Dougherty Thomas P and Mary Lynn, $285,000.
5905 West Club Ln, Henrico; Allen Joshua C and Jessica C to Morgan Samuel A and Lindsay E Hintz, $515,000.
406 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Eck David T and Latoya R to Knight Yvette, $172,000.
505 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Vacali Vamp T to McDonald Christine and Jerome Taylor, $172,000.
7909 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lucero Hailee and Lauren Beier, $327,527.
7917 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Miles Lisa and Peter, $316,385.
8243 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Carter Robert R to Green Daniel A, $194,500.
Chesterfield
11410 Adventure Hill Ln; Main Street Homes to Wines Allen R, $528,964.
16000 Alsdell Rd; Williams Adam M and Brittany to Coleman John A and Reba S, $489,500.
16718 Amherst Ridge Ct; Quarles Carla J to Brown Kimberlyn, $177,450.
11236 Arbor Landing Ct; Williamson Deborah B to O'Connor Patricia, $267,500.
2017 Arrow Point Tl; Caudle Reba F to Calel Fransico B and Cabanas A B, $177,000.
417 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Bland Waddy G and Brenda S, $380,599.
14224 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Hills Katherine P, $346,208.
5906 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Brown Janae J, $244,660.
20919 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Harris Ann E, $221,580.
8620 Baldwin Creek Rd; Burks Richard and Diane C to Mso Properties Llc, $156,200.
5706 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Mellanson Cara, $316,000.
7525 Barkbridge Rd; Lynch Carl A to Niedfeldt Todd Alan Et Al, $269,900.
10000 Bayham Dr; Pinkston Albert E and Elena B to Sanchez Lisa M and Colon Pedro J, $184,900.
3909 Beethoven Ct; Hill Kevin C to Deckard Stephanie, $159,995.
5038 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Parham-Lewis Raphaea, $252,475.
15854 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Borkowski Robin R Trustee, $449,758.
14804 Blue Rock Dr; Moritz Bradford T to Jerkovic Nemanja, $180,000.
1841 Bracken Rd; Champion Mortgage Company to Vs Properties Inc, $160,000.
10637 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Platt Robert E and Jean W, $249,035.
9500 Brading Ln; Vest William M and Jaquelin H to Blankenship Larry and Losanta, $330,000.
18713 Branders Bridge Rd; Wright Teresa Yvonne to Dunlevy Douglas O, $150,000.
5806 Brillhart Station Dr; NVR Inc to Peterson Shaniefa, $252,550.
2501 Brookforest Rd; Roberts David A to Jin Yi and Liu Duan, $226,000.
2620 Brookwood Rd; Hughes Keith D and Rose Ellen to Pickelhaupt Erich Miles, $318,000.
8834 Buffalo Nickel Turn; Buffalo Nickel Turn Llc to Marth Kristina L and Brian D, $283,750.
9703 Buteshire Rd; Henderson Robert P and Constance to Kohan Ryan Gary and Rebecca, $265,000.
4131 Cambrian Cr; NVR Inc to McLean Yara and Shawn, $371,923.
12900 Carters Hill Pl; Hill Homes Inc to Hill Benjamin K and Cynthia M, $460,000.
15512 Centerline Ct; NVR Inc to Toney Stephanie and Maderric, $327,750.
10412 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Beden Michael S, $323,010.
15731 Chantry Dr; Tres Amigos Ltd to Cousins Timothy Et Al, $308,065.
13800 Citation Dr; 804 Renovations Llc to Miller Matthew J and Kyla M, $290,000.
720 Clearlake Ct; Lones Betty J to Shaban Hesham A and Shaban A K, $199,000.
1813 Colwyn Bay Dr; Thompson Gregory L and Kimberly to Van Buskirk Eric R and Julia, $697,500.
8730 Corcoran Pl; Stevens Millicent Y to Motalvo Omar Landeta, $250,000.
14209 Cove Ridge Ct; Olsen Jack A and Susan M to Angus Suzanne M, $279,500.
2107 Creekbrook Dr; Kinder Jason K and Theresa Lynn to Gunter Scott D and Krista A, $470,000.
529 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Samberg Stuart, $297,250.
