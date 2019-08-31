The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for King & Queen will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

214 W 15th St; Yasini Brothers Llc to Corson Jean E Revocable Trust, $240,000.

519 N 24th St; Wolfe Jacob to Mathews Megan Eileen, $241,000.

1506 N 26th St; Connect Deals Llc to Poels Christopher, $194,000.

1305 N 29th St; Kiwi Development Llc to Gibson Tara, $314,000.

310 W 30th St; Quearry Bonnie J to Christian Stuart Grattan III, $250,000.

116 E 33rd St; Bui Hung T to Gary Jean Elin and Thel, $155,000.

601 N 35th St; James Marlene to Ukachukwu Ejikeme and Ana, $265,000.

3110 3rd Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Robertson Chelsea, $219,950.

2202 4th Ave; 2202 4th Avenue Series Of The to Cody Megan, $189,900.

508 Arnold Ave; Avens Otis A to Antonacci Danielle, $214,000.

4620 Augusta Ave; Delano Patricia C and Napier M D to Donahue Patrick J, $300,000.

931 Barlen Dr; Stucke Janice C to Cannon Linwood and Ashely, $150,000.

3052 Bradwill Road; Simpson George W IV to Proietti Craig, $281,000.

3318 W Broad St; Thirty Three Eighteen to Sr 3318 W Broad Llc, $1,575,000.

4813 Brook Road; Paff Kirsten to Fox Sarah B, $250,000.

303 Carson St; Sullivan Francis W and Katherine G to Barnett Richard D, $185,000.

1714 W Cary St, U1; Gopal Naveen to Stuart James E B V and Kelly A C, $295,000.

1403 Claremont Ave; Norton Michael W and Sarah B to Straus Harold P III, $349,000.

4010 Crutchfield St; Owers Elizabeth M and Noel O to Quicken Loans Inc, $150,660.

601 N Davis Ave, U6; Longest Kaitlin R to Friese Laura M, $440,000.

4225 Echo Ho Lane; Sanford Thomas D Jr to Connolly Mark and Bernadette, $154,500.

3201 Ellwood Ave; 3201 Ellwood Avenue Llc to Remarkable Redux Llc, $510,000.

5501 Euclid Ave; Euclid Land Trust to Rodney Rachel Elizabeth, $155,000.

2200 Fenton St; Wayland Adam B to Griffin Matthew S, $151,000.

1805 Floyd Ave; Virginia Paint Distributing to Rison Erik D, $455,500.

4201 W Franklin St; Asbury John Craig to Bernstein Glen S and Ronda R, $676,000.

1506 Georgia Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Bunk Lauren A, $222,500.

623 E Gladstone Ave; 776 Ridge Llc to Chen Zhongyan, $185,000.

4019 W Grace St; Meredith Branch Llc to Sumner Jill W, $689,000.

3136 Grayland Ave; Johnston Kyle H to Donius Mark C and Jill L, $519,000.

211 Gun Club Road; McCoy Timothy C and Dabney W to Driscoll James, $825,000.

2809 Hanes Ave; Arbogast Patrick Ian to Brady Jace Patrick, $379,950.

4102 Hanover Ave; Johnson Kristen M to The Starke Company Llc, $350,000.

3517 Hastings Dr; Pasco William W to Patel Amir I, $315,000.

2027 Idlewood Ave; Day Stephen H and Sarah P to Healy Kevin and Kristen A, $350,000.

1716 Kemper St; McCauley John J and Marcie L to Frazier Joel K and Jennifer R, $285,000.

1010 Lafayette St; Atlas Realty Corp to Wilton Group Llc, $825,000.

815 W Lancaster Road; Benchmark Investments Llc to Istaffing Services Llc, $150,000.

345 Lexington Road; Fuller Burton A to Ridlehoover Bradley, $515,500.

1804 Maple Shade Lane; Canfield Jared D to Dean Catherine E, $323,100.

100 Matoaka Road; Satterfield David E IV to Revercomb Randolph Chapman Jr, $627,000.

2004 Miller Ave; Sacred Homes Llc to Wiles Timothy and Kathleen Giese, $310,000.

3043 Montrose Ave; Malo Christopher A to Christesen Edward D, $275,000.

4904 Monument Ave; Kisner Michael Shane to Sachau William R Jr, $348,500.

4503 Newport Dr; Jones Donna Lynn to Saunders Thomas G, $444,000.

1207 Nottoway Ave; Williams Philip Alexander to Burnell Rickard, $352,000.

2220 Park Ave; Vest Dudley Cabell to Moore Evelyn F, $759,950.

329 S Pine St; Lambert Canda to Moenich Carly E, $278,000.

1912 Powhatan St; 1912 Powhatan Street Series Of to Coleman David Stephen, $221,000.

303 W Roanoke St; Moore 34 Llc to King Thomas B IV, $258,000.

6410 Roselawn Road; Butler Read M and Mary G to Bradley William and Nellie K, $875,000.

1914 Seddon Road; Hulburt Emily L to Mitchell Kelly E, $261,000.

4305 Springhill Ave; Roberts Stephen F and Nancy T to Stone Geoffrey R, $456,500.

4301 Stratford Road; Kelly Thomas J III to Balson Nick III and Courtney Rae, $480,000.

4203 Stuart Ave; Houghton Vera L to Shuping David T and Laura K, $645,000.

1701 Summit Ave, U1; Ford Michael A and Miriam H to Summit Ave Llc, $290,000.

814 Tilden St, Rear; King Matthew P to Woolard Angela M, $464,900.

10100 Uppingham Ter; Provost Alison J and Pierre G to Morse Marvin L and Ruth D, $710,000.

6306 Wesley Road; Bliley Jennifer A and Michael C to Jones Dustin L and Younga, $472,550.

5517 Westower Dr; Corn Kevin T to Mikelson Erica Lynn, $250,000.

1922 Wilmington Ave; Eley Jack to Allen Daniel Clay, $236,000.

3400 Wythe Ave; Dafashy Wagih G and Sally J to Spangler Kathleen Sink, $401,000.

HENRICO

6904 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Craddock Donald E and Lisa to Kwala Brian O, $315,000.

