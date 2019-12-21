The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1710 N 21st St; Gulnora Llc and Tei Mohamed S to Kugelman Paul Jr, $195,000.
211 N 25th St; Racanelli Alexandra C to Barbour Thomas P Jr, $450,000.
306 N 26th St, U202; Le Giang Huy and Nguyen Dang Hai to Jacob Nara Juby Anne, $226,000.
904 N 29th St; Atkins Timothy B to Eco Marble and Granite Inc, $167,000.
517 N 31st St; Pittenger Ellen R to Gunst John Lange, $282,000.
616 N 35th St; Kc Enterprises Of Va Llc to Sickels Floranne A and Charles W, $477,050.
1801 4th Ave; 1801 4th Avenue Llc to Fauver Zachary, $225,000.
2010 Albany Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Barlow Collin A, $175,000.
006 Alpine Ave; TT&T Homes Llc to Robinson Morgan D, $189,900.
1025 Barlen Dr; S R B Investors Llc to Jackson Thern J, $159,950.
1305 Boulder Creek Road; Stewart Jason and Ryan M to Jeffers Corey J, $253,000.
607 E Brookland Park Blvd; Smith Walter L Jr to Pilgrim Lauren, $202,000.
3120 Bute Lane; Rubinsak Sherideth K and Lisa A to Carrasco Charlie and Dara E, $454,000.
10660 Cherokee Road; Lewis Jane Y to Buzzeo William E and Tracy D, $1,200,000.
112 W Clay St; Creative Investing Llc to Tarakovsky Steve, $365,000.
3401 Clydewood Ave; Gaitan Palma Jose and Juana Arevalo to Quintnilla Rosa A, $160,000.
9437 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Henley Wendy Daffron, $366,490.
5942 Derrymore Ct; Brunson Tiffany N to Walker Lori A, $205,000.
3133 Edgewood Ave; Cousins Rosville E Jr and Roslyn to Womack William G Jr, $176,000.
6901 Everview Road; Rafferty Renata Julia to Blackmer Amy Jackson, $358,000.
3408 Floyd Ave; Schaut Olga C to Lestourgeon Kevin, $390,000.
2418 E Franklin St, U105; Maxwell Ryan to Ergun Duru Zeynep, $197,000.
2905 Garland Ave; Camus Sarah P to Walthall Nicholas Branch, $259,000.
3231 W Grace St; Viscidi Julian P and Kathleen J to Mercer Brian P and Alexandra C, $450,000.
6716 N Grand Brook Cir; Rajan Dileep S and Sriprabha to Crawford Timothy, $172,000.
2410 Grove Ave; Roussell Larry J to Richards Beau E D and Ariel F, $485,000.
507 N Hamilton St, Ue; Fisher John M to Sisler Michelle, $228,000.
3432 Hanover Ave; McMahon Joshua to Colon Shelley, $425,000.
6406 Hanover Ave; Pignotti Andrea to Housecall Properties Llc, $238,000.
2920 Hawthorne Ave; Gunzburg Avi to Top Properties Llc, $219,500.
809 Hill Top Dr; The Hill Top Richmond Va Land to Cookson Samuel, $153,000.
1206 Irby Dr; Mitchell John T IV to Zondlo Anna, $209,000.
4325 Kenmare Lane; NVR Inc to Tate Erik and Breaha, $283,650.
3223 Kenmore Road; Kessler Suzanne B to Hall Brian D, $356,000.
3122 Kensington Ave, U5; Murphy Kathleen to Baker Emily, $200,000.
4402 Kingcrest Pkwy; Halbruner Robert W to Hunter Real Estate Investments, $476,000.
3413 Lawson St; J Coleman Management Group Llc to Foreman Nikkia M, $156,995.
310 Lexington Road; Souders Barbara Ruth to Fields Laura L, $700,000.
23 N Lombardy St; Bates Carlisle C to Kegley Lee P, $325,000.
3031 Marlboro Dr; Stroebel James P and Deana S to Hartford Ryan James, $280,000.
1620 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Pritchett Earl, $155,000.
4402 Monument Ave; Mertz Sam Edward and Edward P II to Smith Michael Aaron, $405,000.
4321 Monument Park; Schools Maxwell R Jr to Watts Stephen H II and Mollie T, $518,000.
217 S Mulberry St; Yates Daniel Clarke to Mace Timothy John, $350,000.
2012 National St; Frazier Nicholas Cameron to Cooper Rachael Leigh, $195,000.
4016 Newport Dr; Lansinger Carol Sherman Revoc to Tirone Christine M, $260,000.
1307 Oakwood Ave; Washington Wallace V Jr to Orrison Patrick, $190,000.
4906 Park Ave; Pursley Tonia Josette Trust to Xtreme Homes Llc, $251,500.
3433 Patterson Ave; Tong Sebastian to Murphy Kathleen, $389,000.
5900 Patterson Ave, U24; Fox James to Avery Jane Gray J, $172,000.
1301 Porter St, U303; Porter Street Llc to Mason Gregory C and Laura E, $185,000.
3106 Rendale Ave; Hamnett David R and Devon B to Ingroff Ana V, $825,000.
5845 Riverside Trl; Toombs Clorey to Blackmore John R and Darlene C, $355,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U3; Fonseca Hugo to Lawson Chelsea, $153,000.
5200 Salem St; Salem 5200 Land Trust to Smith Aaron N, $195,000.
3280 Sherbrook Road; Quinlan Susan H Revocable Trust to Jones Andrew J, $385,000.
605 Spring St, Uf; Dharia Sheetal and Prabodh to Kulkarni Nitin Y and Abhaya, $316,000.
5613 St James Ct; Stumpf Mary Ellen to Kandl Christopher, $560,000.
4405 Stuart Ave; Beil Andreas E to Edwards John K and Karen C, $775,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U6-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Beverage Jerome M and Gail M, $706,838.
301 Virginia St, U1511; Ham Delbert W to Ng Nicole, $219,000.
2702 Wellington St; Swartz Bryn to Boyd Ashley Storm, $167,000.
617 Westover Woods Cir; Carreker John R to Yescas Garcia Estefania, $190,000.
5519 Woodburn Ct; Clarke Michael R to Ashley Brent Allan, $430,000.
HENRICO
6776 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Smith Susan M, $600,430.