541 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Marks Bettie, $308,177.
341 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Hagerman Rachel, $294,745.
6306 Culbreth Ct; Walker David F and Jennifer L to Olsen Kenneth J and Jennifer L, $494,950.
8113 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Vaughn Enchanta, $305,205.
7012 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Cutler John William, $289,950.
14708 Dogwood Villas Dr; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Fuller Gerald W and Betty J, $319,648.
7424 Drexelbrook Rd; Madden Fritz Eric and Emily C to De Groot Tobiah, $160,000.
11201 Eagle Point Rd; Hunter Homes Llc to Trevino Daniell S and Grace, $237,500.
13324 Edmonton Dr; Leonard Jason C and Chelsea M to Case Donald and Crawford K R, $775,000.
8300 Emerald Ln; Lewis Michael T to Pulunto J A C and Lizama Lara M, $219,950.
342 Enon Oaks Ln; Wells Latricia L to Winn Timothy J and Samantha L, $330,000.
7825 Etching St; NVR Inc to Taylor Lafone Denice, $213,990.
9657 Farr Ln; Fondren Kyle F and Katie N to Baker Edward P and Jennifer L, $375,000.
11801 Fedora Pl; NVR Inc to Headley Milton and Lauren, $381,495.
3237 Fielding Rd; Barnette Janet A to Hazel Richard, $161,000.
7707 Flag Tail Dr; Craghead Dennis E and Marieda to Bean Dawn M, $230,000.
15012 Fox Branch Ln; Melland Jay S and Deborah C to Fisher Ellen M K, $407,000.
5537 Fox Marsh Pl; Hlavaty Arthur Lee Jr and W P to Harper Matthew C and Francis H O, $390,000.
11224 Gadwell Landing Ct; Huynh Phu Van to De Lira Garcia Jose E Et Al, $239,000.
6613 Gateline Dr; Fowler Lloyd L and Marga I to Wagner Shayna Marie, $199,950.
6807 Ghent Cr; Franklin Mary K to Reaves Veronica W, $150,000.
307 Glenpark Ln; Timbercreek Bldg and Design Llc to Korach Brian and Elizabeth, $299,950.
2836 Goyne Lp; Burcham Teri H to Christopher Tiffany M, $189,000.
14807 Green Forest Dr; Libby Scott J to Plum Richard and Viola, $225,000.
9619 Groundhog Dr; Arch Capital Partners Llc to Nasr Tracy A, $185,000.
6107 Halrose Ln; Olsen Jamie T to Martinez Noyola Sarai N Et Al, $190,000.
7913 Hampton Glen Tr; Tait David C and Kristin M to Cicoria David M II and Brittney, $384,950.
6601 Harbourside Dr; Foote Tammie T and Altony Jr to Croft Brandon E and Jessica D, $239,000.
11830 Haversham Dr; Spaniol Joseph F Jr to Spaniol Timothy J and Susan L, $178,000.
3936 Hazelnut Branch Rd; Berger Michael Thomas and Casey to Morris Shannon M, $284,900.
5873 Heathers Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Charity B Sabrina, $268,260.
4112 Hidden Valley Rd; Heggie Alexander P and Judith O to Fox Sandra S, $270,000.
14003 Hill Spring Dr; Humphrey Pamela A and Terry L to Peters Wesley R and Maggie, $227,000.
8800 Hollow Oak Dr; Lopez Mauricio A and Elizabeth to Poirier Michael C II and K K, $310,000.
4313 Hunters Landing Dr; Top Properties Llc to Franklin Christopher, $207,000.
6800 Iron Ore Wy; Hutchins Carl Jr and Yumi to Rivera-Dickey Rosenda, $230,000.
3522 Julep Dr; Manson Regina Y to Kim Scott Kitae, $210,000.
8021 Kempwood Dr; Thompson Richard A Jr and Nancy to Sweat Charles J II, $160,000.
7307 Key Deer Cr; Blankenship Larry E and Losanta to Deilus Elliott J and Jacqueline, $215,000.
5400 Koufax Dr; Schumaker Clarence T and Cynthia to Snell Shameer L and April R, $210,000.
4610 Landing Cr; Gaines Michael G to Nakhla Mina and Gawargy Mary S, $210,000.
13810 Laurel Spring Rd; Rea William Walter and Ashley to Ellis Erica N, $264,900.
6613 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Miller Arlene L and Miller M P, $342,581.