2305 Arbor Dr, Henrico; Walls William E and Nancy Martin to Wyatt Timothy D and Courtney S, $259,900.

10904 Ashmont Ct, Glen Allen; Williams Darryl S and Amy C to Augst Blake B and Laura G, $545,000.

502 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Palmer Constance Ann Trst to Goulart Alexander S and Heather Annette, $550,000.

6901 Bandy Rd, Henrico; Plotkin Catherine S Trustee to Adams William H and Blair Weih, $920,000.

10629 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Laing Joan M Trustee, $385,535.

3620 Benton Ave, Henrico; 3620 Benton Avenue Series to Hardy Christopher James and Amanda J, $175,900.

11220 Birchcrest Rd, Henrico; Vandergrift Michael B to Fetterolf Joyce, $186,000.

10528 Boscastle Rd, Glen Allen; Rotondi Maureen and Kelly Day and C Terry to Trinh Jason and Hannah Ly, $388,000.

2109 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Forrest Lili C to Stalls Jessica Lauren, $155,000.

509 Bressingham Dr, Henrico; McCoy Michael J and Deborah to Travers Tony W, $196,450.

4600 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Yi Jeong Ho and Jaemin Jeong, $625,000.

306 Broad Hill Oaks Ln, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Davis James Jr, $418,914.

7107 W Broad St, Henrico; 7107 West Broad Llc to North Gayton Company Llp, $1,000,000.

1810 Buttonwood Dr, Henrico; Cook Richard J to Young Natalia S, $195,000.

9713 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Horst Amy S to Ekam Kaur Llc, $151,800.

6 Carterham Ct, Henrico; Ukrop Jeffrey B and Nicole S to Congdon Jeffrey Whitefield Jr and Margaret, $834,150.

11312 Cedar Station Ct, Henrico; Quenstedt Carolyn R to Oley Gregory and Emily Kathryne Casey, $325,000.

5602 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Franchise Realty Interstate Corp to Asmat Properties Llc, $325,000.

6000 Chestnut Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Klase Susan Paige to Gehrau Ricardo C and Maria Eugenia Teves, $427,000.

4900 Claywood Rd, Glen Allen; Fuller Mary C to Glave Olivia C, $280,000.

7503 Comet Rd, Henrico; Lorensen Bradley Thomas to Matlock Jon and Tiffany, $217,500.

11704 Coolwind Ln, Henrico; Jagnarain S David and Kimberly H to Nunes Maicon D and Gleice H Beraldo, $397,000.

13500 Cotley Ln, Henrico; Marshall John and Sandra M to Hall Nicholas V and Emily, $515,000.

1901 Dabney Rd, Henrico; Paras Investments Llc to Poor Boys Investments Llc, $2,500,000.

2627 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Woodard John S Jr to Kirkendall Avery Elizabeth, $150,000.

1717 Dillyn Ter, Richmond Va; Crown Land Llc to Beauford Amanda, $225,310.

6723 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Keller Kathryn S, $578,754.

1707 Eaton Rd, Henrico; H and R Gary to Sig 1610 Llc, $190,000.

6001 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Rbh Properties Llc to Brown Jaclyn Kolev and Joshua Keith, $200,000.

11533 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.

9005 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Anderson Edith M to Alford Carly Marie, $200,000.

8410 Flinthill Dr, Henrico; Ward Sherri L and Jamar O Hicks to Bush Tina, $185,500.

10743 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Vick James E and Laura L, $568,436.

3805 Foxfield Ct, Henrico; Holme Robert P to Negrey Mary, $250,000.

5930 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Whitt Richard Reeves and Martha Owen to Parikh Druhil and Rujuta, $338,500.

10543 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Schneider Sheri P to Houses to Homes Llc, $168,615.

5216 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Wilson Paul T and Hye Seung Lee, $355,000.

504 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Delk Campbell S and Jessica B to Staples David M and Kathleen D, $510,000.

10339 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Waller Michael A, $264,635.

2417 Gurley Rd, Henrico; Updike Jennifer M to Harnsberger Daniel A, $210,000.

6119 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Carbone Michael Austin and Elizabeth Cole to Murray Michele L, $342,500.

12504 Harding's Trace Pl, Henrico; Born James G and Veronica P to Minton Chad and Christina C, $480,000.

4731 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.

2266 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Meaker Wayne A and Louise A to Vieni Jennifer L, $178,000.

7605 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Cam Real Esate Xix Llc to Davis John Bartlett, $230,000.

401 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Astwood Stephen and EA and SA and DA to La Beaud Shanaye, $164,990.

3724 Hoskins Dr, Glen Allen; Ives Rachel T Trustee to Prescott Roger Clarence and Teresa Lasey, $427,000.

8204 Hunter's Meadow Dr, Henrico; Virginia Craft Homes Inc to Tudor Angela Ruth, $273,950.

6220 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Sanborn Andrew J and Jessie to Smith William T and Courtney K, $410,000.

1849 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Crafton Clarissa C to Black Kerri J, $191,000.

313 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Cba Services Llc to Christensen Maureen B, $219,000.

8028 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Scott Eric C Jr and Dionne to Federal National Mortgage Association, $220,500.

12008 Lab Ct, Henrico; Lagana Kathy K to Campbell Robert C and Heidi, $363,000.

1406 Landis Dr, Henrico; Traylor Alvin G Jr and Joseph B and Jeffrey S to Farah and George Properties IV Llc, $241,500.

12296 Leakes Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Vemulapalli Sai Mahesh and Lakshmi Alla, $573,030.

4906 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Quadrant Properties Llc to Gravatt Kasi V, $154,000.

5504 Linda Rd, Sandston; Dasilva Valdaniel to Massenburg William, $150,000.

5083 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Pham James Minh and Christopher K N Pham, $474,390.

9830 Magnolia Pointe Cir, Glen Allen; Housing and Urban Development to Bygrave Joyllen, $170,000.

12272 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Doucette Christopher Stiles, $544,564.

