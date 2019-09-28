The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

215 N 19th St, U23; Harris Spencer C and Brian W to Douroux Kyle Justin, $235,000.

701 N 23rd St; Jones Joshua D to Plyant Nicholas C and Sarah R, $480,000.

301 W 26th St; When Is Lunch Llc to Bashkansky Daniel, $276,000.

1216 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Ezefili Chukwudumebi Z, $340,000.

609 N 31st St; Feldkamp Brandon J to Pegram Catherine A, $340,000.

113 E 33rd St; 113 East 33rd Street Series Of to Senn Richard Perry, $162,500.

1516 N 35th St; Brown Willnetta Patrice to Proserpio John Robert, $203,000.

1236 N 37th St; Janice H Jones Llc to Bell Matthew H, $190,000.

3125 4th Ave; 4th Ave Investments Llc to J Cuarto Investments Llc, $185,990.

303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U1; Reynolds Lauren to The Forty Two Corporation, $215,000.

3024 Barton Ave; Barton Avenue Land Trust to Jennings James F, $235,000.

1835 Blakemore Road; Beck Lisaanne N to Calland Claire P, $220,000.

1312 Boulder Creek Road; Powell Timothy W to Dimarco Lynn M, $269,000.

1333 W Broad St, U413; Patel Vinod Bhavanbhai to Nguyen Thong and Dao, $225,000.

3926 Brook Road; Baggerly Daniel and Kimberly to Wachsstock Aliya, $261,750.

1811 Carlisle Ave; Morrison Charles Augustus to Curry Steven, $150,000.

715 Catherine St; Mella Terry J and Dorcas R to Rodenhaver Daniel C, $210,000.

7205 Cherokee Road; Eisendrath Mary C to Dwyer Thomas and Holden Camille, $288,000.

1104 W Clay St; Hartoak Properties Llc to Clay Street Realty Llc, $150,000.

4519 Croatan Road; McCormack Patty N to Postero Anthony S and Nikki P, $700,000.

3504 Delaware Ave; Colonial One Investment Group to Garnett Maria Elizabeth, $228,000.

3217 Douglasdale Road; Idealfithomes Llc to Rolfe Zachary A, $490,000.

3112 Edgewood Ave; McLauren Effell Jr to Istaffing Services Llc, $150,000.

305 Essex Pl; Oakleigh Properties Llc to Vece Gabriel, $215,000.

3222 Fendall Ave; Lmg Properties Llc to Olmsted John B and Kyla H, $365,000.

2914 Floyd Ave; Snipes Wesley C and Annamarie D to Reese Richard Warren, $792,750.

5500 Forest Hill Ave; Paxton Ruby Diane to Mattes Ryan L, $189,000.

3410 W Franklin St; Barton Anna E and Bradley Adam M to Yoo Jenny, $663,000.

3302 Garland Ave; Couser Lytitia L to The Wright Fix Llc, $150,000.

2001 Gordon Ave; Sovine Olivia Channing to Guhy Jacob Lewis, $175,000.

3204 Grant St; Fraker Robert Jr to Bergh Haley Ann, $254,000.

3105 Griffin Ave; Holmes George Edward Trustee to Savage Margaret, $160,000.

4110 Grove Ave; Tuckahoe Funding Llc to Meredith Branch Llc, $250,000.

1608 Grove Ave, U5; Damle Sheela R to Dunstan Susan M, $250,000.

401 N Hamilton St, Uk; Moon Molly to Loudin Matthew C, $220,000.

2825 Hanes Ave; Reynal David W and Deborah L to Hodous Robert E and Julie V, $375,000.

2116 Hanover Ave; Moulton Guy W to 2116 Hanover Llc, $805,000.

4301 Hanover Ave; Grymes Anita P to Devita Nicholas Salvatore, $578,500.

3605 Hawthorne Ave; Edwards Matthew and Megan to Thorne Begland Tracy W J, $461,800.

4309 Hillcrest Road; Johnson Derek to Neville James J Trust Trustee, $324,125.

401 June Dr; Allum Brian and Katherine to Kent James E and Shauna T, $185,000.

4711 King William Road; Weiskopf Julia Paige to Wanick Britton J and Margaret G, $460,000.

500-1/2 S Laurel St; Yeong Jeffrey Wan and Kelly to Patel Amit H and Nishaben A, $255,000.