5009 Arapaho Trl, Glen Allen; Parker Gregory to Viswanathan Saravanan and Uma Saravan, $420,000.
9218 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Felts Steven W to Ingram Ronald K, $279,900.
1821 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Peace Kristin N to Zuniga Simon E Romero, $184,000.
225 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Snead Kimberly D to Bridges Chynna T, $159,000.
9300 Belfort Rd, Henrico; Reed Susan Eckhardt to Graham William Kent and Jennifer R, $325,000.
10612 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Weston-Morrow Christina Marie Et Al to Vyas Gaurav and Ankita Agrawal, $410,000.
10646 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Fidler Elizabeth and Robert Jr, $408,219.
1702 Betty Ln, Henrico; Johnson Shirley M to Dushatinski Thomas Gary and Nicole Kaitlin, $160,000.
6970 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Mesha Smith and Jamon, $405,415.
6053 Brentmoor Dr, Glen Allen; Tran David and Muoi L to Salem Ensieh and Esmaeil, $550,000.
9013 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Bostain Edward J Jr and Kimberly N to Shah Anish Anikumar and Mona Joshi, $1,310,100.
4652 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Towns Llc to Viney Tamara, $418,882.
4660 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to John Allana J, $505,684.
1407 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Atkins Barbara J and Bre'anna L Houston to Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp, $158,840.
1231 Byrd Ave, U3d, Henrico; Peaden Paula L Trustee to Eliades Ruthan C, $428,000.
10 Carmen Ln, Henrico; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Carver Andrea, $191,000.
5025 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Mize Jonathan David to Kirkland Larry E, $280,000.
5311 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Bayly Jenna C to Zerull Lee Anne-Marie, $186,000.
28 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Spiers L Otis Jr and Jacqueline M Trst to Murchison Hunter Hill and Karin S, $701,000.
6001 Chestnut Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Marentes Elena A to Fulkerson Scott R and Alissa, $464,000.
515 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Becken Mark E and Diane D to Acevedo Milagros Tracey, $226,200.
1913 Colgate Ave, Henrico; Rigsby Mitchell E and Katy M to Yeisley Sean Michael and Kathryn Jenkins, $319,000.
12632 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Layne Charles J Jr to Edos Llc, $168,000.
4608 Country Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Highfill Marc Austin to Hussain Sarwat and Surrayia, $721,000.
2320 Crickhollow Ct, Henrico; Thurston Mark to Rahman Syed and Sameen Rafi, $300,000.
7706 Curtisdale Rd, Henrico; Bryant William E Jr and W E B III Trustees to Glover Michael M, $179,900.
3363 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Bwh Llc to Daniels Melissa Lee, $240,000.
4726 Denali Dr, Glen Allen; Snyder Brent M to Castillo-Rose Karin G and Aaron M Rose, $520,000.
3109 Dillyn Ct, Henrico; Dorman Brittney Antoinette to Carter Idamae, $196,000.
9118 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Ojugbeli Allie Lauren to Brennan Mallory Taylor, $285,000.
2856 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Guevara Andre Deluz, $195,500.
11209 Ensley Ct, Henrico; Barden Ronald L and Diana V to Ross Lewis P and Stephanie, $490,000.
13 Flatwater Row, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Sims Elizabeth E and Susan K Sargent, $327,364.
2101 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Stinson Ray W and Tresca to Mgpm Llc, $260,000.
1408 Forest Ave, Henrico; Manley Anne L to Maitland Jessica E, $345,000.
4661 Four Seasons Ter, Ua, Glen Allen; Turnage Bobby N to Sipma Mary Vernaglia, $190,000.
6605 W Franklin St, Henrico; Hustead Erin A to Stanchina Charles E, $339,000.
100 Gaymont Rd, Henrico; Boyer Jeffrey D and Amy C Boyer to Reahard Ralph M IV and Taylor, $720,000.
2114 Ginter St, Henrico; Cruz Stephanie to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $150,000.
2508 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
2520 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Hatcher Erica A to Trice Brent Lionel and Bridget Davis, $246,000.
507 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Burden Bryan S and Kristen C to Jamerson Allen J and Virginia M, $555,000.
2624 Grinn Ct, Henrico; Irby Joshua K to Stockton Maresa Ann, $219,500.
1812 Harvard Rd, Henrico; Tse Young and Kit Ching Leung to Ghaffari Michael and Carissa, $362,500.
7605 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Bickett David L to Dougherty Katherine, $205,000.
12340 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to He Dong, $576,533.
1608 Hickory Ridge Way, Henrico; Cunneen James Ryan to Popolo Dominick, $310,000.
433 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Thomas Lisa B to Wright Jennifer L, $169,500.
3501 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Sferlazza Mark and Jean M to Chowdhury Shahida, $541,000.
5502 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Wkr Llc to Ggc Associates Llc, $195,000.
12136 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Bhatti Rukhsana and Samrah Talib to Talib Ayyan, $500,000.
2613 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Hoffmann Harry F Jr to Collins Christopher and Stephanie M, $175,000.
717 Keats Rd, Henrico; Lederle Catherine M to McPherson Melissa A, $365,000.
2114 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Crane Shana N and James C Stewart to Simeone Rachel, $165,000.
2216 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Lewis Kevin A to Shinholser Hannah Louise and Janet Norman, $175,000.
5600 Lake Sharon Dr, Glen Allen; Templeman Tyler R to Sadaat Sayed Yahya and Rohia Jalali, $277,000.
2215 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Grinberg Natalia and Valentin L to Deng Apajok, $183,000.
11900 Lerade Ct, Glen Allen; Slyh John W and Ann A to White Barbara S Trustee, $1,100,000.
10609 Lillian Ct, Glen Allen; Childress Morgan A to Handy Monica, $292,500.
1612 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Unique Vision Properties Llc to Jones Willis and Carol Leannette, $315,000.
3121 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Whitehead Sherland A Jr and Yashica N to Robinson John I Jr, $320,000.