1503 Marcuse Ave, Henrico; Powell Brian D and Deborah to Noble Rodreick and Brandon Powell, $240,000.

1424 Maryland Ave, Glen Allen; Schermerhorn John B to Stake Katherine L, $200,000.

2807 Melanie Ln, Sandston; Cadence Bank Na to Tench Charles R Jr and Teri L, $169,000.

7040 Messer Rd, Henrico; Ryan Michael Kerin Jr to Edwards Ursula D, $229,000.

8900 Midway Rd, Henrico; Greene Joseph E and Evelina W to Maker Hany F A and Eren H S Shokr, $287,000.

11381 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Donselaar David J and Noelle C to Sims Jennie S and Larry J Oliver, $419,000.

5927 Morgan's Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Anastasio Charles B and Liselotte to Harsha Judith S, $344,950.

2525 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Us Bank National Association Trustee to Schweiger Patrick J, $178,000.

1401 Neblett Ct, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Cofield Alex M and Charisse N B, $257,450.

1317 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Jilakara Lepakshi and Supraja to Haq Adnan, $300,000.

3004 Oaken Walk Pl, Henrico; Shen Tom Chun Liang to Crane Corey J and Courtney L Johnson, $277,000.

12408 Old Greenway Pl, Glen Allen; Reed David C Trustee to Loveless Brian S and Mary M, $420,000.

5311 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Norford Henry R Jr and Ann L, $319,021.

4820 Old Main St, U301, Henrico; Stockman Stephanie L and Rebecca M Hardin to Thompson Lisa P, $317,500.

4913 Olde Mill Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Montagnino Eugene B and Carol C to Nguyen Chan D and Nga T M, $382,000.

1700 Palm Grove Ter, Henrico; Walker Kenneth C III to Sharma Vikas, $260,000.

903 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Baldwin Sterling T and Dalene G to Kandyana Balaji and Sruthi, $320,000.

3321 Pemberton Creek Ct, Henrico; Winston Brenda M to Tran My Ngoc Le and Phuoc Tuan Tran, $278,000.

2248 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Burns Jervetta S, $356,035.

2251 Poates Dr, Henrico; Golladay Donald I and Bonnie G to McElduff Dustin W and Julie, $261,000.

7853 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Nelson Keith Barrington Jr and Nicole M to Allen Glenn W and Kimberly A, $269,500.

9612 Rainbrook Dr, Henrico; Apicella Ralph J and Patricia S to Abdelmalak Eshak and Wanis L Wanis Et Al, $190,000.

1521 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Flowers John William IV, $210,615.

1904 Reagan Rd, Henrico; Seymore Lewis William and Christine to Johnson Melvin D Jr, $220,000.

12200 Renwick Pl, Glen Allen; Stiegmann Martin K and Christine K to Karch Joseph M Jr and Susan Paige B Klase, $565,000.

12303 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Jernigan Lisa and Eugene Ray Jr Et Al to Burke Billy Joe, $230,000.

213 Robbinwood Ln, Sandston; Peters M Powell Trustee to Obenschain Joseph and Rebecca, $200,000.

210 Rocketts Way, U412, Henrico; Campbell James P and Sandra M to Shaver Michael William and S L Guilliams, $279,500.

3 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Eddy Nancy Towler to Jamison James C III and Elizabeth G, $572,500.

9010 Runyon Dr, Glen Allen; Rego Sanchita and Sumitra to Stout Kenneth T and Maria W, $308,000.

4343 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Randall Charles Craten Jr, $292,810.

912 Scotch Pine Ct, Sandston; Lee Christopher J and Rochelle J Orr to Logan Delwyn D, $207,500.

5900 Shady Willow Ct, Glen Allen; Kalyani Eswaran C and K Eswaran to Rhodemyre Richard Forrest and Carmen F, $439,950.

1802 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; Jefferson Marian S to Burrell Michael and Allison, $150,000.

12342 Smith Grove Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Masson Monica and Neeraj, $549,990.

8408 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Jjcn Llc to Cohn Heather M, $242,500.

9628 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Parrish William J to Zhan Mingshan and Jie Li, $166,000.

1216 Starling Dr, Henrico; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Putney Erica J, $213,000.

2010 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Cole James and Sarah to Hicks Tyler and Kayleigh Lambert, $319,000.

6000 Stonewick Ct, Glen Allen; Whitt Ralph L Jr Trustee to Phipps William R and Michelle Lynn, $715,000.

12012 Sumner Ct, Glen Allen; Acosta Edgar R A and Sara R P De Aponte to Klase Robert Jr and Nicole, $559,000.

2530 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Arouth Lisa Anais to Cole Rachel Elizabeth, $173,000.

8108 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Laughon Fred T III and Tovi Heffron Et Al to Richard Timothy H, $250,000.

9612 Torno Dr, Glen Allen; Gibson Arnold C and Evelyn M to Wyatt Anika L, $185,000.

9411 Treetop Ln, Henrico; Lambert Betty Jo Trustee to Canfield Jared D and Maria Isabel, $505,000.

3300 Trillium Ct, Glen Allen; French Eric L and Darlene M to Rundle Donald and Theresa, $392,000.

12188 Turning Branch Cir, Glen Allen; Talari Madhavarao V and Renuka Tikkisetti to Shinde Abhay and Anjalee Deshmukh, $433,000.

2407 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Courtney Nell C to Janney Philip H, $187,000.

3930 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Temps Robert R to Hayot Arik and Zehavit Lougasi, $396,000.

6201 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Gilligan Michael T and Antonina I Larina to Robertson David W and Lea Ann, $470,000.

12000 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Rva Kitchens and More Llc to Krause Robert P and Sharon S, $258,500.

2822 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Poston Sharon A to Patel Tapan P and Rupal, $312,500.

3806 West End Dr, Henrico; Taylor Linda M and Harold K Mawyer Trustee to Mai Yong, $167,500.

313 N Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Johns Dennis P and Christina M to Rogers Brooke Hart and M Christine Maggard, $275,000.

9200 Winona Ct, Glen Allen; Quarshie Andrews M and Justina H to 9200 Winona Ct Llc, $150,000.

7820 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Ho John F to Carpenter Cheryl S, $180,000.