803 W Leigh St; Rhodes Antonio Q L to Amato Nancy and Kelly Francis, $196,425.

47 E Lock Lane, U7; Bartholomew John F and Paige F to Cross Marshall, $251,000.

3124 Maplewood Ave; Manning Linwood and Julia S to Federal National Mortgage Assoc, $167,500.

1612 Matthews St; Southside Community Development to Ferguson Clarke, $177,000.

5240 Media Road; Sisk Mark Wayne Jr Revocable to Hamilton Timothy John, $173,000.

1819 Moore St; Christian Donna L to Starliper Joshua P and Alicia A, $225,000.

4006 Newport Dr; Potsdam College Foundation Suny to Weaver Steven C, $200,000.

1300 Oakwood Ave; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Crawford Jeffrey Robert, $263,500.

44 Old Mill Road; James A Sidney B III and Janet B to Lancaster Robert, $650,000.

805 Pepper Ave; Ridge Homes Llc to Carroll Seth R and Lauren B, $839,000.

117 S Pine St; Solo Brian A to Bhatti Jawad W and Butt Sidra, $420,000.

2819 Purcell St; Atlantic Beacon Construction to Cooper Anna Julia Episcopal, $160,000.

501 Randolph St; Taylor Marvin S to Harrison Jullian W, $223,500.

5801 Riverside Trl; Currens Edward to Battiston David, $345,000.

2027 Rosewood Ave; Tuck Jeffrey to Erickson Matthew C, $422,000.

209 N Rowland St, Ub; Ames Cathi Lynne to Taylor Lynn R Jr and Lezlie Kim, $252,500.

502 Seneca Road; Floyd Jonathan P and Lee A to Sparks Philip and Ann, $505,000.

210 N Stafford Ave, U7; Reisenweaver Scott D to Geyser Lewis and Genevieve L, $170,000.

3323 Stuart Ave; Bonn Gail Elizabeth to Beasley Allison J, $482,100.

5660 Swanson Road; Cordle Stuart S Jr to Lopez Jeniffer I, $162,000.

5325 Sylvan Road; Rall Stephen Edward to Lasky Brian J, $327,000.

301 Virginia St, U1012; Grace St Holdings Llc to Browne Kathy, $242,500.

6806 Westcott Dr; Baker William H to Albright Kate Frances, $215,000.

5908 Willow Creek Way; Hill Brian P and Martin Susan G to Boland John Lawrence, $311,100.

111 Yancey St; The Bearded House Flipper Llc to Bodnar Deren Susan M, $225,000.

HENRICO

1803 Aisquith Rd, Henrico; Welch Brian J to Shank Evan M and Caroline H, $240,000.

8916 Alendale Rd, Henrico; Hotchkiss Family Trust to Shane Whitney L and Emily D, $865,000.

208 Antioch Dr, Sandston; Tu Eugene and Mei-Huan to Sector Charles J, $222,500.

23 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Greenup Beverly C to Washington Laura S, $180,500.

912 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; D'ascoli Matthew T to Couch Gregory V and Charlotte K, $608,500.

1950 Beaver Rd, Henrico; Marriott Brenda J to Kaya Fadimata, $181,500.

10632 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Sattar Imran and Nabila Imran, $402,675.

10112 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Frick Josh S and Cary M White to Leigh Sandra and David, $165,000.

1502 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Lancaster Daren E to Kilgore Raymond Brian and Suzanne Dodson, $401,000.

6978 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Little Shelby, $339,685.

2637 Bradway Ln, Henrico; Warner Donald W Sr and Barbara F to Brannan Tyne M, $278,900.

11808 Brandons Ct, Glen Allen; Zmuda David P and Molly to Smith Sean R, $740,000.

2207 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Timberlake Carole M Estate to Harrold Jacob P, $160,000.

2901 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Irvine Christopher J to Heinig Rachel L, $270,000.

1902 Cambridge Dr, Henrico; 1902 Cambridge Drive Series to Gulati Retirement Trust, $261,000.

20 Capital Trail Row, Henrico; Ridge Steven D and Leah to Christian David A IV Trustee, $510,000.

1130 Challis Ln, Sandston; Stephens Matthew S to McRae Preston T and Katelynn H, $212,000.

100 N Chatham Dr, Henrico; G and D Investments Llc to Schulhafer Daniel, $160,000.

4211 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Farleys Building Contracting Llc to Taylor Arthur Lee, $172,500.

7 Clayman Rd, Sandston; Craver Eric C to Carter Caleb E, $160,000.

1903 Colgate Ave, Henrico; Petruzella Frank D and Jamie D Trustee to Gordon Demetria Y, $355,000.

1402 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Dawson M Wayne to Goins David A, $225,000.

3817 Cotley Ct, Henrico; Taggart William K and Jody A to Sutton Erin A, $525,000.

9722 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Phillips Howard L III and Sherri to Gocke Ryan Thomas, $1,125,000.

2709 Dalkeith Dr, Henrico; Mudd Robert G and Blair H to Thiele Nicole, $410,000.

9611 Della Dr, Henrico; Saleeb Tawaab E and Evet S Bechara to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $187,000.

1722 Devers Rd, Henrico; Sheridan Kasey A and Jason Talbot to Oostdyk Kelsey L, $226,000.

2301 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Flipping Pages Inc to Logan Kyle A and Sally Reaves, $240,000.

12418 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Arinc Deniz, $600,000.

24 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Morales Mercedes to Adams Katherine Virginia, $212,000.

12224 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Curtis Derrick Thomas and Sarah, $503,906.

106 Evergreen Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Moore Shea A and Courtney A, $204,968.

122 Finial Ave, Henrico; Monument Square Llc to Buckler Howard E Trustee, $742,172.

2001 Fordson Rd, Henrico; St Peter Jason to Bruce Travis E and Hannah L Robbins, $305,000.

10913 Foxmoore Ave, Henrico; Nay Kent and Linda A to Fleming Charles H and Erica Beall, $310,000.

6615 W Franklin St, Henrico; Lancaster Robert Bolling II to Ronald J Friedman Trust, $361,000.

12521 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Journet David F to Grubbs Bradley L and Erika R, $372,000.

2708 Glen Point Cir, Henrico; Kamler Janeen Marie to Miller Kenneth C, $264,000.

6701 Glenwood St, Henrico; Gordon Richard T and Margaret H to Everett Danielle L, $225,000.

5209 W Grace St, Henrico; O'Toole Kelly G to Sams Kathleen Bammel Trustee, $335,000.

4801 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Yirga Solomon and Mariam Alemayehu to Choe Sung Yi, $463,000.

128 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Ds Flip Llc to Jennings Kelsey and Franklin Jr, $218,500.

7012 Harrison Ave, Henrico; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Bolden Aaron J, $178,000.

3312 Hazel Tree Ct, Henrico; Easley Courtney and Suter Burnett to Castillo Robert D and Luciana M Putrick, $410,000.

4735 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

6704 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Przybylek Alexander G to Kaki Llc, $185,000.

3748 Heverley Dr, Glen Allen; Modesitt Michael S and Lissa N to Andre Kay R, $488,950.

8411 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Hall James A to Burton Todd M, $287,000.

2400 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Carlyle John Russell Jr and Samantha E to Ghaly Amal and Megali Z Megali, $178,500.

2106 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to True Recovery Rva Llc, $238,000.

3 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Pancakes Llc to Andres Armando Hernandez, $189,950.

9 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Taylor Bruce W Sr to Battle Brandace D, $154,950.

9810 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Lovelace Carol D to Sarkees Travis Wayne and Denise Marie, $720,000.

6404 Labonte Ct, Henrico; Nambiar Vikram and Virginia G to Brooks Johnthan M, $245,000.

1713 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Blot Jaymie M to Ward Charles R and Margaret B, $185,000.

12292 Leakes Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Chau Andrew W and Beth, $586,380.

310 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Ingram Rovez to Widner Kaityln and Caleb, $181,000.

1420 Loudon St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Mack Kelly, $216,850.

5222 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Yang Alex H and Eun An, $439,410.