1942 Limbeck Ln; Link Brian A and Lyndsay A to Sucher Bradley T and Holly M, $615,000.
15012 Litton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Lambert Allen E and Sandra L, $444,313.
8019 Longfellow Pl; Cox David Richard to Peay Thomas and Candyce A Tucker, $359,000.
11537 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Stone John P Jr and Bowry J M, $339,000.
6349 Macbeth Ct; Majette R Shawn Trustee to Parada Hector and Escobar C M, $155,000.
6901 Manning Rd; Rediker Matthew S and Sandra E to Chan Ginzu, $224,900.
2824 McManaway Dr; Snowa Otis E Jr and Susan O to Riley Jamal D and Sabrina M, $290,000.
5819 S Melbeck Rd; Hairston Curtis M Jr and J B to Galli Anita and Knight C M, $245,000.
408 Michaux View Ct; O'Toole Thomas P and Michele J to Nadri Ali and Yelizaveta, $299,950.
11230 Mistyhollow Rd; Post Properties Llc to Portillo Monica N, $249,900.
12505 Musical Ln; Newman Jacob T Jr to Ferrell Robert D and Kimberly A, $214,900.
7760 Nathan Ln; Henry Robert E and Chantel D to Davis Devon K, $234,950.
14115 Norwood Pond Ln; Lind Regina C Estate to Durvin Benjamin F III, $269,900.
3307 Oakmeadow Ln; Roper Wanda Lee Nash to Prokopec Jerry J, $220,000.
5400 Orchard Grove Ln; Wagner Eric Charles to Putnam P M and Putnam T A Trs, $292,000.
606 Paddle Creek Dr; Blazer Michael S to Jones Charles David and Lauren T, $399,000.
2429 Penrose Dr; Sniffin Allison to Snider Leslie A and Judith D, $200,000.
7624 Pocoshock Forest Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Moss David S and Sarrita, $299,900.
11907 Porters Mill Pl; Dolan Peter J and Hixson Traci A to Allison Joel B and Stott J K, $222,000.
8006 Providence Forest Ct; Asbury Michelle L to Lin Ting, $155,000.
307 Pumpkin Pl; Lilly Elizabeth L and Gray P L L to Brown Alma B and Chafin Lynda B, $257,500.
13601 Queensgate Rd; Whitt Sharon G to Blazer Michael Scott, $259,950.
10362 Ramona Av; Lancaster Leonard L to Gonzalez Eduardo Martinez, $159,950.
20402 Ravensbourne Dr; Ace Acme Llc to Banos Noyola Mayla A, $167,500.
18 Redbridge Tr; Gammell Susan M to Branch Frederick Leon III, $197,500.
6406 Richwood Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Park Jongchan and Im Jieun, $364,730.
11921 Rimswell Tr; Cash Theresa Kennedy to Moorhouse David and Virginia, $299,900.
8700 River Rd; Moneymaker Frances V to Johnson B M and Driskill T L, $206,500.
4024 Riverbelle Ct; Maher Thomas B and Jennifer R to Judy John R and Peyton L, $397,500.
14736 Rolling Spring Dr; Williams James E Jr to Karibandi Abhishek, $365,000.
10501 Royal Cresent Wy; Harrell Christopher M to Debany Adam M, $165,000.
2736 Royal Crest Dr; Margioukla George and Styliani M to Stork William S and Lindsey J, $550,000.
2818 Sand Hills Dr; Foss Jeremy M to Esposito John-Ross E, $180,000.
10343 Sandy Ridge Dr; NVR Inc to Hinnant Leslyn and Jamal L, $315,550.
420 Saybrook Dr; Knight Cathy V to Brown Jarrod M and Nesterova A, $240,000.
16818 Sconley Ct; NVR Inc to Angelilli Michael J and Becky, $389,887.
3318 Shallowford Tc; Swanson Jeffery S and Michelle R to Ballengee Greg and Karen, $495,000.
2209 Shoreham Dr; Proffitt Robin L to Ridgway Diane L, $265,000.