6923 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Moore Michael W Jr to Hendricks Debra Hurlburt, $218,100.

5100 Wythe Ave, Henrico; McGhee William C and Pamela McGhee to McGhee Megan E, $245,500.

Chesterfield

653 Abbey Village Cr; Sheppard David M and Susan H to Garzia Janet J, $295,000.

16430 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Simonds Beth A and Aubrey F, $480,000.

9400 Amberleigh Cr; Martindale Deborah W Et Als to Wheeler Gary and Lynn, $297,500.

11200 Arbor Green Dr; Kabler Carrie T to Jones Glen R Jr, $244,950.

233 S Arch Rd; Nazar Jonathan M and Cheryl to Baboorian Eric and Ledbetter R, $200,000.

413 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Garbera Diana A and Brian S, $391,238.

7537 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Clark Richard A II and Julia R, $356,161.

5943 Autumnleaf Dr; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Coleman Tracy M, $288,000.

12314 Bailey Oak Pl; Evans Charles D to Tew Gregory S and Brittany M, $335,900.

21160 Baileys Ln; Stone Harbor Llc to Hardy Brent and Parker Judy Ann, $210,918.

5700 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Jackson Rainey and Gray Prince, $321,455.

3230 Barkham Dr; Horton David and Joanne to Royle Paul U and Kimberly Ann, $450,000.

8500 Bay Knolls Tr; Spezzaferro Antoinette M to Klemz Steven J and Scott Janet L, $306,500.

8501 Beach Rd; Spencer D C and Clements C F Jr to Waldrop Beth A, $195,000.

1813 Bellows Dr; Bardales W M E and Hernandez M D to Deus Eciane, $195,000.

5109 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Phelps Charlie P and Karen M, $240,390.

4318 Beulah Oaks Cr; Boone Gwendolyn to Tecu Edwin Mauricio Castro, $280,000.

2206 Birnam Woods Pl; Blake Kenneth J Sr and Myriam C to Puglisi Michael J and Susan K, $296,500.

7719 Blue Cedar Dr; Totaro Samuel S to Queen Becky S, $219,000.

10616 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Hopkins Sharon L, $280,565.

1436 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Park Tae E and Keum J, $400,120.

1318 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Legrande Tomikia, $376,000.

7700 Breaker Point Ct; Patterson Gary B Et Al Trs to Mason Jonathan P, $220,000.

10543 Brightstone Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Gosnell Jason A and Gwendolyn J, $392,354.

2541 Brookforest Rd; Amc Property Solutions Llc to Aliu Skender and Jehona, $218,000.

9308 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Burney Joyce Edwards and Willie, $398,456.

4519 Burgess House Ln; Jackson Raymond L to Butcher Jacob S and Lucas M E, $203,000.

4001 Cambrian Cr; NVR Inc to Techane Mestawet A and Gebre K M, $392,032.

3526 Castlebury Dr; Wilkes Lauren to Kirby Nicolas Ryan, $202,000.

10312 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Mahatzry Rina and Zafrani Moti, $327,275.

14501 Charlemagne Ct; Heyl Betsey R Trustee to Denitto Danielle E, $250,000.

17536 Chemin Rd; Turcios Waldemar to Worsham Brandon, $175,000.

5304 Chestnut Bluff Pl; Fields Stephen G and Fields T G to Stefanski Margaret P, $207,500.

8506 Claypool Rd; Terry Benjamin Ray to Hayes Zachary E, $203,500.

10620 Clearpoint Dr; Spivey Carl G and Beverly D to Gentry Shawn L, $247,000.

9819 Cole Mill Rd; Kines Stacie Gray to Pollard Jill H, $243,500.

13907 Comstock Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Fitz Tony and Yvonne, $530,314.

3102 Cove Ridge Rd; Martin John J and Linda N to Pederson Jacob T and Beat C M, $310,000.

17437 Creekbed Rd; Scott Craig R and Nancee E to Parrish Megan Rae and Ramos C P, $329,950.

5517 Cypressleaf Dr; Powers Amber D to Milovich Erickson B and Abigail, $187,500.

8100 Darebin Pl; NVR Inc to Obermuller Winston and Giovanka, $348,760.

14312 Deer Meadow Dr; Light Post Homes Llc to Reed William and Fucci Allison M, $245,000.

5237 Dermotte Ln; Inge James C and Alison C to Espana Carlos and Espana Jose C, $205,000.

3913 W Dogwood Av; Torres Jose A and Michele H to Clairmont Thomas J and Lilian F, $229,000.

7731 Drexelbrook Rd; Crocker Deborah A to Crum Ryan D, $185,000.

8548 Easton Ridge Pl; Kupper Harold to Sukhia Russell B and Donna L, $258,500.

2956 Ellesmere Dr; Aylesworth Arden A Jr and Naomi to Kohl Bryan J and Adrianne E, $407,000.

12613 Erinton Ct; Tate Veronica to Gibson Tyler D and Kayla M, $390,000.

15901 Exter Mill Rd; Nentwich Kevin M to Sandlin Cory T, $175,000.

3707 Farmhill Ln; Cheatham Charles K to Williams Maurice V Jr, $165,000.

621 Fern Meadow Lp; Bv Phoenix Llc to Ks Partnership Llc, $159,500.

3012 Fielding Rd; Glass Kristi L and Jonathan to Alvarez-Umanzor G R Et Al, $175,000.

8707 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Hester Jonathan B and Kylie J, $319,950.

14385 Forest Row Tl; McGowan Jeremy T to Strickland Jennifer Lynne, $364,900.

2048 Fortview Dr; Leimberger Tyler to Nelson Amber Sue, $210,000.

1125 Francill Dr; Brandon Michael K to Mondragon Felix R Et Al, $215,000.

10407 Ganymede Ct; NVR Inc to White Steven, $354,740.

3736 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Jiang Wen Juan, $319,885.

6206 Gossamer Tr; Carlson Jeffrey David and Gina V to Lacy Michael, $491,000.

3907 Graythorne Dr; Howard Todd W and Stephanie to Rybarczyk John and Shipra K, $477,500.

13730 Grove Pond Dr; Macedo Jose M and Marianela R to Finch Joseph and Linda, $450,000.

20942 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Jackson-Taylor C and Peet W, $230,460.