2809 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Marshalek Gregory R and Lauren M to Greenday Kayley A, $195,000.

950 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Taliaferro James H to Lipe Marilyn H and Toni Cherie Lipe, $156,000.

9402 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Machine Realty Llc to Heard Akeisha L, $282,000.

3306 Merkner Dr, Glen Allen; Trivette Jack R Estate to Thomas James P and Edna J, $284,000.

9908 Mistyview Ct, Glen Allen; Land Bruce and Karen to Oliver Eric, $320,000.

557 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Banner Katonisrael Ben Israel to Jackson Paul T, $194,000.

102 New Harvest Dr, Henrico; Gunnell Brandon J to Housing and Urban Development, $174,819.

5814 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Johnson Jayquan T and Jazmin T, $195,490.

10117 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Bain Dorothy J to Watson Brian L, $260,000.

11400 Old Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Siddons Mary E to Kerns Stephanie E and A R F III, $205,000.

9301 Operator Ct, Glen Allen; Whitt Dwayne J Jr and Holly C Hankley to Shockley Meredith L, $243,500.

2009 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Neuson Llc to Melo Arturo Martinez Et Al, $150,000.

823 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Ye Sairong to Doshi Abhay Ramesh and Sheetal Abhay, $305,000.

2202 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Kiernan Scott P and Jessica S to Swallow Lisa A, $250,000.

1307 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Snead Evelyn C to Hamilton Constance L, $375,000.

2256 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Walker Mark Felix, $383,573.

10921 Point Grey Rd, Henrico; Thate Group Llc to Yang Lie-Wen and Kuo-Yu, $290,000.

1831 Random Winds Ct, Henrico; Sun Chuan Ying and Jing Yu to Shugart Sarah Lenoir, $185,000.

1509 Regency Woods Rd, U103, Henrico; Hazelwood Betty L to Bell Susan K, $156,500.

10103 Robin Lee Ln, Glen Allen; Moore Garrett W and Robin M to Elmore Jessie, $175,000.

307 Rollingview Dr, Sandston; Branson James David and Penelope Marie to Crook Edward Dion, $275,000.

1603 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Tyler Richmond Llc to 1603 Santa Rosa Road 10104169 Llc, $2,500,000.

6212 Scaffold Ct, Sandston; Ayscue Linda M to Thomas Joseph and Kathy, $415,000.

10620 Sherwin Pl, Glen Allen; Wilson Dallas to Moore Christina H and Christopher E Shaw, $355,000.

9028 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Waters Monica L to Gould Cassandra C and Dallin R, $202,500.

1513 Sir William Ct, Henrico; Dobbins Garvey and D D Howard-Dobbins to Lewis Lavar L, $211,000.

8532 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Daugherty Daryle S to Ramos Xenia M C and Jose N A Hernandez, $214,000.

5608 Stoneacre Pl, Glen Allen; Reynolds Cynthia C to Girardi Thomas E and Merideth H, $550,000.

2500 Summit Ct, Henrico; Beier Lauren to Little Meredith E, $186,000.

7104 Tanya Ave, Henrico; James River Enterprises to Morrissey Seth and Rachel Mohan, $234,950.

7700 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Barlow Lauren to Wilhite Anne O, $231,050.

2401 Tonoka Rd, Henrico; Jackson Sherita R and Vickia L to Franks Shakeya L, $170,000.

150 Township Blvd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Mines Juanita A, $227,500.

2728 Tricia Pl, Henrico; Prasad Raj P and Kristin M to Dyer John G and Lisa L, $560,000.

2115 Turtle Run Dr, U4, Henrico; Whitaker Matthew B to Minear Winifred A, $167,500.

1519 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Howard Samuel J to Briones Gilbert A and Louisa C, $315,000.

2913 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Atkinson Anne R to Jessee Walter Taylor and Kelsey L, $395,000.

1409 Westbriar Dr, Henrico; Ramos Emma P and R David to Meas Vanny and Voeun Men, $229,950.

8217 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Smith Joyce to Smith Keith L and Ruth W, $187,000.

402 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Willomett Ave Trust to Mejia Hernandez Jose A, $174,000.

4908 Windy Hollow Way, Glen Allen; Murphy Justin T and Gayanne B to Kochummen Elna Binu, $515,000.

9035 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Goolsby Diane D Trust to Schutrumpf Robert J Jr Trustee, $333,000.

6924 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Garthright Brooke to Webb Mary Ann, $213,000.

499 York Ave, Henrico; Byrd Zena S to Jones Kimberly Elizabeth, $176,500.

Chesterfield

14813 Acorn Ridge Rd; Beswick Brandon W and Mollie A to Arnold Christopher J, $252,500.

9740 Alfaree Rd; Allen Barbara O to Kruse Colton and Rebecca, $195,000.

16731 Amherst Oak Ln; Trotter Mary A to Ruch C W Jr and Ashley B N, $181,000.

1519 Anchor Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Taylor Kristian and Meredith, $515,325.

6313 Anise Cr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Gill Mankanchan M and Satinder S, $407,000.

1431 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Krauss Daniel and Colleen, $646,910.

14255 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Ingram Noreen Walsh and Rovez, $382,298.

20901 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Gay Gregory D and Tequita S, $262,650.

9306 Bailey Valley Ct; NVR Inc to Thurlow Ronald E Jr and Ilse R, $337,508.

7413 Barkbridge Rd; Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia to Jones Markesha T, $232,500.

5900 Baron Dr; Anthony Alda G to Cousins Sandra L and Cousins L, $235,500.

5318 Beaver Spring Rd; Hobbs Duan V and Kesia F to Bank Of New York Mellon Tr, $202,500.

13231 Behetra Dr; Goodwin Keith R G and Hurley B A to Krzastek Scott M and Sarah C, $444,000.

6801 Berkley Davis Tr; Goodman Bruce L and Elizabeth A to Monahan James F and Marylee, $249,950.

5012 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Robinson Monzella, $262,665.

5513 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Jones Deborah M, $256,770.

7811 Bold Forbes Ln; Seawell Ryan G to Hamill Kevin C, $219,000.

10633 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Chen Ning and Zhao Zhongmin, $284,465.