3004 Manor Dr, Henrico; Corso Kara E to Espana Allan R M and Natalie Livoti, $195,000.
8906 Mansfield Woods Dr, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Eason Antoinette Delores, $381,744.
10304 Maremont Pl, Henrico; Smith Alicia Faye to Auker Bryce T and Lauren S, $353,000.
5105 Meadows Run, Henrico; Butler Sheila W to Day Gregory O Sr, $210,000.
4803 Mill Park Ct, Glen Allen; Wells Kelly D to Cusimano Theodore Anthony Jr, $225,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U804, Henrico; Johnston Deborah J to Paterson Gh Gordon and George Hga, $250,000.
5504 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Walker Frederick to Laseter John H, $260,000.
2400 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Bell Elizabeth E to Moore Nicholas Maximilian and Isabel B, $295,000.
4114 New Hermitage Pl, Henrico; Andrews Susan to Canady Brian Keith, $275,000.
1004 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Rice Phillip and Rachel to Pike Andrew A and Kathryn W, $401,876.
7205 Oakmere Ct, Henrico; Friend Duriechee Lynch to Lee Gregory D, $308,000.
302 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Gravatt James P to Clarke Adam J, $189,950.
5619 Olde Hartley Way, Glen Allen; Jao Tze Chi and Carmen S to Jao Meilin, $250,000.
936 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Edmunds Ephraim C to Jones David E, $222,500.
5102 Park Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Paca Robert T and Patricia M to Conradie Pieter and Annchen, $452,000.
404 Parview Pl, Glen Allen; Fleshman Shirley A and Michael A to Loving Herbert T Jr and Susanne S, $348,000.
2270 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Burks Christopher P, $361,465.
12302 Pleasant Lake Pl, Henrico; Buckler Howard E Trustee to Bradley John and Kathleen Griffin-Bradley, $576,500.
3805 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Titanium Jubilee Llc to Rhim Chae J and Choon J, $370,000.
3 Raven Rock Ln, Henrico; Dowd James P and Christi A Trustees to Depippo David J, $635,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U69, Henrico; Buchanan William Michaux and Judith O to Cowell Susan H, $330,000.
4000 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Leal Gustavo A, $295,830.
4016 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kavaserry Ramakrishnan and Lavanya, $286,400.
1929 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Trevino Thuyen N to Rue Angelo and Natasha K Marte, $364,950.
23 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Hedgepeth Dennis W and Laurie H to Swortzel Brad W and Sarah D, $690,000.
11404 Sadler Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Howard Reyna M to Schecter Daniel, $466,900.
807 Savannah Ave, Henrico; Sadeghi Amir and Shirin Nikzad Farokhi to Edwards Elizabeth and Katie Hill, $179,750.
10330 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Bowden Kevin J and Jessica H to Rauch Brian N and Sharon S, $417,500.
3909 Shae Pl, Glen Allen; Thibodeau Jason C and Leslie H to Shadbolt Lee Alan and Christi Bauer, $415,000.
1605 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Gordan Melissa A to Garland Scot C, $180,000.
2702 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Hall Nicholas to Barnhardt Marianne D, $240,000.
12195 Stokesley Ct, Henrico; Kenzer Robert C and Carol L to Pugh Gianna D Angelo, $310,000.
102 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Rawls Amy N to Carter Nicole A, $220,000.
2908 Surfscoter Ct, Henrico; Crocker George Jr and Sharlene to Branch John D Jr and Jill A, $281,500.
10900 Tabb Rd, Glen Allen; Khalil Samir and Seham Kaliny to Paci Leo, $267,500.
2710 Terry Dr, Henrico; Carter David G and Lynne A to Us Bank Trust Na, $172,241.
1810 Timberlake Ave, Henrico; Spieth George Byron to Walsh Francis X and Paul F, $180,000.
2105 Turtle Creek Dr, U10, Henrico; Adams Carole M to Cummings George H and Martha H, $159,950.
3024 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Chait Susanna to Elebo Ifeoma N, $325,000.
8907 Virgil Ter, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Schlickenmeyer Michelle and R E M II, $279,950.
12102 Waterford Way Pl, Henrico; Carey Ronald L Jr and Margaret P to Sebrell Kimberly W, $430,000.
956 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Anderson Randy C and Debra Anne to Adams Stacy Ladawn, $225,000.
123 Westover Ave, Henrico; Brown Cheryl E to Gobble George L, $175,000.
6671 Wicker Meadows Cir, Henrico; Pocahontas B Llc to Davis Stephen Foster, $151,955.
515 Willomett Ave, Henrico; B&K Rental Property III Llc to Jackson Holly, $188,000.
5101 Windy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Brayton Frank N and Kelly A to Eluru Srinivasa Reddy and A R Bhimavarapu, $440,000.
103 Woodhall Dr, Henrico; Blackmer Dana R and Amy J to Willis Patrick K and Deanna Jean, $573,000.
312 Wren Rd, Henrico; Sadeghi Amir and Shirin N Farokhi to Anderson Angela, $191,000.
Chesterfield
15415 Adelay Ct; River City Custom Homes Inc to Eades Timothy J and Lindsey D, $675,000.
9816 Alfaree Rd; Ludwig Kimberly Et Als to Roberts Raymond A and Donna E, $219,000.
14801 Amy Ct; Revels Shawn Ray and Desiree M to Gordon Jessica S and Bishop B C, $227,500.
6312 Anise Cr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McDonough Hayley, $283,000.
909 Arch Hill Pl; Appleton E C and A J and Kelly O Z to Vaughn Johnathan C and Duck J A, $175,000.
7518 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Morris Angela, $366,093.
5861 Autumnleaf Dr; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Butler Spencer W and Aurora L, $289,000.
21000 Baileys Grove Dr; NVR Inc to Jackson Leland Jr Et Als, $250,755.
4919 Baxter Bridge Dr; Hoyle Walter N and Tharon T to Hubbard Brittany and Marshall, $325,000.
6948 Bears Breech Dr; Beavers James W and Ashley N to Breidenbaugh Andrew and Allison, $349,950.
13131 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Jackson R L and Jackson D L, $412,311.