15606 Hampton Crest Pl; Griswold William D and Becky S to Roberts Brian and Rebekah, $315,000.

14009 Harbour Pointe Rd; Herbst David L and Kathryn L to Adkins Michael S and Vicki L, $397,500.

8105 Heathbluff Ct; Bassett Michael W and Stacee A to Savioli Ralph D and Heidelind K, $374,950.

11901 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Jackson Rhiannon, $463,340.

15006 Highberry Woods Ct; Kirk Zachary H and Debussey C L to Brulliea A J and Falsone C M, $260,000.

2423 Hillandale Dr; Sutherland Margaret C to Robertson Donald W and Barbara L, $348,500.

6010 Holly Trace Dr; Lawson Rachel Lillian to Wyche Tyronza, $206,000.

9910 Husting Ct; List Cameron to Neff Morgan, $172,000.

2211 Ives Ln; Bowling William K and Alexandra to Scott B A and Toman S A Jr, $174,000.

6613 S Jessup Lp; Carnegie Paul Estate to Patrick Dean, $183,000.

343 Kernel Ct; Little Wilson O and Edith H to Williamson C H III and Jean J, $299,900.

5213 Kimmeridge Ct; Kozak Edward A Jr and Amanda to Grabill Daniel Scot and Meghan S, $550,000.

1519 Kingscross Rd; Basl Barbara P to Loftheim S H and Armsitead M B, $340,000.

8118 Lake Margaret Tr; Coyner Construction Llc to Davis W Michael and Faye B, $496,000.

14207 Laketree Dr; Burt T H Corporation to Alexander Patrice M, $250,000.

2412 Lastingham Dr; Bourne J S Sr and Bourne M Y Trs to Flakas A G and Tamburri Maria P, $726,000.

4340 Laurel Oak Rd; Williams Brittany Ashton to Bryant Kristin Ann, $170,000.

8912 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Blanchard Thomas A G III and C, $549,271.

4301 Lilking Ct; Rose Marie G to Hornsby Bobby K Sr and Laurie B, $259,000.

14806 Litton Dr; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Chung Chung Chul and Ra Hanna, $495,000.

9567 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Newton Jacob L to Yates Thomas E III Et Al, $215,000.

7912 Longfellow Ct; Tolbert Michael and Amy to Bowmaster Kyle, $349,000.

11601 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Castro Jonathan, $385,110.

12143 Magnolia Bluff Ct; Gehrke Sally J to Galstan Fay W, $315,000.

318 Marbleridge Rd; Gilligan Delores A to Segura Artemio N and Elizabeth E, $155,000.

600 McCauliff Dr; Auberger Ronald S and Nancy M to Vinson Matthew S and Theresa A, $332,000.

14408 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Ryther Stephen A, $319,144.

7906 Mill River Ln; Logan Bernard J to West Caress L, $235,000.

2431 Mistwood Forest Dr; Cox Andrew D and Newcomb R A to Zavala Diego and Maria, $185,200.

1018 Mitford Pl; King Victoria K to Rogers John H and Lindsay M, $459,000.

117 Moorwood Ridge Dr; Johnson James B to Crane Cory S and Crane V R, $215,000.

11513 Moven Ct; Carlson Leonard J to Dickerson Cole and Robison D L, $315,000.

11725 Nevis Dr; Charris Nancy Marcela to Lee Joshua and Kara, $305,000.

7345 Norwood Pond Pl; Kyle Donna R to Kidd Boyd I and Judy P and Kidd T, $274,900.

1600 Oakengate Ln; Stevenson Colin and Courtney to Wheeler Edward A III and C, $467,500.

10105 Old Bon Air Pl; Sczesny Margaret E Trustee to Congdon Ashley, $265,000.

11471 Old Centralia Rd; Caudle Frank O and Linda S to Stills Adam L and Margo M, $230,000.

1801 Otterdale Rd; Tehan George E and Madelyn J to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $188,007.

4919 Par Dr; Godfroy Joseph A and Maureen to Gasser Amanda L, $260,000.

3908 Pebble Creek Rd; Mann Harris E and Darlene M to Pelfrey Robert J, $300,000.

3707 Pennyweight Ct; NVR Inc to Clark Monique, $369,635.

11304 Pintail Landing Pl; Rapp Richard M and Burkell A M to Rawls Phillip H and Poore K K, $240,000.

10901 Poachers Rn; Heath Celeste S to Hoath David and Lubking Jamie, $235,000.

14218 Post Mill Dr; Williams Dean E to Dasilva Paul and Michele, $565,900.

8102 Providence Forest Ct; Iglesias Oscar A L and Hosma J to Mendez Ruben A, $164,950.

213 Pumpkin Pl; Wilkinson M M and Wilkinson R J to Jackson Keith Anthony, $233,500.

8024 Queen Scot Dr; Balderson Lesley to Nazar Jonathan M and Cheryl L, $289,000.

9408 Radborne Rd; Reed Fred Jr and Sandra L to Hpa Us1 Llc, $194,950.

1636 Rayanne Dr; Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc to Adeyola Dawoud, $200,000.

303 Rexmoor Tr; Young Larry G and Uraikeaw to Sodini M E and A G and Baran S, $387,000.

501 Rivers Bend Cr; Callahan Timothy P and Karen H to Rogers Thomas J and Teresa G, $435,000.

1924 Robindale Rd; Lewis Standley K and Cynthia P to Dues Christopher T Et Al, $222,020.

4317 Round Hill Dr; Craver Randolph to Chavez Kenneth R and Marianne M, $245,000.

6118 Sailors Creek Dr; Shaw David B and Amanda E to Miles Hollie, $309,000.

10206 Sandy Ridge Dr; NVR Inc to Ford Tasha, $359,655.

2517 Schenley Dr; Mulligan John A and Jennifer C to Reynolds Craig A, $279,900.

7722 Secretariat Ct; Graziano Francis Jr Jr and J L to Ely Hanson E and Fisher Carly J, $227,500.

14301 Shale Pl; Paradise Gateway Llc to Mason Alonna Z, $210,000.

4624 Shop St; Corbin Janet L to Messenger Joseph Sr and Mary F, $182,500.

7113 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Lambert B A and H J and Lambert S, $629,903.