1431 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Ward William A III and Elizabeth, $387,410.

5012 Briaroak Rd; Precision Contracting Inc to Brown Michael and Jennifer, $252,000.

3206 Broad Oaks Rd; Rubin Linda D to Williams Preston Grant, $204,000.

9332 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Limonta Melissa and Phillips S G, $373,161.

16707 Cabretta Ct; McNulty Christopher J and J A to Maxwell Scott K and Teriann N, $400,000.

7256 Cannock Rd; Mullican Frank R and Sonnhilde E to Lewis Richard T Jr, $240,100.

8920 Cardiff Rd; Calhoun Dorothea D to Nicholson Tiwan and Sheronda L, $387,000.

9200 Cattail Rd; Nonken Pamela R and Kenneth M to Aguilar Jesus V and Maria L, $395,000.

15713 Chantry Dr; Tres Amigos Ltd to Kelly Jason W and Kara Maria, $302,950.

8706 Chester Forest Ln; Ramirez Jose L and Shuk B C to Tillar Keenen A and Brittany R, $235,000.

8503 Claypool Rd; Limones J C and Rodriguez P M to Neal John W Jr and Hannah G, $189,900.

5305 Clipper Cove Rd; Blassic Kim W to Kennedy Barry and Linda, $629,000.

10812 Collington Dr; Roberson Eric M and Cynthia G to Hummingbird Holding Co Llc, $320,000.

6867 Crackerberry Dr; Brennan Daniel and Gutheil D to Logan Shanna L and Travis E, $432,500.

9301 Croft Crossing Ct; Beverley Sean C to Alvarez-Santos P A and Tabora M, $212,500.

131 Crystal Downs Ct; Hamilton Diane M to Schoof Patrick M and Megan C, $380,000.

8106 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Roach Lequita Tims, $273,635.

6972 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pilot Vicki Anderson, $307,180.

10200 N Donegal Rd; Wendt Nadine to Turner Keith E Jr and Mead M L, $240,000.

7930 Dunnottar Ct; Lodge Mark D and Shannon M to Anderson Dustin W and Angela N, $525,000.

621 Eastwood Dr; Corbett George R and Delores F to Hill Joseph A and Amy Tae Ok C, $221,600.

6638 Elkhardt Rd; Green Lion Properties Llc to Ham Christian Leah, $192,000.

1601 Elmart Ln; McGraw Michael P and Norma S to Z & A Properties Llc, $197,000.

12920 Erlene Dr; Pittman Brenda R to Duggan Michael D and Michelle L, $220,600.

3613 Evershot Dr; Oliver Anthony L and Joan C to Stauffer George D and Linda R, $449,900.

14406 Farcet Dr; Carter Donald Clay and Kate Hurt to Siddiqui Maliha A and Jhumra K M, $416,500.

8313 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Shaw Anton Kevin and Angela M, $366,120.

8201 Finworth Ln; Diefenbach Daniel S and C W to Green Trent A and Yvonne D, $290,000.

4832 Fordham Rd; Beringo D G and Thornton A M to Fridley Christopher M, $170,000.

5808 Fox Briar Rd; Rhoades Lawrence J and Joella T to Miller Bruce P and Susan E, $409,000.

8104 Foxcatcher Ct; Ferguson Joshua R and Kellie L to Walke Nicole and James, $162,000.

2308 Garrison Place Ct; Hutchinson Andrew to McKenney Jeffrey L and Jennifer, $265,000.

4904 Genlou Cr; Meekins Nzinga N to Hoffman Douglas M, $150,000.

1820 Glamorgan Ln; Toft James E and Dawn W to King Esther and Szala Julie, $445,900.

6618 Glen Falls Xg; Hungerford Erin to Stewart David L and Connie B, $395,000.

8924 Glen Royal Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tait David C and Kristin Marie, $534,509.

14001 Grace Wood Pl; Imbert Bruce and Ghio Corrine I to Guion Steven Charles Et Al, $530,000.

1707 Greenfield Dr; Parrish William D Jr Et Al to Walseman Zachary D and Michelle, $253,000.

413 Grinell Dr; Metz Collin and Kallie to Agaba Robert and Laura Elizabeth, $220,000.

20930 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Daniels Cherita Dawn, $223,000.

7801 Hancock Farm Ln; Williams Jack Bernard to Brown-Wilkins Anne M Et Al, $273,000.

15001 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Beer Keegan and Ariel, $350,000.

5885 Heathers Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to McCallum Dennis and Bernard S, $271,350.

15907 Hidden Falls Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Harner James S and Lisa Lee, $651,238.

5301 Highberry Woods Rd; Innis Philip R and Elaine C to Hazard Colleen, $300,000.

5500 Houndmaster Rd; Sullivan Kirk L and Cheri A to Graves Richard M Jr and Jodie M, $325,000.

12602 Inverness Pl; Meredith Robert C M D and J S to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $310,000.

5807 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Mayo Gregory and Vanessa S, $293,675.

6436 Jessup Rd; Kameda Kevin to Portillo Martinez Lenin R, $181,000.

11032 Keithwood Py; Frymier Virginia B to Ford Angela Shaw, $239,980.

2500 Kettlewell Ct; King Carl L Jr to Pelais Matthew and Katherine, $600,000.

3912 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Black Shay and Diana, $450,053.

13907 Ladybank Ct; Moon Roberta F Trustee to McGaugh Joseph M and Kristi N, $425,000.

2406 Lancraft Rd; Rva Property Acquistions Llc to Tresas Llc, $158,000.

10000 Lavenham Turn; Lugo Laura Del Carmen to Haislip Dustin W and Tiffany, $368,000.

6201 Leopold Cr; Linkous Deborah B and Dennis W to Batiste Lawrence, $193,000.

6607 Liege Hl; Greenwich Walk Villa Condo to Turrell Kathryn S, $393,441.

3706 Litton Ct; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Ozbalik Kevork and Rebecca, $588,113.

9649 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Recupero Richard R to Buffington Timothy, $207,000.