5501 Belle Pond Dr; Brent Cynthia Et Als to Watson Kevin Ollie and Torie, $171,000.
111 Big Meadows Tr; Knopke Katherine Colleen to Haynie Meredith, $205,000.
1504 Black Heath Rd; Antrobus Christine C to Litt Aaron R and McGarry A M, $315,000.
15837 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Auberger Ronald S and Nancy M, $486,716.
7243 Bonallack Bn; Vericor Homes Llc to Beavers James W and Ashley N, $620,000.
10213 Brian Ray Ct; Hill Lakia L to Tapia Paola, $179,990.
8631 Branchs Woods Ln; Torres Danielle N and Walker K to Mendoza Varela Yorman F, $215,000.
9908 Brenspark Rd; Thomas Keith L and Peggy A to Pierce Brian R, $150,000.
2860 Brixham Dr; Bickford Elizabeth D Et Als to Mattera Alexander C and Celena, $345,500.
9326 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Bucci Brittany M and Matthew C, $325,692.
7824 Bur Oak Ln; Guss Jennifer to Dixon Jimarri L, $212,400.
8112 Canberra Dr; NVR Inc to Dean Joyann S, $328,485.
3625 Cannon Ridge Ct; Overacre James C and Bonnie W to Crickenberger Michael H and K K, $750,000.
6937 Carden Park Dr; Simmons Josh Jr and Janice F to Boothe Monica S and William H, $615,900.
13903 Cedar Cliff Ct; Matthews Thomas K and Julia L to Skeens Brian C and Jennifer L, $262,000.
10601 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Hise Mary and Curtis, $432,090.
14137 Charter Landing Ct; Hensley Annemarie D Trustee to Beale David and Lauri, $450,000.
5609 Chatmoss Rd; Tdz Properties Llc to Hpa Us1 Llc, $264,900.
1042 Chiswick Rd; Noble Aaryn to Pino Alexandra, $230,000.
3301 Clintwood Rd; Lewis Travis M and Angela G M to Brown Joseph F IV and Robie A L, $229,950.
1913 Colwyn Bay Dr; Patel Kalpesh and Risha to Albertia Rodney H and Vanessa S, $635,000.
2502 Corryville Ct; Greene Crystal D to Cockerham Alan W and Catherine A, $282,200.
2323 Coxendale Rd; Eich Derek C and Rachael M to Matteson Sean M, $170,000.
4601 Crosswycke Dr; Main Street Homes to Shirts Larry D and Glenna M, $404,950.
11824 Deerhurst Dr; Parada Robert L and Laurie A to Precision Contracting Inc, $175,500.
6944 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Antrobus Christine, $285,050.
7037 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kolodziej Jeff R and Speight K D, $330,950.
14107 Dorsetshire Ct; Vermaaten John S and Jennifer K to Gayle Robert C and Jill S, $637,000.
2013 Drumone Ct; Getsy George A Jr and Jill M to Scharpf Thomas J and Shawn Denay, $689,000.
9518 Dunroming Rd; Bello Timothy A and Sarah L to Morales Jazmin A and Horna J M, $315,000.
1703 Early Settlers Rd; Taylor Timothy R and Bittner A K to Event Hall Llc, $155,000.
10203 Edgecliff Ln; Bales Howard W and Catherine L to Cubbage Billy S and Malone J L, $225,000.
1633 Elmart Ln; Hollon Tony H and Kathleen L to Bird Christopher M and Kayla M, $272,600.
14907 Endstone Tl; South River Custom Homes Llc to Lenertz Christopher J and Meagan, $522,980.
8412 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Verderame Samson and Kristina M, $266,330.
2506 Exhall Ct; Solaimani Coveh J and Irvin M S to Stover Benjamin E and Taylor A, $247,000.
15119 Featherchase Dr; Forgette Stephen T to Velasquez Kathleen, $255,000.
7942 Featherchase Pl; Crider Jeffrey M to Jacobs Donna P, $220,000.
14030 Forest Creek Dr; Proakis Laura A to Spangenthal Peter G and Caroline, $505,000.
2500 Founders Bridge Rd; Collins T Patrick and Virginia H to Merwin Sharon Todd Trustee, $1,125,000.
5518 Foxvale Ct; Whitesell John H III and K E to Walsh Frederick W and Kimberly D, $320,000.
9917 Friend Av; Ruffin Rodney A to Rigsby Sandy, $178,201.
6301 Gatesgreen Dr; Pickett Christian F to Cardona N A and Cardona R E, $186,350.
4325 Ganymede Dr; NVR Inc to Inge David, $335,015.
5657 Gilling Rd; Dean Joy Ann to Santos Isreal Hever, $275,000.
8967 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Daniel Glenda C, $497,714.