17712 Silverthread Tr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Trapp Jordyn and Daniel, $645,000.

12101 Sloan Dr; Sloan Christopher Nelson to Carroll Justin D and Tucker L N, $519,900.

1107 Somerville Grove Tr; Jordan William Jr and Kristen to Yowell Logan F, $250,000.

5817 Spinnaker Cove Rd; Monroe Barbara G to Shuk Barbara C and Ramirez J L, $320,000.

14107 Spyglass Hill Cr; Clark Richard A II and Julie R to Lafferty Jerry T and Susan L, $340,000.

2823 Stanwix Ln; Hall Eva to Hall Cameron Patrick, $179,000.

6221 W Stonepath Garden Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fontenot Emmanuel W, $289,685.

1012 Sun Valley Wy; NVR Inc to Birdsong Valerie Annette, $296,990.

7207 Swanhaven Dr; Wells Fargo Bank N A to McGuire Properties Llc, $212,506.

1503 Tackley Pl; Randall Charles C to Stone Joshua L, $259,900.

11000 Thetis Pl; NVR Inc to Jones Takia M and Timothy M, $383,000.

2750 Tinsley Dr; Flick Michael H and Caren Y to Moody Katherine L, $219,950.

4021 Trisha Tl; Agricola Dianne and William E to Cheeseboro Reginald, $174,000.

6420 Twin Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Schrecengost Larry R and Mary A, $524,427.

519 Vantage Pl; Botrous Emad N and Yani Nansa R to Lopez Emilza H H and Morales O M, $210,000.

13606 Velvet Antler Pl; Ferrell Jennifer K to Song Gongfang, $205,000.

124 Vollie Rd; Mooz Ralph P Jr to Riso Michael E and Meagan K, $335,000.

513 Walton Park Rd; Leonard Thomas M and Kelly Sue to Lakin Thomas E and Linda S, $263,500.

9623 Waterfall Cove Dr; Hall Terry N to Vaughan T D and Klemmer K K, $276,000.

4406 Welby Dr; Pan Qinyuan to Goldman Grayson S and Maitri S, $918,000.

9901 Wenatchee Ct; Jenkins Gregg M to Campbell Matthew S, $184,000.

4801 Westmont Dr; Young Richard P and Amy to Kochar Anoop S, $489,000.

6719 Whisperwood Dr; Eastwood Homes to Douglas Betty F, $321,740.

7825 Winding Ash Ct; Gayle William E and Anne W to Wolford Tim, $173,100.

8313 Wintic Pl; Cason Jessica and George III to Tudor Joshua B and Amanda, $395,950.

2101 Wrens Nest Rd; Brough William C Jr and Frances to Cuttino Charles M and S E, $155,000.

HANOVER

9416 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Samantha Parrish, $342,911.

9388 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; John L. Blankenship to Carly J. Kirk, $300,000.

10358 Aspen Grove Terrace, Mechanicsville; George Reagan to Kevin William Nemeth, $300,000.

8182 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Becht Jr. to William M. Ellen, $345,000.

12038 Bienvenue Road, Rockville; Kenneth L. Propst Sr. executor to Christopher S. Terry, $286,800.

14531 Bud Lane, Glen Allen; Ryan Matthew Taylor to Canon W. Hickman, $875,000.

6509 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert W. Jones to Eddy Azurdia Cuat, $184,200.

8094 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to David Nigro, $315,000.

11207 Chriswood Road, Glen Allen; Kevin George Pannell to David S. Milliron, $368,950.

7293 Cornfield Court, Mechanicsville; Top Properties LLC to William D. Everett, $263,000.

9110 Craney Island Road, Mechanicsville; Drewey Banks to Dawn Marie Burkart, $259,950.

9329 Crossover Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Johnson to Kelli G. McBee, $354,000.

9482 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Brian R. Simonson to Bryan Geen Menard, $365,000.

7116 East Blvd., Mechanicsville; Kevin M. Snyder to Gregory T. Townsend, $184,900.

2173 Ettington Lane, Mechanicsville; William D. Payne Jr. to Samantha L. Gooden, $495,000.

8212 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Margaret Colwell, $478,307.

11195 Garland Park lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Joseph Duggan, $535,728.

9044 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Suzanne S. Fielden to Brett S. Christian, $370,000.

Hanover Town Office Green; Michael A. Katzen to CRJ Properties LLC, $350,000.

12301 Hillshire Court, Glen Allen; Willard F. Spicer Jr. to Ghuncha S. Mubashir, $175,000.

9388 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Moneghan to Scott W. Gerke, $390,000.

9854 Kingsrock Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Duke to Christian R. Castanet, $331,000.

11134 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark W. Tapscott to Keith E. Tapscott, $257,000.

8378 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey S. Carpenter to James Hilton, $247,000.

7078 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Edna M. Messick to Maria Ngwa, $209,000.

12155 Newton Hills Court, Rockville; William David Austin III to Elek Kondakor, $575,000.

9217 Old Lafayette Road, Mechanicsville; Charles F. Fuller Jr. to Angela M. Wright, $270,000.

7374 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Stephanie L. Martin, $229,850.

15465 Pine Green Lane, Montpelier; Donald R. Just to Wayne Feigenbutz, $409,000.

9988 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes to David J. Iannone, $557,295.

8350 Reeds Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. Puryear to Benjamin E. Winn, $339,000.

11404 Rosemont Drive, Rockville; Graham Kearney to Michael L. Lappan, $440,000.

17324 Shiloh Church Road, Montpelier; Edward G. Gillmeister to Frank M. Oley Sr., $575,111.

13934 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Samantha Lynn Johnson to Christopher C. Minor, $277,500.