11113 Lyndenwood Dr; Albert Sean J and Heather L to Parker William Lewis, $365,000.

2112 Magnolia Grove Wy; Winn Charles E to Terrien Donald, $287,500.

9303 Malcott Ct; Merkel Charis A to Reynolds Derek R and Samantha, $192,000.

4764 Marty Bl; Wilkes Matthew J and Shell J R to Prera Nery Nelson, $150,000.

2817 McManaway Dr; Garcia Heidi B to Campos Joel Pelayo, $197,000.

1354 Michaux Park Ln; McClure W Vernon Jr to King Carl L Jr, $374,950.

3718 Mill Walk Dr; Garrett Shane to Chapman Allen, $296,000.

112 Monath Rd; Hill Wesley C to Williams Sean R and Madison D J, $185,500.

11900 Nash Rd; Thompson Christopher S to Muzos Steven and Anne, $325,000.

7117 Nesbitt Dr; Smith Linda A to Reid James Bradley and Danielle, $153,000.

12107 Nithdale Pl; Braswell Lloyd V and Anne Cooper to Butler Jeffery Sr and Burton J L, $367,500.

3305 Nuttree Woods Pl; Langford Sarah R to Alphin Connie B, $275,000.

19917 Oakland Av; Crowder Jesse A to Root James and Hali, $159,500.

16031 Old Castle Rd; Youngblood Properties Llc to Stanton Matthew E and Wendy K, $662,000.

3207 Osborne Rd; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Ewing Stephen Noel and Lisa A, $300,000.

9819 Pampas Dr; Edwards Christopher P and Amie W to McCloskey Crystal L, $225,000.

11819 Parrish Creek Ln; Taylor Kyle C and Barron C C to Smack Tyrone and Quiana, $284,950.

6819 Philbrook Rd; Turner Shanon to Montesflores Lopez Juan U, $200,000.

1608 Pocoshock Bl; Melendez Belgica Maria to McDonald Valerie L and Michael K, $199,000.

1425 Porters Mill Tr; Renger Jane K to Campbell Arthur L Iv and T R, $225,000.

253 Pumpkin Pl; Campbell Garland E and Marcella to Masonic Home Of Virginia, $255,167.

5601 Qualla Farms Pl; Parker Britney Lee to Reid Robert and Nancy, $279,900.

4404 Rabbit Foot Pl; Foust Kyle N and Mishoe M G to Bishop Laura, $242,000.

9614 Ransom Hills Tr; Jones Shyra E to Scott Tiara, $190,000.

9317 Redington Dr; Rittenhouse Margaret Ann to Hall Gilbert T and Buckler T L, $239,175.

7610 Rhodes Ln; Cuedek Kenneth R and Deaune B to Weaver Brian J and Jessica, $290,000.

15110 River Rd; Theisen Joanne F to Hastings Stephen M and P H, $377,000.

10726 Robious Rd; Novak Benjamin Andrew Trustee to Ligon Jaimie L, $168,000.

11510 Rolling Brook Rd; Austin James R and Susan W to Granados Nicky and Schroth Diana, $241,500.

5904 Rosebay Forest Pl; Lowry Emma L to Saunders Larry R and Sheri L, $319,000.

5715 Saddle Hill Dr; Bradshaw Mary Hill to Brockmann Andres A Et Als, $256,500.

1507 Sandbag Tr; Rosendale Sarah to Ayers Antoinette, $259,000.

5855 Sara Kay Dr; Holmes Richard A and Brenda L F to Reid Sean J, $202,000.

13907 Seattle Slew Ln; Etter Mickey D and Kimberly G to Bishop Jeff and Angela, $187,234.

6424 Sheehan Xg; NVR Inc to Mooz Ralph P Jr and Burton C, $495,989.

3913 Sherwood Forest Tr; Simmons Bruce W Et Al to Monterroso O V and Doblado C I R, $224,000.

6812 Sika Ct; Hagler Shaun M and Michelle M to Figueroa Anthony, $212,000.

12807 Sir Scott Tr; Severson David A and Heather G to Davison Brian and Claudia B, $341,500.

3808 Solebury Pl; Hetrick Brett R and Beverly K to Depew Mark F and Michelle V, $920,000.

14304 Southwell Tr; Moore Michael J and Blair A R to Wical Bradley S and Christina, $475,000.

11525 St Audries Dr; Way Patrick L Jr to Texter Kevin and Christina, $225,000.

2811 St Regis Dr; Pratt R A and Pratt N F Trustees to Woogen Scott and Kathy Jean H, $590,000.

11001 Sterling Cove Dr; Downie Christopher J and E J to Grove Timothy M and Lisabeth P, $365,000.

6213 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Holland Marcus A, $260,455.

8604 Sunnygrove Rd; Woodfin David M and Phyllis to Devane David D, $328,000.

8040 Sykes Rd; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Hogg Elizabeth and Hogg O W Jr, $205,000.

1326 Tannery Cr; Robinson C Gordon Jr to Matthews Roger S and Jeanne T, $238,000.

11551 Teterling Rd; Brunner Ann Capehart to Warrick Jane H, $305,000.

1910 Thornleigh Rd; Van Cleave Jon H Et Al Trs to Dombrowski Glenn M and Jeanne, $371,000.

10800 Timonium Dr; Farmer Michael and Angela to Pillow Jacob A, $205,000.

1271 Traway Dr; Lowery Donald F and Judith H to Webb Timothy N and Dorothy A, $240,000.

12306 Trumpington Ct; Quay Keith R and Carolee to Bailey Derek, $390,000.

4423 Tweedsmuir Tr; Amato Antonio and Rebekah B to Runyan Joseph W and Melissa Sue, $329,000.

1512 Upperbury Tr; Schramm Gregory and Michelle to Aquilina Philip M, $305,000.

12800 Vogt Av; Payne Beverly A to Murphy Paul and Janet, $240,000.

218 Wallingham Dr; Ragusa Megan and Robert to Leonard Susan Ashley, $307,500.

12743 Walton Ridge Ln; Tuminelli Joseph C to Tejnecky Jason and Kristin, $385,000.

838 Watch Hill Rd; Davis Christopher G and Lafawn C to Fowler Amy H, $269,950.

1425 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Johnson Cheryl Denise, $269,423.