932 Gorham Ct; Roberts Richard W to Walker Burton T and Donna W, $304,950.
9354 Greatbridge Rd; Bridgetown Properties Llc to Crenshaw Yvonne P, $175,000.
3324 Greenham Dr; Hawkins Patricia E to Betts Shayla Elise Pinkston, $250,000.
11218 Guilford Rd; Ash David S and Urchisin Joanna to Aridi Faissal and Manal, $165,000.
6411 Hackney Tr; Smith Earl J Jr to Moreira Jose Ricardo Et Als, $239,500.
7833 Hampton Green Dr; Meffert Michael W and Carmen J to Keister Bryant T, $319,000.
12238 Hampton Valley Tr; Cabrera Jesus A and Maria C to Cantin Adam B and Tracy, $418,000.
9303 Harmad Ct; Harris J A and Harris R C Trs to Uh Hyo Joo, $230,000.
1607 Headwaters Rd; Klaman Matthew N to McDaniel Andrew D and Szabo Erin, $260,000.
4517 Heidi Tr; West William S IV and Detria M to Tipton Paul Curtis and Amber N, $310,000.
8472 Highmarker Ct; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Martin Brian J and Laura C, $511,015.
8133 Hopkins Ct; Bryant Nicholas and Bryant J R to Salguero Byron Leonel, $157,000.
5618 Huntingcreek Dr; Beauchamp K M II and Johnson T to Burnett Annessa L, $151,000.
2830 Iverson Rd; Klein Page N to Smith Deborah Lucille, $218,000.
16815 Jennway Pl; Yarusinsky Robert G and M L to Veljkovic Brian A and Sefanie L, $425,000.
9510 Kendelwick Dr; Kusterbeck Gregory and Abigail to Celik Metin E, $257,000.
7524 Kentucky Derby Dr; Zavik Eliott S and Samantha L to Fromer Joseph Matthew, $255,000.
5908 Knightwood Ct; Hayes Hazel N to Perkins Antonio D Sr and Siobhan, $305,500.
11336 Lady Slipper Ln; Cohen Thomas and Jahrling B to Escobar N E F and Alvarado S E Y, $266,000.
13213 Langford Dr; Gates Gerald P and Mary E to Zima Andrew and Sandra, $440,000.
8432 Larkspur Rd; Dingus James L and Linda M to Jenkins Ryan Douglas and Addis F, $327,500.
6515 Leisure Ct; Modiri Ali and Martta Kaarina to Snead William D Jr, $189,900.
4907 Lippingham Dr; Gibbs-Wilson Brian V to Patrick Dean, $206,000.
15100 Litton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Erickson Jenny Lee and Jordan A, $488,562.
9455 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Smith Vernon A III to Slagle Erin P, $192,000.
15707 Longlands Rd; Crompton Matthew T and Jessica L to Houser Steven W Jr and Julie L, $440,000.
1412 Lundy Tr; Stark Robert E and Brigite M to Vanderpool Patrick R and B E, $364,950.
2325 Magnolia Grove Wy; Kelley Charlotte H Estate to Lappan Debra L, $310,000.
6700 Manuel St; Jones Charles Austin to Encarnaction Xiomara, $160,000.
16500 Massey Hope St; Nourse Adam and Elsa to O'Bryan Timothy L and Amy G, $650,000.
15601 Meridian Av; Wise Christopher A and Crystal G to Shaffer Bryan D, $182,000.
2811 Milhorn St; Kazlo Blair R to Brazier Robert E Jr, $180,000.
9501 Morley Rd; Van Horn Hubert P and June to Riffell M D and Hornbarger L A, $275,000.
3221 Nahant Rd; Blankenship James D and Jennifer to Trigueros Fuentes Noe G, $241,000.
14912 Nash Rd; Walker James H to Davis Jeffrey D, $168,000.
14536 Needham Market Rd; Walker Burton T and Donna W to Hartman Christopher L and Emily, $304,000.
3301 New Found Ln; Harrison Sharon A to Gould John Jr and Patricia, $223,000.
4204 Northwich Rd; Barlow Frank J Jr to New Day Home Remodel Llc, $193,000.
5200 Oakforest Dr; Nay James J to Evans R M Jr and Levavasseur J, $211,000.
16261 Old Castle Rd; Carberry Daniel T and Katherine to Donohue Stephen R and Jill, $600,000.
7721 Old Hopkins Rd; Bland B W and Bland G A Trustees to Dandridge William R and E F, $260,000.
13807 Orchid Dr; Jones Justin R and Ebert Andrea to Campbell Laura B and Ryan W, $315,000.
4329 Oxbridge Rd; Jefferson Dewey E and Sheila G to Candia Julia, $299,000.
13601 Pebble Creek Tr; Mays John Justin and Sarah H to Folscher P A and Folscher A, $245,000.
6000 Pleasant Pond Pl; Gough Libby to Monaghan John and Anna, $250,000.
1260 Providence Knoll Dr; Deal Bruce Wayne to Meadows Tony Duane, $272,000.
11201 Puckett Pl; Wolford Tim to McLaughlin Matthew S, $202,500.
718 Quarterpath Ln; Parker James B Et Al to Edgerton Christopher M and Tonya, $328,500.
13303 Radnor Forest Ct; Holland T G III and Conley C L to Lamb Gregory and Lauren, $637,000.
10241 Redbridge Rd; Eaton Sandra to Eaton Marcus Anthony, $150,000.
11906 Rimswell Mw; Massey Harmon H and Johnna B to Seeger Matthew Lee and Erin M, $279,500.
12902 River Rd; Wilkerson David R and Joyce A to Powers Johnnie L, $480,000.
11650 Riverpark Wy; Johns Reco M Sr and Linda C to Barbour Wesley M and Kacy R, $386,000.
5657 Rohan Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Springer Keatrina R, $324,750.
11821 Rothbury Dr; Gates Richard O and Susan L to McDonald Clay S, $540,000.
7100 Salvers Ct; NVR Inc to Stone Kim A, $334,940.
13804 Sandy Oak Rd; Dezenberg C V Et Al Trustees to Conner Jason T and Kristi L, $271,500.
3613 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Giles Nicole, $465,752.
14100 Senlac Ct; Moore Barry F Jr and Mary Lou to Taylor Gary L and Stephanie, $610,000.
4320 Sharonridge Dr; Perlas Alvin T and Lea A to Nava Cerball Nelson A, $329,950.
17631 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Riffe B D and Riffe P L Trs, $633,472.
4548 Snowflake Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Pham Long Duy, $212,991.
4940 Southmoor Rd; Beck Arnold C and Connie L to Perez Joseph, $259,000.
11154 Sterling Cove Dr; Meincke Donald W and Bonnie J to Ferguson Jon P and Jennifer, $390,000.
9113 Stonecreek Club Pl; Crawford Margo E to Allen Scott, $310,000.
11024 Summer Arbor Ln; Deford Maurice E and Janet L to Simmons Devon E, $245,000.
5607 Swan Dr; Sheldon Cory L and Michelle T to Espinoza Group Inc, $155,000.
9330 Telstar Dr; Roberts Brent L and Michelle R to Mejia Alberto Bernardo R Et Al, $171,000.
3904 Timber Ridge Pl; Galang Jeffrey S and Boe B E to Reed Daniel P and Louise T, $329,000.
2742 Tinsley Dr; A2zproperty Llc to Jones Peter L, $315,000.
3954 Treely Rd; Conner Jason T and Kristi L to Cain Mary H and Heller C O, $159,900.
10854 Tuscola Dr; Cabello Bonnie and Agustin to Stafflinger Karl and Heidi, $223,000.
6448 Twin Falls Tr; NVR Inc to Houghtaling Kathleen R, $363,502.
7048 Velvet Antler Dr; Huckstep Christopher M and L W to Phillips S N and Sohnly P R, $214,000.
13801 Village Ridge Dr; Anderson Daniel and Hoagland R to Webb Christa Michele, $226,500.
11025 Vogel Ct; Le Tam to Perez Rey Javier, $360,000.
441 Walton Park Rd; Schwitzer Julie A to Wells Michael, $185,000.
14600 Waters Shore Dr; Hicks Brian P to Martin Scott B and Megan N, $300,000.
6621 Welch Dr; Austin Essie to Cuellar Sarai, $175,000.
11400 Westcreek Ct; McGuire William H and E L C to Savarie Stephen M and Fauber E K, $276,000.
7101 Whistlers Cove Dr; Irvine John P to Tdz Properties Llc, $155,494.
8234 Whittington Dr; Innes T N and Martignetti C A to Witte C M and Quarles J C, $385,000.
1731 Winding Wy; Payne Russell C Estate to Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc, $207,012.
12605 W Wood Sage; Kulivan Betty M to Nicholson Randall Lewis, $192,000.
1137 Worsham Green Tr; Shoaf Bartlett H and Karen K to Ayele Dereje A, $235,000.
HANOVER
8406 Apricot Lane, Mechanicsville; Wanda M. Camp to Dale Wayne Robins Jr., $235,000.
7432 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Caroline Olivar to Raymond N. Tillery Jr., $269,500.
10044 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas Lee Conley to Gerardo Monroy Gonzalez, $545,000.
16033 Beaverdam School Road, Beaverdam; Chameleon LLC to Lauren B. Armstrong, $385,000.
8406 Bink Place, Mechanicsville; Rodney D. Allen Sr., trustee to Matthew B. Dickason, $343,000.
7107 Bonniefield Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth W. Cauthorne to Paul Andrew Barbry, $219,500.
10257 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Hylton Blake Scott to John W. Dindiner III, $369,950.
10150 Cameron Ridge Drive, Ashland; Todd E. Westfall to Andrew Robert Glisson, $397,000.
9978 Canvassback Pass Court, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Leland Arthur Webber, $433,007.
8102 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Carol D. Sexton, $334,050.
11210 Cedarlead Parkway, Glen Allen; Robert Bruce Burnap Jr. to David A. Byrd, $313,000.
10435 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Frederick A. Jones, $503,052.
6777 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher A. Lennon to Kacee C. Kostek, $235,000.
104 Courtside Drive, Ashland; Stephen W. Ford to Helene Weber, $249,950.
6763 Crump Drive, Mechanicsville; James L. Popek to Phillip E. Zimmerman, $315,000.
9041 Dewitt Drive, Mechanicsville; Preston M. St. John to Patricia W. Ashley, $279,000.
7265 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; William James Mann to Nichole Ann Sommer, $189,950.
15189 Fawn Hollow Trail, Doswell; BJT & Son LLC to Kenneth W. Johnson Jr., $380,000.
8229 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lewis S. Williams, $588,055.
7283 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; J&A Homes LLC to Sara Lemmert, $260,000.
9376 Gerljean Drive, Mechanicsville; Dolores M. Donahue to Regan Michelle Hurley, $290,000.
11428 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Justin E. Borel to Chester M. Dyson, $299,950.
9223 Haska Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Peter Albert Vaughn Jr., $506,010.
11370 Hillcrest Road, Hanover; Todd Colier, trustee to Christopher C. Dip, $255,000.
9158 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; Seward M. McGhee to Craig R. Ritter, $400,000.
10319 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Kenneth Johnson to Nelida Montalvo, $230,000.
5946 Lake Willow Way, Mechanicsville; Aaradhana Palle to Amanda F. Alatorre, $305,000.
9055 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Javier Mejia, $450,533.
7472 Lou Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald E. Crouch to Robert Underwood, $172,800.
9092 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey T. Carr, trustee to Charles Yates Robertson, $382,500.
8122 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Joann H. Hicks to Gary W. Criswell, $309,000.
6384 Mary Esther Lane, Mechanicsville; Barbara C. Childress to Samuel Scott, $224,900.
10240 McGregor Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Anthony McGhee to Brian J. Blankenship, $440,000.
17112 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Betty D. Phillips to Scott Keith Mechling, $355,900.
16271 Newfound Spring Drive, Montpelier; Jennifer Hall to Bradley Allan Anderson, $242,000.
9118 Old Lafayette Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth M. Lewis to Jeffrey Ryan Dennis, $339,000.
13218 Palmers Way, Glen Allen; J3G Partners LLC to Terio Comerose, $240,000.
14295 W Patrick Henry Road, Doswell; Ruth W. Warren to Jaymes P. Daniel, $375,000.
15543 Pinehurst Forest Drive, Montpelier; John Michael Quint to John K. Gaughan, $359,000.
10624 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Kenneth E. Olive to David F. Riley, $352,000.
8273 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Jenny S. Thomas Wright to Bailey Conger, $265,000.
7371 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Landon K. Harrelson to Alex Dale Wetters, $229,500.
6175 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Carrie Rose Cicuto to Grace E. McGuire, $173,900.
5285 Sandy Valley Road, Mechanicsville; James W. Mask to Thomas J. Corker, $425,000.
8314 Shane Edmonds Lane, Mechanicsville; Barry D. Delancy to Russell Smith, $294,000.
108 S. Snead St., Ashland; Ruby L. Powers to Jared Serr, $207,000.
207 Stebbins St., Ashland; John D. McDaniel to Ayron Young, $397,200.
122 Sunny Drive, Ashland; Toni Green to Emilie Reid, $232,000.
7532 Tangle Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Eileen Hudson Hollar to Jeremy James Galas, $295,000.
Units 23, 28 and 29, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; Cfalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $279,750.
6166 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark Masini to Sabrina Marie Qreitem, $210,000.
12572 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen; Whitney S. Savoy to Douglas E. White, $239,000.
10413 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Richard K. Fricks, $482,136.
10449 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Marvin J. Under, $424,986.
POWHATAN
2115 Chestnut Estates Drive, Powhatan; Susan L. Dellapenta to David J. Devereaux, $424,000.
1573 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Bresco LLC to Sean D. Rupard, $238,999.
2232 Founders View Lane, Powhatan; James E. Padgett Sr. to David W. Robinson, $530,000.
2120 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Tyler Younce to Ronald Clocker, $310,000.
4273 Lockin Road, Powhatan; Kathryn W. Hamilton to Christopher Brown, $299,950.
1655 May Way Drive, Powhatan; Katalin M. Gergely to Daniel A. Ritchey, $325,000.
2516 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Philip J. Schoeffel, $195,000.
4486 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Rhonda V. Anderson to Raymond K. Meadows, $207,000.
6131 Preakness Stakes Lane, Powhatan; HPCPET LLC to Douglas W. Brown, $350,000.
3362 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to James E. Padgett Sr., $484,700.
3916 St. Johns Village Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Marlene W. Culpepper, $321,745.
2252 Walnut Tree Blvd., Powhatan; Robert L. Cheek Jr. to Tyler J. Paris, $330,000.
GOOCHLAND
12127 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Michael Gillis, $533,450.
206 W Brook Run Drive, Richmond; Robert G. Swift to Braxton B. Pollard, $345,000.
2389 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Chloe B. Greep, $259,950.
580 Fords Road, Manakin Sabot; David E. Clower to Ira Gregory Peters, $500,000.
1316 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Robert E. Spicer Jr. to Garland R. Ellington III, $535,000.
1570 Lew Lane, Louisa; Karen Elizabeth Zbinden, executor to Bruce A. Secrest, $220,900.
712 Milstead Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Richard Shelton, $740,000.
12154 Readers Point Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Margaret E. Shelton, $454,180.
4424 Riddles Ridge Road, Goochland; Thomas W. Leabough Sr. to Rebecca Short, $155,000.
2967 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Brian D. Hall, trustee to Nathaniel V. Coffelt, $405,000.
Petersburg
2821 Brierwood Road; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $286,452.
526 Van Buren Drive; Mamie C. Jones to Paul Braxton, $170,000.
DINWIDDIE
4404 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Bianca C. Jones, $198,000.
22000 Breezy Knoll Lane, McKenney; Richard L. Palmer Jr. to Tabitha Lee Cairns, $150,000.
11201 Fleet Road, Dinwiddie; Julia H. Baker to Tyler S. Houston, $290,000.
5195 Lennie Road, McKenney; Joshua W. Stout to Adam G. Rice, $320,000.
17200 Old Cryors Road, McKenney; Timothy B. Hamilton to Jessie E. Coates, $195,000.
24509 Riverview Drive, North Dinwiddie; Philip M. Scott to James H. Bush, $215,900.
2930 Wilderness Drive, Sutherland; John G. Hesse Jr. to Edward E. Brett, $350,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
231 Bluffs Terrace; Lauren H. Fortune to Robert D. Edmonds, $208,000.
1306 Covington Road; Roderick K. Chestnut to Pamela L. Krueth, $170,000.
105 Homestead Drive; 414 Roseneath Properties LLC to Michael D. Radke, $185,000.
108 Norwood Drive; Marie T. Drake to Scott A. Clark, $196,000.
119 Sadler Ave.; Kathryn Michalik to Arthur B. Dean, $158,000.
HOPEWELL
3813 Eagle Drive; Latisia S. Grant to Malcom Sankey Sr., $162,000.
9812 Merchants Hope Road; Oxford Realty Holdings LLC to Mercer G. Taylor Jr., $176,000.
3808 River Road; Lois M. Davis to Johnny L. Griggs Sr., $160,000.
NEW KENT
8751 Barrique Road, New Kent; Steve A. Dillaman to Gregory James Simos, $645,000.
5840 Chaucher Park, Providence Forge; Ryan S. Maszton to Thomas A. Kenner Jr., $425,500.
1901 Ellyson Court, Quinton; Rodney Barney to Coatney W. Shelton, $379,950.
5665 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Derek J. Hartley to Joseph F. Damis, $224,900.
7258 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Donna Cartwright to Stephanie Lance, $250,000.
7621 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Roger B. McWhorter to Michael O. Weigartz, $407,000.
2413 Prince John Court, Unit 6, Quinton; Michael H. Emmons to Carrie M. Souleret, $209,500.
3478 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Henry J. Amann Jr. to Sheila R. Fowlkes, $279,000.
3453 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Robert Culbreth to Patrick R. Schrader, $365,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
10972 Bland Ridge Road, Petersburg; James W. Clements II to Thomas W. Burnett, $221,000.
9926 Cedar Lane, Disputanta; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Anthony W. Miller, $227,000.
5704 Haley Lane, Prince George; Richard L. Curry to Eric M. Berry, $258,500.
17020 Jolly Road, Disputanta; Darla Sizemore to Adam Benjamin Andrews, $273,000.
11022 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Adam H. Hayes to Chase Huffman, $206,500.
3887 Pfost Ave., Prince George; Ryan G. Bradshaw to Leah Harris, $197,000.
5508 Rosewood Court, Prince George; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joe E. Lane III, $216,500.
1203 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Melvin H. Wolfe Jr. to Donald Webster Reese, $295,000.
7604 Woods Ridge Court, Prince George; Brad W. Meyer to Vickie M. Butts, $266,500.
AMELIA
17261 Dawn Court, Amelia Court House; David P. Patterson to James Haskell, $268,000.
8770 N Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Pridesville Properties LLC to Franklin D. Cooke, $253,000.
3460 Military Road, Amelia Court House; Creative Home Renovations Inc. to Louis S. Rupnick, $240,000.
CAROLINE
178 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Stephanie Tetreault to Ramon Tellez, $233,600.