10010 Studley Site Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel L. Minton to Lindsey Smith, $315,000.

8409 Tavepor Court, Mechanicsville; Edward E. Buchanan Jr. to Ann C. Kennedy, $363,000.

12519 Trammel Court, Ashland; Phillip C. Cobb to Walter R. Thomasson III, $515,000.

Unit 400, Brookshire Commons; Kuester LLC to CSG Management LLC, $585,000.

3132 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Wayne L. Marshall to Edward E. Buchanan Jr., $505,000.

POWHATAN

2427 Bel Bridge Court, Midlothian; Bel Arbor Builders Inc. to Raymonia A. Eddleton, $891,395.

609 Butterwood Court, Powhatan; Gregory J. Edmonds to Kristopher Jameson, $257,650.

3786 Donovan Mill Court, Powhatan; Darel W. Anderson Revocable Trust to Linda Lisa Jacobsen, $330,000.

2211 French Hill Terrace, Powhatan; Michael C. Woody to Robert Christopher Newman, $574,900.

2342 Georges Road, Powhatan; Rachael Martin to Val J. Silvis, $214,000.

2911 Lake Louise Drive, Powhatan; Joann Pizzuto Mosman to Christopher D. Fulara, $190,000.

2893 Maidens Road, Powhatan; James R. McLachlan to Tracy Nicole Pell, $225,000.

1921 Mill Quarter Road, Powhatan; Clifford Blankenship Jr. Trust to Matthew A. Cross, $200,000.

1637 Olde Links Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan K. Sheppard to Sarah May, $335,000.

2318 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Paul Michael to William Nilsen, $255,000.

1525 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; Dean T. Patrick to Robert R. Lotspeich, $378,500.

3458 Woods Way, Powhatan; John F. Bellamy III to Grant Alan Habersack, $246,000.

GOOCHLAND

3832 Belzora Lane, Columbia; Paul B. Overman to Christopher Vernovai, 287,500.

1941 Broad Street Road, Maidens; Pamela E. Murphy to Reagan Q. Shameka Murphy, 225,000.

2415 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Carter Vincent Rowell, 259,950.

281 Creekmore Place, Richmond; Lagault Homes LLC to James P. Blow, 435,308.

2031 Fairground Road, Maidens; Origin Medical Group LLC to Morgan L. Helm, 280,000.

1423 Grand Drive, Manakin Sabot; Daniel E. Wilson to Joshua Caleb Allen, 730,640.

562 Hill Grove Road, Manakin Sabot; Charles Stephen Thomas to Andreas E. Beil, 665,000.

2119 Jockey Ridge, Maidens; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Ganesan Nagarajan, 908,201.

923 Newsome Court, Goochland; Jonathan Bell to Kenneth Bouwens, 352,000.

2550 Pony Farm Road, Maidens; Terry Ersel Gagon to Doug Chiles, 380,000.

1225 The Forest, Crozier; Edward G. Wirwille to Michael B. Team, 630,000.

191 Woodfern Drive, Goochland; R & N Construction Inc. to Jeffrey W. Fender, 732,500.

Petersburg

523 Dering Road; Darrel L. Johnson to Jamie Daniel Mendez, $164,900.

103 N Plains Drive, 153000; Deniner A. Moss to , Donte L. threatt.

734 S Sycamore St.; Carmel Holding Co. LLC to Nathaniel Black, $205,000.

DINWIDDIE

7407 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie; Charles G. Zehmer III to Eastside Properties Inc., $297,500.

11772 Colemans Lake Road, Ford; John H. Lewis to Donald R. Cornett, $400,000.

4115 Mansfield Drive, Petersburg; Andrew Gold to Kevin D. Talley, $183,000.

23316 Pear Tree Lane, North Dinwiddie; Bogese Realty Construction Inc. to Dezmon A.L. Roman, $225,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

110 Ashley Place; Barbie l. Woods to William M. Brown, $179,000.

317 Cameron Ave.; Robert L. Hierholzer to Jonathan T. Snoke, $155,900.

105 Hampton Drive; Maurice C. Jenkins to Kenneth Medina Alvardo, $180,000.

504 Huntington Road; Charles L. Williams Sr. to Dax Farnsworth, $170,000.

107 E Perthshire Court; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Lewis W. Riggins, $338,700.

1355 Whitehall Drive; Alvis L. Beazley to Charles E. Camp III, $258,000.

HOPEWELL

815 Appomattox St.; Three Girls LLC to Dennis R. Estlock, $166,000.

200 N Mesa Drive; Dennis R. Thompson Jr. to Kevin Brackett, $176,000.

3810 Yorktown Drive; Antonio L. McFadden to Jessica Lynn Loving, $225,000.

NEW KENT

5931 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Michael C. Padgett, $415,910.

3541 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Klug Servicing LLC to Harrell D. York, $252,450.

10594 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Candyce J. Castaldo to Christopher Adkins, $233,000.

7136 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; P.W. Development Inc. to Ross William Pinkett, $216,000.

11650 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Christian A. Wharton to William L. Nearhood, $300,000.

7820 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Shawn L. Traylor to Levon Knight Jr., $365,000.

8535 Red Juniper, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Richard F. Rogers, $274,900.

5710 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Arvilla L. Jack to Bryan Mark Baudean, $364,000.

10821 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; SPA 2 LLC to Andrew Whitehouse, $259,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4356 Branchester Parkway, Hopewell; Steven B. Wooten to Jazmis D. Aponte, $171,000.

2784 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; Charles R. Myers III to Caleb M. Baker Jr., $229,900.

6920 Hearthside Drive, Prince George; Bobby K. Hornsby to Carlos Garcia, $214,950.

12357 Johnson Road, Petersburg; Timothy M. Rosenau to Francis Calimbas, $358,000.

1317 Lemonwood Drive, Hopewell; Beverly M. Draper to Michael T. Blankenship, $162,000.

2500 River Run Road, Prince George; Lisa M. Gaylor, trustee to William Chubb, $527,900.

Charles city

7621 Pine Oak Grove Lane, Charles City; F.O. Powers to Christopher A. Keefe, $265,000.

12109 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Robert H. Tyler to Shawn N. Jones, $158,000.