1000 Westwood Village Wy; Thorp Kaitlyn Page to McLachlan Eileen and James, $219,000.

15530 Willowmore Dr; Kelley Ian J and Tanya B to Brooks Seth W, $639,000.

4600 Wind Pl; Strickland Richard and Suzanne to Dickerson Jonathan R, $269,950.

5516 Windy Ridge Dr; Uber Patricia Ann to Jensen Jennifer Marie, $262,500.

13418 Winning Colors Ln; Coleman Angela E to Marks Nicholas and Sara B, $235,000.

11811 Winterpock Rd; Main Street Homes to Renshaw Brian S and Jennifer I, $805,095.

2101 Wrens Nest Rd; Darling Ross P to Cuttino Charles M and S E, $190,000.

13619 Yoko Ct; Boe Medy and Pollock Yolanda M to U S Bank Nat'l Assoc Trustee, $194,400.

HANOVER

1 acre; Patricia B. Beckstoffer to William Alexander Martin Jr., $188,000.

2.673 acres; Lee E. Mooney to Christine Couturier, $155,000.

3 acres; Beaverdam Medical Park LLC to Wee Care Christian Learning Center LLC, $210,000.

3.065 acres; Michael Guthrie to Angela M. Lee, $425,000.

38.12 acres; Donald P. Holmes to Kevin Joseph Casey, $780,000.

4 acres; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $305,440.

Lot 1, Block D, Section A8, Battlefield Green; Nicole Lee Kettenacker to Tonya Morgan, $197,100.

Lot 1, Section G, Prospect Hill; Dale C. Timmons, trustee to Tyler C. Wind, $670,000.

Lot 11, Block A, Section 1, Manorwood at Kings Charter; Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $235,000.

Lot 11, Block D, Brandy Creek East; William B. Trimble to Margaret Moore Bandas, $275,000.

Lot 13, Block E, Lincoln Hills; Equity Trustees LLC to Green Door Properties LLC, $178,000.

Lot 17, Block J, Section 4, Totopotomoy; HSBC Bank USA to Equity Trust Co., $164,983.

Lot 19, Block C, Section 1, Hanover Farms; Michael W. Helmick to William Childress, $190,000.

Lot 19, Section 3, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Marilyn T. Bota, $383,665.

Lot 2, Willison; Scott D. Woogen to Collin F. Stoddard, $635,000.

Lot 20, Section 2, Colts Neck Estates; Susan Davis Murdock, executor to Randall Cisco Arnold, $260,000.

Lot 27, Block S, High Point Farms; Elizabeth E. Dyer to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $165,262.

Lot 3, Block BB, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Terra Abstract Virginia Inc. to First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., $178,600.

Lot 4, Block D, Section 1, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Steven R. Rasmussen to Linda M. Hall, $159,900.

Lot 4, Section 4, Pebble Creek; Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $220,400.

Lot 5, Pin Oaks Estates; Matthew N. Peterson to Dante A. Diorio, $525,000.

Lot 59, Section 5, Mountain Run; J3G Partners LLC to Jeffrey M. Ellis, $160,000.

Lot 59, Section 8, Pebble Creek; William W. Bailey to Cathy Moolhuyzen, $246,000.

Lot 6, Section 2, Locust Level Estates; Stephen Glen Petruzzi to George Edward Tate Jr., $171,000.

Lot 7, Tarwood Estates; Ronald B. David to Charles E. Jenkins, $157,500.

Lot 7, Tarwood Estates; Walter Joyner Rawls, trustee to Ronald B. David, trustee, $157,000.

Lot 8, Block D, Section1, Villages of Beaverdam; Cassandra L. Anderson to Kamal Kahlaoui, $157,000.

Lot 80, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Donald J. Kalinowski to Janet C. Powell, trustee, $277,000.

Lot 9, Block C, Section 2, Battlefield Farms; Douglas A. Chenault to Randolph Craver, $157,400.

Lot B, Corker; Select Property Solutions LLC to TBT Snead LLC, $170,000.

Parcel; Atlee Retail Center Associates LLC to Nena Grove Lane LLC, $2,850,000.

Parcel; Bradley W. Jones III to Jacob Kyle Kemmey, $195,000.

Parcel; Evelyn Hall Brock to Yellow Jacket LLC, $150,000.

Parcel; Marlon Derricott to Cassie M. Morgan, $150,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $415,500.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $348,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $554,000.

Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $728,000.

POWHATAN

3581 Archers Hill, Powhatan; Darren L. Painter to Mitchell Rama, $434,900.

5688 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Eddy Rodolfo Rivera Arrivillaga to Lindsay Harris, $334,500.

2078 Garrett Lane, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Christopher S. Hamilton, $577,000.

1504 Holly Hills Road, Powhatan; Shirley Gaynelle M. Lafoon to Stephen D. Campbell, $186,000.

2805 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Jimmy D. Hargrove to Thomas Andrew Harrington, $235,000.

4010 Maidens Road, Powhatan; John Nichols to Jacob D. Short, $309,900.

1808 Nichols Road, Powhatan; Daniel R. Green to Allen Parker Barnes, $177,200.

5365 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Millbrook Construction LLC to Michael Story II, $253,450.

935 River Estates Court, Powhatan; Roger S. Matthews to Milton Weatherhead III, $539,000.

1980 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Timothy J. Noble to Joel D. Tate, $534,500.

1529 Stavemill Court, Powhatan; Chad L. Milburn to Michelle L. Haga, $325,000.

2120 Walnut Tree Terrace, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Haley Denis Odegard, $290,610.

GOOCHLAND

0.253 acres; Charles D. Nuckols to Nathaniel Wiley, $231,750.

2.48 acres; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to CWC Properties LLC, $228,000.

4 acres; Robert H. Tillack Jr. to Shirley R. McVicker, $245,000.

4.73 acres; Courtney S. Ellis to David M. Seay Jr., $263,400.

6.58 acres; Kenneth E. Rice to Robert E. Holland, $335,000.

8.45 acres; James Burnett to Thanh T. Truong, $315,000.

Lot 17, Block B, Section 2, James River Estates; J. Harry Tesh to David Johnson, $530,000.

Lot 19, Creekmore Park; Delsol Group LLC to James Hunter Dudley, $708,000.