13475 Burruss Lane, Ruther Glen; Duane Scott Johnson Jr. to Alexandria Nicole Teskin, $380,000.
303 Constitution Drive, Ruther Glen; Kristie G. Compton to Antonio Mernard Peters, $162,500.
426 Durham Drive, Ruther Glen; Daniel Wombold to Timothy A. Drewry, $189,900.
10624 Gallant Fox Way, Ruther Glen; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christen O. Edwards, $249,500.
17439 Jackson Drive, Bowling Green; Joseph A. Amato to Mark R. Ivey, $339,900.
242 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Rene D. Cruz to Ana I. Casiano, $300,000.
7328 Legacy Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Diana C. Seidel, $321,800.
117 Patrick Henry Drive, Ruther Glen; Miller & Greene Homes LLC to Ronita Shaday Bundy, $209,000.
406 Pocahontas Drive, Ruther Glen; Dennis Kennedy to Jonathan E. Corker, $186,500.
10204 Ridgefield Road, Ruther Glen; Joshua Carson to Matthew Robert Adams, $195,000.
7191 Tanglewood Drive, Fredericksburg; Steve M. Stratton to Josefa Reyes, $315,000.
Unit 5, Ladysmith Commons; Ladysmith Commons LLC to Ladysmith Commons Joint Venture LLC, $328,125.
23292 Westmont Drive, Ruther Glen; Jason Julian Bruce to William NIcholas Potter, $200,000.
CUMBERLAND
38 Fletcher Drive, Farmville; Anne L. HIcks to Dustin PHillips Pierce, $219,500.
239 Meador Road, Cumberland; Courtenay J. Baber to Bogdan R. Dunets, $325,000.
271 Tarwallet Road, Cumberland; Carolyn Buckner, executor to Linda J. Card, $239,950.
KING AND QUEEN
106 acres; Marjorie C. Massey to David Bruce Townsend Jr., $259,600.
Lot 16, Millers Tavern Estates; Sonya L. Washington to Eugene R. Walker, $167,000.
KING WILLIAM
3990 Chelsea Road, West Point; James W. Bohannon Jr. to Joel Patrick Mooney, $206,000.
998 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Jessica M. Michels to Paul Edward Rausch, $152,000.
2710 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Joseph F. Drexler Jr. to Shaun R. Locklear, $190,000.
551 Mt. Pleasant Road, King William; Karen L. Campbell to Amber E. Walker, $156,500.
9762 W River Road, Aylett; Bradford William Bullock, administrator to Jami L. Smithson, $168,000.
748 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Steve Adams Inc. to Brent Bosworth, $285,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
215 Captain Newport Circle; Diane E. Hedrick to Penelope E. Payne, $265,000.
304 Indian Springs Road; 304 Indian Springs LLC to Zach Landau, $575,000.
100 Suri Drive; M. Kathryn Burkey to Janice M. Rose, $305,000.
301 Westgate Circle; Patrick McNeill to Mark T. Green, $167,000.
JAMES CITY
5340 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Andrew Polly to Luis D. Avila Hernandez, $164,000.
316 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Jeffrey S. Lovejoy to Scott D. Saxe, $275,000.
5108 Benjamin Court, Williamsburg; Ernest E. Adams to Nathan Rittenhouse, $305,500.
4809 Bristol Circle, Williamsburg; Robert D. Gary to Xavier Bernard Tuggle, $309,000.
7258 Canal St., Lanexa; Robert T. Anderson to Jason S. Critzer, $289,000.
3716 Chartstone Crescent, Williamsburg; Lee D. Laska to Dhiren A. Mathias, $575,000.
9901 E Cork Road, Toano; Barbara M. Wheeler to Ronald E. Phillips II, $368,900.
7602 Cypress Drive, Lanexa; Gwendolyn Sue Humphries to Lammesha Weimer, $259,000.
3215 Eagles Watch, Williamsburg; Peter H. Kopfer to Sergio Cuellar, $460,000.
4911 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Marshall E. Bowen to Leilani Jimenez Bowen, $475,000.
169 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Todd A. Wilhoit, $284,900.
8422 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Devin E. Larrimore, $243,260.
4212 Greenview, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Andrey Chernikov, $355,911.
411 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; Stuart L. Williams to Dale B. Castle, $339,000.
101 Holly Grove, Williamsburg; David P. Chapman to Erich C. Shuler, $490,000.
145 Jerdon Road, Williamsburg; Jeremy E. Mapes to Donald H. Fitch, $475,000.
125 W Lancashire, Williamsburg; Marlene A. Nappi, trustee to Charles W. Holland, $712,250.
267 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Carolee A. Taylor to John F. Madsen, $290,000.
9032 Marmont Lane, Williamsburg; Ruth Rodriguez to Walter Rogerts III, $305,000.
100 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Brandon B. Brown, trustee to Neal A. Corson, $480,000.
3522 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Michael H. Bruno to Jaskiran G. Singh, $525,000.
7238 Otey Drive, Lanexa; Ronald A. Johnson to William C. Barnes, $350,000.
109 Point O' Woods Road, Williamsburg; James David Chamberlain to David L. Patterson, $298,000.
134 Raintree Way, Williamsburg; Kerri L. Coy to Leighanne M. Spivey, $200,000.
2977 River Reach, Williamsburg; Patricia F. Weldon, trustee to Mark Edward Crocker, $650,000.
102 Sand Drive, Williamsburg; Melissa D. Maxim to Heather M. Springfield, $190,000.
100 Southpoint Drive, Williamsburg; Forrest R. White to Brittany Tryn Ghio, $362,500.
8409 Taverns Lane, Toano; Aaron Bastian to Jessica G. Agett, $235,000.
546 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Anthony Christopher Haves to Christopher A. McHose, $679,000.
9809 Turning Leaf Drive, Toano; NMB LLC to Robert C. Starr, $450,350.
828 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Gregory S. Baker to Michael D. Martin, $223,000.
6260 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Sandra L. Zinser to Howard S. Hall, $305,000.
4761 Williamsburg Glade, Williamsburg; James W. McLendon to Adrienne M. Petty Roberts, $364,000.
71 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; William Hester, trustee to Brenda E. Thull, $285,000.