AMELIA

5344 Cedar Lane, Amelia Court House; CMH Homes Inc. to Austin Warriner King, $155,000.

13050 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Clyde E. Sweeley, $299,950.

13801 Mitchell Circle, Amelia Court House; Michael L. Griffin to Shannon L. Devore, $220,000.

CAROLINE

225 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Heibling Enterprises LLC to Jacob A. Seyfried, $170,000.

25000 Brownstone Road, Ruther Glen; Wanda G. Sadler to Kai Asante Kennedy, $181,717.

18325 Democracy Ave., Ruther Glen; Tomika K. Parker to Angelina Domena Reynolds, $203,000.

501 Freedom Drive, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Edward Dixon, $184,900.

11219 Holly Ridge Lane, Ruther Glen; Thomas P. Bowling Jr. to Jeffery R. Payne, $258,000.

5996 Jericho Road, Ruther Glen; Virginia 600 Interstate LLC to Henkshire Matthew, $384,409.

217 Lexington Drive, Ruther Glen; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Taryn Chambers, $189,900.

119 Needwood, Ruther Glen; Neil J. Rumford to Rosemarie Zuzchik-Pierce, $236,000.

435 Roper Drive, Bowling Green; Peter R. Stein to David L. Tann Sr., $239,900.

26192 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen; Eric Hathaway to Vanessa Golden, $150,000.

23310 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Pierpont G. Williams to Freddie Lee Stewart, $263,000.

679 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Kimberly S. Spangler to Rudolph Holden Ennis, $220,000.

CUMBERLAND

10.017 acres; Carolyn P. Jarrells to Steven Wade Phillips, $350,000.

43.04 acres; Patrick E. Murphy to Nicole D. McGinnis, $255,000.

Lot 1, Honey Acres; FWR Inc. to Troy A. Mitten, $184,900.

KING WILLIAM

125 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to James E. Campbell III, $207,500.

2106 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Taylor Rae Locke to Devallere R. Ford, $155,000.

350 W Euclid Blvd., West Point; Elizabeth Frazier Millner to Terry Nunnelly Hall, $389,000.

2159 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Nicholas R. Cox to Johnnie Brad Sturgis, $206,500.

118 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Cedar Crest LLC to Elton M. Evans III, $268,095.

1350 Riverview Drive, West Point; Kevin C. Focht to Stephen W. Sturtz, $253,000.

743 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Michelle L. Wright to Gregory Todd O'Berry, $178,000.

94 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Leslie R. Hampton to Genny Lee Ingle, $207,650.

Sussex

89.216 acres; Theresa S. Haight to J. Milton Dunn, $187,353.

96.1 acres; Tyche Inc. to R.E. Carroll Logging Inc., $200,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

217 Captain Newport Circle; William D. Copan, trustee to Todd B. Krause, $275,000.

204 Desmonde Lane; Zhikun Jiang to Alice T. Landers, $208,000.

705 Powell St.; Kurt M. Savoie to Jared Matthew Meharg, $520,000.

412 Zelkova Road; Mary E. Burch Brown to Stephen E. Owens, $230,000.

JAMES CITY

1988 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Felicia D. Edgecombe to Lisa R. Hendrickson, $150,000.

205 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Linsey Joyner Carter to Angelina M. Weheliye, $258,000.

311 Buford Road, Williamsburg; John R. Spence to Ryan M. Wilks, $345,000.

200 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Victor Louis Trapani Jr. to Mildred Rae Long, trustee, $615,000.

5103 Center St., Unit 2B, Williamsburg; Ralph M. Goldstein to Tiffany M. Zehnle, $217,000.

4111 Cooper Nace, Williamsburg; Philip L. Oppenheim to John V. Quigley Jr., $365,000.

2801 Durfeys Mill Road, Williamsburg; Thomas William III to Joseph L. Boyer, $398,000.

3905 Fox Hunt Trail, Williamsburg; Lyle O'Neal Wiggins, executor to Esther Ann Eaton, $241,500.

3909 Guildford Lane, Williamsburg; Glenn M. Gross to Keith Edward Calfee, $345,000.

133 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Miriam C. Tharpe to Walter John Waltz, $329,000.

56 James Square, Williamsburg; Helen Biondi to Evelyn Thomas, $167,500.

7328 Little Creek Road, Toano; Bernetha Ann Reid to Salvatore J. Saporito, $400,000.

104 Massacre Hill Road, Williamsburg; Peter Swift Seibert to Robert M. Hinson, $266,000.

2227 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Robert C. Mahaney, $549,660.

3325 Newland Court, Toano; Donald M. Pittman to Timothy S. Rondi, $430,500.

107 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; James Murray, trustee to David A. Bott, $284,450.

4484 Powhatan Crossing, Williamsburg; James D. Wright to Thelma Looms, $325,000.

508 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Grace C. Huntoon, $242,895.

154 Racefield Drive, Toano; Debra F. Butler to John E. Polson, $190,000.

4699 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Mary K. Negrey to Michael H. Osterhoudt, $229,900.

5309 Rhoda Lane, Williamsburg; Andre McLaughlin to Marcus Caleb Anderson, $189,900.

5290 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Abel D. Colocho Garcia to Gregory W. Grossman, $153,000.

112 Rue Court, Williamsburg; John R. Tilton to Gerald L. Simmons Jr., $430,000.

4317 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Lakendra Jean Hayes, $259,705.

292 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Allen Lee Jameson to Mertis McMillan, $173,900.

2608 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Michael J. Horner to Thaddeus Mark Sanford, $310,000.

3535 Splitwood Road, Toano; Jason M. Brock, trustee to Herbert M. Dalton II, $428,000.

4092 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Rita M. Wurm, trustee to Daniel D. Stephens, $425,000.

Unit 241, Padgett's Ordinary; John P. Doley Jr. to Jared Benjamin Gershman, $162,000.

130 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Annette F. White to John Spencer Gilmore II, $400,000.

3270 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Michael R. Holcomb to Gerald C. Lilly, $382,000.

104 Woodmont Place, Williamsburg; James C. Stam to Robert Overstreet Craft Jr., $500,000.

6567 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michael J. Kelliher, $464,540.