Lot 41, Block C, Section 1, Randolph Square; Cynthia S. Webb to Robert W. Fout, $765,000.

Lots 2, 4, 40 and 45, Section1, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.

Petersburg

1562 Berkley Ave.; Kimberly L. Osborn to James Alva Wooddy, $184,900.

409 Fifth St.; Spencer Bros. Inc. to Techwise Integrated Security LLC, $160,000.

1636 S Sycamore St.; Joan G. Rice to Howard J. Jones, $165,000.

DINWIDDIE

8117 Baltimore Road, Ford; Curtis A. Spain to Daniel L. Boney, $281,000.

4912 Courtney Court, Petersburg; Jeffrey R. Stech to Simone Monae Jackson, $180,000.

20108 Eugene Drive, Sutherland; Heather M. Archer to Sophie D. Guillot, $210,000.

8429 Jordan Heights Lane, Petersburg; Michael B. Taylor to Crystal Parham, $245,000.

24460 Old Bole Road, Carson; CMH Homes Inc. to Deborah C. Shands, $178,000.

25021 Sawmill Road, Carson; Eastern Woodlands Corp. to Alan Reed Travers, $243,000.

5911 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; Tanner Jay Lindsay to Rosa I. Peters, $169,500.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1048 Briarcliffe Drive; Stephen K. Armstrong, special commissioner to Duane M. Cartwright, $160,000.

5102 Conduit Road; Barbara G. Woods to Donald R. Kellison Jr., $166,000.

349 Shade Tree Drive; Donna Wells Rohde to William L. Briggs, $220,000.

315 Virginia Ave.; Fortunebuilder LLC to Sebastian Walteros Paez, $195,948.

HOPEWELL

4221 Cameron Road; Michael E. Evans to Jerry D. Lynch Jr., $255,000.

303 Cobblestone Drive; Helen Umstead to Joseph M. Wright, $162,000.

3510 Vinton St.; Patricia D. Gonzalez to David W. Lockhart, $385,000.

NEW KENT

4300 Acorn Lane, Quinton; Barbara Rice to Cecilia A. Harris, $250,000.

11338 Carriage Road, Providence Forge; Stanley R. Lawson to Robert E. Wilson Jr., $330,318.

3520 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Cedar Creek Homes Inc. to Robert L. Watts, $289,950.

8040 George Watkins Road, Quinton; Genevieve F. Beaird to Grayson M. St. Clair, $219,950.

8324 N Henpeck Road, Quinton; Wesley J. Farmer to Donald Jacob Westbrock, $265,000.

8500 Kenleigh Drive, Quinton; Jack C. Schlosser to David Brent Adkins, $268,000.

11585 Oakrise Place, New Kent; Andrew J. Osmialowski to Robert B. Low, $270,000.

8687 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Michael W. Tyree, $272,000.

15313 Two Rivers Trail, Lanexa; Langley Federal Credit Union to Thomas Slosjarik, $239,000.

5636 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; William I. Woodson Sr. to James T. Stallings, $219,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

157.153 acres; Hollingsworth GP to SI Virginia II LLC, $980,600.

16.8 acres; Martin D. Grasso to Jason B. Schurr, $244,900.

19.3 acres; Margaret Ann Renn Gewirtzman, executor to River Road Partners LLC, $191,000.

2.468 acres; John David Edwards to Kenneth J. Curtin, $575,000.

39.25 acres; Cynthia Anne Williams, trustee to Jesse Aubrey Williams Jr., $152,000.

5.59 acres; Joseph F. Joseph II to Duyen Hoang Nguyes, $185,000.

Lot 40, Manchester Mill; Charles W. Baker Jr. to Jeffrey Paul Bast, $159,950.

Parcel; Anwar Ahmad to Jil Estates LLC, $535,000.

Charles city

4341 Cool Hill Road, Providence Forge; Rosemark Pease to Timothy Sterlachini, $273,456.

7700 Lott Cary Road, Charles City; Gerald A. Adkins to Michael L. Holmes, $220,000.

3630 Wayside Road, Charles City; Kenneth W. Pugh to Kevin K. Benyard, $186,000.

AMELIA

11.41 acres; US Bank to Haint Blue LLC, $178,500.

177 acres; Thomas W. Current, trustee to Billy Wayne Barton, $220,000.

8.77 acres; Lowell Frederick Mast to Green Hills Dairy LLC, $280,000.

Lot 11, Morefield Meadows; Brian Thomas Pembelton to Philip N. Ericksen, $336,500.

CAROLINE

11089 Affirmed Court, Ruther Glen; Edward D. Price to John Louis Monelle, $305,000.

300 Burr Lane, Ruther Glen; Victoria Mullen Jones to Michael C. Crismond, $233,000.

1181 Caroline St., Port Royal; Germaine C. Fussell to Benjamin Sunderlin, $900,000.

428 Cornwall Drive, Ruther Glen; Jason Anthony Jordan to Terry Lynn Steidl, $204,900.

2507 Edgewood Drive, Ruther Glen; Michael C. Crismond to Lina Del Carmen Garcia, $185,000.

28546 Gregory Road, Ruther Glen; Patricia Mullen to Blake O'Brien, $171,900.

23253 Johnstown Lane, Ruther Glen; Bryan A. Smith to April Cooper, $276,000.

705 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Foundation Homes Inc. to Michael D. Laporte, $245,000.

208 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; K & C Equity Partners LLC to Matthew Ausby Meadows, $185,000.

114 Maury Ave., Bowling Green; John D. Giannone to Erik Seastead, $185,000.

10124 Overlook Court, Woodford; Aaron C. Cevallos to Wesley R. Rose, $285,000.

7262 Port St., Port Royal; Barbara A. Lawrence to James Sites, $230,000.

947 Swan Lane, Ruther Glen; Samuel C. Barnes to Richard K. Matthews, $181,000.

7230 Watkins Court, Ruther Glen; Jeffry E. Berner to Andrew C. Barton, $299,000.

CUMBERLAND

1.94 acres; Dennis James Fenton to Robert C. Combs III, $199,900.

Lot 2, Oak Forest; Mark L. Godwin Sr. to Karen Moseley Estep, $249,950.