17807 Silverthread Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Molyneaux John and Pamela, $585,000.
14037 Southshore Rd; Dudley Michael A and Randianne M to Carter Robert J and Kimberly C, $364,000.
41 Stanmore Rd; Balderson Lesley to Lopes Da Costa Pedro H and O R J, $270,000.
5701 Stella Rd; Avalos William B and Cristela E to Coreas Carlos Soriano, $151,000.
11319 Stonecrop Pl; Walker Paul G and Leann B to Hendrich Beau and Beverly, $227,000.
3611 Stoney Ridge Rd; Liu Weitsao V and Reiko to Sheppard David M Jr and C B, $364,900.
7824 Surreywood Dr; Compton Brian E and Kathryn M to Seaman Carolyn B, $235,000.
2501 Swathmore Rd; Ryan William S Jr and Sandra B to Merchan Jennifer, $275,000.
15924 Swindon Ct; Garofalo Heidi Revocable Trust to Lecuyer David Andrew and Leah M, $648,000.
1310 Tannery Cr; Hamilton Charles F Estate to Austin James M and Austin Amy L, $230,000.
16704 Thornapple Rn; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sestak Bryan S and Angela M, $362,590.
8130 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hamlin Stephen Joseph and Mary M, $374,980.
507 Totten Dr; Main Street Homes to Ogilvie Raymond W and Catharine, $431,714.
14402 Traywick Dr; Allen Randy D and Gryp Natasha A to Venema Stephen J, $160,000.
1544 Tudor Ln; Ts Realty Llc to Nordt William E III and Dianne R, $182,000.
14319 Turtle Rock Tr; NVR Inc to Scott Zachary and Sonja, $370,088.
18006 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cirillo Anthony L and Aubrey Q, $400,640.
6424 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Doan Douglas A and Penny D, $369,946.
20705 Vernetta Ln; Barksdale William L to Hogarth Lori A, $167,500.
920 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Wirt Esther C, $288,990.
14300 Wallingham Lp; Humphrey Lester E and Jennifer E to Kruger Joshua J and Jacomina C, $355,000.
1012 Walton Creek Dr; Glenn Rebecca L to Winfree Temple C III, $300,000.
16807 Warren Crest Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Tomlinson David D and Emily J, $465,578.
2256 Waters Mill Cr; Sullivan Peggy Trustee to Ryan William C and Sherri P, $280,000.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Beckner Earnest and Christine, $297,682.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Tatum Kathryn, $254,893.
1200 Westwood Village Ln; Knight Melvin to Olsen Susan M, $225,000.
7018 Whistlers Cove Dr; Coriell Aaron to Ramkissoon Kevin, $239,900.
3024 Williamswood Rd; Perkins Karen J to Swaim Timothy C and Myer L M, $210,000.
11518 Wiltstaff Dr; Abbott Victoria J and C F to Munn Leah P and Jonathan B, $225,000.
6921 Windy Creek Pl; Tyler Albert J and Charlene L to Payton Maggie G and Christopher, $230,000.
5605 Woods Walk Rd; Grasso Jenny Trustee to Louzao Hector and Davis Jason, $216,500.
HANOVER
0.724 acres; William K. Lewis, substitute trustee to 105 Carter LLC, $783,000.
1.6396 acres; Chesapeake Engines LLC to James R. LaCourse, $176,000.
174.26 acres; Hanvoer Farms Properties LC to Tropical Treehouse Corp., $665,000.
2.53 acres; Gregory Walker to Mechanicsville Holdings LLC, $303,000.
5.7452 acres; Mark E. Mayhew to Mark Tereyla, $410,000.
Lot; Antonio A. Iglesias to Oakleigh Properties LLC, $170,000.
Lot 1, Block B, Section A, Raven Run; Richard Allen Klint to Franklin D. Pike, $170,000.
Lot 19, Block A, Section I, Kings Charter; Professional Foreclosure corp. of Virginia to Erik Livingston, $213,000.
Lot 2, Section K, Parsons Ridge; Christopher R. Cieslarczyk to Gregory Walker, $350,000.
Lot 20, Block D, Section 1, Slash Cottage; James E. Bowman II to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $172,346.
Lot 3, Block C, Battlefield Green; Carolyn H. Toth to Meryle H. Cumby, $178,000.
Lot 3, Block I, Section C, Holly Ridge; Benjamin W. Mattox Jr. to Michael James Kidd, $277,000.
Lot 6, Arboridge; RDEV Corp. to RCI Builders LLC, $275,000.
Lot 6, Clay Spring Gardens; Martha Cole Williams, executor to Ronald Wayne Peak, $165,000.
Lot 9, Confederate Oak Estates; John T. Boulden to Kristina Anne Minter, $150,000.
Lot 9, Section 2, Crown Hill Estates; Kings Charter Associates LC to Kenneth C. Hagen Jr., $150,000.
11317 Annie Laura Lane, Rockville; Heather Defriece to Erin L. Hodges, $475,000.
Parcel; Gay Nell Cauthorn to Floyd L. Moore, $290,000.
Parcel; Hamman & Hamman LLC to GGL LLC, $525,000.
Parcel; Emmerson C. Miles, trustee to South State Bank, $465,000.
Parcel; Trevor B. Reid, substitute trustee to Atlantic Coast Mortgage LLC, $406,600.
Parcel; TKC of Virginia LLC to Brittland Properties LLC, $550,000.
Section 1, Bishop's Park; Bishop's Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $312,000.
Section 1, Bishop's Park; Bishop's Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $208,000.
Section 1, Haley Farm, 51.003 acres; Haley Family LP to Rogers Chenault Inc., $530,000.
Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $466,250.
Section 2, Chickahominy Falls, other part; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $466,250.
Section 2, Garrison Manor; Meridian Garrison Manor LLC to NVR Inc., $260,400.
POWHATAN
10.02 acres; Millbrook Construction LLC to Mark Vaden Walke, $350,000.
10.255 acres; Nelson G. Knight to Robert D. Curtis, $395,000.
10.3 acres; Paul E. Frame to Dawn Gau, $272,450.
11.3 acres; Mark Schmidt Hewins Family Trust to Thomas E. Lacheney, $170,000.
113.83 acres; Leslie Quig to Calvin Wiggins, $330,000.
2.508 acres; Duncan K. Buchanan to NB Nelson Properties LLC, $185,000.
2.55 acres; James P. McCann to Wells Fargo Bank, $202,500.
2.552 acres; Cody Cosgrove to Gregory J. Goergen, $168,300.
22.221 acres; Powhatan Properties LLC to Manage This LLC, $270,000.
3.85 acres; Willie O. Foster Jr. to Fresh Start Property Solutions LLC, $195,000.
Lot 10, Foxrest at Indian Fields; Kerry M. McQuiddy to James Costello, $198,000.
Lot 15, Block B, Section 1, Tilman's Farm; Dawn Bean to Richard R. Stossel, trustee, $645,000.
Lot 8 and Lot 15, Maple Grove; Fine Creek Land LLC to Ridout Construction LLC, $182,700.
Lot 9RL, Section 8, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $170,000.
Lot F6, Red Lane; Phoenix6 Properties LLC to Mary E. Leet, $199,500.
Parcel; Ian B. Branyon to Thomas S. Mason, $220,000.
Parcel; Charles Edward Newland to Suzanne A. Silitch Family Revocable Trust, $382,950.
Parcel; Pietech Inc. to KBRH LLC, $2,389,067.
GOOCHLAND
2 parcels, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Boone Homes Inc., $277,956.
208.53 acres; Riverstone Group LLC to HHHunt Mosaic LLC, $9,488,252.
3 parcels; Patterson West Ltd. to James River Self Storage II LLC, $1,055,000.
8.72 acres; Goochland RE LLC to GB Goochland Real Property LLC, $2,765,714.
9.42 acres; Karen Ann Kline Mick to J. Michael Bourne, $192,500.
2318 Lanes End Place, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kurt B. Morton, $504,068.
Lot 11, Section 2, Parke at Manakin Woods; Salih Akarsu to William A. Gravely Jr., $430,000.
Lot 12, Section 1, Phase 1, Parke at Saddlecreek; William E. Kay III to John M. Presley, trustee, $510,000.
Lot 2, Clifton Creek; John M. Wilson to Paul B. Johnson, $150,000.
Lot 2, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Steve Thompson Builder LLC, $175,000.
Lot 2R, Rockville Commercial Center Industrial Park; JFS Holdings LLC to Primax Properties LLC, $3,548,000.
Lot 3, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Robert E. Carpenter Jr., $175,000.
Lot 34, Cheneys Creek; Jenny Lee Bryan to Robert L. Perkins II, $280,000.
Petersburg
2168 Breckenridge Ave.; Advance Homes and Renovations LLC to Procoro Diaz Santos, $170,500.
104 Marshall St.; Beverly Rivers to Brian Adams, $288,500.
DINWIDDIE
3706 E Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; Dennis F. Sullivan to Dorothy L. Adams, $169,950.
24507 Lake Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jonathan Lee Richard to Gary A. Durham, $225,000.
4033 Moss Point Drive, Petersburg; Paul F. Henshaw Inc. to Rolando E. Ventura, $201,900.
18160 Whipponock Way, Sutherland; Harry H. Westerman to Anothony D. Daniels, $595,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1309 Appomattox Drive; Larry W. Sencindiver Jr. to Brett Wade Sipple, $203,500.
254 Bluffs Terrace; Zachary R. Weaver to Joseph Galloni, $322,500.
897 Conduit Road; Raul G. Fiol to Bryce A. Flader, $225,000.
1315 Covington Road; Samantha L. Tyler to James T. Touchstone IV, $227,000.
1005 Forestview Drive; Timothy D. Garrison to Christopher Scott Berry, $200,000.
100 Pinecliffe Drive; Citimortgage Inc. to Rikki Groves, $159,900.
121 Sadler Ave.; Patsy W. Crowder to Dean A. Duva, $179,900.
111 Sherwood Drive; Debbie K. Bradshaw to Edwin R. Castro, $168,000.
HOPEWELL
19 parcels; Glyne Wayne Taylor to Hopewell Properties Partnership LLC, $1,458,700.
Parcel; Longman Properties III LLC to Chester Hotel Partners LLC, $5,250,000.
Lots 67-70, Kenilworth; Douglas E. Edwards to Yanina C. Jones, $175,000.
NEW KENT
2.087 acres; Norman W. England IV to Gregory P. Hardesty, $311,932.
26.731 acres; Adam H. Richardson to Brian T. Norman, $210,000.
Block C, Section Orapax Farms; U.S. Bank to Hani Atallah, $165,900.
Lot 1, Wedgewood II; Scott H. Brubaker Jr. to Brian Brantley, $205,000.
Lot 118, Section 2, The Colonies; Lindsey Kelly to Langley Federal Credit Union, $200,000.
Lot 367, Woodhaven Shores; James N. Wooten to Kay Goode, $165,000.
Lots 609 and 610, Woodhaven Shores; Federal National Mortgage Association to Valerie A. Young, $160,000.
Lots, Bel Green at Brickshire; Bel Arbor Builders Inc. to W.V. McClure Inc., $175,000.
5 lots; Pine Fork LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $340,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
2.5 acres; Wilson Enterprises Inc. to Marula Farms LLC, $400,000.
23.171 acres; Mark Alan Brigman to James T. Dodd Jr., $250,000.
Lot 10, Section 1, Deer Run; Madhuben I. Patel to Luz Myrian Jiminez, $332,000.
Lot 13, Section 1, Tinsley Charter; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to James C. Stewart, $195,837.
Lot 16, Section 1, Mayfield Farms; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $157,976.
Lot 21, Woodcroft; Rebekah L. Roberts to Joseph P. Bomba III, $245,000.
Parcel; Equity Trustees LLC to US Bank, $226,800.
Parcel; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $200,460.
Charles city
6.55 acres; Ausland Homes Inc. to Angela R. Lawson, $196,700.
Parcel; Joseph B. Call III, trustee to Granville LLC, $641,300.
AMELIA
10225 Arbor Drive, Amelia Court House; Joshua S. Parrish to Erin E. Anders, $200,000.
7220 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; Adrienne Redd to Eric D. Royal, $150,000.
7561 Silver Maple Drive, Jetersville; Hancock Builders Inc. to Lynn A. Hammett, $289,000.
CAROLINE
1 acre; Loudon Farm Corp. to William F. Hundley, $200,000.
1.0242 acres; Michael W. Gentry to Muhammad Yaseen Akhtar, $280,000.
50 acres; Janice S. Baker to Robert F. Bowman, $360,000.
69.5 acres; Dorothy J. Richardson to Rachel S. Frakes, $245,000.
Lot; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $270,500.
Lot 1, Block A, Campbell's Creek Village; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Michael C. Schultz, $170,000.
Lot 15, Sunnyside; Caridad B. Norton to Reid Mathew Woodson Foster, $174,900.
Lot 28, Section 1, Portobago; Larry D. Campbell to Michael D. Walser, trustee, $338,000.
Lot 405, Section 3D, Ladysmith Village; Spears Builders of Virginia Inc. to Damon E. Venable Sr., $300,000.
Lot 405, Section 3D, Ladysmith Village; Damon Venable to Katrinna D. Nail, $184,000.
Lot 9, Farmview Acres; FV-I Inc, in trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage to David Cashwell, $240,100.
Lots 2 and 3, Colonial Park; Sheila C. Parker to Steven Franklin Box, $250,000.
Parcel; FDI Postal Properties I Inc. to APIF-Virginia LLC, $551,839.
CUMBERLAND
100.93 acres; 4Equity LLC to Henry H. Rowlette, $280,000.
25.003 acres; Charles R. Adams Jr. to Austin Duvenot, $300,000.
82 acres; American Timberland LLC to CWV Land Acquisition LLC, $950,000.
Lots 19 and 20, Fairview Farms; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Federal National Mortgage Association, $188,400.
KING AND QUEEN
251.04 acres; Mervin C. Withers, trustee to Linwood Marion Browder, $420,000.
Lot 6, Benvenue Farms; Leland Graham to Cary W. Hairfield III, $550,000.
KING WILLIAM
307 E Cherry Hill Circle, Aylett; Don G. Chance to William J. Henry II, $243,500.
252 Edgar Road, King William; Kellum Homes LLC to Dean C. O'Keeffe, $252,500.
217 Oak Ridge Court, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Christian David Gammon, $215,000.
5964 Richmond-Tappahannock Highway, Aylett; RVA Homeshop LLC to Joseph A. Madison, $199,950.
3993 E River Road, King William; Calvin H. Beatty III to Joshua D. Le Duc, $299,950.
334 Sapling Lane, Aylett; Rose E. Woods to Amanda J. Purchase, $290,000.
317 Waterville Cove, West Point; Richard E. Dyson to Sheryl Rutledge Schultis, $730,000.
2205 White Oak Circle, Aylett; Adam Christopher Funai to Milam D. Anderson, $286,250.
Sussex
114 acres; Blackwater Land and Timber LLC to T. David Cox, $254,000.
25.45 acres; Seth E. Schlosser to Rickmond Properties LLC, $280,000.
Parcels; Herbert H. Wright to Keith E. Wright, $155,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
313 Burns Lane; Solfar LLC to George T. Jones, $240,000.
1107 Helmsley Road; Catherine J. McHugh to John Risque, $410,000.
233 Woodmere Drive, Unit A; Ralph Kelly to Barbara J. Kelley, $220,000.
JAMES CITY
3505 Albert Terrace, Toano; Jeremy L. Depew to Levi Wallace III, $292,500.
4564 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; John B. Boehmer to Huey D. Anderson, $250,500.
3909 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Clifton White Jr. to Eric R. Buzard, $359,900.
5336 Burlington Lane, Williamsburg; Sean P. Concannon to Derek W. Witt, $320,000.
8920 Cocos Path, Toano; Christopher Abbott to Michael W. Bowman, $235,000.
3825 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Jay Alexander Hilton to Mary S. Jolda, $215,000.
119 Dover Road, Williamsburg; Margaret W. Williams to Rebekah Randall Lulow, $215,000.
3509 Edward Terrace, Toano; George S. Tamayo to Edward Andrew Holley, $280,000.
132 Ferncliff Drive, Williamsburg; Lester A. Parkin to William Mills, $262,000.
5513 Gentry Lane, Williamsburg; Dwight D. Condon to Michael A. Snow, $395,000.
5006 Greenside, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Linda Guthrie, $426,380.
4328 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Gary L. Boxeth, trustee, $464,900.
3508 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Braden L. Bowles, $277,600.
3600 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Clifford Gilot Sr., $289,230.
1808 John Hancock, Williamsburg; Jeffrey R. Janek to Mark L. Hall, $760,000.
2833 Jonas Profit, Williamsburg; Helen Nelson Ludwig to Robert A. Percival, $359,000.
4400 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; Sherry E. Roth Kletzly, trustee to Jessica D. Young, $577,000.
107 Lexington Drive, Williamsburg; Rabon A. Lewis to Maksym Zakordonets, $263,000.
302 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Linda Trexler, co-trustee to Peter G. Dabal, $240,000.
3449 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Scott P. MacCracken, $332,900.
3731 Mesa River, Williamsburg; Stephen S. Campbell to John David Neely, $470,000.
233 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Anthony B. Williams to Richard A. Wilmoth, $420,000.
105 Moody Run, Williamsburg; Craig B. Young to William Huston Sanders, $475,000.
141 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Theresa A. Taylor to Robert A. Moore, $218,000.
4804 Pilgrim's Circle, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Matthew Jaroma, $417,180.
3321 Pinecrest Circle, Williamsburg; Karen Marie Koprowski to Debra Ann Richard, $228,000.
121 Point O' Woods, Williamsburg; Robert F. Petree to Nicolas R. Standfer, $305,000.
502 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Terry L. Floyd, $191,225.
605 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Tyler King, $224,110.
1802 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Ernest A. Belanger, $364,845.
806 Prosperity Court, Unit 45, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Trevor B. Williamson, $243,900.
4708 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Steven Robert Savoie to Justin Michael Pye, $224,900.
5111 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Harris W. James to Dale J. Piephoff, $190,600.
144 South Turnberry, Williamsburg; Leroy Van Voorhees, trustee to Stephen E. Patton, $681,000.
100 Stafford Court, Williamsburg; H&D LLC to Barbara A. Kerner, trustee, $428,760.
133 Teal Way, Williamsburg; John J.P. Lambertson to Jaezien R. Laroux, $250,000.
119 Tom Taylor Road, Toano; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jennifer Swinson, $235,000.
7508 Uncles Neck, Toano; Richard A. Bishop, co-trustee to Kevin L. McNeil, $697,000.
122 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Vinson H. Sutlive Jr., trustee to Jack Bradley Alldredge, $450,000.
3318 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; John A. Christman to Rachel M. Drazdowski, $370,000.
7515 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Esmirna Linda Cruz, $274,060.
106 Willow Drive, Williamsburg; Lori Ann Faulls to Patricia Ann L. Jurasek, $269,250.
4705 Wood Violet Lane, Williamsburg; William K. Hudson to Karen S. McPadden, $520,000.
4700 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Grace C. Huntoon to Bolun Li, $355,000.