KING AND QUEEN

248 Courthouse Landing Terrace, King and Queen Courthouse; George Allen Brock to Lester R. Ramsdell Jr., $407,000.

3867 Sprinig Cottage Road, Newtown; M. Porch Construction LLC to Kenneth Kleespie, $199,950.

KING WILLIAM

120 Cedar Crest Road, Aylett; Gary Ritchiee to Eric Antonio Coleman, $241,500.

1927 F St., West Point; Rebecca R. Jenkins to Nicholas T. Williams, $212,000.

4735 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Leon D. Musser to Robert A. Peebles, $258,000.

668 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Daniel M. Hambright to Debra P. Crouch, $192,883.

104 Saint Charles Court, Aylett; Laura Gallagher Griffin to Ian Gabriel Morales, $190,000.

424 Sara Court, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Clarence R. Johns Jr., $248,487.

545 Sara Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Janis C. Jones, $217,625.

19957 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock; Ulric W. Rogers to Nathan Page Ball, $180,000.

Sussex

24392 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Kimberly D. Alstine to Andrea L. Saunders, $195,000.

8523 Pines Acres Lane, Carson; Richard L. Henshaw Inc. to Jessica M. Ruschak, $189,950.

14255 Pole Lane, Disputanta; James M. Matthews to Jason R. Dancy, $300,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 15, The Coves; Jennifer Peyton Savage, co-executor to Roy Thomas Smith, $375,000.

Lot 19, Holly Hills; Ann Marie De Figliio Smith to Paul D. Corcoran, $600,000.

Lot 28B, The Oaks; Gary B. Jensen to Molly J. Ward, $275,000.

Lot 37, Brandywyne; Katherine Louise Bass Whitesell to Bicao Li, $305,000.

Lots 6 and 7, MBPM Associates; BPS Associates LC to DSOH809 LLC, $445,000.

Parcel; Robert Tewning Casey to Carlton Downing Casey, $243,833.

Parcel; Annemarie Eleanor Potter to GCR Investments LLC, $440,000.

JAMES CITY

4903 Abbotsford Mews, Williamsburg; Eric Steven Douglas to Tiffani K. Jacques, $205,000.

9331 Ashwood Court, Toano; Larry W. Smith to Robert E. Vansciver, $415,000.

4527 Beach Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Haishi Wang to Linda C. Aleksa, $238,000.

5408 Bliss Armstead Court, Williamsburg; David G. Rothberg to Franklin W. Saxton III, $345,451.

7222 Canal St., Lanexa; Adrian C. O'Neal to James C. Gardner, $205,000.

3385 N Chase, Williamsburg; Joseph W. Caruso, trustee to Brenden D. Bartley, $400,000.

4327 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Donald S. Miller to Marjorie G. Nelson, trustee, $325,000.

117 Deerwood Drive, Williamsburg; Walter M. Kairuz to Justin L. Champine, $374,900.

3489 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Zaremba Center for Estate Planning and Elder Law, successor trustee to Michael L. Thompson, $435,000.

3096 Friendship Drive, Toano; Adam J. Ryin to Jason Waddles, $310,000.

219 Gov. Edward Nott Court, Williamsburg; Brent C. O'Brien to Jeremy C. Schreiberr, $488,700.

109 Heron Court, Williamsburg; Jack E. Guentz Jr., trustee to Sonja Lee Austin, $310,000.

115 Holly Road, Williamsburg; Robert Dean Gilliam, trustee to Lucia Vinciguerra, $220,000.

102 Jameswood, Williamsburg; Thomas Arrowood Kellis to Brett A. Major, $420,000.

2801 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Leo O. Ruiz to Christopher P. Krentz, $355,000.

706 Lee Drive, Williamsburg; Powell Street Investments LLC to Jonathan McNeill, $188,300.

3505 Leighton Blvd, Toano; Ronald P. Ayres to , $303,760.

4321 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; William L. Whipkey to Patrick Mehrabon Bradley, $405,000.

257 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; James A. Brunson to Jerry J. Limoncelli, $423,000.

3024 Mossy Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Christopoher Callahan Conway to Adam Witkowski, $375,000.

114 North Point Drive, Williamsburg; Brian B. Beach to Nancy R. McDonald, $365,000.

8233 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Melanie J. Acevedo Valle to Erik E. Gaines, $479,500.

3527 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Richard G. Sanchez to Duriel A. Smith, $265,000.

3111 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Joseph J. Leigh Jr., trustee to Brandon B. Brown, trustee, $340,000.

1101 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Minglong Sun, $272,365.

1107 Prosperity Court, Unit 64, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to William R. Davenport Jr., $269,786.

4748 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Stacy L. Bierbrauer to Christopher Good, $319,988.

4121 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Michael C. Tillotson to Daniel W. Whisenant, $475,000.

4302 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Precious Roberts, $191,871.

3441 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Claire L. Schneider to Susan Milligan, $295,000.

112 Stone Bridge, Williamsburg; Coy Dean Conklin II to Kyle McCormick, $423,500.

2505 Swilkens Bridge, Williamsburg; James R. Johnson to Mark H. Ackerman, $150,000.

6760 Tarpley's Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Julie G. Shoup, trustee to Eric N. Parks, $379,600.

4257 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Tomas R. Cruz to Ryan Patrick Moore, $275,000.

3313 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Francis Edward Howell Jr. to Mary Ann Powell, $310,000.

Units B and C, Tewning Business Center Condominium; Hathaway Offices LLC to Grover Real Estate LLC, $325,000.

201 Vintage Court, Williamsburg; Emily L. Carroll to Aaron R. Piontek, $355,000.

3126 Weathers Blvd, Toano; Wanda M. Hill to Wendy R. Bennett, $171,500.

3542 Westham, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Doris Lee, $295,000.

9108 Whispering Drive, Toano; William B. Littreal to Caroline H. Flood, $551,100.

4112 Windmill Road, Williamsburg; Prabha B. Pandit to Ioan R. Ban, $205,000.

69 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Kimberly H. Graves to Kevin B. Wilkins, $240,000.

3840 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Robert Perry Lucas, $445,000.

6583 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Tracy Dawn Knowles, $525,000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription